'Tucker Carlson Tonight' investigates the mysterious deaths of tourists in the Dominican Republic

TUCKER CARLSON, HOST: Good evening and welcome to "Tucker Carlson Tonight." The news out of the Dominican Republic getting worse by the day. Americans in danger there. Now, an American baseball legend is in the hospital tonight. Even Fox's own news crew has come under attack. This show was on the ground for an exclusive joint investigation into what is happening there. A live report from the DR just minutes away.

But first tonight, you probably didn't read about it over the weekend, but it looks like the President's recent brinksmanship with Mexico actually worked. A week and a half ago, the President threatened to impose tariffs on all goods coming across our southern border until the Mexican government joins us to fight illegal immigration. Migration they had been abetting for years. Well, on Friday, they got the message and caved.

The Mexican government will now deploy 6,000 troops along its southern border with Guatemala and going forward, certain asylum seekers will wait in Mexico rather than in the U.S. until their cases are resolved. Now, none of that is going to solve our illegal immigration crisis, but it is, at least potentially a big help and you think every American would be happy about it, but no.

Democratic Presidential candidates spent the weekend complaining about the deal and taking Mexico's side. Watch.

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS (I-VT), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: We need a decent relationship with Mexico. They are our allies, as is the caser with Canada, we should not be confronting them every other day.

Trump's erratic threats and trade policies are not the way to go.

SEN. AMY KLOBUCHAR (D-MN), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: The tariffs in general, I thought what happened with Mexico and the way he used that on the immigration issue was just not a good thing.

BETO O'ROURKE (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Yes, I think the President has completely over-blown what he purports to have achieved.

By and large, the President achieved nothing except to jeopardize the most important trading relationship that the United States of America has.

CARLSON: So in case you are trying to follow the reasoning at home: by asking Mexico to stop encouraging an illegal invasion of our country, we are quote, "jeopardizing our relationship with Mexico and it's our fault."

Okay, but the dumbest and most extreme response came, as it always does from Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey -- having a border at all, Booker explained, is very much like murdering people during the Holocaust.

SEN. CORY BOOKER (D-NJ), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: As much as he wants to make us afraid of people trying to come here escaping terror, not remembering like when we turned away other immigrants trying to escape terror, there was a ship that came here during World War II with a bunch of folks trying to escape the Holocaust and we turned it around where they got killed in the Holocaust.

The shame of that, you would think we would learn our lesson about people coming here to seek asylum escaping terror.

CARLSON: So how do you even respond to a statement like that? Maybe, it's best to ignore it? But if you take three steps back, what do you conclude from rhetoric like this? Well you'll probably assume the Democratic Party loves immigrants. But you'd be wrong. They don't.

To the Democratic Party, immigrants are just a means to an end, and of course the end is always the same -- power.

When immigrants to this country become pro-American and call for following our laws, as many do, by the way, the left turns on them, too.

It happens a lot. It is happening right now to a Gwinnett college professor called Fang Zhou. Zhou is a legal immigrant from China. He loves the United States. He strongly opposes illegal immigration here.

For that, activists are demanding that he be fired from his job. Professor Zhou is not giving in, in fact, tomorrow night, he will join us on this show.

But the Democratic Party doesn't want more immigrants like Fang Zhou. They are very clear about that. They want immigration that is based on family ties, anything but merit. Why?

Because for the Democratic Party, the more desperate, the less skilled, the less educated a potential immigrant is, the easier to control, and therefore, the better, and that's why in the State of California right now, the government there is planning to spend hundreds of million dollars to provide free healthcare to illegal immigrants.

That of course, won't help the State of California. It won't help millions of hard-pressed middle class Californians, but that doesn't matter. Helping regular American has stopped being the agenda a long time ago.

Douglas MacGregor is a retired U.S. Army Colonel and author of the book, "Margin of Victory." He who joins us to assess. Colonel, thanks very much for coming on.

COL. DOUGLAS MACGREGOR (RET), U.S. ARMY: Sure.

CARLSON: So it appears as of Friday night when the President announced the deal between the Mexican government and our government that the gambit worked. How significant is this?

MACGREGOR: Well, I think in the short run, there will be some temporary relief. But in the long run, this is not going to influence the crisis on the southern border, and for two very good reasons.

First of all, Mexico has no interest in halting the flow of either illegal immigrants from its country or any other in Latin America into the United States. That's how they off-load excess population, discontented citizens and criminals on to the United States. They've been doing it for decades. So while they may be temporarily relieved, it will resume inevitably.

Secondly, Mexico is a narco state. We need to be honest about this. The place is ruled by six drug carters. These drug carters control the government. They control the institutions of governance. No one can move in that country without their permission.

