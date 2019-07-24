Trump focuses on winning new states, 2020 Democrats focus on attacking Trump

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," July 23, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, HOST: I am Laura Ingraham. This is “The Ingraham Angle” from Washington. Last night we were the first remember to show you that disgraceful video of NYPD Officers being doused with water. Now tonight we have even more to show you. Plus, "Generation G" you know that is? Generation Grievance because we have a new culture that has completely been enveloped by the left.

We brought you one example from one Georgia Representative last night. Tonight we bring you the update with that story and more. Candace Owens is here and only hours as Hannity and I were talking about until Mueller's Capitol Hill testimony. Is that going to deliver some big exciting news for us or a big snoozer?

Alan Dershowitz is here with some well disappointing news for Democrats. You want to turn in for that. But first, the culture of disrespect. That's the focus of tonight's “Angle.”

Last night, we were the first to bring you this disturbing video that sent shock waves through the American Law Enforcement Community and beyond. Disgusting and depressing. But this is not an isolated incident. This is what everyone has to understand. This is just the latest in a long line of examples that demonstrates a growing disrespect for the people and principles that most Americans still hold dear. Since we showed you that awful video last night, another shocking incident surfaced from Harlem, as officers they are tempted to make an arrest.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Oh!

INGRAHAM: Now, the reactions to these kinds of attacks were fierce as you heard right here on THE INGRAHAM ANGLE.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It makes me sick.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: To our friends in New York, if you don't take care of your cops, shame on you.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It wouldn't happen if we didn't have a progressive, retro-aggressive completely lazy Mayor in New York City who is absolutely destroying the quality of life in this city. He's a disgrace.

INGRAHAM: Though some in the community were still willing to downplay it.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It seemed like the officers were okay with a little water, a little street fun because people have been water balloons and dousing each other. So that's not uncommon.

INGRAHAM: Unbelievable. Just like there were some folks who didn't bat an eye hearing things like this.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Pigs in a blanket, fry them like bacon.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Dead cops.

INGRAHAM: Remember that was during the Obama years. The disrespect of the police has been building since the height of the Anti-Vietnam War Movement. It was during the chaos outside the 1968 Democratic Convention in Chicago when protesters began using the term pig to describe police officers.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The Youth International Party, Yippies they call themselves converged on Chicago. They said they were there to protest the war, poverty, racism, and other social ills. Some of them were also determined to provoke a confrontation.

INGRAHAM: Well, of course the disrespect of our military vets followed when they return from overseas.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We did what we were asked to do. Okay. A lot of people didn't like it. There was a lot of flak about it. When we came back, we were spitted on and called baby killers so forth and so on. But we did what we felt we needed to do for our country.

INGRAHAM: God bless him. And then President Reagan remember brought us morning in America and he helped inspire a new generation of young patriots who were eager to turn the page on that unfortunate chapter. Of course that didn't stop the left which had already burrowed into our colleges and into our universities, spreading the view that Reagan was just a warmonger and America was in evil imperialist force.

And all the while, the entertainment industry was doing its part slowly but surely ridiculing and demonizing and disrespecting Republican Presidents and the office of the presidency. The disrespect reached every aspect of popular culture, as filmmakers and producers pretty much ridiculed everything about traditional American values and replace them with something more progressive or too many of us, or regressive.

Public and private school began to disrespect America's founding by teaching a watered-down version of history approved by the politically correct sensors. The study of great books by old white racist men well that was held. And Howard Zinn's radical of people's history of the United States was in.

So after all these years later, shouldn't really come as a surprise when four freshmen Congresswomen equate the crisis at our border to one of history's greatest atrocities?

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ, D-N.Y.: United States is running concentration camps on our southern border.

REPORTER: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, your colleague who was at the border with you, compared the facilities to a concentration camp. Do you agree with that comparison?

REP. RASHIDA TLAIB, D-MISS.: Absolutely.

REP. ILHAN OMAR, D-MINN.: There are camps and people are being concentrated. This is very simple.

INGRAHAM: But this just isn't like a garden-variety case of historical illiteracy. No, no, no, no. We've also seen a disrespect of art. History itself too in its full sweep as statues and markers, that people had walked by and driven by for decades being ripped down because someone somewhere called them offensive.

Even the American flag is disrespected, a reprieve from the 1960s, and the National Anthem which we will once stood for, is now a point itself of controversy. Sit it out and you're a hero. Question the kneelers and you're a villain. If we don't respect ourselves, our traditions, in our turns of our history, we can't expect our young people or frankly visitors to our country to respect them either.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You know this is a memorial for the soldiers, right? Do you speak English? It's a memorial for the soldiers. It's not for swimming.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: That was actually at the World War II Memorial here in Washington, D.C. a year or so ago. People swimming, not knowing what it really is, just treating it like a day at the beach, commemorating of course all those who sacrifice for our liberty in World War II unbelievable. Also let's face it. Many don't respect the need to protect innocent life unborn or even after they're born.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The bill is passed.

