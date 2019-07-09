Trump's approval ratings reach highest point yet amid booming economy

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," July 8, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: All right. Buckle up, everybody. Welcome to "Hannity." Hope you had a great Fourth.

Big breaking news, multiple fronts. We'll hit the ground running. At this hour, we are now tracking two major developments out of the deep state, including one discovery that could absolutely ruin sleepy creepy crazy Uncle Joe Biden's presidential dreams.

First, we do turn to an important update from the DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz. Remember, we heard from Attorney General Barr, we thought that the FISA abuse investigation will be concluded and released in May. According to our own Catherine Herridge tonight, several key witnesses have now come forward in the 11th hour and are now cooperating with the inspector general.

At one point, remember, the prosecutor, John Durham, is also interviewing Christopher Steele, who I'm pretty certain it is going to stick to his sworn testimony in an interrogatory in Great Britain. He had no idea if any of the dossier was true. Yes, the same dossier that was supposedly verified in October of 2016 by Jim Comey, remember, then used as a backdoor before the campaign come after the campaign, even President Trump, to spy on the Trump campaign.

Yes, the one Hillary Clinton bought and paid for, those Russian lies.

All right. Here with more from Washington tonight is our own Catherine Herridge -- Catherine.

CATHERINE HERRIDGE, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Sean, multiple sources tell Fox News the timeline has slipped for a variety of reasons. Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz recently became aware of new evidence that you have covered extensively on your broadcast that the senior State Department official Kathleen Kavalec and her contact in mid- October 2016 with former British spy and anti-Trump dossier Christopher Steele.

The Steele timeline matters because two weeks after the Kavalec meeting, the FBI and Justice Department used Steele's unverified research paid for by Democrats to help secure their surveillance warrant for Carter Page, the Trump campaign aide.

Sources familiar with the matter also said some key witnesses Horowitz wanted to talk to earlier in the case agree to the 11th hour. And at least one witness who does not work for the FBI or DOJ began cooperating after Attorney General William Barr ordered Connecticut U.S. attorney John Durham to launch a separate and broader investigation into the FBI-Russia probe's origins.

Fox was told recent developments have required some witnesses to be re- interviewed, to deacons like their accounts. The final report is subject to a classification review by the Justice Department and FBI under a worst-case scenario, that review itself could take weeks -- Sean.

HANNITY: All right. Catherine, that's very important report. Thank you.

Remember, Ohr and Kavalec, who Catherine was talking about, they all warned everybody that in fact, don't trust Steele. Hillary paid for it. Steele hates Trump. And that the questions, the issues in the dossier were dubious and never verified.

Also, keep in mind, the Horowitz investigation into FISA abuse is just one of now three ongoing probes into the federal government's abuse of power, corruption scandal during the 2016 election. Without a doubt, the Washington swamp, they thrive under the Biden-Obama administration, rigged investigations, multiple instances of fraud committed against the FISA court, political bias at the highest level of the FBI, and our intelligence community. A two-tiered system of justice -- leaking, lying, spying, malfeasance, like we have never seen before.

And tonight, even more corruption is coming into focus. This time, surrounding sleepy creepy crazy Uncle Joe Biden himself. Oh, and later in the show, if you are friends with uncle Joe, well, you might want to tell him to tune in because he and his -- oh, we would never allow Russia to interfere in something on my own Obama's watch, oh, I've got a response coming up.

But tonight, we start with John Solomon of "The Hill," investigative reporter. We are now know that Biden's son, Hunter, he was gainfully employed by a pro-Russia Ukrainian oil and gas giant, the name Burisma and their holdings, Burisma Holdings, from 2014 to 2015.

Now, Solomon's reporting during that very same time period, Hunter Biden's American-based firm received nearly $200,000 each month from the Ukrainian energy giant. A month? All of the very same time then Vice President Biden was the point person of the Obama administration for Ukraine in their trance relationship with Russia. Now if that sounds incredibly sketchy, remember what happened with Crimea and Ukraine under Biden-Obama.

Biden even once bragged that he used his influences as vice president to get a Ukrainian prosecutor fired. It turns out that prosecutor was investigating that same oil company that was paying his son and shelling out hundreds of thousands of dollars every month to Hunter Biden's U.S. firm. So, what he literally is admitting that he leveraged 1 billion U.S. tax dollars to force the firing of the prosecutor investigating this son who's making a fortune.

And just breaking moments ago, John Solomon, well, he's teamed up with the Southeastern Legal Foundation and filed a lawsuit, a FOIA request, on communications between the State Department, Hunter Biden, and yes, this Ukrainian oil and gas company and others associated with a disturbing case. We'll have more of my monologue in a moment.

