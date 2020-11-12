Trump campaign demands transparency, accountability in vote audit push

This is a rush transcript from “Hannity" November 11, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

HANNITY: Welcome to HANNITY tonight. It's 9:00 p.m. on the East Coast, 6:00 p.m. on the West Coast.



And while the very frail, the very weak, cognitively struggling Joe Biden is probably fast asleep in his basement bunker, dreaming of picking out drapes for the Oval Office, well, investigations continue in multiple key states.



Where hundreds now of sworn affidavits are being filed, lawsuits are being filed, alleging serious election misconduct.



And I have a message for the media mob and hypocritical Democratic Socialist tonight.



But we begin tonight, let's start with a look at the state of Pennsylvania.



After shocking scenes of Election Day chaos in Philadelphia, questions about mail-in ballots and irregularities across the state, lawmakers now on both sides of the aisle are calling for an election audit. That's a first step.



In Michigan, the Trump campaign filed a lawsuit accusing poll workers of blocking election observers from viewing the vote counting process, which by the way, it is written into the law.



Meanwhile, other suits are filed in Pennsylvania, Nevada, Arizona, and Georgia.



And breaking earlier today, Georgia's secretary of state finally ordered a full recount by hand.



Now, this is critical as we get into the software, as John Solomon reported, used in 28 states, that had the little computer software glitch in Michigan.



You're going to be hearing a lot more about this in the days to come.



This comes, too, as the Trump campaign highlighted a number of Georgians who voted from beyond the grave.



This is an amazing thing in this country. I never knew this was possible.



But according to the campaign, quote, `James Blalock from Covington, Georgia," he had his name used to pass a ballot last week. He died in 2006.



Deborah Jean Christiansen from Roswell -- I lived in Roswell four years, suburb of Atlanta -- passed away in May of 2019. Yet, someone registered her on October 5th this year.



The campaign found votes from Linda Kesler, who died in 2003, also from an Edward Skwiot, who died in 2015.



Of course, these are just a few examples.



Look at your screen. In state after state after state, there's evidence of numerous individuals somehow able to cast a ballot after their passing.

What an amazing accomplishment.



At this point, it's not totally clear just how many dead people voted.



But according to an ongoing lawsuit from the Public Interest Legal Foundation, the state of Pennsylvania alone, 21,000 deceased individuals remained on the voter rolls prior to the election.



The same group filed a similar suit against the city of Detroit in 2019, alleging the city had over 2,500 dead people on their voter rolls, including one, it's pretty amazing, born in 1823.



Meanwhile, in Michigan, there are roughly 200,000 more registered voters in the state than actually voting age people, if you look at the 2010 census.



Even in the state of Connecticut, in one House race, a Democrat was declared a winner, until a town clerk discovered votes from an entire polling site nobody had ever recorded them.



And let's not forget the software error. We are going to be focused on this a lot. Wrongfully awarded Joe Biden thousands of ballots that were cast for President Trump until the problem was amazingly fixed.



And according to a report, that very same software from -- it's from a company called Dominion Voting Systems. Yes, that was used in 28 states, including, for the very first time, all of Georgia's 159 counties.



Now, this hand recount in Georgia, I'm very interested in watching this one. This is the most technically advanced we are as a country.



We are the wealthiest nation in the world. We have Apple. We have Microsoft. We have Silicon Valley.



We have some of the best engineering, medical researching-mind scientists in the entire world.



And American voters on both sides of the aisle, you, the American people, let's all put this on record, we deserve and will demand better.



It is now more than a week after the election, and some states are still counting votes? And other states, they handle it perfectly, had results within hours.



This comes after weeks and weeks of early voting. Millions of mail-in ballots.



And, well, I have a question tonight for the entire country: Why can't we have one Election Day, just one, where Americans vote, in person, with the exception of those who are really unable to make it to the polls? We have the proper checking process.



Why can't we have a system where voters are actually verified, with a photo I.D. Just like if you go to a Democratic National Convention, I needed a photo I.D., then I needed to go through the metal detector, that I needed to be wanted.



Why can't the world's only superpower count all of the ballots the night of the election?



I think we could if we wanted to. After witnessing the chaos over the last week, does anyone actually trust the process? I do not. By the way, many of us do not.



And make no mistake, still razor-thin margins in very important key states.

We must count, we must verify every single legal ballot. It's that simple.



And by the way, this is exactly what Joe Biden promised. Perhaps he forgot.



Just a few weeks ago, Joe, if you are awake, or maybe someone will show you this in the morning, if they can remember. Take a look.