(APPLAUSE)

INGRAHAM: And we don't respect each other. Even in front of children and onlookers.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: (SHOUTING)

INGRAHAM: Too many don't respect the men and women of ICE or the border patrol, many of them who are Hispanic, by the way and also in uniform, 99.5% of them doing their best under extremely difficult circumstances.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We need to abolish ICE and end all inhumane deportation and confession programs.

TLAIB: Abolishing ICE protects my families from the militarization that is happening in our neighborhoods.

INGRAHAM: Listen to the words of disrespect. This isn't minor criticism of the government or even vigorous criticism of the government. This is a wholesale effort to burn it down. And Lord knows that on social media we don't respect each other at all. Democrats and we Republicans can all do better.

But back to how we started, how we treat the men and women in uniform. Many black Americans believe that they are unfairly targeted by police and many police officers believe they are unfairly targeted too. Well they are just trying to do their jobs. And this is how things end up.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: They violated them.

INGRAHAM: Young men sitting in a car laughing and what they think is the humiliation of police officers who are doing everything they could, their jobs, knowing they'll post the video, you bet which will get them a lot of likes and maybe some more Yuks.

No wonder so many cities are having trouble recruiting police today. Would you subject yourself to this abuse day in and day out? Perhaps it was Mike Huckabee last night who said it best.

MIKE HUCKABEE, FORMER GOVERNER OF ARKANSAS: When there's a crime in the neighborhood, call on somebody with a water hose. See how that works out for you.

INGRAHAM: Respect and the lack of it. That's THE ANGLE. Joining me now with reaction is Ed Mullins NYPD's Sergeant and President of New York City's Sergeant's Benevolent Association and Mark Fuhrman, Fox News Contributor and Former LAPD Detective. Good to have you both on tonight.

Ed, you just heard “The Angle.” You have spoken with police in the precinct who have direct knowledge of what's going on. Now, what was going through the officers' heads when this was all happening?

ED MULLINS, PRESIDENT, SERGENT BENEVOLENT ASSOCIATION NYPD: Hello?

INGRAHAM: Go ahead. I'm saying what was going through their heads when this was happening?

MULLINS: What it was going to their heads is the Pantaleo effect. We've had a police commissioner and NYPD Department several years ago send officers to enforce the minor crime of using cigarettes. About two years ago or two and a half years ago we had a sergeant involved in a shooting where he shot at a 66 year old woman who swung at his head with a baseball bat.

Police Commissioner O'Neill came out and condemned that right away. We've seen Pantaleo for the last five years not get any support from the department. So the officers that are out there on patrol now, officers who had the water being thrown on them are indecisive in a sense of what they should do and who they have the backing of the NYPD.

Are they going to make an arrest and this individuals - any of the individual failing crack to their head, we'd hear the media and we hear other people out in the public saying it's minor crimes and all of a sudden everything would turn against these officers. There's no leadership in the NYPD.

This has been a problem. We've had three cops assassinated, several cops killed, we have numerous cops shot. There's absolutely no leadership in the NYPD and none coming from City Hall. I am asking the police commissioner O'Neill with empathy in my heart that you've lost the confidence in the NYPD members and to please resign. In the interest of public safety in the interest of safety of your officers--

INGRAHAM: It can't continue.

MULLINS: It's time for you to move on.

INGRAHAM: This cannot continue.

MULLINS: If they're choosing not resigning I am asking Mayor de Blasio to make one good decision in your mayoral term and to remove this police commissioner.

INGRAHAM: Oh, yes. Well, that's not going to happen.

MULLINS: He's has to go. He has lost the confidence of the NYPD.

INGRAHAM: All right, let's go to Mark Fuhrman. Mark, I wouldn't hold my breath about de Blasio doing the right thing. If anything, he will condemn the police for not giving the people who are laughing a soft drink or something. I don't know. He's not doing anything. Mark, you take issue with the fact that at the moment, at that time, the police didn't do anything. But aren't they damned if they and damned if they don't in this situation?

MARK FUHRMAN, RETIRED LAPD DETECTIVE: Well, if you actually feel that way, you need a new job. There's never been a time when politicians or chiefs or captains or even lieutenants are going to be at a scene and actually agree with what actually needs to be done. They usually hesitate.

The perfect example is any demonstration. We watch it in Portland. We watch it in New York. We watch in Los Angeles. Times are changing because they are hesitating to engage. These two officers looked ridiculous in what they did. As soon as they were assaulted, they have that suspect in the car. They should have put out an assistance call. They should have turned and actually engage the suspect.

