Trump promotes use of face masks to fight COVID-19

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: White House Press Secretary, Kayleigh McEnany's briefing is underway. We will monitor it for you for any big news. But in the meantime, hello, everybody, I am Jesse Watters, along with Dana Perino, Brian Kilmeade, Donna Brazile, and Katie Pavlich. It is 5:00 in New York City, and this is The Five.

President Trump making some big news on wearing masks as cases of Coronavirus surge in the United States, America reporting 44,000 new infections yesterday, and at least 16 states now pausing, reversing, or delaying reopening plans. President Trump weighing in on wearing masks in an interview with Fox Business. Take a look.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I don't know if you need mandatory. Many places in the country people stay very long distance. You talked about social distancing. But I'm all pro-masks. I think masks are good. If I were in a group of people and I was close.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You would wear one.

TRUMP: I have. People have seen me wearing one. If I'm in a group of people and we are not 10 feet away. Usually, I'm not in that position. And everyone is tested because I'm the president. They get tested before they see me. But if I were in a tight situation with people, I would absolutely.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Do you think the public would see that?

TRUMP: I have no problem. Actually, I had a mask on. I said I like the way I look. I thought it was OK. It was a dark, black mask. And I thought it looked OK. I looked like the Lone Ranger.

WATTERS: The Lone Ranger. Yesterday, I felt like the Lone Ranger. I was all by myself. I couldn't talk to anybody. I'm sorry. I didn't make the show. I missed guys you so much, some more than others. I'm glad we are back here. It was an act of God. Let's just put it that way. All right, Dana Perino, I think it is good policy that the president is pro-masks. I think he's always been pro-mask, but maybe didn't say it the right way. It is good policy and good politics.

People are prone masks. I have mine. I kind of look like the Lone Ranger. It's black. I wear it when I go inside. What do you think?

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: First of all, I want to say that must've been the worst thing for you, which was to sit here and listen to all of this commentary yesterday but you couldn't say anything. It might've been like how your mom and dad would've liked you to spend your teenage years.

WATTERS: Donna was talking trash.

WILLIAMS: I missed you guys.

PERINO: I felt like what the president said today on masks, is where he should have been for a while now. But he got there so now he's there. The Vice President Mike Pence, and I believe the First Lady -- she did a tweet at one point where she said people should wear masks. It's also where the public wants him to be.

So I like that that's where he ended up. And also, when he has a little bit of levity, a little bit of a light moment, and he is like, I looked good. I looked like the Lone Ranger. That kind of thing really penetrates. And it shows some of that -- not a politician type of thing. Americans like their president to have a sense of humor and he was able to do that.

A sense of humor about something very serious, Mitch McConnell on the Daily Briefing today said something interesting. The Senate has been working for the last two months. They have a policy. They wear masks. No one has come down with Coronavirus in the Senate that we know of, no additional senators. The House on the other hand has not been there for -- only eight days in the past several months.

And you can see that if you go to work, if you want to go to work and you're wearing a mask, you can do so safely. And I think the president needs to continue to push this because we need the economy to get back up and running. The other thing is America's businesses need the president's backup. You have young kids that are working in restaurants trying to enforce a mask policy.

The governors have imposed or mayors have imposed. And they are supposed to be up against customers who don't want to wear a mask. It's unfair. Now, if the president is saying I encourage everyone to wear masks. I think it gives them a little bit of backup.

WATTERS: Yeah. It really goes a long way. And I think he tried, as you say, to be a little bit light-hearted. Katie Pavlich, do you know who the Lone Ranger is?

KATIE PAVLICH, FOX NEWS HOST: I know the name.

PERINO: She's from Arizona.

PAVLICH: I know the name. But I wasn't a big TV watcher or a movie watcher growing up so I'm not a big -- I don't have any lines or anything to repeat to you, Jesse, but I'm sure you can teach me some time.

WATTERS: So what do you think about Dana's point about a little levity with the masks and good public policy. You don't want to be anti-mask as people are getting more nervous as cases sprout up in the south and a little bit in the west.

