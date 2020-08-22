Trump slams Biden ahead of big DNC speech

This is a rush transcript from “The Five," August 20, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everybody. I am Jesse Watters, along with Dana Perino, Greg Gutfeld, Juan Williams, and Martha MacCallum. It is 5:00 in New York City, and this is The Five. It's one of the biggest nights of Joe Biden's life. Hours from now, he will accept the Democratic nomination for president.

But President Trump is not letting Biden have the spotlight all to himself. Trump campaigning near Biden's hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, turning up the heat with searing attacks on the former VP's character and policies. Take a look.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: So tonight, we have -- Slow Joe will speak at the Democrat convention. And I am sure that he will just knock them dead. If you want a vision of your life under the Biden presidency, think of the smouldering ruins in Minneapolis, the violent anarchy of Portland, the bloodstained sidewalks of Chicago, and imagine the mayhem coming to your town.

He left -- he abandoned Pennsylvania and he spent the last half century in Washington selling out our country and ripping off our jobs. And now, he's going to come in and make a change. I don't think so.

WATTERS: All right, pretty brutal attack there. All right, before we get to the president, Martha MacCallum, let's go to you, because you were actually there in Delaware where Joe Biden's going to be delivering his address tonight. We have seen all week the kind of mediocrely produced campaign. And tonight, is it different? Tonight, it looks like there's a live aspect to it. What do we expect this evening?

MARTHA MACCALLUM, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Well, you know, I think as we all noticed last night when they took that wide shot of Kamala Harris and you saw that room -- just an empty room that we're all used to seeing delegates standing with the, you know, the cube-like things with the state names all over them and there was no one there. It was just weird.

So tonight, I do think they're going to try to take that to another level. I tried to find out this afternoon, walking around here, whether or not this was a recent development. It seems like it has been in the works for a little while that there will be some kind of outside event behind us -- Peter (ph) do you he's been reporting on this for us.

It looks like they could fit about 100 cars back there and that they will. He is -- I asked -- he is expected to make the speech inside as Kamala Harris did. At least, that's what they are telling us so far today. But we do think that after that, there's going to be some sort of outside event here with some fireworks perhaps. And, you know, hallelujah.

I mean, you know, I think everybody is just dying to see a little bit of regular enthusiasm and excitement that we're used to seeing at these things, but a very sombre week.

WATTERS: Yes. So it's like a drive-in with fireworks. We'll all be watching. Greg, the president is not letting up, hammering Joe Biden for basically abandoning his home state of Pennsylvania, saying he's kind of left them high and dry with open borders, bad trade deals, high regulation, high taxes, not letting his foot off Biden's neck, right, on his big night.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, the key difference there if you -- these are specific claims by Trump as opposed to the amorphous kind of -- I don't know, insults about Trump's personality, the things that can't be measured. At least, what Trump is talking about can be measured. But first, I just want to talk about tonight, because I'm going to tell you the truth. I thought the convention was already over.

WATTERS: Oh.

GUTFELD: I totally forgot about Joe. And I am wondering if there was anybody at home who kind of felt the same way. I completely forgot that Joe actually is going to be there and accept the nomination. Completely forgot about it. But I think the -- it's an interesting comparison again. So this has been nothing but Trump-bashing, and that makes sense, because you are the outside party looking in.

You're hungry for power. So of course, you are going to portray the guy in the White House as awful. But the difference here and it's very important to note, they've replaced awful with evil. And by extension, they're portraying voters who are unsure about Joe or who once voted for Obama and now voted for Trump. People who favored as guilty by association, so you're probably racist, sexist, you're probably evil just like the person you're voting for.

And this, on the long term, even in the short term, puts targets on voters' backs. That's the thing that worries me. I'm -- used to teach politics. They mirror each other. Both groups say each one of them is wrong. But we're entering a new phase where the Democrats' game plan has lifted from kind of the feverish hate you find on Twitter and Antifa.

And they are demonizing in exchange for power. And I worry about the consequences of that.

WATTERS: Juan, what are your expectations for Joe Biden this evening? This is, you know, this is a week where there's a lot bigger and brighter stars than Joe Biden who'd been speaking. And here he is Thursday night, a lot of pressure.

JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, I think Joe Biden has got to be up for the fight. I think Democrats want to know that he is in there. Biden has a great slogan. You know, this is a battle for the soul of America. I think tonight he has got to be very clear that he is a warrior for the soul of America and that he has values and principles and that he's willing to stand up for.

He's not going to get distracted by Trump off trolling in Scranton, Pennsylvania, saying that Biden somehow ripped off the people of Scranton in Pennsylvania. Joe Biden is a much loved son of Scranton, Pennsylvania. And while he's saying that Biden was ripping somebody off, you see Steve Bannon, Trump's number one guy there being indicted for fraud, for ripping off Republicans who was sending him money to try to build the wall.

And it's not just obviously Bannon, but you can go down the line of Stone, Flynn, Manafort, Michael Cohen. You know, drain the swamp. Build a wall. As Senator Warren said today, it's all a con job. But in terms of the speech tonight, Jesse, I think that he has got to make it clear, as I said soul of America.

And this election is a referendum about Donald Trump and about Trump's record over the last four years. Do you want another four years of this? I think that's the point that he has got to deliver tonight.

WATTERS: Dana, do you think Joe Biden is capable of delivering, as Juan said?

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, Joe Biden has political strengths, but public speaking has never been one of them. And it's not likely to be one that he all of a sudden gets. Now, I do think that it is hard to do a speech like this without a crowd. Imagine not having anyone, you know, start a chant or shout your name or start crazy applause.

And you get to stand there and bask in that energy. And instead -- I mean, you and Greg are fantastic at doing monologues, and you read into a prompter, right? You don't have -- you don't at least right now during the pandemic, you don't have immediate audience feedback. I think that's hard. And I also think it's kind of sad for them. But this is what we are dealing with right now, so I think it will be OK.

But I think that it's hard to screw up a prepared speech like this where you're reading in the teleprompter. I think when you start to see Biden and Harris do some interviews like they're going to do this weekend with David Muir of ABC News. That's where you're going to start to see a little bit more room for error.

I think at the end of tonight, the goal for the Democrats has to be to look a little bit more like Clinton-Gore than Dole-Kemp, not sure what the consensus is going to be at this point.

WATTERS: Yes. I do miss basking in the applause of live audiences. Greg, I know you agree with that.

GUTFELD: I still get it, though. Whenever I leave this studio, it's -- I can barely get to my private limo.

WATTERS: I know.

GUTFELD: Because people, they're just throwing themselves at me. And it's disgusting, because --

PERINO: Do they twirl their masks and throw them at you?

GUTFELD: They take it off seductively and they just throw it at me. It's really disgusting.

WATTERS: In your dreams, Gutfeld. Coming up, Barack Obama upstages Kamala Harris' big night after claiming President Trump is a threat to democracy.

PERINO: Kamala Harris's big moment accepting her party's vice presidential nomination being overshadowed. Harris had a tough act to follow after former President Obama launched his sharpest attacks yet against President Donald Trump.

BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I did hope, for the sake of our country, that Donald Trump might show some interest in taking the job seriously, but he never did. For close to four years now, he has shown no interest in putting in the work. No interest in finding common ground. No interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself and his friends.

Donald Trump hasn't grown into the job because he can't. This administration has shown it will tear our democracy down if that's what it takes for them to win.

PERINO: Juan, Democrats let us know that Barack Obama was supposed to be the last speaker, but he asked to go before Kamala Harris so that he could be seen as the attack dog, which is usually a vice presidential role and that she could rise above. Do you think that she was overshadowed, or did she have her own moment?

WILLIAMS: Well, first of all, I think that, you know, he didn't want to be an attack dog so much. I mean, he just laid out the case. But yes, it was a hand off to Kamala Harris, kind of a generational thing. A man who had been president saying this woman is well prepared to be vice president. But the bigger point, I think, is that Obama did overshadow her, Dana.

So to your point, yes, I don't think there is any question. But remember, he is a former president. He is much better known, and in my opinion, a much better speaker. So I didn't think that there was ever going to be a contest there. It was an act of grace on his part to say she should be -- given the last, the primary spot on her night when she makes history.

