Tucker: Biden deeply disappointed in America

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT. Time for a Civics class, the abbreviated version. Here is how democracies work.



In a democracy, voters strike a highly straightforward deal with the government that rules them. Here's what it is politicians do their best to improve your life. In exchange for that you vote for them. That is a voluntary arrangement. It works pretty well.



For 250 years, that is how it has worked here in the United States, but suddenly, not anymore.



During his entire first year in office, Joe Biden did virtually nothing to improve the actual lives of actual American citizens and he didn't because he didn't even really try.



Making voters happy is not a feature of the equity agenda. Punishment is the point of the equity agenda, inflicting pain on the right people, dispensing rough justice, meting out reparations by other names.



In his speeches, you can see clearly how Joe Biden feels about America. He is deeply disappointed in the country and he is annoyed with the people who lives here.



Biden doesn't cajole voters, he harangues and berates them. He patronizes them and issues threats. "You caused the corona pandemic. You're stupid and selfish. No Fourth of July hotdogs until you obey." So for an American President, this is an entirely new way of governing, and you've got to wonder how long it can continue.



How exactly are Democrats going to hold on to power in the coming midterm elections? If you think about it, there is only one way they can do that. They've got to create a new form of government, one that keeps incumbents in power forever, no matter what they do, no matter how incompetent and destructive they may be.



One way to do that is by diluting the political power of citizens, and that is why Democrats in New York are allowing nearly a million foreign nationals here illegally to vote in local elections. It's why Gavin Newsom has announced that California is now going to offer unlimited healthcare to illegal aliens so that more of them will come. That's the point.



And that's why Democrats are pushing for what they describe as a transformative Voting Rights Bill. It is their top legislative priority. It is the main thing they care about?



Joe Biden had a speech about it this afternoon in Georgia. The event didn't start well. As he has before, Biden referred to his running mate as the President of the United States, if only. Then as he almost always does during public appearances these days, Joe Biden got angry. Watch.



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: It's also time to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. I've been having these quiet conversations with Members of Congress for the last two months. I'm tired of being quiet.



CARLSON: So what is this John Lewis Civil Rights Act that grouchy Old Joe Biden is tired of being quiet about?



Well, at its heart, the bill would give the Federal government the power to control how elections are conducted across the country. The bill requires states to obtain preclearance from the Federal government before they can set the rules of their own elections.



What does this mean? Well, it means among other things, that states would no longer have the authority to require voter identification or registration at the polls, states will also lose the power to pick the locations for polling sites, as well as the ability to draw the boundaries of their own congressional districts.



Oh, that's what it's about.



Before doing virtually anything related to democracy, states would have to follow a formula written by Democrats that needless to say focuses mainly on race. Why? Well, the idea is simple. The idea is, this country is too racist to allow states to run their own affairs. Nancy Pelosi has to run them, only she is nonracist enough to conduct elections.



Everything about that claim is absurd. If America is so racist, then why have tens of thousands of Haitians snuck across our border this year? Unless there is someone answer that question or even ask it. But the idea itself is totally unconstitutional. We know this because the Supreme Court was pretty clear about it almost 10 years ago, back in 2013. This is not allowed. It's never been allowed, and in fact, no sane population would ever allow it. Not voluntarily anyway.



Why would you let incumbent politicians rig the game in their own favor? We would not allow that. We would have to be bullied into it. How would you be bullied? You know the answer?



The fastest way to bully Americans other than by scaring them with viruses, is to call them racist. So of course, that's precisely what the Democratic Party is doing right now. They are telling us the Civil Rights Movement never happened, it is still 1951 in Birmingham, and you my friend, are Bull Connor. Up and obey, racist.



Joe Biden has never been very subtle. So today, he just came out and said it. Watch.



BIDEN: Do you want to be on the side of John Lewis or Bull Connor? Do you want to be the side of Abraham Lincoln or Jefferson Davis?



CARLSON: Bull Connor? Everyone understood what he is thinking -- a football player? Who is that?



But Jefferson Davis, really?



So if you oppose an unconstitutional power grab by corrupt politicians in their 80s, you are the leader of a confederacy, you're a foreign combatant. That's what he said. That's how important it is to keep the Democratic Party in power forever, and that is why we need to change the way the Senate votes. So we'll never lose an election again. Here is Joe Biden today.



