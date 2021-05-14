Tucker: Classic literature out. Sexual propaganda in.

This is a rush transcript from "Tucker Carlson Tonight," May 13, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: Good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON. TONIGHT.

Loudoun County, Virginia right outside Washington, D.C. was for a very long time, for generations, a reasonable place. It was orderly and calm. It was well-maintained.

Loudoun County famously worked certainly in contrast to the city nearby, and then two things happened to Loudoun County. First, lots of Federal money flowed in. All those government contracts in Washington made Loudoun County rich. In fact, Loudoun County is now the single richest county in the entire United States.

And that's been a problem because any place you find easy money, you will also inevitably find large numbers of unhappy white liberals, those brittle neurotics with the masks on screaming at everyone else to get in line. Loudoun County has a whole bunch of those people now.

It also has a huge number of immigrants. One out of every four people in Loudoun County was born in another country. Now, in general, most immigrants are not very liberal at all, actually, in fact, many of them have what would now be described as extreme right-wing positions on social issues.

If you ever have a chance to ask a Salvadoran what he thinks of transgenderism, it'll make you laugh, probably nervously. You'll look around to see if anyone heard it.

But as a practical matter, it doesn't matter at all what immigrants, what Salvadorans or Pakistanis think of social issues or how they organize their own families. Immigrants vote overwhelmingly for the Democratic Party, and those votes give more power, not to them, but to those unhappy white liberals who want to blow everything up. And that's why -- mystery solved - - a lot of places with high levels of recent immigrants tend to be far more liberal than those immigrants themselves.

It's interesting and that's definitely true in Loudoun County, Virginia.

Take a look at the schools if you don't believe it. Loudoun County used to have famously good schools, people wanted to send their kids to those schools. Now those schools are run by lunatics who hate the country. It happened fast, it always does.

Here's a video from a County School Board Meeting just two days ago. The first person you're going to see in this video is a middle school teacher called Andrea Weiskopf. Now, as you watch this, keep in mind that Andrea Weiskopf is actually a middle school teacher. She's not a paid actor. We didn't make her up to prove a point. She is entirely real down to the ostentatiously displayed pronouns in her Twitter bio.

Here's Miss Weiskopf explaining how the book "To Kill a Mockingbird," a book the rest of us assumed was all about why racism is bad, is in fact itself racist because it causes something called racial trauma due to the fact there are white people in it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ANDREA WEISKOPF, MIDDLE SCHOOL TEACHER: It's funny how they are so afraid of their children seen another view of sexuality, gender, or religion. If you want to talk about books that are assigned, let's read "To Kill a Mockingbird" together.

If you aren't willing to consider the racial trauma this assigned book causes black children with its white saviorism, then you have no business discussing any books.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Oh, so if you don't consider "To Kill a Mockingbird" racist says Andrea Weiskopf, then, quote, "You have no business discussing any books." Can you even imagine what this lady's personal life must be like? Miserable does not even begin to describe it. Desperate, hellish.

But if she somehow looks familiar, there's a reason for that. You've heard a lot of lectures like this recently from people like Andrea Weiskopf, stupid people telling you what you're allowed to say and read. That's essentially 2021 summed up in a single sentence.

The scariest part is, they are telling your kids the exact same thing all day, every day in school. So what effect is that having on your kids? On all of our kids? On the country itself? Well, over time, the effect is unimaginable.

For the last year, most parents who put up with this, either they didn't know it was happening or they felt powerless to stop it from happening. They were afraid to object, to speak up, as lunatics like Andrea Weiskopf hurt their children.

But that's changing, finally. Some parents have had enough of this. Watch this mother at this week's Loudoun County School Board meeting.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SHAWNTEL COOPER, CONCERNED PARENT: CRT is not an honest dialogue, it is a tactic that was used by Hitler and the Klu Klux Klan on slavery very many years ago to dumb down my ancestors, so we could not think for ourselves.

CRT is racist. It is abusive. It discriminates against one's color.

