Tucker blasts Biden's 'irrational demands' on vaccine mandates

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT.

The COVID vaccines aren't like other vaccines that you might be familiar with, so here are some things that we know about them.

Unlike say the smallpox vaccine, which prevents you from getting smallpox, the COVID vaccines do not necessarily prevent you from getting COVID. The COVID vaccine does not prevent you from spreading COVID to other people. The long-term effects of the COVID vaccines are unknown, and at this point cannot be known.

We do know the vaccines are many times less effective than natural immunity in protecting people, and close to 100 million Americans already have natural immunity. We know that in some cases, the COVID vaccines cause potentially fatal heart problems in the people who take them.

One new study shows that teenage boys are six times more likely to suffer cardiac damage from the shot than they are to be hospitalized with COVID itself.

So, it's a mixed picture that some of what we know about the COVID vaccines, and yet these very same vaccines which are far less effective than we were told they were initially, which are potentially dangerous for some and completely unnecessary for tens of millions of others are now nevertheless mandatory for virtually everyone in America.

So why is that? Why exactly is that the policy?

In his speech to the country last week, Joe Biden didn't bother to explain why. Explanations are not necessary at this point. Your consent is no longer required.

So instead, Joe Biden said this --

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I'm announcing that the Department of Labor is developing an emergency rule to require all employers with 100 or more employees that together employ over 80 million workers, to ensure their workforces are fully vaccinated or show a negative test at least once a week.

We're going to protect vaccinated workers from unvaccinated coworkers.

We've been patient, but our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us.

CARLSON: So that speech was on Thursday, and it really was a pivot point. If you missed the speech, go back and watch it online. That address -- Biden's address -- was the most divisive speech ever given by a modern American President. Virtually every sentence of the speech reinforced a single point again and again, and it was this -- your fellow Americans are dangerous to you -- they could kill you -- and that includes your family, it includes your friends, it includes the people you sit next to at work. All of these people are threats to you and only the Biden administration can save you.

Quote: "We're going to protect vaccinated workers from unvaccinated workers." That's what the President said.

Think about that for a moment. Does it make sense? If the vaccine works, and they assure us adamantly that it does work, and they'd punish us if we question how well it works, then how can the unvaccinated possibly pose a threat to the vaccinated? How? What exactly is the risk to the vaccinated from the unvaccinated?

Joe Biden didn't tell us the answer. He didn't tell us because he doesn't know. No one knows. There is no answer.

The entire argument is transparently absurd, and once you realize that, you realize that none of this endless talking about public health at this point is really about public health. If it was about public health, the authorities would simply make the vaccines available to anyone who wanted a vaccine, call it a victory, which it would be and leave it there.

But that's not what it's about, it's about power. These demands are so obviously irrational that forcing you to accept them without complaint is the whole point of the exercise it is a form of sadomasochism. It is dominance and submission.

It's about power. If they can make you take medicine you don't want or need, they've won. You are theirs, you belong to them. They want this. They want it enough that they are willing to destroy the healthcare system in order to do it.

In one of the many ironies from his speech, at the very moment that Joe Biden accused the unvaccinated of wrecking our hospital system -- they're going to flood the system -- at that moment, actual hospitals around the country were beginning to deny critical services to patients because too many nurses had quit.

Why did the nurses quit? Because of the vaccine mandates. They left their jobs rather than get the COVID vaccine.

Yesterday to name one example, a hospital in New York stopped delivering babies. They can't deliver babies because too many nurses have fled from the mandate. In California, the already third world state of Medicine has declined dramatically and become a full-blown crisis. California can't hire nurses from out of state because too few will come because they don't want the vaccine.

One healthcare executive told Bloomberg News that only about half of his frontline nurses who treat COVID every day have received the COVID vaccination, the rest of those nurses have refused -- half.

Again, these are people who treat COVID for a living. You can't dismiss them as uninformed, they know more than virtually anyone in the world about the subject, but they've refused the vaccine. Why? No one has answered that question, and until recently, no one thought we would have to answer that question because until recently mandatory vaccines were unthinkable even among Democrats.

Watch these statements from just a few months ago.

