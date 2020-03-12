Trump to address the nation as WHO declares coronavirus is 'global pandemic'

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," March 11, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Don't touch your face.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Don't touch your face.

GUTFELD: Yeah, it's crap. If I'm Greg Gutfeld with Nancy Grace, Juan Williams, Jesse Watters, and she built an igloo in her icebox, Dana Perino. THE FIVE.

GUTFELD: It was a triumph of taxidermy.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Another big night for Joe Biden who will add to a delegate lead over Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. With a series of wins tonight, the rest of the evening is shaping up very nicely for Joe Biden.

GUTFELD: So what did we learn, America? First, politics is like real estate, location, location, location. As forceful as Bernie's vision was, it was in the wrong place. America. Being a socialist in the most successful economy in history is like trying to sell Ben & Jerry's in Siberia.

America, listen to a 70-year-old trying to sell a bad idea that's twice his age and said, no way. It looks like the 50-plus crowd who pay their bills will make wiser choices, surprise. Meanwhile, with Joe, that cardboard contraption may have structural flaws, but at least it's standing in the right place. Plus, he remembered his pants.

As one wise man once said to come perhaps yesterday on this very show, Dana, the Dems voting for Biden are purchasing a teardown. It's not for the structure, but the land. Is it VP pick may be in charge at some point if he wins. So voting for him is like snapping up a prime lot in which to build the Harris home, the Klobuchar castle, and Warren wigwam, which is why the Dems want to end this thing before a debate. They know that with each passing week, the weaknesses of what they are left with become more apparent. They should have blasted Sanders radical leftism early on, but they liked the look of agreeing on with him. So they're going nowhere.

BERNIE SANDERS, U.S. PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Donald Trump must be defeated. And I will do everything in my power to make that happen. On Sunday night, in the first one-on-one debate of this campaign, the American people will have the opportunity to see which candidate is best positioned to accomplish that.

I very much look forward to the debate in Arizona with my friend, Joe Biden.

GUTFELD: So, the Dems had two choices. The radically wrong, who honestly reflects the party's secret socialism, or the conventional codger who limped to the finish line to deliver someone younger and new like Hillary. It could work. But if they don't get Biden prepped and propped before Trump, it will be like feeding old growth logs to a wood chipper.

All right, Jesse, Bernie is staying in. Do you think it's a conspiracy? He staying in because he's not sure Joe is going to make it to the end. But for the convention, right, if he doesn't make it to the convention then Bernie will say, here I am, everybody.

WATTERS: Yeah, he is hedging his bets. But just before we get into this, Greg, you've fallen in love with the stare down analogy.

GUTFELD: Yes, I have.

WATTERS: You're going to use this thing every day beat until the convention. And I'm going to get sick of it. America, you've been warned. I do think this debate is a big test for Joe.

GUTFELD: Yeah.

WATTERS: He's a terrible debater. He's probably lost every single one of the debates he was in.

GUTFELD: Yeah.

WATTERS: Yet he is still standing. I don't think he's going to do one on one well against Bernie Sanders. I just don't. And I feel bad for him. And I don't feel bad for anybody.

GUTFELD: That's true.

WATTERS: I have very little empathy for anybody.

GUTFELD: You're a cold person.

WATTERS: But it's going to be a sad situation. He loses his temper with regular voters. How is he going to do against Donald Trump? Trump is going to make his head spin. Joe Biden, this is not Presidential timber. He's a bad communicator, he is not that sharp, has poor instincts, and has no magnetism. The guy doesn't have what it takes. He was in the senate for 36 years. He was VP for eight years.

NANCY GRACE, FOX NEWS HOST: I actually think he's still running for the senate.

WATTERS: Exactly, that's right. He's past his due date. His brother is involved with fraud charges. His son is stiffing his baby mama and blamed it on Coronavirus.

GUTFELD: I love that.

WATTERS: Not a good look for Joe. But Bernie, Bernie had his back against the wall and didn't throw a punch. I mean, it doesn't look like Bernie wanted it. And I think everybody watching him knows that once you praise communism, there's no way to beat Donald Trump. Black America went with Joe and that was all she wrote.

But if you think about it, Bernie had no chance to beat Donald Trump. Joe Biden had better than no chance, but that's still not a very good chance. So at the end of the day, the only thing you could say about Joe is he saved his party from socialism.

GUTFELD: What do you think Nancy, any strong predictions?

GRACE: Well, the reality is that even if Sanders does a horrible job -- excuse me, even if Biden does a horrible job against Sanders, which he welcome it doesn't matter, because the Democrats have coalesce and congeal around Biden. So no matter what happens, that's what it is going to be, Trump beats Biden.

And I've got to say that Sanders has passion. He believes it, even though it is socialism like Cuba. But I don't think Biden has any clue about what's going on. Now, if Jill Biden ran, there might be an entirely different story. Remember when she blocked that person that was running towards her?

WATTERS: Joe can jump on stage and knock them down.

GUTFELD: She is a doctor. And we need a doctor in these trying times, Juan. What's your analysis, Mr. Williams?

JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, it seems to me that Joe Biden had a great night last night. I think he's -- I don't think there's much of a way that you could conceive of him not being the nominee at this juncture.

