Tucker Carlson: No one in Martha’s Vineyard has come out to celebrate the arrival of migrants

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT.



Finally, a happy story for once. Outbursts of irrepressible joy erupted throughout the exclusive island community of Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts last night.



For hundreds of years, Martha's Vineyard has suffered from the soul crushing effects of its own Whiteness. Island residents understood there was only one cure. They badly needed diversity. In fact, they often said so, but despite their very best efforts over many years, diversity never came to Martha's Vineyard. It was tragic.



Imagine an 18th Century British frigate adrift on the high seas with no lines. Sailors slowly going mad, convulsing, dying, excruciating deaths from scurvy. That was Martha's Vineyard, except it wasn't lime juice they lacked. They had plenty of that because you can't make a gin and tonic without it.



What Martha's Vineyard lacked was diversity, which is to say strength. Martha's Vineyard was a very weak place. As of yesterday morning, that island was 89 percent White, monochromatic and utterly homogenous. Nearly everybody there was a rich Democrat.



Eighty percent voted for Joe Biden. The median home price was over a million dollars. And then in a single blessed moment, everything changed. Relief arrived for an unlikely source.



Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, having made his own State a paradise, decided to help other States desperately in need. So yesterday, DeSantis sent 50 illegal aliens, most of them from Venezuela, to the Martha's Vineyard Airport.



They traveled from San Antonio to the Florida Panhandle and finally, into their new home on Martha's Vineyard.



CBS Boston reports that after landing, the group wandered about three-and- a-half miles from the airport into town, thereby instantly improving it.



You can imagine the unrestrained jubilation on Martha's Vineyard tonight. Long-suffering islanders finally rescued from their own oppressive Whiteness. In fact, let's go there now to check in on the celebrations.



[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]



CARLSON: Well, that's not expected. Obviously, there has been a mistake. No, our producers are telling us there are no technical problems. That is, in fact, a live shot from Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts right now.



But where were the weeping, joyful crowds? Where was the champagne and the ticker tape? We expected Times Square and VJ Day.



What we got was a cemetery at midnight. What? But maybe it's not so confusing. Maybe things aren't as they seem.



Our first clue is Barack Obama. Barack Obama is a part-time resident of Martha's Vineyard. Obama is also, of course, as you know, the country's greatest proponent of diversity.



For years, Obama earnestly told us that immigrants were better than Americans. They were holy. They make our country strong.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BARACK OBAMA. FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: America is, and always has been, a nation of immigrants. Throughout our history, immigrants have come to our shores in wave after wave from every corner of the globe.



Every one of us, unless we're Native American, has an ancestor who was born somewhere else. That's what makes America special. That's what makes a strong.



The basic idea of welcoming immigrants to our shores is central to our way of life. It is in our DNA.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: So, that was basically the whole presidency right there for eight years. Obama hectoring us about diversity, but he didn't just talk about it, he spent his two years in office making certain that places like Des Moines, Iowa and Portland, Maine became much less White than they previously had been because, as he so often told us, Whiteness is bad. It's a disease.



So, we recall being a little confused when we read that Barack Obama had spent $12 million to buy an eight-bathroom oceanfront property on Martha's Vineyard, which is one of the Whitest places on Earth. Really, Martha's Vineyard? Why not Baltimore or Gary, Indiana? Is there really no real estate left in Detroit for the Obama family compound? There's got to be. What's going on here? We didn't know.



And then in 2019, Michelle Obama explained it to us. Listen to this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MICHELLE OBAMA, FORMER FIRST LADY OF THE UNITED STATES: We grew up in the period, as I write, called "White flight." That is families like ours, upstanding families like ours, you know, who were doing everything we were supposed to do and better, as we moved in, White folks moved out because they were afraid of what our families represented.



And I always stop there when I talk about this out in the world, because, you know, I want to remind White folks that, you all were running from us.



And you're still running because we're no different than the immigrant families that are moving in, the families in Pilsen, the families that are coming from other places to try to do better.



And so, yes, I feel a sense of injustice.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: So, there she was, reminding White folks who badly needed reminding that the Obamas are "No different from the immigrant families moving in" because White people hate them, too. They're still running, as she just said. So, that explained it to us.



