Tucker: Billionaires are well represented in would-be Biden Cabinet

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: Good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON

TONIGHT.



What exactly does Joe Biden believe? We've asked that question before.

People who have known Joe Biden for 50 years are still asking that

question. The short answer is absolutely nothing.



After a lifetime of serving the Democratic Party, Joe Biden has no fixed

beliefs, he can't. The party has changed too much.



Joe Biden became a Democrat back when Democrats represented America's

working class: wage earners, heavily Catholic in the big cities and the

industrial states.



Democratic voters of that era tended to be populist on economic matters.

They like Social Security and Medicare, but they are basically conservative

on social questions. They believed in Biology. Most of them got married and

went to church.



That's the world Joe Biden grew up in. This Joe from Scranton, son of a

coal miner shtick is a relic from that era, Biden still whips it out

occasionally at events, but only for nostalgic reasons and maybe because

his memory is fading. When you get to a certain age, 1962 seems like

yesterday.



But in fact, it wasn't yesterday, it was a long time ago. That Democratic

Party is gone. It's been extinct for decades.



The modern Democratic Party no longer represents wage earners. It is now

funded almost exclusively by Silicon Valley and the finance establishment,

the billionaire class.



Its foot soldiers don't work in factories, they are community organizers.

They're members of interest groups that have coalesced around a specific

race or sex or sexual orientation.



None of these groups exists for the benefit of the United States. They

exist only for their own benefit. Their purpose is very clear. It's to

leverage our political system in order to collect as much money and as much

power as they can for their own members and for their members alone.



This is called identity politics. It is the most divisive possible way to

run a government.



No wise country allows identity politics and for good reason. Identity

politics is zero sum. No group can benefit except at the expense of other

groups. In identity politics, there is no such thing as the common good.



A system like that never ends well, to put it mildly. How could it end

well? But in 2020, there are no options left on the left. The Democratic

Party is about identity politics, and identity politics is all it's about -

- redistributing the spoils. So of course, Joe Biden is on board with it.



Biden went on CNN yesterday to give an interview we wish we'd seen before

the election. In that interview, he explained how he is choosing the people

who will run our country. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT ELECT OF THE UNITED STATES: The first eight

members in the most diverse Cabinet anyone in American history has ever

announced. There are three white men, there are -- excuse me, there are

three men, there are five women, there are five people of color, three

white people.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: So five women, three people of color, three whites. Sounds like a

beginning of a joke that's now banned. So they all walk into a bar, one of

the women goes -- you can't tell those any more. Jokes like that are

considered insensitive. Why? Because they reduce people to qualities they

can't control.



Not all people who look alike, are alike. Stereotypes are bad. Remember?



In this country, appearance is not everything. In America, you are more

than your ethnicity. Life here is not determined by your DNA. That was the

promise anyway. And for a time, roughly from the end of the Civil Rights

movement to the beginning of Barack Obama's first term that seemed to be

working fairly well.



We all agreed to try to drop the stereotypes and try to judge people for

what they do, not on how they were born, but no longer. We've got new rules

now. Rules that in fact are very old rules. They stretch back to the

Antebellum South and all the way to the ancient caste systems of India.



According to these rules -- Joe Biden's rules -- your place in society is

determined by your birth. Certain groups get benefits, other groups get

punishments. It's as simple and as primitive as that.



That's exactly what we're watching, though, of course, everyone in charge

lies about it and calls it progress. "The Washington Post" -- the personal

mouthpiece who billionaire progressive Jeff Bezos applauded Biden's hiring

standards just this week, quote, "Joe Biden is building a team that looks

like the people it serves," slobbered the newspaper. And in fact,

unintentionally, there's some truth in that.



In the past three weeks, Joe Biden's transition team has brought on the so

called agency review teams that do look a lot like the people Joe Biden

intends to serve.



Who are on those teams? Well, there's Tom Sullivan, who is the

international tax director at Amazon. There's Clare Gallagher. She runs

global partnerships and strategic planning for Airbnb. There's Brandon

Belford, a senior director at Lyft. There's Matt Olsen from Uber. Other

members come from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the Chan-

Zuckerberg Initiative.



These are the people giving guidance to, for example, Joe Biden's new Chief

of Staff who himself led Silicon Valley's lobbying efforts for years. So

let's just say the billionaires have full representation, and they may soon

have a lot more.



