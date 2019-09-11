Trump says he removed Bolton, Bolton claims he resigned

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," September 10, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, HOST: Hello everybody. I'm Jesse Watters along with Kennedy, Juan Williams, Dana Perino, and Tom Shillue. It's 5 o'clock in New York City, and this is “The Five.”

Breaking news out of the White House, John Bolton is out as national security advisor. We'll have a lot more on that coming up. But first, a new embarrassment for CNN after yet another Russia bombshell completely implodes. The CIA hammering the network's latest story as misguided and simply false, and the White House says that CNN could be putting lives in danger. Here's what happened. CNN claiming the CIA was forced to extract a high level spy inside Russia in 2017 because President Trump mishandled classified intelligence and risk exposing the person's identity. The network pumped it up like crazy.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: U.S. intelligence pulled a very high level agent, a spy, out of Russia, in part, out of concerned the president might somehow blow this individual's cover.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: A move driven in part by concern that President Trump and his administration repeatedly mishandled classified intelligence.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: In part, because of concerns the president could have expose the asset. That's really shocking.

WATTERS: But it turns out, that's not exactly true. Multiple outlets, including Fox News, reporting that President Trump had nothing to do with it. Instead, the spy was pulled out because of concerns about media reporting around Russia election interference. The decision was also made before Trump even took office. Former CIA director turn secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, slamming CNN over the report earlier.

MIKE POMPEO, SECRETARY OF STATE: The reporting is materially inaccurate and you should know. As the former CIA director, I don't talk about things like this very often. It is only the occasions where there's something that I think puts people at risk or the reporting is so egregious as to create enormous risk at the United States of America that I even comment in a way that I just did. The reporting there is factually wrong.

WATTERS: Well, Dana, it's not just that they got this wrong, it potentially put lives in danger. Again, yet another false story by CNN about Trump and Russia.

DANA PERINO, HOST: Let's be clear, lives could still be in danger, maybe even more so now. This is supposed to be a news story, not an episode of the Americans. And I understand the frustration of the Central Intelligence Agency. CIA hardly ever comments on anything. Now, if you call a reporter on background and you say, hey, I've got this tip. What do you think about? Now, one of the things the CIA communications person might say is, I am telling you off the record, you are wrong. You will be embarrassed if you print that. Don't go with it. I'm waving you off the story. Or you might say, I have no comment for you on that and I will let you know if I ever do. Those two things can give you some clarification.

Sounds to me like the CIA and the State Department are both very much on the same page saying this did not happened. We also know that Putin has not been shy about punishing his enemies or former spies. Let's go to Britain and we'll roll the tape and you've got problems there. It not only hurts the people that are targeted, but those around them because of the poison that they have used. So this is extremely dangerous. Disappointed -- I don't know what happened there with all of the reporting, but obviously, it was not good enough.

WATTERS: Well, Juan, what do you think happened? And do you think the leaks are real but the news is wrong?

JUAN WILLIAMS, HOST: No. I think -- this is really interesting. I really appreciate what Dana had to say, because I think what Dana just told you is an insight into how public, you know, press secretary handle reporters when we're asking these kinds of questions on sensitive stories. They basically tell you if you're right or wrong. So CNN breaks the story. The story is then followed up by the New York Times and the Washington Post. Russia's state-sponsored media also at that point says they have the name of this spy.

The New York Times in their reporting, which comes after, separate from the CNN story. And the New York Times, by the way, said the CNN story was wrong. But the New York Times said, we've checked with someone like a Dana Perino, and they didn't wave us off this story. They said, go ahead. So that tells you that there is basis to the reality of this person, this spy, former -- apparently someone who was high up in the Russian government, close enough to Putin to have access to documents that he could then -- not only see, but in some cases photograph and sent to the U.S.

And then you get the general anxiety that comes after Trump's meeting in 2017 with the Russian ambassador and the Russian foreign minister. That's a separate issue. Initially, this guy was tried -- they tried to, what they call, expatriate this man in 2016 after Washington Post, New York Times story said the U.S. government has a source inside the Kremlin.

PERINO: Right.

WILLIAMS: They -- he refused to leave. But then, there's this increased anxiety after the Trump oval office meeting with the Russians, and then the guy agrees to leave and he's pulled. But it's not because of Trump.

WATTERS: Well, again, it's not Trump putting national security at risk, Kennedy. It's the media.

LISA KENNEDY MONTGOMERY, HOST: Well, and we're also taking a leap there. And, you know, there may have been something untoward and not right about that meeting. There may have been something very un-presidential about the president's comportment in that meeting. That doesn't mean that the president somehow reveal the identity of this asset in Russia to the ambassador when he was in the White House. And that is -- that is the unfortunate leap.

