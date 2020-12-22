Tucker: America's political elite have been working on behalf of China

This is a rush transcript from "Tucker Carlson Tonight" December 7, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: Good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON

TONIGHT. Today is the anniversary of the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor.

Thousands of Americans died. That was the day that we entered the Second

World War.



It seems like a good time to consider the threats this country faces now,

79 years later. At the top of the list of threats, anyone in Washington

will tell you and has, is Russia. Russia has penetrated our government.

Russia threatens our democracy. Russia works tirelessly to subvert our

economy and our way of life.



Since the day Donald Trump was elected in 2016, they have told us this.

They are endlessly complex, serialized collusion hoax dominated our public

conversation for years.



Of course, it was a lie and we're all aware of that.



Russia never had the power or the money to control our government, and

there's no evidence they even tried. But that doesn't mean and this is the

key that there was no collusion.



In fact, there was collusion. Top leaders in American government and

business have been compromised by a foreign power that seeks to undermine

our country and our democratic system.



It turns out that many of the very people who ranted so hysterically about

Russia were even as they were doing it, even as they were yelling about

Vladimir Putin. In fact, they were doing precisely what they claim to

decry. They were working on behalf of a foreign power, our chief global

rival, the government of China.



The Russia hoax effectively was a diversion. It hid something that is not a

hoax at all, but it is real and threatening to all of us. We're going to

spend the foreseeable future reporting on the relationship between

America's political and financial elites and the communist government of

China that has made many of them very rich.



But we want to start tonight with evidence, with a remarkable video. This

video was recorded a little over a week ago on November 28th. The man

you're about to see speak is a professor from Beijing called Di Dongsheng.

The video comes from an appearance that he made on a Chinese television

show about Wall Street and international trade.



Di Dongsheng works at Renmin University in Beijing. He is also like so many

in academia in China, a servant of his country's government. This video was

deleted from Chinese social media soon after being uploaded. And there's a

reason for that, as you'll see.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DI DONGSHENG, PROFESSOR, RENMIN UNIVERSITY (TEXT): The Trump

administration is in a trade war with us, so why can't we fix the Trump

administration? Why between 1992 and 2016 did China and U.S. used to be

able to settle all kinds of issues? No matter what kind of crises we

encountered be it the Yinhe incident, the bombing of the embassy or the

crashing of the plane.



Things were resolved in no time, like (a couple) do with their quarrels

starting at the bedhead and ending at the bed end.



We fixed everything in two months. What is reason? I am going to throw out

something maybe a little bit explosive here. It's just because we have

people at the top.



At the top of America's core inner circle of power and influence, we have

our old friends.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: There's a lot of garbage floating around on the internet right

now, a lot of fake things. That video is real and those subtitles are

accurate. We checked today with two different Chinese speakers and

confirmed that.



What he just said, what you just read on the screen tells the story. This

is as close to a smoking gun as we have ever seen. Quote, "We have people

at the top of America's core inner circle of power and influence."

According to the man who just saw that has been true for decades.



So who are these people? And how many of them work in our media and in our

government? Well, he didn't say precisely. At one point in the video he

described a Chinese agent working as a Vice President at a quote, "a top

Wall Street financial institution." I can't say more, he explained without

making political trouble.



Di Dongsheng did tell his audience that one agent in particular was

especially useful. He goes on at some length about her. He describes her as

an American who's lived abroad for many years, who is now a Chinese

citizen, and this seems to baffle him a little bit.



The Chinese government doesn't allow dual citizenship. Why would they? Why

would anyone? Di Dongsheng seems pleased that the U.S. government is

foolish enough to allow it.



He explains that this American agent who lives at least part of the year in

Beijing, helped the Chinese government with a propaganda operation in the

City of Washington in 2015. And he goes on to describe that in some detail.

The Obama administration was easy to manipulate, he suggests. They helped.

The Chinese had many friends among the Obama people.



The problem came when Donald Trump was elected. After that, he says,

everything changed.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DONGSHEHG (TEXT): for the past 30 years, 40 years, we have been utilizing

the core power of the United States. As I said before, since the 1970s,

Wall Street had a very strong influence on the domestic affairs of the

United States, so we had a channel to rely on.



