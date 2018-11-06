Trump makes closing argument for Republican candidates

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," November 5, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: Welcome to "Hannity." It is midterms.

Hello, guys, how are we doing, all right?

HANNITY: Look at this! We are broadcasting live from Cape Girardeau, Missouri, where President Trump and radio legend Rush Limbaugh, this is his home, are set a take the state right behind me.

And coming up, the president himself, he's going to join us for an exclusive live interview. Plus, we'll take Rush Limbaugh's speech as it happens. So, tonight, so much is at stake in a few short hours.

Are you ready? A packed house. Americans, you have the power. You have the fate of all 435 House seats, 35 Senate seats and 36 gubernatorial elections.

As we speak, the balance of power is literally up for grabs and in just a moment, we're going to break down all of the close races. We're also going to call out the mainstream media and their final negative over-the-top predictable push for all the Democratic allies and Democratic parties.

And tonight, we have the highlights from the president's final message to you, we the people, as he's been pounding the campaign trail, crisscrossing all across the country.

America, you have the power. Tomorrow you can shock the world again. It's time for our midterm elections breaking news, Cape Girardeau, Missouri, opening monologue.

HANNITY: All right. Two years ago, Americans from all over this country went to the polls. They cast their ballots for Donald J. Trump. Virtually all of the political pundits and analysts, so-called journalists, pollsters, they predicted a huge win for Hillary and they were all dead wrong.

Americans, the voters, you shocked the world and ever since -- well, the Trump agenda has been paying massive dividends in just two short years. The economy is booming, 4.5 million new jobs, 4.3 million fewer Americans on food stamps. Four million Americans lifted out of poverty.

On the manufacturing plant, Obama said these jobs -- they're never coming back -- 400,000 new jobs. Unemployment claims are at a 49-year low. In just two years, we are seeing record low unemployment for African- Americans, Hispanic Americans, Asian-Americans, historic unemployment for women in the workplace. These are all records.

And for military veterans and for youth unemployment; median household income is now hitting record highs, 4.2 percent GDP growth in the second quarter, 3.5 percent in the most recent quarter. And this all comes as President Trump slashed regulations, promises made, promises kept. It comes after he signed of the single biggest middle-class tax cut in American history. A promise made, a promise kept.

He opened up American energy. Now, literally, we are in a path towards energy independence, green lighting the drilling at Anwar, the Dakota access pipeline, the Keystone pipeline, a promise made, a promise kept. Negotiating new trade deals in Europe, renegotiating NAFTA. Pulled us out of the job killing Paris Accord. Promises made, promises kept.

In two short years, he's led with peace through strength abroad. He has pulled us out of the one-sided ridiculous insanity of the nuclear deal. We are no longer dropping cargo planes of cash on a tarmac for radical mullahs chant "Death to America." Addressing the looming crisis in North Korea, keeping their promise has so many other presidents made, he's the only one to keep this promise of moving the embassy in Jerusalem -- in Israel to Jerusalem. Promises made, promises kept.

And despite being out of the office for two years -- this is the joke of all jokes -- watching Obama this weekend, Obama had the worst record of any president in modern history, which I will point out, he's now trying to take credit for Trump's success. Watch this.

BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT: When you hear all this talk about economic miracles right now, remember who started it.

Remember who started it.

HANNITY: Let's remind you, the voters, what his actual records is, because it's humiliating and it's embarrassing. Eight years of Obama, 13 million more Americans are on food stamps, 8 million more on poverty, the lowest labor participation rate since the '70s, the worst recovery since the '40s, the lowest home ownership rate in 51 years.

Get this -- he was the only president in the U.S. history never to experience 3 percent GDP growth in a single year of his presidency. Oh, and the guy that claimed $9 trillion in debt, oh, that's irresponsible, and unpatriotic. In eight years of Obama, he took on more debt than every other president before him combined. That was two years ago.

Today, President Trump has been making a final pitch to voters and an op-ed on FOX News. And the message is clear: If you want more safety and security and prosperity for the American people from all walks of life, this is about continuing the progress, voting Republican.

The Democrats, we know, they have no plan to make your life better, safer, more prosperous. Eight years under Obama was a disaster. So instead, what have we been witnessing? Democrats have some pretty extreme ulterior motives. I've been sounding the alarm about this for months right here on this show. When Democrats tell you what their plans are, believe them.

Maxine Waters, she keeps saying, "impeach 45, impeach 45", "reclaiming my time." And, by the way, her fellow Democrats keep saying, Maxine, just don't tell them. We'll do it but just don't tell them, keep quiet. Keep it a secret.

Remember this.

REP. MAXINE WATERS, D-CALIF.: I'm in this fight. I'm in this fight and I'm not going to move and, as you know, there is a difference in how some of our leadership talk about how we should handle all of this. They say, Maxine, please don't say impeachment anymore. And when they say that, I say, impeachment, impeachment, impeachment, impeachment, impeachment, impeachment, impeachment --

HANNITY: Now, that's coming from a congresswoman who will likely chair a very powerful house committee if the Democrats regain power. And by the way, she, Adam Shifty, the liar Schiff, oh, they're bragging about their plans to initiate endless House investigations into the so-called Russian collusion. We've had two years of this nonsense.

The chair of the all-powerful Intel Committee, watch the liar, Shifty Schiff. Take a look.