So ultimately, they have a permanent interest in keeping open borders. They have no interest whatsoever. They want to filter in people and they want to filter in drugs. You can't do that if you close the border, so for those two reasons, it has no future in the long run.

So whatever we get from this, it will be temporary. It's not as you say, a viable solution.

CARLSON: So, what you are saying is that when we leave our southern border porous, as it currently is, we are leaving ourselves exposed to whims of drug cartels?

MAC GREGOR: Oh absolutely. I mean, that's the great draw. People all over South America that are involved with organized crime are shipping drugs up through Mexico into the United States.

Why would they want that to stop, along with millions of people? Now, of course, we are talking about the interest of Central America and Latin America and why they want that open border and why they want to ship people north. We haven't talked about the left in the United States, the Democratic Party and why it wants these open borders.

CARLSON: What do you make of elected officials, politicians who instinctively side with the government of Mexico over our own government on this question?

MACGREGOR: Well, keep in mind, this is very important, all of your viewers need to understand this. Just a few decades ago, Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan were elected to high office from the State of California. Is that possible today? Absolutely not. It's impossible. Why? It's called demographic change.

And right now, the largest ethnic minority in California is Mexican and Hispanic. California is in the main today no longer a majority English- speaking white state. It is the main something else, it's something new, but largely Latino, largely Mexican.

The Latinos, the Mexicans are the base of the Democratic Party. The Democratic Party has decided they are the future for the left in the United States. The more of these people that can be brought in illegally as well as legally, the better it is for the Democratic Party because their goal is to transform the United States into a facsimile of California, so that any election is impossible from the standpoint of the right, for the standpoint of the Republican Party to win anything.

CARLSON: So you don't believe there is any other calculation other than the political calculation that goes into the question assessing immigration.

MACGREGOR: Oh, sure. Of course. I mean, obviously they are going to sit there and say, "Oh, these people are poor. They need our help." But we all know that in fundamental terms, not only is that not true, but secondly, we don't need it. We can't afford it. We have problems here in our own country with our own citizens. Our own citizens need help and assistance. So that's a false argument.

The real interest is to create demographic change that will make them the permanent power inside the borders of the United States.

CARLSON: Douglas MacGregor, thank you, Colonel. Good to see you.

MACGREGOR: Sure.

CARLSON: When he took the helm of the State in January, the Governor of California, Gavin Newsom vowed to create a California in which illegal immigrants and American citizens were treated exactly the same.

GAVIN NEWSOM (D-CA), GOVERNOR: Let us build a house stronger than the coming storms, yet open to the world. A house that provides shelter to all who need it and sanctuary to all who seek it.

We will have not one house for the rich and one for the poor or one for the native born and one for the rest. We will build one house for one California.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Well, he was not kidding, and now Newsom's vision is becoming reality. If newly proposed legislation is passed, and it looks like it will be, California will give free healthcare to poor illegal immigrants aged 19 to 25.

Dave Rubin hosts "The Rubin Report" on YouTube. He is a resident of California, a citizen and he joins us tonight. Dave, thank you very much for coming on. So what's -- in a state --

DAVE RUBIN, HOST, THE RUBIN REPORT: Tucker, you poked me right at the beginning.

CARLSON: Well, you are. You're a Californian now. A New Yorker transplanted to the San Fernando Valley.

RUBIN: True.

CARLSON: What is the idea behind this?

RUBIN: Well, first off, when Gavin Newsom talks about one home, I'm fairly certain he is not inviting all of these poor, illegal immigrants to stay in his home. He obviously lives in a multimillion dollar home.

As you just noted, I do live here. And yes, as you noted, I live here in California, and I've lived here for about six years. And I can tell you that there's been a massive explosion of homeless people, not only here in Los Angeles, but San Francisco, especially. And I know you've covered that before.

What's bizarre about this, to me is look, we can all empathize with illegal immigrants. We can all empathize with immigrants. We can have a conversation about what the state should provide for the most needy, all of those things should be on the books.

But part of what they're doing with this policy is they're going to tax citizens who do not have health insurance. They're going to tax legal citizens of this country who do not have health insurance to pay for these people's -- illegal people's insurance.

And it's only -- as you noted, it's only for poor, illegal immigrants, not of a certain age -- young people -- not for older people, sort of what they are saying, those people are more valuable than the elderly people are.

I mean, it's just sort of a cacophony of conflicting viewpoints that it all sounds good, we all have one home, and all these things. And this is sort of what we've consistently seen the left doing over the last couple of years, just everything sort of seems like a rational position that's for poor people, for women, for black people, et cetera et cetera and most of it is just an excuse to give the state more power.