The Obamas were, in fact, despised immigrants. So, when they moved to a $12 million seaside compound on Martha's Vineyard, the point is not to live in luxury with other rich people. No, obviously. The point is to diversify Martha's Vineyard, to strike a blow for justice. That makes sense to us and we felt better.



But then last night happened and we started to rethink our assumptions about the Obamas, about a lot of things, because a planeload of highly diverse immigrants arrived on Martha's Vineyard to join the Obamas, but the Obamas didn't welcome them.



There was not a word from Barack or Michelle Obama. Barack wasn't waiting at the airport to greet the diversifiers with flowers. He didn't issue a statement of congratulations. He didn't invite a single Venezuelan to his home. How come?



Could it be that Barack Obama isn't really actually in real life in favor of diversity at all? Could it be that Barack Obama strongly prefers blond SoulCycle moms and Lululemon to sweaty Third World campesinos and dirty work pants? Could it be? We can't say.



But we can tell you that if you want to find out what people really think, go ahead and ignore what they say and watch how they live and by that measure, the one that matters, Barack and Michelle Obama are every bit as bigoted as any board member in any restricted country club in the Deep South, assuming those still exist. "Those people? They're not dating my daughter. I could tell you that."



So, in other words, we learned this week that Barack Obama really is a racist and not in the way you've always assumed. Obama may hate White people, he certainly seems to, but he also demands to live around them and only them.



But the Obamas, to be fair, are not alone in this. His friends at the news networks in Washington, New York, and Los Angeles feel exactly the same way because they're exactly the same sort of people.



CNN, for example, spent the day interviewing people connected in some way to Martha's Vineyard. It turns out that precisely none of them were excited about the planeload of Venezuelans. One of them, the State Rep for the island, even blamed this show for the sudden blessed surge in diversity. Watch this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DYLAN FERNANDES (D), MASSACHUSETTS STATE REPRESENTATIVE: Ron DeSantis and Republicans might want to play political games with people's lives. I believe that's incredibly inhumane to be using women and children and families as a political pawn that you're going to talk about on "Tucker Carlson" and pretend to be tough on immigration.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Wow. So, see if you can follow the argument here. When penniless illegal aliens show up in Brownsville, Texas, one of the poorest cities in the United States, they are noble strivers. They're looking for a better life in this country, and we applaud them. "Good luck in Brownsville, newly arrived immigrants," but when these very same people jump the moat and get a free flight to Martha's Vineyard, it's something else entirely.



It is, as the State Rep just told you, "playing political games with people's lives" because it's dangerous. These immigrants could wander into a clambake by accident or worse, much worse.



Earlier today, CNN anchor, John Berman (who just got fired, by the way, this morning. This morning.) John Berman interviewed noted filmmaker, Ken Burns.



Burns is famous, but sad, exactly the kind of middle-aged prestige hound who spends an awful lot of time looming around Martha's Vineyard looking for other famous people. Burns has a new film out that blames the United States, of all countries on Earth, for the Holocaust.



Now that the World War II generation has passed, Ken Burns can do that. There's no chance angry veterans will show up at his house and beat him with their canes for besmirching the memory of their closest friends who died in the early twenties fighting the Nazis. So, Ken Burns can say whatever he wants, and they will believe him.



So, this morning, Burns played the role of Holocaust expert on CNN and you know what Ken Burns has discovered? Ken Burns has discovered that Ron DeSantis sending illegal aliens to Martha's Vineyard is pretty much exactly what Hitler did, pretty much exactly. Watch this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOHN BERMAN, CNN ANCHOR: All of your documentaries are about history, but all of them also make you think about where we are now and we woke up to the news this morning that Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida sent two plane loads of migrants to Martha's Vineyard off the coast of Massachusetts.



Kids and whatnot, and I'm not saying this is not a one-for-one. This is not a parallel here in any way, but it does address some of the same themes.



KEN BURNS, FILMMAKER: This is coming straight out of the authoritarian playbook. This is what's so disturbing about DeSantis is to use human beings, to weaponize human beings for a political purpose.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Do you hear that, ladies and gentlemen? It's literally -- literally -- just like the Holocaust. Edgartown is Dachau. Oak Bluffs is Treblinka. The horrors. This is genocide.



And it may be, but of course, everything is relative. Martha's Vineyard may be a modern-day death camp, but compared to where illegal aliens usually go, it doesn't look that bad.