REP. ADAM SCHIFF, D-CALIF., RANKING MEMBER, INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE: While the Republicans walked away from the investigation, the Democratic minority has continued. And we've been bringing witnesses an end we've been learning more. And that work won't stop when we take the majority but we will be able to get answers the Republicans were unwilling to pursue, records that the Republicans wouldn't ask for.

The question, though, I don't know whether Mueller has been able to answer, because I don't know whether he has been a given license to look into it, is where the restaurants laundering money to the Trump organization. And that will be a very high priority to get an answer to, for the reason that if they were doing this, it's not only a crime, but it's something provable, something that the Russians could hold over the head of the president of United States.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: It never ends. It's the same -- it's like on a rewind. Never ends, a loop.

Democrats, what do they want? They want unless investigation into a farce, but they don't want to investigate Hillary, the one that paid for phony Russian lies that led to, oh, lying to FISA court judges and committing obviously a fraud on the court. Oh, then leaking that information so they can get a special counsel.

They don't care about that. They only care about, oh, if it's involved President Trump. They want to impeach, investigate the president.

And if you want to vote for Democrats tomorrow, you're voting to raise your taxes. Remember, Nancy Pelosi, largest tax cut in American history, literally 90 percent of working Americans benefit and you saw what they were willing to do to Justice Kavanaugh.

You want higher taxes? You want the lies said about a man that was literally smeared and slandered and besmirched with no due process, no presumption of innocence, they will block all judicial appointments. By the way, remember the great promise, keep your doctor, keep your plan, and pay less?

What a lie. It's the biggest lie ever told by any one party. And now, they are literally trying to campaign on that lie. Oh, they want to preserve Obamacare forever. That's what's at stake tomorrow. They want to bring back the mandate tax that President Trump and the Republicans killed.

They couldn't care less if your premiums continue to skyrocket. For them, it's about power. Look at the issue of immigration. They are told by the Center for American Progress, don't talk about it. Oh, change the topic. But we know what they want -- open borders, sanctuary cities, sanctuary state, to abolish ICE.

And once again, they are hiding their agenda from the American people. Center for American Progress, the think tank of John Podesta, oh, just change the topic as quickly as you possibly can. And, by the way, Democrats, they are literally listening because their radical positions are so unpopular, they can't even run on what they truly believe. That's the modern Democratic Party.

This is your choice tonight. Is this what you want? Because that's the agenda of Nancy Pelosi. That's the agenda of Chuck Schumer. You vote for any House Democrat, you are voting for Pelosi. You bought for any Senate Democrat, you are voting for Chuck Schumer.

Everything at this hour tonight is up for grabs. But the good news is, you have the power. Tonight, we are working on three different scenarios, just so you know.

Scenario one: Republicans maintain the majority in the House, gained seats in the Senate, and guess what? That is a huge win. Republicans, option number two: it's a split decision. That would be Republicans losing the House, gaining seats in the Senate.

Worst-case scenario, which, you know, we'll let the fake news guys over their talk about, would be Republicans losing the House and Senate. That would mean Wednesday morning, you hear a Speaker-elect Pelosi, Senate Majority-elect Chuck Schumer. In the House, there is literally about 36 toss ups that will decide whether or not Nancy Pelosi gets that gavel back.

Now, these are incredibly close, important races. Look at them on your screen. We also have on hannity.com, literally states like California, Minnesota, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, everywhere in between, all 435 seats matter.

Historically, a sitting president almost always sees losses in the House. Look at this number.

In 2010, the first midterm of Barack Hussein Obama, Democrats lost 63 seats. Oh, but he was elected two years later. 1994, Bill Clinton, Democrats lost 54 seats, and for the first time in 40 years, leading the way by Newt Gingrich, Republicans took back the House of Representatives. Both of them, Obama and Clinton, two years after those disasters midterms, went on to win reelection, two years later.

Over in the Senate, we are watching a handful of very close races that will determine whether or not Chuck Schumer becomes the majority leader. Right now, where we are tonight in Missouri, we are right now, Republican Josh Hawley, who will join us, is polling well. He's up against liberal radical leftist incumbent Claire McCaskill, far left senator who is trying to convince the good people of Missouri that she is a moderate. We know that's not true.

Don't forget, she voted against Kavanaugh, she voted against Neil Gorsuch, she voted against the tax cuts for the people of Missouri. Her campaign caught on tape literally supporting widespread gun restrictions and gun bans. But she's not telling the people of Missouri that.

Arizona, I can't even believe we are talking about this race. Republican, American hero Martha McSally, multiple tours of duty, six in Iraq and Afghanistan, 28 years of service.

While McSally was serving her country abroad, her opponent, radical leftist Democrat, Kyrsten Sinema organizing events with a radical since indicted lawyer for the blind sheikh leading antiwar protests in a pink tutu with a group of witches -- I'm not making that up. She was making the case for, oh, it's OK if Americans want to fight with Taliban. And asked this weekend, she stood by that stupidity. Those are our enemies.

She called Arizonans crazy, the meth lab of democracy. But they are only crazy in a Lindsay Lohan way.

We go to the state of Indiana, a tossup tonight between Mike Braun and Democratic incumbent. Well, for Schumer wannabe disciple Joe Donnelly. According to reports, not only has funded shadow efforts to find ads for the third-party libertarian in that race, he can't win without the libertarian in that race, dirty politics at its worst. And one more reminder, by the way, that a vote for a libertarian in Indiana is a vote for Donnelly and Schumer.