BIDEN: We must find a way to pass these voting rights bill, debate them, vote, let the majority prevail, and if that bare minimum is blocked, we have no option but to change the Senate rules, including getting rid of the filibuster for this.



CARLSON: Yes. Getting rid of the filibuster. We can go on about this. You've heard it you probably know. But it's worth remembering that the Democratic Party, Joe Biden's party invoked the filibuster more than 300 times recently. Oh, not during the Civil Rights Movement. That was in 2020. Apparently they sided with Bull Connor every time.



So what's different? Well, the threat of white terror of course, getting rid of voter ID laws is a matter of National Security, Biden explained. Stand in the way, then you may be a terrorist.



Once again, the President.



BIDEN: I will not yield, I will not flinch. I will defend the right to vote our democracy against all enemies, foreign and yes, domestic.



CARLSON: Enemies within our own country, we will kill them. It's kind of amusing to see Joe Biden call other people extremists. The message: Give me total power over your life or else, I know you're a dangerous radical. It's pretty funny, but it is also not funny.



Just hours before Joe Biden spoke, the D.O.J., the Department of Justice announced a formation of a new Domestic Terrorism Unit. What's it for? Well, you can read about it on their website. It's designed to hunt down and punish anyone who opposes the federal government or is otherwise quote, anti-authority.



Anti-authority? Who is that? Well, pretty much at this point, all thinking people who aren't directly on the Federal payroll. That means you. It means all of us. Got the message?



If you think voters ought to show ID at the polls, you could be hearing from the F.B.I. because you're a threat.



On the other hand, speaking of papers, you should know that your COVID papers are still mandatory and becoming more so because vax cards are not at all like driver's licenses at polling places. They're not racist.



Vax cards are holy and they are essential. In fact, in Washington, D.C., the Mayor, Muriel Bowser has announced you're no longer allowed outside without your papers. Here is the quote: "Starting Saturday, we will need these three things before heading out -- proof of vaccination 12-years and over; proof of vaccination and photo ID, and a mask." Otherwise, you must stay in your house because we own your body.



That's Muriel Bowser, who by the way is not a dangerous extremist. She can't be because she's loyal to the regime.



Candace Owens is the host of "Candace." She joins us tonight.



Candace Owens, thanks so much for coming on. Speaking of dangerous extremists, I have to say Biden was elected on the promise that he would calm things down, that he'd been around, that he was a dealmaker. Every time he gives a speech in public in the last several months, he is spitting mad. He is attacking American citizens in terms that are really without precedent and he is threatening some sort of law enforcement or military response internally.



That's not extremism?



CANDACE OWENS, POLITICAL COMMENTATOR: It is extremism. And by the way, we got no promises really, from Joe Biden when he ran because they hid him. They used the guise of a pandemic.



I mean, he showed up at a couple of car-honking rallies. I think we saw about 12 cars and the camera was always panned in. So we had no idea who Joe Biden was, he was sort of ushered into the White House, and everyone said, "Don't ask any questions just because of the pandemic."



You look at this, and you see what's going on in the country, and you see them trying to pass the extreme measures they're taking to pass the Voting Rights Act, and you have to finally understand what January six was.



We looked back a couple of weeks ago, we saw them just flamboyantly saying things that were insane. January 6th was just like 9/11, September 11, thousands of Americans died. It was just like Pearl Harbor -- all of this insane rhetoric.



And now we can finally put it into perspective. January 6 was a dress rehearsal. It was meant to be a warning shot. It was meant to be a warning shot to patriots, to any individual in America who thinks that they're allowed to redress their grievances and say, "Look, we're in control now. There'll be no questions asked about what's fair and what's not fair. And if you do, we will maim you. We will caricature you. We will lock you up in the Federal prison."



That dress rehearsal was getting ready for the big event. The Democrats have no intention of doing anything that's constitutional. They've proven that all throughout COVID as you just brought up, Muriel Bowser. You can't move outside without papers.



But the idea is, if you stand up to them and you say this is wrong, that is what is going to happen to you. They are not playing by any rules right now and this is serious.



They want to talk about a threat to democracy, everything that they are doing is a threat to our democracy.



