Trump attacked by media on multitude of topics

JESSE WATTERS, CO-HOST: Hello, everybody. I'm Jesse Watters along with Morgan Ortagus, Juan Williams, Dana Perino, and Greg Gutfeld. It's 5 o'clock in New York City, and this is The Five.

The liberal media is once again whipping itself into a frenzy over President Trump. First up, amid the presidents brewing battle with Stormy Daniels and her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, Trump-hating MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski is calling on the president to be removed from office.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MIKA BRZEZINSKI, MSNBC: This is one of the many, many, many ways this president has shown us that he's not fit, possibly not even well. You're working for a president who is not fit to lead, who's going to do something crazy in 5 minutes, one hour, tonight or tomorrow. Like what more do you need to hear from him to start thinking 25th amendment or something else?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: And CNN's Don Lemon piling on with his usual personal attacks.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DON LEMON, CNN: Does he own a mirror? Has he -- he keeps talking about people gaining weight and how people look? Has he -- does he own a mirror that doesn't have Vaseline over it or a cloth? I mean, all he has to do is look in the mirror. Donald Trump is no prize. And if I were him, not that I'm one either, I would keep my thoughts about other people's looks to myself.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: But that's not all. Some in the media are trying to spin Elizabeth Warren's disastrous DNA reveal by using it to attack Trump.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNINDENTIFIED FEMALE: It's really not about the veracity of her statement. It is ultimately a dog whistle that plays into the grievances of his base, his overwhelmingly white bass, and it goes into multiple themes that are at issue for conservatives, predominately around affirmative action and whether or not they're people who are sort of cheating the system by claiming to be minorities.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: And the architect of the Iran nuclear deal, former Obama adviser, Ben Rhodes, is parroting this new media talking point about the disappearance of the Washington Post columnist.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BEN RHODES, FORMER OBAMA OFFICIAL: The message -- the Saudis wanted to send and they have sent is that you're not safe anywhere if you criticize us. And the message of President Trump is sending is that there's no consequences. We have a President of the United States who says Journalist (INAUDIBLE). So values like freedom of speech and dissent, suddenly are very endangered around the world. And that's a thread line that I think it's getting much worse.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: All right. Juan, let's pick up on what Ben Rhodes just said. I think it's pretty irresponsible to link the Washington Post columnist death with President Trump's war on the media. I mean, that's just rhetoric. There's -- journalists that have been dying in Mexico for decades, before Donald Trump started saying something things like this. Do you really think he's responsible for the Washington Post blogger's demise?

JUAN WILLIAMS, CO-HOST: No. But I do.

WATTERS: Then why would he say that?

WILLIAMS: Oh, for very substantive reasons, Jesse, which is that you have press under fire in so many areas of the world. You cited Mexico. I mean, I've been to Mexico as a guest of the state department to talk about threats again journalists. You see this in Turkey. You see this throughout much of the world. We know about Vladimir Putin's attitude. But when the President of the United States who should be standing up for Democratic values, for press freedom, freedom of dissent, says that the press in his country is the enemy of the people, perpetrating fake news, I think it does empower the autocrats elsewhere to say, well, it's just like the United States. You know, we're just going after them just the way the President of the United States goes after his press. It's not healthy.

WATTERS: I don't know if that's the way to link it. I don't think you can draw that kind of connection. There's no evidence that it's empowered anybody in the other parts of the world. The president loves the press, Morgan. I mean, he courts them like fanatically. He just did an interview with Bloomberg, A.P., Fox News, and "60 Minutes" within a week -- and FBN. And he's feeding them all the time. He loves the press detail.

MORGAN ORTAGUS, GUEST CO-HOST: Right. And, in fact, when the president first came out -- when this story first came out about Khashoggi, one of the first things the president said was he mentioned how it really was upsetting that he was a journalist and that this happened to him. I think what you're seeing going on here in this specific case with the Saudis is that there's a lot going on behind the scenes. The country team in these embassies and these consulates, they're working together. You know, we have legal attaches in all of these consulates and all of these embassies working with other three-letter agencies that are getting to the bottom of this. And I think the president is trying to give space to our government and to the Turkish and Saudi governments to figure out what actually goes on and hold people accountable.

WATTERS: I mean, we've just heard all of the sound, Dana, at the top. It's all spin. You know, it's spin on the Middle East. It's spin on Elizabeth Warren. It's irresponsible spin from Mika Brzezinski. Do the Democrats have actually any plans for the American people?

PERINO: I think one of the things that is hurting them right now, 20 days, 19 days until the midterms is that President Trump is consuming all the oxygen in the media. So, you're saying -- basically what he's decided that he's going to flood the zone and nobody else can get on television unless they're talking about him and talking about him in some way that would be derogatory because that would actually get them headlines. So I think that is what's happening. He has said in one of those interviews he doesn't necessarily think the midterms are a referendum on him. He has said otherwise in the past. He says he welcomes it being about him. But his actions show differently. He knows if he's out there and he's driving news media and his voters get engaged, that makes red state Democrats very nervous because it just -- it doesn't even have to be the majority of the Trump voters come out in those red states, then the senate Democrats that are up for reelection will lose.

