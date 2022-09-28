Tucker Carlson: What really happened to the Nord Stream pipeline?

This is a rush transcript of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on September 27, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT.



I hate to start a Tuesday evening on a grim note, but one of the environmental catastrophes, one of the great environmental catastrophes of our time is unfolding tonight off the coast of Denmark. The Nord Stream pipelines, which are enormous Russian-owned conduits that carry natural gas from Russia to Western Europe, have been breached.



As we speak, Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 are pouring millions of cubic meters of natural gas into the Baltic Sea. Pictures from the air, which you can now see on your screen, show a toxic bubble field more than half a mile wide. You can only guess at how many marine mammals are being killed right now -- countless. But the lasting damage may be to the atmosphere.



Natural gas is comprised of up to 90 percent methane. Methane, as Joe Biden has often told you, is the key driver of global warming, which is, of course, an existential threat to humanity and the planet.



So, if you're worried about climate change, what just happened to the Nord Stream pipelines is as close to the apocalypse as we have ever come. So, the question is, how did this happen? And it turns out it was not an accident.



At the very same time that leaks in these pipelines were detected, Swedish officials recorded two powerful undersea explosions, each one of which was equivalent to hundreds of pounds of TNT. Nothing in nature can account for that. Almost immediately, the pipelines began leaking in three separate places. So, there's only one explanation for what happened. This was an act of industrial terrorism. That was very obvious to the Prime Minister of Poland and he wasted no time in saying so. Watch.



MATEUSZ MORAWIECKI, POLISH PRIME MINISTER (through translator): Today, we are also dealing with an act of sabotage. We do not know the details of what happened yet, but we can clearly see that it is an act of sabotage, an act that probably marks the next stage in the escalation of the situation we are dealing with in Ukraine.



CARLSON: We can clearly see, he said, this was an act of sabotage, an act of terrorism. Well, yes, we can see that. So, the question is, who did it? And of course, the prime suspect is obvious. It would be the same man who caused domestic inflation here in the US and stole the 2016 election from Hillary Clinton. That be Vladimir V. Putin. "The Washington Post" got right to it. "Putin," they declared, "is now weaponizing the Nord Stream pipelines."



According to the Canadian Ambassador to the UN, Vladimir Putin has decided to use "pollution as an act of war." Progressive Twitter strongly endorsed this conclusion. "Putin did it."



And that makes sense until you thought about it for just a moment. Vladimir Putin may be evil. They tell us that he is evil, but is he stupid? He probably isn't stupid, and yet and, here's the strange part, if you are Vladimir Putin, you would have to be a suicidal moron to blow up your own energy pipeline. That's the one thing you would never do.



Natural gas pipelines are the main source of your power and your wealth and most critically, your leverage over other countries. Europe needs your energy now more than ever with winter approaching. If you can't deliver that energy, then countries like Germany have no need to pay attention to what you want. You're in the middle of a war, an all hands-on deck war, so you need all the leverage you can get. Under these circumstances, there is no chance you would blow up Nord Stream 1 or 2. Not now, obviously.



In fact, it's so obvious that even as our famously dim Secretary of State, Tony Blinken, seemed to acknowledge it. Sabotaging Nord Stream, he said today is "clearly in no one's interest." Right, but really only half right.



It is true that blowing up Nord Stream does not help Vladimir Putin. He would not do that. Why would he? But that doesn't mean that other countries wouldn't consider doing it. They would consider it and we know they have considered it because at least one of them has said so in public.



In early February, less than three weeks before the war in Ukraine began, Joe Biden suggested on camera that he might take out these pipelines. Watch.



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: If Russia invades that means tanks or troops crossing the border of Ukraine again. Then there will be -- there will be no longer a Nord Stream 2. We will bring an end to it.



REPORTER: But how will you -- how will you do that, exactly, since the project and control of the project is within Germany's control?



BIDEN: We will -- I promise you, we'll be able to do it.



CARLSON: Notice how he phrased that and he is the President. He doesn't phrase things by accident, particularly when he is reading off cards. He didn't say, I will pause the delivery of gas from Russia to Germany. He said, there won't be a Nord Stream 2. We'll put an end to it. We will take it out. We will blow it up.