Joe Biden apparently intends to hire a man called Patrick Gaspard. Gaspard

was Barack Obama's political director, then he was American Ambassador to

South Africa.



Most recently though -- and this tells you everything -- Gaspard has been

the President of the Open Society Foundations funded by George Soros.

Patrick Gaspard could soon be America's Labor Secretary, a Cabinet

official.



So if you're asking yourself, does a 90-year-old left-wing Hungarian

financier have enough control over the way my country operates? The answer

is decidedly yes. George Soros definitely has enough power now, much more

power than you have for sure.



In Patrick Gaspard, George Soros has found someone as radical as he is.

Three years ago, South Africa's ruling party, the African National Congress

endorsed a plan of taking land from farmers based on skin color without

compensating them. They called it Land Reform.



Neighboring Zimbabwe had already done this under its bloodthirsty lunatic

leader Robert Mugabe, and probably become the single poorest country in the

world and by the way, killed a lot of people in the process. So no sane

person thought or thinks this was a good idea. But Patrick Gaspard thought

it was a great idea.



As the former Ambassador to South Africa, Gaspard wrote an op-ed in "The

Sunday Times" endorsing this and sucking up to the criminally incompetent

and corrupt ANC government. Quote, "Yes, the South African government under

President Cyril Ramaphosa is talking about accelerating land reform, but in

a way that seeks to balance property ownership rights guaranteed by the

Constitution, with the need for more equity and nurture a more broadly

shared prosperity."



Oh, more equity, just like in Zimbabwe. Patrick Gaspard added in many

forums that anyone who disagreed with his point of view on land reform was

of course, an irredeemable racist.



Gaspard later said that he found the South African Constitution superior to

America's Constitution. George Soros would no doubt agree with that. Most

Americans probably would not know nor by the way would many South Africans

agree with that.



How many have fled that country in just the past 10 years? Patrick Gaspard

doesn't care, like George Soros, he is an ideologue. For him and for all

ideologues, outcomes are far less interesting and far less important than

theories.



So you won't be surprised to learn that Patrick Gaspard was once himself a

community organizer and that he once worked for failed New York Mayor David

Dinkins, and that he remains personally close to Bill de Blasio.



New York City is collapsing, but as far as Patrick Gaspard is concerned,

it's collapsing for the right reasons. Maybe we need more land reform on

the Upper East Side. Here's Patrick Gaspard in the streets protesting the

police.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



PATRICK GASPARD, FORMER DIRECTOR OF THE OFFICE OF POLITICAL AFFAIRS:

Earlier today, President Obama told us all that we have to make people in

power uncomfortable. So I'm out here marching with a diverse group of

incredible New Yorkers as we all get ready to violate curfew, as we march

for peace and we march for justice.



This is a powerful community of dissent that cannot be quarantined and that

will not be silenced until real change arrives. Whose streets? Our streets.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: "Just taking on the powerful," says the man who runs George

Soros's foundation. Could this moment get any more perverse? Could the

lying be any more obvious? Could it be more Orwellian?



It doesn't matter what you think. That man could soon be your Labor

Secretary.



Horace Cooper is not the Labor Secretary, I wish he was. He is a Senior

Fellow with the National Center for Public Policy Research. He's the co-

chairman of Project 21 National Advisory Board. He joins us tonight.



Horace, great to see you. Thank you.



HORACE COOPER, SENIOR FELLOW, NATIONAL CENTER FOR PUBLIC POLICY RESEARCH:

Thank you.



CARLSON: So Patrick Gaspard. What do you make of him? He could soon be a

Cabinet Secretary. How should we feel about that?



COOPER: This is the triumph of this idea that who we look like is far more

important than who we actually are. You know, Vice President Biden probably

needs to issue an apology to former Reagan Interior Secretary Jim Watt, who

was lambasted for talking about an advisory committee, constituting having

a black, a Jew and quote, "a cripple" on it.



This mindset you that led to that lambasting is exactly what we are seeing

today, which is it's a reversal. We now are exalting this behavior, the

very idea that my grandparents joined together whites and blacks, their

generation to change America, so that we are not looked at by the color of

our skin or some DNA type, but are instead supposed to be judged, as Martin

Luther King said, by the content of our character.