But the problem is that after 2008, the status of Wall Street has declined

and more importantly, after 2016, Wall Street can't fix Trump. Why? Trump

had a previous soft default issue with Wall Street, so there was a conflict

between them, but I won't go into the details.



So during the U.S.-China trade war, they (Wall Street) tried to help and I

know that, my friends on the U.S. side told me that they tried to help, but

they couldn't do much.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Since the 1970s, he said, and he's an Economics Professor, you

should know, Wall Street has had enormous influence over the way the United

States government operates over American policy.



The Chinese government, he says has enormous influence on Wall Street and

that arrangement worked very well for a long time. Then Donald Trump

unexpectedly was elected in 2016 and Wall Street was infuriated.



Wall Street can't fix Trump, he said, but they tried. And this solves the

mystery.



If you're wondering why our political class has stood by and allowed the

Chinese government to degrade this country and our way of life, why they

stood by as the Chinese government has flooded the United States with

deadly opioids that have killed hundreds of thousands of people, or have

stood by as the Chinese government ripped off billions in intellectual

property from our companies. There's your answer.



Earlier this year, the Chairman of Harvard's Chemistry Department was

arrested for taking $50,000.00 a month from the Communist Party of China in

return for sending secrets and referring top scientists to Beijing. It

barely rated as a scandal, you may not even be aware it happened. Why?

Because so many are on the take in effect.



Donald Trump was an impediment to this very lucrative arrangement. And for

that reason, Di Dongsheng explains in the video, America's most powerful

elites -- and he calls them that -- got to work on electing a new

President. Again, read the words at the bottom of your screen as he speaks.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DONGSHENG (TEXT): But now, we're seeing Biden was elected, the traditional

elite, the political elite, the establishment. They're very close to Wall

Street, so you see that, right?



Trump has been saying that Biden's son has some sort of global foundation.

Have you noticed that? Who helped him (Biden's son) build the foundation?

Got it?



There are a lot of deals in all these. Then, so, at such a time, we use an

appropriate way to express some goodwill ...



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Donald Trump, he notes because the Chinese do pay close attention

to what we say here, Donald Trump has complained about Hunter Biden and his

ties to the Chinese government. Those are real, he just confirms.



So now you know why you weren't allowed to talk about Hunter Biden's

laptop. Why big business aligned as one, the tech companies and the rest to

suppress that story because they were implicated in it.



Back in October, we interviewed a man called Tony Bobulinski. We

interviewed him because no one else would. Tony Bobulinski was a business

partner of the Biden's. Here's what he told us about China.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TONY BOBULINSKI, FORMER BUSINESS AFFILIATE OF HUNTER BIDEN: And in a

document that you guys have, and I think it's been provided to, you know,

to the world, the Chinese referenced that because of their trust in the

Biden family, that Chairman Yi and Director Zhang are excited about moving

forward in this.



And in that document, they reference loaning $5 million to the BD family.



CARLSON: Right.



BOBULINSKI: The BD family is the Biden family.



CARLSON: What are the implications of this going forward? If Joe Biden is

elected President, which could very well happen? How does this constrain

his ability to deal with China?



BOBULINSKI: Are you asking for my personal opinion?



CARLSON: I am. I am asking for your opinion as someone who has worked with

the Chinese.



BOBULINSKI: So I think Joe Biden and the Biden family are compromised.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: I think Joe Biden and the Biden family are compromised with

China. Looks like he was right about that. And it looks like the Biden's

are far from the only ones who've been compromised.



Gordon Chang has been covering this story for an awfully long time. He's a

Senior Fellow at the Gatestone Institute. He's the author of "The Great

U.S.-China Tech War." Earlier today, he vetted that video you just saw for

us and confirmed it was real. We're happy about that.



Gordon Chang joins us tonight. Gordon, thanks so much for coming on.



GORDON CHANG, SENIOR FELLOW, GATESTONE INSTITUTE: Thank you.



CARLSON: To those of us who don't follow this full time as you do and who

don't speak Mandarin, this is a shocking admission of what is happening

here. Tell us what you make of it.



CHANG: There is incredible arrogance among the Chinese elites. And that's

what I take away from this video.



You know, there are a number of instances that Di talks about and I don't

know if they're actually true or not. But the point is that this is what

Chinese leaders think and because they think that way, they're going to

push a President Biden around. They're going to do things which are

dangerous, because we're going to have to push back.



