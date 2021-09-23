Tucker: Biden punishing border patrol for enforcing the law

This is a rush transcript of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on September 22, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT.

The flood of Haitian migrants into the United States continues at this hour, unabated. FOX's Bill Melugin is at the border for us now and joins us with an update. Hey, Bill.

BILL MELUGIN, FOX NEWS CHANNEL NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Hey Tucker. Good evening to you. So today, FOX News was able to confirm that in fact, the Federal government is releasing thousands of Haitian migrants into the United States from this camp right here.

My Border Patrol sources on the ground working here in Del Rio tell me what they are doing is basically releasing any family units and any women who are currently claiming to be pregnant, and you can see the impact that it is having on the camp here. Take a live look at the scene here.

We're told just about 5,000 people are left over in this camp right now.

That is significantly decreased from what it was on Saturday, about 15,000.

You can still see a lot of people here milling about, they've built their makeshift structures here as they wait in the sun, wait in the heat, waiting to be processed to find out if they've got a chance of being released into the United States.

You can take a live look at our drone ahead. We've been showing you this for the past several days now, if we've got it, just -- the camp is still fairly large, but you can see parts of it are finally starting to be cleared out because the Feds want to get the optics of this gone, so they're trying to clear it as fast as possible and we want to show you what some of those mass releases look like.

Take a look at this video. We were in Del Rio earlier today. We went to an NGO, a non-government organization where we saw busloads of Haitian migrants just being released after they were processed by Border Patrol.

That NGO gave them some food, some supplies, and then they were on their way. They could go on a bus to anywhere else in the country, or take a look at these photos. Local journalists here reporting that there are Haitians on airplanes flying out of Del Rio Airport, some of them taking selfies.

One journalist telling me, she talked to some of the families on the plane, some are going to Maryland, some are going to Florida, some are going to New York. One woman just gave birth to a baby here under the bridge six days ago.

So you're seeing it. You heard D.H.S. Secretary Mayorkas say the other day that these migrants are going to be expelled. Don't come here. Your journey is not going to succeed. You will be sent back. That's not entirely true, because these migrants are being released by the thousands and just to wrap it up, what my sources on the ground are telling me is Border Patrol are giving these migrants NTRs when they release them, that is a Notice to Report.

What that means is they are asking these migrants to please show up to an I.C.E. office within the next 60 days. It is a request. It is not an NTA, which is an order. An NTA stands for a Notice to Appear. That is much stricter telling them an exact time and date of when to show up.

We'll send it back to you.

CARLSON: Bill Melugin for us doing the reporting that others aren't. Thank you.

It's awful on every level, everything about it is awful, and you've got to ask yourself as you watch the historic tragedy that is Joe Biden's immigration policy, what's the point of this? Nothing about it is an accident, obviously. It's intentional. Joe Biden did it on purpose. But why? Why would a President do this to his own country?

No sane first world nation opens its borders to the world, promising the poorest people on the planet that they can have endless free taxpayer- funded services if they show up and break your laws. That's not just stupid, it's suicidal.

For generations, middle-class Americans have had access to the best healthcare in the world, but not anymore. That's over for good. Our system cannot handle this many destitute newcomers. Period.

Imagine what hospitals are going to look like a year from now. How about schools?

What Joe Biden is doing now will change this country forever, so again, why is he doing it? There's only one plausible answer. You're not allowed to say it out loud. CNN will attack you if you do. The social media companies will shut you down.

The Southern Poverty Law Center will call you dangerous. You could lose your bank account. The left will become completely unhinged and hysterical and that's how you know it's true. They only censor the true things. Nobody gets in trouble for claiming the Earth is flat.

So it could be risky for us to explain what's actually happening here, but for once, we don't need to do that. Joe Biden himself has already done it for us.

Here is Biden explaining the entire point of mass immigration back in 2015 when he was Vice President.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN (D), THEN VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: An unrelenting stream of immigration, non-stop, non-stop. Folks like me who are Caucasian of European descent for the first time in 2017 will be in an absolute minority in the United States of America, absolute minority. Fewer than 50 percent of the people in America from then and on will be white European stock.