BIDEN: I don't think it should be mandatory. I wouldn't demand it to be mandatory, but I would do everything in my power just like I don't think masks have to be made mandatory nationwide.

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Can we mandate vaccines across the country? No, that's not a role that the Federal government I think even has the power to make.

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): We cannot require someone to be vaccinated, that's just not what we can do. It is a matter of privacy to know who is or who isn't.

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES: No, definitely not. You don't want to mandate and try and force anyone to take a vaccine. We've never done that.

We don't want to be mandating from the Federal government to the general population. It would be unenforceable and not appropriate.

CARLSON: So things are changing so quickly that the population is becoming numb to what the state of affairs was just the other day. For a quick recap, a year ago, they were telling you maybe you shouldn't take the vaccine because Trump created it. A few months ago, they were assuring you, Nancy Pelosi in April assured you, we're never going to require vaccines because we can't do that. We don't have the power. Your medical status is a matter -- a sacred matter of privacy -- again that was in April.

On Thursday, they required vaccines.

Here's where we are today.

FAUCI: I would support that if you want to get on a plane and travel with other people that you should be vaccinated.

DR. JONATHAN REINER, CNN MEDICAL ANALYST: You know, flying on an airplane remains a hazard. No one knows the vaccination status of any of the fellow passengers. You're locked in this tube and it's a privilege to travel.

DR. ZEKE EMANUEL, VICE PROVOST OF GLOBAL INITIATIVES, UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA: There's more mandates I wish he would have given. I think mandating vaccines for air travel, train travel, or interstate bus travel would also be important.

DR. LEANA WEN, CNN MEDICAL ANALYST: There are privileges associated with being an American that if you wish to have these privileges, you need to get vaccinated. Travel and having the right to travel interstate, it's not a constitutional right as far as I'm -- as far as I know to board a plane.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: So -- and we're quoting -- "If you wish to have these privileges, you need to get vaccinated." The person who said it, the last person in the montage we just played is the former head of Planned Parenthood, her name is Leana Wen, and that's quite a statement to make.

So here you have a woman who moved to this country from China, sitting authoritatively in a box on CNN lecturing Americans that their most basic birthright, the right to travel within their own country, the country they were born in, is now in fact a privilege that the Democratic Party may decide to grant if you follow its demands.

Dr. Wen, may I have permission to drive my kids to school?

It's pretty shocking if you think about it. How dare somebody say something like that out loud on television? What country is this?

But more to the point, why isn't anyone in authority seemed outraged by it? Possibly because a lot of them hope that's our future.

Congressman Don Beyer of Northern Virginia, a fashionably radical car dealer from Arlington has already introduced legislation in the House that would require vaccine passports for all domestic air travel in this country. Sound crazy? It's just the first step. Phase one of a much larger program.

Once authoritarian measures like Don Beyer's have made large numbers of otherwise law-abiding Americans desperate enough to use fake vaccine cards, then we'll move to the next phase, and this will likely happen soon. You'll start to hear about the dangerous epidemic of fake documents out there, an epidemic that threatens the public health of this country, over to you, Wolf.

Now keep in mind that the term "fake" in this context will refer only to documents designed to evade scientifically unjustifiable and transparently partisan COVID regulations, the kinds we're seeing everywhere.

The forged documents that millions of foreign nationals use every day to work illegally at say Don Beyer's car dealerships in Arlington, those fake documents will get no mention at all. They will never, never be mentioned on CNN, because those are the good kind of fake documents, only racists complain about those fake documents.

So, within a short time guaranteed, we will have another mass panic -- this one about fake vaccination cards. And into this hysteria will step Fauci and Biden and Leana Wen and the rest of the power grabbers and the political media access, and suddenly they will have the perfect solution to this terrifying new crisis of fake vaccine cards, and the answer needless to say will be, digital COVID passports. It'll be so obvious.

All your key personal health information protected by your unique biometric signature stored safely forever in the Cloud, it's perfect. It's highly efficient. Only a Russian QAnon operative could oppose something so obviously good and essential to the public health. Just don't forget to bring your fingerprints with you the next time you want to leave your house or buy food or fly on an airplane or visit your children in college or have a job or get access to your checking account because Leana Wen is going to need to verify that you are following all of the rules.

