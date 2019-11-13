Trump rips Democrats as public impeachment hearings loom

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," November 12, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, HOST: Hello, everybody. I'm Jesse Watters along with Katie Pavlich, Juan Williams, Dana Perino, and Greg. It's 5 o'clock in New York City, and this is "The Five."

The Democrats preparing to go public with their one-sided impeachment probe that's shaping up to be anything but fair. Shifty Schiff and his cohorts are calling their first two witnesses tomorrow. Rush Limbaugh predicts it's going to turn into a Kavanaugh style debacle.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It was a never ending parade for about a week and a half as every person they brought forth to try to destroy Kavanaugh failed. There was another one waiting in the wings. And I would guarantee you that it is the same strategy they're going to employ here this week. They're going screw this up like they screwed up the Kavanaugh thing. They want it too much. And because they want it too much, they're making tactical and strategic mistakes.

WATTERS: And if you need more proof that the media is complicit in pushing the Democrats' talking points, check this out. Media research center finds that since impeachment started, network TV coverage has been 96 percent negative for Trump. This is all happening while the president continues to launch blistering attacks, calling impeachment probe a no due process scam. He's also saying that Joe Biden and his son should testify, but sleepy Joe says it's not necessary.

JOE BIDEN, FORMER VICE PRESIDENT: There is zero rationale for that to happen. Nobody has suggested anything was done that was inappropriate. This is all a diversion. This is classic Trump. Classic Trump. Focus on the problem.

WATTERS: OK. Let's go back, Dana, to the Rush Limbaugh comment. And after that, he followed that with this point that they're always predicting Trump's toast. You know, in the primary he was toast. In the general he was toast. Mueller, he's toast. And now this impeachment thing he's going to be toast.

DANA PERINO, HOST: Don't forget --

WATTERS: It never works out.

PERINO: And they predicted he didn't really want to win anyway.

WATTERS: Right.

PERINO: And he didn't really want to run, and then he was going to drop out, and all these things. I think that the media is expecting a very strong performance out of the Democrats tomorrow because the Democrats have set this bar really high, which makes me think -- OK, they're not -- they might have something up their sleeves. I have no idea what it is.

WATTERS: A crying witness?

PERINO: I don't know. The crying witness, I don't know. That probably comes later.

WATTERS: OK.

PERINO: I don't think you start with your crying witness --

WATTERS: OK.

PERINO: But I wonder if they might have something up their sleeve. I don't know what it could be. But if they just come out and rehash what we've been talking about for the last six weeks, it seems to me that would be a pretty short-lived hearing.

WATTERS: And, Greg, I don't think having Schiff run this thing is just good optics. He's not easy on the eyes. He's annoying when he opens his mouth, and he's just not trustworthy.

GREG GUTFELD, HOST: Well, he has a problem and that we know exactly what he's going to do, and then he does it horribly. I don't think this is going to be like Kavanaugh at all. It's not going to be that interesting because it's about a phone call, it's about a president doing his job and it's about the opinions about whether it is appropriate or inappropriate. It's about opinions.

So the Democrats -- here's my prediction, they're going to do their best to draw out the emotion by using questions like, did you feel threatened? How did it make you feel? It's going to be basically group therapy in which the shrink is going to be asking the children, how mean was your daddy? And Trump being the daddy. This is why to your point yesterday about how the media had to change the language, Anderson Cooper, I think it was last night, said that Trump was orchestrating a shakedown. Now, how do you orchestrate a shakedown in public when you want Ukrainian officials to publicize it, and the person being shook down is completely unaware they're being shook down.

I think they realized the quid pro quo is a no-go. They're desperate for new language, and this is going to fail. So the best that the media can do right now, because this isn't really about -- just about the Democrats, it's about the media who's been selling this, they're still hoping that we all suit up and take this game seriously because they're taking it seriously. They want us to. But you need to look at impeachment as a junkie dancing on the street corner in his underwear.

It's their experienced, it's not yours. It's what they're living, but it's not yours. So the media's strategy is preventative intervention. CNN is trying to get the public to be so interested in this. Please, this is so important, but it's not happening. It's not happening. Everyone knows it's just going to be about people whining about a phone call. This thing is going to peter out in an hour.

WATTERS: May be Schiff's secret is going to be a dancing junkie in his underwear. I mean, I'd watch that. Juan, what do you think --

GUTFELD: Oh, come on over to my place.

(LAUGHTER)

WATTERS: What do you think about Greg's point that the so-called scandal just doesn't have the emotional firepower that other scandals have had?

JUAN WILLIAMS, HOST: I know you're a young man, Jesse, but John Dean sat there in his monotone. And guess what? I think it was over like a week the numbers just tumbled for President Nixon.

WATTERS: Right.

WILLIAMS: I mean, America just said, wait a second? What is he saying? That's unbelievable. I mean, so that's not it. I mean, to me, what we got here is an effort, and Greg, I think, reflects this. Just to say to the American people, forget about this. This is a bore. It's not interesting. This is not --

GUTFELD: It's not real.