WATTERS: True.

WILLIAMS: But I do think that even though you have the lead and the ball, you can fumble or you can throw an interception. Who was that? I think, was it the Seattle Seahawks threw an interception.

WATTERS: On the one-yard line.

WILLIAMS: On the one-yard line. So these things do happen, right. But I do think that what you are saying about Joe Biden reminds me of what you said about Joe Biden way back. Oh, he's made so many mistakes, he's a stiff, he can't debate, but guess what, Joe Biden is doing pretty good.

GUTFELD: But that's because of the congealing.

WILLIAMS: No, it's not. The voters -- the Democratic voters are not congealing. Real people went and cast their vote for Joe Biden.

WATTERS: It's true. They confused the man with the communist.

WILLIAMS: No, you know what, it is a choice between a decent, upstanding proven public servant and Donald Trump.

GUTFELD: And, Dana, give us your expertise.

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: OK. So, Biden I think went to Michigan once.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: He won every single county in Michigan.

GUTFELD: Right.

PERINO: In higher margins than in 2016 that Bernie got. And I think that everybody should look at 2016. The Democrats in their zeal for Bernie Sanders, because he has passion and he has these ideas, they feel like he has to debate the ideas. The truth is I don't think that the Democrats were as far left at some of us were thinking.

GUTFELD: Right.

PERINO: They just could not stand Hillary.

GUTFELD: Yeah.

PERINO: If you look at these breakdowns, white men voted for Bernie in 2016. They all went for Biden in 2020 because they did not like the choice between Bernie and Hillary.

GUTFELD: Right.

PERINO: And that -- so then that lesson was not learned. Now, you have Biden who -- now, you have to go to a debate, to debate these ideas of Bernie Sanders that have been rejected across the country by Democrats that are actually voting.

GUTFELD: To that point, I have some sound on tape, sought for you people at home of Bernie talking about how he's winning the generational battle. Let's play that, for the heck of it.

SANDERS: We are winning the generational debate, while Joe Biden continues to do very well with older Americans, especially those people over 65. Our campaign continues to win the vast majority of the votes of younger people. And I am talking about people not just in their 20s, but in their 30s and their 40s.

PERINO: Well, the thing is, you can have a movement. And that's great.

GUTFELD: I do.

PERINO: A lot of people like to have a movement or two per day. The thing is if it's a movement -- I'm just frustrated with this whole thing with Bernie Sanders, it's so amazing. OK, you have young people that come to your rallies, and they love, and they do love you. I get it. And they will vote for you. But in these tiny little numbers, it doesn't matter if you're not moving the needle. So there are older voters, they chose somebody else.

GUTFELD: Do you know the irony is? MTV started rock the vote, and now, those are the older voters and they are rocking the boat. Juan.

WILLIAMS: So, in fact, what Bernie Sanders says is true. He won the voters 18 and even under 45, but not by large margins. And to reiterate what Dana just said, they didn't turn out. They didn't turn out.

So, you know, he can go after trade policy, he can go after health care, and a lot of Democrats are going to agree with him, but ultimately, as he said, they don't agree that he is the best candidate to beat Donald Trump.

WATTERS: Right. And it also hurts him when he brings Omar on stage or AOC on stage. And you know, you lose a lot of working-class voters when you go crazy, green new deal extreme. President Trump announcing he's going to be addressing the nation on Coronavirus at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time tonight. Here is the President earlier.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We're going to have to do something with respect to getting this -- getting rid of this virus as quickly as possible, and as safely as possible. Our number one -- our number one priority is the health of the people of our country. And so, we will be making most likely a statement. I will be making a statement later on tonight as to what I have decided to do and what our country will be doing.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: It comes as the World Health Organization officially designated the outbreak as a global pandemic due to its spread and severity, cases topping 115,000 in over 100 countries throughout the world. In the U.S., over 1,000 people are infected. Of course, President Trump continuing to face attacks over his handling of the outbreak.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: When Coronavirus broke out in China, people said this is China's. It's actually Donald Trump's because there are some things you can't lie and spin your way through above all something like a virus, which is out of control, just as the Soviet government could lie its way through atomic particles going through the air in Ukraine 35 years ago.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It reminds me of Hurricane Katrina, just a failed federal response and failed federal mobilization. They underestimated the challenge.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Do you think it's fair, Dana, to say that the response to failure? I just don't see the evidence that it has failed.

PERINO: Well, I also think it's fair on the Katrina point.

WATTERS: Yes.

PERINO: But we've argued on that before. One of the things we talked about yesterday is that we have a federal system, so you have state and local governments. And you're supposed to be on the frontline, you are supposed to do the things.

In China, they don't have that. They have a situation out there, authoritarian. They are afraid to tell their leaders bad news. And that's why they lost time. We don't have that problem here. Obviously, people are free to criticize and they are going to.

The burden of leadership is that you are going to get criticized, but it seems to me today that the President was just setting that all aside. He said in that cabinet room meeting with the Wall Street Journal folks -- sorry, the Wall Street folks, he said first and foremost, the only thing I care about right now is the health of the American people. So that's what I'm going to focus on. I'm going to give a speech on that tonight. I do think you will probably hear some additional aggressive measures to try to contain.

