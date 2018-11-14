Trump tweetstorm blasts Macron over nationalism rebuke

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," November 13, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST: Hi, I am Greg Gutfeld with Jedediah Bila, Juan Williams, Jesse Watters and Kennedy -- "The Five."

Before the ceremonies to remember our fallen veterans, the President of France said he wanted a European Army and claimed he needed to protect against the Chinese, Russian, and U.S. cyber threats. So, us as a potential enemy, that's kind of rude.

Trump said he was insulted and every journal called him a big meanie for that. So, Trump did what Trump does, he tweets a lot, telling Macron maybe he should concentrate on his sad and sagging approval ratings. And that France would be speaking German, if it weren't for us. Also, make France great again, which can only mean lose the mimes.

Now, to the dim, it seems -- this seems like a spat between a French chef and Yankee cabdriver. But really, it is a conversation between allies under Trump. Because Trump doesn't care. If you haven't noticed by now, Trump gets along with Macron, the Canadian dude, the nice lady from Germany, and that English woman who is not the queen. But that doesn't affect his candor. He will tell you when your fly is down, which is why Bill Clinton relied on him so much.

So Trump's friendship means he's going to elbow you, but if anything were to happen to you, he would be there in a heartbeat. And he would send in more than an ear-punishing James Taylor. In fact, we would never abandon France, even if we had to invade the country to save it again.

But overlooked in all of this, the greatest thing. During a somber event marking 100 years since the ceasefire that ended World War I, here's the Moroccan King dozing. And please, you must wait for the end.

GUTFELD: The best ever. Can we watch that again?

GUTFELD: Trump glares while the King naps. That's a damn good metaphor as we keep watch over Europe.

Jesse, I'm good to admit that I've built that entire monologue around that one clip. I just wanted to do that clip and I had to work backwards. But isn't -- I have a theory that that seven or eight seconds explains everything you need to know about Trump. Everything comes from a disdain for lethargy. It's like if you can't keep up with me, if you can't stay awake, why are you here?

JESSE WATTERS, CO-HOST: I was thinking he was upset at the King not for disrespecting the ceremony, but for disrespecting Melania. How dare you fall asleep while sitting next to Melania, the most beautiful woman in the world? Morocco is going to get a huge amount of tariffs slapped on it right now. No one will survive that.

I want to talk about the French-American wine war for a minute.

GUTFELD: Oh, yes.

WATTERS: There's been a lot of tariffs thrown around.

GUTFELD: Good point.

WATTERS: Threats and things like that. This is a trade war I'm going to be following very closely, Greg. Now, it doesn't really affect me too much because I drink Trump wine and tariffs don't really apply. But I know a lot of people that own vineyards. And they can't get any of their cabs sold in France, because you know, they can't compete in the marketplace.

But I like how Trump is sticking up for the blue-collar workers in Sonoma Valley. These people are the hardest working people you'll ever see. President Trump was elected not to be the president of Nice, but to be the president of Napa Valley. And these Napa Valley cabs can't compete in Paris now because of these tariffs. I just think this is America first at its finest. And I say we go after the cheese next.

GUTFELD: You know what, I think there is going to be a case of something arriving here very soon for you.

WATTERS: Trump wine.

GUTFELD: You won. I'm going to defend Macron. And I think that he was actually kind of saying what Trump wanted, which is like we should have a European army. We should defend ourselves, right? Isn't he kind of agreeing with Trump in a way?

JUAN WILLIAMS, CO-HOST: I thought Trump came back and said you know, if it wasn't for us, you wouldn't exist.

GUILFOYLE: Yes, yeah.

WILLIAMS: And I think he was saying you don't need an army, we're the army. But you should pay your dues to NATO.

GUTFELD: Right.

WILLIAMS: I think that's what he was saying.

GUTFELD: Yeah, yeah, yeah. But I think Macron was kind of saying, well, maybe we should just build up a big European army. And I would think Trump would go yeah, that's pretty good, too, right?

WILLIAMS: Well, I don't know. I'm just trying to guess at this point with Trump. But I do think that Trump was really upset that Macron took him on, on the nationalism.

GUTFELD: Yeah, yeah, yeah.

WILLIAMS: When he was saying that nationalism is bad and clearly, Trump has had recently that he's a nationalist. And I think what Macron was saying, oh, nationalism means we don't care about the rest of you. We just care about us. And this is not the way the world goes. And especially if you think back on the armistice and what it meant in terms of nationalism as fomenting World War I, that this would be a recipe for a new phase of disaster, not learning from history.

And I think there's a lot of people, maybe not the Moroccan King, who are making fun of Trump for not marching down the Champs-Elysees, not going to the cemetery, no American going to Arlington National Cemetery. No American officials...

WATTERS: Who cares what the Moroccan King...

WILLIAMS: No, no. I care as an American that my American president and no White House official celebrate veterans on Veterans Day. That's unbelievable. Imagine if Obama did that. If Obama did that, you would be apoplectic.

WATTERS: It's probably true. I will take that point in stride, but I will say at least this president funds the military.

WILLIAMS: Oh, get out of town.

