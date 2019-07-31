Trump, Democrats escalate feud over Baltimore

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," July 29, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST: Hi, I'm Greg Gutfeld with Katie Pavlich, Juan Williams, Jesse Watters, and she snowboards on a Frito, Dana Perino -- "The Five."

Once again, the media calls President Trump racist, this time for exposing the obvious. The Baltimore Democratic machine has failed their city. After decades of doing what big city Dems do so well, running their cities into the ground. Baltimore is crime-ridden, drug-ridden, rodent-ridden, but now, the media really cares about Baltimore. Why? Because Trump tweeted.

Meanwhile, what else is our racist president up to? Well, he's about to execute a white supremacist. He's trying to free a black rapper from a foreign jail. He's preceding over historic levels of low unemployment among minorities. He's pushing prison reform that directly benefits families of black men. He calls on absent leaders of a city where minorities are the main victims of crime and blight Wow. Trump really sucks as a bigot.

But the press sees any criticism of a politician of color as racist. Of course, what's racist is that kind of pandering. Was Trump's attack on Bill de Blasio, just days ago, also racist? As always, Trump's hits everyone, 600 targets on twitter alone. Still, the media claims he targets only minorities. I guess that makes the BBC racist, too.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If you want to know what poverty in America looks like, well, this is it. Incredibly, this entire block here is pretty much made up of dilapidated abandoned houses. Incredibly, some people ask or living in between this, though.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Racism with an accent. Baltimore's mayor wasn't much better either.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: What the hell. We should just take all these (BLEEP) down. Oh, you can smell the rats. Oh, my god, you can smell the dead animals. Lot of this stuff was privately owned. We need lawyers to help us condemn these properties.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: You could smell the rats. Then, there's the New York Times claiming Baltimore's hell is one few American's cities had seen in years. I wish -- sadly, more than a few American cities have. L.A., Oakland, Detroit, St. Louis, what do they all have in common? It's the liberal machine inflicting the suffering. No wonder they want Trump to shut up about it.

Welcome back, Dana, you're away from a long time. We missed you terribly.

DANA PERINO, CO-HOST: Oh, wow.

GUTFELD: We missed you terribly means we didn't miss you.

PERINO: You didn't miss me --

(LAUGHTER)

GUTFELD: So now, with a few tweets, with a few tweets, all of media is thinking about Baltimore again. They didn't think about it before, but now, there just, oh my God, because Trump's insulted or actually pointed out what's going on in Baltimore.

PERINO: OK. I'm so glad to be back. I have so many comments here. But I will not say them all at once, even if they're all brilliant. Number one, let's talk about the media for a second --

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: That's a great way to focus attention on a problem to get change is when you focus on an issue that you care about, right? So in the last two years what do most of the media care about? Collusion and impeachment, right? So that's a fantasy that's going -- we'll talk about that later in the show.

GUTFELD: Thank you.

PERINO: I think that the issue with Baltimore and poverty, I think in some people's minds is separate from him talking about Elijah Cummings. They think that the attack against Elijah Cummings is racist.

GUTFELD: Yeah.

PERINO: Elijah Cummings has said that the border conditions are deplorable. Like, that's a horrible thing. And the president sees this thing on Fox & Friends, this report, and he's like, well, wait, what about this?

GUTFELD: Yeah.

PERINO: And there's a lot of people in Baltimore saying, hey, we could use some attention here. But they don't want Elijah Cummings -- I don't necessarily think for him to be attack personally. If you remember, remember when Rashida Tlaib, the congresswoman, went after Mark Meadows and said that he was being racist in that hearing a couple months ago? Like, maybe, four months ago. It was Elijah Cummings who said, wait, stop, Mark Meadows is not a racist. And he actually was able to bring Tlaib and Mark Meadows together the next day and they hugged it out. So, I think that there's that part of it. The other thing I would say is --

GUTFELD: But are you saying that criticizing Baltimore is racist?

PERINO: No, I didn't say that. I think people --

JESSE WATTERS, CO-HOST: You've been gone a long time.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: I'm saying --

GUTFELD: What has happened to you?

PERINO: I don't know. My earpiece is falling out. It's like hard times, like, getting back in here. Two of the last three mayor of Baltimore had resign --

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: -- out of corruption, right? And then, you have had a series of problems. Now some cities, like their peers city, made different decisions 15 years ago. Look at something like a Nashville, or Denver, Houston, lots of cities that made different -- like there's a way to approach and say -- maybe the president could say, we have a better suggestion. We could do this better.

GUTFELD: That's -- OK. So, Juan, that's why I think that it's not enough for Trump to tweet. I think that if you -- he had solutions, like, OK, Bill Pulte. I know this guy Bill Pulte. We got problems in Baltimore. I want to send a tax group to work. I think then, you get the best of both worlds. You get the spotlight and the solution.