CARLSON: I wonder if it's sustainable? I mean, I think your analysis is absolutely right. But long term, if you open your borders to the world and provide the most expensive service you can provide, which is healthcare, how long can you do that before, it just doesn't work anymore?

RUBIN: Well, mathematically, you obviously can't do it. But this theme is something we're seeing all over the place. You know, just in the last couple of days, we're consistently watching the media turn on anyone who presents an alternate point of view.

So anything that I say up here, or that you say about this, you will be framed in a certain way that you're a xenophobe, or something like that.

CARLSON: Oh sure.

RUBIN: You may have seen Tucker, the cover of "The New York Times" yesterday was a piece about YouTube radicalizing people to the alt-right. And my image was in "The New York Times" right above the word "alt-right" and it included people like standard conservative Ben Shapiro, and Dr. Jordan Peterson and YouTuber, Phil DeFranco, and decent people who are out there having interesting conversations that are trying to fix some of this mess, that are trying to talk about immigration honestly, and economics honestly, and all these sorts of things.

And the mainstream media and our political establishment is just making it more difficult every day. And by the way, the more that they do it, the more they try to make decent people seem like fringe extreme far right actors, the more they're going to drive people to those positions.

CARLSON: Exactly.

RUBIN: So we have a multi-pronged problem here that we've got to fix.

CARLSON: Well, right, I mean, you're challenging their monopoly, and they're desperate because in the end, they know that they're liars and you're not, and you're going to win, and they're going to lose, and I can't wait for the day.

RUBIN: That's the plan, man.

CARLSON: Dave Rubin, thanks you. Thank you.

RUBIN: Thanks, Tucker.

CARLSON: Amen. Well, the situation in the Dominican Republic is getting weirder by the day. A total of six tourists at least are dead, a baseball legend is in the hospital tonight. Even the team we sent down there to investigate came under attack. A live exclusive report from the DR just ahead.

CARLSON: There's a lot going on in the Dominican Republic tonight. First, American tourists started falling ill and then dying -- six so far. Now the FBI is on the ground investigating the death of yet another American and just this weekend, a major American baseball star, "Big Papi" shot in a robbery attempt at a bar. He is in the hospital tonight.

In a joint investigation we're conducting with our partners at "Fox and Friends," we sent our Griff Jenkins to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. And amazingly, the second they got there, our own crew on the ground found yourself in peril.

Griff joins from the Hard Rock Hotel where two tourists recently died. Griff Jenkins. Hey, Griff.

GRIFF JENKINS, FOX NEWS REPORTER AND PRODUCER: Hey, Tucker. Hey, good evening. You know, we're outside of the Punta Cana Hard Rock Resort, and this is where Fox News confirms a fourth America has mysteriously died here. Officials saying that these are isolated events and that initial autopsies prove that they were dying of natural causes.

But we got a room here to take a look a little bit earlier. Let me show you this, and then I'll talk more about the developments later. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JENKINS: This is a typical room much like the one that we believe Robert Bell Wallace stayed in last April when he came to his stepson's wedding. You see it's a very plush room, a bathtub in the middle. The grounds have a casino, bars, restaurants, and of course the beach.

Chloe, his niece said that Wallace had a drink from the minibar, but investigators will find something that we noticed right away and that is the minibar doesn't add the airplane bottles that you'd usually see coming, but rather full fifths of liquor provide the alcohol, it's even accessible without being locked down.

Chloe said that Wallace had a scotch after which he became almost immediately sick. Whether or not there was tampering, it will be up to investigators to determine the pathology and toxicology reports.

But this doesn't seem like a difficult thing to perhaps manipulate, whether intentional or accidental. We'll wait and see what the final report has to say.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JENKINS: I spoke to one couple inside staying here. They said they're not going to cancel their plans despite friends and relatives telling them they should be weary and shouldn't come.

They have two 20-year-old boys they said who can drink a beer, but don't touch the hard liquor and don't touch that minibar.

We also know that a year ago, David Harrison died here at this very resort behind me. I spoke with his widow today, showed her the video. She said, it seems very mysterious. She wants answer.

This comes on the heels of the three Americans that died at the end of May about an hour away in La Romana at the Bahia Principe. The woman from Pennsylvania, Miranda Shaup-Werner who died, went to the minibar as well, a Maryland couple that died mysteriously as well.

Both resorts not giving us a statement saying they want to wait for a full investigation. We understand that the pathology and toxicology reports may be very significant with all these questions out there, Tucker, but really the island has been gripping the news of David Ortiz being shot.

