Tucker: Americans should never be forced to take medicine they don't want, period

But first tonight, strong regimes are a lot like strong people. They are self-confident and because they are, they're rational and moderate. They can afford to be those things. They have unquestioned legitimacy. Admitting honest mistakes does not threaten them. Why would it? They can tell the truth without fear.



Strong regimes are marked by cheerfulness and an open-minded spirit. You know them when you see them. They are easy to recognize. Weakness has the opposite effect.



Weak leaders live in terror. They lie constantly. They admit nothing. They rule by force because they have no choice, they have lost their legitimacy.



When they begin to lose control, as they inevitably do, they panic. Unable to acknowledge the magnitude of their failure, they retreat into delusion and their behavior becomes irrational. They start issuing bizarre commands.



Nikolai Chaushesku barked orders at his guards as they dragged him into the courtyard to be shot. In his final moments, Chaushesku seemed convinced he could make his executioners obey. As his power evaporated, he tried even harder to exert it.



So in that way, every collapsing regime is the same, and with that in mind, we learned today that in the face of the waning pandemic, the Biden administration will dramatically increase COVID restrictions across the country.



Millions of children will now be required to cover their faces in schools, this despite the scientifically established fact that masks pose a far greater threat to children than COVID does. So, strictly speaking as a scientific matter, this is lunacy.



But there's more.



According to an announcement by the C.D.C. this afternoon, the administration will force masks on adults as well, including people who've already been vaccinated. Pause to consider this for a moment. Americans were promised that if they took the vaccines, they could have their lives back. So by the millions they did that.



Now, they have learned in the clearest possible way that they were lied to. They got their shots, but the Biden administration has decided to continue to control what they wear, where they go, and who they talk to. Why are they doing that? What's happening here exactly?



Well, a rational person might conclude there must be something wrong with the vaccines. Maybe they don't work very well. But no, that's not it. The administration assures us that the vaccines work perfectly. They are miracle drugs. All right, so why the masks?



Peter Doocy of FOX News asked that question in the White House briefing today. Here's how the Biden administration's owned Baghdad Bob responded to him.



PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: And if it's a pandemic of the unvaccinated still, then why do vaccinated people need to put the masks back on?



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Well, Peter first of all, I would say again just to go back to this chart which I will handily point to again --



DOOCY: Overwhelming --



PSAKI: If you were vaccinated -- if you were vaccinated, your life -- it can save your life, and I think the clear data shows that this pandemic is killing, is hospitalizing, is making people very sick who are not vaccinated. That could still continue to be the case regardless of what the mask guidance looks like.



DOOCY: But the vaccines work, which this sign says that they do. Then why do people who have had the vaccine need to now wear masks the same as people who have not had it?



PSAKI: Because the public health leaders in our administration have made the determination based on data that that is a way to make sure they are protected, their loved ones are protected, and that's an extra step given the transmissibility of the virus.



CARLSON: So the vaccines work, the only people getting sick are the unvaccinated, but the vaccinated still have to wear masks. Why is that? Well, you just heard the answer, quote: "Public health leaders in our administration have made the determination." In other words, because we said so.



That's the medical justification for suffocating your third grader with a paper mask forever. Public health leaders in the administration have made that determination.



So they issued the rule without explaining it. You then obey it. If you ask questions, CNN calls you a murderer. That's how our government works.



Watching that exchange, you realize that every moment in time is just a point on a continuum and that's worth remembering now. It's easy to assume that because all this is happening live at the White House, it's the way that things are and will always be. But in fact, a moment this absurd cannot last for long. It's just too irrational.



The people making decisions are too discredited. They are too transparently unwise.



What you're watching is a decaying system based on presumed expertise finally reach its ugly end stage. At some point, it will be gone because it has no legitimacy, and whatever comes next will be very different from what we're living through now. That's sad to think about and it's scary, though there is the hope of improvement, which we should all pray for.



But in the meantime, we live with the growing certainty that crazy people are running our country. If we had sane leaders, they would acknowledge the science, which is clear. Millions of Americans who've already recovered from COVID don't need the COVID vaccine, they have natural immunity to the virus; nor are people who have been vaccinated at meaningful risk from people who have not been vaccinated despite the endless hysteria claiming otherwise.



A big study this month in "The New England Journal of Medicine" showed that COVID vaccines offer a higher level of protection against even the new delta variant of the virus, so that's the science of it. If you're vaccinated, you are protected just as they claim. So a rational public health policy would look entirely different from the one the Biden administration is now embarking on.



A rational administration would make vaccines available to anyone who wants one and leave the rest of the population alone to live their lives, like they used to do in America back when it was a free country. But again, that is not what the Biden administration is doing because there is no political advantage in a rational policy like that.