WILLIAMS: Not even Clinton and sex. But this is much more important in my opinion. In my opinion what this requires is for people -- right now the Republicans try to say here, yes, there's a mountain of evidence, but don't look. Look at the rainbows. Look at the rainbows in every direction.

GUTFELD: What evidence? It's opinion.

WILLIAMS: So, you know, it's tribal blindness, because if this was Obama, if this was Hillary Clinton, they would say hang him from the highest tree, this is treason.

GUTFELD: We would hang Obama?

WILLIAMS: The GOP defense memo that came out yesterday, here's how our strategy is gonna be for this, like, attacked the witnesses, attack the credibility of William Taylor. I don't know how you do that, he's a Trump guy. Attacked the credibility of George Kent, the other guy that's going to testify tomorrow. These are never-Trumpers. How ridiculous.

These people not only work for Trump, they were hired in times by Mike Pompeo, by Trump. Shift the discussion away from Trump. Let's talk about Joe Biden. Let's talk about Hunter Biden. Are they under threat --

GUTFELD: Yeah. But they're part of this, and you can't do anything about it.

WILLIAMS: This is about impeaching President Trump.

GUTFELD: For three years --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Katie, you can still, as Juan says, have a mountain of evidence, but it doesn't add up to a high crime and misdemeanor. It is just a mountain of something else, Juan.

WILLIAMS: Oh gosh.

KATIE PAVLICH, HOST: Well, and -- you know, you can go back to what the president's phone call said, and that's something that he's been arguing that they can do. The question about Hunter Biden is an interesting one, because before this phone call was released and the complaint was filed, the New Yorker ran that piece on July 1st asking the question of whether Hunter Biden was going to derail his father's campaign because of all the corruption allegation in Ukraine.

So before it was popular to say that President Trump was the only one attacking Hunter Biden, the media was actually doing expose on this. And as we pointed out before, the Obama campaign actually looked into some of this and Joe Biden got very upset that they were kind of circling around to see maybe what caused a problem for the Obama campaign. But why wouldn't someone like Hunter Biden want to come in front of the committee, voluntarily, to clear his name? He's been accused of a lot. There has been -- there've been a lot of rumors about his dealings. It seems like he would take the opportunity to go and clear up the Biden campaign of any wrongdoing to say that this call really was about going forward in using your political power as the president to go after political opponent.

But instead, he's not voluntarily doing it. Adam Schiff is blocking him. And Adam Schiff is refusing to bring any Republican requested witnesses, which shows that they're not interested in a fair process, especially after the vote was so party lines in terms of moving the thing forward.

WATTERS: Yeah. Even Adam Schiff is not stupid enough to bring Hunter to testify.

Kate: Yeah.

WATTERS: I don't think that's going to happen --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: I don't think that's going to happen.

WILLIAMS: Let's not pay attention to Trump. Let's pay attention to Hunter Biden.

GUTFELD: Jesse, can we talk about what Dana said before the show started?

(LAUGHTER)

WATTERS: No, let's talk about it at the break. Coming up, Tulsi Gabbard threatening Hillary Clinton with legal action after she was called a Russian asset, that and more in our 2020 round up.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PAVLICH: All right, time for our 2020 round up. New signs of a weak Democratic field as more potential candidates consider jumping in. First, it was Mike Bloomberg. And now, former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick is reportedly considering a White House run. So, Greg --

GUTFELD: Yes.

PAVLICH: -- if you've been a Democratic candidate and you've been putting in the work for a month, don't you get irritated these guys are now like, well, maybe I'll get in now?

GUTFELD: I guess he's senses that the field is devolving. Thank you. He's like Bloomberg. By the way, he's a -- he's one of the most persuasive Democrats in that party, and it says something if he's willing to dive in because he must be getting encouragement, perhaps by Obama. And if he backs Deval, it's over for Biden. I think Bloomberg and Patrick are looking at the party and they're -- it seems like a generic alternative to the real thing.

Like they want -- you want Coke but this is RC. You want Porsche, this is a Miata. You want Letterman, it's Seth Meyers. I think the Democrats are waking up about the crowd now. They know impeachment is a media grift and the economy is just exploding. Jamie Dimon said it's the best economy ever, so I think that's what it is.

PERINO: It will last for a hundred years.

GUTFELD: It will last for a hundred years, so will the Trump dynasty.

(LAUGHTER) PAVLICH: So Joe Biden reportedly called the former governor. Juan, what do you think?

WILLIAMS: I think this is like --

PAVLICH: Or it was the other way around. He called Joe Biden to let him know he was maybe gonna jump in.

PERINO: Oh, I like that part.