Let's compare just for fun. On your screen, you will see images recently shot in America's border towns, which are now completely overrun under Joe Biden's immigration policy. You will notice, if you look carefully chaos, violence and filth. Okay.



Now, we will take you to Martha's Vineyard. It's hellish, perhaps, but in a very different way -- families eating together on balconies overlooking the water, women doing their shopping in a quaint little town on bicycles, couples strolling along the boardwalk, sailboats.



It doesn't look that bad. Oh, but that's exactly the problem the media told us today. Martha's Vineyard may seem like one of the richest places on the planet, but somehow -- somehow -- there aren't enough social services there. It's bereft of social services, unlike Brownsville.



As CBS News put it: "Martha's Vineyard is not an urban metropolitan area with a robust social services infrastructure. There's no Justice Department Immigration Court where the migrants can attend asylum hearings. There's no ICE field office where migrants can check in," now, but you see, Martha's Vineyard is in "an urban area" with a "robust social services infrastructure" that other people get to deal with and honestly, that's true and it's kind of the whole idea.



That's why DeSantis sent the illegal aliens to Martha's Vineyard. People who make and advocate for certain policies should at some point have to live with those policies, but until now, they haven't had to.



Bill Gates goes to Martha's Vineyard. So does Oprah, James Taylor, Spike Lee, Amy Schumer, and many more and all of them, everyone is a much better person than you are because they support diversity and now for the first time, they're going to have some diversity. But it's just the beginning.



Martha's Vineyard will need many, many more illegal aliens, tens of thousands more, until the island is no longer majority White. Only then can it be a good place.



Yet, at the same time, the people who currently go to Martha's Vineyard are going to have to keep going there. They can't run away to somewhere else. That would be immoral. It would be, as Michelle Obama has told us, "White flight."



Now massive demographic change will obviously make Martha's Vineyard a very different sort of place, but that's okay. Change is good. Anyone who fears change is racist. We know that for sure because they told us that for years.



So "Where," you may ask, "will all these new people live on such a small island?" Simple. First, they can occupy Barack Obama's compound. There is no reason Obama needs that much space. Nobody needs that much space. You could probably fit a dozen immigrant families in Barack Obama's pool house and another five or six in the pantry. Keep going. Build a soccer field on the lawn, an outdoor goat barbecue by the back door and bingo, you've got affordable housing, but it won't be enough.



The vineyard is going to need to construct shantytowns for all these new people, but we can't call them shantytowns. Obviously, that's demeaning. So, we're going to call them townships after Obama's favorite country and they're going to give them dignified names that suggest some kind of victory over adversity: Mandela, Cesar Chavezville, Kamala-apolis.



Now, inside each one, we will put a plaque with that famous Emma Lazarus poem, just so that everybody knows that these are not ordinary favelas. These are moral victories. As the signs say in Martha's Vineyard to this day, "No human is illegal. Love is love." That's just science.



But speaking of science, what will the environmental impact of all this new development be? That's a massive concern of Martha's Vineyard and for good reason, but in this case, it's not a concern. None of these new townships will have running water or electricity. So, by definition, they will be carbon-neutral. It'll be part of the Green Revolution.



Local law enforcement services won't be strained either because they won't be needed. None of these new arrivals will be bound by local laws. Why would they be? They ignored Federal law to get here. There's no reason that they should have to observe the Vineyard's ordinances against, say, drunk driving or defecating in public.



And just in case, there are still vineyarders who think they have the right to protect what they own, think again, people. We refer you to the case of the fascist, McCloskey family in St. Louis who once tried that, tried to defend what's theirs, and they got indicted for it, so that's not allowed.



But we can't fully trust you. Somebody has going to have to go door to door to make sure that not one person on Martha's Vineyard keeps a gun at home because self-defense can be tempting even for Democratic voters.



There's a lot of change for the Vineyard and they're going to start work soon. The summer season begins on Memorial Day. So, when Amy Schumer shows up to her place in June, she better be ready to find an illegal alien family using her bath towels. Yes, she will and let's hope she doesn't complain about it, because as Joe Biden often reminds us, illegal immigration is a gift.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Guess what? They're the reason why, the legal as well as undocumented, they're the reason why our society is functioning, the reason why our economy is growing. We don't talk about that. We stand up and act like it's a burden. It is not a burden. It's a gift.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Hear that? Hear that? Illegal immigration is not a burden. It's a gift, dumbo.