First, joining us now with the breaking news, investigative reporter, vice president of The Hill, John Solomon.

We got to remind people of the tape of Biden -- you've got six hours, you either fire him horror I'm taking my billion dollars home.

JOHN SOLOMON, THE HILL EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT: That's right. That's called leverage. So, why is tonight's lawsuit important, Sean? It's because I've asked the State Department on multiple occasions, can you tell me whether you had any conversations about Burisma, whether the Biden family, or Burisma's American representatives ever, ask for any assistance from the State Department, and they have declined repeatedly to answer.

I then filed a FOIA back in May, asking for any documents, and 45 days later, I've got nothing but crickets. So, today, with the help of the Southeastern Legal Foundation, a public interest law firm, I filed a lawsuit trying to compile the state department to provide any documents that would show whether Hunter Biden, Joe Biden, their staffs, their American lobbying and P.R. and law firms, if any of them have contact with the State Department about the Burisma case and the time frame around when Joe Biden forced the prosecutors firing him. And we should get a lot of visibility into this. My sources indicate to me there were a couple of meetings, Biden-related meetings at the State Department during this time frame. And I hope this lawsuit will bring those meetings delight and we'll learn more about what really happened there.

HANNITY: There are other questions, too, because he was not in the hedge fund business, but he was with his then vice president father on Air Force Two, flying to China, and then two, three weeks later, how much money did a firm that he was representing him or that he had no experience in, and end up paying? A Chinese firm.

SOLOMON: Yes, over a billion dollars. Yeah, it was a big investment, over a billion dollars.

So, you see this pattern in 2013, ‘14, ‘15 of Hunter Biden following the vapor trail of his father's government work on collecting big money. And that's what troubled people. People I spoke to in Ukraine, people I spoke to the United States, people I spoke to in China all see this pattern as troubling, cashing in, so to speak.

What we need to know is what is a candidate, now Vice President Joe Biden, now candidate for President Biden, what did he know? Who told him what? Did he know that prosecutor was investigating his son?

HANNITY: All right. Thank you, John Solomon, great reporting.

Now, if it were after the so-called journalists -- there are none of the mainstream media -- none of us would ever get reported. Biden would never be fully vetted. Just like in 2008 with Barack Obama.

Remember, their show investigated Obama's ties to you, yes, unrepentant domestic terrorist, Bernadine Dohrn, Bill Ayers. It was also on this show that were digging into his deep personal connection to Reverend Wright, the church of GD America and black liberation theology, that so inspired him and ACORN and Alinsky and community organizing and even and even the choom gang and so much more.

Remember throughout his presidency, it was really up to us to cover his scandal-plagued administration because, well, journalism is dead and it's been very quite a while, unfortunately. Most of the members of the media are nothing more than shills and an extension of the Democratic Party. They don't care about you, we come of the people.

Things have improved so much under Donald Trump and they hate him. Why wouldn't they be championing success for the American people first? Interesting question.

This was perfectly exemplified during the president's recent trips to South Korea. Pay very close attention. All right, the president goes to the DMZ. President Trump quickly come after me to eat out your North Korean Kim Jong-un, became the first sitting U.S. president to cross the DMZ.

President Trump, let's see, he offered no concessions to North Korea, the sanctions are still very much in place. In other words, President Trump did not try to bribe the North Korean regime like Bill Clinton did with your money in the mid-'90s and tell us, this is a good deal for the American people. Nor did President Trump drop $150 billion in cash and other currency on a tarmac to mullahs in Iran, like Biden and Obama did during their failed Iranian nuclear deal.

No, this president won't try to appease, bribe dictators, but he also hates unnecessary wars. President Trump is not an interventionist. He is about America. His policy is clear -- America first, the American people first.

His foreign policy and diplomacy surrounds economic pressure. Open lines of communication. We see that with Iran. Iran is desperate because of the measures and of course the sanctions the president has put on Iran. He's tapping in now to American's vast oil and natural gas reserves. That means the Straits of Hormuz are less strategically important than ever before.

And, by the way, you want to see the wealth of the average man and woman in this country rise? Let us be not only energy independent, but let's share our vast resources with the rest and you'll see the standard of living of every American go through the roof. Why wouldn't the news media want to tell you that? And, by the way, the president views military action as a last result.

The only thing he uses is offered to Kim Jong-un, Iran, and Putin -- oops, dropped my pen -- is his time, his attention, he has offered nothing more. And that's not what gets reported. Members of the media can't see through their rage, their psychosis, to truly understand this president. So, naturally, the mainstream media, they were outraged. The president cured cancer, they'd be outraged, all because the president had the audacity to simply hold a meeting.

