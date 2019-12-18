Trump accuses Democrats of declaring 'open war on American democracy'

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," December 17, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

Jesse Watters, co-host: Hello, everybody. I'm Jesse Watters along with Katie Pavlich, Juan Williams, Dana Perino, and Greg. It's 5 o'clock in New York City and this is "The Five."

The Democrats' impeachment spectacle returning to Capitol Hill. You're looking live as the House Rules Committee continues to set guidelines for a debate and full House vote expected tomorrow. But the real fireworks are going down in the Senate. Majority leader Mitch McConnell and minority leader Chuck Schumer are waging war over potential witnesses.

Mitch McConnell: The House chose this road. It's their duty to investigate. It's their duty to meet the very high bar for undoing a national election.

Adam Schiff: The House has built a very strong case against the president. Maybe that's why leader McConnell doesn't seem to want witnesses, at least not agree to them now.

Jesse Watters: And President Trump hammering Nancy Pelosi over impeachment in a letter, saying that the Democrats are declaring open war on American democracy. Here is the president earlier.

President Donald Trump: I've not seen it. Look, it’s a hoax, the whole impeachment thing is a hoax. We look forward to getting on to the Senate. We're not entitled to, we're not entitled to witnesses, we're not entitled to anything in the House. It's a total sham. I've never seen the Republican party so united. We've got -- on our last vote, as you know, we got a hundred percent of the vote. I believe the Senate is equally as well united. I watched Mitch McConnell this morning. I watched numerous people last night, senators, and I think we're equally well united.

Jesse Watters: All right. So, Dana, we assume they're going to impeach tomorrow in the House, and now we're looking forward to what's going to happen in the U.S. Senate. Now they're jockeying for position. Who do you think's winning that -- the pre-fight fight?

Dana Perino, co-host: Well, I think a couple things. If you are looking at the polls either the national ones or in the battleground states, I think that if you, as the prosecution, the Democrats, have the burden of proof, right, and you have not moved the needle at all, then I think the Republicans have actually done very well so far. One of the things that is a big complaint right now, as they figure out the rules, is that the Senate is looking at the House, saying, "But you didn't even call these witnesses before, so why should we call them now?"

Jesse Watters: They didn't even try. They never went to court over it.

Dana Perino: And in 1999, Chuck Schumer had a different position. He has explained that in his own way. But you can also find Republicans also changing their position from 1999 to today. The thing is, is that the House made a house of straw, not a house of bricks.

Greg Gutfeld, co-host: Watch!

Dana Perino: Yeah.

Katie Pavlich, guest co-host: Good job, Dana.

Jesse Watters: Good analogy.

Dana Perino: Thank you.

Katie Pavlich: Good.

Dana Perino: That was not the analogy. That was actually a metaphor.

Katie Pavlich: Oh, right.

Dana Perino: My analogy is coming later in the D block when we go back to this. Because it's such a good one, I'm going to save it for then.

Greg Gutfeld: Ooh.

Dana Perino: I think -- I do think that the Republicans have the upper hand here, but I also believe that once they get through this, once you turn the page on a new year, it would be a good thing for everybody to have a motion to dismiss and get it over with.

Jesse Watters: And, Greg, Dana mentioned Chuck Schumer kind of changing his position from the '90s. Let's listen to that, and then you can respond.

Chuck Schumer: Any fair process would be consulting the White House because it's the president who's the defendant, and due process would guarantee him -- or fairness, certainly, would guarantee him certain rights. It seems to me that no good case has been made for witnesses. We ought to be doing, instead of this, is doing what the American people want us to do, which is, make the schools better and preserve social security and rein in the HMOs.

Jesse Watters: Ho-ho-ho, wow.

Dana Perino: "Reign in the HMOs."

Greg Gutfeld: Are you saying he's a hypocrite? Hey, look, if he got any dumber, he would be a bag of clams. He's saying, in one breath, "We built a strong case, but we need more witnesses." If you have a strong case, you don't need anymore witnesses. But also, the whole idea of expecting the Senate to call witnesses is hilarious. If you've already won the case, which Trump has. There's no way he's going to be impeached. We already know this. Again, it's like we already -- we've already seen this movie. Why call more witnesses to expand with more stuff to be looked at? If you were -- if you are about to win a discrimination case, do you call more witnesses on your behalf? No, you don't. You don't have to do that. There's no chance of him being impeached in the Senate so you don't want to give them more free swings of the bat. Last, the idea of Schumer talking about fairness, nothing is fair in politics. And it's a pointless argument because you will always see your side, right or left, as being the disadvantage. No one ever comes to you, you know, "Dana, you know, I think I'm really getting the better end of this deal." No one has ever said that in the history of anything.

Dana Perino: No.

Greg Gutfeld: So, just saying it's not fair wastes your oxygen and wastes our time. So just get rid of that argument and just assume that people are going to disagree with you, and you're going to disagree with them.

Jesse Watters: Juan, would you like to respond to the fairness, because, you know, in the House, the Democrats denied all Republican witnesses, and now Chuck's saying, "Oh, no, you should treat us fairly," after the Republicans got railroaded in the House.

Juan Williams, co-host: You know, sometimes I listen, and I just get dizzy because, let me get this straight --

Greg Gutfeld: The thoughts are too quick.

Juan Williams: -- but he said, "Oh, we don't need to hear from Hunter Biden, Joe Biden, and we don't -- because they're not the ones who are on trial here in terms of impeachment.

Jesse Watters: Chalupa.

Juan Williams: It's President Trump.

Jesse Watters: Don't forget Chalupa.

Juan Williams: So, you all of a sudden --

Greg Gutfeld: Don't make me hungry.

Juan Williams: -- [unintelligible] any efforts to distract are legitimized by this, you know, what about it? It's ridiculous. Here's what happened today.

Jesse Watters: What?