This new potential Labor Secretary, this idea of being presented by the

Vice President is a shameful reminder that what Democrats did throughout

the beginning of the 20th Century, apparently, we're about to see it again

in the advent of the 21st Century.



CARLSON: It's also bewildering. I'm 51, to people who are my age and grew

up in a country where it was really beaten into your head that you were --

and everyone fell short of this because people are people -- but you are

required to try to assess people on the basis of the way they behaved, of

the choices that they made, and now we're demanding exactly the opposite.



When was the turning point here? I mean, maybe historians have to figure

this out. But do you remember that moment when the consensus changed to be

the opposite of what it was?



COOPER: So there was a minority voice, the lesser numbers of America, but

they were largely on social media. They occupy many prominent voices in the

mainstream media that tried to present these ideas and they were often --

they were often pushed back against.



The Chief Justice of the United States, famously said in an opinion that we

don't fix the problem of discrimination on the basis of race by

discriminating on the basis of race.



I now wonder if he would be comfortable making that statement today because

those that were minority voices challenging this consensus now seem to have

triumphed, and we are back at a point where it is, you get drink out of

this water fountain, you can't attend this school.



You may recall, there were Democrats who said it was good for blacks to be

separated. When the Vice President announces with big fanfare, this

position is going to be held by this black and this position is going to be

held by this person. It's quite reminiscent of this.



It is truly tragic that so many people sacrificed, they did so much, and as

you said, we grew up accepting this premise. And now to have it just cast

away, as if it just was an irrelevancy, that's a real, real shame about

this change.



CARLSON: And it doesn't go anywhere good.



COOPER: Absolutely not.



CARLSON: I mean, if you have a country that's essentially just a

constellation of warring tribes, each trying to get all they can that like,

what's the end game? Like what does that look like in 20 years?



COOPER: We learned when you and I were kids, we learned that we're missing

out on the great achievements, the great artists, the great mysteries being

solved in science and disease because we're limiting who can participate

based on some physical attribute that tells us nothing about these

individuals.



Now, of course, we're going to come back to that phase where those are

going to be the sole attributes.



Good luck with solving so many of the challenges that we will face in the

future if this is the mindset that we maintain.



CARLSON: It is "Back to the Future." I agree with that. Horace Cooper,

thanks so much for your clarity on that. Appreciate it.



COOPER: Thank you.



CARLSON: Speaking of bad ideas that are suddenly resurgent: eugenics, one

of the worst ideas ever in this country. That's of course, the practice of

killing people because they are not genetically qualified to live is

becoming mainstream once again in this country. I hate to tell you that but

it's true.



We are going to talk to someone called Evita Duffy, her sister has Down

syndrome. She's been watching very carefully the change in attitudes and

she's got a report on it, straight ahead.



CARLSON: Well, "The Atlantic" Magazine just published a piece this month

that you may not have seen, but it tells you a lot about where we are. The

piece was called "The last children of Down syndrome." It describes

abortion used for eugenic purposes, specifically to weed out Down syndrome

children and other kids with disabilities.



They pointed to the nation of Denmark and the piece presents Denmark as a

model for the rest of the world including here, quote, "Prenatal testing is

changing who gets born and who doesn't. This is just the beginning." End

quote. And that's true.



At a time when a lot of Americans are waking up to how science can be

misused by the people in charge to make human life worse or even snuff it

out, it worth thinking through the implications of this.



Evita Duffy is the daughter of former Congressman Sean Duffy and Rachel

Campos-Duffy, favorites of ours. She wrote a powerful response to that

piece in "The Atlantic." The issue is personal for her, her sister has Down

syndrome.



She is a History Major at the University of Chicago. She's an intern at

"The Federalist" and we're happy to have her on tonight. Thanks so much for

joining us.



EVITA DUFFY, COLLEGE STUDENT: Thanks for having me.



CARLSON: So sum up your argument or your plea to "Atlantic" readers for us,

if you would, for people who haven't seen it.



DUFFY: Well, when I first read Sarah Zhang's article, I immediately thought

about how dangerous it is. She essentially tries to normalize eugenics and

the genocide of some of the least powerful people in the world, people with

Down syndrome and she does it by creating this no judgement narrative.