LISA KENNEDY-MONTGOMERY, CO-HOST: Obama didn't even know the difference between Memorial Day and Veterans Day. I was always offended by that. This isn't someone who was beloved by the troops. So I don't want to hear the comparison between Trump and Obama, first of all.

Second of all, this idea that somehow patriotism and nationalism are mutually exclusive, it actually doesn't make any sense. I know Emmanuel Macron felt like he was being incredibly profound when he said patriotism is the exact opposite of nationalism. Nationalism is a betrayal of patriotism. That is not true.

And in fact, globalism, which you could argue is the opposite of nationalism, is very exclusive to patriotism. And those who are globalists tend to be apologist for their own countries, like President Obama. He was the epitome of globalism and he went to other countries. He went to the Brandenburg Gate and he apologized for the United States.

WILLIAMS: I think we live in a globalist, economic world.

KENNEDY-MONTGOMERY: I love the free market economy, don't get me wrong.

WILLIAMS: I was going to say, if you love capitalism, if you love global markets, I don't understand how you can then say oh, we don't care about what's going on over there. We are just protecting what's going on here. And then you come into the idea that nationalism translates, especially white nationalism...

WATTERS: Oh.

GUTFELD: Oh, no, no, no, no.

KENNEDY-MONTGOMERY: Clearly, that's code for Nazism.

WILLIAMS: Exclusion is not is not the shining city on the hill that attracts people from all over the world.

GUTFELD: Right, OK. The point is there is a nationalism that seeks to invade other countries. That's not the United States.

WILLIAMS: No.

GUTFELD: He's putting America first, meaning let's get our stuff together. Jed, what are your thoughts on this whole thing we are talking about? Take your pick.

JEDEDIAH BILA, CO-HOST: Trump reminds me of my cat. And what used to happen is somebody would pull his tail and he would look around, and get a little agitated. And then pull it again, get a little more agitated. Finally, the third time, he bites. He bites back. That's what Trump does.

This guy, Macron, was digging at him. He did that. You spoke before about the antinationalist speech, that was a dig. Then grouping the United States with China and Russia as people who they might have to guard themselves against, that's a dig, and then somehow, when Trump responds and says something even remotely a little bit outlandish or a little nasty, everybody blames Trump.

If you poke over and over again, he's going to stand up for the country. He's going to bite back. People should learn that about Trump. I think that clip, by the way, of the King of Morocco was the best thing I've ever seen in my entire life. As a former teacher, who had many students fall asleep in their class, that's the best thing, and I count myself as the one of many Americans out there who are probably dying to see the reaction.

KENNEDY-MONTGOMERY: You know who else loved that, Jeb Bush. He has low energy.

WATTERS: Low-energy King.

BILA: And were you waiting to see, though, if he had opened his eyes and you have Trump just staring at you like that.

GUTFELD: He must have snored in his sleep. He must have made a noise that we didn't catch.

WATTERS: I think we are burying the lead here, Greg. I'm not so much worried about France standing up an army in the continent. They're 0 for 2 in the last century. You know, they have not seen glory on the battlefield since Napoleon. It's actually Germany. They said they want the keys to the car of the European Army. They didn't really go so well last time. That's like giving the keys to the son who has wrecked her car twice, and say, here you go again.

She sounds a little Bellicose Merkel. Maybe we would see another land grab, if they get another army over there in Germany.

GUTFELD: A lot of what Macron is doing is what previous French leaders do. They come in with high approval ratings, right, but they can't get anything done because of the unions in France. So their approval ratings will go down.

WATTERS: He is at 26 percent.

GUTFELD: So what you do is you choose the United States to slap around.

WILLIAMS: You know what's delicious about this? You know what's delicious? Trump, in response to your point, says Macron is simply engaged in distracting people because of his low approval. I was like oh, my God, oh, my God. No self-awareness. No self-awareness.

KENNEDY-MONTGOMERY: Yeah. At least he's reading the correct page in the playbook.

WILLIAMS: He knows it's a political point. What did you say, Kennedy?

KENNEDY-MONTGOMERY: At least he's reading the correct page in the playbook. He knows exactly what Macron is doing.

WILLIAMS: But how come Americans -- how come Trump supporters never get this?

GUTFELD: Oh, no, because I don't think Trump is never trying to distract you. He's just doing what he does. It's two years now.

WILLIAMS: He's changing the subject every time.

KENNEDY-MONTGOMERY: He is responding. This is not a distraction. He is responding to what Macron did.

GUTFELD: He changes the subject to what he's interested in. Sometimes, we're not interested in it.

WILLIAMS: No.

GUTFELD: Election chaos continuing in Florida, as the heated rhetoric ramps up. The latest, that's ahead.

WILLIAMS: The Florida recount nightmare grows with more accusations, more lawsuits and more insults as the state scrambles to make Thursday's deadline. President Trump is calling on Bill Nelson, the senator, the incumbent, to concede and is continuing to accuse county officials of fraud. This, as Senator Nelson's calling on Governor Scott to recuse himself in the senate battle saying that his opponent is quote, using his power as governor to try to undermine the voting process, end quote. Scott denies the charge.