And perhaps, that's the thing that takes time and clarification, because right now, for places like CNN, it's really, choose your own adventure. And if you get some facts that are not correlated or really directly tied to the ultimate conclusion, you just go ahead and make it up. You just go ahead and craft a bridge out of your own intentions, regardless of their truth or falsehood. And that's what's most dangerous.

And I think part of it is this desire to bring the president down and really pin something on him. Because, you know, your intuition is telling you that something is not right. It could be your hurt feelings. However, you know, going ahead and just throwing anything at him, regardless of facts, it's dangerous.

WATTERS: And Rush Limbaugh weigh in earlier about how all this Russia reporting has affected the media.

RUSH LIMBAUGH, TALK SHOW HOST: I think that that little episode is going to have a price that they're not even calculating. There will be a price to pay for this. And the Democrats are seen as being responsible for it.

WATTERS: Tom Shillue, what do you think?

TOM SHILLUE, HOST: Well, I would hope that Rush is right about that, but there never seems to be a price for it. And, you know, they don't seem to think there's a price for it, because they keep doing these stories. They keep wanting to reopen these Russia things. So -- and you know what, the rest of the mainstream media lets them get away with it. They always say, well, that ship has sailed. The Russia story is over. I mean, it's a massive scandal and I think President Trump, he's going to try to make hay out of this and we're going to be talking about it later on the show.

And his rally last night, he was talking about the Democrats and the media together. There a twosome. And that's what he's talking about that the Democrats and the media are -- have been acting as one, and he's going to use that when he runs against them in 2020.

PERINO: The other thing is -- you're not solid on this and you go with it. That aside -- for a second, think of how amazing our intelligence agencies are, that they were able to get this asset that close.

PERINO: All around the world. And I understand the appeal to want to report on one of these stores. I don't know how far up they went. Right now, if the CIA said, you know, go ahead. I don't know. Well, I would -- I would want to track that down and just see. And maybe they thought that they couldn't comment on it or they're trying to protect the identity. There's so many things that you don't know. But the dangers of it hurting other national security efforts I think to me are so great. I would air on the side of caution.

MONTGOMERY: Well, and also, you bring up a really good point and that is, you know, we have relied so much on things like drones and mass surveillance and not enough on human beings and cultivating those relationships. And it doesn't matter who the administration is or who the president is, those things take time and we do need to cultivate those assets more and more around the world.

And also, every time we focus on Russia, we really take our eyes off of other countries who might be trying to infiltrate our elections and our voting systems based on the road map that Russia laid out.

WATTERS: Juan, lastly, do you think that CNN should apologize and retracts the way that Lawrence O'Donnell had to with his other fake Russia reporting two weeks ago.

WILLIAMS: Well, it's totally different, Jesse, in the sense that Lawrence O'Donnell -- I think he said he had one source that wouldn't go on the record and it was very flimsy. I just -- I don't think that was journalism.

SHILLUE: It is similar. I mean, that's what he said. According to a person familiar with the talks, that was all I saw in the CNN article that I read according to a person familiar with the talks.

WILLIAMS: Well, I don't believe that.

SHILLUE: It's one flimsy source.

WILLIAMS: I don't believe that, but if it's the case, then that would be flimsy, Tom. But I don't believe that they would have --

WATTERS: I mean, it's a pattern, Juan. I mean, they reported that Don Jr. has access to WikiLeaks when he didn't have access prior to the release. They fired several reporters from their investigative unit over the false reporting about Scaramucci ties to Russia --

PERINO: Well, and also -- if you're looking at the media writ large as Rush Limbaugh was doing, you remember the story was Lawrence O'Donnell just a couple of weeks ago, but that was MSNBC in which they went with a single source and then he has to apologize the next day, oh, I shouldn't have done that. It was also Russia related.

WILLIAMS: But here's the thing to me. I think what you hear from the intelligence agency, they didn't like the presidents meeting with the Russians in the oval office. That's for sure. Then a couple of weeks ago it's the president tweeting out a picture of an Iranian site and saying, oh, he knows and people like -- isn't that classified, Mr. President? What are you doing?

PERINO: But he gets to decide.

WILLIAMS: He's the one who decides, but --

WILLIAMS: -- but for the intelligence agencies, Dana, they're worried. They're saying, hey, can you trust this president to protect us and to protect our assets. Here's the thing I want to say to you, Jesse.

WATTERS: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Now that we know so clearly about this person, this spy, working for the United States at the upper reaches of Putin's government, we know that there was far more than the Steele dossier, far more than anything we've known before in terms of proof that the United States government had about Russian interference in the 2016 election being directed by Vladimir Putin, and the basis therefore for an investigation, not only into Russian interference but into Russian ties to --

WATTERS: I'm glad you brought that up, Juan, because --

MONTGOMERY: -- President Obama revealed some of that earlier.

WATTERS: Yeah, Juan, I'm glad you brought that up because we're now looking at testimony that proves that the Steele dossier was the basis for launching --

WILLIAMS: No, it wasn't. Obviously not. Obviously not.

