Trey Gowdy: The DC media aided and abetted Adam Schiff

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS: Welcome to "Hannity", live this busy breaking news Friday night.

Tonight, we wrap up what has been a historic week for truth and justice. A lot of us didn't know this week would come. Finally, it has come in this country and it's only the beginning.

The Russia collusion hoax has been brought to its knees and we have much more that will be coming in the days and weeks and months to follow. That I can assure you.

The corrupt, the compromise, that guy, the congenital liar -- everything I've been telling you about him is true. He is now facing public embarrassment, he may just not know it yet.

Lieutenant General Michael Flynn has been exonerated. By the way, Judge Emmet Sullivan, Your Honor, where are you? It's time to let this man go free. We need to hear from you.

And the biggest news is former President Barack Obama as of yesterday has now been implicated in what is the biggest abuse and power corruption scandal in American history.

So, Barack, Joe, what did both of you know and when did you know it? We need to hear from you.

And coming up, we'll show you all of the explosive new developments from the Intel Committee documents, 53 -- I mean, hundreds and hundreds of pages of interviews that Adam Schiff has been hiding from the public because they reveal all of his lies.

We're going to review how the Pravda propaganda arm of the Democratic media, that is the Democratic Party, the media mob, socialist state TV, how they are reacting defensively to this week's incredible news. Spoiler alert, the hysteria has now reached new heights because they have been exposed.

Also, we have a full report on this horrific shooting in Georgia. You've seen the videotape. We have a lot of questions tonight.

But, first, we begin on this Friday night, the corrupt, the compromised, the congenital liar Adam Schiff, he is a national disgrace that even worse than I thought. Thanks to Acting National Intel Director Ric Grenell, thanks to the Attorney General of the United States Bill Barr, we have definitive proof of Schiff's malicious dishonesty in the form of roughly 6,000 pages, newly released, sworn testimony he's been hiding from the American people. This comes from the Intel Committee's 2017 Russia investigation. These are the interviews that were taken under oath.

We have a complete timeline of Schiff's unethical behavior, his outright lying on all of the media and we begin.

Let's start with the date, July 17, 2017. It is on that day that Adam Schiff listened to Obama's director of national intelligence, that guy in the middle, James Clapper. And he testified under oath saying, quote: I never saw any direct empirical evidence that the Trump campaign or someone in it was plotting or conspiring with the Russians to meddle with the election.

On October 13th, same year, Adam Schiff heard from Obama official Samantha Power who testified she has no evidence of collusion. Quote: I'm not in possession of anything.

On September 8th, 2017, Susan Rice telling Adam Schiff, quote: To the best of my recollection there wasn't anything smoking and I don't recall intelligence that I would consider evidence to that effect.

On November 3rd, 2017, former Deputy Attorney General Yates, Sally Yates, concluding to Adam Schiff -- there was no evidence of collusion.

But on March 13th, 2018, just four months after those four officials and others testified there was zero evidence of any Trump-Russia collusion, the congenital liar Schiff got in front of a camera and, of course, not questioned, he was held up as some kind of hero by the mob and the media, the socialist Pravda of our day, that said there was significant evidence of Trump-Russia collusion.

He knew it was a lie. He had all the testimony proving it was a lie, but this is what he told the American people.

Take a look.

REP. ADAM SCHIFF (D-CA): The American people need to know whether the Russians still have something they can hold over the president's head, the president of the United States. So our work is far from done.

I can certainly say with confidence that there is significant evidence of collusion between the campaign and Russia.

HANNITY: Now, let's not forget there was only one guy who thought he was talking to a Russian and that was Schiff and you have a guy that was pranking that's right Adam Schiff -- thought it was a real Russian.

We have a compromising material of Donald Trump. What's the nature of the compromise? Naked pictures of Donald Trump. Naked pictures.

Does Vladimir know? Yes, but, of course, Vladimir knows compromising material on Donald Trump.

That's him on tape. He thought he would -- he thought -- he was colluding with a Russian, he thought.

A year later, by the way, March 24, 2019, there Schiff repeating his lies as he had all throughout this time period all over the media, they never ever challenged him.

They were -- they were giddy, they said, welcome back, congressman. Thank you so much for joining us. We appreciate you thrashing Trump. What news do you have today? What lies did you tell us? And they let him get away with it.

This time, ABC News. Take a look.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS, ABC NEWS ANCHOR: You have said though in the past there was significant evidence of collusion. How do you square that with Robert Mueller's decision not to indict anyone?