CHRIS WALLACE, FOX HOST & DEBATE MODERATOR: Will you pledge not to declare victory until the election is independently certified?



JOE BIDEN, DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Yes. And here's the deal.

Count the ballots.



As you pointed out, some of the ballots in some states can't even be opened until Election Day. And if there's thousands of ballots, it's going to take time to do it.



Once the winner is declared after all of the ballots are counted, all of the votes are counted, that will be the end of it. That will be the end of it.



And if it's me, in fact, fine. If it's not me, I'll support the outcome.



HANNITY: What happened to that Joe? What is the rush?



He barely left his basement at all over the last six months. I think he could wait a few more weeks. And we certainly did in 2000.



You can count the days of the week, may be memorize what job he actually ran for. He seemed to forget that a lot.



Regardless of what the mob and the media says -- and I do have a message to you.



Regardless of hypocritical Democrats, the people that never accepted the results for four years of Donald Trump being duly elected by the people of this country, every legal vote needs to be counted.



And I don't care how much you whine and complain and cry, or your hypocrisy, all your double standards. And neither do about 72 million other Americans.



That's all before you get to start measuring drapes.



Of course, Joe and his fellow Democrats and their allies in the mob, they don't really care about the integrity of elections, or counting every vote.



They only care, as we have been telling you, about winning at about power.



And as we have now witnessed over the past five years, they will do anything and everything to achieve their goals.



No conspiracy theory too grand, no riot too deadly, no witch hunt too insane. For the left, power is all that matters.



If we don't get this right, Senator Lindsey Graham is right, we may never have another honest election, ever again. We deserve better.



The world is watching us. And they look at these states. And then they look at a state like Florida, a state like Ohio.



Florida, two time zones, elderly population, mail-in voting. They prove they can learn from mistakes and get it right. Did it perfectly. Same with Ohio.



Why can't these other states? Or can they?



Here with more, Kayleigh McEnany is with us.



Kayleigh, thanks for being with us.



KAYLEIGH MCENANY, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Thanks, Sean.



HANNITY: Last night you came on, I believe just one state, a whole new pile I understand that's coming out tomorrow.



Of Michigan, 234 sworn affidavits, under the threat of perjury -- I wouldn't imagine somebody would lie under oath, knowing they could be prosecuted -- talking about irregularities that they witnessed.



People say, well, where's the evidence? That, to me, would be interesting evidence presented before a judge, wouldn't you think?



MCENANY: Yes, it is interesting evidence. It was 234 pages of sworn testimony, not just from one state, from one county, Wayne County, which is in Detroit.



And I want to detail for you, because there's so much here in these 234 pages.



But one thing that stood out to me today was a pattern and practice of harassment against poll watchers.



Of course, you are legally obligated to send a Republican poll challenger to observe the vote.



And what I read was entirely disturbing. One affidavit from a young woman, who said she observed ballots from a wrong precinct be duplicated with the correct precinct, and then the old ballots be set back.



When she began to ask questions, she was told to leave the room. She was called a bigot, she was called the C-word, as the poll watcher covered her name tag.



Another woman said she heard, at 11:43 p.m., a poll watcher say, tonight, this is our house. Seventeen minutes later, that election official, I should say, started to use slurs against black Donald Trump supporters.



She believed that votes were changed that were Trump, changed the other way.



And finally, another instance of racial slurs used against an individual, a man of Chinese descent. And literally told, "Why are you here. You are not American."



When he said, "I am American," he proceeded to endure five minutes of racial and ethnic slurs.



This is in one precinct, in one county, in Wayne County, Michigan.



HANNITY: And tomorrow -- people have been asking, you have other states where you have been accumulating other sworn affidavits, correct? What is next?



MCENANY: That's right. Tomorrow, you will see some affidavits from Pennsylvania, where you'll see some other disturbing practices where, in Democrat counties, you've got one advantage, you are able to fix your ballot, whereas the same advantages not given to Republican counties. Those are on the horizon.



There's just so much here. It's very hard to dig into because there's a lot.



There's other affidavits in the Michigan pile that came out that shows 46 ballot numbers that were written down -- this is how specific -- the numbers of the individual ballots that he documented.



That there was no voting record attached, but a birthdate was entered, and that birthdate was January 1st, 1900. I mentioned that to you last night.

But he literally had written down --



MCENANY: -- ballot numbers.



HANNITY: So 120. And I thought I was old. I thought, doing this as many years as I've been doing it.



