Trump says Biden is no longer worthy of the Black vote following diversity remark

This is a rush transcript from “The Five" August 7, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everyone. I'm Juan Williams, along with Dana Perino, Greg Gutfeld, Trey Gowdy and Kennedy. It's five o'clock in New York City, and this is The Five.

The fight for the White House kicking into high gear. Joe Biden finding himself in some hot water after these comments suggesting that the Latino community is more diverse than the African American community. Take a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Unlike the African American community with notable exceptions, the Latino community is incredibly diverse community with incredibly different attitudes about different things. You go to Florida you find a very different attitude about immigration in certain places and you do when you're in Arizona. So, it's a very different a very diverse community.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Sir --

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: President Trump hitting Biden claiming that he is, quote, "no longer worthy of the black vote." The former vice president then clarifying his comments on Twitter, saying in part and here I quote, "in no way did I mean to suggest the African American community is a monolith. Not by identity, not on issues, not at all." End quote.

So, will Biden's stumble give Trump's campaign new momentum? The latest Real Clear Politics average shows the race is tightening.

Greg, I thought I would start with you, welcome back.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Thank you.

WILLIAMS: Do you think that this gaffe -- that this gaffe is going to attract anymore votes to President Trump other than let's say Kanye West?

GUTFELD: Well, you know what, gaffes are great when they tell the truth. Joe Biden spoke the party's truth. They see blacks as a homogenous entity. It's why they mock and marginalized people like you just did with Kanye West. Anybody who is outside the box, Kanye West, Candace Owens, Thomas Sowell. You name it.

If you don't fit into the Democrats assumption of what a black person should be and what Joe Biden decides who a black person should be because you remember, it was just it was just a few maybe a month ago he decided, he was the one who decided who was black and who wasn't.

The fact is that Dems just assumes they don't have to do squat for blacks because they got them in the back pocket. Meanwhile, Donald Trump is actively competing for those votes, you know, he tried to get the lowest unemployment in modern history, he helped out historical black colleges, he went for prison reform.

He shows that he's got he believes in competing for that vote, also the difference between Republicans and Democrats, Republicans never denied Trump's flaws. They knew that he could be crude, rude, and even offensive. But the Democrats they are in full denial of a substantial structural flaw. Their candidate may be losing his mind.

And it's not even that. It's not funny. It's kind of sad because, you know, it would be OK if you could laugh about it. But this guy, he's not going to be the nominee, Juan, and you know it. He is going to be gone before November. That is not going to happen.

WILLIAMS: Wait, you say Biden -- wait, Biden is going to be gone?

GUTFELD: Yes. I predict that's why they haven't had the V.P.. They haven't selected the V.P. yet because you can't select the V.P. until you have the P. And if you select the V.P., what if the V.P. -- what if the V.P. should be P. Like what if you select Kamala Harris but she should be the P so you can't pick her for V.P. That's the -- that's the theory. I'm sticking to it.

WILLIAMS: OK. All right. All right. I hear you loud and clear. Kennedy, what do you make of this so-called gaffe? It looks like it's getting more attention, to pick up on Greg's point. It's getting more attention on the right than on the left and even among black people.

KENNEDY MONTGOMERY, FOX NEWS HOST: What a surprise that this race is being covered with partiality and imbalance. That's very shocking to me. I'm so relieved that the race war is now three-dimensional. Good job, Joe. I think it's really important to pit Latino voters against African American voters. That was really, really important and I hope every single voter regardless of race or party or geographic location, I hope they look at both candidates, both of the mainstream candidates very skeptically.

And remember that Joe Biden was the one who talked of his relationship with segregationists. He was the one who authored bills with Strom Thurmond when they were both on the Senate judiciary committee.

He was the ranking member while Strom Thurmond was the chairman and they authored that 1986 anti-drug abuse bill that created those sensing disparities that put an entire generation of black men in prison because they got a lot more time for doing crack than white offenders did for doing cocaine, which essentially it's the exact same drug.

