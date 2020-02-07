Trump blames James Comey, 'dirty cops' for leading a political witch hunt

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," February 6, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: Welcome to "Hannity."

Tonight, it is clear you, the American people, elected a winner. Three years, the Russian collusion hoax, nine months of Comey's corrupt illegal fishing expedition and two years of Mueller's hyper-partisan witch-hunt, months of the Schumer-Schiff sham show and now actual, real acquittal, exoneration, vindication, the president remains totally unfazed. In fact, is he winning like never before, his agenda is a massive success as we saw on Tuesday night.

Look at this, a brand new Gallup poll finding 90 percent of Americans are satisfied with their personal life. I hope to one day make it 100. Economic confidence is at the highest point since the year 2000.

President Trump racking up accomplishments at a record-setting pace. His approval numbers, by the way, look at this, better than ever before. This despite the fact -- and watch his success -- the exact opposite of the Biden-Obama years, facing more undue rage and resistance, frankly, than any president in history.

Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: We've been going through this now for over three years. It was evil. It was corrupt.

It was dirty cops. It was leakers and liars. And this should never ever happen to another president, ever.

We went through hell, unfairly. Did nothing wrong. Did nothing wrong.

I've done things wrong in my life. I will admit.

(LAUGHTER)

Not purposefully, but I've done things wrong. But this is what the end result is.

(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)

Every time I'd say, this is unfair, let's go to court, they'd say, sir, you can't go to court. This is politics.

And we were treated unbelievably unfairly and you have to understand, we first went through Russia, Russia, Russia. It was all (EXPLETIVE DELETED)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: All right. As you can see one of the president's greatest strengths, his ability to be serious and, yet, in spite of all of, this actually extremely funny, given the nonstop hysteria of the left, that you need to have a sense of humor to stay sane these days.

Today, we saw a perfect example of this. During his remarks about Minority Whip Steve Scalise, remember he was fatally -- he was not fatally -- he was shot nearly fatally by that far left maniac in 2017.

Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: A man who is braver than me, and braver than all of us in this room, he got -- he got whacked. He got whacked. My Steve, right?

I went to the hospital with our great first lady that night, right, honey? And we saw a man that was not going to make it. He was not going to make it. He was -- the doctor.

I told him -- his wife. I said she loves you. Why do you say that? Because she was devastated. A lot of wives wouldn't give a damn.

It really looked like he had a 20, 25 percent chance. I think you set a record for blood loss.

And, Steve Scalise, I actually -- honestly, I think you're better looking now. You're more handsome now. You weren't that good-looking. You look good now.

You are a warrior. Steve, he is fantastic.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: The president thanked so many other people that went to war for him throughout all of these witch hunts, all of these lies and conspiracy theories, through every hoax, through every slander, smear, besmirchment.

Scalise will join us in just a moment.

Without a doubt, he's been a key figure in the fight against Pelosi's radical revenge-focused agenda in the House. Tonight, that agenda, again, utterly failing. What have they done for we, the American people?

Look at this. The editorial board, "The Wall Street Journal" calling Pelosi's impeachment sham a, quote, sorry period in congressional history.

Constitutional scholar Jonathan Turley, he didn't vote for Donald Trump, calling on her to resign.

He's right.

On Tuesday, a very angry Nancy Pelosi staging this nationally televised nonstop temper tantrum in what is a petty, small, petulant display of this rage, this psychosis, emotion. Remember when Nancy Pelosi ripping up the president's speech, calling it all a pack of lies?

Reality, by the way, Pelosi apparently was planning this stunt all along. In fact, look at your screen. Pelosi actually was like pre-ripping each of the pages that she actually took the time to prep the rip. And she planned the whole thing, obviously.

And as you can see here, she even tested the rip ability of the document during the speech. Look at this, right there.

Oh, I guess we know why petty Pelosi was so distracted and it was weird, and distracting and mumbling and I'm like, OK. I got -- I got to not focus on that part of the show because I wanted to hear the address. She was doing it the whole address, preparing for the big show she was planning after the president's address.

Now, remember, this is the very same Pelosi claiming that she doesn't hate the president, no. She is so prayerful about it all and so somber.

This morning, the president, he had this to say about Pelosi's prayers and he's dead-on accurate.

Listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Courageous Republican politicians and leaders had the wisdom, fortitude and strength to do what everyone knows was right. I don't like people who use their faith as justification for doing what they know is wrong. Nor I do like people who say, I pray for you, when they know that that's not so.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Petty Pelosi prepped the rip. Wow.

Those remarks at the National Prayer Breakfast weren't just targeting Pelosi. Also Senator Romney. This week, Romney saying his deep faith led him to vote to convict the president. And, by the way, he exonerated, quid, pro and quo Joe and zero experience Hunter at the same point -- at the same time. OK, Mitt, whatever you say.