SCHIFF: And there is significant evidence of collusion and we've set that out time and time again.

HANNITY: Hey, George, you got to call him out for the lie? You're going to invite him back and say, why did you lie to us?

And get this -- on April 7, 2019, after the Mueller report found no evidence of Trump-Russia collusion, that was the fourth investigation, Schiff continue to lie, four investigations he's still lying.

He goes on fake Jake news Tappers Sunday show that nobody watches and said that there was ample evidence of collusion. This is why it's CNN fake news and why people chant "CNN sucks". Take a look.

SCHIFF: I've said on your show and others, Jake, for over a year now is that yes, there's ample evidence of collusion in plain sight, but that is not the same thing as proof of a criminal conspiracy beyond a reasonable doubt.

HANNITY: That is the guy that represented the entire Democratic Party in the House Intel Committee -- Russia, Russia, Russia, Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine. A proven liar, a disgusting sociopath and a congenital liar, Schiff, he damaged this country with all of these lies, one hoax after another, all his conspiracy theories.

The mob and the media -- you people in the mob, you are his willing accomplices. You've been his dupe the whole way, lie after lie, Russian lies, Ukrainian lies, Schiff show lies, and he's leading this party and the mob into what are uncharted waters that literally threaten the constitutional order of this country.

Just take a look at this creepy-looking lunatic who will do and say anything to smear, slander, besmirch Donald Trump and thrust himself, of course, into the lights of the cameras, and the limelight.

This lying that you just witnessed, it is only the tip of the iceberg. For example, I could go on the whole show, November 15, 2017, Schiff defended Hillary's bought and paid for -- even "The New York Times" now recognizes likely Russian disinformation from the get-go -- because the Russians knew Schiff, knew Steele was feeding it to Hillary.

They were helping Hillary. They were creating the chaos Devin Nunes warned Obama and Biden about in 2014, and they didn't listen to him. And he said that much of the documents meaning the dossier approved true. That was another lie.

December 19, 2017, during McCabe's sworn testimony, the former deputy FBI director could not point to one single claim, not one, this is McCabe -- one, not once in Steele's dossier that he knew was true and accurate, and all of that is in this document dump yesterday, but thanks to Ric Grenell and Attorney General Barr.

In fact, he also testified, McCabe did, he didn't know if the Steele material on Carter Page, he didn't know if any of it was true, none of it was true.

This was the material that was used starting there in October of 2016 as the basis for four separate FISA applications. Even McCabe admitted in sworn testimony, no dossier, no warrant. They said it wasn't true. It's in his testimony.

In February 2018, Schiff authored a memo claiming there's absolutely no FISA abuse whatsoever despite Congressman Devin Nunes who told the country the truth. Schiff lied, Nunes told the truth, warning to the country. Nunes was telling all of us. The truth this guy was telling us lies even when he had testimony that was telling him they were lies.

The DOJ's inspector general, he was telling the truth. Steele's dossier was Russian disinformation all along. Schiff lied to socialist comrades in the Democratic Party, they helped him lie and the mob in the media acted as his PR staff.

This is a revolting but clear and present danger -- and that remains to our constitutional republic the rule of law, equal justice under the law, equal application of our laws. They must be held accountable.

The dossier's contents were not verified. He knew he was lying. They told him it's not true.

It is a disgusting, despicable, revolting lie by the biggest liar we've ever witnessed. Even Christopher Steele himself, he couldn't stand by his own dossier, as we've been telling you in an interrogatory under the threat of perjury and Great Britain.

So, you have this corrupt, compromised, congenital liar Adam Schiff not only a national embarrassment, this -- what he's doing is a threat to our national security and he was helped and literally the mob and the media and his fellow Democrats are complicit and they were complicit every step of the way.

Instead of working to combat government abuse of power and corruption, Schiff chose to bolster his own publicity at the risk of innocent people whose lives were destroyed.

Instead of upholding his oath of office, he lied again and again. It was a coup attempt, a conspiracy theory to unseat a duly elected president, and, by the way, after they couldn't prevent him from getting elected because we the people didn't listen to them. He lied about an innocent man, protected those who were truly guilty. They worked together, they coordinated.

Now, make no mistake, history will not be kind to this pathetic idiot from California's 28th congressional district.

Here with reaction, FOX News contributor, former Congressman Trey Gowdy.

