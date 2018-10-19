Trump threatens border shutdown ahead of migrant caravan

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," October 18, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

DANA PERINO, CO-HOST: Hello, everyone. I'm Dana Perino along with Kennedy, Juan Williams, Jesse Watters, and Greg Gutfeld. It's 5 o'clock in New York City, and this is "The Five."

A breakaway group of migrants from the caravan moving through Guatemala has reportedly reached the border with Mexico. This comes just hours after President Trump threatened to send in the military to secure the border if the migrants aren't stopped. The president blaming Democrats for the new crisis on Twitter, claiming their support of weak immigration laws is making the situation worse. Meanwhile, Nancy Pelosi is putting her foot down saying her party isn't planning on working with President Trump. Oh, she says, I'm sorry, I don't see any of us voting for wall funding. We have a responsibility to secure our borders. There are ways to do that that consistent with civilization, humanitarianism, and who we are as a nation. We have to remove all doubt about that.

And with only 19 days to go until the midterms, a new Fox News polls shows what's extremely important to voters, 46 percent say is immigration. I just want to show this other poll, the Fox News poll with vote preference among those saying that border security is extremely important, the Republican candidate at 58 percent, the Democratic candidates at 35 percent, and with this new caravan, Jesse, moving its way north 19 days before the election, not good timing for Democrats.

JESSE WATTERS, CO-HOST: No. I mean, it really -- visually it has a big impact on voters when they see this. It's not a theoretical problem. And it's just not this one caravan we're talking about. I mean, in terms of size, caravans like this are coming across the border all day, every day, and there's really not a lot we can do about it because a lot of these loopholes are baked into our immigration and asylum system. I mean, it's used to be adult male Mexicans crossing the border, and now it's mostly families and teenagers from Guatemala and from Honduras, and we can't turn them back.

PERINO: The Mexicans you could.

WATTERS: The Mexicans you could. But you have to bring in and take, when you apprehend them, into the rest of the country. And they're all claiming credible fear. Now, credible fear, that excuse, has spiked over the last couple of years. Yet, when they use it, the economy in Honduras is going up, yet crime in Honduras is going down. So, it makes me believe that these people are being coached. And you're hearing things like NGO's sending activists and lawyers down to Central American countries and they're helping them with the caravan. They're coaching them on what to say when they get to the border. And it's interesting, where do they get the cameras from? You know, we're hearing a lot of these NGO's are bringing these camera crews in, then all of a sudden the people get off the van, they walk when the camera crews come out. The camera crews stop recording, then they hopped back in the van.

Then once they get to Mexico, they pay the drug cartels and the smugglers $5,000 per family unit to get them across. The drug cartels are the only ones making any money in this process. The drug cartels and the open border Democrats, they are on the same side. These drug cartels have made $2.5 billion in smuggling alone per year. That's on top of the drug profits, and that's a lot of money. So we have to change the immigration laws so that you treat people that cross the border, if you're from Central America, the same way you do is if you're from Canada and Mexico.

PERINO: And, Kennedy, the other thing is in these caravans, what -- the Department of Homeland Security is reporting that the number of sexual assault happening along this route, and not just -- in the caravan, as Jesse was saying about 1600 migrants try to cross the border a day, they're finding repeated incidents of sexual assault for children even. I mean, this is happening across the board.

KENNEDY, GUEST CO-HOST: Yeah. That's horrible. I mean, we saw some of that, unfortunately, in the shelters in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence. And it is, you know, an unfortunate aspect of human nature. And, you know, we have to find a way to let really good people into the country, and keep really bad people like that out of the country. The government hasn't sufficiently done that. And I think part of this rest on congress because we've got a very confusing immigration system. And Democrats and Republicans, I'm convinced this is the one issue where they will never work together. But it's interesting because they have a president who actually -- even though he's a hard-liner rhetorically on immigration, I think there's a lot that he would give to Democrats in order to come up with a compromise. And I don't think you would see that with the Obama administration and Republicans in the same way, or with past Republicans administrations. So they need to fix that. And if you think about the kind of people you want to have in this country, you want people who are hardworking, people who are ethical, people who look out for their families and their communities, and people who are very physically strong. So I think we need to set up an American ninja warrior obstacle course at the border, and whoever can make it -- they can't fake it, they get through.

PERINO: The other thing is.

PERINO: The United States is, Juan, trying to help those countries with aid, also helping their criminal justice system. Crime, actually, is going down in Honduras and Guatemala, and yet the caravans still come.

JUAN WILLIAMS, CO-HOST: Well, I think its economic problems that lead families to decide that their best prospect is to come toward the United States. As we know, their economies have been suffering, so I think that's the principle reason. But I'm interested in this as a political ploy by Republicans because clearly immigration is not a big issue in this campaign. According to the polls it was like 7 percent of people say it's a big issue. The number one issue is health care. And, you know.

KENNEDY: But according to the poll that Dana just show it was number 4 on the list.

WILLIAMS: No, that's among extreme people who are extremely.

