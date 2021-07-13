Tucker: Biden administration deems censorship 'applicable to private speech'

This is a rush transcript from "Tucker Carlson Tonight," July 12, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: Good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT. Happy Monday.



Before we begin, this show has come into possession of a pretty shocking photograph of California Congressman Eric Swalwell. You may have seen it on the internet, no, it's not a picture of him having sex with Chinese spies, we wouldn't show that to you. It's too much, you'll have to imagine what that looks like.



The picture we have shows Eric Swalwell shirtless, posing triumphantly in front of his servants of color. Talk about white supremacy -- and the story gets weirder from there. In a few moments, Mark Steyn joins us to assess what this picture means.



But first, last March, as the first big clusters of coronavirus cases started to appear in this country, media executives in Silicon Valley coordinated with officials in Washington to determine how much the public would be allowed to know about the growing epidemic that was killing them.



Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook e-mailed Tony Fauci at the N.I.H. to assure him that Facebook users would only see Tony Fauci's approved guidance on COVID- 19. Twitter and Google did effectively the same. Twitter and Google eliminated any post that deviated from Washington's official line.



In many cases, they censored information from frontline physicians that was both medically sound, it was the science, and potentially life-saving. Posts about treatments, for example, were downplayed.



They never apologized for this, they probably never will. Historians will assess it. They will likely record the early days of COVID-19 as a turning point in our society, an unprecedented assault on our most basic civil liberties that somehow very few people seem to notice when it first started happening.



The usual stooges and think tank libertarians assured us at the time that none of this was a big deal. Soulless multinational media monopolies censoring essential medical information? No problem. That's how the free market works. Build your own Google if you don't like it. Start your own N.I.H.



And in any case, in private, you can still say what you want you're still free it's not like this is North Korea, so calm down, conspiracy nut, you're starting to sound like Alex Jones.



Most of us obeyed. We dutifully calmed down and went back to Netflix. We shouldn't have.



Today, we learned the Biden administration considers censorship applicable to private speech as well. What you say in private, when you're alone with your phone, you won't be able to say or read what you want because the D.N.C. plans to control and apparently they have the ability to control the flow of information that you receive on your phone. Nothing that questions official regime policy will reach you.



According to a report in POLITICO -- and believe it or not we are quoting it here directly -- "Biden allied groups including the Democratic National Committee are planning to engage fact-checkers more aggressively and work with SMS carriers (text carriers) to dispel misinformation about vaccines that is sent over social media and text message."



Now, we're going to say that again because it is a sentence we never thought we would see written in English, the D.N.C. is planning to censor any quote, "misinformation" about vaccines that you receive privately over text message.



So, what does misinformation mean? Here's the thing you should know. Misinformation is not the same as false information, as factually inaccurate information. Misinformation can be factually true. In fact, it very often is factually true and that's why they're angry about it.



Misinformation is instead anything the Biden administration does not want you to know including, for example, how effective the COVID vaccines actually are and what the potential side effects might be from taking them.



So, let's say you're interested to find out that information and you looked it up from the Biden administration's own websites. Let's say you start with the VAERS database, which records vaccine harm. You no longer are allowed to text what you find on their databases to other people in this country, the country you're born in. Your private conversations will be controlled by the D.N.C.



Is that the picture of a free country? It looks like we should have worried about civil liberties last year when all of this started. Oh, but it's a global health emergency, we have no choice. Things will go back to normal when it ends.



But will they go back to normal?



If the government can ban discussion of the drug they are making you take, what can't they do? And by the way, it is worth wondering why are they doing this now? Why are they expanding censorship of conversation about the pandemic as the pandemic recedes?



The COVID vaccines have been around for more than seven months, pretty much everyone who wants one has had one. You can get the shot very easily, they are free.



According to administration, this vaccine works perfectly and that means that vaccinated people are protected from COVID. They're bulletproof. They can't get sick, that's why they took the vaccine in the first place.



So why is official Washington so angry at the people who won't get vaccinated? How precisely do they pose a threat? It makes you think once you think about it that maybe none of this is really about COVID. Maybe it's about social control.



Tony Fauci all but admitted that just the other day on television. Here's what he said.