GOV. RICK SCOTT (R), FLORIDA SENATE CANDIDATE: The governor is not responsible for recount. We have separately elected supervisor elections in each county, they do the recounts. And then, the numbers are sent to the Secretary of State's office just to put up the statewide numbers. The governor is not involved. Now, my goal is that we follow the law.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: And the controversial Broward County election supervisor at the center of this firestorm is defending herself, even as there are growing calls for her to step down.

BRENDA SNIPES, BROWARD COUNTY SUPERVISOR ON ELECTIONS: The lawsuit as they are written certainly casts aspersions on my character. And I've worked here for about 15 years. And I have to say this is the first time that this office or I have been under such attack. So if we make mistakes, we own mistakes.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: So, Jedediah, there seems to be just lots of questions. Everybody is saying oh, my God, this is like 2000 again, hanging chads, late counts and everything. We are all aiming towards Thursday, but the key at the moment seems to be that a judge has said so far, there is no evidence of wrongdoing by any of the officials in Palm Beach County or Broward County.

The president, on the other hand, as you saw, saying hey, there may be fraud here. Stop it.

BILA: Yeah.

WILLIAMS: We should stick with what happened in election night.

BILA: I can't get over Brenda Snipes, honestly. I can't believe that woman is allowed anywhere near any kind of votes, any kind -- anything that happens to do with election at all.

I don't understand. People are saying oh, there is growing concerns. Growing concerns now, this has been going on how long? When you look at the list of stuff that this woman has done, mixing together, accepted and rejected provisional ballots. She's been reprimanded twice this year by the court for illegally destroying ballots during 2016 primary, illegally opening mail-in ballots in secret. How many things do you have to need for someone to do that's illegal, that the court is deemed are improper for you to say this is not someone that should be in a position of authority handling the situation.

For her, to have the audacity to get on TV and act like oh, these people, you know, they think I'm doing something wrong. I haven't done anything wrong. Really, well, the court decided that you did do something wrong.

WILLIAMS: No, no, no.

BILA: Own it up.

WILLIAMS: In the past, they cited her...

BILA: Yeah.

WILLIAMS: But in the current situation, the court says there's no evidence of any wrongdoing.

BILA: If the court found her guilty in the past of violating Florida's Public Records Act, why is she in this position? We shouldn't be talking about her because she should've either resigned or been fired from this position already.

So, look, I think they should do the recount. I think we should get some answers. I think that it should be a fair process. I don't think Rick Scott needs to remove himself. He's not sitting there doing the recount manually himself. But I think it's funny when people step in and say oh, Rick Scott has to recuse himself, but Brenda Snipes, no, she is fine, she didn't do anything wrong. I mean, those are people that aren't paying attention or aren't being intellectually honest.

WILLIAMS: So, Jesse, about 12,000 votes separate Senator Nelson and Governor Scott, with Nelson losing right now to Governor Scott.

WATTERS: Right.

WILLIAMS: But what we know is from the past record, 4,000 plus instances where they've had some kind of recount. And very few, I think there's only three races that have ever been changed and in all cases, it's only been 500 votes. So it doesn't look like there is really going to change the outcome. And yet, President Trump is calling into question the election process.

WATTERS: Well, that's because it went from 60,000 to 15,000 three days after the vote. So that's a little fishy. It never goes to that extreme. You say that no laws have been broken. I disagree. I mean, she broke the law when she failed to count and report the vote in a timely manner. State law requires that. She broke the law when she failed to allow lawyers to monitor the process. She broke the law when she mixed, as Jedediah said, the provisional ballots with mail-ins. And they found random bags of votes in random places.

She has undermined the trust and the integrity of the election process. And no one believes it's being done in a fair and balanced way. I would and argue that Brenda Snipes has done more to interfere with the elections than the Russians. Because if you think about it, with the Obama and Trump officials both said was that in the 2016 election, Russia didn't interfere with any votes being counted or cast at all. They had a few Facebook pages and they paid some woman to dress up like crooked Hillary. This, you have a woman refusing to say how many votes were counted, cast, or tabulated, breaking all sorts of laws. She has a track record of breaking the law, no one trusts what she is doing, talk about undermining the integrity.

GUTFELD: She needs a nickname.

WILLIAMS: This is what Sneaky Snipes has done.

KENNEDY-MONTGOMERY: Sneaky Snipes.

WILLIAMS: Well, I must say the courts don't seem to agree with you.

WATTERS: The courts agree with me because they told her to knock it off twice.

BILA: They did.

WILLIAMS: OK. So here we have a situation, Kennedy, where we have protesters outside...

KENNEDY-MONTGOMERY: OK.

WILLIAMS: Apparently sent by Jesse Watters. And they are yelling lock her up, lock her up. What's your take?

KENNEDY-MONTGOMERY: I think this is the way that some people feel they are part of the Democratic process. And to some, especially those who engage in protest tourism, this is just a great opportunity to put a story on Instagram, which is fine.

WILLIAMS: Sure.

KENNEDY-MONTGOMERY: I think Jesse is actually right, though. And this may be the ultimate exonerating factor for the president and the Mueller probe, because you don't need Russia to have chaotic collections. All you need is Florida. And they have not internalized some of the lessons that the entire nation and the world learned in 2000.

