Tucker Carlson responds to CDC over his critique of face masks

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: Good evening, and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT. Most of us never imagined it could happen in this country, and yet today it did happen.

A major American newspaper published a story, apparently an entirely accurate story about a presidential candidate. The tech monopolies that control American media feared this story might hurt that candidate whom they favor.

So three weeks before a national election, they shut the whole thing down.

They prevented the public from reading the news. They didn't apologize for doing this. They didn't bother to make up reasonable sounding justifications for it. They just did it, exactly as the Chinese government does.

These are monopolies. They have all the power, you have none. They don't have to care what you think and they don't.

This was mass censorship on a scale that America has never experienced, not in 245 years, and it's a threat to all of us. Democracies only function when there is a free exchange of information between citizens. We no longer have that. This is a dark moment. Here are the details.

This morning, "The New York Post" published a series of e-mails that describe Hunter Biden's lucrative relationship with Ukrainian energy company, called Burisma, and then described how his father, then the Vice President of the United States intervened to help his son peddle influence.

Now, we've known the outlines of the story for quite some time. But these e-mails add damning detail. No one appears to dispute that they are real, not even the Joe Biden campaign. You're hearing whispers tonight that it is all part of a Russian disinformation campaign.

If this is a hoax, it is the most complex, sophisticated hoax ever perpetrated. It doesn't seem possible. There are too many, there's too much detail.

These e-mails came from a laptop, an Apple laptop that was dropped off at a Delaware computer repair shop last year and then abandoned there. After a certain number of days with no payment, the shop's owner took legal possession of the laptop. He looked inside. There were tens of thousands of e-mails including exchanges with representatives of foreign companies and foreign governments.

The laptop apparently belonged to Hunter Biden. The shop owner was stunned by this, by the appearance of corruption and he was afraid for his family.

So late last year, he gave the laptop to the F.B.I., he kept a copy of the hard drive for himself. But he never heard back from the F.B.I.

By May, he was anxious. So we made overtures to Senator Mike Lee's office and at least one conservative nonprofit. He emailed their websites, but no one responded.

Finally, the man contacted Rudy Giuliani's office, and today's story is the result of that.

Well, the tech monopolies instantly crushed at the moment it appeared. An executive at Facebook called Andy Stone, a former Democratic staffer, announced that his company would censor "The New York Post" story. As he put it, Facebook would be quote, "reducing its distribution on our platform."

Twitter quickly followed suit by locking "The New York Post's" entire Twitter account.

One of the biggest newspapers in the world banned from Twitter. Twitter then prevented its users from sharing "The New York Post" story, both privately and publicly. Those who tried to share it got this message, quote, "Your tweet couldn't be sent because this link has been identified by Twitter or a partner as being potentially harmful." Harmful?

In a separate explanation, Twitter wrote this, quote, "We don't permit the use of our services to directly distribute content obtained through hacking that contains private information may put people in physical harm or danger or contains trade secrets."

Yes, the same Twitter that just promoted a "New York Times" story about the President's private tax returns, obviously obtained illegally, that Twitter, And who by the way was hacked here? No one was hacked. Twitter never addressed that.

As for, quote, "trade secrets," there were none. We already knew that Hunter Biden was trading on his father's office to make 50 grand a month from the Ukrainians. In October, he admitted it.

QUESTION: You didn't have any extensive knowledge about natural gas or Ukraine itself though.

HUNTER BIDEN, SON OF JOE BIDEN: No, but I think that I had as much knowledge as anybody else that was on the Board, if not more.

QUESTION: In the list, you gave me the reasons why you're on that Board, you did not list the fact that you were the son of the Vice President.

H. BIDEN: Of course, no.

QUESTION: What role do you think that played?

H. BIDEN: I think that it is impossible for me to be on any of the Boards that I just mentioned without saying that I'm the son of the Vice President of the United States.

CARLSON: Oh, thanks for acknowledging reality. So we knew the outlines.

What we didn't know until today was how brazen this was.

Hunter Biden didn't simply sell access to his father, the Vice President or take cash to influence American foreign policy. You know, it's weirder than that.

As he schemed to extract more money from Burisma, Hunter Biden didn't refer to his father as his father. He referred to Joe Biden, the Vice President as quote, "my guy."