JAKE TAPPER, CNN ANCHOR: I know you've been very clear that the government isn't mandating vaccines, but do you think it's generally a good idea for businesses or schools to require vaccinations?



DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES: Right, I have been of this opinion and I remain of that opinion that I do believe at the local level, Jake, there should be more mandates.



CARLSON: "I have been of the opinion there should be more mandates," but actually they didn't tell us that. Do you remember hearing that when they first rolled out the vaccine? We are for mandates. No. They said we're not for mandates, actually, but now they are. These drugs will be mandatory. In many places, they already are.



If you want to get an education for example, you've got to take one.



Many questions arise from this, deep questions about civil liberties and what it means to be a free country, but even on a medical level, questions arise, for example: do we know enough to make these drugs mandatory?



Just today, "The Washington Post" reports that the F.D.A. is preparing to announce a new warning and I believe has just announced tonight for the J&J coronavirus vaccine, Johnson & Johnson vaccine. They say it's been linked to a nerve disorder called GBS which can cause paralysis and has. Millions of people in this country alone have taken the Johnson & Johnson shot, but other vaccines could be implicated as well.



According to the various database, again maintained by the Biden administration, which tracks vaccine side effects, GBS has been reported as a potential symptom for every other COVID vaccine, too. That's not a small thing and if it sounds familiar, then you must be over 40 and have a decent memory. Maybe you don't smoke a lot of weed.



You may recall that in 1976, the Federal government ended its mass vaccination program for influenza after several hundred people came down with GBS. People started asking questions and very quickly, the Ford administration determined the vaccine was not worth the risk, but that's not happening now.



People are not asking those questions because they can't, they're not allowed to in public. This is one of the only platforms in all American media that can operate outside the control of the tech monopolies and ask obvious questions, not because we're against vaccines, we're certainly not, but because you have a right to know a lot before you take a medicine.



But Tony Fauci isn't stopping the vaccines in the U.S., instead, he is accusing anyone who has questions about the vaccine of having some kind of sinister political motivation. They must be QAnon.



FAUCI: You know, Jake, it's an inexplicable pushing back on the part of some people about getting vaccinated.



I mean, we've got to put aside this ideological difference, differences of thinking that somebody is forcing you to do something, I really don't have a good explanation, Jake, about why this is happening.



I mean, it's ideological rigidity, I think. There's no reason not to get vaccinated. Why are we having red states and places in the south that are very highly ideological in one way not wanting to get vaccination?



CARLSON: So, Fauci on the one hand says this should be mandatory, "I want more mandates," and then moments later says, for some reason, people think we're forcing this on them and that is, quote, "inexplicable." They must be right-wingers.



You'd think if you're interviewing him, you would say, wait a second, didn't you just say it should be mandated? Maybe that's why they think it's mandated, because you just said it was.



But Fauci's claim that the resistance to the vaccine is somehow political is a bad faith attack posing as science. It's untrue. In fact, it has been the Democratic Party, very much Anthony Fauci's party that is engaged in partisan discussions about the vaccine from the very first day.



It wasn't even a year ago, in September 2020 that Kamala Harris herself announced that the coronavirus vaccine might be dangerous. Why? Because Donald Trump oversaw its development, and this, Kamala Harris said and we're quoting, " ... is going to be an issue for all of us."



Really? No longer an issue because Kamala Harris is now in charge.



So now that she is in charge, anyone who asks any questions at all, totally nonpartisan questions, must be a white supremacist.



Here is Dick Durbin of Illinois doing his best today to divide the country further along partisan lines because that helps him and tar anyone who wants more information about a specific drug, as a lunatic, who is against all vaccines. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. DICK DURBIN (D-IL): There are two hosts of programs on FOX primetime that can only be characterized as anti-vaxx quacks. I'm referring, of course to Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham.



They have been spreading what I consider to be irresponsible confirmation about vaccines across America and about the effort of this nation to deal with them.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: "Spreading irresponsible information," and notice what he didn't say, Durbin did not accuse us of spreading false information, he did not accuse us of being factually wrong, we haven't been nor are we against vaccines, of course, very few Americans are against vaccines. Virtually every American has had a ton of vaccines and was expecting to take this one.