And some of the machines they are using to count those votes, particularly in Broward County where Brenda Snipes is lording over the entire chaotic process, they don't work well. And sometimes they are just down to one machine. So you should anticipate that this is going to be a close vote, because the polling always is in Florida and you should know you have to have things working, so you can grease right in there and get the night over with. It's been a long election night.

WILLIAMS: Yeah, it has. It's been a week long. Greg, I know that rich, affluent people like you...

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: ... who often take vacations, go to Palm Beach County.

GUTFELD: I know.

WILLIAMS: And apparently, the case is that Palm Beach County won't even meet the Thursday deadline. This is not Broward. This is not Brenda Snipes. This is Palm Beach.

GUTFELD: Yeah. But you know, it is because they have a lot of stuff to do. There's brunch, there's beach. You know, I have to say I kind of have to give credit to the Democratic Party. Because you know those contests they have at the fair? They surround the car and the person's hand is on the car the longest, they win the car.

That's how the Democrats see elections, right. They just hang in there. They hang in there. They knew that Republicans, sooner or later, are going to drop out or pass out because Democrats really don't have anywhere else to go, you know. Politics are their lives. They have very few friends, not you, Juan. I'm talking about Democrats in general.

WILLIAMS: No, no. I was raising my eyebrows because I remember Florida and Republicans hung in there.

GUTFELD: Yeah. But you know what, we learn from the best. But politics is everything to Democrats. Republicans have more stuff to do. So it's unfair to Republicans, because we have to get to work.

WILLIAMS: Yeah, that could be a problem. I can see what you're saying.

KENNEDY-MONTGOMERY: Thank you for all that socialism.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: All the socialism that the Democrats want it, those terrible Democrats. So the question is about trust in our system. And we will see where this goes. By the way, in Arizona, guess what, all those ballots that came in late helped out the Democrats.

GUTFELD: He is editorializing.

WILLIAMS: No, no, it's true. Democratic hopefuls are lining up to battle President Trump in 2020. Find out who may be running when The Five returns.

KENNEDY-MONTGOMERY: This is a Fox News alert. At least 44 people are dead and hundreds missing as wildfires continue to rage through California. Search teams are combing through the rubble in the town of Paradise, which has been completely destroyed in the inferno. Claudia Cowan joins us live with the latest. Claudia.

CLAUDIA COWAN, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Well, Kennedy, crews have already recovered the remains of more than two dozen people, but the grim task is far from over, and the death toll, which in this fire stands at 42, is likely to rise.

Coroner search teams, many accompanied by a chaplain, have fanned out across Paradise and visited dozens of addresses that belong to people reported missing since the fire. The sheriff is also bringing in cadaver dogs, portable morgues, and even anthropologists, because in some cases, the only remains are bones or bone fragments. They are also using a rapid DNA analysis system, so that relatives can provide samples and identify bodies burned beyond recognition.

The other people working here in Paradise are law enforcement to prevent any looting and utility workers. They are taking down damaged poles and power lines, working around the clock to secure the area and restore power, because only then can the evacuation order be lifted. So, for now, 52,000 people are trying to find comfort where they can.

VICKI FARIA, LOST HOME TO CALIFORNIA FIRE: We did get notice that we lost everything. It's very disheartening to know you are homeless.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

COWAN: The president has been expressing his sympathies, and last night declared a major disaster in California, freeing up federal funds to help with the recovery and tweeting his support for the firefighters and the families.

And the impact of this fire extending beyond Paradise in Butte County, toxic smoke is literally affecting millions of Californians and even forcing school closures down in the San Francisco Bay Area, some 180 miles away. Kennedy, these calm winds good for the firefight but really, really bad for the air quality.

KENNEDY-MONTGOMERY: Unbelievable pictures. Thanks so much, Claudia.

All right. Now, let's switch gears to focus on the road to the White House. It has begun. At least three dozen Democrats are floating the idea in taking on President Trump in 2020.

GUTFELD: Look at that.

KENNEDY-MONTGOMERY: Some are even talking about getting into the race.

SEN. KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND (D), NEW YORK: What President Trump has been putting into this country is so disturbing, so divisive, so dark that I believe I have been called to fight as hard as I possibly can to restore that moral integrity, that moral decency.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It sounds like a yes.

GILLIBRAND: So I'm thinking about it.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We were in Iowa this weekend. Are you running for president?

REP. ERIC SWALWELL (D), CALIFORNIA: Very well received there. They want new energy, new ideas, and a new confidence. And that really I think involved me to make a decision soon.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

KENNEDY-MONTGOMERY: Lock it up, Swalwell. According to a new pool, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, and Beto O'Rourke are the top potential candidates favored to be their party's next presidential nominee. All right. You had a physical reaction.

GUTFELD: Three white men. The Democratic Party is a party of white nationalists. Well, their nationalities anyway. They are white. Here is what will change the equation. I was saying my Juan imitation.

WILLIAMS: I love Kennedy's imitation. Did you hear her do Bernie Sanders?

GUTFELD: Yes, that's great.

WILLIAMS: That's good.