Now, other lawsuits prepared, due for filing, have been filing. Can you get a preview of that, or is it too early? Because I know they're coming.



MCENANY: So the Pennsylvania litigation has been filed, affidavits are coming after.



With other states, we are waiting on litigation because, in a state like Wisconsin, there will be a recount.



In a state like Georgia, there's a hand recount getting done. We are not getting ahead of the recounts, but there will be further litigation.



And overall, the trend you mentioned last night, Sean, about 1 percent is the general rejection rate for ballots in any given year.



We are seeing in these counties so far, the rejection rate being anywhere from .5 percent to .6 percent, which is befuddling to the mind in an election that was almost entirely mail-in.



HANNITY: All right, Kayleigh, will have daily updates. Thank you so much.



Especially amazing after four years, liberal Democrats, the mob and the media, they never accepted Donald Trump as a duly-elected president, did they?



They lied and they smeared and they slandered and conspiracy theory after one after another.



One constitutional scholar believes there's ample reason to review the election results, given the unusual number of mail-in ballots.



Joining us now with more, FOX News contributor, George Washington law professor, Jonathan Turley.



The interesting thing -- I've been watching your commentary. You are a Democrat. And I'm watching your commentary, you are saying, no, this is part of the process. I don't want to put words in your mouth.



How is it, though, if you can add this to your answer, a lot of states got it perfectly right and they are still counting in others.



How do we fix this so people can have faith, trust, and confidence in the results?



JONATHAN TURLEY, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: No, you know, this is really alarming, because, since 2000 -- I helped cover that election from another network -- I have been writing columns, saying, why can't we have a uniform standard.



We are giving billions of dollars to the states. Why can't we require a uniform standard?



Even after 2004, the Congress did what it always did. It created a commission. The commission threw a couple of billion dollars to the states, and we still don't have a uniform standard.



That money seems to just evaporate. And it's really quite maddening. Now, that leads us to the situation.



What I don't understand, within 24 hours, legal analysts were saying there's no voter fraud, there's no basis to challenge. Within 48, they were saying there really should be a concession.



We didn't have any of the information to judge anything about voter fraud.

We still don't. We are still in the tabulation stage.



We wouldn't have evidence of systemic problems until we are into the canvassing stage in most elections. And that has created this frustration in court.



A Trump attorney was asked by a judge: "Are you saying there was massive fraud?" And he said, "Honestly, no." But the reason he said that is because it's the election officials that hold this information.



It's like being not just asked to guess the number of jellybeans in a jar, but you have to do it without actually seeing the jar.



So, in order to find systemic problems, you need access to the system.



Now, does that mean we have seen evidence that would establish systemic violations? No.



I've been reading these complaints in these affidavits. I think it is clear, at this point, that voting fraud occurred. There obviously -- there's obviously a record year of dead people voting.



There's obviously problems of keeping observers in positions where they really couldn't observe very effectively.



But we still don't know. But we wouldn't know unless we had greater access to the system itself.



That is held by election officials. And that requires a court to rule that information be turned over.



HANNITY: Yes. I'm looking at the case pending, Jonathan, before the Supreme Court. I think it's a pretty strong case about, OK, the Constitution is clear, state legislators decide.



You don't get to just, well, we will change the law because we think it should be changed. That's not allowed.



I'm glad you brought up the issue of the law, the statutory language of the law saying that partisan observers get to watch the whole process and they weren't allowed. That's a big issue to me.



Let me ask you this. In the final days of this campaign, the president did

14 rallies around the country. You know, we had a debate really close to Election Day.



And by that time, around 90 million people I think at the time had already voted by mail.



And we saw in one election, a DUI come out the weekend before the actual election took place.



And it seems to me we are doing a disservice by extending out a month, six weeks, whatever the length of time is, when we don't know all that might happen in the intervening time. Does that make sense to you?



I like one Election Day, with -- if you have to vote absentee, we have a process whereby we have voter I.D. laws.



Do you agree with that?



TURLEY: No, I think there's a lot of troubling aspects to how this election was handled.



But we also have to keep in mind, in looking at past elections, you can only take that so far. This is a very different election. We have over 100 million mail-in ballots. We've never had a system that had to handle that type of influx.



And what you are hearing from a lot of election officials is that the election was virtually immaculate, that there was a flawless performance.



It's hard to believe that from past elections when we were doing more conventional voting.



So the only point here is not that there's systemic fraud or that this outcome will be changed. We don't have evidence of that. We just don't have actually much evidence at all because we haven't been able to see within the system.