A black woman nominated to be vice president of the United States, just a quick note on Obama's speech. You know, it's interesting to me because it's, you know, I think it was Chris Wallace that, you know -- it wasn't hope and change. It was a different tone to that speech. And I really felt like he was speaking to people who were disillusioned, people who might've become cynical about the state of American politics and think things don't change.

Problems don't get solved. And he said in terms of -- he posed it, I should say. In terms of civil rights, and he said, you know, people who were being beaten, people who were getting even hanged didn't give up hope in those days, but in fact, kept their faith in America and American principles of equal rights and justice and kept going on.

And he said John Lewis told him that on the day that Barack Obama was born, John Lewis was being ushered into jail in the south. He says things change quickly. You just got to keep your hope. You have to get out there. Get involved. Organize and vote. So in that sense, I found it inspiring.

PERINO: Greg, I noted that it wasn't so much hope and change as you better vote or we are all screwed. That seemed to be message.

GUTFELD: Well, it went exactly as I think I predicted, which was nothing that Obama said was fact based, it was all feelings based. It was this -- again, this kind of cloudy -- he is unfit. He is mean. He's bad. These are opinions. They actually are not tied to any data. There is no bottom line that the voter can kind of grab onto, because believe -- they want to hear about jobs.

They want to hear about the economy. They want to hear about specifics. So this is basically just more of that stuff that you've already heard on CNN and MSNBC, which is Trump, is a big meanie. And he is going to be even meaner. Now, what Kamala said -- Kamala said about Trump was that he caused a loss of certainty. And this says a lot about Obama.

But how can you lose something that you never had before? I think that Kamala forgets the weekly beheadings that occurred when Obama was president. You want to talk about anxiety and uncertainty? We were doing The Five during that. Everybody here was morose and uncertain about the next terror attack, because every single day that those beheadings took place, they were unmatched.

There was no counter offensive. So -- the Democrats offered no response to that. And that created a level of uncertainty we had not had since 9/11 that then Trump just addressed. Now, what we are seeing? We're seeing the same thing with the interior terrorism, the stuff in the United States, the violence on the street, the mayhem, the murders.

Again, there is no counter offensive from the Democrats who are running the city. And that, again, is creating uncertainty and anxiety in the American population. Those are the people that are going to vote, because the Democrats are letting them down. They are not even touching this idea because they know they are responsible.

PERINO: Interesting that you bring up the point about the cynicism and Barack Obama, Martha, saying, you know, we have to get out there. You have to continue to have hope. And yet, there was one line in Kamala Harris' speech that really stuck out to me. She said -- in talking about what they will accomplish, she said we may fall short. And I thought what?

Did she just say we may fall short? But she said that we're going to be honest with you. We may not get there. I didn't think that was very rousing.

MACCALLUM: Yes. I think it's a great point, Dana. And you think about the two times in recent history that an incumbent has lost his job, right? And you have Bill Clinton who presented this vision of the man from hope, this young, inspiring, uplifting. Whatever you think about Bill Clinton, that's what, got him to that moment. And then you go back to Ronald Reagan, the other person who was able to do this.

It's an uphill battle to beat an incumbent, very, very hard to do, OK, especially in a difficult economic time which we're in. So Ronald Reagan had morning in America. Where is the morning in America? We've heard about build back better. Barack Obama had a unique opportunity in that speech to say here's why Joe is the man. Here's why he is the one who can turn this thing around.

Here's what he's going to do to build us back better and to create that momentum. But it was, like, the Joe lines were sort of somewhat throw-away. He is descent. He's nice. He's a great guy. He's my brother. And then let's move on and talk about other stuff. And just, you know, you better get out there and vote. So I think it was a bit of a wasted opportunity in terms of the mission of the moment.

PERINO: Jesse, do you think that last night, for either former President Obama or Kamala Harris, did they bring in any new voters, anyone who might have been -- maybe didn't vote in 2016 or have never voted Democrat before?

WATTERS: Doubt it, Dana. President Obama looked terrified. This was not an uplifting speech at all. It looked like he knows this is going to a low turnout election. And the internal numbers for the Democratic Party must be horrific because this looked like a desperate plea to vote early and cast you ballot immediately. He knows Joe has no base.