All of those things are privileges now, they're not rights. They can be taken away.

If that sounds like a fever dream or paranoia, rest assured, that it's not. Without mass resistance, that is exactly what is coming and it's coming soon, and once it does come, the question is where does it go from there?

In a moment of centralized tech surveillance combined with mass social conformity -- and that's exactly the country we're living in right now -- there aren't many limits to where it could go. If they can force you to take a vaccine that you don't need, what can't they do? Why don't they -- I don't know -- make you take psychiatric drugs if you're persistently disobedient? Express the wrong view, get a Thorazine shot. Why couldn't they do that?

What is the limiting principle on them?

In fact you can imagine a panel of CNN doctors explaining that we'd all be a lot safer if the mentally ill propagandists on the radical right got the treatment they need and stopped spreading their dangerous conspiracy theories. So giving them psychotropic meds is an urgent matter of public health. Does that sound farfetched?

How about if these school therapists convinced your six-year-old to switch genders and accept chemical castration? At this point, why should you be able to stop that from happening? Why should you have any say at all? You're not a doctor, you're just a parent, and you have no power.

If you're no longer in control of your own body -- and thanks to the vaccine mandates we've established that you are not in control of your own body -- what gives you the right to control your child's body? That's a good question.

As Joe Biden himself told the country on Thursday, this is not about freedom, and that's true it's not about freedom. Keep in mind it wasn't so long ago that authorities in this country forcibly sterilized and lobotomized American citizens against their will. Why? In the name of public health.

And it wasn't just a few people by the way, it was a lot of people.

So explain slowly so we can understand why that can't happen again? Tell us why some version of that isn't unfolding right now?

Suddenly things are moving very fast and they are all moving in a very specific direction. Just the other day, one of the most prominent members of the United States Senate, a former Harvard Law Professor called Elizabeth Warren wrote a public letter to Amazon demanding that the site banned books that she disagrees with.

So here you have a self-described liberal who was a Law Professor at our premier law school calling for book burning. Did you think you'd live to see that? The most amazing thing is that no one seemed to notice, not that we can assure whether people noticed or not because at this point, you can't really know what average Americans think of anything because they're no longer allowed to tell you.

Express a forbidden opinion and you're pulled off the internet, you could be fired. So there's not a lot of incentive left to speak your mind in the United States and yet, occasionally, you do get glimpses of what the public thinks, especially when large groups of people have had a few beers.

Here is something for example that's been happening at sporting events, recently.

CARLSON: Now you may agree with that or not, but think about it for a second, it's kind of a weird thing to chant at a game, Joe Biden is not on the field, so why are the fans swearing at Joe Biden? Because they're mad. What are they mad about? Maybe they know they're being played.

Maybe they know perfectly well that no matter what Joe Biden and his minions say in public, COVID, bad as it is, isn't even close to the greatest crisis this country actually faces right now. In other words, white supremacy by the way or the mullahs in Iran or ISIS-K or whatever bloated threat the industrial lie machine has manufactured this week for you to fear.

Most people understand it's all crap and they know it's crap because they live here and they know the greatest crisis that America actually faces is the disintegration of America itself and not just the social fabric, what do we all have in common again? More than that, the physical reality of the country is disintegrating. The buildings, the natural landscape and above all, the people -- a lot of them are falling apart. Look around.

Yes, Americans are dying in large numbers, but it's not from a Chinese flu virus. The real dangers to the population are much more obvious than that and they're omnipresent -- it's loneliness, it's suicide, it's fast food, it's broken relationships, it's Xanax and fentanyl, and cheap beer.

Americans are dying in large numbers of self-inflicted deaths caused by sadness and neglect. That is true.

The footage we're about to show you makes this point. It was shot in downtown Philadelphia not long ago, but it could have been in nearly any big city in America -- Chicago or San Francisco or Seattle or New York or Washington, D.C., pick one, and the video is not a secret. It has millions of hits on YouTube, but here's the interesting thing, no one in Washington we've heard has mentioned it.