JUAN WILLIAMS, CO-HOST: Well, this is just not the way he talks about hard-hit areas that are mostly white. It's not the way he talks about people who are suffering from those historic levels of opioid deaths in Appalachia, Ohio, Georgia -- you know, he goes in there and he says, hey, you know, we're going to do better. We know how to solve this problem. To pick up on what you're saying, we have heroes here. We will succeed. But when he talks about areas that are hard hit in urban America, especially Black urban America because I think it's important to note that Elijah Cummings comes from Maryland, which is I think one of the richest states in the union, and several parts of his district are way over the national average in income.

Not only that, I think Columbia and Maryland is ranked at the safest place. So we're talking about inner city Baltimore, a section of his district. And then the president chooses to attack in this way without any inspiration, encouragement, or solutions.

GUTFELD: Fox & Friends.

WILLIAMS: What?

GUTFELD: Inspiration.

WILLIAMS: Oh, Fox & Friends, I'll leave that to you. But I will say this, it's upsetting to me regularly that so many people -- when they hear the word racism, they react to the word, the label, as opposed to the actions. And I think with Trump -- I mean, I could go back, you know, way back to the 70's when the Justice Department said he had to stop, and I'm quoting here, threatening and interfering with black people who are trying to rent in his apartment. You can go back to the Central Park Five. You can go to the birther movement.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: When he said that judge -- that judge who was born to Mexican parents, an American judge, couldn't preside in his case because he was biased? I think Paul Ryan said it was the definition of racism. Paul Ryan, former speaker, a Republican.

GUTFELD: Well, that's Paul Ryan.

WILLIAMS: So, it seems to me when you say, you know, action matters, not words, I like what you said, which is -- so, if -- Mr. President, these are your people. These are Americans. If you can get in there and do something --

GUTFELD: Would you let -- OK. Would they let then -- Baltimore let Trump do something? I doubt it.

WATTERS: Trump has things on the table right now that could solve a lot of these issues, infrastructure. You don't think Elijah Cummings a senior house Democrat could put some pork together on an infrastructure bill and maybe help some of these houses, some of these transportation hubs, some of these ports right in his district. How about illegal immigration? Undercutting the wages of black Americans, undercutting their labor or trade.

Because you know what, Juan? One of the major issues facing Baltimore is the industrialization. They lost the steel. They lost the ship building. They lost the auto manufacturing. They lost all of that. And what is Trump come along and proposing? Hey, maybe you guys could get together and sign and pass the USMCA. Maybe a better trade deal with Mexico and Canada. But they have sat on the sidelines, the Democrats, and done nothing that would have helped all of these issues in Baltimore.

Instead, they've used the race card to deflect attention from their failures when all of these things, the high crime, the rodents, the depopulation, all of those things have happened on their watch. And they just want to point fingers at the president, and he said exactly the same thing, Democrats and the media have said about Baltimore, yet he's accused of being --

GUTFELD: He said the same thing. He said -- Bernie said just recently --

(CROSSTALK)

KATIE PAVLICH, CO-HOST: Not that recently. He said nothing has change.

GUTFELD: Yeah.

PAVLICH: Watching this whole thing blow up over the weekend. The only people who were connecting rodents and rats in an infestation to minorities and Baltimore were his critics. President Trump --

GUTFELD: The media.

PAVLICH: -- was referring to actual rodents and rats that were shown in these videos and exposed when someone who's a journalist. Where are all the journalists, right? So, Kimberly Klacik, I think is how you say her last name. She's an elected official in Baltimore County, and she went around to these neighborhoods and just simply look and videotaped and talk to the people who were living there. You don't have to listen to Donald Trump about what's going on there. She interviewed residents who were there about the problems that they've been dumping for years and years.

And Bernie Sanders in 2015 calls it a third world country and doesn't get the same reaction. And the question about moving forward and how to change this, you know, get in the weeds of the wonkiness of D.C., but HUD led by Ben Carson is actually rewriting the rules right now about zoning and federal funding and deregulation so that a lot of these big cities which has sunken into these pits of crime and infestation of rodents and horrible living conditions, Juan, to reduce some of that stuff and actually build a better life for the people who are victim of the Democratic machine for 50 years.

WILLIAMS: I'm all for it. I'm all for it. But I just say when I noticed that when he goes after the so-called squad, or when he went after John Lewis the civil right icon from Atlanta --

PAVLICH: Or Joe Biden. Or Bernie Sanders.

WILLIAMS: No, no, hang on. What does he do when he goes after critics who are people of color? He starts talking about rats and rodents and infestation --

PAVLICH: There are literal rats running around --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Juan, you're defending rats again.

(CROSSTALK)

PAVLICH: There are rats in the video.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: It's the second time you defended rats.

WILLIAMS: What does the Baltimore Sun said? I thought they have a great - - Baltimore Sun editorial said I'd rather have rats than be a rat.

GUTFELD: All right. Speaking of Baltimore Sun, don't we have other headlines in which they actually agreed with everything that Trump said?

WILLIAMS: Nobody is arguing these points that Baltimore --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Rat film documentary on PBS tonight. I guess PBS is racist. You want last words --

WILLIAMS: No, he says this constantly about critics of color --

GUTFELD: No, he's on the side of the people, not the rats.