WATTERS: -- the FBI counterintelligence investigation into the Trump campaign. You'll see, Juan. Coming up, a shake-up in the White House, the breaking details ahead.

WILLIAMS: A major shake-up at the White House today. John Bolton is out as national security advisor. And now, he's in a back-and-forth with the president about how it happened. Trump tweeted earlier that he fired Bolton. But Bolton, he quickly responded that he wasn't fired, instead he said he resigned. Who's telling the truth here, Jesse?

WATTERS: Well, I don't know what's happened. But, I mean, the guy has had a very good career, very well respected, professional guy, but it just didn't work out. It had been shimmering for a long time. It was probably personality and a little ideology. He didn't play well with a lot of people in the sandbox. Academics sometimes don't. He didn't have a lot of allies. He clashed with Pompeo. He clashed with Mike Pence. So, sorry, that role as national security advisor too, you're in close contact with the President of the United States often in the oval office. And you have to be able to mesh. I don't think he meshed.

And what the president wanted was someone to implement his policies, execute his strategies and his directives. And it seemed like a lot of the times, Bolton was saying, oh, well, you know what, this is why my ideas better, and that's just not going to work. There's three huge things that are on the horizon, the president needs to turn the page on in foreign policy, the China trade deal, Afghanistan, and Iran. And all those three things he's gonna need seasoned pro that can navigate those three things without a lot of turbulence and land that plane, because next year, year and a half, two years is going to be big.

WILLIAMS: You know, Dana, I think lots of people saw John Bolton as a strong conservative voice in the administration. I think the president hired him for just that reason. And now, it turns out, he's on the wrong side of the way the president sees events in Afghanistan, what happened over the weekend. The wrong side in where the president wants to deal with Iran.

PERINO: Yeah. I mean, let's just go back. So I was spokesperson at the White House when John Bolton was trying to get confirmed to be U.S. ambassador. The U.S. Senate was like, heck no, that's not going to happen. Did anyone actually think he would last 17 months at the White House? It's a pretty good run, actually, if you think about it. He himself, when he took the job said, I'll give it my best shot, but if it ever comes to be that the president doesn't think I have -- if I don't have his confidence, then I'll be gone.

That's why I think -- was he fired or did he resigned? It's a distinction without a difference. He is no longer there. One of the other things about this job is that you have to be an honest broker and beloved and trusted by everybody at the policy council. So, that's all sorts of people. That's the intelligence committee, state department, it's the Pentagon, it's DIA, it's all these different people. And you then have to take all their points and all of their advice and funnel it up to the president, and then make your best advice.

And if that doesn't work anymore, then you can move on. So, I think whoever the president decides to get in there I think -- having somebody that knows how to run that process, just from a good governance standpoint will probably help him land some of those planes that are in the air.

WILLIAMS: It does raise a question, Kennedy, about who would take the job because it looks like --

PERINO: Oh, there's many.

WILLIAMS: Oh, you think so?

PERINO: I don't know who it would be, but like who -- who want to be national security advisor where there's -- they're probably lining up.

WILLIAMS: I don't think so. I think that there're lots of people who are concerned, and the question would be like, we don't have a national homeland security advisor at the moment. National security -- director of national intelligence is open. So, Kennedy, is that put America in danger to have all these openings in a sense of chaos?

MONTGOMERY: No, we already have too much government as it is. The president has plenty of advisors. I don't worry about that. And, you know, to Jesse's point, I'm not surprised that John Bolton clashed with everyone. I think he sees himself as oil and everyone else is water. He's very confident in his philosophical and academic perspective. And he's willing to go out on a limb and convince whoever his audience is whether it's the president or the secretary of state, whoever that is, that his worldview is the correct one.

And you definitely want that kind of confidence. But mostly, people want that in a president. So I actually wouldn't be surprised to see John Bolton launch his candidacy for the presidency --

PERINO: What?

WILLIAMS: Wow.

WATTERS: Well, you remember he ran in -- was it 2015?

MONTGOMERY: He still got Bolton pack. He still got Bolton pack. It is -- I don't know how well staff and functioning it is, but I know the man has a grand vision and I wouldn't be surprised at all.

WILLIAMS: Wow, that's interesting. You know, Kennedy, -- I didn't have that thought. You think that's real?

MONTGOMERY: I don't know. This is pure speculation on my part --

WILLIAMS: OK. No, no --

MONTGOMERY: -- but given some of his past statements, given the fact that he's very ambitious, and he wanted to get his hooks into this administration for obvious reasons. And, you know now, it didn't work out. He's not going to compromise. He's not going gently. A lot of people when they leave the White House say this has been the greatest privilege of my life.

WILLIAMS: Yeah, he didn't say that.

MONTGOMERY: I love serving this president. He's like, I resigned. I was not fired. He's not afraid of interpersonal conflict.

