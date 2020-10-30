Trump, Biden campaign in Florida with five days to go until election

This is a rush transcript from “Your World with Neil Cavuto” October 29, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: It's up to you. You hold the key. If Florida goes blue, it's over. It's over.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: And five days from now, we are going to win Florida. We are going to win four more years in the White House.

NEIL CAVUTO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: All, right campaigning and making Florida a front-and-center issue.

Looking live right now at Tampa, Florida, where the president wrapped up a big event, not too far away, Joe Biden, all scrambling for those 29 electoral votes in a battle that we're told, in the Sunshine State is, as it is in many Industrial states, in the so-called battleground states, what is that expression, as tight as a tick.

Welcome, everybody. I'm Neil Cavuto, and this is "Your World."

I can alert you to some market developments today, finally an up day, the first day after four consecutive down days and losing more than 1,700 points this week. A lot of it has to do with optimism about corporate earnings. We're going to get some biggies very soon, but also some optimism about possible vaccines and/or treatments that might be ready for emergency use in a matter of weeks.

So much, we don't know. This much, we do. It's a whipsawing back and forth on not only the number of people who have already voted -- we're close to

80 million now -- but the number of people who are now looking at the issue like the pandemic, like improving economic numbers, like a record surge in economic growth in the latest quarter.

We have never seen anything like it. And it came after a quarter that was a record drop. We never saw anything like that either. So much going on.

Let's first get the read from John Roberts, traveling with the president of the United States -- John.

JOHN ROBERTS, FOX NEWS CHIEF WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: You know, Neil, it's just another thing in this 2020 election campaign that we have never seen before, the GDP up 33.1 percent in the third quarter.

But this is something that President Trump has been saying for months now would likely happen. He's been talking about this idea, and Larry Kudlow has been talking about it as well, a sharp V-shaped recovery.

Joe Biden has suggested that it's a K-shaped recovery. Other people have said it would be a W-shaped recovery. But up 33.1 percent could be an indication that, if we do get these therapeutics, if we do get a coronavirus vaccine sometime in the next few weeks, that the economic recovery could continue.

Here in Tampa, where there were thousands of people who stood out in the burning sun, because it's about 90 degrees -- and that's Florida 90 degrees, which is 100 degrees anywhere else -- for hours to hear the president, the president saying that he was very happy with the economic bounce-back in the third quarter.

Listen to how he put it.

TRUMP: We are doing great. You see the number today, 33.1 GDP, the biggest in the history of our country by almost triple, right, almost triple.

TRUMP: This explosive economic growth is four times greater than what the experts expected. They expected a number that would be like 7 percent, 8 percent.

ROBERTS: The president said that he would have been happy with 12 percent.

Instead, it came in at 33.

Now, whether or not we continue in this recovery, Neil, will depend a lot on these vaccines getting approval. Two of the biggest companies who are making these, Moderna and Pfizer, expecting that they will have emergency use access probably sometime in December, though they can't say the exact week.

The president also taking note of the fact that jobless claims this week -- or for last week, actually -- the jobless claims that were announced this morning were at a seven-month low. Some 751,000 people filed for first-time unemployment. It was expected that number would be about 780,000.

So, that adding to the economic optimism as well. But, when you look at it, Neil, yesterday, the optimism is down. Today, the optimism is up. Perhaps tomorrow, it'll be back down again, again, until we really get a handle on this virus, and those numbers creeping up in so many states, and particular battleground states, that the president has to win.

I think we're going to be on a rocky ride for a little while yet.

All right, in the meantime, following team Biden right now. They have been taking a look at the same economic data, the same reports, the same announcements of cases and all that, and had a slightly different view of all of that.

Jacqui Heinrich in Tampa, Florida -- Jacqui.

JACQUI HEINRICH, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Neil. Yes, I can attest it is also hot here in Tampa.

Joe Biden just wrapped up in Coconut Creek about an hour ago. He was introduced by the parents of Joaquin Oliver, a student who was shot and killed in the Parkland school shooting. Biden said that he knows the loss of losing a child. He knows what that feels like.

And he immediately segued into remarks on coronavirus and the loss that thousands of American families are feeling today. He rebuked President Trump, who's also rallying in Florida today, for hosting super-spreader events.

This morning, North Carolina officials announced two people who attended the MAGA rally in Gastonia last Wednesday tested positive for COVID-19.

About 23,000 people attended that rally, according to local media.