On April 13, 2014, for example, Hunter Biden wrote this to his business partner, quote, "The announcement of my guy's upcoming travels should be characterized as part of our advice and thinking," end quote.

Hunter Biden added that he needed to be, quote, "protected financially" and wanted a long term role with Burisma. Quote, "The contract should begin now, not after the upcoming visit of my guy. That should include a retainer in the range of $25,000.00."

It's not clear if Biden got that retainer, but we know he did get a high paying job at Burisma. Then in May 2014, just weeks after Hunter Biden joined the board of that company, a top executive there let him know why he was being paid, very explicitly, quote, "We urgently need your advice on how you could use your influence to convey a message/signal, et cetera to stop what we consider to be politically motivated actions."

The executive wrote that in an e-mail, quote, "Use your influence to convey a message." What message? What does that mean?

Well, another e-mail from the same executive obtained by "The New York Post" dated April 17, 2015, explains in very clear terms, what it means, quote, "Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to D.C. and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spend some time together. It's really an honor and pleasure."

Oh, that's what you're not allowed to read. And you can see why Facebook and Twitter don't want to allow you to read it.

If Joe Biden met with Burisma executives at the request of his son, for the profit of his own family, it becomes very clear that Joe Biden's previous denials were lies. Just last year, Joe Biden was telling us he had no idea what his son was doing at Burisma.

QUESTION: You were the Vice President, running point on Ukraine. The average Joe hears that and says, that sounds fishy. What's your understanding of what your son was doing for an extraordinary amount of money?

JOE BIDEN (D), DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: I don't know what he was doing. I know he was on the Board. I found out he was on the Board after he was on the Board and that was it.

And there's nobody --

QUESTION: You had a lot of time. Isn't this something you want to get to the bottom of?

J. BIDEN: No, because I trust my son.

QUESTION: But that doesn't pass the smell test. Like, when you're the Vice President, isn't there a higher standard? Don't you need to know what's happening with your family? Don't you need to put down some guardrails?

J. BIDEN: Unless there was something that was -- there was something on its face that was wrong. There's nothing on its face that was wrong.

CARLSON: Nothing on its face that was wrong. That was before we saw these e-mails.

You'll remember that back in 2018, Joe Biden explained that he got the top prosecutor in Ukraine fired. That prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, said he was planning to investigate Burisma when he was stripped of his job.

Here's how Joe Biden explained/bragged about how he canned Victor Shokin.

J. BIDEN: I had gotten a commitment from Poroshenko and from Yatsenyuk that they would take action against the state prosecutor and they did. So they said they had it -- I walked out the press conference, and I said, I am not going to -- we're not going to give you the billion dollars. They said you have no authority. You're not the President. The President said -- I said, call him.

I said, I'm telling, you're not getting the billion dollars. I said you're not getting the billion, and I'm going to be leaving here. And I think it was, what? Six hours. I looked at him and I said, I am leaving in six hours and if the prosecutor is not fired, you're not getting the money. Well, son of a bitch, he got fired.

CARLSON: Why is the Vice President of the United States firing prosecutors in Ukraine? Pause for a moment and ask yourself that. That's bizarre behavior. It doesn't help the United States in any way. Why was he doing that?

At the time Biden's handlers denied there was anything wrong with this.

They just said Shokin was corrupt, and somehow the world was benefiting by Shokin getting fired. They didn't explain how we benefit from that.

But of course, Joe Biden didn't do it for his son. He didn't know anything about Burisma. He didn't know what Hunter Biden was up to. No clue.

Then last October, we showed you a photograph of Joe and Hunter Biden golfing with a Board member of Burisma, Hunter Biden's business partner, a man called Devon Archer.

The Biden campaign never explained that photograph. Our media, of course never really followed up. Instead, just as they are now rushing to bury "The New York Post" story, CNN rushed in to Joe Biden's defense.

ANDERSON COOPER, CNN HOST: The Impeachment Inquiry is centered on President Trump's attempts to get political dirt from Ukraine on Vice President Biden and his son, Hunter. Mr. Vice President, President Trump has falsely accused your son of doing something wrong while serving on a company Board in Ukraine. Or to point out there's no evidence of wrongdoing by either one of you.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: A few months later, we got some sense why Anderson Cooper was so careful in the interview you just saw. In December, a voter in Iowa tried to ask Joe Biden about Burisma and his fitness for office, Joe Biden lost control of himself. He called the man fat and then challenged him to a push up contest.

