Trump in farewell address: 'We did what we came here to do'

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I did not seek the easiest

course, by far it was actually the most difficult. I did not seek the path

that would get the least criticism. I took on the tough battles, the

hardest fights, the most difficult choices because that's what you elected

me to do.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS ANCHOR (on camera): Breaking tonight, President Trump

bids farewell to the nation with a recorded address just hours before he

leaves the White House.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT-ELECT OF THE UNITED STATES: To heal, we must remember,

it's hard sometimes to remember. But that's how we heal. It's important to

do that as a nation.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: Meantime, President-Elect Joe Biden now in Washington remembers the

more than 400,000 Americans who have died from COVID-19.



Good evening, welcome to Washington. I'm Bret Baier.



America's Capitol is on lockdown right now ahead of what thousands of

troops and officers will try to ensure is a peaceful transition of power

tomorrow. We're just hours away from the inauguration of Joe Biden as the

46th President of the United States.



We're also in the final hours of a Donald Trump presidency that has sparked

unprecedented rancor and controversy and has ended with the fallout from a

riot through the Capitol Building.



President Trump's farewell message to the country released a short time ago

by the White House. Former Vice President Dan Quayle will join us to talk

about the Trump presidency and the way forward in just a moment.



We're also keeping a close eye on the pardon situation tonight. White House

Correspondent Kristin Fisher joins us live from the North Lawn just over my

shoulder. Good evening, Kristin.



KRISTIN FISHER, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT (on camera): Good evening,

Bret. Well, that may have been the last time that we hear from President

Trump speaking inside the White House and it really felt like a farewell

video.



President Trump said he's leaving with a joyful heart and an optimistic

spirit noting that "The movement we started is only just beginning." He

also thanked his family, his staff, the Secret Service, and most of all,

the American people.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TRUMP: To serve as your president has been an honor beyond description.

Thank you for this extraordinary privilege. And that's what it is, a great

privilege and a great honor.



FISHER (voice over): From there, the president went through what he

believes are his greatest accomplishments, fixing broken trade deals,

standing up to China, becoming the world's number one producer of oil and

natural gas, building what he describes as the greatest economy in the

history of the world, rebuilding the U.S. military, reducing the amount of

U.S. troops in Iraq and Afghanistan, obliterating the ISIS Caliphate,

appointing three new justices to the U.S. Supreme Court and producing a

COVID-19 vaccine in record time.



TRUMP: We did what we came here to do, and so much more. This week, we

inaugurate a new administration, and pray for its success in keeping

America safe and prosperous. We extend our best wishes, and we also want

them to have luck, a very important word.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



FISHER (on camera): So, some kind words for the incoming administration.

But President Trump never mentioned Joe Biden or Kamala Harris by name

during those nearly 20-minute-long remarks that were recorded by the White

House yesterday and released this afternoon.



Now, the President did address the attack on the U.S. Capitol amid fears of

fresh violence tomorrow.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TRUMP: Political violence is an attack on everything we cherish as

Americans. It can never be tolerated. Now more than ever, we must unify

around our shared values and rise above the partisan rancor and forge our

common destiny.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



FISHER (on camera): Now, tomorrow, President Trump will leave the White

House one last time on Marine One. There will be a farewell ceremony at

Joint Base Andrews and then, he will fly to Florida where he will be

staying at his Mar-a-Lago resort.



But Bret, before he leaves, he is still planning to issue between 50 and a

hundred commutations and pardons and those could come down anytime between

now and noon tomorrow, Bret.



BAIER: Kristin Fisher live in the North Lawn. Kristin, thank you. We'll

have more on President Trump's farewell video, the road ahead with the

panel and also with the former Vice President Dan Quayle in just a moment.



There are about 25,000 National Guard troops here in Washington to keep the

peace in the run up to the inauguration. But there are still worries about

the potential for violence and concerns. Some of those tasked with keeping

people safe, they in fact have other agendas. Correspondent Rich Edson is

on Capitol Hill tonight.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



RICH EDSON, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT (voice over): A dozen National

Guard members assigned to protect the presidential inauguration are out.



GEN. DANIEL HOKANSON, BUREAU CHIEF, NATIONAL GUARD: We work very closely

with law enforcement and if there's any identification or anything,

whatsoever, that needs to be looked into, out of an abundance of caution,

we automatically pull those personnel off the line.