We know the mayor of New York has finally canceled the St. Patrick's Day parade just out of an abundance of caution. We know the NCAA games, there's not going to be fans. America is trying to do things that are really smart, but the state and local governments still have a lot to do.

And I think that most of them are trying to be cooperative with the federal government, because they need President Trump and his seem to be helping them.

WATTERS: Right. You can't be too partisan in a pandemic like this. Juan, I found it interesting that the Democrats were knocking the President for the payroll tax proposal. And I did a little research.

And a few years ago under Barack Obama, the Democrats loved the payroll tax, that was their signature thing under Barack Obama. And they said how great of an idea it was. But now when President Trump wants to do it, it is all of a sudden bad.

WILLIAMS: You know, I would love to come with you on those journeys to the library for research. Because I think you need to see a little context.

WATTERS: I will show where it is, you've never been.

WILLIAMS: A terrible recession that we, as an American people, went through in 08. And why he is employing it. But let me just say..

WATTERS: That was in 2010 and 12.

WILLIAMS: Yes, right. We are trying to come out. And I think -- I'm going to stop there.

WATTERS: OK.

WILLIAMS: Believe me, Republicans have been highly critical about stimulus packages and efforts to try to pull America out of a recession. But, anyway, it seems to me that you, Jessie, are confusing really legitimate criticism with a political attack.

WATTERS: Tell me how.

WILLIAMS: Well, one I think the virus is going to attack me where you, Republican, Democrat, independent, male or female, black or white. I just think we got to see it as a common enemy for us all.

And so, I think it's better to pull the politics. But if you are asking me about legitimate criticism, I would say, I don't think we have enough tests, right. We didn't have enough tests. I would say that the President has said it, you know what, calm down. This will go away. We got it under control.

Those are direct quotes. And you know what, not true. And of course, he said, the vaccine, that's coming in a matter of months. And the experts say, it will be a year and a half. Maybe, we don't have a vaccine.

So I think all people are looking for is, trusting the leader, the head of the pack.

WATTERS: Right.

WILLIAMS: And when he does things like that, when he spins, when he goes out, he starts calling names, people are like, whoa.

WATTERS: To Juan's point, I think there is criticism about the availability of the tests and the CDC has to bear responsibility for that. The President has been measured to come, he has been calm. And to say that he hasn't been listening to the experts or he has been downplaying it, I think that's mistaking the President for saying, everybody wash your hands. We're going to get through this. And we will beat this thing. It's not the boom a bubonic plague.

GRACE: Well, I also think that officially declaring it pandemic, which happened today, is going to add fuel to the flames. We already knew it was a pandemic, which is simply it's on every continent. But I think that's going to add a lot to the hysteria. And everyone is going to blame whoever is sitting in the White House, regardless of who it is.

PERINO: Yes.

WATTERS: Are you worried about it?

GRACE: Of course, I am.

WATTERS: How worried are you?

GRACE: I have children. I've got 12 year olds. They just canceled their classes, Friday and Monday. So, yeah, I'm worried. Do I think it they are going to get it? No. I don't if I look statistically at how many people per capita get it. No, I don't. But in here, I'm a mom. That's my number one job. So, yes, of course, I'm worried.

WATTERS: Right. Greg.

GRACE: I want to soak in the minute I leave.

WATTERS: Pour it all over me. Dredge me. Greg, what do you think?

GUTFELD: Look, first of all, I am an excellent babysitter. So if you have any issues --

GRACE: You walked from the green room, you never once washed your hands.

WATTERS: And he touched his face in the open.

GUTFELD: That's true. I'm a walking Petridish, was it petridish? Forget it.

All right. Let's talk about Bret Stephens first, because, you know, I like this fella, but something has gone wrong. The 2016 has been a story of ego damage. People with the largest sense of external self of impact media wise are still reeling from the Trump -- the Trump victory, so they have an inability to look at reality or take an inventory of their own errors. So basically, Trump -- the virus is the nail to the Trump DDS hammer, to everything.

So, at this point, all behavior can be divided into two camps, plus or a minus. If you say Trump can do a better job at the public articulation of this emergency, that's accurate. And it is a plus, right. But to go on TV and say, it's Katrina, especially after having a four-year emotional investment and income based on saying those things, then you are a negative.

Obviously, this is my personal strategy. When you get up in the morning, you have to say, are you going to be a plus or a minus. You got to take some control over your own behavior, right. So do your stuff like you practice your hygiene, self-distancing, and check out the people that are most vulnerable, the relatives that are older than you.

You try to get some control over this to make yourself feel better, especially in times of the unknown. Control means everything. Going on TV - - I mean, I try to practice this. As you know, I'm a very giving person. And I care about everybody, especially the elderly and our viewers especially.

And so, there you go. So I think it's like -- I'm like Juan. I don't want to get involved in the pool to go back and forth. I just want to do the right thing.

WATTERS: Do you think -- I mean, he didn't ask us permission for making that analogy about it. We will that slide.

WILLIAMS: I want to say one thing.