GUTFELD: You need more than 1 percent. What changes the equation on your choice, before you could maybe pick the best person, the most persuasive person. Now, it has to be the best person who can beat Trump, because it takes a special person. It's like you're going to buy a car and then suddenly, you realize maybe I need a four-by-four with more traction control and a set of mud tires, because it's like you can't -- it's like do I have a Michael Moore, which is like a monster truck or Bill Nye, the science guy, which is a Prius? You're going to need to have more of a monster truck than a Prius.

KENNEDY, CO-HOST: Yes, it's really interesting. So as you look at this landscape, and you see that these go-getters: Sanders, Biden, O'Rourke, that they are potentially the top three. They're on the podium right now to take on the president. If you're part of the president's team, and we know in some ways you are, Jesse, who are you most excited about as a potential contender?

JESSE WATTERS, CO-HOST: I mean, I'd take all three of them on. You have 1 percent, you have Crazy Bernie and then you have Overrated O'Rourke. So I don't think they stand a chance.

I wanted to talk about Gillibrand. I mean, she -- the Clintons are going to drive a stake through her heart. Remember, at the height of the #MeToo movement, where she came out and said Bill Clinton should've resigned? Very ungrateful. The only reason she got her Senate seat was because Hillary gave it to her. She doesn't have the policy chops. She's not inspirational. She's got the deer in the headlights look. It's not going to fly.

Swalwell, the name does not really fall off your tongue. OK? He's young, handsome, athletic. He's that going for him. He's extremely short. No offense. He's extremely short. And I don't think that's going to play.

GUTFELD: You are --

KENNEDY: Historically, presidents are -- you have to be tall.

WATTERS: He's also younger than I am! I just don't think he's ready. Maybe he's going to run to investigate --

GUTFELD: Do you think he'll grow? Is that what you're saying?

WATTERS: I don't know. Do you have any sprouts that you could recommend?

KENNEDY: He's going to pull a Peter Brady. He's going to hang from the swing set.

GUTFELD: Yes.

KENNEDY: Going to stretch himself.

GUTFELD: And then his voice will change.

JEDEDIAH BILA, CO-HOST: I'm trying to figure out which headline -- which headline of what you said is going to be pulled? You've got "deer in headlights" --

WATTERS: Probably the last one.

BILA: -- too short. Wow.

GUTFELD: Wasn't Kirsten the one who helped get rid of Franken? So that's --

KENNEDY: Yes.

WATTERS: And when Democrats run on moral decency, I just don't think that platform as a Democrat -- as a Democrat is going to play.

KENNEDY: That brings me to my question for Juan, because Democrats really have to decide who's driving the bus. Is it someone who is going to do an impression of the president and get down and dirty and be insulting and continue this divisiveness that they claim to hate? Or is it going to be someone with an economic message?

JUAN WILLIAMS, CO-HOST: Well, I don't think that's exactly it. I think what you're looking at is who can win in the Midwest? Who can flip those states that were so critical to Trump winning in 2016?

Because if you look at the midterms, Kennedy, the blue states and even now, we could say Arizona and Nevada, are really more Democratic territory, I think. And you look at the East Coast and clearly that's a strong Democrat territory. So we're talking about the Midwest, the South remaining strong -- strongly held by the Republicans.

And you think who can have success there? And I would say Joe Biden, the reason Joe Biden is at the top of this is he calls himself Working Joe, right, working-class Joe, middle-class Joe. And he can relate to a lot of those voters.

And the other thing to think about, with Gillibrand specifically, Jesse, is that women -- women are doing very well in terms of elections, as Democrats running in the Trump era.

KENNEDY: But is Kamala Harris a more impressive candidate than Kirsten Gillibrand?

WILLIAMS: I'll leave that up to people. Because is we're going to have --

KENNEDY: What do you think? You're a Democratic analyst.

WILLIAMS: Yes, but I don't know if Kamala Harris has -- in other words, Kamala Harris comes from California, apparently tremendous ability to raise money. We will see how Gillibrand does in the money raising. That's part of this contest. But Kamala Harris has an advantage in that regard.

I don't think, it's interesting to hear Greg talk about the top two and quote Michael Avenatti about white men. I don't think that's the issue.

KENNEDY: He's not even polling. He's literally at 0 percent.

WILLIAMS: But the thing about Biden -- the thing about Biden and Sanders is on election day 2020, 77 and 79.

KENNEDY: Yes, that's hot.

BILA: I mean, I think they need someone charming. I think Joe Biden would definitely be the pick, someone who can speak kind of -- Greg is saying no.

GUTFELD: Biden -- that's a false flag. It's a false flag.

BILA: He speaks Trump speak. He does. He's able to appeal -- you talk about working-class voters. He's not politically correct.

WILLIAMS: Right.

BILA: And Biden speaks in a way -- first of all, he really does listen when you talk to him, and he speaks in a way that people feel --

GUTFELD: They can't do an older white man. They can't --

BILA: He identifies. But he -- he overcomes a lot of that. I assure you he does. And going against Trump --

KENNEDY: We're talking about Hillary, do you think she's going to run?

BILA: I think she might run but it's going to be a blessing to Trump. So that's the biggest blessing --

KENNEDY: She's not going to run; she's going to stumble. That's fun.

Up next, the White House not backing down after CNN sues to restore Jim Acosta's press pass. We'll talk about that.

GUTFELD: Press pass.