EDSON: The Pentagon says the military is removing two of the 12 National

Guard members because of inappropriate comments or texts.



Federal law enforcement is examining the 25,000 National Guard troops in

Washington to protect against any potential insider attack.



JONATHAN HOFFMAN, SPOKESMAN, PENTAGON: Vetting efforts that identify any

questionable behavior in the past or any potential link to questionable

behavior, not just related to extremism.



EDSON: Officials say this is part of routine security, especially for

events involving the President of the United States.



Acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller said, "While we have no intelligence

indicating an insider threat, we are leaving no stone unturned in securing

the capital."



Though one congressional Democrat contends there should be serious concern

about the National Guard this week.



REP. STEVE COHEN (D-TN): You got to figure that in the Guard, which is

predominately more conservative that I see that on my social media, and we

know it. They're probably not more than 25 percent of the people that are

there protecting us who voted for Biden, the other 75 percent are in the

class that would be the large class of folks who might want to do

something.



EDSON: Republicans and Trump administration officials quickly condemned

Congressman Cohen.



CHAD WOLF, FORMER ACTING U.S. SECRETARY, HOMELAND SECURITY: Those comments

are offensive. They're disgusting, and every member of Congress should be

demanding that he apologized for those comments.



EDSON: Cohen's office says he was answering a question about the Guard and

the January 6th Capital riot and that the congressman has and continues to

support the National Guard.



Also, a law enforcement official tells Fox News the FBI has warned agencies

that officials are still trying to identify the suspect responsible for

placing pipe bombs near the Capitol January 6th, the FBI warns that there

is concern the person is still active and could attempt more explosive

devices.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



EDSON (on camera): Workers have been adding barbed wire to the fencing

behind me. We're just a couple of blocks away from the Capitol in the U.S.

Supreme Court. And beyond this area, there's plenty of the city that's

closed down businesses, bridges and roadways. Where the streets are open,

plenty of traffic, so local officials reminding folks just to stay away

from D.C. over the next couple of days, Bret.



BAIER: Rich Edson, live just a couple of blocks away. Rich, thanks.



President-Elect Biden is a little less than 18 hours away from taking over.

He flew into Washington this afternoon from his home in Delaware. He plans

to hit the ground running with a number of first day initiatives.



After an inauguration speech, he and his supporters hope will set a

positive tone for his new administration in its first days. White House

Correspondent Peter Doocy has details tonight.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT (voice over): The next

president's first stop in D.C., a memorial honoring COVID-19 victims.



BIDEN: Between sundown and dusk, let us shine the lights in the darkness

along the sacred polar reflection and remember all whom we lost.



DOOCY: His last stop in Delaware, a National Guard headquarters named for

his late son Beau Biden.



BIDEN: Look, you know you've -- it's kind of emotional for me.



DOOCY: Tomorrow, Biden will sign executive orders related to climate change

and immigration. And in the first 100 days plans to push Congress to

shorten the pathway to citizenship for 11 million illegal immigrants to

eight years from 13.



But first, an inaugural address. Fox has learned the theme is unity.



BIDEN: I know these are dark times, but there's always light.



DOOCY: The Biden team also plans to roll back last minute Trump

initiatives, when they caught wind, Trump wanted to lift travel

restrictions on some fliers from the U.K. and the E.U. and Brazil on

January 26th, the incoming Press Secretary Jen Psaki wrote: On the advice

of our medical team, the administration does not intend to lift these

restrictions on 1/26. In fact, we plan to strengthen public health measures

around international travel in order to further mitigate the spread of

COVID-19.



We're also learning a little bit more about the future First Lady Dr. Jill

Biden from daughter Ashley.



ASHLEY BIDEN, DAUGHTER OF JOE BIDEN: Dad loves his Raisin Bran in the

morning, and she's like Joe, wash that bowl don't put it in the sink.



DOOCY: A hallmark of Biden remarks quotes from Irish poets and today he put

his own twist on a line from James Joyce that when I die, Dublin will be

written on my heart.