Instead, the administration has decided to use this virus to cement its control of the country. Democrats rode COVID to victory last November through fear and blame and brand new methods of voting, and they plan to keep power through next year's midterm in the very same way, by dividing Americans against one another, vaccinated versus unvaccinated.



As a political strategy, this makes sense. Every moment television anchors are yelling at rural conservatives for not believing in science, the rest of us are not talking about how the permanent establishment in Washington funded reckless and ghoulish experiments that allowed the Chinese military to create the virus in the first place. So, it's a very clever strategy, but it's also incredibly ugly.



Last week, a black man in his thirties died from COVID in California. The media soon discovered that the man was an avid Christian and once questioned vaccines in a social media post, so immediately they gloated over his death. He deserved it. That was the theme of countless news stories that ran in papers around the world.



But hold on a second, since when do we treat death and disease this way? Do MSNBC anchors attack people with syphilis or AIDS on the grounds they've been sexually promiscuous and therefore deserve it?



When someone dies of hepatitis C, does CNN editorialize about the evils of intravenous drug use? Do reporters attack Native Americans for dying of cirrhosis at a higher rate? Of course not. They don't do it because there's no political advantage in doing that.



But there is a huge potential political advantage in claiming that only Republicans question vaccines and the pandemic is their fault, so that's what they say day and night. Conservatives are the reason people are dying.



This was CNN yesterday morning -- rather MSNBC.



DR. PETER HOTEZ, DEAN OF THE SCHOOL OF TROPICAL MEDICINE, BAYLOR COLLEGE OF MEDICINE: This is months and months of anti-science, anti-vaccine aggression coming from the far right elements of the Republican Party, and you saw it play out at the CPAC Conference where they said this is nothing more than an effort for power and control and they're going to use -- first, they're going to force vaccines on us and they're going to take away our Bibles and our guns.



And all of that disinformation, meaning deliberate misinformation came out of CPAC, the conservative news outlets --



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Far-right elements of the Republican Party. Consider the cost of rhetoric like that. If you wanted Americans to believe their physicians and if you cared about the country, you would want that. You want physicians to be believable. You probably wouldn't put a porky little partisan like that guy on television with an MD after his name.



Dr. Hotez does not inspire confidence in our medical establishment. He destroys confidence, because he is lying. He is doing it openly and because he can't control himself, he is gratuitously attacking Christians as he does it. Only right-wing religious nuts with their Bibles worry about vaccine mandates? That's what he told MSNBC viewers.



It's crazy. It's a conspiracy theory.



But that's not true. America is in fact getting vaccine mandates. We're not making that up. It's a fact.



On Thursday, the President of the United States will announce that all Federal employees will be required to get the vaccine, regardless of whether or not they have active antibodies to COVID. That is not a small development. The Federal government is the largest workforce in the world. It employs close to three million people, so an awful lot of lives will be affected by this policy.



What's interesting is that back in December, which wasn't that long ago, Joe Biden assured us that nothing like this would ever happen.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DOOCY: Do you think COVID vaccines should be mandatory?



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: No, I don't think it should be mandatory. I wouldn't demand it to be mandatory, but I would do everything in my power just like I don't think masks have to be made mandatory nationwide -- I'll do everything in my power as the President of the United States to encourage people to do the right thing, and when they do it, demonstrate that it matters.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: I won't demand mandatory vaccines or masks, Joe Biden said. Now, this week, he is demanding just that. So, you have to ask yourself what has changed. Has the pandemic become much worse? No, it hasn't. In fact in the months since Joe Biden told us that, more than a hundred million Americans have been vaccinated against COVID.



So, you would think on the basis of that number, the administration would be celebrating, maybe even taking a victory lap, but they're not doing that, hardly. In fact, they seem angrier and more demanding than ever, more determined to single out Americans on the basis of their health status and denounce them and that should tell you something.



We have long ago left the realm of public health. This is about politics and it's about social control. The Biden administration has decided it owns your body, and the media agree with that. If the rest of us allow that grotesque claim to go unchallenged, we are in deep trouble going forward. For generations long after COVID recedes, and it will, at some point.



American citizens should never be forced to take medicine they don't want. Period. Government should never require people to submit to any medical procedure whether that procedure is sterilization or frontal lobotomies or COVID vaccinations. Most Americans still believe that, that is a foundational belief in this country, every poll shows it. The majority in both parties believe that.



So who is defending the people who believe that? No one on Capitol Hill is defending them. No one in the think tanks in Washington is defending them, even the supposedly libertarian think tanks that believe in freedom. Instead professional Republicans have decided to ignore this topic entirely. As usual, they have utterly internalized the slurs of their enemies, and so they seem anxious to prove that they are not Neanderthals, they're not anything like those morons in rural America who vote for them and send them contributions, make their jobs possible.