Fox News has not confirmed this. But there are multiple reports here on the ground that foul play may be at work, that a drug lord, a local drug lord may have targeted the baseball star over another woman. We're going to try and find out a little bit more about that.

But then finally, just as a sort of reminder about how cautious we have to be when we travel outside of the country to a place like the Dominican Republic, when we were traveling last night between this resort and the other one where the three deaths happened, our fixer, our local producer who helps us with the local issues pulled off the side of the road to ask for directions.

He was robbed at gunpoint. He lost all of his valuables. Fortunately, he was not harmed, and we were not harmed either. But it is a reminder, you have to be very careful be there are more and more questions coming out of this tiny little Caribbean paradise -- Tucker.

CARLSON: Griff Jenkins live for us in the Dominican Republic. Thanks a lot, Griff. Appreciate it. You'll see additional exclusive reports all this week from the Dominican Republic.

Well, in Iowa this weekend, the Democratic candidates streamed to the middle of the country. Only one in 50 Iowa Democrats say they want Beto O'Rourke to be President. But it gets worse. Wait until you see what happened to Beto in the Hawkeye State. Details after the break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: In March, Beto O'Rourke made the cover of "Vanity Fair" magazine, it seemed like a big deal at the time. Looking back, that was the highlight of his entire presidential campaign. Things have gotten bad for Beto O'Rourke. How bad?

Well, this weekend at an event in Iowa, Beto had to spell out his own pronouns, just in case people couldn't tell he was a man. And yet he still had a better week than Bill de Blasio.

Lisa Boothe is following the 2020 candidates for the show, has been four months, and she joins us tonight. Lisa, great to see you.

LISA BOOTHE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Hi, Tucker. Great to see you, too.

CARLSON: So Beto O'Rourke, I refuse to play along. Okay, I know we're not supposed to ask questions about this. But you know, I don't care. He spelled out his pronouns, because -- how? Was he worried that people wouldn't be sure or why would you do that?

BOOTHE: I think it's about -- so look, because the Democrat primary field is so crowded, each candidate is trying to differentiate themselves. And so they're trying to separate themselves and to get attention.

I think part of that -- the danger of that is to not appear the danger of appearing inauthentic or desperate or pandering and that's really what I think Beto O'Rourke is doing here. It's pandering to that progressive base, similarly to how I remember when he was apologizing for his toxic masculinity, it's that sort of thing.

And I think he actually just ends up appearing really desperate, Tucker.

CARLSON: Is it working?

BOOTHE: No, it's not because here's the thing. So Bill de Blasio and Beto O'Rourke work were both in Iowa over the weekend as part -- among 19 candidates for the Democratic State Parties Hall of Fame event. It's an annual event that they hold, and they were there over the weekend.

They also faced questions about their candidacy because there's a new Des Moines Register poll out that shows that Beto O'Rourke is registering at 2 percent and Bill de Blasio is registering at zero percent.

And if you want a visual depiction of what Beto O'Rourke's candidacy looks like, check this out, out from an event that he held in Waterloo, Iowa.

I think we've got a photo of it. Or no, that's the pronoun one. There's a picture of him an event that he held in Waterloo, Iowa.

CARLSON: There we go. He/Him/His. Okay, sorry, I just want to be absolutely clear so that confirms -- okay, there it is.

BOOTHE: Yes. So this is literally a visual depiction of his candidacy right now, and over the weekend, he faced questions about that 2 percent polling in the poll for the Des Moines Register from ABC's George Stephanopoulos. Listen to this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC HOST: The trend shows you've been going in the wrong direction; 11 percent back in December; five percent in March, now two percent. What's your analysis of what's gone wrong for your campaign? How do you turn it around?

O'ROURKE: You know, I don't know that this many months out from the caucuses in Iowa that these polls really indicate what our prospects are.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BOOTHE: Right? So not only does he seem delusional, but he has backtracked in is campaign, but it's not as bad as Bill de Blasio who is registering at zero right now in Iowa. So both are facing big obstacles ahead of them.

CARLSON: Zero. So there's not a single Iowa Democrat who plans to -- because the idea was that the farther you get from New York City, the less people know about what a disaster he is, so the more likely they are to support him, but nobody is supporting him -- nobody.

BOOTHE: Exactly and watch this from CNN because it's even worse than that.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ANA CABRERA, CNN ANCHOR: How do you process this information that not one single Iowa voter named you as a first or second choice in this new polling?

MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO (D-NY), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Ana, it's a poll of 600 Iowans eight months before the caucuses. This is just the beginning of a very long process.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BOOTHE: Well, and Tucker that is literally how polling works because those 600 likely caucus goers are a sample. They're supposed to be a representative of the larger, you know, electorate of caucus goers. That is quite literally how polling works.