WILLIAMS: OK. OK. So it's not -- the big issue is health care, and then you start looking and -- you know, the secondary issue is raining in President Trump, and the third one is people who want Democrats to control the House of Representatives. Those are the big issues.

PERINO: But what about this issue in particular, though? Because we have time to talk about those other issues today, but what about, you know, Nancy Pelosi saying that they won't work with President Trump. To me, it's not a right-left issue.

WILLIAMS: I agree with you.

PERINO: The fact that you have a humanitarian crisis with children being sent to the hospital as they have to stop at these weigh stations. They're dehydrated. Some have been victims of sexual assault. If they get here -- it's not true?

WILLIAMS: I said it's not good.

PERINO: Oh, it's not good. So why would Nancy Pelosi already be signaling that they won't.

WILLIAMS: No, no, she's talking.

KENNEDY: Juan, I need to push back on you a little bit on something.

WILLIAMS: Let me respond to Dana.

KENNEDY: No, no. But this is an important correction because it wasn't extreme voters. It was actually a poll of likely voters.

WILLIAMS: No, no, people who are extremely concern.

PERINO: It is vote preference among those who say that border security is the most important.

WILLIAMS: OK. So I think you have to understand is -- Nancy Pelosi is talking about the wall, Dana. And about the president's persistence -- I think yesterday, remember, we quoted her as saying it was a manhood issue for him. It's a political issue. He sees it as a promise he made to his base that he wants to deliver for his base. But if you go back in time, remember going back to President Bush, going back President Obama, you have Republicans and Democrats working on the immigration issue, working on border security, but Trump has made it all about the wall, and what Nancy Pelosi is saying, hey, this is not about the wall. It's not a good expense of money or time, and certainly not to be mean to people.

PERINO: Let's get Greg in here because one of the things Nancy Pelosi says, and you hear this from Democrats a lot, is this is not who we are as a nation.

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST: Yeah. It's a cop-out. It's actually disgusting. What happened to the Democratic Party, as Juan said, Bill Clinton, President Obama, understood that border security helps to find a country and -- like it or not, the wall is actually part of border security. How could it not be? We have fences. We have a president that's interested in putting up a wall. Again, like I've said before, if you're on safari and you're being chased by a rhino, you hop into the first truck you see. You don't wait for the fourth truck.

So there's a huge dishonesty going on with the media here where they willfully ignore the land between Honduras and Guatemala and the United States. Imagine how many lives will be saved and how many rapes would be prevented if they actually -- were able to stop. Once they leave their country and lay claim to some land there rather than having to risk their lives making it to our border. That is a huge hypocrisy that somehow we're encouraging people to make this terrible, terrible journey for some kind of political optics. And I hate using the word optics. Lastly, to your point, you know, where is the Me Too movement? Like, where -- you are putting women in danger for this issue. This issue. Where are you? How can you allow this to happen? That's actually pretty disgusting.

KENNEDY: Well, I think -- you really make a good point about Mexico.

GUTFELD: Yeah.

KENNEDY: And that's one of the things -- if you take some of the hyperbole and rhetoric out of it and you look at what the president is saying, he's appealing to Mexico, you know, aside from threatening to shut down the southern border. But they do have some responsibility here, and they do open up both borders in order to send people further north. So it is a humanitarian issue. And Mexico is a humanitarian country with people who care very much about their friends and neighbors to the north and south, then why don't they have better systems in place to absorb some of the refugees.

GUTFELD: The other lie is that economic problems make your life -- put your life in threat. It's like no. It's like -- stay in the country and deal with these economic problems.

WILLIAMS: You know what? We have a history in America, people from Cuba getting on the high seas.

GUTFELD: Oh, yeah.

WILLIAMS: . risking their lives. We have people.

GUTFELD: Wherever there's leftism, that's where people are in danger.

WILLIAMS: Well, all I'm saying is there's a history of people putting themselves at great risk in order to reach our shores because they believe in America. They like the financial opportunity.

GUTFELD: There's something between here and there.

WILLIAMS: No, but I'm saying.

GUTFELD: Mexico.

WILLIAMS: . it's not -- believe me, we have a better, stronger economy than Mexico.

GUTFELD: Oh, you now have a menu of options you can choose.

WILLIAMS: No, I'm telling you that's what families are focused on -- I think they're really focused on their children, Greg. They want to create the greatest opportunity.

PERINO: I want to go back to something Jesse said just for the last word and that is that the drug cartel -- apparently, there's not a single person that has come across the border that hasn't had to pay some sort of money as a family or as an individual to the drug cartels. And perhaps there's something there that you could find a bipartisan agreement on. Figure out a way to target those drug cartels, those leaders, and their finances, and shut them down.

WATTERS: I mean, they're making fistfuls of cash every day from these smuggling operations on top of the profits they're making from heroin, cocaine, and marijuana. And the Democrats have to understand the position they're in by having open borders policies only empowers the drug cartels. It empowers no one else, only the drug cartels. And I'm happy that Juan would admit that the Trump economy is so strong, people are risking their lives to come to America to get a piece of the pie.

