Trump unveils 'Platinum Plan' for Black Americans in Atlanta

BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Good evening. Welcome to Washington.

"BREAKING TONIGHT", we're following several major stories this evening. We are 38 days from the November 3rd presidential election and only four days from the first debate between President Trump and Joe Biden.

We're also just 23 hours from the expected announcement from the president of his nominee to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court. We will talk about all of those items shortly.

But first tonight, stunning news concerning the investigation into the Russia collusion probe and a source for information in the document used to justify much of the FBI inquiry.

Correspondent Gillian Turner leads us off tonight with that. Good evening, Gillian.

GILLIAN TURNER, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Good evening to you, Bret. The attorney general is revealing for the first time that the author of that now-infamous Steele dossier relied mostly in part on one primary source who was under FBI investigation over contacts with Russian intelligence.

This is really an explosive new claim that the Trump administration believes bolsters the point they've been making all along, which is that the Russia investigation was a partisan hoax.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

TURNER: In a new letter, William Barr informed Senate judiciary chair, Lindsey Graham, he's declassifying information about that FBI probe into Christopher Steele's source. "The primary sub-source was the subject of an FBI counterintelligence investigation from 2009 to 2011 that assessed his or her contacts with suspected Russian intelligence officers."

Steele is the ex-British intelligence agent, whose covert information was used in 2016 to secure surveillance warrant on Trump campaign aide, Carter Page.

President Trump seized on this new information today to cast further doubt on the foundation of Robert Mueller's Russia probe.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: You see the stuff that just came out on Russia? So, we caught them cold, (INAUDIBLE). We caught them cold. It was a whole conspiracy, and it was the worst thing anyone's ever seen. And it was a takedown, and we caught them cold. It was all the opposite. They were the ones conspired.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

TRUMP: They got caught.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

TRUMP: Let's see what happens.

TURNER: Graham doubled down on the president's criticism on Fox News last night.

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): They used that person's work product to get a warrant against an American citizen on four different occasions.

TURNER: He also claimed this new information undercuts the credibility of the all-powerful foreign intelligence surveillance court.

GRHAM: The FISA court was never told this. They were never informed that the dossier primary sub-source was a suspected Russian agent. This is the biggest fraud, yet, on the FISA court.

TURNER: Barr's memo points out this new revelation is emerging that just as U.S. Attorney John Durham nears the finish line in his separate Russia origins probe. Mr. Durham confirms that the disclosure of that information would not interfere with his investigation.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

TURNER: Sources are telling Fox News tonight that the public release of this information about the Steele dossier, now, probably indicates that Durham is not planning to use any of it in future potential possible indictments. Bret.

BAIER: Gillian, there's also new developments in the Michael Flynn case.

TURNER: Yes. So, Michael Flynn is heading to court on Tuesday for an important hearing, where a judge may decide once and for all whether to drop the charges against him in his case.

Now, the Justice Department has been pushing to dismiss this case despite the fact that Flynn has twice now pled guilty. In order to bolster its case, the DOJ is now raising fresh questions about the FBI's handling of Flynn back when he was working on the Trump campaign in 2016.

An FBI agent who worked on Robert Mueller's team described the prevailing attitude among the team at the time as out to get Trump. So, next Tuesday, all eyes on General Michael Flynn. This will really be the culmination of what has been a three-year-long legal odyssey for the retired general.

Bret.

BAIER: Gillian, thank you. More on all this with the panel.

"BREAKING TONIGHT", President Trump is halfway through a very busy day of campaigning. The president will participate in a round table with supporters here in Washington in a few minutes.

Later, he'll attend a rally in Virginia. He spent time earlier today with voters in Florida and Georgia. We will talk with one of the Georgia Democrats, who's trying to help the president win African American votes shortly.

Meanwhile, the countdown is on to tomorrow's announcement of the president's pick for the U.S. Supreme Court seat vacated by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

We have "FOX TEAM COVERAGE" tonight. Peter Doocy here in Washington with questions for Joe Biden about his plans for the Supreme Court, should he win the election.

First up, though, correspondent Kristin Fisher at the White House with the president's busy day. Good evening, Kristin.