J. BIDEN: That's not true, and no one has ever said that.

And you want to check my shape, let's do push-ups together, man. Let's do

this one. Let's do whatever you want to do. Let's take --

J. BIDEN: You said, I set up my son to work in an oil company. Ain't that what you said? Get your words straight, Jack. But look, here's the deal.

CARLSON: Here's the deal. What is the deal, actually? That's a question every American, no matter what your political view is has a right to an answer.

You might be wondering what Joe Biden thinks, by the way of today's news, unfortunately, you are not entitled to that information either. Joe Biden, once again called it a day before noon that meant reporters couldn't ask him about "The New York Post" story, not that they wanted to.

We'd like to. We're not controlled by Facebook or Google or Twitter. We can ask any question we want. And here's the first question. Did any money from Burisma or any other foreign company or foreign government wind up in Joe Biden's pockets or in the account of any entity he benefits from?

We're not accusing Joe Biden of a crime. We're saying it has long been a mystery, how a man who took a government salary for almost 50 years has lived like a rich man since the 1970s. Have you ever seen Joe Biden's houses? Look them up.

Opulent doesn't begin to describe the way he lives. Can you do that? No, you can't.

So how did Joe Biden do that? No one seems especially interested in finding out, but we are, and we may. There were a lot of e-mails on that laptop in Delaware, tens of thousands of e-mails.

"The New York Post" is not the only news organization that has copies of those e-mails. They're out there. So stay tuned.

Tonight though, "The New York Post" broke this story and deserves full credit for it. Miranda Devine is a journalist there. We're happy to have her on tonight. Miranda, thanks for coming on, and in the future when there is a free speech Supreme Court case, I hope your name is attached to the winning side of it based on this.

But before we get to the crackdown on "The New York Post" story, tell me what you think we learned from the pieces you wrote on these e-mails?

MIRANDA DEVINE, JOURNALIST, "THE NEW YORK POST": Well, this story is not conjecture. It is actually e-mails from Hunter Biden's laptop and it shows evidence that quite contrary to Joe Biden's protestations that he knows nothing about Hunter Biden's business dealings, doesn't know anything about Burisma, it actually shows a connection between Joe Biden, Hunter Biden and a senior executive at Burisma.

There's one of the e-mails that we published today shows that, you know, Hunter Biden was arranging a meeting in 2015, when his father was Vice President with a senior executive of Burisma. And there's another e-mail that thanks Hunter Biden for arranging that meeting.

And, you know, we also have published photographs. One of the photographs that we published today shows Hunter Biden asleep with a crack pipe in his mouth. Now, we didn't publish that gratuitously. We published it as an illustration of how strange it is that these overseas companies, these foreign entities, would pay Hunter Biden millions of dollars, someone who has an admitted drug problem. And there are other photographs like that on this laptop spanning over five years.

So you have a situation where Burisma, a corrupt energy company is paying the son of the Vice President, up to $83,000.00 per month for no discernible reason because he doesn't have any experience in the energy industry. He has a proven drug problem.

The only possible reason that is plausible, is that he was being paid for his access to his father, and so what we see is a cash for influence scandal involving the Biden family and Joe Biden has never satisfactorily answered this.

There is now evidence that he needs to answer and what did he do today? He hid. He did not come out and call a press conference, as you would have expected him to do to plead innocence, to answer these allegations.

Nothing. Not a word.

All that happened was that there was a statement from his campaign calling our story, all of those e-mails and photographs that were on Hunter Biden's laptop that we published calling our story discredited. And the only actual concrete point that it made in reference to our story was to say that they had reviewed Joe Biden's official calendar for the time, and they could find no meeting on that official calendar.

And, you know, I don't think that Joe Biden even him, I don't think he is silly enough to have logged one of those meetings as official.

CARLSON: Of course not. That is exactly right. Miranda Devine, thanks so much for joining us.

This is a FOX News alert. We have just heard from the CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey. He tweeted this, quote, "Our communication around our actions on 'The New York Post' article was not great. And blocking URL sharing via Twitter DM with zero context as to why we're blocking unacceptable." Huh?

Writes like a child and manages a company like one, too.

By the way, the Biden campaign is able to call the story, quote, "discredited," because Big Tech is trying to discredit it. No reporter has taken a look at the story and concluded oh, sure. This is a Russian fabrication. Putin did this. That's ridiculous.