He also authored the 1994 crime bill. But it wasn't just Strom Thurmond. James Eastland. There were other members of the Senate who are avowed segregationists and Joe Biden talked up his relationship with all of them.

He's got a lot of problems and that's why Charlamagne Tha God really took a harsher tone with Joe Biden than many other favorable leftists have in media because he wants some answers to those questions.

And that's when Joe Biden made another gaffe that Greg was talking about when he said if you vote for Trump, you are not black. That is incredibly offensive. And it is toxic pandering that is totally unnecessary given where we are at this point in our modern political history.

WILLIAMS: Trey Gowdy, another dustup on the campaign trail yesterday with Trump saying Biden is out to hurt God. So, I come to you because you know politics inside and out. Is it intended to help the president with the Evangelical base? Who is he playing to hear?

TREY GOWDY, FOX NEWS HOST: I don't know, Juan. Because I don't -- I'm not a theologian but I'm not sure you can hurt God. And I think with the PGA and NBA starting, I'm not sure God is following politics right now.

I think what Republicans ought to be talking about -- what Republicans ought to be talking about is contrasting all of the aspects of the American family and whether you're better off the last four years than you were under Biden and Obama.

And to Kennedy's point, I mean, it's always been a challenge to understand what Joe Biden said. Now you add the variable of what did he mean? Even if he has a moment of lucidity and you understand exactly what he said, he is a recidivist when it comes to saying racially curious things.

Remember what he said, Juan, about -- about President Obama, that he was the first mainstream candidate that is clean and articulate. I mean, what does that mean? He says you're not black if you're not going to vote for him. Well, that's news to Tim Scott. He's been black his entire life. So, he has a career offender as it relates to racially curious comments. This is just the latest, Juan.

WILLIAMS: OK. So, Dana, the Real Clear Politics average has now vice -- I'm sorry, yes, former Vice President Biden leading by 6.4 points. A month ago, it was nine points. So, it has tightened a little bit.

You know, FiveThirtyEight has a seven-point margin but anyway, the point is Bill Stepien, the new campaign manager for President Trump says he thinks this tightening is a result of the president holding briefings again. What do you think?

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, first, I would like to welcome Trey Gowdy to The Five. I mean, that was a fantastic debut of a segment.

I think a couple of things. Juan, remember I said from the beginning that as we get closer to fall, it is going to tighten up and guess what, we are closer to fall so it's tightening up because people start paying a little more attention. And the other thing is that the Trump campaign had maintained that during the coronavirus it was difficult for them to pay a lot of attention to defining Joe Biden. They were trying to figure out what would work.

And I think they've alighted upon the thing that is working best which is to suggest that he would be pull this bait and switch when it comes to saying that he would be very moderate but actually be very progressive. And as the Trump campaign says, a tool for the left.

I do want to mention something on timing though. And if the Trump campaign wants these numbers to tighten even more, I think they should think about something like this. Yesterday when Joe Biden said those comments that he then apologize for, and then in a video and then he tweeted about because he was having to clean it up, I think the best thing if you are the Trump campaign, if you're the president, stand back. Don't -- just let the media cover that story for the day.

When the president suggested that Joe Biden did not have religion, that he didn't believe in his faith and that he wanted to hurt God, immediately that's the story. So, you -- everyone is going to go and cover that as well. The Joe Biden comments about his thinking about blacks and how they think would have been the main story today.

So, I would just say that if they want those numbers to tighten, even make it a little closer, let Joe Biden have some time in the sun.

WILLIAMS: Free advice from Dana Perino for the Trump camp. Could the lawsuit to dissolve the NRA end up hurting Democrats in November? We are going to debate that hot topic next for you on The Five.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PERINO: Will New York state's lawsuit to dissolve the NRA backfire on Democrats in November? Some swing state Democrats are worried it will energize conservative voters. And in fact, the Pennsylvania lawmakers saying the lawsuit is the left's, quote, "equivalent of an Alabama attorney general suing to dissolve Planned Parenthood."

And a Wall Street Journal op-ed accusing New York's Attorney General, Letitia James of, quote, "giving the political game away months before the presidential election."