WILLIAMS: No, but he was the president's choice, Dana, but anyway. Tom, I just want to come to you on this one. General Mattis is gone. Tillerson's gone. Scaramucci's gone. Mike Flynn is gone.

WILLIAMS: I thought he was hiring the best people.

SHILLUE: We're hearing about all the people that left instead of the real headline which is I can't believe this guy lasted as long as he did. I happen to be filling in for someone called Kennedy. I was pitch sitting on your show, Kennedy, the day he was announced as national security advisor. And, boy, I felt like a real journalist. It was the first interview on Fox Business.

(CROSSTALK)

SHILLUE: It was a good interview, but I pressed him. I said, you don't agree with Trump on foreign policy. And he said I serve at the pleasure of the president. He kept repeating that line over and over again. We knew he was going to clash with the president. He likes clashing with the president. He lasted longer than he should have, Juan.

MONTGOMERY: He's no Ben Carson.

SHILLUE: Yeah.

MONTGOMERY: Ben Carson is still there. Betsy DeVos. Rick Perry. No one talks about them.

WILLIAMS: OK, Kennedy. President Trump going after Democrats at a very fiery rally in North Carolina. You've got to stay because you want to see the best highlights from that rally, it's up next on The Five.

PERINO: President Trump unloading on Democrats at a rally ahead of today's pivotal special election in North Carolina's ninth congressional district. Republican Dan Bishop is facing off against Democrat Dan McCready in a race many see as a preview of 2020. The president urging voters to back Bishop, while also slamming Democrats progressive policies. Watch him here.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT: A vote for any Democrat in 2020, and a vote for any Democrat tomorrow in North Carolina is a vote for the rise of radical socialism and the destruction of the American dream. I wouldn't mind fighting the Democrats, but we really have to look at it as a twosome, it's the media and the Democrats. It's one and the same. They tried to do the recession thing. You know, they tried the Russia thing. That didn't work. They tried many other things.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: So, the president in his element last night. Juan, I just wanted to talk about North Carolina for just a moment before we go to a couple of other quick sound bites from the rally, which were incredible and very fun. Voter fraud is an issue that led to this special election. Special election, usually low voter turnout.

You've got North Carolina just coming through the hurricane. What do you expect could happen there? We know that North Carolina is going to be a place that all of the candidates are gonna go. Democrats are going to try to flip that like Obama did in 2008, but the president is going to be there all the time, including at his convention.

WILLIAMS: Right. So what's interesting to me is I think the president won this by 12 percentage -- won North Carolina by 12 percentage points in 2016.

PERINO: This district.

WILLIAMS: And any in this district as their key point. But suddenly, he's there, and he's there was some anxiety. One, I guess, as you pointed out, there was voter fraud in that Mark Harris campaign or Republicans campaign, and so you get the board of elections saying we have to have a redo. That's what we're going through today. And right now, the poll shows them tide. It's --

PERINO: The Democrats feel pretty good about tying it?

WILLIAMS: They do. Dan McCready turns out to be a pretty good candidate, pretty young, energetic candidates. Dan Bishop, the reason the president is there is he wants to bolster Bishop in a time when, you know, with the economy slowing, all these questions, you know. He doesn't seem to be --

PERINO: Smart for him to go, Kennedy, because -- I think, I should say, smart for the president to go because whether he went down there and campaigned or didn't, no matter what the outcome is, everybody was going to point to President Trump for the win or the loss.

MONTGOMERY: Absolutely. And, you know, going there -- he's in full election mode. This is one of the swing states as you pointed out. He only won the state by 4 percentage points. And there are a lot of Dan's in this race.

PERINO: There's a lot of Dan's

MONTGOMERY: And Dan McCready, the Democrat, he wants to beat the Bishop. I don't know if he's going to be able to do that. But Democrats -- if he comes within 2 or 3 points, they will consider that a victory.

PERINO: They will. Can we play this other sound bite?

WATTERS: Sure. You don't need my permission.

PERINO: All right. I don't need his permission, but I like to ask you because I admire you. Jesse, listen to this. This is the president talking about light.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I'm not a vain person. I know I have no vain people, especially these incredible ladies in the front. But I look better under an incandescent light than these crazy lights that are beaming down on.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: Lighting, very critical.

WATTERS: Yes.

PERINO: The president, you know, he knows that. He's in the TV world.

WATTERS: Yeah, I'm not a vain person. The media already fact-checked that false.

PERINO: Adding to the list.

WATTERS: We were just talking about -- we both agree. We all look better with incandescent lights.

PERINO: Yes.

WATTERS: Yet, I guess, they're bad for the environment.

PERINO: Well --

WATTERS: But, I mean, how bad are they? Because we really need to look good.

PERINO: And, America, you know what we've done? We done some -- a great job of innovating so you have more efficient lighting and it's also less expensive, and also we can still look good.