Let me educate you, an honest dialogue does not oppress. An honest dialogue does not implement hatred or injustice. It is to communicate without deceiving people.

Today, we don't need your agreement. We want action and a backbone for what we asked for today, to ban CRT.

I had to come down here today to tell it to your face that we are coming together and we are strong. This will not be the last greet and meet, respectfully.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Oh, yes. The woman you just saw is called Shawntel Cooper and she deserves an award. Someone please give her an award. "Critical race theory is racist," said Shawntel Cooper and she is absolutely right. It certainly is racist.

It is obviously aggressively, flamboyantly racist. Hurting people because of their skin color is the entire point of critical race theory. There is no other point of it. And yet, it is now Federal policy.

Last month, the Department of Education proposed a regulation that directs tax dollars to the race hustlers who traffic in this poison. The administration specifically cited the work of Ibram Kendi, real name Henry Rogers, as well as the entirely fraudulent 1619 Project headed by Nikole Hannah-Jones.

So what are these people like? Well, we're going to show you. This show has just obtained a clip, an event held a few days ago by the Oregon Department of Education. Nikole Hannah-Jones spoke at that event, along with a Portland State Professor called Ethan Johnson who supposedly chairs the school's Black Studies Department.

According to this Ethan Johnson and you may be surprised to learn this, slavery is still going.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ETHAN JOHNSON, PROFESSOR, PORTLAND STATE UNIVERSITY: One of the things that is really important, I think, is to not frame slavery as a legacy, but as it's still here. Its legacy suggests that it's over and there are some remnants of it moving forward.

And I would suggest that no, slavery is right here.

The idea of where the slave is, is still here. And we're living that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Okay, so the Civil War never happened. It turns out that your ancestors weren't killed or maimed trying to end slavery. Abraham Lincoln never signed the Emancipation Proclamation. Slavery is still underway.

That's the view of some guy who is literally claiming to be a college professor. But he's not alone. People like that are in charge of the schools now. Low IQ vandals wrecking what they did not built from the very bottom to the very top. They are everywhere. We could give you endless examples. Here's just one because it happened just hours ago.

The State of California has announced its new Mathematics framework for students across the state, our biggest state. One of the authors of this framework is a Stanford Professor called Jo Boaler. Here's how she explained the plan. These are her words, quote: "I'm very pleased to announce the new Mathematics Framework for California. Some highlights: a strong social justice orientation."

"All students should take the same courses, kindergarten through 10th grade. Viva La Math Revolution."

Right. Numbers are racist, kill them.

It's lunacy. It's the French Revolution. The stuff is everywhere.

Have you ever taken a look at the books that your kids are being assigned in school? Have you actually read them?

Parents in Loudoun County actually did read them, and one mother had the temerity to read portions of those books allowed at the Loudoun County School Board meeting. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Jasper wasn't even my boyfriend, just this dude I did some hacking with once in a while. He was pretty basic library systems, low security [bleep]. Not in my league at all.

But he had a big [bleep] and sometimes a girl just needs a big [bleep].

Her top lip curled up. Wait a minute, is that what's really going on? She did your homework, and you ate her [bleep]? Is that why you're crying?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It's okay. It's cool. This is what girls do at parties. I told myself and kept dancing with the boy. I couldn't see the alcohol making my waist wind faster.

If this is inappropriate for me to read to you. This is inappropriate for our children.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: How much did the billion-dollar porn industry contribute at LCPS? My question is now: are you going to use the whole language approach to coincide with is vile reading and teach pole dancing in PE?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: No, that was not "To Kill a Mockingbird" with Scout and Boo Radley. That's racist. What you just heard were excerpts from anti-racist books that have been officially approved by Loudoun County teachers.

Here's a man called Brandon Michon trying to read more from those books, daring to read aloud from the books that Loudoun County children are told to read. Watch how they try and shut him up as he does.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BRANDON MICHON, CONCERNED PARENT: I'm going to read an excerpt from a freshman Honors English class in Stonebridge.

