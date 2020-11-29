Tucker Carlson: Biden's choice of advisers reveals his plans for US

This is a rush transcript from “Tucker Carlson Tonight" November 24, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: Good evening, and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON

TONIGHT. Happy Tuesday.



So here's a question for you. What does Joe Biden believe? What are his

plans for our country?



Well, it is hard to comprehend this, but the truth is, we still don't know

the answers to those most basic questions, we don't. Somehow Joe Biden made

it through an entire presidential campaign, most of the year, without

telling us. A partisan press corps let him get away with it. That may be

the single most dishonest thing that has ever happened in American

politics.



If you're looking for election rigging, there you go. Tens of millions of

people voted for a candidate who wasn't real. They voted for a ghost with a

whitened smile. They had no idea who this man was. They had no idea who

they were voting for, or what he might do if he got elected. But at the

urging of the media, they voted for him anyway.



And so now the rest of us get to find out what they voted for.



Joe Biden is starting to assemble his Cabinet. So we're going to go by his

choices to let us know what we can expect. And what is emerging so far as

of tonight looks a lot like the HR department at a large left-wing

multinational. Heaps of woke authoritarian social policy mixed with a

corporatist economic agenda.



So the rest of us will get stern lectures about our moral failings -- those

never end -- while a small group of highly connected people will get even

richer. Does that sound familiar to you?



If Jeff Bezos and the Google guys took over the entire U.S. government --

and effectively they have -- this is what it would look like.



Steve Ricchetti is the archetype for the new Biden aides. He is now one of

Joe Biden's closest advisers. Ricchetti has spent years as a lobbyist. He

is representing companies like General Motors, AT&T, GlaxoSmithKline, Eli

Lilly, Nextel, Novartis, Pfizer -- all the big -- all the big pharma

companies.



Ricchetti is one of the people who helped lead the alignment of Big

Business squarely behind the Joe Biden for President Campaign, and he was

the perfect man to do it because he shares their goals and their worldview,

particularly on the question, the central question of China.



Twenty years ago, Steve Ricchetti was the Deputy Chief of Staff to Bill

Clinton. And in that role, he helped lead the effort to allow China into

the World Trade Organization. That turned out to be not a small thing at

all. His lobbying worked. The result, in the end, it was one of the

greatest disasters ever to befall this country in peacetime.



One study by the Economic Policy Institute -- and there are others -- but

this one found that thanks to that decision to let China into the W.T.O.,

the United States lost nearly three and a half million good paying jobs,

and the effects of that have rippled through the generations.



If you're wondering why there's a fentanyl epidemic in Middle America, if

you're wondering why the life expectancy for American born, middle class

Americans is in decline, that's a big part of the reason.



Millions of men lost their jobs, and an entire society collapsed.



If you live inward from the coasts, you've seen it firsthand.



Steve Ricchetti was one of the people behind it, not the only one, but one

of the key people. He wasn't punished for it. In fact, he has been

promoted. Joe Biden wants more of it.



Biden also wants less dissent from the population. Biden knows what we all

know, which is that an armed society is an independent society. He's not

for that. And that's why he's hired Congressman Cedric Richmond as a senior

adviser.



Richmond plans to disarm law-abiding Americans -- not criminals -- people

who commit gun crimes are now being let out of jail, but law-abiding

Americans, people who have done nothing wrong, who have tried in good faith

to protect themselves and their family, they will be punished. That's not

speculation by the way, Richmond has said so on television. Here he is on

CNN last year.



REP. CEDRIC RICHMOND (D-LA): It is a buyback, then I'm all for it. If it's

a mandatory buyback, I think you may run into some complications, but the

thought of it does not offend me and it sounds like something I could

support.



CARLSON: So gun control didn't play a large role in our debates coming up

to the election. There was almost no discussion about issues for six

months. But it's becoming clear that preventing Americans from defending

themselves and their families is a big part of the Biden agenda, and that's

part of the reason that campaign manager Jennifer O'Malley Dillon to be his

Deputy Chief of Staff.



At a time when a record number of Americans have purchased legal firearms

to protect themselves from skyrocketing crime, Dillon has called for this

confiscation of more than 10 million legally owned firearms.



Again, we're not making that up. It's not propaganda. Here she is saying it

herself.



JENNIFER O'MALLEY DILLON, DESIGNATE WHITE HOUSE DEPUTY CHIEF OF STAFF UNDER

U.S. PRESIDENT-ELECT JOE BIDEN: Put a plan that supports -- we'll see --

mandatory buybacks of weapons of war.