WATTERS: Yes, please.

WILLIAMS: You know, what Greg was talking about is I noticed today and Nancy picked up on this, schools closing, the NBA game, I think the Warriors and the Nets, no audience, right. I think you see now that the St. Patrick's Day parade, as Dana mentioned, and so people are saying groups of more than 250, and in some cases groups of more than a thousand. And I think that much of this is coming from that, that the federal government is not giving clear directions, so the localities are now stepping in and creating their own rules.

GUTFELD: I will tell you why. I think that we realized that the government cannot do everything. And that actually we are kind of in this together. I had to cancel my fan club.

WILLIAMS: Shouldn't the NIH -- you know, the experts, who are the people at the top, just as they are working with the pharmaceutical industry, the insurance agencies, they could give us direction.

GRACE: But I think they are.

GUTFELD: The event industry is getting hit hard, right -- the event industry. So that's everything there because they're dealing with mass groups. I think they would be criticized if they hadn't acted on this.

WATTERS: Right. Today, the Coronavirus canceled its Coronavirus concert.

GUTFELD: Yes, it's true.

PERINO: Do you think...

GUTFELD: The View had no audience, Dana. They're used to that. But, I mean, they had an audience there.

PERINO: I was losing my train of thought because that was a good one. Once, the President put Vice President Pence in charge. He has done I think a really good job. He's out there every single day. They're communicative. They take questions for as long as -- they exhaust the questions in the briefing room. And then, Gavin Newsom, the governor of California saying he's on the phone hourly with federal officials.

And remember, it is a federal system. So your state and local governments are the ones that will make these decisions. The President can't say unless it was in the most extreme circumstance, I am canceling Ella's Elementary School in Denver, Colorado, tomorrow. That would be absurd. We say why would you do that? You have state and local control for a reason. They have to do their jobs. That's why we have those elections.

I think the federal government, aside from the testing thing, which is something they are going to have to do, they are trying to get on top of it now, but it does look like that was a big problem.

WATTERS: And I don't believe that the federal government has recommended these local schools closed.

PERINO: No.

WATTERS: This is something these localities are doing to I think make everyone feel safer and that's on them. That's not what the President and his team have in mind.

WILLIAMS: No. but it's like the containment that we have here in New York in New Rochelle. The federal government didn't do that, the state government did that.

GRACE: But that's the right thing.

WILLIAMS: But I'm saying that if you have experts of the top who can say to you, you know, we are figuring out that the elderly, not so much the young. So here is our advice with regard to schools, or we are figuring out how this could spread in a crowd. And here's what we think about big basketball games or your conference of bakers.

PERINO: But don't you think that what they've done -- this morning in the testimony he said, I would not go to a crowded event. If I were older -- so I actually think they are doing it. Now, I think the way that people are getting their information is too diffuse but they are talking.

WILLIAMS: Yes, if it was direct.

PERINO: How can it be more direct?

WILLIAMS: I think tonight. I, by the way, salute President Trump for speaking up. I think he is going to speak tonight. I hope they vet that speech very carefully and that he delivers very clear messages that inspires confidence in the American people.

WATTERS: OK. And we will tonight at 9:00 p.m. Eastern for the President to address the nation.

Up next, major Hollywood creep Harvey Weinstein headed to the big house. We will tell you what he said in court today.

WILLIAMS: Welcome back. We want you to know that President Trump will be addressing the nation at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Coronavirus outbreak. More on that coming up later.

But first, disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein learning his fate today in a New York City courtroom. He was sentenced to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault. Lawyers for Weinstein are saying the sentence is too harsh. Take a lesson.

DONNA ROTUNNO, HARVEY WEINSTEIN'S LAWYER: Total unfairness and a complete lack of acknowledgment of what the facts and evidence of this case actually showed. I think the judge took things into consideration that never should have been taken into consideration.

Of course, it's too harsh, it's ridiculous. Harvey feels terrible. Of course, he does. This is not an easy day.

WILLIAMS: All right. So, Nancy, we want to go with you first. We know you have a brand-new show on Fox Nation called a Crime Stories. Tell us a little about that.

GRACE: Crime Stories covers the crime and justice needs of the day. We highlight missing people -- missing person cases, especially children, unsolved homicides, and also cold cases that need attention. And of course, we've been on Weinstein since the get-go. And I can't believe his lawyers got up -- even though I know her, she's a pretty good lawyer, and whined that this was unfair. He got 23 years, he could have gotten much, much more than that. And frankly, I'm surprised he only got 23.

WILLIAMS: Well, hang on, hang on because I want to ask you a subsequent question on this, because they make the point that he is an old man, likely to die in jail. He can't walk they say, he's lost his livelihood. He had a historic fall from grace.

GRACE: Whose fault is that?

WILLIAMS: Hang on, hang on.

GUTFELD: He did feel from grace.

WILLIAMS: He was a powerful guy.

GRACE: I think he said in court now he wants to help others.

WILLIAMS: All right.

GRACE: He wants to get back.