How will you do this? He was asked. I promise you, we will be able to do it. They thought this through and yet those watching, very much including us, didn't take Biden seriously when he said it.



This is the President who has declared climate change the most pressing emergency in the history of the world. This is the man who lectures you about using a woodstove or driving an SUV because of its emissions. This is the guy who spent billions trying to mitigate cow flatulence because methane. Would that guy really blow up a methane pipeline in the middle of the Baltic Sea? It was hard to imagine.



That would be an unimaginably reckless act. That would be the kind of thing you would do if you wanted to start a nuclear war. It would be insane.



And yet in retrospect, it is obvious, they were thinking about this because Joe Biden wasn't the only person to suggest it.



Toria Nuland at the State Department said pretty much the very same thing. Nuland is a lifelong war cheerleader. She worked to bring about the Iraq invasion, never apologized, kept going. She helped engineer the coup that overthrew the Ukrainian government some years back. So capable -- clearly, she is capable of anything -- but environmental terrorism? Even for Toria Nuland, that seemed too much, too extreme, and yet here she is in January.



VICTORIA NULAND, UNDER SECRETARY OF STATE FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS OF THE UNITED STATES: With regard to Nord Stream 2, we continue to have very strong and clear conversations with our German allies and I want to be clear with you today. If Russia invades Ukraine, one way or another, Nord Stream 2 will not move forward.



CARLSON: One way or the other, we'll stop Nord Stream.



Now, looking back, those words seem chilling, eight months later, as natural gas pours into the Baltic Sea and into the atmosphere. So, you have to ask, could the Biden administration really do something like this? We can't say for sure. We don't know for sure.



We can tell you that close allies of the Biden White House believe they certainly did do it. Radek Sikorski is a Polish politician who is chairman of the EU-USA delegation in the European Parliament. He is connected.



He is also the husband of regime stenographer, Anne Applebaum of "The Atlantic" Magazine. Sikorski is so close to Joe Biden that he's got a picture of the two of them together in his Twitter profile.



So, when the pipelines blew up, Sikorski responded immediately and here's what he wrote. "Thank you. USA."



So once again, did the Biden administration really do this? It's hard to believe. Given that it's an atrocity, it is effectively an act of terrorism, we don't want to make that accusation, but we should tell you that maybe not coincidentally, today, a brand-new pipeline was unveiled, the pipeline that carries non-Russian natural gas in roughly the same areas, Nord Streams 1 and 2. This is called the Baltic Pipe. It was inaugurated in Poland. It will carry natural gas from Norway through Denmark to Poland and other countries nearby, and it is likely to do very well, since now it has less competition.



Making sense? What does the White House say about this? How are they accounting for what happened today?



Well, they're not exactly enthusiastically denying responsibility for it. Instead, they're looking at the upside. Here is the President's publicist, noting that the destruction of yet another energy pipeline is yet another opportunity for you to buy an electric car.



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: As you all know, these pipelines weren't pumping gas into Europe at this time. NS2 was never operational, as you guys know. NS1 has not been operational for weeks because Putin has weaponized energy and we have said this many times before.



This just drives home the importance of our efforts to work together to get alternative gas supplies to Europe and to support efforts to reduce gas consumption and accelerate true energy independence by moving to clean energy economy.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Oh. "Moving to clean energy," say that people who very may well be responsible for letting methane into the Baltic Sea and into the atmosphere at a scale that most people can't imagine. The people lecturing you about your SUV may have blown up a natural gas pipeline and created one of the great catastrophes of our time in its effect on the environment.



If they did this, this will be one of the craziest, most destructive things any American administration has ever done. But it would also be totally consistent with what they do. What do they do? They destroy.



These people build nothing, not one thing. Instead, they tear down and they desecrate from historic statues to the Constitution to energy infrastructure and no one in Congress is trying to stop any of it. They're just preparing for the inevitable fallout.



Tonight, the Senate just advanced a spending bill with $35 million for the Department of Energy to "prepare for and respond to potential nuclear and radiological incidents in Ukraine." What?