She's a hoe, just like your sister, [bleep] every dude on the courts.

It's time for LCPS to get their acts and their house in order. The curtain has been pulled back. And people can now see the deficient leadership that's been in this county.

My five-year-old is being peddled transgender books in her library. Teenagers are being served pornography under the guise of young adult literature. Do something. Be a leader. Because you know what, the citizens of this county deserve better and if you're not willing to do it --

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Can you please cover your nose with your mask?

MICHON: You're all vaccinated -- what the freak. Give me 10 seconds back. Give me 10 seconds back.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You know the rules. Thank you.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Wear your mask when you criticize us. It's a pandemic. In the end, they just cut off his mic.

On this show, we are happy to hear what he has to say. So that man, Brandon Michon joins us right now.

Brandon, thanks so much for coming on. You were told to wear your obedience mask when you speak to your elders. And then in the end, they just -- they just shut off the PA system and wouldn't let you talk at all. So finish your sentence, if you would on this show.

We are not going to cut your mic. What were you trying to tell the School Board in Loudoun County?

MICHON: Yes, well, the message to the School Board is parents are fed up and the curtain has been pulled back across the U.S. and the education system. And what we're seeing and what you saw in the videos you posted before, were our -- you know, the children are being shown material that Hollywood can't even make into a movie that they can watch.

And so I'm just asking for them to step up and be leaders, and if you're not willing to do it, step aside. Or if you're not willing to do it, find a way for others to you know, find a solution for you.

CARLSON: One thing I noticed about all the different revolutionary changes they're inflicting on our kids is that they're all dumb. I mean, the standards have been completely debased. So we can't teach Math because it's racist. We can't teach real books because they're racist.

But the things that replace Math and the literature are dumb. I mean, they're not well written. They're not smart. This is -- we're making the kids dumb. Are they aware of this?

MICHON: I don't know. I think every time we ask for answers, there's no response. I think you're seeing local officials looking to state officials who are looking to the national government who is looking backwards to state and local.

What we need is our School Boards to bring it back to education. We need our School Boards to make and put each other accountable. We need them to say enough is enough, if you have an administration who has put in material that isn't appropriate, make change. But if you're not willing to do that, then you know, listen to the parents, because they're the ones who are having to deal with this on a daily basis.

CARLSON: This is at least the second time that you have told the School Board what you think. How have people in your community reacted to those widely shared videos of you telling the truth in a School Board meeting?

MICHON: It's been overall positive. I mean, I've heard from people all across the country saying thanks for speaking up. Thanks for being, you know, an advocate for the students.

CARLSON: Yes.

MICHON: But what we're trying to do, at least locally is we're trying to get the School Board members out of there. We did this last week, and we got 1,500 signatures to try to remove six of the Board members who are, you know, actively not trying to participate and put the education first. They care more about themselves and what they post on Facebook than they do about the better education of young students.

CARLSON: I can't say it strong enough, bless you, for not being passive and for trying to fix it. Really quick, do you think you can get these School Board members bounced soon?

MICHON: I would hope so. We've built a lot of momentum. But the thing is, all across the U.S., parents are becoming vocal and what -- teachers have unions, but students don't have a union. What they have is parents who care for them and parents who want to see their best education, and what we can continue to do is fight for that, the best education for our families and for our children.

CARLSON: That's right. Stay and fight. Brandon Michon, thank you so much for what you're doing and for joining us tonight.

MICHON: Thanks for having me.

CARLSON: So all across the country, you are seeing signs as we said a minute ago that parents have decided this is too much. It is hurting their children. It's destroying the schools that they built, and they're not going to put up with it.

One of the groups that has arisen as part of this movement is called Parents Defending Education. Erika Sanzi is the Director of Outreach at Parents Defending Education. We're happy to have her on tonight.

Erika, thanks so much for coming on. Tell us what you're trying to do with this group.