Under President Trump, the Chinese didn't try this because they were afraid

of him. So what I'm concerned about is the state of mind of China, we see

this from Xi Jinping, the Chinese ruler, all the way down to this Di

Dongsheng. This is dangerous.



CARLSON: So he is out there less than a month after our presidential

election saying essentially, we admit it, we are in control, our friends in

the business community in the United States, Wall Street, specifically are

on our side, over and against the U.S. government itself, the current

presidential administration, and we pull the strings. Do you think that's

bragging? To what extent is that true?



CHANG: Well, that part of the video is true. What I was referring to was

the politics and prose incident, which is very interesting. But in terms of

the most important points that Di makes, that's absolutely true that China

does have that relationship into what he calls the core circle of America's

real power.



And they used that during the Obama administration and prior

administrations, and they couldn't do it during the Trump administration,

that much we know.



And I know that they are in anticipation, licking their chops about what's

going to happen from January 20th on.



CARLSON: It's just -- it's an amazing, amazing story. Were you surprised

that he said this on camera in front of a live audience?



CHANG: That actually took me by surprise because what he was making were

those admissions, which really go to the core of the China-U.S.

relationship.



And I think that what President Trump can do, whether he has 40 days or

four years, is to break some of those connections. He can do it with the

International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977. He can even maybe use

the Trading with the Enemy Act of 1917. But we've got to break those

connections.



Because if we don't do that, we are going into a point where we may not be

able to deter China because they are so arrogant, so belligerent that they

think they can buy any American politician including the President of the

United States, and therefore as I mentioned, they are going to be tempted

to do something that cannot be unwound.



CARLSON: It cannot be unwound, nicely put. Gordon Chang, I appreciate your

coming on tonight. Thank you.



CHANG: Thank you, Tucker.



CARLSON: So last week in "The Wall Street Journal," there was a kind of

remarkable op-ed stating as clearly as anyone has ever stated the nature of

the threat that we face from China. The op-ed was written by someone who

would know, the Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe.



He called the Communist Party of China, quote, "The greatest threat to

democracy and freedom worldwide since World War II." It's an amazing piece

worth your time if you haven't read it. In just a moment, we will have

Director Ratcliffe on to discuss that.



He wrote this, quote, "The intelligence is clear: Beijing intends to

dominate the United States and the rest of the planet economically,

militarily and technologically. I call its approach of economic espionage,

'rob, replicate and replace. China robs U.S. companies of their

intellectual property, replicates the technology and then replaces the U.S.

firms in the global marketplace."



Now, those aren't simply legal disputes, they have actual consequences for

millions of American workers on our standard of living and what your kids

will do for a living. Ratcliffe noted that in 2018, a Chinese wind turbine

manufacturer ripped off trade secrets from a Massachusetts based

infrastructure company called American Semiconductor.



As a direct result of that theft, American Semiconductor lost over a

billion dollars in value and had to cut 700 jobs. Now, it didn't happen

because the company American Semiconductor was careless. It happened

because they were the victim of theft.



That's happening everywhere, including in The Pentagon. According to

Ratcliffe, quote, "China also steals sensitive U.S. defense technology to

fuel President Xi Jinping's aggressive plan to make China the world's

foremost military power. U.S. intelligence shows that China has even

conducted human testing on members of the People's Liberation Army in the

hope of developing soldiers with biologically enhanced capabilities. There

are no ethical boundaries to Beijing's pursuit of power."



Remarkable. We know where this is leading and Ratcliffe's op-ed spells out,

quote, "Beijing is preparing for an open-ended period of confrontation with

the United States. Washington should also be prepared. Leaders must work

across partisan divides to understand the threat, speak about it openly and

take action to address it."



John Ratcliffe is the Director of National Intelligence, the man with more

intelligence before him than anyone on the globe apart from the President,

we're happy to have him on tonight.



Director, thanks so much for coming on.



JOHN RATCLIFFE, DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE: Tucker, good to see

you.



CARLSON: So, you spelled this out so clearly that it made me wonder why

the rest of us, so many in our public life, haven't been saying this for

quite some time. You make it sound obvious.



RATCLIFFE: Well, I think you did a good job of encapsulating why Tucker.

There are a lot of people who for economic reasons, don't want China to be

our greatest threat. There are a lot of people who for political reasons,

don't want China to be our greatest threat in America.