WILLIAMS: I said the American economy.

WATTERS: Oh, OK. All right. All right.

WILLIAMS: And by the way, I don't understand what you just said. You know, I don't get it. You know, you act as if there's nothing here that would attract people.

WATTERS: I think a wall would prevent the drug cartels from profiting.

WATTERS: . from smuggling.

PERINO: OK, we've got to run because we lots of other stuff to talk about. President Trump commenting on what he things happened to the Washington Post columnist and what his critics are saying next.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: It certainly looks that way to me. It's very sad. Certainly looks that way.

UNINDENTIFIED REPORTER: Mr. President, what are you considering for possible consequences for Saudi based on those.

TRUMP: Well, it will have to be very severe. I mean, it's bad, bad stuff. But we'll see what happens, OK.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: New reaction from President Trump on the disappearance and suspected murder of a Washington Post columnist, critics arguing the president is not doing enough. Former CIA director, John Brennan, claims Trump and the Saudis are now colluding in a cover-up.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

FORMER CIA DIRECTOR JOHN BRENNAN: Their challenge is that they don't know the full extent of what the U.S. intelligence agencies and the Turks know. So I'm sure that they've been working to try to concoct a story that's going to stand up to the scrutiny that will be immediately put on it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Joe Biden, some of the media also going after President Trump.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

FORMER VICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: I'm very worried that the president seems to have a love affair with autocrats.

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: The president is completely in the pocket of any other dictators in the world because he admires their ability to basically kill or tacitly allow the death of anybody who criticizes them. I don't think the president ever got on the phone with anybody in Saudi Arabia. I don't think he read any sort of, you know, NSA analysis to come to that decision. He basically said I don't care. It was a brown journalist.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Wow. Jesse, where are you on this story because the president said, after meeting with secretary of state Pompeo, we have to give the Saudis a few days. But now in that last bite that we just saw, it sounds like he's saying something is going on and the journalist is definitely dead.

WATTERS: Yeah, I think the journalist is definitely dead. And it looks like this was a barbaric act. I mean, they used a bowing saw and acid to dissolve the guy, so they have to pay a price. With that said, though, I mean, we do business with a lot of unsavory characters around the world. It's best when they're not throwing it in our face and remind the whole world of that. But at the same time, I wouldn't be canceling the arms deal and I don't think we destroy an alliance over that. We'll come up with some sort of sanctions or repercussions in order for them to understand this is not allowed in a civilized society.

But as a news story, this is not having any impact on voters. People really don't understand the story or care about it that much. And the Democrats and the media are complete hypocrites, trying to score points off this. If this guy wasn't a journalist that had been killed, I don't even think the media would be covering this story. I remember -- how many people died in Syria that were gassed by Assad? Obama didn't even lift a finger after all of those people were heinously killed. I mean, come on. And then you look at other Democrats saying, oh, you know, we have to do something about Saudi Arabia. We have to pull out of this, pull out of that.

Is Hillary Clinton going to give back the $25 million the Saudi royal family gave her foundation? I don't think so. What this is about the Democrats don't like Saudi politics because it's all about oil. They've always tried to peel this country away from Saudi Arabia for energy issues. And right now, whatever the president does, if he embraces an ally like he's doing now, he's criticized. If he antagonizes an ally like he's done in the past he's criticized. He can never win.

WILLIAMS: All right. So, Kennedy, lot of people are saying this is about money.

KENNEDY: It's always about money with the Saudis.

WILLIAMS: OK. And the Saudis just send a $100 million fulfilling a pledge they've said that they would help the U.S. in terms of our efforts in Syria, the timing a little suspect.

KENNEDY: Yeah, it is a little suspect. I don't trust Saudi Arabia. And I think there are other countries in the Middle East where we are better aligned. I think you're absolutely right about Hillary Clinton, and she would have done the exact same thing. And this political cronyism goes back so many administrations, further back than her husband, and American presidents have always protected this kingdom for one reason or another. And the world is going to look very different when we're no longer reliant on oil. And I wish we were more self-reliant when it comes to our energy reserves. But, you know, you have environmentalists in this country who are -- they're very torn and hypocritical when it comes to who we accept energy from. We still need energy. We still need oil. We're not quite there yet. But hopefully we will use American brainpower in order to wean ourselves off that because it has made horrific strategic partnerships.

WILLIAMS: Dana, where are you on this one?

PERINO: Well, I want to talk about what Brennan said about the president. I think it's unfair because you go back to the Obama administration, I don't think they would have handled it differently. I don't if they'll handle it better. Do I think that, immediately, President Obama would have sent John Kerry without even picking up a suitcase directly to Saudi Arabia? And when he gets back from three days, he comes back -- what's the first thing that happens, Steve Mnuchin, the treasury secretary, meets with the president and Secretary Pompeo, and he pulls out of the Saudi conference. It's prudent, it's measured, and you just heard the president say there's going to have to be something severe that happens.