No, we're totally different. We're enlightened. We believe in science. You see them saying that all over television. Reading Pfizer talking points and telling us how great the vaccines are, and that's fine. If you want the vaccine, go ahead and take it. It's entirely up to you. We support that, most do.



But what about the Americans who don't want to take the vaccine? Who is standing up for them? If Republicans can't even do that, if they can't even defend science and fight mandatory injections, then why bother to have a Republican Party? Why not spare the rest of us the indignity, sign off your Twitter account for good and take a job at Quiznos.



America would be much improved if you did that. Sandwich shops could certainly use the help right now.



Pedro Gonzalez is an associate editor of "Chronicles" Magazine, he joins us tonight. Pedro, here is what I don't understand -- thank you for coming -- here's what I don't understand. You can be entirely for the vaccines and believe in science, I think the over -- I've never met anyone who is not for vaccines, who thinks that polio vaccine is a bad idea. Most people think that COVID vaccine is a good idea.



But why can't you come out in favor of the vaccine and also defend people who choose not to take it? Why is that not a principle worth staking everything on? Why is that not an essential principle that you should not be forced to take medicine you don't want? Why can no Republican stand up and say that?



PEDRO GONZALEZ, ASSOCIATE EDITOR, "CHRONICLES" MAGAZINE: Right, well the vaccine is so important that we are allowing an unlimited number of unvaccinated people to enter the country illegally at the southern border and even having the military chauffeur them around.



The answer to your question is that this isn't about public safety, it's about control. The hysteric push for vaccinations has effectively enlarged the national security apparatus. Biden allies including the D.N.C. are pushing cell phone companies to work with them to quote, "dispel misinformation" about vaccines sent over social media and text messages.



In other words, the state becomes the arbiter of truth in public and private life. The ADL and PayPal recently announced a partnership to de- platform extremists. The ADL also considers vaccine criticism quote, "racist, extremist, anti-Semitic conspiracies," so you see where this is going.



Vaccine criticism could cost you your reputation and livelihood. Meanwhile as you noted, the C.D.C. has announced that everyone vaccinated or not must wear masks indoors including everyone in K through 12 schools. This is psychotic.



Children are the least susceptible to COVID and the most vulnerable to fear-mongering. There has been a spike in suicide attempts in children under 13, but this isn't going to stop on its own because there is so much money involved.



COVID-19 vaccine profits have minted nine new pharma billionaires. This is the same industry that was pushing the opioid crisis, they're now heroes, right? So, where is G.O.P. leadership?



McConnell says everyone needs to get vaccinated or it is back to lockdowns. The G.O.P. is fixated right now on virtue signaling about totalitarianism in Cuba and abroad and seemingly uninterested with its creep at home and that has to change.



CARLSON: It used to be considered a foundational principle of both parties that you couldn't force people to undergo involuntary medical procedures, not people of sound mind anyway, and that you had to explain yourself. If you have a national policy that affects everybody and particularly their children, that you have to justify it.



You can't just tell people to shut up and obey, but I don't see anybody standing up to demand a clear explanation. You saw Peter Doocy ask it in the White House briefing. What's the explanation? I mean, I'm open-minded. I believe in UFOs, you can convince me of anything, okay. Just tell me why we're doing this and no one will answer. Why?



GONZALEZ: Well, I can't tell you why, but I can tell you that more and more people are asking that question, which is important because there is a deliberate coordinated effort to kill that question in the crib. I never really had a strong opinion about vaccines. I was ambivalent about them, but like you said, the removal of consent, forcing this not only on us, but our kids, that to me was the line. There was no going back at that point.



And again, this is not going to just stop on its own unless someone or some party takes a stand. In California for example, the San Francisco County has filed a health order that allows minors to consent to taking the vaccine. In other words, the state is going behind the backs of parents to push vaccines on kids, and if you're a parent that tries to intervene, well, you've lost -- you have now have to fight with the state over custody of your kid.



This is insane.



CARLSON: Yes, it shows what frauds the professional libertarians are. They should be leading the charge against this, but of course they're silent.



Pedro, I appreciate you coming on tonight. Thank you very much.



GONZALEZ: Thanks for having me.



CARLSON: So, on a big news day, here's the other thing that happened.



The January 6 Commission convened on Capitol Hill for its first day of hearings, and if you tuned in -- we did -- hoping for an answer to some of the many outstanding mysteries that remain from that day, you probably came away disappointed because there weren't any answers provided.