WILLIAMS: So, Dana, your point is that when he says horse face, he's exciting his base?

PERINO: No. No, I didn't say that. I think he's doing all sorts of media, like he said so many things on so many different topics. He said that the fed is the biggest threat. There's a million threads. You could pull any of them that you want to. My point is that he's just consuming all the oxygen and that by tomorrow morning, there will be another outrage that they can talk about.

WILLIAMS: I just think is bad timing for Republicans to suddenly have -- you know, be insulting American women.

PERINO: It might be bad for him in house suburban districts. It is not necessarily bad for him to be on the news all the time if you're a red state Republican trying to unseat a Democrat.

WATTERS: Greg, what do you think?

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST: I don't think any Democrat can criticize anybody about bad timing, after Liz Warren thing, after the attacks on Bret Kavanaugh. Give me a break. You brought up three things here. You brought up Mika. You brought up Rhodes. You brought up Don Lemon. I want to address all three of them separately.

WATTERS: Go ahead.

GUTFELD: Mika -- first of all, the Morning Joe reminds me of a political talk show you see within a TV show, like House of Cards. It's entirely fabricated and phony. It has the same faces doing the same thing. It's almost like it's scripted for another show. And Mika is really -- God love her, but she's the definition of stupidity because she's eternally shocked by something that the rest of America is used to and shrugs off. For example, it's like going to get Indian food and complaining that it's spicy. It'd be like going to see a Tarantino film and when you leave go, my God, that was violent. I'm sorry but that's what it is.

WATTERS: And she knows Trump better than anybody.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: That's the irony is that she helped get him elected. She gave him more oxygen than anybody. There's a professor who brought up a really good way to describe this, the difference between the media and the people who voted for Trump. The media obsesses over the peripheral, that means words, manner, and style. The people that voted for Trump can tolerate all that because they focus on the substance which is jobs, economy, peace, you're looking at peace in the Koreas, the Supreme Court. You're looking at the world's most competitive economy this year. Beat out Singapore. Meanwhile, you have Ben Rhodes.

WATTERS: Take that, Singapore.

GUTFELD: Yes. All roads lead to failure. This is a guy who has no right to talk about security. His naive arrogance gave us Trump because they've created a foreign policy that sent, you know, our leaders around saying we're sorry, and then we have a leader that gets elected that says no, we're not. So there's direct linkage between that. Lastly, Lemon has no right to talk about anything given the fact that he basically snickered throughout the -- a segment mocking Kanye's mental health and calling him a bunch of disgusting names. And he said that Trump could use a mirror. I'm sure Lemon must have a hundred of them at home. He could loaned him.

(LAUGHTER)

WATTERS: I mean, TV is a pretty aesthetically oriented industry. I don't think anybody on TV can talk about looks like they don't really.

GUTFELD: I can.

WATTERS: Yes, Greg, you're the most handsome man on Fox News. I'm comfortable with my sexuality so I can say that.

WILLIAMS: Greg, you know, I'm going to ask you.

GUTFELD: Yeah.

WILLIAMS: Don't you think that these comments are adolescent? You say Trump supporters just dismissed -- not a big deal. But I think the fact that he keeps going after American women in terms of their looks.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: You're wrong. He goes after everyone. He goes after men, women. I'm sure he's gone after children as well. We just haven't caught it. He's going after animals. I mean, I'm telling you -- I mean, Ted Cruz.

WATTERS: Sweaty Marco.

GUTFELD: Oh, yeah. I mean, come on.

WATTERS: Remember Romney walks like a penguin?

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: I mean, he does that to everybody.

GUTFELD: You know, he wasn't far off on that.

WILLIAMS: And what I'm saying to Greg, though, it's about women's looks or.

GUTFELD: He's not a sexist. He will make fun of everything. He's not -- he doesn't censor.

WILLIAMS: I think women are very uptight about their looks. And if I say.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: That's a sexist comment.

WILLIAMS: Oh, that's a sexist comment.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: I'm uptight about my looks too, Juan.

GUTFELD: Dana, do you know that women are uptight about their looks?

PERINO: Yeah.

WILLIAMS: Oh.

GUTFELD: How does that make you feel?

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Are you uptight about your looks, Morgan? No, that's the assumption.

ORTAGUS: I mean, I think everybody who's on television -- so you're staring in the mirror before.

(LAUGHTER)

GUTFELD: How can I not stare at this?

ORTAGUS: It's like you don't invoke the 25th Amendment because the president said something you don't like. The 25th Amendment was meant when someone is incapacitated, not because you think the president.

PERINO: Right.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: We're all going to take a break and stare in the mirror.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: Up next, new sign of desperation from Democrats.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BETO O'ROURKE, DEMOCRATIC NOMINEE FOR TEXAS SENATE: It's why the president called him lying Ted, and it's why the nickname stuck because it's true.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Oh, lying Ted. They're now mimicking Trump to try to score big in the midterms.