PAVLICH: It seems like there would've been a really great marketing opportunity for the Trump campaign to print out hundreds of thousands of face coverings that said Trump 2020 on them or MAGA or whatever else they wanted to market. Similar to the hats they marketed in 2016 which were so successful. It's something they could've done early on.

But in terms of, you know, the customers who don't want to wear masks, you know, there's a question about whether the federal government should mandate masks. Businesses have requirements about whether or not you can be served inside of their businesses if you don't have one on. The bottom line is the federal government blew this from the beginning when the surgeon general came out on Twitter and screamed at the American people that they should not wear a mask because they don't work with a number of exclamation marks.

And then came out later and acted as if nothing happened. So, you know, regardless of whether you should or should not wear one, I've been wearing face masks on years in planes and public transportation to avoid getting sick. The government screamed at them, didn't help protect them. They are now mandating and threatening a fine or prison time.

It's something people have a hard time accepting that they are mandatory that they work all of a sudden.

WATTERS: Donna Brazile, so Katie mentioned it was the whole task force, Fauci himself said, you know, we kind of lied to the American people about masks in the beginning because we didn't want the American people to hoard the masks, because people in the hospitals and the frontlines desperately needed them. There has been mixed messaging on masks. It seems like everybody's getting on the same page now.

DONNA BRAZILE, FOX NEWS HOST: And Jesse, by the way. I missed you yesterday. I came dressed just for the occasion and you didn't show up. It was a party without the music. But I'm glad you're here today. I can now listen to you. I agree that if we can save lives, reopen up our economy, get the American people back on their feet, and do it the right way.

Everybody's going to come out ahead. And I want to quote the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee. She said masks are great again. Yes, God bless. I have every color in the rainbow. And if anyone needs any additional masks, call me. I know how to make them now.

WATTERS: OK, Donna, quoting the chairman of the Republican National Committee. I don't know if that's ever going to happen again. Brian Kilmeade, do you think maybe in the beginning with the mask thing, maybe the White House didn't want to go all in on masks, just psychologically because it's a scary thing for some people.

Maybe they wanted people to forget about the virus or move past the virus. And they thought maybe it undermined confidence in the recovery. Do you think that was a part of it?

BRIAN KILMEADE, FOX NEWS HOST: Jesse, that's a great point. You can't show panic in time of war. After 9/11, things like that. The guy on top or the woman on top is panicking. That's a bad ripple effect. But I would just say this. Even though we are in the middle of all those conferences and all those briefings and people were talking about the president said this and what about that.

And man, he's going to have trouble getting over this. That's all in the rear view mirror. Think about what we have already been through. It's June turning into July. From here on in, the president showed today when he talked to Fox News -- Fox Business, he wants to win. He's not comfortable wearing a mask. I don't know too many people outside Katie who's been wearing them for a while that's comfortable wearing a mask in everyday life.

But the president says you're not going to knock me out easy. You're not going to make things hard for my prefers (ph). I'm wearing it. You will see with it. Number two, he has to go to these regions and find out what's going on. It's not his fault about the virus, so go out to Washington. They have a consortium of states. Go to California.

Meet with Newsome face-to-face. Go to the northeast with Connecticut and Massachusetts and New Jersey as well as New York and say what are you doing on the ground? And just show that you care, especially to seniors. Seniors are dying. And seniors are his base, 65 and up. And he's suffering in that area. And I know he cares about them.

Obviously, he cares about them. That's his age bracket. So go and find a way to show you care and don't wait for the big rally whether it is streamed or live in person. And I think he could really be on the offensive, all the other things he could be doing. And I think from here on in, I think you'll see him on the offensive.

WATTERS: I do, too. And I agree. It's a good idea to get out of the White House and see the country. Maybe he could go visit the newly liberated CHOP out in Seattle. All right, coming up, Joe Biden went after President Trump pretty hard yesterday, and now the president is counterpunching in a big way. That's next on The Five.