The assault weapons ban is very, very important, and we need to have it.

But that only takes weapons of war off the streets in the future. It does

nothing for weapons of war that are currently out there, and I think

there's 15 or 16 million.



CARLSON: "I think there's 15 or 16 million." She doesn't know the numbers.

She doesn't know anything. Imagine what she knows about firearms or about

anything else, probably about zero. What end does the bullet come out of?

She doesn't know. But it doesn't matter, she plans to seize them anyway.



Mandatory buybacks are seizure. Taking private property by force. Not

because the people who own those firearms have done anything wrong, they

haven't, Jennifer O'Malley Dillon just doesn't think you should be allowed

to have them. So what's that going to look like? What's it going to look

like when the Biden administration tries to disarm law-abiding Americans?

Apparently, we'll find out.



We do know the entire country could look very different very soon.

Alejandro Mayorkas will make certain of that. Biden has chosen him to run

the Department of Homeland Security. Now, the Department of Homeland

Security, if you're old enough, you will remember was created almost 20

years ago in the wake of the 9/11 attacks, and it had just one purpose,

protect the country.



Mayorkas has a different plan for D.H.S. though. He plans to use the agency

to radically increase the amount of immigration from the Third World into

America, because America doesn't have enough going on right now. We just

don't have enough problems. So we're going to mix it up a little bit.



In an interview a few years ago on PBS, Mayorkas called for amnesty --

legal amnesty for anyone who arrived in the United States illegally under

the age of 31, regardless of how old they are now. Think about that. How

many people would that include? Well, probably tens of millions. Watch.



JUDY WOODRUFF, PBS HOST: So what else would you look for?



ALEJANDRO N. MAYORKAS FORMER DEPUTY SECRETARY OF THE UNITED STATES

DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY: Perhaps a greater population of

individuals who would qualify in terms of their age.



So one of the limitations on DACA was one had to be under the age of 31 at

the time of application, even though one might have been brought to the

United States as a two-year-old decades ago. And so really, the

determinative factor should be how old was one when one came to the United

States, as opposed to how old one is now.



WOODRUFF: But you could see it being -- you'd like to see it expanded?



MAYORKAS: I would.



CARLSON: Yes, I would. Guys like that and Barack Obama is a perfect

example, are the opposite of Donald Trump. No matter what Trump says, he

could be reading the phone book, he could be reading the lyrics to the

birthday song and it always sounds rah, big, loud, jarring.



But people like that, the actual radicals, people who are saying things

that are completely out of the mainstream -- and you can check the polling.

That's not speculation. That view is not a majority view. It's the view of

a tiny group of radicals. But people like that, say those things in the

calmest tone, like it's totally natural, of course, yes. Not a big deal. It

is a big deal.



If Mayorkas gets his way, this will be a different country overnight, with

very different politics. And of course, different politics are the entire

point.



So that's a snapshot of domestic policy as it shaping up under the Biden

administration. How about foreign policy?



Well, Joe Biden says he is nominating a man called Anthony Blinken -- Tony

Blinken to be Secretary of State, the head of our foreign policy. Blinken

is the co-founder of a so-called strategic consulting group known as

Westech Advisors. We know that Westech has represented Silicon Valley firms

and pharma companies. But because technically, it is not a lobbying

operation, we don't know that much more. Westech is not legally required to

disclose where they are getting their money.



We do believe Eric Schmidt of Google, at least reportedly was a client of

Westech and that tells you a lot. Blinken himself has written op-eds for

"The New York Times." He has been a global affairs analyst at CNN and that

tells you a lot. Like everyone else on that channel, Blinken fell hard for

the ludicrous Russia collusion line. Watch.



TONY BLINKEN, CNN GLOBAL AFFAIRS ANALYST: Every time the President tears

down the F.B.I. or Mueller or any of our institutions, he is actually doing

Mr. Putin's bidding. It's exactly what Putin was trying to do in our

elections that is sow doubt about the credibility and legitimacy of our

institutions. The President's ongoing collusion with Russia's plans is

really striking, intentional or not.



CARLSON: So when you criticize the F.B.I., that's not your First Amendment

right as an American. No, you're quote, "Doing Mr. Putin's bidding." It's

all part of quote, "The President's ongoing collusion with Russia."



Now, Tony Blinken is the best we produce. There's not a credential that he

doesn't have. He went to Harvard, unlike you.



But as with so many people with those credentials, he's not a genius. And

you can tell that by his position on the invasion of Iraq. Here was Blinken

during the Obama administration, celebrating our occupation of that

country. Like it's been a roaring success.