So the Biden campaign is using Big Tech as a pretext for not responding and Big Tech, of course, is trying to prevent you from reading it at all.

Where does this go from here? If Biden is elected, do you think -- do you really think that the Big Tech companies are going to stop doing the bidding of their masters in Washington? Not a chance. You think Big Tech is going to suddenly think oh, you're allowed to think for yourself? No.

Last night in the show, we questioned whether masks are really effective with the transmission of the coronavirus, for example, and as we did that, we cited data directly from the C.D.C. We pulled it off their website, as well as other scientific sources. "Science Magazine," for example.

One study found that more than 70 percent of patients who contracted the coronavirus said they had always worn a mask; another 14 percent said they usually did. We told you that last night. We posted that segment on Facebook.

Today, we learned that Facebook is calling our reporting quote, "partly false." We quoted the C.D.C. They restricted the distribution of the post prevent people from seeing it.

Again, we can't say this enough. The data that we put on television last night were from the Centers for Disease Control. We used their numbers, we didn't make them up, but Facebook censored it.

Where is this going exactly? Saagar Enjeti is an opinion host at "The Hill." We're happy to have him tonight. Saagar, thanks for joining us.

Where is this going?

SAAGAR ENJETI, OPINION HOST, "THE HILL": Thanks, Tucker. Tucker, I mean, this is a great moment in American history. This is actually a declaration of war by the Big Tech companies in this particular case.

We need to understand this for what it is. This is an in-kind donation in the hundreds of millions of dollars to the Joe Biden campaign. These are rules that are flatly false on their face. Think about the material that you laid out. Hacked material is not to be distributed on Twitter. Does that mean that Edward Snowden's account is going to be locked immediately?

Does that mean that The Pentagon Papers could not be published? Does that not mean that F.B.I. COINTELPRO?

Let's even think about this. They said that Twitter said that they could not distribute the story because they couldn't verify the origins. So does that mean that every single story based upon anonymous sources out of our government is going to be locked and banned from Twitter or slowed down as they put it from Facebook? No.

These rules are selectively enforced in a political manner by the most powerful people and the most powerful companies on Earth. All of your viewers need to understand that.

CARLSON: So our viewers should also understand that it's not simply Facebook and Twitter, Facebook and Twitter are the primary means of revenue for almost all digital media. We happen to work in one of the rare media that is not dependent on it, which is why we can have this conversation.

But if Biden wins, does this get better? I mean, why would the tech companies stop doing the bidding of the Democratic Party if the Democratic Party had more power?

ENJETI: Well, it's hard to see how it gets better when Kamala Harris's Press Secretary is the Chief Communications over at Twitter or have the person who announces on Facebook that things are going to be slowed down on this Hunter Biden story is himself a former Democratic operative.

Take a look at the Big Tech space, Tucker. The Vice President of Amazon Communications, Jay Carney, the former White House Press Secretary, before that, former chief aide to Joe Biden. Several of the people on his transition team are traced to the Big Tech companies.

Look at where all of their money is going. You can -- this is public record. Look at the public data of where all of their donations are going.

Are they going to get better?

Eric Schmidt, Google, Facebook, we all know, they were never more powerful than they were under the Obama administration. Under a Joe Biden administration, it will be 10, maybe 15 to 20 times what it was then.

CARLSON: Yes, at some point soon, we're going to do a show where we just read the names of all the Republicans, people you voted for or sent money to, who refused to lift a finger to save you from what you correctly described as this grave moment in American history. You're absolutely right.

Saagar Enjeti, great to see you. Thank you.

ENJETI: Thank you, Tucker.

CARLSON: I want to tell you by the way that we received a response tonight from the C.D.C. about our segment last night on facemask. A spokesman for the C.D.C. said that our coverage was misleading.

The spokesman didn't dispute that we had showed accurate data from the C.D.C., including that 85 percent of people who tested positive for coronavirus in July reported wearing a mask always or often. Instead, the spokesman said this, quote, "At no time has C.D.C. guidance suggested that masks were intended to protect the wearers." Huh? At no time has the C.D.C.

suggested that masks were intended to protect people who wear masks. That's what they said tonight.

Now, that would be news to the Director of the C.D.C., Robert Redfield.

Here he was last month.