The public health department said, because of the large number of potential contacts from the rally and the inability to alert them directly, they have had to notify the entire community to monitor for symptoms and get tested if necessary.

Biden contrasted his own approach today.

BIDEN: President Trump's super-spreader events, that he's spreading more virus around the country and here in Florida today. He's spreading division, in addition, division and discord.

We need a president who is going to bring us together, not pull us apart.

HEINRICH: Biden also brushed off today's positive economic report, saying, again, this is a K-shaped recovery, where things improve for those at the top and get worse for people at the bottom.

Biden wrote: "Yes, GDP rose last quarter, but visits to food banks haven't slowed and poverty has grown. African-Americans and Latinos still face double-digit unemployment rates. Even with today's report, GDP still remains $6,000 per household below its pre-crisis level. Payrolls are down by nearly 11 million workers, and 23 million people are claiming unemployment, including 750,000 new claims last week. Today's report is not a victory for those families."

Now, Biden is heading now here to Tampa, where he's hosting another drive- in rally. They just started letting in cars here behind me. So, both of his events today were in counties that Hillary Clinton won in 2016, indicating that these stops are about driving voter turnout -- Neil.

CAVUTO: All right, thank you very much for that, Jacqui.

We told you a little bit earlier about the strong third-quarter data that showed the economy sprinting at a 33.1 annual pace. They were looking at something in the vicinity of maybe 31, 32 tops.

Now, of course, this is the mirror opposite of what we had the second quarter, when we were knee-deep in the pandemic, and we fell almost a like amount. But we have never seen anything like this, let alone the soaring quarterly data for the latest quarter, and some pretty good signs for the last quarter of the year, the one we are in right now.

It won't necessarily grow like this, but they are expecting growth anywhere from 4 to 7 percent. That would have been unthinkable back in the worst days of the pandemic.

And that's something that the president's been pounding, but Joe Biden has been saying, it's too little, too late.

Let's get the read on all of this with Eliza Collins of The Wall Street Journal. We have also got Heather Zumarraga with us, a global president of a firm aptly named after her.

Eliza, you could play numbers a variety of ways, right? I mean, we came after a horrific second quarter, but we did erase it all coming into the third quarter. That's not how I know the GDP data works, but it is an encouraging sign that the trend might be the economy's friend.

And, lo and behold, we get these latest cases that have some folks worried.

What's the reading you're getting from folks you talk to?

ELIZA COLLINS, THE WALL STREET JOURNAL: So, it's absolutely good news that the economy is going in the right direction. And the president and Republicans should be talking about it.

I mean, polls show that the president leads on the economy. It's one of the very few issues that voters have given him the edge on. But, at the same time, Joe Biden is pointing out that, while it is going up, there are still disparities. People are still going for -- in line for the food banks.

So it really depends kind of how you're looking at the numbers and coming into sort of, what's next? And, also, 73 million people have already voted.

So, seeing these GDP numbers may change a few minds, but a lot of people are voting on sort of what's happening to them and their pocketbook at the kitchen table.

And looking at a number and looking at economic growth might -- maybe helps them, but maybe it's not. So I think it really depends on how you're looking at these numbers.

CAVUTO: Speaking of numbers, we also follow corporate earnings. I don't want to get too wonky here.

But, Heather, without going into details right now, I could just say that Amazon and Apple and Google of Alphabet fame, Twitter, mixed numbers there, but, by and large, all far better than expected. Most of those stocks are surging in after-hours trading.

These were the close scrutinized, because they continue a trend that we have seen with these earnings released that they tend to be better than expected. More than eight out of 10 of the earnings that have come out have been just that.

So, this obviously is the prior quarter, but many of them are guiding optimistically for the quarter we're in and the future, not everyone, but it's a clear trend among these guys to say, we see things picking up.

What do you see?

HEATHER ZUMARRAGA, FINANCIAL ANALYST: Right. Right.

Amazon blowing past earnings estimates, and the Nasdaq leading the stock market higher today. On a big down day yesterday, the Nasdaq was up 1.6 percent. This is very important, because these technology names have led the stock market higher during a pandemic, right?

So, as we -- as COVID is still a threat to economic growth, these tech names, really, we depend on them, and we count on them for their leadership. And this is really great news that I think the stock market and the economy can even head higher, especially on that fantastic GDP report this morning.