BIDEN: Excuse the emotion but when I die, Delaware will be written on my

heart.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



DOOCY (on camera): Tonight's event reflected Biden's belief that we are in

the middle of a dark winter because of COVID-19. And we just watched as a

long motorcade of blue and red sirens passed by these amber lanterns taking

Biden on a four-minute trip to Blair House right across the street from

President Trump. They are neighbors for one night, Bret.



BAIER: And they won't see each other. Peter Doocy live on the mall. Peter,

thanks.



Several of President-Elect Biden's top nominees were on Capitol Hill today

to begin the confirmation process.



Meanwhile, the two leaders of the Senate have a lot on their respective

plates tonight as we head into the new Biden administration. One of the

items is how power will be divided in an evenly divided chamber.



Chief Congressional Correspondent Mike Emanuel tells us where things stand

tonight. Good evening, Mike.



MIKE EMANUEL, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST (on camera): Bret, good evening. A

short time ago, spokesman for Senator Chuck Schumer said Schumer and

Senator Mitch McConnell had a substantive meeting and made progress on the

issues of quickly confirming Biden nominees and conducting a fair

impeachment trial.



Schumer says the fairest, most reasonable and easiest path forward in terms

of running the Senate is to follow the 2001 bipartisan agreement between

then leaders Trent Lott and Tom Daschle, allowing equal representation on

committees and largely sharing power.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



EMANUEL (voice over): Late today, Senators Mitch McConnell and Chuck

Schumer met to discuss how best to operate a 50-50 Senate.



SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY): We are to pursue bipartisan agreement

everywhere we can and check and balance one another respectfully.



EMANUEL: Their discussion expected to include possible power sharing, more

COVID relief and confirming the Biden cabinet.



SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY): Those cabinet officials in charge of national

security must be confirmed quickly, as well as those in charge of

responding to the current health and economic crises.



EMANUEL: Today, five cabinet nomination hearings with Secretary of State

nominee Antony Blinken asked what the Trump administration got right on

foreign policy.



ANTONY BLINKEN, SECRETARY OF STATE NOMINEE: President Trump was right in

taking a tougher approach to China. I disagree very much with the way that

he went about it in a number of areas. But the basic principle was the

right one --



EMANUEL: Another big issue, Iran.



BLINKEN: President-Elect Biden is committed to the proposition that Iran

will not acquire a nuclear weapon.



EMANUEL: A major focus in Homeland Security nominee Alejandro Mayorkas'

confirmation hearing Biden administration immigration policy. Mayorkas says

he does not support defunding ICE and was pressed by Senator Mitt Romney on

handling a new migrant caravan.



SEN. MITT ROMNEY (R-UT): What's the plan? If people qualify under the law

to remain in the United States, then we will apply the law accordingly. If

they do not qualify to remain in the United States, then they won't.



EMANUEL: At Treasury nominee Janet Yellen's confirmation, she expressed

strong support for a key Biden priority, another major COVID relief

package.



JANET YELLEN, TREASURY SECRETARY NOMINEE: The smartest thing we can do is

act big. In the long run, I believe the benefits will far outweigh the

costs.



EMANUEL: At General Lloyd Austin's confirmation hearing to lead the

Pentagon, Austin made the case for receiving a waiver, which the House and

Senate must authorize since he retired from the Army in 2016.



GEN. LLOYD AUSTIN (RET.), DEFENSE SECRETARY NOMINEE: Today I appear before

you as a citizen, and if you confirm me, I am prepared to serve now as a

civilian.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



EMANUEL (on camera): Democrats are eager to get the Biden team confirmed as

quickly as possible but Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley has put a

hold on Mayorkas' nomination. Hawley says he's worried about Biden

immigration policy and enforcement of the law, Bret.



BAIER: Mike, thank you.



A rhetorical shot at the soon to be former president from one of his

political allies from the Senate floor in the wake of all that has happened

and had happened on January 6th. Congressional Correspondent Chad Pergram

has the story from Capitol Hill tonight. Good evening, Chad.



CHAD PERGRAM, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONGRESSIONAL CORRESPONDENT (on camera):

Good evening, Bret. Well, the Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pulled

no punches today. He placed the blame for the assault on the Capitol on

January 6th at the feet of the President of the United States.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY): The mob was fed lies. They were provoked by

the president and other powerful people. And they tried to use fear and

violence to stop a specific proceeding of the first branch of the federal

government, which they did not lie.