The spending bill also brings the total US expenditure on Ukraine, the war, but also funding its government and energy for Ukraine to $67 billion on the eve of what could be a massive economic disruption here to our economy, $67 billion. How much is that? Well, it's more than Russia's entire military budget last year, and Congress is expected to fully pass the bill later this week with Republicans nodding along like the zombies they are.



What will be the effect of this? Every action has a reaction, equal and opposite. Blow up the Nord Stream pipelines? Okay, we've entered a new phase, one in which the United States is directly at war with the largest nuclear power in the world. It doesn't mean it will go nuclear immediately, but it does suggest there could be consequences.



If we actually blew up the Nord Stream pipelines, why wouldn't Russia sever undersea internet cables?



What would happen if they did that? What would happen if banks in London couldn't communicate with banks in New York, just that one piece of it, leaving aside its potential effects on our power grid, but let's just say the banks couldn't communicate with each other for one day?



What will the economic effect of that be? Oh, we would cascade downward into your house. We can have an actual collapse. We could wind up very quickly in third world conditions. Those are the stakes.



Have the people behind this, the geniuses like Toria Nuland considered the effects? Maybe they have, maybe that was the point.



Tulsi Gabbard is a former Member of Congress from Hawaii, who from the very first day from February 24th, when this war began, has been saying the exact same thing, which is the stakes are very high here. Maybe we should acknowledge that before we proceed, heedlessly forward.



We're honored to have her join us again tonight. Congresswoman, thank you so much for coming on. What do you make of this?



TULSI GABBARD, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: We're reminded once again, Tucker, that we are unfortunately being led by leaders who are selfish and short sighted and don't care about the American people. They are leading us further and further into war without understanding one of the most basic tenets and characteristics of war, which is, it is unpredictable.



Once that first shot is fired, once that first punch is thrown, the predictable nature of things, you can plan for things, but it by nature becomes unpredictable. And so they're like, "Oh my gosh, this thing has become sabotaged." Well, yes, war is unpredictable.



The thing that is not unpredictable, however, is the cost of war, the suffering, the devastation, the destruction, the death that is caused by it. And so the real question for the American people and for us to ask our leaders is how much suffering will we have to endure here in this country and for people around the world? Because as you've so clearly stated, we see a sabotage of an energy pipeline today. What's next? Is it access to the internet? Is it satellites that are connected to GPS that power virtually all parts of our life, and also our weapon systems go on down the line, and we end up with this potential nuclear outcome.



And so, you know, our leaders are saying, well, hey, we can't do anything. This is all in Putin's hands. Well, guess what? The United States, our leaders and European leaders are the ones fueling and funding this war. So they have a heck of a lot of leverage to be able to push for a ceasefire, negotiate an outcome and an end to this war, and to actually fight for peace and prosperity and we need to know that if they're not doing that, and they aren't right now, then what they are doing is pushing for more destruction, more war, and therefore a lack of peace and prosperity and more suffering for us and people around the world.



CARLSON: If it turns out that the Biden administration actually blew up a natural gas pipeline or okayed someone else's sabotage of that pipeline, shouldn't there be a Federal law that prevents them from lecturing the rest of us about climate change ever again.



GABBARD: I don't have the evidence of who was responsible for this. There will be consequences if that is ever found out, but we have the reality of what we're dealing with right before us today, which is if we continue down this path, we may end up with a nuclear holocaust.



And so for us and for millions of people around the world, what are we going to do about it? We've got to call on our leaders to actually take a stand and fight for peace, fight for prosperity fight for our future.



CARLSON: Yes. I mean, you kind of like your kids to be able to grow up and stuff like that.



GABBARD: Exactly.



CARLSON: Tulsi Gabbard --



GABBARD: Stuff like that.



CARLSON: Yes, stuff like that. I appreciate you coming on. As always, thank you.



GABBARD: Thank you.



CARLSON: So, you hate to hype hurricanes because it's just a staple of TV and everyone is kind of onto this game, but there's a legitimately large hurricane barreling toward the Gulf Coast of Florida tonight, a hurricane bigger than we've seen in more than a hundred years.