ORTAGUS: With the midterms less than three weeks away, Democrats are adopting tactics they claim to despise by stealing a page from President Trump's playbook. In Texas, Beto O'Rourke is trailing Ted Cruz in the polls, so last night he decided to copy Trump's winning campaign formula.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

O'ROURKE: Senator Cruz is not going to be honest with you. He's going to make up positions and votes that I've never held or have ever taken. He's dishonest. It's why the president called him lying Ted, and it's why the nickname stuck because it's true.

SEN. TED CRUZ, R-TEXAS: It's clear Congressman O'Rourke's pollsters have told him to come out on the attack. So if he wants to insult me and call me a liar, that's fine. But, you know, John Adams famously said facts are stubborn things.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ORTAGUS: All right. Dana, so that was a nasty debate last night. But being someone who used to work on campaigns, everyone is talking about -- I used to work on campaigns. So everyone is talking about Beto's race, $40 million in the last quarter, but what's interesting to me as I look today, and he actually has spent an unprecedented amount. So he's spent 29 million in the race. So he's spending about $3 to raise $4. So we know he's behind in the polls. When I'm looking at the numbers it looks like he's blowing through his money. It is an impressive amount raise but an impressive amount spent. Is this just a lot of pomp and circumstance for this guy to run as president or vice-president?

PERINO: Well, it could be a really good down payment on a 2020 run, right? You spent $38 million in a state where you come short in the end, but your name I.D. is way up high. You've got an excited base around you. So he might say in the end, the last laugh might be on all of us because if he ends up figuring out a way to turn this into a national race. I do think that he's going negative on Ted Cruz very late. He has not been negative all along in this campaign. Had a very positive campaign, and then he decides late that he has to go negative. He's not running a lot of negative ads against Ted Cruz, and so I think that those polls are probably correct.

Now, the Democrats have registered a lot of new voters in Texas. So it will probably be closer than people think and that might give the Democrats some hope that they can turn Texas more blue in the future. The other thing I would say is we are quickly moving from the persuasion phase of this campaign. People are locked in. Their opinions are there. These debates are coming a little bit late in the cycle. We're now moving to get out the vote phase. So all these extra money that they have, they have to spend on trying to get voters to the polls.

ORTAGUS: So -- but, Juan, I think what's interesting about Beto's campaign is that he's running a race that you would not expect the Democrats to run in Texas. He's taking very liberal positions that have clearly satisfied a national audience, but taking things -- I know a lot of Texans. I have family in Texas who are watching The Five right now, and they are not happy about anyone saying that they want to demolish ICE.

WILLIAMS: No. But I think what you've got to remember here is, one, who thought this would be close, Morgan, right? It's Texas.

ORTAGUS: We're giving up already?

WILLIAMS: No, I don't think it's giving up. But it's clearly it's a situation where Republicans have had to send in, not only additional money, but the president, you know, and suddenly all of the Republican senate campaign committee has been sending more people down to support Ted Cruz. And in last night debate, well, you point to the fact that he called him lying Ted. I'm with Dana on this. I think that he has really withheld a lot of the negativity, the harsh attacks in this campaign. He's run a very, you know, I think quite right standing, diligent campaign.

But last night when it came to something so big, I think the Republicans, which is the tax cut, boy, Cruz couldn't say a word. All Cruz could say was, I know we've blown up the deficit and I said way back that the deficit is terrible. But now, I think it's not because of the tax cuts. I think that they don't properly -- he was lost and I was surprised. I thought he would have a stronger position on something that has been so important that the Republicans thought would be something they could run on this campaign. The question is what is Cruz running on except that he is a Republican at this point in Texas?

ORTAGUS: Well, but, Jesse, serious question for you.

(LAUGHTER)

WATTERS: Serious answer.

ORTAGUS: A lot of people think that Beto is quite good looking. So is it Beto or Greg?

WATTERS: No, Beto was the -- I think the Greg Gutfeld of the Democratic Party.

(LAUGHTER)

WATTERS: He's a little taller, but he definitely wears clothes as well as Greg does. And the kids like him.

GUTFELD: They do.

WATTERS: They really do. Can you skateboard?

GUTFELD: I used to be able to. . .

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: I'm a better driver

WATTERS: OK. So I think what he's doing is he's sucking up all the donations and he's going to lose. So cross him off the list. I just don't think the Democrats thought they would be in this position three weeks out right now. Think about the news cycle, I totally agree with what Dana said in the last segment. Donald Trump is consuming so much media airtime and it's -- traditionally it has been kind of chaotic and a lot of gaffes and a lot of scrambling around, but it's all positive stuff. If you look he's racking up wins on NAFTA, on Kavanaugh, on Kanye, on the economy.