PERGRAM (voice over): Just before the attack on the Capitol on January 6th,

McConnell criticized sweeping conspiracy theories. He warned Republicans of

heading down a "poisonous path" contesting electoral votes from Arizona and

Pennsylvania.



McConnell himself didn't recognize President-Elect Biden as the winner

until early December. That drew criticism from Democrats. They said

McConnell should have led by example and acknowledged Biden's win early on.

They contend that McConnell could have diffused some of the rancor.



Attorney General Bill Barr called the raid on the Capitol "despicable" but

Barr said the riot did not surprise him. Still, the former attorney general

wouldn't go as far as McConnell, saying, the president's words prompted the

riot.



WILLIAM BARR, FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF THE UNITED STATES: We just cannot

tolerate violence interfering with the processes of government. When people

lose confidence in the media, and also when they lose face and the

integrity of elections, you're going to have some people resort to

violence.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



PERGRAM (on camera): Fox has told that McConnell is seething at the

president he's no longer going to be the majority leader, he is going to be

the minority leader later this week.



He blames the loss of the Senate on the president and those Georgia

runoffs. Watch to see how Mitch McConnell approaches a Senate trial and

watch to see how he may influence other Republican senators. Remember, it

takes two-thirds to convict in the Senate. Bret?



BAIER: Chad Pergram, live on the Hill. Chad, thank you.



Up next, a look back at the Trump administration and a look forward to the

future of the GOP. I'll be joined by former vice president of the United

States Dan Quayle.



BAIER: In these final hours of the Trump administration, we're going to

take a look at some of the major happenings over the last four years,

things viewed by the president's supporters as major accomplishments, and

by his detractors as something else. Here is correspondent Gillian Turner.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



TRUMP: We achieve more than anyone thought possible.



GILLIAN TURNER, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT (voice over): President

Trump before today has stayed largely silent on the topic of his own

legacy, but top officials have not. Vice President Pence touting national

defense over the weekend.



PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE ON EUROPEAN AND RUSSIAN AFFAIRS: We've rebuilt our

military; we've restored the arsenal of democracy.



TURNER: Today, the secretary of state making a major move to lock in gains

made against China's government. Formally accusing the Communist Party of

genocide on the world stage.



MIKE POMPEO, UNITED STATES SECRETARY OF STATE: The Chinese Communist Party

has committed these crimes against humanity --



TURNER: It's a continuation of the Trump administration's push to hold

China accountable for the coronavirus pandemic and the trade war that has

cost the U.S. economy over $300 billion.



TRUMP: China's pattern of misconduct is well-known.



TURNER: Across the Arabian Sea, political experts tell Fox News, it's the

Abraham Accords, the foundation steps from Mideast peace that will cement

the Trump administration's foreign policy legacy.



ARI FLEISCHER, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Just remarkable to have four

Muslim nations, three Arab nations enter into peace agreements with Israel.

Joining Egypt and joining Jordan. It's a sea change in the Middle East.



TURNER: The Accords are one of the rare Trump-era policy achievements the

incoming Biden team plans to keep, declaring in September, they will build

on these steps.



Here at home, the signature accomplishment of the Trump administration in

the eyes of the president's own team is the pre-COVID economy. The

strongest the U.S. had seen in nearly three decades, according to the Wall

Street Journal. Poverty tumbled, and America's least skilled workers saw

significant wage increases. President Trump attributes this in large part

to sweeping deregulation across industries.



TRUMP: For every one new regulation issued, we pledged that two federal

regulations would be permanently removed.



TURNER: The jewel in the Trump administration's crown of domestic

achievements just may be the appointment of a record-breaking number of

federal judges across the country, including 54 appellate judges and three

Supreme Court justices who will determine American jurisprudence for

decades to come.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



TURNER (on camera): Another signature achievement to track over the coming

decades is the creation of Space Force, which re-launched America into the

21st-century space race.



So, while President Trump will depart 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue tomorrow

under the cloud of impeachment, he leaves behind a solid policy record and

will take with him an 87 percent approval rating among Republicans. Bret?



BAIER: Gillian, thank you. Let's talk about it with former Vice President

Dan Quayle. Mr. Vice President, thanks for being here.