PAVLICH: President Trump responding after Joe Biden attacked him yesterday. And the former VP emerging from his bunker to criticize the president over the Coronavirus and now Trump is hitting back. Take a look.

TRUMP: They say this. If he got elected, it's an overhang over the market because the market would crash. He doesn't know where he is frankly. I watched his press conference yesterday. He's answering questions like this from a teleprompter. I said, what's that all about? But his people, the people around him are radical left. They're going to raise taxes.

They're going to raise regulations. And they're going to put everyone out of business. It would be a disaster.

PAVLICH: So Jesse, when the president refers to the people around President Trump pushing him to the left and their policies. It's a pretty important point when it comes to what Joe Biden is embracing in terms of the economy of AOC and others like her.

WATTERS: Yeah, a sleepy corrupt puppet. That's how they are going to brand the guy. So I watched his press conference yesterday, Katie. And it was like when you see an endangered species in the wild. You are like, kids, gather around, don't make any noise. There is a Biden sighting. Look, I mean, it was astonishing to see the guy out there, it was great.

And he goes after the president says, you know, I've been telling the president how to beat COVID-19. He's just not listening to me. And then you listen to his plan. It is everything Trump is doing. But Joe Biden is going to do it faster and better. And then the rest of it is Trump is never going do rejoin the WHO. But the questions he was getting, I mean, softball city.

And Biden's still hitting singles or just striking out. My favorite question was, are you nervous that you are winning so early and easily right now, Mr. Biden? And I also learned that he's for Jefferson, against Robert E. Lee, and he is wishy-washy on Wilson. So that was good, but the main headline I saw from yesterday, Katie, is number one, Joe Biden is not going to hold any rallies, he said.

Number two, he said that he hasn't been tested for COVID-19. And number three, that he's constantly being tested for cognitive decline. And that's the reason you don't put Joe Biden out there, because he just admitted that he's being constantly tested to see if his mental faculties are in decline. So that opens up a whole lot of questions. Which doctor did the tests?

Can we see the results? How often have they been? I mean, those are the things that maybe I would expect someone to ask him a month from now when he does his next press conference.

PAVLICH: I think we need a Watters World from the streets of the Joe Biden press conference next time the endangered species emerges from the bunker. But Dana, is that a strategy, though, that less is more? It is something you pay attention to when Joe Biden does come out in public and hold a so- called press conference and it seems to be working for them to this point.

PERINO: Yeah, definitely. I think it's been super frustrating. The Trump campaign wants to punch back, which they did today. And what you saw yesterday was something that was a little bit more traditional in any campaign. You have the opponent comes out, gives a big speech, takes a few questions. And then the White House responded yesterday with a briefing that they added after the speech, 3:30 yesterday.

The president does the interview today. I thought it was different today. The president got to the two issues that he is really very strong in the polls and that is the economy. Basically saying I know some of you may not like me, but if you get this other guy as president, then your taxes are going to go up. The economy is going to suffer.

And right now, when people are asked what your main issue of concern is, they say Coronavirus and racial strife. But come November, when everybody focuses on hopefully we are back to a place where Coronavirus is less of a threat, then you have people thinking about the economy again, and that might be his edge. So trying to define Biden that way is a lot more useful for them then saying Sleep Joe all the time because that obviously wasn't working.

PAVLICH: Yes. So Donna, economics are very personal. And enthusiasm is something that is coupled with your own personal economic situation. As you know, the polling shows that President Trump has a lot more enthusiasm in terms of voters wanting to come out and vote for him in November at this point than Joe Biden. Is that going to be a problem for him?

BRAZILE: You know, Joe Biden received a lot of endorsements over the last 24 hours. He rattled Donald Trump out of his bunker, got him to speak up today. Admit he needs to set an example by wearing a mask. And here's some other great news. Joe Biden today learned that some of the Bush alumni will be forming a super pac to help him out.

