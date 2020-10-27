Trump is ‘hitting all the right notes’ in Pennsylvania: Perino

This is a rush transcript from “The Five" October 26, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.



JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS HOST: Welcome to The Five. That's President Trump

at his third rally of the day in Pennsylvania. We're going to monitor that

for you and bring it -- any breaking news out of it to you. But first, we

wanted to go around and get a little reaction to what people had been

saying. We are joined today by Dagen McDowell, Brian Kilmeade, Jesse

Watters, and Dana Perino.

Dana, as we look at the race a week out, it remains pretty stable, as you

watch the president there in Pennsylvania. What can he do, do you think to

change the direction, move the needle on this campaign?

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: Look, I think he's had a pretty remarkable

day. He's hitting all the right notes for what he needs to hit in

Pennsylvania, a must win state for him. He seized upon what Joe Biden said

at the debate about wanting to basically ban fracking and not ban fracking

and transition out of oil, and all of that. Basically, the president is

just out there saying, OK.

So if you vote for Joe Biden, here is what's going to happen to you. And he

lists, like, this whole parade of horrible things that can happen to

Pennsylvania. So I feel like today, he's using his time very, very well. He

is also tireless. It's really weird, actually. To be honest, Juan, I can't

think of a better word to watch these two campaigns.

Because here you have a president who has just recovered from the

Coronavirus, he is seemingly tireless. He's doing an hour and a half

rallies, three of them in a day. He's going to be campaigning non-stop, and

he's going to all the right places. He himself was just talking about how

Hillary Clinton campaigned in places like California, very comfy places for

a Democrat to campaign.

The president realizes I can win if I do my electoral map like I did last

time in 2016 and get to that magic number of 270. I don't have to win 306

like last time. I just need 270. So you're going to see him in all these

important places that we've talked about. But I want to add two other ones

for your radar screen. The president is also going to go and do events at

the second district of Nebraska and the second district of Maine.

Maine and Nebraska do their electors (ph) to the Electoral College a little

bit different. That shows real commitment. To me, it shows he really wants

to win. I'm not saying Joe Biden doesn't want to win, but it feels weird to

me to see Joe Biden sitting on his lead and feeling like that lead is

evaporating.

WILLIAMS: All right. Jesse, what I noticed on the Biden side is that the

former vice president is going to campaign in Georgia and Arizona and then

Ohio. Senator Harris is going to Texas and Arizona. So it strikes me as

these are very aggressive moves. It is almost like they are on offense at

this late date in the campaign. And the Trump campaign, as Dana was

describing it, playing a little bit of defense. What do you think?

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: That is like the Stacey Abrams syndrome,

thinking you are going to win Georgia. He's not going to win Georgia. And

he's only visited Arizona once. He's not going to win either of those

states. Joe Biden will win Delaware. I can bet you he's going to win

Delaware. I mean, he's only been to Wisconsin twice. He's only been to Ohio

twice, North Carolina two times.

Look at Pennsylvania where he always is. It's now within the margin of

error. We have an Insider Advantage poll come out today the president is up

two. CNBC and Rasmussen have the president down in Pennsylvania two to

three points, respectively, within the margin of error. And that was taken

before the debate where he lost, Joe Biden, and says he wants to get rid of

oil.

And all the Hunter stuff came out. And why is Joe Biden OK with natural gas

in Ukraine but he's not OK with natural gas in the United States of

America? It makes no sense. He's not doing well in Pennsylvania. He's not

doing well with blacks, with Hispanics, with young Americans. And the

president is really going on offense there. And it is going to really going

to pay off.

He was there, the vice president, on Saturday. There were more Trump

supporters at a Biden event then Biden supporters. The guy is a political

fossil. He's reading off of the script half at the time. He said on

Saturday also that he has the best voter fraud operation in presidential

history. What is he talking about? He has no connection with his folks.

There's no energy.