And I think what was most interesting -- what was most interesting after

her article came out, you know, it was a perfect example of selective

leftist outrage.



You know, liberals, they have no problem taking a moral stand when it's a

smirk from the Covington Catholic school boy. But when you're faced with a

real moral dilemma, with the extermination of people with Down syndrome,

they say no judgement. Great article from "The Atlantic."



CARLSON: Well, I mean, genetic testing is reaching a place even now, and it

certainly will in the future where there are all kinds of qualities that

can be detected in utero. So it's not -- it's not just about children with

Down syndrome, it is about all kinds of different people who could be

eliminated using the same methods.



You have personally experienced with a sibling with Down syndrome. So it

must have affected you on a more emotional level.



DUFFY: Yes, it certainly did. I mean, when I read it, I immediately thought

of my little sister, she's so sweet. She's adorable. She loves music. She's

the favorite of our family.



Even I think, the favorite of my parents, even though they probably won't

admit it. And it made me think really, what's at stake here? You know, in

the future, like you said, I mean, scientific technology is only getting

better. We're going to be able to know, you know, what kind of future

diseases people are going to have. You know, how tall they might be? Or

even what's going to be their sexual orientation before they're born?



And we just decide as a culture, are we going to be, you know, people who

discriminate against others based on their immutable qualities? Or are we

going to be a culture of life and of authentic tolerance?



CARLSON: I think that is the question. I mean, Planned Parenthood was

created to commit genocide against African-Americans, we pretend that's not

true, it is true. And I wonder what kind of response you got for saying the

obvious, which is, hold on, this is a human being you're talking about?



DUFFY: Yes, I mean, I think that part of the reason why they -- I mean, I

got some positive responses. I mean, that's true, mostly from parents who

have children with disabilities and talk about, you know, how wonderful it

is, and what a blessing it is.



But there's also, you know, some negative responses as well. And I think

that, you know, first of all that, that has to do with abortion politics in

America. They can't say anything that goes against that.



But also, you know, in foreign countries like Denmark, we have to think

about why it's so bad in Denmark? I mean, only 18 children with Down

syndrome were born in Denmark last year. I mean, that's an incredible

number. So why is it happening? It is happening because they have universal

healthcare.



There is an incentive to not have people with disabilities because you

know, more people with disabilities, it causes strains on the state and

that's the original goals of eugenics in Nazi Germany. It didn't end with

World War II, it is alive and well today.



CARLSON: You know, you see people like the head of the Soros Foundations,

or, you know, Barack Obama and his wife pretending they're standing up for

the weakest, you actually are, in this case. Evita Duffy, I appreciate your

coming on tonight.



DUFFY: Thank you.



CARLSON: So you hear a lot about science these days. Trust the science.

Science knows best. You probably even saw a yard sign in your neighborhood

if you live in a high income zip code announcing that science is very good.

We believe in science in this house.



What exactly is science and what does it tell us? Well, we got an answer

today. In one of those rare cable news moments, on CNBC of all places,

science's muse is a television personality by the name of Andrew Ross

Sorkin. He is also a financial columnist at "The New York Times."



Listen carefully as Sorkin barks at one of his colleagues telling him that

scientifically speaking, you cannot catch the coronavirus in a Walmart or a

Big Box department store with hundreds of people. But if you go to church,

again, speaking scientifically here, you're as good is dead. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ANDREW ROSS SORKIN, CNBC ANCHOR: The difference between a Big Box retailer

and a restaurant, or frankly even a church are so different. It's

unbelievable.



RICK SANTELLI, CNBC ANCHOR: I disagree.



SORKIN: Going into a Big Box retailer --



SANTELLI: I disagree.



SORKIN: You're wearing a mask.



SANTELLI: You can have your thoughts and I can have mine.



SORKIN: You're required to wear a mask.



SANTELLI: I disagree.



SORKIN: It's science. I'm sorry. It science. If you're wearing a mask.



SANTELLI: It's not science.



SORKIN: It's a different story.



SANTELLI: Five hundred People in a Lowe's aren't any safer than 150 people

in a restaurant that hold 600. I don't believe it. Sorry. I don't believe

it.



SORKIN: Okay.



SANTELLI: And I live in an area where there's a lot of restaurants that

have fought back and they don't have any problems, and they're open.