If they get into an altercation, that's fine. If they have to use their taser, that's fine. If they have to use force other than that, that's fine because the next officer that goes in that neighborhood, maybe he'll get a bucket of paint, maybe a bucket of bleach, maybe even some acid.

This is a job that is tough, and if you're not willing to engage - this wasn't decision by somebody in an ivory tower. This wasn't a captain's decision or police commissioner. This was the two officers on the street. They were in charge of this situation, and they did nothing.

INGRAHAM: Yes, it's got to be incredibly demoralizing for police officers and I know talking to a number of them over the 24 hours, since we were the first to put this video on National TV, they are infuriated across a number of different issues.

Now late tonight, NYPD released pictures of three of the suspects in these water attacks. Also NYPD is notifying officers about the charges that can be brought against these thugs, so it's exactly what Former NYPD Commissioner Bernie Kerik told us last night. Watch it.

BERNIE KERIK, FORMER NYPD COMMISIONER: Obstruction, disorderly conduct, harassment, and the number of other charges but they won't be charged because you have a Mayor in New York City he want to allow it.

INGRAHAM: He is a disgrace. Ed, what chance do they have of actually catching and charging these guys and do you agree with Mark Fuhrman's analysis that as tough as this job is, if the officers don't want to engage on the scene, they should no longer be police officers and go into a different line of work. God bless them.

MULLINS: Well, I think there's a partial truth to what Mark is exciting but Mark comes from a different time period when police were supported and there were no cameras that were being stuck in everybody faces.

When I highlight the Pantaleo effect, the chiefs ordered these officers to go out and enforcing minor crimes of use cigarettes, where's the backing for the people who do that? So it's easy for us to say what officers should do but we are not the ones that are there when it happens and we are not the officers who are getting indicted because of public outcry over nonsense.

So it's very easy to be opinionated from one side of offense but Mark and I both come from different time periods, and I'm still there and I see what's occurring in policing today.

INGRAHAM: Mark's response.

FUHRMAN: Well, I mean, that's all well and good but I can remember many times that I wasn't supported by the chief of police on down because we actually engage multiple people that were trying to assault us, rocks, bottles, gunshots. But we still engaged. We called for assistance, and yes, it got ugly.

But you didn't lose your ground, and you didn't walk away with your tail between your legs. If you're going to do that, just give up the streets. The next time somebody threatens you--

MULLINS: I agree in that aspect if the NYPD and the O'Neill we are now promoting videos of basically dancing bears and karaoke singing contest out there. We've gone from enforcement, we've gone from a paramilitary organization to a feel good and we spend energy and millions of dollars on creating a feel good to the point where officers are getting indicted for nonsense and they are not getting the backing of the NYPD.

INGRAHAM: Hold on a second. Hold on. I want to put this full-screen up for everyone in the country to see. Now look at what this current atmosphere has done to recruitment of police officers. Check it out. NYPD recruitment it's down, down, down. Only 330 people as far as of April 2019. Look at where it was back in July of 2017. 524. January 2018, they did pretty well but it doesn't look so good right now, Mark. What's next for recruitment? They can hire police officers in places like New Orleans last time I checked other places across the country same thing?

FUHRMAN: Well, there are certain places that the Law Enforcement should be at the highest standards. It should be at Los Angeles, it should be at New York, it should be a few other cities. The heart of the matter is leadership. And if you don't have a good leader, it doesn't matter what people in the community think Law Enforcement should be. A good leader will give them the law enforcement that they need.

And if you are going to engage with bad actors on the street, you need to engage. If you don't, we're not going to worry about an officer getting indicted. Somebody's going to get killed. Suspects are going to get killed, and officers are going to get killed. This is just one step. The next one will be more than water because they got away with it.

INGRAHAM: And the disrespect of the police and for each other, I mean, it is all ridiculous at this point. Gentlemen, fantastic conversation - else having this on television tonight. Thank you so much.

INGRAHAM: And last night we told you about Erica Thomas, the Georgia State Rep, who claims a white man harassed her in the supermarket. Well, there's more to that story then you know. Candace Owens is here to explain it all.

INGRAHAM: Last night I showed you how the left ate up another potential racial situation, ended up being a racial hoax we think this one from Georgia State Lawmaker Erica Thomas. Now after they are dishonest spin fell apart when Thomas' alleged harasser Eric Sparks turned out to be a Cuban Democrat, who doesn't like Trump or Republican, part of the Anti-Trump resistance, it turns out Thomas changed her story. But yesterday Thomas changed her story back again. If you are confused, so are we.

REP. ERICA THOMAS, GEORGIA STATE LAWMAKER: I want to make sure that everyone knows that in any way and my backtracking on my statement or my retracting or anything that I said, when he said and made reference to go back to where you came from, he said it right after he said no, I know you people. You are ignorant. After that, he kept berating me and harassing me, and that's when I said, and you can see from one that cameras will be put out for public, I pointed to the door and after he said go back, I said you go back.

