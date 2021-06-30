Tucker: Biden-Harris have lost control of the border

This is a rush transcript from "Tucker Carlson Tonight," June 29, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: Good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT.

A few weeks ago, a driver for a charter bus company reached out to reporters at FOX 17 in Nashville. She had been told not to speak to the media, but she did it anyway. Why? Because what she was seeing every day on the job was so strange, without precedent in her 20-year career as a driver that she felt she had to tell the public about it.

Starting this April, the bus driver said, government agents began instructing her to pick up busloads of migrant children -- foreign nationals from Guatemala, Mexico, Honduras et cetera. The driver wasn't given any information beyond that, she was just told to take those children deep into the interior of the United States, away from the border and do it as quickly as possible, quote: "There have been some drop-offs in Nashville, some in Knoxville, some in Chattanooga, a couple in Atlanta," the driver said. "That's just as far as I go, then the children continue on further."

Another source familiar to what's going on told FOX 17 that some of these foreign nationals were taken as far away as New York and Chicago and Miami, but there's a problem. If you're trying to change the population of a country without the people who already live there finding out, it's tough to do it with buses, because when you pull a bus packed with illegal migrants from a foreign country without the proper ID, without the right to be in this country at all, people tend to notice.

So, the Biden administration came up with a different plan, quote: "Now they're flying the kids because the buses were easier to videotape going down the highway." Ask yourself by the way since we've been talking a lot about democracy in this country, everything is a threat to democracy. If you change the population of a country without the consent of the people who live there, is that democracy? Doesn't that country belong to the people who live there? It's their country. That's what democracy is.

But what if a small number of hardened ideologues decided to take it away from those people and give it to foreign nationals? That would not be democracy.

By the way, some of the footage of buses hauling illegal migrants was shot by the Center for Immigration Studies back in March and we have a clip. Here it is.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TODD BENSMAN, SENIOR SECURITY FELLOW (voice over): What's happening most of the time is that they are boarding buses and heading into America's heartland. A conveyor belt of commercial and charter buses just like this one in Del Rio, Texas are carrying tens of thousands, a sight unseen from Texas, Arizona, and California borderlands northward and they are dropping their Haitian, Venezuelan Cuban, and Central American family units in Florida and New Jersey, Tennessee, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, Georgia, Kentucky, and to large cities in Texas such as Dallas and Houston.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: How is this not the biggest story in the country? You're changing the population of America without the consent of Americans, you're doing it secretly on a huge scale and no one is noticing?

Six months after Inauguration Day, the borders are more open than ever. It tells you everything you need to know about how the Biden administration approaches immigration. They are not going to stop the flow of illegal migrants across our southern border, no. Instead, they give those migrants free transportation to anywhere in the United States they choose and when you notice that they're doing it, they don't stop. They just find a different way to do it, a new method of transportation.

How is this not an invasion? That's exactly what it is, and it's being abetted by the Biden administration.

Here are the numbers. In May of last year, a total of 24,000 people were encountered by authorities at the southwestern land border. In May of this year, that number had risen to 180,000. A hundred and eighty thousand people. That's the equivalent of the entire City of Chattanooga, Tennessee showing up at the southern border every single month.

And we're not cherry picking data, by the way, that's true every month. Last April for example, 17,000 people showed up at the southern border. This April, the number was 178, 000. It's that kind of increase, dramatic to the point that your eyes pop open every month of this year since Joe Biden became President.

In all, the number of illegal immigrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border this fiscal year is already at its highest level since 2006 with four months still uncounted. Here is what it actually looks like at the Rio Grande.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE (voice over): In less than an hour, the smugglers have brought a group of at least 60 migrants into the United States just in this spot alone, many of them women and children.

Border Patrol buses can't get down to the river's edge, so agents have to lead the migrants up a hill to a processing area. That is where they're joined by other migrants who have also illegally crossed on rafts in the area.

It is big business for the human smugglers who continue to benefit the most from the ongoing border crisis.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: So, that report makes an important point. A lot of people coming over, just economic migrants who are moving from very poor countries to the largest welfare state in the world, which is our country, and why wouldn't they do that? You'd probably do the same if you could. We shouldn't allow them, but you can't blame them for wanting to.

But not all of them are good people with obvious human motives like that, some of them are very bad people. Some of them have preexisting criminal records.