SORKIN: Okay. You don't have to believe it. But let me just say this,

you're doing a disservice to the viewer because the viewers need to

understand.



SANTELLI: I don't and I won't. You are doing a disservice to the viewer.



SORKIN: We are out of --



SANTELLI: You are, you are.



SORKIN: I'm sorry. I'm sorry. I would like to keep our viewers as healthy

as humanly possible. The idea of packing people in the restaurants and

packing people into a Best Buy are completely different things.



SANTELLI: Yes, I think our viewers are smart enough to make part of those

decisions on their own. I think that I'm much smarter ...



SORKIN: They are completely different things.



SANTELLI: ... than all the viewers like some people do.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: So here you have a smug lifestyle liberal telling you -- and this

will come as a huge surprise -- that big business, the Big Box stores, the

one that have done so much to make this country uglier and poor and less

interesting and less happy, they are not a threat to you whatsoever.



But small, independent businesses and churches, well, they're deadly.

Representing his party perfectly.



On the other side, you had Rick Santelli, one of the good guys in the NBC

world, saying that actually, people probably know the truth about what's

going on here. To which the smug liberal says science, science. You're

hurting people by saying that.



Sort of our moment in a nutshell, isn't it? Yes, it is.



Well, the Governor of California Gavin Newsom has threatened to withhold

money from counties that don't enforce his totally nonscientific corona

law.



One mayor in one big California city is here to respond to that threat. He

joins us next.



Then a Staten Island bar defied lockdown rules this week. The owner was

arrested. Crowds showed up supporting him. You saw it unfold on this show.



Now that bar's attorney met with officials in New York. He's made a big

decision about the future of his establishment. He'll announce it right

here, next.



CARLSON: Earlier this week, New York Police arrested the owner of a bar on

Staten Island. Apparently the lockdown rules -- and this will surprise you,

but hey, it's science -- only applied in the Republican voting parts of

Staten Island.



That was so obviously political, the whole thing that protesters came. You

could walk two blocks from the bar, Mac's Public House and eat indoors

without any objection from the State Health Department.



Well, today the owners of Mac's Public House met with city officials.

Apparently, it didn't go well. Here's what they told us a short time ago.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DANNY PRESTI, OWNER, MAC'S PUBLIC HOUSE: Hey, Tucker, thanks for sending

the camera out here to Mac's Public House so that we can make an

announcement and give some updates on what's going on.



The last couple of days, we've been closed since those recent events that I

was taking out of here and we've taken a diplomatic approach. We've pleaded

with the mayor and the governor and the sheriff to help work with us and to

get small businesses open or to assist us in some way.



Unfortunately, that hasn't happened. So the timeline has ended and we're

here to tell you that Mac's Public House is officially open and we will not

close.



LOU GELORMINO, ATTORNEY: Tucker, thanks for having us, as always. As his

attorneys, Mark Fonte and I have advised both Keith and Danny of the legal

ramifications of their decisions. As a proud Staten Islander and a very

proud American, I stand and support them.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: We should tell you that every small business owner, every single

one who has come on this show to explain what is happening under corona law

has been harassed by the state they live in, in some cases arrested, a

number of cases arrested, so we're going to continue to monitor what

happens a t Mac's Public House through the weekend.



This cannot go on. It's so obviously political. It's so clearly divorced

from science and people are starting to figure it out. But again, we're

going to keep you updated on that.



Well, in California, in Los Angeles, local authorities banned outdoor

dining last week, but of course there are exceptions, there always are. Not

everyone has to worry about the coronavirus when cafe owner in LA

discovered today for example that movie companies apparently are immune

from the virus so they don't have to follow the rules.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: This is my place, the Pineapple Hill Grill and Saloon.

If you go to my page you can see all the work I did for outdoor dining and

I walk into my parking lot and obviously Mayor Garcetti has approved this.



He has approved this being set up for -- for a movie company. Tell me that

this is dangerous, but right next to me as a slap in my face.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: So in case you're wondering why no one trusts our leaders anymore,

it's because they betrayed our trust. And not just in Los Angeles, the

Governor of the State of California, Gavin Newsom has announced a new wave

of coronavirus shutdowns. He's also issued a threat to counties that dare

defy his orders. Here it is.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM (D-CA): And if you're unwilling to enforce the rules, if

you're unwilling to adopt the protocols to support the mitigation, and the

reduction of the spread of this disease, we're happy to redirect those

dollars to counties that feel differently, and that's exactly what we've

done.