WATTERS: When he ran for president, he said New Hampshire was a drug- infested den. During his inaugural address he talked about American carnage in the way working class --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: He talked about white Nancy Pelosi's street, and white Bill de Blasio's street. It doesn't have a color.

GUTFELD: All right, we've got to move on. Even after Mueller's testimony, Democrats' impeachment obsession is far from over, Dana. How they're planning to go after President Trump, ahead.

PERINO: So glad to be back.

WATTERS: Democrats are ready to go off the deep end on impeachment despite no bombshell evidence and a total lack of public support. Almost half House Democrats want to open impeachment inquiry against the president. House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler is one of the Democrats leading the charge.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. JERRY NADLER (D-NY): My personal view is that he richly deserves impeachment. He has done many impeachable offenses. He's violated the laws six ways from Sunday, but that's not the question. The question is can we develop enough evidence before to put before the American people?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: While Democrats can't come to grips with the fact that Robert Mueller's testimony was a total flop, according to a new poll nearly half of Americans say the hearings didn't move the needle to change their views on impeachment. All right. So that's no surprise. Everybody was pretty locked in.

But, Juan, what Jerry Nadler said interested me. He's basically saying after two years and millions of dollars with 17 lawyers, they still haven't developed enough evidence that he committed high crimes and misdemeanors. So you think we would have known by now?

WILLIAMS: I think he said that he believes that there is justification for impeachment, but he wants the American people to see it in a way that's convincing because this is a political act. This is not about a court of law, Jesse.

WATTERS: Right.

WILLIAMS: So --

WATTERS: But they're still not convinced.

WILLIAMS: Well, he wants to build is a case in terms of public perception so that he could have it because -- by the way, you were wrong. It's like -- in terms of public pressure it's like 65 to 70 percent of Democrats think the president should be impeached. But if you go to the broader audiences, especially Republicans, they don't think it. And independents also don't seems to think --

WATTERS: You're right. But the poll we're citing was that no one's opinions changed.

WILLIAMS: Well, a lot of people didn't change, but I think even in the recent Fox poll what you see is a slight tick-up in the number of people who say he should be impeached. My thought is Nancy Pelosi is the whole ball game, most important player, and she's unchanged. So she falls under your category there.

WATTERS: Right.

WILLIAMS: And she doesn't see impeachment as advancing Democratic policies or Democratic politics. The politics, I think, from Nancy Pelosi's view is that really, you know what, beat him at election time and don't allow him to put posture as the great martyr for people on his side. Oh, these Democrats. Oh, the press they're after me. You know what? Just beat him at the polls. I mean, people want to fire him today for what's going on with the intelligence community and getting Dan Coats out there and putting a political hacking.

WATTERS: Is that a political hacking, Juan, to form a prosecutor --

(CROSSTALK) WATTERS: That's fine. I think Brennan was the hack.

WILLIAMS: Oh, is that right?

WATTERS: Mispronounce his name.

WILLIAMS: Oh, yeah.

WATTERS: Katie, I mean, what did you think about Juan's point that Pelosi now has -- I guess, attempted to quiet the impeachment push? Is she successful? Because I thought it'd be dead after the Mueller hearings --

PAVLICH: She's hasn't really quite it though. They're still doing the pseudo-impeachment without really doing impeachment, right? So they're claiming that this is all about oversight with Jerry Nadler, going on and saying that his personal view that he should be impeached, and accusing the president of all these crimes. And if we're not going to see any change in people's opinions after Mueller testified, which was supposed to be the big ending.

I mean, the report was supposed to be the end. That wasn't satisfying enough. Then they bring him in to testify, that was a complete disaster, train wreck, even Democrats are admitting that. And now, she's trying again to balance out the 70 percent of the Democrats who want impeachment with the moderates who were voted in in 2018 that she would like to win again in 2020.

WATTERS: Do you think that Jerry Nadler is doing this because he is facing a left-wing primary in next year? You think he's trying to go hard left to snuff that out?

PERINO: Is that a conspiracy theory or is that real?

WATTERS: No.

PERINO: I mean, I was away and I saw something about that. I don't think that Jerry Nadler is probably that worried. I mean, AOC was able to knock off --

WATTERS: That's true.

PERINO: -- a congressman. Remember, he just sent a surrogate to the debates because he didn't even care. Maybe Nadler will pay more attention. Nancy Pelosi, on the other hand, though, like, she's basically said August is going to be the month that they win the messaging. And she said we're going to focus exclusively on health care, so we'll see how that goes. One thing she does have on her favor is despite all these pressures, the freshmen Democrats that won in those purple districts, swing districts, have raised a ton of money. They're way ahead of their Republican counterparts, so there's that.

WATTERS: Really? I did not know that, Dana. That's very depressing. Greg?

GUTFELD: I immediately forgotten that.

