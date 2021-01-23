Trump in farewell address: 'We did what we came here to do'
DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I did not seek the easiest
course, by far it was actually the most difficult. I did not seek the path
that would get the least criticism. I took on the tough battles, the
hardest fights, the most difficult choices because that's what you elected
me to do.
BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS ANCHOR (on camera): Breaking tonight, President Trump
bids farewell to the nation with a recorded address just hours before he
leaves the White House.
JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT-ELECT OF THE UNITED STATES: To heal, we must remember,
it's hard sometimes to remember. But that's how we heal. It's important to
do that as a nation.
BAIER: Meantime, President-Elect Joe Biden now in Washington remembers the
more than 400,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19.
Good evening, welcome to Washington. I'm Bret Baier.
America's Capitol is on lockdown right now ahead of what thousands of
troops and officers will try to ensure is a peaceful transition of power
tomorrow. We're just hours away from the inauguration of Joe Biden as the
46th President of the United States.
We're also in the final hours of a Donald Trump presidency that has sparked
unprecedented rancor and controversy and has ended with the fallout from a
riot through the Capitol Building.
President Trump's farewell message to the country released a short time ago
by the White House. Former Vice President Dan Quayle will join us to talk
about the Trump presidency and the way forward in just a moment.
We're also keeping a close eye on the pardon situation tonight. White House
Correspondent Kristin Fisher joins us live from the North Lawn just over my
shoulder. Good evening, Kristin.
KRISTIN FISHER, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT (on camera): Good evening,
Bret. Well, that may have been the last time that we hear from President
Trump speaking inside the White House and it really felt like a farewell
video.
President Trump said he's leaving with a joyful heart and an optimistic
spirit noting that "The movement we started is only just beginning." He
also thanked his family, his staff, the Secret Service, and most of all,
the American people.
TRUMP: To serve as your president has been an honor beyond description.
Thank you for this extraordinary privilege. And that's what it is, a great
privilege and a great honor.
FISHER (voice over): From there, the president went through what he
believes are his greatest accomplishments, fixing broken trade deals,
standing up to China, becoming the world's number one producer of oil and
natural gas, building what he describes as the greatest economy in the
history of the world, rebuilding the U.S. military, reducing the amount of
U.S. troops in Iraq and Afghanistan, obliterating the ISIS Caliphate,
appointing three new justices to the U.S. Supreme Court and producing a
COVID-19 vaccine in record time.
TRUMP: We did what we came here to do, and so much more. This week, we
inaugurate a new administration, and pray for its success in keeping
America safe and prosperous. We extend our best wishes, and we also want
them to have luck, a very important word.
FISHER (on camera): So, some kind words for the incoming administration.
But President Trump never mentioned Joe Biden or Kamala Harris by name
during those nearly 20-minute-long remarks that were recorded by the White
House yesterday and released this afternoon.
Now, the President did address the attack on the U.S. Capitol amid fears of
fresh violence tomorrow.
TRUMP: Political violence is an attack on everything we cherish as
Americans. It can never be tolerated. Now more than ever, we must unify
around our shared values and rise above the partisan rancor and forge our
common destiny.
FISHER (on camera): Now, tomorrow, President Trump will leave the White
House one last time on Marine One. There will be a farewell ceremony at
Joint Base Andrews and then, he will fly to Florida where he will be
staying at his Mar-a-Lago resort.
But Bret, before he leaves, he is still planning to issue between 50 and a
hundred commutations and pardons and those could come down anytime between
now and noon tomorrow, Bret.
BAIER: Kristin Fisher live in the North Lawn. Kristin, thank you. We'll
have more on President Trump's farewell video, the road ahead with the
panel and also with the former Vice President Dan Quayle in just a moment.
There are about 25,000 National Guard troops here in Washington to keep the
peace in the run up to the inauguration. But there are still worries about
the potential for violence and concerns. Some of those tasked with keeping
people safe, they in fact have other agendas. Correspondent Rich Edson is
on Capitol Hill tonight.
RICH EDSON, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT (voice over): A dozen National
Guard members assigned to protect the presidential inauguration are out.
GEN. DANIEL HOKANSON, BUREAU CHIEF, NATIONAL GUARD: We work very closely
with law enforcement and if there's any identification or anything,
whatsoever, that needs to be looked into, out of an abundance of caution,
we automatically pull those personnel off the line.