Remember, he got hostages back, he got remains back. And he even got the rockets from not being fired every other day. He's given nothing but time! That's it, nothing else. Unlike Clinton, Biden, and Obama. Take a look.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It makes me want to puke, just my visceral reaction is an American who cares about democracy and human rights, the fact that Donald Trump is going out of his way to kiss up to this monster.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He said something else that we should not let go by, this is an honor to be here with you. You know what? It is not an honor to be there with a brutal, murderous dictator.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The United States president meeting with the leader of North Korea was regarded as a plum prize that no administration had granted. The president gave that away. The United States president visiting North Korea was regarded as a great prize that was given away for pretty much nothing.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This was the dramatic headline, the dramatic photo that President Trump wants. He's a great showman, he pulled it off. Today there is no question about that.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It is hard to anticipate anything more than this being a photo op that leads to more talk that may not lead to anything.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Oh, it might not lead to anything. But maybe it might lead to something like more remains being sent to something, more hostages freed. Who knows where it will lead?

That was just one of many media meltdowns in recent days. There is nothing this president can do that will satisfy them. And others surrounding the president's brief meeting with Vladimir Putin of the G20 summit, which I thought was hilarious. The press did not think he was strong enough on his morning against Russian interference.

They said to him, are you going to tell them to stop meddling in the elections? Here's what the president said.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think Putin, for his part, feels as though that attitude, the cavalier attitude about the Russian threat to our fundamental system, gives them license to continue to do what he's been doing. We can count on it in 2020.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This is the undercurrent of this entire trip, meeting with authoritarian figures, basically wink and a nod to Putin, wink and a nod to MBS.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It's also the undercurrent of his entire presidency. He likes strongmen.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Watching it, I'm appalled.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: And did the president just basically invite Putin to interfere in 2020?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The president doesn't realize that when he does that, it sends a terrible message to the world that the United States is weak, that the president is weak.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: What do they want? To they want the president to get into a duel of Vladimir Putin, go MMA right there in front of them? Do they want him to start a public brawl at the G20? Do they honestly think the president could say something in front of the press at a press conference that would stop the hostile actions of Russia?

Well, no, and reality, the media just wants to blame the president for everything. No president has been tougher in modern day on Russia in recent years than Donald Trump.

Same with Iran. Nobody has been tougher with Iran. And the sanctions still remain in North Korea.

Look at the reaction of the president's Fourth of July salute to America -- and, by the way, the hysteria, the phony moral outrage. It was a patriotic parade that celebrated the military, the same military that defeated communism, fascism, Nazism, and Imperial Japan. But they were criticizing him even before the event took place. They knew what was going to happen but they were wrong.

Watch the predictions.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What is the message Donald Trump was trying to send by rolling tanks down Constitution Avenue? Who is that message to? Is it to the resistance in this country? I got tanks, I have this military armada.

The messages of threat. It's always a threat when you roll out your military. But it's to whom is the threat? And I suspect as a threat to his fellow Americans.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm just personally outraged by the president hijacking the Fourth of July.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Just think about the juxtaposition of those images, of those children in cages, and here is Donald Trump, and there are those things flying overhead, and the tanks. Is that really the message we want to send about America?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This is not what we normally think as a democratic display of our values but rather the values of power, of might making right, of dictatorships.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This did not just obnoxious tackiness. This is actually dangerous, because it's fundamentally un-American.

HANNITY: OK, the same freedoms that are protected every day. The president gave a nonpartisan, patriotic speech with a great history, they even made fun of that. It honored our country. It highlighted the brave men and women who serve this country in uniform to protect our liberties and freedoms.

But the media painted a much more sinister picture, predictably, from the Fourth of July celebration, the brief meeting with Kim Jong-un, the presser with Vladimir Putin.

The press in this country is so corrupt, they will use any and everything to smear this president. That's who they now are. They use the same tactic with -- oh, just the Jeffrey Epstein case, you know, the well- connected, uber wealthy financier recently indicted on sex trafficking charges. Now, Epstein once had ties too many politicians and celebrities, including big ties to that guy, Bill Clinton, who took very many trips on Epstein's private plane.

We called it, The New York Post dubbed it, the "Lolita Express." Now, Clinton denied any wrongdoing but we covered the story extensively well before the 2016 election. The rest of the media as usual did not ask any questions. They wanted to help Hillary at all costs. Only now the mainstream media is interested because Epstein once had ties to President Trump through social events at Mar-a-Lago.