DAN QUAYLE, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Thank you.



BAIER: You know, 32 years ago, January 20th, 1989, you were sworn in,

administered the oath of office by Justice Sandra Day O'Connor, President

Reagan looking on as you took the oath there in front of the Capitol.



Here you are today, why did you feel compelled to come back to this event

tomorrow?



QUAYLE: Well, first of all, I think I've been to every inauguration since

the Jimmy Carter inauguration in 1977 when I was a new member of the

Congress.



I also believe that somebody in my position really needs to show up to

witness the transfer of power, the peaceful transfer of power. It's a

magical moment. Something that American history has proven to be able to

see this over, you know, centuries.



Also, you know, I'd know Joe Biden fairly well. I served with him in the

Senate. I think I've known him for 40 years. He is a good person; I wish

him the very best. I hope I get to talk to him briefly, although, I don't

know if I will or not.



And also, finally, if there is any hesitation, I know, there was a lot of

hesitation with people such as myself. I think in this -- the circumstances

right now that it's imperative or not imperative, but I think it's

important that to show up to show the bipartisanship, show that Republicans

and Democrats are united in trying to move this country forward, and that's

what it's all about.



BAIER: Well, you know, the picture of Bush 41 greeting Bill Clinton there

on the White House, 1993. That has happened every time as well with the

incoming president going to the White House with the incoming first lady.

That's not happening this time.



And the current leader of your party, President Trump is not going to be at

the inauguration. So, what do you -- what do you make of that?



QUAYLE: Well, I think it's unfortunate. I wish he -- that he had -- or what

was going to attend the inauguration.



I remember that moment in history did riding it to the Capital with Al

Gore, who I served within the Congress and also the Senate. On our trip up

to Capitol Hill, we had amicable discussion about our family, about, you

know, where the country was going. Dick Gephardt was also in the car.



That's part of the tradition, but as you well know, this president, you

know, tradition is not necessarily his strong suit. So, unfortunately, he's

not going to attend. But my good friend Mike Pence will be there, my fellow

Hoosier. He'll be there and I'll be there. So, you know, hopefully, that

we'll add a little bit of support for that -- the inauguration that will

take place tomorrow.



BAIER: Mr. Vice President, the -- President Trump obviously tapped into

something four years ago. The forgotten man. There were a lot of people,

this time, 74 million who voted for him.



Where do you think your party goes from here after President Trump leaves

tomorrow? Where do you think the GOP is, and where it goes?



QUAYLE: Well, today I would say the party is split. Time will tell whether

we can get that back together or not. I think that we can. Bret, I think

you have to sort of separate the policies and the accomplishments of the

Trump administration with the personality.



The policies of the Trump administration, I think, you know, a great number

of people in the Republican Party support what he's accomplished, you know.

Your previous segment had all the accomplishments that he had with the

judges, and deregulation, less taxes no new wars. So, I think that, you

know, policies are fine. It's really the personality.



And let me just be very clear about this. I think from a political point of

view, it's a lot easier to correct personalities than it is policies. There

are not deep divisions in the Republican Party on policy. It's more, more

about the personality of President Trump, and I think that's going to be

fairly easy to correct with whoever the new leader in the party that

emerges. There'll be a number of them looking at 24, 22. There'll be a lot

of people out there campaigning for senators, congress, you know, men and

women, governors.



So, it will take time. But we'll get there, I -- just because there are not

those deep policy divisions.



BAIER: Vice President Dan Quayle, we appreciate your time tonight. 32 years

after you were sworn in. Thanks a lot.



QUAYLE: 32 years ago.



BAIER: You got it. Thanks, have a good one.



(CROSSTALK)



QUAYLE: That's a long time. It's a long time.



BAIER: Up next, the latest in the investigation -- that is.



In the resignation of the Capitol riot and the most recent arrest. As you

look live the National Mall, of the flags there. There won't be people, but

there'll be flags. We'll be right back.



BAIER: It has been almost two full weeks since the Capitol riot, and we're

getting word of more arrests tonight. Correspondent David Spunt has

specifics.