But the intelligence doesn't lie. China is our greatest threat. And it's

not even close. No other country has the capability of essentially taking

away the American dream and a specific plan to do so and the intelligence

is clear.



So, Tucker, I wanted to use the unique vantage point that I have to make

sure, you know, as the Director of National Intelligence, my job is to warn

the American people of threats, and there is no greater threat than China

to America.



CARLSON: The most jarring part of the piece, I thought was your

description of the massive ramp up of the Chinese military, and from your

telling, not necessarily for defensive purposes. What do you think their

aim is?



RATCLIFFE: Well, again, dominate militarily, technologically, and

economically. On the military front, they've already achieved having the

largest Navy of any country in the world. From a military force standpoint,

the People's Republic of China has a military of two million.



They want them to be the largest, and they also want them to be the

strongest, which is why they're engaged in what you referenced, which is

called gene editing, literally trying to alter the DNA experimenting on DNA

to make soldiers, sailors and airmen stronger and more powerful.



CARLSON: That's horrifying. Do you think Beijing anticipates some kind of

physical confrontation with the United States in the next several years?



RATCLIFFE: Well, here's the funny thing, Tucker, China knows at this point

that the United States is still the world's superpower. They know they're

catching us in all of those respects.



They're banking on the fact that we're not going to do anything until they

are superior in all those respects. You know, great generals always say, it

is better to fight downhill.



Right now, the United States can fight downhill against China. We don't

ever want to be in a position where we're looking up at China and all of

the plans that they have, all of the initiatives: Made in China, the

digital Silk Road, Belt and Road Initiative -- those are all thin veneers

and facades for which China is going around the world and essentially

gaining the influence power to become the world's superpower and supplant

the United States in that role.



CARLSON: We heard a lot over the past four years about Russia's ability to

break into John Podesta's Gmail account. To the extent you can, to the

extent it's not classified, give us a sense of Chinese penetration into our

networks, government networks.



RATCLIFFE: Well, it's significant and growing every day. And Tucker, you

made a great point in your opening about Russia. Listen, they are a

dangerous adversary. I don't mean to minimize them. But you made the point

correctly about economically, Russia can't compete the way China can.



The largest economy in the world is the United States. The second largest

is China. Russia is not in the top 10. Italy, Brazil and the State of Texas

have a larger economy than Russia. So as dangerous as Russia can be, they

cannot compete with us the way China is, and China has a very specific plan

to do that, and one of the ways that China has made their way to the top is

they understand that information is the key to their dominance, so they're

going to get there any way they possibly can.



That's what subsidizing Huawei and ZTE is all about. Those are Chinese

companies that are run by the Chinese government. They know that they can

steal more information if they run the telecommunications networks over

which our information travels. That's one of the ways that China has gotten

so good in terms of getting into our networks and into our information

society.



CARLSON: We've been asleep. Thank you for helping to wake people up. John

Ratcliffe, Director of National Intelligence.



RATCLIFFE: You bet. Great to be with you, Tucker. Thanks.



CARLSON: Next time you hear someone describe Russia or Turkey or Iran as

the greatest threat we face, laugh in their face because they deserve it.



So there's this thing that happens in Washington where people go to serve

in the Congress and they make 200 grand a year or something, but they seem

to get rich at the same time. How do they do that? How did Ilhan Omar make

all that money? Maxine Waters? She seems rich. How did that happen? We will

investigate how that happened.



Also new information about who is going to be first in line to get the

coronavirus vaccine and who might be last. Candace Owens responds to those

stories straight ahead.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CARLSON: All of a sudden you're hearing Democrats, from the party of

science -- we are including, by the way, the governor of our biggest state

in this category -- demand that we distribute the coronavirus vaccine on

the basis of skin color. That's not science, of course, it's something

beneath science, but they're saying it.



One professor of something called Global Health Law at Georgetown explained

it this way, quote, "Having a racial preference for a COVID-19 vaccine is

not only ethically permissible, but I think it's an ethical imperative."



Okay, there's just one problem with this plan. Many Americans of all skin

colors don't actually want the vaccine, regardless of what Democrats in

California or Washington, D.C. tell them they should want.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



ANDERSON COOPER, CNN HOST: The COVID vaccines really can't come soon

enough, but they are coming and there's a hurdle convincing Americans that

they will be safe to take.