SHILLUE: Yes, but we don't like to be told and that's why this is a good issue for him. He saying the government is telling you, you can't have your old light bulbs. So even people who don't have a preference, they don't like the idea that the government is mandating it, so he's going to keep talking about this.

WATTERS: You know there's a black market for the incandescent bulbs. I just found out about it.

PERINO: Yes.

MONTGOMERY: Black market, Dana Perino. She's got steamer trunks full of that. She flips it open on Sixth Avenue.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: Every time - I mean the - look, that was announced in 2007, when they raised the standard and every time Peter would go to the store for - let's say, by the way pick up some of those light bulbs, because you don't know how long we're going to have them.

WATTERS: You've been stockpiling them. How much do they cost in the black market, Dana?

PERINO: We're going to have to save that for one of your supermarket's showdown.

WATTERS: That's right.

PERINO: I'll have to take a better guess.

WATTERS: OK.

PERINO: At that point. All right. The president's rally now behind us, next. Monopoly getting a makeover that has a lot of conservatives upset, but not outraged. Find out why when we return.

MONTGOMERY: What a night. Get ready for woke monopoly. Yes, you heard me. The classic board game getting a liberal makeover and it's all being done in the name of empowering women. Unlike the original in monopoly. Female players will collect 240 bucks for passing go. The fellows just kept 200. Hasbro saying it's "a fun new take on the game that creates a world where women have an advantage often enjoyed by men. But don't worry if men play their cards right. They can make more money too." This is so patronizing as though women are victims and they need help from monopoly because everywhere else in the world they can't compete. Well, like when you play the game. Please tell me what is the advantage that any male player has over a female player. There is none. It's one of the best things about the game. You pick your game piece and there is strategy.

PERINO: And then you roll the dice and then you have to think, and you have to be the banker and you have to like - it's a great game that teaches a lot of things. This is unnecessary. You'll get plenty of this when you get to campus. They will tell you all the reasons why you are not good enough. MONTGOMERY: Jesse, you have daughters.

WATTERS: Yes.

MONTGOMERY: Are you going to buy the Miss Monopoly so they can finally have an equal foothold. WATTERS: No. I bet Beto O'Rourke has already bought this game though. This is right up his alley. I challenge you guys to play me in the New Woke monopoly and I still will win, and I will tell you how I will do it.

I will self-identify as a female just for the game in order to make myself even and then I will unidentified. But how woke that can go. I mean they could have all white male Republican players do not get to play there get out of jail free card. I mean you could take this as far as you want. Pay twice as many as taxes.

PERINO: Tell Manafort that.

WATTERS: Exactly. That's why we have to correct it for the game. Like you said, it was already even.

MONTGOMERY: It's already even,

WATTERS: Now they're just trying to punish men.

MONTGOMERY: Here's the problem, they are going to punish men, but this is very CIS normative.

WATTERS: What?

MONTGOMERY: Because you're assuming that there are two genders, male and female. And what if I don't identify into one of those deplorable baskets. My own gender identification. I feel very left out of this.

WILLIAMS: I love it that you're taking this so seriously. I think look, if the conservatives want to buy the game, they believe in free markets, buy the game. You don't want to buy it, don't buy it. But I will say I think this is kind of interesting because what they're saying is, hey, stop and think about the realities, like they instead of being real estate purchases, right and real estate as we know is all dominated by white males. They say, hey, look, you can invest in inventions made by women. And I looked it up, it was like things like bullet proof vest and chocolate chip cookies and Wi-Fi invented by women.

PERINO: You don't think women do well in real estate. could do well. You don't think women are well represented in real estate?

WILLIAMS: You look around New York, Manhattan real estate, it's almost a total white guy.

MONTGOMERY: But there is a whole country out there.

WILLIAMS: Yes, I'm talking.

MONTGOMERY: New York.

WILLIAMS: OK. Well, I'm just talking about where I know, New York, Washington, Philadelphia. I don't see many women at the top of that.

MONTGOMERY: All right, NAR.

MONTGOMERY: Liz Keenan, specific Palisades California.

SHILLUE: All we get is an extra--

MONTGOMERY: Tom Shillue.

SHILLUE: An extra 40 bucks isn't going to do it anyway. That's not as much of an advantage. You could - I think it'd be interesting try to play against them getting the extra 40 bucks. I still think I'd win.

WATTERS: You do. What is your strategy? Do you buy everything you land on?

SHILLUE: No, I don't. You have to be judicious, because you want to collect all three.

PERINO: Like the neighborhood.

SHILLUE: Yes. Exactly. Certain neighborhood.

WATTERS: Do you go for like Baltic Avenue like purples, those cheap ones for 60 bucks. SHILLUE: I do like. I like the railroads.

WATTERS: Pennsylvania. You're railroad guy.

SHILLUE: Yes, I'm a railroad guy.

WATTERS: I'm a utility guy.