We've not been shy. We have sent letters to counties that have defied the

orders, and we have withheld dollars.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: So that's a threat. It couldn't be clearer. Kevin Faulconer is the

mayor of San Diego, one of the state's biggest cities. And he joins us now

to respond to what his Governor has said. Mr. Mayor, thanks so much for

coming on. What is your response to that?



MAYOR KEVIN FAULCONER (R), SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA: Threats don't work,

Tucker. And I will tell you, I've been pushing back very strongly for all

the reasons that you've been talking about tonight.



And particularly, because so many San Diegans and so many Californians are

hurting, and when we see the hypocrisy that's happening in our state, when

we see the loss of confidence, because when we get new orders that have

just come down in California yesterday, that are not, I repeat, not based

on science, people lose confidence in that, Tucker.



And the fact that we have a new order that comes down and says families

can't take their kids to a playground, but yet you can go to a ski resort.

Outdoor dining is not now not allowed, again, with zero science behind it.



Schools aren't opening it in California. People are frustrated. People are

rightfully angry. And that's why I've been so outspoken about it and

standing up so strongly, and particularly for our small businesses. They're

the backbone of our economy, Tucker, in San Diego, just like they are in

every city across California and they've been following the rules.



They've been doing the right thing. They've been keeping their customers

and their employees safe, and to see that order that came out yesterday is

just another punch in the gut.



CARLSON: I can't -- and I'm not a cynical person, but I can't help but

notice that the industries that are spared are the ones that tend to be

very large donors to the people making the rules and the industries that

are crushed are not. Am I wrong to suspect that?



FAULCONER: Well, if your righteous suspect that, and again, when we when

see there's no science, we hear so much about follow the science, follow

the science, and it's okay to be outdoors. But yet the order that we just

received in California was the order stopping outdoor activity.



I mean, where's the order to fix our unemployment department, Tucker, where

we have 500,000 Californians that can't get their unemployment check? Where

is the order that will let kids get back in school where they should be?

Distance learning is not working.



And so when we have this back and forth, and I will tell you because of the

conflicting orders that we've had, we've had businesses in my city that

have been open and shut five times. That's unsustainable. You can't do

that. That's unfair.



And the thing I worry about the most as mayor is that we don't have small

businesses for people to come back to. We are going to get on the other

side of COVID-19. But that's why I've been so outspoken. It's about saving

lives, but it's also about saving livelihoods.



CARLSON: That's right. Morning will come, and it's going to be ugly. I hope

you run that state, Mr. Mayor. I do. It needs good leadership. I appreciate

your coming on tonight. Thank you.



FAULCONER: Thank you, Tucker.



CARLSON: Well, a judge in Los Angeles County ruled today that officials

need to show cause for issuing their outdoor dining ban. Dr. Marc Siegel is

of course a FOX News medical contributor. He joins us to assess whether

there is medical cause for that kind of order. Doctor, good to see you.



DR. MARC SIEGEL, FOX NEWS MEDICAL CONTRIBUTOR: Tucker, how are you tonight?

Listen, when I first saw that order, I was so happy, right? Superior Court

Judge Chalfant is saying that you have to show cause to LA County for

closing those outdoor restaurants after the restaurants have spent so much

time by the way, putting in distancing, using a sidewalk footprint,

decreasing the indoor footprint without as we showed on the show last week

without any outbreaks occurring.



But then I thought, wait a minute. The judge, he graduated Berkeley Law

School. Well, okay, very liberal school, but you know what, I have a

question, Tucker, why didn't he reverse the ban? The ban is still in place,

waiting for them to show cause, there is no cause.



And you know what remains open while the restaurants remain closed and the

businesses are suffering and they may never reopen? The cannabis shops, of

course are open and essential business.



So you go there, you get your joint, you take your mask off, you smoke your

joint, and maybe you spread COVID, right? The cannabis shops are open. So

it's the essence of hypocrisy here and punishment to the restaurants.