DR. ROBERT REDFIELD, DIRECTOR, CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION:

I might even go so far as to say that this facemask is more guaranteed to protect me against COVID than when I take a COVID vaccine.

CARLSON: This is the C.D.C.? They're protecting us from this pandemic.

They don't even know what their own Director is saying.

But whatever you do, don't question public health experts. Facebook and Twitter and Google will shut you down. Just put your mask on and obey.

Up next, it was day three of Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearings. How did it go? We'll talk to the person who prepared her for this week, just after the break.

Plus, we will continue to monitor the Trump rally underway in Des Moines tonight. Any news, we will bring it to you.

DONALD TRUMP (R), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: And I went to the hospital and it's an incredible hospital, Walter Reed. I've seen what they've done because I've been there many times for our great warriors that come back so badly wounded.

CARLSON: Today was the third day in a row of Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearings. You may have watched, maybe you didn't. We'd like to assess them and we found the perfect person.

Megan Wold is a former Supreme Court clerk. She helped Amy Coney Barrett prepare this week, and we're happy to have her on tonight. Megan Wold, thanks so much for joining us.

MEGAN WOLD, FORMER SUPREME COURT CLERK: Thank you, Tucker, and thanks for having me.

At the outset, I just wanted to note again the extraordinary thing that President Trump did in nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett for a seat on the United States Supreme Court. Judge Barrett is a normal American and President Trump has nominated her to one of the highest positions in our government, a position that members of the ruling class usually reserve for one of their own.

But Judge Barrett does not have an Ivy League degree. She hasn't amassed a series of titles in the Federal bureaucracy. She doesn't have the patronage of congressmen and senators. She's a normal American.

And as our viewers have seen over the last two days, that has not stopped Democrats from attacking her relentlessly, often absurdly, trying to get her to commit to their policy preferences in the law, knowing full well that Judge Barrett cannot do so because as a sitting Member of the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals, it would violate her judicial oath.

CARLSON: Right.

WOLD: Judge Barrett was well prepared for these types of questions, which are entirely predictable, and actually asking for those commitments tells us more about what Democrats think about what judges do.

Democrats think that judges are really just politics by another means, and that if you cannot convince the American people to support your policies legislatively, then you impose them by judicial fiats.

And as Judge Barrett has repeatedly made clear over the last two days; that is the furthest thing from her judicial philosophy.

CARLSON: But that is -- and that's the appealing part, but I just -- something I've noticed tonight, and it's not germane to the law, really, but I can't help mentioning it. She is obviously very smart and learned.

She clearly has spent a lot of time getting the details down and I'm impressed by that.

But what I'm most impressed by is that in contrast to the usual grasping, soulless mercenaries that make up our managerial class, she seems like she is rooted in her family, and I admire that. Is that as real as it seems?

WOLD: That is absolutely as real as it seems and it is what I admire as well. I have seen the way that Judge Barrett has prepared for these hearings with binders and marathon study sessions, moot courts thinking through her answers, just as any nominee would do.

But what I know and what I think any person who knew Judge Barrett, before the past week, would have told you and will tell you is that the single greatest thing that Judge Barrett could have done and did do to prepare for this moment, is simply the way that she has lived her life.

The poise and the grace that she has exhibited during these days of grueling questioning simply cannot be faked.

CARLSON: Yes, well, good for her. And I know you're not supposed to think it's important when people have happy personal lives and seven children, but I don't care. I do think it's important, really important.

WOLD: That's right, Judge Barrett.

CARLSON: Good for her and good for you for saying that.

WOLD: Thank you, Judge Barrett has spent her lifetime cultivating an intellect and preparing herself rigorously.

CARLSON: Well, and that's obvious. Megan Wold, you are a great explainer of this, and an asset to her. I appreciate your coming on tonight. Thank you.

WOLD: Thank you, Tucker. I appreciate it.

CARLSON: Well, something kind of amazing happened yesterday. Mazie Hirono, who many believe is the dullest U.S. Senator in American history has taken control of the Merriam Webster dictionary. She is in charge of what words you're allowed to use. She defines the English language.

It's pretty amazing. We'll tell you how she got so powerful after the break.

CARLSON: If you weren't fully awake as you watched yesterday's Supreme Court confirmation hearings, you may have missed Amy Coney Barrett who seems like a decent person, saying something deeply offensive.