MONTGOMERY: Is this going to affect McDonald's monopoly in any way. So are women going to get an extra game piece when they super sell.

PERINO: Well, here's the thing, we should get extra fries, because you're going to take them from the guys anyway.

WATTERS: That's true.

PERINO: Always lose in the game.

WATTERS: That's so true.

WILLIAMS: But you know, you should know they have a socialism monopoly and they have monopoly for millennials.

PERINO: We know.

WATTERS: What socialism monopoly. How does that work, Juan?

PERINO: It basically the government owns everything.

SHILLUE: They keep taking the stuff away from you.

WILLIAMS: Yes.

WATTERS: So, everybody loses.

MONTGOMERY: And then by the end of the game if you have nothing, you win, because you've completely lost everything just like real socialism.

PERINO: I think for the first time I spit on my chin.

SHILLUE: First time ever.

PERINO: On the show.

WATTERS: Welcome to my world.

SHILLUE: See that all the time.

MONTGOMERY: I'm just so exasperated.

SHILLUE: If they want to make the monopoly even, just send guys to jail 10 times as much as women, because that's the reality.

WILLIAMS: Don't do one for black folks.

MONTGOMERY: It's not just monopoly that's getting pink washed. James Bond might be a lady.

WILLIAMS: Might be a black woman.

MONTGOMERY: Yes.

WILLIAMS: I'm very interested in that. I am very interested to see that.

WATTERS: I bet you are, Juan.

WILLIAMS: Well, I was because--

MONTGOMERY: Did you go to casting. I heard that you were actually--

WILLIAMS: No, I don't think they would take me, but I was surprised in this and that the two former James Bond men said they like this woman. I was like wow.

MONTGOMERY: What are they supposed to say about--

WILLIAMS: That to me was more of a break than if they'd had I forget - I can't remember his name. Black male actor.

SHILLUE: Idris Elba.

WILLIAMS: Yes, Idris Elba. I thought that - but a black woman, I was like--

WATTERS: Juan, who do you think was the best James Bond?

MONTGOMERY: That's a great question.

WILLIAMS: You know I'm so old as Sean Connery.

WATTERS: Connery. What do you think?

MONTGOMERY: I know you're not supposed to say this, but this was my era where I saw every movie, Roger Moore.

WATTERS: Roger Moore.

SHILLUE: He had a great sense of humor, Roger Moore. Great sense of humor. But they've already had - we have had female bonds, they called Bond girls and they have a very important role to play.

WATTERS: Are they still allowed to do Bond girls in 2019.

MONTGOMERY: Are we going to have Bond boys.

WATTERS: Are they going to have Bond boys.

WILLIAMS: Yes, that's what I think.

WATTERS: That's so CIS normative.

WILLIAMS: Wait. You and I can get it on this.

WATTERS: Show me the money.

MONTGOMERY: Show me the Speedo. All right, the adorable video everyone can't stop talking about, new evidence about what happened when the dinosaurs went extinct and a millionaire NFL player shares his extreme way to save money. It's all in the Fastest 7. Next.

SHILLUE: Welcome back. It's time for the Fastest 7. First up, it's the incredible video that's apparently melting hearts around the world.

(VIDEO PLAYING)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: My friend you are just adorable.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

SHILLUE: Aww, said everyone at this table. The two-year old's embracing like that after being apart for just two days. They've been best friends for a year now and their parents say they're inseparable. The video has racked up more than 15 million views and counting. Jesse, I don't like this.

PERINO: When you and Greg reunite.

WATTERS: Of course. Except I'm a little taller.

PERINO: Kind of be there to capture it.

WATTERS: Look, this is a precious moment because this is the moment when they haven't watched CNN and they haven't been told they're supposed to hate each other.

SHILLUE: The thing is little kids - if you spend any time in the playground, they're always hugging each other, they're nice to each other, no big deal. I mean this idea everyone's talking and you see all the comments under this video with all the 15 million views, most of these people I know they don't have kids, because if you're around kids all the time you see that they are affectionate, people saying, we could learn something from these children. They can really show us a thing or two, it's like give me a break.

WATTERS: Well that's why I don't read the comments, because I'd be in tears.

MONTGOMERY: Yes, if they show you a thing or two, you're going to end up in HR. If I run around hugging people like that in the building that I haven't seen for two days.

WATTERS: Yes. That one could give consent--

MONTGOMERY: Phone call in the seminar.

WATTERS: I don't think you can get consent.

SHILLUE: Yes.

MONTGOMERY: I don't think so either. I didn't know you were such a curmudgeon.

SHILLUE: I don't like these videos and it's--

MONTGOMERY: Now they're running off like black guys--

SHILLUE: If you take videos of our kids.

MONTGOMERY: For free range.

SHILLUE: But it's like the sharing of it and then acting is if this means something to the world. It means nothing.

WILLIAMS: You must have missed a lot lately. Well, I think it's obvious that one kid's black, one kid's white and I think that's why it has some added value.