WILLIAMS: So, you know, to me, Deval Patrick is a wonderful guy, but I just don't see that he add much to this field. I mean, the co-question is whether or not Joe Biden is imploding. And if Joe Biden is imploding then there is a vacuum, and then you have a lot of people say, you know what? I could span in that middle. But for the moment, Joe Biden is not imploding in terms of the national polls. The closest you can come to this, Katie, is to say, well, I see that he's not number one in Iowa, and so, is he going to win Iowa? What is it mean if he loses Iowa? What does it mean if Bernie, you know, home state kind of advantage, and New Hampshire carries it?

But to my mind, I think what we're really witnessing here, the real story is that the rich, from Bloomberg to Bill Gates, all these Wall Street guys writing in the papers, from the Wall Street Journal to the New York Times, oh, my God, Elizabeth Warren. Oh, my God, what if Elizabeth Warren wins? They are heavily invested in making sure that she implodes and that's what's going on. They're pushing people into this race.

PAVLICH: Isn't it about also who can beat Trump, Dana? I mean, even if someone is imploding in the primary.

PERINO: So, I wouldn't sleep on Deval Patrick. This guy has an ability to deliver a message in an Obama-like way. He doesn't have the Biden-era sort of problems. He doesn't have the Hunter Biden problem.

GUTFELD: The old man smell.

PERINO: He's also not identified with the socialist schemes of Warren and Sanders. He has an ability to knock off Elizabeth Warren in New Hampshire. So I think it could be serious.

PAVLICH: And he's there in New Hampshire, which he might do well there.

WATTERS: The Democrats have no deep bench waiting on the sidelines, waiting to get in. Like, you know, John Kerry, Bloomberg, Eric Holder. It just doesn't exist. Like every other month you get a story, according to three sources close to Dianne Feinstein, the 86-year-old senator is thinking about entering the race, which would really shake up the field. Like, no, it wouldn't. Nothing is going to shake up the field. It's over.

Gavin Newsom is gonna get the nomination four more years from now, and he'll be the president in 2024.

PAVLICH: OK. All right, up next, Democrats have been attacking the Electoral College, and now they have a new target, Iowa and New Hampshire, for picking presidential nominees first.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The Democratic Party has changed a lot. What I really appreciate about Iowa and the folks in New Hampshire is that they take this process very seriously. They vet the candidates. They show up at town halls. They give people a good hearing. At the same time, demographically, it's not reflective of the United States as a whole, certainly not reflective of the Democratic Party.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PAVLICH: So, Greg, they give him a fair shot except for they might be racist.

GUTFELD: Of course, that's there go to in the world of identity politics. He's one of the freeloaders on the stage. He's got to go, Castro. I mean, he's not pulling his weight. When you look up there it's like -- he's like the guy who gets behind the other guys who are pushing the car out of the ditch and just says, hey, way to go, fellas. If he actually is at the party, he should leave so people can focus on the real candidates.

PAVLICH: Dana, there's been talk in the past about changing which primary states go first, but the accusation there is a little bit --

PERINO: I'm surprised you haven't heard more of it, actually, because if you've heard -- this is not the first time that Iowa and New Hampshire that haven't been questions. And I, actually, am quite intrigued by the idea of -- do they call it the roving primary, Juan, where it would be in five states this year, and then the next time around to these five states, and moving around the country a little bit.

But, you also have to deal with the rules that you have. Like, you're not going to change the primary rules right now. So, to me, if you start complaining about the process at this point, you know you're going to lose.

PAVLICH: Jesse?

WATTERS: Smart politics and salt white people in Iowa and New Hampshire when you have to win Iowa and New Hampshire. And Castro, the last time I checked, Obama won Iowa and he's black. I'm pretty sure he's black. So, Castro just needs to figure it out. You know, Nevada and South Carolina right around the corner, he can cool his jets --

PAVLICH: Thank you for the fact-check. Juan, what do you think about this process?

WILLIAMS: Jesse Watters hit it on the head. Barack Obama won in Iowa. And I remember, you know, literally, starting to tear up when I realized he had won Iowa, that's amazing to me. But now -- so Castro's argument would be you don't see a large percentage of the increasing number of Latino voters represented in those states. I understand that. But I think he's got to make the appeal on a bigger stage than the one he's aiming at.

PAVLICH: Yeah. Well, all right, finally, could Tulsi Gabbard end up taking Hillary Clinton to court? Lawyers for the 2020 contender demanding a retraction after Clinton called Gabbard a Russian asset. Dana, do you think that she's going to be successful in the lawsuit? I don't know.

PERINO: I don't know if she'll be successful with the lawsuit. But I do know if you want to get media attention, all you have to say is I'm thinking about filing a lawsuit and you will get attention. But it's not a bad strategy.

PAVLICH: Yeah.

PERINO: It's not a bad one.

PAVLICH: Jesse, she's trying to defend her reputation. She was accused by Hillary as being an asset for Russia.

WATTERS: I just want to be powerful enough to when I do or say something offensive to turn to my minions and say, cleaned it up. Because that's what Hillary did. You know, crooked insults her, and then all of a sudden it's a controversy and then she goes, guys, take care of this for me, and then the guys goes, oh, we meant Republicans, not Russians.