INGRAHAM: None of this should come as any surprise, given Thomas' history. She wants an ironically called herself Jussie Smollett #biggestfan. Just over a year ago Thomas portrayed another slide, this time reportedly at the hands of hotel employees at the western after the waitress asked the Caucasian people on both sides of me for their order and skipped over me. Minutes later, the pool boy asked me for my room key. This cannot be real right now. I am a guest too, right. #racist.

Was this true? Impossible to prove but that's kind of the point. You see Thomas is a member of what we call "Generation G" or the "Grievance Generation". They are the product of decades of leftist control of our schools, our entertainment industry, and their breeding a culture of resentment and envy basically a society of victims and the victims, no matter what, are always right.

Here now to discuss, Candace Owens, Founder of the Blexit Movement and Former DNC Communications Director Luis Miranda great to have you both here tonight. Candace, Thomas isn't completely to blame here. There's that Democrat and media complex that all too often rewards this kind of grievance culture. Generation G, we hear about Generation Y and X but gosh there's grievance out there that's kind of unprovable the underlying allegations.

CANDACE OWENS, BLEXIT MOVEMENT FOUNDER: In many ways, she's a victim of the culture, and I've said this over and over again ad nauseam which is just that victimhood has become almost a mental plague upon black Americans in particular because that word racism is being so overused that societies become desensitized to it and we actually can't even recognize it when it actually exists.

We think everything is racist. Things that used to be normal conflicts between human beings getting cut off while you're driving, having a bad correspondence in a grocery store. You should just brush it off shrug it off and move on with your day. Now people are crying and making videos and pleading on Facebook to say look what I experienced today.

It's sad for her, but I also think it's also as you mentioned earlier it's something bigger that's happening in the culture that needs to be addressed before it goes too far.

INGRAHAM: Luis, the individual who she accused, seems like he really doesn't like Trump. He's a Democrat, he is a Cuban, he is not a white man. What are your thoughts on how this all went down?

LUIS MIRANDA, FORMER DNC COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR: Well he's easily the worst person in this story and he someone who looks at a pregnant woman in front of him and decides to insult her and by his own admission calls her a lazy so being. There's probably a tinge of racism there. I can't believe that he would call her lazy ob if he didn't have some of that.

But the media over certainly over played this. But none of that absolves the fact that this quotes in our country has quotes and way too much that there is way too much racial tension, if he did tell her to go back, can use another line. It's understandable that she may have misunderstood that based on the incredible tensions that we have in the discourse that we have right now about these racist think that Donald Trump uses for political gains. So that's definitely the underlying problem. But at the end of the day I think the bad person in the story, this really this man who instead of seeing a pregnant women--

INGRAHAM: Well, he was rude. He's a jerk. How many times do all of us in the course of maybe a week have something happen where someone is slighting us or someone saying something, cutting off - as happened to me today. If someone is cutting - not only cutting me off but cutting me off with a millimeter. I got three kids in the car. Millimeter away from me and then flips me the bird. Why are you flipping me the bird? But I'm saying I could look for any--

OWENS: Can I ask a question? Can you insult a black person without being a racist? That's a question.

MIRANDA: I think the minute that he went with "lazy," he was--

INGRAHAM: Why are you saying that?

OWENS: Why are you saying that black people are lazy?

MIRANDA: No but that's the common racist trope--

OWENS: Why does the word lazy make you feel about - no it is not. I've never been called lazy in my entire life. So the question is why does the word lazy me--

MIRANDA: Why that he called her lazy?

OWENS: I'm asking the question. I asked your question. You said that lazy makes you think of black people. That's what you're saying.

MIRANDA: That is a common racist trope.

OWENS: So that's within you not within her. That is not a common racist trope for black people. I've never heard that.

MIRANDA: And it's incredible that you are defending a man who looks at a pregnant women--

OWENS: I think he's a jerk. I think he is an absolute jerk.

MIRANDA: That is so disgusting.

OWENS: You're trying to be insulting because you're trying to move the ball because you just accidently called calling black people lazy. That's what really happened here.

INGRAHAM: He doesn't, I know what you were.

MIRANDA: It's a typical racist trope--

OWENS: It's not a racist trope. Lazy is a word that means that you're not doing all the time.

INGRAHAM: Okay, we've got to stop guys. It's getting too hot. Okay, but I think this does go to the point that we should be able to have bad days and people should be able to make mistakes. He probably made a mistake and was really rude to her and he admitted it.

That doesn't mean - may be is, that he is in. No one can know. But the point is that the second allegation goes on Facebook live, whoever makes it - I don't care if it's a conservative or liberal or someone in between, it's instantly picked up if it is validating a progressive worldview that's instantly picked up

Eric Leo goes on TV Congressman. We had rebuilt on television pundits weighing in. You see, this is what Trump's cause. I think he seemed to be saying go back to the other aisle. So now go back to the other aisle is go back to your country which she changed her story on.