According to Customs and Border Protection, immigration authorities have arrested 760 illegal migrants since October just in the Laredo section of the Texas border. Last year during the same period, they arrested only 60 people, so that's a 900 percent increase in the number of illegal immigrants detained with criminal backgrounds. By the way, that's not all who came here. Those are just the ones that we detained.

We should tell you that includes sex offenders and gang members, not just drunk drivers, and it includes a lot of drug traffickers. Mexico is in the middle of a drug war right now, a real one.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, just in the last year, fentanyl seizures at the southern border have surged more than 800 percent and that's just in Texas. Keep in mind, fentanyl is extremely difficult to detect. It doesn't take much, it's odorless and colorless. It is very easy to smuggle fentanyl, that's why they do it.

Seen the OD rates in the United States? They're off the charts. Those deaths are being fed by the drug trade coming across our southern border. It is killing Americans.

So this is a disaster and the numbers prove it, but according to Kamala Harris, it's progress.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KAMALA HARRIS (D), VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The men and women who are on the ground doing the job every day, I commend all of them for the success that they have seen thus far. I'd call it progress. We're not exactly where we want to be yet, but we have seen extreme progress over these last few months.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Extreme progress as the numbers rise and as the Biden administration without your permission or knowledge, but at your expense moves some unknown thousands of people into the interior of the United States where they begin new lives, again on Federal programs.

Not a slam on them, but it's an attack and one we should all join in on the people making it possible. The question is, what can you do about it? The administration IS out of control. There is no oversight at all from the Congress, certainly not from the media. The stakes couldn't be higher.

At this point, there's only one way to stop it. There's only one man who can. His name is Greg Abbott. He is the Governor of Texas.

The Governor of Texas could send the National Guard to the border and seal it, it's his border, too. There are 19,000 soldiers in the Texas National Guard. As of tonight, we believe, Greg Abbott has deployed a mere 500 of them to the border. Why is that? Why not seal the border between Texas and Mexico? California is not going to do it, Arizona may or may not. Texas could tomorrow. Why aren't they?

We wanted to ask Greg Abbott that question, but he refused to come on. One senior official in the State of Texas has agreed to address that question and we're going to talk to him in just a minute.

We want to begin tonight with someone who is down there, firsthand seeing what's happening, one of the few reporters who has covered our open borders and that's Julio Rosas.

Last night, he was in Roma, Texas. While he was speaking, a coyote showed up bringing migrants across the river in a raft. Here is what it looked like.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JULIO ROSAS, SENIOR WRITER, TOWNHALL.COM: We are here in Roma, Texas right now. The Rio Grande is right behind me and what's going on right now is the coyotes are bringing over the illegal immigrants. Right here in this spot in Roma is a very popular crossing area.

There's no Border Patrol. There's no National Guard. There's no Texas Highway Patrol. It is just us. They're over here. Wow. And there's still more people across the bank from us as well, so this is far from the last trip.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Julia Rosas is a senior writer at townhall.com. He is at the border. He has been there for a while, so many journalists haven't been, he has. We're happy to have him on tonight.

Julio, thanks so much for coming on. What do you see down there right now

ROSAS: Well, basically, Tucker, I mean what I've told you back in March and you know, I'm saying it now and I'll probably say it again in a few months and the fact is that the crisis is continuing down here and you know, it's very unfortunate that the Vice President not only went to El Paso, which granted, it has seen its fair share of the crisis, but the Rio Grande Valley is really the epicenter for everything because it is a lot easier to cross into the United States in this area than as opposed to the El Paso sector.

And so you know, last night, we actually came upon that scene while they were midway through the people that they were ferrying across, and so you know, Border Patrol was further up inland already and inundated with all the people that had already crossed before we got to Roma and they continued to cross over for about another hour and a half.

And when they were done with their shift, we asked them, hey, is it going to be the same time tomorrow and the coyote said, yes. And so this is happening every day and it affects the Americans that live here along the border, but as you pointed out earlier in your show, there are other things like the increase in drugs that are flowing across that affects Americans further up north.

And so you know, the only good thing with Harris's trip really was to bring back attention to the border because it did kind of, you know, go out of the news cycle. But this is happening every single day.

CARLSON: So, you're one reporter with an iPhone and a notepad and you're documenting this. You have to wonder like where are the Federal Troops? It seems like this is happening without anyone stopping it from happening.