Many are expressing hesitancy, particularly in some black and Latino

communities.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: To stress in communities of color is not just a small

town problem, it is nationwide. A study conducted in September exploring

the issue in black and Latino communities found just 14 percent of black

people and only 34 percent of Latinos trust a vaccine will be safe.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: The media makes everything about race always, but it's not just

those, quote "communities" that have concerns about the vaccine. Why are we

having a conversation about race as it relates to a vaccine? What do the

two have to do with each other?



Candace Owens is the author of "Blackout: How Black America can make its

Second Escape from the Democratic Plantation." She joins us with reaction

to the story.



Candace, great to see you tonight. I mean, if there were some scientific

evidence that this was a race specific disease, like -- I mean, and there

are diseases that are, it would be one thing, but Africa has been basically

untouched. So we know that it's not, what the hell is this?



CANDACE OWENS, AUTHOR, "BLACKOUT": That's a very good question. I really

want to talk about the apprehension, especially among black Americans

regarding this vaccine because it's not at all imagined when it comes to

just historical data that we have and Americans watching this right now can

look it up on the C.D.C. website the Tuskegee experiment.



I talked about this actually with my grandfather over Thanksgiving, the

last time the government said, we're going to focus a vaccine on black

Americans. It was for syphilis. They selected about 600 black American men,

and it turned out that they were actually giving them a placebo pill rather

than actually treating them for syphilis because they wanted to see

syphilis to its natural end.



This experiment went on for 40 years. It's not a secret anymore. Bill

Clinton apologized for it in 1997 and said that this was the immorality of

the government.



Now, I'm not at all suggesting that this is what the vaccine for

coronavirus is. I'm not at all suggesting that they are seeking to

experiment on black Americans, but I am saying that if you're looking to

transform the pain of individuals, and to relieve them of these

apprehensions, maybe take an opposite approach, rather than single out

people because of their race and say we're going to give it to you first,

maybe just look at this from an equal standpoint and say, if we're actually

trying to help, we should never be racializing medicine that makes

everybody uncomfortable.



The government is trying to put a racial identity behind this and it's

making too many people uncomfortable. If their ultimate goal is to help, we

shouldn't be looking at it in that manner.



CARLSON: De-racializing medicine. Exactly. Nicely put. Now, I want to ask

you about this, it is a story out of Washington. Some Democrats in Congress

have, it turns out, found a way on not very big salaries to make their

families pretty rich.



No one has done this better than Ilhan Omar. She paid her husband's

consulting company more than two million bucks just this year. That's on

top of the $630,000.00 the firm received in Federal bailout money.



In the State of California, Maxine Waters managed to funnel 240 grand from

her campaign to her daughter for quote, "Get Out to Vote services." Maxine

Waters already lives in a 6,000 square foot mansion in LA that's worth more

than four million bucks.



Kind of weird for someone who spent 40 years in government. I've got to ask

you, and by the way, they are far from the only ones in Washington who are

doing this, that's for sure. But how do people who work in the Congress,

look the rest of us straight in the face and say, yes, I got rich, but it's

fine. How does that work?



OWENS: And it's especially frustrating when you're looking at Democrats

because they love playing the poor card, right? They are going to help

impoverished communities. We have to go and find the rich white men and say

they are stealing money from us, and then nobody questions them and their

finances.



And it's especially egregious coming from somebody who is so openly

socialist like Ilhan Omar and her squad who stood on a platform, especially

during the COVID-19 when the government was giving out money to companies.

They stood out and they said, look, all of these rich companies are taking

the money they should return the funds.



Well, was Ilhan Omar going to -- is her husband going to return the funds

that he received from the COVID-19 Relief Fund? I mean, this is ridiculous

stuff. And nobody ever calls them out.



I mean, this should guarantee that she is never elected ever again. But

what it really shows you, Tucker, if Democrats are looking to figure out

why they lost so many House seats in this election is because America is

awake to their lives. They're no longer buying it.



They understand that the Democrats themselves are corrupt and are greedy

despite the fact that they're calling everybody else by those names.



CARLSON: Well, I don't know, Maxine Waters said -- and I think we have the

clip here -- just told us that she has no tolerance of any kind for

financial misdeeds. Watch this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



QUESTION: Do you believe that money laundering has been a significant part

of President Trump's business?