There is no enthusiasm there. Bon Jovi and Barack Obama can't even turn out

a crowd for Joe. So the president is doing two to three events a day and

he's having fun. Like in New Hampshire on Sunday, I think, Saturday, he was

playing the video of Corn Pop, and Biden talking about kids at the pool

stroking his leg hair. They're having a blast. They're optimistic. And it

looks like the Biden campaign, the wheels are falling off.

WILLIAMS: All right. Brian, let's take a look at Joe Biden on the campaign

trail.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN (D) PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I'm not shutting down oil fields.

I'm not eliminating fracking. I'm investing in clean energy. I'm going to

be going to Iowa. I'm going to Wisconsin. I'm going to Georgia. I'm going

to Florida, and may be other places as well. I am not overconfident about

anything. I just want to make sure we can earn every vote possible. That is

why we are here. And you know that that blue wall is going to be re-

established.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: So Brian, what we have seen so far is tremendous, record-setting

early voting that appears to favor Biden. And we've yet to see any of the

attacks on Hunter Biden, any of the attacks on Joe Biden, the socialists,

or even the oil argument move the needle. What do you see in terms of that

early voting and possibly successful attacks from President Trump?

BRIAN KILMEADE, FOX NEWS HOST: Juan, let's do reverse forensics. Why does

he keep saying it? He keeps going out of his way to say it. Thanks for the

question. Kamala Harris today, thanks for the question when she gets to say

about fracking, about oil. I was with somebody in the refinery business

today. They're extremely nervous.

But what he can't say is eventually he doesn't want to get rid of it. So

when people look at this as even if you are not directly in the oil

business, you benefit from it. They -- we love getting gas under $2 or in

and around $2. We look around. There is a feeling of pride in America and a

memory what it was like in the 70s when you had to wait on long lines and

wait for OPEC to decide how much gas and oil would be.

Or we can focus on the Soviet Union, now Russia. Now, America has got

control of it. And we burned this clean thing called natural gas. And I

just think it is brilliant. And it's overdue for him to roll in montages of

what he's talking about, instead of the people saying, that is the

president of the United States and I like him. That's why I'm here.

They look up and say, wait a second. He actually said he was going to ban

fracking. Wait a second. He did actually come out and say these things

about oil and gas. And he did say that this was going to get done in X, Y,

and Z. And I think that breaks up the whole thing of President Trump kind

of adlibbing through it. And just think one thing. I talked to people on

the campaign.

And Dana, you can appreciate this. He's happy. He just loves being there.

The reason why he's doing this, he wants to win. I got it. But there's a

lot of times you look at the president, not that I blame him, but it's

true. He looks a little ticked off. And it comes off he's ticked off. And I

watched him on stage and you see him going in and out and saying game on.

I'm in control of my destiny now. I beat the virus. Now, I've got to be Joe

Biden. And I can outwork him, and I am.

WILLIAMS: All right. So Dagen, we've seen a little bit more of the

Coronavirus breakout in terms of the Pence staff, and we know it continues

to be a big issue for voters. USA Today had a story over the weekend that

in five places that the president's held rallies, they have seen a spike in

the viruses. Is he hurting himself on that issue in the swing states by

holding these rallies?

MCDOWELL: No, because he's out working, and that's what the American

people want to do. One of the big unanswered questions that people have

that undecided voters need to have answered by Joe Biden is, is this guy

going to shut down the economy again? Yeah, Europe is shutting down. But

guess what? Not Trump's fault. And if you -- these articles about -- and

I'm not dismissing people who come down with this virus.

But President Trump is out working. And he is taking advantage of some of

the novel therapies that have come out. Remdesivir was just -- the

treatment was just approved by the FDA. That was one of the drugs that he

was on. Literally, the first vaccine will be put up for approval probably

the third week of November from Pfizer.

And the articles never touch on the case fatality rate, which in this

country is stable. And I understand people are nervous about this. But they

also need to be able to go about their lives just like President Trump is

doing. I went through the observed case fatality ratio that is tracked by

Johns Hopkins. The number of deaths per 100 confirmed cases.