Liberal morning Joe praising Romney's higher calling. Fake news Jim Acosta, that's right, calling it a profile in courage. "WaPo" resident far left hack Jennifer Rubin writing, Romney is a man of uncommon decency and honor.

The media mob fawning all over Romney all day.

Now, I recall it really wasn't that long ago that that same media mob was falsely accusing Romney -- let's see -- of being a racist, a sexist, a misogynist, a tax cheat and a felon.

Wow, Romney, Pierre Defecto, your new friends -- just a reminder.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Once again, Mitt stepped in it calling Russia our number one geopolitical enemy. What's this, the evil empire again?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He also had a binder (INAUDIBLE) every morning.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It's going to be the joke that keeps on giving.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Can he relate to working women? You know, made it sound almost like working women are some mail order product.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: One, huge explosive word out there just incendiary, victims.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It was a condescending, unbelievably insensitive way of insulting people by calling them all victims.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: These are the people Romney now trusts his new friends and not the people who steadfastly defended him from these false attacks for so many years.

Romney, of all people, well, you've diminished yourself, Mitt, it's sad. It's tragic. And you should have known that the truth means nothing to the media mob and their partners and the Democratic Party that now love you. Their smears, their lies, their conspiracy theories, they're never-ending.

And, by the way, now, you are part of it. Really? You don't think quid and pro and quo Joe, you're not getting the billion until you fire the prosecutor, investigating my zero-experience son being paid millions? You just exonerated them.

Wow, good for you, Mitt. You're really consistent. Do you think this charade is over now that the president has been acquitted? I hate to tell you, think again.

Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The president has been acquitted by the United States Senate. Double jeopardy does not apply in politics. Nancy Pelosi and in her House, Jerry Nadler saying today, the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, they're going to subpoena John Bolton.

That's risky for the Democrats. It is risky because it's T-ball for Trump politically to say this is gratuitous, this is all political.

But, but, it's also risky for all these senators who just voted on the president's side as this new information comes out.

So, we should pause and reflect on the history of today in the context of impeachment this is over, but it's not over.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: No double jeopardy. Do it again. Just keep doing it.

It never ends. Witch-hunt will continue. The House will probably try to impeach the president over and over and over again.

As we speak, they are actually -- let's bring in John Bolton. Ah, OK. Hang on a second. Even to bring in John -- let's say the president said to John Bolton, you know what? I'm going to -- I am not giving them the money unless they do this, this, and this.

The four facts never change, do they, Ambassador? They never change. They never did anything. They never felt pressured to do anything.

And even more importantly, when you look at the tape of Joe Biden and the interview of Hunter Biden, with no experience and the amount of money, that's a prima facie case of corruption. The president also has a sworn duty, as we have said from the beginning, to faithfully execute the laws and that Ukrainian election interference stuff, separate and apart from the Russia interference -- yes, that would be, if you will recall, not -- January 11th, 2017, the "Politico" investigation, and a Ukrainian court said, Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election to help Hillary and they were successful "Politico" told us.

Wow, that would be faithfully executing the laws. You got a corrupt congenital, compromised liar by the name of Adam Schiff already plotting his next top secret style hearings.

Now, for you, we, the American people -- 271 days, guess what, you are the ultimate jury. You will be able -- you have an opportunity to shock the world again. And, by the way, and reelect this president who has accomplished all the things we put on the screen.

Now, if you want all of this to end, I have an answer -- when you vote for Donald Trump, you have all the power. I only have one little vote in New York. You can also give the House back to the Republican Party, a Republican majority for the president. And you can vote for Republican senators in your state while you're voting for President Trump.

The witch-hunt will then stop, and then the country will move forward. And imagine this president actually being able to work without never ending witch-hunts, lies, conspiracy, hoaxes, misinformation, disinformation, every day. Wow, amazing what we can accomplish without that hovering over his head every second, of every minute, of every hour of every day.

And as the president said during his State of the Union Address, the best is yet to come. How great is it? Thirteen million more Americans in food stamps, 8 million more poverty under Obama, lowest labor participation rate in the '70s.

Eight fewer million Americans on food stamps, eight million new jobs, millions out of poverty, the best employment situation for every demographic in the country in 50 years -- wow. We could do more.

Good news for the president's re-election bid, that is the Democratic Party is a train wreck in every aspect. The same people that want to take over your healthcare and give now choice in healthcare and control every major industry in the U.S., it couldn't even count a few thousand votes in the state of Iowa.