KRISTIN FISHER, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Good evening, Bret. We are now less than 24 hours away from President Trump, announcing his third nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court. He had a chance to meet with one of the judges on his shortlist, Barbara Lagoa, this morning down in Florida, but he did not solidifying Judge Amy Coney Barrett's status as the front runner.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

FISHER: President Trump, keeping quiet during his first two of four campaign stops today about which of these five women he will nominate to the Supreme Court. Instead, the president spent the day courting two key

constituencies: black voters in Atlanta and Latino voters near Miami.

In Florida, the president continued to try to tie his opponent: Joe Biden and the Democratic Party to socialist regimes in Venezuela and Cuba.

TRUMP: You know about the radical left. Almost more than any people, you know about the radical left.

FISHER: In Georgia, a similar message.

TRUMP: You know it better than anybody else knows. The Democrats will always take back the vote. What they want to do is they'll take that vote back, they want to take the black voter for granted, and they have taken the black voter for granted.

FISHER: Today, the president unveiled a contract with Black Americans. He calls it, The Platinum Plan. It includes increasing access to capital in black communities by nearly $500 billion. Creating 500,000 new black-owned businesses, and 3 million new jobs for the black community over the next four years. Designating the KKK and the Antifa as terrorist organizations and making lynching a national hate crime.

Democrats say it's too little too late. But it's a plan the president can point to between now and election day. As the president continues to sound the alarm about mail-in voting, the head of the FBI testified on Thursday that those fears are unfounded.

CHRISTOPHER WRAY, DIRECTOR, FEDERAL BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION: We have not seen historically any kind of coordinated national voter fraud effort in a major election, whether it's by mail or otherwise.

FISHER: Director Wray split with the president, prompted a swift rebuke this morning from White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

MARK MEADOWS, WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF: With all due respect to Director Wray, he has a hard time finding e-mails in his own FBI, let alone of figuring out whether there is any kind of voter fraud. Perhaps, he needs to get involved on the ground, and he would change his testimony on Capitol Hill.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

FISHER: The president is now on his way to the Trump Hotel, just down the street from the White House for another campaign stuff -- stop. Then he's off to a rally tonight in Newport News, Virginia.

There's another rally tomorrow night in Pennsylvania, and then, of course, in between the two, that big Supreme Court announcement set for 5:00 p.m.

Bret.

BAIER: Kristin, thank you. Let's go to the president. He's at Joint Base Andrews. He's just got off the plane. Let's listen in.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: -- tomorrow. We have not made our intentions felt. But you'll be seated, OK? Thank you. And I'll see you. Some of you -- some with family will be tonight -- tomorrow. And I think I speak tonight at 9:00 in Virginia, OK?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Can you tell us a little bit more about (INAUDIBLE) tomorrow?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BAIER: All right, President Trump at Joint Base Andrews there, in a rainy Washington, D.C. day. I asked repeatedly about his choice for the Supreme Court, whether it was Amy Coney Barrett. He's saying, you're going to have to wait until tomorrow. So, a little tease and that teases us.

Please join Shannon Bream and me tomorrow, 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time, for a special program on the Supreme Court pick for the president. We will have a preview, and then, the actual announcement, the speech from the president, and then, we'll have reaction from a legal and political panel.

We're still waiting to hear what Joe Biden would do with the High Court as president. Biden was at Capitol Hill today to pay his respects to Justice Ginsburg. Correspondent Peter Doocy shows us tonight.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Joe Biden remained off the trail today, so, he could pay his respects to the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Mr. Vice President, how was the ceremony?

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: It was moving.

DOOCY: This was the first time, Biden, and his running mate, Kamala Harris, have been in the same place since their convention.

In the four-plus weeks since then, Biden has made just 12 visits outside of Delaware, half as many of the 24 trips outside of D.C. for President Trump, according to a tally by the Associated Press.

And Biden is dismissive of Trump's suggestion that if he loses reelection, there may not be a peaceful transfer of power.

BIDEN: I'm confident all the irresponsible outrageous attacks on voting, we'll have an election in this country as we always have had. And he'll leave.

DOOCY: Bernie Sanders is now offering to lend a handout on the trail.

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS (D-VT): I'm going to be out. I suspect on the campaign trail as best we can give in the pandemic as soon as I can.

DOOCY: Four days from now, Biden and Trump share a stage.

TRUMP: It's like going into a match, same kind of thing, and a little bit less physical.