In Montana, this is a state that is now in play. Republican Matt Rosendale gaining ground against Schumer Democratic incumbent Jon Tester. In the latest poll, Tester down by three. Fifty percent of the state voted, it will all depend on turnout tomorrow. Remember, people of Montana, Tester voted with Schumer 87 percent of the time. You might as well have Schumer.

In Tennessee, a very important race. Republican Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn should win. If you are in Tennessee tonight, take nothing for granted, anything can happen.

Nevada, races are always close. Republican Senator Dean Heller in a most- hold seat for the Republicans. Now, we're going to have an actual race in our hands in West Virginia. That's news tonight, between incumbent Democrat Joe Manchin, Republican Patrick Morrisey.

And in Florida, let me just be blunt -- everything in Florida is as usual, too close to call. Democratic do-nothing Schumer Democrat Bill Nelson against the Florida Governor Rick Scott who has been there again and again for the people of Florida. In Florida, the gubernatorial race also so tight between Ron DeSantis and corrupt socialist -- by the way , wouldn't it be great if we could ay get from an FBI, you know, investigator, free tickets to "Hamilton," and free vacations like Gillum, the worst crime rate in all of Florida.

Republicans -- by the way, you guys like Elton John?

Just checking.

We need a massive turnout. It's all about turnout tomorrow. That's all it is. You get -- we'll get to the government we deserve.

We are keeping our eyes also on a potential shocker, of all places, in New Jersey. Polls between corruption-plagued Democrat Bob Menendez, Republican Bob Hugin. Marine, Semper Fi Bob. Guess what? Closer than anybody predicted.

And in the great state of Texas, Ted Cruz has and has maintained a steady lead against Bozo O'Rourke, even though this Democrat has literally almost gotten $100 million to throw at the greatest constitutionalist in the U.S. Senate. Texas, don't let somebody that doesn't have Texas values win Texas. Ted Cruz needs to be back in the U.S. Senate.

Tomorrow's vote will be crucial. Democrats across the country benefited -- I'm looking right over there, all over there -- fake news by the mainstream media, the biggest donor to the Democratic Party, they speak with one voice at this point, and say the most hateful, disgusting, despicable, anti-Trump vitriol that this country, frankly, has ever seen. They have been worse than ever.

And we've got the tape to prove it. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNDENTIFIED MALE: If Trump wins, he will cast it as a complete endorsement of his most un-Democratic behavior. If you are 18 and that happens, you stand a very real chance of not living in a Western-style democracy for part or all of your life.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He is a racist pig!

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He's talking about what white supremacist ideology. We are not on a slippery -- we're not on a dangerous slippery slope, we are falling.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If you had a kid that had A's, B's on their report card, doing well with their trumpet lesson, but also happened to be selling meth out of the basement, you would say, hold on a second. I can't just talk about the good stuff, I've got a problem with this kid.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Racism, xenophobia, all these things that I thought were already stigmatized, but Donald Trump has brought them out of the closet, brought them out into the open. He's using them for his political advantage.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What Donald Trump did was normalized racism. He normalized racist -- overtly racist behavior.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: How despicable on "Saturday Night Live," one a so-called comedian making fun of Republican congressional candidate Dan Crenshaw -- oh, a hero who lost his eye while serving our great country as a Navy SEAL in Afghanistan.

By the way, all of you on "Saturday Night Live" can go straight to hell, over this. You owe this man a profuse apology. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Dan Crenshaw.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Oh, come on, man. Hold on.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You may be surprised to hear he's a congressional candidate from Texas, and not a hit man in a porno movie. I'm sorry, I know he lost his eye in war or whatever -

(LAUGHTER)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: What jackasses. Honestly, that crossed the line, way beyond it. They owe him a massive apology.

Dan Crenshaw, to his credit, is taking the high road. He's now demanding a phony apology, which is what it would be anyway.

And tonight, he represents everything that's great about this country, everything great about the American people.

We are here in Missouri and Cape Girardeau, the people that worked hard, play by the rules, pay their taxes, raise their kids, obey the laws, and frankly, get left behind by corrupt governments where politicians, they just want their power.

Finally, government has been working for the forgotten men and women of this country. Like the left, by the way, you know what? He is not playing the politics of victimization. He won't give into the gutter level attacks of NBC.

Are you proud of that, Tom Brokaw? Where is Tom Brokaw speaking out about this? Or is anyone a fake news conspiracy TV MSNBC? Are you going to vilify those disgusting remarks? You don't have the courage to speak out?

And while Democrats call every conservative, as I told you, racist, sexist, xenophobic, misogynist, homophobic, Islamophobic, dirty air, dirty water, throw granny over the cliff and kill children, they do it every two years, every four years. You ask yourself, which side are you on? The side of the decorated, principled war heroes like Martha McSally and DNA Crenshaw? I know the people in Cape Girardeau are.

Are you on the side of those who support tax cuts, lowering regulations, support what is now has been an economic boom we have not seen in over 10 years? If you want secure borders, you want a wall with a door and to demand that we respect our sovereignty, our borders, that people come in legally, you want to enter policies of sanctuary cities and sanctuary states, you believe in peace through strength, do you value due process, do you value the presumption of innocence, do you love our Constitution, our American values that made this country so great? The people that make this country great?

Or do you support those on the left, do nothing but smear, slander, besmirch, name call, plot political revenge, obstruct the president's agenda, they have no plan to make your life better. They attempt day after day, hour after hour, to divide this country anyway they can.