Mr. Gowdy, I actually am very impressed. I've always known. You were a prosecutor that never lost a case and as I read parts of these 6,000 pages, I'm a little tired, I need sleep and I'm even cranky tonight. But I see that you grilled Andrew McCabe.

At what point did the bureau ask Steele, why did you do this research, who were you doing it for, is anyone paying you to do it? When did those questions came up?

Well, his answer, Trey Gowdy, am I reading this correctly? The answer to your question is "I don't know" the answer to that? Is that possible at this point? Did that really happen?

TREY GOWDY, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, it happened. We spent a long time with Andy McCabe. The dossier, not only was it not verified they had not even begun to verify it when we talked to Andy McCabe. It was after it was used.

Now, granted they used it in a court proceeding, in a pleading, but they had not even taken the first step towards trying to verify that when we interviewed Andy McCabe.

You know, Sean, I listened to your monologue, it wasn't just that we asked Susan Rice and Samantha Power and Ben Rhodes and Sally Yates, we didn't just say give us all the evidence of collusion coordination and conspiracy, I asked every one of them, even if it's hearsay, even if it's something you heard that you didn't believe, even if it's inadmissible in court, tell me everything you've ever heard about Trump, his campaign or even the groupies and the hangers-on in his campaign conspiring with Russia, there was nothing.

So my expectations of Adam Schiff are very low. He still doesn't meet him but they're very low my invitations of the D.C. media was a little bit higher and they aided and abetted him for the entire year we conducted this investigation.

HANNITY: This -- they'd nearly succeeded, Trey Gowdy. This was an attempted coup. He knew he was lying. I mean those people that he's interviewing that you're interviewing are under oath why is it he held to the same standard?

I also see you got McCabe told you that they didn't have any evidence tying Papadopoulos to Russia. He said the unverified dossier, if they didn't have it, they wouldn't get the FISA application. You asked Samantha Power about her role as U.N. ambassador and what would it for example be the same as Ambassador Rice's why did she unmask of these people because you called her the largest on unmasker in U.S. history.

Did you get any good answers? We'll keep them up on the screen as we get you -- why did she --

GOWDY: Well, let me --

HANNITY: Go ahead.

GOWDY: I'll tell you, Samantha Powers explanation all to scare the hell out of you, Sean, which is she said I didn't make those unmasking requests. Somebody on my team may have made them, but I didn't make them.

I mean, keep in mind, somebody unmasked Michael Flynn's name. Somebody unmasked his name and then gave that to President Obama. It wasn't Sally Yates. She didn't know anything about it.

So I'd love for the D.C. media who loves leaks, they live on leaks. I wish somebody wouldn't leak to them who it was that told President Obama that Michael Flynn's name was in that transcript.

HANNITY: Did anyone that you interviewed and I -- every -- I was looking for your interrogation, you did a great job behind the scenes. A lot of people did a great job behind the scenes.

At any point did anybody in any way, shape, matter or form ever confirm anything in the dirty dossier that Hillary paid for that Christopher Steele sub-sourced in February said was wrong but still was used in a scope memo by Rod Rosenstein in August of 2017, like eight months later, and still used to as a as a basis for the FISA warrants, the two remaining renewal warrants? Did anyone ever give you any justification to believe there was any truth in that dossier that Hillary paid for, sir?

GOWDY: Glenn Simpson couldn't even do it, and he's a Fusion GPS owner. Michael Cohen who hates the president, he said the dossier is just a bunch of lies. I mean, this is somebody who hates Trump and he said it's a bunch of lies.

Glenn Simpson bought and paid for it, and he couldn't verify it. I cannot believe the United States government relied on that piece of work.

HANNITY: Trey Gowdy, you've never lost the case as a prosecutor. I would argue this is a clear and present danger to the United States that a lying dossier that was not verified was used to take away a guy's constitutional right spy on a presidential candidate, transition team, deep into the presidency and they all knew it was a lie, Trey Gowdy, how can that happen in the great country, the United States of America, with our U.S. Constitution? Can you explain that?

GOWDY: Yes, there are three groups that provide accountability in this country. There's the voters, they have a chance to say whether or not Adam Schiff reflects their values or Swalwell or anyone else who perpetrated this fraud. There's the media and they totally abdicated their role.