But when you refuse to answer basic questions about the vaccine and when you dodge them with partisan talking points like that, you make people nervous.



Americans have a right to have basic questions answered before they submit to taking a medicine. That is their right. But Durbin and hacks like Fauci persist in pretending that anyone who has questions is somehow a right-wing ideologue, and that's a lie. It's a provable lie.



Take a look at the numbers. These are from the government's own accounting. It turns out that it is African-Americans, those are the Democratic Party's most faithful voters who are still the most hesitant to getting vaccinated. That's not an attack, it's just an observation.



According to the C.D.C., the period of December 14th, 2020 to July 12th of this year brings us a total of 26 percent of African-Americans who've gotten one dose of vaccine, only 23.7 percent are quote, "fully vaccinated." Those are the lowest number recorded for any racial or ethnic group tracked by the C.D.C. by a significant margin.



Now, we don't judge anybody for taking or refusing to take the vaccine. Medical choices are by definition personal choices. They are not choices that politicians get to make for you and you should never be forced to take a medicine you don't want. Period.



That used to be a common observation in fact many of the people like Dick Durbin who are attacking anyone who has questions as partisan or racist are the very same people who told us for decades they were very upset about the Tuskegee syphilis experiments, and they have a right to be upset about those experiments.



Now, they are telling us, anyone who resists mandatory vaccination is a white supremacist. This is the talking point of the moment. You know that because it was just on MSNBC from their in-house doctor. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DR. CHRIS PERNELL, PUBLIC HEALTH PHYSICIAN: I don't have any tolerance for the anti-vaxxer movement and I don't have any tolerance for politicians who befriend, who cozy up to, or become allies of that movement. I actually see that as another example of the proliferation of white supremacy because in particular, they are targeting communities of color and they are targeting the historical injustices, the atrocities that communities of color have experienced as a way to play on their vulnerabilities.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Imagine someone who would say something so provably untrue, factually untrue, so irresponsible, and so divisive having a medical license in this country. That person does. Something is very wrong with our system, very wrong.



She is claiming that African-Americans aren't taking the vaccine because white supremacists have asked questions about the vaccine. That's lunacy, of course.



A reporter at CNN recently spoke to someone who had another explanation for it. It turns out that there are people out there, maybe because of doctors like the ones you just saw, who no longer believe the medical experts on cable news anymore. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



AMARA WALKER, CNN CORRESPONDENT: Do you plan to get vaccinated?



DESTINY BRITT, VOLUNTEER, THE PEOPLE'S UPRISING: No plan to.



WALKER (voice over); Twenty-one-year-old, Destiny Britt says, she has given the COVID-19 vaccine a lot of thought.



BRITT: Don't take it as when people don't want to take the vaccine as being rebellious. Listen to understand and be compassionate and sympathize of the history of black people, black and brown people in the medical industry.



WALKER: The Atlanta native is skeptical of the vaccines, thanks in large part due to the legacy of the unethical Tuskegee study in which black men with syphilis were deliberately not treated.



BRITT: And the more that it's a push for me to go get vaccinated, it makes me not want it even more.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Yes, well, that makes sense. "The more that it's a push for me to get vaccinated, the more it makes me not want to get it even more," and of course that makes sense. If the vaccine is so great, wouldn't it sell itself? There'd be no reason to force people to take it, but people are being forced to take it.



And it's interesting that the very people who are trying to force us are the same ones who lectured us for decades about my body my choice, they're leading the way. The layers of irony here are almost inexhaustible.



The former head of Planned Parenthood who is a truly irresponsible person called Leana Wen just went on television to explain how to force millions of Americans to take the drug. It's easy, she said, just make their lives as miserable as possible until they comply.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DR. LEANA WEN, CNN MEDICAL ANALYST: It needs to be hard for people to remain unvaccinated. Right now, it's kind of the opposite. It's fine. I mean, it's easy if you're unvaccinated, you could do everything you want to do anyway, but at some point, these mandates by workplaces, by schools, I think it will be important to say, hey, you can opt out, but if you want to opt out, you have to sign these forms. You have to get twice weekly testing.