So, Martha's Vineyard received an enormous gift last night. Think of it like a perpetual Christmas, but noisier, and you can't beat the timing. As Karine Jean-Pierre just reminded us today at the White House, it's Hispanic Heritage Month. Perfect, so roll with it, Martha's Vineyard. Things are about to change a lot for you, but that's okay.



Radical, destructive change is the essence of anti-racism, and as you've told us so many times, you support anti-racism, lest we need to remind you and, in any case, pretty soon you'll have no memory of the way things were before.



Martha's Vineyard will feel and look just like El Paso and that will all seem normal to you. "What's El Paso like?" you wonder. Haven't been there lately? Okay, well, here are some recent pictures.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



LIANNA GOLDEN, KFOX14 REPORTER: I want to show you an exact look of what we're seeing out here. We're right next to the Greyhound bus station where, as we've been telling you for days now, migrants, mostly a large group of Venezuelans, have been using this area as a temporary camp and a home.



Now, take a look at this video from earlier this morning and overnight where you can see migrants have set up sleeping arrangements on cardboard and mattresses in this same spot here outside the bus station.



D'Agostino and other city leaders, said their number one priority is to avoid people on the streets, but since CBP has been so overwhelmed with the large numbers coming in, they have been forced to release as such.



As more and more people have been on the streets in recent days, sanitation and cleanliness have become a concern out here. We're not seeing any porta- potties or temporary toilet, showers or sinks, and as you can imagine, the smell is beginning to add up.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Oh, wow. Look, El Paso has Venezuelans, too, and that's why tonight it's redolent of diversity, brimming with the gift of illegal immigration. That'll be Edgartown, Massachusetts soon.



But we can't stop there. Why would we?



If we're really going to make Martha's Vineyard look like the world, the people who vacation on Martha's Vineyard have recreated for the rest of us, we're going to need to import graffiti artists, armed robbers and subway rapists and the drug addicted homeless community, many, many of those and their tents.



Why should they be living outside your house when they could be camped on Barack Obama's $12 million lawn? That seems fair. Why isn't it fair?



Well, unfortunately, don't expect Obama to see it the same way. He is a racist as we've established, and so apparently are his fellow liberals. They are outraged by the idea of illegal aliens near their island vacation homes.



Before long, they'll be tweeting in solidarity with the Vineyard's White community. "#IStandWithMartha'sVineyard." Little Island emojis in their bios. Hilarious. That could actually happen, by the way, because in the end, liberals really do stand with Martha's Vineyard against everyone else and honestly, on some level, we can kind of understand why.



If we're being honest, we don't want to see Martha's Vineyard trashed. We're Americans and Martha's Vineyard is a beautiful place. It's a sin to destroy beautiful things always.



Unfortunately, and this really is the point, Martha's Vineyard is one of a dwindling number of beautiful places left in our country. Martha's Vineyard is what most of America once was not all that long ago -- small, socially cohesive, orderly, safe with traditional human-centered architecture and big stretches of nature, unspoiled by industrial wind farms and dollar stores.



The people who live in Martha's Vineyard now didn't build any of that. The people who did build it are long gone, along with the attitudes and values that made it possible. The people who live there now just came for the nostalgia and all that's left really are the buildings and the beaches, but still you'd hate to see them wrecked.



On the other hand, at this point, we may have no choice. No sane country would allow millions of foreign nationals to walk across its borders illegally and then immediately give them government benefits in exchange for mocking our rule of law. No one would ever do that. It is suicide. Over time, it will destroy the United States. Everyone can see that, no matter what they say.



But the people who vacation on Martha's Vineyard don't care. They are making this possible. They support it. They vote for it. They fund it, and they can do all of that because they are so insulated from the effects of Joe Biden's lunatic immigration policies that none of it matters to them.



The country collapses? Big deal. They live on an island. But to the rest of us, it is a big deal. This is our country. We were born here. We plan to die here. We have nowhere else to go, and we don't want to live in a slum.



Maybe Martha's Vineyard will finally understand.