And then there's the executive branch -- unfortunately, we're waiting on John Durham because the media not only did they not provide scrutiny over Adam Schiff, they aided and abetted him. "Politico", "The Hill", "Washington Post", "The New York Times" -- I'll come on even give you the reporters names sometime, the reporters who sat there and helped Adams Schiff perpetrate this fraud.

Next time I'm with you, I'll give you the names of the reporters.

HANNITY: But we know he knew the truth. Can he be held accountable legally in any way that you can think of? You're a great attorney.

GOWDY: No, he's got immunity. I mean he's sitting there acting as a consummate --

HANNITY: Of course, he does. He's a congressman.

GOWDY: But the only accountability shouldn't come from court. Let the voters throw him out. They could do better in California.

HANNITY: All right. You did a great job behind the scenes as to Devin Nunes, and I don't -- I can't even name everybody.

Trey Gowdy, thank you.

We now turn our attention to Lieutenant General Michael Flynn lost only nearly four years of his life getting the vindication he deserves. When does he get the money for the house he had to sell back and when it is he get his good name back, because tonight, we're still waiting to see if a federal judge will sign off on the DOJ's rightful request to drop its case against Flynn, thanks to the Attorney General Barr, thanks to Rick Grenell, director of national intelligence.

But let's be clear, General Flynn, a 33-year military veteran, as we have told you now for years on this show, he was set up. It was an ambush. It was a corrupt ambush by agents all because he was connected to Donald Trump. Before Trump entered the White House, the case against Flynn, it was done, it was closed.

The FBI found no good derogatory material on Flynn, but then high-ranking officials at the FBI, Peter Strzok, James Comey and company, they decided on January fourth that they'll reopen the case. Whoopsy-daisy, we can go after him.

The very next day, January 5th, well, 2017, in the Oval Office of Barack Hussein Obama with quid pro quo Joe there, Sally Yates there, clapper there, Brennan there, all of them according to Intel Committee testimony from Sally Yates, Obama pulled her , Comey aside after the meeting to discuss Lieutenant General Flynn, Yates describes how the president had intimate knowledge of the contents of General Flynn's wiretap calls which shocked the Deputy Attorney General Yates we now know that a few weeks after that meeting, that would be on January 20th.

Susan Rice goes back into the Oval Office, memorializes the meeting and says, Barack said to do everything by the book. That's called the CYA where I grew up.

January 24th, four days into the Trump presidency, there's Mr. Higher Loyalty himself, Jim Comey, super patriot, directing his agents to ambush Flynn at the White House. His deputy telling Flynn, you don't need a lawyer when he absolutely did need a lawyer and that's where we get the -- well, what's our goal here, admission or get him to lie so we can prosecute him or get him fired? Four days into Trump's presidency.

One agent involved, as I said, what is our goal? These questions should never be asked by anybody in the FBI. Andrew McCabe should have told them he needed an attorney, but following the ambush that he said -- Comey said we'd never do in a prior administration because he wouldn't get away with and wouldn't even try -- well, they still didn't think Flynn was lying.

In fact, we now finally have, finally, an early draft of the first 302 that has been missing this whole time. It shows that Flynn didn't lie. Look at your screen. Thanks to Ric Grenell, thanks to the Attorney General Barr. That document dump yesterday, thousands of patients -- pages, we now know Flynn never denied talking to the individual as soon-to-be counterpart. As a side note, Susan Rice and Samantha Power said they did the same thing before they got into the Obama administration.

But at the center of the FBI perjury case against Flynn, he said, I don't remember. Ultimately, the FBI relied on a subsequent, an adjusted 302 that was completely altered by Strzok and Page and they're bragging about it in the little text messages they have.

This is gross misconduct, abuse of power, corruption at the highest levels of your government. This is the very definition of abuse of power. The mob, the media, willing accomplices as usual.

They have an agenda. They are the PR. They are the socialist wing propaganda arm of the Democratic Party. They are state-run socialist TV and the New York toilet paper "Times", they lived up to their billing.

They wanted Flynn locked up forever, and all because of his association with Donald Trump. You associated with Trump, you have no civil rights. And now, they are apoplectic that Flynn -- we're not going to run this now -- has been vindicated by the DOJ.

How can anyone ever trust these mob members again? DNC, MSDNC, conspiracy TV, fake news CNN, the New York toilet paper "Times", Erik Pimple's Washington compost, he can't even get on the main page -- none of them give a crap about civil liberties, constitutional rights of Flynn, of Roger Stone, of Paul Manafort, of Donald Trump. They don't care. Papadopoulos, they don't care.