That's not a bad thing, that's as a source of our strength.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: An unrelenting stream of immigration, but why? Well, Joe Biden just said it, to change the racial mix of the country. That's the reason, to reduce the political power of people whose ancestors lived here and dramatically increased the proportion of Americans newly arrived from the third world.

And then Biden went further. He said that non-white DNA is the quote, "source of our strength." Imagine saying that. This is the language of eugenics. It is horrifying.

But there's a reason Biden said it. In political terms, this policy is called the great replacement, the replacement of legacy Americans with more obedient people from far away countries.

They brag about it all the time, but if you dare to say it is happening, they will scream at you with maximum hysteria. And here you have Joe Biden confirming his motive on tape with a smile on his face.

No one who talks like this should ever be the President of the United States. The President of the United States has a moral obligation to represent all Americans equally, not just those of a specific color.

For four years, remember, they told me that Donald Trump was a racist, but has anyone ever shown that Trump in his entire life said anything half as disgusting as what Joe Biden said on that tape? No. No one has ever shown that.

Now you're not supposed to notice this, of course, and to keep you from noticing what Joe Biden is doing and why, they are as always accusing you of their sins.

Here are two sitting Members of Congress telling you that it's racist to enforce immigration law. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. AYANNA PRESSLEY (D-MA): Congress must do the work of investigating and ensuring accountability of the egregious and white supremacist behavior of Border Patrol agents in Del Rio, Texas.

REP. MAXINE WATERS (D-CA): What we witnessed takes us back hundreds of years, what we witnessed was worse than what we witnessed in slavery.

Cowboys with their reins again whipping black people, Haitians into the water where they're scrambling and falling down when all they're trying to do is escape from violence in their country.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: It's worse than slavery enforcing our own laws. That was Maxine Waters. Everything she just said is a lie. The Haitians now in Texas aren't trying to escape violence in their own country, they haven't been in Haiti in years. They have been living in South America. Many even had refugee status in South America, in countries like Chile and Brazil, but that wasn't good enough. They waited for Joe Biden to become President and they came here for the free healthcare and housing that Joe Biden promised them.

So now, they have arrived. Why wouldn't they? You would. Who wouldn't?

So here's what it looks like tonight in South Texas.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MELUGIN (voice over): A stunning scene more reminiscent of a third world country than the United States. Over 10,000 migrants are crammed underneath the international bridge here after crossing illegally into the United States. Many using sticks, plants and whatever they can find to build shelter as they wait to be processed by Border Patrol.

From above, a FOX News drone reveals the size and scope of the crisis showing a camp that reached a population of 15,000 at its climax because of this.

Over the weekend, we gained exclusive access to a boat on the Rio Grande and we watched as a constant stream of hundreds of migrants crossed the river from Mexico, entering the United States illegally, hundreds at a time gathering on the shoreline before walking to the bridge.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: That looked like the country you grew up in? No. We don't have to put up with this, we could solve it in a day. The administration could send these people back immediately. Haitians are not bad people, a lot of them are great people, but we have no obligation to let them into our country.

American citizens owe no debt to Haiti. Haiti was never an American colony, Haiti has been an independent country for more than 200 years since 1804, and for much of that time, we have sent Haiti a whole lot of aid. So however sad and dysfunctional Haiti might be, it is not our fault. That's for sure.

And yet, Joe Biden is now punishing Border Patrol officers who tried to enforce the law, who dared to deter Haitians from entering this country illegally with their reins. They weren't whips, they were reins. It doesn't matter to the Biden administration. The officers' real crime was trying to do their job, trying to stop illegal migration into this country.

They've now been suspended, they will likely be fired.

Can you imagine punishing law enforcement for enforcing the law? This is insane. Why do American citizens have a duty to follow the law at this point? That's an honest question. People are going to start asking that question.

The White House spent most of today calling those officers' actions horrific. Really? How were they horrific? The White House never told us.

That's because no one ever cared about whether the whip was real or not.

Joe Biden's Press Secretary is an accomplished liar so she understands the principle well. Here she is in one of the great clips of all time claiming that unlike you, Haitians do not need to show vaccination cards. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: If somebody walks into the country right across the river, does somebody ask them to see their vaccination card?