Today on multiple campaign stops, President Trump highlighted what is a clear choice and contrast between the parties and division for this future and he made his final pitch, which he will be making right after this show tonight to voters. Let's take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Everything we have created and achieved is at stake on Election Day, it is. If the radical Democrats take power, they will take a wrecking ball to our economy and to our future.

The Democrat agenda is a socialist nightmare for our country. The Republican agenda is the American Dream, and that's what we're doing. We're bringing back the American Dream.

They want to raise your taxes, the Democrats do, restore crippling regulation, shut down your new steel mills, take away your health care, and put illegal aliens before American citizens, that's what they want.

Democrats are inviting caravan after caravan of illegal aliens to pour into our country, overwhelming your schools, your hospitals, and your communities.

There's only one way to stop this Democrat-let assault on America's sovereignty. You have to vote Republican tomorrow. You have to.

I am asking every citizen from every party, every background, and every race, color, and created, to reject the Democrat politics of anger and division, and to unite behind our proud and righteous destiny as Americans altogether.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: In just a few short hours, you have the power to shock the world again. By the way, just think of what is going to be like to watch the corrupt media if you do it again. They will lose their minds.

We're in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Judge Jeanine, David Limbaugh, his hometown, Rush's going to be on stage in a little while, and the president, he joined us for a one-on-one interview.

It's election eve, we are in the great Show Me State. How are you all doing?

(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)

We are all having a good time?

Look at this crowd, it is packed to the gills. Look at everybody.

The president should be here shortly. They are revved up, ready to go, and I hope you are already to vote tomorrow.

Quick break. We'll be back. Cape Girardeau. It's "Hannity." Stay with us.

TRUMP: The greatest political movement of all time in this country.

TRUMP: And it's an incredible time in America. Jobs are soaring, wages are rising, poverty is plummeting, and more Americans are working today than ever before in the history of our nation.

Tuesday is your chance to send a message to the Democrat mob and to everyone who has made it their mission to denigrate our movement and to divide our great nation. It's not going to happen.

HANNITY: All right. That was President Trump at his Ohio rally earlier today, making his closing arguments before what is a historic midterm election tomorrow. I hope you like the fact that you have the power.

We're alive tonight. We're in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, big Senate race here. Josh Hawley is going to check in with us.

By the way, the president is arriving. We're going to go backstage and see him in a minute.

Joining us as now is author and attorney, he is Cape Girardeau's own, David Limbaugh. And, oh, perfect timing. "Sweet Child of Mine", right?

And Judge Jeanine is here. How are you?

Let's give it up. Look at this.

HANNITY: All right. So, what are we going to see tomorrow? I mean, we know what the predictions are, as far as I'm concerned, polls are meaningless.

JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO, "LIARS, LEAKERS, AND LIBERALS" AUTHOR: They are meaningless. Look, we are living in very unusual times, and you say the balance of power is at stake. It's razor-thin, unexpected turnout could change anything. There is no predictability here.

Here's the bottom line, Sean, if you like the economy we're in, that's going through the roof. If you like the fact that you can get a job, that you're in a position where even if you have a job, they're going to give you a raise because they don't want to go somewhere else, this is what the America that you want.

HANNITY: By the way, "Saturday Night Live" did a horrible job on you.

PIRRO: It's all right.

HANNITY: By the way, what a bunch of jackasses what they did to that Navy SEAL American hero.

PIRRO: Oh, terrible, terrible.

HANNITY: I'm holding myself back.

David, this is your hometown, you are a star in this town, your brother is a star in this town, your daughter is now a star in this town.

DAVID LIMBAUGH, AUTHOR: You know, Judge Jeanine is exactly right. We face a stark choice. We have made so much progress in making America great again, restoring its prosperity and strength, and the Democrats talk about divisiveness, Sean. If they win, they go -- they're going to try to be divisiveness for the next two years with their investigation --

HANNITY: David, there is not one thing that I hear them say that is going to improve the lives of people in Cape Girardeau or anywhere.

LIMBAUGH: Nothing can stop it.

HANNITY: Nothing.

LIMBAUGH: It's all about slandering Trump. They say he is a threat to democracy but they still haven't accepted the public's will in electing him.

HANNITY: Yes.

PIRRO: And you know what? This is a man who was relentless in his promise keeping. You know, as you look around here, promises made and promises kept. He moved, he moved the embassy to Jerusalem. And the economy, the strongest economic growth in history. Everything is better. This is the America that we want and people need to understand that if they don't go out and it is not happening.

HANNITY: So, this is what's happening. Let me describe the scene here if I can to everybody.

PIRRO: Just wild.

HANNITY: They are like, firing out hats and T-shirts. I mean, this is literally like a rock concert. And the funny thing is, it was pouring rain. I went out and met a lot of people before the show, David. They were soaking wet hot, they were out there since this morning and the crowd outside is bigger than the one inside, about 10,000 people.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You know, when this was first scheduled to happen, some 60,000 people applied for 7,500 seats.

HANNITY: It's crazy.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's probably more than that. People are excited. I agree with the judge, they are, we are going to take this. There's not going to be any blue wave, there's not going to be even be a blue puddle. We're going to win this thing.

HANNITY: You know, the bottom line is, this is where people have to understand what they do tomorrow matters. It's all about turnout.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It is.