For example, we still don't know who shot an unarmed Air Force veteran called Ashli Babbitt or why she was killed? We still don't know what's on those thousands of hours of surveillance footage that the government for some reason persists in hiding from us. Why can't we see it?



We still don't know how many F.B.I. informants were in the crowd inside the Capitol on January 6th or to what extent they encouraged others to break the law. Why can't we know? Someday, we'll get the answers, we always do. But the hearings today seem designed to keep those answers from us, so much for transparency.



The one thing we did learn and something we'd long suspected, but had never seen confirmed is that an awful lot of Members of Congress are emotionally fragile. Some seem unable -- unstable really. Some, to the point they might qualify for Federal disability on those grounds. They certainly cry a lot.



As Members of Congress filed into the House chamber, a servant handed out tissues for the weeping that was certain to ensue. It didn't take long for Republican Adam Kinzinger of Illinois to make good use of the Kleenex. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. ADAM KINZINGER (R-IL): I never expected a day to be quite as emotional for me as it has been.



You know you talk about the impact of that day, but you guys won. You guys held. You know democracies are not defined by our bad days, we're defined by how we come back from bad days, how we take accountability for that.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: It was all too much for Adam Kinzinger. He wept just thinking of it. He let himself go, let it all pour out right there in the hearing. He couldn't help it. Kinzinger hadn't cried this hard since he drank too much Rose while watching the final rose ceremony on "The Bachelor." The one where they were mean to Brianna. Adam Kinzinger is a highly sensitive man and he doesn't care who knows it.



But what surprised us was Adam Schiff of California. You think of Adam Schiff as a kind of tough character. A few years ago he single-handedly took on an entire Facebook page full of Russian memes and lived to tell the story. Schiff once accused us on this set of working for Vladimir Putin, so naturally we pegged him as a pretty hard guy.



But even Putin fighting heroes have their limits. As Schiff recalled the horrible image, the nightmare really of the QAnon shaman wandering aimlessly around the Capitol in a psilocybin haze, carrying the American flag, he broke down and pretended to cry. Watch it if you can, it's a moving moment.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. ADAM SCHIFF (D-CA): And God help us, and if we're so driven by bigotry and hate that we attack our fellow citizens as traitors, if they're born in another country or they don't look like us; and God help us. But I have faith because of folks like you.



And Adam, I didn't expect this would be quite so emotional, either, but it must be an Adam thing today.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Yes, it's an Adam thing. Did Adam Schiff just complain that others were calling people traitors? Really? He cried anyway.



And suddenly, you could see why these guys want women to fight our wars. We may have no choice, they're clearly not up for it.



Now, how afraid are Schiff and Kinzinger and their friends in Congress of the QAnon Shaman coming back? Well, they're afraid enough that they've allocated themselves more police protection than most American cities get at a time when most American cities are becoming much more dangerous and thousands of Americans are dying, and that's not an exaggeration by the way. We pulled the numbers.



The U.S. Capitol Police, their personal bodyguards have a budget of more than $460 million a year, and that number is rising. How much money is that? Well, for perspective here, the police budget for the entire famously dangerous City of Detroit is well under $380 million. So, the U.S. Capitol, 535 elected Representatives have almost $100 million more per year in law enforcement money than the entire City of Detroit.



In Atlanta, where shoppers are routinely shot at the mall, the police budget is just over $200 million a year, less than half of what those 535 members allocate themselves. Now to be fair, no one in Detroit has to deal with the QAnon Shaman, so it's not really an apples to apples comparison.



So, how do you justify a budget like this? How do you prove that you're so endangered that you need more than twice the budget for law enforcement than the entire City of Atlanta has in the middle of a crime epidemic? Well, to justify it, Democrats today picked four carefully curated police officers to testify as the voice of the law enforcement community.



We told you about one of them, a man called Harry Dunn and we told you he would probably turn out to be a partisan activist, and we were right about that. Watch as Harry Dunn claims to know that Officer Brian Sicknick of the U.S. Capitol Police died not from a stroke -- that's what the Washington, D.C. medical examiner determined -- but instead from quote, "injuries sustained" during the line of duty on January 6th.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



OFFICER HARRY DUNN, U.S. CAPITOL POLICE: Before I begin, I'd like to take a moment of my time to ask for a moment of silence for my fallen colleague, Officer Brian Sicknick who died from injuries he sustained in the line of duty defending the Capitol of our beloved democracy.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: There is nothing wrong with asking for a moment of silence in the memory of Officer Brian Sicknick. We welcome that. You're not supposed to lie in a congressional hearing, and he just did.



There is zero evidence to support the claim you just heard that Officer Sicknick died from injuries at the Capitol, but of course, Harry Dunn just said it anyway. That's not true, but he wasn't the only one who said things that weren't true.