ERIKA SANZI, DIRECTOR OF OUTREACH, PARENTS DEFENDING EDUCATION: Tucker, thank you for having me. So, we, as a group are doing a variety of things. Essentially, we're trying to address what we see as an alarming increase in activism in the classroom, in reducing children and staff, actually, to their immutable traits, to focusing on social identities such as their race and their gender. And then -- and forcing children now to see one another as either oppressors or as oppressed.

But we are also -- so we're here as a resource. And we're here to help parents gain the confidence to know that they're not crazy when they feel like something is wrong and their gut is telling them that something is wrong.

We are here to help them to -- we're here to help them know what to ask, to teach them, what are these words that they are suddenly hearing constantly? What do they mean? And how do they pin their administration down on defining terms? We are here to teach people how to file Freedom of Information Act requests, so that they can see and connect the dots between what they're suddenly getting in e-mails from their schools, what their children are bringing home and what money is being spent on that?

So we're really here as a resource for lots of things, and a really important point to make about this is, we are inundated every single day with reports and submissions and documents and screenshots and e-mails from parents across the political spectrum from every single racial group from, every single, you know, socioeconomic class. I have not seen much of anything bipartisan recently, and this is a bipartisan phenomenon that almost feels like a tidal wave.

CARLSON: Yes. That's exactly -- that's exactly right. And I'm not even going to ask you why it's been a year of this before you know, people started to fight back, but I'm just glad it's happening. I am really grateful that it is happening.

Last question to you, Erika, have you seen pushback from schools? And how are they responding to this?

SANZI: Oh, absolutely. We see pushback from schools all the time. We see them refuse to respond to questions in e-mails. We see them telling parents that they don't even have the right to look at their children's online assignments.

We see them refusing to respond. We see them refusing to respond to e- mails, and then we see them kind of, you know, again, shifting the definitions and making people feel like they're going crazy.

Because suddenly, when the definition that they're using is shown to be toxic and damaging to children. They will quickly shift. So yes, we are seeing pushback. Now, are there some success stories? Yes, I would point to South Lake Texas as a place where we just recently saw some success in the community pushing back.

But it takes courage, and the people that are pushing this in the schools, they are relying on parents feeling intimidated. They are relying on parents staying silent because they don't want to be called the ugly names like a racist, and a transphobe and a bigot. But yet, you have to plow through the name calling because reducing children to their immutable traits, shaming and denigrating them is never acceptable, even when we're talking about really, really complex problems.

CARLSON: That's right. It's totally immoral. You have the moral high ground. They can't do this to your children. Don't put up with it, not for one second, no matter what they call you.

Thank you for that reminder. Erika, great to see you tonight.

SANZI: Thank you for having me.

CARLSON: So just a few days ago, the C.D.C. was telling us to triple mask, which of course we did. Almost drowned in the shower, but we did it anyway because they told us to. Now we've got some brand new guidance. It sent a lot of public health experts into a panic. We'll tell you what it is next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: So the Burning Man Festival was canceled last month because of COVID-19, and when it was, we suggested a new event to take its place called Burning Mask. That would be five days of totally free breathing in the desert because you can open your mouth and air would come in, totally unimpeded by moist cotton clinging to your face.

Well, today the C.D.C. which obviously watches the show came around to our idea and they announced that we actually don't need masks anymore.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DR. ROCHELLE WALENSKY, DIRECTOR, CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION: Anyone who is fully vaccinated can participate in indoor and outdoor activities, large or small without wearing a mask or physical distancing.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: That was Rochelle Walensky, the C.D.C. Director who has clearly had a kind of road to Damascus conversion. It was just a few days ago -- and we checked the tape and it's real -- that this very same Rochelle Walensky, if that's a real name was telling us that she wouldn't let her vaccinated son go to summer camp. It was that dangerous.

And the C.D.C., of course, was telling us all to triple mask, which we did, and turned blue from oxygen loss. They were telling people to wear masks outdoors at sporting events and concerts, on your bicycle while jogging.

But that's all gone now. Now, we don't need to wear masks.