BLINKEN: The wisdom of going to war in Iraq is something that is going to

be debated for years, and I'll leave that debate to the historians. But

what's beyond debate and what news coverage of Iraq in my judgment, too

often fails to acknowledge is that Iraq today is less violent, more

democratic, and more prosperous, and the United States more deeply engaged

there than at any time in recent history.



CARLSON: Yes, Iraq is in great shape. Good point, Tony Blinken. You seem

like a pretty smart guy, you should be Secretary of State. And so under Joe

Biden, he will be. Not impressive.



But what does it all add up to? It starting to look like the opposite. The

mirror image of what Donald Trump ran on in 2016. Policies that were so

popular, Trump got elected on them, despite having no background in

politics whatsoever coming completely from the outside and rattling people

a little bit and he still got elected, because those policies were popular

and they remain popular.



But Biden apparently is about to give us the opposite. More giveaways to

our chief global rival, the government of China, more pointless wars in the

Middle East that no one outside Washington supports, massive increases in

illegal immigration, along with a huge drop in American wages that always

is the inevitable result of that.



When you flood the low end labor pool, the price of labor goes down. That's

called supply and demand, geniuses, but they don't care. And then, of

course, the attendant chaos and instability at home, which they have stoked

for months now. Fewer Americans able to defend themselves and their

families in the face of that chaos, which they caused.



And above all, and this is the defining characteristic so far, more

corporate control over our lives. This is the point. This is the theme.

Let's hope we're wrong. But as of tonight, it looks like this is what we're

staring down.



If you believe the Federal government is powerful now, in some cases too

powerful, wait until it fully aligns with Big Business. That appears to be

happening. The question is, how many people knew they were voting for that

when they voted for this guy? Probably not too many.



Charlie Hurt is the opinion editor at "The Washington Times." He saw it all

coming. We're happy to have him on tonight.



So Charlie, you're watching this Cabinet, come together, these choices by

Joe Biden, this is really the first glimpse we're getting of what Biden

really believes, because no one thought to ask him as he ran for President,

what's the picture that you think is emerging?



CHARLIE HURT, FOX BUSINESS NETWORK CONTRIBUTOR: It's truly extraordinary.

And, of course, the arrogance of Joe Biden in, you know, finding ourselves

where we are right now, not only did he not have the decency to even ask

for the job, or to campaign or to audition for it or to interview for it.



And in fact, at one point, he even told people about when at one point when

he was asked a question about it, he said, I'm not going to tell you until

or unless I get elected.



This is the kind of, you know, say what you want about Donald Trump, Donald

Trump asked for people's vote. And what comes with that is we know the

issues. But then the candidate comes with a mandate.



And when you have somebody like Joe Biden, he comes with a blank slate, and

he fills it with whatever he wants to fill it with. And what he is filling

it with right now is this globalist statist, you know, everything he is

known for the past 50 years.



And what's really frightening about this is, 2016 was a rejection of

exactly that mentality. 2020 was, you know, I don't think 2020 was an

embrace of the state. I think, you know, Joe Biden ran as I'm a nice guy,

I'm not Donald Trump, don't ask me any questions. That's what he got

elected on.



But if you go back to 2008, remember, Barack Obama ran on rejecting the

exact same stuff going on inside of Washington, D.C. Remember hope and

change?



And so Joe Biden thinks he can put Humpty Dumpty back together in

Washington and everything is -- you know, obviously the terrifying thing

is, who knows whether Republicans will be able to capitalize on this and

make Joe Biden pay for it, but what voters are getting right now is not

what they wanted out of this election.



CARLSON: If you look at the backgrounds for almost everyone Biden says he

plans to hire, these people are lobbyists. They're consultants. They are

shills for this big multinational, that big multinational. And you've got

to wonder, if Republicans on Capitol Hill are paying attention, if they're

not concluding, wait a second, we are not really the party of soulless, big

corporations. We've got to be the party of everybody else. Do you think

that they figured that out?



HURT: I don't know if they have because of course, one of the biggest

obstacles in Washington for President Trump was Republicans and that's

because they refused to understand that.



And the single greatest lesson, the most important lesson, Republicans in

Washington can learn from Donald Trump is exactly that. That they are here

to represent the people and not whether its corporate interests, state

interests.



And when you look around today, all these people who are just -- you know,

Wall Street is thrilled with what's going on in Washington right now. My

favorite is the international community, whatever the hell that is. They're

thrilled with what they are seeing out of Washington right now. That's not

the American people.