Now what the media is not telling you tonight is that Trump severed all ties with Epstein -- look at the court documents -- and banned him from Mar-a-Lago years ago. Trump was reportedly Cooperative in the 2008 case against Epstein. Now that media will use the sick, disgusting crimes of this guy to attack the president. In other words, the guy that is really good friends with Bill Clinton. It's beyond shameful, wrong, selective moral outrage, the American people know better.

The president's approval ratings, by the way, have reached the highest points yet, and for good reason. Look at the economy is booming. And nobody predicted the jobs creation in the month of June alone, 224,000 new jobs were added, bringing the unemployment down to a historic 3.7 percent.

It doesn't matter what the media says, the Trump agenda is working, record low, the best employment situation since 1969. Record low unemployment for African-Americans, Hispanic-Americans, Asian-Americans, women of the workplace, youth unemployment rate.

Here with reaction, Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows, and Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan.

All right. Before I get to the stuff, there's a big fight going on in North Carolina, one of my favorite states, congressman met us, you happen to represent 12. I kind of wish he were running for Senate, Jim and I agree on that. We talked behind your back.

Tell us what's going on.

REP. MARK MEADOWS, R-S.C.: You know, it's a special election that is happening tomorrow. I am supporting Dr. Greg Murphy, who will be not only the best candidate and represent Congress well, but he is willing to fight for this president, just like you just saw, the media gets him both coming and going. He needs people that are willing to stand up for him.

And so, Dr. Greg Murphy hopefully will earn the trust of the people they are in eastern North Carolina. Jim and I have endorsed him. And he will be a member of the Freedom Caucus and a real fighter.

HANNITY: Well, you know, I got to tell you, this is important for a couple of reasons. We need more of you guys because without the Freedom Caucus, we have nothing. Those are not words, because we now have seen what you guys have been doing behind the scenes.

All right. So, as you look at the reaction to the president, Jim Jordan, Kim Jong-un, he didn't bribe him. He's not bribing Iranian mullahs. The only thing the president gives is time. That's it. His time, not anyone else's. And he says America first and he doesn't want to intervene in a war that we are going to pull out of because it is politically charged three years later.

So, to me, that's common sense.

REP. JIM JORDAN, R-OHIO: (AUDIO GAP) advocates for the Democrat Party instead of reporters of facts. It's unfortunate but that is just too they are. And they don't report the real facts that matter, like the fact that unemployment is at its lowest in 50 years, taxes have been cut, the regulations reduced, economy growing as you said, over 3 percent, 200,000- some jobs added last month. Gorsuch and Kavanaugh in the court, o9ut of the Iran deal, embassy in Jerusalem, hostage out of North Korea, you could go on and on.

But the press is going to attack this guy and the Democrats are going to attack him because they are all focused, much more focused on stopping President Trump than they are in helping the country. And that's a fundamental problem in Washington today.

That is why the race in North Carolina is so important. Greg Murphy will come and help the president fight the swamp and do what needs to be done to help the country so we can deal with these Democrats in the press and all they are trying to stop.

HANNITY: What do you make, Mark Meadows, I think this is a big report by Catherine Herridge, and also big news by John Solomon? But Catherine Herridge, we've already known that what James Comey testified to in October of 2016, the Russian lies of Hillary Clinton that were paid for were in fact unverifiable. Now, they are going deeper. Now, we know this woman, Kavalec, over at the State Department.

Now we know that Bruce Ohr, because of your interrogation, and Jim's interrogation, behind closed doors, they all said they warned Comey. They were the FBI. They told him everything about the dossier being phony and they used it as the bulk of information to get the warrant to spy on the campaign of Trump anyway.

Where is that taking us?

MEADOWS: Well, what we see is James Comey went through not only yellow flashing lights, but he went through red stoplights to try to get this president and indict this president. I can tell you that not only the good work that Catherine Herridge reported in terms of what we are seeing, what we knew, but we know that Christopher Steele not only was talking to the DOJ, was talking to the FBI, was talking to the media, talking to the State Department. He was talking to anybody who would listen --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: He was trying to talk to Mueller to Ohr. He was sending messages to the special counsel's office.

MEADOWS: He was sending out smoke signals everywhere trying to get someone to take this particular story that was false. The FBI knew it was false. They knew they had credibility problems. And yet, they continue to spy on American citizens.

HANNITY: Jim Jordan, didn't he say, Comey, that he doesn't spy? That sounds like spying to me.