DOOCY: Speaker Nancy Pelosi still isn't sold on the value of a debate.

GAYLE KING, HOST, CBS NEWS: You would earlier suggested that you didn't think Biden should debate. Do you still feel that way?

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA): I'll -- I do. And not that I don't think he'll be excellent. I just think that the president has no fidelity to fact or truth.

DOOCY: Biden continues to ignore questions about who he'd nominate to the Supreme Court, or whether he favors expanding the Court. As today, his focus was on the justice, he guided to a lifetime appointment, 27 years ago.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Mr. Vice President, what was it like to be in the Capitol with Justice Ginsburg one last time?

BIDEN: It was like when I met her when I did her hearing.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

DOOCY: At one-point, Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein, offered a hug to Kamala Harris, who told the other California senator, no, we can't do that.

I need you to live a long life. And the two California senators might be spending a lot of time together in the next few weeks before the election, not in a battleground state, but in a confirmation hearing room. Bret.

BAIER: Peter, thank you.

A bipartisan bill in Michigan that would allow local election clerks in the state's most populated areas to begin processing absentee ballots on the day before the November 3rd election is on its way to the Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Currently, clerks are not allowed to remove absentee ballots from their outer envelopes until the morning of Election Day.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: A new deal for black America. That deal is grounded in three

promises: safe communities, great education, and high-paying jobs. Whether you vote for me or not, I will be your greatest champion. We live in a very divided country, but I will be your greatest champion.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BAIER: That was President Trump's message back in 2016. Let's talk about the president's effort to court the African American vote. Vernon Jones is a Democratic member of the Georgia State House of Representatives and an advisory board member of Black Voices for Trump. Mr. Jones, thanks for being here.

REP. VERNON JONES, (D-GA): Thank you so much for having me.

BAIER: How do you think that outreach is going? Where do you put it tonight as we get closer and closer to this election?

JONES: Well, Bret, this president's commitment has been unparalleled to any other president, Democrat or Republican in the past 50 years. Four years ago, he talked about what he wanted to do for the black community, and he brought about results.

Opportunities own districts, support historical black colleges, and prison reform with the First Step Act. He's coming back now with the Platinum Plan. No other president, even President Obama, and president -- Vice President Joe Biden did not have a plan for African Americans.

President Obama meant a lot to black people, but he didn't do anything for black people. And certainly, Joe Biden followed that suit. But this president is back again, laying out his future in terms of how he's going to assist to help lift the black community out of dire conditions such as school choice.

Many Democrats' policies have had our kids trapped in failed schools. He's talking about the platinum program that's going to invest billions of dollars so blacks can create more businesses. He's talking about creating over 500 million businesses. That's job creation as well.

At the same time, this president made a commitment to ban -- I should say, declare Antifa and the Ku Klux Klan as terrorist groups. As you know, both of them were founded by Democrats. And neither Democrat, I know in recent time, has denounced Antifa and all the others who are committing these horrible destructive acts in the black community.

And I hope he adds Black Lives Matter to that group, because they wear a mask too, and they terrorize black people and other people.

BAIER: All right, let me ask you this. Tomorrow, we will hear for the president's nominee for the Supreme Court. It's likely to be Amy Coney Barrett, who we expect is going to sail through to confirmation, based on the votes he has in the Senate currently.

Here is the president today in Atlanta on the issue of abortion.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Joe Biden and the Democrats say that black lives matter, but they do not protect the most vulnerable black lives of all unborn children. They support the unlimited abortion of black children right up until the ninth month of pregnancy.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BAIER: How big an issue is that in the black community?

JONES: Well, I think it's far bigger than those would think it is. But, again, this president is talking about preservation of black lives, black communities, black children. So, it's far, far beyond just the issue with abortions.

This president wants to put in a Supreme Court justice that's going to make sure that this country doesn't go so far to the left that we don't even recognize the country that we have.

So, this Supreme Court justice appointment is even greater of an importance. And it's become, I think, the keystone campaign issue over the next 30 or 40 days. Because of the --

(CROSSTALK)

BAIER: Yes, let me ask you one more thing. And that's -- excuse me to interrupt. What do you say to black leaders, black entertainers? You have John Legend, he said about leaving America. "I don't know what one's supposed to do when you have a leader who is trying to destroy democracy.