We're going to replay it for you for its news value. We want to preface that with an NC 70 warning. Here's what she said.

JUDGE AMY CONEY BARRETT, U.S. SUPREME COURT NOMINEE: I have no agenda and I do want to be clear that I have never discriminated on the basis of sexual preference and would not ever discriminate on the basis of sexual preference.

CARLSON: Yes, you heard it. Sexual preference. It's hard to watch that.

Fortunately, Hawaii Senator Mazie Hirono was in the building to prevent future generations from having to live with filth like that spoken aloud.

SEN. MAZIE HIRONO (D-HI): Not once, but twice you used the term sexual preference to describe those in the LGBTQ community, and let me make clear, sexual preference is an offensive and outdated term. It is used by anti- LGBTQ activists to suggest that sexual orientation is a choice. It is not.

Sexual orientation is a key part of a person's identity.

CARLSON: So the world is falling apart. China is taking over the world.

The American economy is in shambles and there's a presidential election three weeks, but luckily, America's dumbest Senator Mazie Hirono of Hawaii is upset about the right things, the term sexual preference, it's a slur.

As it turns out, she didn't know that herself until some left-wing Twitter personality made that discovery yesterday morning.

But things move fast, by afternoon, Democrats were repeating it in the Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearings. And by evening, our dictionary, the Merriam Webster dictionary updated his definition of the word "preference"

to indicate that the term sexual preference is quote, "offensive."

In other words, Mazie Hirono, truly the slowest person to hold public office in the history of this country is now in control of our dictionary.

Is that good news or bad news? Hard to know, it's definitely not good news for Democrats, many of whom made that very public slur.

Just until the other day, Joe Biden, for example, must be canceled now.

J. BIDEN: Rebuild the backbone of this country, middle class, but this time bring everybody along, regardless of color, sexual preference and their backgrounds.

Because the President has become so divisive in terms of everything he has done based on race, sexual preference, or just across the board.

I did not think we should discriminate against people based on their sexual preference.

Allowing anyone to be in the military regardless of their sexual orientation or preference.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

They're mandatory. You must go with nature.

This is the only subject on which they're on nature's side, amazingly. And now, the dictionary agrees with them.

But Biden is not the only one to use the wrong words. It turns out, according to Mazie Hirono, Ruth Bader Ginsburg herself was a bigot. Watch.

RUTH BADER GINSBURG, U.S. SUPREME COURT JUSTICE: Society has come to respect people whatever their sexual preference.

CARLSON: Oh, we're going to have to rethink her sainthood. Mazie Hirono wants to assure you, however, that this is a problem we're fighting, and if you don't understand that, you're probably dumb.

HIRONO: One of the things that we, Democrats have a really hard time is connecting to people's hearts instead of here. We have a really hard time doing that and one of the reasons that that was told to me at one of our retreats was that we, Democrats know so much. That is true. And we have to kind of tell everybody how smart we are.

CARLSON: The ultimate triumph of self-esteem, Mazie Hirono considers herself an intellectual. It's just all too great.

Douglas Murray isn't from this country so he can laugh at it. He is one of the smartest people to write in our language. He is the author of the book, which if you hadn't read, you should called "The Madness of Crowds: Gender, Race and Identity." We're happy to have Douglas Murray on with us tonight.

Douglas Murray, great to see you.

DOUGLAS MURRAY, AUTHOR, "THE MADNESS OF CROWDS": Good to be with you.

CARLSON: What is this about exactly? Sexual preference now not an acceptable term?

MURRAY: Yes. Well, what's most disorientating about this, of course, is that we know the whole Democratic playbook on this, and it's so dull and boring, isn't it?

I mean --

CARLSON: Yes.

MURRAY: Totally predictable how the radical left are going to behave. If Amy Coney Barrett had been a man, we know that by now, the Democratic left would have been saying that she was a misogynist. They would probably have tried to research whether she had ever drunk beer in the late 20th Century.

And if she hadn't have adopted two black children and loved them and cared for them as her own, they would have been trying the racist one by now. But they couldn't try either of those, so they had one other shot in their gun and that was to say that she is some kind of homophobe. That's the other remaining accusation they've got.

And they're doing it on the basis, as you say, of a term which everybody used until yesterday. In fact, the advocate, which is a sort of legacy, gay magazine in America, probably the main gay magazine, such as it exists anymore, used the term sexual preference just three weeks ago.