CARLSON: They're pushing people, too, to the point of craziness. I will say, I just can't -- it's almost like as a style matter, I can't get over that the people there maddest at are Americans. With all the threats around the world, every time they talk, their real rage is reserved for people who are born here and pay taxes here, who are citizens here. What is that?



OWENS: Well, it's them trying to change fundamentally what America is, right? This is no longer a country where your vote is meant to mean anything, but they are trying to basically turn this into an oligarchy, "We are in power and you're not. Oh, well, boohoo."



And what that means is that they have to make it seem as though these people are the enemy, and that is why I say, January 6 is a dress rehearsal when you know people are being locked up in Federal prison for simple trespassing charges, being labeled as domestic terrorists.



It extends further than that. Now, today, we had some stuff coming out about how the parents who were labeled as domestic terrorist for standing up for their own children saying, "I don't want my children learning this stuff."



We know that the D.O.J. was colluding with the Biden administration to get that out. I mean, we are facing unprecedented times in this country, and I think the majority of Americans understand that and know that and the Democrats know fully well, they cannot win elections by playing by the rules.



So they have to do this sort of stuff because they've lost the American people. Nobody likes the radicalism that is going on in this country. Nobody likes the Democratic Party, and so they're going to cheat openly by trying to pass rules and to completely ignore the Constitution of the United States.



CARLSON: Yes. I think most people maybe aren't aware. It's so upsetting that -- I know my instinct is to turn away, I don't want to watch. I don't want to watch this stuff because it just -- it's too much.



But I appreciate that you do. Candace Owens, great to see you tonight. Thank you.



OWENS: Thank you.



CARLSON: Brit Hume is FOX's senior political analysts. And no, it's not a chronological thing, as he often says, it's a measure of wisdom. So we're happy to have him join us tonight with his reaction.



Brit, this is the Democratic Party's top legislative goal. I mean, I don't think anything is even close. Why are they so focused on this so-called voting rights?



BRIT HUME, FOX NEWS CHANNEL SENIOR POLITICAL ANALYST: Well, I think first of all, it pleases the base and Biden has been kind of a slave to the left wing base of his party since he became President, and it is also something that if enacted, would enshrine in law the much loosened voter regulations that prevailed during the pandemic election year of 2020.



CARLSON: Right.



HUME: And it would make it easier for people to vote, easier for people who don't particularly want to vote to vote or easier to get them to vote, who would also interfere with our security measures such as voter ID and other such measures, which are widely supported by the American public?



So this, I think, you know, you look at it piece by piece, it's not really a set of very popular measures, but it plays well with a base. Biden wants to do it. He wants to -- you know, Tucker, I think, to see this, we need to drill down a little bit. How did this happen? How did Joe Biden get himself into this predicament?



CARLSON: Yes, I think that all the time. He was a pretty moderate. I always thought.



HUME: After Election Day in 2020, he was on his way to being President of the United States with the House narrowly in his party's control and the Senate in Republican control. There were two races in Georgia that were the Republicans to lose, and thanks to a considerable extent, to his administration, the Republicans did lose them.



CARLSON: Yes.



HUME: And suddenly, the Democrats had the narrowest of possible margins, control of the Senate, and that's what got visions of historic sugar plums dancing in Joe Biden's head.



And so this guy was on his way to having to deal with a Republican Senate, and the kind of moderate center left politics that he practiced for most of his career, went out the window in favor of this agenda that he's embarked on ever since, it hasn't worked well.



He is now widely unpopular, his party is unpopular, they're looking like they're going to have staggering losses, potentially staggering losses in the midterms, and he is out doing this. He doesn't seem to know how to sort of change course, it may be too late for him.



CARLSON: So, I think it's such a smart observation. He was getting that much power or the appearance of that much power direct him.



HUME: That little power that he thought was, you know, could be converted into some kind of historic. I think he has always felt it, you know that he was under the shadow of the great Barack Obama.



CARLSON: Yes.



HUME: And I think there's reason to believe Barack Obama didn't take him seriously. Obama is famously quoted as saying, "You should never under estimate the ability of Joe to eff things up."



CARLSON: Yes.