ROSAS: Well, you know, what I can say is, you know I've spent a lot of time with the Texas Highway Patrol. They are part of Operation Lone Star. They have helped augment the Border Patrol here along with the National Guard, but no, they definitely need more resources and that's why Governor Abbott asked for additional support from other states because I mean, this is a very large section and just again, there's just a lot of people coming across.

And what's not really being talked about is that the border towns in Mexico at the same time when this is happening we're seeing an increase in violence over there. I mean, it just appears the cartels are really getting stronger, really getting emboldened to carry out just mindless acts of violence over there.

And so you know, we've been advised not going to Reynosa, which is across McAllen, you know Rio Bravo is also getting inundated with attacks as well, so I mean it should -- you know, open borders that we've seen today, it's just not good for anybody.

CARLSON: No, it's not good for anybody. That's exactly right. Julio Rosas, appreciate it. Thank you.

Well, when several hundred mostly senior citizens got really frustrated with the election results in January and broke the law and walked through the U.S. Capitol building, Members of Congress were so afraid -- Sandy Cortez is still in therapy, she says -- that they built a wall immediately around their workplace, around the Capitol. Then they brought in the Army to protect them.

Meanwhile, our country has no southern border, effectively. You just saw that, and no one is doing anything. That's totally fine. Too bad that Congress is not in McAllen.

The question tonight though is why isn't the State of Texas stopping this? It's their border, too. They have a National Guard. They could shut this down. Why aren't they doing that?

Sid Miller is the Agricultural Commissioner of the State of Texas and we're happy to have him on tonight. Mr. Miller thanks so much for coming on.

Now, I know, you know these problems are famously complicated, but this one is maybe not that complicated. How about shut down the border? Why doesn't Texas do that?

SID MILLER, AGRICULTURAL COMMISSIONER OF THE STATE OF TEXAS: Well, we should. You know, our governor is -- I'm glad he is doing something. We're finally, you know, responding.

He has been in office seven years, I'm hoping it's not political theater because we've got the basic questions that aren't even -- he has, you know -- he hasn't given us his plan. We need to know, where does the wall need to be built? How much of it needs to be built? What's it going to cost? And how do we pay for it?

You know those are four basic questions that haven't been answered. I'm glad he's doing something, but we're not doing near enough. The problem I have, Tucker, is the timeline.

When we knew on November 4th or 5th, you know pick a day, or January the 6th, when the legal avenues were closed or even on you know, January 20th, when Biden was sworn in, we knew that there was going to be open borders and the welcome mat was going to be out.

CARLSON: Exactly.

MILLER: Six months ago, that's when we should have been doing something down on the border. We should have rolled out the razor wire where the wall hadn't been built. We should have contracted our high surveillance aircraft. We should have gotten our own drones up in the air so we could see whether the surge is coming for us.

Once the surge is here, it's too late, you know. But we could have been down there on the border and when that surge got here and said, look, we don't care what the Biden administration says, you're not coming into Texas.

CARLSON: Well, that's exactly right and I think most people in Texas, regardless of their political affiliation or their ethnicity, appreciate that you can't have a country without borders and we don't have the National Guard to fight in Syria actually, protecting our own borders seems like a more pressing concern.

What is preventing Governor Abbott, who I think wants to be re-elected, hard to imagine, but I think he does -- why isn't he sending them tonight?

MILLER: Well --

CARLSON: Like what is -- honestly, what's the answer?

MILLER: I think he is the only one that can answer that question, honestly. I don't know why he doesn't. I don't have the answer. I am glad to see President Trump coming back to Texas. He is welcome here, he'll be well-received in those border communities down there. They love him down there.

You know, he won a lot of those counties and those cities in the last election and never been carried by a Republican before.

CARLSON: That's right.

MILLER: Welcome back, Mr. President. We're glad to have you back.

CARLSON: Yes, 90 percent Hispanic counties voting for Trump because of the border. Commissioner Sid Miller, we appreciate your coming on tonight. Thank you so much.

MILLER: Anytime, Tucker. God bless. Thank you.

CARLSON: God bless.

So, we have heard for years and seen some evidence over the years that the N.S.A., which is chartered to spy on foreign countries keep us safe by surveilling our adversaries has been turning its power on Americans, but on Sunday that was confirmed for us because we found out conclusively that the N.S.A. has been reading our e-mails, my e-mails from my personal e-mail account.