(BEGIN VIDEO TAPE)



DAVID SPUNT, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Tonight, an aggressive, all hands on

deck campaign by the FBI to find hundreds of Capitol Hill riot suspects

still identified. Bureau agents have received more than 200,000 digital

tips, but say they need more. This morning, authorities arrested a 65-year-

old Virginia man named Thomas Caldwell, who according to this court

document, holds a leadership post with the far-right militia group called

the Oath Keepers. According to a criminal affidavit, what differentiates

them from other antigovernment groups is their explicit focus on recruiting

current and former military, law enforcement, and first responder

personnel.



MICHAEL GERMAN, FORMER FBI SPECIAL AGENT: This is a problem that has been

persistent through our history, and that is the association of some members

of the military and some law-enforcement officers with white supremacists

and far-right militant groups.



SPUNT: Caldwell is facing multiple charges, including conspiracy, the

first defendant to face that charge. Also in custody, 22-years-old Riley

June Williams, facing charges of violent entry and disorderly conduct on

Capitol grounds. She's accused of stealing a laptop from House Speaker

Nancy Pelosi's office with the intent to sell it to Russian intelligence.

The FBI was tipped off by her former romantic partner. A Pelosi aide

confirms a laptop used for presentations is missing, though authorities

have not charged Williams with the theft.



As the charges keep coming, court appearances are just beginning, with 10

scheduled today in D.C. federal court. This man seen hanging above the U.S.

Senate chamber, Josiah Colt, appeared before a judge this afternoon and is

facing several federal charges, including violent entry on Capital grounds.



(END VIDEO TAPE)



SPUNT (on camera): Another top priority for the FBI, identifying the

person or people responsible for killing Capitol Police Officer Brian

Sicknick. He died after being hit in the head with a fire extinguisher. So

far authorities have conducted dozens of interviews in that investigation.

Bret?



BAIER: David, thank you.



Coming up, we'll have the panel going down the list of accomplishments for

the Trump administration and what lies ahead.



BAIER: Beyond our borders tonight, Iran's military begins a ground forces

drill along the coast of the Gulf of Oman. State TV there reports commando

units, airborne infantry, participating in the annual exercise along with

fighter jets, helicopters, and military transport aircraft.



Meantime, relief workers struggle to clear the rubble of collapsed

buildings on an Indonesian island where a strong earthquake killed at least

90 people, left thousands homeless. Friday's 6.2 magnitude earthquake is

just the latest in a series of disasters to hit Indonesia.



Just some of the other stories beyond our borders tonight.



Stocks were up today. The Dow gained 116, the S&P 500 finished ahead 31,

the NASDAQ jumped 199 today.



Tonight, as mentioned at the top of the show, the U.S. has clipped the

400,000 mark in coronavirus deaths. That leads the official count among

reporting nations. Across the country communities held light memorials to

remember all those who have been lost, including you saw the one on the

National Mall.



The global toll is more than 2 million now, and there are increasing

concerns tonight about the pace of the vaccination effort and new strains

of the coronavirus. Correspondent Jonathan Serrie has our update from

Atlanta.



(BEGIN VIDEO TAPE)



JONATHAN SERRIE, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: As U.S. coronavirus cases surpass

24 million, researchers at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles warn a new strain

may be responsible for more than one-third of cases in L.A. However,

vaccines still appear to work against new mutations.



DR. ERIC VAIL, CEDARS-SINAI MEDICAL CENTER: Everyone who has the ability

to get a vaccine should go get a vaccine. I think that is a thing that will

eventually get this pandemic over.



SERRIE: But the vaccine rollout has been slow, especially in parts of the

southeast. In Mississippi, nearly two-thirds of private clinics have

administered less than half of the vaccine they have been allocated,

prompting the governor to withhold additional shipments.



GOV. TATE REEVES, (R-MS): The vaccines that we don't send to sites that

are falling behind can be used to support sites that are efficiently

getting the vaccine out.



SERRIE: One bright spot, West Virginia bypassed the federal government's

partnership with national drug store chains to bring in local pharmacies,

health departments, and the National Guard to vaccinate more residents per

capita than any other U.S. state. As Wisconsin prepares to make vaccine

available to teachers, child care providers, and police, grocery store

workers are questioning why they are not included among these essential

workers. And an expert panel commissioned by the World Health Organization

has criticized China and other countries for not responding faster to the

initial outbreak and limiting the WHO's authority to investigate.