If America chooses to be that place, then people have to start thinking about going somewhere else. It is truly disturbing." That's John Legend.

(CROSSTALK)

JONES: You know, I like John --

(CROSSTALK)

BAIER: What you say in response?

JONES: I like John Legend's music. John Legend does not speak for all blacks. He has a resource, if he wants to, to leave this country, he can go, but I don't know what country he can go to is better as these United States.

And let me be clear. The liberals like to take blacks, ones to shape their narrative or carry their narrative, and make them as if they're the voice of black America, and they're not. You look at MSNBC, they'll go and stack the deck with black Americans, who are criticizing President Trump. But they won't talk to people like me and others who do not carry that narrative, who do not carry that water for them.

We're just as black as they are, but they want to drown our voices out, they want to keep us silent because this president has the liberals, and the left, and the liberal media horrified that he's able to get blacks who becoming woke, who want to support his campaign, who support his policies, because it's good for the black community, and it's good for America.

BAIER: Vernon Jones, we appreciate your time tonight.

JONES: Thank you.

BAIER: Thank you, sir.

Please plan to watch our special "DEBATE PREVIEW" program. That begins

10:00 p.m. Eastern, Sunday night. We'll have extension -- extensive coverage of debate live from Cleveland where the debate will happen.

SPECIAL REPORT, Monday and Tuesday.

When we come back, we'll go live to Louisville, where activists are planning to continue protests over the Breonna Taylor case.

BAIER: The U.S. has passed the 7 million mark in confirmed cases of the coronavirus. That leads the world among countries reporting their statistics. Johnson & Johnson says early results show its vaccine produced a strong immune response against the virus in an early to late-stage clinical trial.

Two former leaders of Massachusetts home for aging veterans where nearly 80 people sickened by the coronavirus died are facing legal issues tonight.

The men are charged with five counts of criminal neglect and five counts of serious bodily injury.

Virginia Democratic governor, Ralph Northam and his wife are in quarantine tonight. The governor's office says both have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Florida governor, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is lifting all coronavirus era restrictions on restaurants and other businesses. His order allows restaurants to immediately reopen at full capacity and prevent cities and counties from ordering them to close without justifying it for economic or health reasons.

And finally, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, spoke this afternoon agreeing to continue the conversation over a COVID relief deal, possibly in the days ahead.

An attorney for the family of Breonna Taylor is calling for the Kentucky attorney general to release the transcripts from the grand jury that decided not to charge any of the police officers involved directly for her death.

This comes after two nights of demonstrations in Louisville and elsewhere.

Correspondent Jeff Paul is in Louisville, again, tonight.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

BENJAMIN CRUMP, ATTORNEY TO TAYLOR FAMILY: Release the transcript! Release the transcript!

JEFF PAUL, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: A call for transparency coming from the family of Breonna Taylor.

BIANCA AUSTIN, AUNT OF BREONNA TAYLOR: You didn't just rob me of my -- and my family, you robbed the world of a queen.

PAUL: Their sights are set on Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Taylor's family and Attorney Benjamin Crump are urging him to make the grand jury proceedings that found zero officers responsible in her death open for the public to read.

CRUMP: If you did everything that you could do on Breonna's behalf, you shouldn't have any problem.

PAUL: The A.G.'s office saying in a statement, "Everyone is entitled to their opinion, but prosecutors and grand jury members are bound by the facts and by the law." Referencing state law that keeps proceedings and testimony secret.

But the grand jury decision continues to spark protests. Arrests were down in Louisville, but 24 people on Thursday night found themselves in cuffs, including Kentucky's only black female state lawmaker.

Attica Scott is now facing a felony charge of first-degree rioting and two misdemeanors for failing to disperse an unlawful assembly.

We're also seeing, for the first time, bodycam footage of the officer who was shot the night police burst into Breonna Taylor's apartment and killed her. The lawyer for Sergeant Jonathan Mattingly, released a footage showing the moments after Mattingly was shot in the leg.

One of the two officers shot Wednesday amid protests, Major Aubrey Gregory returned to work to a round of applause. The other officer shot, Robinson Desrouches is still recovering from abdomen surgery.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Do you understand those charges against you, sir?