HUME: Well, Afghanistan and you go down the list. Things are pretty effed up in this particular administration, and he has got inflation running out of control and so on, and he seems at sea and what he continues to do is to try to press forward with this agenda, and most of his party seemed willing to go along with it. Although there are a few holdouts and in this tightly divided Congress, it only takes a few to block his agenda.



CARLSON: Fascinating. Really smart. Brit Hume, thank you.



HUME: You bet.



CARLSON: Well, Tony Fauci testified on Capitol Hill today and he would not answer the most basic questions posed to him about where the Coronavirus came from in the first place. He described personal attacks, which tells you a lot.



Plus, new details about another set of animal experiments -- horrifying, cruel animal experiments that happened under Fauci his watch. That's next.



CARLSON: It turns out, Tony Fauci is even more loathsome and complicit even than his toughest critics ever alleged. Today, two Republican Congressmen, James Comer and Jim Jordan, released e-mails that show Fauci was warned by scientists at the very beginning of the corona pandemic, that this virus very likely leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. That's the same lab where a Fauci agency was funding gain-of-function research.



According to a letter from the House Oversight Committee, Republicans today quote, "On February 1, 2020, Dr. Fauci, Dr. Collins, and at least 11 other scientists convened a conference call to discuss COVID-19. It was on this conference call that Doctors Fauci and Collins were first warned that COVID-19 may have leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and further, that it may have been intentionally genetically manipulated."



So that's news. By the way, that was a year before that became the common view of the origin of COVID. And during that year, anyone who raised the question was denounced as a racist, anti-Asian, or something. But it turned out to be very likely true.



So today, Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky asked Fauci about all of this. Watch how Fauci responds.



SEN. RAND PAUL (R-KY): Most of the scientists that came to you privately, did they come to you privately and say, no way this came from the lab? Or was their initial impression, Dr. Gary and others that were involved, was their initial impression, actually, that it looked very suspicious for a virus that came from a lab?



DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES: No. Senator, we are here at a Committee to look at a virus now that has killed almost 900,000 people, and the purpose of the Committee was to try and get things out how we can help to get the American public and you keep coming back to personal attacks on me that have absolutely no relevance to reality.



CARLSON: He is such a filthy little demagogue, filthy little demagogue. He doesn't answer the question, makes it all about him, self-obsessed that he is and then he whips around and accuses Rand Paul of endangering his life.



Fauci held up a page of Rand Paul's website that read "Fire Tony Fauci." Now, Fauci is the highest paid Federal employee and one of the longest serving, he works for us. So we have a right not to want him to work for us anymore. That's called democracy.



But according to Fauci, that's illegitimate. He blamed Rand Paul's webpage for alleged threats of violence against him. In other words, if you criticize me, you're trying to get me killed.



This is how they are -- liberals -- passive aggression. Feline, not canine.



Meanwhile, Fauci refused to take any responsibility for the lockdowns that he supported that wrecked the country in a lot of ways. Watch.



PAUL: Are lockdowns good for our kids? Do you think we slowed down the death rate? More people have died now under President Biden than did under President Trump. You are the one responsible. You are the architect. You are the lead architect for the response from the government, and now 800,000 people have died.



Do you think it's a winning success what you've advocated for government?



FAUCI: Senator, first of all, if you look at everything that I said, you accuse me of in a monolithic way, telling people what they need to do. Everything that I said has been in support of the C.D.C. guidelines: Wear a mask, get boosted, get vaccinated.



PAUL: And you've added to make it coercive and done so before, you had them to be done by mandate.



CARLSON: Are you following the reasoning here? So the first time Rand Paul asked him a question, Fauci says almost a million people have died. You can't ask me that question. So then Rand Paul says, yes, almost a million people have died and you were making the rules. So you're not taking responsibility for that? And Fauci rather than answer the question or manning up in any way says, well, I wasn't really in charge. I was just giving suggestions on TV. Filthy demagogue.



Tony Fauci has also been caught, by the way because it couldn't get uglier, you would think, spending millions of taxpayer dollars on horrifying experiments on animals. No one benefits from this, the animals don't deserve it.



This time, he has been caught trying to create transgender monkeys. Again, if you're on a screenplay with that in it, about this whole moment about Fauci, the fact that key to beating corona might be Viagra, your screenplay would be laughed out of the movie studio.