ELLEN JOHNSON SIRLEAF, FORMER LIBERIAN PRESIDENT: When it comes to a

potential new disease threat, all WHO can do is ask and hope to be invited

in.



(END VIDEO TAPE)



SERRIE (on camera): Today's Surgeon General Jerome Adams issued a report

calling on businesses to partner with community health organizations. He

says this will help businesses improve employee health and their bottom

line. Bret?



BAIER: Jonathan Serrie in Atlanta. Jonathan, thank you.



When we come back, the panel on the final hours of the Trump presidency.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DONALD TRUMP, (R) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: When Mexico sends its

people, they're not sending their best. They are bringing crime, they are

rapists, and some, I assume, are good people.



I don't, frankly, have time, for total political correctness.



Donald J. Trump is calling for a total and complete shutdown of Muslims

entering the United States.



I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I

wouldn't lose any voters, OK?



We're going to have great borders. We're going to have the wall.



You had some very bad people in the group, but you also had people that

were very fine people on both sides.



As far as people getting out of prison, you're going to get that chance.

You're going to really make everyone proud.



First it was the Russia hoax, then it was Mueller, remember Mueller with

that hoax.



I can tell you on COVID or coronavirus, or whatever you want to call it,

plenty of names, tremendous progress is being made.



After decades of division and conflict, we mark the dawn of a new Middle

East.



This is my third such nomination after Justice Gorsuch and Justice

Kavanaugh.



Thanks to Operation Warp Speed, we developed a vaccine in just nine months.



This was a fraudulent election, but we can't play into the hands of these

people. We have to have peace. So go home. We love you.



This impeachment is causing tremendous anger. I think it's causing

tremendous danger to our country.



I want you to know that the movement we started is only just beginning.

Thank you and farewell. God bless the United States of America.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: President Trump today in the final hours of his presidency and a

look back with some clips over the years. Let's bring in our panel, Charles

Lane, opinion writer for "The Washington Post," Mollie Hemingway, senior

editor at "The Federalist," and Tom Bevan, Real Clear Politics co-founder

and president. Mollie, you heard that clip selection. Let's say an alien

lands on earth and you have to explain what the Trump administration was.

And let's not kid ourselves, that could happen looking at the UFO stuff.

But what do you do? What do you do? What do you say?



MOLLIE HEMINGWAY, SENIOR EDITOR, "THE FEDERALIST": I actually think that

is kind of what the last four years have been like, these two very

divergent views of the Trump administration. Today is a day that makes

Washington, D.C., extremely happy. The establishment has accomplished what

it set out to do every day for the last four years. They are seeing the end

of the Trump presidency.



And for Republicans, for many Republicans, most Republicans, this is a very

sad day. They're saying goodbye to what many people think is the best

president they will ever know. And it's worth thinking about what he

accomplished during this administration over unprecedented obstruction,

resistance, sometimes even illegal behavior, whether it was reorienting in

foreign policy to be in the nation's interest, reorienting trade policy to

be in the interest of the middle class, deregulation that allowed

businesses and individuals to flourish without the burden of strict

regulations, and showing how the media and the administrative state are so

corrupt and so unaccountable and can be a threat to the republic.



And so it is like that situation where you are in these two worlds with

vastly different looks, and I think for a lot of Republicans looking

forward, they are hoping that there will be other people with the fortitude

to take on some of these big issues that they elected Donald Trump to take

on.



BAIER: Tom, Real Clear Politics, might as well toss to a Real Clear

Politics average. President Trump's job approval from 01/08 to 01/18, 40

percent average of polls, and you can see the drop, but some of them have

been down to 29. This is over the past 12 days or so. Thoughts on how he

leaves this office, and what it means going forward?



TOM BEVAN, REAL CLEAR POLITICS CO-FOUNDER: Yes, his approval rating has

definitely taken a hit since January 6th, and that will hang over his exit.

But I think his list of accomplishments, again, setting aside the

personality and the drama and all of that, is substantial. And many of

these things the Democrats and Joe Biden will try and reverse,

deregulation, immigration policy, et cetera.



The one thing they won't be able to reverse or take away from him is the

Supreme Court, three justices, which was one of the, I think, for

conservatives, for Republicans, will be his strongest and most lasting

legacy. And then internationally, of course, the Abraham Accords is

something that will be, I think, at the top of his foreign policy legacy.