So when you give him like half a second to try to deal with this. You remember when the congress passed a bill that would have allowed the 9/11 victims' families to sue Saudi Arabia and Khalesee Mohamad, and President Obama vetoed that bill. There wasn't a lot of complaining in the media at the time about that kind of action. But I do think that the Saudis are reckless and impulsive. You have an American green card holder with, you know, there are 18,000 of them serving in our U.S. military, like, you cannot do this. We turn a blind eye to Saudi. We do not give them a lot of grief for a lot of things. Human rights violations, the way they treat women. The punishment that they use, how they treat their guest workers. We need them as an ally in the region but we're not idiots. We understand what's going on. I think the president is very clear eyed about that. And one of the things that is important is sending a signal that it's unacceptable, some of the things that might happen, we won't be able to see, OK. So these really rich Saudi people that might be involved somehow that want to travel over to the United States, make it a little hard for them to do so. We don't need to know all the things the administration is doing but we should trust them.

WILLIAMS: So, Greg, I mean, what strikes me is, obviously, I think, the grisly details about what they did to this guy. I mean, it's just horrific. And secondly, you know, picking up on what Dana was just saying, the Saudis, they're principally involved in 9/11, and we never, ever said, hey, look, you know, you guys, you have to bear responsibility.

GUTFELD: Well, I love that now the left cares, you know. We've been talking about the abusive gays, the abusive women, the spread of radical Islam and the consequences from that, including terrorism. But it wasn't such a big deal for the left because you couldn't blame it on the west. So here you have the death of a journalist and they're scrambling. They see this -- we can peg this on Trump. They don't care about the journalist. They don't care how he died. They're looking at it as an opportunity to tie it to Trump because they certainly didn't care about all the injustices that you've listed about Saudi Arabia. I mean, they've done some horrible things.

And also, to your point, for the better part of a decade, we've discussed the importance of being energy independent. We've talked on many segments on the phenomenal success of shale. We've talked about that. The people who are against shale, against fracking, are the same people right now screaming about the Saudis. The whole point of shale, the whole point of fracking is so we aren't reliant on psychopaths in the Middle East. But now the left has protected the psychopaths because they don't want us to do fracking. They don't want the shale. So there's a lot of hypocrisy going around.

PERINO: Can I make one last point on the arms deal. It is about money, OK, right. So we get the money and the jobs. But it is about something else. If a country is buying arms from us, that means they're dependent on us for parts, for all the other things that go along with it. So we get a benefit out of that because that means we're the dominant player in the region. Do we want someone like Saudi Arabia to buy weapons from China or Russia and become dependent on them rather than us? No. That would be foolish.

WILLIAMS: Well, I agree. But I just do think that we have some standing in terms of our morals, and we don't go around.

KENNEDY: I agree.

GUTFELD: Morals are overrated.

KENNEDY: . they need us more than we need them, and we need to behave accordingly.

WILLIAMS: All right. A debate raging over calling protesters mobs, that's ahead right here on The Five.

GUTFELD: Remember Brooke Baldwin's brave moment when she faced down a lone voice in defense of the mob? It was like a reverse David and Goliath.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: When you see people like Ted Cruz getting chased out of restaurants by a mob.

UNINDENTIFIED FEMALE: Oh, you're not going to use the mob word.

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: It's totally a mob. It is without a doubt. There's no other word for it.

UNINDENTIFIED FEMALE: Matt, a mob? Stop, stop.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Stop. Tuesday, Baldwin played a home game on Colbert set defending her effort to ban the M-word to describe groups of unruly, intimidating people targeting one person. Sorry, I mean a mob.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNINDENTIFIED FEMALE: So when he brought the mob word up again, I called him out. And listen, like, I don't want to be the word police, and that was not my intention, but I also believe in calling out talking points. And to hear him bring that up, I had to say something.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Get that? Any opinion Baldwin doesn't like is a talking point. I wonder if media matters told her to say that. But it's funny she says that calling out a mob is somehow groupthink. Think about it. When you try to defend someone from a large angry group, you're really just a sheep, reminds me of the other M-word, moronic. And Brooke Baldwin isn't even related to Alec. Sorry it's not woke to portray a mob as protesters. When you offer excuses for harassment, you become its defender at airports, restaurants, campuses, the streets, online. But if you've never said anything that stood you apart from the crowd, how would you even know?

And before you cite right-wing anomalies, that's merely fringe for the left. It's now main stream. There's a new one or two every day. Like the professor telling people to contaminate or steal the food of Republicans at restaurants. Just another miscreant inciting mob action built upon previous excitements by leftist leaders, celebs, and activist. I guess that's a protest too. I guess if the target is on the right, they had it coming. And anything else is a talking point. You know, Jesse, everybody has talking points.

WATTERS: Yeah.

GUTFELD: But it seems to be CNN had a talking point, like on every show, if you said mob, they were told you can't say that. So it sounds to me like she was projecting.

WATTERS: Yeah. The word mob is not a talking point. If I were to go on her show and I were to say Trump is running on jobs and the Democrats are running on mobs, that would be a talking point.