Do you see that? Right there on the screen. That's the real crisis that we face. It's right in front of us, the walking dead haunting our cities in forgotten rural towns. How did they get there? There are hundreds and hundreds of them just in Philadelphia shuffling, moaning, shooting up, dying all under daylight in a major American city, and by the way right down the street from where our founding documents were written.

Imagine the selfless geniuses who framed our Declaration of Independence, our Constitution, returning 250 years later to see what their country has become. So, that is the actual crisis that we face, it is the degradation of our people -- but rather than fix it or care about it, which is the first step toward fixing it, they increase the degradation.

Bow to our will or we will punish you. Violate your own beliefs, give us your dignity.

At the very moment when the American population desperately needs to be loved, helped, understood, uplifted, they are being degraded and punished by their leaders. How is that going to end?

The recall election in California is tomorrow. Voters have a chance to save the State of California from what it is now. We've got new video of a robbery in Los Angeles that kind of crystallizes what's happened in California. Amazingly, the entire Democratic Party is defending it. We'll show you the tape, next.

CARLSON: So the California recall is finally here, it's tomorrow. Gavin Newsom is the Governor of California. The problem is, he is a really bad Governor and the state has gotten much worse since he has run it, and this has put Democrats across the country in a tough position. Obviously, they want to hold power at all costs, but endorsing Gavin Newsom means they have to pretend that California is okay, which it demonstrably isn't and you know that if you live there or have been there.

Here is just the latest example. It kind of crystallizes it.

We were going to play the game, "What country is this" you would guess Brazil, of course when you see this, but no, it's not Brazil, it's Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. Watch.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE (voice over): Look at that. Store surveillance video showing two men one with a gun stealing property from restaurant customers including a purse, a watch, and a cell phone.

Summer time, it's been one crime after another around here, a robbery shooting on July 21st, another shooting on August 11th. There's been more all along Melrose.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: By the way, I'm sorry to our viewers who are from Brazil. That was an insult to Brazil. Brazil is better than that. That's the California Dream. That's what Democrats are defending.

Larry Elder is trying to change it. He is running to replace Gavin Newsom as the Governor of California tomorrow. We thought we'd speak to him on the eve of that election. Larry Elder, thanks so much for coming on.

LARRY ELDER (R), CALIFORNIA GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE: My pleasure.

CARLSON: So basically, you're running this recall has forced Barack Obama, Kamala Harris, and all of them -- Pelosi -- all of them to endorse the inexcusable?

ELDER: Well, that's right. They've all cut commercials for him. They haven't defended him on crime, as you just now displayed. They haven't defended him on the rise of the cost of living. California just hit an average price of a home at $800,000.00 which is at minimum, 150 percent above the national average.

They've not defended him on the rise of homelessness. They've not defended him on the decline of the quality of our public schools and the public school kids were denied a whole year of in-person education when Gavin Newsom's own kids were enjoying in-person private education.

They haven't defended the way he shut down the state to the point now where a third of all small businesses are gone forever, many of them owned by black and brown and Asian-American people that the people on the left like Gavin Newsom claims they care about.

They haven't defended his way of managing our forests, they made our fires more severe, they haven't defended him for failing to add in any real way to our water infrastructure. So now Tucker, we're running out of water.

California has the same water infrastructure that it had 40 years ago when the state was half its size. We're having rolling brownouts because we haven't adequately managed our power grid.

So, these politicians who've all cut commercial for him, Tucker, have never uttered the following magical words "Gavin Newsom has done a good job for the people of California."

CARLSON: I mean, I just don't understand -- I mean, you know, I'm sure there are a ton of people in California who think well I don't agree with everything Larry Elder says or maybe any of it, but they drive through Santa Monica and there are people living, you know, it's like Calcutta except worse. How can anybody vote for that? A sincere question.

ELDER: Well, I don't really understand it either. Look, 63 percent of Hispanics voted for him just two years ago. Now, the majority of them want him out. The majority of independents voted for him two years ago, now the majority want him out.

You know, crime doesn't have a color, it doesn't have a party. The rise of homelessness doesn't have a color, it doesn't have a party. The decline in quality of public education doesn't have a color, it doesn't have a party. I support school choice.

