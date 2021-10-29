Tucker: The Biden admin is too insulting and destructive

This is a rush transcript of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on October 28, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT.



It's a bewildering experience working in cable news right now. Fun, but pretty unbelievable.



Just about every morning, as we're putting this show together, some story from the Biden White House crosses our screens and we think to ourselves, "Come on, there's absolutely no way that can be real, please. It's just too crazy."



And of course, pretty much every morning, what we had assumed was a joke turns out to be entirely real. It is actually happening. The Biden demonstration really is that crazy.



They really are firing thousands of nurses in the middle of a pandemic, firing thousands of cops in the middle of a crime wave. No, they're not kidding, even in the slightest when they tell you, that's a genuine female four-star Admiral standing right there.



Joe Biden isn't giggling. He tells you Rachel Levine's promotion is a victory for women everywhere, and he means it when he says it. He means all of these things, even the ones he doesn't understand, which is most.



As the guy who runs "The Babylon Bee" told us recently, it is getting tough to run a parody site in this country. No matter how creative your jokes may be, it is almost impossible to be more ludicrous than reality already is.



And yet, even by those impossibly high standards, we can confidently announce tonight that we have just read the single most deranged news story ever printed in this country. So, no matter what happens going forward, and God knows what that will be, this story will live forever as the high watermark of political lunacy. Mark your calendars. It's October 28, 2021. This is the day that things couldn't possibly get nuttier, and here it is.



According to a piece in this afternoon's "Wall Street Journal," the Biden administration has decided to pay reparations to illegal aliens. In other words, foreigners who came here without invitation, who came in willful violation of legal statutes passed by our Congress per our Constitution, those people are about to get a groveling apology and huge amounts of cash. Why? Because our government dared to enforce its own laws, which now apparently is immoral.



So the Biden White House is going to pay criminals for committing crimes.



It's almost impossible to believe that's real, but it is real. According to "The Journal," the administration plans to, quote: "Offer immigrant families that were separated during the Trump administration around $450,000.00 a person in compensation. The U.S. Departments of Justice, Homeland Security, and Health and Human Services are considering payments that could amount to close to $1 million per family."



A million dollars per family for illegal aliens at exactly the moment that American families are becoming noticeably poorer by the day.



You will be surprised to learn according to the paper that nearly a thousand reparations claims have already been filed. Why not? The total payout from all this, more than a billion dollars.



So how much is that exactly? Well, let's see.



If you're an American citizen who is killed in a war defending your country, our government promises to send your family $100,000.00. That is less than a quarter of what Joe Biden intends to give illegal aliens for the inconvenience of being deported. They are once again getting $450,000.00 a piece from your tax receipts. That's more than some of the 9/11 victims got. It's more than any ordinary American ever gets for anything from the U.S. government. Most people in this country, just give.



Foreigners with no respect for our laws or systems, meanwhile, are hitting the jackpot. So, take three steps back. You've got to wonder how long this sort of thing can continue. How long before the people who make this country run -- who by the way, are not the same people who run this country, those are two very different groups -- but before the people who make this country run, decide they have had enough, and they're not going to take it anymore?



Why pay your taxes at this point? Seriously? It's too insulting. It's too destructive. It is evil.



Now, who knows how long it's going to take to get there. But at this rate, it's coming quick.



In the meantime, what can we know? Well, we can be certain how the rest of the world is going to see this announcement. Why wouldn't you cross our border illegally at this point? You'd have to be insane not to. Joe Biden is literally paying people who do it.



So not surprisingly, as FOX's Griff Jenkins just reported, new waves of illegal migrants are coming here as fast as they can.



Here's one caravan.



GRIFF JENKINS, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT (voice over): Chanting "Liberty," the caravan charges through a checkpoint as the Mexican National Guard stands by watching, the migrants undeterred by Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcello Ebrard who says they are being deceived by the organizers.



MARCELO EBRARD, MEXICAN FOREIGN MINISTER (through translator): They tell them, let's go in the caravan. We get to the U.S. and they will let us pass. It's not true.



You saw what happened with the Haitians. It's the same thing.



JENKINS (voice over): But the warning isn't breaking the will of the migrants.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: That's not stopping us because we've got -- we've got the power of God right next to us and he's going to open.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: That is not going to stop us. We are still proceeding. We will still be moving. It's not going to stop us.