(LAUGHTER)

WATTERS: I thought that was positive for the Republicans. And in the way Dana said, it makes the Democrats self-destruct. When the media is apoplectic on something he does, they're going bonkers and they're not on the attack the way they should be responsibly. They just can't keep the message up. Also, the nonpolitical news hasn't been favorable to the Democrats, the hurricane, this Washington Post thing. They haven't really found the way -- any way to like, kind of, grab onto something.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: . and the Real Clear Average -- it is because, you know, look at Feinstein. Look at Warren. Look at Spartacus. They've blown themselves up. And right now the congressional generic ballot, Democrats are only up 6. That's not enough to take the house. And Trump's poll numbers, he just went up 6 in the Gallup poll. He's at 45 in the economist poll, and 49 in Rasmussen. Those aren't the kind of numbers that are going to drag Republicans down nationally in the house race.

ORTAGUS: Well, I think the president's ubiquitous on -- that's a big word for The Five.

(LAUGHTER)

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Nice knowing you, Morgan.

(CROSSTALK)

(LAUGHTER)

ORTAGUS: But it shows -- but the one thing is showing that he is getting into their heads, right? As you've both pointed out -- so anyway, coming up.

GUTFELD: So I don't have an opinion today?

(LAUGHTER)

ORTAGUS: I think I've got to go.

GUTFELD: With you, Morgan. I already have a nickname. It's Beto male.

WATTERS: Oh.

GUTFELD: I want to talk about the name-calling because we keep saying what a bad thing it is. The fact is this is -- Donald Trump gets credit for bringing the indoor furniture outside. We always hate it when your neighbor puts a sofa out in the front porch because it's ugly, but it's really comfortable. And what's Trump is doing he's taking their dirty work of political campaigning and brought it outside with the name-calling. He doesn't hire operatives to find out if your spouse is a drunk or, you know, if you were using too many prescription pills. He just called you names. So I think that's kind of -- that's progress, calling people names. And that's why lying Ted, he tried lying Ted but he failed because he's not Trump.

WILLIAMS: Well, yeah. Remember when he said that Ted's dad was involved in the Kennedy -- he just makes stuff -- he doesn't have to do negative.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: We don't know if that's false.

WILLIAMS: Is that right. I'm going to put that on you. Remember, Greg said that.

(LAUGHTER)

ORTAGUS: Definitely, Greg, you're better than Beto.

GUTFELD: Oh, thank you.

ORTAGUS: You win it today. All right. Coming up, Amazon breaks out of the liberal, Silicon Valley mindset is school Google on patriotism.

GUTFELD: So while Google kills contracts to help our nation's defenses, opting instead to help China's A.I, Amazon puts America first. Despite getting flacked from sheltered employees who thinks national security is for losers, CEO, Jeff Bezos, sticks to his guns. Here he is at a conference on Monday.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JEFF BEZOS, AMAZON CEO: We're going to continue to support the DOD and I think we should. You know, I -- it doesn't make any sense to me. Sometimes one of the jobs of a senior leadership team is to make the right decision, even when it's unpopular. And if big tech companies are going to turn their back on the U.S. Department of Defense, this country is going to be in trouble.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Good for him. Now compare that common sense to Google's virtues signaling cowardice. First, Google suspended its contracts with our military when some workers whined about it. Then they helped China create a search engine that sensors criticism of its leaders, which suits Google since they'll remove anything that upsets them. Ask James Damore. Apparently, this tech titan thinks it's more involved in the country it exploits. Defense is so yesterday. Security is for fascists. Plus, they're terrified of the activists in the company cafeteria.

Google ignores their heroic predecessors like Ford and Douglas aircraft, or tech geniuses, Alan Turing in Newberg, winner. Turing helped invent modern computing, but also broke secret codes to beat the Nazis. Mathematician Newberg calculated rocket trajectories during the same war. Even movie stars like Hedy Lamar helped out. She came up with a guidance system for American torpedoes. Top that, Taylor Swift. These people didn't care about P.R. They cared about a country survival, but not Google. They may be the greatest search engine on earth, but the one thing they'll never find is a spine. Morgan, you're still in the navy, aren't you?

ORTAGUS: I am. I do not speak on the half of the Department of Defense, but I am a reserve.

GUTFELD: Well, you are now.

(LAUGHTER)

GUTFELD: We've covered this topic when Google -- we've done a few segments on how Google, basically, opted out of helping out on our drone program, which would help the drones be more precise which would save lives, preventing collateral damage. Google pulled out of that which actually makes our drones less safe. And that Tom Rogan has a really good piece comparing Amazon to Google and we see this. What do you make of Google? I'm disgusted by this company.

ORTAGUS: Well, I'm incredibly frustrated when you see what they're doing in China. The Chinese today have Muslims detained in internment camps and detention camps there. And so I think we are in this really interesting period for American business, and it actually ties into the Saudi case in that American businesses are saying what does it mean to be an American business? Are we an American business first and foremost? Are we seeking profit overseas? What does it mean -- do we care about a country's human rights records. Should we continue to do business in Saudi Arabia after this? If so, like, where do you draw the line? You know, where do you draw the line and doing your company's business overseas? And I think that that's something that American businesses need to ask for themselves today.

GUTFELD: Yeah.