EDSON: The Pentagon says the military is removing two of the 12 National
Guard members because of inappropriate comments or texts.
Federal law enforcement is examining the 25,000 National Guard troops in
Washington to protect against any potential insider attack.
JONATHAN HOFFMAN, SPOKESMAN, PENTAGON: Vetting efforts that identify any
questionable behavior in the past or any potential link to questionable
behavior, not just related to extremism.
EDSON: Officials say this is part of routine security, especially for
events involving the President of the United States.
Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller said, "While we have no intelligence
indicating an insider threat, we are leaving no stone unturned in securing
the capital."
Though one congressional Democrat contends there should be serious concern
about the National Guard this week.
REP. STEVE COHEN (D-TN): You got to figure that in the Guard, which is
predominately more conservative that I see that on my social media, and we
know it. They're probably not more than 25 percent of the people that are
there protecting us who voted for Biden, the other 75 percent are in the
class that would be the large class of folks who might want to do
something.
EDSON: Republicans and Trump administration officials quickly condemned
Congressman Cohen.
CHAD WOLF, FORMER ACTING U.S. SECRETARY, HOMELAND SECURITY: Those comments
are offensive. They're disgusting, and every member of Congress should be
demanding that he apologized for those comments.
EDSON: Cohen's office says he was answering a question about the Guard and
the January 6th Capital riot and that the congressman has and continues to
support the National Guard.
Also, a law enforcement official tells Fox News the FBI has warned agencies
that officials are still trying to identify the suspect responsible for
placing pipe bombs near the Capitol January 6th, the FBI warns that there
is concern the person is still active and could attempt more explosive
devices.
EDSON (on camera): Workers have been adding barbed wire to the fencing
behind me. We're just a couple of blocks away from the Capitol in the U.S.
Supreme Court. And beyond this area, there's plenty of the city that's
closed down businesses, bridges and roadways. Where the streets are open,
plenty of traffic, so local officials reminding folks just to stay away
from D.C. over the next couple of days, Bret.
BAIER: Rich Edson, live just a couple of blocks away. Rich, thanks.
President-Elect Biden is a little less than 18 hours away from taking over.
He flew into Washington this afternoon from his home in Delaware. He plans
to hit the ground running with a number of first day initiatives.
After an inauguration speech, he and his supporters hope will set a
positive tone for his new administration in its first days. White House
Correspondent Peter Doocy has details tonight.
PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT (voice over): The next
president's first stop in D.C., a memorial honoring COVID-19 victims.
BIDEN: Between sundown and dusk, let us shine the lights in the darkness
along the sacred polar reflection and remember all whom we lost.
DOOCY: His last stop in Delaware, a National Guard headquarters named for
his late son Beau Biden.
BIDEN: Look, you know you've -- it's kind of emotional for me.
DOOCY: Tomorrow, Biden will sign executive orders related to climate change
and immigration. And in the first 100 days plans to push Congress to
shorten the pathway to citizenship for 11 million illegal immigrants to
eight years from 13.
But first, an inaugural address. Fox has learned the theme is unity.
BIDEN: I know these are dark times, but there's always light.
DOOCY: The Biden team also plans to roll back last minute Trump
initiatives, when they caught wind, Trump wanted to lift travel
restrictions on some fliers from the U.K. and the E.U. and Brazil on
January 26th, the incoming Press Secretary Jen Psaki wrote: On the advice
of our medical team, the administration does not intend to lift these
restrictions on 1/26. In fact, we plan to strengthen public health measures
around international travel in order to further mitigate the spread of
COVID-19.
We're also learning a little bit more about the future First Lady Dr. Jill
Biden from daughter Ashley.
ASHLEY BIDEN, DAUGHTER OF JOE BIDEN: Dad loves his Raisin Bran in the
morning, and she's like Joe, wash that bowl don't put it in the sink.
DOOCY: A hallmark of Biden remarks quotes from Irish poets and today he put
his own twist on a line from James Joyce that when I die, Dublin will be
written on my heart.
BIDEN: Excuse the emotion but when I die, Delaware will be written on my
heart.
DOOCY (on camera): Tonight's event reflected Biden's belief that we are in
the middle of a dark winter because of COVID-19. And we just watched as a
long motorcade of blue and red sirens passed by these amber lanterns taking
Biden on a four-minute trip to Blair House right across the street from
President Trump. They are neighbors for one night, Bret.