I mean, he didn't want Joe to run in 2016, didn't want Joe to run this year. He knows COVID is on the downtrend. He knows football is around the corner. Schools are reopening. The economy is coming back. And Joe's going to be exposed or -- the writing is on the wall. To say that Donald Trump is a threat to democracy, all Democrats believe if they don't win it's a threat to democracy.

I actually think the threat to democracy is, you know, buying foreign intelligence to wiretap an opposing political campaign. But what do I know? It looked to me like the president was extremely -- Obama disdainful of the current president, because he just left his legacy in tatters. The Obama mandate is gone. Iran deal is out of there.

The only thing left right now is kind of a cloud of scandal. Because President Obama knows if Biden doesn't win, Bill Barr stays there and Durham continues to investigate Obamagate. President Obama was not a very effective leader. He was frozen any time he had to make a decision. He had a very weak recovery, astronomical gas prices, a slew of domestic terror attacks, racial polarization.

These were not great times. And to say that, you know, Trump has bad character. Oh, come on. Everybody in the Democratic Party was palling around with Harvey Weinstein, Jeffrey Epstein. You had Crooked Hillary out there. Where is Hunter Biden? Those dirty FBI agents, please. A lot of times, people say Barack Obama gave us Donald Trump.

He could have gone on there last night and just apologized to the Democratic Party for delivering that. So at the end of the day, I don't think he did what he needed to do. And he knows that this is going to be a tough race.

PERINO: God love you, Jesse. You make me laugh. All right, next, Hillary Clinton makes her return to the Democratic convention with serious accusations against President Trump. We will tell you about them next.

GUTFELD: Hillary Clinton returning to the spotlight. That's her on the left. And warning President Trump will cheat his way to re-election. She knows cheaters.

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE: This can't be another would've, could've, should've election. Vote for honest elections so we, not a foreign adversary, choose our president. Don't forget. Joe and Kamala can win by three million votes and still lose. Take it from me. So we need numbers, overwhelming, so Trump can't sneak or steal his way to victory.

GUTFELD: Well, Dana, I think Captain Crazy Eyes has a point there. She is the expert when it comes to losing, so maybe they should listen to her.

PERINO: As Karl Rove said last night, at least there is no bitterness or regret or anything like that happening over there. I do think that one of the things we have not seen as much of is the youth of the party. The -- that -- Joe Biden is an older man, we all know that. He's -- he wants to be president. He is an older man. And he wants to lead a relatively young country.

And you didn't see as much of that last night or in the last couple of nights. I think you will see a little bit more of that tonight. Andrew Yang is speaking. Pete Buttigieg is going to speak as well. So there will be a little bit more of that sort of pep in your step type of thing. But the other thing that is very different from 2016 to 2020 is the relationship between Bernie Sanders and Biden versus Bernie Sanders and Clinton.

The Bernie-Clinton people -- if you remember back to 2016, his endorsement of Hillary Clinton was a little bit lukewarm to say the least. So what you have now is Bernie and Biden. They seem to, like, getting along pretty well. Their staffs are getting along. They are putting an effort into it. The progressives might not get everything that they want, but that's a big difference.

And I have to say she should do a little bit of self-examination as to why that was and why people might not have turned out.

GUTFELD: Juan, Dana surprisingly made a very good point.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: That --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Like, Hillary is not like her husband who was a popular scoundrel. She is not very popular among the Democrats. Does the party have to weigh the cost and the benefits of having her on?

WILLIAMS: Oh, no. I think especially for women. And I think lots of this convention has been targeted, message-wise, at women, Greg. You know, last night, you not only had Clinton. You had Warren, Pelosi. You know, you can go down the line. The idea here, I think, is that President Trump said it last week. If he doesn't win, then the election was rigged.

And obviously, he's talked about delaying the election. He's trying to undermine the Post Office. He said, you know, he doesn't have faith in this whole structure, because right now so many people want to engage in fraud. I mean, you know, at some point, you say tongue in cheek, she said. You know what, she won by two million votes or whatever and still lost the election.

So it's a little tongue in cheek because she is not saying anything illegal happened. But she is suggesting don't ever close your eyes in a poker game with Donald Trump, because all that matters for him is winning. It's not about decency, compassion, about standing up for American democracy. It's just about winning.