Look at your screen. There are corrupt government officials -- look at them -- who could face really serious crimes because they finally got caught, they almost got away with all of it. No one in the media mob is pursuing justice they lied and got it wrong for three and a half years, we're not patting ourselves on the back. I wish I was wrong, frankly, for the sake of our kids and grandkids in our country, because they've shredded the Constitution the whole time.

The only thing they seem to care about is bludgeoning Trump. They want an election to be won in 179 days.

Joining us now, author of a book "Guilt by Accusation," Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz. Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz.

Professor, we'll start with you.

Anything I'm saying here that's wrong? Is there a hyperbole here?

ALAN DERSHOWITZ, HARVARD LAW PROFESSOR: Look, you'll remember I was on your show two years ago and I predicted that the Flynn case would be thrown out. I said that he hasn't committed a crime at all, that the answers he gave were not material to any legitimate investigation. And now, "The New York Times" has an op-ed today saying that does not even pass the laugh test that the case is being dismissed.

I have to tell you, I taught a criminal law at Harvard Law School for 50 years. I taught 10,000 students. And for years, I taught that this kind of abuse by the Justice Department, by the FBI, by individuals -- look, the Justice Department is great, the FBI is great.

But the abuse that we see here is something I've been railing against in the 50 years. Every civil libertarian should be applauding the decision by Attorney General Barr to throw this out.

And if this judge has the gall to not throw this out, he ought to be impeached.

HANNITY: Well said.

DERSHOWITZ: Remember that judges only have jurisdiction for cases and controversies. There's no controversy here. Both sides agree the case would have been dismissed.

HANNITY: Correct.

DERSHOWITZ: This judge has no power to do anything else. And if he asserts that power, he has violated the Constitution.

HANNITY: John Solomon, you've been dealing with this since early in 2017. You've gone through these papers, what have you have?

JOHNS SOLOMON, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes.

Listen, it's really clear that the Flynn investigation from the start was not an investigation of a crime. It was an investigation seeking to create a crime, and I had an interview today with Kevin Brock (ph) who created the intelligence rules for the FBI. He said that the FBI failed to meet the standard for opening the case, for interviewing Flynn and for bringing the charges.

Three strikes, you're out. And you know when I read these documents, I literally -- I was in disbelief.

HANNITY: Yes, I -- anything else that we're missing here, you're going to do a deep dive for us, and on Monday, you're going to find everything that we might have missed, correct?

SOLOMON: Yes, and at tomorrow morning, I have a story out, the twelve -- the dirty dozen. The twelve lies that the FBI made in order to create this case and we unravel each one of them in the story. You know, it'll be a good read. People will be able to see all of them.

REP. MATT GAETZ (R-FL): This has been --

HANNITY: Matt Gaetz, you along with Devin Nunes, and a bunch of others, you guys put a lot on the line. You got a lot right. Everything we told the American people is true.

Your reaction of indication?

GAETZ: Devin Nunes is a patriot, and I'm glad you went through Trey Gowdy's exquisite questions in 2017 to these corrupt officials.

I guess my question, Sean, would be why was it then in May -- late May of 2018 that Trey Gowdy went on Martha MacCallum show and said that the FBI did exactly what all of our fellow Americans would have wanted them to do and that it had nothing to do with Donald Trump.

Both of those things have now been proven to be not true, and it seems that Gowdy's brilliant lawyering back in 2017 that we're only able to see now proves those two statements untrue.

The number one question I get asked from Americans is, why no one has gone to jail and been held accountable? Unfortunately, when Nunes and Meadows and Jordan and I wanted subpoena power, it was Paul Ryan and Trey Gowdy that wouldn't give us that subpoena power.

Democrats sent out hundreds of subpoenas. When we had control and could have run this to ground in 2017 --

HANNITY: We made a mistake?

GAETZ: -- we didn't send out a single subpoena, not one, and that's a failure of our Republican leadership.

HANNITY: Should have sent them out.

But I will say to all three of you -- thank you for taking a lot of heat, all three of you, and you are all right. This program was right. The mob was wrong. Thank you all.

I got to give a shout-out to Senator Ted Cruz. You know what he did today? He got a haircut. Know where he got the haircut? He got it at the salon where our friend that we met last night, Shelley Justice, was put in jail.

Good going, Senator Cruz. He's next.

And later, Joe Biden continues to hide in his basement. Another unmitigated disaster. You can't make this up.