And what concerns me, as a constitutional scholar, is that we need to resolve this. And 72 million people voted for President Trump.



I think the most presidential act of Joe Biden -- and I said this a week ago -- would be to come out and say to his campaign, stand down. Let's support a review of all of these elections. Because those 72 million people have a right to know, to feel assured, that I am there president.



That's hard to do.



HANNITY: Yes.



TURLEY: It's a real presidential moment, but I wish he would do it.



HANNITY: I don't think it's going to happen.



But if you didn't let the observers allowed by law to observe, how do you ever really have confidence in the result and the legitimacy of it?



That ship sadly, in this election, I believe has sailed. That is a disservice to the American people.



But, Jonathan, always good to see you. Great analysis. Thank you.



Joining us with more, former White House chief of staff, Reince Priebus, FOX News legal analyst, Gregg Jarrett, Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan.



Jim, you and I were talking about this. You spent a lot of time on the ground in Pennsylvania. You talked to all of those people. We are getting a pile of their affidavits tomorrow.



What are they telling you?



REP. JIM JORDAN (R-OH): Well, my point is they look at the overall context.

Think about this. The same people who told us you could trust the Steele dossier are now telling us you can trust the results of this election.



The same people who told us you could trust the whistleblower in the impeachment hearings -- remember the anonymous whistleblower with no first- hand knowledge, biased against the president, who worked for Joe Biden -- you can trust him. They said that.



Now they are saying you can trust the result of this election.



I think people in Pennsylvania and across the country, the 72 million that Mr. Turley just mentioned, they know something doesn't feel right here.



Our president got nine million more votes this time then he did four years ago. And yet, he comes up short, even though we gained seats in the House of Representatives?



Something doesn't feel right. And that is why we have to do what Joe Biden said. Let's go all the way until this is independently verified.



HANNITY: Again, I wonder if the ship sailed, if the observers couldn't observe, then they say go back and look at the ballot. What did they do in the interim when nobody was observing? You know? Hard questions.



Reince, you are looking at the process overall. I want to get your broad overview.



REINCE PRIEBUS, FORMER WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF: Sure. Thanks, Sean.



If you look at where the process is at now, the order of certifications, meaning the order of deadlines in each of these states with these disputes to be taking place, starts in Georgia, then Pennsylvania, then Arizona, then Wisconsin.



To recap last night real quick, we are in the canvas phase, which is checking the machines, checking the vote counts, all of that.



Then starts the recount. And at the recount, just as a reminder for everyone, that is when most of these disputes are presented to the court.



Now, what is the Trump team doing now? What they are doing now is making sure legal teams are in place.



But the other thing that they have to do, if you take a state like Wisconsin, where you're down by 19,500 votes, you have to deploy thousands of volunteers across the state to get ready for this recount.



Because why? Because the volunteers need to be trained. And if they are disputing ballots, they actually have to mark and dispute each of the ballots.



And by the way, they have to have a reason for the dispute. For over 19,500 ballots. Think about the manpower.



Because if you don't have those amount of ballots in dispute, if you have to go to the state supreme court, they're not going to hear it if you have

2,000 ballots in disputes for a matter that requires 19,500.



So the manpower, the legal teams, and the training to dispute and mark the necessary ballots is what the Trump team is likely doing today in all of these states.



HANNITY: It gets so messy.



Gregg, let's go to the law.



The case pending in Pennsylvania, new court challenges today and tomorrow.

I've talked to people involved.



Your thought about the legal arguments in this case?



GREGG JARRETT, FOX NEWS LEGAL ANALYST: Well, look, if Joe Biden wants to be viewed as a legitimate president, he should be welcoming these legal challenges that are allowed in a constitutional republic.



Otherwise he will be viewed as an illegitimate president. And it will cripple his ability to govern.



We've already seen serious and valid allegations of not just voting irregularities, Sean, but outright fraud.



We saw today, Wayne County, Michigan, the Detroit courtroom in which there were sworn affidavits that were presented to the judge, based on eyewitness testimony.



And yet we keep hearing from anchors and journalists, where's the evidence.



That is a profoundly ignorant statement because eyewitnesses and sworn affidavits are evidence in a court of law.



Proof is different. That's the legal standard that a judge imposes to decide whether the evidence is sufficient and persuasive to issue certain orders.



Those orders could be, Sean, legally, to nullify a particular vote in a particular jurisdiction. It could be ordering an audit. It could be ordering a hand-by-hand recount.



So, the media, in their rush to anoint Joe Biden their chosen candidate, has declared him the winner.