(LAUGHTER)

JORDAN: Yes. Here is why Catherine's story is so important, why people are coming forward in Mr. Horowitz's investigation. The reason they are coming forward is because there is a new sheriff in town. That's Bill Barr. And Bill Barr has announced he's going to get to the bottom -- never forget what he said. We talked about this on your show.

He said there is a failure of leadership in the upper echelon of the FBI. He said spying occurred. He said there is a basis for his concern about the spying that took place and he used terms that should scare every American, unauthorized surveillance and political surveillance.

And he and John Durham will get to the bottom of it and that's where people are coming forward in Michael Horowitz's investigation.

HANNITY: All right. Thank you, both.

North Carolina voters, pay attention, we need another Freedom Caucus member tomorrow.

All right. When we come back, speaking of Attorney General Barr, he's accusing Democrats of wanting to cause a public spectacle by calling Mueller to publicly testify. Trey Gowdy weighs in next.

Later, sleepy creepy crazy Uncle Joe Biden apologizing for another blunder he made. Michelle Obama does not want to comment on it. A special "Hannity" mini monologue for crazy Uncle Joe, straight ahead.

HANNITY: All right. Today, the Attorney General Bill Barr had strong words about Robert Mueller's upcoming testimony, questioning why the Democrats are even holding a hearing with a former special counsel.

Let's listen in.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAM BARR, ATTORNEY GENERAL: It seems to me the only reason for doing that is to create some kind of public spectacle. And if Bob decides he doesn't want to be subject to that, the Department of Justice would certainly back him.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: And tonight, Congressman Peter King, New York, is warning, quote, severe, serious abuses by the FBI and CIA in the Russia probe are going to come out.

We've been saying that for two-plus years.

Joining us now, Fox News contributor, former congressman, Trey Gowdy.

You know, one thing I've always liked about you, when you dig in -- God help whoever is on the other side -- you as a prosecutor, you never lost a case, correct?

TREY GOWDY, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I've never won one with my wife. So I am OK in the courtroom and haven't done too well at home.

(LAUGHTER)

HANNITY: That's a good line. That's OK. That's a good line. But --

GOWDY: Thirty years' worth of losses.

HANNITY: I've watched you in these hearings at times and I know what you're capable of. So, now, try to look back and give us -- bring us into what's really happening in your view. You've got the inspector general, you've got the comments of the attorney general, you've got Mueller testifying, which I think will backfire.

Then you've got Durham. He's seen Steele, all these people coming out last minute on FISA abuse. What do you see happening?

GOWDY: A couple of things. I think the attorney general, the hearing next week with Mueller will be a carnival. It will be a freak show.

Think back to March of 2017, Sean, when Devin Nunes had a public hearing -- I love Devin -- but public hearings don't turn out well, no matter who calls them. Devin called a public hearing, had Jim Comey and Mike Rogers. A hundred the witness said, I cannot answer that question in this forum.

You would think the media would say, that was a waste of everybody's time, don't ever do that again. They love it. They love it because what Adam Schiff and Swalwell and the others did is read newspaper articles that contain classified information only for the witness that didn't have to say, I cannot comment on the setting. That's what's going to happen next week.

Mueller's report is out. He's not going to deviate from the four corners of that report. But that will not keep House Democrats from asking -- the focus will be on the question, not the answer.

The other thing that is going on, I love Peter King, but Republicans have got to get better at not only promising what's getting ready to come. Look at what already exists, look at what Horowitz found. Strzok and Page with a historic level of bias you have a dossier that was used in accord pleaded that was not verified.

You have Steele, who was defrocked as a source but yet continue to provide information to as the world's Premier Law Enforcement Agency, and you have a DOJ Senior Official Bruce Ohr who was in the chain of evidence from fusion GPS to the DOJ. We shouldn't have to promise anything else! That ought to be enough for my fellow citizens to say, you know what, something isn't right!

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: Who authored the Mueller report, when did he know that there was no collusion? How is that he had time to the taxicab a danger prosecutor which is prosecutorial discretion is used every day. But he had time for taxicab medallions, FARA abuse, loan applications and taxes, how did he not have time for a dirty dossier? I would like that question answered, from Russia.

GOWDY: I think what is going to say on that, John Ratcliffe and I were discussing it over the weekend, I think what he's going to say, that is not what Rod Rosenstein asked me to do. I did what the acting DOJ age he asked me to do, which is look at -- go back to Rod's memo. What did Russia do in 2016? And then a specific reference to the Trump campaign. I think that is Mueller's out. His out on when did you go there was no collusion, is going to be when we interview the last witness.