Neither -- he wasn't a single person -- not a single person picked him for first or second choice. He was only one of two that had that.

CARLSON: Not a math guy. I've got tell you, Lisa, as of tonight, my favorite doomed candidate is Beto O'Rourke.

BOOTHE: Min is Gillibrand, but that's just a personal choice.

CARLSON: Yes. Okay, good. Well, we've got a fair difference of opinion. Lisa Boothe, great to see you tonight.

BOOTHE: Thanks, Tucker.

CARLSON: News isn't even that great for Joe Biden, who still is the front runner. A new Iowa poll shows that his lead over the rest of the field is falling. It's now under 10 percentage points. Meanwhile, Democrats and the press are starting to criticize Biden for his light travel schedule, lack of a clear message and his obvious dependence upon Barack Obama to boost his popularity.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KIMBERLY ATKINS, WBUR SENIOR NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Joe Biden does not necessarily -- his policies and positions don't fit with the current Democratic Party the way that it did before.

DAVID CHALIAN, CNN POLITICAL DIRECTOR: We asked Biden supporters, are you extremely enthusiastic about this choice? Twenty nine percent of them said they are. Compared to the rest of the candidates combined, we are 39 percent. So there's a bit of enthusiasm gap there.

BIANNA GOLODRYGA, CNN CONTRIBUTOR: He doesn't have that fire in the belly ...

ANA NAVARRO, CNN POLITICAL COMMENTATOR: Right.

GOLODRYGA: ... that we're seeing from some of these other candidates.

NAVARRO: You're not seeing Biden. Biden's best day was his campaign launch. Right now. He has given me Jeb Bush acid reflux.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Jeb Bush, not a good sign. So should Democrats be uncomfortable about this? This is the party's front runner and it appears to be moving in the wrong direction.

Richard Goodstein is a lawyer, a former adviser to both Bill and Hillary Clinton. He has seen some campaigns. He joins us tonight. Richard, thanks a lot for coming on.

RICHARD GOODSTEIN, FORMER ADVISER TO BILL AND HILLARY CLINTON: Of course, thanks for having me.

CARLSON: So Biden as the front runner, what do you think the chances are he remains the front runner a year from now?

GOODSTEIN: You know, I've asked people if they had to put money down on Biden or the field, people who really know politics, and frankly, I get almost a 50/50 kind of answer.

Some people are persuaded that Democrats are so focused on electability. And frankly, if somebody had told you two months ago, before Joe Biden announced that he'd be ahead of Donald Trump, not just nationally by eight or nine point, but in Texas and North Carolina, where the most recent polls had him ahead, which almost boggles the mind.

But still, if somebody told you that they'd go, "Wow, he has obviously done something right." And yet, I'll concede the way he is going about this campaign does leave something to be desired.

I do not fault him for not showing up in Iowa for his granddaughter's graduation, again, remember, his wife and daughter -- you know, he had all these tragedies in his life. He was very close to her over eight years when VP. So I think people should cut him a little slack there.

CARLSON: What's he running on exactly? What would be the point of -- he is against Trump, of course, all Democrats are, but what's the kind of unique point of a Biden candidacy? I haven't heard it.

GOODSTEIN: I think with Joe Biden's -- the premise of his campaign is not just restoring a sense that the middle class will be heard, that we will be shoring up healthcare rather than trying to deny it to tens of millions of people.

I mean, you kind of go down issue by issue. And it's not just we don't want Donald Trump anymore, it's think about all the positions that Donald Trump has taken on the environment, on economic equality, on racial equality, where Donald Trump is, Joe Biden is quite different.

CARLSON: Oh, please.

GOODSTEIN: Well, you can say, "Oh, please." But the fact is most of the polls --

CARLSON: But, I mean, no, Biden is for explicit government sponsored racism for the Jim Crow system that we currently have. He is not for racial equality, he is for racial inequality.

I mean, by definition -- but hold on, leaving that said, is there something -- is the Democratic Party, kind of crying out for someone since this is a party that is deeply interested in demographics, crying out for someone who, you know is going to be a 78-year-old, white man, to be totally blunt. I thought they didn't like older white men. Right?

GOODSTEIN: I think what the Democratic Party, what the voters are crying out for incidentally, I think, his success so far speaks to the fact that the voters in the Democratic base are not as far left as caricatured.

I think what they want is stability. They want something different from what we're seeing in the news, day to day to day, this sense of chaos and uncertainty, that even though he had the business community last week, rising up and saying, you know what, you, Mr. President may have kind of pressed your luck too far with this talk about tariffs with Mexico. They want an end to that.