And yet -- and who in the world would trust the media? They could screw up a free lunch. They are a cesspool of hypocrisy and bias.



And the fact they predicted, ahead of the election, that Joe Biden would win in an electoral tsunami, proves the point.



HANNITY: Yes.



And what would you like to see next, Jim Jordan, in terms of the efforts by the president, his team, what Reince laid out, I'm sure Trump administration is doing.



JORDON: Sean, this is real simple. Follow the process Reince laid out.

Follow the laws as Gregg just talked about. How about we follow the Constitution?



The Electoral College does not meet until December 14th. There's time to make sure this was done right, that we have integrity in our elections.



So get the legal cases in place, get everything in place, but follow the process.



That is who we are as Americans, a nation where we have the rules of law in a constitution. Let's follow that.



As Gregg indicated, that is good for everybody. And in fact, if Joe Biden is the winner, that is good for him from, too. So let's follow that process.



And understand that the Democrats, these same people who told us you could trust other things, the Steele dossier, the anonymous whistleblower, are now telling us you can trust this vote total in the election results.



That is the concern Americans have. Follow the process.



HANNITY: They can save their lectures.



Gregg wrote two number-one bestsellers. Reince lived it for the time he was there.



They never accepted the 2016 results. But now we are about unity? I'll tell you, in the mob, what you can do with your phony calls and feint calls for unity.



Thank you both.



All right, up next, proof the Democrats are continuing to push far-left policies. Yes, Socialism, defunding the police, nightmare if it ever happened. Karl Rove will break down the insanity next, straight ahead.



HANNITY: Something nobody else has talked at all, other election results.



Democrats are as divided as they ever have been after shocking House losses continue to raise really serious questions about the party's far-left Socialist shift led by, I would say, speaker, Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez.



Despite the obvious setback for her coalition, Nancy Pelosi still refusing to denounce her parties extremism as she mounts yet another bid for speaker. Kevin McCarthy says she won't get there.



And what about doom and gloom and dark winter, basement bunker? Well, the ever cognitively struggling Joe, how fast would he surrender to the far- left agenda? It's frightening.



Already vowing to reverse the president's tax cuts, expand Obamacare into Bidencare, un-do the president's orders on border security. Yes, we'll be the United Sanctuary States of America.



Get us right back into the Paris Climate Accord. Oh, by the way, on that climate accord, it calls for major cuts in the use of fossil fuels. How is Pennsylvania going to react to that?



Implement an unconstitutional mass mandate, get started on a multitrillion- dollar climate plan. And by the way, maybe shut down the entire country.



Some of the loudest voices around him shouting to defund the police, pack the court, grant statehood to D.C. and elsewhere, abolish the Electoral College, and the legislative filibuster.



Look, that's a real possibility. God forbid, they ever get this power, if Democrats control Congress.



We have an important race: David Perdue, Kelly Loeffler in Georgia. That's on January 5th. If the Senate were ever to go to the Democrats, if they ever got full power. God help us. Democrats, you know what, that would mean we'd see far left extremism like never before, as Chuckie says, everything'

is on the table.



Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, AOC, Beto Bozo setting the agenda and also breaking tonight, we're now learning that Biden plans to tap longtime aide, Ron Klain, you know, the guy that ran the H1N1 or N1H1 as Joe says.



Remember last year, he said, we did everything wrong, when asked about their response to the swine flu pandemic. And by the way, the same guy that headed up the Gore recount effort in 2000 that lasted 37 days. Oh, we forgot about that.



Here to break it all down, the architect, FOX News contributor, Karl Rove.

All right, Mr. Architect, there is a side of this election that we haven't even discussed, which is major losses for Democrats. And yet this divide in the Democratic Party. Your breakdown?



KARL ROVE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Yes. Look, one of the surprises was -- and remember going into the election, we were told that the Republicans would lose as many as 19 or 20 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. And instead it looks like they're on their way to pick up about almost a dozen, if not a dozen, which means there will be somewhere in the vicinity of 208 or 209, a dramatic cut in the Democratic Majority in the House.



And not only that, the Democrats whom they are getting elected; some of these new freshmen are really far out there. Here a couple. We have Mondaire Jones of New York, who said, we need to move -- we need to concentrate on moving funding away from the police departments.



You know, you want to claim that the Democrats aren't in favor that kind of stuff? Go talk to new Representative-elect Jones from Westchester County.



Jamaal Bowman says, we ought to be shifting funding and resources from police departments, jails and prisons. So it's not only that we've got too many policemen, but we've got too many jails and prisons. We ought to let those people out.