Well, we just got off the phone in a very intense conversation with N.S.A. officials about 22 minutes ago and we'll tell you what they're saying about it next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: Last night, we told you about the Biden administration's efforts to monitor and intimidate this show. On Sunday, we heard from a whistleblower within the U.S. government, someone with direct knowledge who warned us that the N.S.A. was reading our electronic communications, our e- mails and texts and was planning to leak them selectively in an effort to hurt us.

This person had details from my e-mails that no one outside the recipient could have known, so it was not a delusion, it was entirely real. In fact it was confirmed.

After the show last night, after we announced this, other news organizations acted as if it's totally normal for heavily politicized Intel Agencies to spy on and threaten journalists they disagree with. It's no big deal, stop whining.

But it is a big deal. It is completely wrong, not to mention illegal, and this is hardly the first time the so-called Intelligence Community has done something like this. They've done an awful lot of it. Look it up.

If we let them continue to do it, it's the end of democracy. Democracy can't function with semi-independent highly politicized Intel Agencies. It's really dangerous.

For its part, the Biden administration just ignored the story. They did not deny the story, they can't, they know that it's true. Today, the President's flak was asked about it on Air Force One. Here is the exchange.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

REPORTER: Tucker Carlson said that the N.S.A. is spying on him. Is the administration aware of any espionage or listening efforts on U.S. citizens by the N.S.A.? And is Tucker Carlson one of them?

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Well, the N.S.A., as I think you're well aware I'm sure everyone's aware, everyone on this plane is aware I should say is an entity that focuses on foreign threats and individuals who are attempting to do us harm on foreign soil, so that is their purview, but beyond that I would point you to the Intelligence Community.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

CARLSON: It's like she is reading a Wikipedia entry. Ask them.

But here's what to notice, no denial. Of course, she is right that the N.S.A. is chartered to spy on foreigners, not on Americans. That's illegal, and yet the N.S.A. does routinely spy on Americans -- it won't call it spying, that's exactly what it is -- millions of Americans, and sometimes it does it for political reasons and everyone knows this. Everyone including sitting members of the Intel Committee, some of them are paranoid about their own communications. That's true.

In Washington, this is just considered fine, but it's not fine. It is dangerous and it is wrong. Some faceless hack in a powerful government spy agency decides he doesn't like what you think, so he is going to hurt you and there's nothing you can do about it. That could happen to you.

And when it does happen trust us, NBC News will call you a delusional QAnon conspiracy theorist for complaining about it.

Well, this morning, we decided to just call Paul Nakasone directly. He is the highly political left-wing four-star general who runs the N.S.A. The receptionist refused to put us through. We're American citizens though, so we kept trying because it's our right.

This afternoon we got his direct line and we tried again. Nakasone's assistant seemed shocked that someone whose e-mail, the N.S.A. is reading would dare to call the Director himself. Shut up, serf. Obey.

So they told us Nakasone just wasn't there. Then just minutes before air tonight, the N.S.A. sent us an infuriatingly dishonest formal statement, an entire paragraph of lies written purely for the benefit of the Intel Communities lackeys at CNN and MSNBC, all those people they hire with the titles on the screen.

They also tweeted out a few minutes ago.

Now, last night on the show, we made a very straightforward claim, N.S.A. has read my private e-mails without my permission. Period. That's what we said.

Tonight's statement from the N.S.A. does not deny that, instead it comes with this non-sequitur in part quote, "Tucker Carlson has never been an intelligence target of the agency." Okay, glad to know.

But the question remains, did the Biden administration read my personal e- mails? That's the question that we asked directly to N.S.A. officials when we spoke to them about 20 minutes ago in a very heated conversation. Did you read my e-mails? And again, they refused to say, again and again, and then they refused even to explain why they couldn't answer that simple question. We can't tell you and we won't tell you why we can't tell you.

My e-mails and the message was clear, we can do whatever we want. We can read your personal text, we can read your personal e-mails, we can send veiled threats your way to brush you back if we don't like your politics. We can do anything. We're our own country and there's literally nothing you can do about it. We're in charge, you're not.

Orwellian does not begin to describe the experience. It was like living in China, but we should get used to it. Now that the Biden administration has classified tens of millions of patriotic Americans, the kind who served in the military and fly flags in front of their homes as potential domestic terrorists, white supremacist saboteurs, we're going to see a whole lot more of this kind of thing, a whole lot more.