CARLSON: We act like this is an act of God, we just can't stop it. But that's not what's happening. The Biden administration is actively encouraging this. And more so even today, the legislative framework that Democrats released today would give amnesty to millions and millions of illegal aliens, the largest amnesty proposed in the history of this country.



The Center for American Progress, which is of course closely aligned with the Biden White House released an analysis of this and it concluded that nearly seven million illegal aliens living here would get green cards under this proposal. Specifically, it with legalize anyone here illegally, as long as that person could show he or she arrived in this country -- follow this -- between January 1, 1972 during the first Nixon administration and December 31, 2009, that's the span of 47 years. Quite a strike zone.



But what you ask about the millions of illegals who've come here since 2000? Well, they're fine, too, actually. The Biden administration has just put out a list of No Go Zones, not places that foreigners who break our laws can't go, they can go anywhere, especially where you live, but a No Go Zone on for Federal officers who are trying to enforce those laws.



So I.C.E. agents, according to the Biden White House are no longer allowed to enter schools, hospitals, healthcare facilities, places of worship, playgrounds, childcare centers, crisis centers, homeless centers, rehab facilities, food banks, disaster relief centers, funerals, parades, and many other places. Basically, they are not allowed anywhere.



So that's it for immigration laws. They're done. They're totally ignored. They're totally unenforced.



The question is the one that's never asked by anybody is how exactly do American citizens benefit from these changes? Let's see.



Here's a recent report from the State of Florida.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE (voice over): When Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd discusses this horrific car crash that killed a five-year-old girl, the anger in his voice is hard to miss.



SHERIFF GRADY JUDD, POLK COUNTY, FLORIDA: Had he been in his home country last Saturday night, like he should have been, our five-year-old beautiful little girl would have been alive.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE (voice over): But instead, Ernesto Lopez Morales was driving down State Road 60 in Mulberry.



JUDD: He has been already drinking six 32 ounce beers by his own admission.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE (voice over): And the Sheriff says Lopez Morales was out buying more beer. We're told his headlights are off. He was speeding and he slammed into the back of a Hyundai Elantra driven by a Plant City mother.



The impact crushed the back half of the Elantra including the back seat where the five-year-old was in her car seat.



CARLSON: So here's the point of that awful story, that man, Ernesto Lopez Morales should never have been here in the first place. He was here illegally like millions of others. He didn't even have a driver's license.



So after downing the equivalent of 16 regular sized beers -- 16 -- he killed a five-year-old girl in a car crash.



So the question is, what will Joe Biden do about things like this? Well, nothing. We know that for certain because Biden has already announced that drunk driving is no longer grounds for deportation.



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: You only arrest for the purpose of dealing with a felony that's committed and I don't count drunk driving as a felony.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



The Biden administration once again, is making this country poorer, more chaotic, and in many places much more dangerous. It's not an accident. Of course, it's being done on purpose. People who are close to it see it every day, James Chilton is close to it. Chilton is a fifth generation rancher from the State of Arizona.



His property abuts a five-mile stretch of the Mexican border. Ooh, woe to him, because over the last few months, his ranch has been transformed into something unrecognizable. His ranch is now covered with garbage dropped by people coming into this country. Illegal aliens fire weapons at Border Patrol officers as they head back and forth into Mexico.



So watching all this happen, watching his land be destroyed by foreigners, Chilton had an idea. So the Biden administration as you may have noticed, claims it cares deeply about the environment, about something called ecological justice, and this seemed in-just.



So Chilton called the Forest Service for help. Maybe they would save his patch of the environment from being poisoned and destroyed. But no, they didn't. The Forest Service said they couldn't come to Chilton's ranch because the property was too dangerous to patrol. Federal agents can't even go there. This is America.



Over much of the past nine months, a lot of this chaos has flowed northward over Mexico's border with Texas, unvetted for nationals for more than a hundred countries, thousands more every day. Several times in the show, we've asked what the State of Texas plans to do about this. How can Texas help to save the rest of the country? Well, tonight, we're happy to tell you that the Governor of the State of Texas, Greg Abbott has mobilized the Texas National Guard to protect the sovereignty of this country and of his state.



The Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott joins us now to explain what he is doing.



Governor, thanks so much for coming on. Thank you for doing this.



GOV. GREG ABBOTT (R-TX): Hi, Tucker.



CARLSON: If you don't mind, if you'd give our viewers an overview of what you've done to secure your border with Mexico.



ABBOTT: I'll tell you exactly what we are doing, but I want to emphasize a phrase you used earlier, and that is the Biden ministration is actively encouraging this, which is in contrast to what the Trump administration did.



So as the Biden administration has taken over, what Texas has done, we now have 6,500 National Guard and DPS Troopers on the border to help secure the border. And as we're talking right now, they are identifying locations on the border where they are laying down razor wire to secure all the possible crossings that these caravans may be coming to.



And then in addition to that, beginning today, we begin dropping these large containers that you see on 18 wheelers that you also see on these ships that are going across the ocean, we're dropping them down on locations that could be crossings that would be used by these caravans to serve as a blockade to prevent them from coming across the border.



And then on top of that, if they do, do come across the border, the National Guard and the Texas Department of Public Safety, they are authorized to arrest these people who make it through our blockade efforts and put them in jail for violating a crime of criminal trespass in the State of Texas.



And Tucker, on top of that, Texas is stepping up and we are building our own border wall. That process has already begun. We're in the process of getting bids on it, and I'm told to expect part of the Texas wall to be completed before the end of this calendar year.



CARLSON: Amen. When the country falls apart, states have to act like a country. So, you're the chief executive of a state whose sovereignty is being violated by foreign nationals, many of whom are not even from nearby country, not even Latin American, they're from around the world.



It seems you're doing the sensible thing, the only thing -- what kind of pushback do you expect to get from the Biden administration for doing this?



ABBOTT: Listen, the Biden administration has been pushing back every step of the way. Among other things that I did, Tucker, I issued an order preventing any of the NGOs or other assistant aides in the State of Texas from transporting or moving any illegal immigrant within the State of Texas because of healthcare reasons, because of possible spread of COVID.



The Biden administration sued me. They went to Federal Court. They got a Federal Court to rule that my executive order was unconstitutional.



I will continue to act, however, but it just goes to show the level of pushback by the Biden administration, even trying to deny me to protect the health and safety of my fellow Texans.



CARLSON: You've had hundreds and hundreds of thousands of people come from other countries illegally through Texas in -- and then coming into the United States. How -- to what degree can you staunch the flow of people coming in illegally do you think?



ABBOTT: So the best way we can do that is the strategies that we are employing as we speak right now, and that is to identify all of these locations where they may be coming across and they're called low water crossing areas, and then to serve as blockades in those regions so that we will be preventing the people from coming across the border.



CARLSON: What -- I have to ask you since you deal with this every day -- what do you think the Biden administration's motive is in throwing open our borders to the world?



ABBOTT: It is clear kind of what you were talking about earlier. Joe Biden believes in open border policies and his administration do, and they are truly trying to redesign the United States of America in a complete lawless way. They talked about this on the campaign trail when all the Democrats were on the same debate stage talking about quite literally the socialistic policies they would employ in the United States which mimic Ocasio-Cortez and her acolytes, and they are acting out on all those policies and promises they made during the campaign.



That leaves it to the states now to step up and do everything we can to hold on to the United States of America until Republicans can regain control of Congress and the presidency.



CARLSON: Yes, with new attitudes, I hope, too. Well, you're certainly protecting the rest of us by doing this.



Governor, we appreciate your coming on tonight. Thank you very much.



ABBOTT: Thank you, Tucker.



So last time we showed you a trailer for something called "Patriot Purge." It's our new investigative documentary on what happened on January 6th. It debuts Monday on FOX Nation.



This morning, we woke up to this tweet. It comes from Congressman Liz Cheney of suburban Virginia who for some reason represents the State of Wyoming in the House, quote: "FOX News is giving Tucker Carlson a platform to spread the same type of lies that provoked violence on January 6th." At the bottom of her statement, Cheney made her point explicit, "Make this man stop talking. Deplatform his show at once."



That was the point of the tweet, and it was pretty amusing to read it.



This is not CNN. We work for FOX News. Our bosses don't pull people off the air just because some screechy little politician doesn't like what we say. Sorry, Liz Cheney.