He's also in favor of a National Reconstruction Commission that will examine slavery and figure out how we can engage in reparations to the descendants of slaves, several generations removed from us, but we're all responsible for it.



We weren't around there during that day, Hannity, in fact, my people didn't even arrive in the United States until after the Civil War, but by God we are responsible for it.



Then we got Cori Bush -- Mrs. Bush, from Baltimore, I believe it is, Maryland. And she not only -- she says she wants to fund Social Services by defending the police and the military. In fact, in October, she tweeted, "If you're having a bad day, just think of all the Social Services we're going to find after we defund the Pentagon," end quote.



That's the kind of representation we're now seeing, taking up membership in the U.S. House of Representatives in the Democratic Caucus. And that's why Nancy Pelosi is sitting there thinking about this. Nancy Pelosi just recently referred herself about -- she said, well, we're having, you know, an instance of controversy between the moderates and the progressives.



When did you think you'd ever hear Nancy Pelosi described as a moderate? I mean, she was a left-winger when she came to Congress, and now the left- wing is about a hundred yards to the left of her.



It's unbelievable what's happening to the House Democrats.



HANNITY: What do you make of two, I mean, dramatic gains, we have all these newly elected Republican congresswomen freshmen coming in, major gains with Hispanic-Americans and African-Americans. It seems like you've got the Democratic Party emerging into the coastal elitist party.



And the Republican Party really becoming the party of hardworking men and women that really do make this country great. And also including because of record low unemployment for every demographic under the President's economic plan that we never saw before.



A party for African-Americans, Hispanic-Americans, and by the way, that's while building the wall, which even Republicans said that wouldn't work.



ROVE: Yes.



HANNITY: It did.



ROVE: Yes. Yes. Well, first of all, two things. One is, isn't it terrific that we have so many women, minorities, people of color, it is an expression of what the conservative philosophy of our party can mean and I'm excited about it.



You've got, I think, on tonight, Elise Stefanik, she played a big role in making certain that we got a lot more women Republican candidates running for the U.S. House of Representatives.



Think about California. California, we're going to take over a number of Democratic seats. One of them is going to be taken over by a Hispanic Air Force veteran. Another one is from another Hispanic male from the Central Valley.



And then in Orange County, we're taking back two congressional districts, one with a Korean-American Republican, and another one with a Chinese- American Republican.



So diversity in the Republican Party helps us look more like American helps us win these races, where people who are naturally conservative say, is there a place in your party for somebody who looks and thinks like me? And suddenly they say, wait a minute, there is.



So that's -- that is a big important benefit to us.



HANNITY: And Cori Bush, I think she is from St. Louis, but I mean, your sentiment is definitely --



ROVE: No. No. No. This is Cori Bush who is a woman. She is from -- I believe that she is from Baltimore.



HANNITY: I didn't know there were two. Okay.



ROVE: Yes.



HANNITY: Thank you, Karl Rove. All right, according to multiple reports, Joe Biden speaking to numerous world leaders. Senator Cruz rightly pointed out, isn't that exactly what the Democrats went after General Flynn for doing? Isn't that the Logan Act violation, January 5th, Oval Office meeting, 2017 where we hear Joe Biden mention that?



Now, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik and Congressman Devin Nunes as we continue, straight ahead.



HANNITY: So the media's hypocrisy double standards and outright lies on full display again tonight because get this, failed Obama adviser, Ben Rhodes revealing this week that Joe Biden is already talking to foreign leaders like the French President Macron and, wait a minute, Michael Flynn had what was a customary call with the Russian Ambassador, soon to be counterpart in 2016.



He was the incoming National Security adviser and all we heard about from the fake news fraudulent media mob was this could be a violation of the Logan Act. And by the way, that was a law from 1799 that has never successfully been used to prosecute anyone.



Flynn falsely accused of being a Russian agent, spied on, and criminally investigated, Deep State Andrew McCabe, Jim Comey without any legitimate basis.



Senator Ted Cruz pressed the disgraced F.B.I. Deputy Director Andrew McCabe to explain the double standard. This is interesting. Take a look.



SEN. TED CRUZ (R-TX): And Mr. McCabe, yesterday on MSNBC, Ben Rhodes, the former Deputy National Security Adviser to President Obama said that foreign leaders are already having conversations with Joe Biden quote, "talking about the agenda they're going to pursue January 20th." Mr.

McCabe, based on that testimony, do you believe Joe Biden is violating the Logan Act?