He also understands that he has to go out there and raise money and continue to rattle the president. But one other piece of good news -- and for the vice president, and I'm talking about Joe Biden, is that the Trump campaign seems to be in somewhat of disarray. Not only do they lack a coherent message. There is a massive shake-up going on in the campaign.

So the president is not even satisfied with his own team. So before you try to hurl any insults at Joe Biden for holding a press conference, perhaps it's time for the Trump team to figure out if they have the right players on the field.

PAVLICH: But Brian, do endorsements turn into votes that someone like Joe Biden needs in swing states like Michigan and Wisconsin and Pennsylvania? I mean, Hillary Clinton had a lot of endorsements but not as much enthusiasm either.

KILMEADE: And, you know, Donna brings up a good point about the Bush people. A few dozen people unhappy with President Trump, and they believe Joe Biden will be a moderate. Joe Biden may have been a moderate, but that's a long time ago. When AOC is one of your advisors and Nancy Pelosi is the Speaker with more power maybe than him, if he does in fact, get this.

And James Clyburn will have the most power in the country because he's single-handedly delivered that nomination to Joe Biden. He's not going to be a moderate. And number -- and number two, I think it's really important. President Trump has got to be disciplined. He's got to have a clear message like Donna said.

And if he does, that will help him twofold. It will increase his ratings, but it'll close the gap. And it'll force Joe Biden out of the basement, because with this lead, he has no reason to leave. If this lead disappears, Biden's got to come out. You don't need to run an ad document is cognitive degradation. You will see him doing three or four events a day and you will see the decline.

If not, more power to him. But by the time they get to the debates, by the time they get to the debates. In 2016, the Billy Bush tape aside until Election Day, if he shows that discipline come, if he shows that discipline, that gap closes rapidly. He has the advantage. He's got the ball. He's got the presidency. He can govern.

If he goes ahead and governs like a president and shows people what he's capable of, he's going to win. If not, Biden deserves the victory.

PAVLICH: There's a long way to go.

BRAZILE: He's not listening to Brian.

KILMEADE: He was today.

BRAZILE: All right, boo. We'll see.

PAVLICH: All right. Coming up, Seattle finally shuts down its cop free zone as the left continues their nationwide effort to de-fund the police.

KILMEADE: After four shootings, two deaths, and a surge in violent crime in 23 days of total lawlessness, the city of Seattle shutting down its cop free zone, police this morning clearing out the remaining anarchists from the neighborhood they had hostage for weeks. Here are some of the highlights from what the mayor called CHOP's summer of love.

KILMEADE: In New York, police clashing with protesters just hours after the city council slashed $1 billion from the NYPD's budget. We have in New York City, I say we. I don't take ownership of our mayor is enthusiastically endorsing our own occupy movement, which I sense might in fact end exactly like Seattle's. Katie, Seattle, 5:00 a.m., the mayor summer of love says a moving in getting them out. What changed in two weeks?

PAVLICH: What changed is these violent protesters decided to go to her house and start making noise outside of where she lives. So when it happens with a number of these elitist politicians who think that all the rules that they put out there or the irresponsible behavior they allowed to go on inside their cities, the one doesn't affect them, they are fine with allowing it to affect everyone else in the city.

But when it comes to their front door, that's when they start to react. She didn't really like that. It's the same hypocrisy that we saw in Minneapolis with the city council de-funding the police, using taxpayer money to pay for private security. You know, Bill De Blasio is slashing this billion dollars in the NYPD budget.

So that people in regular neighborhoods have less police protection. But he's not willing to give up his own police protection. So it's funny how when this comes to the doorstep of these politicians they are willing to act on it after people have been murdered inside their cities.

And the question now is whether the business owners in Seattle or the people who want to work at those businesses will be reimbursed for all the damages that this mayor who supported this violent movement from the very beginning endorsed and is responsible for because she refused to stop it in the name of democracy.

KILMEADE: The troublemakers, as a Seattle city councilmember (Inaudible). Donna, I wanted to have a legitimate racial equity conversation after George Floyd's death. When I saw African-Americans being interviewed Monday morning getting ready Fox and Friends, saying I don't know what's happening here.