BAIER: And they won't see each other. Peter Doocy live on the mall. Peter,
thanks.
We will have complete coverage of the inauguration tomorrow. Please join
Martha MacCallum and me, we start 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time right here on
Fox.
Several of President-Elect Biden's top nominees were on Capitol Hill today
to begin the confirmation process.
Meanwhile, the two leaders of the Senate have a lot on their respective
plates tonight as we head into the new Biden administration. One of the
items is how power will be divided in an evenly divided chamber.
Chief Congressional Correspondent Mike Emanuel tells us where things stand
tonight. Good evening, Mike.
MIKE EMANUEL, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST (on camera): Bret, good evening. A
short time ago, spokesman for Senator Chuck Schumer said Schumer and
Senator Mitch McConnell had a substantive meeting and made progress on the
issues of quickly confirming Biden nominees and conducting a fair
impeachment trial.
Schumer says the fairest, most reasonable and easiest path forward in terms
of running the Senate is to follow the 2001 bipartisan agreement between
then leaders Trent Lott and Tom Daschle, allowing equal representation on
committees and largely sharing power.
EMANUEL (voice over): Late today, Senators Mitch McConnell and Chuck
Schumer met to discuss how best to operate a 50-50 Senate.
SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY): We are to pursue bipartisan agreement
everywhere we can and check and balance one another respectfully.
EMANUEL: Their discussion expected to include possible power sharing, more
COVID relief and confirming the Biden cabinet.
SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY): Those cabinet officials in charge of national
security must be confirmed quickly, as well as those in charge of
responding to the current health and economic crises.
EMANUEL: Today, five cabinet nomination hearings with Secretary of State
nominee Antony Blinken asked what the Trump administration got right on
foreign policy.
ANTONY BLINKEN, SECRETARY OF STATE NOMINEE: President Trump was right in
taking a tougher approach to China. I disagree very much with the way that
he went about it in a number of areas. But the basic principle was the
right one --
EMANUEL: Another big issue, Iran.
BLINKEN: President-Elect Biden is committed to the proposition that Iran
will not acquire a nuclear weapon.
EMANUEL: A major focus in Homeland Security nominee Alejandro Mayorkas'
confirmation hearing Biden administration immigration policy. Mayorkas says
he does not support defunding ICE and was pressed by Senator Mitt Romney on
handling a new migrant caravan.
SEN. MITT ROMNEY (R-UT): What's the plan? If people qualify under the law
to remain in the United States, then we will apply the law accordingly. If
they do not qualify to remain in the United States, then they won't.
EMANUEL: At Treasury nominee Janet Yellen's confirmation, she expressed
strong support for a key Biden priority, another major COVID relief
package.
JANET YELLEN, TREASURY SECRETARY NOMINEE: The smartest thing we can do is
act big. In the long run, I believe the benefits will far outweigh the
costs.
EMANUEL: At General Lloyd Austin's confirmation hearing to lead the
Pentagon, Austin made the case for receiving a waiver, which the House and
Senate must authorize since he retired from the Army in 2016.
GEN. LLOYD AUSTIN (RET.), DEFENSE SECRETARY NOMINEE: Today I appear before
you as a citizen, and if you confirm me, I am prepared to serve now as a
civilian.
EMANUEL (on camera): Democrats are eager to get the Biden team confirmed as
quickly as possible but Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley has put a
hold on Mayorkas' nomination. Hawley says he's worried about Biden
immigration policy and enforcement of the law, Bret.
BAIER: Mike, thank you.
A rhetorical shot at the soon to be former president from one of his
political allies from the Senate floor in the wake of all that has happened
and had happened on January 6th. Congressional Correspondent Chad Pergram
has the story from Capitol Hill tonight. Good evening, Chad.
CHAD PERGRAM, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONGRESSIONAL CORRESPONDENT (on camera):
Good evening, Bret. Well, the Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pulled
no punches today. He placed the blame for the assault on the Capitol on
January 6th at the feet of the President of the United States.
SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY): The mob was fed lies. They were provoked by
the president and other powerful people. And they tried to use fear and
violence to stop a specific proceeding of the first branch of the federal
government, which they did not lie.