PAVLICH: But it's not taking care of though.

WATTERS: No.

PAVLICH: I mean, she takes it personally because she's in the military and she's been accused of this by a woman ran for president on the world stage. I mean, doesn't Hillary owe her an apology?

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: First of all, did you notice that today she said they will know -- she will not run as a third-party candidate. And to me, that was a victory lap for Hillary Clinton, because that's what Clinton is really worried about. That is what Democrats are worried about is that you will, in fact, dilute the anti-Trump vote because someone like Tulsi Gabbard will play Jill Stein in 2020.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: And by the way, you know who -- you know what? Any time that she makes a mistake, any time says anything, you -- Greg was saying about Castro is somebody who's not pulling -- she can't even qualify in some of these debates.

GUTFELD: She will, though.

PAVLICH: Kamala Harris.

WILLIAMS: But don't worry, the Russian bots will get her in.

GUTFELD: See, that's just ridiculous. Look, Hillary has a history of smearing women. She -- I mean, you want to talk -- that's why most women can't stand her. The way she treated Monica and all the other women, I think women should be supporting Tulsi in this in her attempt to get her name cleared by this very bitter, angry woman.

Tulsi may not be her year, but she's going to be a force to reckon with because she thinks for herself -- and I'm not even talking about the issues. I'm talking about as a persuasive person when she is talking, with her voice and the way she handled herself, she's going to be around a lot longer than Hillary.

PAVLICH: Excellent point.

WILLIAMS: You think it's OK that she goes and supports Assad?

GUTFELD: She doesn't support Assad. You're not being accurate.

PAVLICH: I think your point about Hillary is excellent, Greg.

GUTFELD: Thank you.

PAVLICH: All right, moving along. You won't believe the latest campus insanity, a college newspaper forced to apologize for reporting the news.

GUTFELD: You want to know how bad colleges become? One school regarded as the top journalist is saying they'll no longer report on the news if it upsets activists. The Daily Northwestern, the student paper for Northwestern, published a hilariously pathetic apology to activists after covering a speech on campus by Jeff Sessions. Activists felt the event shouldn't be covered because they prefer that their opinions only be heard. The cowardly paper caved like a cheap tent, apologizing for sending a reporter to cover the event in doubt. Pathetically that from now on, they'll only cover stuff that doesn't hurt their feelings.

Think about that, a newspaper apologizing for reporting the news. That's like a dentist apologizing for filling a cavity, or me for filling you with such great knowledge. It's another example of how the lunatic fringe has silence dialogue by smearing it as hateful or harmful. Mind you, the loudest worst kinds of expression, sometimes even violent, comes from these wimpy twerps. Yet, they don't see their psychic violence as harming other people. Why is that? It's college of corpse rotting from within.

And so, while the paper pretends to cover news, it will be the news that the activists approve of. Meaning the paper's editors, they just quit their jobs and handed it over to the activists, which may be why real journalism is dying, now that's a stressful new story which will probably go unreported, too.

Dana, this is disgusting but not surprising,

PERINO: I was thinking that -- like, you've come, actually -- you've come just to expect it --

GUTFELD: Yeah.

PERINO: -- from all across the board. Like -- in Northwestern, I would have love to have gotten into Northwestern --

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: -- a journalism school.

GUTFELD: Where is it?

PERINO: It's in Chicago.

WILLIAMS: Chicago.

PERINO: Chicago.

GUTFELD: They should be more specific about the title then. Northwestern is too vague.

PERINO: I think that's the area of the city, right, Juan?

WILLIAMS: Yeah. It's actually right outside in the suburbs.

GUTFELD: I'm already against it then, Juan.

WILLIAMS: OK.

GUTFELD: Despite the name. Just by the -- you are a journalist. You've been writing books for -- work for the Washington Post. This has got to get under your skin a little bit.

WILLIAMS: Oh, yeah. I wrote a book about this several years ago called Muzzled, the assault on honest debate.

GUTFELD: That's true.

WILLIAMS: I think this is an assault on honest debate. So, you know, but I just wanted -- that the audience, everybody should know, I mean, part of this is about immigration and about people who are undocumented or illegal aliens protesting, and then saying, oh, my picture is in the paper, why -- then I'm gonna to -- ICE is gonna call and throw me out.

GUTFELD: That's on them for being dumb enough to get their picture taken.

WILLIAMS: Or in the case of like Harvard.

GUTFELD: Yeah.

WILLIAMS: Harvard got into this situation as well. They were saying, why are you calling ICE? Why do you get involved with this organization that wants to deport my grandma, or is busting into somebody's business to throw people in jail? But at that point, that's why you get -- like the news today from Harvard was that the student government at Harvard sided with the protesters against the newspaper.

GUTFELD: Yeah.

WILLIAMS: And they're saying that -- well, I can see that's a public political expression of public support like the catholic church supporting sanctuary cities, but that's not journalism.