And then I thought of something else that's even more ironic. Tucker, you

had Governor DeSantis on here the other night, and he was very convincing

and very heartfelt. And you know what he has opened. He's got Disney World

open, and Disney World has opened very carefully and they held their breath

and there had been no outbreaks there. And they're doing a great job and

you know what they opened? You know, what's opening, Tucker, a restaurant,

in Animal Kingdom, in Animal Kingdom in Disney World, a restaurant is

opening.



And you know, who's going to be out there serving you? Mickey and Minnie.

They're going to be dressed in full costume and they're going to be helping

you with the food outdoors and indoors very carefully.



But back in California, Tucker, Disneyland Park is closed. And you know

what Mickey and Minnie are doing? They're at home. And I bet you Tucker,

they got nothing to do but be depressed and smoke a joint -- Tucker.



CARLSON: In Florida, they have giant mice bringing you food. That's a

tradeoff. But I see your point. Dr. Marc Siegel, great to see you tonight.

Thank you.



SIEGEL: Thank you, Tucker.



CARLSON: Well, we've learned more tonight about that Election Night

surveillance footage from Georgia that we showed you last night and you've

doubtless seen it online. Why were ballots apparently being pulled out of

suitcases?



We spent all day on this and we have the answer -- some answers -- in that

investigation. Plus, we will tell you how and why hundreds of millions of

dollars went from Mark Zuckerberg into the hands of American election

officials. Kind of a shocking story, straight ahead.



CARLSON: Well, last night we showed you surveillance footage shot from

inside the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Election Night, November 3rd.



The tape appears to show poll workers retrieving suitcases full of ballots

from underneath a table and doing that well past midnight. Keep in mind,

poll watchers were told to go home around 10:30 p.m. What was that? It

looks like fraud, so we asked.



Well, the man in charge of voting systems for the Georgia Secretary of

State, a guy called Gabriel Sterling has said investigators looked into

that video. Sterling tweeted that the workers were engaged in what he

called normal ballot processing. Okay, but that's not really an answer.



Keep in mind that until recently, the Georgia Secretary of State denied

that poll workers were ever sent home at all. But the footage appears to

show that the counting continued unsupervised for about an hour and a half

until an official monitor from the Georgia Secretary of State's office

entered the room that was just before midnight.



Republicans, anyone interested in good government is demanding and should

be demanding answers to a very specific set of questions from the Georgia

Secretary of State. Those questions include these: what was said to the

poll monitors that caused them to leave? Why were there reports of a pipe

leak on Election Night that delayed ballot counting? What was that story?

It was everywhere. Was it true? It doesn't seem like it. Where did they

come from?



What caused the Georgia Secretary of State to send a monitor to the room

just prior to midnight? And which, if any votes were counted in those 90

minutes when the workers were unsupervised?



Again, this is not a conspiracy theory. Those are legitimate questions. We

got those questions and others earlier today from a lawyer involved in the

Trump legal effort. But any person who thought about it for 10 minutes

could have come up with them and every American ought to want the answers.



If we're going to have faith in election results in Georgia or anywhere in

this country, we need the answers. The tape is too bizarre. You can't just

hand wave it away or pretend it's not real because it is real. What does it

mean?



We're going to keep pressing until we find out.



There's also new information tonight about donations from the wealthiest

people in the country that found their way to local election officials all

over America. Because billionaires don't yet have enough influence in this

country, Mark Zuckerberg and his wife apparently gave $350 million to a

nonpartisan nonprofit called the Center for Tech and Civic Life. Right?

Yes.



The group then redistributed the funds to government officials ostensibly

to help them conduct the 2020 election. Again, we're just relieved that

tech moguls are finally getting some influence on American Life.



Scott Walter, the President of the Capital Research Center has looked into

these donations and joins us tonight to tell us what he's found. Scott,

thanks so much for coming on.



SCOTT WALTER, PRESIDENT, CAPITAL RESEARCH CENTER: Great to be with you.



CARLSON: What was this about exactly?



WALTER: Well, for years, the left has been spending a fortune every cycle

through these supposedly nonpartisan nonprofits to juice turnout among the

demographics and in locations that help get their people elected. Smart

strategy, right?



This year they took it to a new level, and they supercharged it first with

that $350 million, usually it's maybe around $100 million by a variety of

places like, you know, Soros's foundation, Ford Foundation, that sort of

thing.