CAVUTO: Eliza, we look at company earnings, and I always hasten to add to people it's a rearview mirror. It's looking how they did in the most recent quarter. That quarter is almost now, if you consider it, more than a month old here.

But -- so, I am wondering about what CEOs are saying, because they're on the front lines of this. And some of them are not saying much. Some of them are just stating the obvious. We don't know. Microsoft, we don't know how things look.

Beating on a lot of the traditional estimates, but not quite sure out things are going to go in Europe, with the spikes in cases, or, for that matter, Asia.

So, this back and forth, I think, kind of reflects what's going on in this country among voters. What do you think?

COLLINS: Well, absolutely.

We don't know. And, like you said, around the world, coronavirus cases are surging back up. They're surging here at home. I mean, we saw the full shutdowns, the hardest hit of the economy in the spring. It has been improving since. We have been seeing those numbers go up.

But we don't know what's happening next. I mean, you talked earlier about the possibility of vaccines coming. That is a point of optimism to look forward to, but we're also seeing cases spread.

And so I think, looking forward, businesses don't know how -- what to plan for. Are we looking more like what it looked like in the spring? Or will it be sort of more measured shutdowns? Or can this virus get under control?

And we just -- we don't know.

CAVUTO: If this is an election we don't have any closer on election night, Heather, I'm just wondering how you sort of play that.

And if it goes on for a considerable amount of time, or there's no immediate closure on it, what is the impact, even for the markets, let alone everyone is on tenterhooks waiting for results?

ZUMARRAGA: Well, yes, you really can't.

I mean, if there's someone out there that has a lot of cash on the sidelines, I think the best advice would be to wait until we have a clear winner and a clear result, because this may be the first election night ever where we don't, as you said.

So, I think, look, the stock market will continue to soar higher if President Trump is reelected. There is a -- just a stark contrast with taxes, deregulation, the energy policy.

And so there is a lot of uncertainty. There always is uncertainty. So I think, if you're in the market, you stay in the market. And if you're not, you sit tight and wait a little bit.

CAVUTO: All right, ladies, I want to thank you both very, very much.

Whatever your thoughts on the markets, it did disrupt what had been a four- day selling streak with the gain today.

A little bit more on Amazon. I was telling you, it's sort of the granddaddy of the big tech names that reports, much better than expected, earnings coming in much better than expected, revenues at close to $100 billion, up much better than expected.

Again, Amazon is among those companies that is planning for a robust future. Remember, it's going to hire 100,000 workers to handle holiday demand. So, obviously, that's optimism there.

We will have more after this.

CAVUTO: All right, we are awaiting a Philadelphia press conference on the very latest to control some of the violence and the protests that have occurred in the city of Philadelphia since the shooting death of Walter Wallace, a black man who was gunned down wielding a knife back on Monday.

We're told that Wallace's family has seen the camera footage, the body camera footage of his killing. And they are eager to see that shared with the world.

I don't know exactly what the plans are right now, but we will get the latest from Aishah Hasnie in Philadelphia with the very latest.

What are you hearing, Aishah?

AISHAH HASNIE, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Yes, Neil, we are very eager to see that video as well. More on that in just a second.

I want to talk about this curfew, though, that will no longer be in place tonight. And it appears it's because that 9:00 curfew last night did work.

We only saw about two to three stores looted, like the Lord & Taylor that you're seeing right behind me. We saw some broken glass, some damage, but nothing like the widespread looting that we saw on Monday and Tuesday night.

Police also found a van containing low-grade explosives. Looters really have been using some explosives to try to break into ATMs. But police have not yet linked those two things together.

Now, more than 50 officers, Neil, have been injured over consecutive nights of unrest, with the National Guard now due to arrive later this week to assist them.

The U.S. attorney's office came out today warning looters that they're going to face the same fate as those now charged for the riots after George Floyd's death. Listen to this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

If you engage in violent civil unrest, and you commit a federal crime in this district, we will come after you as hard as we can.

HASNIE: Now, today, Walter Wallace Jr.'s family viewed police body cam footage of his death. They are having a news conference as we speak.

The family's attorney says the footage showed him a man in distress. And he also heard several people in the video shouting at officers -- quote -- "He's mental." And so he and the family are maintaining their belief that officers failed to handle that situation appropriately.

The attorney also, Neil, expressed his disappointment, his dismay that the media has not yet seen that footage. He was hoping that we would have seen it before they held that news conference this hour, so we would be able to ask the right questions, we'd be able to have a conversation about that video.