Carmakers --

CARLSON: Yes, the libertarians hate that.

GOODSTEIN: Carmakers wants --

CARLSON: That's why it was the greatest thing he ever did.

GOODSTEIN: Automakers want stability. I mean, you go across the board, and even now the business community is saying, "Yes, we want something different."

CARLSON: Yes, they want -- they wanted -- the so-called business community wanted Hillary In 2016, and for once, you know, their desires were thwarted.

Really quick, do you think and I hate even to say this out loud, but it's a sincere question, if he becomes President, Biden will be older on inauguration day that Reagan was at the end of two terms.

GOODSTEIN: Right.

CARLSON: Very close to 80. Is that a concern?

GOODSTEIN: It is. Oh, absolutely. I just think that at some point, the voters are going to have to make a judgment. The good news for Joe Biden as he said is you compare me not to the Almighty, but to the alternative and he is running against somebody who can't pronounce the word "origins" or "anonymous," who thinks Frederick Douglass has a great future.

So that's what is to his advantage. But will the voters simply say that 72 is fine, but 76 isn't? You tell me. Joe Biden has always been apparently -- I mean, a very vital guy for his age.

CARLSON: No, that's -- I mean, okay. It's just interesting -- look, I'm not convinced --

GOODSTEIN: I can see that it's a totally relevant question.

CARLSON: The Democrats would be against it.

GOODSTEIN: Well, and there may be some -- okay, thank you.

CARLSON: Richard, thank you. Airplanes, the latest target in the crusade against global warming. You shouldn't be flying on them, say activists. We need solar powered airplanes. How long until we get a solar powered airplane, we will speak to someone who has looked into the subject and has the details, after the break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: A helicopter today plummeted from the skies over New York City and slammed into a skyscraper in Midtown just blocks away from Times Square. Fox's Bryan Llenas has more than what happened, Bryan?

BRYAN LLENAS, FOX NEWS NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Tucker, good evening. We're in front of the AXA Building. It's a 54-story building in Midtown. If you can take a look up there, that's the fog cover.

The National Transportation Safety Board has arrived here to investigate, but they won't be able to investigate the scene until tomorrow morning because of that fog cover and it gives you an idea of what kind of terrible weather we were dealing with today when this crash happened at about 1:43 p.m.

You can take a look at some of these photos from the Fire Department here in New York. It shows what's left of that chopper, one pilot is dead. Remarkably, there are no injuries. But this helicopter crashing into the top of this building 750 feet up.

It left from a heliport on the east side of Manhattan and 11 minutes into its flight, it crashed into the building. What caused this accident? We still do not know, but there was heavy rain at the time and heavy cloud cover and the investigation will continue.

Witnesses say that they heard the engine, the building shake and they came out of the building, of course, a lot of PTSD in terms of people remembering the events of 9/11. Everybody looking up and initial report said that it was an aircraft hitting the building. So there were some tense moments here this afternoon and Tucker, we now know the identity of that pilot who died.

His name is Tim McCormick. He spent 10 years as a volunteer firefighter in East Clinton, New York, a terrible tragedy for him. But this could have been much worse. Remarkably, there were no other injuries. Debris did not fall on anybody. And the FDNY was able to control this fire 750 feet above New York City just blocks away from Times Square -- Tucker.

CARLSON: Amazing. Bryan, thank you for that. Well, climate alarmism continues to consume the left, one of the biggest new targets is airlines. Activists are urging the climate conscious to boycott flying entirely, Swedish liberals even coining the term "flight shame" to describe the guilt they feel about everything by the way, but especially from generating so much carbon by flying.

Airlines are under pressure to develop electric or solar-powered airplanes. People act as if that is a possibility. Is it? How far are we from that?

Chris Horner follows this. He is a senior fellow at the Competitive Enterprise Institute, author of the book "The Politically Incorrect Guide to Global Warming." He joins us tonight. So Chris, how plausible is a solar-powered airplane at this point?

CHRIS HORNER, SENIOR FELLOW, COMPETITIVE ENTERPRISE INSTITUTE: Well, an experimental solar-powered airplane exists. Replacing the fleets with solar-powered airplanes will happen right after that LA to Honolulu bullet train that some politicians are apparently envisioning. Industry's response was telling, they didn't speak about that. And they talked about miracle biofuels.

Biofuels having been an ecological catastrophe to oceans and orangutans and battery breakthroughs. Battery breakthroughs are decades away. They've been decades away since the internal combustion engine replaced the electric vehicle over a century ago.