LARYNZO D. JOHNSON, FACES MULTIPLE CHARGES OF ASSAULT ON A POLICE OFFICER AND WANTON ENDANGERMENT: Yes, ma'am.

PAUL: The man accused of shooting them was arraigned Friday on multiple charges of assault on a police officer and wanton endangerment.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

PAUL: Now, a third straight night of protesting is expected this evening.

However, police are warning there's a 9:00 p.m. curfew that runs through the weekend, and they'll be out enforcing it. Bret.

BAIER: And we'll be uncovering it. Jeff Paul, Louisville, thanks.

Up next, Joe Biden goes after the manufacturing vote with a big commitment to American products. We'll take a look from Cleveland.

First, here is what some of our Fox affiliates around the country are covering tonight. Fox 6 in Milwaukee as the 17-year-old accused of killing two protesters, days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, participates in an extradition hearing in Illinois.

Kyle Rittenhouse is fighting the order to return to Wisconsin to face trial on homicide charges that could put him in prison for life.

Fox 10 in Phoenix, says the Pac-12 Conference votes to play its football season, reversing its decision to cancel over the coronavirus. President Trump, praising that decision. Play is expected to begin, November 6th. The Mid-American Conference also announced it will return to play in early November.

And this is a live look at San Francisco from our affiliate, Fox 2. One of the big stories there tonight. A California man produces dozens of free desks for school children in his community. Mitchell Couch of Lemoore, posted a video on YouTube, showing how to do it. A local supermarket is giving Couch supplies to make additional desks. A great charity.

That's tonight's live look "OUTSIDE THE BELTWAY" with SPECIAL REPORT. We'll be right back.

BAIER: A big rally to close out the week on Wall Street, the Dow gained 359. The S&P 500 was up 52, the NASDAQ rose 241. For the week, the Dow loss

1-3/4 percentage points, the S&P 500 was off two-thirds of a point. The NASDAQ rose 1-1/10.

The latest Fox News poll shows a tight race in Ohio, with Joe Biden leading President Trump by five points. Biden's new pledge to spend hundreds of billions of dollars on products made in America is at least partially intended to appeal to voters in Ohio.

Fox Business correspondent Hillary Vaughn reports tonight from Cleveland.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I worry about manufactory now. You know, I see some of the jobs going away.

HILLARY VAUGHN, FOX BUSINESS NETWORK CORRESPONDENT: Now, Joe Biden is making manufacturers a billion-dollar campaign promise.

BIDEN: when the federal government spends taxpayer's money, we should use this to buy American products.

VAUGHN: And he's prepared to cough up $400 billion in taxpayer cash to do it.

ROGER SUSTAR, FREDON CORPORATION CEO: How come he didn't do that before?

VAUGHN: Ohio manufacturing hit new highs under President Trump until the pandemic hit.

SUSTAR: Because of COVID nothing is good right now. Everything is bad. But before COVID we were on a record swing going upwards. Since COVID we've been on a downward swing going down.

VAUGHN: One out of every 10 jobs in Ohio are in manufacturing. Biden's plan could not only give businesses in the battleground state a $1 billion boost, it could give him a bump in the buckeye state. Some swing state voters are sizing up candidates based on business, others aren't.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Economic freedom, I have to vote for Mr. Trump.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I'm going with Biden. Honestly, I don't like Trump. He is just not a good person.

VAUGHN: Manufactures say spending taxpayer money on made in the USA products isn't a bad thing, but Trump's tax cuts have a bigger impact.

BRYON SHAFER, ASG JERGENS GENERAL MANAGER: Putting more money back into the pockets of manufacturers, which allowed them to invest in equipment, materials, and workforce development

VAUGHN: Biden has another promise.

BIDEN: On day one I will move to eliminate Trump's tax cuts.

VAUGHN: And some manufacturers think that would do more damage than any tax dollars could make up for.

TIM HAMANN, FREDON EMPLOYEE: I think that the tax cuts that were imposed did wonders for the middle-class. I know personally my paycheck, I felt that.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

VAUGHN: No Republican has won the White House without winning Ohio. In this election, all eyes are on nine pivot counties, places that voted for Obama twice but flipped to Trump in 2016. Those nine counties are home to over

2,000 manufacturing plants. Bret?

BAIER: Hillary Vaughn in Cleveland. Hillary, thanks.