GUTFELD: No.

WILLIAMS: Journalism is to tell the story, call people on both sides and get it out.

GUTFELD: That's the point, too, Katie, is that they didn't like being called. So how does a reporter do his job if you can't call people for a quote?

PAVLICH: Well, you don't have to answer the phone. You're not obligated to talk to reporters, but they can call you if your number in public record. The most alarming part of this editorial to me is when they say, our goal is to document history and spread information. Nothing is more important than ensuring that our fellow students feel safe.

PERINO: That's what they say in China. That's literally what they say in China. We can't talk about anything that makes us uncomfortable. You can't cover Hong Kong protests if you're living in China because that might disrupt your safe little world that we've created for you.

PAVLICH: Right. And it might make you question why things are the way that they are. And I want to applaud the dean for defending the journalist for their original story that they produced because a lot of the times these university administrators do the opposite and they coddle them, they take challenges away, and that doesn't help them when they get out in the real world.

But the people who wrote this editorial are probably going to try and get jobs in newsrooms once they get out of college, and that's the state of media today.

WATTERS: I mean, I think this editor has probably already been hired by CNN.

GUTFELD: Yes, that's true.

WATTERS: They're looking for someone with experience and retraction and spiking stories. What I don't understand about this is Jeff Sessions is traumatizing?

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: He's like 5'1, doesn't have a job, all right? It's not like Jeff Sessions is 9/11, you don't get traumatized by Jeff Sessions. The only person actually traumatized by Sessions is Trump.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: He hates him. He should have recused, if he only got recused, we wouldn't have the witch hunt. But I do understand the student's anxiety about getting a phone call. If you're like 18, 19 and your phone rings. That is terrifying. No one calls you at that age. That means it's either your parents or a bill collector.

So, if you're - you know people DM at that age, that could be scary.

GUTFELD: Yes, I didn't see that angle coming.

WATTERS: Yes.

GUTFELD: Jesse always--

WATTERS: I have all the angles, Greg.

GUTFELD: You know what the kids are thinking.

WATTERS: That's right.

GUTFELD: All right, up next San Francisco's radical new DA ready to ruin this city even more as he pledges not to prosecute crimes like public urination.

WILLIAMS: San Francisco's newly elected district attorney causing controversy. It comes as the city deals with homelessness crisis. The DA pledging not to prosecute quality of life crimes like public urination even public camping. Instead the city will focus on fighting social injustice.

Katie, I'm so fascinated by this because first of all, he has an incredible personal history as mom and dad were involved and also the weather underground from the 60's. But I thought let me just look at this politically. His argument is, a lot of these crimes are you know minor crimes like for lewd behavior, they're all misdemeanors. They crowd the courts; they crowd the jails. Do you buy this?

PAVLICH: People are also crowding the streets and defecating and urinating in the streets and causing a public health crisis. So, I think that they've doubled down on these bad policies that we've seen play out ground zero in San Francisco and in other progressive cities across the country.

And it seems like they just don't want to solve the problem and instead divert back to what work for social justice and giving these people some kind of justice, even though they're harming them by not getting them other kinds of help, by not upholding the rule of law and allowing this lawlessness to continue so that everyone else who lives there is a victim of the conditions that they have created.

WILLIAMS: That's good. But you know Jesse I was thinking about - thinking back to that case with Starbucks, remember when the guy was sitting in there or somebody wants to use the bathroom at Starbucks. I remember we had an interesting exchange. So, I was thinking to myself, part of this is, if you're middle class, if you're Jesse Watters or Juan Williams or Greg or Dana or Katie, we all know how to find a bathroom. But if you're homeless, where are you supposed to go to the bathroom. You're not homeless by choice.

GUTFELD: Yes, you are.

WATTERS: Well, Juan--

GUTFELD: Some of them are.

WATTERS: Not everybody pees just because they can't hold it. Some people are just intoxicated and just spray.

WILLIAMS: You mean like a drunken college student.

WATTERS: Yes. Now here's the deal. Do you remember the tea party?

WILLIAMS: OK. Yes.

WATTERS: San Francisco needs to start the pee party, OK. And this is what they need to do. Every day when the DA walks into his office, there needs to be a bunch of patriots just peeing on the sidewalk in front of him until he's forced to arrest them.

PAVLICH: Terrible idea.

WATTERS: OK. They'll be like the Samuel Adams of public urination. Someone needs to step up and handle this. The other thing is, Juan, just be normal for a second, just one second.

WILLIAMS: OK.

WATTERS: If you love something.

WILLIAMS: Yes.

WATTERS: Do you let someone pee on it?

WILLIAMS: What.

WATTERS: Of course, you don't. We protect that something you love.

GUTFELD: I thought I was going to be the bad one.

WATTERS: Someone peeing on something, OK. That's what you do. If you hate something. You obviously let someone else pee on it. And that's what I think is going on here. The DA really hates this city. He is there to destroy this city. His parents were domestic terrorists. They got locked up. Then he was raised by domestic terrorists. It makes perfect sense and now his job is to destroy an American city. He's a socialist. He wants to run everybody out of San Francisco and rebuild it as a socialist utopia. That's what's going on here.