(LAUGHTER)

GUTFELD: Pretend like she did not say it. Again, this is their response after the Mueller fiasco, could you imagine if it had been a success. It would have been like the red wedding at Games of Thrones. Bodies everywhere. Look, you know what impeachment is? I keep thinking -- this is -- to Juan's point, I don't think this is something that they really want. If they get it, they're not going to want it. Have you ever like ran away from home? Ran away from home and you make it one block and then you sit on the curb.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Kind of miss your parents and that meat loaf, and you turn around and you come back. I think the Democrats just want to say there running away from home. They really don't want to run away from home.

WATTERS: So you don't really believe that they want to impeach the president?

GUTFELD: I think they're some that do. But I think overall they -- to Juan's point, I think they know that will turn him into a martyr. It will help him the way it helped Bill Clinton.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: It would be better for them all if they just recognize that the 2016 elections really was about policy, and about approach, and about tone, and not about this because they've been chasing this for so long. And the longer that they wait, the closer that we get to 2020.

WATTERS: All right, we're getting pretty close. President Trump threatens to label left-wing Antifa thugs a terror group. The journalist who survived their brutal attack reacts to that, next.

PAVLICH: Dana.

PERINO: I'm so sorry.

(LAUGHTER)

PERINO: I was just saying --

WATTERS: Welcome back.

PERINO: That's really embarrassing. And I hope it didn't make on TMZ because I could really use something. And I have some really great points. Greg, I've talking to you in the commercial break. All right, we've shown you many examples of violent clashes involving Antifa. You remember that. But now President Trump says he make classify the group as a terrorist organization, the president blasting the mass agitators on twitter and saying doing so would make it easier for police to do their jobs.

And remember, conservative journalist Andy Ngo who was assaulted while covering an Antifa protest in Portland, Oregon, last month, he's now speaking out in support of the president's idea.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ANDY NGO, JOURNALIST: This will provide the framework for local authorities and, especially, federal authorities to start investigating this criminal cartel for the street thugs that they are. But addition to the street hooliganism that we see over and over on the streets of America, this news bin also has a political ideology that's agitating for violent political revolution. It's been four weeks since my beating and robbery outside the justice center, ironically. There's not been a single arrest.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: I want to get to the arrest point for a second. But to prove that I did prepare for this segment, even though I wasn't prepared at that moment, so the question is that you can think outside the box on terrorism, but not outside the constitution. So when it comes to Antifa, I'm curious what you think, Greg, you cannot have protective speech if your speech is used to help criminals create acts of violence.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: A simple solution is to remove masks in public settings, because they're only wearing masks to escape the consequences of their violent actions. I'm not going to blame -- you know, I'm not going to blame the Democrats.

PERINO: Oh, OK. Do you want to blame the media?

(LAUGHTER)

GUTFELD: OK. I'm going to tell you, Antifa is -- I think Juan will agree with me on this. Antifa is a very small violent group of losers. They don't represent the Democratic Party. I don't like it when they do that with the alt-right people, but they do find shelter in the greater belief that if your adversary isn't wrong, it's evil. The old crowd-hammer line. So that way if you believe your adversary is evil as opposed to wrong that justify violence. That narrative has been pushed by the media. So Antifa is merely really the white dandruff falling from CNN's head.

PERINO: That isn't blaming the media.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: That hasn't change --

GUTFELD: You could save the show 45 seconds. I should just stop.

PERINO: But, Kate, on the constitutional front.

PAVLICH: Yeah.

PERINO: If this is allowed, right? If President Trump ready to go through this -- muster, it goes to Supreme Court. The Supreme Court says it's fine, what's to stop others groups then from being targeted in the same way? Not that other groups use the mask. I think the mask is an important part.

GUTFELD: The KKK.

PAVLICH: The argument for Antifa being a terrorist organization because they're using violence to reach a political end, right? So they're -- then are problems with citizenship. These are American citizens. Can you designate internal terrorist organization is their citizens was the criteria. You can also designate groups like this as gangs which gives law enforcement more ability to target them, you know, different groups of people --

(CROSSTALK)

PAVLICH: But, I agree with Greg in the sense that, no, Antifa doesn't represent all Democrats. However, Democrats are protecting Antifa. For example, Andy Ngo says that no one has been arrested as of the result of his --

GUTFELD: It's Portland.

PAVLICH: -- brutal assault, almost dying as a result of that. The Portland mayor has, you know, claimed that he condemns it, but hasn't made an effort to actually arrest these people. And when people in Washington, D.C. are asked about this, Democrats, they run away and don't answer the question. Whereas with the tea party which was not a violent group using violence as a political ends to a mean, they were accused of all of these things and every single Republican across the country was asked to condemn them over free speech --

PERINO: That's an important definition of terrorism, Jesse, is to try to advance your political goals through violent means. Your thoughts. Any thoughts?