GUTFELD: Unlike the Democratic Party, all about compassion as the cities explode. You know, Juan makes a good point, though, Martha, about -- it seems like the Democrats are -- want to be the party of women. Even though their speakers chant being Harvey Weinstein. Their speakers partied with Jeffrey Epstein.

And their most famous female who was up there last night smeared women who were victims of sexual assault of her husband. So it seems like they're trying to have their cake and eat it too. I don't know if that's the right analogy.

MACCALLUM: Yes, I mean, I thought -- I thought Scott Jennings who worked at the Bush White House with Dana had a great moment over on a rival cable network over there the other night when he said, you know, how has Bill Clinton not been canceled? Everybody's been canceled.

So how has he survived this process which I think is a good question, given some of the pictures that came out that day? And you know, once they start doing these interviews, when Kamala Harris and Joe Biden sit down, you're going to start to get into hopefully, some nitty-gritty questions about her saying that, you know, she believed the women who accused Joe Biden. I know Tara Reade is back out there today telling her story which I'm sure is something that they're not too excited about.

But there's a lot of hypocrisy that goes around here and I think that you are about to see a very bare-knuckle moment surface. You know, as soon -- sorry, there's a bug flying around my face. As soon as this moment is over, right, as soon as you get through the DNC and all this, like, you know, this guy's decent and nice and you know, it's all about being decent nice, both sides want to win, right? And you're going to start to see this get really, really ugly in the coming weeks. Mark my words.

So this has only just begun and yes you know the hypocrisy about the issues of women and kind of aiming at both sides on that front is not going to end.

GUTFELD: Jesse, I felt like the real worry that I got from Hillary was that voters aren't going to show up for Joe which kind of explains why they're pushing the mail-in ballots because they got to make it as easy as possible for uninterested ambivalent voters to vote.

WATTERS: Yes, that's what I said at the top. They know it's going to be a low turnout deal and they're just freaking out and making sure everybody gets their ballots in early. And honestly, she looked like a ghost haunting the country last night Gutfeld. The way she comes out of there from the dark, screechy audio. It was a hollow speech. No one's talking about it. It was just lifeless.

To have democrats complain about fairness and election makes me laugh. I mean, big tech censoring Republicans. The Democrats have the media in their back pocket. They have unions squeezing the president before an election to get what they want. I mean, come on, Hillary paid $9 million for foreign interference to get a wiretap. She's complaining about fairness? And when she does play poker with the president, she's only got one card, and that's the race card. And we've seen that many -- too many times.

The thing that's funny to me is she called on Democrats to volunteer as poll workers. Last night now when I hear Crooked inspiring Trump haters to volunteer as poll workers, it makes me a little uneasy. I think they're nervous about turnout and they're just trying to work the angles or at least trying to get out ahead of this thing so they can have an excuse when they lose.

GUTFELD: Well, I do know her husband loves a good poll worker.

WATTERS: Don't do it You did it. It's too late.

GUTFELD: Nightclubs, table dancing.

WATTERS: Yes.

GUTFELD: So, does Hunter. Hunter doesn't hide it. He loves a good nightclub, a good tipper. Still no mentioned from DNC speakers about the violence plaguing major cities, but we heard plenty about taking away guns.

MACCALLUM: The third night of the Democratic Convention focused in part on gun control. We had emotional speeches from former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords and other victims of gun violence. But so far, still no mention of the violent protests that we have seen in major cities, the huge increase in homicides, and then you've got the example of the Portland Police declaring a riot for the after the 84th night of unrest there. Federal officers clashed with agitators outside of an ICE building. They threw rocks, bottles and a hammer at the authorities there.

So, Greg, you know, it feels, obviously, no one -- everyone is moved by the story of Gabby Giffords and this woman who spoke about her son being shot at a birthday party, a stray bullet. These are all very tragic stories. But given what we see going on around the nation, and given the fact that you've got I think, an 80 percent increase in gun sales in this country right now because people are concerned, is this moment -- you know, are they meeting the moment?