A bombshell new report from Miranda Devine shows that Facebook spied on Americans who dared to question the legitimacy of the last election, which in many ways was obviously illegitimate, thanks to their founder who spent nearly half a billion dollars to affect the outcome. We've got to tell straight ahead.



Plus, a New York Fire Department Captain is fighting back against the city's insane vax mandate, that story, too.



We'll be right back.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BRENDAN FOGARTY, FORMER FDNY CAPTAIN: I can wear the uniform. Go to a burning building, but not eat here? What's wrong with you, people. Trust this science. You guys are [bleep] up.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: No one is talking about vaccine mandates anymore, but they still exist and they're still destroying people's lives with less justification than ever. The vaccine doesn't really work and it hurts people. And yet still, New York City this year, has fired more than 1,400 city employees who refuse to take the government shot. The city pressured many more employees to resign.



Now one of the workers the city targeted was a former FDNY Fire Captain called Brendan Fogarty, who recently spoke out in a New York City Council meeting, you may have seen his remarks. Here is part of it.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



FOGARTY: I served for 20 years and I went from being essential to being disposable from the mandates and my religious exemption was denied. And I received those threats of termination and I retired.



I would love to go back to my job.



I gave my best years to the city, 20 years from 21 to 41, and then they take it away at the peak of my earning career. I made it to Captain. I went through that process.



You should be ashamed of yourselves. I was allowed to work in this city. But I wasn't allowed to eat in a restaurant in the city.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Thank you very much.



FOGARTY: I was allowed to work through the pandemic, but I wasn't allowed to eat in a restaurant. I could wear the uniform. Go to a burning building, but not eat here. What's wrong with you people. Trust this science. You guys are [bleep] up.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Thank you.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: So of course, the whole point of the vax mandate was not to protect anyone, it was to get rid of people like that. People who think for themselves who have honor and dignity, who have high testosterone levels. They're all gone now. Not just from FDNY, but NYPD, from the Paramedic Corps, from the Navy SEALs. They're all gone. That was the whole point of it.



That man you just saw, Brendan Fogarty is suing the City of New York and good for him. His lawyer Barry Black represents thousands of religious objectors to the vax mandates joins us tonight.



Mr. Black, thank you very much for coming on.



So, now knowing what we know without litigating the vaccine, but I mean, countries across Europe and across the world are not requiring it. In fact, they're saying don't give people the vaccine below the age of 50, for example, because there's no reason and it could hurt them.



So knowing what we know now, how can New York possibly defend crushing that guy, wrecking his life over a vax mandate?



BARRY BLACK, ATTORNEY: Tucker, it's indefensible, and it's entirely unconstitutional because every single New York City employee we're talking -- we're representing firefighters, police officers, sanitation workers, teachers, parks, department workers, even private sector employees, all of whom are subject to a New York City vaccine mandate.



So, if you are terminated because you object on religious grounds, you're out of luck. You cannot get a job, a legal job in New York City if you have been terminated for being a religious objector, which means unless, Tucker, unless get this, unless you are one of those, you fall into one of those categories that New York City has discretionarily chosen to exempt which includes artists, athletes, entertainers, and yes, that includes adult entertainers.



So you have strippers getting complete scot-free exempt vaccine mandates, but priests and pastors and rabbis, they have to get vaccinated. It's the First Amendment turned upside down on its head, Tucker.



CARLSON: But it's very straightforward politics. What they're really saying is people who are pretty certain to vote for us get a pass and people who might not vote for us like I don't know, Irish Catholic firemen get fired. I mean, it's so obvious what is happening.



BLACK: It is, Tucker. And in fact, Mayor Adams not too long ago publicly stated. He said, yes, we care about health. There is a health concern, but we also care about economics. So, what does that tell us?



CARLSON: So, they're firing these people in mid-career who have done nothing wrong. This is a guy who has risked his life to save New Yorkers and he's being -- this is like part of their contraction of the force to save money? And so they fire him over a vax mandate.



Really quick, what are your chances of winning this? High, I hope.



BLACK: Well, we really feel very, very confident that even if this has to end up before the Supreme Court, that we will win because there is just no rationale for what is happening.



It is absolutely crazy and Tucker, I should mention that we're talking about very, very real people. I got an e-mail from a young lady, an Orthodox Jewish young lady who was in the airport, getting onto an airplane to Israel saying, "I've lost my career. I've lost my apartment, I've lost my life and I'm going to go live with family in Israel."