But, Joe, you hang in there. We don't want you to go anywhere. You just stay right where you are. We'll give you some -- you know, maybe -- buy some energy drinks for Joe, straight ahead.

HANNITY: Senator Ted Cruz today went for a haircut. Where did he go? The Dallas salon. Last night, you remember this owner jailed, fined $7,000, sent to jail because she wouldn't tell the judge, you need to apologize to the politicians.

We had Shelley Luther on this show last night. Good for her. She explained why she defied the lockdown order. Oh, she would rather take care of her children and let people that work for her feed their families and that's not selfish. How dare that judge call her selfish?

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SHELLEY LUTHER, TEXAS SALON OWNER: My stylists were telling me that they wanted to -- you know, what do you think if I go underground and go to people's houses? And I just said, you know, that's not a good idea because we can't control the environment there. We don't know if it's been a disinfected or anything like that, and I just decided I would open to create a safe place for the stylist and to make sure that I wasn't the reason they weren't making money.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Senator Ted Cruz was one of the first people to raise awareness when Shelley was thrown in jail. I also got a credit the governor, lieutenant governor, the AG of Texas.

All across the country, states are now beginning to reopen. I'm confident it can be done and done safely. Why? Because I'm in the middle of this crap the whole entire time, and I go to the store every weekend and I saw these guys stock in the shelves, and if it wasn't for them, New York would have starved. None of them got sick. I talked to them every week.

The people that made the medical equipment that kept New York alive, they worked every day. They never shut down,

And by the way, at bigger venues, OK, I want to open stadiums. How about temperature checks? You have a high temperature, you pulled the side, and you say, we'll give you tickets to another game. Increased screening process. Let people at stadiums wear masks.

Look at this turnstile, it takes people's body temperature, you just walk right through, boom, boom, boom. Big crowds not a problem.

As they enter an arena or stadium, the key is to be safe, take the precautions, use common sense. I say, if I have to wear the mask, I'll wear it.

Ted Cruz wore it when he got his hair cut.

Senator, good for you. Thank you for doing that. I really, really admired the fact that you went there. I feel sorry for her.

That judge was a despicable disgrace. He should have shown some level of compassion and understanding for people that need to feed their families and not lecture them about apologies for politicians and calling them selfish.

SEN. TED CRUZ (R-TX): Well, Sean, I was proud to be there this morning and I got to say what happened to Shelley Luther was a disgrace and I felt embarrassed for my home state of Texas that this happened in Texas.

Number one, seven days in jail for cutting hair is nuts. That's just crazy.

You've got local officials across the country that are releasing violent criminals. They're releasing murderers and rapists and child molesters because of COVID-19, and we're going to lock up a small business owner because she's opening up her business? That doesn't make any sense.

But number two, her sentencing hearing -- anyone who hadn't watched it, you ought to watch it, because the judge demanded of her said, I won't put you in jail if you apologize to the elected officials who issued these rules.

Well, who the hell -- this is America. The citizens don't have to apologize to elected officials. We work for you.

And it was embarrassing and wrong and I will say, Shelley's response, she didn't -- she wasn't disrespectful, she wasn't angry, she just told the judge, Judge, I can't apologize and I can't apologize for wanting the people I work with to be able to feed their kids.

And it was powerful. And so, she got out of jail last night. I got on a plane first thing this morning, flew to Dallas and went in to get my haircut.

By the way, I hadn't had a haircut in three months so I needed it.

HANNITY: Hey, Senator, but I think -- I think they missed -- Senator, I think they'd missed the beard I'm just looking I don't think they did a big trim around the beard. I don't know why they didn't start (ph) in the beard.

I was very -- I was very glad that you did that. You know, I compared it when a boyfriend was on not last night, the night before, nice guy. They're both nice.

CRUZ: Yes.

HANNITY: And, you know, I said -- it reminded me of William Wallace. Remember "Braveheart", the end where they're about to kill him, the prisoner wishes to say a word, and he screams out freedom. Oh, are you going to apologize to the politicians?

In her own way, she screamed out, it's not selfish to feed -- want to feed my family, Judge.

CRUZ: Sean, in some of the toughest battles in the Senate when conservatives were outnumbered and beleaguered, Mike Lee, my good friend, has texted me that clip from "Braveheart" of William Wallace, just yelling "freedom", and that was that's what Shelley was doing. And all of the Texas and all the country was grateful that she had courage to do that.