Basically, we need to make getting vaccinated the easy choice. That is what it's going to take for us to actually end the pandemic.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: You wonder the damage that this is doing to the credibility of the medical establishment. Most Americans grew up believing in science, believing their doctors. They had every reason to. We led the world in science. Our healthcare was the best in the world, expensive granted, but very effective. The outcomes were remarkable compared to any other place on the planet.



That was a system like all systems that worked on trust. You trusted what the medical authorities said, but when they start talking like that, when they start making statements that have no logic, no clear medical justification, they are transparently political -- in that case clearly illegal -- when they start talking about punishing Americans who don't want to do their will, follow instructions they refuse to explain, policies that they will not account for using data and instead throw talking points at you and bumper stickers and then attacking you as immoral, who is going to believe them ever again?



The damage they are doing to our system is profound and you'd think maybe people on the other side would stand up for Americans. The Republican Party, anyone? Some are, most aren't.



And mediocrities like Asa Hutchinson who pretends to be Governor of Arkansas are in fact joining in promoting it. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican Congressman from the State of Illinois just demanded that every American take the coronavirus vaccine. He said it on national television. Watch this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. ADAM KINZINGER (R-IL): This is outrage politics that is being played by my party and it is going to get Americans killed. We are on a -- our party has been hijacked, my party has been hijacked. It is on its way to the ground and for some people, it's a fun ride, right? We can put out this outrageous stuff on Twitter, yes, I'm getting all these retweets and everybody knows me, I'm famous.



But this plane is going to crash into the ground. I call on Leader McCarthy. I call on every leader in the Republican Party to stand up, say get vaccinated and to call out these garbage politicians, these absolute clown politicians playing on your vaccine fears for their own selfish game.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Now Adam Kinzinger, in his defense, has a low IQ and can't be held fully responsible for most of the things that he says, but neither he nor anyone else who is making that case has answered a very simple question: why should people who have recovered from COVID-19 -- and there are millions of them in this country -- who are immune to the virus, why should they be forced to get the vaccine? What's the answer?



What is the harm rate from the vaccine? Why can't we ask? What's the answer?



When you attack people rather than answer their questions, they don't trust you anymore and they don't trust the drugs that you say they must take, and that's a shame. We're not attacking the vaccine, never have. We don't judge anyone who takes it and we'll never -- we never will.



We judge people like that.



And by the way, where are they? Where are those Republicans when they learn that the Biden administration has decided they can police your text messages? That the D.N.C. is in charge of what you text to other Americans? There's almost no resistance to it in Washington, and that means it's likely to get worse.



And for people who are working in the United States military, who must obey, it's going to get much worse. The military clearly is going to expel anyone who doesn't get the shot.



The Department of the Army Headquarters just announced an executive order to make the vaccine mandatory by September 1st. That's the first time the Army has forced soldiers to take a vaccine since the anthrax vaccine. That decision killed and injured several soldiers.



One naval officer explained online how he is being coerced. Here is what he wrote, quote: "I'm a naval officer who spent the last 15 years on active duty. I'm now potentially facing forcible discharge if I won't submit to taking the COVID vaccine. I've spoken to two command chaplains regarding a religious exemption, (I'm a Christian abortion abolitionist and cells from aborted children were used in the vaccines' development) and I'm told that exemptions won't likely be granted. So my choices are vaccination and forcible discharge."



Keep in mind, there is no scientific basis for any of this. In his thread, the naval officer lays out the data to prove how unnecessary this is. The numbers are straight from the Department of Defense's website quote: "202,567 active duty service members have had COVID, of whom 26 have died. That's better than a 99.987 percent survival rate." Those are the numbers. No one is disputing them, not Adam Kinzinger or Dick Durbin.



No one disputes the numbers, so what's the answer?



There is no answer. This is being used, it's very clear. The government is purging the military, spying on its own citizens because of a virus that isn't killing very many people anymore. And keep in mind, vaccination isn't like voting. They don't trust you to do it yourself at home and mail the results, they're keeping track.



Just how East German is this country becoming? The F.B.I. just announced in a tweet that it is encouraging Americans to snitch on family members who exhibit signs of extremism. The Federal government, the Biden administration is encouraging your family to snitch on each other.



Does extremism apply to people who have questions about the vaccine? Of course, it does.