PERGRAM (voice over): Just before the attack on the Capitol on January 6th,
McConnell criticized sweeping conspiracy theories. He warned Republicans of
heading down a "poisonous path" contesting electoral votes from Arizona and
Pennsylvania.
McConnell himself didn't recognize President-Elect Biden as the winner
until early December. That drew criticism from Democrats. They said
McConnell should have led by example and acknowledged Biden's win early on.
They contend that McConnell could have diffused some of the rancor.
Attorney General Bill Barr called the raid on the Capitol "despicable" but
Barr said the riot did not surprise him. Still, the former attorney general
wouldn't go as far as McConnell, saying, the president's words prompted the
riot.
WILLIAM BARR, FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF THE UNITED STATES: We just cannot
tolerate violence interfering with the processes of government. When people
lose confidence in the media, and also when they lose face and the
integrity of elections, you're going to have some people resort to
violence.
PERGRAM (on camera): Fox has told that McConnell is seething at the
president he's no longer going to be the majority leader, he is going to be
the minority leader later this week.
He blames the loss of the Senate on the president and those Georgia
runoffs. Watch to see how Mitch McConnell approaches a Senate trial and
watch to see how he may influence other Republican senators. Remember, it
takes two-thirds to convict in the Senate. Bret?
BAIER: Chad Pergram, live on the Hill. Chad, thank you.
Up next, a look back at the Trump administration and a look forward to the
future of the GOP. I'll be joined by former vice president of the United
States Dan Quayle.
BAIER: In these final hours of the Trump administration, we're going to
take a look at some of the major happenings over the last four years,
things viewed by the president's supporters as major accomplishments, and
by his detractors as something else. Here is correspondent Gillian Turner.
TRUMP: We achieve more than anyone thought possible.
GILLIAN TURNER, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT (voice over): President
Trump before today has stayed largely silent on the topic of his own
legacy, but top officials have not. Vice President Pence touting national
defense over the weekend.
PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE ON EUROPEAN AND RUSSIAN AFFAIRS: We've rebuilt our
military; we've restored the arsenal of democracy.
TURNER: Today, the secretary of state making a major move to lock in gains
made against China's government. Formally accusing the Communist Party of
genocide on the world stage.
MIKE POMPEO, UNITED STATES SECRETARY OF STATE: The Chinese Communist Party
has committed these crimes against humanity --
TURNER: It's a continuation of the Trump administration's push to hold
China accountable for the coronavirus pandemic and the trade war that has
cost the U.S. economy over $300 billion.
TRUMP: China's pattern of misconduct is well-known.
TURNER: Across the Arabian Sea, political experts tell Fox News, it's the
Abraham Accords, the foundation steps from Mideast peace that will cement
the Trump administration's foreign policy legacy.
ARI FLEISCHER, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Just remarkable to have four
Muslim nations, three Arab nations enter into peace agreements with Israel.
Joining Egypt and joining Jordan. It's a sea change in the Middle East.
TURNER: The Accords are one of the rare Trump-era policy achievements the
incoming Biden team plans to keep, declaring in September, they will build
on these steps.
Here at home, the signature accomplishment of the Trump administration in
the eyes of the president's own team is the pre-COVID economy. The
strongest the U.S. had seen in nearly three decades, according to the Wall
Street Journal. Poverty tumbled, and America's least skilled workers saw
significant wage increases. President Trump attributes this in large part
to sweeping deregulation across industries.
TRUMP: For every one new regulation issued, we pledged that two federal
regulations would be permanently removed.
TURNER: The jewel in the Trump administration's crown of domestic
achievements just may be the appointment of a record-breaking number of
federal judges across the country, including 54 appellate judges and three
Supreme Court justices who will determine American jurisprudence for
decades to come.
TURNER (on camera): Another signature achievement to track over the coming
decades is the creation of Space Force, which re-launched America into the
21st-century space race.
So, while President Trump will depart 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue tomorrow
under the cloud of impeachment, he leaves behind a solid policy record and
will take with him an 87 percent approval rating among Republicans. Bret?
BAIER: Gillian, thank you. Let's talk about it with former Vice President
Dan Quayle. Mr. Vice President, thanks for being here.
DAN QUAYLE, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Thank you.
BAIER: You know, 32 years ago, January 20th, 1989, you were sworn in,
administered the oath of office by Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, President
Reagan looking on as you took the oath there in front of the Capitol.