They're talking about marginal efficiency improvements and so on to what's essentially a Doomsday call that's not famously interested in marginal efficiency improvements.

This will work with your standard social justice warrior industry, but for reasons that should be obvious, this is very different and I don't think their parry is very well thought out.

But again, industries, particularly the aviation industry had been far too enabling of climate alarmism over the last few decades. And now they're seeing what that has brought.

CARLSON: Shouldn't somebody stand up and be honest with the public about what these changes will mean for the rest of us. How our lives will be different under the Green New Deal? What air travel will mean in a carbon neutral country?

HORNER: Yes, but it's long overdue, but I'm not sure they recognize yet what they're dealing with. Their response is, well, a percent -- a half annual efficiency improvement to people who are saying you don't understand I'm speaking about no emissions.

The Washington wise men does very well by saying no, you have to understand. You can't say no. All right, what you do is you offer half. You have to haggle and hope that by the time -- first, they'll realize how indispensable you are and never really follow through. And they'll lose their taste for your flesh by the time it comes to you.

But this again, is very different. Every radical movement has elements that slipped their leash, some of them had become elected to Congress. Everybody polling over one percent seeking a certain party's nomination is insisting they'll mandate the invention of Flubber or pixie dust by 2050 by government fiat and steel industries, are responding with percentage improvements and so on.

They should have long ago said this is what it means. This is -- you can't mandate that we impact the climate, but you can kill millions trying or pretending to try, but industry is very slow to that. Their lobbyists have a different constituency, the lobbyist constituencies are the Hill staff they work with, the regulators in the media. It's called the principal agent problem. And it's going to take a radical change by the industry lobby to change that position of appeasement.

CARLSON: Just checking, is there some kind of magic bullet in the works that they're referring to? So when Ocasio-Cortez or Al Gore, or any of these people -- Joe Biden stand up and make these claims -- are they thinking of some imminent technological breakthrough the rest of us don't know about?

HORNER: Well, when you point out things like the history of batteries, you're told that your physics just don't have enough vision, they're patriarchal. It's either that or it's been hiding in a basement or hidden in a basement by industry that just wants to make money off of these dirty fuels.

But if they would get their story straight, and just come out and say we can mandate that you do this, you're greedy, you'll figure it out. You can, as they like to say have that discussion, but instead we have this dishonest, "Well, what about a percentage improvement?" They're saying no, no emissions, no air travel. It's not yet a reason to debate but it's long overdue.

CARLSON: Yes, I don't think the 23 year olds understand that. They're going to find out at some point. Chris Horner, thank you for that dose of reality.

Well, across America radical prosecutors are being elected siding with criminals instead of citizens. How is this happening? One person is paying for this. We're not allowed to use his name. Okay. It's George Soros. That's actually happening. We will tell you how and where and what the effect is. After the break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: A few things worse than going to prison. It's awful. It's meant to be as a deterrent. But there is at least potentially an upside to incarceration, it can be for some a chance to restart life. Stop old habits, maybe begin better habits. And that is especially true for narcotic drug addicts. For many, prison is the only drug rehab facility they have access to and many get sober while behind bars.

Now though a Canadian Federal Prison in Alberta is planning to open a supervised heroin injection site within the prison for prisoners. Government calls this a harm reduction facility, but of course, it is the opposite of that. It's a harm enabling facility.

Instead of trying keep inmates from using heroin, which is smuggled in, prison officials have decided to tolerate in effect, to encourage it in the name of achieving some bogus safety.

It is more proof that Canada's government has given up on its own citizens. Instead, they've decided to simply look on while there people degrade and destroy themselves in this spiral of addiction and death like euthanasia or late-term abortion, both of which Canada has.

It's a sign that their society has become -- there's no other word for it - - suicidal, and if this practice comes here, and some without question will be pushing for it. It'll be a sign that America has become the same.

Well, Oberlin College in Ohio maybe the most liberal college in the world. It has lost a court case and has been ordered to pay at least $11 million to a small family bakery after the school -- its staff -- falsely attacked the business as racist. An amazing story. Fox's Trace Gallagher has more on that tonight. Hey, Trace.

TRACE GALLAGHER, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: And Tucker, let's face it. That $11 million award means the jury didn't pull a single punch. Not only did the jurors find that Oberlin College labeled Gibson's Bakery as racist, but found the emotional distress endured by the bakery and the Gibson family should be worth a pretty penny.

This all stemmed from an incident in November 2016 where three black Oberlin students went into Gibson's Bakery, used a fake ID, stole some bottles of wine, and when they were confronted by the son of the bakery's owner, police say the students knocked him to the ground and punched him.