ORTAGUS: And it's going to be even more crucial as the president ramps up his escalation, the trade escalation with China over the next two years. We're in, you know, we're in a cold war with the Chinese, and American businesses need to decide are they patriotic or they're international businesses seeking profit?

GUTFELD: Yeah. And you could be both. You know, Jesse, you're kind of an expert with Google. You Google your name constantly.

(LAUGHTER)

GUTFELD: It seems to be that Google want the freedom to markets and the profits, but not the responsibility that comes with it or admitting that safety helps that happen.

WATTERS: Yeah. I mean, think about it. Everyone is based out west and North Korea already hacked Sony, and North Korean nuclear missiles they're -- I mean, if they're going to go launch, they're going to go right into Seattle, San Francisco, or Los Angeles. The Chinese, very aggressive in the navy situation, they're hacking us, cyber warfare. And we need to think about a terror attack out there also. It could really to stop the presses.

So you set it up nicely. American military supremacy over the last 100 years has been underwritten by patriotic big-tech executives. The Manhattan Project, GPS, stealth technology, missile defense. Everything that you think about military advancements, it's because of people in the tech sector that put their country ahead of everybody else.

And if that collaboration between these executives and the Department of Defense doesn't last, then Silicon Valley doesn't last.

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST: Juan, I never heard about Hedy Lamarr. That blew me away. I mean, those were -- that's the equivalent of, like, Taylor Swift, you know, building an amazing drone program.

JUAN WILLIAMS, CO-HOST: Yes, we even had baseball players who were spies.

GUTFELD: Yes. The good old days.

WILLIAMS: Yes, but you know what amuses me about this? Is Jeff Bezos is under attack by President Trump most of the time --

GUTFELD: Right.

WILLIAMS: -- because he owns The Washington Post."

GUTFELD: True.

WILLIAMS: And then Trump says, "Oh, the postal service getting ripped off by Amazon." It's constant.

Now here's Jeff Bezos. He comes out and says, "America is a great country. We have to defend our country."

GUTFELD: Right.

WILLIAMS: And suddenly, I see, "Oh, the conservatives are blocking in defense of Jeff Bezos." How interesting, how convenient.

GUTFELD: That's because we can change our minds. No. No, we can. We can actually "The Washington Post" is biased. But Bezos is a patriot.

WILLIAMS: Let me just say, so when his employees say that we have a moral issue in terms of the facial recognition stuff being used against people. And it's not only overseas but in terms of our police departments at home, what goes on in terms of American rights. I agree that they have a right to speak out and speak to the leadership of their company.

I also agree that Jeff Bezos, when Jeff Bezos says the senior leadership sometimes has to make a decision that's not popular, but's the right decision. And I think he made the right decision, but that's not to say that everybody who has a moral issue is somehow a wimp or unpatriotic. That's not the case.

GUTFELD: I disagree. They are unpatriotic, and they're wimps, Dana.

DANA PERINO, CO-HOST: Case closed.

GUTFELD: Case closed. But you know, they're bending to a few loud voices, because they don't want the P.R. nightmare.

PERINO: Silicon Valley is in a political and ethical minefield right now, because victory in war is increasingly dependent, not just on what happens on the battlefield but what happens in your military servers and your cyber warfare capabilities. They're going to have to figure out, who do they want to help? Right?

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: Do they want to have the bottom line? Are they willing to help China In some of these things? For example, Google, when it started, its phrase was --

GUTFELD: Don't be evil.

PERINO: -- don't be evil.

GUTFELD: Right.

PERINO: Well, I'm pretty sure with the Chinese are doing would be classified as evil.

And it doesn't -- they can't see that Americans want to use better technology to limit collateral damage so that you aren't hurting innocent civilians.

GUTFELD: Right.

PERINO: So that you can target more precisely when you're going after terrorists. Big tech has replaced big banks now as the one that politicians can go after. What's interesting for them, the reason I say it's in a minefield, is because each side, Republicans and Democrats, are mad at the tech CEOs but for different reasons.

GUTFELD: Right. You know what? Tech is now Wall Street. Remember, everybody hated Wall Street?

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: Now Wall Street is irrelevant, really, and tech -- everybody hates tech.

PERINO: That's right. Until next time.

WILLIAMS: What about you? Well, you know, you always talk about A.I., artificial intelligence taking over. So I think, "Well, what would Greg say about killer robots being sent to kill our enemies?" I don't know.

GUTFELD: I would love that.

WILLIAMS: Oh, yes?

GUTFELD: Because that means fewer of our human beings being killed. I would rather send a robot.

WILLIAMS: What happens when we sell it to the Saudis and suddenly, killer robots are now over here?

MORGAN ORTAGUS, CO-HOST: I mean, that's already happening when you look at what's happening in Yemen.

WILLIAMS: Yes.

ORTAGUS: And the targeting was off. I mean, whether it's robotics or the warfare that we're using now, it's already happened.

GUTFELD: And also, this can be applied to almost any kind of technology.

All right. Nancy Pelosi mocks President Trump over the border wall as a new caravan of migrants marches across the border -- toward the border, that is. That's next.