WILLIAMS: Here's the thing. The prosecutor said there have been dozens of allegations against him, dating from the 70s, a pattern of disdain and inhumanity on his part. The judge then says the evidence of these other incidences of sexual assault are legitimate consideration for sentencing. And I thought to myself, he wasn't convicted of that?

GRACE: Hold on. Hold your horses because other incidents were before the judge's purview. And they were called similar transactions in cases that are so similar to the case in chief if they are allowed in evidence.

And remember the judge also knows -- I mean, when I go to a sentencing, the judge has a file. In that file, he has the rap sheet. He's got everything you could imagine. So the judge knows a lot that the jury doesn't know.

WILLIAMS: But he was never convicted of anything else.

GRACE: Yes, that's true. But even on the charges for which he was convicted, he could still have gotten more than 23 years. It's not working.

WILLIAMS: No, no, no.

GRACE: And another thing, they have already talked about an appeal. You know what, bring it on. Because if they're going to appeal that the sentences to light, that's not going anywhere. Because this sentence that this judge, Judge Burke, handed down wasn't within statutory parameters.

PERINO: If they appeal and lose, could he get more time?

GRACE: Wishful thinking. Sadly, the Constitution doesn't work that way.

WILLIAMS: Well, but he could get more time. He's got a case coming up in L.A.

GRACE: Yes, for four accounts. And listen to this one.

WILLIAMS: OK.

GRACE: In one of the camps of these two ladies, four counts, her outcry witness which is, under the law, the first person, molestation or rape victim speaks to, is a priest. Good luck cross-examining him for the defense. I can't wait.

WILLIAMS: Dana, what did you take away from the sentencing?

PERINO: Well, I was kind of focused on Bernie Sanders and the race today, so I was a little bit late on this one. I assumed he was going to have to go to jail. And I know when they said he's older, he should be able to stay at home, well -- there's a lot of old people there in jail. And there are people like get caught and get in trouble and have to maybe go there, yet, it's super unpleasant. But what he's convicted of is even more unpleasant for those women who are innocent. So, so what?

WILLIAMS: So what?

PERINO: Yeah.

WILLIAMS: So, Jesse, you know, it strikes me that this took a long time for justice to be delivered. But on the other hand, you know, he's sitting there and he's saying, you know what, this isn't fair to me. I didn't do it. How do you understand this?

WATTERS: Well, he's an ugly man who abused his power for sex. But there's not just one Harvey. There's lots of them out there. And women all over should blow the whistle. And I don't care if they settle. I don't care if they want to go to trial. That's on them.

But the days of praying for decades on women, pretty much over if you look at Weinstein, Cosby, R. Kelly, and Jeffrey Epstein. Those guys are either dead, behind bars, awaiting trial, but they're not a threat to women anymore.

WILLIAMS: So it's sending a message.

WATTERS: When you prey on this many women for this long of a time, it makes the job of prosecutors so much easier, because then they can pick from the dozens of cases and try the easiest one to get the -- to get the guilty verdict. So it doesn't matter how rich you are or how powerful you are, if you do this, the long arm of a wall will find you. What's upsetting though, is that it took so long because --

GRACE: He's just thanking them.

WATTERS: All of the entourage around a guy like this, whether they're lawyers or they're thugs, you know, they silence people with money, they threaten them verbally or physically, so they don't speak up. If you can charge these people in a conspiracy or something like that, I would like to see that. Because there's a lot of people also responsible for what Harvey did.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You know what, you want to tell me that Harvey Weinstein's assistants and secretaries and enablers didn't know what was happening? They would lure these girls in under the guise of an interview. They knew what was going on.

WILLIAMS: Right. So Greg, yes, you've heard of Stockton to Malone. You know, John Stockton, Karl Malone basketball where he feeds in the ball and he dunks it.

GRACE: I mean, I know that.

GUTFELD: Such a racist comment. It's like I would know basketball.'

WILLIAMS: I knew that you would know that. All right, so anyway, I have a Stockton to Malone for you. I want to feed you this and I want you to dunk it.

GUTFELD: OK.

WILLIAMS: Because today, again, I was struck by the idea that NBC did nothing with this story. When we talk about Jesse saying how long it took, why did NBC sit on this story?

GUTFELD: Well, a couple of things. One, you mentioned the word entourage, that's too limiting. It's bigger -- you included the entourage in the entirety of Hollywood, the media, anybody that has some kind of power that Harvey Weinstein could tap into, and they could tap back. So he had his fingers and a lot of stuff that allowed him to get away with this.

People should be interviewing the people who defended him, the actors, and the actresses, and the producers, and the industry bigwigs to find out what's going on. Because frankly, in two months, he's a friend of Hillary, he's going to be suicided in about two months. So you got to get to him soon before she -- not she -- whoever it gets him.

And lastly, lastly, Weinstein, is a horrible person, but he camouflaged his horribleness with virtue signaling through feminist causes, and his own pro-women movies. He had the pig pass. The pig pass allows you to get away with everything because you're progressive in appearance, and then a pig when you get somebody alone.

And everything -- the thing is so many people knew about it that Tom Cruise played a character based on him in Pineapple -- was a Pineapple Express?

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: Yes. Was it?

PERINO: I don't know.

GUTFELD: What's it with -- when Robert Downing wears black vest.