Juan Williams: The president sends a letter to Nancy Pelosi that's essentially a scream from a guilty man. He says, "You know, I can't argue with you, but I'm going to call you names. I'm going to say this is a hoax. I'm going to say that was a perfect call." You know what, Jesse?

Jesse Watters: What?

Juan Williams: 70 percent of Americans, including Republicans, say, "You did something wrong, Mr. President."

Dana Perino: Okay.

Juan Williams: "That's not right to try to use your power as a representative of the United States to get information on your political opponent. Don't do it. You shouldn't have done it." But it's only because -- and this comes back to Greg's point. It's only because Republicans insist, "Oh, you know what? I'm going to just be totally loyal. I'm going -- I'm a Republican, so I won't look at the facts." And that goes to what's going on in the Senate.

Greg Gutfeld: That's not what I said. Why do you have to like [unintelligible] saying something --

Juan Williams: Look at the facts because the --

Greg Gutfeld: -- you don't have to make up new stuff.

Juan Williams: Because if the facts are so --

Greg Gutfeld: You're like Adam Schiff. You take a story, and then you regurgitate it with like completely nonsensical facts.

Juan Williams: No.

Greg Gutfeld: I said nothing like that.

Juan Williams: Well, because, you know what?

Jesse Watters: Juan.

Juan Williams: If the Democrats --

Jesse Watters: All right.

Juan Williams: -- were in fact on the defensive, Trump wouldn't have sent that letter.

Jesse Watters: Juan.

Juan Williams: It's Trump that's on the defense.

Greg Gutfeld: Trump's been doing that for three years. You're acting like his own words, when they are loud or aggressive or funny as somehow proof of guilt?

Juan Williams: Here's a laughable -- here is a laughable to all of America. "Perfect call. No problem with that call."

Greg Gutfeld: It was!

Dana Perino: Okay.

Jesse Watters: -- because he's going to lose in the Senate. That's what this is about.

Katie Pavlich: There are plenty of Republicans who were on the House Judiciary Committee who have said publicly, "Do I think it was a perfect call? No. Do I like what the president said? No. Is it an impeachable offense? Absolutely not." And that is where the majority of the country is, which is proven by the way that the polls have been going down on behalf of the narrative for the Democrats and up for President Trump in terms of his approval and what Republicans are doing and how they're handling this. But back to the process here where we're going forward. Democrats set the low standard of impeachment in the House. So, for Chuck Schumer now to laughably ask for some kind of fairness is just --

Jesse Watters: Right.

Katie Pavlich: -- a big joke. And the White House now has an opportunity, and so do Senate Republicans, to say, "Let's quit while we're ahead. The numbers politically are good for us. We don't benefit by bringing someone like Hunter Biden or anyone else in front of the Senate to testify because then Democrats do get other witnesses to come and talk under oath." And I think the Democrats are very severely underestimating the blowback in Trump districts who have -- now have Democrat representatives in Congress who are basically saying, "We know better than you. We don't believe that your vote counts, and now we're going to make a decision to impeach the president." And in that letter today to Nancy Pelosi, President Trump wasn't just talking to Pelosi. He was defending himself, putting himself on the historical record. And also, he mentions the voters, and he's talking about how the Democrats are attacking millions of people around the country with this charade that they've done. And so, if the Democrats have a hard -- the clear-cut case, their numbers would be higher, and Chuck Schumer wouldn't be asking for more evidence --

Juan Williams: I don't know how they could be higher, Katie. They're already almost --

Greg Gutfeld: They're stuck in the same spot.

Juan Williams: -- half the country -- half the country thinks –

Greg Gutfeld: They've been there for two months.

Katie Pavlich: It's under water.

Juan Williams: -- he should be impeached.

Jesse Watters: Juan. Juan.

Juan Williams: And guess what? When it was Clinton, it never got above 29 percent.

Jesse Watters: Don't ruin the show.

Juan Williams: This is outrageous.

Jesse Watters: Don't ruin the show. We know you're upset, and that's because you're losing, and that's okay.

Juan Williams: No, because I --

Greg Gutfeld: You can talk about it later in the show.

Juan Williams: I think -- I think America is a great country, and we should protect the Constitution and not let this authoritarian --

Greg Gutfeld: You're changing the [unintelligible].

Juan Williams: -- drive us over the cliff.

Jesse Watters: Okay. That's the first time I heard you talking about protecting the Constitution.

Juan Williams: Oh, I see.

Jesse Watters: We could hear more of that from you, Juan.

Juan Williams: All right. Let's go for it.

Jesse Watters: We have more on impeachment, yes, we do. But next, Homeland Security blasting a law allowing illegal aliens to get drivers licenses. Plus, more liberal insanity. Stay with us.

Katie Pavlich: Welcome back. We continue to monitor the House Rules Committee as they set guidelines for a debate on impeachment and a full House vote expected tomorrow but first, liberal policies are running amuck everywhere you go. We have three examples to tell you about. So first up, Homeland Security is blasting a new New York law that allows illegal immigrants to get driver's licenses. Naturally, there were massive lines at the DMV. DHS says it rewards people who broke the law and is furious because the state is refusing to share information about who is signing up. So, Dana, you're up.

Dana Perino: Well, I was just saying that this is an issue that back in 2007 or eight, when Hillary Clinton had was in a debate, for when she was run for the primary back then. She got all messed up on this question about this. She initially said that she was going to defend the idea of giving driver's licenses to illegal immigrants but then within the same answer, she said she was against it and when pressed by the moderator, the late Tim Russert, she attacked the moderator. And I think it's partly because the issue like if you go to the state and state governors, like in California and New York, they'll say that they need this. It’s important for safety, that there are people here than they're on the roads and need to be accountable for that. But it also does give a...

Dana Perino: Be accountable for that but it also does give a legitimacy that I don't think is deserved if you're not a citizen.

Katie Pavlich: Right if you're breaking the law. Greg you're nodding your head over there.