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Well, let me explain to you again, Peter, how our process works. As individuals -- as individuals come across the border and they are both assessed for whether they have any symptoms.

If they have symptoms, they are -- the intention is for them to be quarantined. That is our process.

They're not intending to stay here for a lengthy period of time.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: So Haitians entering our country illegally from God knows where are not required to show vaccination cards because quote, "They're not intending to stay here for a lengthy period of time." Really?

So let's say you go out to a restaurant in Midtown Manhattan, do you intend to stay in that restaurant for a lengthy period of time? For years? No. You just want to have dinner. But in order to get inside, you still need to show a vaccination card. Why? Oh because you were born here. You're not Haitian. So you don't get a pass.

Let's be honest. None of these people are ever going home. That's just true.

According to the Associated Press quote, "Many Haitian migrants camped in the small Texas border town are now being released into the United States."

Haitians, one official told the Associated Press have been freed on a quote, "Very, very large scale." Oh, of course.

In recent days, FOX News has confirmed that many of these Haitians are not even being given court dates as Bill Melugin just told us, they have been given something called advisory notices requesting that they show up at some point in the future. Any woman claiming to be pregnant is immediately being waived into the country, no proof necessary. Her child would be instantly an American citizen.

So who are these people exactly, these new Americans? Well, the administration has no idea. None. They have no idea. They don't care.

Today, Jen Psaki again admitted she is not even sure how many Haitians have been admitted into the U.S. and how many have been deported. All we know, there are several of Haitians trying to gain access to this country appear to be violent. This was the scene at the airport in Port-au-Prince just yesterday.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE (voice over): The scene at Port-au-Prince airport in Haiti is volatile. Angry Haitians dropped off here by the Biden administration throw rocks and shoes at the plane that carried them home.

Three U.S. I.C.E. officers were reported injured during incidents on the tarmac.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Throwing rocks at I.C.E. officers. The Biden administration has made it clear it's not going to do anything about this, of course. The Governor of Texas isn't doing much about it either, that would be Greg Abbott, a Republican.

In a matter of moments, Greg Abbott could deploy the National Guard, the Texas National Guard to shut off the southern border completely to protect his state and the rest of the country. He has refused to do that. Instead he has just deployed just over 1,000 of the 19,000 troops he controls. Why is that? Why not save the country if you have the power to do that? Why not save your own state?

We don't know. Greg Abbott refused to come on the show and tell us. In a moment, we'll speak to one of his primary opponents about what should be done to protect all of us.

But first a reminder that not all Americans are passive in the face of a crisis like this. Some of them jump at the opportunity to help.

John Rourke saw what was happening on TV and decided he wanted to help, he wanted to clean up the country he was born in. So he participated in The Great American Cleanup. He helped organize a trash pickup along the border.

No one else was doing it.

John Rourke joins us now. John, thanks so much for coming on. I admire what you've done. Tell us what you did and why.

JOHN ROURKE, THE GREAT AMERICAN CLEANUP: So, thanks for having me on, Tucker. So, I flew a group of -- I own Blue Line Moving in Jupiter, Florida. It's a moving company. Every year, we do a different cleanup in a different city throughout the United States.

In 2019, we cleaned up inner city Baltimore after the whole Trump tweeting about it. We were able to pick up 26 tons of garbage in that city. Two guys overdosed right in front of us 15 minutes into our first day. We Narcan'ed them back to life, so this -- Baltimore is crazy, I didn't think anything could be crazier than that and then we went to Del Rio.

So I flew a group of us out there, veterans, some active duty guys and we started picking up trash along the Southern border. We went there for 9/11, Never Forget. You know, so many people died on that day and this is what we felt like we could do to respect those people and we flew out there and we picked up thousands of pounds of garbage along the Southern border.

Our first day, 9/10, we were literally picking up garbage and in 15 minutes, I pulled -- with some of my guys, we pulled three people out of the river. We went from picking up trash to pulling people from the river from Venezuela.