PAVLICH: Is it not already though?

WATTERS: I don't know. I mean do you think this is good. I think even liberals are going to start moving out.

PAVLICH: That's true.

WILLIAMS: Dana, Jesse has shut me up. I don't know what to say to that.

PERINO: So, this is what I don't understand. Is there no idea or innovation that could bridge the broken window's theory with the desire to not throw as many people in jail for minor infractions? Is it really no idea out there? I mean the experimentation should start in the cities, in the states.

And his only answer is, we're just not going to worry about it. They've done that here in New York. It's not good and it's not pleasant to walk by and I don't want anybody to have a situation where they need to go and they can't go and feel that they are one, I have a hygienic situation and also one, that allows them to have their dignity.

But I also kind of resent liberal politicians who then become elected leaders, who then say that we have the best idea to destroy your city. I'm using Jesse's language because--

WATTERS: I'm glad you agree with my analogy, Dana.

PERINO: Yes. Well, I also wonder - I like the idea of the pee party.

WATTERS: The pee party.

PERINO: Yes.

WATTERS: That's right. Little Gandhi's all over the place.

PERINO: That won't last very long.

WATTERS: We'll lock you up in a heartbeat if you do it on a sideway.

PAVLICH: Founding fathers.

WILLIAMS: Can you get some sense to this conversation.

GUTFELD: All right. I think part of the problem is whenever you want to like address a situation, people portrayed as intolerant. Like you said that they're not by choice. That is not true. We've talked to Dr. Drew about this. There are mentally ill people that are rejecting going - rejecting services or drug addicts out on the street. Those are the people that are causing the major problems.

Apocalyptic wastelands don't happen overnight. Those 10 cities didn't happen overnight. It takes days, months and years and then it becomes such a huge problem you don't know what to do to it. You don't know what to do. It's a forfeiture of responsibility by the bureaucrats to help people in need.

But you said is that a solution. And yes, there is. We are seeing progress in San Diego and in Austin, Texas, which is an effort to clear the homeless and get them to state owned land where they can actually camp.

There is an organization called Sunbreak Ranch which people should look up, which is helping with this idea of getting the homeless to a place where then you can have the medical facilities, the cleaning facilities, all the stuff you can - that you need to get people kind of healthier and maybe they can go to the next step.

The problem is a location solution, it's a location problem. We can't have them in underpasses. You've got to take them out. You've got to put them into buses, get them to this other place and then clean and then figure it out from there. That's the solution.

WILLIAMS: Well, I don't argue with you. But again, I think you said your friend Drew Pinsky said, you have to invest in that, right.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Mental illness, drug addiction--

GUTFELD: We spend a lot of money and it doesn't go anywhere. I would love my tax money in New York City to go to strictly the mentally ill and the drug addicted. If you can earmark it that's where we'd go.

WILLIAMS: Wait a minute. You're ruining your reputation. You're being sensitive now.

GUTFELD: I've always felt this way.

WILLIAMS: All right.

PAVLICH: But on the back end of that you have to have accountability and people have to be responsible. So, there have to be benchmarks, if you're going to be part of a program, you have to meet certain aspects instead of just going in and taking the money and leaving. Because if you don't have standards then people would take advantage of the services without actually cleaning up their act.

WILLIAMS: All right. The Fastest 7. What fun. It's up next. Keep it here on “The Five.”

PERINO: Welcome back. Time for the Fastest 7. First up, an emotional moment for Jeopardy's Alex Trebek who is battling stage four pancreatic cancer. Watch.

ALEX TREBEK, JEOPARDY HOST: Let's take a look at your response. Did you come up with the right one? No. What is. We love you. That's very kind. Thank you. 19.95, you're left with $5. OK.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: It cost him all that money Greg, but it was a sweet thing to do.

GUTFELD: It was. Do you remember when Alex Trebek did “The Five.”

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: It was like - he was like what am I doing here. Do you remember that? And I realized that “The Five” was his Jeopardy. Right. It's like you know because it was - it's like when you watch “The Five” and Jeopardy, it's not like playing it. I think I could do Jeopardy, but I think I would--

PERINO: The clue was you're on “The Five.” And his question was why am I here. Katie, do you watch Jeopardy?

PAVLICH: I used to watch Jeopardy, not so much anymore.

PERINO: You don't get home in time.

GUTFELD: It's gone to Left wing.

WATTERS: I watch Martha MacCallum.

PERINO: He's spreading the kindness, Juan.

WILLIAMS: I think so. And I think you know it's interesting to me that Alex Trebek is sort of an iconic figure in American life. Not only for nerds who watch Jeopardy. I think a lot of people just love him, just think that he's been a great example to someone - he's not rude to people who sometimes screw up.