In March, the F.B.I. put out an official bulletin announcing they'd be cracking down on fake vaccine cards. Since then, undercover agents all over the country been arresting people for distributing unapproved vaccine documents bearing an official government logo. They just conducted a sting operation that nabbed the owner of the old corner saloon in the small town of Clemens, California, for example.



What's interesting is that the F.B.I. hasn't put out any bulletins on illegal immigrants using fake driver's licenses or fake Social Security cards lately. That's endemic. That's everywhere. They haven't shut down any businesses or harassed any California bar owners for hiring non-citizens at a time of mass unemployment. Why haven't they done that?



Well, you know the answer. Because the people running the government have one standard for enforcing the law for people who agree with them and quite a different standard for those who don't agree with them. That is third world.



Now, those same people just gave themselves the power to read and censor your text messages. We've got to resist this. You can't let this continue or else, you're going to wake up in a very different place from the place you were born.



Clay Travis is the host of "The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show," the founder of Outkick, we're happy to have him join us tonight.



Clay Travis, did you ever think you would read an announcement in POLITICO that, oh, by the way, the D.N.C. is going to decide what you can receive by text message?



CLAY TRAVIS, HOST, "THE CLAY TRAVIS AND BUCK SEXTON SHOW": Well, first of all, Tucker, that was a maestro performance of an opening, I must say. Secondly, thanks for having me on.



And to me, there's so much that we could dive into about your open, but your question is so prescient and it's so important.



Look, effectively what has happened -- and I think most Americans haven't realized it, but it's why Donald Trump's lawsuit against Big Tech is so important. What we have allowed to happen, Tucker is, China has the Great Wall of China where they can decide what information their citizens see we are not doing that directly by our government, but they are using Big Tech companies, Facebook's of the world, Twitter's of the world to deputize them effectively and say, we will tell you what information should be allowed to be shared on your network.



It's directly what happened in the Anthony Fauci and Mark Zuckerberg e- mails, and if you do that, we will give you basically most favored nation status, or if you watch a lot of these hearings, they threaten that if they don't clean up their behavior and take Democratic focused ideals and give them prominence on the platforms, then there will be consequences.



This is a default state action that is directly underpinning an assault on the First Amendment and I don't think most people are noticing it, Tucker, and let me give you an example of something.



At Outkick, the website that I run, that FOX has recently bought, several months ago we had a story directly linking to the C.D.C. that was shut down and labeled as disinformation by Facebook. Who checks the fact checkers? That's the big question.



CARLSON: That's right. Misinformation is not the same as false information, it's just information they don't like, as you found out the hard way.



Clay Travis, who has taken over along with Buck Sexton for Rush Limbaugh and who is do an amazing job, thank you.



TRAVIS: Thank you so much, Tucker.



CARLSON: So, Eric Swalwell -- as if his life couldn't get more exciting -- has just been photographed almost like a colonial great white hunter, riding bare chested on a camel with his servant of color in the foreground. It's a beyond belief photograph.



Mark Steyn assesses it after the break.



CARLSON: If you watch this show, we may have given you the impression that Eric Swalwell spends all of his time having sex with sultry Chinese spies, and for that, we apologize. He does have some extra time and he uses that time to travel all over the world on trips paid for by foreign governments.



So earlier this year, for example, he was in Qatar on a trip paid for by the U.S.-Qatar Business Council and then he uploaded pictures of the trip to Instagram. Take a look at this picture.



You hear a lot about white supremacy -- white supremacy -- you will not find a clear distillation of it and this is old school colonial style white supremacy than this picture. So, here you have Eric Swalwell sitting on his camel literally shirtless, arms raised in triumph, as his faithful servant of color smiles in the foreground, one of his bearers, his coolies.



It was like he was on safari in Southern Rhodesia in 1905, hamming it up. Cecil Rhodes would blush at this.



Mark Steyn is not a blusher, but he is a historian and a best-selling author. He joins us to explain what exactly is going on here.



So, here you have Eric Swalwell on some kind of cheetah hunt with his coolies, it seems so old school for a progressive man like Eric Swalwell. What do you make of it?