The next day on 9/11, I was underneath that bridge and I see Maxine Waters and Kamala Harris talking about what they've seen. Well let me tell you what I saw, I saw people washing babies in the Rio Grande. I saw babies -- breastfeeding babies sleeping in dirt, 107 degrees outside, red ants everywhere, real coyotes, the ones that have four legs walking around. It was like "Naked and Afraid" Southern Border Edition out there.

People are literally knocking down trees and setting up lean-to's and teepees and sleeping under those. They come and go back and forth from mexico as if me or you walk across the street. There's nobody there to stop them.

We spoke to a ton of them, about 85 percent of the people underneath that bridge were Haitian. The majority of them were coming to South Florida, a lot of them are going to Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Orlando.

I asked them about COVID-19. Peter Doocy said is there anybody there checking to see if they have their vaccines or if they have COVID or anything like that? I was there, I was asking them about whether or not they had been vaccinated, if vaccine was available, would they take it, emphatically said no, they would not take it. A lot of them cited religious beliefs on the reason why they wouldn't take it.

They're coming here because where they're coming from is so poor and they want the opportunity to -- they feel like this is the opportunity now with the Biden administration to leave the countries that they've been living in in Central America, places like Chile and come here now and they told me to my face the reason why we're here is because of Joe Biden, he is allowing us to come here. He is a very humble man. He has a big heart. He loves the Haitian people and we love him.

It was almost like I was at the biggest Biden rally I've ever been to.

Everybody that was there speaking about Joe Biden. They love him.

CARLSON: Yes, well that's the entire point. John Rourke --

ROURKE: And Kamala Harris -- Kamala Harris talking about the border -- I'm sorry -- Kamala Harris throwing these Border Patrol agents under the bus.

You have got to be kidding me, Tucker?

I mean these people are working 16-hour days and they get that? That's the respect they get from the person that's supposed to be leading the border.

It's despicable.

ROURKE: And it's to left to you who lives in Jupiter, Florida which is nowhere near Del Rio, Texas to clean up the mess that the administration made, the people who claim to care about the environment.

How long before Americans start to take border enforcement into their own hands. God knows. John Rourke --

ROURKE: Some people along the border are doing that.

CARLSON: Yes, well you can see why. I appreciate it. Thank you so much for joining us tonight.

ROURKE: Thank you, Tucker.

CARLSON: Allen West retired from the U.S. Army as a Lieutenant Colonel.

Now, he is challenging Greg Abbott in the Republican primary for Governor of Texas. He joins us now. Allen West, I appreciate you coming on.

ALLEN WEST (R), CANDIDATE FOR TEXAS GOVERNOR: Thanks for having me on, Tucker.

CARLSON: So we've expressed frustration because this is happening in a number of different states, but primarily in Texas. Texas has 19,000 members of the National Guard under the command of the Governor, the Governor has refused to use them to seal the border. Tell us what you think of that as someone who is running against him.

WEST: Well, actually Texas has close to 26, 000 members of the Texas Military Department. We have 1,254 miles of border that we share with a volatile unstable country, and just on Sunday, I sat down with some retired military planners and we started a little mission analysis and one of the simple things you can do immediately, you can deploy 6,000 to 7,000 in those critical areas.

I think another thing that has to happen is you establish a border control zone so that you don't have these illegal immigrants that are put on buses and they are shipped out, ferreted across the State of Texas and all across the United States of America.

A key thing to that is that you've got to look at some of these 501(c-3) not-for-profit NGO organizations that is aiding and abetting illegal immigration and you revoke their license to be able to do that and what they're doing, working with the Federal government here in the State of Texas.

But I think one of the most important things we have to do beside putting a physical deterrent of troops on that border and enabling us and our Texas law enforcement to be able to detain, arrest, and deport people since the Federal government is not doing their constitutional duty, we've got to declare the cartels as transnational norco-criminal terrorist organizations and therefore, here in the State of Texas, we can go after their resources, we can go after their financing.

There are banks that I'm sure have cartel money in it. There are people that are working for the cartel on this side of the border and you arrest them for aiding and abetting a terrorist organization.

So those are some of the initial things that I would do.