Harmeet Dhillon is a Civil Rights attorney. We're happy to have her on the show tonight. She has dealt with a lot of this stuff. In a text exchange we had a couple of hours ago, I expressed my frustration, you said quote: "I'm not surprised at all." It seems to me we should be shocked by this. We have a right to be as American citizens, why can't we find out? It hardly just applies to me. Why can't any American find out if some bureaucrat in a spy agency is reading your private e-mail? It's a really simple question. Why can't we know?

HARMEET DHILLON, LAWYER, CENTER FOR AMERICAN LIBERTY: Well, you should be able to find out, Tucker, and the reason I said I'm not surprised is for the last 20 years since 9/11, I and other civil libertarians have been screaming about the Patriot Act and other laws, but dating back to 1947, our securities laws have said that the spying may only be on foreigners not on American citizens.

CARLSON: Yes.

DHILLON: But our government regularly flouts that. I mean, you know we have the example of James Clapper lying to Congress about spying on American citizens and gathering millions of pieces of data, phone call records, and all of that, and so when you ask why, well, of course it's about this military industrial complex, the security industrial complex, and they justify the spying on Americans in the name of we're really focusing on foreigners and the American data that we scoop up, they call that incidental.

So, I suspect if you're able because you are a person with a lot of connections and this is a good platform, if you are able to find out more information about this, I think what you're going to find is that you are being described as incidental, so the gathering of your information is going to be because they are really focusing on somebody else.

But I want to really break that down. When you look at the Carter Page violations for example, the lies to the FISA Court, does anybody think that the national security apparatus was trying to find out Carter Page's activities and communications? No. The trick is, if they can get a surveillance order on an individual, what they're able to do is scoop up all of the communications of all of the people who reach out to that person, text them even you know without any predicate.

And so that's really where it's at, and so that's a huge dragnet and when Americans have become scandalized or Members of Congress are asking questions about this, there have been some reining in of these things, but now the current law is that the phone companies gather this data and they have to store it.

But the N.S.A. can go over and ask for it and go shopping in a treasure trove of billions of pieces of data anytime they want and in fact dating back to 2018 that N.S.A. has looked at or had access to over half a billion records of American communication.

So, you're one of them, but frankly any important person, any enemy of the state should expect that there's some way that the N.S.A. can get a hold of somebody near you, get an order or a right to ask questions, and all of a sudden they have all the information and a bunch of unelected faceless bureaucrats are going shopping in your data and then, you know talking to the guy next door in the cubicle next door passing it around the office, and then making plans of what to do.

CARLSON: And then threatening me.

DHILLON: Yes, exactly.

CARLSON: Yes, and threatening me, which is exactly what they did. So, the system you described might work if you had patriotic, non-partisan, non- political, duty-oriented bureaucrats who are fighting say a Cold War, but if you change the focus of the war on terror inward, against Americans, who are disobedient or don't support the regime, by definition you're going to have corrupt ideologues and partisans using this information against American citizens with by the way the help of NBC News and CNN, and the entire edifice of Intel connected totally corrupt news agencies.

I mean, that's like a recipe for tyranny.

DHILLON: Right, and let me add a couple of things that will not make you sleep any better, which is that when you try to go into court and challenge these as some Civil Rights organizations, EFF, and the American Civil Liberties Union, cases last for over a decade.

The current case pending in the Ninth Circuit is called Jewel Versus National Security Agency and for the last 13 years that case has bounced back and forth up and down to the court. So, if you can prove that you're being spied on, which is what all of the, you know glitterati there in D.C. are mocking you for saying, you know then the government says well, because this is a national security issue, we can't reveal any information. We're not going to give you any information in response to subpoenas.

But you usually don't get that far. They just say you can't prove it. It's anecdotes even if you have a witness like you have, and so you have no recourse, no lawsuits against the N.S.A. have effectively been successful in stopping the spying on a particular American citizen.

CARLSON: Look, I'm not -- I mean, I'm just -- I hate even to be put in a position where I have to say this. I'm actually not doing anything wrong, so it's not like -- even if I was, it would be on the front page of "The New York Times" you can be sure, but my concern is that this will be used against tens of millions of Americans who have no power, whatsoever, and are being reclassified as white supremacists and therefore, they are terrorists and they're going to bear the brunt of this kind of treatment.