(LAUGHTER)

WATTERS: And it would be a good talking point and she could call me out. And I'll actually then prove her wrong with my facts. I don't mind Brooke Baldwin. I think she has a compelling show.

PERINO: Excuse me? Come on.

WATTERS: Dana beat her last night by 700,000 homes.

GUTFELD: Did you?

WATTERS: Doubled her audience overall. I looked at the ratings. You did. Congratulations.

And Brooke does beat MSNBC, but that's not that hard. She just has to be honest about who she has. She's acting like she's an umpire calling balls and strikes. She's not. She's an advocate for the Democratic Party, and she's playing word games to defend the DNC.

KENNEDY: She's a (UNINTELLIGIBLE)

WATTERS: She is. And the Democrats, Kennedy, ban words all the time. Merry Christmas, Pocahontas, illegal aliens, radical Islam. They love doing that. Remember the CNN promo that they just ran?

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: This is an apple. Some people won't tell you it's an apple. They'll say it's a banana. They're looking at a mob and telling you it's a banana.

KENNEDY: If only mobs had that much potassium.

It's really sad. My brother, who was in law enforcement for a long time, keeps sending me videos of protesters in Portland and how they're -- they're torturing and terrorizing people there. It's not OK. It means that you have given up on ideas. It means that there's an intellectual reversion in this country. We're reverting back to, essentially, people without rational brains and cerebral cortices. We are turning into people who use emojis instead of words, which are essentially hieroglyphics.

WATTERS: There's words for that.

KENNEDY: And it's funny. It's funny, because people think that this is a winning strategy and winning optics. But if you look at what's happening with the caravans and the visual you get from that; and if you look at what's happening with the mob, you've got to be kind of careful, because there are people who are secretly voting, going, "Well, that scares the living banana out of me."

GUTFELD: Dana.

PERINO: I don't let people do talking points on my show.

GUTFELD: That's true.

PERINO: I don't invite people on to do talking points. Just kidding.

Here's the thing. Matt Lewis, who she was talking to, he is not actually working for any candidate or a party.

GUTFELD: No.

PERINO: So he doesn't have to do anybody's talking points.

GUTFELD: He's an independent thinker.

PERINO: Yes, he has a great podcast. He's a good writer. Conservative.

GUTFELD: All right, let's -- going a little too far.

PERINO: So I don't think that -- it's one thing, if you had somebody who was on who was, like, a spokesperson for a group, then they usually give you talking points. Somebody like Matt Lewis is one of their analysts.

GUTFELD: But I say, Juan, the difference is that a mob is, you know, about intimidation. Protesters are about dialogue. That's the difference, and a lot of those people aren't interested in hearing anybody else.

JUAN WILLIAMS, CO-HOST: Well, I think you have two things here. One is that you said there's a difference between the fringe and the mainstream. I think that, in fact, when I think of Charlottesville, I think of a mob. That's a violent mob.

When I think of people like those in Portland that you were talking about, I think these sometimes are people who are homeless, who are involved with drugs. And they pick up on this, because they see it as an opportunity to act out, in my opinion. But I don't see it as part of the mob.

But I must say, I think the right has plugged into that word as a vehicle for saying to their voters, "Hey, we're facing bad guys, a mob out there," and I think that's what Brooke Baldwin was doing. She was saying, "Hey, don't just use that word helter-skelter because it fits the Republican talking points for the midterm elections. If you see a mob, call it a mob." But what he was talking about, they were people who were harassing somebody in a restaurant.

KENNEDY: But you have some Democrats who were calling for mobs.

WILLIAMS: What do you mean?

KENNEDY: That's the problem with the political discourse right now. You've got people like Cory Booker and Maxine Waters and the professor at Ole Miss, which is a great school.

GUTFELD: It is. I miss Ole Miss.

We've got to go, because we have "Fastest Seven." And I'm trying to help the producers here for once. Another Hollywood celebrity claiming Disney movies like "Snow White" are bad for kids. That's next.

KENNEDY: All right. Get ready for our brand-new segment: "The P.C. Police."

First, Keira Knightley banned her daughter from watching "Cinderella." Wow. what an authoritarian. And now Kristen Bell is blasting another classic Disney fairy tale over this scene.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(PRINCE CHARMING KISSES A SLEEPING SNOW WHITE)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

KENNEDY: Isn't that a sweet moment? Apparently not. The actress is concerned that Prince -- the prince kissing Snow White without her consent sends a bad message to her young daughters. Like that's true.

Jesse, you have young daughters, and I've been thinking about this. And I now share her outrage, and I've been looking back at some of the other Disney films that I've shared with my daughters. And I look at "The Princess and the Frog," and I think to myself, here is a human woman kissing a reptile. That's bestiality. And don't get me started with "Beauty and the Beast."

WATTERS: Yes, I found the dwarves offensive in that scene. That's politically incorrect.

GUTFELD: Imagine how I feel.