Here you are today, why did you feel compelled to come back to this event
tomorrow?
QUAYLE: Well, first of all, I think I've been to every inauguration since
the Jimmy Carter inauguration in 1977 when I was a new member of the
Congress.
I also believe that somebody in my position really needs to show up to
witness the transfer of power, the peaceful transfer of power. It's a
magical moment. Something that American history has proven to be able to
see this over, you know, centuries.
Also, you know, I'd know Joe Biden fairly well. I served with him in the
Senate. I think I've known him for 40 years. He is a good person; I wish
him the very best. I hope I get to talk to him briefly, although, I don't
know if I will or not.
And also, finally, if there is any hesitation, I know, there was a lot of
hesitation with people such as myself. I think in this -- the circumstances
right now that it's imperative or not imperative, but I think it's
important that to show up to show the bipartisanship, show that Republicans
and Democrats are united in trying to move this country forward, and that's
what it's all about.
BAIER: Well, you know, the picture of Bush 41 greeting Bill Clinton there
on the White House, 1993. That has happened every time as well with the
incoming president going to the White House with the incoming first lady.
That's not happening this time.
And the current leader of your party, President Trump is not going to be at
the inauguration. So, what do you -- what do you make of that?
QUAYLE: Well, I think it's unfortunate. I wish he -- that he had -- or what
was going to attend the inauguration.
I remember that moment in history did riding it to the Capital with Al
Gore, who I served within the Congress and also the Senate. On our trip up
to Capitol Hill, we had amicable discussion about our family, about, you
know, where the country was going. Dick Gephardt was also in the car.
That's part of the tradition, but as you well know, this president, you
know, tradition is not necessarily his strong suit. So, unfortunately, he's
not going to attend. But my good friend Mike Pence will be there, my fellow
Hoosier. He'll be there and I'll be there. So, you know, hopefully, that
we'll add a little bit of support for that -- the inauguration that will
take place tomorrow.
BAIER: Mr. Vice President, the -- President Trump obviously tapped into
something four years ago. The forgotten man. There were a lot of people,
this time, 74 million who voted for him.
Where do you think your party goes from here after President Trump leaves
tomorrow? Where do you think the GOP is, and where it goes?
QUAYLE: Well, today I would say the party is split. Time will tell whether
we can get that back together or not. I think that we can. Bret, I think
you have to sort of separate the policies and the accomplishments of the
Trump administration with the personality.
The policies of the Trump administration, I think, you know, a great number
of people in the Republican Party support what he's accomplished, you know.
Your previous segment had all the accomplishments that he had with the
judges, and deregulation, less taxes no new wars. So, I think that, you
know, policies are fine. It's really the personality.
And let me just be very clear about this. I think from a political point of
view, it's a lot easier to correct personalities than it is policies. There
are not deep divisions in the Republican Party on policy. It's more, more
about the personality of President Trump, and I think that's going to be
fairly easy to correct with whoever the new leader in the party that
emerges. There'll be a number of them looking at 24, 22. There'll be a lot
of people out there campaigning for senators, congress, you know, men and
women, governors.
So, it will take time. But we'll get there, I -- just because there are not
those deep policy divisions.
BAIER: Vice President Dan Quayle, we appreciate your time tonight. 32 years
after you were sworn in. Thanks a lot.
QUAYLE: 32 years ago.
BAIER: You got it. Thanks, have a good one.
QUAYLE: That's a long time. It's a long time.
BAIER: Up next, the latest in the investigation -- that is.
In the resignation of the Capitol riot and the most recent arrest. As you
look live the National Mall, of the flags there. There won't be people, but
there'll be flags. We'll be right back.
BAIER: It has been almost two full weeks since the Capitol riot, and we're
getting word of more arrests tonight. Correspondent David Spunt has
specifics.
DAVID SPUNT, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Tonight, an aggressive, all hands on
deck campaign by the FBI to find hundreds of Capitol Hill riot suspects
still identified. Bureau agents have received more than 200,000 digital
tips, but say they need more. This morning, authorities arrested a 65-year-
old Virginia man named Thomas Caldwell, who according to this court
document, holds a leadership post with the far-right militia group called
the Oath Keepers. According to a criminal affidavit, what differentiates
them from other antigovernment groups is their explicit focus on recruiting
current and former military, law enforcement, and first responder
personnel.