So Mueller does not want to come. He does not want to come because he does not want to deviate from his report. What you're going to get are these incendiary questions about obstruction and impeachment. You are not going to learn anything that you don't already know. It's just going to be great for people--

HANNITY: Well, I think he's going to have a hard time answering how he had one candidate paid for Russian lies and it became the basis of a FISA warrant. How does not become an influence on the 2016 election? But taxicab medallions dead? I would like an answer to that question.

GOWDY: I help somebody can get that asked and answered in 5 minutes. 5 minutes is not much to unlock the mysteries of the world.

HANNITY: Bob Mueller's nine and a half minutes was not exactly stellar. I think the Attorney General graciously bailed him out with a joint statement. That is a guess on my part.

GOWDY: I hope I'm wrong. I just don't think this is going to help anybody figure out what's been going on last three smart days.

HANNITY: I think you're pretty smart guy.

GOWDY: I think do think Horowitz and Durham well but I don't think Mueller is.

HANNITY: Trey Gowdy, thank you at South Carolina tonight we appreciate it. When we come back, I have a special message for sleepy creepy crazy Uncle Joe Biden. He's apologizing again. We'll explain why he is imploding in a mini monologue. Also Starbucks, look at this, one of their employees kicked out a half a dozen cops from one of their stores because a customer was uncomfortable by their presence. Our own Lawrence Jones, well, he asked people what they think of the incidents, and by the way, that is why I drink blackriflecoffee.com, not Starbucks. It's different.

HANNITY: All right, sleepy, crazy creepy Uncle Joe flat out trying to rewrite history, actually claiming the Russian interference would never have happened under his and Obama's watch. Really? Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Look at what is happening with Putin. While Putin is trying to undo our elections, he isn't undoing elections in Europe. Look what's happened in Hungary. Look what's happened in Poland. Look what's happening. You think that would've happened on my watch and Barack's watch? You can't answer that but I promise you it wouldn't have. And it didn't.

REPORTER: Hasn't this President done what you have wanted to do by reaching out to Kim?

BIDEN: He did the exact opposite. He gave Kim everything that he wanted, legitimacy. He gave Kim the end of the relationship as a practical matter with South Korea and Japan as a united front and let China off the hook.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Now, he actually put sanctions on them, he did not give anything but his time and we have cottages back, remains back, rockets stopped firing. He did not drop $150 billion on the tarmac of radical mullahs that chant "death to America." Now all the election meddling happened on Biden- Obama's watch all of it. It's a fact. Devin Nunes was warning them in early 2014, they did not listen.

And it's just the latest blunder by Biden because especially after being whacked -- I mean, hard, by Kamala Harris in the first Democratic debate over his record on race and busing and talking about his work with segregationists, something we highlighted on this program, and finally Biden, well, he ended the spin to her that it was a disaster with an apology. Let's try that as a last resort. Let's take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: Folks, two weeks ago, somehow gave the impression to people that I was - successfully opposed time and again. Yes, I was, I regret it. I am sorry for the pain and misconception I have caused.

(APPLAUSE)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: And well Biden is also invoking Obama to try to boost his chances. Is not how quickly Obama's are coming to bail him out anytime soon. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REPORTER: Has anybody caught your eye?

MICHELLE OBAMA, FORMER FIRST LADY: One of the things, because Barack and I are going to support whoever wins the primary. So we are -- our primary focus is letting the primary process play out because it's very early.

REPORTER: So you guys don't want to get into it? Everybody thinks he will go for Biden but you're saying you are going to wait until the primary?

OBAMA: Absolutely. The general election is so important that we have to get behind whoever comes out of that primary.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Now what Biden said? He said, I told Barack I didn't want him to come out for me. What does that all means? It means the questions are only going to get tougher. He's going to have to answer for his changing views, his constant flip-flopping, putting his foot in his mouth. He is not the only one.

Look at Senator Kamala Harris herself, being pressed on her constant flip flops. Remember, she said Medicare for all, no private health insurance. Then she went backwards and went back again. She told fake Jake Tapper back in January that she would abolish private health insurance, backtrack the next day, the same thing happened at month's debate, raised her hand with Bernie Sanders, only to claim hours later she misunderstood the question.

Now she is trying to thread the needle even further, saying there will be a "transition period on the issue of reparations". So the division in the Democratic Party is in only going to get worse by the day. Circular firing squad is forming. It will be an entertaining to watch.