In any case, PETA has been on this. PETA has discovered that the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases spent more than 200 grand on a proposed experiment that would quote: "Subject male rhesus monkeys to feminizing hormone therapy to see whether that makes them more susceptible to HIV to help transgender women."



Now, we wouldn't know about any of this if it weren't for PETA. Whatever you think of PETA, this is a service to the country. Kathy Guillermo is Senior VP there and she joins us tonight.



Kathy, thanks so much for coming on. Did you make this up?



KATHY GUILLERMO, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, PETA: It sounds like it, doesn't it? I mean, it's an experiment that an eighth grade science student could figure out is totally meaningless, but no, unfortunately, we did not.



It is right on the website of what N.I.H. funds. They take male monkeys, they put them in metal boxes, that's where they are forced to live. They subject them to hormone, so-called hormone treatment. And from that they're supposed to learn something about HIV transmission.



Now, never mind that monkeys don't actually contract HIV, they don't actually develop AIDS. This is a study that could be done with human volunteers, and we might actually find something out that would help human beings.



CARLSON: So there's a lot of money. I mean, I think most -- I know PETA does not support this, but I think if you were to poll people, they would say, look, if you can prove that something is going to save human lives, or, you know, get to a massive advance in scientific knowledge, maybe.



But so many of these animal experiments seem completely pointless. They're inflicting massive cruelty in animals who are helpless, and they seem driven by research dollars. Is that an unfair suspicion?



GUILLERMO: That's just absolutely correct. 20 billion research dollars. And in fact, we wrote to Fauci last month, and we pointed out that HIV experiments on monkeys have killed tens of thousands of monkeys. They've cost us billions of dollars, and we have no vaccine to prevent HIV.



Now, you would think that for decades of utter failure, it would inspire N.I.H. to try something different, but they haven't so far. And that's why I think it's really important that people get in touch with their Members of Congress and let them know we need leadership there that is going to make a change, that's going to embrace what we're talking about, our research modernization deal and stop funding cruel experiments that don't work.



CARLSON: If you treat animals particularly evolved animals, like monkeys, like they can't experience pain or their suffering has no meaning. I mean, if that's really your attitude, and clearly it is the attitude of a lot of people in the scientific community and Tony Fauci included, what does that say about you, honestly?



GUILLERMO: Oh, I think it says you're not a very good human being, first of all.



CARLSON: I think that's true.



GUILLERMO: And you're not paying attention to the science. We can't even keep these monkeys disease free in the federally funded National Primate Research Centers. We've uncovered evidence they have tuberculosis, valley fever, even cholera. They shouldn't even be used for experiments.



And of course, what the experiments do to them, they turn them into psychological messes. They circle their cages, they bite their own arms, and they pull out their own fur. It's a real tragedy.



CARLSON: Yes, it's so awful that I almost don't want to know more about it. But I appreciate what you've told us tonight. Kathy, thank you.



GUILLERMO: Thank you.



CARLSON: So a fascinating moment on Capitol Hill today as the Committee tries to understand or tries to hide actually what happened on January 6th. A high F.B.I. official was asked point blank about whether or not government agents committed violence on January 6th. The answer is unbelievable. We've got the tape, next.



CARLSON: If you ignore all the huffing and puffing on TV and just look at the video evidence, it's been clear for a while now that the Department of Justice probably had some role in the events of January 6th, it is obvious.



And after hearings on Capitol Hill today, it became even clearer. Watch Senator Ted Cruz of Texas ask an F.B.I. official called Jill Sanborn point blank, whether the FBI was involved.



SEN. TED CRUZ (R-TX): How many F.B.I. agents or confidential informants actively participated in the events of January 6th?



JILL SANBORN, F.B.I. OFFICIAL: Sir, I'm sure you can appreciate that I can't go into the specifics of sources and methods.



CRUZ: Did any F.B.I. agents or confidential informants actively participate in the events of January 6th? Yes or no?



SANBORN: Sir. I can't -- I can't answer that.



CRUZ: Did any F.B.I. agents or confidential informants commit crimes of violence on January 6th?



SANBORN: I can't answer that, sir.



CRUZ: Did any FBI agents or F.B.I. informants actively encourage and incite crimes of violence on January 6?