MICHAEL GERMAN, FORMER FBI SPECIAL AGENT: This is a problem that has been
persistent through our history, and that is the association of some members
of the military and some law-enforcement officers with white supremacists
and far-right militant groups.
SPUNT: Caldwell is facing multiple charges, including conspiracy, the
first defendant to face that charge. Also in custody, 22-years-old Riley
June Williams, facing charges of violent entry and disorderly conduct on
Capitol grounds. She's accused of stealing a laptop from House Speaker
Nancy Pelosi's office with the intent to sell it to Russian intelligence.
The FBI was tipped off by her former romantic partner. A Pelosi aide
confirms a laptop used for presentations is missing, though authorities
have not charged Williams with the theft.
As the charges keep coming, court appearances are just beginning, with 10
scheduled today in D.C. federal court. This man seen hanging above the U.S.
Senate chamber, Josiah Colt, appeared before a judge this afternoon and is
facing several federal charges, including violent entry on Capital grounds.
SPUNT (on camera): Another top priority for the FBI, identifying the
person or people responsible for killing Capitol Police Officer Brian
Sicknick. He died after being hit in the head with a fire extinguisher. So
far authorities have conducted dozens of interviews in that investigation.
Bret?
BAIER: David, thank you.
Coming up, we'll have the panel going down the list of accomplishments for
the Trump administration and what lies ahead.
First, here's what some of our FOX affiliates around the country are
covering tonight. Fox 35 in Orlando as Norwegian Cruise Line announces it
is extending the previously announced suspension of its cruises through the
end of April. Carnival Cruise Line also recently announced it is canceling
all cruises from U.S. ports until at least April because of the pandemic.
And this is a live look at Detroit from our affiliate FOX 2 there. One of
the big stories there tonight, General Motors is teaming up with Microsoft
to accelerate its rollout of electric self-driving cars. Microsoft joins
General Motors, Honda, and other institutional investors in a combined new
equity investment of more than $2 billion in crudes, bringing its
evaluation to about $30 billion with a "b."
That's tonight's live look outside the beltway from SPECIAL REPORT. We will
be right back to Washington.
BAIER: Beyond our borders tonight, Iran's military begins a ground forces
drill along the coast of the Gulf of Oman. State TV there reports commando
units, airborne infantry, participating in the annual exercise along with
fighter jets, helicopters, and military transport aircraft.
Meantime, relief workers struggle to clear the rubble of collapsed
buildings on an Indonesian island where a strong earthquake killed at least
90 people, left thousands homeless. Friday's 6.2 magnitude earthquake is
just the latest in a series of disasters to hit Indonesia.
Just some of the other stories beyond our borders tonight.
Stocks were up today. The Dow gained 116, the S&P 500 finished ahead 31,
the NASDAQ jumped 199 today.
Tonight, as mentioned at the top of the show, the U.S. has clipped the
400,000 mark in coronavirus deaths. That leads the official count among
reporting nations. Across the country communities held light memorials to
remember all those who have been lost, including you saw the one on the
National Mall.
The global toll is more than 2 million now, and there are increasing
concerns tonight about the pace of the vaccination effort and new strains
of the coronavirus. Correspondent Jonathan Serrie has our update from
Atlanta.
JONATHAN SERRIE, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: As U.S. coronavirus cases surpass
24 million, researchers at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles warn a new strain
may be responsible for more than one-third of cases in L.A. However,
vaccines still appear to work against new mutations.
DR. ERIC VAIL, CEDARS-SINAI MEDICAL CENTER: Everyone who has the ability
to get a vaccine should go get a vaccine. I think that is a thing that will
eventually get this pandemic over.
SERRIE: But the vaccine rollout has been slow, especially in parts of the
southeast. In Mississippi, nearly two-thirds of private clinics have
administered less than half of the vaccine they have been allocated,
prompting the governor to withhold additional shipments.
GOV. TATE REEVES, (R-MS): The vaccines that we don't send to sites that
are falling behind can be used to support sites that are efficiently
getting the vaccine out.
SERRIE: One bright spot, West Virginia bypassed the federal government's
partnership with national drug store chains to bring in local pharmacies,
health departments, and the National Guard to vaccinate more residents per
capita than any other U.S. state. As Wisconsin prepares to make vaccine
available to teachers, child care providers, and police, grocery store
workers are questioning why they are not included among these essential
workers. And an expert panel commissioned by the World Health Organization
has criticized China and other countries for not responding faster to the
initial outbreak and limiting the WHO's authority to investigate.