CARLSON: I can't resist asking you this. It's a little bit off topic, but

it was just so striking. You saw General Mattis, who worked in this

administration, left on bad terms, of course, saying that the first thing

Biden needs to do is take America first as an idea out of the military's

operational understanding, like America first is no longer the point of

having a military. What do you make of that?



HURT: Well, you know, obviously, you know, President, you know, on the

face of it, it's absolutely insanity. And you would think that Democrats

and Joe Biden, anybody that would utter such a nonsensical thing would pay

a heavy price for it.



But again, the question comes back, are Republicans in Washington smart

enough to weaponize that against Democrats? I don't know if they are. I

pray they are because they're our last hope.



CARLSON: I agree with that. Charlie Hurt. Great to see you tonight. Thank

you.



HURT: Great to see you.



CARLSON: So the coronavirus lockdowns came, small businesses died, Jeff

Bezos made $70 billion. One of the casualties of this has been Rick Savage,

a business owner in Maine. He refused to go along with the program. We

talked to him back in April and he has been under attack -- relentless

attack by the governor of Maine ever since.



Rick Savage joins us after the break to tell us what he's gone through for

the crime of speaking out. We'll be right back.



CARLSON: Well, the coronavirus lockdowns have really hurt the country, but

you know, who they have been great for? Companies that don't like the

country, places like Amazon. Amazon has profited enormously, maybe more

than anyone else from the coronavirus pandemic.



Small businesses, family-owned companies, restaurants especially have been

destroyed. Research by the website Yelp found that more than half the

restaurants that temporarily shut down because coronavirus, closed for good

by July.



One restaurant that refused to close is the Sunday River Brewing Company in

Newry, Maine. The owner of that business, Rick Savage came on this show in

April, to announce that he would remain open in defiance of the Governor of

Maine, Janet Mills, one of the worst governors in the country, in defiance

of her order. Watch this.



RICK SAVAGE, OWNER OF SUNDAY RIVER BREWING COMPANY IN NEWRY, MAINE: We've

had enough of it. We're encouraging all businesses in Maine to open up. We

should have never been shut down in the first place.



We need to open back up. Get the summer tourist business going or we're

going to lose a third of our restaurants. Who knows how many motels and

other businesses? So we're advocating for everybody, not just for my

restaurant, it's time to go back to work.



CARLSON: So that was in April. Rick Savage, openly defied the Governor of

Maine who is both incompetent and vicious. And she said about -- and this

is not a governor's role, by the way, but it happened -- she set out to

destroy his life. Not an exaggeration.



Finally, Janet Mills got that restaurant -- his restaurant -- shut down

this week. Rick Savage joins us tonight with an update on what he has been

through. Rick, thanks so much for coming on.



So you knew you were taking a risk in speaking publicly against your

governor. It shouldn't be the case in a free country. But you knew that it

was. Tell us what's happened since.



SAVAGE: A hundred percent. Tucker, since I've come on your show, the next

day we opened up, they brought in -- she had the State Troopers in her

office at nine o'clock in the morning, trying to figure out how they could

shut us down. She had department heads in her office trying to figure out

how they could shut us down.



We said we were going to open up at four o'clock on Facebook. We actually

opened up at 11. They showed up a little bit after four. Two health

inspectors were there -- I mean, one health inspector and two liquor

inspectors, they came in, shook our hands. We walked them down to the

office. We were in a small office, the six of us.



The office is like a six by 12. We talked for a few minutes. The health

inspector took our health license which meant now we can't serve booze

because you need a health license in order to serve alcohol.



So we signed the paperwork. We were very good with them. And then they

left.



The next day, we got another one. We're up to like 30 something inspections

since I was on your show. The state has been coming right after us. We've

been in court -- they opened up a court for us. The courts have been shut

down. She had a court open up for us.



These are court papers right here that we've been dealing with just since

May 1st. We've been cleaned. We've been open. We've done about 80,000 to

85,000 people. No cases. Same people in there every day. The same staff,

same people sitting at the bar. We've got --



CARLSON: Let me just interrupt you there and just get to the science

really quick. Is there any evidence at all that your restaurant has been a

source of coronavirus infection? Is there any reason to be doing this to

you other than personal pique?



SAVAGE: Not at all.



CARLSON: Okay. None.



SAVAGE: Not at all. No, they've been fining me $600 a day for months to

stay open. The health inspector that were in my office, they didn't have

masks on. They weren't doing social distancing.