The foremost hurricane predictor in this country, many people vie for the title, but this man may take it, he joins us after the break.



CARLSON: This is a FOX News Alert: There is an enormous -- legitimately enormous hurricane called Ian headed toward Florida. It's got the potential to be devastating.



Joining us from FOX Weather is hurricane specialist, Bryan Norcross, a man who has successfully called the path of more hurricanes than virtually anyone else. We're happy to have him join us tonight.



Brian, thanks so much for coming on. What do you expect this storm to do?



BRYAN NORCROSS, FOX WEATHER HURRICANE SPECIALIST: Well, let me convey the headline, Tucker and the National Hurricane Center Advisories just came out: Life-threatening storm surge, catastrophic winds, and flooding expected in the Florida Peninsula.



This is the worst storm threat since Irma in 2017, and maybe one of the worst of all time, actually, at least in modern time to hit the Florida peninsula, because as you said, it's so big, it's going to affect the entire Florida Peninsula in a significant way.



Let me give you the details here. Here you see the center of the storm. Now, it is actually going through a reorganization process. It is about 85 miles off the Key West with the center, but I think you can see it expanding. As it goes here, the storm is actually growing in size and it will continue to do that overnight tonight, and we think intensify in the morning up to a Category 4, which would be this 130-mile-an-hour storm.



Now, here is the thing, where it is on this line? So, this line indicates where given modern science, the best we can do, somewhere on that line is where the center is going to be tomorrow afternoon. But thing is that if it is over here, and the wind is coming around this way like this, pushing water against the coast, then it's going to push water in a whole different place than if it's located over here. I mean, whole different towns affected.



Up in here somewhere between Fort Myers and Tampa, now you've got all the communities in between Sarasota and Charlotte Harbor down here is what that's called, that body of water.



So somewhere in that area between Tampa and Fort Myers, it looks like where landfall is going to be. When we look at the wider view, so it comes in here down somewhere. Let's say it comes in just north of Fort Myers. That's terrible. Fort Myers and they've had a frenzied evacuation there today, then it moves up north over Orlando. Orlando is under a hurricane warning for hurricane force winds there, and then it loops out and Jacksonville will get the storm surge. So this is very bad for Jacksonville as well.



So, this is going to be the entire State of Florida under alerts. In terms of the computer models we look at, it is that fat one we look at. Notice, it is pushing even a little more toward Fort Myers. So, we're very concerned about this area from Charlotte County that's just north of Fort Myers down to just south of Fort Myers and we are actually concerned about the whole coast between Tampa and Fort Myers.



Another thing is the rain. Look at this. I don't think I've seen this in Florida, an extreme threat of flash floods all the way including Tampa and Orlando and down to Naples. That's for the next three days. This is going to be at least two days, maybe three days of an assault on the State of Florida as this thing crawls to the north.



Here, it just gives you the rundown here. Key West by the way just had a 70-mile-an-hour wind in the yellow, that's winds less than hurricane strength. Here are the gusts over 75 and then here are the sustained winds over 75, gusts with maybe 150 in the interior part there.



In the morning, so nine and ten in the morning, hurricane force gusts over the whole area south of Sarasota, almost to Naples, hurricane force winds just off shore, then we go forward now or tomorrow evening. Now, the storm is ashore somewhere between Fort Myers -- I mean, yes, Fort Myers and Tampa, favoring a little closer to Fort Myers at this point. And then into Orlando, where the hurricane warning is in effect for hurricane force winds before it heads to the north.



So, this is an extreme situation here that is going to affect the entire Florida Peninsula and maybe part of the Panhandle as well -- Tucker.



CARLSON: Can you just sum up for those of us who don't fully understand what storm surge means? What is storm surge and how threatening is it likely to be?



NORCROSS: Well, a storm surge is the deadliest part of the hurricane because it's the Gulf water that gets lifted up over the shore and then surges in, so if you're caught in storm surge, you will not survive if it is significant.