WATTERS: What was that again? Oh, I'm sorry. I'm pulling a Dana. I may be doing that from now on.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: No, I kind of disagree. I would say I don't want them labeled a domestic terror group. I think it gives the federal government too much authority over American citizens to infiltrate them and surveyed them. And they've never killed anybody. The bloods and the crips, I mean, they've done much more damage and killed many more people. White nationalists, neo-Nazis killed many more people, much more dangerous. They're not designated like that. It literally is a bunch of pale white kids living in their parent's basement.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: They can't throw a punch. They threw a few cement (ph) milk shakes.

PERINO: But they get certainly high, because they've not made any arrests, Juan. WATTERS: Well, I mean I would agree it's because of the people and these municipalities don't charge them and the police have a very hands off.

GUTFELD: OK. Can I just add before you go to Juan? Isn't it interesting that these guys don't pull this crap in New York or Boston or Chicago? It's only in Portland which leads me to think, it's like 50 people. WATTERS: Yes, it's not like this international network of people.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: That are getting financing.

PERINO: Germans.

WATTERS: It's just a loose screw around the country, they're angry.

PERINO: Let's turn it over to you, Juan.

WILLIAMS: Well, I find myself in agreement with so much has been said, because I think anybody disturbing the peace, anyone who is perpetrating violence for whatever cause, political or otherwise, they should be not only stopped, but they should be arrested.

I don't know if the mask is preventing the arrest. I don't know why. No one has been arrested. To Andy's point. But I will say that in terms of the threat, that's where I see it somewhat differently. I think Antifa means anti-fascist. I think people who are protesting against the kind of White Nationalist fascist actions that they perceive on the other side can be legitimate protesters.

I don't think they have to be viewed as somehow a threat to the peace or to society--

PAVLICH: But they're not legitimizing Antifa's preface.

WILLIAMS: No, but I'm saying, for example, Chris Wray, the FBI Director said, just last week that more than half of all the domestic terrorism in this country is White Nationalist domestic terror. If you want - if the President is sincere here, let's not doubt him. I think if there is somebody that you want to designate as a threat to us, gosh, who is perpetrating most of the domestic terror in America, white men--

GUTFELD: But Antifa beat Andy Ngo, a gay Asian man. I don't think he's all right.

WILLIAMS: Yes but look what happened yesterday in California. A gunman who was apparently posting like White Nationalist manifestos is killing.

WATTERS: But Juan, since 2000, radical Islam and jihadists have killed many more American citizens.

WILLIAMS: Sure. WATTERS: Than White Nationalists.

WILLIAMS: Yes.

GUTFELD: But they only count after 2001.

PERINO: And they are designated as terrorists.

WATTERS: Right.

WILLIAMS: Yes, that's what. That's an important point.

PERINO: I see that even after that rough start, I got everyone to agree. I'm on a roll. Up next, two American teens arrested for murder in Italy and the controversy surrounding this leaked photo of one of them while in police custody.

WILLIAMS: Welcome back. Two American teenagers arrested for allegedly murdering an Italian policeman in a drug deal gone bad. Police there say, two plainclothes officers confronted the teens after they robbed a drug dealer, because the drug dealer had rip them off.

During the altercation that followed one of the officers was stabbed 11 times. He later died. One of the Americans now admits to killing the policeman but claims he did it in self-defense because he thought he was being strangled. And there is a new dramatic development in this story over this leaked photo. It shows one of the suspects sitting handcuffed and blindfolded before his police interrogation. The image raising serious questions about the validity of the teen's confession. Jesse, one of the young men is 18, the other 19, they're from the San Francisco. I think San Jose area specifically. And I think that the police argument is he was blindfolded so that he could not see documents about the case that are there in front of him on the desk. How does this hit you?

WATTERS: Well, blindfolded, I mean they could do a lot worse to someone overseas. I mean thank God, this didn't happen and like, I didn't want to name a country, but thank God--

GUTFELD: Thank you, Jesse.

PERINO: I mean the restraint.

WATTERS: I did, right. So, obviously it's not proper to treat a suspect like that, but I'm not going to cry. I'm sure they took it off and it's going to be fine. We've seen a lot of these stories where you know initial reports suggest something happened and then weeks later, we find out it was the exact opposite. I don't know if that's the case at all. I hope he gets due process. I hope they treat him well. He gets good representation. But if he's guilty, I hope he faces severe punishment.

As an American, I hate to see news of when other Americans go overseas and stab someone to death, horrible. It's not American and it's not a good look for the USA. So, from what I read about it, these seem like kind of privileged bad apples that had some bad reputations and it doesn't look good for them.

WILLIAMS: But Katie, even the Italian police have said, it was wrong to have that young man blindfolded in that way in the police station and the young man have said that it wasn't clear that the officers who were plainclothes as I said earlier had identified themselves as police officers. Now, I'm not saying you should go around stabbing people even if they're not police officers, but you understand their argument? PAVLICH: I don't know exactly what happened, but I do know is that the Italian police also have a track record of not doing things on par and framing people into murderers, especially Americans. So, I'm very skeptical of all of the facts in this case and I'm going to wait for more. But it certainly gives you a better appreciation for the American justice system, innocent until proven guilty. You have the right to remain silent. They tried to coax a confession out of these two and then they were saying, they know - they accuse each other of doing it.