So here are the questions that we have for the N.S.A. and we're going to keep pressing them on behalf of a lot of people who are going to face this kind of treatment, but have no recourse. Here is the first: does the N.S.A. have any surveillance product on me or our producers? Two, who authorized the retention of that product? These are all terms of art the Intel Community will understand what they mean. And here's the last one. What were the minimization procedures for U.S. citizens and journalists in this case?

Will you explain that last one? I think this is a key -- this is a key safety mechanism that's supposed to protect us from partisan lunacy from Nakasone and people like that, but may not be. What's a minimization procedure?

DHILLON: Well, they're supposed to do their best to make sure that there's a screening and filtering that goes into place before this data is either, you know, given to the N.S.A. for use or certainly to other agencies. I mean, and what's ironic is that the N.S.A. may be among the good guys in our national security apparatus. The N.S.A. doesn't like giving information to the F.B.I. in recent years because the F.B.I. has been blatantly abusing the information that the N.S.A. gives it.

And so, in reality, these are self-policing agencies. They are secretive agencies. There is no effective oversight in Congress or in the Executive Branch and they run rampant with this information and they weaponize it against American citizens.

That's true.

CARLSON: That's exactly right. In fact, an N.S.A. official just said to me on the phone, well, we're very carefully overseen by Congress. There's a lot of oversight and since I've lived in Washington my whole life, I had to laugh because that's a lie. You know, whatever the N.S.A. does, you know, Mitch McConnell is happy with it on the right, and of course the Democrats are more than happy to see their political enemies hassled by an Intelligence Agency. It's really scary.

Harmeet, I appreciate your work on this issue, one of the last civil libertarians, the most important left.

Well, speaking of civil liberties, the tech monopoly, YouTube, part of Google has just censored one of the most popular podcasts in the country. Why did they do that? Well, the podcast mentioned a drug that Silicon Valley does not want the public to hear about.

The host of that podcast who is not a right-winger, by the way, joins us next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: An awful lot of people are being censored right now by the Big Tech monopolies, but occasionally, you see someone censored and you think, this really isn't a free country anymore and that's our reaction to what happened to Bret Weinstein. He is an evolutionary biologist who in a former life was a Professor at Evergreen College who came on here at the time, maybe four years ago.

Now, he hosts a very popular podcast called "The Darkhorse Podcast."

On June 5th, Weinstein discussed the benefits of a drug called ivermectin, which can and is around the world used to treat and prevent the spread of the coronavirus. It's not some crackpot fish tank cleaner. It's a real drug, and physicians prescribe it.

Well this afternoon, YouTube confirmed to this show that it has blocked Brett Weinstein's channel from generating any ad revenue, which is how he makes a living in part since he left Evergreen. YouTube said quote, "We have demonetized Bret Weinstein's channel and affiliated channels and suspended them from the YouTube Partner Program." YouTube added that they will not allow any channel to discuss quote, "Claims that ivermectin is effective in treatment or prevention of COVID."

Bret Weinstein joins us tonight. Bret, thanks so much for coming on, so tell us -- I mean, I think those are the bare bones of the story. Tell us what you think this means and why Google would be opposed to talking about ivermectin? It's confusing in some ways.

BRET WEINSTEIN, "DARKHORSE" PODCAST HOST: It is confusing, but I think to understand it, the thing to do is to consider the question of what would be ideal from the perspective of the pharmaceutical industry at the moment? It would be ideal if vaccines were recommended for all people irrespective of their age, irrespective of whether they had already had COVID-19, and irrespective of whether or not they were pregnant.

And it would be essential that there were no safe and effective alternatives to the vaccine because if there were safe and effective alternatives, the Emergency Use Authorizations that allow the administration of the vaccines would evaporate.

So, I think ultimately that is at the root and what we see is that all of those things that I've called ideal and essential are in fact the position, the official position of the C.D.C., which the tech sector has encoded as their censorship policy on the social media platforms.

CARLSON: It's just horrifying and it was particularly striking since, I mean you spent your life in science, you're a professor of science, of hard science, too, not sociology.

So, you have concluded from watching carefully in your experience that this really is being driven by the pharma companies. You hate to think that.

WEINSTEIN: Well, it's a little hard to say. I can say that that is the only hypothesis I have heard that explains our current position on who should be vaccinated and what treatments should be administered. At the moment, it is not acknowledged that we have drugs that work on COVID-19, and so they're not being administered and that is a medical abomination.