Now, the official tally delayed for several days -- finally, they got to 100 percent. They just did moments ago. So riddled with errors and inaccuracies the DNC chair is calling for immediate recanvas. Oh, OK. Let's continue that Iowa caucus Schiff show, if you will.

But don't worry, Democrats know who to blame for the dumpster fire in Iowa. Without any evidence, yes, they are blaming, including Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Russia, and Trump. Others are blaming President Trump.

If the dog bites, the bee stings, you're feeling sad, it's got to be Donald Trump's fault, right? By the way, you drink too much Jack Daniels or beer, you don't feel good the next morning, it's not their fault or your fault, it's Trump's fault.

Report claiming that some supporters might have actually called into an Iowa Democratic hotline and clogged up the calls. This is a conspiracy. The Russians told Trump to do it. And, by the way, Trump might actually give Alaska to Russia so that Russia helps him in the 2020 election. Schiff said that.

And, of course, Democrats, this debacle will pale in comparison to the looming interparty civil war. Uh-oh, they're looking to rob Bernie again. The Democratic establishment once again trying to rig the primary against him.

We need Donna Brazile to come back and tell that story, that phone call she had to make saying, yes, it all happened, Bernie.

Ultimately, none of it will matter. Ultimately, you are the ultimate jury.

You know, I know, we are smelly Walmart shoppers, guilty. Yes, I cling to God. I believe in God, a Creator. I really do. Our Constitution, Second Amendment rights.

I believe in the Bible. I believe in religion. I'm irredeemable deplorable and Walmart, I save money at. I like Walmart.

Joining us now, author of "Radicals, Resistance, Revenge", the host of the number one show in her slot, she owns it, Judge Jeanine Pirro; author of "Guilt by Accusation", Harvard law professor, Alan Dershowitz, is with us.

JEANINE PIRRO, AUTHOR, "RADICALS, RESISTANCE, REVENGE": Hi.

HANNITY: Good to see you, judge.

All right. Let's start here -- they're not going to stop.

PIRRO: No, no. They're not going to stop. And the only way it's going to stop is what you referenced in the open or the monologue as you call it.

HANNITY: Your monologues scare me.

(LAUGHTER)

PIRRO: And that is making sure that the House of Representatives has a Republican majority so that the American people can finally have people to work for them actually doing things for them. The more Democrats there are in the House, the more they're going to do.

Nancy Pelosi has lost her mind and her marbles, and I was distracted last night when she was reading along and then today she comes out and says, you know, I'm a speed reader.

You're a speed reader? I mean, you know, what was she doing? With the shifty eyes and the mouth and the teeth. She needs Poligrip? I don't know what was going on last night.

But, at the end, what we have got to do --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: You know, you are going to get me in trouble that way. We're always in trouble. We're always in trouble together.

All right.

PIRRO: Go ahead, Professor Dershowitz.

HANNITY: Oh, you take over the show.

Professor, we'll let you in.

They're talking about doing it again, professor. They want to go back to Bolton.

Is there not at least on the surface -- when you look at, you can't get the billion, you're not getting the billion unless you fire this guy, take an official act, so my son can make billions of dollars.

Now, I can cite the statutes, Professor, you kind of get a little nervous when I go down this road.

ALAN DERSHOWITZ, PROFESSOR EMERITUS, HARVARD LAW SCHOOL: No. It's OK. I used that as an example when I spoke in front of the Senate.

I said what, if, in fact, Joe Biden had in the back of his mind not only the public interest but also helping his son? That would not be an impeachable offense any more than what the president was accused of doing would be an impeachable offense.

But I want to mention one other thing. We're talking about Nancy Pelosi. Do you know that Nancy Pelosi has suggested that the winning lawyers in this case, President Trump's lawyers, including me, should be disbarred? She suggested that we should be disbarred? Can you imagine that kind of McCarthyism?

HANNITY: Yes.

DERSHOWITZ: The last time I ever heard a political figure call for the disbarment of a lawyer based on the arguments they made in front of the United States Senate or any court was during the period of McCarthyism.

(CROSSTALK)

PIRRO: But, you know, Professor --

DERSHOWITZ: It's such a scandal that she would call for the disbarment of decent and honest lawyers who just try defend the United States Constitution.

PIRRO: But, Professor, what's even worse, is the fact that the lawyers who were the House managers made up evidence. They talked about the transcripts and they changed the wording of the transcript. They wouldn't allow any kind of due process in the subbasement of the Star Chamber. I mean, talk about disbarment is absurd.

DERSHOWITZ: You don't have to count on me for that, "The New York Times" and "The Wall Street Journal" both essentially said that Senator Schumer had lied, lied --

PIRRO: Yes.

DERSHOWITZ: -- in describing what he called the Dershowitz doctrine.