I was involved in this, but this is taking us over. And I see all these other kids, these other white kids yelling at black cops, telling them what's wrong with white society. I can't get my head around what's happening here. Are you worried about a legitimate conversation going awry?

BRAZILE: Well, absolutely. I'm always worried when the narrative shift from the intended purpose, which is to talk about racial equity, to talk about justice and policing act, to talk about banning chokeholds.

I'm always worried when there are a few instigators, whether they're on the right or the left, who infiltrate these peaceful protesters and make it about them and not about the issues at hand. And I'm also worried when we don't have public officials working with community leaders to discuss these issues in a non-violent and non-confrontation way.

I would hope that after these last couple of weeks, we can still sit down and have this conversation because you know what, Brian, this is going to happen again. If we don't fix the underlying problems, it's going to keep happening.

And let me just say this as a Democrat, and I don't speak for Democrats, I don't speak for lefties, I don't speak for anybody. I'm going to speak for myself. I don't want to get rid of the police departments. I want policemen and policewomen to do their jobs, which is to protect the citizens of their community.

I don't want them to lose their ability to protect the community. But I also want policemen not to be referees in family disputes, not to be you know, people who have to go and get homeless people off the bench. So let's have a decent conversation, not a finger-pointing conversation. And I guarantee you I can come to some results.

KILMEADE: You're not going to have a good conversation with the shirtless, sweaty skateboarder who doesn't even know why they're -- don't know why they're protesting. Dana --

BRAZILE: I don't even know skateboarders.

KILMEADE: Well, they're all out there in the streets. Dana, now in New York, the whole Occupy Movements got hundreds of people. They were mocking the NYPD yesterday while $1 billion is getting caught -- is being cut and I'm watching the NYPD just turn around and take it. Are you concerned that Seattle is going to -- New York 10 and like Seattle?

PERINO: What's interesting is that the mayor of Seattle is giving the mayor of New York City a run for his money as worst mayor in America, and that is saying something. When you have police officers in New York City who are being treated so poorly and not having the backup of their elected leader, the mayor, I see a recipe for disaster, Brian.

And you know, we dealt with Occupy Wall Street. That lasted for months. I don't think we have months here to deal with this. I think we have days to deal with it.

KILMEADE: Well, guess what, Jesse, I'll go through a little bit of a curveball. It's not just Los Angeles and Seattle -- it's not just New York and Seattle, it's Los Angeles. The city council members said they started their first step program; they're going to begin to send out social workers to disputes that don't revolve around violence.

So someone should tell a cop that there are violent disputes and non- violent disputes because oftentimes one blends into the other. Game on in L.A.

WATTERS: Yes. I mean, how many times have you watched Live P.D. and it's like a non-violent situation and then all hell breaks loose. You're going to be pretty lucky if there's an armed officer there to intervene.

And like you said, you have Seattle, you have Minneapolis, they've just abolish the police department. This is supposed to be a fringe thing to fund the police. Nancy says it's just on the fringes. We don't believe that. But you have multiple cities slashing $1 billion, $150 million, abolishing the whole thing.

So it's -- if the democrats want crime to rise, then you do find the police because that's what happens when you defend the police.

KILMEADE: It blows me away that that one person asked Joe Biden where do you stand on Seattle, not on defunding police. How do you feel about $1 billion being cut out of the NYPD? Are you comfortable sending social workers out to -- out where cops used to go and it didn't come up? Hopefully, it will in the future.

BRAZILE: I hope so too. I hope so too.

KILMEADE: Thanks to all of you for participating. I'm going to ask you to stick around for 26 more minutes. Ahead, President Trump blast the media over reports about Russian bounties on American troops. We'll switch our way out of this.

PERINO: President Trump unleashing on the media over reports the Russians paid bounties for killing American troops. The president is saying it is a fake news hoax that is meant to damage him politically.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: This didn't rise to the occasion. And from what I hear, and I hear pretty good, the intelligence people didn't even -- many of them didn't believe it happened at all. I think it's a hoax. I think it's a hoax by the newspapers and the Democrats.