A federal judge is ordering an extension of the census. It will continue until the end of October. The judge says a shortened schedule would likely produce inaccurate results. A coalition of civil rights groups and local governments had sued the Census Bureau in an effort to prevent the 2020 census from stopping at the end of this month. They said the shortened schedule would undercount residents in minority and hard to count communities.

Former Texas congressman, three-time presidential candidate Ron Paul is in the hospital tonight. He tweeted a message today that he is doing fine. The 85-year-old Paul, who hosts a program on his YouTube, had slurred speech during a live program. He is said to be lucid and optimistic.

The late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery next week. Chief congressional correspondent Mike Emanuel has more about the ongoing memorials for the pioneering and iconic justice.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Forward march.

MIKE EMANUEL, FOX NEWS CHIEF CONGRESSIONAL CORRESPONDENT: Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a trailblazer in life and now in death. She became the first woman and the first Jewish American to be honored by lying in state in the Capitol's Statuary Hall.

PELOSI: May she rest in peace.

EMANUEL: Her rabbi, Lauren Holtzblatt, eulogized Ginsburg for taking on many obstacles to reach the highest court in the land.

RABBI LAUREN HOLTZBLATT, ADAS ISRAEL CONGREGATION: Justice did not arrive like a lightning bolt, but rather through dogged persistence.

EMANUEL: Among the dignitaries on hand, former Vice President Joe Biden, his wife Jill, and his running mate Senator Kamala Harris. A central theme today, no matter the challenges, Justice Ginsburg pressed forward.

HOLTZBLATT Case by case, through meticulous, careful lawyering, she changed the course of American law.

(MUSIC)

EMANUEL: Music was also part of the farewell at the Capitol, reflective of Ginsburg's love of opera. Her personal trainer paid his respects by doing pushups next to her casket. After the VIPs and many ordinary Americans prayed and said farewell, her casket was carried by military honor guard back down the steps of the capital. Females members of Congress lined the steps with hands over their hearts as Ginsburg left the capital for at final time. The justice will be laid to rest in a private service at Arlington National Cemetery.

On Capitol Hill, Mike Emanuel, FOX News.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

BAIER: Up next, the surprising relationship between Donald Trump and a previous president. We have exclusive info.

First, beyond our borders tonight. French terrorism authorities investigate a double stabbing outside a former Paris office of a satirical newspaper where a dozen people were killed in 2015. Authorities say two suspects have been arrested.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is apologized for the shooting death of a South Korean man to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The apology comes a day after soldiers from the North killed that man.

And Australian airline Qantas is selling galley carts from its retired 747 aircraft. An industry website says the carts are stocked with champagne, wine, and other items. The airline retired its jumbo jet earlier, and it's part of its coronavirus response. It could be fun to have a galley cart at home.

Just some of the other stories beyond our borders tonight. We'll be right back.

BAIER: Breaking tonight, FOX News has confirmed President Trump will nominate Amy Coney Barrett as the next Supreme Court justice. She's from the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals. She would replace the late Justice Ginsburg who died last week. The president, again, making that announcement during a White House event Saturday afternoon 5:00 p.m. You will see that live on FOX News. But again, multiple sources now confirming that Amy Coney Barrett will be the president's nominee for the next Supreme Court justice seat.

Now a story you will see only on FOX News. National correspondent William La Jeunesse tells us about an unusual relationship between President Trump and one of his predecessors, Richard Nixon.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

WILLIAM LA JEUNESSE, FOX NEWS NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: New York's famed 21 Club is where the friendship started. "President Nixon, Many thanks for your thoughtfulness in sending me the photograph taken at 21 recently. I think you are one of the country's great men, and it was an honor to spend an evening with you. At your convenience, I would like to do it again. With best wishes, sincerely, Donald J. Trump."

The two men worked in New York throughout the 1980s and occasionally crossed path. Now at the Nixon Library in California, their letters are displayed in a new exhibit called "The President's Club."

JIM BYRON, RICHARD NIXON FOUNDATION: When digging through the substantial archives here in Yorba Linda, we were able to find 13 letters between then businessman Donald Trump and former president Richard Nixon. They talked everything from football to the presidency to the legacy of the Vietnam War, politics. They really covered a wide range of subjects in their letters.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: It's a letter from Richard Nixon.