The United States is at 2.6 percent. That is lower, below Mexico, Italy,

U.K., Peru, Spain, and France. So I could go on about that. But Brian is

spot on. He is usually wrong. But right now, Brian is right, the president

talking about Joe Biden wanting to get rid of oil and essentially all

fossil fuels in this country. It goes right -- it goes right to everybody's

life.

The Democrats want to get rid of internal combustion engine automobiles,

ban the sale of gasoline cars in 15 years. Kamala Harris proposed that last

year. Two percent of the cars sold right now are electric vehicles. Is Joe

Biden going to get behind that? Again, another unanswered question that he

needs to answer. How left is he? He can't do it.

PERINO: Juan I'm totally here for Dagen taking on Brian Kilmeade.

KILMEADE: How dare she?

(CROSSTALK)

KILMEADE: How dare she?

WILLIAMS: Gee, you mean I have to defend Brian?

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Coming up next, folks, Joe Biden hitting back against

allegations about his son, Hunter. Stay with us on The Five.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

KILMEADE: All right. Welcome back, everybody, 26 minutes after the hour.

Joe Biden once again claiming Russia could be to blame when asked a tough

question about his son Hunter's foreign business dealings.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: From what I've read, and no. The intelligence community warned the

president that Giuliani was being fed disinformation from the Russians. And

we also know that Putin is trying very hard to spread disinformation about

Joe Biden. And so when you put the combination of Russia, Giuliani, the

president together, it is just what it is. It's a smear campaign because he

has nothing he wants to talk about.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

KILMEADE: OK. That would be very interesting had that been the answer to

the question he was asked. Jesse, let's start with you. Russia could be

trying to use Rudy Giuliani -- Russia could try to influence our election.

What does that have to do with why did Hunter drop the laptop off? What was

he doing? Were those Hunter's emails, and why it was given to the FBI?

Is that Hunter's signature? Then we will work our way backwards from there.

No one seems to want to ask him that question.

WATTERS: Could you imagine how awkward the Thanksgiving dinner is going to

be at the Biden family when the guy loses? I mean, Joe Biden might be

asking himself where is Hunter, because Hunter might not even show up or

for dinner, that's how bad this is. Think about it. If someone had hacked

your laptop and put out forged emails and was trying to hurt your dad,

wouldn't you go to the first TV camera and say, hello, these are fake.

He didn't do that because Hunter knows they are real. Why wouldn't Joe

Biden, if he thinks this is Russian disinformation, why wouldn't he give a

big speech and say I'm going to slap Putin silly with sanctions for Russian

interference. And why wouldn't he urge the president to slap Russia with

sanctions? It's because everybody knows it's not Russia disinformation.

Everybody knows it's real. And like you said, there is a chain of custody

with the FBI. There were receipts. There were multiple eyewitnesses now.

There are Secret Service records that reflect when the travel was going on

between Hunter and his dad. If you look at some of these emails, maybe Juan

hasn't read them all. But if you read them all, it's pretty clear Joe is

for sale.

And his family was doing the selling. Why were they using burner phones to

conduct foreign business dealings? Why were they setting up a revolving

door with foreigners in the White House? Why were they setting up loans

from the Chinese or kickbacks? Why, why, why? The answer is pretty clear.

It was a corrupt deal.

KILMEADE: Hey Dagen, so Tony Bobulinski figures into this, too. He says I

was part of the deal (Inaudible) Ron Johnson's reports. And that is why he

came forward. That is never addressed.

MCDOWELL: Never addressed. But at a bare minimum, Brian, if Joe Biden is

running on I have better character, if I have better judgment, at a bare

minimum, can't the guy say, hey, I'm going to tell my son to stop selling

access and influence-peddling in nations that are our adversaries, like

China, like Ukraine, like Kazakhstan, and the list goes on. And the most

basic thing, he can't say that.

KILMEADE: Right. And if he just went -- if he just went to the Apple Store

to have it fixed, this wouldn't have been a problem, correct? The FBI

doesn't come. They don't look to the hard drive. There's a system there of

texting you when your thing is ready. But he went to a local Delaware

repair store.