But he believes that it's incredibly important for everyone, the public, to see that body cam footage. We don't have a timeline yet on when we're going to get our hands on that -- Neil.

CAVUTO: Aishah, you mentioned there's no planned curfew tonight, but, obviously, protests, demonstrations, they can continue, as long, obviously, as the police are thinking, they don't get too violent or out of hand.

Is that the understanding?

HASNIE: Yes, that's the hope, that things start to calm down now.

I think that the curfew helped. The heavy police presence in some of the hardest-hit areas also helped. And then, as I mentioned, the National Guard has been called in. They are expected to be on the ground here by Friday or Saturday.

So, hopefully, that is going to deter those looters, who've been kind of working in small groups, kind of playing this game of, I heard somebody say, Whac-A-Mole. It's hard for police to chase them down, because they don't have -- they don't really have a plan. They don't really know where they're going to hit.

But, yes, they're hoping that we're going to have another night of calm, and that it's going to continue that way, hopefully through the weekend here.

CAVUTO: All right, Aishah, thank you very, very much. Good job keeping us updated on that.

In the meantime here, you remember when the -- those big three tech CEOs, the heads of Google and Facebook and Twitter, were before a Senate committee trying to explain what is perceived to be a bias against conservatives?

Well, all those guys' earnings are out today. They're making money hand over fist. Their companies are literally printing it.

I wonder what one of their tougher inquisitors has to say about that?_ Ohio Senator Cory Gardner is next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CAVUTO: All right, you think that Twitter and Facebook and Google are the only games in town when it comes to policing thought? Well, there is an alternative to these guys.

He's a fascinating guy, and he doesn't take anything down -- after this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOHN MATZE, CEO, PARLER: Well, we get a lot of pressure from people trying to get us to censor posts, Parler specifically, and we just don't do it.

CAVUTO: You might not know Parler, the name. It's actually Parler. The term, the French term, means to speak.

And, by extension, its popularity has grown, because the CEO, John Matze, allows everyone to speak. He takes nothing down. He doesn't police thought or police even the facts behind the thought, says that's not his job, and it shouldn't be the call of social media to decide who and what gets banned.

It is sort of like an open Internet view of the world, a social media view of the world.

That might be intriguing to my next guest, Ohio (sic) Senate Commerce Committee member Cory Gardner, who joins us right now.

Senator, you didn't waste a nanosecond going after a lot of these guys for taking down stuff you said was disproportionately hurting conservative thought and views, New York Post stories, the rest.

Here's a guy who has a site. He doesn't do that on the left or the right.

And he leaves it up to the user. In this great debate over 230 and shielding liability protection for these guys, is that maybe the answer?

SEN. CORY GARDNER (R-CO): Well, I think that's certainly one direction to go.

I think we have to make sure that we avoid the kind of challenge that Backpage led to, one of the first efforts to make sure that sort of illegal content was not being distributed, especially the kind of harmful content that that was creating.

But it's better than having 2,000 censors in Silicon Valley or 2,000 censors in Washington, D.C., under some kind of an Elizabeth Warren commission on truth that they could create if they were directed to do something like that.

CAVUTO: I'm just wondering where this goes.

I mean, and maybe was -- does the election have anything to do with it?

Some of the Democrats on your same panel, sir, thought that this was sort of an attention-diverter on the part of Republicans. But they, for different reasons, have issues with a lot of these guys, that they have gotten essentially too big for their britches.

So, is it inevitable that action is going to be taken against some of these big tech names, especially now, we learn after the bell, they're all still making money hand over fist?

What do you think?

(LAUGHTER)

GARDNER: They are making a lot of money.

But, look, I mean, it wasn't political until they decided to make it political. I will remind my colleagues on the committee that most of them voted to actually move forward with the subpoenas of the three CEOs who testified.

So, apparently, they were for it before they were against it at the Commerce Committee.

But, look, I don't think it's inevitable that some kind of action take place. But there has to be a change in how they're behaving. Look, it's completely subjective. And that subjectivity is based through a Silicon Valley liberal lens, it seems like, that if you have money right-leaning or conservative viewpoints, you are more likely to be shadow-banned, you're more likely to be labeled, you're more likely to have a tweet taken down, than you are some other kind of belief or some other kind of ideology.

And you know what? Maybe that's because the employees in the Silicon Valley think that way.

But, again, the danger that we face here is, if you put Washington, D.C., in charge of content moderation, that's dangerous as well.