The White House has also caught on to this. They are now admitting that you're allowed to ask questions about the coronavirus vaccine. Woah.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: While vaccines are great. They're having a massive impact. All questions that people have are reasonable, whether it's for themselves or their children.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Oh, so you are allowed to ask questions about the coronavirus vaccine. It doesn't make you an anti-vaxxer. But you're not allowed to refuse it. You can ask all the questions you want, but in the end, you will take it. And if you don't, Joe Biden declared today, you will wear your mask forever.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: But if you've not been vaccinated, or if you've getting a two-shot vaccine, and you've not gotten your -- you've only had your first shot, but not your second, or you haven't waited the full two weeks after your second shot, you still need to wear a mask. Get vaccinated or wear a mask until you do.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: The President of the United States announcing that he somehow has the power to decide what you wear. That's never happened before.

Miranda Devine isn't from this country, but she watches carefully. She is a columnist with the "New York Post." She joins us tonight. Miranda, thanks so much for coming on. I have just one question for you, and it's a totally sincere question, as most of the questions on this show are. If you have been vaccinated and more power to you, not against it at all, why are you worried about whether or not other people wear masks? How are maskless people or any people regardless of infection status, a threat to you if you've been fully vaccinated? Honestly?

MIRANDA DEVINE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, honestly, I do think it's because of this concept of herd immunity that the more people who get vaccinated, the more the virus recedes and, you know, eventually would be stamped out like mumps and rubella and polio and so on.

But the fact is that, this government, this administration has done such a terrible job of selling the vaccine. You have -- you know, the science has not changed for this, you know, miraculous hallelujah moment today, where suddenly, we're told the bleeding obvious, which is that if you're vaccinated, you don't need to wear a mask.

But Joe Biden was one of the first people in the country to get vaccinated back in December and he has been clinging to his mask like a security blanket ever since.

You know, a couple of weeks ago, he came outside and gave a press conference because the C.D.C. had announced you didn't need to wear a mask outside if you've been vaccinated, and he wore a mask to the podium outside to announce that and, you know, he just sends the message with everything he has done that he does not believe that the vaccines work.

CARLSON: Well, right.

DEVINE: And so of course, people are going to be skeptical.

CARLSON: Well, but you make the point so clearly. He and his ridiculous Vice President kissing her husband while they're both wearing masks outside after they've been vaccinated. Displays like that have done more than any anti-vaxxer or forbidden figures like Robert Kennedy, Jr, who everyone, I guess, is required to hate for some reason, way more than any of those people, Kamala and Joe Biden have undermined confidence in the vaccines.

DEVINE: They did it from day one. Remember when they were saying that they didn't trust the vaccine that Donald Trump had anything to do with? Andrew Cuomo in New York was going to set up his own little test lab to figure out if the vaccine actually worked. And then he got desperate because New Yorkers were saying we don't want it.

You know, it's a very delicate thing, and when they had the pause after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine had a few blood clot issues, coupled with their sort of mixed messages on the vaccine, of course, vaccine take up went down the tubes.

CARLSON: Of course.

DEVINE: They don't believe in the vaccine, and yet they are forcing everybody to wear masks. It makes no sense.

CARLSON: If the Kamala lady is kissing her husband while wearing a mask outside after she claims to have been vaccinated. I mean, that that does not inspire confidence at all -- at all. That's weird, too.

Miranda, thank you. Weird, really weird.

DEVINE: Thanks, Tucker.

CARLSON: So the AR-15 is the most popular rifle in America. Most people buy AR-15s are law-abiding. Very few crimes are committed with the AR-15.

Maybe for this reason, it's also the target of a lot of hate from the left. It's the most hated rifle in America. It's a weapon of war. But what is it exactly?

We decided it would be worth taking an honest look at the AR-15. What is it? And that forms the basis of our latest episode of "Tucker Carlson Originals," our new documentary series out today on FOX Nation. Really interesting. It's straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: So lawyers for one of the cops in the George Floyd case are tonight making a major allegation against the Hennepin County Medical Examiner. Fascinating twist in that story. FOX's Trace Gallagher has it for us tonight. Hey, Trace.