Then from the same health inspector, she writes a sworn affidavit for the

court that she witnessed nobody with masks on and not social distanced, as

they didn't have them on. They came in several times with no protection

gear on themselves. I'm talking three or four times for inspections.



We've been inspected so much. We're the most inspected restaurant in the

State of Maine. We're the only restaurant in the State of Maine that's been

in court. Okay? We're the only restaurant in the State of Maine that

they've shut down.



We are the only two people, my brother and myself that have a mask mandate

from a judge that orders me to wear a mask a hundred percent of the time,

I'm in my restaurant, even if I'm drinking a cocktail or eating. Okay?



I made a deal -- we tried to make a deal yesterday that I would stay out of

my own restaurant to keep it open for my staff until this is all over. No.

They struck it down. They imposed a $5,000.00 day fine on us starting

today.



The Assistant Attorney General was chuckling when he read the court order.

She was chuckling. She was like a kid in a candy store, like she just got

what she wanted after months of trying to put me out of business. I'm like,

are you kidding me?



You know, I've got 65 families that work there. We're coming into the

Holidays, and we will take care of our staff. We will definitely take care

of our staff to make sure they are taken care of for the Holidays.



My brother and myself don't even work in that restaurant. We've got six

other companies. We work other places all the time. So they are singling me

out because I called Janet Mills out and we are so broke in the state right

now, it's ridiculous.



We had a Commissioner of Alcohol had a meeting two weeks ago, a Zoom

meeting. He basically said in a Zoom meeting, he apologized for being

behind and said he is working on a 39-count indictment against the Sunday

River Brewing Companies which put him behind. So they are not even doing

their own stuff.



CARLSON: This is an instrument of tyranny. You're being punished for

speaking out. The media in your state, which is utterly corrupt has taken

the side of your Governor who is incompetent. I've almost never seen

anything like this before.



You're a brave man, Rick Savage. I hope you'll come back and tell us how

the story ends.



SAVAGE: I appreciate it, Tucker. We do have a GoFundMe. It's Maine Back to

Work Fund. We raised $100,000.00. We gave a lot of that back to small

businesses in the State of Maine. I wrote the checks out myself personally,

and we use the rest for lawyers, but we need to raise some money for some

high class lawyers to help my lawyer and get through this because honestly,

it's about the freedom of people in the State of Maine right now.



We're in a really bad spot right now with the businesses in the State of

Maine.



CARLSON: Yes, I noticed.



SAVAGE: It's not going to be good in another month or two. We're going to

lose a lot more businesses.



CARLSON: It's already a poor state. Rick Savage, thanks so much.



SAVAGE: Thank you, Tucker.



CARLSON: Well, just a couple hundred miles away from the Sunday River

Brewing Company, New York's Emmy Award winning Governor Andrew Cuomo is

urging his subjects not to celebrate Thanksgiving this year.



So it came as something as a surprise when he announced that he was

celebrating Thanksgiving with his own family. Listen.



GOV. ANDREW CUOMO (D-NY): The story is my mom is going to come up, and two

of my girls is the current plan. But the plans change. But that's my plan.



CARLSON: Oh, so you're not allowed to celebrate Thanksgiving with your

family, but Governor Cuomo is because he is the Governor and you're not.

Shut up, serf.



Well, people didn't respond well to that. So now, he has changed his plan.

He has announced he will be working on Thursday. He almost got away with

it. Good luck to other New Yorkers who try to behave as Governor Cuomo

behave. He has threatened use law enforcement to enforce this cancellation

of Thanksgiving and he has attacked any Sheriff who won't comply with this

order.



Well, Sheriff Richard Giardino of Fulton County, New York is one of those.

He is refusing to enforce this unjust order and he joins us tonight.

Sheriff, thanks so much for coming on. Tell us your position on this order,

if you would.



SHERIFF RICHARD GIARDINO, FULTON COUNTY, NEW YORK: Well, my position is

founded in my background as a County Court Judge for 20 years, as a

District Attorney and now, a Sheriff and basically the Constitution, and

the Constitution says that a Sheriff for law enforcement basically has an

obligation to the oath I took, which in this case is an executive order

aimed at how many people you have in your own house at Thanksgiving on its

face is unconstitutional.



And so I had a man bump into me and tell me that he was scared to go to his

son's house and have Thanksgiving because there would be 14 of them. And I

said, what are you scared about it? Well, we don't want to get a ticket, we

don't want to get a fine.