MARK STEYN, AUTHOR AND COLUMNIST: Well, it is, and he has obviously taken off his shirt to intimidate his faithful native bearer and the native bearers clearly just say, a thousand pardons of Hindi, I bow before you, oh, magnificent imperialist nipples. Is that the front pump of your camel or are you just pleased to see me?



Look, I'm generally antipathetic toward bare-chested political colossi, but if you compare this for example -- if you compare this just simply topless shot to topless shot, Eric Shagwell to Vladimir Putin -- Putin, although he doesn't have as good an animal companion because Eric Shagwell is doing the whole midnight at the oasis, send your camel to bed bit.



But Putin on the other hand uses his toplessness as a power move and, of course, with Eric Shagwell, it's just the decadence move. I mean, this is really -- this is really the other side to the story you've just been telling for the first 20 minutes of the show, Tucker, which is that, you can't do this, you can't do that. You've got to be doubly vaccinated and even if you're doubly vaccinated, you still need a COVID test, and you still need three masks.



And meanwhile, none of our ruling class is cavorting topless with camels in Qatar.



Now, that picture there is the death of the Republic. Don't wave your Constitution at me. Don't tell me about your Founding Fathers because no Founding Father foresaw a situation in which at the height of a pandemic in which you can't go to church, you can't get a haircut, you can't go to a restaurant, but our rulers can go and cavort topless with their native bearers even when they are entirely risible buffoons who have been penetrated by Chinese Intelligence.



CARLSON: You can really see him loping back to the Muthaiga Club to beat a disobedient servant with a narwhal tusk cane, you have a G and T and talk about the limitations of the natives.



STEYN: Hey, hey, hey, just a minute, Tucker. I'm an old-school 19th Century imperialist, a hundred years past my sell-by date and I tell you, that guy could never have been sipping gin slings on the veranda in the Trucial States in 1903. This, this is basically karaoke colonialism and it's pathetic.



CARLSON: Karaoke colonialism. You're a genius, I'm just going to say it flat out. Mark Steyn, karaoke colonialism. It's too good. Thank you, Mark.



STEYN: "Midnight at the Oasis" for America.



CARLSON: Maria Mulder, so good. I love it.



So, Kamala Harris has an answer for everyone and now, she has an answer for those wondering why showing an ID when you vote is racist, and we've got to admit we spent a lot of time thinking about this and even we didn't see this answer coming.



We'll tell you what it is, next.



CARLSON: This is a FOX News Alert. A rapidly deteriorating situation, violence and chaos breaking out all over in the nation of South Africa. FOX's Trace Gallagher has the very latest of the sad story for us right now -- Trace.



TRACE GALLAGHER, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT: And Tucker, it's impossible not to draw parallels of what is happening right now in South Africa and what happened here in the U.S. after the death of George Floyd and what could easily happen again in this country when police are outnumbered and overwhelmed.



This video is from the KwaZulu-Natal Province where a mall is engulfed in flames and rioters are dominating the police presence there. You can also see looters going down the road with boxes filled with goods piled up on trucks, dollies, carts, even a tractor.



Now, police are firing what appear to be rubber bullets at the larger groups and get this, witnesses say even armed South African citizens were firing on people in the street, though, it is unclear how many if any of them were hit.



And watch and listen to what's happening in Soweto.



[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]



GALLAGHER: And remember the context here, this is supposed to be a protest about South Africa's former President Jacob Zuma being imprisoned for contempt of court, and yet crowds of people are using it as an opportunity to steal everything from furniture to electrical appliances.



And now look at South Africa's most populous province of Gauteng, where there is astonishing video of rioters and looters running inside a popular shopping center, carrying bags and other items, and again police are pointing weapons at the looters, but it's a total mismatch.



And just like we saw in America, South Africa's small business owners and the poor are bearing the brunt of this because their businesses have been destroyed and critical public services like electricity and water have been disrupted. So far, we have confirmed 10 people have been killed in the chaos. That number will almost certainly rise -- Tucker.



CARLSON: Trace Gallagher, thanks so much.



We are going to much more on what's happening in South Africa tomorrow and possibly the day after assuming it continues, the links between this country and South Africa are deep and profound, particularly politically. Our ruling class did a lot to empower the current government of South Africa. There may be lessons for the world in what is happening.