The students initially claimed they were racially profiled, but later admitted there was no racism and a follow-up police investigation also found accusations of racism were baseless.

But none of that stopped Oberlin College which has long been a bastion of liberal activism from declaring war on Gibson's including boycotts and protest involving hundreds of students chanting, "No justice, no peace."

The bakery also argued in court that college leaders used a bullhorn to orchestrate the protest and passed out flyers calling Gibson is a quote, "racist establishment with a long account of racial profiling and discrimination."

Remember, the business relationship between the college and the bakery goes back a hundred years. The college argue that all of the statements cited by the bakery's owners were protected speech. And the only reason the college temporarily stopped doing business with the bakery was to quell a violent situation.

But the bakery might even get more money because the punitive phase of the trial starts tomorrow -- Tucker.

CARLSON: What an amazing story. Trace Gallagher, unexpected. Thank you for that.

Well, for many years, leftist billionaire George Soros has used his wealth to remake our society -- American society. His latest area focuses criminal justice.

From Texas to Philadelphia, the State of Virginia, Soros has reportedly spent millions of dollars backing candidates for District Attorney, for prosecutor. Once elected, these candidates have tended to have ended cash bail, treated felonies like misdemeanors and sometimes ignored some crimes entirely.

In the city of Philadelphia, for example, Soros backed Larry Krasner, and the murder rate there is the highest it has been in a decade. Krasner's main party, though was to get even softer on crime.

Bill McSwain is U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, and he joins us tonight. Mr. McSwain, thanks very much for coming on.

So it's remarkable in a democracy that one man can have the ability to remake our justice system, but it sounds to some extent, that's what George Soros is doing. What are his priorities? What are his goals in doing this?

WILLIAM MCSWAIN, U.S. ATTORNEY, EASTERN DISTRICT OF PENNSYLVANIA: Well, first of all, I would say that I think in a lot of ways, Philadelphia is the laboratory where this experiment in Soros funded prosecutors' is playing out. And now the returns are in to a certain extent.

Larry Krasner has been in office for about a year and a half, funded by Mr. Soros. And we can look at the data and we can see what has happened to Philadelphia. And as you said, homicides have skyrocketed, shootings have skyrocketed. The worst kinds of violent crime have really gone up.

And in addition to that, some of the low level and the mid-level crimes have also gone up, but aren't being reported. And the reason they're not being reported is because the DA has said he is not going to prosecute them.

So you have statistically a bad situation that has developed in Philadelphia, but actually, the reality on the ground is even worse than the statistics. And what Mr. Soros, I think wants to do is that he wants to implement his radical agenda, and he realizes that he can't do that through the normal democratic process.

Normally, if you're going to try to get criminal justice reform, you have to do it through the legislature, you have to get broad public support for the kind of changes that you want to institute. He is taking what I would describe as an illegitimate, anti-democratic shortcut by trying to purchase DA elections. And then once the DA is in place, he or she doesn't enforce the law. And presto, you've got criminal justice reform.

CARLSON: I guess -- and everything you said is absolutely right. And for those worried about the hijacking of our democracy, here's a perfect example of it actually happening. But quickly, I'm just wondering, who is the winner in this? If violent crime goes up? If more people are murdered, why would you want so-called reform of this kind?

MCSWAIN: I think the winners in this story are defendants. Unfortunately, criminals are the winners in this story. And Mr. Krasner makes no bones about this. He's not even pretending to be a prosecutor. He calls himself a public defender with power.

So it's almost like letting the fox into the henhouse. Once he is in, he is trying to cause as much havoc as possible. He has no background as a prosecutor, he has no interest in prosecution. He has an interest in sort of cramming down his radical pro-defendant ideology on everyone else.

CARLSON: And the effects are just horrifying. Horrifying. Thank you very much. I think people don't really understand the degree to which George Soros is successfully remaking this country and they should understand.

MCSWAIN: I am glad that you're --

CARLSON: Thanks very much.

MCSWAIN: You're welcome. I'm glad that you're raising awareness about it.

CARLSON: Yes, we're trying. And you know, Soros has effectively intimidated people into not criticizing him. It's some kind of moral crime to call this to public attention, but it is in the public's interest to know and so we are. Anyway, thank you very much. Great to see you tonight.

MCSWAIN: Thank you, Tucker.

CARLSON: Well, we are out of time this evening, but we will be back tomorrow night; 8:00 p.m. and every night. The show that is the sworn enemy of lying, pomposity, smugness and groupthink. DVR it if you can figure out how that works.

Good luck. Send us an email if you do. Have a great evening.

Sean Hannity, live from New York City, right now.