CARLSON: All of them are so sensible. My jaw is open. I'm wondering why they haven't been done months into this disaster? Do you have any idea?

WEST: Well, you would have to ask the person that is currently the Governor that obviously refuses to go on your show, but goes on other shows where he feels he has a nice listening audience.

But the thing is that, we saw this coming. We have seen the Biden administration institute unconstitutionally by executive order an open borders policy.

Now, Texas is a sovereign state and as you stated in your opening monologue, who would ever want to be President and not want to protect the sovereignty of the United States of America?

CARLSON: That's right.

WEST: But who would want to be a Governor and not want to protect the sovereignty of their state which has almost a 1,300 mile border? We have already had firing incidents, Tucker, out in the El Paso sector where cartel members are shooting across the border into the State of Texas targeting Border Patrol agents.

Last time I checked, that was an act of war. As a matter of fact, 30 years ago, as a young Army Captain, I was deployed to Kuwait to protect their border against Saddam Hussein, but yet here today, we find ourselves not protecting our own border. I find that very hypocritical and ironic.

CARLSON: Well now you're speaking like a Texan, and I think -- let me just ask you one question -- it's a political question, but any Governor particularly this Governor in this state who took a stand to protect the other 49 states from what is an invasion , that's really going to harm this country. Anyone who did that would instantly be a leading candidate for President. People want that so badly.

It is just -- on every level, on the level of duty, the moral level, and on a political level, it seems insane that he hasn't done this.

WEST: Yes, you're absolutely right, but you know my concern is not about a higher office.

CARLSON: Yes, of course.

WEST: My concern is about the safety and security of the citizens of Texas and of course, like you just said, the other 49 states. These people -- anytime you go out here in Texas on any of the major interstates, you're going to see tour buses all over the State of Texas. Those tour buses are not filled with tourists, they are filled with illegal immigrants.

Driving down here, I'm in Harlingen which is in Cameron County close to the border here in the Rio Grande Valley, many of the Customs and Border Patrol checkpoints are empty. They are being abandoned. They are deserted. Why?

Because those Border Patrol assets are down there in Del Rio along that border and guess what is happening? You've got free rein.

And so it's not just that little corridor where that bridge comes across in Del Rio, think about the other 1,253 miles where people have free rein to come across the border into the State of Texas and there are no checkpoints out there.

That's why Texas is the number one state in the United States of America, maybe number two for human sex trafficking. Dallas and Houston are the top two cities in America for sex trafficking. What Governor would want to sit around and allow his state to lead the nation in that category?

CARLSON: I think you just won a lot of support, Colonel Allen West, certainly for me. I appreciate it. Thank you.

WEST: Thank you, Tucker.

CARLSON: So vaccine mandates have nothing to do with COVID, they have nothing to do even with vaccines. They have to do with forcing the population to bow to the will of a political party and in the U.S.

military, the effect has been devastating.

One active duty U.S. Navy Commander has just issued an urgent warning about what these mandates are doing to National Security. That commander joins us straight ahead.

CARLSON: The COVID vaccines are free, anyone who wants a COVID vaccine can get a COVID vaccine and the data show us that a majority of the country has. Good for them.

But there are millions of other Americans who do not want to get the COVID vaccine for a bunch of different reasons, many of which are wholly legitimate. Many millions of people have recovered from COVID, they have antibodies that are stronger than any of the vaccine gives them, they don't need the vaccine. In any case, it's their call.

People who are unvaccinated pose no risk whatsoever to people who are vaccinated. That doesn't even make sense. It's lunacy.

So, the Biden administration could just leave things as they are, declare victory and go home, but no, there's no political advantage in that, so the administration is forcing virtually everyone to get it including active duty members of the military.

Military members who don't get the shot face termination and even court martial, so what effect is this having on our military and on our military readiness?

An active duty Navy Commander called J.H. Furman has just written a memo about the implications of this policy and posted it online. Furman wrote this, quote: "Forced vaccination of all military personnel with the present

COVID-19 vaccines may compromise U.S. National Security due to the unknown extent of serious vaccine complications."

J.H. Furman is a Commander in the U.S. Navy presently and he joins us tonight.