He said that I claimed the president could do anything if he's running for re-election. What I said is, if he does something legal and lawful within his authority, the fact that in the back of his mind he may have a mixed motive and one of his motives may be to help his electoral future -- and I cited Abraham Lincoln for that -- that that would not turn an innocent act into an impeachable offense.

And "The New York Times" and "The Wall Street Journal" both corrected Schumer and basically said that he had lied about what I had said.

So, you know, who is calling who what? This has been -- this has been really a disaster for democracy and for the Constitution and for civility.

HANNITY: Last word, Judge.

PIRRO: You know what? This is all about the fact that we got a president who is delivering for us every day, in spite of the fact that he is being attacked, his family is being attacked. Everyone around him is being attacked. People are going bankrupt. People -- and their lives are miserable now.

And we've got to make sure it never happens again.

And let them try it. Let them do it again. Let them sit on their hands when the president talks about Opportunity Zones and the Tuskegee Airmen. Let the American people see what they are really about and they won't come back.

HANNITY: Thank you both. Judge Jeanine, thank you. Alan Dershowitz, thank you.

Now, let's turn to massive breaking news that could have massive 2020 ramifications. According to reports tonight, the U.S. Treasury Department has transmitted zero experience Hunter Biden's confidential banking records to the United States Senate pursuant to ongoing investigation.

Here with the very latest, Louisiana Senator John Kennedy.

Senator, I'm going to read something to you, if you don't mind. It's the Foreign Corruption Practices Act. It's 15 USC 78.

It is illegal for a U.S. person to coerce or influence through bribery or extortion a foreign nation into taking an action that might financially benefit that person or his family or business.

One more, bribery, 18 USC 201c. Whoever corruptly gives, offers or promises anything of value to a public official, a billion dollars, to influence an official act, fire the prosecutor, is guilty of bribery.

Does that sound like Joe and Hunter to you? Because it does to me.

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY (R-LA): Well, I think the United States Senate has a legal and a moral obligation to get to the bottom of this. We have -- by we, I mean the Finance Committee and the Committee on Homeland Security have asked for the suspicious activity reports from the Department of Treasury for Hunter Biden and all of his business associates.

When a bank sees something that looks peculiar, that looks like it might be money laundering or fraud, it has to file a report with the federal government those are the reports we are asking for. We are also asking for the travel records from Secret Service for Mr. Hunter Biden.

It's not personal. It's about holding people accountable.

Part of the problem in Washington as you know, Sean, is that we spend all this taxpayer money and nobody is ever held accountable. It's a -- it's easier to divorce your spouse than to fire somebody in Washington, D.C. And we're going to -- we're going to hold hearings.

This is what we do know when we learned it as a result - -

HANNITY: Senator --

KENNEDY: -- of the impeachment proceeding.

HANNITY: You're -- you are --

KENNEDY: Yes.

HANNITY: -- a lawyer as well as great senator from the great state of Louisiana, I read you very specific statutes. I'll, you know, go back to them. One is the bribery statute, the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act. I can go to the Gratuities Act or the Hobbs Act.

Now, I read those statutes. I'm not a lawyer, but I read, it fits perfectly into the case.

Now, does the president have an oath to faithfully execute the laws of this country and be it the "Politico" or the Ukrainian court talking about Ukrainian election interference or possible violations of these acts that sound like they fit perfectly, wouldn't the president be -- his sworn duty to get to the bottom of that?

KENNEDY: Yes. And it's Congress' sworn duty, too.

I mean, just on the basis of the facts that we know -- as I said the other night on your show, President Obama put Vice President Biden in charge of the foreign affairs of two countries, Ukraine and China. And in both cases his son, Hunter Biden, walked away with millions of dollars of contracts from politically connected businesses there.

Now, what message does that send to the world? America's foreign policy can be bought. As I said the other night like a sack of potatoes.

HANNITY: Like a sack of potatoes.

KENNEDY: And I'm not alleging -- I'm not saying anybody broke the law. We don't know yet. But we have a moral and legal obligation to find out --

HANNITY: Well-said, Senator.

KENNEDY: -- and we will.

HANNITY: Like a sack of potatoes, foreign policy bought and sold. Thank you.

Joining us now with more, Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn is with us.

Well, I look at the Ukrainian election interference issue separate and apart from Russia and "Politico" and Ukraine court, and I look at Joe and Hunter. Joe's own words, you're not getting the billion, fire the prosecutor investigating my son making millions who has zero experience.

That seems to fit the two statutes I mentioned. That would mean the president, I think, Senator, has an obligation to investigate that.

SEN. MARSHA BLACKBURN, R-TENN.: The president always has an obligation to investigate corruption, and we know that this is what Donald Trump was focused on. We have been through this impeachment hearing. He has come out of this just fine.