Greg, one of those old phrases comes to mind, stepping on a rake.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: Where the Democrats think that they are doing something but it's like wait, what did we just do? We are going -- I can understand that NRA membership being frustrated about the financial conditions of the NRA and the things that were going on. But if you want an us versus them scenario, now you have a very energized NRA membership.

GUTFELD: They should -- she should change her name to litigious James? Huh? How about that for a Friday? Shoot me.

PERINO: I like it.

GUTFELD: So, the left cannot stop gorging on stupid. If you keep -- if you just look back at this incredible terrain. Endorse rioting, dismissed looting, let off the Boston bomber, let's see what else? Defund cops, dissolve SWATS in some cities? That's amazing.

And then when the public, when the public suddenly realizes that only they can protect themselves, that it falls on them because the police is being marginalized, then you're going to go after their guns. They are basically putting -- they're putting the squeeze on the American public who are now beginning to think that this is not going to end in a very good place. And it's the best thing that could ever happen to the firearms industry because people are going to go out buy more guns, it's breaking new records. I've got mine.

PERINO: Trey, why would the attorney general not just focus on the financial issues and maybe deal with that in court instead of suggesting dissolving it?

GOWDY: Dana, I think she's not looking beyond the New York borders. This is probably a great political play in New York but it is terrible in Colorado and Montana and the Carolinas where there are really competitive Senate seats. I mean, it's not going to take long for someone to figure out the NRA has been around for 150 years and they have the same CEO for 30 years. This investigation has been going on for two months.

And in addition to the political peril, it kind of underscores the narrative of Republicans that you're going to use the justice system as a weapon against your political enemies. She checks all of those boxes. Good luck running against Cuomo but it's going to hurt Cory -- it's going to help Cory Gardner in Colorado.

PERINO: I'm sure that's welcome news to Republicans in Colorado. But Juan, there are some people who think that at least for suburban voters, their thoughts about NRA and guns has changed. Do you think it's sufficient that change -- sufficiently change that it wouldn't have as big of an impact as some Democrats are worried?

WILLIAMS: I'm not sure how to answer that one, Dana. I think that it is the case that NRA voters, people who were voting simply on the issue of gun rights, they were going to vote for President Trump or Senate candidates who are Republican anyway. So, I don't think it changed those votes.

In fact, you know, I think that this story may be being framed in the wrong way. Because I remember that the real fight, the real story here was NRA members being upset that they were being ripped off by their own leadership.

PERINO: Yes.

WILLIAMS: So, it's kind of an intramural issue that you had, remember last year Ollie North was forced out when he said it's time for us to do a financial review of how money is being spent here. In the New York suit, the allegation is that you get people at the top of the NRA draining $64 million in three years --

PERINO: Yes.

WILLIAMS: -- from this nonprofit organization. And by the way, just keep in mind, this is the same attorney general's office, not the same attorney general, but the same office that went after the Trump foundation for financial irregularities, money being used for personal benefit and the Trump foundation had to close.

PERINO: That is true. That was last year, two years ago, I guess. Kennedy, what do you think about this? Especially, you know, you come from the west. You have perspective on this.

MONTGOMERY: I've never seen a time where more people especially some of the Democrats I know were talking about arming themselves and getting some sort of home protection. Because it does feel like in certain cities at certain times of day, you know, being from Portland, that society is kind of ripping apart at the seams and people want to be able to protect their families.

You know, if you're just following headlines, and it feels like the police have been defunded. So, what does that mean? No one really knows but the perception could be if I call 911 it's going to take a long time for someone to show up. If someone's breaking into my house, I want to be sure that I have a weapon.

And when you hear that the NRA is being sued to dissolve, then people assume the government is coming after their guns. There are only a couple of issues that really get people excited and agitated and get them frothing to vote before an election. Guns is one of them. Abortion obviously. And the Supreme Court. So, I think of the NRA issue is just the M.O.'s bouche and Republicans should write a thank you letter to the A.G. here in New York state.