Commander Furman, thanks so much for coming on. It goes to that saying it's brave of you to do this and I'm sure you understand there will be consequences for doing this, so we're extra grateful that you are.

Why did you write this?

J.H. FURMAN, NAVY COMMANDER: Well, Tucker, I wrote that first paper because I had genuine concerns about the strategic impacts of the COVID-19 vaccination mandatory policy. And since writing that, it turns out I have a lot of people that agree with me. You know they contacted me in in every way possible expressing the same concern and the same confusion over the necessity of this vaccine in what is probably the most healthy population in the entire United States.

It has a harm rate or a mortality rate of 0.001 percent compare that with the VAERS harm rate where COVID vaccination harm over the last 20 months has taken almost half of the total harms totals in in the VAERS database, the 20-year long VAERS database. Combine that with the unknown long-term impacts of the vaccine from this this aborted fetal cell line either derived or manufactured gene therapy vaccine.

We can't know what the impacts are going to be. The strategic concerns are enormous, either through the sailors half of which of the entire force do not want the vaccine, that's across the reserves and the active duty force or can you imagine forced vaccinating everyone and throwing everyone the same experimental group and we don't know what the vaccine is going to do in the end.

Everybody is vaccine trained to the same virus and the impacts are unknown.

CARLSON: Do you expect to be relieved for doing this interview?

FURMAN: No, absolutely not. So I took an oath of office when I swore in as a Naval officer and that oath is to support and defend the Constitution, the law of the land. An officer's oath does not swear allegiance or does not come under the leadership. You know, I do not swear my alliance to any leadership, I swear an alliance to align myself with the U.S. Constitution and execute those office or this office commensurate.

And so all I'm doing is asking an open strategic question and really the voice that I hear screaming at me from all ends of the military is, why is it necessary? We don't understand it. And it's understandable that everybody wants to do a good job who is in the military and whether you know, they are on one side or the other of this issue, you know they're just the victim of a very large misperception.

Our regulatory agencies and our U.S. corporations have done no justice to the U.S. military and the population as a whole.

CARLSON: I agree with that. You are a very brave man to say this out loud and we are grateful. Thank you. Commander J.H. Furman joining us tonight.

So the biggest state in the country just passed law that abolishes the suburbs. That's not a small thing. We'll tell you what it means, next.

CARLSON: In addition to all the other problems that California has, housing prices there are higher than any place in the country. The median home price in the State of California is now more than $800,000.00, that's more than double the nationwide median. In recent years, because this really is a problem, leaders in California passed dozens of bills they claim would fix the problem.

Governor Jerry Brown, the last guy signed 15 housing bills just in 2017.

Last Year, Gavin Newsom signed 18 separate housing bills. Did they work?

Not at all. They did not work for the people who live in California, but they weren't intended to work for people who want to buy houses, instead those bills had one purpose, destroying suburban homes and replacing them with high density housing.

Real estate developers make more money when single family homes are leveled and replaced with apartment complexes, obviously, and real estate developers happen to be major donors to the Democratic Party of California, and in particular to Gavin Newsom.

For example, the real estate developer George Marcus was one of Gavin Newsom's biggest donors in the recent recall election. So this week, after surviving the recall tragically, Gavin Newsom rewarded those real estate developers with the biggest quote, "housing bill" ever.

Newsom just signed a series of bills, most notably SB-9 and SB-10 that will abolish the suburbs in the State of California, the state that invented the suburbs. Those bills were endorsed by the California Building Industry Association, which represents quote, "interests of builders and developers of housing and commercial projects."

They're about to be quite a few new commercial projects in California's suburbs. As "The New York Times" put it quote, "SB-9 essentially ends single-family zoning." Property owners now have the state's approval to convert any single-family home in the State of California into a four-unit apartment complex.

How is this improving anyone's life? It won't. It means demolishing homes to put up rental units. At the behest of his donors, Gavin Newsom is turning the State of California into a slum and it is not just happening in California.

Recently, Oregon passed a statewide ban on single family zoning. This is insane. Cities like Minneapolis and Sacramento have begun to allow multi- family dwellings on single-family lots. Crowding a problem, anyone think?