And once he's off the scene, we'll have to see how the public processes him

and his compliments, because usually when presidents leave the fray, their

opinions, and we've seen this with Truman and Bush 43 and many other

presidents, their favorability ratings or approval ratings go up, and we'll

see if that happens with Trump or not.



BAIER: Chuck, we've heard all kinds of pundits on the left, and maybe even

not so left, saying that Trump supporters somehow have to be reprogrammed,

or there needs to be de-Trumpification out of the GOP. As Biden gets ready

to deliver this speech tomorrow, what is the outreach, do you think, to the

74 million people who voted for Donald Trump? Does he care inside his

party?



CHARLES LANE, OPINION WRITER, "WASHINGTON POST": I think he is going to

say something like he's already been saying, which he wants to be the

president for the entire country, including the people who did not vote for

him. And he's going to be saying that in spite of the fact that the country

has been governed for years by somebody who didn't show that the media

could be dangerous to the republic, but showed in fact that some of the

things he was saying were creating dangers to the republic, as we saw on

January 6th.



Listening to that compendium of quotes that you brought out, Bret, I was

just reminded by how much more his celebrators might have to celebrate if

the president had managed to modulate his behavior and behave decently and

speak in a civil tongue even in the face of a lot of criticism, much of

which was inevitably unfair. He might've been reelected if he had been able

to manage his impulses and his personality and not go crazy on Twitter and

repeat conspiracy theories. So those who are disappointed that he has been

defeated ought to consider how much he was his own worst enemy over the

last four years.



BAIER: Mollie, quickly, just in the past minute as we've been talking, the

White House releasing a memo on declassification of certain materials

related to the FBI's Crossfire Hurricane investigation, saying the

president declassifies the remaining materials in the binder, final

determination under the declassification review, "I've directed the

attorney general to implement the redactions proposed in the FBI's January

17th submission return to the White House an appropriately redacted copy."

Essentially the last move on trying to get more materials on the

investigation into him and his campaign.



HEMINGWAY: Yes, this will be much of the remaining documents about that

Russia collusion conspiracy theory that did so much to damage the

administration. People talk about transfers of power, and it's worth

remembering that four years ago at this time was the conclusion of this

effort to undermine and sabotage the Trump administration with a spying and

illegal leaking campaign to set that false and delusional conspiracy theory

that Donald Trump didn't win the 2016 election except by conspiring with

Russia. It was a really sad and awful chapter, and if people wonder about

why there is no unity in this country, they would be well-served to look at

their own role in perpetuating that hoax.



BAIER: OK, I don't know if that's going to be a headline, but when we come

back, a look at tomorrow's headline tonight with the panel.



BAIER: A look live at the National Mall, the field of flags, you get to

see it finally.



Finally tonight, a look at tomorrow's headlines with the panel. Chuck,

let's start with you.



LANE: Well, obviously, the inauguration is going to be the number one

story, but the growing -- Mitch McConnell said the president provoked the

violence on January 6th, Vice President Pence will be conspicuously present

while the president is absent, so the post Trump reckoning with the

Republican Party continues.



BAIER: Mollie, your headline?



HEMINGWAY: Is that Trump will pardon Julian Assange. It's probably 50-50

whether he does it or not. This is such an important case, the U.S. is

prosecuting Assange for publishing documents that were embarrassing to the

U.S. They way that they're going about it threatens journalistic freedom

for everybody who reports on malfeasance by the U.S. government, so this is

an important one.



BAIER: Quick headline Tom?



BEVAN: Trump has left the building. The media, the viciousness with which

the media has attacked Trump and his family and members of his

administration since the day he took office I suspect will continue

tomorrow, and they will gleefully celebrate his exit and give one last kick

on his way out the door.



BAIER: All right, panel, thank you very much. Tomorrow Martha MacCallum

and I will host special coverage of the inauguration of Joe Biden as the

46th president beginning at 11:00 a.m. eastern. That will do it for us.



Thanks for inviting us into your home tonight. That's it for this SPECIAL

REPORT, fair, balanced, and still unafraid. FOX NEWS PRIMETIME hosted by

Brian Kilmeade starts now.



END