PERINO: And the train has signaled it is time for us to go to break. Up ahead, Portland's mayor accusing rioters of attempted murder after even more violence. We'll explain that one next on The Five.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GOWDY: Portland seeing yet another week of violence, the city's mayor condemning rioters for trying to set fire to a police precinct and blocking the exits while cops were still inside. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MAYOR TED WHEELER (D-OR), PORTLAND: When you commit arson with an accelerant in an attempt to burn down a building that is occupied by people that you have intentionally trapped inside, you are not demonstrating. You are attempting to commit murder.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GOWDY: Dana, you're a communications expert. You've got one mayor -- you've got a mayor in Seattle likening it to a block party and you have a mayor in Portland likening it to attempted murder. Why the messaging disparity? Will this be a November issue? How do you reconcile advocating for an improved justice system while separating yourself from anarchy?

PERINO: Those are all excellent questions. All I could think of when I was sitting there, you know, watching him as I would like to respond in kind. I was like you, sir, you are the one who allowed this to happen for 70 days.

GUTFELD: Right.

PERINO: You, sir, are the one that are responsible for this situation. You are the one who has ended up with these pictures all over the country and now you're upset because you're worried that it actually might help the Republicans in the election? Are you kidding me?

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: When you have small business owners to completely unable to do their work. You have moms and dads who think I don't know if this is going to happen. And look, I know this is happening in Portland and it looks, and I know it's not happening right here in the city where I'm living in, this little town.

But in your mind when you see these images play over and over again, yes, you think there's a very fine line between civilization and anarchy and the mayor of Portland is the one that basically blurred that line. Now he has to go on Zoom to try to ask the people to back off? It seems like much too little way too late.

GOWDY: Well, Greg, Dana mentioned anarchy. The problem with anarchy is eventually you're going to run in to a law that you actually think should be enforced.

GUTFELD: Yes.

GOWDY: And then it's too late because the law has been undercut. So, you know, where is the line between peaceful protest and what we see in some of these northwestern, northwestern cities? Where is the proper line between peaceful protest and what we are seeing, the lawlessness?

GUTFELD: Anyone can see that line. It's called violence. It's called destruction of property. It's called intimidating and abusing the elderly when an elderly woman is trying to put out a fire and the harasser or when another elderly woman is trying to protect the police and they throw paint on her.

Look, the Portland mayor isn't mad because people might get hurt. He was concerned over the optics. Think about that.

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: He didn't want b role for Donald Trump. He didn't care about the people there. He cared that Donald Trump might win based on his abdication. His abdication has created the b roll that would take you -- it would only take you two minutes to go on Twitter and anywhere else and find half dozen video including what you just saw.

So, basically, it was his denial of this that perpetuated the evil that has created this mess. Even the New York Times is admitting they were wrong. I wish today was like a we can swear day because I really want to swear.

I mean, that mayor, that mayor if you looked up pile of crap in the dictionary, Ted Wheeler's face would be there because he is legitimately a pile of crap for abdicating his moral spying. His leadership which has allowed all of this to happen. I know that I'm just saying what Dana said but louder.

PERINO: And better.

GOWDY: I'm going to kind of -- Juan, I'm going to try to synthesize Dana's point with Greg's point.

WILLIAMS: OK.

GOWDY: The mayor -- the mayor inserted presidential politics and we've heard Democrats refer to law enforcement as stormtroopers and the gestapo. Where is the criticism on your left for shooting lasers and attempting to blind police officers for hurting innocent victims, including ones using a walker? Why now, are we just not hearing it? Is it there in the media is not covering it? Where is the outrage on the left?

WILLIAMS: I think you just heard it from Ted Wheeler. I mean, you know, people here are saying Ted Wheeler was negligent or something but I think he was very clear, Trey, in saying that what those people were doing was violent and it was potentially murderous. He used the word murder, that it was wrong.

So, I think that's pretty clear. Why? I think people disagree about well, he should have been tougher earlier and the like but I don't think there's much disagreement from the left or the right when it comes to people who would set a fire and trap people in a building.