So there is nothing sincere in this, as there is nothing sincere in all of these accusations that the radical left likes to use. They just weaponize them to try to win.

CARLSON: So why did we take it seriously? Why do we fall for it every single time? Why do we respond at all?

Well, one reason, all of this ties up doesn't it. You mentioned Jack and Twitter earlier. You know, Twitter put this story at the very head of Twitter today. It said it was the number one most important subject on the planet.

We have Senator Hirono, leading the charge to stop people using words that everyone used until yesterday. And this is the thing, we're being manipulated apart from anything else.

CARLSON: Yes, that's right.

MURRAY: Not just by radical leftists, but by Big Tech that tells us we've all got to be incredibly aggrieved at the same things that deeply grieve, she pretends, Senator Hirono.

CARLSON: Such a smart point. Douglas Murray, always a great pleasure to have you on our show and in our country. Great to see you.

MURRAY: Great pleasure.

CARLSON: Thank you.

Well, you might have seen a startling video the Speaker of the House on another channel, she appeared to forget she was on air and treated the anchor like he ran a hair salon. It's revealing. You'll like it.

Plus, we are keeping an eye on the President who is in Des Moines, Iowa tonight. We'll be right back.

CARLSON: Well, you may have seen the clips on another channel, an anchor doing what no anchor is allowed to do, asking Nancy Pelosi a question and then pushing for an answer. The question was, why are you blocking coronavirus relief spending? Here is how the Speaker of the House responded.

WOLF BLITZER, CNN HOST: Make a deal, put the ball in McConnell's court. So what do you say to Ro Khanna?

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): What I say to you is, I don't know why you're always an apologist, and many of your colleagues, apologists for the Republican position.

What makes me amused if it weren't so sad, is how you all think that you know more about the suffering of the American people than those of us who are elected by them.

BLITZER: It's not about me, it's about millions of Americans who can't put food on the table, who can't pay their rent who are having trouble --

PELOSI: And we represent them.

BLITZER: Who are in trouble getting by.

PELOSI: And we represent them.

BLITZER: ... every day is critically, critically important.

Thanks so much for joining us.

PELOSI: Thank you for sensitivity to our constituents' needs.

BLITZER: I am sensitive to them because I see them on the street begging for food, begging for money. Madam Speaker, thank you so much.

PELOSI: Have you fed them. We feed them.

CARLSON: We feed them. We throw the food over our fence in Napa and they gratefully clamber up and eat it like squirrels. That's how Nancy Pelosi feels about you. She is feeding you. You owe everything to Nancy Pelosi.

If you feel that way, you can see why you'd be a little short tempered, if some ungrateful plebe tries to ask you a real question. Anyone who does must be a secret right-wing operative. Here she was in August making the same point.

JUDY WOODRUFF, PBS ANCHOR: Democrats want more money, Republicans want a lot less. They are saying they're willing to show flexibility and they are also saying a lot of the money that was passed in the spring, Madam Speaker has not even been spent yet.

PELOSI: Well if you want to be an advocate for them -- if you want to be an advocate for them --

WOODRUFF: No, I am --

PELOSI: Let's see what the facts are.

WOODRUFF: I'm playing devil's advocate here.

PELOSI: No, no --

WOODRUFF: I am asking you for your position.

CARLSON: Nancy Pelosi is convinced a lot of liberal reporters are secretly right wing and probably white supremacists actually. What's going on here exactly with her?

Mark Steyn is our expert on deep seated issues. We're happy to have him on tonight. Mark, what is this?

MARK STEYN, AUTHOR AND COLUMNIST: Well, I'd like to when feeding time for Nancy Pelosi's constituents is because I'd like to go to San Francisco and see that. All of the zoos are closed at the moment. That'll be about the only entertainment left.

And the idea of Wolf Blitzer as somehow this shill for the Trump administration, I also find -- it's LBJ's famous line that if he'd lost Walter Cronkite, he'd lost the country.

For poor old Nancy Pelosi, if she has lost Wolf Blitzer, she has lost the last seven people at Gate 28 at LaGuardia with no cell phones and only CNN to watch. I mean, it is an extraordinary moment.

What your show has been about the theme of this show tonight, from top to bottom, whether we're talking about this judicial hearing, whether we're talking about the Facebook, Twitter; whether we're talking about Mazie Hirono's sexual preference for not hearing the word sexual preference. What they're all about is about -- don't laugh. Don't laugh, Tucker.