MIRANDA: The meaning is definitely needs to be much more careful with anything that was viral and look below it--

INGRAHAM: Sorry I did say Eric Leo it is Ted Leo.

MIRANDA: A lot of the discussion that we have on this very show is a grievance culture in and of itself, just from the other perspective. So the reality is that we have and culture that is incredibly--

INGRAHAM: That's okay. That's fair.

MIRANDA: - that the debate is questioned and you either have a grievance on this side or you have it on that side and at the end of the day, what you have to do is I think of Dr. Martin Luther King's call, you can't drive out darkness with darkness. You have to drive it out with light. And that's where we have to move the country forward is that we were not attacking each other in this way. We're somehow these kinds of confrontations become normal the police confrontation, that you saw earlier, unacceptable.

INGRAHAM: Well, I think again the lack of respect that we talked about in THE ANGLE tonight. This has been - this is not something that happened overnight. We saw what happened during the Obama years, before Obama, during Bush, during Reagan, before that going all the way back to the late 1960s.

As you go back and you watch that raw footage of that police versus the protesters, there were bad actors on both sides of that in the DNC. That was - I mean not very long ago. That's when it all kind of began. The disrespect cuts across many levels of our society. And it kind of ends up where people feel afraid.

A lot of people I know are afraid to say anything. They don't want to share a thought because someone will take it the wrong way. They are free to say their opinion on anything. That's also another good place to be. Candace, I know you've been - also we have breaking news. Candace just gave us this news. Sorry, I forgot. You are blocked tonight - maybe AOC taught you disrespected her. You disrespected AOC? How you do dare do that? You can't do that.

OWENS: Yes, I got blocked. It's really sad. Yes, I called her an intellectual coward because she says a lot of things and she throws a lot of insults and yet she will not debate anybody. She doesn't want to debate people on the opposite side of the aisle. And I think you actually believe what you believe, you would be happy to sit down and have a discussion and a dialogue with somebody to get to the core of whose ideas are better. And I don't believe that she believes anything that she says, beyond getting clicks and getting retweets.

INGRAHAM: I disagree. I think she believes it.

OWENS: I don't, because why not just show up and have a debate? Why not debate someone.

INGRAHAM: Maybe she's not very comfortable in a debate. But I think she - -

OWENS: She calls everyone racist.

INGRAHAM: Unfortunately, that kind of ends the conversation.

OWENS: It does instantly. And it's unfortunately. We have to be able to just call somebody lazy. We have to be able to just say awful things. We have to be able to be a bad mood. Not everything is racist.

LUIS MIRANDA, FORMER DNC COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR: I don't agree with AOC on a lot, but I might block you after this conversation. I'm just kidding on that one.

But the reality is that the debate has gotten way too coarse, and we need to change it. And I think Democrats if they're going to beat Donald Trump in November of next year, we can't fall into the same type of rhetoric that we are trying to fight on the Republican side, whether it's about Ivanka or Kellyanne or anybody else.

INGRAHAM: OK, guys, we've got to go. We're up against a hard break. Thank you so much, panel.

And 2020 Dems have spent the entire primary now pushing a radical agenda. Why? Some new polling has the GOP smiling tonight.

SEN. KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND, D-N.Y., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I firmly support Congresswoman's Jackson Lee's bill to create a commission to study reparations.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Would you sign that bill?

BETO O'ROURKE, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE:

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Would you sign it?

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS, I-VT, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: If the House and Senate pass that bill, of course I would sign it.

SEN. CORY BOOKER, D-N.J., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: We have the power to better deal with this problem through the civil process than the criminal process.

JULIAN CASTRO, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Go back to the way we used to treat this. When somebody comes across the border, not to criminalize desperation.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Should it be a crime to illegally cross the border, or should it be a civil offense only?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I agree with Secretary Castro.

INGRAHAM: A significant majority of Americans believe that what you heard about reparations and decriminalizing illegal border crossings are, quote, bad ideas. So why are they dominating the Democrat primary?

To help us break it all down, we're joined by Tom Bevan, co-founder and president of Real Clear Politics, and Mark Penn, Democratic pollster. Mark, 62 percent of this Marist poll of Americans say reparations are bad idea and decriminalizing the border crossings is a bad idea too.

MARK PENN, DEMOCRATIC POLLSTER: That same poll also said a path to citizenship for those who are here illegally is a good idea.

INGRAHAM: That's not changed.

PENN: That's right, because this poll had some good news and bad news for liberals and conservatives.