TRACE GALLAGHER, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hey Tucker. These court documents were filed by attorneys defending former Minneapolis police officer Tou Thao. They claim in May of last year, Hennepin County Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Baker met with prosecutors and told them his autopsy showed no physical evidence that George Floyd died of asphyxiation.

The attorneys allege that a few days later, former D.C. medical examiner Dr. Roger Mitchell called Dr. Baker to complain about his findings saying quoting here, "Neck compression has to be in the diagnosis." Adding quoting again, "You don't want to be the Medical Examiner who tells everyone they didn't see what they saw. You don't want to be the smartest person in the room and be wrong."

Dr. Mitchell then allegedly threatened to write an op-ed in "The Washington Post" critical of Dr. Baker's findings. Shortly after the conversation, defense attorneys say Dr. Baker released his final autopsy and sure enough, it said neck compression did contribute to George Floyd's death.

The attorneys also claimed that when a former medical Maryland Medical Examiner testified during the Derek Chauvin trial, the George Floyd's death was undetermined. Dr. Mitchell also targeted that Medical Examiner wanting his medical license investigated.

The Minnesota A.G.'s Office calls the allegations bizarre and says it will respond within a week -- Tucker.

CARLSON: Trace Gallagher for us tonight. Thank you, Trace.

GALLAGHER: Yes.

CARLSON: If that's true. So the latest episode in our new documentary series, "Tucker Carlson Originals" is out today at foxnation.com. It's a look at the AR-15. Everyone talks about the AR-15. It is the most popular rifle in America.

It's a weapon of war according to Democratic officeholders. But what is it exactly? You never hear anybody tell you or take an honest look at it. We did our best to do that. Here's part of the latest episode.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON (voice over): As the country becomes more volatile and dangerous, many Americans are buying the AR-15 for personal protection. To get a sense of how useful the gun can be for self-defense, our producers met firearms experts.

JEFF COTTO, OPERATION DEFENSE INSTITUTE: If you're looking to defend your home, you can always use a pistol or an AR-15.

My name is Jeff Cotto.

ZACK KING, OPERATION DEFENSE INSTITUTE: I'm Zach King.

COTTO: We're from Operation Defense Institute and we teach people how to stay alive.

KING: One of the things about a pistol that a lot of people don't understand you have to be extremely fundamentally accurate with it. Breathing matters, your stance matters, your trigger control matters. Where if you can pick up an AR platform. This is where my pistol grip is, my hand is generally going to go here. It's a much more intuitive platform.

COTTO: There's more room for error with a pistol than a rifle, hands down. This is a drill that represents multiple threats.

CARLSON: So we're standing as I know some of our viewers know, on the most -- the single most famous gun range in the United States is where we are right now. And it's your range, the Hickok45 range. And if you have an internet connection, the internet is a large appliance basically that brings information into your home. You're familiar with this range if we can just get a shot of this.

I swear most of our viewers have seen this many times before. But this is the Hickok45 range. Will you show us how this works on your range?

HICKOK45, GUN ENTHUSIAST: Okay, and what was your name again?

CARLSON: Sean Hannity.

HICKOK45: Pop that cowboy.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: For years you've heard about this weapon of war, the AR-15. It's worth finding out what it really is. Again that episode is up tonight in the latest episode of "Tucker Carlson Originals."

And of course Episode 2 on the green energy scam is already up, destroying the environment to save the environment. That's on FOX Nation as well.

So some people are choosing not to take the coronavirus vaccine and that's bothering the politicians in charge of convincing them to get it so the new plan is to bribe them rather than explaining why the vaccine is good, probably pretty easy case to make, they've decided that you're so dumb, that only by paying you can they get you to take the medicine.