WILLIAMS: The immigration showdown is heating up as a new caravan of thousands of migrants make their way from Honduras to the U.S. This despite President Trump's threats to cut off foreign aid to Central American countries if they let illegal immigrants across the U.S. border.

Nancy Pelosi is joining in on the debate with her take on why the president is pushing for this border wall.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HOUSE MINORITY LEADER NANCY PELOSI, D-CALIF.: We have to do something other than building a wall. It's immoral, expensive, ineffective and it's not something that people do between countries. But in any event, it happens to be, like, a manhood issue for the president. And I'm not interested in that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: So Morgan, she went on to say that's not the best way to protect the border. But the whole manhood issue caught everyone's ears. Like what is she talking about?

ORTAGUS: I don't want to go there. I don't want to be on the front page of Mediaite.

Listen, I think when you look at the past 20 years, you're probably not going to agree with me on this, but I think every attempt that has been there to secure the border has been something that the Democrats, like Hillary Clinton, Obama, Schumer voted for it in 2006. But they're actually -- the fringe elements of the party are against it.

And I think what we see now is the fringe elements of the Democrat Party, it's now become mainstream policy as it relates to immigration. And this is where I think it will be interesting to see if any deal does get done on the border wall.

Lindsey Graham said on "FOX & Friends" a couple of days ago that he thinks there should just be a street DACA deal for wall funding. So potentially, you might see that after the midterms.

But in terms of getting anything done, I think this is going to continue to be a wedge issue for both parties.

WILLIAMS: And we had Vice President Pence, Jesse, calling down to Honduras and saying, "We're going to pull all kinds of foreign aid if you don't stop people from making this trip."

But then the contrary argument is, hey, wait a second. If we pull our money, that will increase crime in Honduras, which is bad; not help with education; not help with jobs; and that might lead more people to come.

WATTERS: It's just a threat. I like how he made Pence do it, too. He had Pence do it, and if it really gets bad, I'll make the call.

Listen, if you have Pelosi talking about manhood and a migrant -- caravan of migrants coming up towards our southern border at the same time. This is like a gift-wrapped ad for the RNC for the midterms. It doesn't get any better than this, Juan.

And Pelosi doesn't know what she's talking about on border security. The last time she talked about securing the border, she said, "Oh, we should mow the grass instead of having a wall.

And Morgan is right. Remember Obama, and Feinstein, and Hillary, they all voted for 700 miles of border fence in 2006.

WILLIAMS: Yes.

WATTERS: And it's not about manhood. It's about mankind. A secure border protects families from being separated. It protects against cartels trafficking guns, drugs, and humans across the southern border; and it allows for an orderly immigration process, where people can apply at the points of entry. And it forces the Central American countries, including Mexico, to deal with their societies themselves so all these poor people don't just rush north. They can figure out a way to create a better economy down there.

WILLIAMS: What do you say, Dana?

PERINO: I think that Latin and South America are the two places where the United States foreign policy needs to put a lot more focus on, partly because, if you don't want to have to deal with the problem here, you should try to help solve it there.

But I do think that the threat to take away money would get those leaders to say, "We've got to get more serious about this." And also, now you have the Mexican government saying it will stop the caravan.

I read some of the stories today about some of the caravan people that have joined up. I don't doubt that they have a very desperate situation at home, but the fact that they are being whipped up into a frenzy by leftists who are trying to get them here and to try to make a political point, because I bet they're making some money on the side, it's disgusting what they're doing to those people.

Getting into a caravan is a really dangerous thing. Several of the children have had to go to the hospital when they get to a checkpoint, because they are dehydrated; they're exhausted. It is better to try to help them there than to try to deal with this caravan.

But I agree that it is an in-kind contribution to the Republicans to have this happening two weeks before an election.

WILLIAMS: And Greg, what about the idea that the president has stronger policies on immigration and said this would deter people from coming in.

GUTFELD: Right.

WILLIAMS: But we've seen over the last year here a spike.

GUTFELD: Yes, it's cruelly manufactured for politics.

Let's start first with Pelosi. Then I'll get to the caravan.

When she mentions the word "manhood" about the wall, how sexist is that? She is implying that women do not understand security, don't understand safety.

Perhaps what Pelosi would prefer is to refer to the wall, instead as a belt, a belt. And instead of immigration detention centers, that could be a migrant purse. It could be all about accessorizing, Nancy, because apparently that's all women understand, are belts and purses but not safety and security. You are a sexist. It's disgusting.

As for the caravan, I've been watching the media describe this, and they keep saying, "The caravan is on its way to America. It's heading to our border." They conveniently leave out something in between called Mexico, right? OK?

The fact is, if you are desperately running from a killer, you don't run by one escape hatch to one that's further away. If you are truly desperate, you stop in the nearest safety zone. So we realize that this is cruelly manufactured for politics and policy.

ORTAGUS: And can I say to -- on your point, Mexico has a terrible right -- record on human rights.

GUTFELD: Yes.