HANNITY: You showing up, kick some serious ass. Good for you. You sent a message as well.

And, by the way, it's not the state of Texas, no (ph), one judge. You were there, the governor was there, the A.G. was there, the lieutenant governor was there, and the people of Texas were there.

I need to get the hell out of here and move down to Texas.

CRUZ: (INAUDIBLE) ordered for released as well. So, the right thing happened.

HANNITY: I'm paying too much in taxes and I have the dumbest politicians in the world here. They're killing it -- literally, the dumbest people.

When we come back -- a little worked up tonight -- Joe Biden -- oh my gosh, wait until you see this. An unbelievable disaster, another virtual campaign rally, unmitigated disaster.

Later, oh get this, you think there's a divide in the country? Nancy Pelosi's hometown of San Francisco, they're giving out weed and alcohol and cigarettes to homeless people. I thought we weren't allowed to smoke. We're not even allowed to vape.

We'll continue.

HANNITY: All right. The ever confused Joe Biden hosted another disastrous virtual campaign rally last night. Yes, riddled as usual with audio/video glitches. How could they not figure this out? You got little kids doing podcasts today. They do it perfectly fine.

Well, maybe Joe needs to hire one of them because the confused Joe isn't particularly tech-savvy and neither is anybody on his team, and it's so called best speeches sound like they're buffering to begin with. I'll never forget this moment.

Hi, I'm on camera, I forgot I'm on camera, I walk off camera, buh, buh, buh, buh! Anyway, you ever had a slow pitch, it's gone. Let's take a look.

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Just me (INAUDIBLE), good evening. Thanks so much for tuning in.

I wish we could have done this together and it got a little more smoothly, but huh, but I'm grateful we were able to connect virtually and (AUDIO GAP) thank you (AUDIO GAP) for your kind (AUDIO GAP) work --

HANNITY: Am I -- am I on? Hang on. Am I on? Here, sunglasses somebody gave me. Am I on?

This is a disaster.

But the Biden camp has more to worry about than just technical difficulties because Tara Reade -- well, she's a lot more credible than the people that were accusing Kavanaugh saying she will take a lie detector test as long as the former of VP does, too.

Joining us now with reaction, FOX News contributor Dan Bongino, and former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

You know, Dan, you do a podcast, don't you?

DAN BONGINO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, that's right.

HANNITY: A very successful one, OK, one of the most successful in the country I might add. Then that's -- that -- all credit to you.

Dan, do you have these kind of technical difficulties? Am I on? You have that?

BONGINO: No, I'd be -- I'd be out of business.

Now, Sean, listen the golden axiom of politics right is the most damaging political stories are the one that change a pre-existing notion you had about a candidate. Honestly, Sean, I don't think this particular technical glitch hurts Biden one bit because the preexisting notion about Biden was he can't even turn on a computer. So nobody actually expects him to get this Zoom thing down or whatever.

But having said that, on a very serious note, these Tara Reade allegations which are getting more substantial and appear to be more credible by the day, I don't know what happened. Joe Biden's entitled to the presumption of innocence, but there's certainly a lot of evidence building. This does change a pre-existing notion, Sean.

He's running as the safe pick and the morally upstanding guy. And what do we know about him now? We know he's a liar. We know he's plagiarized speeches.

He said he had three degrees he's graduated at the top of his class. The videos are everywhere and none of that is in fact true. Those are very damaging narratives which I think are going to take a toll on him.

HANNITY: You know, Sarah Sanders, they protected Hillary on -- oh let's see, deleting subpoenaed emails. They protected her on her dirty Russian dossier. They protected Joe the quid-pro-quo, you're not getting a billion unless you fire that guy paying my zero experience son.

Now, all the I-believers don't believe a thing. Ain't that interesting how they always come down on the side of the Democrats only?

SARAH SANDERS, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: It's true hypocrisy at all levels. You know, I was the very first mom to ever be the White House press secretary, only the third women. I learned a lot about how much Democrats care about empowering women during that experience. They only care about empowering women when it helps empower the Democrat Party.

I think we're seeing that play out every second of this process with Joe Biden. They were all about, let's let the facts take in, lead us where they may go --

HANNITY: OK, here's my question. Does he survive -- Sarah, you get an answer, then we'll ask that, Dan. Does he -- does he become their nominee?