HANNITY: And you know what? If you want the country to won, get your ass out and vote.

PIRRO: Absolutely. And you know what, these are the people of America not the right and the left, that these are the real people who are out here at four in the morning some of them.

HANNITY: The people that work hard, play by the rules, pay their taxes.

PIRRO: That's right.

HANNITY: Obey the law, raise their kids. The irredeemable deplorables.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

HANNITY: That cling to their gods, guns and religions, those people, David.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: By the way, we're still here. This is still America. We don't threaten their freedom, they do threaten our freedom.

HANNITY: By the way, how funny was it, boxing Obama, no, no, you didn't feel that. I feel that.

PIRRO: Yes.

HANNITY: That was great.

Yes.

HANNITY: All right. Are you all having a good time? What a crowd. We'll come back. When we come back, the president of the United States from Cape Girardeau.

TRUMP: Republicans have created the best economy, this is the single best economy in the history of our great country.

TRUMP: And it's the hottest jobs market on planet earth. But everything we have achieved is at stake tomorrow. Everything. Because they can take it apart just as fast as we built it. But I don't think that's going to happen based on what I'm saying all over.

HANNITY: We are in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Missouri is obviously a very important state. Josh Hawley going up against liberal Democrat senator, kind of Chuck Schumer, like Democrat and that's Claire McCaskill. And when the president gets here, we'll go right to him.

But in the meantime, we're joined by Sean Spicer, Dan Bongino, and Matt Schlapp. It's a little quieter in here, good to see you guys. Sean, you were there and you were on the road with the president the whole time. In 2016. I look at these crowds, I was out a lot on the road then too, it seems almost identical. Polls were polls but the only poll that matters is tomorrow.

SEAN SPICER, FORMER WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: That's absolutely right. I mean, look, Sean, everybody is leaving everything on the field. This president went all out on 2016. As we remember he ran through the tape the day before the election he was out there in Michigan, in Wisconsin, doing everything he could rallying every single person, every single vote.

He's doing the same to keep a Republican majority, the same people that brought him to the White House he wants to make sure return to Congress. So, he's out there flipping these states red. I think Josh Hawley is going to do it, and I think that we are going to have Mike Braun from Indiana, Patrick Morrissey from West Virginia.

Look, everybody has left evrything on the field. The president is doing everything he can. The reason we're competitive in the Senate, normally a president out of power loses up to five seats. The reason there is no blue wave in the Senate states, then the Senate, is because this president has gotten involved and left it on the field.

The RNC has left it on the field, America first has left it on the field. We have made this competitive because this president is engaging like never before. We will pick up seats in the Senate which is unprecedented because this president inserted himself. We will keep the House competitive because of this president and the results that he's getting.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: You know, this is the amazing thing.

SPICER: So, despite the blue wave, we are getting it done.

HANNITY: You know, Matt, I will go to you, and this is amazing thing. You know, two of the worst midterm losses, well that happened in 1994. Republicans took control of the House of Representatives for the first time in 40 years with Newt Gingrich.

MATT SCHLAPP, CHAIRMAN, AMERICAN CONSERVATIVE UNION: Right.

HANNITY: Fifty-four seats, 64 seats in wow with Obama in 2010. And like, I'm listening to these idiots in the media, if something happens it's all Trump, this is unprecedented. It's not, it's actually he's facing the headwinds and really looking good in the Senate, but again, it's all going to come down to turn out. It always does in a midterm election.

SCHLAPP: You know, sometimes, Sean, it's not looking at the head-to-head polls but it's looking at the other dynamics. And when you have those other big waves in the past, you just brought up two red waves. I remember the one in 1994, it's one of the reasons I'm in Washington, D.C., but that was when Republican enthusiasm was very, very high. And liberals and the Democrats, you know, they were discouraged. And there was asymmetry between the parties and coalitions on their enthusiasm.

What happened after the Kavanaugh hearing and because of the president's relentless campaigning is our sides enthusiasm now equates to their side's enthusiasm. You know hash tag resistance is passionate. They hate this president and they want to do everything they can to search and destroy anybody who supports him.

But what's happen in the meantime is the battles have been joined. For that reason, there cannot be any blue wave. I agree with Sean. We're actually going to have a historic night in the Senate, and I think because of what the president has done, you know, we are very competitive in the House. We can hold on to this majority in the House. I think it's a coin flip. And it will, if it comes out the one thing, Sean, does the Trump voter in 2016 vote tomorrow?

HANNITY: You know, well, that's the most important thing and it always comes down to turnout in these midterm elections. You know, you look at it, and it's tight, Dan Bongino. It was funny, because if you follow Nate Silver, one of the 5, 30, he thought it was almost like an 80 percent chance.

DAN BONGINO, CONTRIBUTOR, NRATV: Right.

HANNITY: Trump is going to lose in 2016. Now he's saying on 87 percent chance that the Democrats take the House, 15 percent chance that they take the Senate. It's all about them. But then he writes this piece today like, well, it could be between 15 and 50, I mean, which is like the biggest CYA. And I'm kind of laughing. And I don't know--

BONGINO: Right.

HANNITY: I don't know, we'll find out a lot more by the end of tomorrow night and early on Wednesday morning whether or not polls in the era of trump mean anything.

BONGINO: Yes. That was a bold prediction by Nate Silver. They can pick up anywhere from zero to 435 seats.

HANNITY: yes.