Only the government of China by the way appears to be doing anything to rein in real estate developers, quote: "Housing should be for living and not for speculation," said the President of China recently. We hate to quote the President of China, but in this case, he is right.

We know that because one of the largest and most leveraged real estate companies in the world, the China-based Evergrande Group is collapsing and china has given no indication they're interested in bailing out Evergrande.

Meanwhile, in this country, real estate companies don't just get bailouts, they get to write the laws. They get to wreck your neighborhood, and in many parts of America, they are able to demolish the home next door and turn it into an apartment complex.

That's great.

Well, Nicki Minaj became very famous in our world, anyway, we're not big rap aficionados for her political views which were actually pretty insightful, but she's not the only one.

We just spoke to the U.K.'s most outspoken rapper about politics in the United States and it was a fascinating conversation. We'll show you some of it in just a moment.

And you can go to tuckercarlson.com right now and get the new book, cut out Big Tech. Amazon gets nothing. Be right back.

CARLSON: Well, September is rap star month on this show apparently. Last week, we told you all about Nicki Minaj. Tonight, an interview with Zuby, who is a rapper in the United Kingdom and a very insightful observer of American politics, not at all afraid to say what he thinks.

We sat down with him for a new episode of "Tucker Carlson Today." He told us what he thinks of the COVID mandates and the state of our ruling class.

It is worth listening to. Here's part of it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: When you're in London and you're in Great Britain, does anybody ever say, you know I can't believe what's going on. Here you have Boris Johnson, you know, smart guy, but can't manage his own life. We don't have any kids he has. You know, he is kind of a disaster personally telling us how to manage the intimate details of our lives. Like that's wrong.

Does anybody ever say that?

ZUBY, RAPPER: Millions of people do.

CARLSON: They do.

ZUBY: There are. There is a resistance. I don't want it to sound like you know, every British person is a sheep who is just willing to comply with whatever daddy government says, it's not -- it's not like that at all. I think proportionally though, it's different.

Another thing with the U.S.A. and again, a lot of Americans take this for granted, a huge advantage of this country beyond its size and its geographical scale and its population is that you have states, right, you have 50 different options within your own country where you don't like the way things are going in California, you've got 49 other options.

You don't like the way things are here, you can move without leaving your whole country. Whereas with lots of other countries, if things aren't going well -- this is the kind of the position I've found myself in.

Like I love the U.K. I'm a big fan of the U.K. It's a wonderful country in many regards, but I was just feeling like, man, there's -- I don't really like the way this is trending. I have a lot of concerns with this direction and this response, and with me it's like well, there's nowhere else to go besides literally leaving the whole country, which is bittersweet.

It's an adventure, but I don't like the -- I don't like the fact that I felt like my hand was forced and that things were going in such a direction where I was like man, like, I don't -- I don't know. You know, again, I talk to people who live in all the freedom lovers who are out there in places like Australia right now, it's a bad situation.

I mean, you can't leave the country. I mean, that in itself -- it is one thing --

CARLSON: You can't leave your country. It sucks.

ZUBY: You can't leave the country. You can't come in, you can't leave.

It's gone back to becoming to being a penal colony, right?

CARLSON: So why is that better than Cuba? I mean, better beaches like what

--

ZUBY: This is the thing, and you know it's also been revealed that a lot of people don't value liberty and freedom perhaps in the way that we thought that they did or people claimed to. I think, now you're seeing that

-- I've always had a suspicion that really people value safety and security or at least the illusion of it more than they value freedom and liberty and that's really proven -- it is really, really proven to be the case.

I mean everything that's going on, every government overstep, every bit of authoritarianism or outright tyranny, what's the justification for it? You know, for the greater good, for your health, for your safety, that's always the justification even if they're clearly, clearly going way, way, way beyond that.

CARLSON: But it's all from people who have no demonstrated record of success in the field that they're espousing on. I mean, Joe Biden last week literally got up there and lectured American parents on how to raise their kids. Joe Biden.

ZUBY: Yes.

CARLSON: You know, whatever his good qualities, has no right to lecture anyone on how to raise their children. I mean, are you joking? He should be ashamed, but it's true across the board.