ELLEN JOHNSON SIRLEAF, FORMER LIBERIAN PRESIDENT: When it comes to a
potential new disease threat, all WHO can do is ask and hope to be invited
in.
SERRIE (on camera): Today's Surgeon General Jerome Adams issued a report
calling on businesses to partner with community health organizations. He
says this will help businesses improve employee health and their bottom
line. Bret?
BAIER: Jonathan Serrie in Atlanta. Jonathan, thank you.
When we come back, the panel on the final hours of the Trump presidency.
DONALD TRUMP, (R) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: When Mexico sends its
people, they're not sending their best. They are bringing crime, they are
rapists, and some, I assume, are good people.
I don't, frankly, have time, for total political correctness.
Donald J. Trump is calling for a total and complete shutdown of Muslims
entering the United States.
I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I
wouldn't lose any voters, OK?
We're going to have great borders. We're going to have the wall.
You had some very bad people in the group, but you also had people that
were very fine people on both sides.
As far as people getting out of prison, you're going to get that chance.
You're going to really make everyone proud.
First it was the Russia hoax, then it was Mueller, remember Mueller with
that hoax.
I can tell you on COVID or coronavirus, or whatever you want to call it,
plenty of names, tremendous progress is being made.
After decades of division and conflict, we mark the dawn of a new Middle
East.
This is my third such nomination after Justice Gorsuch and Justice
Kavanaugh.
Thanks to Operation Warp Speed, we developed a vaccine in just nine months.
This was a fraudulent election, but we can't play into the hands of these
people. We have to have peace. So go home. We love you.
This impeachment is causing tremendous anger. I think it's causing
tremendous danger to our country.
I want you to know that the movement we started is only just beginning.
Thank you and farewell. God bless the United States of America.
BAIER: President Trump today in the final hours of his presidency and a
look back with some clips over the years. Let's bring in our panel, Charles
Lane, opinion writer for "The Washington Post," Mollie Hemingway, senior
editor at "The Federalist," and Tom Bevan, Real Clear Politics co-founder
and president. Mollie, you heard that clip selection. Let's say an alien
lands on earth and you have to explain what the Trump administration was.
And let's not kid ourselves, that could happen looking at the UFO stuff.
But what do you do? What do you do? What do you say?
MOLLIE HEMINGWAY, SENIOR EDITOR, "THE FEDERALIST": I actually think that
is kind of what the last four years have been like, these two very
divergent views of the Trump administration. Today is a day that makes
Washington, D.C., extremely happy. The establishment has accomplished what
it set out to do every day for the last four years. They are seeing the end
of the Trump presidency.
And for Republicans, for many Republicans, most Republicans, this is a very
sad day. They're saying goodbye to what many people think is the best
president they will ever know. And it's worth thinking about what he
accomplished during this administration over unprecedented obstruction,
resistance, sometimes even illegal behavior, whether it was reorienting in
foreign policy to be in the nation's interest, reorienting trade policy to
be in the interest of the middle class, deregulation that allowed
businesses and individuals to flourish without the burden of strict
regulations, and showing how the media and the administrative state are so
corrupt and so unaccountable and can be a threat to the republic.
And so it is like that situation where you are in these two worlds with
vastly different looks, and I think for a lot of Republicans looking
forward, they are hoping that there will be other people with the fortitude
to take on some of these big issues that they elected Donald Trump to take
on.
BAIER: Tom, Real Clear Politics, might as well toss to a Real Clear
Politics average. President Trump's job approval from 01/08 to 01/18, 40
percent average of polls, and you can see the drop, but some of them have
been down to 29. This is over the past 12 days or so. Thoughts on how he
leaves this office, and what it means going forward?
TOM BEVAN, REAL CLEAR POLITICS CO-FOUNDER: Yes, his approval rating has
definitely taken a hit since January 6th, and that will hang over his exit.
But I think his list of accomplishments, again, setting aside the
personality and the drama and all of that, is substantial. And many of
these things the Democrats and Joe Biden will try and reverse,
deregulation, immigration policy, et cetera.