Greg Gutfeld: Well no cars are basically two-ton machines that kill thousands of people every year so I would say, okay, let's do guns now.

Katie Pavlich: Do guns now for registration or...

Greg Gutfeld: Yeah let illegals register for guns then because why not be. You kill more do you I believe you kill more people with cars. So why not do guns? I mean, logically, would that make sense?

Juan Williams: But everybody doesn't need a gun. In other words, to work...

Greg Gutfeld: Everybody doesn't need a car.

Juan Williams: Yeah for people to work to have jobs, oftentimes they have to either get to work or the vehicle like a truck or a delivery.

Greg Gutfeld: And there are people out in Midwest anyway who believe that a gun is necessary, especially if you're living on farm.

Female Speaker: Or in New York City as well.

Juan Williams: It’s a bigger need for people to have driver's license. I come back to the idea that I don't want to be on the road with people who haven't taken a driver's test. With people who don't know how to drive and people who --

Greg Gutfeld: You don't want to be with me then.

Juan Williams: Well, you took your drivers test.

Jesse Watters: He barely passed.

Juan Williams: He had flying colors

Greg Gutfeld: I got only one thing wrong.

Juan Williams: Yeah really give him credit.

Katie Pavlich: See one of the biggest problems that DHS has with this is that they believe that it enables criminal behavior and that these localities are not sharing information of criminal backgrounds with them so they can take these people out of neighborhoods if they're criminal aliens.

Greg Gutfeld: You want me to say that they should set up an ICE sting at the DMV and they line up and then you just cuff them all and ship them back south? That's what you want me to say, Isn't it, Katie?

Katie Pavlich: I am not saying anything.

Greg Gutfeld: All right here's what I will say. If I'm a liberal, if I'm a liberal and I'm thinking this is what's happening in New York City, I think to myself, what do you need a car for in New York? You ride the subway. You take a bus. You take a train. And why are we polluting the environment more?

Katie Pavlich: Right.

Greg Gutfeld: Why are we giving illegal immigrants cars so they can idle and drive around and congest midtown and just cause all kinds of pollution in this city?

Juan Williams: Are you, are you --

Greg Gutfeld: You really need to think about the world and the environment?

Juan Williams: I am. Are you de Blasio or are you Bloomberg? Because they're the ones that have said we don't need cars.

Greg Gutfeld: I I'm Rudy. I'm Rudy.

Juan Williams: But I will say this already New York City gives out IDs to peoples. This is not legalizing anybody you can still be busted. This is about safety on the road.

Greg Gutfeld: Can they vote with this ID?

Juan Williams: No of course not.

Greg Gutfeld: I'm just kidding.

Juan Williams: Oh, ok. I thought you were serious.

Greg Gutfeld: But maybe. Maybe.

Jesse Watters: Oh, all right.

Jesse Watters: Are you scared?

Katie Pavlich: Well let's talk let's get back to Law and order shall we. Get used to scenes like this from places like Los Angeles and San Francisco the Supreme Court is declining to hear a case that would have banned homeless people from sleeping in public spaces, like sidewalks and parks. So, Dana the issue is always enforcement but now you're saying you won't enforce it.

Dana Perino: It's enforcement. I was surprised that the Supreme Court ruled this way basically, they upheld the 9th Circuit I really think that they are tying the hands of cities and states which are trying to figure out a way to have a consequence for vagrancy. Now, it perhaps is the responsibility of the city and the state to figure out a way to have shelter for these people but basically, you're tying the hands of community leaders that want to do something about homelessness. I was surprised.

Katie Pavlich: Greg doesn't this enable a public house health crisis in places like L.A. and San Francisco.

Greg Gutfeld: Policies like this can grow because the non-left doesn't pay attention to this stuff because they're too busy working real jobs and they become the victims of these policies because activism is a full a full-time job for activists. This is an example that you have to focus on. Right. We talked about the illegal driver's license. This is way, way worse.

Katie Pavlich: Yeah.

Greg Gutfeld: And I because it's preventing you from living a safe, healthy life. You are basically saying government is abdicating its responsibility. It's saying, you know what people can live in on your property in front of your property, be sick, be disease, be drug addicted, and you can't do anything about it. That is a direct creates a direct problem for the people living in their cities who are paying their property taxes, who are paying their taxes in general. So, this is something that this is something about the health of the people on the street and the health of the people trying to get to class, trying to get to work. This is really the government letting you down.

Juan Williams: Okay. So, can we have a conversation?

Greg Gutfeld: Yes, we are it's called The Five.

Juan Williams: I know, I know. But I want to have a conversation with you on this one because to my mind, it's really important to say, one, you can still be arrested for trespassing.

Greg Gutfeld: Yeah.

Juan Williams: So, if I came onto your property legally, you can still the government says, yes, that's illegal.

Greg Gutfeld: I'm going to set you up on that.

Juan Williams: OK all right but the second thing to say is God bless America we do not criminalize poverty.

Greg Gutfeld: That's not what this is.

Juan Williams: We don't have a debtor’s prison...

Greg Gutfeld: See that's not a conversation Juan you just demonized my point of view.

Juan Williams: No, I'm not demonizing. I'm just making another offering the audience another perspective and I invite you to respond. But I think that what we're saying is here and what the court is saying that it's the punishment. You cannot that's what they said it was an Eighth Amendment issue about punishment Greg, and that you cannot say, "Oh, we're going to punish you," --

Greg Gutfeld: Right.

Juan Williams: -- "because you're sleeping in public."

Greg Gutfeld: Okay.

Juan Williams: That's not a crime --

Greg Gutfeld: We've had this discussion though, Juan. Trying to help people is not a punishment. And when the left portrays people who want to get people off the street to get treatment, to get, to find out who needs treatment and who doesn't, when you, when you describe that as punishment, that keeps help from actually reaching these people.