I just think that's illegal, it's wrong, it's immoral on so many levels. So, I just don't think it's a political divide there. I do think that he is also right when he says that the Trump campaign wants those videos and he's trying to use that to say to these people who are engaged in violent behavior hey, are you supporting Trump? Because Trump wants to undermine the power of the peaceful protests in his country.

And the way to do it is to point at people who are misbehaving and engaged in illegal activity. So, I think he's right on both counts and I don't think there is a left-right divide over condemnation of violent people.

GOWDY: Well, Juan, I guess my question is, waiting until attempted murder is on the table is a long time to wait. I mean, you got to jump over a lot of other crimes. Arson and assault, to get to attempted murder. Where was the criticism 30 days ago, 45 days ago? I mean, everybody is against murder for the most part. How about the other stuff leading up to it?

WILLIAMS: Well, you know, this is about, again, local control. And I think that Ted Wheeler is pretty popular. His citizens saw him as containing this rather than pouring accelerant on it, which is what we saw when you had federal agents from Customs out of place showing up for no reason and exacerbating a difficult situation for local officials.

GUTFELD: No reason?

GOWDY: Kennedy, let me ask you this.

WILLIAMS: Absolutely, no, no, no reason.

GUTFELD: No reason.

MONTGOMERY: OK, thank you.

GOWDY: I did some quick research. Minneapolis is 1,700 miles from the Pacific Northwest. What does a state-local police officer committing a crime against an innocent citizen in Minnesota had to do with what we are seeing in the Pacific Northwest? For those of us who like causal connectivity, what is the connection between what happened to George Floyd and what we're seeing on the West Coast, that anarchy?

MONTGOMERY: There is no longer action at a distance here. And whatever movements and whatever momentum was created in the murder -- in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, that is completely dissipated in Portland. And that's why I call Ted Wheeler the nutless wonder. I am from Portland. It's a beautiful city.

It's disgusting what's happening because Ted Wheeler is walk around going, hey, this is really bad, you guys. Someone should do something about it. It's like, Ted, you're the someone. You're supposed to be leading your city. You're the guy who's supposed to be ensuring that there is safety so people can protest. So, when there are a list of things that people want changed in their city, with their community policing, you can achieve them.

You can't when we have what's going on. And now, it is so absurd, I think that Ted Wheeler is a Trump operative. I think he is laid back so long and let his city burn because he knows it is a gift to the Trump campaign. That is the only way to explain it. And I feel Greg's frustration and every business owner and every cop and every person with a family who wants to live a good life in a beautiful city, and they absolutely cannot because it has been hijacked.

And for those of you who are peaceful protesters, and I see a lot of my friends on Facebook and Twitter posting images from the protests they go to when they feel like they're accomplishing something, you better differentiate yourself from the people who are trying to commit murder. And if you don't, that's on you.

GOWDY: I was listening carefully, and I think I heard a mayor's race in your future. Stick around. The "FASTEST SEVEN" is up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MONTGOMERY: Welcome back. It is now time for the "FASTEST SEVEN." First up, here's a shocker. Kanye West's presidential run might just be a spoiler campaign to hurt Joe Biden. West not rejecting the accusation saying a mug could argue with you. I'm not denying it. I just told you.

All right, so Juan, are you burning your copies of Jesus and Jesus is king, because now you're hearing that Kanye West might be a Trump operative?

WILLIAMS: No, but I got to tell you, Kennedy, I was surprised at how out in the open it was. I saw reporting yesterday indicating that a lawyer who would work for Trump was delivering signatures for him in Wisconsin, in Milwaukee. Journal Sentinel reporting five other Trump operatives involved in efforts to get Kanye on the ballot and up and running in Wisconsin, a swing state as you well know.

You know, to me, I got to say, you know, his wife says he's having mental health issues. And I just wonder, you know, is this like, really lowball dirty politics to use the guy like this? I just don't feel good about it. I don't care if you're a Republican or Democrat.

MONTGOMERY: Well, you don't have to vote for him if you don't feel good about it. It's not like he's going to be on every single state ballot, Dana, but it is interesting to think that Kanye West might have his own artistic interpretation of what the presidency should look like.