SANBORN: Sir, I can't answer that.



CARLSON: Do you hear that? Cruz asked, quote: "Did any F.B.I. agents or confidential informants commit crimes of violence on January 6th?" That's what he asked, and the obvious answer is, are you kidding? Come on now, of course the F.B.I. isn't secretly committing crimes of violence. That's insane. We're a Federal law enforcement agency, we're not the Tonton Macoute. Next question, please.



That's what Jill Sanborn should have said, but that is not what she said. Instead, she replied, quote: "I can't answer that." But of course, Jill Sanborn can answer that, and she should be forced to answer that immediately. No sources or methods would be revealed. Just answer the question.



Did they participate in violence or not? Why is that hard? It tells you a lot.



At another point, Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas asked the Assistant Attorney General, Matt Olsen about Ray Epps. Epps is the man you've seen in multiple videos encouraging the crowd to storm the Capitol, but somehow has never been charged himself. Here is that exchange.



SEN. TOM COTTON (R-AR): Okay, so this is -- it gets back to what I meant earlier, asking if you prepared for this hearing.



You're the Assistant Attorney General for National Security. You run the National Security Division. The Department has said that these January 6th prosecutions are one of their highest priorities.



This is a man who was on the most wanted page for six months. Do you really -- do you really expect us to believe that you've never heard of the name Ray Epps? You don't know anything about him?



MATT OLSEN, ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL: I simply don't have any information at all, Senator, about that individual.



CARLSON: In other words, they really expect you to believe that, quote: "I simply don't have any information at all on that individual." So the D.O.J. knows nothing about Ray Epps, the guy on the most wanted list, right? That's absurdly false.



And as if to underscore how absurdly false it is, within a short time, Democrats in the January 6th Committee released a statement claiming that actually, they'd already interviewed Ray Epps and anyone who still has questions about his behavior on January 5th or 6th is a dangerous conspiracy theorist, quote: "Mr. Epps informed us," the Committee said in a statement today, " ... that he was not working with employed by or acting in the direction of any law enforcement agency on January 5th or 6th or at any other time, and that he has never been an informant for the F.B.I. or any other law enforcement agency," end quote.



Wow, bombshell. It looks like case closed. We can forget about Ray Epps and move on. Sorry, we asked.



Oh, but wait a second. When exactly and under what circumstances did the Committee talk to Ray Epps? Supposedly this interview was conducted in secret last November. If that is true, we don't know that it is, but let's say it is, then why did the Committee wait months to tell us today in a tweet?



When the Committee got his hands on Mark Meadows's text messages, we seem to remember they leaked those to the media within hours. And by the way, was this Ray Epps interview conducted under oath? Did Democrats subpoena his electronic communications as they did with Meadows and so many others?



Will the information Epps revealed to the Committee be available to the many January 6th defendants who are now awaiting trial?



Can their lawyer see a transcript of this interview? Can we see a transcript of this interview? If not, why not?



And while we're at it, here is something else that's confusing. Epps is a longtime right-wing activist. As you know, he urged protesters to riot. Video from January 6 shows him at the forefront, right in front of the Capitol appearing to usher others inside.



So he wasn't just someone who was there, he was maybe the central figure there. And yet Democrats for reasons that aren't at all clear suddenly seem highly protective of Ray Epps. They don't want you to criticize him.



Adam Kinzinger described Ray Epps today as quote, "Nothing but a January 6 protest attendee." Really? Nothing but an attendee. He is, of course, the opposite of that, of everyone there, Ray Epps is the one you should be maddest at if you are the Democratic Party. And yet, they're telling you he was an attendee, not an insurrectionist, not a terrorist, just an attendee, another engaged American exercising his constitutional rights.



That's a huge change. It's bizarre. It doesn't make any sense at all. So what's going on here? Something is, that's for sure.



And one last question. The Committee has assured us that Ray Epps wasn't, quote, "Employed by, working with, or acting at the direction of any law enforcement agency." Okay. But why did the Committee stop there? Will the Committee be willing to broaden that statement and affirm in writing that Ray Epps wasn't working with any government agency, law enforcement, or otherwise. That would be a very simple change to make. Let's see if they'll make it.



Let's see if Republicans will force them to make it.