WATTERS: Thunder --

GUTFELD: Tropic Thunder.

WATTERS: Tropic Thunder.

GUTFELD: Tropic Thunder. So it was -- it was a well-known enough thing that Tom Cruise actually played a version of him, so they knew.

WATTERS: Pig pass. Pig pass.

PERINO: Is there a movie called Pineapple Express?

GUTFELD: Yes, it's actually a (INAUDIBLE). I got confused.

WATTERS: All right, gentle people, President Trump will be addressing the nation tonight at 9:00 p.m. Eastern on the coronavirus. The latest on this pandemic when THE FIVE comes right back. Stay with us.

PERINO: Welcome back. President Trump is set to address the nation from the Oval Office tonight at 9:00 p.m. Eastern on the coronavirus. That comes after the World Health Organization officially designated the outbreak as a global pandemic. The head of that organization saying that officials made the decision because they're worried about the alarming levels of spread and severity.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases here in America are now exceeding 1,000. Here's President Trump sounding off on a possible stimulus plan to help the economy.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: If we get rid of the problem quickly, everything solves itself. We don't need stimulus. So that'd be good. But we are talking about various forms of stimulus. I think the payroll tax would be great. Democrats are not in favor of it. I've tried to figure out why because it would be something that would be very good for the citizens, for the people, and even longer-term for the country. So that's a tax that people have long been talking about either cutting or getting rid of entirely.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: I think one of the reasons that the President is taking this action tonight to have the speech is because not only just the pandemic, but also the steps on the economy. But also this from Dr. Anthony Fauci about his concerns about how it could get worse.

ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS DISEASES: We will see more cases and things will get worse than they are right now. How much worse we'll get will depend on our ability to do two things to contain the influx of people who are infected coming from the outside, and the ability to contain and mitigate within our own country. Bottom line, it's going to get worse.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: So Greg, Juan was talking earlier about the government needing to speak more directly, but I feel like that's pretty direct and transparent.

GUTFELD: Yes, yes, it's pretty sobering. You know, it's weird. It's like we human beings are mirroring the stock market. One day you get up you feel hey, it's going to be good, then the next day you feel down. It's like 1000 points up, 1000 points down. If the stock market, the investors realize that they're overreacting in one day enough to correct it the next day, why are you giving everybody this headache? You know what I mean? Just kind of like mellow out a little bit.

Why can't we have a stock market holiday. You know, it's like watching -- the stock market right now is watching a guy playing blackjack who isn't allowed to leave even during a bad streak. You're at least allowed to leave about -- you're allowed to leave a bad streak. Even if you don't - we don't have stock market on Christmas, do we?

PERINO: No, not on holidays.

GUTFELD: Not on Thanksgiving and not on holidays, so why don't we have a stock holiday?

WATTERS: It's called the weekend.

PERINO: Well, after 9/11 they did do that for a while.

GUTFELD: I think --

PERINO: They shut it down for a little bit just to give everybody some breathing space.

GUTFELD: So I accidentally barreled into a good idea.

PERINO: I don't know. I think that -- I think that might be -- is it too severe, right?

GUTFELD: I don't think it's severe at all, Dana. How dare you accuse me of being severe.

WATTERS: Yes, let's shut the markets down, Greg.

GUTFELD: Just do it.

PERINO: Sorry, I'm just --

WATTERS: I think the President --

GUTFELD: I'm not an economist, OK. I come up with ideas.

WATTERS: OK. Well, you don't mind.

PERINO: And the other thing that they did, Jesse, they had the Wall Street folks in today talking about how the banks can help people. The banks are not in distress. People could be in distress if they aren't able to go to their jobs or hold their conferences and things like that. But the other thing they did is they talked to the healthcare company CEOs yesterday and they got them to agree to not make people pay for co-payments and other items related to their care if they get coronavirus.

WATTERS: I was happy to hear from the bank CEOs today. They said the country is strong. The banks are strong. There's liquidity. They're able to lend to businesses that are in trouble and they're able to help the consumer as they can. The President's going to go out there and talk tonight about bringing the country together, Democrats and Republicans, to get some sort of stimulus in place to make sure the markets are calm, and the people and industries that need help get it.

But the markets are reacting to news. For instance, when this Fauci guy comes out and says this coronavirus is 10 times more lethal than the flu. And then later he says, and the death rate is one percent, not three percent which we thought it was three weeks ago, it's one percent. So the death rates going down but the media, they bury the good news and they put up the news 10 times deadlier than the flu. That's why --

GUTFELD: But it's the same thing.

WATTERS: Right. But the most important thing to realize is that it's less deadly than we think it is not as deadly as we thought three weeks ago, and that does have an effect on people. I was in Starbucks today. You know what they're doing?

GRACE: Oh, you paid $5.00 to get a cup of coffee?

WATTERS: Yes, I know. I know. I'm a yappy.

GRACE: Have you tried McDonald's?

PERINO: Have you seen his hair?

WATTERS: I'm a big yappy.

GRACE: You got to go to McDonald's, man.