We know that the Senate is going to take up this issue. Chairman Grassley and Chairman Johnson are on top of this. The investigation is going to proceed. And we will get to the bottom of it.

And, Sean, I'm going to tell you something else. We need to continue to figure out what happened with the FBI and the dossier and --

HANNITY: Ahh.

BLACKBURN: -- people need to remember, we have the Durham report yet to go.

And we will receive that at some point this spring and those of us at Judiciary Committee, Senate Judiciary Committee will continue to work through that and to hold the appropriate hearings there.

So, you know, Donald Trump is going to get reelected. And I think that you're going to see Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats, I think their heads are going to explode. And we're going to continue to root out this corruption and we're going to continue to work with the President Trump to grow the economy and get this nation, keep it on a good footing.

HANNITY: Amazing. The dirty dossier was paid for by Hillary. The obstruction, oh, deleting emails, Bleach Bit, and hammers, oh, Ukrainian election interference, DNC operative meeting at Ukrainian embassy, according to "Politico", and, oh, the real quid pro quo with Joe and Hunter. Wow, what a boomerang.

Senator --

BLACKBURN: You got it.

HANNITY: -- you've been a powerful voice on this. Thank you for being with us.

When we come back, the deep state's day of reckoning on the horizon. We have new information tonight. The FBI Director Wray says every FBI official named in the FISA report will be reviewed for possible disciplinary action.

Director Wray, with all due respect, that's not enough. And I'll tell you why, next.

HANNITY: All right. Breaking news tonight surrounding the ongoing dismantling of the deep state. FBI Director Chris Wray has revealed every FBI official in the FISA report is being reviewed for possible discipline.

Now, FOX News investigative reporter Sara Carter joins us live with the latest.

The problem with this is, Sara, there was no verification of the dossier.

SARA CARTER, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Correct.

HANNITY: There were multiple warnings we know of. We know from the State Department, Kathleen Kavalec. We know even Bruce Ohr in August before the filing of that first dossier before the election. Yet, they never verified it.

We now know not only unverifiable but debunked. That's premeditated fraud on the FISA court and it was the bulk of confirmation and congenital liar Schiff lied to the country, and Devin Nunes told the country the truth.

CARTER: Well, they found 17 significant errors and omissions, Sean, within the inspector general's investigation in his I.G. report. So, Christopher Wray had to come out strong. The FBI director basically was pressed by lawmakers through his testimony what is being done? Are you disciplining the people that were involved in the Carter Page FISA warrant?

He finally said, this is unacceptable. We're looking at everyone that was involved. But I can tell you this, I spoke with sources tonight and all this week regarding the I.G. report and regarding the upcoming testimony which is what Christopher Wray did.

And they say they hope that the younger and the more -- what they call the lesser FBI agents who were working on the case aren't going to take the brunt of this. And the senior level officials at the FBI like James Comey, Andrew McCabe and others will also be paying a price for this. And they hope it just doesn't get swept under the rug, Sean.

HANNITY: You know what? I have a message for Director Wray. Director Wray, this is the premier law enforcement agency in the world. You show no urgency here. Premeditated fraud on a court, taking away the civil liberties, constitutional rights of Carter Page, spying on the opposition party candidate with a lies, a pack of them, and his transition team and deep into the presidency that would be a violation of law.

Director Wray, please do your job. If you don't want to do it, step aside and let somebody else do it.

Sara Carter, thank you.

CARTER: Absolutely.

HANNITY: We got -- 99 percent of these guys protect us every day. They deserve better.

Today, the president had this to say about, yes, Mr. Super Patriot, James Comey.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: We've been going through this now for over three years. It was evil. It was corrupt.

It was dirty cops. It was leakers and liars. And this should never ever happen to another president ever. It was a disgrace.

I had not fired James Comey, who was a disaster, by the way, it's possible I wouldn't even be standing here right now. We caught them in the act. Dirty cops, bad people.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Here with reaction, he is the head of the Freedom Caucus, Congressman Andy Biggs, House minority whip, Congressman Steve Scalise. Congressman Matt Gaetz is with us.

I've got to say. The president thanked all of you and many of you -- Jim Jordan, Scalise. He loves Matt Gaetz, we already know all of that.

But I thought the way the president -- he joked with you, Steve Scalise, but he was thanking you and thanking everybody else because you guys fought for the truth and you told the American people the truth.

REP. STEVE SCALISE, R-LA.: Yes, Sean, you know, the president was very candid today. You know, clearly, he's been focused on doing his job. But I think it was important today that he pointed out that there are some very crooked people, including some dirty cops who were still out there.