WATTERS: I also think, listen, there's room for romance and the #MeToo movement. I mean, there's plenty of room for both. Romance shouldn't be a casualty of the #MeToo movement.

And I have twin girls. And, you know, we showed them all types of movies. And one of them is a pretty girlie-girl, and she loves pink and princesses and beauty and fashion. And the other likes sports and building things and, you know, wears Adidas track pants.

So -- and then I know another young girl that was obsessed with dolls. All she wanted was a doll and play with princesses her whole life, and her mother kind of steered her away from that, because she didn't want to plant a gender stereotypes. And it actually, the course correction had a negative effect, and now she's desperate for dolls and girls; and it's a little too much.

So there's other things you can show them. There's a movie called "Brave" that stars Meridia. And Meridia has --

PERINO: Merida.

WATTERS: -- a bow and arrow, and she's pretty -- she's the star. You don't always have to go crazy. Let kids be normal, and they'll figure it out.

KENNEDY: You know, maybe let them find what they want.

It's funny, because Keira Knightley doesn't let her daughter watch "Cinderella," because her big takeaway from it is a man saves Cinderella, when actually, it's a movie about anti-bullying. And a young woman who defeats the worst bullies in her life with kindness.

PERINO: Exactly. And the other thing is, if Kristen Bell is worried about "Snow White," you would think the scene she would have picked would have been the one where it's "Mirror, mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all?" because of people getting upset and worried about how they compare to other people. And if they're pretty enough, they're beautiful enough.

So I would have picked that scene if I were going to ban my daughter from watching -- but I don't have children. So I defer to you and Jesse, because those were very good points.

KENNEDY: Greg.

GUTFELD: Everybody's trying to out-woke each other, right? And what they're doing is they're actually undermining probably one of the most unifying things in the world that crosses all cultures.

WATTERS: Yes.

GUTFELD: Which is fairy tales. If you look -- if you look at Russian literature, if you look at Japanese literature, African, it's filled with stories of love and sorrow, and warriors and princesses. You can't stop these stories from actually happening.

And I guess you can't kiss your children when they're asleep. You can't kiss your spouses when they're asleep, because that's without consent.

I would also add that, you know, her husband has done a lot of things without consent on his show "Punk'd," where he actually used to walk around naked as part of a prank. And I would say that is probably, maybe worse than kissing somebody who's asleep.

KENNEDY: Certainly. I mean, forcing that sort of a visual on unsuspecting people, especially when it's unwanted, that is not OK in this day and age.

GUTFELD: I agree.

KENNEDY: Juan, there's something to be said, you know, not only for fantasies and fairy tales; but the entire genre, superhero movies. "The Hobbit."

WILLIAMS: Yes, there are more superhero movies now that feature girls as the hero, as the protagonist, and I think it's great. I mean, I've got granddaughters. I hope they see it.

You know, so I was paying attention, because I think the kind of cultural stereotypes about, for example, "Beauty and the Beast," that the girl has to tolerate the beast; and she has to help the beast out, and then the beast becomes a good guy. You think this is fun.

GUTFELD: It's true.

WILLIAMS: What do you mean?

GUTFELD: It's true. That's what women -- they make men -- they make men better creatures.

WILLIAMS: Yes, but the thing is, then the onus is on her to be nice to --

GUTFELD: Women like to improve men.

KENNEDY: Well, it's on her to not be --

GUTFELD: Until they can't improve them. Then you're out the door.

KENNEDY: Or it's a commercial for Stockholm Syndrome, which is also incredibly problematic.

WILLIAMS: I just think, so you guys are right, by the way, on P.C. I mean, I think if you have a story, fine. We do put girls into a lot of stereotypical position --

GUTFELD: We do the same thing with boys.

WILLIAMS: Like what?

GUTFELD: Boys have to be rough-and-tumble. They have to -- they're always the criminals. Come on. It goes both ways. The fact is, there are biological roles that happened because we're different.

WATTERS: Juan, you held up a pink dress outside my office today in the wardroom department.

WILLIAMS: Yes.

WATTERS: You were experimenting.

WILLIAMS: I was? I was experimenting with you to see -- I don't know if you would, you know -- you know --

KENNEDY: Sensitivity trailing really helped.

All right. The left now using witches -- that's real -- to resist Brett Kavanaugh. That and more spellbinding stories in "The Fastest Seven," up next.

WATTERS: Welcome back. Time for "The Fastest Seven."

First up, is "Teen Vogue" using its social media to expose young readers to socialist propaganda? The magazine's Twitter account posted a link to an anti-capitalist article and included the caption -- ready? -- "Can't End Poverty Without Ending Capitalism." And retweeted this morning, "Good Morning. Capitalism is Still Bad."

"Teen Vogue." Sound like Karl Marx over here, Kennedy.

KENNEDY: It's interesting, because 80 percent of extreme global poverty was eradicated between 1980 and 2006, and in that time period alone, the number of people who were living on less than a dollar a day was staggering. And 80 percent of them were lifted out of poverty because of capitalism and free trade and innovation and entrepreneurship.