The number one obstacle to school choice is the teachers union, not teachers, teachers union. The number one funder of my opponent, Gavin Newsom is the powerful teachers union. So why black and brown parents routinely pull that lever for the Democratic Party that stops them from the number one path to escaping poverty, which is to at least finish high school is beyond me.

I'm going to break this Jedi mind trick stranglehold that Democrats have over black and brown voters and that is why I believe Obama and Bernie Sanders and Senator Warren and the others have come to California and weighed in on this race when they cannot defend the indefensible record of my opponent, Gavin Newsom.

CARLSON: Well, that's right and I've got to say you, know they've really gone after you personally. Gavin Newsom has a genuinely creepy personal life, I'm just saying it. I mean, you can look it up if you want. He is just weird, okay.

I don't think you're attacking his sex life are you? Or his personal life? You are sticking to the issues it seems like to me.

ELDER: Well, I'm trying to stick to the issues, but I will tell you, I've been attacked as being a sexist, and just a day before yesterday, Rose McGowan, the actress who outed Harvey Weinstein says that six months before the big expose on Harvey Weinstein, the sexual predator, Gavin Newsom's wife called her on behalf of Harvey Weinstein's lawyer and said something to the effect of, what can I do to make you happy? What can I do to make this thing go away?

Now, I have no idea whether or not that is true or false. All I know is, if that had been alleged against me, that's all they would be talking about from now until the day I die, but "The Washington Post" and "New York Times" completely oblivious to this story. It's a bombshell story if it were made against me.

CARLSON: Well, that's exactly right. The protectors of women. We're speaking to Rose McGowan in just a minute actually. Funny you mentioned that, Larry Elder. Appreciate your coming on. Good luck tomorrow, man. We're rooting for you.

ELDER: Well, thank you for having the black face of white supremacy on your show, Tucker. Be sure to vote tomorrow and vote yes on the recall, yes on the recall and then I have a candidate who I think ought to replace him, his name is Larry Elder.

CARLSON: Sorry, I shouldn't laugh at that but that is grotesque, but it's just so absurd, I can't -- I can't help it.

Larry Elder, thanks a million.

ELDER: Thank you, sir.

CARLSON: So Rose McGowan not only came out with this news, but she actually campaigned today for Larry Elder in LA. Here it is.

ROSE MCGOWAN, ACTRESS: Finally I had to come to the point where I'm not a Democrat because everybody who has systematically traumatized, terrorized, harassed, stalked, and stolen from me, during my time in California and in Hollywood has been a Democrat.

Do I agree with him on all points? No. So what? He is the better candidate, he is the better man.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Amazing. We just sat down with Rose McGowan actually for a pretty remarkable conversation on a new episode of "Tucker Carlson Today." The interview comes out on Wednesday. Here is a preview.

She first told us that Gavin Newsom's ex-wife tried to help cover up the Harvey Weinstein scandal. Here is a small part of the conversation.

MCGOWAN: I think my opponents do not understand my motivations at all. They've tried to buy me off every way. In fact, Gavin Newsom's ex-wife before the Weinstein story broke -- because they knew I was coming because, I was hitting out for like three years of Hollywood very publicly in the press.

CARLSON: Yes.

MCGOWAN: And so people all of a sudden acted like I just spoke up the first day they read about Weinstein. I'm like, no, I've been rattling their cages because I had to train people in the media to listen to me differently.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Well, the episode of "Tucker Carlson Today" featuring part one of our interview with Rose McGowan comes out Wednesday. The episode comes at 4:00 p.m. Eastern, foxnation.com.

So, George W. Bush, the former President just gave a much praised speech over the weekend, but right in the middle of it, he compared the tragedy of 9/11 to the ruckus at the Capitol Building on January 6th. If you noticed that, Glenn Greenwald noticed it, you know something really interesting about the reaction to it. All of that is straight ahead.

CARLSON: So, the debacle in Afghanistan has been overshadowed intentionally -- we don't know -- by vaccine mandates, but the effects linger and will for generations.

As of tonight, eight American military bases, domestically are being reused to resettle more than 60,000 Afghan refugees. How many precisely? We have no idea. We are not allowed to know.

We also don't know who many of these people are, we know that they are not translators. We know that most never worked for the U.S. government. They are not our quote, "allies."