INGRAHAM: The problem is that's not dominating the conversation. I think Trump would be willing to talk about that. I would probably be against it, but he'd be willing to talk about it with pretty much anyone if you could seal up this asylum and get this border enforced. But they don't even want to enter the conversation at all.

PENN: You're right. There is no support in this country for open borders per se. It's about 25 percent, and this poll, 27 percent, that support, quote, open borders, 75 percent don't. That is clear.

INGRAHAM: Tom Bevan, is this sane or insane with these numbers that were seeing on two issues that for the last three or four weeks have really dominated the democratic discourse, other than maybe Medicare for all?

TOM BEVAN, REAL CLEAR POLITICS CO-FOUNDER: Mark is right. There's good news for Democrats in this in the sense that on, for example, immigration, pathway to citizenship, widely supported even by a third of Republicans. But when you go to decriminalizing border crossings, it's two to one or more against issue.

On health care, Medicare for all, preserving private health care is widely supported. But when you go to Medicare for all replacing private insurance, that's not supported by the public. And then if you go a step even further and say health care for illegal immigrants, that is toxic among independents and Republicans.

The one thing, though, Laura, if you look at this poll, on these two issues that we talked about, reparations for slavery and decriminalizing border crossings, there is not majority support among any of the democratic groups no matter how you slice it among age, education, income. The only group that has majority support for either one of those ideas, it's ideology. It's self-described progressives. And that is what is -- to your point, that's where the base is right now, that's thy that is driving the conversation, why we keep hearing about it from these 2020 candidates.

INGRAHAM: And mark, we think that, and we've talked about it before, that much of 2020 is going to be decided in the Midwest. So in Wisconsin, the president said he's going to flip Minnesota today. Is it fool's gold? We'll see. But he thinks Ilhan Omar is an opening there. And places like Michigan, back in Ohio, and so forth. What audience are they playing to with these issues?

PENN: The Iowa primary audience, the early primaries.

INGRAHAM: But they don't want reparations. They don't want decriminalized border crossings.

PENN: I think you've seen this move to the left among candidates to try to win the early primaries, and they are saying we'll worry about the general election later. But the truth is, as you say, no one's going to win a general election with an open border kind of strategy. That's not going to happen.

INGRAHAM: Every single candidate.

PENN: But free college did pretty well in this poll, too.

INGRAHAM: As long as somebody else pays for it, absolutely. Everything is great when everyone else pays for it. Tom, I want to get to an issue that you labeled as, quote, "super insane."

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Raise your hand if your government plan would provide coverage for undocumented immigrants.

MAYOR PETE BUTTIGIEG, D-IND., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: We do ourselves no favors by having 11 million undocumented people in our country be unable to access health care.

JOE BIDEN, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: We cannot let people who are sick, no matter where they come from, no matter what their status, go uncovered.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Now, Tom, back in 2009, Obama told the joint session of Congress that illegals would not be getting health care under Obamacare. I remember talking about it on radio and laughing at it because I knew that would change. How did the party, though, drift further to the left and Obama? Now Obama is a moderate.

BEVAN: Sure. And we're seeing how far the party has moved in just a few years. Many of the policies that Obama backed and supported are now sort of, they're taboo almost. But again, this goes back to a situation where self-described progressives are the only folks out of all the voters in America, self-identified progressives are the only one who give this idea, health care for illegal immigrants, majority support. Even moderate Democrats, and I know Mark talks about the Democratic Party is more moderate than it is progressive, and at some point here in about six months, moderates will get to go out to the polls and voice their opinions. But right now self-described progressives are driving the debate in this party, and that is toxic in a general election.

INGRAHAM: Real quick, Mark, AOC plus three. They want to drive the moderates out of this party, yes or no?

PENN: Yes, they do. Look, it's a moderate country. This poll shows that moderates really are the ones who want to compromise on immigration and these other issues. But AOC and the squad, they don't.

INGRAHAM: Mark and Tom, great to see you tonight.

And up next, Democrats throw a Hail Mary on the eve of the Mueller hearing. Dershowitz is up next.

INGRAHAM: Like a bad sitcom, the Mueller saga has dragged on for too long, and the Special Counsel's 448-page report was made public three months ago. And just look at some of the insufferable theatrics that we've had to endure since then. In May, House Democrats read the entire report out loud to anyone who would listen. That was a thrill. And days later, Mueller took the unprecedented step of holding a press conference on the report.

ROBERT MUELLER, FORMER JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SPECIAL COUNSEL: Any testimony from this office would not go beyond our report. And the report is my testimony. I would not provide information beyond that which is already public in any appearance before Congress.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Quivering voice there. You had enough? Too bad, because then it was Hollywood's turn to make us gag.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I need loyalty.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Christie also told the president that he would never be able to get rid of Flynn, like gum on the bottom of your shoe.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Jay Sekulow responded.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Oh, sorry. It was not necessary to elaborate.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: It's hard when someone else writes your lines. The game of footsie between Hollywood and the resistance wasn't over yet. Who could forget Robert de Niro's latest attempt at being relevant last week?