REP. MAXINE WATERS (D-CA): I know that there are a lot of rumors. We need

to learn more about the finances of the President of the United States, and

he is hiding that information from us. We need to delve deeper into that

and find out what is going on and whether or not money laundering has been

involved and whether or not their connection with the oligarchs of Russia.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: And that buffoon on CNBC, very seriously -- how seriously, do you

take this?



OWENS: I mean, this is, accuse the other side of what you are doing,

right? Saul Alinsky's Rules for Radicals and they do this over and over and

over again. It is ridiculous.



Just imagine, in the case of Ilhan Omar as you just brought up earlier, if

Donald J. Trump incorporated for President was paying millions of dollars

in consultancy fees to Donald Trump, Jr. They would lose their minds and

yet nobody is calling for them to answer for her paying money to her

daughter, Maxine Waters and Ilhan Omar funneling cash to her husband.



This is ridiculous and it's corrupt and someone should be made to answer

for it.



CARLSON: Yes, it's gone on for a long time, too. Candace Owens, great to

see you tonight. Thank you.



OWENS: Thanks.



CARLSON: So it turns out corona law really is the law. Governments in a

lot of places is threatening to fine you if you don't comply with corona

law.



You're not a politician. You have to follow the rules.



But one man in government has decided "no mas." We will speak to him next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CARLSON: Well coronavirus lockdowns have been enforced across the country,

but they have not been enforced fairly or evenly, and the effects of

course, have not been fairly distributed. Some people have gotten much

richer and happier. Under corona law, many others have been destroyed.



This week, one comptroller in New York State finally had enough. He

threatened to quote, "freeze and close the Health Department's banking

accounts immediately." Why? Watch him explain.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



STEFAN MYCHAJLIW, ERIE COUNTY COMPTROLLER: I've also established a

reasonable payment plan for businesses as well. They're hurting and I'm

trying to help them get through this crisis.



So on the low end of the scale, if they're hit with a $1,000.00 fine or

less, they have 20 years to pay it back. Anyone with a $15,000.00 COVID

related fine or more, they have 100 years to pay it back.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: So we've got millions of people out of the workforce, millions

more who are semi-employed and barely hanging on and the county of Erie is

threatening and in some cases actually fining people.



Stephen Mychajliw decided enough. He is the comptroller of Erie County. You

just saw him. He joins us tonight. Stephen, thanks so much for coming on.



MYCHAJLIW: Thank you, greatly appreciate it.



CARLSON: So, yes, am I mischaracterizing this? People are already hurting.

You saw these fines and you decided to step in and alleviate, basically the

fines. What happened after you did that?



MYCHAJLIW: That's correct. I mean, as county comptroller, I control all of

the accounts for the county of Erie, and people are fed up. I mean, I'm the

son of Polish and Ukrainian immigrants that came to America the right way.

They fled a communist regime. And a lot of people on the radical left are

turning our country into the same communist regime that my family fled.



And I'm hearing from businesses every day. And what happened, Tucker, was

that there's a gym owner, Robert Dinero, he owns Athletes Unleashed in

Orchard Park, New York. He wasn't even open. His gym was closed and he had

a private meeting with other business owners talking about how they can

fight this back.



And then, comes a health inspector barging in with police, and the next

day, they fined him $15,000.00. And so, I'm fed up. I'm angry. And I said

enough.



And so we froze the Health Department's ability to make deposits on COVID

fines. And yes, as comptroller, I have the authority to come up with a 100-

year payment plan for those businesses that were fined because they are

hurting over coronavirus rules. The people on the extreme left are making

up for other people for small businesses who are hurting and they don't

follow the rules themselves.



And so I'm angry, I'm fed up and I put my foot down.



CARLSON: What I love so much about the story is, every day we hear elected

officials say I'm helping people and usually they are just lecturing

people.



You're actually helping people in measurable ways. What was the reaction

from other parts of government in the State of New York when you did that?



MYCHAJLIW: The radical left attacked me, which is right out of their

playbook: if you don't stand on the issues, you attack the person and

that's fine. I wear it like a badge of honor.



Our local newspaper even wrote an editorial that basically accused me of

killing people for helping businesses when it comes to their fines.