Maggie Haberman is a White House correspondent for "The New York Times." She is not the dumbest person practicing journalism at the moment, those would be the writers of "The Atlantic" Magazine.



On the other hand, not being the worst isn't necessarily an endorsement. You could be the finest caterer in Uzbekistan, but that doesn't mean anyone should eat your food.



Like so many in the media, Haberman proudly described herself as fully vaccinated. She has had at least three injections of the vaccine. And yet unfortunately, like so many people who have had all three COVID shots, Maggie Haberman is sick in bed right now with COVID. And of course we wish her well. Apparently, she has got a pretty bad case.



On Twitter, she posted this update, quote: "COVID is the absolute pits. Been lucky it isn't worse, but at its worst it was like a bad flu and it dragged on and lingered. I'm vaxxed in boostered and still got a breakthrough case. I would welcome folks not continuing to say it's all mild." And that seems pretty reasonable. Corona can definitely hurt. Anyone who's had it can attest to that.



But if you're Maggie Haberman, simply describing what happened isn't enough. You can't admit the vaccines you took to prevent you from getting sick didn't work, some people might draw the wrong conclusions like maybe these vaccines aren't doing what we were told it would do.



So in a second tweet, Haberman dutifully wrote this. "It also would have been so much worse without a vaccine and the booster." She included two explanation points to suggest total sincerity. But wait, how can Maggie Haberman know that's true.



Well, she can't know it's true. No one can know it is true. It's never been proved.



Instead, that line has simply been repeated endlessly to the point it has acquired the patina of truth, which for the record is not the same thing as truth. But media people no longer care. What they care about is saying the correct thing. You can just imagine the obituaries.



He spent a life working at "The Daily Beast," tragically cut short by COVID. But thank God, he was fully vaccinated. It could have been worse.



Well, a lot in this country has changed over the last few years, the lockdowns, the mandates, inflation. What does it all add up to?



Our friend, Glenn Beck has thought it through. He has written a book about it. It's all part of the great reset.



Glenn Beck joins us next.



CARLSON: So the country has changed dramatically in the last year. We could go through a litany of all the changes, but we do a whole show on it every night.



The question is, what do they add up to? That's a much tougher question. What are we actually looking at? It's not just a bunch of scary random stories. There is a story arc, as they say in journalism, but what is it?



It will take someone like Glenn Beck to figure it out. He is the author of a new book called "The Great Reset: Joe Biden and the Rise of 21st Century Fascism." That book is out today, and we're delighted to have Glenn Beck join us now.



Glenn, thanks so much for coming on. Congrats on the book.



GLENN BECK, HOST, "THE GLENN BECK RADIO PROGRAM": Thank you.



CARLSON: Which I'll admit, I have not read. Give us a sense of the theme.



BECK: Everything that you've talked about. I've been watching your whole show tonight, absolutely everything that you've talked about tonight is in this book, and it is explained.



It explains why the schools are tracking with the D.O.J., why Fauci with the vaccine mandates, why Fauci is hiding his relationship with the Big Pharmaceutical. Our gas prices, the First Amendment rights, the January 6th people being set up by the F.B.I. -- all of this, Tucker, this is the most important book I have read. This is the most important -- or that I've written. This is the most important topic of my career, and I think this is the most important topic in the world today.



"The Great Reset" is not a conspiracy theory. It is something that the Davos people have put together, along with the World Economic Forum and it is running rampant through every Western capital and every Western country.



It is -- I just read this: "Tomorrow morning at 9:30, the Washington State COVID Detainment Emergency, they are going to have a State Board of Health discussing from 9:30 to 3:30 tomorrow allowing local health officers to use law enforcement to force an emergency order in involuntarily detaining a person or group of persons, families to be isolated in a quarantine facility, following the refusal to voluntarily comply with requests for medical examinations, testing, treatment, counseling, and vaccination."



This is an internment camp. Washington State has done it before. They haven't obviously learned their lesson from World War II. This again, is all about total and complete control. This is -- I was wrong for a long time, I thought this was about socialism. It is not. It is a brand of fascism.



Socialism and communism, the state and the people own everything. That's not what's coming. If you want to understand why our corporations are saying that they have to have these -- teach white people how bad they are, why they are condemning the United States, but not China, because China is the new global model. And all of it is in here with 50 pages of fine print footnotes.