Katie Pavlich: Yeah. So --

Greg Gutfeld: They're mentally ill people. You see them every day in Manhattan. And they don't get help because you can't help them.

Juan Williams: -- but you can still help them. This doesn't say don't help.

It just said you can't go to a guy sleeping on the beach --

Dana Perino: Which means that you have a conscience.

Juan Williams: -- or sleeping on the street and say, "You're in jail."

Dana Perino: But then you can wear a banner that says, "I have a constitutional right to sleep anywhere I want."

Katie Pavlich: -- but Jesse --

Juan Williams: No, you can't sleep anywhere.

Katie Pavlich: -- isn't there a difference between --

Greg Gutfeld: I have one of those.

Katie Pavlich: -- enabling and helping?

Jesse Watters: Yes. And Juan is looking at this theoretically.

Juan Williams: No, that's what you all were saying [unintelligible].

Jesse Watters: Yes, you are, Juan. So, I'm going to give you an example.

Juan Williams: Okay.

Jesse Watters: You have a place up here in Manhattan. If you had a tent city right outside of your door --

Juan Williams: Right.

Jesse Watters: -- and your family's coming in and out, and it's dark outside, and there's drug addicts, and there's unpredictable behavior --

Juan Williams: Terrible. I don't like it.

Jesse Watters: -- you would call DeBlasio that day. But now you don't see it, so you talk --

Juan Williams: Of course, I see it.

Jesse Watters: -- about it in theory --

Juan Williams: Are you kidding me?

Jesse Watters: -- and you get away with it, and that's not honest.

Juan Williams: I don't like it.

Jesse Watters: The other thing, here's the other thing.

Juan Williams: Okay.

Jesse Watters: It's a public sidewalk, right?

Juan Williams: Yeah.

Jesse Watters: So, there's no rules of a public sidewalk? There's rules to a public street.

Juan Williams: Yeah.

Jesse Watters: You can't go to a, you know, a highway and camp on a highway.

Katie Pavlich: Right.

Jesse Watters: You can't go to a tollbooth and start dancing and selling beer.

Katie Pavlich: Yeah.

Jesse Watters: There's rules.

Greg Gutfeld: [unintelligible]

Katie Pavlich: Yeah. Well, it's certainly not a problem that's --

Jesse Watters: Yeah. Well, if things don't work out here --

Dana Perino: Okay.

Jesse Watters: -- crossing that bridge, I'm there.

Katie Pavlich: All right. Actor Robert De Niro launching an attack on Trump's children. Don't miss Greg's monologue, up next.

Greg Gutfeld: Robert De Niro graced the knitting circle in hell, known as "The View" --

-- when he tried to link random thoughts into a sentence. Joy was there to wind him up since he's played some of the most "unredeemable" characters.

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

Joy Behar: You have played some of the most really unredeemable characters. Travis Bickle --

-- Travis Bickle was a psychopathic taxi driver.

Female Speaker: That's true.

Robert De Niro: [unintelligible]

Joy Behar: Jake LaMotta, who used to beat his wife, and he was in the "Raging Bull." Is Trump worse than they are?

Robert De Niro: To me he is.

Joy Behar: [laughs]

Robert De Niro: He has no understanding that I can see of the outside world other than anything around him. He has no idea of what his purpose in life is, as the president should be.

Female Speaker: Right.

Robert De Niro: And that is to pull the country together, to be for the people, to heal wounds, not to open them up --

Joy Behar: [affirmative]

Robert De Niro: -- and pour salt on them.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Greg Gutfeld: De Niro clearly has thought about this, more so than his career. His choice of roles is now down to cinnamon and lobster. He was then asked about the Trump kids. At least he doesn't want my kids to take this the wrong way.

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

Robert De Niro: I don't want my kids to take this the wrong way, but if my kids did what these kids did --

Female Speaker: Yeah.

Robert De Niro: -- I wouldn't want to be related to them. I would disown them.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Greg Gutfeld: Oh, this is sad. Here you have someone pretending to be a tough guy turn out to be just a second banana for Joy Behar, the poster child for Trump derangement. Sadly, Bob is now just another gibbering and feeble ninny surrounded by inept relatives as he frets about how Trump's in power and he's not. See, Trump's rise coincides with De Niro's decline and the person who knows it most is De Niro. He's a fine example of how not to turn loss into bitterness. There are plenty of people who don't like Trump but don't let it work their minds or their ability to speak aloud among grownups or "The View." But the Schiff's and De Niro's of the world are emotionally damaged by politics to a point where they can't even assess their own emotions. Being an actor is tough, but how does one handle real life without a script. Not equipped to think analytically, you're left powerless when observing your own predictions about life turn out wrong. It's not supposed to be this way, De Niro thinks, only the cool guys get to win. Sorry, Bob, that's only in the movies. But at least you'll always have Joy.

You know when dislike is so emotional, Katie? I always think it means something else. Like he's actually thought about this, like you know, it's like it's in his head. And I can't help but think it's because they're of similar age and they're both New Yorkers. Something as, like --

Katie Pavlich: Yeah, it's like personal.

Greg Gutfeld: -- yeah.

Katie Pavlich: It's like Jerry Nadler's thing with Trump is also very personal. Or Robert Mueller had a personal spat with Trump. I mean, to let it eat you alive like that and let it control your entire being, I think, is actually pretty sad and pathetic, and it's also lazy argument. So, when he attacks the Trump kids as saying that he would disown them but doesn't really give as to why, you know -- Ivanka Trump, for example, went into the administration, got rid of her own business after being a successful businesswoman and started this global women's development project that allows for women to get into the workforce. She's been able to change the law in a number of countries now that allow women to own property, making a real impact on people's lives. But yet he's here saying that, if they were his children, he would disown them. I mean, they're doing real work for real people, not just in America but all around the world, and that's the only argument that he can come up with.

Greg Gutfeld: Jesse, it's amazing he went from "Raging Bull" to Joy's assistant.