We do know though that the refugees have been allowed to leave the military bases while they are housed, unlike you, they are not under constant surveillance, they can go wherever they want.

Wisconsin Congressman Tom Tiffany visited a base in his state and told us that Afghan evacuees have been leaving as they please. Congressman Mark Green recently highlighted a whistleblower's claim that Afghans are being allowed to leave from Fort Pickett in Virginia, quote, "despite not having completed the vetting process." By the way not being vaccinated either. They don't need vaccine cards to do what they want, unlike you.

But the Biden administration doesn't seem worried about this. In fact, I.C.E. officers are being told to stand down. This show has obtained a directive to Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers from a senior official. Here is what it says, quote: "There is no expectation that I.C.E. will respond to or confront any persons walking away from one of the bases," end quote.

We reached out for comment to D.H.S., we did not get a response.

What's interesting though is how uncontrolled all of this is. Again, no vaccine cards, no monitoring, no paperwork. They can just roam wherever they want, because they're not you. They're not American citizens.

In fact, the White House is currently asking Congress to give these refugees access to welfare, driver's license and put them on a path to citizenship, which tells you the whole point is not compassion, but political power -- that probably doesn't surprise you.

Well, in a speech that did surprise many, George W. Bush, the former President, over the weekend compared the 9/11 terror attacks to something he described as quote, "domestic violent extremism." Here's the clip.

GEORGE W. BUSH, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: There is little cultural overlap between violent extremists abroad and violent extremists at home, but then in their disdain for pluralism, in their disregard for human life, in their determination to defile national symbols, they are children of the same foul spirit, and it is our continuing duty to confront them.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: He is speaking of course, about the protesters at the Capitol on January 6th, who had no regard for human life, that's why they killed thousands -- oh wait, no, only Ashli Babbitt died and she was shot by a cop, but whatever, those are the words clearly George Bush needed to say to make a ton of new friends.

So the very same people who long derided him as a fascist fawned over the speech, amazingly. Here's a selection.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Former President George W. Bush calling on Americans to confront violent extremists at home.

JIM ACOSTA, CNN CHIEF DOMESTIC CORRESPONDENT: Former President George W. Bush, John, used his speech yesterday to call out domestic extremists. I thought this was a really notable moment.

JOHN AVLON, CNN SENIOR POLITICAL ANALYST: The fact that he did it was a beautifully written speech.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: President George W. Bush's truly incredible speech.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: These people are craven buffoons and stupid, obviously, but it is notable that they are all saying exactly the same thing. It makes you think maybe everybody is on the same team, and you're on the wrong team. Is that true?

Glenn Greenwald has been watching carefully. He is an independent journalist who writes on "Substack," and you should read his stuff because it is excellent. He joins us tonight.

Glenn, thanks so much for coming on. What do you make of this? Is this realignment or was it a previous alignment? What are we looking at?

GLENN GREENWALD, JOURNALIST: I think it's worth first of all remembering and I know that you remember, I started writing about politics in 2005, so I do how liberals used to be overflowing with so much hatred and contempt for George Bush. They frequently compared him to Adolf Hitler, claimed his family was crucial to the rise of the Nazi Party, claimed something I agree with that he's a war criminal who belongs at The Hague.

He said he was so filled with racism that he purposely allowed New Orleans to drown because so many black people lived there, and every liberal I know believes that George Bush stole at least one election and maybe even two both in 2000 and 2004.

So basically, they concocted a person you can't get much worse than that and suddenly, in the Trump years, as he began lightly criticizing Trump, they began saying things like, you know what, I didn't agree with George Bush all the time, but I never questioned his character and his values and his patriotism.

But this weekend, it turned into this love fest. I mean, they dripped with effusive praise for him because what he said there that essentially the 9/11 attacks that he was there to commemorate are the same as the three- hour riot on January 6th, and more importantly that the people who did 9/11, al-Qaeda are similar or identical to kind of the same foul spirit as he put it, Trump supporters essentially and that they ought to be treated the same, a war on terror against al-Qaeda, now a domestic war on terror against your fellow citizens.

It is music to the ears of American liberals because they want nothing more than a new domestic war on terror than treating their political adversaries like the Bush administration treated al-Qaeda.