The storm surge forecast for broadly Fort Myers area but extending up the coast as well is eight to 12 feet above normal high tide. So, that's how we measure storm surge. Stand on the high tide line and how far over your head. Would the water be, eight to twelve feet is the forecast for the Greater Fort Myers area and on up the coast.



CARLSON: It is just -- it's hard to imagine.



NORCROSS: Yes, it is daunting and that's over the barrier islands. That will go over the barrier islands where that surge comes in. It's not a long distance that the worst surge comes in. But where it comes in, that will cross as you know, along Florida on all sides, there are these islands just offshore. This will cross those islands in those areas.



CARLSON: Bryan Norcross, for us tonight. Thank you so much for that.



NORCROSS: Thank you.



CARLSON: We've got continuous coverage of the storm, which sounds legitimately awful, Hurricane Ian, it's on the FOX Weather app, and you can stream FOX Weather 24/7 on that.



So, Republicans seem to have missed a chance to make their case to voters ahead of the midterms, they went along with the Democratic Party's spending bill to help avoid a government shutdown, as if that's the thing people fear most. It provides more than $12 billion in funding to Ukraine, so we can inch closer to a war that will change everything. As we just mentioned $35 million to respond to nuclear incidents in Ukraine.



Because that bill needed 60 votes to advance, Republicans had a leverage to force a vote on any one of their priorities like border security. Instead, dozens of Republican senators and senators you probably voted for gave away that leverage for nothing.



Stephen Miller is the founder of America First Legal. He joins us now to explain.



Stephen Miller, thanks so much for coming on.



So, the details of how these things are hammered out in Congress are often invisible to most people, but I think they want to believe that people they vote for are representing their interests. Are they in this case?



STEPHEN MILLER, FOUNDER, AMERICA FIRST LEGAL: No, no, they are not. This is one of the greatest acts on the part of Mitch McConnell of both political cowardice and political stupidity merged together.



This was a rare moment in which the moral course and the expedient course aligned perfectly. What do I mean by that?



Morality, conscience, humanity demand that Republicans force the issue of border security on the CR, put forward an amendment saying not one dollar of this CR, of this funding bill, can be used to resettle any more illegal aliens in the US. That's what morality demands. But what about just political expediency, commonsense, good strategy?



We are days out from a midterm. They could have used this as a clarifying moment. Indeed, the only clarifying moment in two years to say who are the good guys, and who are the evil doers in the Senate? Who is fighting for you and your family and who is fighting for the cartels and open borders and the drug dealers poisoning our children? Forcing that vote, yes, even if it means coming to the brink of or even in a government shutdown. We need every new station in the country to be forced for once to cover the travesty on our border.



And here's the last thing I would say about what they should have done, what they could have done is if they didn't get there, if they didn't get border security done, then here is what you do. You say there is only one way out, Democrats. Pass the CR to the first of February, and we will have a national referendum. And if you elect a Republican House and you elect a Republican Senate, we will pass it into law on February 1st, sealing up the border on the budget bill, a Brexit style referendum for America's sovereignty.



They could have done it and they would have won a landslide not seen in a hundred years, but instead, they just made the trains run on time.



CARLSON: So, maybe if they keep losing, they want to lose. Maybe the outcome tells you the intention. If you keep reaching the same place, maybe it's not by accident. Has that occurred?



MILLER: One would think.



CARLSON: One would think. Stephen Miller -- the great Stephen Miller, thank you so much.



MILLER: Thank you.



CARLSON: So, the Biden administration told pregnant women to get the COVID shot and of course many did because the authorities told them to. Now, we're learning the effects of the shot has had on babies and we wish it was good news, but it's not at all -- very sad news. We have got it for you straight ahead.



CARLSON: It was never clear what the COVID shot was going to do to pregnant women. No one knew because it had never been tested. So under normal circumstances, it would be reckless and crazy to try and push people to take something whose outcome you couldn't predict.



The CDC did it anyway. The CDC encouraged pregnant mothers to take the COVID shots, even though once again the initial vaccine trials excluded pregnant women and women who are lactating. The CDC tweeted in August, for example, that: "People who receive mRNA COVID-19 vaccines while breastfeeding have antibodies in breast milk that can help protect babies." Huh? Antibodies in breast milk.