Jesse Watters: Yeah, it's -- all right. De Niro is a bad interviewer. I mean, he's a good actor, but have you ever seen him on a set with a T.V. host? It's like pulling teeth. He's so boring, and he's always been bad and a lazy guest. But now the media has found something that makes him interesting.

Greg Gutfeld: Yeah.

Jesse Watters: And they're exploiting his Trump derangement syndrome for ratings and to score political points. But it's sad, though, because you can see that's all he has. He seems a little obsessed. And he's a great actor, but he's kind of destroying his brand a little bit here. I'm not saying conservatives aren't going to watch his movie. They obviously have. But this is one of the reasons why conservatives don't watch these shows. You don't want to see this old, angry guy try to just take the president's head off and have Joy help him out doing that and then sell TV ads off that. It's just cheap, and people tune out. Now, to say that Donald Trump is out of touch with the country, that's crazy. I mean, he's -- he's sometimes too in touch with what's going on.

Greg Gutfeld: That's why we won.

Jesse Watters: I mean, he's the man of the people. He's got the finger on the pulse. And I don't think he's divided the country. I think the media has divided the country.

Greg Gutfeld: Look at Juan.

Jesse Watters: People like The View have divided the country.

Juan Williams: Oh, my God. Help me, Lord, help me. I'm coming home, Jesus. I'm coming home.

Greg Gutfeld: You're turning into Fred Sanford before our eyes.

Juan Williams: That's exactly what I --

Dana Perino: A little CPR. Be careful.

Katie Pavlich: I don't know CPR, so if something happens to you –

Greg Gutfeld: I do, Juan, and I'm look -- I'm looking forward to trying it.

Juan Williams: Help me, Katie. You want Dana to go first or shall I?

Greg Gutfeld: Go for it.

Juan Williams: All right. Well, I just think, one, the Irishman's pretty good.

Greg Gutfeld: I didn't like it.

Greg Gutfeld: It was three and a half hours.

Juan Williams: But let me just say, he was terrific. Like it or not --

Greg Gutfeld: Oh, no, no, no, no, no.

Juan Williams: -- I thought he was terrific.

Greg Gutfeld: Joe Pesci, great. Jonathan --

Juan Williams: Joe Pesci was great.

Greg Gutfeld: Jonathan Morris, amazing. But he was terrible because [unintelligible] screwed up his face.

Juan Williams: Well, wait, but okay. But I happen to –

Jesse Watters: Body of work.

Juan Williams: Body of work, excellent.

Greg Gutfeld: Yeah, amazing. Amazing.

Juan Williams: He's an excellent actor. But I will say this: I'm listening to you guys about this angry old man, and I'm thinking, hmm, this week I heard this angry old man go after this 16-year-old girl. Then he was talking about Nancy Pelosi's teeth.

Greg Gutfeld: That was a funny Tweet.

Juan Williams: Oh, right.

Greg Gutfeld: Funny Tweet.

Juan Williams: Okay. So, in other words --

Greg Gutfeld: Funny tweet.

Juan Williams: -- when he does it --

Greg Gutfeld: It's funny.

Juan Williams: When he does it, it's --

Greg Gutfeld: So, it's funny. And he was funny.

Jesse Watters: So, when De Niro does it, you like it; when Trump does it, you don't like it.

Juan Williams: Yeah, no, no, no. I'm just saying --

Jesse Watters: Which one is it, Juan?

Juan Williams: But I'm just saying, De Niro, you know, you're right to talk about Trump, but not -- it's okay -- not okay to talk about Trump, but it's okay to talk about De Niro. It seems to me like nobody goes Hollywood, you know, and says, "Oh, let's just leave this --" it's just an actor. Only conservatives pay attention to these actors as role models.

Dana Perino: Well, I think -- that's right, just an actor, exactly. That's a way to -- don't get too worked up about it, everybody. But I do think there's a little progress on the civility front.

Greg Gutfeld: How so?

Dana Perino: This is the first clip we have shown of Robert De Niro, talking about Trump, where he hasn't used the F word.

Greg Gutfeld: That is true. That is true.

Jesse Watters: Yes. He's --

Greg Gutfeld: You know what? I apologize to Robert De Niro. I totally missed that progress being made.

Dana Perino: Yep.

Greg Gutfeld: And I also think that Joy and Robert make a great couple. And I could see them hosting a show together.

Jesse Watters: Not his type I don't think.

Greg Gutfeld: No, I don't -- okay.

Dana Perino: Might be a little -- little far.

Greg Gutfeld: Next up, Trump calling the Democrats' impeachment push a war on democracy. The latest is coming up.

Juan Williams: Welcome back. Another big day on Capitol Hill. You're looking live as the House Rules Committee continues to set guidelines for a debate and full vote on impeachment. It should be held tomorrow. President Trump reacting by attacking Democrats. The president saying they're waging a "war on democracy." Here's more from President Trump earlier this afternoon.

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

Donald Trump: They took a perfect phone call that I had with the president of Ukraine, an absolutely perfect call. You know it, they all know it. Nothing was said wrong in that call. To impeach the president of the United States for that is a disgrace, and it's a mark on our country. And I'll tell you what, other presidents in the future -- unless they do something about this, other presidents are going to have to live with this. And every time they do something that's a little bit unpopular, a little bit strong, even if they're a hundred percent right –

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Juan Williams: Oh, boy. And while the House advances impeachment, a new USA Today poll finds President Trump topping all of his 2020 rivals. That's a little different than most polls. And in this poll, there's like 15 percent who say they are undecided. But, Jesse, what do you make of the president's argument, oh, now impeachment's going to be like standard fare. If the Republicans are in charge, they impeach the Democrat; Democrats in charge, they try to impeach the Republican.

Jesse Watters: The Republicans have honor, integrity, and principle. They would never try to impeach a president over a perfect call like this call was, Juan.