DONALD TRUMP (R), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I think you should let me run the country. You run CNN.

JIM ACOSTA, CNN CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: All right.

TRUMP: And if you did it well, your ratings would be much better.

ACOSTA: Let me ask -- if I may ask --

TRUMP: No.

ACOSTA: Mr. President, if I may ask one other question. Are you worried - -

TRUMP: That's enough. That's enough.

ACOSTA: I was going to ask one other -- the other folks have --

TRUMP: That's enough. That's enough.

ACOSTA: Pardon me, ma'am. Mr. President --

TRUMP: That's enough.

ACOSTA: I have one other question, if I may.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: After that fiery exchange last week, CNN is now suing President Trump and his administration, demanding that they reinstate Jim Acosta's White House press pass. The lawsuit alleges that Acosta and the network's constitutional rights are being violated by the ban.

But the White House is fighting back by dismissing the legal move as, quote, "more grandstanding from CNN" and vows to fight it.

You know, what I learned from the lawsuit, Greg, that Jim Acosta's first name is Abilio.

GUTFELD: That is nice.

WATTERS: I had no idea. He's going by his middle name, Jim.

GUTFELD: And I'm glad that you didn't butcher it. Because you butchered every name in the last bloc.

KENNEDY: Camilla Guilibrand.

GUTFELD: Camilla Guilibrand.

Here's the issue with Acosta. They might have a point even though he still has a daily pass he can apply for every day, and CNN has 50 passes. But he may have a point.

The problem is you don't care if they have a point, because he's so unlikable. He's the student in class that disrupts the class so nobody else can learn, and Trump is basically the teacher that just grounded him or said "You've got to bash the erasers during recess."

Nobody -- and then you go maybe you want to be sympathetic to Acosta, but you can't, because all he does is make it about himself. Every time he asks the question to Trump, it's like, "Will you agree with me that you're a racist?"

And it's just like they might have a point. But the point is, we don't care because we don't like him.

WATTERS: Should he -- should Trump just give him the hairy eyeball like he gave the Moroccan king?

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: Just stare him down and give him the silent treatment?

KENNEDY: I think a wonderful thing to do would be to have the two of them sit at a desk and really go after each other. I think it would be incredibly compelling. And it could be an airing of the grievances that everyone would appreciate.

And I think the president -- I actually think they both get so much from these exchanges.

WATTERS: Yes.

KENNEDY: I think those who lose out, first of all, the American people, because when he is grandstanding, he's not, no one is holding the administration accountable.

And also all of the other journalists in the room get very annoyed, because they do research. They have questions. They have follow questions. They spend a lot of time crafting questions so they can ask six things within a question. And then when Acosta sucks all the oxygen out of the room, they want to take him and have a secret prison blanket party, I think.

WATTERS: We're hearing that no one likes him at CNN as well. Jim Acosta has yelled things during the White House Easter egg roll. He's yelled things during historic signing statements with Kim Jong-un. He's called the president of the United States, on CNN, racist, and he's refusing to pass the microphone to this White House intern.

At what point do you say, "Listen, shape up"? How long do they have to put up with this? The White House would never put up with any behavior like that if it was Barack Obama in the Oval.

WILLIAMS: Have -- I don't even -- have you ever heard of Sam Donaldson? Talk about a White House correspondent that grandstands regularly.

WATTERS: Did he call President Reagan racist? Did he yell things during the White House Easter egg roll?

WILLIAMS: No. I think half the American people think the president is racist. I don't know that that's so out of the blue.

WATTERS: Is that the job of a hard news White House correspondent?

WILLIAMS: He questions. And I must say --

WATTERS: Yes, "Aren't you a racist?"

WILLIAMS: Well, believe me, there were reporters asking that last week, and the president said, "You're stupid. You're dumb. That's a racist question." But let's leave that alone, because it gets so deep so quickly.

I think it's interesting that Bob Woodward said that this suit is a mistake. That in fact, what you see is CNN playing into Trump's hands. It just feeds the anger. They should instead cover him aggressively in terms of his actions, statements and policies.

I will say that I think CNN's suit is on solid ground. You can't say because a guy is rude or because the guy asks tough questions that he can't be a correspondent at the White House.

GUTFELD: But he can still apply for the past every day.

WATTERS: Can anybody be a correspondent? If Don Lemon wanted to sit in the front row at the White House, could he get it? You're supposed to give it to just anybody?

BILA: I think the best thing they could do with Acosta is to ignore him. I mean, you revoke his access.

WATTERS: That's so hard.

BILA: He's dying to have it revoked, though, because then he gets to go around and tweet "My access has been denied," and he gets to be the story.

I would stand up there and ignore him. It would drive him completely insane. Every person you know who's dying for attention. And his behavior is abysmal. I know it's hard to ignore, and I know you want to throw him out of the room, because he detracts from the ability of other reporters to ask their questions. And he's ostentatious, and he's annoying. I get it.

But the second you revoke it and allow him to make himself the story, it's a gift to him. So I wouldn't have done this. I think the lawsuit may hold up.

But something -- you're right, though. Somebody has to be able to get his behavior in line. This guy can't just walk in there every day and act like he's in a political -- it's like he's a contributor on a talk show.

GUTFELD: Are you suggesting a shock collar?