Well, it turns out that mRNA vaccines in breast milk might have some unforeseen effects on developing babies. The "Journal of the American Medical Association Pediatrics" has just revealed that the mRNA from the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines has showed up in the breast milk of lactating women, in some cases, many hours after vaccination.



According to the JAMA letter, the effects on children are completely unknown as they would be and that is scary: "Caution is warranted about breastfeeding children younger than six months in the first 48 hours after maternal vaccination until more safety studies are concluded." Thanks for telling us now.



It concludes this way: "The potential interference of COVID-19 vaccine mRNA with the immune response to multiple routine vaccines given to infants during their first six months of life." What does this all add up to? It sounds ominous.



Dr. Marty Makary is a Professor at Johns Hopkins. He joins us tonight to try and straighten this out.



Doctor, thanks a lot for coming on.



I mean, I think everyone would agree, you probably shouldn't recommend drugs to people if you don't know what their effects are going to be. But you know, the horses left the barn on that. What do you think this means going forward?



DR. MARTY MAKARY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL MEDICAL CONTRIBUTOR: Well look, when pregnant and lactating women had concerns and they had questions, the right answer was "We don't know." Not just take it and stop asking questions.



CARLSON: Right. That's right.



MAKARY: The research is catching up now.



First of all, the mRNA does not stay in the muscular area, it's injected intramuscular. This research confirms it does not stay in the place where it is injected. Now normally, there are biodistribution studies that evaluate whether these nanoparticles are carried in lipid carriers throughout the body, and in the excretions as well.



But those studies were limited. They were skipped. Many of the findings that were done and the limited studies were concerning. There was no follow up. We know this from the FOIA documents.



Many experts I talk to are concerned about interactions with other child vaccines, kids get a lot of vaccines before they are six months of age. And when you give a vaccine to a woman who is pregnant, it causes general body inflammation, and that's well known to be deleterious in pregnancy.



General body inflammation has risks in pregnancy. That's been well studied. If a woman has some inflammation from periodontal inflammation of their gums, then that is associated with preterm labor. Why do we think this inflammation has no downsides if they're already immune? What are we doing anyway?



And sometimes the women have lymphadenopathy, which means they can't engage in breastfeeding when they're trying to lactate. And I think what's interesting is the authors of this study spun it to say that the vaccine is safe among lactating women, they call them lactating individuals in the study. They studied 11 women, only looked for the mRNA 48 hours later, and then concluded that it is safe in women. You can't make that conclusion from this study.



In my opinion, the editors told the authors of the paper, this is how you should conclude. I've had that experience with writing for the top medical journals. I've published hundreds of peer review articles out of Johns Hopkins, and the editors will often say, you need to write it this way, and then you're in a dilemma.



Do you use the profile of the journal to publish the study? Or do you retract it over a dispute because a couple of editors have a lot of power and control?



CARLSON: The FBI seems to be showing up at the homes of a lot of different people recently. Will anyone ever be held accountable for this? I mean, it seems like some of these risks were known. You just said inflammation is a well-known risk for children in utero. Will anyone be held accountable?



MAKARY: Yes, a lot of humility would have gone a long way and just being honest with people about what we don't know. And these are the lowest risk people on Earth. They are women. They are in their 20s, 30s, teens. These are not people who are high risk where the vaccine has maybe some benefits that you could counter with the risks. That's not the case. It appears in women who already had COVID and are low risk anyway.



CARLSON: Damn, it is so distressing. Thank you for your honesty. Dr. Marty Makary, appreciate it.



MAKARY: Thanks.



CARLSON: So, the internet has tons of upsides. You get to check the progression of hurricanes, for example, but they're also downsides and we have spent a lot of time on it, it is likely to affect your mental health.



So, for a brand new episode of "Tucker Carlson Today" on FOX Nation, we spoke to someone who has studied the effects of internet use more than anyone, really. Her name is Katherine Dee, she is on Substack. Fascinating conversation. Here's part of it.



KATHERINE DEE, SUBSTACK: People don't know why they're living, why they're doing anything. We live in a society of people who want to anesthetize themselves.