CAVUTO: Do you think that, if they police themselves, and they have a bias, a liberal bias, if that's the case, then be careful what you wish for, and maybe the approach that this Parler CEO is taking might be the one to go for, that people aren't stupid, they don't need to be spoon-fed what they should or shouldn't read or view? And, reader, user, beware, and just leave it at that?

We, the users, will decide whether something is suspect or not, or what we think is suspect or not, and not leave it up to companies that might have an inherent bias to decide what is or isn't?

GARDNER: Well, as in so many things in our economy, competition fixes a lot of things.

And if you could have that real-time competition to Google, to Facebook, to Twitter, to some of these big platforms, that would solve a lot of these challenges. We don't see that right now. Maybe the technology, the app that you're talking about right now could provide that level of competition, but we have got to make sure that that kind of competition can flourish.

Even Milton Friedman said the free market needs a referee. But I don't want Washington, D.C., calling the plays. That's the challenge that we have. So, erring on the side of the free market and competition is preferable than the censors that we can drive.

Even Mark Zuckerberg mentioned this yesterday, that you have got to be careful that you don't lead to more censorship.

Look, I am tired of conservatives being -- being either bullied down or taken down because somebody disagreed with them. And then, a couple days later, maybe they're put back up. In the meantime, the damage is done, and the thought has been controlled. Real

CAVUTO: Real quickly on the politics and where things stand, beside your own race, Senator.

I'd be curious what you make of the president and his comments lately on all this reporting of COVID cases. He says, COVID, COVID, COVID, it's the media that makes a big deal of it, that we're rounding the bend, things are getting better.

I had a chance to speak to your governor, DeWine, yesterday, who said no, no, these are real, and it's worrisome, and we hope to get around it, but we're not there yet.

Where are you on this? The president is kind of dismissing a lot of this as a media fixation that will go away after the election.

But is there something more here that he's not, maybe we're not appreciating?

GARDNER: Well, whether it's Governor DeWine in Ohio or Governor Polis in Colorado, I think the challenge, of course, is dealing at every level of government better and better every single hour of the day.

Look, COVID-19 is here to stay. We have got to have a vaccine that puts it at bay, that makes it go away. To the exact point that we can, we're going to make sure that we do that.

But that vaccine, the therapies, the treatments that we're developing are allowing us to do better and better every step of the way. But there's more work to be done.

Look, what China allowed to happen...

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: So, are these real to you, Senator? Are these cases real to you?

Are they a real worry for you...

GARDNER: Oh, there's no doubt these cases...

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: ... not only what's going on in your state, but what's going on nationally?

GARDNER: Yes, there's doubt these cases are real.

CAVUTO: So, do we -- have we rounded the bend, in your eyes, sir? Have we rounded the bend, or is there still a ways to go here?

GARDNER: Well, we're making improvements.

I don't think anybody could say that we have rounded the bend, when you have a new wave coming forward in Colorado. So, we have got to make sure that we're addressing that for the Southwest and the Midwest.

CAVUTO: Well, the president has. The president has said that.

GARDNER: So -- so...

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: The president has said that.

GARDNER: Look, what we need to do is make sure that every level is better.

I just disagree with anybody who's saying that we have rounded the bend. We have got more work to do. We're making progress. We have done better and better.

CAVUTO: OK.

GARDNER: And we have to keep doing that, whether it's the state level, the city level, county level, or the federal level.

CAVUTO: Senator, thank you very much for taking the time, Senator Gardner of Ohio (sic).

GARDNER: Thanks.

CAVUTO: In the meantime here, the pandemic and what's real and what's really happening and where things are going right now.

The issue is really that -- by the way, I misstated. Colorado. I apologize for that.

But one of the things that has come up in this is, is it a good or safe time to go back to business?

This next guy is going to challenge the conventional wisdom and say, yes, it is. Derek Stevens is the Circa Resort & Casino development CEO and going full-throttle into making sure it happens, and happens now.

Derek, very good to have you.

You're doing so in a very dicey environment. But you're confident enough that this will work out. There are all sorts of restrictions, though, right? Can you update me, what kind of challenges you face?

DEREK STEVENS, CEO, CIRCA RESORT & CASINO: Sure, Neil. Good to talk to you.

Yes, we began this project really five years ago, in 2015. This is our third casino in Las Vegas. So, our other two casinos, the Golden Gate and the D Las Vegas, they have been up and running since we were able to reopen, which was June 4.