Harry Dunn was joined today by several other officers including a Capitol Hill cop called Aquilino Gonnell. Watch as Gonnell compares what happened on January 6th to the Iraq War.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SERGEANT AQUILINO GONNELL, U.S. CAPITOL POLICE: And we were not letting them in. They tried to convert us, they tried to persuade us to let them in. My time compared to Iraq totally different. This is our own citizens. People who we sworn an oath to protect, but here they are attacking us, with the same flag that they claim to represent.



It was bad.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: So, those of us who disapprove of rioting, who said what happened on January 6 was wrong, are at risk of becoming a little bit cynical when people like that and virtually every Member of Congress on both sides intentionally overstate what happened when they lie and they don't stop lying when they compare it to the Civil War or 9/11.



They make us all very cynical and make us suspect that they are lying all the time, because actually what happened on January 6 according to the video we do have does not look a lot like Iraq. It's not Fallujah.



In Iraq, the military didn't wave al-Qaeda into the green zone and yet according to the video that's exactly what happened on January 6th. Officers let the rioters into the Capitol. They had casual conversations with them inside the Senate Chamber. Some of the rioters had face paint and carried American flags.



But for the U.S. Capitol Police, which is used to checking IDs and leaving firearms unattended in bathrooms, loaded firearms, apparently it was very much like 9/11, and that's why according to D.C. Police Officer Michael Fanon, we need to conduct immediate investigations into the political views of everyone in Washington including Members of Congress and their staff.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



OFFICER MICHAEL FANONE, D.C. METROPOLITAN POLICE: That is what I am looking for is an investigation into those actions and activities, which may have resulted in the events of January 6th and also whether or not there was collaboration between those members, their staff, and these terrorists.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Okay, so you're looking for the real threat from January 6, that happened after the fact. It is statements like that, it's claims like that, it's changes in policies like that, it's the deep politicization of law enforcement that has become normal after January 6th and that just proves it right there. That testimony that you just heard.



People like Michael Fanone are responsible for enforcing the law as a reminder. That's it. They don't make the law, they enforce the law, and yet you just heard him call for some sort of ideological inquisition into people he doesn't agree with in Washington, and that is unacceptable and it should make you very nervous.



Watch Fanone cite the psychological trauma he endured as an excuse for ditching our Bill of Rights.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



FANONE: I've been left with the psychological trauma and the emotional anxiety of having survived such a horrific event.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Now, not to in any way underplay the crimes that were committed on January 6th, and there were crimes committed on January 6th, but compared to what? What's interesting is that Michael Fanone didn't mention he experienced any trauma during the time he spent last year on the D.C. Police Force.



Remember, it was just last summer that rioters in Washington torched the oldest Episcopal Church in the city, Saint John's, just steps from the White House. Dozens of police officers were injured that day. It took Secret Service had to move to take the President to a bunker. Remember that?



A few weeks later, another mob assaulted Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky and his protective detail as they left the White House. Remember that? A BLM rioter called Brennen Sermon punched a cop in the face, a cop who was trying to get Rand Paul to safety. The cop was injured so badly he required surgery to repair his face.



What's interesting is what happened next. So no one called that BLM lunatic a dangerous insurrectionist. Adam Kinzinger didn't cry thinking about him. Liz Cheney hasn't gone on CNN to denounce him or compare him to somebody flying a Japanese zero at Pearl Harbor or to al-Qaeda on 9/11. Why? Interesting. Because the BLM guy supports the program. So what happened to him?



Well, he was detained briefly for his crimes, assaulting a police officer who required surgery, and then he was released from jail on his own recognizance. He did not rot in solitary in the D.C. jail for six months and counting for a non-violent offense like so many of the Trump voters on January 6. Are you noticing a difference here?



No one in Congress seems to notice the difference. During today's hearings, Officer Harry Dunn inadvertently made that point. When people in charge condone crimes, he said, things tend to fall apart.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DUNN: They had marching orders so to say, when people feel emboldened by people in power, they assume that they are right like the -- one of the scariest things about January 6 is that the people that were there, even to this day think that they were right.



They think that they were right and that makes for a scary recipe for the future of this country.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Yes, he is right about that, quote, "When people feel emboldened by people in power, they assume they're right." And that is absolutely true but not in the way that Officer Dunn meant it. That is precisely why the country burned last year and no one was ever held responsible for it, not the people who did it, not the people who funded it, not the many Members of Congress who condoned it publicly, and we await a commission on that.



Brit Hume is a FOX News senior political analyst. In fact, he is, I think the only one. We're happy to have him join us tonight. Brit, this is making me cynical. I thought when that January 6th thing happened, it was bad. I hate it when people break stuff. You shouldn't riot at a Federal building. Period.