LA JEUNESSE: Four years ago, on FOX, Trump proudly displayed one letter Nixon sent him following a 1987 T.V. appearance. "Dear Donald, I did not see the program, but Mrs. Nixon told me that you were great on "The Donahue Show." As you can imagine, she is an expert on politics, and she predicts that whenever you decide to run for office, you will be a winner."

TRUMP: He had some rough life. When you think of his life, that was a life of anguish and turmoil, wouldn't you say?

LA JEUNESSE: Which famously included a hostile relationship with the press.

"Dear Donald, I know nothing about the intricacies of your business enterprises, but the massive media attack on you puts me in your corner."

BYRON: Obviously, both men had a rather contentious relationship with the media. His rocky relationship with the media really dogged him his entire political career. And I think we see a lot of that going on in the Trump orbit as well.

LA JEUNESSE: In Yorba Linda, California, William La Jeunesse, FOX News.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

BAIER: Next up, the panel on revelations about a primary source of the Steele dossier, with the breaking news about the nomination, plus Winners and Losers and Candidate Casino. We'll see if we can get it all in.

BAIER: Looking live there at Capitol Hill, the breaking news just moments ago that Amy Coney Barrett of the Seventh Circuit will be the president's choice for the nomination to the vacancy in the U.S. Supreme Court. She was the frontrunner, she was leading. She was said to meet with the president twice. We don't know whether the call for the official nomination between the president and Amy Coney Barrett has happened. But we know from multiple sources that that is the president's pick.

I have a great panel. I have Leslie Marshall, Democratic strategist, Bill McGurn, columnist for "The Wall Street Journal," I do have Byron York sometimes, but we're going to work on his audio. So, for the time being it's you two. Welcome.

Let me just get some quick reactions. We thought, and now she is being called ACB, was going to be the pick, and now she is. Bill, first to you?

BILL MCGURN, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: She was a close contender the last time.

So in many ways it's not a surprise. I admired her for a long time. But I have to say as a fellow -- I am really in her camp. I'm glad to see her get this.

BAIER: Leslie?

LESLIE MARSHALL, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST: Well, Bill, we would agree it's not a surprise. But that's as far as the agreement would go. There is a lot of concern, of course, from some of us on the left out there about years of experience or lack of. Happy it's a woman. And in addition to that, when you just look at some of her rulings, I just feel that she has had a lot of anti-immigration rulings. And of course, there are people that are very concerned about Roe v Wade and her personal feelings on that versus a judicial decision based on the Constitution.

BAIER: But Leslie, you don't think that there is any way that Dianne Feinstein or any Democrat in the Senate can stop this nomination judging by what you're seeing now?

MARSHALL: No, absolutely. As you know, Bret, it comes down to numbers.

Republicans in the Senate have the majority. And certainly, Democrats have a right to their voice, and they should because pretty much half of the country if not more are Democrats. But at the end of the day, the president will get what he wants, and Republicans definitely will have that has a victory. We'll see if that helps or hurts them in November in the election.

BAIER: The digital gremlins have allowed us to have Byron in our panel here. Byron, your thoughts on this confirmation from multiple sources that it is Barrett?

BRYON YORK, CHIEF POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT, "WASHINGTON EXAMINER": A lot of Republicans, obviously they are still sensitive after the whole Brett Kavanaugh affair, and they're wondering what Democrats have in store for this, what kind of attack they will mount. How will they time it? What groups will they be working in conjunction with? I think they're worried about the whole confirmation process. They do believe they're going to confirm her just like they confirmed Brett Kavanaugh, but it was terribly ugly the last time around.

BAIER: Here is the president on the new information about the Steele dossier.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: We caught them cold. It was a whole conspiracy. It was the worst thing anyone has ever seen. And it was a takedown. And we caught them cold.

It was all the opposite. They were the ones that conspired. We went through years of crap. There's more coming out. It's getting deeper and worse and worse.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BAIER: This is part of this declassified FBI report about the sub-source for the Steele dossier. "As part of its investigation, the FBI conducted interviews with the primary sub-source's associates. One individual indicated that the primary sub-source was not anti-America but wanted to return to Russia one day. Another described the primary sub-source as pro- Russian, indicated that he/she always interjected Russian opinions during policy discussions. While both stated that they did not recall the primary sub-source asking directly about their access to classified information, one interviewee did note that the primary sub-source persistently asked about the interviewee's knowledge of a particular military vessel." It turns out, Byron, that it appears that the primary sub-source, or one of them for Christopher Steele was a Russian agent, was being investigated by the FBI.