Keep in mind that Liz Cheney has not even seen the film that she is so angry about, just the trailer, a minute and 42 seconds, pulled from three full episodes. Liz Cheney is not waiting for the facts. She knows for certain that we've got weapons of mass destruction, and she plans to invade.



According to Liz Cheney, this show is dangerous because we dared to report on what actually happened on January 6th. This show is somehow, she says, abetting violence. Now, if that argument sounds familiar, there's a reason that it does. That argument is a staple of those hysterical purple haired college activists you see yelling at people in viral videos. Your speech is violence, they shout, our speech -- our violence is speech.



So in other words, burning down America's cities is a civil rights protest, shooting an unarmed female Trump supporter to death is an act of courage, but objecting to racist propaganda being imposed on your kids in school, that's terrorism, lock those parents up.



Now that is the official position of the Democratic Party and has been for at least a year. What's interesting is that suddenly it is Liz Cheney's position, too, and in some ways, you can see why Cheney was so enraged by our trailer.



Until yesterday, she and Nancy Pelosi had a monopoly on how Americans were allowed to understand January 6th. It was a racist insurrection, they told us with straight faces. It was the single worst day of political violence since 9/11 and the Civil War. That was their often repeated storyline, and they were entirely in charge of that storyline. No questions were allowed.



But unfortunately for them, that is not how a free society works. Politicians don't get to put parameters around your thoughts or conversations. Free People are permitted to ask any question they want. They can follow the facts to their own logical conclusions, and that's exactly what we set out to do months ago when we began reporting out the story.



We spoke to dozens of people who were directly involved in the events in January 6th. We screened hundreds of hours of relevant videotape. What we found in the end bore no resemblance whatsoever to the story that you have heard repeatedly from Liz Cheney and from Nancy Pelosi, as well as from their many obedient mouthpieces in the media. They were lying. We'll have all the details for you next week.



In the meantime, by the way, we had hoped very much to speak to Liz Cheney directly tonight. Sniping over social media can be amusing, but it's not really the way adults communicate with each other. So, we called Liz Cheney's office this morning to invite her on the show, but she emphatically refused to come.



It turns out that Liz Cheney is not simply a liar, she is also a coward. It's not really surprising neocons usually are cowards.



In any case, our offer stands. Liz Cheney is always welcome on the show, anytime.



On the way out tonight, we want to show you again, what we've been working on. It premieres Monday. Here's what it looks like.



CARLSON: Hey, it's Tucker Carlson. We spent the last couple of months working on a project that we are finally ready to roll out. For a full week, we're going to get to the bottom of what really happened on January 6th. There's been an unprecedented level of propaganda about that day.



We think we found the truth.



We've got a multi-part series on our "Tucker Carlson Originals" called "Patriot Purge." That's on FOX Nation.



Now, other FOX Nation show "Tucker Carlson Today" is going to feature episodes with interviews tying it all together. Here's an exclusive first look.



CROWD: (Chanting "Stop the Steal.")



CARLSON: What exactly happened on January 6th? How much of what we were told about that day is a lie?



EMILY RAINEY, FORMER U.S. ARMY CAPTAIN: If that was an insurrection, it was the most poorly conducted insurrection ever.



TEXT: The truth, the lies, Tucker uncovers it all.



ANNOUNCER: "Patriot Purge" all next week, exclusively on FOX Nation.



CARLSON: Ooh, they're mad about our January 6th documentary. They don't want to lose control of that storyline. It was a racist insurrection. Shut up. Yes, it was.



So what if you found a lot of facts that show that actually it wasn't. It was something else entirely. They wouldn't like that at all, and they don't.



Well, here's an interesting story. According to news reports today, the former Governor of New York -- recent former Governor Andrew Cuomo could be arrested next week. A criminal complaint was filed against him apparently for groping a former aide in the Executive Mansion. He'd have to register as a sex offender if he was convicted, which would be pretty unbelievable.



Meanwhile, he has not been charged for the things he actually did like causing the deaths of thousands of people in nursing homes across New York. He never will be.



Francey Hakes is a former Federal prosecutor. She joins us tonight to try to walk through the complexity of future potentially sex criminal, Andrew Cuomo. Francey, thanks so much for coming on tonight.