Now, one of the lessons is that when chaos strikes, you're on your own.



Our new documentary series, "Tucker Carlson Originals," the new episode takes a look at how Americans have survived periods of anarchy. It's a fascinating, fascinating piece of film. You can watch it on foxnation.com right now.



We've been wondering for a while how voter identification is racist. All the polls show that Americans of all colors think you ought to be required to show ID, prove you're you when you vote. Well, Kamala Harris has said many times, it's racist and on Friday, she spelled out exactly how it is. Watch.



QUESTION: Is agreeing to voter ID one of those compromises that you'd support?



KAMALA HARRIS (D), VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I don't think that we should underestimate what that could mean. Because in some people's mind, that means, well, you're going to have to Xerox or photocopy your ID to send it in to prove that you are who you are.



Well, there are a whole lot of people, especially people living in rural communities who don't -- there is no Kinko's, there is no Officemax near them. People have to understand that when we are talking about voter ID laws, be clear about who you have in mind and what would be required of them to prove who they are.



Of course, people have to prove who they are, but not in a way that makes them almost impossible for them to prove who they are.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: In rural areas, to which I've never been, they can't get to Kinko's. Is there any Kinko's anywhere? Does Kinko's even exist? Do you think, they have Blockbuster, too?



Tammy Bruce keeps track of America's retail landscape. She is the host of another show you should watch on FOX Nation called "Get Tammy Bruce," and we're happy to have her join us tonight.



So, Tammy let's say you live in a rural area, a place that Kamala Harris has never been, how hard is it to get to a Kinko's right now would you say?



TAMMY BRUCE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, you know, I'll tell you. There is someone -- and Kamala may know this best because she can't find her job, right? She has no idea where that is. She doesn't know what it entails. She doesn't know what to do with it.



She can't do diplomacy. She doesn't know how to answer questions. So, it's Kamala Harris who doesn't understand where things are.



The fact is, of course, it's -- we can joke about Harris. She doesn't clearly know America at all, I would argue, rural America can of course, they are running businesses. They run farms. They feed the world.



Just like in urban areas, there may be some economic problems. People of all different colors, but the question here is besides the insult of it, is why are the Democrats so desperate to make cheating easier?



CARLSON: Right.



BRUCE: This is what is amazing and the Monmouth poll, you mentioned the polling last month, 68 percent of -- 62 percent of Democrats want voter ID, 87 percent of Independents, and 91 percent of the G.O.P. No one wants what, they're saying, and yet they're so desperate now, they're saying you can't do it like the rural people by the way also, they're Trump voters. We're told they're vaccine resisters. They invaded -- the insurrection in January, so they're complicated people. But they've done all of this without an Officemax.



I don't know how they could be capable of doing all of that, but I think that this is a sign of the Democrats now grasping at straws to try to keep people from being able to know their vote is safe. It's a problem.



CARLSON: Yes, if you're not for voter ID, then we can assume a sinister intent, I think there's no question about that.



BRUCE: Absolutely.



CARLSON: Tammy Bruce, great to see you tonight. Thank you.



BRUCE: Thank you, sir.



CARLSON: So, we haven't done many segments on voter fraud since January, there are some very irresponsible claims going around that in the end couldn't be proven because they weren't true. But there are also some claims that may be true, and it is worth knowing. If you care about democracy, you can't tolerate fraud.



So, was there voter fraud in November? Well, again on Wednesday, we're going to take a very close look at that including some new evidence from Fulton County, Georgia. It is this show, Wednesday night.



So, we spent a lot of time going after the Republican Party, but some parts of the Republican Party are changing in a very good way and one of the smartest Republicans in America has just entered a Senate race in the State of Arizona. It could control -- decide control of Congress next year. But more than that, it could chart the way of thinking that republicans of the future embrace and that would be a good thing. We'll introduce you to this man, next.



CARLSON: What a blessing it is to announce good news on television, there's so little of it. Here it is.



The Republican Party is getting better -- much better. We know that because of two new Republican Senate candidates.