WATTERS: They're taking now those drinks of the coffee and the almond milk and all that stuff in the community section. They got rid of it. They have to add -- they have to put the coffee in there for you. So people are -- people are changing their ways. (CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: For instance, I was in an Uber today.

GUTFELD: No, not really.

WATTERS: The guy rolls his window down. That never happens.

GUTFELD: That's true.

WATTERS: And you know, people are starting to (INAUDIBLE) the gym.

PERINO: Why don't you take the subway?

GRACE: And you're trying to blame that on coronavirus?

WATTERS: I didn't take subway, Dana, for another reason and you know why.

PERINO: I took the subway today.

WATTERS: Oh, you're so much braver than I am.

PERINO: Well, also I was like running out of time. The concern for our healthcare workers that they could get overwhelmed. So the fact -- people aren't just in hospitals with a whole bunch of empty beds sitting around. But if we have a lot of people that need beds, that's the concern. So, Grace, tell me about -- like, I think you're from Atlanta, right?

GRACE: Yes.

PERINO: What's it like down there? Because that's where the CDC is --

GRACE: Big concern, big concern. The airport is thinning out. Everybody's wearing a mask. I noticed the same thing at LaGuardia. But I think that Trump has got to walk a very fine line. I'll tell you why. I know the stats. I can read, although they didn't teach math in law school, sadly. But if it happens to you, then those stats don't mean (INAUDIBLE).

And when you're putting your children at school, and the mall or the karate class, or whatever they're doing, that's a concern to me. So we can't poopoo it. It's a very fine --

GUTFELD: Watch your language.

GRACE: Thank you.

PERINO: Juan, what do you think about the possibility of doing something like a payroll tax cut, or should there be something else that the President thinks about in terms of stimulus to help these industries get through what it could be a difficult time?

WILLIAMS: Well, I think we've got to do something. I mean, obviously, we -- I mean, you talk about the cruise ship industry, but you've also been got to think about all the other conferences. We -- I could go on. I mean, obviously, professional sports, so much is going to be impacted by this, hotels and --

GRACE: You haven't even mentioned the courthouses.

WILLIAMS: Why should I mention the courthouses?

GRACE: The courthouses. Everybody is at the courthouse breathing on each other.

GUTFELD: Can you get out a jury?

PERINO: Well, a lot of cruise ships are foreign --

GRACE: Brilliant.

WILLIAMS: But I must say, you know, you know, I say, let's not be political. And what does he do? He goes out there and starts attacking Democrats over a stimulus plan that would last just long enough that would be in November at the time of the election, then it's gone.

WATTERS: So let's extend it. Let's make it two years.

PERINO: OK. No more, no more payroll tax cut. I'm just kidding, kidding. All right, President Trump, as we mentioned, he's going to address the nation tonight from the Oval Office at 9:00 p.m. Eastern --

GUTFELD: It's only on Fox News.

PERINO: -- on the coronavirus. What to expect, next.

PERINO: All right, President Trump is set to deliver an oval office address to the nation tonight at 9:00 p.m. Eastern. This will be on the coronavirus. President Trump is expected to outline his plan to fight the pandemic. John Roberts joins us from the White House for a preview. John?

JOHN ROBERTS, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT: Good afternoon to you Dana. You know, the President said when he was in that meeting with the bankers this afternoon that he's made a number of decisions today and that there were a couple of other decisions that he was going to make after that meeting as well, and that he would talk to us all about that tonight at 9:00.

One of the decisions that the President may have to do with extending travel advisories or even travel restrictions to some areas of the world. Certainly, the coronavirus really has exploded throughout Europe, so that could form a part of it. There also could be some news on the financial stimulus front. There is no actual plan at the moment unless they're cobbling something together quite quickly.

The President believes there's a number of things that he could do administratively to help out small businesses, to help out people with paid leave, people who have been laid off, maybe extending unemployment insurance benefits, things like that.

The big one that the President wants to go after, and that is, at the very least, a temporary elimination of the payroll tax that is paid every week by employees across the country, 12.4 percent when you add up the employer and the employee contribution for Social Security. That would have to be done through Congress.

The President has also made no secret of the fact that he would like to do that on a permanent basis as well. But there seems to be very little appetite to do it in Congress even on a temporary basis, let alone a permanent basis.

So I think, you know, a lot of what we're going to hear is decisions that he's taken in terms of trying to keep the country safe from the virus, try to mitigate the spread of the disease, as well as what he plans to do financially to make sure that the economy stays healthy.

Democrats have criticized him, Dana, for focusing on corporate America over individuals in this country, focusing on the economy rather than the health of Americans. But, you know, you've got to keep the people healthy, but you also have to keep the economy healthy, because if you don't, that's going to create its own set of problems.

PERINO: All right, John Roberts at the White House, we'll see you again at 9:00. Thank you so much. You can do both things. You can take care of the economy and -- or try to help the economy and take care of --

GUTFELD: We have a great free market. It's decentralized. So when one sector gets hit, another sector rises. It's resilient. It moves like this. But you know what's better than fear? Service. Doing something for someone else gives you a sense of control, right? Trying to help out a relative gives you a sense of control. So you can do something.

PERINO: Help people out. Any thoughts, Jesse, before we let you go?