They took one back. And also, you know having an attorney. I mean they're getting blindfolded and having to answer questions under interrogation at the foreign police force without an attorney.

Now, if they did this then obviously, they should be brought to justice. But if they didn't, then I think they'll be a lot more appreciative when they come home of how we handle things here in America overseas.

PERINO: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Dana, I'll just open it to your thoughts. I will add quickly that the police say they found the knife used in the young man's hotel room.

PERINO: So, apparently, they were trying to buy cocaine and they were mad because they realized that it was just crushed aspirin that they were given, so then the scuffle. I've never tried to buy.

WATTERS: Well, you've got to test it before you do the deal. Right, Greg.

PERINO: I have no idea how that works.

GUTFELD: I wouldn't know.

PAVLICH: We're not in Italy, guys.

GUTFELD: Don't put the camera on me.

PERINO: It's highly unusual in Italy for a police officer to be killed in the line of duty and especially to be murdered. Imagine, if a foreign tourist was over here in America. Drug deal gone bad and an American police officer was murdered. Right. Of course, we would hope for the due process and all the right things, but we as a country, we'd be furious.

GUTFELD: Yes, that's my point, exactly. If the situation were reversed, that would be a longer segment on "The Five." Two young Italians partying in the U.S. you know stabs a police officer. That's going to be big news.

But going back to your point that the only - because this is in the initial fog of war, so we don't know what's going on. What kind of drug dealer goes to the police? Would they care - would they have a crime committed against them. Officer, I was so--

PERINO: But they were undercover.

GUTFELD: With the drug dealer?

PERINO: No. The police officer.

WILLIAMS: The cops.

GUTFELD: Oh! But the drug dealer knew.

PERINO: I don't know. Maybe he thought he was not an undercover cop. I don't know.

GUTFELD: Well he said--

PERINO: It didn't help.

GUTFELD: It's like you're a drug dealer, you don't go to the police to complain is what I'm saying.

PAVLICH: Yes.

GUTFELD: I don't know. I think a year maybe--

WATTERS: You smell foul play.

GUTFELD: What?

WATTERS: Do you think this is suspicious.

GUTFELD: I don't know_-

WATTERS: If Americans were setup.

GUTFELD: I can say that I know nothing about this. And I'm always scared to interject any speculation to the stuff like this.

WATTERS: But--

GUTFELD: But the media helps curb maybe more extreme behavior by showing that photo. I mean maybe that helps. WILLIAMS: One quick question for you guys though. So, is it a good defense to say, I feared I was being strangled by the cop, so I stabbed him? PAVLICH: I don't know. I mean you're saying as a self-defense.

WILLIAMS: Yes. It's a policeman.

WATTERS: But he had no choke marks on his neck.

PAVLICH: If identified themselves.

WATTERS: That's what they said.

PAVLICH: No, that's on a justification if the police identified themselves.

WILLIAMS: It's a bad situation. This teenager quite different. He's now a millionaire, thanks to his epic video game skills. How this kid cashed in. I'm going to borrow a word from Trump, Jesse, bigly. He cashed in bigly during a Fortnite tournament next on THE FIVE.

PAVLICH: All right. Well, that's the sound of a 16-year-old winning $3 million. How he did it might surprise you. The kid from Pennsylvania wrapped it all up that day in cash by winning the Fortnite Video Game World Cup Championship. He beat over a hundred other players from 30 countries to capture the prize. So, Jesse, eSports have been on the rise, it'd be nice to win $3 million in one day. Video games haven't always been this popular. What do you think about this?

WATTERS: There's an old saying, I'm not sure you've heard this before. The meek shall inherit the Earth. This is what we're talking about. These are kids that got picked last in gym class. Now they're winning 3 million doing nothing, except twiddling their thumbs together. This is not in place of competitive sports.

Parents should not listen a little Jimmy say, hey mom, you know I'm not going outside because you know I might win 3 million like my friend did. No. They need to get outside and grass stains on them, sweat, feel pressure, get flagged, hurt themselves, pick themselves back up. I don't think this is a good idea at all. PAVLICH: OK, Greg, you disagree.

GUTFELD: Oh! Absolutely. This guy 3 million, he made more in a day than I make in a month.

WATTERS: Someone docked his pay now.

GUTFELD: No, this is great. This allows kids now to tell their parents that they're not playing their training, right. It's like you want your mortgage paid off Mom and Dad, leave me the hell alone.

PERINO: I'm not going to--

GUTFELD: Yes. And by the way, OK, to your point. In your entire neighborhood of kids playing one sport, one tenth of one percent of that kid might make it to college. That kid might make it into the minor leagues. One out of a thousand makes it the pro. Here, you have a higher percentage of kids who will make it somewhere and be successful than in any pro sports.

WATTERS: Competitive sports in middle school or high school builds character. GUTFELD: That's a lie.

WATTERS: You learn your communications.

GUTFELD: It's a lie.

WATTERS: Especially team sports you learn on how to share.