GUTFELD: No, they're not. I said this yesterday. Rather than have the courage to condemn the very specific crimes of violence that are terrorizing right now the citizens in our cities, they instead created a broad target out of generic gun violence. So, they use tragedy it kind of as a shield.

So, when you use -- when you make a generic -- a broad target out of gun violence, what you're saying is everything good or bad resulting from the gun is kind of like all the same. They're all kind of equal. By doing that, they actually -- they deftly or they think they did deftly sidestep confronting an American crisis that they are in part responsible for, because these are cities run by Democratic leaders.

And they know that by not doing anything, it creates a lot of tension and anxiety so that the voters might stop and think whether voting for Trump is going to make this worse or not. They're essentially leveraging terror. They're extorting a vote out of America. It's pretty disgusting.

MACCALLUM: You know, Juan, I wonder, with all of this discussion about the suburban voter, you know, the suburban voter is concerned about what's going on in the cities. And if anything, it feels like at this moment, there's concern about these defund the police movements and whether or not that violence is going to make its way as it already has in some cases from the cities out to the suburbs.

I want to just roll this video. This is in New York. It's a -- I warn you, it's very horrific scene. A former police officer was assaulted on the street. This is on 39th Street. This is basically Midtown, in the middle of the afternoon. And in New York, they pulled 600 police officers off the street. And now we're seeing this. So, is this a mistake for Democrats to ignore this?

WILLIAMS: They're not ignoring it. I mean, first of all, there's not --

MACCALLUM: They haven't mentioned it once, Juan.

WILLIAMS: OK, there's not widespread violence in American cities. Let's not get buying to Donald Trump's nonsense about American --

MACCALLUM: Wait a minute, Juan. Homicides are up --

GUTFELD: Please, where are your facts, Juan? Where are your facts?

WILLIAMS: That's just not true, OK.

MACCALLUM: Juan, hold on.

WILLIAMS: No, no, let me finish because you guys are pushing a false narrative.

MACCALLUM: Homicides are up 37 percent --

WILLIAMS: You're pushing a totally false narrative. You're pushing a totally false narrative.

GUTFELD: I'm not Donald Trump. I'm telling you the facts. Every day, I tell you the facts, Juan, and you keep shooting it to Donald Trump. It's pathetic.

WILLIAMS: There's no facts there because --

GUTFELD: You need to come up with a new talking point.

WILLIAMS: In fact, American violence and violent crime in this country is down. It's near 30 years low.

GUTFELD: The murders are up. The shootings are up. Stop it, Juan.

WILLIAMS: Ok, but it's nothing to do -- it has nothing to do with anarchist violence.

GUTFELD: Find a new talking point. It makes you wrong, you're embarrassing.

WILLIAMS: OK, this is not anarchistic violence, you know, by a small group in Portland, Oregon, that suddenly being blown into like, oh, that represents what's going on in American cities. That's just wrong. That's just a total distraction. The reality is that, you know, Democrats are not responsible for some violent anarchist no more than Donald Trump is responsible for QAnon violence --

GUTFELD: QAnon violence? There is none.

MACCALLUM: Hold on. Hold on. I want to get -- I want to get to Dana.

WILLIAMS: -- or saying that there are fine people in Charlottesville who run over somebody and kill people.

GUTFELD: You are hilarious.

MACCALLUM: Dana, the fact of the matter is that homicides are up 37 percent in 20 cities across America. This is not -- this is a widespread issue. So, are the suburban voters going to look to Donald Trump in this moment when they might have looked to Joe Biden if this is just not even addressed?

PERINO: Well, I think I've mentioned on the show that suburban voters -- people that live in the suburbs like to go to the cities, and they do all the great things that they can do in the cities, museums, theater, arts, whatever it is that they want to do, restaurants, things like that.

So yes, I mean, if you if you know that the violence is up in your city or the homicides, to be specific, are up, would you go? Probably not. And also, if you add the pandemic on top of it, there's nothing to go to. So, we have a twin problem, talking about a twin-demic, there you go. There is one of them.

I do want to mention one thing about last night. Obviously, Gabby Giffords, amazing story when she talked about she lost her -- some ability to speak but she didn't lose her voice. It was a beautiful line. But I also thought that when you saw those moms and the students who are very frustrated because they feel like they are forgotten, there's a big school shooting, we talked about it for four days, and it goes away. It happens again, we talked about it -- so I don't -- I don't blame the Democrats for bringing that up.