So what -- I'm just going to throw it to you. What do you make of this?



FRANCEY HAKES, FORMER FEDERAL PROSECUTOR: Let's really interesting, Tucker. The thing that struck me the most about this at this point is that apparently the police officer filed these summons or these charges -- this misdemeanor charge against the former Governor without permission of the District Attorney's Office, and so they weren't supposed to be filed yet, these charges.



So I don't quite understand how that happened. I feel pretty certain the District Attorney would have made it very clear when she wanted the charges filed. So, that's the first thing that strikes me.



And the second thing is the name of the charge. It's forcible touching. Of course, we all know what it means if you read the paperwork, it means a sexual assault. So, I think that's pretty significant that they've laid it out in this document.



CARLSON: Because -- look, I'm not in any way defending Andrew Cuomo who is loathsome by any definition of the term, but I've never read anything, any description, any claim that suggested that he was a sex criminal. He is just a weird, creepy guy. I just -- because it's New York, and everything is so politicized there and everything has some plot to put somebody in some position of power. I mean, can we take all this at face value, honestly?



HAKES: Well, you know, Tucker, it's interesting, because they did attach - - they indicated that they have a lot of proof that goes along with this charge. They obviously find the victim to be credible. This is in effect, groping. He groped her sexually is what the charge is, and they say that they have swipes from cards of people going in and out of the Mansion. They have cell records.



So they have obviously tried very hard to bolster or support what the victim was saying happen, but ultimately, it's a question of her credibility, because there were only the two of them in a room together.



CARLSON: Well, he is clearly a weird guy. He always struck me as a mob guy by the way he talks. I'm not saying he's a hitman or anything, but he seemed like one.



What about all of his friends, which is basically everybody? Anderson Cooper and all the people on TV who were like good friends with him. If he becomes a registered sex offender, will they still be his friends, do you think?



HAKES: Well, you know, I'm not sure I know whether Anderson Cooper will want to hang out with him. But I can say that when Jeffrey Epstein was a registered sex offender, lots of people seem to want to hang out with him.



So maybe in certain circles, it's acceptable to be a registered sex offender. I can promise you, it's not acceptable in my circle.



CARLSON: Boy, and remember, he killed himself. Francey Hakes, it is so great to see you tonight. That's such a great point. I appreciate it. Thank you.



HAKES: Thanks, Tucker.



Well, here is something we never thought we would say, in the State of Virginia, which is now essentially a Democratic state -- a state controlled by the Democratic Party -- polls show that the Republican, Glenn Youngkin has a meaningful lead in the race against Terry McAuliffe, the former Democratic governor.



Apparently, McAuliffe's strategy to keep attacking parents, calling them racist may not be paying off for him. We've got details, next.



CARLSON: New polling from this company shows that Glenn Youngkin, the Republican running for Governor in a Democrat-controlled State of Virginia is now leading Terry McAuliffe, the former Democratic Governor by a wide margin, 53 percent to 45 percent. Polling from the group, Coefficient has Youngkin up by four points.



Just two weeks ago, according to our polls, McAuliffe was leading the race by five points. So what happened? Well, here's part of what happened.



Terry McAuliffe said out loud, the parents had no right to be involved in their own children's education. They're not really your kids, they belong to the teachers union. There wasn't a gaffe, he kept saying it.



On MSNBC for example, McAuliffe just argued that parents who complain about their kid's education are racist.



JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: One of the fake CRT battlegrounds is in Loudoun County, the richest County in Virginia, where our friend and colleague Alex Wagner from Showtime's "The Circus" interviewed a leading Republican suburban mommy activist who is fighting the state's equity and inclusion curriculum.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Education has become the flashpoint across the country.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You know why?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes, tell me.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You don't mess with our kids.



REID: Joining me now is Terry McAuliffe, Democratic candidate for Governor of Virginia. Sorry, I just want to let you comment on it.



TERRY MCAULIFFE (D), VIRGINIA GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE: Hard to watch.



REID: It's a lot.



MCAULIFFE: We don't teach critical race theory. It's never been taught in Virginia. This is a made up racist dog whistle.