That's why -- you know, I agree with you on Wray. But the one I'm most interested in is the Durham report, because, Sean, people need to be held accountable. They abused their power to literally try to take down a candidate for president of the United States. People ought to go to jail.

I've seen some classified information I can't go into but I can say this -- hopefully, Durham names names. I think the attorney general is waiting to see what comes out of that. And then, hopefully, they go after those people and put them in jail -- number one, to vindicate everybody else, the 99 percent of good people at FBI, which is such an important agency to our national security --

HANNITY: Well-said.

SCALISE: -- which had (ph) been compromised by some bad apples. They need to be held accountable.

HANNITY: A lot of Freedom Caucus members, Andy Biggs, without which we wouldn't have got this information. There's no ambiguity anymore.

The inspector general laid it all out. Everybody was warned. We knew it, the dirty dossier, unverifiable and now debunked.

The bulk of information, it says, at the top, as John Ratcliffe has told us, verified. Nothing was verified. And they used it and they were warned not to use it. Why isn't that arrest somebody and put them in jail, at some point?

REP. ANDY BIGGS, R-ARIZ.: That's exactly right. And -- so, the Freedom Caucus has been working on this since the beginning.

But I will tell you something, Sean, when Christopher Wray sat there and repeatedly told us that he thought the actions of his top level people were unacceptable -- now, this is before he got there. I give him that.

But it is more than unacceptable. It is criminal. It was an attempt to take down the president. And for me -- for me to hear it's unacceptable, that was unacceptable.

We need him to actually refer people to the DOJ for actual prosecution. That's what needs to happen.

HANNITY: They were referred. Comey was referred. McCabe was referred.

BIGGS: They've got to prosecute, yes.

HANNITY: Matt Gaetz, I know I give you hard time, it's only because we're friends, but -- and you did an amazing job on all of this. I love what you have to say about what needs to happen to Nancy Pelosi. Tell us about it.

REP. MATT GAETZ, R-FLA.: I am sick and tired of Nancy Pelosi thinking that just because she's speaker, she can be above House rules. Rule 23 of the House of Representatives says that you cannot bring discredit on the House by your actions.

Nancy Pelosi embarrassed the House. She embarrassed our country when she ripped up the president's speech. She may have committed a crime, and I think the Ethics Committee ought to investigate her.

Christopher Wray's main problem is that he's treating the FBI issues as if it's some human resources matter when it was an attempt at a criminal coup against the president. And it's not enough just to say that you're going to look into the existing employees. A lot of those people committed their crimes and then left.

And so, that's why Steve Scalise is so right that the Durham report is going to inform on the criminal conduct and we have to put these people in jail who committed crimes, because, if we don't, Sean, this will happen again to another president, and that will bring discredit on all of us who had the chance to stand up now and fight.

HANNITY: Director Wray, I'll say it again -- please do the job for the 99 percent of the world's premier law enforcement agency. They deserve it. That's the way you clean the swamp. If you don't want to do the job, let somebody else do it.

Thank you all.

Absolute chaos for the Democrats in Iowa. Ellison Barber has the latest. We finally have 100 percent of the vote in.

And, yes, Karl Rove's whiteboard is back. Our latest edition, as we continue.

HANNITY: All right. A Fox News alert -- finally, Iowa Democrats say they have now fully counted the vote, all 100 percent in. Wow.

But as of this hour, winner still has not been declared due to all the irregularities.

FOX News correspondent Ellison Barber joins us live in New Hampshire tonight with the very latest.

And I don't think we are ever getting the real number but what do I know?

ELLISON BARBER, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Sean. Yes, so, in Iowa right now, Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders are essentially tied. As you said the Iowa Democratic Party says they have now counted everything, but with only or with 97 percent of precincts reporting. Just about an hour ago, "The Associated Press" said that they were unable to declare a winner because of the tight margin between Buttigieg and Sanders, and the irregularities in this year's caucus process.

The Fox News Decision Desk has not declared a winner either. It's possible we could have a winner in the New Hampshire primaries before Iowa gets formally settled. DNC chair Tom Perez is asking to review all of the worksheets from each caucus site to ensure accuracy.

In a tweet, he said this, quote: Enough is enough. In light of the problems that have emerged in implementation of the delegate selection plan and in order to assure public confidence in the results, I am calling on the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately begin a recanvas.

Now, it's not clear if the Iowa Democratic Party will do that. In a statement, the party's chair said that they would conduct a recanvas if it is requested by one of the presidential campaigns.

Both Buttigieg and Sanders have declared victory. They and everyone else seem to be moving on and hyper focused on New Hampshire. The primaries here are just five days away.