I do think, though, that they do need to think about something Katie Pavlich brought up last night. There are since January 2.5 million more gunowners in the United States, couple that with the New York State Attorney General has called for the dissolution of the National Rifle Association rather than just punishing for bad behavior on the finances.

So now, you -- if you're -- if you're looking at a very close election, I don't know if that's the best thing to do, but I understand why they appeal to those younger people and the parents.

MACCALLUM: Jesse?

WATTERS: Looting is up, arson is up, shootings are up, and murders up. Maybe the Democratic politicians in the city are misreporting their own criminal activity. I doubt that though. So, I think the Democrats are just misreading the nation. This is not 2015 where we're seeing a rash of school shootings or mass shootings. This is 2020 and you're seeing a rise in homicides, shootings, quality of life issues, homelessness, riots, and street crime.

If you live in a major metropolitan area or a big market, medium market, and you turn on the local news every single night, they lead with crime stories. And if you're in the burbs of those local markets, you're tuning in, and you're seeing crime, crime, crime at the top of every hour. And then you go on social media, and you're looking at viral videos. The guy in Portland that got kicked in the head, almost died, that's got more views than some of these Democrats speaking at the convention.

So you can't censor this where CNN doesn't report it or the New York Times as a report it. Everybody feels it. And if you say we're going to take your guns away and defund the police during this surge of chaos, that's just a recipe for disaster. And not only have they not mentioned crime, they haven't mentioned China, Russia, impeachment, judges, North Korea, taxes, border wall, trade, God, or terrorism. They've either just ignored issues or they've seated at all the Donald Trump and that's not good.

MACCALLUM: All right, thanks, guys. Coming up next, pandemic politics. Democrats pointing their fingers at President Trump during the DNC.

WILLIAMS: A big virtual night for Joe Biden. Hours from now, he will accept the Democratic nomination for president in Delaware. Let's get our final thoughts. Martha, you're on the ground. What are you hearing about what Joe Biden might do to set off some fireworks tonight?

MACCALLUM: Well, I'm just looking forward to seeing some actual human beings who are going to be sitting in cars behind us, and they're going to come out on the stage behind us as well tonight. And we understand there's going to be fireworks, so I'm looking forward to some semblance of what people want to see.

I mean, these nights, I also think that there needs to be a message that there's a light at the end of the tunnel. People are tired of being down and depressed in this country, and they want to be lifted up. And I think that's really the mission for tonight for Joe Biden if he hopes to persuade voters that he is the guy to do it.

WILLIAMS: Greg?

GUTFELD: I would say to the viewers who are watching this in the convention to take heart when you hear about this ominous chaos that Trump causes. You have to consider the source. I mentioned this before. The people that are accusing Trump of creating chaos and horror and hell and all this stuff, they're not cab drivers, they're not bouncers, they're not stockbrokers, they're not real estate agents. They are establishment politicians and workers in the media.

So, Trump has created legitimate chaos for them. They are experiencing real honest to God pain and suffering, because they are not used to this kind of creature. Trump's actions have actually helped you. But it hasn't helped the bubble of elite. They're going haywire. And that is awesome. So that -- you should always remember that when you hear them melting down.

WILLIAMS: So, Dana, I think most Americans, I think it's like two-thirds disapprove of Trump on the virus, what is Biden have to say about that?

PERINO: Well, they've said it all week, so I think that he'll probably talk about it again. But I think they have to like look beyond the virus because there's going to be a vaccine, and they know that. So that's why they're hedging their bets on that.

The thing I'm looking at is the activist side of the Democratic Party has been very, very quiet this week. I'm like, why is that? Then I realized, well, they don't have an opportunity to interrupt. The DNC can absolutely control the message. I don't know if they are as complacent as it appears, because you don't hear from them.

WILLIAMS: Jesse.

WATTERS: This is not election about the character of Donald Trump, the soul of the nation, anything like that. This is election about performance, competence, and results. And until the Chinese virus came here, Donald Trump had an excellent track record of accomplishments.