CARLSON: Oh, it's racist. Delano Squires is a contributor to the show "Fearless" with our friend Jason Whitlock. We are very happy to have him join us tonight. Thanks so much for coming on.



So, parents do or do not have a right to influence their own kid's education. Is there actually debate about this do you think in the rest of the country?



DELANO SQUIRES, "FEARLESS" CONTRIBUTOR: Hey, Tucker, thanks for having me on. I don't think that debate is going on in the rest of the country. I think most regular parents understand that the government does not own their children, or at least, I hope they understand that.



CARLSON: Yes.



SQUIRES: Really what we're seeing play out is two things. One is on the surface and that really is, which is epitomized by Joy Reid and Terry McAuliffe, which is a narcissistic classroom cosplay that involves two groups in the elite privileged class, white liberals seeking absolution for sins that they didn't commit and black liberals seeking empathy for injustices that they didn't endure, and that's on the surface.



CARLSON: Okay.



SQUIRES: Right.



CARLSON: I'm going to give our audience a moment to transcribe what you just said and put it on their refrigerators.



SQUIRES: Okay.



CARLSON: For all time -- it is such a great description. Sorry. Okay. Pause is over.



SQUIRES: And you see -- you hear it coming out in the language of the youths, right?



CARLSON: Yes.



SQUIRES: When we were in school, teachers taught reading, writing, and arithmetic. They were -- Mrs. Jones or Mr. Smith. Now teachers are describing themselves as liberators and de-colonizers because what has happened is that the classroom has turned into, you know, an opportunity for them, as I said, to exercise their narcissism.



But below the surface, and the bigger issue is something that every American has been going through the last year, which is that struggle between our rights as individuals and the government's rightful authority, and you see it when churches are trying to stay open during a pandemic.



CARLSON: Yes.



SQUIRES: The government says you can't even meet outdoors, but we will okay a 10,000-person rally in the town square, and really, particularly for Christian parents like me, some of whom have opted out of the school system and decided to homeschool their children, which my family has.



Really what this comes down to is answering the question, right, is Jesus Lord or is Caesar king? And really what we're seeing play out is that tension between two competing authorities and what you see in Virginia, in New York City, in the Upper Northwest is school systems asserting authority that they do not rightfully have.



Our children are not theirs. My wife and I are not in a throuple with the Federal government or the local government, and they need to realize that parents have rights. And what you see is these Mama Bears who are standing up and saying, you can't do the star kids. We don't want race essentialism. We don't want radical gender theory.



And what I'm looking for -- what I'm really hoping for is more dads standing up and saying and doing the same things because for too long, fathers have taken a backseat when it comes to the education of their children.



CARLSON: That's right.



SQUIRES: That's what we need now is we need more lions and fewer house cats.



CARLSON: Amen. It's sad to hear you say that because the whole point of America is we've never forced people to choose between their faith and their allegiance to the government. And now, this government is forcing people to do that and it is a tragedy. It's a tragic thing.



Delano Squires, I appreciate that. I hope you will come back. Thank you.



SQUIRES: Thank you. Thank you for having me on.



CARLSON: So people who don't want to bow to Joe Biden's mandate had been told they are not allowed to have jobs. Now, they're being told they can't get medical care and they can go die.



A woman in Colorado was just denied a life-saving organ transplant because she and her donor -- she had donor, they didn't take the shot. They join us after the break.



CARLSON: FOX News alert for you. Joe Biden is historically unpopular in this country, so he has just crossed the Atlantic looking for new friends. He has landed in Rome, Italy and immediately proceeded to conduct a super spider event. So, here is the sequence of events.



Biden gets off Air Force One. He is wearing a mask. His wife who is a doctor isn't wearing a mask -- she should know better. But then Biden takes off his mask to wade into the crowd, touching people maybe on the backs of their necks, breathing on them, slobbering on them, maybe even as he did the other day, spitting on them maskless.



What do we make of that? Only history will be able to explain it.



Meanwhile, a profound and very sad story. Leilani Lutali has kidney failure and desperately needs a kidney transplant in order to stay alive -- to save her life.



In September, the Colorado Health System, UC Health, took Lutali off its kidney transplant list. The amazing thing is, unlike so many people seeking new organs, she had a donor lined up. But UC Health said she could only remain on the list if she and the donor, a woman called Jaimee Fougner got Joe Biden's shot. So they're not getting it.