GUTFELD: No, no.

WATTERS: How to not take the lead sometimes.

GUTFELD: No. Sports is evil.

WATTERS: This teaches you nothing. Literally nothing.

PAVLICH: OK.

GUTFELD: Sports is evil.

WATTERS: Sports is evil.

PAVLICH: OK. Dana, you've got a wonderful interview on The Daily Briefing today.

PERINO: The Slasher.

PAVLICH: About various topic and it was really interesting.

GUTFELD: Who was the guy?

GUTFELD: They sold out entire arena.

PERINO: His name is Slasher. That's his nickname for Fortnite. But he's Rod Breslow (ph). He lives in in Brooklyn and he was willing to come on the show and explain all this to me. It is such big money and all of these state - cities are trying to compete to have these big competitions. There is one coming up. Another one Jesse, I'm going to see if we can go in a month and a half. There is going to be another one.

These kids have agents.

PAVLICH: Wow.

PERINO: They made $156 billion in this industry last year. So, I think it is real. The thing that is pretty amazing is that you think who are the most amazing individual sports and athletes. I would put cowboys there. Right. So, the National Finals Rodeo. That is a one-time event, once a year. The total purse for that is like a million dollars.

PAVLICH: Right. PERINO: So--

GUTFELD: You want to hear some worse.

PAVLICH: What?

GUTFELD: Like the Kentucky Derby, what is that, what do they win like a couple of million. That's a three-year-old horse.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: What's the horse going to do with that money?

PAVLICH: Get there, buy lots of apples and carrots. So, Juan, they sell out entire stadiums like Madison Square Garden.

WILLIAMS: Yes.

PAVLICH: It's a whole event. This isn't playing in their basement. WATTERS: Nerd alert.

WILLIAMS: It's more so overseas. They get huge audiences. In fact, what I read recently was that they have a bigger audience than the Super Bowl and the World Cup. GUTFELD: But it's hard to watch. I mean you're watching people - you're watching people do something.

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: There is no action really. PERINO: I think that--

WILLIAMS: But there is action.

PERINO: I just don't understand it.

WILLIAMS: There is action on the screen. But I'm surprised that Jesse, because I think it's me as an older person, I think it's a generational divide that people like me don't get it.

PAVLICH: Yes, for sure.

WILLIAMS: But I think that you should get this, because I bet you grew up playing you know--

WATTERS: I grew up playing Nintendo, I mean Mario Brothers.

WILLIAMS: Yes.

WATTERS: And things like that.

WILLIAMS: But this is a more sophisticated--

PAVLICH: No money. Oh! Man.

WILLIAMS: Version of that.

WATTERS: Right.

GUTFELD: I was a pong guy.

WATTERS: My point is this Juan; these are not athletes--

WILLIAMS: Wait a second.

GUTFELD: Body shaming. Are you body shaming?

WATTERS: And parents of these kids should not be fooled into thinking that their son's going to strike rich at some weirdo competition. This has never been--

WILLIAMS: Wait - Jesse.

WATTERS: From this.

GUTFELD: Weirdo competition.

WILLIAMS: All right. I say this, my favorite sports team--

WATTERS: Do you think any of these people have girlfriends, Gutfeld?

PERINO: Yes, they do.

WATTERS: Really? Playing video games.

WILLIAMS: What is wrong.

WATTERS: How do you mean anybody playing video games.

PERINO: They meet people from all over the world.

WATTERS: Yes, digitally. You don't actually meet them in person.

WILLIAMS: Yes, they do.

PERINO: Now they go to these competitions and they get together.

WILLIAMS: And they play together. You can say, hey, here's a console. I'll play you.

WATTERS: If my children want to stay inside and not go outside and look at the screen and go like this, all day long. I'll say, no. Get outside and play.

GUTFELD: OK. How about this. Would you rather have your daughter date a jock or a kid playing video games.

PAVLICH: Video games.

GUTFELD: Video games.

WATTERS: Really. No.

WILLIAMS: I don't know what's going here. But I will say that if you go to professional sports in the U.S. today, what you see is, there is more gambling.

PAVLICH: That's true.

WILLIAMS: They're bringing gambling on site. And now they're bringing E games on site because the young people will only come to the stadium if they can do this.

WATTERS: Is there gambling involved.

PAVLICH: Well, you're a big fan.

WILLIAMS: No.

PAVLICH: There might be.

WILLIAMS: Gambling is separate.

WATTERS: Oh! You almost had me.

PAVLICH: If you're actually a fan unlike Jesse, who thinks this is weird or whatever, they actually do stream this at bars, at home and they have viewing party. So, plenty of things to do. One More Thing is up next.

GUTFELD: One More Thing. All right. We haven't had a cat off. Have we? Yes, it's a cat off, everybody. You know the rules. I'm going to play three cat videos and then you guys vote, which one is your favorite. OK. Let's go to cat video number one. Look at this, it's a kitty on an ass. That's right. Look at the cat. Cat taking a ride on a donkey. I don't think you can get any better than that, although I'm kind of against interspecies mating. But I think it's a beautiful video.