I mean, in New York State, it really makes no sense that everything has to

close at 10 o'clock. And coronavirus is so smart that it won't attack you

in a restaurant at 9:59. But look out at 10:01, you'll be stricken with it.



I mean, children are least susceptible to it, and yet they're closing

schools. And then Governor Cuomo is putting six seniors stricken with COVID

into nursing homes. And so the radical left is not happy.



But I wear it like a badge of honor and I fight for these businesses.

They're losing their livelihood, and we're also losing our freedoms in our

country.



CARLSON: Amen. And you, almost alone among elected officials, I'm

including a lot of people who should know better and have done nothing to

help. You did something to help. I think it is heroic.



Stephen Mychajliw, appreciate it. Thank you.



MYCHAJLIW: I mean, we even had to set up a GoFundMe for this gym owner,

and if people go to Freedom Before Fear.dom they can donate to help him with

his $15,000.00 fine. I mean, it's outrageous that you can go to a Big Box

store and you won't catch coronavirus. But you can't go to a church or you

can't go to your barber shop or you can't go to a restaurant.



So having that hammer in my office, I'm willing to flex it. I mean, what's

the point of having the authority if you're not going to use it to help

businesses and again, folks like Governor Cuomo put in all these

restrictions, even our local county executive, he is ordering people to

wear masks, but he was caught at a local golf course without a mask and

drinking beer and eating food.



CARLSON: Of course, they're all hypocrites. God bless you. I appreciate

it. Stephen, thanks.



MYCHAJLIW: Thank you.



CARLSON: Well, just in case you still imagine this was a free country, not

under the total control of Mark Zuckerberg and the Google guys. Go ahead

and try and share conservative memes on your personal Facebook page and see

what happens.



We're about to speak to a school principal who was fired for that. Wait

until you see what she was fired over. She will tell us after the break.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CARLSON: Until this summer, Amy Sacks was the principal of an elementary

school in Pennsylvania, then she was fired. She says the School District

Superintendent told her the conservative meme, she uploaded to her private

Facebook page had quote, "Offended a parent who complained to the

district."



Now in case you're wondering what these memes were, you're seeing one on

the screen right now.



Sacks is doing what very few people who've been fired in the last year have

done, she is suing, in this case, the Montgomery County Public Schools.



Tonight, Amy Sacks joins us along with her attorney, Francis Malofiy. We're

happy to have them both. Thanks very much for joining us.



So Amy, to you first, we put one of those memes on the screen. Now in these

stories, always kind of the details are what matters. Tell us what these

memes said. Were they extremist material, would you say?



AMY SACKS, FIRED PRINCIPAL OVER MEMES: Oh, absolutely not. They were

literally, you know, right of center political posts that really showcased

the absurdity that was going on at the time in the news.



CARLSON: Yes. So basically, you said you were against Joe Biden. You were

not -- you did not prefer to vote for Joe Biden. I mean, that seems to be

the gist of the memes we're putting on the screen here. And that was too

far for the superintendent?



SACKS: Apparently, yes. You know, the one meme specifically had Biden's

name in it, and that was definitely apparently offensive to somebody.



CARLSON: Francis, as a lawyer, tell us, are you allowed to fire someone

because they're voting for a candidate you don't like?



FRANCIS MALOFIY, ATTORNEY: You know, you're absolutely not allowed to fire

someone and take a political viewpoint in a public school.



In schools in the United States, we have a great right, which is the First

Amendment and that allows us to share opinions, share thought, share speech

without persecution or prosecution from our government.



When you're in a public school in a public school setting, administrators

or directors or superintendents, school boards aren't there to dictate

political policy.



And in fact, what's unique in this case is that Principal Sacks is fighting

for her job. She is fighting for her family's livelihood and welfare. But

this is not a war that's happening only in certain counties. It's happening

-- it is a war that's happening across this country in public schools.



And it is also what is happening in the minds of the children that are

taught in these public schools. As an attorney, I'm proud to champion this

cause and do everything I can to reinstate Principal Sacks to her position,

but the issue is that we have a First Amendment, it allows us to express

our thoughts, feelings or emotions without retribution from government.



When she did something not in the public school system, but privately, her

private political Facebook posts were used to basically terminate her from

her position as Principal.



CARLSON: Yes.