PERINO: All right, Brian Kilmeade, what's your take on that?

KILMEADE: Well, I think to blow it out of proportion the way they have as if we didn't know that the Iranians, the Taliban, were trying to kill Americans for free because it's their life mission for 19 years. That's the story. If it was happening in Canada, that's a story. But in Afghanistan, our guys being targeted, that's called Tuesday.

And for the Russians to be behind it, OK, worth pursuing. But to say this, I talk to two people that were in that meeting and they say that there was -- there was a dissent to that in the President's brief, which is why it didn't enter to the verbal part of the briefing.

Dana, you used to tell me how President Bush want to get briefed every day but a lot of it was verbal. President Obama famously wanted to read it all himself, and then get maybe the highlights on the verbal briefing. This president likes a little bit different.

But if you just go down and see what the President's doing to Russia and the favors he got back, the favors he got back, zero. What has he done? Crackdown on the natural gas movement into natural gas as it goes into Europe, of course, the treaties that he's left.

And the Obama -- and the Obama administration, what do they do when they first walked in? Without asking they took out the missile shield in Eastern Europe and said, can we be friends? Vladimir Putin said, I don't think so.

PERINO: OK, but Katie, why not just say, we're looking into it, there's dissent in the Intel Community, and I want to get more information, and the Gang of Eight is going to be brief tomorrow. Instead, almost egging on the -- whoever the leaker is to do more of it.

PAVLICH: Well, it seems like that was what White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany was trying to do today from the podium at the beginning of her briefing saying yes, the Gang of Eight will be briefed. The intelligence is still disputed.

I think the President is just as frustrated because the implication from the punditry and the press is that he knew about this and therefore did not do anything about it because he is somehow in bed with the Russian government, which plays into this narrative that he's been facing for three years through the Mueller investigation and through other leaks in the Intelligence Community.

Now, does that not mean that we should as a country be very concerned about what Russia is doing in Afghanistan and the links and connections that have been there for a long time with the funding that Russia has been giving to the Taliban and maybe what it was used for? Of course. But I think the frustration from the administration comes from this implication that President Trump knew about it and purposely didn't do anything because he has some somehow tied down to the Russian government.

PERINO: Donna, politicizing intelligence, it's not new but it is disgusting. It's important, I think, even for somebody, especially for Vice President Biden who lived with intelligence briefings for eight years during the Obama administration to be exceptionally cautious at this point until we know more. But that's not the direction they decided to take. Why?

BRAZILE: You know, I do believe in a situation like this. It's been five days, and we've had five different explanations. Everything from the intel brief didn't spell it out, and big, bold black letters with a marker. And of course, we've also heard that it was -- it was not part of the oral briefing, but it was in the written word.

We've had so many excuses, so much finger point, and then, of course, we got to bring up Barack Obama and Joe Biden and George W. Bush and what they did. The President just needs to reassure the American people and the family members of our troops, our veterans, the people who are sacrificing for us that he is looking into the situation, but he has their back, period.

Just tell us that you going to look into the situation, you're going to make sure that you have verifiable information. And if this is true, whether it's the Iranians, the Pakistanis, or the Russians, you're not -- this is unacceptable, and you're going to deal with it. That's all you have to do. And then let's get on to the next battle.

PERINO: Yes. And Jesse, one of the reasons that politicizing intelligence is so dangerous is that it puts a president, a commander in chief into a position of having to deal with something publicly that may have been dealing with privately in a different way, and there might be people in harm's way. You know, we don't know all the answers to this. The Gang of Eight is going to be brief tomorrow. But I'm kind of hoping there's not additional leaks out of that. I'll give you the final word.

WATTERS: Permission to make a sports analogy, Dana.

PERINO: Sure.