BILA: That's exactly what I'm suggesting.

WILLIAMS: I don't think it worked for them, though, when they banned another CNN correspondent, because they didn't like her questions.

BILA: Yes, but --

WILLIAMS: Remember when they did that? It doesn't --

BILA: See, that's different, though.

WILLIAMS: This is like the video, where they sent out a doctored video as an official White House document. That's propaganda. That makes people think that the -- what's going on in the White House is really an autocrat.

KENNEDY: If I worked for, let's say, FOX News, and I went into -- into the White House and every day during the press briefing I played mouth trumpet, and it was really, really annoying for everyone in the room, does the White House have a moral obligation to keep me in the room although I'm annoying everyone in there? Going (HUMS THROUGH LIPS)

WILLIAMS: They have no obligation to keep you, but they don't have the right to throw you out. Remember, there have been people -- fist fights. This is about protecting the president and his family. That's about it. Other than that, the rest is --

WATTERS: So in Juan's opinion, you can go to the White House and you can behave like a total idiot, and they're constitutionally not allowed to touch you. I can still -- next Democrat president, I'm applying for a hard pass. I'm going to misbehave and see how long that lasts.

GUTFELD: By the way, he can still get a daily pass.

WATTERS: That's right.

Up next, the PC police outraged over this Serena Williams magazine cover. The controversy up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

BILA: Well, the left is freaking out again, this time over GQ's latest issue honoring tennis star Serena Williams. The magazine cover sparking outrage with some on social media because it features the Woman of the Year title with the word "woman" in quotes. GQ says the move is purely artistic, but others say it's disrespectful to the 23-time Grand Slam champion.

The controversial text was apparently handwritten by a fashion designer who uses quotation marks in his designs. Now, Greg, this designer is Virgil Abloh.

GUTFELD: Oh, of course. Virg.

BILA: I do know his stuff, because I like him a lot.

GUTFELD: Yes. He does all my socks.

BILA: Does he?

GUTFELD: I don't know.

BILA: Does he put "Greg" in quotes?

GUTFELD: He puts me in a lot of things.

BILA: See, he takes the segment just to a terrible place, Juan.

GUTFELD: Here's the deal. Who is outraged? That's the question. Who is the outraged? You can't find the people who are outraged.

If you look at the headlines of every story, they go "sparks an outrage." But they don't have -- they don't have the names of the people. Or then they say "causes a backlash." I go and I look them up. They're written by other magazine writers. So what this is, it's a churn.

So somebody does this and a person writes about it, and that causes a churn, because they have nothing to write about. They're hopeless writers and editors. It's kind of sad. GQ is not a real magazine anymore.

BILA: Virgil does this stuff, Juan, on a lot of his clothes. In fact, he -- he designed this cover. And he designed a tutu for Serena for the U.S. Open where her name, Serena, is also put in quotes. And if you go to the website for his company, Off-White, you will see all sorts of things in quotes. Even the word "website" at the top is in quotation marks. That's part of his branding.

But was this a mistake, because when people look at the cover and they don't know the designer and they see "woman" -- is it possible that maybe they assume people might think that it was OK when, in fact, many would be offended, thinking, "Well, is she not a real woman? Are they trying to say something terrible"?

WILLIAMS: You know, this is a controversy, actually, that predates. I mean, once she was in the -- I think it was the French Open, somebody made a nasty comment about her body --

BILA: Right.

WILLIAMS: -- and her size and strength. And the lady who wrote Harry Potter--

KENNEDY: J.K. Rowling.

WILLIAMS: J.K. Rowling.

GUTFELD: J.K., what is J.K.?

WILLIAMS: She issued a statement, said she's such a woman and, of course, she just had a baby. She's a woman.

But I think there are people who might think that. On the other hand, you know, because I'm a cynic, I'm thinking is this advertising for GQ? Is that what this is?

GUTFELD: It is.

WILLIAMS: I think, you know, like Greg, I'm not sure.

KENNEDY: It's like Rolling Stone putting a glamorous shot of one of the Tsarnaev brothers on their magazine. But if you notice, next to the word "woman" in quotes, there's an asterisk. And at the bottom, it says, "Hand writing by Virgil Abloh." So GQ knew that there was going to be a backlash. So --

WILLIAMS: OK. So you do think that?

KENNEDY: So either they were --

GUTFELD: They were doing it on purpose.

KENNEDY: Exactly. They knew this was going to happen, and --

GUTFELD: Stupid magazine.

KENNEDY: -- they drew even more attention to it.

BILA: The thing is --

GUTFELD: Worst magazine ever.

BILA: -- if you look at the cover, though, she looks gorgeous. She looks like a boss. She looks like a powerful, beautiful woman.

KENNEDY: It's a great, great portrait.

BILA: It's amazing to me that so many people ignored that, Jesse, like what a great photo, beautifully designed. She's amazing. She's this amazing talent. And instead, chose to be outraged by something which is clearly defined, as Kennedy said, right in the bottom corner.

WATTERS: Is that a Gucci belt? What is she wearing?

BILA: Chanel.

GUTFELD: Chanel? See, I was close, right? Oh, that's a G.