MALOFIY: And the shocking thing is, this is not an underperformer

principal. Principal Sacks heads one of the top elementary schools in

Pennsylvania. It was a top performing, top 10 elementary school. No issues

of discipline, 20-year veteran, seven-year principal and to think that

Superintendent Barbara Russell, with the help of attorneys would sit her

down and show her 15 cherry picked posts that basically were center or

right of center conservative posts, and then fire her without cause or

without just notice. It's shocking.



And it's shocking because that's happening to us in the sense --



CARLSON: Well, that's the definition of extremism. I mean that - you just

defined what extremism looks like.



Amy Sacks, I'm grateful to you that you didn't go along with this, as so

many people have, that you're fighting back and we're certainly rooting for

you. Thank you for coming on tonight. Francis, thank you for representing.

Appreciate it.



MALOFIY: Thank you.



SACKS: Thank you.



CARLSON: So you've heard a lot about voter fraud in last month's election.

Tonight, specific examples. The top Republican in the State of Georgia

filed a suit saying he has identified enough examples of a different kind

of fraud, so-called low tech irregularities and of traditional voter fraud

that it might change the outcome of the race. He joins us to explain what

he has found, next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



CARLSON: Well, you've heard a lot of allegations of high tech fraud in

last month's election: people messing with the software, putting

unauthorized thumb drives, et cetera, but maybe not enough about low tech

fraud, traditional fraud. There's evidence there was quite a bit of that.



In Georgia, the State Secretary of State released an affidavit from his

chief investigator who looked into election fraud. It rejects the claim

that ballots were retrieved from suitcases on Election Night.



But the affidavit does contradict reports on Election Night, the ones that

you probably read that a burst pipe delayed vote counting. Quote, "Our

investigation revealed that the incident initially reported as a water leak

late in the evening on November 3rd was actually a urinal that had

overflowed early in the morning of November 3rd and did not affect the

counting of votes by Fulton County later in the evening."



Okay. But that's the opposite of what we heard, and that's the opposite of

what officials said. Local news reports claim that 40,000 absentee ballots

could not be counted on Election Night due to quote, "Water main break."



Interesting. Why the discrepancy? We should find out.



The Chairman of the State of Georgia's Republican Party has filed a lawsuit

saying that there were thousands of examples of low tech fraud on Election

Night.



David Shafer is the Chairman of the Georgia Republican Party. We're happy

to have him on. Mr. Shafer, thanks so much for joining us. Can you give us

an example of the kind of low tech fraud you believe took place?



DAVID SHAFER, CHAIRMAN, GEORGIA REPUBLICAN PARTY: Well, President Trump is

behind Vice President Biden by 11,770 votes after the last recount, and in

order to -- and filed a suit contesting the election and we've got to show

that the number of irregular votes exceeds the margin, and we've done that,

we've shown that people voted without being on the voter registration roll.



People voted with having registered after the deadline. People voted more

than once. People moved from the state, registered in another state and

then voted by absentee in our state.



And those errors and irregularities on such a scale that it exceeds the

margin and cast the outcome of the election in doubt.



CARLSON: So those are kind of traditional ways to throw an election.

Right? I mean, there's nothing complicated about what you just described.



SHAFER: Nothing at all. I mean, we've got three major complaints,

thousands of ballots, of unlawful ballots were counted, and then re-counted

and then re-counted again.



The counting took place in violation of Georgia law, which requires that it

be done in public, in the open and we have serious problems with the

verification of absentee ballot signatures, which we don't believe

occurred.



CARLSON: Yes, well, in a lot of places we know it didn't. The State of

Nevada, for example, and I believe the majority of ballots cast in this

election, about 60 percent were cast absentee, so that of course matters.



David Shafer struck us as a responsible, sober, fact based person making

real claims of fraud. I appreciate your coming on tonight. I hope our

viewers will look up what you filed and assess it for themselves. Thank

you.



SHAFER: Thank you



CARLSON: We are out of time. I wish we had more time.



We'll be back tomorrow night at 8:00 p.m. The show is the sworn enemy of

lying, pomposity, smugness and groupthink.



Have a great evening with the ones you love. We have a surprise in store

for you tonight. Sean Hannity will take over at 9:00 p.m. Eastern.





Content and Programming Copyright 2020 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL

RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2020 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials

herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be

reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast

without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may

not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of

the content.