The two have now started the transplant application process at a different hospital located in the State of Texas. We are happy tonight to be joined by Leilani Lutali and Jaimee Fougner, both -- thank you both very much.



This is such a sad story. I'm not even sure I can add to it, and we want to -- if you wouldn't mind starting and just telling us what you faced. I mean, you need this to stay alive. What did they tell you?



LEILANI LUTALI, ORGAN TRANSPLANT RECIPIENT: So at the end of August, I was approved to be added to the list, and about 28 days later, I was notified that because my donor and myself were unwilling to be vaccinated, that I would not be able to receive my transplant with UC Health in Colorado.



CARLSON: Did they explain -- it doesn't seem to make any sense? They're essentially saying get the shot or die? Did they explain why in a rational way?



LUTALI: Initially, it was that the policy had changed. That was the major thing. And then when I began probing to understand what my options might be, the gist of it was that they were trying to protect my health coming in and not being vaccinated that I would have a certainty of facing COVID post-transplant, which it's not a certainty, it's actually a probability.



And having had COVID last July, I have natural antibody. So, I'd asked about whether or not that would count. They said no. I said, what about testing me 48 hours before my surgery? They said no. I said, What about a religious exemption? They said no, that only applies to employees.



I said, what if I signed a waiver and understood -- you know, saying that I understand what the risks are that I'm taking, and they said no.



So all avenues that I could think of were close to me.



CARLSON: And you're facing death. Jaimee, this must have been baffling for you. Here, you volunteered one of your own organs to save the life of a friend, how could they possibly deny you the right to make that sacrifice? On what grounds?



JAIMEE FOUGNER, ORGAN DONOR: Right. So their justification in that was that I could potentially give Leilani COVID in the operating room, and I just thought that was ridiculous because they're not even testing patients prior to surgery to even try and prevent you from bringing COVID into the operating room. Why wouldn't they do that?



And again, it was as if it was a certainty that I would have COVID and I would give it to Leilani. Even if I tested negative, I could potentially have had a false negative test and still give her COVID in the operating room.



CARLSON: Well, if you were vaccinated, you can certainly give her COVID, too. I mean, that's happening all around us. It's not an attack on the vaccines. That's just -- that's a scientific fact, so this is -- so how does it strike both of you?



This hospital system which exists to save lives is basically saying, you will die -- certainly, you will die without this organ, unless you obey Joe Biden's mandate, a nonsensical mandate. I mean, how do you even digest something like that?



FOUGNER: Right, just for me, it felt like they're holding my kidney hostage. You know, here, I've got a perfectly healthy kidney that I'm giving a gift to Leilani and they won't let me give it to her because we won't be coerced into having the COVID-19 vaccine.



CARLSON: You must have been -- Leilani, here, you've come all this way. You have a donor, you must have been despondent when you heard this.



LUTALI: Absolutely. I think, you know, we were kind of thinking that this might happen before the end of the year, and it was somewhat like running into a brick wall at 90 miles an hour. I really had a lot to digest about what did that mean for my life? You know, would dialysis be available to me?



So I did reach out to the same hospital system and asked if I would be allowed to receive dialysis without having the vaccine. And I was told yes, but that it was highly irresponsible of me.



CARLSON: Lecturing you as they threaten you with death. Really. This is one of the saddest stories I have learned.



LUTALI: Absolutely.



CARLSON: Leilani and Jaimee, thank you both very much for coming on tonight. Good luck.



FOUGNER: Thank you so much, Tucker.



LUTALI: Thank you, Tucker. Appreciate it.



CARLSON: So, the Democrat who is running to be the Attorney General of Virginia is a man called Mark Herring. He has taken hundreds of thousands of dollars from an anti-gun group financed by Michael Bloomberg. And yet he wants to continue to be the chief law enforcement officer of the state. We're going to speak to the man who is trying to unseat him, next.



CARLSON: Well, it's the Virginia Governor's race that is getting the most attention, but there is another key contest in Virginia that will be decided on Tuesday. It is the Attorney General's race. Now, Democrats across the country put a lot of emphasis on electing Attorneys General because that position has a lot of power. He gets to enforce the law or not.