GUTFELD: Jesse is like, "I don't even want to get involved in this. I don't want to get involved."

WATTERS: It's a minefield for me here.

BILA: Fake outrage. You're supposed to comment about fake outrage.

WATTERS: Oh, yes, very, very outrageous for many people on the left. I mean, you just fill in the blank. "Liberals outraged..." It's like half of our segments.

WILLIAMS: How about the conservative grievance industry? Hmm.

WATTERS: No.

BILA: Any last word -- last-minute thoughts.

KENNEDY: No. I think -- I love the fact that she owns her strength and power, and she is the GOAT. She's the greatest of all time.

BILA: I agree.

GUTFELD: How dare you call her a goat?

KENNEDY: I know. Look at that.

BILA: "One More Thing" is coming up.

KENNEDY: Even that can be misconstrued.

GUTFELD: Yes. Mediaite.

GUTFELD: "One More Thing," I'll go first. OK, tickets are running out for "The Gutfeld Monologues Live." I've got Tom Shillue opening up. Grand Rapids, Michigan. That's December 2. San Antonio, Texas. That's December 8. They're on the weekend. You can go. For ticket info: GGutfeld.com. They're running up to, like, 80 percent capacity right now.

All right. More important --

KENNEDY: Is that Joel Gray?

GUTFELD: Yes.

GRAPHIC: Greg's Cat-Off

GUTFELD: "Greg's Cat-Off." OK, you understand. There are three videos. You're going to watch, and you're going to vote on it.

Video one. Here we have a couple of cool cats cruising the streets with friends. You can't get much cooler than a bunch of cats driving around. I find that very inspirational, since I don't have a driver's license.

Video two, cat gets a back massage from another cat.

BILA: Ohhh!

GUTFELD: You know what? If you can't have a feline friend around to make you feel frisky or add a little friction to your life, what good is it?

And then finally -- this is the troubling one -- cat's pajamas. They put pajamas on a cat and the cat can't walk around, because the cat is in pajamas. So when they say it's the cat's pajamas, it's obviously a bad thing.

All right. Let's go around the table. Jedediah, which video?

BILA: No. 3, cat jammies.

GUTFELD: Cat jammies?

WILLIAMS: Cat jammies.

GUTFELD: Cat jammies?

WATTERS: I wasn't paying attention to the first one. Was the first one any good?

GUTFELD: Yes, it was. But I --

WATTERS: I'm going to go with jammies.

GUTFELD: All right.

KENNEDY: Oh, come on, the first one, because you hope that one of them is Toonces, and they all drive off a cliff.

GUTFELD: So cat's pajamas win 3-1.

WATTERS: Nice.

BILA: Yay.

GUTFELD: Juan.

WILLIAMS: All right. So it's not Thanksgiving yet, but there's Christmas music on my radio. And if you've started your Christmas shopping, you should know that the National Toy Hall of Fame has just announced their class of 2018. The three winners are the magic 8-ball, Uno, the card game, and pinball machines.

They will join 65 previous nominees, including such notables as Barbie dolls, Lionel trains, as well as that simple delight, the big cardboard box.

Of course, this year's winners seem to be more for people my age than my grandkids. Among the nominees were that ancient vibrating board game, "Electric Football," and the game -- it's a very old game -- Chutes and Ladders.

GUTFELD: We've got -- I've got a minute 45. I've got to get -- I've got three people. Jesse.

WATTERS: My friends at Roback, the best T-shirt company, best golf company, golf shirt company, they did a lot of great stuff.

GUTFELD: Freebies.

WATTERS: They've raised over $10,000 for American Humane Shelter, the service program which trains and matches rescue dogs with vets suffering from PTSD or traumatic brain injuries.

Look at some of the good fans that we have. Jasper is a fan of Roback over here. Who else do we have? John Boehner, big Roback guy. How about the guys over at Barstool Sports with the founders, Kevin and Matt. Party bro Chad Kroger --

GUTFELD: We've got to move.

WATTERS: And also "Watters' World," big Roback fan! That's not my boat.

GUTFELD: Kennedy.

KENNEDY: Not yet.

Guy Fieri, Northern California alum.

GUTFELD: Great hair.

KENNEDY: He's also a great chef and very charitable, good person. Took a ton of free meals -- pulled pork and plenty of sides -- to all the firefighters --

GUTFELD: Nice.

KENNEDY: -- who have been working around the clock from many states in order to combat the Camp Fire up north where he was. And of course, the two big fires in Southern California. Thank you, Guy Fieri.

GUTFELD: Well done. Well done. Great restaurant in Times Square. Jed.

BILA: The city of Las Cruces in New Mexico has broken a record, world record: 5,039-pound, 110-foot-long heap of nachos. Look at that deliciousness at Noche de Nachos. Nine hundred pounds of tortilla chips, 450 pounds of salsa, 2,200 pounds of delicious cheese.

WATTERS: What do they call cheese that's not yours?

GUTFELD: Nacho cheese.

WATTERS: Nacho cheese.

GUTFELD: All right. We'll end on that.

Set your DVRs. Don't laugh at that. Never miss an episode of "The Five." "Special Report" is up next.

What's up, Bret?

BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS: Hey, Greg. Nacho cheese. Thank you.