ROBERT DE NIRO, ACTOR: Over 1,000 former federal prosecutors have united to sign a statement to help Americans understand what's actually in the Mueller report. Their conclusion should trouble us all.

In the words of the Mueller Report, no person is above the law.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, after two plus years, hundreds of pages of documents, thousands I think, and the silliness we just showed you, I think all Americans hope this really means the end.

So here to discuss what we might expect just hours from now is Alan Dershowitz, Harvard law professor emeritus, author of the introduction to the published version of the Mueller Report. All right, Alan, all these liberals think this is going to be delivering nirvana. They are finally going to see Wile E. Coyote get Road Runner. Is that going to happen?

ALAN DERSHOWITZ, HARVARD LAW PROFESSOR EMERITUS: No, this isn't a Hail Mary. This is an interception past. What's going to happen is it's going to backfire clearly on the Democrats. Remember, the Democrats cannot ask Mueller anything about President Trump because within the Justice Department guidelines, he is a third party. He has not been charged, he has not been indicted. So he cannot answer any questions about President Trump. They are going to come up absolutely blank.

But the Republicans can ask him questions about staffing decisions, about the FISA warrant, about a range of other subjects that will be very helpful to the Republicans. I am a Democrat. I hate to see Democrats shoot themselves in the foot every single day. But they are doing it. And tomorrow will be another example of the Democrats hurting themselves, helping the Republicans by trying to get short-term benefits and politicize law enforcement.

INGRAHAM: Alan, I thought it was very curious that some of the esteemed career and all the experience of Bob Mueller, that he at the 11th hour would ask that his deputy also be sworn in, Aaron Zebley, to, I guess, act as a helper at the hearing. What about that? Was that surprising?

DERSHOWITZ: It was very surprising. The helper can sit behind him, and he can turn to him and whisper in his ear, or he can say, look, I don't know the answer that question. Why don't you ask my helper, call him to testify? But the idea that he needs to have an assistant sitting next to him, it would be like in a criminal trial, a witnesses is called and saying I'm not going to answer all this questions. I'm bringing my lawyer or my wife or my friend or somebody else, somebody who has worked for me to sit next to me in the chair, then you can ask me all the questions. Mueller ought to be able to answer these questions by himself.

Most of his answers are simply going to be, at least to the questions asked by the Democrats, I'm not willing to go beyond the report. The report speaks for itself. Read the report. What I've said, I've said. I'm not going to go on trickle beyond what I've said. He doesn't need help to give that kind of answer.

INGRAHAM: I think a lot of people missed this gem on MSNBC earlier today when Jim Comey -- it was kind of a word salad. I could not make heads or tails of it. Let's watch.

JAMES COMEY, FORMER FBI DIRECTOR: -- concluded there wasn't sufficient evidence to charge somebody with a crime. This is about showing the American people the facts that were found, and the facts that were found, whether or not there are criminal charges, are deeply troubling. If this were a case about someone other than the president, they'd already have been indicted.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Alan, care to take a shot at that?

DERSHOWITZ: This creates such a terrible president. What it means is that for every American who is subject to a criminal investigation and the prosecutor decides not to indict, then they can be called in front of Congress and say, you didn't indict him, but tell us how bad he really is. Tell us how many terrible things he did. Tell us all the things that you were told that maybe you didn't believe. It really undercuts the American system of justice, the presumption of innocence, and are long, long tradition that prosecutor simply decide whether to indict or not. And if they decide not to indict, they then shut up.

Remember, prosecutors are not asked to find whether someone's guilty or innocent. That's up to the judge and jury. All prosecutors are supposed to find is whether there is probable cause to go further and have a trial. And it's all getting messed up by this Special Counsel concept. I hope we've heard the last of Special Counsel. I hope we never see them again in the American system.

INGRAHAM: Probable cause to go to trial or not, and otherwise we don't need to hear from you at all. We'll be watching.

DERSHOWITZ: That's right.

INGRAHAM: Alan, thank you so much for joining us tonight.

And we've derived at this part of the 2020 Democrat primaries were flailing candidates start embarrassing themselves just to get attention. Schlapp and Goodstein debate the latest spectacle from Beto and Booker, oh, boy, next.

INGRAHAM: You often hear Democrats claiming to be the more tolerant party. So why are 2020 hopefuls hurling violent rhetoric at the president? Joining me now, Richard Goodstein, former Clinton adviser, Matt Schlapp, chair of the American Conservative Union. I want to take you both through some of the language that Trump and the Democrat candidates have been using over just the past 24 hours. Earlier today, President Trump talked about how he was targeting new states ahead of 2020. So what are his potential opponents targeting? Here's Cory Booker.