PERINO: Right.

GUTFELD: Video two. You want to see the tamest cat fight ever. They're fighting it out. Look at that. They don't know whether to punch each other or make beautiful love. Those little cats. They hug at the end, don't they hug? I think they hug. All right. Enough of that. Let's go to the third cat video. Yes, it's a cat at a barber, getting those little whiskers trimmed. He seems to be able to - he's got his own little, what you might call it. What do you call it?

PAVLICH: You're looking a little cat. GUTFELD: Yes. All right. Let's vote. Video one, cat, video two, Katie?

PAVLICH: I'll go for three, because he looks like he's going to murder everybody.

GUTFELD: Juan?

WILLIAMS: Greg, I'm so disappointed. I mean first of all, if you count the announcer part, I'll give it the number one. But is that a zebra or a donkey.

PERINO: It's a donkey.

WILLIAMS: I mean what kind of donkey is colored like that.

GUTFELD: I don't know.

PERINO: Donkeys.

PAVLICH: Maybe it's a--

WILLIAMS: I've never seen a donkey like that.

PAVLICH: Other things called they're not donkey.

GUTFELD: Jesse.

WATTERS: Number two. Number two obviously.

PERINO: I'm going to number one. GUTFELD: All right. Number one wins Cat on a donkey. Thank you. Dana, you're next. PERINO: So, I made a New Year's resolution last year that I would get home to see family and I was able to get there, we are in Newcastle Wyoming visiting Matt Perino, my Uncle Matt and all of his big family. And I've got pictures. This is part of the family.

PAVLICH: Yay.

PERINO: This - you've got to see this little one. That is Lucy Perino, she's a new puppy. And then I've got Jewel, Jewel, she's like 14. She still plays with that basketball. And then you've got Ruby, I thought you would like her, Greg.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: That's Ruby. Here's a cat for you. Harvey, he has a respiratory problem, he gets to live in the house. Pretty sweet deal. Chicken. Everybody loves the chicken. This is Thunder, I have so many pictures. Thunder, I've got to go faster. I found a tractor for Greg. This is a John Deere tractor for Greg.

A family photo there with Aunt Donna, Wade, Preston and everybody, my sister too. The face is Mount Rushmore. You've got to go there, when you're there. I saw a bear.

GUTFELD: Good.

PERINO: I'm seeing this bear taking a bath.

WATTERS: There you go.

PERINO: I've got this for Jesse. This is steak from The Ranch and Leo Perino - I had a great time going home, I highly recommend it.

GUTFELD: Jesse?

WATTERS: Look at marvelization on that steak. When can I get out there?

GUTFELD: Go, Jesse.

WATTERS: I'm ready. OK.

PERINO: They want you to know.

WATTERS: Don't rush me, Greg. It's shark week. So, we're going to be bringing you shark related stores--

GUTFELD: You've got 90 seconds.

WATTERS: OK. This guy Frank O'Rourke's out in Jacksonville catching a wave. But watch what happens here he is discussing. Roll it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

FRANK O'ROURKE, PRO-SURFER: I was just laying on my board right behind me and waiting for a wave. All of a sudden, the shark comes out of the water and grabs onto my arm. You have all the teeth, the rows of teeth. Kind of just clamped onto my arm. (END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: So, instead of going to the hospital, you know where he went?

GUTFELD: Where?

WATTERS: The bar.

GUTFELD: There you go.

WATTERS: He goes right to the bar and knocks back a few shots and celebrates his newfound fame.

PERINO: But he didn't have to pay for it. WATTERS: Exactly.

GUTFELD: All right, Juan.

WILLIAMS: All right, a big wedding weekend for one of THE FIVE's camera crew, Domenico Diatri (ph). He married Krystal (ph) at the Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church on Poughkeepsie, Saturday. Father Anthony Meza Gilly Jr. (ph) officiated. Here they are with the bridesmaids and groomsmen on the steps of the church.

Happy reception also in Poughkeepsie. And here's the first cut of their beautiful cake. Congratulations, Dom. Congratulations, Krystal. Long happy.

WATTERS: Congratulations.

GUTFELD: Great place to pick your toes.

PAVLICH: OK. All right. Well--

GUTFELD: Poughkeepsie.

PAVLICH: I want to wish a very Happy Birthday to these 18 very adorable panda cubs. There is 18 of them. They had a cake made of crushed ice and a card made of bamboo.

GUTFELD: Wow.

PAVLICH: They all hung out in China and had a party--

GUTFELD: Spoiled.

PAVLICH: For their first birthday. They're out of conservatory.

PERINO: They made it for their first birthday.

GUTFELD: Yes, that's rare.

PAVLICH: They had 31 pandas born in 2018. And this was their big birthday bash. So--

GUTFELD: Overrated.

PAVLICH: Good for them even that--

GUTFELD: Overrated animals. Let's face it. That's not my favorite bear. My favorite bear is coming up right now.