CARLSON: It's such a lunatic and extreme thing to say, to compare. It's like Hitler comparisons. I mean, to compare people whose politics you don't like in the United States, who haven't killed anybody so far as I know to Osama bin Laden, why is that not instantly disqualifying? Just because of the overstatement.

GREENWALD: The reason is because it is a political priority and I probably have spent more time reporting on this this year than any other topic. It is a political priority of the political class to launch a new domestic war on terror.

You can go back to before January 6 to November of 2020 and see articles in "The Wall Street Journal" where Joe Biden was saying, my top priority as President once I get inaugurated, will be to combat domestic extremism. Once January 6th happened, that became the pretext for doing it, like a lot of neocons wanted to invade Iraq before 9/11, and then 9/11 happened and then they got to use that as the pretext. That's what they're using January 6th.

It's demented to compare 9/11 and January 6, but it's so central to the agenda of the security state, the Democratic Party to essentially initiate a surveillance regime, a detention regime against people on the right who are against the establishment, and they're already doing it.

They put people on the no-fly list, the kind of defining feature of the first war on terror, want to do new legislation that gives the F.B.I. and the C.I.A. new powers, spending lots more money on law enforcement. This war on terror is crucial to them.

CARLSON: I think you're exactly right, and it's not just going to be people on the right, it will -- it's any dissent, anyone who opposes the regime, I think that would include you, too, Glenn Greenwald so good luck.

Thank you for coming on tonight.

GREENWALD: Thanks, Tucker.

CARLSON: So schools have changed completely since Memorial Day of 2020, very few teachers have fought back against the total collapse of standards, but one has. He was released of his teaching duties for saying anything at all. We had a long and interesting interview with him. We'll show you part of it in just a minute.

By the way, there are a few copies -- signed copies left for "The Long Slide." You can go to tuckercarlson.com during the break, if you like. We'll be right back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: Paul Rossi was a teacher at Grace Church School in Manhattan. In April, he decided, because he was totally sick of it, to reveal what was happening at Grace Church School. He wrote a piece on "Substack" called, "I refuse to standby while my students are indoctrinated." Well, he was immediately relieved of his teaching duties.

So, we decided to sit down with him for a new episode of "Tucker Carlson Today" and we asked him, what is it like to teach right now? Here's part of what he said.

CARLSON: So, the last line that we read, "All of this reinforces the worst impulse we have as human beings, our tendency toward tribalism and sectarianism that a truly liberal education is meant to transcend." Boy, that's worth getting tattooed on your arm. That's such a true point.

This is a threat to our system, to a liberal democracy, a multiracial democracy, right?

PAUL ROSSI, FORMER TEACHER AT GRACE CHURCH SCHOOL: Right.

CARLSON: Do they not -- I mean, I don't understand how our system can continue when we encourage tribalism. Does anyone note this?

ROSSI: I don't know, and you know, in many ways at the school, I was a part of things. I saw things happening and I did have good relations with my colleagues, but I don't know. Maybe there are other people who realized this.

I think there are many teachers that reached out to me that realized this that are troubled by it, that maybe aren't in a place where they can defect from this publicly.

But you know, you think about you know Madison and Washington worrying about sectarianism when they formed the country and you know, maybe I think they had -- they had really, really important concerns, but they may not have had the foresight to see how it played out at our time.

I mean, it's not necessarily the Democrats, Republicans, and the Federalists that are causing this is, it is because of our, you know multi- racial, multi-ethnic uniqueness as a country -- you know there are others like it, but generally -- that we're getting that kind -- we are encouraging that kind of factionalism along ethnic lines and racial lines.

Yes, we have been, you know in a racist country, but when you make that -- I think when you make that the absolute focus and don't actually address or acknowledge the many ways that things are better, and the mechanism by which they got better, which was, you know holding up a mirror to our ideals and saying that we are Americans and we can belong together, we can live together, we just have to -- you know we have to commit to those ideals better.

I think what's happening is that, in an effort to try to address racial strife and problems, we're exacerbating the problem by instantiating at the level of identity and pushing it as a solution that we need more tribalism. We need to not only recognize it, but we need to raise a generation, which identifies with it, and that to me is the scariest thing of all.