Look at the feud erupting right now between speaker in name only Pelosi and, well, the speaker in reality, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. After Pelosi told "The New York Times," "all these people have their public whatever and their Twitter world but they don't have any following, they are four people, not so many votes they got" that prompted Ocasio-Cortez to fire back, tweeting, "the public whatever is called public sentiment and wielding the power to shift it is how we actually achieve meaningful change in the country."

And now this is all going to get worse. There are deep wounds that will divide Democrats all the way into the 2020 election. Here with reaction, co-host of "The Five," he has 15 shows on this network, Jesse Watters. And of course, Salem Nationally Syndicated Radio Host - I think you should give one of your shows to Larry Elder. That is my humble opinion.

JESSE WATTERS, HOST, "WATTERS' WORLD": That's socialism, Sean. I can't allow it.

HANNITY: That's socialism oh, you want to give it all for yourself. Greedy show person.

LARRY ELDER, SALEM RADIO NATIONALLY SYNDICATED HOST: Reparations. Hey, Sean, that would be reparations. That will be reparations.

HANNITY: I don't know what it would be. But I mean, Jesse giving up airtime is not happening. I can tell you that. He does a great job as you Larry. Serious question, you're watching Biden, I'll be honest, I watched all these people predict that he will get the nomination I don't think so. Not looking good for him, Larry.

ELDER: No. In the identity party, this is not a good year to be white, not a good year to be a male, and he's got that against them. What happened in the debate, Sean, is that Kamala Harris whipped out the race card on him and Joe Biden did not know how to respond. He's a consummate user of the race card against republican.

He used it against Mitt Romney in 2010 when he said that Romney's failure to put more regulations means they will put y'all back in chains when he was speaking to a predominantly black audience. So he does not know how to deal with this. But he's got a 40 year record, and this is the first of many apologies. I suspect the next apology is going to be that he signed that he is a part of the crime bill of 1994, which is now being called a racist, even though majority track record back in the time.

HANNITY: Back in that time. You know, Jesse, you can't go to a Dunkin' Donuts or a 7'11, he says, unless you have a slight Indian accent. What he said about Obama shocked me. This is storybook, man. For the first time, an African-American that is clean and articulate storybook. I'm like, what?

WATTERS: Yeah, we are going to have to change his new nickname to sorry Joe. He's been apologizing and flip-flopping more the last three months then Trump has in three years. If you look about the segregation of stuff, the Chinese threat, Anita Hill, the Hyde amendment, inappropriately touching women, he has shown that he does not have the backbone to be President because he'll be an absolute pushover.

He's always been a coattails candidate. Remember, he'd be nothing without Barack. Now the Obamas are slowly pulling the coattails out from under his feet and he can't stand on his own. The guy cannot think quickly on his feet. You saw that at the debate. He was asked about what is slogan was going to be and he plagiarized it.

HANNITY: Both of you, does he make it? Does he become the nominee? Jesse?

WATTERS: No.

HANNITY: What you think, Larry?

ELDER: The answer is no. Remember what Obama said about him and the book "Game Change," "how many more times is Joe Biden going to say something stupid"? So he is not going to make it.

HANNITY: (LAUGHTER) That pretty much sums it up. That means a party is going radically left. That eases the path for Donald Trump especially with a good economy and tough national foreign policy. Thank you, both.

Starbucks profusely apologizing tonight. One of their workers in Arizona kicks out six officers from their store. A customer did not feel safe because cops were there. Okay, Lawrence Jones hit the streets in New York, got some thoughts on that segment. That is straight ahead.

HANNITY: For more controversies swirling around Starbucks six police officers asked to leave one of their stores, shops in Arizona. Some patron felt uncomfortable the police were there. Jonathan Hunt live in the West Coast Newsroom with the very latest really, Jonathan? I thought cops made us feel safer and more secure.

JONATHAN HUNT, CHIEF CORRESPONDENT: You would think so but for now, it is apology accepted, at least that is the message from the Tempe police officer association after Starbucks was quick to issue a mea culpa and acknowledge that an employee should not have asked a group of officers to leave on July 4th after a customer complained that their presence made her feel uncomfortable.

Starbucks Executive Vice President Rossann Williams apologized in a letter to the Tempe police department and said the officers "should have been welcomed and treated with dignity and the upmost respect by our partners. Instead, they were made to feel unwelcome and disrespected, which is completely unacceptable." And while a boycott Starbucks hashtag began trending on social media, Tempe police said the incident should be used instead as an opportunity to engage in dialogue.

ROBERT FERRARO, TEMPE POLICE SGT: We are not asking for a boycott of Starbucks. We don't want the employee fired. Hopefully this is a learning opportunity, we can move forward and connect our community and hopefully people will feel safe around law enforcement.