WILLIAMS: Well, you know, Brian, I got to say, from my perspective, a lot

of this is just trying to whip up a conspiracy theory. I mean, the big

October surprise that was supposed to revive the Trump campaign has just

fallen flat like an old pumpkin.

You think about this for a second. The Wall Street Journal reporters have

debunked this theory to the point that they don't even bother with the

story anymore. And at the last week's debate --

WATTERS: Mom?

WILLIAMS: -- President Trump a real opportunity to say this is a big issue,

and he could not cogently articulate it in a way that made sense to most

Americans. He's out there talking about the big guy. People are like, what

is he talking about?

KILMEADE: Right.

WILLIAMS: Well, I just want to mention one last thing quickly.

KILMEADE: Real quick because we're up against it.

WILLIAMS: Let me just finish with one last thing quickly, which is that,

you know, today you have the president's son-in-law saying that Black

Americans, you know, the president can't help them if they don't want to

succeed. You know, you talk about nepotism and stupidity being combined.

This is the most incredible thing to say, and again, to my mind, insulting.

And I don't think it helps the president, and I don't think that it helps

this campaign.

KILMEADE: That's up for this block, but he said it on our show, that's not

what he said. Dana, two things. Is it true -- is it true --

WILLIAMS: That's what I read.

KILMEADE: Real quick, Dana. Is it true and does it matter? If it is true,

does it matter if it's true or if is it true?

PERINO: One, I think truth matters, but I don't know if it matters in the

next eight days in terms of this story. Obviously, President Trump is

making up ground against Joe Biden. I feel like Biden again, as I said in

the A block, sitting on a lead, watching it evaporate.

But what is the president focusing on today? He's focused on jobs and the

economy. He's drawing the contrast between him and Biden. I do you think

that the Hunter story is one of those things that it's just it's almost

difficult to understand if you don't spend a lot of time on it. The

President has to try to get every single vote that he can possibly get. And

I think he's had the right strategy today.

KILMEADE: All right, Dana Perino, thanks so much. And, guys, I'd like you

to stick around because we get paid for 28 more minutes. Straight ahead,

Kamala Harris apparently thinks socialism is hysterical. See what she said

about summon her party taking Joe Biden far to the left. They blame her.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PERINO: He has repeatedly tried to convince voters that he won't be

influenced by the far left of his party. That's despite progressive

lawmakers saying otherwise. Biden's running mate Kamala Harris laughing off

a question about the possible perspective she would bring to the White

House.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: And is that a socialist or progressive perspective?

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS (D-CA), VICE-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: No. No, it is the

perspective of a woman who grew up a black child in America, who was also a

prosecutor, who also has a mother who arrived here at the age of 19 from

India, who also, you know, likes hip hop. What do you want to know?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: Jesse, I know that you are a student of human behavior. And I've

been dying to ask you all day what you thought about the fact that -- I

mean, that's a question I think she should have anticipated, but what does

the laughing indicate?

WATTERS: The cackle is a defense mechanism and it's used to buy time and to

create comfort when there's no comfort that actually exist.

PERINO: Oh, you're serious.

WATTERS: She is kind of a -- oh, yes, I am an expert in human behavior,

except I know nothing about myself. She's kind of like a stealth bomber for

a socialist though because she's going to sneak in and then boom. Bye-bye

due process, bye-bye private health insurance. Biden has no one to blame

but himself. He's the one that put a socialist on the ticket.

And she's not well-liked in the swing states. She acts silly during

interviews. That's why they don't put her out there that much. But there

are a kind of a brigade of socialists ready to stampede Joe if he wins. I

think Bernie Sanders is lobbying to be Labor Secretary, AOC is licking her

chops. They want to nuke the filibuster. They want to pack the court.

Everyone wants to raise taxes.