There are people just losing -- there are people committing suicide. There are people going through a marital disruption. It's horrible.



CARLSON: Of course, I mean, being fired is not a small thing in the life of the average person, that's for sure. I can tell you firsthand.



Mr. Black, I appreciate coming on and for what you're doing. Thank you.



BLACK: Thank you so much for having me.



CARLSON: So, think about, picture in your mind's eye, the last thing you would ever want to hear in your life from now until you die. And of course, that would be Hillary Clinton talking about the female pudenda. But Hillary Clinton likes to talk about that, we're not going to speculate as to why, and so she does.



And she did it recently in a brand new TV show called, "Gutsy." Just an amazing cliche fest. And of course, she immediately zeroed in on the one thing you really don't want to hear too much about, which is some rap queen singing about her genitals.



But here is Hillary Clinton complimenting the rap queen for singing about her genitals. It's one of the creepiest things ever, ever recorded. Watch this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER US SECRETARY OF STATE: Chelsea follows rap music. She has -- ever since she was a little girl, but I kind of came to awareness of you with Cardi B wow.



CARDI B, RAPPER: The men, they seem so confident in what they're saying. And they don't have no problem with talking about their sexuality and how they going to have sex with you. So, I was like, "Well, I can do that. And it's going to sound fire coming from a woman."



CLINTON: It's great to see women be so fierce.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Yes, it's great. The concern here, of course, is that Hillary and Chelsea Clinton are complimenting that woman for talking in public about her sexuality. There's a very short hop from that to Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton talking about their sexuality, and America frankly, can't handle that. We're not strong enough right now. So, let's hope it never happens.



California is not the only place in this country that has endemic homelessness and drug addiction. In fact, those problems are everywhere, including in red states, including in Arizona, unfortunately. We'll get a report from there, next.



CARLSON: You hear a lot about, and we talk a lot about the problems in our biggest State, California, but the truth is those problems are metastasizing across the country as California depopulate.



Actually a lot of people coming into California from foreign countries, but Americans are leaving California and they are headed all over the country, particularly to the Mountain West and to Arizona. And with them they are bringing all the things that made them want to leave California in the first place like homelessness and open drug addiction. These are now common features of life in many American cities.



Charlie Kirk, who lives in Arizona recently went to downtown Phoenix where he discovered a tent city and took a video of it. Here is part of what he saw.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CHARLIE KIRK, FOUNDER, TURNING POINT USA: All right, we're here in downtown Phoenix, Arizona, just taking a look at kind of what a first world country has become.



This is a first world country that increasingly looks like a third world country.



CLEO LEWIS, OUTREACH PASTOR: Substance abuse is a major issue out here.



KIRK: Like fentanyl, would you say?



LEWIS: Absolutely. So, we know it comes from across the border. Real easy, let's close the border.



We have people dying out here trying to get high.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Charlie Kirk did that video. He is the founder of Turning Point USA. He joins us tonight.



Charlie, thanks so much for coming on. That's so outrageous, so disgusting, so beneath what we should see in any American city, why does Phoenix put up with it?



KIRK: So I live here in Arizona, and there's been a lot of talk and chatter about how there's a tent city in downtown Phoenix. And I said, "Wait, we don't have Santa Monica here. What are you talking about?"



When you go down there? It's so sad what the leaders in Arizona are allowing to happen in what is or used to be a Red State.



And so an outreach pastor showed us around, Cleo Lewis. You saw him here in that clip, and I asked him, I said, 'Has this grown?" He said, "It has grown by at least 30 percent in the last couple of months."



And when you go down there, you'll realize that all of the ignored political issues by our elites, they gather right there -- fentanyl, borders, drugs, crime, war on police -- and it manifests in the saddest way possible, and I'm not here to try to attack homeless people at all. I think that's the wrong way to go about it. They are the victims here of bad political decisions of elites that have turned their backs on our fellow countrymen.



You heard it in that clip: If we close the border, it would have a direct impact on the livelihood of these poor people there and yet our political leaders are too focused on wars or dreams abroad not actually serving the interests of our fellow countrymen.



CARLSON: But public drug use and vagrancy is very much like crime. It's super simple to solve, you get as much precisely as much as you put up with.