So, since we have been up running, we have gone through a number of different directives and changes, both from our governor, our Nevada Gaming Control Board, and CDC.

So, we have had a little bit of a good fortune that we have had an ample opportunity to make adjustments as things have changed. So, we opened Circa Las Vegas, our new resort here, yesterday. And, fortunately, our operating team has been able to really kind of stay ahead of the curve with regards to some of the guidelines.

Really, very specifically, we are providing an awful lot of hand sanitizing. We temperature check. And there's a number of elements that we

-- we're providing for our customers to make sure that they feel that they're in a safe environment, and still can have a little bit of fun.

CAVUTO: So, how are people spread out? In other words, what would be the normal capacity vs. what it is now?

STEVENS: Yes.

So, like, on a -- let's just say, on one of the table games, we have a maximum of three people on a blackjack game, maximum of three people on a side. On a dice game, you can normally have eight people on a side.

So, there's some social distancing components that allows people to feel a little more comfortable. And I'd say those are really the some of the key elements that's different than maybe what was the pre-pandemic era.

CAVUTO: For you, an adjustment, and your customers, and now reports of a spike in cases -- it depends on where you are and all that, I grant you -- does it give them pause? Does it give you pause?

STEVENS: Well, I think -- I think, obviously, we have to adapt.

I mean, one thing that has certainly changed is the customer base from June

4 until today. When we opened, we did not have a mask requirement. And that got implemented a few weeks after we opened. And, initially, that was a bit of a struggle, but it's really not anymore.

I think wearing a mask is something that everyone around the country, anyone that's visiting, it's become very normal now. So, it's not a contentious thing in any way.

I think the one thing that we have noticed, which I think is a good trend, is, initially, it was predominantly a drive-in -- a drive-in crowd, but now I think what we're seeing is, we're seeing far more people willing to get on an airplane. I think that's a -- that's a key component for Las Vegas, key component for our business.

And I think that bodes well for the economy as a whole.

CAVUTO: Interesting, because, when you're flying to Las Vegas, at the airport there, you're there. You're right on the Strip. That's a good thing there, that the airport is so close.

Derek Stevens, thank you very much, Circa Resort & Casino developer and CEO.

This is part of a trend you're seeing among more companies that are looking at continuing to build, even in a pandemic that still exists. We hope that it doesn't get much worse.

A good example of that could be Apple, living proof that you can continue to do business, strong business, even after this.

CAVUTO: You know, today is one of those tech-a-ramas.

We're in the middle of earnings season, actually kind of wrapping it up, how companies did in the last quarter. And today was like a technology who's-who of the biggest and the best on the planet.

Susan Li here to break it all down, as she always does on FOX Business.

SUSAN LI, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: It's a little hectic.

CAVUTO: Susan, what are we looking at here?

LI: Yes, let's start with Apple...

CAVUTO: Yes, I think so.

LI: ... because the stock is down in after-hours, the world's biggest company.

And that's because iPhone sales came up a little bit light, according to analyst forecasts. But, look, this is because the iPhone 12 shipped a little bit layer, owing to the COVID disruptions to the supply chains.

But it just got off the phone with Tim Cook and asked him how we saw the U.S. economy, given the blowout GDP numbers that we got this morning.

And telling me, Tim Cook says: "I continue to be optimistic. I do think that a stimulus package is needed," according to Tim Cook, "and I would encourage everyone to work together on that. But I'm fairly confident that, if that can occur, we can continue this bounce-back."

Now, what about the work-from-home trend and whether Apple's still keeping their employees at home and when things will get back to normal?

Well, Tim Cook telling me on the phone that: "I think it's going to be a little while. It'll be balanced across the winter, and with people being assigned more," but he hopes that we can all come together to get rid of this thing, meaning COVID.

And he does, again, advise everyone to go out and vote and make your voices heard.

Now, some other earnings, because it's been very hectic, as you know, Neil.

We had Amazon, blowout quarter for Amazon and Jeff Bezos, record sales here, because people are shopping online more.

Also, Google did a lot better than anticipated, with Alphabet's revenue, jumping and crushing expectations. And when they talked about the hearings yesterday, they said they thought it was a great outline from their CEO, Sundar Pichai.

And, finally, we have Facebook, though, missing when it comes to users, actually losing users in Canada and the U.S. And that was a bit disappointing, but, all in all, pretty busy -- back to you.