ORTAGUS: And that's one of the reasons Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, all of these countries, I think the United States. In addition to threatening to cut off funding, also say you can't treat these people inhumanely. You have to take care of them at your border and not have the human rights violation.

WILLIAMS: All right. Stay right there. Wild Card Wednesday. Lots of fun on "The Five." That's up next.

PERINO: It's time now for "Wild Card Wednesday." All right. Let's see. Here we go, here we go, here we go. First one.

Ecuador orders Julian Assange to babysit cat and clean the bathroom.

WATTERS: Is that real?

PERINO: Whose is this? Whose is this?

GUTFELD: Not me. Not me.

PERINO: This is yours? OK, so Ecuador is telling -- I've heard this, that Julian Assange is kind of a slob. So they're telling him if he's going to have his Internet access restored, he has to --

GUTFELD: Which one's the cat?

PERINO: They ordered him to clean his bathroom and take better care of his cat. And Assange was told to take charge of the well-being, food, hygiene and proper care of his cat, or else it would be given to an animal shelter.

GUTFELD: This is -- this is code. It's about Assange's habits and hygiene, not the cat.

ORTAGUS: Is that his actual cat?

PERINO: Are they worried about the cat, that it's not going to survive?

GUTFELD: No. Assange -- Assange uses the box.

WATTERS: No, like, this is what you do to a teenager. It's like, "I'm going to cut your Internet off if you don't clean the room."

ORTAGUS: But you know, there's nothing -- I have dogs. I'm a dog person. But I love all animals. But there's nothing worse than a cat that's not -- someone who doesn't take care of a cat --

GUTFELD: The smell.

ORTAGUS: -- because the smell is disgusting.

WATTERS: How big is this place?

ORTAGUS: It's gross. Besides being a traitor, he's gross.

PERINO: That's like the worst one. Juan, have you got anything on Assange and the cat?

WILLIAMS: No, I'm a little amazed that they still have him there. But -- because they had threatened to throw him out several times.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: That's true. They have.

OK, next one. Mega Millions jackpot grows to $900 million. No winning ticket sold yesterday, so now tickets cost $2 each, and the next drawing will be held Friday. Anyone here buy a ticket?

WATTERS: Yes. So I have a ticket here, and the producer of the show bought me the ticket for $2. And now she thinks she's entitled to my winnings. All of it? Are you sure about that?

So if I win -- how much is the jackpot? --

PERINO: Nine hundred million.

WATTERS: If I win 900 million, how much do you think I should give the producer who paid $2 out of her own pocket to buy me the ticket? What's the appropriate amount?

GUTFELD: Fifty percent.

PERINO: Fifty percent.

WATTERS: Fifty? No way! All she did was walk downstairs.

WILLIAMS: You didn't -- you didn't buy the ticket.

WATTERS: All right, Juan, you're never going to see me again after I win.

WILLIAMS: Wait a minute.

GUTFELD: We hope.

WILLIAMS: Wait a minute. You would give up all your fame and fortune?

WATTERS: What fame and fortune? I have no fortune. I don't have fame.

PERINO: Here's another one. Keira Knightley reveals that Disney movies, her daughter is banned from seeing. The English actress told Ellen DeGeneres that she doesn't want her daughter watching "Cinderella" --

ORTAGUS: What?

PERINO: -- and "The Little Mermaid," because in "Cinderella," she waits around for a rich guy to rescue her. And in "The Little Mermaid," giving up her voice for a man.

ORTAGUS: I have a big problem with this.

PERINO: OK.

ORTAGUS: I was obsessed with "The Little Mermaid" as a kid. I dressed up as the little mermaid for Halloween. I begged my mother -- Mom, you're watching. You did not do my room in "The Little Mermaid." And I really wanted it to this day. It's crazy. I grew up to be a Navy officer. You can still like "The Little Mermaid."

GUTFELD: You know what your point is, though? Your point is Keira Knightley is punishing her child so she looks morally superior. Those -- those movies would make her child very happy, but she's saying, "No. I want to tell everybody how morally superior I am by banning these."

By the way, if I were -- if I had kids, I would not let them see "Love, Actually." He movie is filthy, disgusting tripe.

PERINO: I love "Love, Actually."

GUTFELD: It's the worst movie ever made. Everybody knows that.

PERINO: You know what? Everybody watch it and let you know.

WILLIAMS: Actually, that was my story. And my thought was that actually, I remember my wife wouldn't let the kids watch "Married With Children," for example.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Or there are lots of fables about girls being rescued or girls having to do whatever --

GUTFELD: In all cultures.

WILLIAMS: And I think that it's an important change to say, "Hey, you know what?"

PERINO: But I watched them. She watched them.

GUTFELD: These stories live in all cultures. Why is that? Maybe because they like it.

ORTAGUS: We did watch them, Dana, and apparently, we're obsessed with our looks. What we learned earlier in the show.

PERINO: No, we found out that guys are more obsessed with their looks.

Do we have time for one more? OK, Piers Morgan mocked Daniel Craig for the way he carries his child, and dads are clapping back. Is this yours?