KIRK: Yes.



CARLSON: And I don't understand why the leaders of Phoenix or the State of Arizona would put up with this.



KIRK: That's exactly right and there is a way to solve it and it takes political will. And the political will, will be that what we're going to tolerate is if you want a job, you want services, if you want to go into a shelter, fine, but we're not going to put up with open air drug use.



Tucker, when I was walking through there, we saw a woman shooting up. We saw other two women just fighting right in the middle of the street. And then we even went so far into it where we were approached by some people and we just walked the other way, because they didn't want us to be there anymore.



It shouldn't be tolerated. It is a question of the political will, I wish our leaders would take this more seriously. And we here in Arizona, we're not going to normalize open air vagrancy and homelessness.



CARLSON: Yes. I wonder what the mayor has to say about this. People should be named, by name for allowing this stuff.



I appreciate your coming on. Charlie Kirk, thank you.



KIRK: Thank you.



CARLSON: So, the Biden administration has declared his political opponents are enemies of the state. They did begin today. But now, there is evidence the FBI's counterterrorism division is reading the personal communications of anyone who criticizes Joe Biden on social media because he is Germany now.



More details straight ahead.



CARLSON: We noticed something interesting recently. We tried to pay attention. There are a number of significant Republican candidates around the country that would include Blake Masters in Arizona, Donald Bolduc in New Hampshire, for example, who seemed to have been defunded by the Republican Party in Washington. Oh, why is that? Something is going on here.



Ned Ryun might know what is going on here. He is the CEO of American Majority. He joins us tonight.



Ned, thanks so much for coming on.



So, maybe I'm just being paranoid, though, I am not sure you can be too paranoid at this point. But it seems like a lot of the candidates who are challenging the most basic orthodoxies of Washington, views that are not shared by the majority of Americans, people who actually want to make this representative government are getting shafted by the funders in DC. Is this happening?



NED RYUN, CEO, AMERICAN MAJORITY: It's absolutely happening. I mean, Mitch McConnell's Senate Leadership Fund just pulled $8 million worth of ads out of Arizona and Tucker, I'll remind people that the Emerson poll that just came out recently shows Blake down by two points against Mark Kelly, who is only at 47 percent. It's an eminently -- it's a winnable race.



And I would -- I think one of the reasons they're doing this, Tucker, if we're being honest, the GOP establishment is not putting America First. They don't want America First. It's Washington first. And America may be eventually.



And you look at this behavior, it is by sociopaths. You can only look at this.



Mitch McConnell would much rather lose races than have America First senators in the Senate because he's petty, he is vindictive, and he despises the base. And that's the only explanation. I think it's the real explanation as to why he's pulling funding for Blake Masters and others.



He would prefer to be in the minority. He is playing games.



Tucker, let's be clear. He is playing games with the future of this country, because he is petty and vindictive.



CARLSON: Well, it's all so true. At least according to news accounts that Mitch McConnell's family has benefited greatly from its ties to China, Communist China. So maybe it wouldn't be a good thing to have other members of the Senate who are openly anti-China who might say something like that out loud, because you're not allowed to say that out loud.



RYUN: Well, I mean, it's a problem. You don't want America First senators inside a Republican Caucus, then it becomes unruly, you might not be able to control it. I've said this plenty of times, Tucker, I'll say it again.



Mitch McConnell is a small enough individual, that when push comes to shove, all he really cares about is being the leader of the Republican caucus, even if he's in the minority. That's all that Mitch McConnell cares about.



He doesn't care about being -- really being in the majority. He doesn't care about the country. He wants to be the leader of the Republican Caucus inside of the Senate. And if he has America First senators inside of the caucus, it becomes problematic for him. Therefore, I will pull funding, $8 million worth from Blake Masters and other funding from other America First types, because I'd much rather they lose than win and cause problems for me in Washington, DC, even if it means I'm in the majority.



CARLSON: Man, I hope patriotic Americans can make up that deficit and get Blake Masters to the United States Senate where you can help clean house. I really hope so.



RYUN: Same here.



CARLSON: Ned Ryun, thank you so much for that analysis.



RYUN: Thanks, Tucker.



CARLSON: So Joe Biden has said again and again and again almost every day that his political opponents are not opponents, surely, they are terrorists. They are enemies of the state, and so he is rounding up Republicans all over the country.