Now, look at the virus. The Democrats are nervous politically because yesterday in New York, there was only one death. And for the last four straight weeks, deaths and cases have gone down. They see that, it's slipping away, and that's what this is all about.

WILLIAMS: All right, "ONE MORE THING" up next for you on THE FIVE.

WATTERS: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." Juan?

WILLIAMS: All right, Jesse, get that tissue box ready, a wet eye alert. Will Claussen is getting married and here he is asking his brother who has down syndrome to be his best man. Take a look.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Please say yes to be my best man. Well --

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What? Will you want to be my best man?

WILLIAMS: All right, as you can see, Henry found a clue in the bottle with a note asking him to be Will's best man. And you know, he was just thrilled. You can see it. It's such an act of love among brothers and then that leap of pure joy. What a joy. It's terrific.

WATTERS: That is really nice. All right, Juan, I have one for you. It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a cow. Take a look at this Juan Williams. In Klausen Pass, Switzerland, a cow is injured on a mountain. And what does his owner do? Airlifted him down with a helicopter just to prevent more injuries. I mean, what a nice owner.

I'm not even going to report the fact that he slaughtered him later and ate a ribeye that night, but I wanted to show you the video of how kind this owner is. It looks kind of fun up there.

WILLIAMS: Yes.

WATTERS: Greg?

GUTFELD: That's one hell of a moving company. Shoot me. All right, let's do this.

WATTERS: I have a correction. I have to make a correction.

GUTFELD: What?

WATTERS: It was a dairy cow.

GUTFELD: OK.

WATTERS: The cows not eaten.

GUTFELD: All right, let's do this.

WATTERS: It was just milk.

GUTFELD: Greg's Guess the Hole in One. All right, let's show this amazing picture. I bet most of you don't know who this man is right there. But that man just scored his ninth, his ninth hole in one on Tuesday. So not only does he have better hair than Jesse, he's better at golf than just about anybody, and a genius musician. I bet nobody here on this panel knows who he is.

WATTERS: I know who he is.

GUTFELD: Nope.

WATTERS: That's King Buzzo.

GUTFELD: That's King Buzzo from The Melvins. He's got a new album out with Trevor Dunn from Mr. Bungle. It's amazing. Pick it up, nine holes in one. That's incredible.

WATTERS: It doesn't count if no one is there to see it by the way, so I'm just letting you know that.

GUTFELD: I lost my sound.

WATTERS: All right, who do we have next? Is it Martha?

GUTFELD: I can't hear anything.

WATTERS: Dana is next.

PERINO: OK, I just wanted to bring something to your attention. It's not funny, but it is about Iowa. There was a terrible storm in the Midwest last week. It was a windstorm. It's called a Derecho. It destroyed homes, cause hundreds of thousands to lose power. They still don't have power. It upended the corn and soybean fields there after winds just tore it apart, 140 mile per hour winds. The area is still hurting and they really need help. There's a lot going on in the world, I know.

But if you could -- if you can't volunteer because you don't live there, if you could consider looking to one of these organizations. There's also a bunch of verified GoFundMe campaigns that you can look to. Just really think about these people hold them up in your prayers because they have a long road back.

WATTERS: All right, get out your pocketbooks. Martha, you're up next.

MACCALLUM: So, I'm competing with the soundtrack here which are warming up in the parking lot in Wilmington. But the TSA is having a cute K9 contest for all of those amazing dogs that can sniff out explosives in the airports and keep us safer. So, we've got Kyla, you've got to Johnny. Johnny is in the Phoenix Sky Airport, Alexi from Dallas-Fort Worth, and Ron from the Oakland International Airport. So, you can go on the TSA's Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram accounts. You can vote through Thursday and the National Dog Day as I know you all well know, of course, is August the 26th. That's Buddy. He's not in the final four but he's pretty cute. So National Dog Day coming up.

PERINO: Go for the Vizsla, everybody. Vote for the Vizsla.

MACCALLUM: Absolutely.

WATTERS: All right, I can hear it's starting to rock out there in Wilmington, Delaware. We'll be watching it later tonight. All right, special coverage of the Democratic National Convention begins right now on special report. Hi, Bret.