A lot of the Democratic governors there for shutting down the economy, a

lot of the Democratic mayors there defending the police. They're the ones

that have endorsed Joe Biden. So, I don't think Joe Biden can stand up to

these people. And to a certain extent, I think -- I think he agrees with

them?

PERINO: One of the things that happened yesterday, Juan, on this -- on the

Sunday shows, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the Congresswoman from New York,

she was praising a lot of the Democratic senators and these Democratic

states -- or the challengers to Republican incumbents, and nothing makes

Republicans happier than having somebody like Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez

endorsed the candidate that they've been trying to paint is too liberal.

WILLIAMS: Sure. I mean, you know, this is an interesting thing. Obviously,

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is not on the ballot. We're talking about Joe

Biden, and we're talking about Kamala Harris. In the case of Kamala Harris,

you know, if she is socialist or she the too tough on crime prosecutor in

California? I mean, which one is it?

I mean, in the case of Joe Biden, is he a socialist, or is he the guy who

authored a crime bill that they say put too many people in jail? Which one

is it?

PERINO: Yes, it's a fair point.

WILLIAMS: And you know, when it comes to Kamala's comments on 60 Minutes, I

thought that was so genuine. I thought that the laughter was at, you know,

the fact that she was -- she was facing a repeat of a framing that comes

from the Trump campaign, and instead of saying you're repeating, which is

what Nancy Pelosi once said about something, oh, you're repeating the Trump

campaigns lines, she said, you know, I'm a genuine American. I'm a Black

woman, daughter of an immigrant, hip hop fan, so authentic a patriot, I'm

going to give Joe Biden the advice that comes from my heart.

PERINO: We have a chance to show the follow up on that. But Norah

O'Donnell, I thought, did a great job in following up and pressing on some

of those policy issues. Dagen, let me just get your quick take about the

idea of Elizabeth Warren as Treasury Secretary and Bernie Sanders, like an

actual socialist, as the Labor Secretary in America.

MCDOWELL: That's what people are worried about those undecided voters.

That's based on Lee Carter's incredible analysis that it could be 10

percent of voters out there haven't made up their minds. And you've got to

reassure them that you're not going to have a socialist cabinet and

socialist policies.

Kamala Harris, like I said, in 15 years wants to get rid of gasoline-

powered automobiles. That was her plan, and also outlawing private health

insurance and ripping up Medicare. Just a little -- I'm not going to give

advice, but I do understand. I have to actively try to look pleasant and

smile a little bit because my resting face is dour and sour. But you

shouldn't laugh like Nicholson in The Shining. It puts people off. It makes

folks nervous.

PERINO: Brian Kimeade, you have no such problems. You are just smooth all

the time.

KILMEADE: Absolutely. Hillary laughed exactly like that. That's where I

thought you're going to go with that, Jesse, and you too, Dagen. but I

agree with you one. That's what makes it so slippery for the president,

because there's the Joe Biden the 80s who's tough on crime, and there's the

one Now that said I want to redirect money to the police. And there's

Kamala Harris, who was tough as an A.G. but there was a Kamala Harris who's

running -- who said I want to decriminalize border crossings, get rid of

private insurance, and want to -- and also just recently cheered the LAPD

after they got caught -- excuse me -- cheered the mayor when he cut $150

million from the LAPD. They're all over the place.

That's why it's so important that President Trump is rolling this tape in

to say at least even my critics say you know exactly where I'm coming from.

I'm doing exactly what I told you I was going to do. I even made a

checklist and I checked it off and we'll have another check tonight at

about 7:30 Eastern Time.

PERINO: I am checking the C block off my list. Coming up, Judge Amy Coney

Barrett is said to be confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court tonight. Will

that give President Trump and Republicans a boost at the polls? We'll

discuss.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WATTERS: Judge Amy Coney Barrett expected to be confirmed to the Supreme

Court by the Senate tonight. Defeated Democrats are throwing a temper

tantrum and they're still calling the entire process to be delayed.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. DICK DURBIN (D-IL): We've never, underline the word never, in the

history of the United States filled a Supreme Court nomination vacancy this

close to an election.