According to a brand new Monmouth poll, Sanders is leading in the granite state with 24 percent of likely Democratic voters saying they'd support Sanders if the primary happened today. Twenty percent saying they'd go for Buttigieg, only 49 percent of New Jersey primary voters who answered that survey said they are firmly decided on their candidate -- Sean.

HANNITY: All right. Ellison, thank you.

All right. It's time for Karl Rove's incredible whiteboard.

(MUSIC)

HANNITY: FOX News contributor Karl Rove, I don't know how -- what do you do with Iowa? What do you with it now?

KARL ROVE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, as I said in my "Wall Street Journal" column today, I think this is the last Iowa caucus we see. I understand why chairman Perez came out and said he wanted to -- he wanted to recanvas because there are roughly 1,700 precincts. "The New York Times" found 100 of the precincts earlier this afternoon had apparent mistakes in them.

And NBC News found 77 precincts in which there were more votes cast in the final alignment than there were in the initial alignment, which under the rules in the state of Iowa is impossible. You cannot -- you have to be in the room at 7:00. If your candidate doesn't meet the viability threshold, you can either go home or go vote for somebody else who is already in there. But that means there should be no precinct in the state in which there are more votes cast in the final alignment than were cast in the first one.

HANNITY: Let's get to the whiteboard. What do you got tonight?

ROVE: Well, I want us to put this in perspective. We have all of this stuff going on right now. And a lot of people are saying, well, so and so is going to win as a result of this. And so and so is out. And so and so is, you know, here or there.

I want us to think about this -- there are nearly 4,000, or roughly 4,000 delegates to the Democratic National Convention. If you take the final numbers, these state delegate equivalents and you sort of forecast what that would be based on their rules, now, this would -- this is how it roughly would look. Buttigieg would have 12 delegates, Sanders would have 12 delegates. Warren would have 9 and Biden would have 8. Forty-one delegates get split up roughly this way.

Now, some changes, you know, Buttigieg might end up with 11 because he has his vote concentrated in the third congressional district. You know, there might be one or two. This might be up one or down two.

But this is what we are looking at. Really? Are we going to say that this contest is over because, you know, he got 12 and she got 9 and he got 12 and he got 8? I mean, it's pretty amazing to me how rapidly people are coming to a conclusion about where this contest is going to go.

HANNITY: You really believe -- I think you are the first I saw that said it this could be brokered convention time.

ROVE: It could. I don't want to say that it will be. But it's going to be, you know, if this keeps up, that is to say if we are going to keep carving up the delegates between now and March 3rd like this among four or with Bloomberg on March 3rd, five candidates, this gets hard to cobble together a clear majority by the time you get to Milwaukee at the end of the primary season.

HANNITY: The president had a pretty impressive track record of success that he laid out on Tuesday night.

ROVE: Yes, good speech. He's had a couple of very good weeks. And, you know, the polls have moved his way and more importantly, the economy seems to be strengthening.

HANNITY: Thank God for that. Americans are going back to work.

ROVE: Yes.

HANNITY: Karl Rove, thank you.

When we come back, twice failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton now throwing her full support behind Romney. Dan and Geraldo -- oh, Geraldo, wait until you hear what he has to say tonight, straight ahead.

HANNITY: All right. Sore loser, diminished Mitt Romney has a new fan -- failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on the Ellen Show today. She praised the Utah senator for his vote to convict Trump. And when asked if she would accept the VP nod, she scoffed at the notion, but added, never say never.

Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE: It's hard to get 67 votes to convict and remove somebody. But I was still disappointed that not more of the Republicans were willing to take the stand that Mitt Romney took.

ELLEN DEGENERES, HOST: Mitt Romney? Yes.

CLINTON: Mitt Romney, absolutely.

(APPLAUSE)

CLINTON: Extraordinary speech on the floor.

DEGENERES: If someone asked you to be vice president, would you do it?

(LAUGHTER)

CLINTON: Well, that's not going to happen but, no.

I never say never because I do believe --

DEGENERES: OK --

CLINTON: -- in serving my country, but it's not going to happen.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: All right. Dan Bongino, and Geraldo.

Now, I'm going to break format, Dan. I'm going to read something that was put out by your good friend and my good friend, Geraldo Rivera, today on Twitter. And, by the way, it's not 70 is the new 40. It wasn't that.

Right wing pundits compare Mitt Romney to Judas, Brutus, Benedict Arnold because of his vote to convict @RealDonaldTrump. Dudes, chill, he is allowed to have an opinion dictated he says by his deep religious belief. I hope that's true and not just baloney designed to look like steak.

All right. Now, here is the problem with my friend Geraldo. And I do -- he is my brother, I love him. The problem, Dan Bongino is he also exonerated quid pro quo Joe and zero experience Hunter.