ANDREW MCCABE, FORMER DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF F.B.I.: I'm not aware of Ben Rhodes' statements.



CRUZ: He is talking with foreign leaders and it doesn't violate the Logan Act because the Logan Act is unconstitutional, which is why it's never been used to prosecute anyone. You authorized using it to go after General Flynn as part of a political persecution.



I can give you the answer. Hell no, Joe Biden is not violating the Logan Act. The reason you won't say it is because that was your flimsy political basis to go after a decorated war hero because you disagreed with politically with President Trump.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Wow. Powerful moment. You ask yourself, why is it always one rule for the Democrats, one for the rest of us? The Clintons, the mob, the Deep State? They all got a pass.



What's the point of having laws if Democrats get to pick and choose which ones apply to who?



Here with reaction, author of "Countdown to Socialism," by the way, you've got to read this. Congressman Devin Nunes, along with Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is with us.



You know, Congressman Nunes, you're all over this. Wasn't that January 5th meeting -- didn't that quote Joe Biden as saying, "Use the Logan Act"?



REP. DEVIN NUNES (R-CA): Yes.



HANNITY: In that one meeting where yes, Sally Yates was shocked that in fact, Barack Obama knew everything about the call with Kislyak and with General Flynn.



NUNES: So here's what really happened there, Sean, what they had to do is to develop a narrative in order to justify trying to get rid of General Flynn. So what they did is they had to have some kind of law somewhere, so some political hack jobs in the White House probably came up with this, sent it to Biden or some genius in the F.B.I.



They had a meeting, and we know from the notes that nobody took this seriously that they were going to use the Logan Act, which is why Senator Cruz was asking McCabe about that yesterday.



Then they fed this media narrative to their friends in the media. And now we know the social media companies have been a part of this, too. So if you went on right now and said that Biden is breaking the Logan Act and went on to Twitter or Facebook, you'll probably get banned, which is why what I'm doing, Sean, I'm telling everybody if you want freedom on the net, the only place to go is Parler, if you want to -- if you don't want to be regulated

--



HANNITY: I agree.



NUNES: And the only place to get away from YouTube is on Rumble. We have no other choice in this country.



HANNITY: And by the way, my good friend, Dan Bongino, he has been onboard and telling me about it, and I'm with him.



Congresswoman, let's start with you, and you see the double standard. I mean, it's breathtaking on the one hand, but I'm so used to it. I guess, I'm getting numb to it all. I just expect there is one set of laws for them and another, you know, we'll get arrested for jaywalking or spitting on the sidewalk, not that I spit on the sidewalk.



REP. ELISE STEFANIK (R-NY): It's the absolute height of hypocrisy. And what is most hypocritical about this is Joe Biden himself, Sean, was in the Oval Office meeting where they floated the idea of bringing up the Logan Act to persecute politically Michael Flynn to start the criminal investigation and send in the F.B.I.



We know now looking four years back how politicized and how much political abuse there was from Joe Biden and from political appointees, like Jim Comey and President Obama himself.



But of course it's the height of hypocrisy when you have Ben Rhodes tweeting saying that Joe Biden is talking to foreign heads of state. This is before the election has even been certified by the Electoral College.



So yet again, it's Democrats pointing fingers at Republicans, but not living by the same unfair rules that they have set for those on the other side of the aisle.



HANNITY: Congressman Nunes, everywhere I go, we spent the better part of three years and we were proven right about Russia, about the dirty dossier, about premeditated fraud on the FISA Court, everywhere I go, people say when are we ever going to get justice?



I don't have an answer because it's all there. Low hanging fruit, no prosecution, double standards. You know, look at the treatment of Papadopoulos or Manafort or Roger Stone, anybody -- I mean, it's unbelievable to me. Will we ever see justice, or does it end?



NUNES: I get the same questions, too, everywhere I go every day and on every interview that I do. What concerns me now is watching how the media and the social media companies have behaved since this election -- since election night. I've never seen it where we just basically -- we have all these close election races in multiple states across this country and the media is just like, oh, let's just call the race.



I've never seen that. The Democrats in the media always say, let's count every vote.



So look, I don't know where this goes. I don't know where Durham is at.

We've never met -- the Republicans have never met with Durham. But I would hope that Attorney General Barr is looking at putting a special counsel in place if we're not going to have a report and some prosecutions soon.



HANNITY: All right, thank you both. Appreciate your time.



When we come back, over there at "The View" that hard hitting news show, yes, one of their hosts agreeing with Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez about keeping a list of Trump supporters.