SEN. RICHARD BLUMENTHAL (D-CT): We have turned the United States Senate

into a kind of conveyor belt of judicial appointment.

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY): The Republican majority is rushing to confirm a

justice for a Republican president one week before Election Day.

Consistency, I'm afraid not.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: So, Dana, this is a big win politically for the Republican Party.

And I would expect it to help the president a little bit, but also some

senators in tough races in North Carolina and Arizona, it's got to be a

good thing for them too.

PERINO: Well, I think if I could talk also just about the historic moment

that this is. I mean, it's a really, really big deal and it's kind of

happening with just a whisper, and it's happening with no Democratic votes.

And you think about the fact that Ruth Bader Ginsburg, she got a 31 -- 41

Republicans voted for her. 31 voted for Breyer, nine voted for Sotomayor.

And then you get to Kavanaugh, he only got one Democratic vote.

So, it looks like Amy Coney Barrett, this very talented, well-qualified

person is going to be confirmed without a single Democratic vote. And it's

not because it's on the merits, it's because of the politics. So, I guess,

if you're looking at politics, yes, I think the Republicans win on this

one.

And I think that for Senator Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump, when the

history books are written, it will -- they will point to this moment as a

strategic move to try to solidify that court as a conservative court for

years to come.

Now, the other thing I would say is that if you would have told me that 20

years ago, you know, we are going to have a woman who is a mother, a

working mom, and she's going to become a Supreme Court justice, and she

would not get any Democratic votes, I would have said you were crazy,

because isn't that exactly what everybody was working for at the time.

So, my congratulations to Amy Coney Barrett, and I look forward to seeing

what she does on the court.

WATTERS: And Juan, we're hearing that she's going to be sworn in by Justice

Clarence Thomas. What do you think the significance of that is?

WILLIAMS: To conservatives, I mean, it's celebrating a far-right victory.

To my mind, you know, Mitch McConnell admitted this over the weekend. The

reason that they are corrupting the process and rushing her onto the bench,

which is the objection, is because they can accomplish what they can't do

politically, which is to overturn the Affordable Health Care Act, to

overturn Roe v. Wade and abortion rights in this country. That's what's

going on here.

And that's why you see people saying this is a scam. I think that's what

Senator Schumer called it of the weekend, a Scam and a charade. And that's

why you see such objection.

WATTERS: Yes, well, that's your conjecture. That's not necessarily based on

facts. Brian Kilmeade big day, no matter how you slice it. What are your

thoughts?

KILMEADE: Two things. Well, first off, there's only 38 percent of the

American public wanted her approved before they met her. After they met her

now, 51 percent want to approve. The other thing that kind of scares me.

Joe Biden says I'm putting together procedures commission because courts

are out of whack. I didn't know they're out of whack. I just thought the

majority in the Senate, and if there was a president, they put them up,

they vote for them, they go forward.

So, after 160 years, Joe Biden at 77 says the court is out of whack. I'm

going to leave and give the rest of my time to Dagen.

MCDOWELL: You better.

KILMEADE: I know.

WATTERS: Dagen, you think the Democrats could have handled this -- do you

think they could have handled this differently, the Democrats?

MCDOWELL: No, because that's what they are. Democrats talk about women's

empowerment, respect for women, but that's reserved for people for ladies

who agree with them only politically. So, this woman Amy Coney Barrett,

Supreme Court Justice there about deserves to be an inspiration for every

young woman in this country what she's accomplished professionally and

personally.

Sadly, in this day and age, it's not the case. More Democratic women should

be speaking up about this.

WATTERS: All right, we have "ONE MORE THING" up next and we hear it's a

good one.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WILLIAMS: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." I want to go first on this

Monday. I want you guys to get ready, get set, and fire away with some

Halloween fun. Take a look at this amazing Halloween contraption. Yes, it's

a -- well, it's a device that shoots out candy.

The Mack family of York County Pennsylvania came up with this engineered

device that keeps Halloween alive in the face of Coronavirus. They're

launching candies from their front porch and what they call a candy-pult.