HUNT: Last year of course, Starbucks was involved in a racial profiling controversy after two black men were arrested in a store. Starbucks settled with those men and ordered Antibias training at 8,000 of its U.S. stores. Sean?

HANNITY: And they still have the needle dispensaries and I think 25 stores. Thank you so much. Jonathan Hunt. We have our own Lawrence Jones hit the streets today about the controversy. Let's see how people reacted.

LAWRENCE JONES, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: So how do you feel about Starbucks in Arizona telling cops to leave because it made a comfortable uncomfortable?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Shameful, to be quite honest with you.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I think it's crazy. I think it doesn't make any sense. What would we do if we didn't have police officers?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It is the most ridiculous thing I've ever heard. I can't think of a safer place on the planet than a Starbucks or any restaurant with six uniformed police officers.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I would ask my customer what they were doing that was so offensive and if there is actually something going on then you deal with that. Otherwise, I would say I'm sorry, our police are welcome here.

JONES: You go anywhere and you see a group of cops having a bite to eat or something to drink, does that make you uncomfortable personally or do you feel safe?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Personally I would feel more safe.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: That is something people don't appreciate right now, how important they are, the things they do, a story like that just makes me sick.

JONES: What you think about a person that would say that about an officer that wasn't causing any problems but was just there, getting a cup of Joe?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It said common sense and it's so common. It is just ignorance is not bliss.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: That was just a bad move by Starbucks, a bunch of bad moves they have made over the course of the years.

HANNITY: That's why I only like black rifle coffee. That is the truth. I don't support boy costs. He hosts Fox Nation's "Keeping up with Jones," Lawrence Jones along with Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi.

All right, Lawrence, I don't know, maybe it's just me but if I am in a store late at night and there are cops there, I am like -- I kind of prefer to see them. When I see them and a pizza shop, a place in town that I like to go called Marios, I like to pick up the bill when I can. You know, say thank you for what you do and the risks you take. Maybe I'm just old- fashioned.

JONES: Yeah, Sean, there is not one person that I interviewed that thought this was acceptable behavior. On the heels of today, Georgia, one cop was killed, yesterday was the anniversary of the deadliest police shooting in American history, 7-7 in Dallas, Texas, which I reported on exclusively at Fox. There's a lot going on in this country. Although there may be division between some communities and the police, I don't think anybody would feel like it's acceptable to kick cops out as they are getting a bite to eat, getting something to drink, and quite frankly, doing proactive policing.

You don't want to just see police when things go wrong. But you want them in the community, Sean, they are faced to prevent crimes from happening. So Starbucks made a big gamble right here and this is on the heels of them, Sean, they had that shelter policy where they allow homeless people to come into them and they pander to people and how they are saying cops aren't welcome in this establishment? They got a big problem on their hands.

HANNITY: You know, Pam, I could name three high-profile cases. We do not rush to judgment. Cambridge police acting stupid, Ferguson officer Darren Wilson, all the eyewitnesses said, confirmed his story in that case. He was exonerated. Lost his career but he was exonerated the Freddie great case Baltimore this impulse especially among the media and people on the left to think the worst about cops. Why?

POM BONDI, FORMER FLORIDA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Sean, this may be a good reminder for all of us, like you said, to appreciate police officers. I have into way too many law enforcement funerals in my career. We have got to respect our police and so many of us do. Lawrence's piece was great that everyone appreciated them. If a police officer is giving you a ticket, thank them. Thank them for keeping us safe every single day.

HANNITY: Thank you for my ticket, sir. Thank you very much.

BONDI: There is no ordinary day in the life of a police officer and we have to support our men and women.

HANNITY: I agree with you. And I always say the first thing I say is, I am so sorry, I'm speeding, I'm so stupid. I say, get out of. Act like a jerk. By the way, they carry a gun for a reason. All right, guys, good to see you. A big update out of the story of Portland, Antifa members beating that conservative writer last week. We'll update you next.

HANNITY: All right, our villain of the day, those violent Antifa protesters. Look at what they did in injuring a conservative writer, Andy Ngo in Portland, in late June. He was covering a demonstration organized by the left-wing group. When he was kicked, he was punched he was beaten and he was sent to the hospital for brain hemorrhaging.

Police made multiple arrests. Police are still on the lookout for the three suspects. You can see right on the screen there. I hope we get them. This has got to stop even quick trying to cement the shakes, throwing it all over this guy. That is all the time we have left. Hope you had a great fourth of July, great to be back. Thank you for making us number one last month and cable. Let not your heart be troubled. There she is. You missed me.