Do not go online and just search unless it's an original source, because there's a lot of bad information out and this must get out to every person I believe in the Western world.



This is not an American problem. This is the entire West going away by 2030. And I think the next, you know they just war gamed -- the World Economic Forum just war gamed the next economic collapse, I think that's coming in the next couple of years. I could be wrong, I usually am on timing, but when that happens, it is lights out, it is over.



They will control your food, your water, your work, your education, your banking, your money, gasoline. You know, France is just now paying a rate increase for their electricity of 45 percent because of the great reset. They are shutting down their nuclear power plants, and it's going to cause a 45 percent increase in energy.



They are going to bankrupt the entire West, and only the elites are going to be able to have money, the food they want, the jobs they want, et cetera et cetera. We will be left in the dust. We must educate ourselves right now.



CARLSON: Glenn Beck, thanks so much for that. Congrats on the book. Amazing. Horrifying.



BECK: Thank you very much, Tucker. Good to talk to you. God bless.



CARLSON: Thank you.



BECK: God bless.



We've gotten a lot of communication about the law that Glenn mentioned in Washington State. We've not been able to track that down. Obviously, things have happened in the last years we never would have imagined are true. So of course, our minds remain open and we'll continue to look.



We do know that another law in Washington State would allow minors to have gender reassignment surgery without parental consent. We will tell you exactly what that means, straight ahead.



CARLSON: A new law in Washington State allows castration of teenagers without parental consent. Something that is unimaginable even 18 months ago is now the law.



Jason Rantz is a Seattle radio host. He has watched this happen. In fact, he broke the story. He joins us tonight.



Jason, thanks a lot for digging this up and telling us about it. So give us the outline of this law.



JASON RANTZ, SEATTLE RADIO SHOW HOST: Yes, so it's actually a combination of three laws. Right now, if you're as young as 13 years old, you can start the process of gender reassignment and not have to tell your parents. Now the first law gives 13 to 17-year-olds the right to mental health treatment without parental consent. The second law forces insurance companies to cover gender dysmorphia, or so-called gender affirming care for that same age group, 13 to 17 years old.



It also however, mandates that insurance providers exclusively communicate with the teen patient, not the policyholder who in this case, would be the parent, although they still have to pay for it. But now, there is this new law that went into effect 11 days ago that mandates all new health plans have to cover gender affirming care, including cosmetic surgeries that previously were denied.



So now in totality, the treatment for these kids can include everything from puberty blockers to speech therapy, but potentially obviously tracheal shaves, so-called top surgery where the breast tissue is removed, and then various genital surgeries, and none of this has to be approved by the parent.



CARLSON: But I mean, these are very serious medical operations with lifelong consequences that we can't understand because this is also new, to cut parents out of the equation is really a profound statement that the state is more powerful than the parents.



RANTZ: Absolutely, and this is nothing new. I mean, in the State of Washington, if a kid has HIV, they can get treatment without actually getting parental consent, either. And the argument that's usually given is that there's the potential for someone who is transgender, who is 13, 14, and 15 years old who doesn't have the support of their parents. And if they were to be open and honest about it, it could do them serious damage, and certainly, that can be the case in some instances.



But in a lot of these cases, I remember being 13 or 14 or 15 years old, you sometimes just feel awkward having conversations with parents, and maybe you just don't want to have that conversation.



But rather than taking away an incredibly important part of a child, the support and love of a parent to have the conversation about what they're going through, which I'm very sympathetic towards, they are breaking the families up and they're not really giving them a chance.



CARLSON: That's right. It's pretty easy to destroy families. They are doing it, they've done it for decades, but you really want to live with the consequences of that and we don't, but we are.



RANTZ: Exactly.



CARLSON: Jason Rantz, appreciate your reporting. Thank you.



RANTZ: Thanks, Tucker.



CARLSON: That's it for us tonight.



We will be back every weeknight at 8:00 PM, the show that is the totally sincere and sworn enemy of lying, pomposity, smugness, and groupthink.



We hope you have a great night with the ones you love.



We want to introduce you to our friend, Sean Hannity who takes over the reins for 9:00 PM.