ZUBY: Yes.

CARLSON: Maybe part of the problem is we have just inept leaders.

ZUBY: Yes, and the thing is it's also easy to advocate for things that don't affect you.

CARLSON: Right.

ZUBY: This has been one of the biggest problems all throughout, certainly, I mean it's always a problem, but over the past 18 months especially. I mean, we've seen this. We've all seen it. The governors and the mayors and Prime Ministers whoever they are out having their parties and going maskless and not socially distancing and doing this and doing -- violating all their rules going on foreign holidays while they're telling their citizens to stay at home and to wear a mask and to you know, do this and do that.

And that -- I mean it's like an animal farm, just that level of outright hypocrisy that's just been rammed in people's faces.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Zuby, from the U.K. That went on for about an hour. Interesting.

You can watch on "Tucker Carlson Today" did by going to foxnation.com.

Now you may remember the owner of the Atilis Gym in Philadelphia. He appeared on the show a couple of times -- Ian Smith. He is back to explain what you can do to stay safe from COVID. He actually has an answer that makes sense.

By the way, I went on Greg Gutfeld's show, his new late night show. It is on at 11 Eastern tonight. Question was who is the dumbest CNN anchor? It was a spirited debate with Greg Gutfeld. That's later tonight.

CARLSON: Americans have become much more unhealthy during the COVID lockdowns, not from COVID, but from sitting around all the time and eating Crawlers, not judging, eaten a few Crawlers over the past year, most of us have.

Overall, American adults report gaining an average of almost 30 pounds in the last year and a half. At the same time the government shut down gyms and arrested people for going outside. Obesity is one of the main -- maybe the main, along with age -- contributor to death from COVID. So what is this?

Ian Smith has thought a lot about this. He is the owner of the Atilis Gym just outside Philadelphia in New Jersey. He joins us tonight. Ian, thanks so much for coming on.

So seeing these numbers, so we've talked a lot about the State of New Jersey's attempt to shut you down and punish you for speaking up about it.

But the two numbers since we last spoke that have become crystal clear is that if you're overweight, you're much more likely to get sick from COVID, hospitalized, or die and that people are getting much heavier. So, it makes what they're doing to you seem even crazier.

IAN SMITH, OWNER, ATILIS GYM: It is. You know, I would love to decide -- I would love to know who, in what backroom decided that the way forward for public health for Americans was isolation and mass vaccination, because 18 months later, as you said, Americans are not any healthier. And in fact, most Americans are less healthy.

You know, we're seeing it every day in the gym, people are coming in overweight having gained 10, 15, 30 pounds, not from COVID. And where was the outrage or where was the direction or the money spent on public health that wanted to incentivize people to learn how to take care of themselves, to go outside, to exercise, to do all these really simple, basic thing that if you step away from the madness, and the media, all makes sense to any rational thinking individual and that's exercise, good diet, and plenty of sunlight and fresh air.

CARLSON: Exactly. You've been saying this for -- I don't know when we first spoke, but it was probably a year and a half ago. You've been saying this the entire time and they treated you like a criminal. Do you feel vindicated by these numbers?

SMITH: You know, it's sad because what we set out to do was provide a solution where the government wasn't coming up with one. You know, we've heard nothing but outrage and fear over the COVID deaths. But what about the 300,000 people that die every year from obesity-related complications?

Where is the money spent in the communities? Where are the people going door to door knocking on people's doors like they are trying to get them to pander a COVID shot?

It's just lunacy. You know, they are not getting the results that they want and they won't abandon the plan. They are just doubling down on these efforts that are proving more and more every day as we learn more to be futile at this point.

CARLSON: Exactly.

SMITH: People don't want -- people who took the vaccine are going to take it and those who don't want to take it are not going to.

CARLSON: Exactly. If you treated your kids like the government treats American citizens, your kids would be in rehab. That is totally right. Ian, thank you so much.

SMITH: It would be abuse.

CARLSON: It would be abuse. That's exactly right. We're out of time, new interview on foxnation.com. Have a great night. Sean Hannity takes over.