The fact is, even if the skeptics were right -- and they are not -- the evidence is strong that ivermectin works both as a prophylactic and as a treatment if given early, but even if the skeptics were right and the data was inconclusive, because ivermectin is a safe drug, you would still administer it to people who showed up with COVID rather than sending them home until they're so sick that they need to be rescued by a hospital.

CARLSON: That's exactly right and of course, all kinds of early treatments prescribed around the world including in China where hydroxychloroquine is a very common therapeutic for COVID. Last question, is this country one of the only countries where that's not true where we just wait until people get so sick that they have to be intubated or hospitalized?

WEINSTEIN: No. Actually there's a battle around the world and what we've seen is that local authorities have sometimes overridden national authorities to good effect and they have distributed ivermectin and they have actually ended waves of the pandemic, and unfortunately, what we're seeing here is that the United States is going to be once again late to the solution with respect to the issues of COVID because the hegemony of the pharmaceutical industry and its capture of our public health agencies seems to be so thorough.

CARLSON: That's just terrifying. They can censor you -- we're in trouble for real -- Bret Weinstein, I appreciate coming on tonight. Thank you.

WEINSTEIN: Thanks for having me.

CARLSON: So, if you have been awake at any point in the last, I don't know, 13 months, you may have noticed that an entire political party has been devoted to defunding the police and that party now runs the White House. So, it's weird the White House is now telling us that none of that ever happened, in fact it was the other party that wanted to defund the police, and then there are certain people in the media, talk show hosts who repeat that talking point as if it's plausible and true and expect you to buy it.

It is so insulting it's not even real, but we've got the tape. We'll be right back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: So, all across the country, cities have decided not to enforce the law and to give criminals free reign over huge parts of their territory. The City of Chicago for example has told its police officers not to chase criminals. They're also releasing people from jail, real criminals, from jail, all the time -- constantly.

The result: well, so far this year, more than 1,500 people have been shot in Chicago. This weekend alone, there were dozens -- dozens more shooting victims in Chicago.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It has been a violent weekend here in Chicago Police Headquarters, at least 63 people shot over the weekend, three fatalities; and last night, there were two mass shootings and 17 people were struck in those two separate incidents.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: So in Chicago, a mass shooting means a gang shooting. Almost all shootings in Chicago are gang shootings. They happen virtually every night. But the Mayor of Chicago, Lori Lightfoot insists that actually homicides and shootings in Chicago are pretty uncommon.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

QUESTION: Many residents in Chicago feel that you've lost control of the city. Now, it appears as though you've lost control of the Chicago City Council. Do you owe an apology to the victims of violent crime? The thousands of unsolved shootings and murders and stabbings and random stabbings in the downtown and the south side and the north side and the west side. Do you owe these people any apology?

MAYOR LORI LIGHTFOOT (D), CHICAGO, ILLINOIS: So, once again, sir, I'd ask you to get your facts right. Crime is not out of control in our city, in fact crime is on the decline.

All of our major indices show a decline in crime and our homicides and our shootings year-over-year are down. That's a fact, sir.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Well, it's actually not only not a fact, it's very easily checkable. I mean, this is not -- you know, is there life on Mars, we're not really sure -- these are shootings and murders. They are the statistics we keep the closest track of so we know that what she said is the opposite of the truth and this is a very familiar pattern here.

When you can't deal with the reality which you created and are solely responsible for, you just deny it exists. You just pretend it's not true.

At the White House yesterday, Joe Biden's grumpy little flak insisted that actually, it was Republicans who were trying to defund the police. Really?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Okay. Something one of the advisers said this weekend, Cedric Richmond he said, "Republicans defunded the police by not supporting the American Rescue Plan." But how is it that that is an argument to be made when the President never mentioned needing money for police to stop a crime wave when he was selling the American Rescue Plan?

PSAKI: Well, the President did mention that the American Rescue Plan, the state and local funding, something that was supported by the President. A lot of Democrats who supported and voted for the bill could help ensure local cops were kept on the beat in communities across the country.

As you know, it didn't receive a single Republican vote. That funding has been used to keep cops on the beat.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Yes, crime is up because Republicans tried to defund the police. At least one talk show host over the weekend repeated that talking point like it was true and not just like some total ludicrous fiction written in the basement of the D.N.C. by a teenage summer intern, which is essentially what it is.

In fact, police departments by and large are not funded by the Federal government, they're funded by you. It's your local cops. Your tax dollars pay for them.