Bill de Blasio, of course, has the single dumbest idea. It's amazing if you haven't seen it. Stay tuned.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: If something is obviously an improvement, you usually don't have to bribe people to do it. You don't have to pay anyone extra to move from say Newark to Naples because it's an obvious upgrade.

And yet, across the country, rather than explaining why the coronavirus vaccine might be a good idea, its merits, you're seeing politicians decide they will bribe the dummies they govern to take their medicine.

In Ohio, for example, Governor Mike DeWine has started a million dollar lottery that's only open to people who have been vaccinated. Oh, that's not patronizing or ridiculous. We asked Mike DeWine if he would come on tonight and explain, but he was busy and couldn't.

In New York City, of course, they're doing it. Bill de Blasio runs New York City still. Bill de Blasio smokes a ton of weed so he sees everything from a stoner's point of view.

I'm Bill de Blasio. I'm so high I can't think straight what would I want? Needless to say, Bill de Blasio has teamed up with Shake Shack to give free fries to anyone who's been vaccinated.

Actually, it's not really free. We read the fine print the maximum savings are $3.09. But when your high details like that go over your head. To pitch the program, Bill de Blasio ate fries. We can prove it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO (D), NEW YORK CITY: If you say free fries when you get vaccinated. I got vaccinated. You're saying I could get this. These delicious fries. Just think of this when you think of vaccination. That's amazing.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: The worst part about hosting a TV show is you have to wear an earpiece. So when oafish stoners eat fries, the mouth sounds go right into your ear and it's disgusting.

We're not the only ones who feel that way. We went to archives today. This analysis from 2016 certainly applies to the filthy and stoned mayor of New York.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, THEN CANDIDATE FOR PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Look at Kasich. I don't think he knows what -- you know, did you see him? He has a news conference all the time when he is eating.

[LAUGHTER]

TRUMP: I have never seen a human being eat in such a disgusting fashion. I'm always telling my young son, Baron, I'm saying and always with my kids, all of them, I'd say, "Children, small little bites, small." This guy takes a pancake and he is it in shoving in his mouth.

[LAUGHTER]

TRUMP: It's disgusting. Do you want that for your President? I don't think so.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: I mean, it doesn't matter what you think of Trump, you look at that, you've got to kind of miss him, because that's true. John Kasich eats like a pig. I mean, you may agree with him or not, but Trump told the truth there. And so does Bill de Blasio.

Chadwick Moore tells the truth. He is a columnist for "The Spectator" and we're happy to have him. Chadwick Moore, thanks so much. So I just heard mostly heard in my earpiece, Bill de Blasio eating fries, and pardon the expression, but a very moist wet -- it made me never want to take an Advil. You're doing it too, man. You're killing me.

CHADWICK MOORE, COLUMNIST, "THE SPECTATOR": Well, we all have that stoned roommate in college who ate fast food for breakfast, and now he just happens to be the chief executive of the nation's largest city.

I don't really think it's a big deal. He's a very busy guy. That's why he has got to eat. But what I do think is sort of concerning and really hypocritical. As I remember, President Trump hosts the football team at the White House. And excuse me, he served McDonald's and the media was saying that's classist and racist.

So I don't know who de Blasio thinks he is trying to entice with the fast food but, it seems a little bizarre.

I mean, all the people, the rich white liberals with their "I got vaccinated" stickers on Instagram. I don't really think that they're eating at Shake Shack anytime soon.

CARLSON: No, I don't think they are. What's interesting, though, is that I mean, the vaccine is a serious medicine. It's a serious decision whether to take it. It's obviously a good idea for a lot of people to take it.

But to encourage everyone to take it, including people who don't want to by trying to bribe them, rather than just explain why they should and make a reasonable case as you would with adults, but they're treating people like plebes, like they have total contempt for the people they govern, and I'm including Mike DeWine in this, why are they treating the public like this?

MOORE: Well, you know, they think you're too stupid. They think -- you know, well, first of all, they said, you've got to do it and these sort of totalitarians, they get really mad when you do the things they tell you to. So now they're trying to incentivize through this and that, maybe they'll try to pass a law, who knows.

