Tropical Storm Karen moves north of Puerto Rico

Isolated strong to severe storms could pop up today across the Southern and Central U.S. after several reports of tornadoes over the Midwest yesterday.

Lingering tropical moisture across the Southwest will keep the threat for storms and flash flooding possible through Thursday.



Tropical Storm Karen has moved north of Puerto Rico, and will remain in this general area for the next several days as forward motion slows and eventually stalls. Karen may eventually resume a westward motion toward the Bahamas, but that will depend on how the next few days evolve.

Closer to Africa, Lorenzo is now a hurricane, expected to continue strengthening this week. Lorenzo will remain over the open ocean in the far eastern Atlantic.