The one thing they won't be able to reverse or take away from him is the
Supreme Court, three justices, which was one of the, I think, for
conservatives, for Republicans, will be his strongest and most lasting
legacy. And then internationally, of course, the Abraham Accords is
something that will be, I think, at the top of his foreign policy legacy.
And once he's off the scene, we'll have to see how the public processes him
and his compliments, because usually when presidents leave the fray, their
opinions, and we've seen this with Truman and Bush 43 and many other
presidents, their favorability ratings or approval ratings go up, and we'll
see if that happens with Trump or not.
BAIER: Chuck, we've heard all kinds of pundits on the left, and maybe even
not so left, saying that Trump supporters somehow have to be reprogrammed,
or there needs to be de-Trumpification out of the GOP. As Biden gets ready
to deliver this speech tomorrow, what is the outreach, do you think, to the
74 million people who voted for Donald Trump? Does he care inside his
party?
CHARLES LANE, OPINION WRITER, "WASHINGTON POST": I think he is going to
say something like he's already been saying, which he wants to be the
president for the entire country, including the people who did not vote for
him. And he's going to be saying that in spite of the fact that the country
has been governed for years by somebody who didn't show that the media
could be dangerous to the republic, but showed in fact that some of the
things he was saying were creating dangers to the republic, as we saw on
January 6th.
Listening to that compendium of quotes that you brought out, Bret, I was
just reminded by how much more his celebrators might have to celebrate if
the president had managed to modulate his behavior and behave decently and
speak in a civil tongue even in the face of a lot of criticism, much of
which was inevitably unfair. He might've been reelected if he had been able
to manage his impulses and his personality and not go crazy on Twitter and
repeat conspiracy theories. So those who are disappointed that he has been
defeated ought to consider how much he was his own worst enemy over the
last four years.
BAIER: Mollie, quickly, just in the past minute as we've been talking, the
White House releasing a memo on declassification of certain materials
related to the FBI's Crossfire Hurricane investigation, saying the
president declassifies the remaining materials in the binder, final
determination under the declassification review, "I've directed the
attorney general to implement the redactions proposed in the FBI's January
17th submission return to the White House an appropriately redacted copy."
Essentially the last move on trying to get more materials on the
investigation into him and his campaign.
HEMINGWAY: Yes, this will be much of the remaining documents about that
Russia collusion conspiracy theory that did so much to damage the
administration. People talk about transfers of power, and it's worth
remembering that four years ago at this time was the conclusion of this
effort to undermine and sabotage the Trump administration with a spying and
illegal leaking campaign to set that false and delusional conspiracy theory
that Donald Trump didn't win the 2016 election except by conspiring with
Russia. It was a really sad and awful chapter, and if people wonder about
why there is no unity in this country, they would be well-served to look at
their own role in perpetuating that hoax.
BAIER: OK, I don't know if that's going to be a headline, but when we come
back, a look at tomorrow's headline tonight with the panel.
BAIER: A look live at the National Mall, the field of flags, you get to
see it finally.
Finally tonight, a look at tomorrow's headlines with the panel. Chuck,
let's start with you.
LANE: Well, obviously, the inauguration is going to be the number one
story, but the growing -- Mitch McConnell said the president provoked the
violence on January 6th, Vice President Pence will be conspicuously present
while the president is absent, so the post Trump reckoning with the
Republican Party continues.
BAIER: Mollie, your headline?
HEMINGWAY: Is that Trump will pardon Julian Assange. It's probably 50-50
whether he does it or not. This is such an important case, the U.S. is
prosecuting Assange for publishing documents that were embarrassing to the
U.S. They way that they're going about it threatens journalistic freedom
for everybody who reports on malfeasance by the U.S. government, so this is
an important one.
BAIER: Quick headline Tom?
BEVAN: Trump has left the building. The media, the viciousness with which
the media has attacked Trump and his family and members of his
administration since the day he took office I suspect will continue
tomorrow, and they will gleefully celebrate his exit and give one last kick
on his way out the door.
BAIER: All right, panel, thank you very much. Tomorrow Martha MacCallum
and I will host special coverage of the inauguration of Joe Biden as the
46th president beginning at 11:00 a.m. eastern. That will do it for us.
Thanks for inviting us into your home tonight. That's it for this SPECIAL
REPORT, fair, balanced, and still unafraid. FOX NEWS PRIMETIME hosted by
Brian Kilmeade starts now.
END