BONGINO: That's a great job, Nate. You really pin that down for us.

HANNITY: That's really going on a--

(CROSSTALK)

BONGINO: Sean, there are two things -- two things, though. I want people to pay attention to why I think I agree with Matt. There's a good possibility we hold the House. I think we definitely pan our lead in the Senate. A couple of things. Number one is, the Democrats have largely self- selected and live in big cities where they rack up winds of, you know, 90 to 10 percent. But that doesn't matter, whether you win 51, 49, or 90, 10, it doesn't matter.

HANNITY: Right.

BONGINO: So, these swinging suburb districts what are the chances of us losing them all? I don't think they are very good, I think we're actually going to perform pretty well, because a lot of suburban working families are tired of being called Russian bots and racist for the last year. So they're tired of it.

But secondly, Rasmussen had a great article out today, Sean. And they said Republicans are far less likely to tell pollsters who they vote for by the marking of -- by margin of like 20 percentage points over Democrats. I think there is a big under vote, I think there is a damn good chance we hold the House.

HANNITY: You know, it's very interesting. Matt Towery is a friend of mine a longtime pollster out of Georgia. He is saying, this is very different environment, and they're not even polling, you know, landlines anymore. There's an over percentage oversampling at Democrats, oversampling of young people.

You know, 2004 the exit polls, Sean Spicer, John Kerry was the president. Two years ago, when the exit polls came out at 5.15 Eastern Time, and looked at it, Donald Trump had lost Florida, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin and he won them all. And that was the day of the election. The media is giddy because they are reading this information, thinking its gospel truth, and it's not.

SPICER: That's absolutely right. I mean, I talked about this in my podcast today. That there are -- that the lessons from -- no one learned the lessons of 2016. If you look at the intensity of the president's rally, the number of people that are coming out, they are waiting in line for hours on end just to hear him speak.

These are people that understand what's at stake, I think that intensity. The idea that people are getting on these calls that pollsters are making and standing on there for 25 or 30 minutes going through a litany of questions, they are not being represented in what you are seeing.

And I think tomorrow night we are going to see that come through again where you're going to see pick up in the seats in the Senate which defies the logic of a blue wave and then I think we're going to keep the house.

HANNITY: Yes.

SPICER: It may not be pretty, it may not be decided tomorrow night. But I think for all of the talk, and you see a lot of folks in the media now backing off their predictions saying that they never actually believe that it was a blue wave. But the reality is that for all of these folks who doubled down, that it had to be against Trump.

If it wasn't for Trump, we wouldn't be in the game that we are now. This is the problem.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: We have 11 cities--

SPICER: They want to make this against him but the reality is, the only reason we're in the game historically is because he's so invested in maintaining a House and Senate majority.

HANNITY: The people also need to know California, in southern California there are five districts or six districts that matter the most--

SCHLAPP: Right.

HANNITY: -- in terms of tipping the balance of power. Minnesota plays a big role. Michigan. Illinois. New York and New Jersey. All 435 seats in play.

All right, when we come back, he's in the building, the president of the United States will join us right here from Cape Girardeau, Missouri. It is our election eve edition of Hannity.

HANNITY: All right. Welcome back to Hannity. We are in cape Girardeau, Missouri as you can see, we have a massive crowd outside. The president now apparently walking in the building. He is going to stop by here before he has a big rally in cape Girardeau, the home of radio legend, Rush Limbaugh. He will be introducing the president tonight.

We go back out into the crowd where our very own Jeanine Pirro is standing by. You know, judge, we've done a lot of broadcast together, and you know, literally for like an hour before the broadcast I don't think I sweat this much because we were out there having fun, throwing footballs, signing hats, taking pictures. It's almost like rock concert atmosphere without a guitar and without a band.

You've been to a lot of these events--

(CROSSTALK)

PIRRO: You know what, Sean--

HANNITY: -- and for a midterm it's a phenomenon to watch this like night after night and more people outside in a pouring rain for 10 hours today.

PIRRO: You know, Sean, that is exactly the point. Because as I'm out here listening to everyone, you realize these people are so psyched. We have never seen more people vote before the midterm election as early as they were voting now. The energy in this crowd is unbelievable.

I've talked to people who have been here for 12 hours already. And it doesn't matter, these are good hardworking Americans who know what they want, who know that Donald Trump has made a difference for them. They are willing to stake their day and their night out on it in the rain and in the cold and they are psyched. And if this is any reflection of what's going on in this country, and as you and I know, I think it is, and it may be a good day but it is, as you have said, it's going to be razor-thin.

HANNITY: I will tell you, Florida is too close to call. Tennessee is looking good with Marsha Blackburn. You can't take it for granted. This race in Missouri with Josh Hawley is crucial to whether or not the Republicans have a successful night in terms of keeping the Senate.

The same with Indiana. Joe Donnelly -- if the libertarian wasn't in that race, they would -- he would lose by 10 points.

PIRRO: Yes.

HANNITY: I'm hoping people understand that that's splitting the vote. Then you go to Jon Tester, all of a sudden now, wow, the libertarian polls out, now his opponent is now up by three. And then of course, Nevada. Always a close state but Dean Heller is holding onto a slim lead.

The only think that's surprising me is the mixed polls in Arizona. Here we up. Kyrsten Sinema who said it's OK to battle with the Taliban that Arizonans are crazy in a Lindsay Lohan way and it's the meth lab of democracy, and I'm thinking, how does she even -- how does she even register in a state as patriotic as Arizona?