So with that, he lost all credibility for me.

DAN BONGINO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, but, listen, cutesy time is up. You know, Geraldo is a friend of mine too, but we don't come on to play cutesy time either. Geraldo is wrong, as he is often when he is on with me. I'm here to correct him because I'm the ringer. I come on your show to set Geraldo Rivera straight.

HANNITY: There you go.

BONGINO: I'm so sorry, listen, I know you may disagree. I'm done being nice.

Romney is a snake. OK? Simple as that. He crazy-glued his lips to the hind quarters of Donald Trump when he wanted a job, after, after by the way, Geraldo and Sean, when Mitt Romney pilloried Donald Trump during the campaign with that ridiculous, he's a charlatan speech. He still tried to get a job.

When Trump turned him down, he had a vendetta in there ever since. This guy is a two-faced snake who has been on the opposite side of every issue. He will take whatever side of an issue he can to maintain some kind of power and influence on the party.

Mitt Romney is the Hillary Clinton of the Republican Party. Just go away, Mitt. We're done with you.

GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT-AT-LARGE: I think to call Mitt Romney a snake is so far beyond the pale, Dan. It is.

BONGINO: No.

RIVERA: It is. He's a sincere guy, a religious guy. He's got --

BONGINO: No.

RIVERA: -- his beliefs. He says that his religion deeply informs his decision.

BONGINO: No.

Why can't we take him at face value? I was imposed to impeachment tooth and nail. I thought it was exercise in hypocrisy and pretension and sanctimony. I absolutely defended the president. Is he one guy, a very religious guy.

I have never heard anybody call him, you know, a liar about his faith. Let him -- let him, you know, express his opinion. Let him be the guy that, you know, he didn't help himself politically by this decision. He doesn't guarantee his political future. It didn't aggregate him additional strength in Utah where is he already very popular.

I mean, what did it do for him? Let him be -- I hope it's not baloney masquerading as steak. I really do. But having said that, let the guy have his say.

BONGINO: Listen, I'm not knocking the man's faith. I don't do that. I can't get in Mitt Romney's head. I'm sure his Mormon beliefs are sincere. Hat tipped to him.

I mean that, I'm not messing -- I never mess around with that stuff. It's really gross and not fair.

Having said that he is the one who brought faith into the political argument, Geraldo, not me. I did not go on the floor. I'm a Christian. I believe in my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. I wouldn't go on the floor and then go on the floor of the Senate and spout a bunch of lies.

That Trump committed a crime worthy of impeachment. That Hunter Biden was somehow any of this malfeasance, where he seemed to give the Bidens a pass. Come on.

And then you said, Romney is sincere? Come on, Geraldo, really? Mitt Romney has been on the opposite side of every single issue.

(CROSSTALK)

BONGINO: He's the most Democrat Republican we've ever had.

RIVERA: When I said -- I when I said -- when I said, Dan, when I said, Dan, that I appreciate people who are sincere about their beliefs, to suggest that he was lying when he condemned the president's action to deny the fact that what the president did was stinky, it was tacky.

BONGINO: Geraldo, come on.

RIVERA: It was not pure as the driven snow. And I love the guy. He is my friend. I love the guy.

But I mean, this -- what he did was allowed himself to be snagged by his political enemies.

BONGINO: Geraldo, he doesn't know what he's talking about.

RIVERA: He gave them an opening.

BONGINO: Come on, you're a lawyer. Geraldo, don't you know the facts?

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: All right, guys. Ding, ding. Ding.

RIVERA: You believe your faith, I believe mine. Let him be him.

BONGINO: Sean, we need round two next week on this. Come on. I need more on this.

HANNITY: Next week, we'll give two rounds.

When we get back, highlights from the president's moving speech from earlier today straight ahead.

HANNITY: All right. So, during the three-year impeachment, Schumer-Schiff sham show, Democrats stopped at nothing to hurt President Trump, those around him, his family.

Earlier today, during his press conference, the president had a touching moment when he was joined by the first lady on stage.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I just want to thank my family for sticking through it. This was not part of the deal. I was going to run for president. If I won, I was going to do a great job.

I didn't know I was going to run and when I got in, I was going to have to run again and again and again. Every week, I had to run again. That wasn't the deal.

But they stuck with me. And I'm so glad I did it, because we are making progress and doing things for our great people that everybody said couldn't be done. Our country is thriving. Our country is just respected again.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: The first lady, all she's been through, his kids -- everybody who had to pay a fortune for Washington lawyers. Wow. Swamp people don't care.

We'll always be fair and balanced. We're never the destroy Trump, hate Trump media. We seek the truth.

Let not your heart be troubled. There she is -- Laura Ingraham, a great show ahead I know.