I mean, this is an argument that I think is upsetting to a lot of people, but I think if you think of it like a spectrum, people who aren't evil are aren't disturbed might show this through binging Netflix or being workaholics and then drinking a bottle of wine and then falling asleep, right?



I mean, that's a very familiar lifestyle, and there's many different iterations of it, but as you get to people who are more disturbed for whatever reason, it becomes more violent.



CARLSON: But they are all species have the same problem. They have the same root, which is meaninglessness, a lack of meaning.



DEE: Right.



CARLSON: At the center of what? American Society?



DEE: Yes. I mean, deaths of despair going up. Suicide is going up. I think that it's reasonable to -- and again this is supported by a lot of different researchers and thinkers that mass shootings are a form of suicide, like these people never have escape plans, for example, which is like, if they're not true martyrs, they really have ideologies that they're sacrificing themselves for in the face of -- it just we are a very depressed country and this doesn't mean like, put everyone on SSRIs, it means we need to figure out what is causing American despair.



There's a lot of explanations for this. You know, you can say it like, the loss of like vibrant local communities. There are economic reasons, the loss of religion. I mean, there are so many things the introduction of the internet, which I think really disrupts the way we relate with one another, in ways that I think we're a little bit too afraid to grapple with.



The internet really is a driver of alienation. You know, it started off as something --



CARLSON: Wait a second, Katherine Dee, it connects us.



DEE: It doesn't connect us, though. It drives us further apart. I mean, the internet is mainly -- it is like you're staring into a mirror all day. Right? You're not forming meaningful connections online. Some people might.



CARLSON: What do you mean, you're staring into a mirror all day?



DEE: It becomes all about yourself, who you are, right? It's -- you're not -- you're also not physically engaging with other people, which is important.



CARLSON: But it is an accelerator of narcissism, you're saying?



DEE: Absolutely.



CARLSON: So it turns out there is a connection between internet use and mass shootings. Not everyone who is on the internet all the time obviously becomes a murderer, but there is still a connection and it is interesting how so few wants to explore it.



Katherine Dee has at great length in a very convincing way. That full conversation is on "Tucker Carlson Today," 7:00 AM, FOX Nation tomorrow.



So the other night, we showed you pictures of a mass looting of a Wawa in Philadelphia. It turns out, it is very common. We just got new video in tonight from that same incident from the police department in the city. That's straight ahead.



Plus, we have more of our interview with UFC President Dana White, including a tour of his personal office, we couldn't resist seeing it, it was definitely worth it. We'll show you coming up.



CARLSON: On Monday, we showed you footage that on one level was just robbery and the other level was really kind of a sign of the collapse of civilization. It was a mob of people ransacking, stealing from, but also just destroying for no reason a Wawa, which is a kind of convenience store in the mid-Atlantic region, it is a really good one actually, in Philadelphia.



And as the chaos unfolds, one woman, and this tells you a lot about our culture, walks up to employees and says hurry up and make me a sandwich. But there are more footage from that night, we didn't show it to you. It comes to light courtesy of the Philadelphia Police Department and you're seeing it on your screen right now, and it shows people pouring into the store to loot food and drinks and other items that they don't need. No one is starving, they are just stealing.



These people don't look malnourished because they're not. They're doing it. They're destroying this stuff because they can, because no one will stop them, because no one has a right to say no. That's the problem.



So all of this started about 8:00 PM on Saturday. Police say they're looking for about a hundred suspects, most of them apparently underage, some as young as 10. Where are their parents exactly? Of course, it doesn't even matter if their caught because they will get away instantly and if you complain about it, you're a bigot.



All right, so why is this happening? Well, it is happening because rich people specifically George Soros paid for it to happen and paid for a DA who doesn't enforce the law. Right. So that's the result. Vote for more of it in November if you like it.



So the UFC, Ultimate Fighting Champion has become the fastest growing sport in the world. As we told you we just came back from Las Vegas because we wanted to meet the President of UFC, Dana White who actually runs it, really does run it in a way that no other person runs an entire sport.