So, it's City Councils in city after city, nine out of the 10 biggest controlled by Democrats that have defunded police in the last year. That's just true. You did it. Why not just say we're for it or it was a mistake, instead they are telling us, unless Republicans vote for a $2 trillion Federal spending bill that has really nothing to do with crime, whatsoever then they are responsible for defunding the police and crime rates shooting up. That's what they're saying and some people on television repeat it as if you're going to believe it like you're a moron.

They must think you're stupid, do they?

Victory Davis Hanson would know. He watches carefully. He is a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution. We're happy to have him on tonight.

Professor, thanks so much for coming on. I love this technique you accuse the other side of precisely what you're doing and you never crack a smile as you do it.

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON, SENIOR FELLOW, HOOVER INSTITUTION: Yes, it's projection, but I don't think it's going to work, Tucker, because they're captives of their own AOC squad, Bernie Sanders base and that base doesn't believe there's a crime wave; and if there is a crime wave, it's sort of social redistribution.

The individual is never culpable for committing a crime. He is a victim. He is a victim of larger social economic cultural forces whose task is to equalize the playing field, that's what progressivism says.

Notice that in all these cases you cite, the one thing that they're especially sensitive is property crimes. Remember Mayor Rawlings said, we gave space for people to burn and the Mayor of Minneapolis said, ah, just brick and mortar, and our DA in San Francisco said, yes, I think if you commit $950.00 of crime, who cares and you know Hannah Jones, the architect of the 1619 Project said, you know, looting is not a crime.

And what they mean by that is that it's sort of a social redistribution and it's going to continue because these people are victims and if you're going to make a beautiful omelet, it doesn't really matter if a few eggs are broken. That's just collateral damage. A shooting there, an accidental shooting there, a deliberate one, it's okay because we're engaged in a bigger reset.

The only reason that we're having this discussion now, Tucker, is they're worried about the optics and there's one too many swing voters in the suburbs who voted for Joe Biden who is worried, one too many professional basketball players who was robbed one, too many people in the inner cities are shot and telling their black caucus members, hey, wait a minute and they don't know what to do with it because as I said, they are prisoners of their own party.

And so now, they're lashing out with these ridiculous thesis, sort of like the border or the racial divisions they've ginned up. It's this cosmic agenda and they don't care about the individuals who suffer. They are just little people and they're exempt. They're never going to be hurt by the crime wave.

Nancy Pelosi, Dianne Feinstein, Chuck Schumer, none of them. They have enough money and influence and power to shield themselves from the ramifications of their own ideology.

CARLSON: They ought to be required to live in the hood by law. I mean that.

Victor Davis Hanson, great to see you tonight. Thank you for your wisdom, as always.

HANSON: Thank you.

CARLSON: We're going to end the show tonight in just a minute when we come back with a photograph of an anchor in a rival network. It is dirty. There's some skin, just going to say it out loud, there's some skin. We're going to show it to you anyway despite the fact it's a family show.

We'll be right back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: I want to end the show tonight on a strong note, and by strong we mean, rippling, steroid enhanced, heavily tanned biceps. CNN's chief bodybuilding correspondent, Chris Cuomo spent his Sunday as he does most weekends hanging with strangers on social media, exchanging non-sequiturs with the vast disproportionately mentally ill digital throngs online, a group that for Chris Cuomo and so many others in journalism fills the void where actual loved ones should be. My Twitter friends.

Cuomo was talking about himself, as always, when a fellow Twitter user essentially told him to be quiet, "You're going to break your arm," he said if you keep committing the crime for which God smote down Onan, though he put it more colloquially than that, we won't repeat it.

How did Chris Cuomo respond to this? He didn't seem embarrassed, you would have been, he wasn't. Instead he sent a picture of that very arm. "That how this happened," Cuomo wrote, "Come on, baby, don't hate facilitate." Facilitate? What does that mean? We're not sure, but it sounds like a pickup line.

We do that when Chris Cuomo asks you to facilitate him online, it's time to turn off the iPad and get back to dinner with the family. Nothing good can happen next.

We hope his Twitter pals did just that.

That's it for us tonight. Amazing interview with the Chinese virologist who told us corona came from the lab, "Tucker Carlson Today" tomorrow. We'll see you then.

Sean Hannity right now.

Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2021 VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of VIQ Media Transcription, Inc. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.