The first is J.D. Vance in Ohio, and the second is in the State of Arizona, Blake Masters is running. Every bit is impressive. We just interviewed him for "Tucker Carlson Today." Here's part of it.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BLAKE MASTERS (R), SENATORIAL CANDIDATE FOR ARIZONA: I find most Republican politicians still, even after President Trump repeat the same sort of Reaganite dogma, right, because it was important, you know to have free trade and to have capitalism prevail over socialism back in the 1980s, you know, when we actually had a socialist threat in the USSR.



People today haven't updated. They haven't gotten the memo.



You know, we were nice to China in the 80s. We wanted them on side versus the Soviets, and that made sense then.



CARLSON: Yes.



MASTERS: But then, as soon as the wall falls, as soon as the Soviet empire is defeated, we don't course correct. And you have politicians in the 90s, Republicans and Democrats by the way, who just continue to enable the rise of China, right?



This is Joe Biden saying China is never going to be a threat, man. Come on? You know, meanwhile we outsource millions of jobs to China. We have completely lopsided trade deals with them and for 20 years, we just enabled their rise, and a lot of Republican politicians still today don't even understand that, which is why they just kind of repeat mindlessly, you know, we need free trade. You couldn't possibly have a tariff against China.



You know, think about all the higher prices people would pay for toasters in this country or something as if that were the core problem.



So, I think politicians, they're just not in the business of thinking for themselves.



CARLSON: No, they're like a ghost ship that just, you know, the crew is gone, but the rigging is set and they just kind of sail until they hit the rocks, but I think we have hit the rocks at this point.



MASTERS: We've hit the rocks and you know, it's going to be a brand new decade, I think. We actually take back this country this decade or it's gone forever.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Blake Masters, a very smart guy. More than an hour long conversation, streaming now on foxnation.com.



Well, the White House is demanding mandatory vaccinations, but one man plans to stop it. We'll tell you if he can do that next.



CARLSON: So, the D.N.C. has decided it's going to control what you get over private text messages. Repeat after us, "This is not East Germany. This is not East Germany." But it's getting close.



Chip Roy is a Republican Member of Congress from Texas, he has thought a lot about this. He joins us to respond.



Congressman, thanks so much for coming on. Where are you on this question of the D.N.C. controlling what texts you can receive?



REP. CHIP ROY (R-TX): Yes, well, that's obviously patently absurd, Tucker, and this whole issue of the vaccines hits very close to home for me.



My father in 1949, was seven years old, he was diagnosed with polio, and my grandmother was nursing my grandfather who was sick of cancer. He died that fall and then raised my dad as a single mom. Nursed him to health and he lived his whole life ravaged with polio.



I'm grateful to have a vaccine for me, vaccine for my son, and my daughter. I believe in vaccines and I'll be damned if I am going to allow Democrats like you're describing come in and start calling you an anti-vaxx hack, or call me an anti-vaxxer because I dare to believe that it is our duty as Americans, our patriotic duty, to make decisions for ourselves, not have Democrats looking at our text messages, not having them try to shame the American people into taking a vaccine.



Now, we've got the H.H.S. Secretary, as you know, Becerra saying, quote, "The Federal government has spent trillions of dollars to try and keep Americans live during this pandemic, so it is absolutely the government's business to know who is vaccinated. It's taxpayer business." That is what is -- this is the danger we face as Americans.



The forgotten men and women out here who are getting rolled over by the power of government, but also the oligopoly of these corporate cronies who are trying to use all of these to fatten their own wallets.



Heck, Pfizer said they expect to get $15 billion out of these vaccines in their announcement in February. Our job is to stand up and say no, and I'm proud right now, one of my staffers just texted me, there's a Sheriff in one of the counties I represent in Texas who just told a crowd, many of these vaccine Feds come up to your property, you kick them off and I'll be there to defend you and back you up.



And we need to stand up strong for the liberties that protected us as Americans and stop all of this ridiculousness where the Federal government is telling us our children have to be masked, our small businesses have to be closed, while Amazon makes another hundred billion dollars. We have to have --



CARLSON: Chip Roy, we're almost out of time. I never say this to politicians, but God bless you for saying that. It is really inspiring to hear an office holder make those points because they are all true and it's brave of you. Thank you so much for joining us.



We are out of time, sadly and unfortunately.



ROY: Thanks, Tucker.



CARLSON: Sean Hannity takes over right now.