Conde Nast, a multi-billion-dollar company, owns "Teen Vogue," and that was tweeted using an iPhone. I'm certain of it.

WATTERS: That's a good statistic.

What do you think, Juan?

WILLIAMS: I just think that's, you know -- I hope it's just one person and not representative of the whole company.

But the other day -- and I may have mentioned this earlier -- I heard somebody talk about how capitalism is bigger than religion, bigger than geography, boundaries, anything else. That everybody in the world can benefit from capitalism.

WATTERS: I guess capitalism isn't in vogue anymore over there.

PERINO: So "Teen Vogue" is, like, the best example of capitalism. All the ads in the magazine are meant to get teenage girls to go to their parents to get money so that they can go and buy things that they don't need.

KENNEDY: Exactly right.

GUTFELD: I will go further and say that "Teen Vogue" is advocating for the death and suffering of millions and millions of people. I believe that, because they don't -- they are actually saying that the one engine that saves lives is evil.

So I put a challenge to the CEO. Robert Sauerberg is the CEO of -- he should go and pay a visit to "Teen Vogue," if they have any offices, and ask them why they're a propaganda operation meant to brainwash kids into believing in horrible, horrible ideas. It's disgusting. "Teen Vogue" is crap.

And I used to subscribe.

WATTERS: Wow. I thought you still did. Oh, it was another one of those magazines.

PERINO: That was for the articles.

WATTERS: Up next, Democrats and mobs -- mobs, Juan -- of screaming activists couldn't derail Brett Kavanaugh from being confirmed to the Supreme Court. So now the left is brewing up something different.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BETTE MIDLER, ACTRESS: Twist the bones and bend the back. Itch-it-a-cop- it-a-Mela-a-ka-mys-ti-ca. Trim him of his baby fat. Itch-it-a-cop-it-a- Mela-a-ka-mys-ti-ca.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: That's right: witches are reportedly planning to put a hex on Kavanaugh to resist and cause a lot of suffering. And by the way, "Watters' World" will be featuring one of these witches Saturday night, 8 p.m.

GUTFELD: Of course you will!

WATTERS: So make sure to tune in. Kennedy.

KENNEDY: Don't make them mad. You are not supposed to do this. I mean, talk about "The Fastest Seven." It is said in witchcraft if you cast spells negatively, that energy comes back at you seven times. So it is -- so for those witches who are engaging their time and energy, just be careful. And I'm a superstitious person. So no way.

WATTERS: Juan, these are your people.

WILLIAMS: My people? I don't know.

WATTERS: Just like Kavanaugh.

WILLIAMS: So by the way, who's doing this?

WATTERS: Witches, Juan.

WILLIAMS: I mean, like, there are witches in the world now?

WATTERS: Yes. These are witches.

WILLIAMS: You believe in witches?

WATTERS: I don't believe in them.

PERINO: They call themselves witches.

WILLIAMS: I don't know.

KENNEDY: Ninety-nine problems and a witch ain't one, right?

WILLIAMS: What?

KENNEDY: Ninety-nine problems and a witch ain't one.

WILLIAMS: I don't know anything about this. I mean, it just looks like craziness to me.

WATTERS: Yes, Juan, way to prep for the show.

PERINO: Yes, exactly.

You know what I say? Knock yourselves out. Just, like, spend your time doing that, it's fine.

WATTERS: All right.

GUTFELD: They're ignorant. If -- witches were actually part of the first witch hunt, believe it or not. That's where witch hunts came from.

PERINO: Yes. That's -- Lizzie Borden [SIC].

GUTFELD: Yes, you'll get -- Lizzie Borden?

PERINO: Lizzie Borden, I'm sorry.

GUTFELD: The Salem witch trials -- the Salem witch trials executed 20 people, and they weren't witches. They were targeted by a mob who forced them to prove their innocence. What does that sound like? Kavanaugh. They should be defending Kavanaugh.

WATTERS: Gutfeld bringing his A-game today, guys.

And finally, Buffalo Wild Wings is updating its fall menu. You ready? Pumpkin spice wings. The chain debuted a pumpkin ale sauce earlier this month. But is it gross or great?

All right, guys. What do you guys think? What do we think of pumpkin spice wings? No one looks like they even want to try them.

PERINO: I can smell it from here, and it's just -- no.

(CROSSTALK)

KENNEDY: -- celiac.

WATTERS: You know what? This is -- just the smell alone, is that what's turning people off?

GUTFELD: This is the downside of capitalism. We talked about the upside of capitalism. Capitalism causes people to find solutions for things that maybe we don't need. I don't know if we need this, but they're trying to squeeze something out of a tired, boring gourd. "What else can we do with a pumpkin?" And so we get this.

WILLIAMS: Wait a minute.

WATTERS: But people do like pumpkin spice lattes, right?

GUTFELD: I don't.

PERINO: Why don't you try it?

WILLIAMS: Yes.

GUTFELD: Mr. --

WATTERS: Do I have to?