BRYON YORK, CHIEF POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT, "WASHINGTON EXAMINER": Which raises the possibility that this information in the dossier could have been Russian disinformation. And listen, the FBI's embrace of the dossier was absolutely shameful in this. Remember, they wanted to hire Christopher Steele to do anti-Trump work for the U.S. government, and then they wanted to include information from the dossier in the intelligence community assessment. And then they briefed President-elect Trump on the most sensational allegation in the dossier, the Moscow hotel sex story. And the FBI embraced this even though they knew there were these terrible problems.

BAIER: Bill?

MCGURN: Yes, I think to cut through all that meant, is that the FBI sought a FISA warrant on Carter Page alleging that he's a Russian spy based on information that came from someone they thought might be a Russian spy. I think if you look at the full documents that have been released, you see this talk among the FBI agents, and that some of them realize this was a sham. They are saying, oh, my God, what if this gets FOIA-ed. They bought liability. They say Trump was right. They were out to get Trump. It looks a lot more cynical. Either this was a very cynical effort and they didn't recognize it, or the FBI really has some questions to answer for being played by Democratic opposition research and apparently Russian sourced information.

BAIER: I want to be quick here, Leslie, and I want to get to Winners and Losers. But after all that we saw with the coverage of the Russia investigation, and for two plus years it was a lot based on this dossier, do you think there is any self-reflection that is going to happen from some organizations after they see this new information?

MARSHALL: Well, I would hope that everybody dots their i's and crosses their t's. Quite frankly, from my side of the aisle, Bret, the conversation more so with this is Lindsey Graham is in a race for his life in his Senate seat. He requests this from Barr. Barr gives him the answer he wants, and he is campaigning on it. Shouldn't the Department of Justice be right now more concerned with the fact that Russians interfered in our elections in

2016 and are planning to and trying to again in 2020, and November is around the corner.

And the FBI, we don't know what they concluded based on this information or what they did with the information. Certainly, it doesn't look pretty, but at the same time going forward, will an FBI or other legal enforcement organization do things differently? Probably. But I don't think this is what people think it is. As a matter of fact, Durham authorized the release of this, which to me leads to believe there is not going to be any indictments or charges forthcoming as a result.

BAIER: That would be something after all that we have been following. So we will follow all of it. I think there are more things coming to a head, at least that's the indication that we are getting, and we will follow all aspects of it.

I'm going to put your Winners and Losers online because we ran out of time.

Panel, thank you very much, we appreciate it.

When we come back, "Notable Quotables."

BAIER: Finally tonight, it's Friday, you know what that means -- "Notable Quotables."

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Will you commit to making suer that there is a peaceful transferal of power after the election?

TRUMP: We're going to have to see what happens.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He is predicting and almost wishing for a quadruple train wreck on November 3rd.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The voice in court and in our conference room was soft, but when she spoke, people listened.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: She really was not about politics, but about rights and women. And she really was my hero.

CROWD: Fill that seat! Fill that seat!

SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY): The sky is falling when a Republican president gets to confirm any, any judge.

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY): Leader McConnell has defiled the Senate like no one in this generation.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And anyone who thinks Senator Schumer would not do the same thing if the shoe were on the other foot probably also believes Jimmy Hoffa died a natural death.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We're not going back to brunch.

TRUMP: We caught them cold. They were the ones conspired. We went through three years of crap.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Will you be willing to take that vaccine for you and for your family?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Absolutely yes.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: These proceedings did not give Breonna Taylor a voice.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Justice is not often easy, does not fit the mold of public opinion.

SCHUMER: The president says crazy things.

TRUMP: It took you so long to figure out that I love you.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BAIER: Feels like five weeks, but it's one week in Washington.

Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia will be on "FOX News Sunday" this weekend. Brit Hume fills in for Chris Wallace and hosts from Cleveland. We will be there Monday ahead of the debate. Martha will be there, too.

"The Story" guest hosted by Jon Scott tonight starts.