WATTERS: So, the Democrats run an offense and they run the same play every single time. It's an out and up, and everybody just bites on the pump fake and gets burned deep every single time. Are we seriously talking about an anonymous leak from the Intelligence Community to the New York Times that makes Trump looks like he's in bed with Vladimir Putin? Are we seriously going to do this all over again? Like they even use the same three reporters that they used on the Russia collusion hoax at the New York Times.

And like, don't get me started, what about WMDs in Iraq? Do you remember the intelligence from that? They used one guy, the source. Remember what his name was, Curveball, aptly named curveball. He actually lied to us and said that Saddam had WMDs. And then when he didn't, he said, oh, you know what, I made that up because I wanted you to topple Saddam.

So listen, I don't know if it's accurate intelligence. I'm open-minded. We don't know. And I do know this, the people that benefit from this leak, the Democrats politically, The New York Times financially, Russia geopolitically because they want us tied down in Afghanistan, and so do the defense contractors and the hawks.

So just keep an open mind about when you hear about an intelligence leak that you read in the New York Times that makes Trump look bad.

BRAZILE: It's about our troops, Jesse.

PERINO: All right, pump fake.

BRAZILE: It's about our troops. It's not about Democrats.

PERINO: Pump fake, you're going to have to explain that one for me.

WATTERS: Don't bite on the fake.

PERINO: All right, we got to get going.

BRAZILE: Russia attacks us. I know for sure.

PERINO: Pump fake -- this is not a pump fake. We are teasing. Coming up, 2020 feels like the longest year ever, but it's only halfway over. What THE FIVE thinks lies ahead next.

BRAZILE: I think we can all agree that it's been a heck of a year, but we're officially at the midway point. So, what's coming up next? I don't know. So, I will ask my colleagues on THE FIVE. Hey, Dana. I am really worried these days.

PERINO: I think --

BRAZILE: I mean, what about UFOs? I mean, we're going to learn that we've been living with UFOs. I know Jesse has been living with them, but are we all going to figure it out now? Jesse, you know I love you so much. I have to say that part.

PERINO: There are no UFOs. It doesn't exist. They don't exist, number one. Number two, I think SEC football is definitely going to come back. Number three, I the NFL is not going to come back. Number four, I think that we will get a vaccine before the end of the year.

BRAZILE: Brian, so many unknowns. Your book is now out in paperback, Sugar, so what else -- what else is coming up?

KILMEADE: Well, that was known. That was -- that was predicted by Nostradamus years ago. The biggest story, of course, of the year is Harry and Meghan left royalty. And for them to leave the Royal Family, everything else pales in comparison.

But here's my prediction. My sense beginning with baseball, is we're going to watch baseball take off, we're going to watch basketball take root, we're going to watch fans begin to come to the games. We're going to get a sense of economic revival come the fall. Between the debates and this slow comeback story, we're going to feel better about ourselves.

We're going to get our jobs back; we're going to get our sports back. By the time November comes back, we're going to be all relieved and say wow, wasn't that a -- wasn't that a bad beginning to 2020 but what a close. And sports, little by little, will help bring us the rest of the way.

BRAZILE: And I know this is a great segue into terms of sports. To Jesse, Jesse, I'll throw the ball to you. There you go. What's coming back, baby? Touchdown.

WATTERS: You know how Gutfeld lost 40 pounds? I predict we're going to find out there was a tummy tuck. Because there's no way a man that small in stature can lose 40 pounds naturally. Like, was there liposuction? I mean, it's not just from stopping the ribs or as little bike that he rides. It's like there's something going on there. He's either going to put it back or we're going to find out he did something surgically because I'm jealous and I'm not happy about it.

KILMEADE: Put Steve Harrigan on that story.

PERINO: It's terrible. It's terrible.

BRAZILE: Katie, we celebrated that that new space mission, the commercial space flight.

PAVLICH: Yes.

BRAZILE: I mean, bring it home. Bring it home. What else can we expect for the rest of the year?