In Virginia, the Attorney General is a guy called Mark Herring. You might remember him because he once called on Ralph Northam, the Governor to resign over wearing blackface and then it turned out that Mark Herring had also inevitably worn blackface. They are into blackface, the Democratic Party in Virginia.



Herring is also known as a guy who wants to take your guns away. He has taken a lot of money from Michael Bloomberg and promise to do everything he can to eliminate the rights of law-abiding citizens to defend themselves.



MARK HERRING, ATTORNEY GENERAL OF VIRGINIA: We know what needs to happen, both in the action and laws like universal background checks, bans on high capacity magazines, ban on assault weapons.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Amen.



HERRING: Reinstate one gun a month law. Extreme risk law.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Thank you.



HERRING: We can do this on July 9th.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes.



HERRING: The time for action is now.



CARLSON: So get rid of the police, hike the murder rate and then prevent you from defending your family. That's the program.



Jason Miyares is trying to stop that program. He is running for Attorney General in the Commonwealth of Virginia and he joins us tonight. Mr. Miyares, thanks so much for coming on. So, give us your pitch, if you would. This race matters. We don't pay enough attention to Attorneys General races. Why are you preferable to that character, would you say?



JASON MIYARES (R) ATTORNEY GENERAL CANDIDATE IN THE COMMONWEALTH OF VIRGINIA: Tucker, thanks for having me. Listen, if you want somebody who has been trained as a politician, Mark Herring is your candidate. If you want somebody who has been trained as a prosecutor, on your candidate, and what we've seen in Virginia with a murder rate that over a two-decade high is a lot of politicians that have played a political games, far-left political games with our safety going back from our schools to these local Commonwealth's attorneys, these prosecutors that have been funded by these outside special interest groups.



You have the Fairfax Commonwealth's Attorney, you had a case where an individual had raped a five-year-old child over the course of a year, and that Commonwealth's attorney just decided, well, a life sentence without the possibility of parole is too difficult and too harsh for a child rapist, I'm going to give a reduced sentence, drop some of these harsher sentences, harder charges, just so this individual is now eligible for only a 17-year sentence. With geriatric parole, he is out in 10 years and you have a Parole Board that has had this criminal first, victim last mindset where they're letting out violent criminals back on our streets.



People like David Simpkins who had 56 prior felony convictions, including 14 prior armed robberies, forcible sodomy, and abduction. Tucker, he was supposed to be in prison to the year 2066. They let him out 46 years early, and what did he do with his 56th chance to get his life straight? He committed his 57th felony by walking into a convenience store, putting on a ski mask and holding a gun up to the head of a young clerk.



And as the prosecutor in that case noted, he should have never been in a position to harm other Virginians again, but he was because this far-left Parole Board let him out and Mark Herring stood by and did nothing to stop it.



And then finally, you just have to see what's happening in Loudoun, our schools. It's not just the curriculum. These far-left monopoly in Richmond, they passed a bill that ended the mandatory reporting requirement of sexual assault in our schools. And we saw what happened in Loudoun.



You had just this week, over 500 students walk out, saying our schools don't feel safe, because you had an individual that went in and a ninth grade girl went into a bathroom and was the victim of a violent sexual assault. And then the perpetrator then was transferred to another school where a second alleged sexual assault took place.



So right now, you have right now parents who are saying, listen, this isn't really about left or right. This is just about commonsense. It's about right or wrong.



The first step that parents should have, the first confidence is that they drop their child off at a school, that they're going to be safe.



And so again, Mark Herring would rather focus on far-left politics. In fact, he brags that he's turned that Office of the Attorney General in Virginia as a progressive powerhouse. I want to take it back to a law enforcement focus. And that's why we are having so many Virginians come down and rally around this everywhere we go across the state.



CARLSON: I think you make a really good case. If you're the chief law enforcement officer of the state and the state's crime rate goes way up, maybe you shouldn't get re-elected, maybe it's that simple as you just pointed out.



Jason Miyares, good luck on Tuesday. For sure, that matters.



By the way, apparently, someone on another channel attempted to fact check our documentary on January 6th. Our documentary hasn't aired yet, but they hate it already. All the more reason to watch it.



They are lying as you'll find out Monday.



We will be back tomorrow. Sean Hannity takes over now.