PERINO: I think it's just cute that it's kid.

WILLIAMS: No, I don't--

WATTERS: I didn't see race, Juan, I just saw two American children.

WILLIAMS: I think to me what you learn here is racism is really a learned behavior. And these kids like each other and they just see each other for who they are. And I think that's quite lovely. I think that's part of the magic of this video and why it's proven so popular.

SHILLUE: I don't think it's magic at all, Juan. It's a couple of kids hugging each other because kids love each other because kids are nice to each other. And I don't think it says anything about our larger society, but people love to put this nonsense on it.

WATTERS: OK, Greg.

PERINO: Yes.

SHILLUE: Up next, dinosaurs went extinct millions of years ago. Good. But they can still capture our imaginations.

(VIDEO PLAYING)

SHILLUE: There is stunning new research on the 24 hours after a giant asteroid smashed into the earth with the force of 10 billion atomic bombs. Scientists say the planet was engulfed in wildfires. There were massive tsunamis and the sun was blocked out. Wow. They also said that not all the dinosaurs died that day, but a good chunk did. Kennedy. It is amazing. 10 million.

MONTGOMERY: Not all the dinosaurs died that day. Bernie Sanders alive and well very much a presidential contender.

SHILLUE: Yes. Dana you like the story.

PERINO: I love this story so much, because it's the enduring mystery of my life when I was a little kid. I loved the dinosaurs and I've always wanted to know like really what happened and there were theories. But now science can tell us a little bit with more precision what happened. And I love finding that out. It's like for me finding out who killed JFK.

WILLIAMS: Wow.

SHILLUE: This was this was your JFK.

MONTGOMERY: Was it a meteor?

SHILLUE: Well the impact happened, obviously huge. It was 10 billion - what did I say in my read. It's billions of bombs, Jesse.

MONTGOMERY: You made up a number.

SHILLUE: But so, it was like fire and then it was ice because the planet was engulfed. So, we killed them with the fire and ice.

WATTERS: I thought it was global warming. What was your favorite dinosaur growing up? I like the T-Rex, but I also like that long sloppy one.

PERINO: Brontosaurus.

WATTERS: Was that the Brontosaurus. Acting like I should know that.

PERINO: I like Stegosaurus.

WATTERS: Stegosaurus, was that one with spikes on the back?

SHILLUE: He's gone. Brontosaurus, he's gone. It's like Pluto. We killed him.

PERINO: He's not a dinosaur?

SHILLUE: He's not real.

WATTERS: What do you mean we killed him?

SHILLUE: Well, go to the - if you go to the museum now. The Brontosaurus is a different - it's like a Brachiosaurus or something like that. Any little kid will tell you that.

(CROSSTALK)

MONTGOMERY: I like that the T-Rex bridesmaid. That's my favorite dinosaur. T-Rex for her sister's wedding.

WILLIAMS: What did Fred Flintstone ride?

WATTERS: Yabba dabba doo.

WILLIAMS: No. What was the - a Brontosaurus.

PERINO: Brontosaurus.

WATTERS: Brontosaurus.

WILLIAMS: There we go.

PERINO: Saddle on there.

WILLIAMS: But I mean what I notice now is that if you go to museums or zoos, they have an animatronic moving dinosaurs and young kids love it. They have Dana spirit about this, they want to know what happened, they want the dinosaurs back.

SHILLUE: Yes.

PERINO: You know you're going to be a nerd if you like the dinosaurs.

SHILLUE: Absolutely. I used to love that. I love Dinosaur Train and had trains and dinosaurs two of my favorite things. OK. Finally, an NFL star takes saving money to the extreme. New England Patriots player Michael Bennett has made tens of millions of dollars, but he has a trick to avoid spending all his dough instead of doing direct deposits. Bennett holds on to all his checks until the end of the season to make sure he doesn't spend one dime. I don't know if I endorse this method. I feel like he should be gaining interest on that, Dana. You think you agree with me.

PERINO: Well, I think for him especially he's made tens of millions of dollars. But most players don't make that much. They only play for about I think is three and a half years or something like that on average. So, I think that you have to have a good adviser and - but I guess it's just do whatever works for you.

SHILLUE: Yes. But can't you just not spend, Kennedy. I mean put it in the bank and don't spend.

MONTGOMERY: A majority of Americans live paycheck to paycheck. They don't have the luxury of waiting until nine months later to deposit everything. So, for most people the 0story doesn't make any sense.

SHILLUE: Yes.

MONTGOMERY: But I have to agree, you can have people hide that money from you and they'll go invest it elsewhere. And then at the end of your career you'll have lots of money to not spend.

WATTERS: Well that's if they don't steal it from you. As a lot of those guys give it to guys and then they get ripped off.