My sexual preference is to hear Joe Biden woozily staggering around saying the words sexual preference. While Mazie Hirono whips me with the new edition of Webster's dictionary. That's a small niche demographic, but that's the one I belong to.

CARLSON: Oh, that's dirty.

STEYN: Sorry, I don't usually wear blue this early in the evening, Tucker.

But anyway, anyway. But what they all have in common is actually what Nancy Pelosi said to Wolf, you don't know enough to ask me about the bill. The bill is prepared by as she put it, my chairs, by which means the chairman of these committees, whose staffers, whose staffers, whose staffers, whose staffers write the bills, and nobody knows what's in them until they've been passed.

And then we have this absurd spectacle, the whole country has to come to a halt over the appointment of a judge, a judge's Republic is a contradiction in terms. The framers would have been horrified. They would have been even more horrified by the furniture in the room, where physically, the senators have to be 12 feet higher than the level at which the witnesses sit in.

I testified at the Senate. I got a crick in my neck, looking up at Corey Booker to see what he was mocking me for. I testified in the Canadian Parliament last year and what do you know, in the House of Commons in Ottawa, they put the legislators on the same level.

Nancy Pelosi embodies the gulf that's widened up between the political class and the citizenry. And that condescension to Wolf embodies it.

CARLSON: It's a very deep point, a judge's Republic is a contradiction in terms, boy.

STEYN: Absolutely.

CARLSON: Amen. Mark Steyn. Thank you.

STEYN: Thanks a lot, Tucker.

CARLSON: So the schools are completely out of control, and if you have kids in them, you know that. We want to highlight one specific case tonight because it speaks for what's happening in so many different places.

A 17-year-old student investigated and harassed by the school her parents pay a lot to send her, too, to tonight for posting completely ordinary conservative views on social media accounts. It's happening at Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Virginia.

We're going to talk to her attorney after the break.

CARLSON: Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Virginia has a long, more than 150-year long history. It's an impressive school, one of the best in the country. A lot of impressive people have gone there. But like so many schools, it's becoming a woke factory, thanks to its leadership, bad leadership.

Now, a 17-year-old student at that school is facing harassment from the school from her teachers for posting positive conservative content on social media, pretty moderate stuff. To give just one example in a direct message on Instagram, a teacher dismissed this student and we call her by her first name, Mackenzie with a slur, and nasty slur, too, a little blank.

According to Mackenzie's attorney Jesse Binnall, the school is planning on hauling the girl before a disciplinary committee for the crime of having divergent views.

Jesse Binnall joins us tonight. Jesse, thanks so much for coming on. So it this is an outrage on its face. But it's also representative of so much that's going on in the country right now. But I'd love to get granular quickly on what she did wrong.

JESSE BINNALL, LAWYER FOR EPISCOPAL HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT: Thanks, Tucker, and it really is outrageous, because what she did wrong, the only thing that they can really point to that she did wrong is point -- is have mainstream conservative content on her Instagram account. It is something that she shared from mainstream sources like Turning Point USA and Prager University, stuff that we see every day that's very normal for someone who believes in conservative principles to have.

And the school went crazy. In fact, what's really incredible is what started all this was that she decided to post sympathies for the family of David Dorn, a retired police officer who was killed by rioters and her classmates went crazy and started attacking her, body shaming her. They attacked her for a prior interracial relationship that she was in.

They absolutely were just vile, and it wasn't even as you pointed out, it wasn't even just students. It was an alum of the school, and it was a teacher at the school. And now we're in this spot where they've decided to use a woke phrase, they're going to victim shame. And they've decided instead of holding her attackers to account, they're going to haul McKinsey right before a Disciplinary Committee where they are not going to tell her exactly when it's going to be. It's really incredible.

CARLSON: It's unbelievable. These schools are extremely expensive and if they to keep this up, they will go out of business. This cannot continue.

People will not send their kids to places like this. Unfortunately, it was a great school.

Jesse, I'm glad that her family has hired you and Godspeed.

BINNALL: Thank you so much, Tucker.

CARLSON: We are out of time. We'll be back tomorrow, 8:00 p.m.

Sean Hannity now. A man who has been on this treasonous story for a long time. Great to see you, Sean.