WATTERS: You're letting me go.

PERINO: No. We're going to have "ONE MORE THING" today. It's our first time since the whole week.

WATTERS: No. I think Wall Street is going to react to what this plan they're going to cook together in Congress is going to be and they're reacting to the numbers. Once these numbers start peaking and then come down, you'll see the market start to normalize.

PERINO: All right, we'll get all of our "ONE MORE THING" up next.

GUTFELD: Will we? I hope so.

GUTFELD: All right, go to Fox Nation. I got a great interview with Burgess Owens, NFL great. We talked about politics. He's running for Congress. If you miss this, it's on you. Now let's do this quickly.

GUTFELD: Animals are great. Animals are great. Animals are great.

GUTFELD: Now more than ever, I think I'm the real hero here. We haven't had a good Animals are Great in a week now. Check out this little fellow. Even in times of struggle, you can find a little dog having a good time with a balloon. Yes, isn't that nice, you know? That's what you got to be. Wake up every morning and find that little balloon and hit it with your nose.

WATTERS: We waited all week for this, Greg?

GUTFELD: Yes, we did. It's just a little break from everything else. And anyway, that dog is a hero. All right, Nancy, you're up. Can you fall -- can you top a dog in a balloon?

GRACE: Yes, as a matter of fact, I think I can. We just launched "CRIME STORIES" on Fox Nation. Big primary right now, $0.99 for the first month for new subscribers. And I had on a mom Kathy Miller. We've been trying to solve the cold case of her son. Little bitty kid (INAUDIBLE) who was gunned down on his way to a 7-Eleven to get candy.

I believe a white male tried to lure him into a car. He wouldn't go and he was killed. Already are getting information after our first Fox Nation program. OK, so I think that top the balloon and the dog,

GUTFELD: I will -- I will discuss that later. We'll manage --

GRACE: Yes. Bring it on.

WATTERS: $0.99.

GUTFELD: Dana?

PERINO: Well, welcome to Fox Nation, and Fox, and THE FIVE.

GRACE: Thank you.

PERINO: All right, I've been wanting to do this all week. Stop looking at my paper.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: This is -- OK, Irish president Michael Higgins, he was hosting an event for International Women's Day on Sunday, and his Bernese Mountain dog barged in, and he was like, where's my dad, where's my dad? He's at this big event. He's like looking all over for his dad. His name is Brod. And that's kind of interesting.

GUTFELD: For Women's Day? Why is that funny, Dana?

PERINO: I don't know. I don't know. Anyway, he found his dad and got a couple of belly pads and I thought that was so cute. That was even better than Prince William and Kate's royal visit.

GUTFELD: Was that a female dog?

PERINO: His name is Brod. I don't know.

GUTFELD: Well, I'm just saying.

PERINO: It's a boy dog.

GUTFELD: This is an offensive story. Especially on Women's Day, Dana, you make me sick. Juan?

WILLIAMS: All right. So you know what, I'm going to let this video talk for itself. Just take a look at this incredible scene. A 23-year-old British skier comes across a stunning surprise while heading downhill at a resort in the French Alps. Yes, it's a 19-year-old woman buried in two feet of snow. She was running short on oxygen, getting panicky, unable to push herself out with her arms.

So guess what. The woman suffered no injuries, fortunately. Thanks to the sharp-eyed skier who saw her, stopped, and with human compassion rescued her well.

WATTERS: Where was this?

WILLIAMS: In the French -- in the French Alps.

GUTFELD: Who's filming it? Why would the guy filming it help? That's what I always ask. You could have gotten her twice as fast if you put the camera down.

WATTERS: You don't know how much he got paid for that video, Greg.

GUTFELD: Do you think it's real?

WATTERS: You think it's a fake rescue?

GUTFELD: I don't know. Fake rescue is a great idea.

WATTERS: We're going to look into it.

GUTFELD: Fake rescue.

WATTERS: It's going to be on Fox nation.

GUTFELD: All right, Jesse.

WATTERS: OK, we haven't done this in a while. Jesse's hair news.

GUTFELD: Fantastic.

WATTERS: Why did you do that? Look at that. It moves, everybody. All right, so Minnesota High School state championships for hockey. Look at the lettuce on these guys.

GUTFELD: Nice.

WATTERS: We got one, that's a lot of cabbage right there. What do we got it here? Carrot top almost. How about --

GUTFELD: (INAUDIBLE)

WATTERS: Here's the quarterback. What's going on with that guy?

PERINO: Wow.

WATTERS: Business in the front, party at -- and my man. I don't know his name, but that's a great cut. Look at these guys. They're all going pro. Greg, you could learn a lot from this.

GRACE: There's a lot of guys --

WATTERS: Look at the stache. Yes, that's right.

GUTFELD: They're all going to be bald in 10 years.

GRACE: Enjoy it while it last.

WATTERS: All right, also I'm on Martha MacCallum tonight. "WEDNESDAY S WITH WATTERS," that's 7:0 Eastern.

GUTFELD: Good for you. All right, well, that was quite a show. Set your DVRs, never miss an episode of THE FIVE. "SPECIAL REPORT" is up next.