So I responded in a Facebook post a week and a half ago, and it just took

off. And I said, I'm not going to enforce an unconstitutional executive

order.



Now, some executive orders are constitutional and enforceable against

businesses, bowling alleys, restaurants, because there's an executive

branch that can do that. Well, you should be free of government intrusion

into your own home on Thanksgiving.



CARLSON: So you are defending the Bill of Rights, and for taking that rare

stand, and God bless you for doing that, the Governor has attacked you, in

effect.



GIARDINO: Thank you. Well, he has made remarks about myself and other

Sheriffs being arrogant, acting as dictators, picking and choosing the laws

we choose to enforce. This is not a law, it's an executive order.



CARLSON: Right.



GIARDINO: Well, some executive orders have the force of the law, because

he's got a State Liquor Authority and he has got a Health Department. The

State Liquor Authority is similar to the gentleman you had from Maine,

Savage, the State Liquor Authority has control over you because you have a

bar license or a license for liquor in a restaurant, and he can set fines,

suspensions and revocations.



One thing, though, that so many people have come to me about and said is,

they want to be included. They will protect their families and their loved

ones, but when it's dictated that you have to, you know, you have to let us

come in your house, you have to limit then that right away puts people up

on their backs. And, and they don't want to cooperate, not because we're

good, because everybody wants to reduce the COVID certainly.



And you know what's funny, my mom is in a nursing home for eight months,

and I haven't been able to hug her or to kiss her, or to caress her, and

when I have visited her now, she only recognized me one in four times. And

the nurses and doctors I've spoken to tell me that that's the most -- the

worst part of it is people can't be with their family members, especially

when your family members are dying.



CARLSON: It's the worst. Sure. Sheriff, thank you for articulating that so

clearly. I appreciate it.



GIARDINO: Thank you, Tucker.



CARLSON: So in January, there are going to be and there's a lot going on

right now, but it is worth thinking about the two Senate races, runoffs,

both in the State of Georgia, they will determine the fate of the United

States Senate. If Democrats win, they will control the entire government.

What would that mean exactly? Again, it's worth knowing, and we'll tell you

after the break.



CARLSON: Well, for the first time in a decade, Democrats are set to

control the House of Representatives and the Executive Branch. Now in

January, the State of Georgia will vote in two separate runoffs for Senate

seats and the results will determine which party controls the Senate.



The stakes are huge. You're hearing some Republicans say well, maybe we

should let the Republicans lose because they're mad at the party in

Washington. By the way, they have every reason to be mad at the party in

Washington, they should be punished.



The problem is, the rest of us should not be punished. And if Democrats

take full control of the U.S. government, all of us will be punished. So

before you decide to sit this one out, you should think about what this

might mean, you know what it's going to mean? Senate Majority Leader Chuck

Schumer. Watch this.



SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY): Now, We take Georgia, and we change the world.



QUESTION: I'm sorry, can you repeat that, Mr. Schumer?



SCHUMER: Now, we take Georgia, then we change America.



CARLSON: Then we change America. They are not kidding, and you should know

that. If Democrats take full control, the first priority will be to pass

something called the Heroes Act. Now, you're told that's a coronavirus

economic relief package, and there's some of that in there. But there's a

lot more than that.



The current House version contains a bunch of policies that will and this

the point of them, create a permanent Democratic majority. The bill would

legalize ballot harvesting, for example, that would allow Democratic Party

organizers to collect absentee ballots and send them in. Sounds like a good

idea, right?



Future elections would be like the most recent one, but even worse and more

corrupt. That's a fact by the way. The bill would also allow illegal aliens

to receive the $1,200.00 stimulus check that American citizens received

earlier this year.



People who have no right to be in this country would be receiving tax

dollars. Really? Why? They don't explain, but that would happen.



The bill would release Federal inmates with health conditions and felons

over the age of 50. Now, some of them probably won't cause any harm when

they get out, but health conditions is so broadly defined. A lot of healthy

criminals are going to be on the street like we need more of that.



The bill includes a $500 million grant that would pay states to release

prisoners. What? It calls for more visas for foreign physicians, even as

American doctors continue to face unemployment. What's the purpose of that?



This legislation calls on Washington bureaucrats to find ways to expand

financial services based on race specifically in the marijuana business.

Really? That's the answer? Even if you're for legalized weed, what's this

about? It's about corporate profits, of course.



The word "cannabis" appears 68 times in the bill. The word "diversity"

appears 20 times. You get the point.