WILLIAMS: Wait a minute. You were making fun of people a minute ago.

KENNEDY: You got the bucket.

WATTERS: It's still chicken on the inside.

WILLIAMS: I see, I see.

WATTERS: Not bad.

WILLIAMS: You know what? This is capitalism, Greg, exploiting our poor friend, forcing him to eat something he doesn't want to eat.

WATTERS: All right. I'm going to finish these after the break. "One More Thing" is up next.

PERINO: It's time for "One More Thing." I've got a big announcement. On Monday, "The Five" is going to hit the road. We are going to Dallas. We're talking all about the midterms. We're going to be in Dallas on Monday, October 22. Beto O'Rourke and Ted Cruz, you know they're battling it out there in one of the most watched races in the country. There's many more big races happening in Texas.

And Dallas native Lawrence Jones will be joining us for the show. It's going to be held at SMU, Southern Methodist University. We'll also be answering questions from students. That's going to be fun. And for Jesse and Greg and Juan, they'll be enjoying a local barbecue hot spot yet to be named. So we're very excited about that. Hope you watch the show.

Juan.

WATTERS: Yes, don't chase us out of the restaurant, mob. Let us eat in peace.

GUTFELD: That doesn't happen in Texas.

PERINO: Juan.

WATTERS: Maybe (UNINTELLIGIBLE) will be there.

WILLIAMS: Normally when people see me walking on the street, they stop me and they want to talk politics but not today. It was all about the home run that wasn't. Take a look at this video from last night's Red Sox/Astros game.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Right field. Back there. That's at the track, he leaps! And it is out! It's off a fan!

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: You can see the ball seemed destined to be a home run, but the umpire rules fan interference. This reminded me of 2003 when Steve Bartman, a Cubs fan, intercepted a ball that could've been an out for his team. Bartman later said the moment changed his life for the worst forever.

Houston Astros fan Troy Caldwell says he's afraid the same fate awaits him and he's going to be known as the guy who caused the Astros to lose.

PERINO: Not good. Greg.

GUTFELD: Don't touch other people's balls is what I say.

All right. Let's go to this.

KENNEDY: Very classy.

GRAPHIC: Greg's Cat-Off

GUTFELD: "Greg's Cat-Off." OK, real quick, we've got three cat videos and you guys are going to vote which one is the best, that video.

Let's go to No. 1. Here we've got a cat opening a door. Look at him try. He can't quite do it, can he? But then he starts thinking there's got to be a better way. So then he gets down there, and then he says, "I'm going to come up from below." And he opens the door. All right!

Go, second cat. This is a cat that's looking for a place to rest. What does he rest? On another pile of cats. That's right. He's got a cat sofa.

KENNEDY: Aww, cozy.

GUTFELD: Isn't that great? He probably ate them later.

All right. Last cat video, here we go in slow mo. An adorable cat just leaping. Very fuzzy little kitten there. And that is your three cat video choices.

Kennedy, your vote?

KENNEDY: I go for the one who's leaving, so the one who gets out the door.

GUTFELD: Juan.

WILLIAMS: I like the slo mo.

GUTFELD: Slo mo.

WATTERS: Slo mo.

PERINO: I'm going to go with the opening the door. Very talented.

GUTFELD: I'm going to say opening the door, and that breaks it. Opening the door wins.

PERINO: All right. Very good. Jesse.

WATTERS: OK, so everybody wants to do this. You want to hit a half-court shot at a basketball game. It happened last night at the Nicks game. Check out this guy, for 10 Gs.

PERINO: Wow.

KENNEDY: That's great.

WATTERS: Pretty good. Not bad, right? And I think the Nicks just signed him to a 10-year -- 10-day contract.

PERINO: Do you think it's easier to get that -- I mean, is your chance of hitting that more than winning the lottery?

WATTERS: No, I'll hit that shot.

By the way, my lottery ticket will be called on Friday. So maybe on Friday, it might be the last time you guys see me.

PERINO: Will you still go to Dallas?

WATTERS: No.

PERINO: Kennedy.

KENNEDY: Well, I was disappointed in the pumpkin wings, but these are gluten-free, dairy-free pumpkin cheesecake that I made this afternoon. Those of us with food allergies oftentimes don't get to enjoy the fruits of the season. Pumpkin cheesecake is delicious.

GUTFELD: What's it made out of?

KENNEDY: All you have to do is substitute tofu cream cheese for the cream cheese. You still use eggs, and instead of heavy cream, you use coconut milk creamer.

GUTFELD: Wait, there's coconut in it?

KENNEDY: Don't say that.

GUTFELD: I'm allergic.

KENNEDY: Don't say that! No. And the crust is granola and coconut oil.

PERINO: Is there a doctor in the house? No doctor in the house? Oh, well.

WILLIAMS: It's delicious.

PERINO: Set your DVRs. Never miss an episode of "The Five." "Special Report" is up next. I'm going to eat my cheesecake -- Bret.

BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS: You guys have all the good food. Thanks, Dana.