CAVUTO: Yes, I didn't think that ever happened at Facebook, something like that.

All right, thank you, Susan, very much.

Susan works a very long day.

CAVUTO: Do you ever notice that? You see her, like, bright in the morning.

CAVUTO: All right, a crazy day. We will see how the markets are going to digest all of that.

Stick around. You are watching "Your World."

CAVUTO: Just down to a precious few days now, hard as it is to believe.

One of the qualities we have been seeing in the campaign of late in the strategies, besides where they're campaigning, is some of the strategies they're using as they're campaigning.

A popular motif with Joe Biden is to showcase his bipartisan support, all the Republicans, for example, backing his presidential bid, including this next guest, Rick Snyder, the former Republican governor, who kind of likes everything he is hearing right now from Joe Biden.

Governor, very good to have you back with us.

Haven't changed your mind? It's still -- you probably have already voted, I guess, right?

FMR. GOV. RICK SNYDER (R-MI): I have already voted, Neil.

But I'm a proud Republican. And this was a big decision. But, again, you come back to the basics. I'm an American first. And we shouldn't let partisanship get in the way of good decision-making for our country.

And Joe Biden is a much better decision than Donald Trump for the next four years.

CAVUTO: But you were tough on taxes. You were tough on spending.

The rap against Joe Biden, he's going to raise taxes, going to do all that.

No matter what you think of Donald Trump personally, how can you, as a proud Republican, vote for Joe Biden, who's going to do the mirror opposite of things that you were doing when you were running Michigan?

SNYDER: Well, if you look at Donald Trump's record, it's not that good.

I mean, his tax reform was not that successful or thoughtful. It wasn't simple, fair, or efficient. It wouldn't have met my standards at all.

If you look at what he's done on trade policy, the tariffs have not resulted in job creation. It hasn't helped our agriculture sector. So, we have been damaged by that.

And then the worst part is the COVID response. I mean, how can you -- how can he sit there and say how we're sort of rounding the corner on COVID?

How can he call Fauci a disaster, Neil? These are just factual things that are difficult. We still have a pandemic going on.

And one thing that really caught my attention is, I just looked at some of the statistics. I did a piece with some Canadian journalists today.

And Canada's rate of new cases is less than half of our rate. They're right across the border. That's because they have their act together. They have leadership working together. They have half the cases we do.

You can compare other parts in the world.

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: All right, now, be careful, though.

They're a much smaller -- they're a much smaller country. I mean, other countries, for example, that had this handled, Germany and Italy and France, that were doing all the model things you do to sort of crack down, lock down, and make sure this doesn't fester, it's all festering up again.

So, is this all just the president's fault?

SNYDER: Yes, but...

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: Is there anything in Joe Biden's background or plans that would be any different from what the president has already done?

SNYDER: Again, wearing a mask is a start.

I mean, as a practical matter, the whole messaging has been backwards from the beginning. The mask isn't to protect yourself. The mask is to protect your loved ones.

And I don't know any American, if they...

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: So, if Joe Biden wanted to mandate that, if Joe Biden wanted to mandate that, and make that a national policy, would you agree with that?

SNYDER: Yes, I think it would be a good thing.

Again, look at the cases rising again in our country. We have people dying.

And we have a leader that's ignoring that. That's not right. He's actually been a super-spreader himself.

How can we have leadership like that, when we need to heal this country?

He's divided our country. He is not helping with the COVID response.

We need to come together. We need to be Americans again, as opposed to being partisans. I mean, look at where our country is at today. We're...

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: So, let me ask you.

In Michigan, in Michigan, Governor, how do you think it's looking right now? The president squeezed that out at the end here, shocked the world. I don't know polls. I see the ones I have seen kind of be a little all over the map.

And do you think the president has a shot at repeating what he did four years ago, or what?

SNYDER: No, I don't.

I think he's going to get beat in Michigan. I think he's going to get beaten a lot of these border battleground states. I would encourage Biden to keep running, though, just like anyone. You never take it for granted.

You have got to run through the finish line.

But, as a practical matter, if you look at it, he only won by 10,000 votes here last time. And that's when he had the benefit of the doubt. There's no doubt now that he's done a terrible job as president.

We need to get a better answer.

CAVUTO: Well, that's your opinion. So, we will see what happens.