But the disparity in the way that those rioters were treated as compared to the way the rioters last summer were treated is just too much and it's making me feel like equal application of the law is dead.



BRIT HUME, FOX NEWS CHANNEL SENIOR POLITICAL ANALYST: If this were covered, Tucker, the way the riots of last summer were covered, it would be described as mostly peaceful and I think to a great extent it was peaceful. The picture that you've shown of the people who were in the Capitol Building milling around, the guy walking around the Senate Chamber with horns on and so on, most of them were peaceful.



But some obviously were not.



CARLSON: Right.



HUME: And that explains the nightmare experience that the undermanned and overwhelmed Capitol Police officers who testified today had to go through. Some of -- they obviously had a terrible experience and considered it a near thing, but there was certainly a disparity between the way that this event was covered and the way it has been responded to politically and the way that the more serious rioting of last summer with more deaths to show for it have been treated.



CARLSON: Seventy people were shot in Chicago this weekend, which is to say two days ago, 70 people. I wonder if Adam Kinzinger will cry about that or maybe not because it's not about him. I mean, I wonder if there's ever been a greater display of narcissism on Capitol Hill and that's saying a lot, like ever in history.



HUME: I have noticed in the reactions of some Members of Congress and some former Members of Congress whom I've spoken to about these events a very intense personal reaction. They are the ones who are inclined to consider that this incident, this riot, and it was an ugly riot to be sure and disturbing, but they considered it had been an insurrection.



It was an insurrection that failed pretty spectacularly if that's what it was when you consider that the event that they were trying to interfere with, which was the formal counting of the votes for President went off later that day. It was delayed, but that was all they did. That doesn't strike me as very close to overthrowing the government, which is what a lot of people claim that these rioters and insurrectionists tried to do.



CARLSON: Does it surprise you that the Capitol Hill Police, apparently, the personal bodyguards of the United States Congress has a budget that's more than twice that of the entire City of Atlanta and about a hundred million dollars more for the than the entire City of Detroit, one of the most dangerous places in the western hemisphere? Like what is that?



HUME: I've got to say to you, Tucker that I grew up in Washington and lived there most of my life and it is the most policed city in the United States with more different police forces active. I mean, you have the D.C. Police, you have the Capitol Police, and that's a very large force when it's deployed in, you know with everybody out. You've got the Park Police, which is no small force either.



You've got the F.B.I. You've got the Uniformed Services Division of the Secret Service. You've got the Aqueduct Police. I mean, you've got the U.S. Mint Police, it goes on and on and on, and the total budget for it has got to be absolutely staggering.



No, it doesn't quite surprise me that the Capitol Police budget would be so large. What's surprising is that so few of them were there ready and fully prepared to meet the onslaught that came in the aftermath of the Trump rally when those people went streaming down to Capitol Hill, and there's a lot to be investigated here, Tucker about you know just why it was that they were so unprepared and undermanned, under-armed and so forth to deal with that because had they been properly deployed, I think, we could all agree that these people would not have gotten into the Capitol and what happened would not have happened.



CARLSON: Not a single Member of Congress was injured. Hundreds and -- more than a thousand Americans have died of murder since then, maybe they should spend more time worrying about the rest of the country. That's my personal view. You don't have to endorse that, but I appreciate your analysis.



Brit Hume, thank you.



HUME: You bet.



CARLSON: So, the administration is bringing back mask mandates, but they are still refusing to stop the flow, the massive flow of COVID positive foreign nationals illegally across our southern border. They're not getting vaccines, they don't have to.



So, where are the people who have crossed the border with COVID? Does anyone know? Does anyone care?



An exclusive report on that is next.



CARLSON: So on the very day we are told that we must wear masks in public, whether we've been vaccinated or not, and those Federal employees who haven't been vaccinated must be vaccinated if they want to keep their jobs because COVID is that big a threat to our country, I want to remind you that the Biden administration is still shuttling foreign nationals throughout our country without checking to see that they've been vaccinated against COVID, some of whom carry it.



FOX's Trace Gallagher has the story for us tonight -- Trace.



TRACE GALLAGHER, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT: Tucker, a La Joya, Texas resident flagged down police to tell them a group of people inside a Whataburger restaurant were coughing, sneezing, and taking zero precautions. It turns out it was a group of migrants turned over to Catholic Charities by the Border Patrol because they had COVID-19.



The migrants were supposed to quarantine in a local hotel, but when police checked out the hotel, they found dozens of other migrants also ignoring quarantine guidelines. Police immediately issued a public health warning, and a County Judge tweeted quoting, "Faced with multiple reports that migrants are being released in Hidalgo County infected with COVID-19, I am calling on Federal immigration officials to stop releasing these migrants into our communities."