We're going to play you the tape and get reaction. Leo Terrell and Larry Elder. Yes, and there's some Republicans from The Lincoln Project, they want to give the locations of the lawyers. Scary times straight ahead.



HANNITY: All right, the left in the country continues to spew dangerous rhetoric towards President Trump and we, the smelly Walmart shoppers who voted for him, all 72 million. For example, listen to what they said on "The View" earlier today about Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez backing, I don't know some type of list of Trump supporters. Take a look.



SUNNY HOSTIN, HOST, "THE VIEW": I don't think that those people should be able to profit from their experience within the Trump administration and I don't think that they should be forgotten. And I don't think that we should look the other way.



I think we need to remember, because if you don't remember things, then past becomes prologue, and I do think that people need to be held accountable for their actions.



And I don't think it is reminiscent of McCarthyism at all.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: However, fake news, they warned, well, your social media might be viewed in a job application, whatever that means.



Meanwhile, the anti-Trump group, The Lincoln Project was locked out of Twitter. They shared the contact information of lawyers that are linked to the President's election lawsuits. We have a different point of view, is that where we really want to go?



Here with reaction, nationally syndicated and Salem radio talk shows, Larry Elder; Civil Rights attorney Leo 2.0. Leo, you look mad tonight, Leo.



LEO TERRELL, CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEY AND PODCAST HOST: I am very -- I'm very mad. I want the Democrats to cancel me. I don't care.



I'm willing to work for this President who -- yes, cancel me.



I'm a lawyer. I've offered to work for the President for free, so cancel me because he is the reason why I voted Republican. I will do whatever this man asks so he can pursue every legal right that he has. I'm very, very upset.



I'm going to Georgia, because I'm afraid of the Democrats and Chuck Schumer taking over this country's Senate. So I'm going to Georgia in January. I'll be your correspondent down there.



What we have to worry about is these Democrats, the same ones who complained in 2016, the same ones would not give this man a break, the President for four years, are crying right now because he is exercising his right.



One final point, 70 million people voted for Donald Trump. The reason why I'm part of the Republican Party, because he has redefined the Republican Party. He made it a welcome party for all people. Seventy million people cannot be wrong.



So President Trump, I'm your lawyer for free. I'll be in Georgia to make sure those seats remain Republican.



HANNITY: With all the background and political leanings of -- and the glitch in Michigan and the software, Dominion. You know, Larry, one has to wonder, I am very curious now that we're going to have that hand recount down in Georgia where I guess Leo is going to be an observer. God help the rest of them there.



TERRELL: I'm going. I'm going there. I will tell you right now, December.



HANNITY: All right, Larry.



LARRY ELDER, RADIO SHOW HOST, SALEM RADIO NETWORK: You know, Sean, when the Democrats have lost Lil Wayne, when they've lost 50 Cent, when they've lost Leo Terrell, there is a new day here. It's called the awakening.



In 2008, Republicans got four percent of the black vote at the presidential level; in 2012, six percent Donald Trump got around eight percent. This time, it looks like he is going to get around 12 percent, which is a 50 percent increase.



Little by little, black people are waking up and realizing that the issue facing America in 2020 it's not systemic racism. It's not foundational racism. It's not endemic racism. It's the fact that 70 percent of black kids come into the world without a father married to the mother in the house.



There's a 50 percent inner dropout rate in our high schools and 25 percent of young black men have criminal records. A young black man is eight time more likely to be murdered than a young white man, and almost always, the murderer is another young black man.



These are the major issues facing black America, not racism, and a growing number of black people are recognizing this and the Democrats are scared, which is why they are lashing out the way they are.



HANNITY: You know, Leo, you owe Larry. You really do. Larry 1.0.



TERRELL: I owe --



HANNITY: Larry has been ahead of the curve, and he hasn't shifted. You owe him. Larry 1.0.



TERRELL: I caught up with Larry. I caught up. I passed Larry. I was in those battleground states. I'm in Georgia --



HANNITY: You owe him. Larry 1.0. He never changes.



TERRELL: I passed Larry.



HANNITY: All right. More HANNITY after this.



HANNITY: All right, before we go, where we started tonight. Today is Veteran's Day. We want to honor all brave men and women, so many that have sacrificed so much that have served this great country.



We thank you for your sacrifice and your service. We often kind of take for granted. We don't wake up every -- we live in freedom because of your sacrifice, but we should. Thank you.



That's all the time we have left this evening. So DVR, never miss an episode and let not your hearts be troubled, Laura Ingraham has got a great show -- Laura.