CARLSON: Yes, I don't see how we recover honestly from that. So, this is a huge -- this is not a minor change in focus or additions to curriculum.

ROSSI: No, it a sea change.

CARLSON: It's a sea change.

ROSSI: It is structural.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Paul Rossi is exactly the kind of person you'd want teaching your kids, basically a political smart, interesting principle. Of course, you can't teach anymore.

That was a genuinely interesting conversation. You can watch it on "Tucker Carlson Today" on foxnation.com.

So it seems like a pretty simple question: How did the country that basically created data-based policy, the United States, all about numbers - - how come in that country, our country, we can't get basic numbers on coronavirus? What's going on here exactly? And do people who've recovered from COVID need to get the vaccine? Interesting question.

We are going to speak to a physician who knows the answers, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: So, Nicki Minaj is a huge rap artist. Not sure there's much overlap between her audience and this one, but our producers assure us, she is one of the biggest in the world. Hundred million records, assuming records still exist, and she has an opinion on vaccine mandates which are still technically allowed in this country.

So, ahead of the Met gala tonight, she tweeted about it. She is skeptical. She wrote this, quote: "They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. If I get vaccinated, it won't be for the Met. It will be once I feel I've done enough research, I am working on that now. In the meantime, be safe. Wear the mark with two strings that grips your head and face, not that loose one." End quote.

And then, in another tweet, she added this, She said that her cousin in Trinidad quote, "Won't get the vaccine because of his friend got it and became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married. Now that girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it, and make sure you are comfortable with your decision, not bullied." Which seems sensible.

Big reaction to this. We will report on that tomorrow.

But in the meantime, a very basic question, what are the numbers from coronavirus? And specifically, is it more effective? Are you more protected once you've recovered from coronavirus, there's about a hundred million Americans already have, or if you have gotten the vaccine? You would think we would know the answer to that, but it's hard to get to the answer.

Dr. Marty Makary wrote an amazing piece, a really interesting piece in "The Wall Street Journal" that looked at that. He is a Professor at the John Hopkins School of Medicine. Doctor, thanks so much for coming on tonight. Thank you for your piece, which I thought was really smart.

And you make the point that we should be able to get these numbers and we can't. So what is the truth do you think about natural immunity versus the vaccines based on the data?

DR. MARTY MAKARY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Well, the largest study ever performed was in Israel and it shows that natural immunity is 27 times more effective than vaccinated immunity. The opposite of what our public health officials have been trumpeting for the last year or so.

And it is interesting, the largest and most powerful studies epidemiologically are coming out of Israel. And kudos to them for tracking things very well. But where is the C.D.C.?

You know, when it came to studying cloth versus surgical masks, the only cluster randomized control trial was done in Bangladesh. We are the United States of America. We spend $4 trillion on healthcare. The C.D.C. has 41,000 employees along with the N.I.H. They have 20 times the data. We should be producing the most definitive, conclusive data on boosters, natural immunity, child vaccination outcomes, all kinds of stuff.

But instead, they are stuck to their legacy processes whereby the N.I.H. for example spent twice as much money on aging research last year than it did on COVID research. So, when you have these basic questions the public is asking, how does it spread? When are you most contagious? We had a vacuum of good data to answer those questions.

And as a result, political opinions filled that vacuum, and that was really how we got behind the eighth ball with such a polarized debate over this pandemic.

CARLSON: It should be really simple, I mean, a hundred million-ish Americans have recovered from COVID. They have the antibodies to it, and they want to know, should I get the vaccine or not? What are the numbers on it? And I appreciate the work you have done to bring the facts to the public. I wish others were doing the same. Dr. Marty Makary, thank you.

MAKARY: Thanks, Tucker.

CARLSON: That's about it for us tonight. We are out of time, unfortunately. Our interview with the fired teacher, Paul Rossi is on "Tucker Carlson Today." Rose McGowan is on set with us on Wednesday.

Of course, we will be back every weeknight at 8:00 p.m. The show that is the sworn enemy of lying, pomposity, smugness, and groupthink and occasional updates from Nicki Minaj on COVID vaccines. We will have more of those tomorrow night.