PERINO: These contestants have organized a fundraiser Jesse, asking fans to tune in on Thursday and Friday and donate $1 for each correct answer given.

WATTERS: That's very nice. Sometimes I cry on Jeopardy but for a different reason. And sometimes I get nothing right. But I looked up some statistics about him and I believe he is the top game show host in American history, because Trebek, Sajak and then Bob Barker. And he has won so many Emmy's and I think right now currently, the longest running game show host of any game show running ever.

PERINO: Amazing guy.

GUTFELD: I was a Gene Rayburn fan myself.

PERINO: Next up, an MSNBC anchor taking aim at Thanksgiving while also mocking Trump supporters.

JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: We are just over two weeks away from one of the most beloved American food holidays Thanksgiving, where problematic actual history meets delicious cuisine. And many of you will soon be heading home to spend time with family and friends, eat a little too much and perhaps engage in a dreaded contentious political debate with your cranky uncle Roscoe when he starts yelling read that transcript at the dinner table between bites of turkey and pumpkin pie.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: You know mix politics at Thanksgiving, Jesse especially at your house.

WATTERS: Especially at my house, it's going to be a fun Thanksgiving in my house. I would say this, I love how Joy thinks Thanksgiving is problematic, but she has no problem with Liz Warren pretending to be Cherokee. And also, why is everyone on cable TV named Joy so cranky. And I don't think people should ever be cranky about holidays. You have the day off. What's there to be upset about?

And why the liberals hate holidays so much. War on Christmas. Now you're going after Thanksgiving. You hate all these parades on the 4th of July and Veterans Day. Honestly, Black Friday is materialistic. Why can't you just enjoy the day off.

PERINO: I don't know, I mean I don't really talk about politics at dinner. But Greg, I mean don't you always provide like a little guide--

GUTFELD: Yes. I'm tired of that crap. She hates Thanksgiving almost as much as she hated gay people. All right. I guess maybe if we just wait five years, she'll come around and embrace the cranberry, right.

WATTERS: Are they still investigating that?

GUTFELD: No, no. But amazing how she would leave a long paper trail of homophobia just kind of disappears. She is what's called external Annadiana (ph). She can't bear other people having fun. It's a problem with people named Joy.

PERINO: That's a real thing?

GUTFELD: I just made it up.

PERINO: OK. Politics at the dinner table Thanksgiving.

GUTFELD: Fake news.

PAVLICH: Just enjoy the day, drink some wine. You don't have to ruin everything. Honestly. Just have a good time.

PERINO: And Juan, I know you don't let politics interrupt Thanksgiving.

WILLIAMS: I can't stop it. But it doesn't bother me. You know I am at this Thanksgiving.

PERINO: That's true.

WILLIAMS: But I must say to you--

GUTFELD: You're our turkey.

PAVLICH: Jesse's Pringles.

WILLIAMS: How about the last segment. But you know to me I think when you have people move in and say things like this statue of Christopher Columbus, we see it differently. I don't see why Joy can't say hey, you know Thanksgiving has some historical issues about it. It's just that we have a different--

PAVLICH: About what?

PERINO: Well, I think we've got one more topic.

WILLIAMS: OK, go ahead.

PERINO: All right. Finally, your next long layover could be an opportunity to get in a good workout, some airports are adding fitness facilities including gyms, yoga rooms and walking paths, so you can burn some extra calories before taking off. Greg, you go to the gym a lot. Do you think you would have enjoyed this?

GUTFELD: Two problems with this. Number one, this increases the chances of someone sitting next to me in the plane with BO. I don't need that. Also, the airport - when you're at the airport that's your hall pass when you could say you know what, I'm going to have Prosecco at 8 AM with steak and eggs because I'm stuck here and you can actually do a pub crawl at the airport and burn it off while you're walking around from the terminals.

WATTERS: Thank you. Being at the airport is exercise. I went to JFK the other day to my terminal to the gate, it was like a mile.

PERINO: I've got booked 25 miles--

WATTERS: 1.5 miles and you take your bag, you overhead press it into the overhead luggage and then ever go to Hertz and they're like yes, your car is in XQ and you're like where and there's another half mile.

PERINO: That's true. You can really get your steps in, Juan, when you go to the airport.

WILLIAMS: Yes, because I have to wait in line at Cinnabon, and it's just very hard, very hard, I can push through all these people.

PERINO: You're not an Aunty Annie?

WILLIAMS: What.

PERINO: You don't go to Aunty Annie or Aunt Annie.

WILLIAMS: Yes, for the pretzels. I like those too where you dip those. I think that this is a great idea by the way. Because it's convenient because a lot of time busy travelers--

PERINO: I like to be able to move.

WILLIAMS: You don't have time for exercise.

PERINO: I just don't want to be there with other people.

PAVLICH: Yes, can we just get little stalls where we can work out by ourselves in the dark, that'll be great and then they won't be able to tell if you're getting on your flags in the--

PERINO: With a private bathroom please, that would be perfect. All right, One More Thing is up next.