PIRRO: As Arizona. I agree with you. And you know what, Sean, as you talk about this, I think what people need to remember is that Donald Trump. President Donald Trump and the people on the right have been called every name in the book. All of us, you and me. Deplorable, horrible people. Vulgarities.

This is what people need to remember. If you want to see Maxine Waters, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi for the next two years in your face, then don't go out and vote. But if you want to continue with this winning streak that Donald Trump and winning with an economy that's through the roof, we don't have a choice. It's clear. You have to get out and you got to vote. And you could feel the energy here, by the way, Sean. It's really, it's palpable right now, he's got to be close.

HANNITY: Yes. Well, he is actually, he's working his way back here but it's hard to get back here where we are. And I hope he can get out here before the show. Now it's interesting too, is this is the home of Rush Limbaugh. Radio icon, 30 years, he has changed the name dynamics in terms of media in a way that -- you know, Mary Matlin once said, I don't know what the country would be like if we didn't have Rush on the air for 30 years.

now Fox has been on the air for -- I begin my 23rd year here and it's pretty amazing. You know, what difference considering all the media slants one way.

(CROSSTALK)

PIRRO: Well, you know what, Sean. Right. And Sean, if it weren't for people like you and Fox, and Rush Limbaugh, I mean, the mainstream media would be controlling our thoughts and what we say and how we say it. Thank God for people like Rush who come out and who say things that make sense to everyday working people. That fight the other side, that make it clear that the left isn't always on the side of these people who really want to pay their dues and simply want to live free and take care of their family.

So, if it weren't for people like that, then we wouldn't have the opportunity that we have right now to recognize the successes that--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: But you -- all right, I got to -- Judge Jeanine, I hate to do this, but when the president of the United States walks in -- this is yours, sir. How are you.

TRUMP: I'm very good.

HANNITY: You're not even tired, are you?

TRUMP: I'm not that tired. I'm excited because we had an incredible day today in Ohio.

HANNITY: Yes.

TRUMP: We had an incredible time in Indiana and now we are with you.

HANNITY: You left nothing on the field, 11 stops and 11 cities and--

(CROSSTALK)

TRUMP: No, but I feel guilty about interrupting Judge Jeanine. I don't -- I don't like doing that.

HANNITY: She'll give you an earful about it probably soon. The closing argument seemed to be the same. I started my show tonight, and I said, this is where two years ago. This is the record of Obama--

(CROSSTALK)

TRUMP: Right.

HANNITY: By the way, the biggest joke I saw this weekend is him saying, a guy that said, you didn't build that, I started this. And I'm like, no.

TRUMP: No, it's a joke, it is. Frankly if their agenda kept going, meaning if the other side had won, we would have been down 4.2 or six or seven, we were going down. It was very bad when I took it over, and if we didn't open it up and cut regulations the whole Obama thing would have collapsed that would have been a disaster.

HANNITY: Four point five million jobs in less than two years.

TRUMP: Yes.

HANNITY: And 4.3 million Americans off of food stamps, four million Americans out of poverty. A path towards energy independence. You spent 3.5 billion on the border wall, and I know you are disappointed. You want the rest.

TRUMP: Well, I wanted to build at one time and you need it and you see it but now we have the incredible military forces out there, and they are putting up barbed wire fences. We have a barbed wire wall. You see what they are doing highest level. And we are making a very strong. We're making it very -- you know, the whole thing in terms of military, plus the back wall and plus the barbed wire, plus we have a lot of digging going on, a lot of trenching. And people aren't going to come into our country without going through the legal process. You can't do that, otherwise, you have no country.

HANNITY: We keep saying it, we want you to come, just come legally.

TRUMP: The whole plan of the Democrats, I got 700 billion, 700 million for the military. The next year e got 716, we've totally rebuilt our military. But they fight like you have never seem to make sure we don't build the wall. And I got 1.6 billion, another 1.6 billion and a third 1.6 billion, I'm building it in nice large pieces but I'd like to build it all at one time. Their whole plan is to try and make sure that we don't build the wall. That's the whole thing. The number is peanuts compared to what we did with the military.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Did you see the study last week, $70,000 per illegal immigrant in this country that we pay.

TRUMP: Yes.

HANNITY: That's, you know, that's education and health care.

TRUMP: Sean, we lose -- we lose $100 billion a year on illegal immigration. We lose that in one year. If you spent the money to build the wall, that's just a tiny fraction of one year and we're going to build it. But that's not -- we are very strong now. We have the worst laws anywhere in the country, catch and release, visa lottery, all of these laws here are disaster.

We have the worse laws, we got to get them changed. The Democrats won't give us any votes. We need Democrat votes. You can't. We don't enough Republicans unless we elect a lot of Republicans tomorrow. But I will say that we are doing really well on illegal immigration, considering that we have the worst laws we have ever seen.

We are moving thousands of MS-13 out of the country, they are being put into jails and they are being sent out of the country. And frankly, in a lot of ways I like out of the country put more because putting them into jail, let them solve it. But we've moved thousands of MS-13 gang members, we moved them out of the country.

HANNITY: We have close races in Florida.

TRUMP: Yes.

HANNITY: You were down I was watching you last night in Florida. Indiana, you take the libertarian out and Joe Donnelly loses by 10. Montana now you have the Republican Rosendale up by three.