We played the first part of our interview yesterday, but UFC is really a lot more than boxing. It has basically replaced boxing in the combat sports and it's an amalgam of all kinds of different martial arts, wrestling, jiu- jitsu, judo, a lot of other disciplines.



So we are doing a whole documentary on this, and while we were talking and we asked, hey, we'd love to see your personal office, because we've heard it was pretty unbelievable. We couldn't even imagine what it was actually like because it was that unbelievable. And hopefully we captured the sense of it on tape. Here it is.



CARLSON: This is insane. I love this.



DANA WHITE, PRESIDENT UFC: This is a saber tooth.



CARLSON: Is that real?



WHITE: That is real. That's a saber-tooth tiger. That's probably the nicest saber-tooth tiger skull you'll ever see.



CARLSON: I've never seen a saber-tooth tiger skull.



What's that?



WHITE: This -- so this -- I'll explain both of these. So first, the gun. The gun represents war. The war is all about killing with the gun and the knife, it is all about money. And then the clip is all the things we kill for -- oil, cocaine, gold, blood, diamonds, religious symbol, and the seeds that make heroin on the bottom there.



Then the guy, the artist found out that I had it showed up here one day and gave me the grenade. This is my closet.



CARLSON: Whoa, look at that.



WHITE: Yes, I like shoes. And the shoes around the top are some of the rarest shoes in the world. But like, you know, the hard to get Air Jordans and Nikes and all that stuff.



CARLSON: That's quite a collection.



WHITE: Yes, I've got a crazy collection.



And this is what I'm addicted to right now. It's called blanch (ph).



CARLSON: You do that?



WHITE: Yes, I start with the cold and go to the heat and go back, and back. You do three four times.



CARLSON: Your gym.



WHITE: My gym. So I work out here every morning, and then start my day.



CARLSON: What is this?



WHITE: What's that? Oh, so that's something that we've been working on and developing. So you know, when you work out in this sport, you know, you've got to get somebody to hold the pads for you. So, we're trying to figure out a way where these guys don't need somebody to hold the pads and you put on, you know a guy on here telling you what to throw and what to do and kind of a workout.



We've been developing this thing for a couple of years.



CARLSON: How is it working?



WHITE: Pretty good. It is coming together.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You want to give it a go, Tucker?



CARLSON: No. There is some resistance.



WHITE: Yes, it's coming together, but you can do everything. You can punch, you can knee, you can kick. You can do everything with it.



CARLSON: Amazing.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: What an interesting guy and what a decent guy actually. I don't run into too many people like that anymore. Our documentary on Dana White and the UFC will be out this winter, a "Tucker Carlson Original." You can stream it on FOX Nation when it is done.



We'll be right back.



CARLSON: So, the Biden people sent Kamala Harris out of the country again, wouldn't you? On Thursday, she is set to visit the border, not our border, but the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas.



Today she went to Japan. While she was there, she greeted the Australian Prime Minister and she offered up her signature word salad.



When Karmela Harris talks, we listen. So tonight, ladies and gentlemen, here she is, your Vice President.



KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: But it is significant that we are here together in Tokyo, in that we also share a common goal and bond as it relates to our dedication to peace and security in the Indo Pacific. And the work that we will continue to do to ensure that we are guided by what we are joined in in terms of international rules and norms around the importance of peace, security and prosperity for the Indo Pacific, so I look forward to our conversation and it's good to see you.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Here is the measure, when someone uses the phrase "in terms of" and then use the preposition "around" meaning connected to, you're dealing with a dumb person, and of course, you are.



We will be back tomorrow night at eight. Here is Sean Hannity.



SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST, "HANNITY": By the way, Tucker, did you know that the passage of time when that happens, time actually, we have a passage, and then time moves on and there is another passage of time, and it is just one of those things, time passes. That's the word salad. Very well said.



CARLSON: It's like a community bank, it is for the community. Yes.



HANNITY: For the community. The community this, the community that, and it is all good for the community because you live in the community and the community works better as a community.



CARLSON: It's so great. I love it.



HANNITY: I love it, all right. Tucker, thank you.



CARLSON: Thank you.