WATTERS: It's time now for One More Thing. A very grave injustice occurred last night. Again, our democracy has come under attack, another rigged vote. Sean Spicer was eliminated from Dancing with the Stars. Unfortunately, we will not be seeing this great conservative dancer cut a rug on live television anymore.

I guess the votes from the American public were not enough to overcome his horrible scores from the judges. And we are all going to miss his ridiculous green shirt. Can we see the green shirt? There it is. We love you, Sean.

All right, Dana Perino.

PERINO: OK. Sean, call us. Come, see us and dance here all around. That'll be great.

All right, residents of a New Jersey 55 and up community, they're pretty upset. They've been attacked by a gaggle of wild turkeys. This is in Toms River. And the townsfolk told reporters that the wild turkeys are flocking in front of cars and doorways, they damage property and even bite and attack people who try to shoo them away. And former Mets first baseman Todd Frazier. He's a resident of the terrorized town. He took his frustration to the Twitter and called on New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy to bring in State Wildlife Control. But guess what, animal control unable to do anything about it, because they are not allowed to trap wildlife.

So, the turkey terrorization goes on.

PAVLICH: Shoot them with a shotgun.

WATTERS: Yes, boom.

PERINO: Can you do that in New Jersey?

PAVLICH: You could try. I don't know if it's legal.

GUTFELD: Apology tomorrow, Katie Pavlich.

WATTERS: All right, Greg.

PAVLICH: Don't do that.

GUTFELD: All right. Time for something new, it's special. Greg's choose my style. All right. Fact is my wife does give me a lot of crap for the fact that I've changed my style, I've been wearing sweaters. I'm trying to figure out she says I look fat and being on the side of this chair. You guys have it easy because you're all covered. No, but so anyway, so we're going to have a vote. I'm going to have the options that you guys could vote on from the things that I have worn in the past year.

WATTERS: OK.

GUTFELD: All right. Number one look at this. That's the coat and tie. All right. That's what I normally wear on a Friday. Let's go to the next one. This is what my new style which is just a sweater that my wife says makes me look fat.

WATTERS: Right.

GUTFELD: Especially with the light color. Third, this was the old Greg.

WATTERS: That's the Greg we know and love.

GUTFELD: Which makes me looks like a guy who mows his lawn every day. And then here is - this is just me without the tie. And then last but not least of course we have this one, remember that one?

WATTERS: I know what I'm going to vote for. I like the blazer just with the button-down shirt.

GUTFELD: I hate that one. OK.

PERINO: No, you didn't have the one I like. I like this one.

GUTFELD: This is new.

PERINO: Sweater with jacket.

WATTERS: All right.

GUTFELD: It's hot though.

WATTERS: That's like producer look.

WILLIAMS: The only time you and I have taken a picture was when you had the unicorn on.

GUTFELD: You can't vote for the unicorn. Katie.

PAVLICH: Number three.

GUTFELD: Number three, all right. The viewers at home, see now we have no answer. Tweet out at me whatever you think.

WATTERS: Oh! I'm going to follow this closely.

PERINO: You've got to put this on.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Put the unicorn thing back on. You like that.

WATTERS: All right, Juan.

WILLIAMS: All right. It's a bird, it's a plane. No, it's a meteor or to be more specific a chunk of comet is called a meteor. Last night police in St. Lewis got a bunch of calls reporting a loud boom. Bright flash a blue light near the gateway arch on the Mississippi. Take a look at what they were talking about. Yes, it was a meteor shower in the western sky over St. Louis.

A meteorologist says the phenomenon is part of the annual torrid meteor shower. And when the meteor enters the Earth's atmosphere, well as you can see, it became a fireball or a shooting star. Ancients would say this is a sign of big things to come. Maybe like oh, Mars passing in front of the moon, in front of the sun. That's happening this week.

WATTERS: I thought you're talking about impeachment. OK.

WILLIAMS: That too, now that you say it.

WATTERS: Katie.

PAVLICH: All right. Well, you know the three women, the African American women who helped were important parts of the space race back in the 60's. They will now be honored with the - they will be honored by the Congressional Gold Medal which is something that President Trump actually signed into law. So, two of them are no longer with us unfortunately. Their names are Dorothy Vaughan, Mary Jackson and Katharine Johnson. Katherine Johnson who turned 101 years old in August is the only surviving member of the trio and they will - she received the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

In 2017, NASA honored her achievements, so congratulations to these women, they were portrayed in the film Hidden Figures which came out--

PERINO: See the movie, so good.

PAVLICH: In 2016. It's a great movie. Thank you for what they contributed to the country and the future of space.

WILLIAMS: You know there is a street now called Hidden Figures Street in D.C.

PAVLICH: That's great.

GUTFELD: Go figure.

PAVLICH: Space nerd, I am very excited.

WATTERS: All right. Set your DVRs. Never miss an episode of “The Five.” "Special Report" is up next. Hey, Bret.