As you can see everyone's keeping their distance, but the candy flies to

the trick or treaters.

Vince Mack, the father who built it, said the only problem is that they had

to get extra candy to keep the candy-pult loaded. So, Happy Holidays, Happy

Halloween from the Macks of York, Pennsylvania. Dana, you're up next.

PERINO: It kind of makes me want to get in my car and go over to York. I

love that town anyway. So, I want to tell you about a Chicago restaurant

owner that has found an amazing way to spend some time during the pandemic.

Obviously, that slowed down the food service business.

So, what he did is he got in his plane. Edward Seitan went into -- began

volunteering with Pilots and Paws. Edward works with Pilots and Paws to fly

cats and dogs at risk of being euthanized to no kill rescue organizations

and foster families across the country.

Since starting his flights -- Dagen, get this -- Edward has personally

flown over 40 pets to safety. In addition to his flying work, Edward also

sends out photos of rescue dogs up for adoption in the Chicago area when

customers order takeout from his restaurant to help them find new home. So,

three cheers for Edward.

KILMEADE: Nice.

WILLIAMS: Dagen, you're up.

MCDOWELL: Well, I'll follow up on that. I rescued my Charlie dog about six

years ago. He had -- he was already getting up there in age, and he had

been abused and neglected by his previous owners who dumped him at animal

control here in New York City. Charlie is really sick, and he has for years

provided great confidence support to my entire family. And I'm just asking

-- there he is with this cone on, never a cone of shame. I'm just asking

for everybody to kind of send Charlie some good vibes and some blessings.

There's Chazzy with my dad. And one last picture, here Chazzy with my mom.

Animals know when people are in need and in pain and he sure prove them.

PERINO: Indeed.

WILLIAMS: Oh, now that -- you know, well, I hope he does well, Dagen.

MCDOWELL: Thank you.

WILLIAMS: Brian, it's your turn.

KILMEADE: Yes, and you should be doing this, Juan. I know you're a big

Redskins fan. Excuse me, Washington football club fan. But Ron Rivera,

we're all Washington fans. He has been for the last seven weeks going

through chemotherapy because he's got cancer. And of course, it's

dangerous, like all cancers, but they think they got it in time.

And after seven weeks, as he leaves, all the staffers lined up, they wear

Rivera jerseys, they threw confetti on him. He beats the Cowboys yesterday

and then walks through and get to his cancer treatment. There'll be follow

up treatments and there'll be appointments -- there'll be appointments, I

should say.

They'll check on it, but they feel very optimistic they got the most of it.

He's one of the finest coaches in the league, a lot of can have success

with the Panthers. Watch him. Hopefully, he's going to bring a lot of class

and composure and success to that franchise. Good luck, Ron Rivera.

PERINO: That's great.

WILLIAMS: Absolutely. That is a wonderful story, Brian. Joe Gibbs, who's

the legendary coach of the Washington football team brought him here and

it's -- everybody is so happy with him. Jesse, you're up.

WATTERS: All right, we have Jesse's Yearbook News. Everybody remembers on

Friday that we showed some yearbook photos of Gutfeld, and Dagen, and

myself.

PERINO: Oh no.

WATTERS: And Dana Perino seemed a little chagrin she wasn't included, so we

found her.

KILMEADE: She looks exactly the same.

WATTERS: Here she is, Ponderosa High School in Colorado. The face is

exactly the same. The hair is a little bit different. Just a little bit

different, the hair, but she looks exactly the same. And again, I'm

soliciting viewers to send in photos of Juan from high school. Again,

Operation Juan Williams' yearbook photo is underway. We're making progress,

but we still need your help.

Now, before we finish, one more photo to show you from a yearbook. We have

Bret Baier. There's Bret as a freshman at Marist School in Atlanta,

Georgia.

KILMEADE: Very similar.

WATTERS: Very handsome, dashing, serious. The hair - not a hair out of

place, Brett Baier.