Juan Williams: Yeah, right?

Jesse Watters: And it doesn't matter what was in the call. So, I know a little bit about politics. I think you'd admit that, Juan.

Juan Williams: Yeah, yeah.

Jesse Watters: I think I'm pretty smart when it comes to this kind of stuff.

Juan Williams: Yes.

Jesse Watters: I'm going to tell you right now, Greg's analogy yesterday was dead on. The dye pack, you steal money --

Greg Gutfeld: Yeah.

Jesse Watters: -- take it home, it blows up right all over all the cash. This thing's over, Juan. The polls went downhill for you guys. The country doesn't want this. Every poll you take -- I know you're a big poll guy, so I only cite it when I talk to you.

Juan Williams: Thank you.

Jesse Watters: The polls all say the American people want both parties to get to work for the rest of the country. Crime Chuck should just watch what we played 20 minutes ago what he said in the '90s. He said, "We've got to do this, we've got to do that, we've got to do this for the American people," not for partisan politics. And you know what's going to happen? They're going to -- Trump's going to win in 2020. He might actually win bigger than he won last time. And I think they're going to lose the House over this. Remember, I think it was 2009, was the first time Obama had just got in there. They went way, way over the line on Obamacare, way over the line on cap in trade, and it was just a landslide, big overreaction, big course correction when the Democrats go far left like this. They're going far left again, and they're going to pay a price.

Juan Williams: Dana, when you -- picking up on something Jesse said that I thought was right, which is, there's a lot of partisan politics being played here. People take one position when they're in power, another position when they're out of power. But from my perspective, there's a serious issue here. People should be able to look at the facts, and argument going on between Schumer and McConnell is “Are you willing to hear the actual facts of the case or are you answering with a predetermined position?”

Dana Perino: Yeah, I think that the House laid out its case. They did it over you we were sitting next to each other. We watched the whole thing.

Juan Williams: Right.

Dana Perino: There is nothing new that anyone is going to bring to the table that is going to change people's minds. And it's a lot to me like group work, which was the worst school when you don't get to pick your own group and you get assigned and all of a sudden the Senate has to deal with the Houses' is group work.

Jesse Watters: My group would make you do all the work.

Dana Perino: Yeah and I'm like oh thanks, Jesse, for handing me this piece of crap and now I have to try to go impeach a president with a crap and then I would be mad at you and I'm going to now....

Juan Williams: Just get you into that dreaded.

Jesse Watters: Dana said crap twice. Just I just want you to know.

Katie Pavlich: Dana would never get enough. First of all.

Dana Perino: I would've if Jesse was on my team.

Juan Williams: All right so hey, hey, hey. All right, Greg, I want you to listen to this media reaction to what's going on.

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

Male Speaker: You know, what worries me the most, actually, is that I think that since about a week ago when we saw the legal experts testifying and Congress, I think we've been in new territory, which is the sense that reasonable people can disagree about whether he should be impeached.

Male Speaker: Right.

Male Speaker: I think this was this was churlish testimony in the Judiciary Committee. But I find it absolutely terrifying. Right and that and I see that, you know, Trump is actually positioning himself to the sort of to the to the fringes.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Juan Williams: Greg.

Greg Gutfeld: That is like the anti five, like four incredibly boring people in one room. By the way, I love the headline. Writer horrified that other people hold different opinions. That's the headline. He's horrified that somebody else disagrees with him. It's like it's like a Babylon Bee headline. You know, when you when you find out who that person is. It's never an economist. It's never an industrial engineer. It's never a mathematician. It's always a writer because they're tuned into their own singular frequency. Right. That's why they can't they don't they can't really logically argue with anybody else because they don't have any outside experience in other professions. That's why it's the same it’s not their fault. It's like DeNiro. It's like Joy Beheart like him. They're all stuck in that weird world where they've never had to use that other part of their brain. I can't believe somebody doesn't agree with me.

Juan Williams: And you know, Greg, the person who's usually doing that is supposed to be an unbiased reporter.

Greg Gutfeld: Yeah.

Katie Pavlich: Like they're presented as someone who's just reporting on politics. But real quickly, you're asking about the precedent here that's being set. Let's not forget, when Harry Reid did the filibuster thing, all the Republicans warned that Okay McConnell said, don't do it and guess what? McConnell's using that now to push through hundreds of President Trump's judicial nominees. So be careful what you wish for.

Dana Perino: He just announced 15 more district court judges today.

Katie Pavlich: Yep, so there you go.

Juan Williams: But do you think it's right...

Katie Pavlich: Your rules.

Juan Williams: Do you think it's right for him to coordinate with the White House?

Katie Pavlich: Yes. OK the Clintons did so why wouldn't the president do it? And this whole impartial juror thing, remember it’s like Lindsey Graham is not an impartial juror. Do you think Kamala Harris who ran against him for the presidency is, or someone like Amy Klobuchar, who's still in the race as an impartial juror? Let's not even act like this is a fair process. Come on.

Juan Williams: All right. You heard it Katie's got it. Coming up kick your tech addiction with a digital detox. Yeah you can drop that device. It's next on The Five.

Dana Perino: All right here's a way to break your tech addiction and spend more time with the family. If you want to. Try out a digital detox where you forgo all electronic devices. More families are doing it with four and five parents saying they want to give it a try this holiday season. But if you get your kids electronics for Christmas, great Greg then how are you going to tell him not to use it.

Greg Gutfeld: I'm arguing the opposite. You don't want to spend more time with your family. Devices are meant to reduce family squabbles and drunken violence. If teens are on their phone, then they're less likely to anger Gramps by calling him a war criminal. Right. So, you keep everybody apart. Let everybody watch whatever they want to watch. Every now and then you can actually be together in the same room but while being apart and isn't that what life is about.

Jesse Watters: Here you're saying like opening presents and everyone saying Merry Christmas and then you're just writing thank you for the gift to the guy sitting next to you.