But Zuckerberg supercharged it with $350 million to one nonprofit, and then

it went to thousands of local election officials, and we're starting to do

an analysis at the Capital Research Center state by state and we found in

our first analysis of Georgia, he got some serious return on investment.



CARLSON: I mean, I've got to take three steps back and ask if you're Mark

Zuckerberg, you already control social media the way that people

communicate with their loved ones in America, you're a billionaire by 30.

Do you really need to control our elections, too? Why don't they even say

anything about this?



WALTER: Well, you know, I can only guess at his motives. But there are two

that look really obvious to me. Would you rather have Biden in the White

House or Trump in the White House if you're scared about tech regulation?

That's not hard.



And then second, he's getting a lot of grief from the left because he is

not oppressing conservatives enough on Facebook. So hey, handing them

election.



CARLSON: So is there an effort -- a systematic effort to determine what the

effect of these donations were on Election Night?



WALTER: Well, I'm only aware of our effort. As I said, we're doing state by

state analysis, we started with Georgia. I'll give you two quick stats that

are pretty impressive.



You look at the 10 counties that the Center for Tech and Civic Life appears

to have given the biggest grants to. They're not, of course, doing full

disclosure, but as best we've been able to uncover, 10 biggest grants went

nine out of 10 Biden counties.



And then if you look at the 10 counties in Georgia, out of 159 that had the

biggest shifts in the Democratic direction, average shift of 14 points,

which is huge in an election. They funded nine out of 10 of those. So ...



CARLSON: You know, I've got to say, it's -- and it is so frustrating to

watch, the left is incredibly organized. They understand how systems work

and they want to control the system.



The people who actually like America, and would like to preserve it, are

not very organized like they make a lot of noise on TV and stuff, but they

don't seem to kind of get their act together in order to affect long term

change, have you noticed this?



WALTER: No, it's absolutely true. And in this case, one of the problems --

well, one of the fixes would be to make it illegal for these C3 nonprofits

to do voter registration and get out the vote by themselves, much less

handing it off to government officials.



But the law is murky. So on the conservative side, people are scared. I

don't want to break the law, so they don't do it, and on the left-wing

side, of course, they're shameless.



CARLSON: Yes, because they control the system, so there's no punishment. I

mean, if you're Roger Stone, you're going to jail for the rest of your

life. But you know, these guys will never be punished for anything as you

well know.



Scott Walter, great to see you tonight. Thank you.



WALTER: Thanks so much.



CARLSON: Well, Federal authorities say they just foiled a terror attack

Saturday night that nearly caused trains to derail. It turns out the

culprits were not Proud Boys or Trump voters, and we know you're shocked by

that. We'll tell you who they were, next.



CARLSON: The Democratic Party has spent most of the last year denouncing

America as a racist hellscape. There have been massive consequences, police

officers have been shot in the face, countless businesses have been burned

to the ground because of that rhetoric, but it has greater effects and

we're seeing them now.



That propaganda apparently inspired a terror campaign in the State of

Washington. The Justice Department says that on Saturday night, two women

called Samantha Brooks and Ellen Reiche placed a shunt on railroad tracks

in an apparent attempt to derail trains in northern Washington State, near

the Canadian border.



A shunt is a device comprised of wire and magnets that when stretched over

railroad tracks can trigger automatic braking and cause the trains to

derail.



There have been 41 attempted attack -- shunting attacks -- just this year

in Washington State. That includes one that nearly derailed a train

carrying hazardous materials. Huge tanks of chemicals that could kill

people.



A pro Antifa website has claimed responsibility for this writing, quote,

"We were emboldened by the spirit of all those who have risen against the

white supremacist police." Reports have said that one of the women

arrested, Reiche, is a former volunteer for the State Democratic Party.

Apparently that was in her LinkedIn profile.



We reached out to the party for comment and they denied it. They also told

us quote, "We vehemently condemn this alleged crime and all acts of

terrorism," end quote.



But they haven't condemned the rhetoric that has led to this and the

shooting of many police officers and the murder of many Americans and the

leveling of many of our cities. That continues apace. America is a terrible

country.



Burn it down is the message and of course, they have.



On that sad note, we wish you a great weekend with the ones you love. Take

some time off, we hope, away from the noise to enjoy the things that make

life worth living. We'll see you Monday.



Thanks for joining us. Sean Hannity next.