CARLSON: Good point.

MOORE: But you know, another thing that's weird is all of these little freebies with the vaccine, they're all like fast food places and doughnut joints. And it was like 78 percent, according to C.D.C. of people who are hospitalized with COVID were obese.

So why are they encouraging -- I don't think that population should really be eating more fast food. I'm not a doctor. But, you know, the C.D.C. isn't really talking about that. Instead, they're talking about how racism is a public health crisis. So, I don't really know.

CARLSON: No, that's such a good point. Obesity, was I think, other than age, the biggest risk factor for dying, but they closed the gyms and they're giving you free fast food. Like, I don't think they care about us, Chadwick Moore. Enjoy your fast food. Great to see you tonight.

MOORE: Thank you. You, too.

CARLSON: So the official story is that hackers, of course, Russian hackers shut down the pipeline supplying most of the gasoline and diesel and jet fuel to the Eastern Seaboard.'

So how should we respond to this and how can we make certain that it never happens again? One CEO has an idea. We're going to talk to him after the break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: They're telling us Atlanta doesn't have gasoline because hackers shut down a pipeline. Well, one CEO was suggesting a way to prevent that from happening again. His name is John Catsimatidis. He is the head of the United Refining Company, that's a subsidiary of Red Apple.

He runs over 400 Kwik Fill and Country Fair gas stations across the states of New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio and elsewhere on the East Coast. So he's got reason to think a lot about this subject. He joins us tonight.

John, thanks so much for coming on. I appreciate it. So how can we prevent something this disruptive from happening again?

JOHN CATSIMATIDIS, CEO, UNITED REFINING COMPANY: We need more agents, more technicians to do I.T. I suggested -- I was with senators -- a few senators before I suggested starting a West Point type situation where we train experts, cyber people and call it the new Cyber Force. This is the 21st Century. We're fighting different types of wars.

We're fighting -- we have Space Force now. We need Cyber Force to fight the wars with so cyberattacks.

Last year, our companies paid $7 billion in Bitcoins to get the codes back to reopen up their computers. And right now, I don't understand Bitcoin and cryptocurrency, it seems like to be the thing of criminals and terrorists because that's how they conduct themselves.

This week, it happened with the Colonial Pipeline. Next week, it may happen with the electric grid. But we have to put a stop to it.

We need better technicians, we have to start a university like we have West Point for the Army, or Annapolis for the Navy, and be able to train our people and they stay with us for five years in that -- in a government job because we're losing trained people that are going off to -- if our government is paying him $100,000.00 a year, $150,000.00 a year, Google or Facebook or Twitter is gobbling them up for $300,000.00 a year.

So our companies are lacking the proper people to run the companies and it happened with Colonial Pipeline. After three or four days, they realized they couldn't break the codes. So what did they do? Well, you've got to get it moving again. Because the whole East Coast needed gasoline, they were running out of gasoline, so you have to bite the bullet, pay the $2.00 and then catch the crooks later.

But you've got to go on. The company has to go on. The city has to go on. Our country has to go on.

CARLSON: And if you can shut down a pipeline, you can shut down commercial air travel, the public markets, the hospitals, electricity grid. You can shut down an entire country and there is nothing that's not vulnerable to that kind of attack, obviously. I think you can make a really strong point.

CATSIMATIDIS: It's the warfare -- it's the warfare of the 21st Century. We have Space Force, now we need Cyber Force and that has to happen this year as soon as possible.

CARLSON: As long as they don't use it against American citizens, I'm for it. John, thanks so much for coming on tonight. Appreciate it.

CATSIMATIDIS: Oh, thank you, Tucker. Thank you for having me.

CARLSON: Thanks. Well as we said, our new documentary on the AR-15 is out on foxnation.com.

And we'll be back, 8:00 p.m. every week night. The show that is the sworn enemy of lying, pomposity, smugness and groupthink, all increasing, you may have noticed.