Now, Title 42 already mandates that all migrants be deported during a pandemic, but the Biden administration has made exceptions for kids and families, and remember migrants allowed into the U.S. with COVID are on their own. There's no oversight, hence the Whataburger incident.



And here is La Joya Police just moments ago. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SERGEANT MANUEL CASAS, LA JOYA POLICE DEPARTMENT: We did not know this. No one told the City of La Joya, no one told the police department that these people were here. And no one told us that these people were possibly ill.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



GALLAGHER: Nobody told them and consider this, of the migrants tested by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, 8.2 percent tested positive. When New York City had three percent positivity, the lockdowns began.



And it is notable that AXIOS is now reporting that 50,000 migrants have now been released into the U.S. without court dates and told to report to various I.C.E. offices. So far, 13 percent have shown up -- Tucker.



CARLSON: Amazing. Trace Gallagher, thanks so much for that.



GALLAGHER: Sure.



CARLSON: So, if you have concerns that the U.S. intel agencies -- which are vast and very powerful, they can listen to anything they want including your private communications -- are out of control and operating in effect as their own countries, you'll be reassured by people who live in Washington that actually, the Constitution gives them oversight in the form of the Congress.



The Congress oversees the Intel Agency and they do it through a committee in the House and a committee in the Senate, the Intelligence Committees. But take a closer look at who sits on those committees.



In the House, the House Intelligence Committee has a man called Eric Swalwell. He is a Member of Congress from the Bay Area who we know has had sex with a Chinese spy called Fang Fang, and yet he remains on the Intel Committee. Does that shake your faith a little bit?



Well, it turns out according to new reporting from "Breitbart News" that there is a classified report that describes in some detail apparently Eric Swalwell's relationship with that Chinese spy, but it remains classified. The Biden administration won't reveal it.



Alex Marlow is the editor-in-chief of "Breitbart News." He joins us tonight with this story.



Alex, thanks so much for coming on and congratulations on breaking this story.



So, Eric Swalwell had sex with a Chinese spy, that's not just speculation, that is known, and apparently the U.S. Intel Agencies know it. Now, he is supposed to oversee them, but they have a classified report on him. Where does this leave us?



ALEX MARLOW, EDITOR-IN-CHIEF, BREITBART NEWS: Yes, Tucker. Last night, Matt Boyle, our Washington political editor for "Breitbart News" broke what are pretty explosive details about not just Swalwell's sex life, but the way our House Intelligence Committee is actually compromised.



Now, we knew Fang Fang was infiltrating operations within the United States' various offices and having relationships with up and coming politicians before she abruptly left the country a few years ago, and we knew she had an intimate relationship with Swalwell, we just didn't know the extent to which it was intimate.



Well now, apparently we do, according to this report which as of now Swalwell hasn't denied, Tucker. This is deep penetration inside the Swalwell operation by the Chinese government.



CARLSON: Yes, I would say that and by the way we asked -- directly asked Congressman Swalwell to come on and comment on this, it sets up a very, I think uncomfortable and bad dynamic. If I'm your boss, but you have information on my weird sexual proclivities, I'm not really your boss anymore. You have power over me and that's kind of what it looks like here.



The Intel world knows the details of Swalwell's sexual relationship with the Chinese spy, but he is supposed to be overseeing them? Like that is not the way it's supposed to work, is it?



MARLOW: Isn't the Russian word for that kompromat? I remember that from a couple of years back, yes, and as far as we know, the only reason to keep this report a secret, to keep it classified is to protect Eric Swalwell's feelings or maybe to save face for Pelosi and Adam Schiff, the Chair of the Committee who has covered for Swalwell this entire time.



This is not a joke, Tucker. This is a deeply compromised individual and we don't know the extent to which he has been compromised or if there are other spies out there.



CARLSON: Are there other members of the Intel Committee who've had sex with Chinese spies? Or do we believe it's only Eric Swalwell?



MARLOW: That's the question. How would we know because they won't come clean with us in terms of who is on these committees and how much detail is known not just by our own Intelligence Agencies, by the way, who sort of stumbled upon this story, but how much information do people like Fang Fang, known communist spies, have about our Congress people?



CARLSON: I agree with that completely. The Biden administration should declassify this immediately, I think to restore our faith in the system, which is rapidly ebbing, obviously.



Alex Marlow, I appreciate you coming on tonight. Thank you for that report.



MARLOW: Thanks, Tucker.



CARLSON: So, if you read Twitter, you will see some of our Pentagon leaders on there, expressing their political opinions, and if you disagree with them, they will accuse you of working for Vladimir Putin.