Governor, thank you very, very much, Rick Snyder, the former governor of Michigan, a Republican, at that, supporting Joe Biden. He was one of the earlier Republicans to announce his support of the former vice president.

We will have a lot more after this, including the fallout in these few days about what could move the needle for either candidate.

Stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CAVUTO: All right, you just heard from a Republican former governor of Michigan who is backing Joe Biden, and he really brings it down ultimately to the pandemic and how this president's handling it, or, to hear the Biden folks say it, not handling it.

Tom Bevan, long before anyone, was saying, when all these other issues were coming up back and forth, it will be ultimately the pandemic and the handling of that that will decide potentially this entire election.

The RealClearPolitics maestro joins us right now.

Tom, the pandemic is spiking again in this country. And the notion that it's just in this country is wrong. It's actually spreading in a lot of places. And they are revisiting lockdowns, shutdowns in a lot of European countries.

That could cut both ways for the president, right? I mean, they could be saying, well, it's not just you, this is happening everywhere. Or the Biden

argument: You botched it. It's getting bad again because you have taken your eye off the ball or given us false hope that we're -- this is all under control or we're rounding the bend.

How is this sorting out, in your eyes?

TOM BEVAN, CO-FOUNDER AND EXECUTIVE EDITOR, REAL CLEAR POLITICS: Yes.

No, you're right. I mean, the Trump campaign had hoped that they would have COVID in the rearview mirror at this point, and they could put that issue to bed and really focus on the economy.

But here we are, just a few days before the election, and COVID is back in a major way. And now we have this blowout economic growth news from today.

So, the way the Trump campaign is trying to deal with the COVID issue right now is more to frame it as a -- forward-looking, which is, hey -- President Trump saying, hey, we're rounding the corner, we have got this thing under control.

We have got vaccines and therapeutics coming, and we're going to get our country back to normal, sort of an optimistic, forward-looking message and say, Joe Biden is promising you a dark winter. Things are going to stay locked down. It's going to be awful. The economy's going to get crushed.

So, they're really trying to handle it by presenting that contrast between where President Trump wants to take the country and where Biden would take the country with respect to COVID.

But it certainly is his weakest issue. And it's happening in states that he needs to win. Wisconsin, in particular, is suffering right now. That's a state that Trump has spent a lot of time trying to gain some traction there. And he's behind in the polls right now.

CAVUTO: With Biden, I know he criticizes the president a lot on how he's handled the pandemic and what he would do differently.

And I hear what -- in some of his commercials what he would do differently.

You're going to do more testing. But we're doing a lot of testing. We're going to leave it up to governors to decide what's happening in their states and how they should respond to their states. Well, we're doing that already.

So, when I hear a lot of this stuff, I'm saying, all right, been there, done that. I think we're pursuing that.

So, what is the differentiator here? Or is it Biden counting on everyone so pandemic-tired now that they're going to say, anyone but the president?

BEVAN: Yes, I mean, it's just -- it's just to make it a referendum.

I agree. I mean, he really hasn't given any -- everything that he's proposed, the Trump administration has done or tried or is doing. This is mostly just the Biden campaign making it -- trying to pin this on Trump and saying, look, this is a referendum on his handling of it, he botched it, Americans have suffered because of his handling of this, and he doesn't deserve reelection because of it, and we need to move in a different direction.

So -- and, ultimately, that was always going to be this -- the frame of this election. Is it going to be a referendum on Trump and on his handling of COVID and the economy, or is it going to be a choice between -- the Trump campaign always wanted to make it a choice between, say, hey, you may not like me personally, my style, my tweets, whatever, but the alternative is the other guy. And the other guy is scary as hell for these reasons, right?

They have been trying to make that -- make it that choice. But it hasn't seemed to have worked as effectively as they would have wanted it to, as we said, here, just a few days away from the -- from Election Day.

CAVUTO: Very quickly. We only have a few seconds here.

The crowd sizes. Of course, the Biden folks argue, we're doing this because of the pandemic. We're keeping it very conservative this way.

Is that right? Is that going to come back to bite him, or no?

BEVAN: It might.

I mean, he's run a very lackluster campaign, hasn't done a lot of events.

Meanwhile, Trump has been scrambling all around the country. And you can clearly see that his voters are energized. The question is just whether there's enough of them.

CAVUTO: Gotcha.

All right, Tom Bevan, I hit you with that. And you answered in time, Tom Bevan following all of that.

The candidates continue their travels tomorrow.

Here comes "The Five" now.