PERINO: I thought it was clever today when he was asked about it. He said that he was walking for president not running for president. And look, if this guy -- this is a guy -- this guy is a marketing genius. If he wanted to be on the ballot in all 50 states, he would. So, you do have to wonder, OK, this a little bit of a ploy, a little bit of a Jill Stein situation, if you are the Hillary Clinton campaign and still mad at her about that.

I also do -- I don't know that, obviously, but I think that when Kim Kardashian, his wife, asked people to give him some space and to respect their privacy and this situation that they're in, I would -- I would tend to go with what the wife wants.

MONTGOMERY: So, Greg, who else should we see running for president? Who are we missing in this field? It's not quite crowded yet, and I'm surprised by that.

GUTFELD: Well, you know, I know what -- I know what you're getting at. But no, I'm very happy here at Fox, so I'm staying here. But you know, what? I think you know, running for office -- running for president is like dropping acid. You don't do a whole bunch at once, right, you just -- you microdose. And I think that's what Kanye is doing right now in 2020 is he's microdosing, but in 2024, he's going to go for the whole tab.

And let's put it this way. Joe should welcome him on the debate stage. Because if you have Kanye West of the debate stage, it's going to take a lot of pressure off Joe. He should be going like, come on, get up here, please. I'm kind of eaten alive by Trump. It's like, go after Kanye.

MONTGOMERY: Yes. But straight to that point, I think we should have a more crowded debate stage. And if Donald Trump and Kanye West tag team against Joe Biden, they really could offer the death blow to his campaign. Am I wrong?

GOWDY: Well, if we're going to have a singer on stage, I'd rather have Bono than have Kanye West. I may not -- you know, his wife asked us to show compassion. And my advice to Kanye is run for president if you're qualified and interested, but don't do it to help or hurt anyone else. I think it's sad. I think the whole spectacle is sad, and I'm going to take Kim's advice and be compassionate for once.

PERINO: All right.

MONTGOMERY: Well, I would like to take Kim's advice and find people who have been imprisoned wrongly and try free them and not the horrible people who went out -- who are released in prison because of COVID concerns who are out raping and murdering again. That's awful.

All right, up next, here we go, great news on the air travel front. I'm sorry, Greg, you still can't drink on most flights but your chances of catching COVID on an airplane are slimmer than we thought. A new study finds passengers have a one in 4,300 chance of coming down with Coronavirus on a two-hour flight.

Juan, I think this is great news. And you are a very frequent traveler. I know you take the train a lot when you go back and forth between D.C. and New York City. Do you think this will fill up some planes and give people reason to fly about the country a little bit more?

WILLIAMS: Well, it should. I mean, obviously, the numbers are real and we like to rely on the scientific data. I think the problem here is that you know, people are pretty scared at the moment and I think more nervous about it because I think, you know, people thought maybe it would go into remission during the summer months. They didn't see it spreading as it's spreading right now. And people are just nervous, Kennedy.

So even this study, people say, oh, you know, it's two-hour flight, one in 43,000 I think you said. You know, what was that, you know, Gilligan's Island, a two-hour ride -- you know, two-hour boat ride to nowhere. So, we don't want that. People are still nervous?

MONTGOMERY: No, not unless we have the professor on board because he might have some answers. So, Dana, I don't know if you've flown recently. I've flown back and forth across country a few times this summer. And I will tell you, it's only healthy people and they're all germaphobes. Everyone, every flight I've been on, everyone is in a mask.

They hand out Purell wipes so you can wipe down your seat and they show a video of how they disinfected the plane. If someone coughed on a plane, I swear to you, if they coughed, they would open the door midflight and throw them out.

PERINO: It's never been a safer time to fly. And I think that my -- I hope my mom is watching so that she could maybe reconsider and see about coming out to the Jersey Shore this fall. I hope so.

MONTGOMERY: Well, it's -- Greg, I think it's a good time to fly. I know you don't like germs, but you love planes, and you love playing pilot. So, is this study enough to get you your wings, finally?