TRUMP: Yes.

HANNITY: You have in this state, Josh Hawley up by three. You have in Nevada, Dean Heller holding on by three or four.

TRUMP: Yes.

HANNITY: Arizona, I don't know how a woman that supports, you know, Americans fighting with the Taliban even gets 5 percent of the vote but it's apparently a little tight race with Martha McSally, a war hero.

TRUMP: I think Martha is great. She is a hero. She flies, she was one of the best fighter pilots, I mean, she was really good. I spoke to some of the people that went with her and were with her and said she's tremendous as a pilot. I don't know how she could possibly lose the other one with, that she's terrible.

HANNITY: Yes.

TRUMP: You talk about border walls, the other one doesn't want any border walls. She doesn't want any protection. Nothing. But I think Martha is going to do well and I think North Dakota is going to do well. Florida is a very, very close race and it's inconceivable because Bill Nelson--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: It's always close in Florida. It wasn't that close for you though, you did OK in Florida.

TRUMP: No. We did great. But Bill Nelson is a terrible senator.

HANNITY: He have never -- it was funny.

(CROSSTALK)

TRUMP: He never called me.

HANNITY: You've given a speech the other night, you said. I've never talked to him and they took credit.

TRUMP: He's never once, he's never once called me saying, can I have something for the people of Florida. Never once -- two years, almost two years, whereas, I must say, Rick Scott, that's all he does is call.

HANNITY: Rolls up his sleeve -- sleeves.

(CROSSTALK)

TRUMP: He wants things. Look at the great job he did with the hurricanes, I mean, he did a fantastic job. Lake Okeechobee, they had a big problem, he's taking care of Lake Okeechobee. But Bill Nelson, the current senator never calls.

So, hopefully for the good of the people of Florida, and also, I have to say. Ron DeSantis has to be governor. You can't let a man that--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Forty percent.

TRUMP: -- a man ran Tallahassee into the ground. Highest murder rate they've ever had, corrupt crime ridden. It's a -- you can't let him be the governor of Florida, that would be a disaster. Ron DeSantis, Harvard and Yale, a good guy. Hard worker and I think he is going to be a great governor but it's a very close race.

HANNITY: You want to make a closing argument. You know what's interesting, because I watch the media. They are trying to define this as a Trump midterm. They kind of forgot the--

(CROSSTALK)

TRUMP: Unless we win, in which case they'll go.

HANNITY: Then they go back to Russia. They'll go back to you.

(CROSSTALK)

TRUMP: They'll go back to Russia.

HANNITY: They'll go back to Russia. It was funny. Bill Clinton lost about 54 seats in the House. Obama lost 60-some seats in the House. I love how Nate Silver who said you had a 20 percent of winning on the day of the election, you know, predicting 85 percent chance, but then you read the article, it says, they could be anywhere between 15 and 16. I could predict 15 and 16. I don't have to do any, you know, polls to find that out. It's the American people that decided it's getting out in midterms --

TRUMP: There is something going on there Sean. I leave Ohio, thousands and thousands of people cannot get into this massive arena. I just left Indiana. Thousands and thousands of people outside can't get -- there's something going on. There is an electricity that feels like 2016.

HANNITY: Mr. President, on the way in here it was pouring all day here for hours. I went out for an hour. I'm actually sweating more than ever, almost like Marco Rubio that day. And I like Marco, don't misunderstand me, but I went out there and hour before the show and the crown is electric.

Every hat I signed, it wasn't a "Hannity" hat. I wish I had penny for every one of the Make America Great hats I signed today, but every hat was soaking wet. There is a bigger crowd outside then there is inside.

TRUMP: True.

HANNITY: What do you want to say to the Americans -- we have about 30 more seconds -- am I right on the --

TRUMP: Well, I'm just --

HANNITY: I have 90 seconds, OK.

TRUMP: I'm just honored because no matter where I go, it's the same way. It's not like just in Ohio or just in Indiana or just right here in Missouri. I'm so honored by it. There is something going on and it reminds me of two years ago when I knew something was going on and you knew it by the way and people that were with us knew it. They were looking at each other.

I remember, I will never forget, two sort of anti-reporters were looking at each other as I was making a speech with 32,000 people and they were going around, look, that was a great time and I think this going to be a great time.

HANNITY: Election day, I actually called you. I said you are going to get bad news at about 5:30 or 5:15 that afternoon. You lost Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin. And you won them all. Polls don't mean anything. What really matters is tomorrow.

TRUMP: I lost them -- I lost them based on the fake news.

HANNITY: Fake news.

TRUMP: But about two hours later, when they counted the actual votes, we won very easily.

HANNITY: The home of Rush Limbaugh.

TRUMP: Yes, great man.

HANNITY: And Cape Girardeau is hometown for you. Mr. President, good luck.

TRUMP: Thank you very much.

HANNITY: You put it all -- you left it all on the field and that's the way it should be.

TRUMP: Well, we did. We did. And I think going to be interesting --

HANNITY: You missed my opening monologue tonight.

TRUMP: I did -- no, I saw it on the plane. I actually saw it on the plane. I never miss your opening monologue. I would never do that.

HANNITY: Mr. President, good luck.

TRUMP: Thank you. Thank you very much. Appreciate it.

HANNITY: Good to be with you. Thank you for being with us. We appreciate it. All right, we are out of time. Let not your heard be troubled. The news continues. Laura Ingraham is standing by.



