Trump: People using PC terms against us to not report terror

GRETA VAN SUSTEREN, FOX NEWS HOST: The Orlando terror attack reigniting the debate over banning Muslim refugees.

Donald Trump has used a temporary ban as one of his platforms for 2016 White House run. And after this horrific massacre, Trump is not backing down.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

VAN SUSTEREN: Donald, let me talk to you about the Muslim ban that you called for before, or the temporary ban that you called for.

Are you still behind that? Because in light of what happened at the gay nightclub, the Pulse the other night, that was an American-born Muslim.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESUMPTIVE GOP NOMINEE FOR PRESIDENT: Well, his father came in and his father seems to be pretty radical, frankly. I have been watching that whole situation if you look at the past. He was pretty tough. I think he probably believes in things that maybe or maybe not in our interests.

I have been watching that. I have been studying that. And so the parents came in. And we have a situation. We have 50 dead. Almost 50 dead. We have a lot of people very badly injured and I thought it was just -- I mean, who has ever seen anything like this?

And you have people all over the country right now that have the same kind of hate. We have many people all over the country. We don't even know who they are, where they are. We don't even know, you know, they are being placed all over the country by our federal government.

A lot of the governors have told me and they've complained that people are put into their communities, Greta. They don't even know where they are being put. They don't even explain it. So it's a real problem.

VAN SUSTEREN: But, no, I know it's a real problem with terrorism. But we have already got so many of those people that you would now seek to ban. They are already in the United States. What would you do?

I mean, are you going to go round them up? What would you do with the people? And how do you handle the fact that so many are lawful.

TRUMP: Greta, as you know, it's temporary. And you know also I have been saying this for a long time, they have to report. Now in the case of this guy, it always turns out that other people knew, like his wife knew, according to everything that I have been able to see. And she knew everything. Other people knew. Perhaps the father knew. But they don't report it. They never report it to the authorities.

So we have these catastrophic events. If you look at San Bernardino, they had bombs all over the apartment. People saw the apartment. People saw there were bombs on the floor of their apartment. Now if you have bombs on the floor of the apartment, I mean, you've got to report that.

So they are very much into their own community. They have bombs all over the floor of the apartment and other things, by the way. And instead of reporting it, Greta, they didn't report it. Nobody reported it.

You have 14 dead people in California and you have many, many injured. To this day many injured.

So they have to report because if they don't report, we're never going to get to the bottom of it. We're never going to find out what's going on.

VAN SUSTEREN: That's something different from a ban, a temporary ban or a permanent ban, whatever kind of ban is people's failure to --

(CROSSTALK)

TRUMP: No, Greta, it's not that --

VAN SUSTEREN: It's not --

TRUMP: Greta, it's not that it's different.

VAN SUSTEREN: It's seeing something and not saying something.

TRUMP: Greta, it's not that it's different. It's all part of one. They have to report. We have people -- I have many Muslim friends. I have great friends that are Muslim.

And I think honestly if they saw something going on in the apartment next door or a house across the street, I think they would report it to the authorities. But the people have to report what's going on. These things don't just happen. They are planned and people see it.

As an example, the one that led the Paris attack. He was living practically right next door to where he was for years and nobody reported him. They got -- they found him by, I guess by luck, but nobody reported him. And they are supposed to report these people.

Here is a criminal. He was number one on the list as to most wanted, and the people he is living like almost across the hallway from where he has lived for years, everybody knew he was there and nobody even reported that he was there. This is after the attack.

VAN SUSTEREN: You know, just so you know, I'm all in favor of people when they see something, they say something. It's terrible when they don't. And we have the, you know, I was just down in Orlando.

But let me turn to another issue as President Obama --

(CROSSTALK)

TRUMP: And you know what else, you know what else they are using? You know what else they are using?

VAN SUSTEREN: What?

TRUMP: They are using racial profiling as a method of getting away from, oh I didn't want to report because of racial profiling. I didn't want to say this.

Give me a break. Racial profiling. So they are using all of our politically correct terms in order to get out of doing something where they have an obligation to do. So it's a pretty sad situation.

VAN SUSTEREN: All right. President Obama yesterday talked about the term radical Islam, and I think that he is pointing it directly at you and saying labels don't work.

Do you have a response to the president?

TRUMP: Well, he doesn't want to use the term. And he didn't even use the full term. It's called radical Islamic terrorism. OK? He didn't want to even use the word terrorism when he spoke. And he said it doesn't matter.

Well, I say it does matter, because if you are not going to define a problem, you can't solve a problem, Greta. You're not going to be able to solve the problem. So he's unwilling to define the problem.

And, frankly, he showed, really, I think, yesterday, much more anger toward Donald Trump than he did toward the shooter. I mean, give me a break. I'm not the only one to say this. This is all over the place.

But he showed tremendous anger toward me, whereas the shooter, I mean the shooter is like, he's -- I didn't see the anger.

And, look, I think he has got to show great anger toward these people that are coming in to this country and killing our people.

Now, in this case he was born here, but he was radicalized and that happens a lot. The second generation, if you look at this, and I have done actually a pretty good study on it. The second generation can be as violent or more violent than the first when they become radicalized. It's very scary in terms of our country.

And, you know, right now, I'm going to speak in front of thousands of people. The place is packed. And I'm going to tell you they want answers to what's going on. They want to be able to go to a club. And they want to be able to go to a movie theater. And they want to be able to fly on airplanes without thinking it's going to be blown out of the air, Greta.

VAN SUSTEREN: All right. You're quoted as saying that you are a better friend to the gay community than Secretary Clinton.

Why do you say that?

TRUMP: Because Secretary Clinton has taken massive amounts of money, like in terms of one country, $25 million for her foundation and his foundation from countries that kill gays. They kill them. They execute gays. And women, they treat them as slaves.

So she has taken millions and millions of dollars from countries that kill gays and millions and millions of dollars from countries that treat women as slaves. OK?

And, in addition to that, she wants 550 percent increase of people coming in over Obama, of people coming into this country that don't really share our beliefs, OK?

And they are people that are coming in, again, their attitude toward gays and their attitude toward women is not compatible with the attitudes of our country.

And I will tell you that I have heard a lot of talk over the last two days, since I've been talking about this subject, a lot of people are supporting me that you wouldn't think necessarily would be supporting me and they are supporting me big league.

VAN SUSTEREN: All right. DNC was hacked and some of the things that they got was opposition research about you. Have you heard from the DNC? Have they apologized? Have they told you anything about the security? Do you know what was taken? Have you heard from the chair woman Debbie Wasserman Schultz?

TRUMP: Well, knowing her, I don't actually know it, but I sort of understand her. Maybe they weren't hacked. Maybe they just wanted to get it out there. No, I have not heard. They have not apologized and they probably should be apologizing.

VAN SUSTEREN: You don't expect to hear from them then?

TRUMP: I don't know. I mean, I really don't know. They should apologize, certainly.

(END VIDEOTAPE)