Greg Gutfeld: I'll be tweeting I'll be going ohhh this sucks.

Katie Pavlich: You're actually not even talking to him you're talking to somebody else.

Jesse Watters: Like guess what my dad got me. Thanks, Dad and then pose with your father.

Greg Gutfeld: Yes.

Jesse Watters: You're such a bad person.

Katie Pavlich: You're pretty good at putting the phone down.

Jesse Watters: I put the phone down and then I come to The Five and I'm like, what happened? What's all this?

Juan Williams: You come to The Five and I hear buzz, buzz, buzz. Jesse's phone is buzzing.

Katie Pavlich: It's his mom.

Jesse Watters: That's my mom.

Katie Pavlich: His mom is texting him.

Juan Williams: Well, but the thing is you talk about the sense of isolation that grows in American society today. This contributes to it and I think I think it's a good idea. I don't know about that, how they do the digital detox but the spirit of this is very Christmassy.

Dana Perino: Kim Strassel who we all know, she is a Fox News contributor, a Wall Street Journal columnist she has on the weekends a box and everybody has to put their devices into the box and they're not allowed to have it for the weekend.

Juan Williams: It's like going out the CIA.

Katie Pavlich: Yeah. Yeah. Like a skiff. That's what they call that, a skiff. I have a friend who bought one of those boxes for dieting and it has a timer on it, and he puts it in the box and it locks for eight hours.

Jesse Watters: What's in there?

Dana Perino: The food or the phone.

Katie Pavlich: The phone So it's just a clear Tupperware box with a lock on.

Dana Perino: But why is it for dieting?

Katie Pavlich: Because people, I guess, have to time themselves and not have access to food for certain portions.

Dana Perino: Oh, so they use it for the phone.

Katie Pavlich: So, they use it for the phone but also, a lot of Jewish families do this every week for Shabbat where they put their phone away Friday night and they don't take it out until Saturday night. I think it's a healthy thing.

Jesse Watters: So, I know somebody that is doing a digital detox right now and they're about three weeks in and it's driving everybody crazy because you can't get in touch with the guy. He doesn't use a cell phone he doesn't use an iPhone.

Female Speaker: Because you're the problem.

Jesse Watters: Yea so you can't get in touch with him.

Dana Perino: Dave Rubin does this for a month. He did it for an entire month. Not a laptop, not a computer, anything.

Greg Gutfeld: Yeah. But you know what I think about Dave Rubin? He annoys the hell out of you telling you about it. All he does is say, "Hey, I'm going away for a month." Okay, Dave, we know what you're doing.

Dana Perino: [laughs]

Juan Williams: Yeah. But you know, my -- everybody who works with me in my family says, "You don't read our emails. What about my text?"

Dana Perino: Yeah, you are actually not --

Juan Williams: -- yeah.

Dana Perino: -- very responsive.

Greg Gutfeld: That's probably good, though, Juan. That's good.

Jesse Watters: You don't read our emails either.

Juan Williams: Yeah, right. But I just do it, you know, a couple times a day I'll take a look. But I'm not going to constantly be --

Greg Gutfeld: You don't get my hate emails that I send.

Juan Williams: -- oh, is that right?

Greg Gutfeld: I send them from anonymous addresses, though.

Juan Williams: Oh [unintelligible].

Katie Pavlich: But the lesson is that you can't detox because everyone else expects you to respond.

Greg Gutfeld: Yes.

Katie Pavlich: So, it's everyone else's fault, not yours.

Juan Williams: By the ways people walk down the street, you know they're addicted. It's not healthy.

Dana Perino: All right. You heard it here. One More Thing is up next.

Greg Gutfeld: What are we doing?

Jesse Watters: [unintelligible] for One More Thing. Congratulations to Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints broke Peyton Manning's career touchdown record last night.

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

Male Speaker: Yes.

Male Speaker: There it is.

Male Speaker: Touchdown pass.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Dana Perino: I like him.

Jesse Watters: Actually, shattered it, three or four touchdowns last night. And Tom Brady's only three behind him. And you know, he could catch him. We'll see. Well, why --

-- there's some Patriot's haters laughing here in the background. But again, big congratulations to Drew Brees, all-time career touchdown record.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Katie Pavlich: Nice.

Jesse Watters: All right. Dana.

Dana Perino: Okay, that's -- I'm over here.

Jesse Watters: I was just --

-- how many shows did we do today?

Dana Perino: A lot. All right. So, I have something that's like the first time in the United States a group of inmates is performing a play outside of prison walls. It's taking place at the University of Denver. It's a group of 40 inmates from the Denver Women’s Correctional Facility, and they performed --

Jesse Watters: Wait.

Dana Perino: -- the holiday classic "A Woman," -- "A Christmas Carol," earlier this month in Colorado.

Jesse Watters: Wait, wait, wait.

Dana Perino: What?

Jesse Watters: I'm just saying, this could get out of hand. You're saying you're taking prisoners --

Dana Perino: Yeah.

Jesse Watters: -- bringing them to a public area, letting them try on lots of different costumes, makeup, and disguises?

Dana Perino: Yes.

Jesse Watters: And then they're supposed to go -- this is -- they're just waiting for an escape.

Dana Perino: Yeah, this is a program that helps with rehabilitation and teaches them to be kinder and positive. My mom went to the show.

Greg Gutfeld: Oh.

Dana Perino: She said it was outstanding. And the inmates put on -- they do everything, from the stage management to the acting, and --

Greg Gutfeld: Who stole the show?

Dana Perino: -- you guys.

Katie Pavlich: I have no idea.

Dana Perino: Rude.

Greg Gutfeld: That was a great joke.

Juan Williams: Now, Greg, you talk about sensitivity.

Greg Gutfeld: I'm -- hey, I'm --

Dana Perino: I love this program.

Greg Gutfeld: -- I'm for it.