PAVLICH: It's been a big year for space. I actually think that we're going to discover aliens and they're going to be very nice to us. They won't be the ones that are portrayed in the movies that just want to eat our organs and invade the earth. I think they'll be nice and teach us a lot of things about how to treat each other.

You saw yesterday, SpaceX launched the first mission for the U.S. Space Force which is really exciting. So, I think keeping your eye on space is -- while the crazy things are happening here on Earth, would be hopeful and good for all of us.

BRAZILE: You know, I think joy is coming back. I believe that we've been enduring for a nights, as the Bible say, but joy is coming in the morning. And next up, we got "ONE MORE THING" for you.

WATTERS: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." So, 4th of July right around the corner. It's on Saturday. What better way to show your pride in the United States? There was some Fox News gear. Look what we got here. We got a Proud American t-shirt. Look at that. Pete Hegseth has worked out in all of the t-shirts for sale, so basically like vintage stuff.

You have a Proud American Hat like that. I mean even I would wear that. That's quality. You could get your proud American mug and drink some coffee and go to shop.foxnews.com and get 15 percent off with the code Fox Fourth. Do it. Dana Perino, you're up.

PERINO: Jesse, can I just say that your hair is getting really long in the back?

BRAZILE: I noticed it. I did too.

WATTERS: It's borderline --

KILMEADE: Is that your "ONE MORE THING?"

BRAZILE: He needs a haircut.

PERINO: No. I just had a point of personal privilege there. OK, so there is a criminal genius in the U.K. and it has been caught red pawed. So Kara Probin, she's been baking her way through Coronavirus, and she's like, why are all of my baked goods leaving. Well, she set up a camera and here she is River. She's figuring out how to get her baked goods, so she's busted. But a pretty smart dog though figuring it out like get that cupcake. Hopefully, they can be dog-friendly, cupcakes.

WATTERS: All right, Brian Kilmeade.

KILMEADE: Jesse, I got a brand new series. It's true. The rumors are correct. Nothing to do with Pete Hegseth, but it is his favorite network. Fox Nation, What Made America Great has four new features rolling out. The woman's right to vote, believe it or not, it's been about 101 years since they earned the right to vote. It's embarrassing for our country but I'm glad we got -- we gave it to them and they earned it. What they went through is amazing.

The Texas patriots Sam Houston and Sam Houston's final days, and the secrets to the White House which is going to be an extended version what you saw on Sunday. Here's a look at Jane Hampton Cook who did a book on this very topic, a good buddy of Dana's, worked in the Bush White House, great historian, and she talked about women's suffrage and the prison in which they stayed in order to get the right to vote. Listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KILMEADE: It's amazing because it started as meetings, it started as congregations. Let's talk about planning. Let's try to get that 19th amendment passed. What's it going to take. Let's get the right politicians. Let's bake them cakes. Let's send them nice notes and send their wives flowers. And it gets so bad, they end up in prison. 72 you said?

JANE HAMPTON COOK, AUTHOR: 72 women came to this president.

KILMEADE: I hope everyone likes it. Just go to Fox Nation and hope you like something great about America on America's birthday.

WATTERS: All right. I like it. Donna Brazil?

BRAZILE: Hey, I just came back from our first road trip, and Zahra and I are about to embark on a second one. We're going up to Massachusetts. I just want to let you know that she is a great, a great traveling companion. And thank you Dana and Hamdah for those wonderful treats. She loved them. I put them in the bag and we're on our way out. So Happy 4th, everybody.

PERINO: Good.

WATTERS: Happy 4th. All right, Katie, take us home.

PAVLICH: Oh, all right. It's the 100th birthday of U.S. Coast Guard Veteran Andy Washington. Take a look at his celebration. He was put on a throne outside of his New Orleans home and we had a number of U.S. Coast Guard officials celebrating him. He served in the Coast Guard from 1942 to 1946. Happy birthday to him.

PERINO: Awesome.

WATTERS: Don't forget -- don't forget about the Coast Guard.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Happy birthday.

WATTERS: "SPECIAL REPORT" up next.

Hi, Bret.