GUTFELD: I think the data will always change and what you thought was right will always turn out to be wrong. We know that the rate of death is actually declining. It's I think down about overall across the country about 1.6 percent. It's still super high but compared to how it wasn't in March and April because we are now testing.

And the more you test, the more you realize this stuff is everywhere. This is good news about flying, but they got to get back to serving booze because that's immoral to trap people in a silver tube in the sky and not allow you to get wasted. That's a crime against humanity.

MONTGOMERY: They do serve -- they do serve beer and wine on United, allegedly, but they don't have ice cubes. OK, Trey, last word. This is -- this is a bit of good news. It could be good news for the economy. If schools aren't going to open and people are allowed to fly, what could the impact be here?

GOWDY: Well, Kennedy, my wife and I flew over the weekend. We drank all the Clorox we could before we left and we felt perfectly fine on that flight. My fear is dying of boredom once I get there, because there's nothing going on in the country. So, the flight was fine, I just don't want to die when I get there of boredom.

MONTGOMERY: No, no, you don't. But you're an entertaining person. You are a one-man band. I don't -- I don't share your fear. And please don't go anywhere because "FAN MAIL FRIDAY" is up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: "FAN MAIL FRIDAY," you know. The first question, I can't think of a single clean answer to this one, Kennedy, so I'm going to go to you first. From Arlene M., what incredibly common thing have you never done? I can only think of bad things, so I have to start -- I'm going to just sit here and be quiet.

MONTGOMERY: I've never in a German pornographic film.

GUTFELD: Like I said, common things, common things. I knew going to you first would help. Dana, I bet you and I share a common thing that we both never done but I will let --- see if you say it.

PERINO: Well, I have not been in a German pornographic film either, so we have that in common. Also, I have never gone scuba diving.

GUTFELD: That's -- I guess that's common. But you know, sometimes that happens in a German pornographic film too. Juan, I shouldn't have started with this question. I should have started with a different question.

WILLIAMS: Yes. I don't know. I don't know. This has gone off the rails pretty quick. It's Friday, I guess.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: But I -- that's an interesting question. So, Greg, what was the answer to what you thought you had in common with Dana?

GUTFELD: I'm pretty sure she's like me about seafood. I don't eat -- there almost every seafood that everybody's eating I've never had because I look at the --

PERINO: You never had sushi.

GUTFELD: Yes, I've never had sushi.

WILLIAMS: Really?

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: You're missing out on something. I think it's delightful.

GUTFELD: Well, it's from the ocean. The ocean is Earth's toilet. I don't want to eat out of Earth toilet.

WILLIAMS: Well, I'm going to visit Earth toilet next week. I'm going to go look at the ocean. There you go. So, I must be truly perverse. Get me in one of those films.

GUTFELD: Yes. Trey, what is something -- save us, Trey? What is it -- common thing you've never done?

GOWDY: Well, Greg, upon the advice of counsel, I'm not going to respond to the film part of what you just said. I've never seen the sound of music and I've never seen E.T.

GUTFELD: Wow, that is a good one.

PERINO: Wow.

GUTFELD: That is really good, I've never seen sound of music. I've never seen Titanic. I've never seen Titanic.

GOWDY: He dies in the end if that helps.

PERINO: But you make fun of it all the time.

GUTFELD: And Gone with the Win. I never saw Gone with the Wind which is good because it's racist, joking. OK, the only one question, this is a good one. What do you wish was illegal? Dana, what do you wish was illegal?

PERINO: Marijuana.

GUTFELD: Oh terrible.

PERINO: I'm kidding. What do I wish that's illegal?

GUTFELD: You're going to get so much hate mail -- you're going to get so much hate mail from Lou Dobbs.

PERINO: iPhone clicks.

GUTFELD: iPhone clicks.

PERINO: iPhone clicks should be illegal.

GUTFELD: All right, Juan, what should be illegal?

WILLIAMS: You know Greg, I've told you this repeatedly. I hate these people walking down the street and they're talking out loud and you think they're talking to you and in fact, they're talking on their phones.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: I think it's -- and then they jump into traffic or they bump into you because they're totally distracted. I think that should be like jaywalking or something.