They went after the pillow guy. The FBI raided the pillow guy in a fast food drive-thru.



So, now we have new reporting from "The New York Post" and we know a lot more about what the FBI is doing. According to "The Post" account, over the last 19 months, Facebook has spied on Americans private communications and forwarded those to the FBI's Domestic Counterterrorism Unit if the message is expressed and we're quoting "anti-government or anti-authority sentiment."



You are not allowed to be against the government or anti-authority, you must be an obedient little drone, a happy little East German, or else we're going to tell the Feds.



According to "The Post," all of this was done and we're quoting "outside the legal process and without probable cause." In other words, it was a crime against you. Will anyone be punished? We're not sure.



But for details Miranda Devine joins us tonight. She is the one who broke the story.



Miranda, thank you once again for your reporting. So -- and I want to make sure I get this right, Facebook, if someone complained about the Biden administration, forwarded that to the FBI.



MIRANDA DEVINE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Exactly. It's quite chilling and we know this because there are some brave individuals who work within the DOJ and the FBI, and their consciences were troubling them, they felt that this was completely wrong and illegal.



And basically, if somebody expressed a private opinion in a private message, an American citizen on Facebook, then somehow their algorithms found that, you know, they were indulging in wrong think, because they were questioning the 2020 election. They were expressing anti-government or anti-authority views, that was red-flagged by Facebook, and then sent unprompted to the FBI, which then farmed out these so-called leads to various FBI field offices around the country, which then would raise a subpoena to get that material officially.



But they'd already seen it, so they knew what to look for, and I think that within the FBI and the DOJ, there is a groundswell of disquiet, that's been going on for several months because of this sort of attempt by the FBI to create a caseload to match this extreme rhetoric from the Biden administration talking about domestic terrorists and enemies of the state and basically their political opponents as semi-fascists.



And because those people don't really exist in America, the FBI is having to drum them up, and there are a considerable number of people within the FBI and the DOJ who are unhappy about that. They're starting to come forward and speak out, and I think there will be a real groundswell in the coming weeks.



CARLSON: Well, they're doing their best to create those kinds of people. If you want to make people radical and dangerous. This is exactly how you treat them.



So Mark Zuckerberg, the founder and part owner of Facebook paid hundreds of millions of dollars to take over the mechanics of voting during the last election to get Democrats elected. And now, his company is flagging anyone who notes that and sending it to the FBI am I -- I mean, this seems like pretty unbelievable.



DEVINE: Well, it is and it's terrifying. It's this collusion between Big Tech and the FBI in service to one side of politics. And I mean, that's authoritarian. We're in East Germany territory. This is the Staci spying on citizens and, you know, inciting other senior citizens to spy on their neighbors.



It is very frightening and very divisive and it is sort of ironic that Joe Biden continually talks about the other side of politics, his opponents creating hate and division. That's all he's done since he became President.



CARLSON: He is making people dangerously radical. I'm scared by it. I really appreciate your reporting, as always, Miranda Devine, of "The New York Post," thank you.



DEVINE: Thanks, Tucker.



CARLSON: We'll be right back.



CARLSON: So, we did a segment earlier in the show on vaccine mandates. No one is talking about the vax anymore, partly because pretty much the whole country got it. Nobody wants to hear about it.



But because the whole country got it, it's worth knowing what it was. We're still not exactly sure. You'll remember that it wasn't that long ago that the Biden administration demanded that all workers including all private sector workers take the COVID shot or else.



Well, that turned out to be insane. And now, countries all over the world, same countries are acknowledging it. They have no choice because the data have come in and they are crystal clear.



Denmark's Health Authority announced it is ending COVID vaccinations, not mandates, but vaccinations for pretty much everybody under the age of 50. What? Why? The country has already stopped vaccinating people under the age of 18.



Well, they're doing this because they concluded that for most people, getting COVID is less risky than taking the vax.



Okay, now it's too late for most people in the country. We're not trying to rub it in or anything like that, but politicians did this and they did this to us, to hundreds of millions of people in this country, and they should be punished for it. You should never forget that.



Well, that's it for us tonight. We'll be back tomorrow night, 8:00 PM. The show that's the sworn enemy of lying, pomposity, smugness, and groupthink.