So, how does that make them any different from MSNBC hosts? We'll consider that next.



CARLSON: You know, as many times as we say it out loud, it's pretty unbelievable that Eric Swalwell, a member of the House Intel Committee had sex with a Chinese spy called Fang Fang. It's remarkable. It's also remarkable that Patrick Donahoe is a Major General in the U.S. Army.



Now, he is a General, but he doesn't seem as interested in keeping the country safe as he does in promoting a very specific political point of view. So he spends most of his time apparently online harassing political opponents of the Biden administration.



Last week, General Donahoe was lecturing a student at Hillsdale College on the merits of mandatory vaccines. "Hey Hillsdale, come get your boy," wrote General Donahoe. That guy is really a General? That's when another user asked this, quote, "Hey, General, how many wars have you won?" Now, rather than answering that question honestly and of course, the answer is zero, Patrick Donahoe responded this way quote, "Don't be a shill for Putin."



So here you have a Major General in the U.S. Army accusing apparently an American citizen of being a quote "shill" for Putin because that person criticized Joe Biden. Are you comfortable with that? With a highly politicized U.S. military, a military that acts basically as the armed enforcers of the Biden administration? We shouldn't be comfortable with it.



Ned Ryun is founder and CEO of American Majority. He joins us tonight. Ned, I just --I can't help thinking, you know, you think of all the guys who join the U.S. military because they love America and they want to defend the country and we're endlessly grateful for their real sacrifice -- and they are. It's not just -- it's a cliche, but it's true. They do sacrifice in a big way.



And then they have leaders like this who spend their days on Twitter calling people Putin shills because they disagree with Biden? Like how -- why is this guy still commanding anyone? Why hasn't he resigned? Seriously.



NED RYUN, FOUNDER AND CEO, AMERICAN MAJORITY: Well, it's because I think the left has yet again been successful in another long march through yet another institution, which is the senior leadership of our military, which I don't think should be that surprising, Tucker.



I mean, a lot of these senior officers have gotten advanced degrees from indoctrination centers of higher learning like Harvard or Columbia, and a lot of them got their stars, I think if we were to look back in the Obama administration where they got advancement, not necessarily through merit of how good are you at tactics, how good you are killing, and destroying, but how good are you at parroting the left's talking points?



And even more so, it appears, this General Donahoe thinks that he will win praise and advancement by attacking conservatives and populists. That's where it's gotten to -- and you're right, now, we've gotten to this point where we have a Major General in the military who looks at attacking a private citizen's right to speech, which includes a right to dissent as though it's the right thing to do instead of actually defending their constitutional rights to be able to have freedom of speech and freedom of dissent.



I think, Tucker, conservatives need to have an adjustment in their thinking and start to look at the world in a different filter in which the D.O.J. and the F.B.I., and quite frankly the military, which are supposed to defend the rule of law and protect Americans' basic rights are no longer doing that are basically acting as a Praetorian Guard for the ruling class, the administrative state, which is I think a very dangerous place for us not only domestically, Tucker, but also on the international level as well, because a woke military against the Chinese is not a good thing.



CARLSON: I don't understand why Republicans in the Congress, why Mitch McConnell or Adam Kinzinger or Liz Cheney who say they support us, why did they sign off the military budget? Why don't they say, I want to fund the military. I want to defend the country, but Patrick Donahoe has to leave Fort Benning and resign. You can't have a politicized military. That's insane.



Why does nobody say that?



RYUN: Because I think Republicans especially have lost sight of the fact that they do have oversight, but they've lost the guts, they've lost the courage to do so in which the Chris Wrays and the Donahoes of this world who refuse to have oversight, who have politicized the military and the F.B.I. continue to do these things because they think they can get away with it and it's simply a lack of political courage by many Republicans in D.C. who would rather posture on TV or send sharply worded letters instead of actually doing something by cutting budgets and having real consequences.



CARLSON: I feel so sorry for the people who serve under Donahoe. He should resign immediately. He's a disgrace. I appreciate you coming on, Ned Ryun, thank you.



It's been a huge news day. Obviously, we'll be back in just a moment.



CARLSON: We just told you about that lunatic General at Fort Benning, Donahoe, who was screaming at people on Twitter and accused them of being foreign agents.



Well, our friend, Laura Ingraham, one step further and reported out this story, God bless her. She found the guy Donahoe was berating and she will be talking to him tonight on her show. Good for her.



Also, a brand new episode of "Tucker Carlson Originals" out on Thursday. It is a documentary series. We think it is worth watching. You can catch up tonight by going to foxnation.com.



The episode by the way is called "The Illegal Invasion." It was shot right on the border.