GUTFELD: Yes, yes, yes. So what happened was he was making fun of Daniel Craig, because he was holding the baby in one of those papoose things.

ORTAGUS: Yes.

GUTFELD: And so -- do we have -- do we have the video of what happened on the show? This is what happens. Roll it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This pie is for all those men that wear papooses.

(GETS PIERS MORGAN IN THE FACE WITH A PIE)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: That's for the guys who wear papooses. All right?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: It looks a little unplanned to me.

WATTERS: It looks so planned.

GUTFELD: You have three pies. Everybody knew there was going to be a pie fight. Right?

WATTERS: It's awkward.

GUTFELD: I think it was planned. It was planned.

PERINO: I don't know. I think we might have pies in the next segment. "One More Thing" is up next.

GUTFELD: Ooh, look at you.

PERINO: Kidding.

WATTERS: Time now for "One More Thing." Happy National Pasta Day, America. And you know what? I just have a new Founding Father favorite. Thomas Jefferson, you know what he did? He introduced pasta to America.

Also a fun fact about pasta: It was invented in China. Who knew! I sound like Juan, "Who knew?"

So here's some pasta. I think the whole table has some. Put some parm on there. Do you want some parm, Morgan?

ORTAGUS: Yes.

WATTERS: We've got Juan.

WILLIAMS: I'm good. Thank you.

WATTERS: Want some or no?

You're not a real pasta lover. All right. Who's next?

PERINO: That's all you've got?

WATTERS: Yes, do you have more than one?

PERINO: That's it, that's it.

WATTERS: I have more pasta facts here. Do you want me to rattle off more pasta facts off?

PERINO: No, I'm good.

WATTERS: Six hundred different shapes of pasta.

GUTFELD: I've something to plug. Speed it up.

PERINO: OK, I have one thing to plug and one thing to show you. "I'll Tell You What" podcast. It's posted, so it's all about the midterms. You're going to want to hear that, because we've got some stuff are you there.

Also, there's "One More Thing" today. Meet Bean, the dog. The dog's name is Bean. So like the rest of us, Bean cannot stand that his dad is on the phone, so he is taking matters into his own hands. I'm not sure is that's a Vizsla. I don't know. Vizslas look very cute. And I think that the dogs are getting smarter. They know how to get us off our phones.

WATTERS: Maybe the dog read the book by Jedediah.

PERINO: That's right! "#DoNotDisturb."

WATTERS: All right. Juan.

WILLIAMS: So I've been to some concerts lately. One for Paul Simon, one for Elton John. Both farewell tours.

And now comes news that the man behind Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch, he's saying farewell too. You know those characters, but you may not know the puppeteer and voice behind them belongs to Carroll Spinney. Take a look at this video of Mr. Spinney bringing Big Bird to life.

Spinney been behind Big Bird and Oscar since 1969, so it's almost 50 years, folks. And he was one of the original puppeteers on "Sesame Street." He's been on almost -- he's been on most of the 4,400 episodes. Spinney stopped doing puppeteering in 2015, limiting himself to the voice of Big Bird and Oscar.

So, you know, I was thinking about this, and I concluded, Carroll Spinney's not as well-known as Mr. Rogers. But for several generations of American children, he has Rogers' impact, teaching young people how to listen to each other with a big heart. So have a great retirement, Mr. Spinney.

WATTERS: Al right. Scintillating.

All right.

ORTAGUS: Thank you. So it's holiday time. Many of you have been coming to New York City. I encourage you to go see "The Lion King." It's been on Broadway for 20 years. And I was able to go see the newest Nala just a couple weeks ago. Her name is Suri Marrero. She's eight years old. She's from New Jersey. She's a very big fan of FOX news, as are her parents. And she is -- there she is right there. She's so cute; she's so talented. Go see Suri Marrero in "The Lion King."

I wonder if Keira Knightley would let her daughter watch that.

WATTERS: I don't know.

WILLIAMS: Jeez, you won't let this go.

WATTERS: All right. Greg.

GUTFELD: All right. My podcast is up. You go to FOXNewsPodcasts.com. It's with Professor Peter Boghossian. One of the main guys behind the hoax -- the -- just look it up. It's a great story from some of these academic journals.

Also, remember to go check out GGutfeld.com and find my dates for my book events in Texas and in Michigan. They're coming up in December, and the tickets are selling out. If you don't do it, you're dead to me. Well, not really. I'll just be very sad, and I'll sulk for a long time.

PERINO: And that would be bad for us.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: Beto Gutfeld.

GUTFELD: Beto Gutfeld. Beto male.

WATTERS: That's right. How much are the tickets? Are they expensive? Can I afford them?

GUTFELD: They're moderately priced.

WATTERS: Moderately priced? Can you get me in?

WILLIAMS: If you get the winning ticket.

WATTERS: Right. That's true.

Set your DVRs. Never miss an episode of "The Five." "Special Report" up next. Bret, take it away.

BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS: Thank you, Jesse.