BOOKER: My testosterone sometimes makes me want to feel like punching him.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: OK, we really need to play the longer version of that, but what was that last night? That was an odd moment.

MATT SCHLAPP, CHAIR, AMERICAN CONSERVATIVE UNION: First of all, you're not allowed to make public attacks or references to attacking the president. Second of all, their whole thing is about how Trump's language is out-of- bounds and he's causing all this hostility. This man is running for president. That's the biggest problem these Democratic candidates have. The American people are practical. Do they think these people are ready to lead with statements like that?

INGRAHAM: Richard, again, the longer version is actually really hilarious. But that was just a strange moment. Your reaction? I kind of know what you're going to say, but go ahead.

RICHARD GOODSTEIN, FORMER CLINTON CAMPAIGN ADVISER: It's reminiscent of, remember, when Trump and Biden talked about who was going to --

INGRAHAM: Take you out to the woodshed.

GOODSTEIN: But, and I don't think your or Matt quite appreciate this, when Democrats hear that crowd chanting "send her back," and Trump sits back there for 13 seconds, does nothing, then the next day says I tried to stop it, like we are all idiots and blind and there's no such thing as videotaped. It does make people feel pretty angry. Is punching him in the face the appropriate response? No. But I do think it gives rise to that, which is exactly what I think, frankly, the Republicans lost the 2018 elections.

SCHLAPP: Do you mind if I just say on this whole thing about how Democrats get triggered or upset about what these Americans, 7,000 Americans feel.

GOODSTEIN: Yes.

SCHLAPP: Can you understand how upset they are when they hear the squad and these other socialist Democrats running down America, running down these American values. That's why they are upset. It's not because they're racist. It's not because they have racial bigotry. It's because they don't want people here that don't appreciate the beauty of America.

GOODSTEIN: They have run this country down no more than the president from the Capitol building talking about American carnage and how there is no such thing as American exceptionalism. They've never been that colorful in running down the country.

INGRAHAM: He didn't say that phrase.

SCHLAPP: He said the opposite.

INGRAHAM: He didn't say there is no such thing as American exceptionalism. I think he was trying to say that things have gotten out of control and when we're going to try to get them back in control. It's a lofty goal. The economy is doing pretty well, and we have a lot of other issues, but I think that's what he was trying to get at here.

I want to get to a second example, though. Here's President Trump today defending the Betsy Ross flag after that backlash against Nike earlier this month.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: How about the Betsy Ross -- isn't that terrible where they try to take your heritage away. Then you see the picture of President Obama with the same exact flag up. It's really very unfair what they do. They try and demean and belittle, and they are very good at it. They are better at that than they are at politics. They are better at that than they are at policy.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Richard?

GOODSTEIN: I think when he runs against Colin Kaepernick for president, he'll have a great issue. I don't hear any Democratic presidential candidate talking about the Betsy Ross flag. They are talking about -- truly they are talking about health care. They're talking about infrastructure, all the things, frankly, that --

INGRAHAM: Why are they not denouncing this anti-Americanism?

GOODSTEIN: Why is it not every Republican denouncing the president's tweets?

INGRAHAM: Because they know he's not a racist.

GOODSTEIN: It has nothing to do with the fact, what he's saying is racist, given his history with housing discrimination, the Central Park Five --

INGRAHAM: Litany, litany, litany. We're not doing litanies. Compare to that to the 2020 candidate Beto O'Rourke. Watch.

O'ROURKE: What We saw North Carolina last week was almost an impromptu Nuremberg rally.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Matt, standing up for the flag versus impugning Americans? It's not a good look.

SCHLAPP: Once again, these Democratic candidates' problem is not with Trump. It's with the American people. It's what these people think that they have a problem with. And that's the fundamental problem. They attacked those people in North Carolina, they are attacking the millions of people across the country, and that's not a winning strategy.

INGRAHAM: I think Trump taps into the sense that Americans are afraid that they can't speak without being branded a racist and they can't think that America is worth protecting without being called a white nationalist. I think a lot of people are just tired of it. The rhetoric has to come down on both sides. It's great to have you both on tonight.

And who's really behind that newest nicknames for the so-called squad? An “Ingraham Angle” investigation. The phrase the president used today, we've tracked it down. Stay there.

TRUMP: This is what we're up against. You have some of that. Now, the Democrats, I guess, are forced to embrace her, and I call it AOC plus three.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: He calls it "AOC plus three"? Where did they come up with that new catch phrase for the squad?

INGRAHAM: But first, the real Democrat power players, AOC plus three agenda. That's the focus of tonight's ANGLE.

But first, the Democrats knew AOC plus three agenda, that's the focus of tonight's “Angle.”

INGRAHAM: Well, come on. I could've gone in the advertising, I guess. We're flattered.