If Democrats take the, Senate things are going to change really, really

fast in ways most people aren't going to like at all. Legislation, by the

way, would no longer take 60 votes to get through the Congress because if

Democrats control the Senate, they will eliminate the filibuster. And that

means they can do whatever they want.



They've already promised they're going to do that.



SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN (D-MA): When the Democrats have the White House

again, if Mitch McConnell tries to do what he did to President Obama, then

we should get rid of the filibuster.



BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: If all this takes

eliminating the filibuster, another Jim Crow relic, in order to secure the

God given rights of every American, then that's what we should do.



CARLSON: Oh, so checks and balances are racist, says Obama, the most

dishonest, divisive President we've ever had, by far.



With no filibuster, the Democratic Senate could do whatever it wanted and

you should know what they want to do. They could pass the gun confiscation

program that Joe Biden's advisers have talked so much about.



You might think the courts would never allow that, but Democrats would have

the power to transform the courts by packing them. Say goodbye to an

independent Judiciary.



With democratic control of all three branches of government, no more checks

and balances to Joe Biden's power. Biden promises to pass something called

the Equality Act. That sounds like a good idea. Who is against equality?



But the bill achieves the opposite of equality. It would force public

school to allow biological males to participate in girl sports. Really?

What's that going to do to your daughters? Now, what else is there? Well,

there's a lot else.



Senators Cory Booker and Elizabeth Warren, for example, unveiled something

called the Justice for Black Farmers Act last week. Who is against Justice

for Black Farmers? Nobody. But read the bill.



If enacted as a law, it would create an agency devoted to quote, "equitable

land access." What would they do? Well, the agency would spend up to $8

billion buying private land and doling it out on the basis of race.



The Robert Mugabe plan. Oh, that sounds like a good idea.



A Democratic Congress can wipe away any Federal law that protects faithful

Christians, for example or faithful Jews; could end right to work states.

It would bankrupt the gun industry, an American industry, one of the few

left, allowing people to sue gun manufacturers for crimes committed by

criminals. That doesn't make sense. The trial bar loves it, they'd get

rich.



Democrats could make it impossible to legally carry firearms across state

lines. They repealed the Hyde Amendment that prevents your tax dollars from

being used to pay for abortions. With a Democratic Senate, Biden could pick

Cabinet appointees without needing to negotiate with a bipartisan Congress.



What would happen then? Well, Stacey Abrams, your new Attorney General.

Good luck. Susan Rice, Secretary of Defense; Andrew Cuomo running H.H.S.

We're not kidding, this could happen.



It's not secret, by the way, they've talked about it openly. If Democrats

win the Senate seats in Georgia, there is no limit to what they can do. You

may be angry at the Republican Party. Again, you have every right to be,

but do you want to live in that country? You should think about that.



Well, a new study by scientists in Norway completely upends the official

narrative on climate change. You're going to want to know more about this

given where we're headed. We'll be right back.



CARLSON: You're always hearing people bark about climate science. Okay.

Here is some climate science.



A new study by Norwegian researchers shows that even if human beings were

to cut greenhouse gases and emissions to zero, global temperatures would

continue to rise for at least 400 more years. Well, that's not what they

are telling us.



Michael Shellenberger is the author of "Apocalypse Never" and he joins us

now to explain the study and what it means.



Mr. Shellenberger, thanks so much for coming on. Tell us what this study

finds and its implications if you would.



MICHAEL SHELLENBERGER, AUTHOR, "APOCALYPSE NEVER": Yes, I mean, what the

study finds is that even if we stopped all emissions today, we would still

see climate change. We would still see global warming over the next 400

years, through a combination of factors: the release of methane from

permafrost, other factors and, you know, stuff that we've sort of known.



But I think for -- I think you're right to point out that there's a very

simplistic idea that if the United States takes action, that somehow we are

going to stop climate change, and that's just not the case.



CARLSON: Right. If you take the bus while Barack Obama and John Kerry fly

private, we can stop the rise of the oceans, but that doesn't seem even

close to true.



SHELLENBERGER: Yes, and I think the big thing that gets missing in all of

this, Tucker, is just the fact that we've been doing really well adapting

to the climate. I mean, deaths from natural disasters have declined 90

percent.



In this recent scare around the fires in California, we saw that a well-

managed forest survived these fires very well. They didn't have the high

intensity fires. Sea level rise is something that we've been adapting to

very well. In fact, in some places we see it makes us more resilient.



So what I object to with all of this is the sense in which we are all sort

of these helpless people unable to adapt to our conditions even that study

that you're citing mentions that we've passed the point of no return. That

sounds really apocalyptic. But actually, that's how it always is.