GUTFELD: I hate it when people use their kids as battering rams. You know, Trey, they're coming down the sidewalk. They got their kid in one of those baby strollers and they act like that has some kind of force field. Not to me. I'll walk right through them. I'll walk right through them, Trey. What do you wish was illegal?

GOWDY: Lying, using a nom de plume on social media and lying about someone else with the intent to deceive others.

GUTFELD: Very good, very good. Kennedy, what do you wish was illegal?

MONTGOMERY: Well, Pierre Delecto, almost nothing.

GUTFELD: There you go, a true libertarian, a true libertarian. I'm going to go with Trey and I'm going to go, you can't call somebody work and think on somebody because they said something you disagree with. You should go away for 10 years. If you call Fox News and say I complain because Greg says this, you go to jail for 10 years. How about that? All right, "ONE MORE THING" is up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WILLIAMS: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." Greg?

GUTFELD: I'm just going to plug stuff. Tomorrow night, "THE GREG GUTFELD SHOW" 10:00 p.m. I got Terry Schappert, Joe DiVito, Kat Timpf, Tyrus. That's Saturday 10:00 p.m., brand new, you're going to love it. My book The Plus entered the New York Times self-help number two, and number one in self-help in BookScan. I think that's what it's called. So massive hit, if you haven't bought it, I urge you to go to https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__GGutfeld.com&d=DwICAg&c=cnx1hdOQtepEQkpermZGwQ&r=tgDLkJy54PfJyWJwul3dKe54qGxqO7b7d5vjo7RcZds&m=CIaadXG_7LqBukAvVt_WCWIswB5SBDWPiUddFbFl6uA&s=VS-Xx4AgNuvWr7oTk1vcj8XCkiN7l2rQp1pllhI74M0&e= .

And also buy the remaining tickets at Yarmouth Drive-in Cape Cod where I will be appearing in front of 400 cars to do a show live. That's next Sunday. It's going to be awesome.

PERINO: That's cool.

WILLIAMS: Dana Perino.

PERINO: That's a neat event. Exciting. OK, so in the not all heroes wear capes segment tonight, there was this 85-year-old man, his name is Kenneth Russell. He has dementia. And he went missing on Saturday near Calhoun, Louisiana. But there's great news because Zach Stephens is a man from nearby Monroe and his dog Ruby found him in the woods and now he is back with his family.

Ruby is a bloodhound. He sniffed Russell out on Wednesday through sniffing one of his shoes. And it took her just 34 minutes to find him, which is amazing. So a job well done to Ruby. She got a spa day from a local business for all that so, nice story.

WILLIAMS: That was a lifesaver, potentially. That's great. Well, I've got a special "ONE MORE THING" this Friday. This is special because there's really no need for me to say anything about this joyous moment. Take a look.

The laughter is coming from Emma. Her mom, Erica Stubblefield put the video on social media. So far, 2.5 million people have joined in the laughter. Thanks, Emma, because I got a kick out of you. That was great. Trey, you're up.

GOWDY: I want to thank the four of you for your hospitality. I also want to wish the kindest, sweetest, most beautiful person in the world happy 31st anniversary.

GUTFELD: Thank you.

GOWDY: I hope you -- I hope you like the weed eater and it's not too heavy.

WILLIAMS: You didn't really give her a weed eater, did you?

GOWDY: No, I gave her a leaf blower, to be honest with you.

WILLIAMS: Oh, my God. All right, Kennedy, you're up.

MONTGOMERY: Even better. All right, so one of the hardest things during the lockdown has been how do we give our pets exercise? Well, look at Gomez's human. She figured out a way to fasten a tennis ball to a tetherball setup. And Gomez just goes around and around in a circle as happy as can be. He's convinced he's going to catch that tennis ball at any moment. For those of you who know and love Boston Terriers, you know they have a lot of energy. I think this is a great set up and a lot of pet parents will be following suit.

WILLIAMS: Pretty cool, Kennedy. That's it for us folks. Have a great summer weekend, everybody.

Content and Programming Copyright 2020 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2020 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.