WILLIAMS: Well that's right. And lot of these guys are so young, they don't know how to manage money. And so, this is an extreme thing because Kennedy is exactly right. Most Americans can't do this because we live paycheck to paycheck. But in his case, it's extreme because he doesn't know how to manage money. That's a sad commentary.

PERINO: Well, here's the other thing you could give it to your girlfriend because she has played female monopoly and she has learned how to make money very well.

MONTGOMERY: And she's probably selling real estate too.

PERINO: Because 57 percent of real estate agents are women.

WATTERS: Need to show fact check.

WILLIAMS: You ask her to check commercial real estate.

MONTGOMERY: But that was not what he meant. America as--

WILLIAMS: That is true.

SHILLUE: You go by exact words there, Juan.

WILLIAMS: I'm going to take a Trump on this one. Check it out.

WATTERS: Yes.

SHILLUE: One More Thing is up next.

WATTERS: It's time now for One More Thing. Emma and I last night celebrated a very special birthday for Rookie Watters. He turned one years old. We gave him a hat. We gave him a little cake. I wanted to put a candle on it but apparently that wasn't a good idea and he had a feast and devoured half the thing. And I think he's the cutest puppy in the world, so if you like Rookie Watters, check out his Instagram which has thousands of followers, everyone's jealous @rookiewatters and there it is.

PERINO: I was impressed that he left the hat on, he didn't try to get it off.

WATTERS: Well now apparently the hats are squeaking toy. So, he bites the hat and it goes squeak, squeak, squeak, all over the apartment which is very annoying. I can't tolerate it that much longer.

PERINO: Keep it up, Rookie.

WATTERS: All right, Dana Perino.

PERINO: All right. Speaking of dogs, when you try to take a picture of your dog it's kind of hard. But if you try to take a picture of 17 dogs, it'll be really hard. Chris and Marissa Hughes are currently fostering 20 dogs to their New York based rescue effort.

MONTGOMERY: Wow.

PERINO: The Mr. Moe project and nobody could believe that they ever could actually get all these rescue dogs in one place for one photo. So, they made this video as you can see, they take a lot of time to get all these dogs in place but look how good are these rescue dogs. They don't move. They founded the organization in 2011 with a mission to save senior shelter dogs all over the country which is so impressive. I love this. They dedicated the effort to their late dog Mr. Moses. And there you go. The final photo.

WATTERS: Well-trained.

SHILLUE: It's quite remarkable.

PERINO: Mr. Moe project. Congratulations to them.

WATTERS: That's not easy.

WILLIAMS: No, that's like herding cats.

WATTERS: Juan Williams.

WILLIAMS: All right. So, it was college colors day at a Florida elementary school recently. One fourth grader was so excited because he wanted to represent the University of Tennessee. So, he put on an orange shirt which is of course Tennessee's primary color. And then drew the school logo on a piece of paper and pinned it on his orange shirt. But some students at the school made fun of him for not having a real Tennessee T-shirt.

Teacher Laura Snyder said the young man was devastated. So, she shared the story on Facebook. The post went viral. Now, the University of Tennessee has decided to put the boy's homemade design on a real T-shirt.

PERINO: Love it.

WILLIAMS: And the shirts being sold on the school's online - by the school's online store. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to an anti-bullying charity. Way to go university. Tennessee.

MONTGOMERY: Tennessee.

WATTERS: Tough season they're having. Tom.

SHILLUE: Way to close with a downer there Jesse. OK. As you guys know I do a quiz show every day on Fox Nation. There are other fantastic shows on there. There is a new documentary, it's called Runway of Hope, a 9/11 story. And you remember after 9/11, our airspace was closed for the first time in U.S. history, 38 commercial aircraft were forced to land in one small Canadian town and all the passengers - there were more passengers grounded than there were residents of this Newfoundland town. And this documentary follows all these people, it has interviews with the past, we have home video and photographs from the people. It's a fascinating documentary. And did you know the Broadway show, the Tony Award winning musical Come from Away is based on that story.

MONTGOMERY: Yes, it's so good.

SHILLUE: Yes.

PERINO: Everybody should go see that.

WATTERS: I did not know that. Kennedy.

MONTGOMERY: Indeed, maybe you've heard of Jermaine Bell. He was a six-year- old who saved up for a year to go to Disney World. But when he visited his grandmother in South Carolina and saw the devastation in the Bahamas and the hurricane that was descending he used all that money to buy hotdogs and chips for evacuees and helped them out. Word got out and he got a very special visit. Watch this.

(VIDEO PLAYING)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We want you to come enjoy a getaway at the Walt Disney World Resort later this month.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MONTGOMERY: They heard about his good deeds and he has been invited to the park on a free trip. So that good deed was rewarded.

PERINO: Tom, do you want to insult the kid?

SHILLUE: I know. I think that's a good story. That's a good story.

WATTERS: Tom, we love you. Set your DVRs. Never miss an episode of “The Five.” "Special Report" is up next.

Hey Bret.