I mean, you know, and who would want to return to some past years? I think

most of us are happy to get through 2020 or happy that we're past the point

of no return. So it's just the kind of thing that I think is aimed at

grabbing headlines. It misses the big picture of just how well we're doing

in terms of adapting to our environments.



CARLSON: This is bad news for the people who increase their own power and

control over the rest of us with climate solutions, isn't it?



SHELLENBERGER: Yes, I mean, I think if you look at the Biden climate plan,

it's still the Green New Deal repackaged as a $2 trillion deal. It's mostly

going to go to things like energy efficiency, which Obama's own economist

found cost more than it delivered in terms of benefits, and also just the

buying a lot of solar panels, almost all of which are made in China,

unboxing solar panels and spreading them over landscapes is not good, high

paying jobs in the United States.



If these guys really cared about climate change, they will be pushing for a

Green Nuclear Deal, but instead we're at risk of losing our nuclear plants

because of the policies proposed by climate alarmists and Democrats.



CARLSON: Which in a lot of cases just spoil the natural environment they

claim to want to protect with wind turbines. It's really -- Michael

Shellenberger, great to see you tonight. Thank you.



SHELLENBERGER: Thanks for having me, Tucker.



CARLSON: Silicon Valley got Joe Biden elected. That's a problem. Democracy

can't continue under these circumstances. A tech entrepreneur says he has a

plan to fix it. He joins us next.



CARLSON: The most powerful companies in history, the tech monopolies of

Silicon Valley did everything they possibly could to get Joe Biden elected

-- and it worked. But they didn't stop with his election.



In the days following the election, Facebook implemented a new, more

aggressive policy that elevates left-wing media outlets over everyone else.

So CNN, NPR, "The New York Times" will get more visibility on the site,

while conservative sites will get less. What is this exactly? And how long

will it last?



Peter Rex built a multibillion dollar tech company by the age of 40. He

says he knows how to deal with the tech industry, which is clearly out of

control. We're happy to have him on tonight.



Peter, thanks so much for coming on. So it does seem like these companies

flex their muscles and they did in the months before the election, but they

are continuing to do that and it's clearly a threat to our democracy. How

do we respond?



PETER REX, TECH ENTREPRENEUR: Absolutely, Tucker, and I want to explain

the reason why I decided to come out. Big Tech took a cheap shot on the

American people, particularly the working class.



And although I went to Harvard Law, and I am a CEO in tech, and I spent

four years in Silicon Valley and Seattle, I am not a member of the working

-- I am a member of the working class, I believe in them, and they are my

people.



And the working class has suffered tremendously from what they've done here

and there is a feeling of despair and darkness. But my message to them is a

message of light and hope. Because Big Tech has awoken a sleeping giant.

That sleeping giant is much bigger than Big Tech. It is the American people

and they are now ready to fight.



CARLSON: What should that battle look like, do you think? How do you kind

of fight back against it?



REX: I think the solution requires strategy, and we need to do three

things. First, we need to invest in technology entrepreneurs who are

grounded in Judeo Christian thinking. Second, we need to create new tech

power centers outside of Silicon Valley and Seattle where faith, family and

freedom flourish. Third, we need to launch a new tech movement committed to

serving people and we need to rally those tech professionals out there and

there are many of them who believe the same.



CARLSON: Wow. So, you just set up, I hope a number of future segments on

the show where you can put some meat on those bones. But in 30 seconds,

tell us, do you see this forming now?



REX: Absolutely, Tucker. I think that -- I believe there's great hope in

the future, and I want the audience and you to know that because we are

going to take leadership from Big Tech. They have proven that they are not

able to serve people. They don't believe in people, and we do. They can

only speak to computers, we can speak to the soul.



CARLSON: Do you plan to work yourself toward this solution in the coming

months and years?



REX: Absolutely. I've already relocated my company to Texas in Austin. And

we are growing like crazy. We are having a lot of influx of people

interested since we've taken a stand on the issue. And we're going to keep

coming and we're going to be victorious, ultimately.



CARLSON: Peter Rex, we will see you again. Thanks so much for that.



REX: Thank you, Tucker. Keep me in your prayers.



CARLSON: Amen. That's it for us tonight. We'll be coming back on

Thanksgiving Day with a special show. We're going to have someone sitting

in this chair tomorrow and Friday. We'll be back Monday you'll like it.



Jason Chaffetz sitting in for Sean Hannity.



Have the best Thanksgiving. We'll see you soon.