Dana Perino: And I commend the University of Denver Prison Arts Initiative. They work with the Department of Corrections there. And I'm going to come to one of these plays that they do at some point. Also, I have to plug this because --

Jesse Watters: Is it free?

Dana Perino: -- they told me to.

Dana Perino: I don't know. I know you have to pay, like, pay like $10. I don't know. That's James Patterson. We did a Dana Perino Book Club on Fox Nation. You can check it out there.

Jesse Watters: -- all right.

Juan Williams: Awesome.

Jesse Watters: Club Patterson. All right. Greg.

Greg Gutfeld: All right. Time for this:

[BEGIN VIDEO CLIP]

Male Speaker: Greg's Sports Corner. Corner. Corner. Corner.

[END VIDEO CLIP]

Greg Gutfeld: All right. You know how much I hate soccer, more than life itself, if that's indeed possible -- unless a deer is playing soccer. Check out this sucker. Look at this. That is a deer, right? I don't know my animals. But check this out.

Dana Perino: Katie?

Greg Gutfeld: Watch this celebration.

Look. Watch the celebration. He didn't fake an injury like those other soccer players.

Juan Williams: [laughs]

Greg Gutfeld: He went in there and he used his -- and by the way, he didn't use any of his hands.

He just used his feet.

Dana Perino: Yeah.

Greg Gutfeld: Used his feet and his head.

Katie Pavlich: Yeah, it's a deer.

Dana Perino: Did you see that protest?

Greg Gutfeld: Thank you, Katie. Don't try to shoot it.

Dana Perino: Did you see that protestor in Lebanon who -- there was, like, some fiery thing coming his way, and he turned this way and kicked it, like got it out of the way.

Katie Pavlich: Oh.

Dana Perino: And like --

Greg Gutfeld: That's a great story, dana.

Dana Perino: Great story.

Jesse Watters: I've got to check that out.

Dana Perino: I'm so hungry, I can't even think straight.

Jesse Watters: I have to Google that. Juan.

Greg Gutfeld: [laughs]

Juan Williams: I don't know Rudolph played soccer.

Greg Gutfeld: Yeah.

Katie Pavlich: It may have been a reindeer.

Juan Williams: If you are a Star Wars fan, you know that there's a new Star Wars movie coming, "Rise of Skywalker." It's going to be released later this week. The newborns at a Pittsburgh hospital, though, they just can't wait. The babies lined up dressed as Baby Yoda from the new Disney plush show "The Mandalorian." It's a holiday tradition at the Magee-Womens Hospital to dress the babies in the nursery in some kind of festive attire, so this year they dressed them as special, in special Santa hats that have big, green ears and they all look like Baby Yoda.

Katie Pavlich: Baby Yoda.

Juan Williams: May the force be with you this Christmas, guys.

Jesse Watters: So, they release the new Star Wars movie on the same night as the Democratic presidential debate. That's really --

Katie Pavlich: Conspiracy.

Jesse Watters: -- not a smart idea.

Greg Gutfeld: Why not?

Jesse Watters: No one's going to watch the debate, everyone's going to watch the movie.

Greg Gutfeld: That's the point.

Katie Pavlich: I don't want to see Star Wars. And also, those little babies are really cute. And if you're a new parent, the force be with you, right? I mean --

Juan Williams: Yeah, really. Absolutely.

Katie Pavlich: -- you really need it. Okay. So, we love service dogs, and this service dog named Henry met a fellow golden retriever at Disney World and just could not contain his excitement.

The golden retriever was Doug from the Disney movie "Up," if you've seen that or if you have kids who have seen it. Henry met a costumed cast member dressed as Doug with Russell from the movie. Henry is Jessica Paulsen's service dog from Nashville, Tennessee. He -- she posted the video of him meeting Doug --

Greg Gutfeld: I don't like this, Katie.

Katie Pavlich: -- to his Instagram where he has --

Greg Gutfeld: Don't like this.

Katie Pavlich: -- a 111,000 --

Greg Gutfeld: You're deceiving a dog.

Juan Williams: What?

Greg Gutfeld: You're deceiving a dog.

Katie Pavlich:

-- why -- followers. His tail just couldn't stop shaking from excitement. He thinks it's his friend, it's really cute.

Greg Gutfeld: You're deceiving a dog. You could -- if you have human -- that person should be under arrest.

Jesse Watters: So, how was the Fox News Christmas party last night, Greg?

Greg Gutfeld: I did not go.

Jesse Watters: You missed it?

Greg Gutfeld: No, I didn't, I --

Jesse Watters: Yeah, we missed you there.

Greg Gutfeld: -- yeah. How was it?

Jesse Watters: It was pretty fun.

Greg Gutfeld: What did you do?

Jesse Watters: It would have -- I bowled.

Greg Gutfeld: How'd you get to just [unintelligible]?

Jesse Watters: First throw, a strike.

Dana Perino: Did you use the bumpers?

Jesse Watters: They had bumpers, but I didn't need them. I went right down the middle.

Greg Gutfeld: Oh, you only threw one ball?

Jesse Watters: One ball, and then I left.

Dana Perino: Is that true?

Juan Williams: But you know what? Hey, you know what? I got to do -- you know, those devices you put the clamps --

Greg Gutfeld: Yeah.

Katie Pavlich: Yes.

Juan Williams: -- in the machine and you get to pull stuff out?

Greg Gutfeld: Yeah.

Juan Williams: I got, I got a Frosty the Snowman. I got a Fox pillow.

Katie Pavlich: You actually got one?

Juan Williams: Yeah.

Katie Pavlich: Two?

Greg Gutfeld: Wow.

Jesse Watters: That's usually rigged.

Katie Pavlich: You should play the lottery.

Jesse Watters: I guess they unrigged it, like the Senate. All right.

Set your DVRs, never miss an episode of "The Five." "Special Report" is up next.