SANDERS: Look, if he can't figure out how to run a Zoom call, my four-year- old can do that and does it every week, and we don't want him running the country. And I think Joe needs to get out of the basement because let's be real honest, Joe wasn't turning out big crowds anyway, he was hitting a max of 10 to 12 people.

HANNITY: He's tired.

SANDERS: By definition, that's not a large gathering. He ought to get out and start hitting the road because he is still following social distancing guidelines even if he is holding campaign rallies.

HANNITY: Dan, does he make it?

BONGINO: Yes, I think he does. What's their alternative? You know, communist Bernie Sanders? I mean that's it, that's all they got. Sleepy Joe can't even turn a computer on. Good luck with that.

HANNITY: Dan, you can learn something. Now, what you got to do is practice. You put on your aviators now --

BONGINO: That was hilarious. I was laughing when you start -- who gave you those glasses? James back there? Who was that?

HANNITY: Yes, James.

BONGINO: I knew he did that. That was great.

HANNITY: He did.

BONGINO: I was laughing my butt off.

HANNITY: All right, guys. Thank you.

Now, do you think liberal lunacies reach the new low? No, San Francisco takes the cake because they're now giving away free to homeless people booze pot and cigarettes.

And AOC is mad JetBlue did a New York City flyover honoring health care workers. We'll tell you the ridiculous reason she's mad. It's stupid. Straight ahead

HANNITY: Far left lunacy is hitting every corner in the new radical, extreme Democratic Party. Look at the city of San Francisco handing out the pandemic. They're giving out free drugs and alcohol and weed and cigarettes to homeless people to help them stay quarantined.

Congressman Ocasio-Cortez, she's outraged or feigning it, slamming JetBlue. They did a New York City flyover honoring front health care workers and frontline healthcare workers, tweeting out, nothing like a corporate PR campaign that burns jet fuel at low altitudes over vulnerable communities dying from a respiratory virus.

Congressman, why don't you ask Nancy Pelosi how she goes back and forth from San Francisco, and whether or not she uses a private jet? Asked her that.

Here with reaction, author of "Don't Burn This Book", Dave Rubin. Salem nationally syndicated radio host, Larry Elder.

Mr. Rubin, really? Weed, booze and cigarettes? Maybe I want to be homeless because I probably could use all of them at this point, not that I use drugs.

DAVE RUBIN, AUTHOR: Sean, there are really onto something up there. I mean, let me get this straight. So you can get drunk, then you can get stoned and then you get the munchies, and then you swing on over to Pelosi's for some ice cream. I mean, I think San Francisco has got some sort of new economic thing working out right now.

But the whole thing, of course, is nuts. Look, my good friend Larry Elder and I, we're here in Los Angeles. I mean, quite literally, I can't bring out bottle of wine to Larry's house and us have a drink, but were going to give booze and weed to homeless people?

I'm not even against booze and weed, OK? But it's just crazy -- but this is just typical San Francisco stuff.

HANNITY: Larry, I don't like I could have made this up.

LARRY ELDER, SALEM RADIO NATIONALLY SYNDICATED HOST: You really can't. But this is California, Sean. This is -- this is a one-party state. There's not a single Republican in office statewide. They've got the majorities, not just majorities in both houses of the legislature, Sean, they've got the super majorities.

This is a town that gives -- a state that gives illegal aliens in-state tuition, something that your kid couldn't get if your kid got into UCLA or USC. So, why should anybody be surprised?

You can defecate in the streets in California as long as you're not clutching a bunch of banned plastic straws, you're good to go. Make sure you're wearing your face mask while you're doing it.

HANNITY: Yes. All right. So, what happens? You just get online -- how do you get your free weed and booze and cigarettes, Dave? How do we do that?

RUBIN: I love that, I love that concept. It's like you have to prove your homeless somehow? I mean, I thought these are the same people that are against IDs. How do you prove you're homeless so he can show up and get the weed and the booze?

I mean, none of it makes sense but it's so consistent with progressive policies. I mean, look, Gavin Newsom who is our governor here -- I mean, Elder, we got to get out of here. Can we talk after the show? We got to get out the state.

HANNITY: You guys got to get out of there.

RUBIN: It's a huge problem and we shouldn't be surprised.

HANNITY: I've got to get out of, oh, let's send the COVID patients to nursing homes to infect everybody that's vulnerable. That's the state I live in.

Larry, last word.

ELDER: Absolutely. This is where we are. My two-step solution to save California, Sean, keep the illegal aliens, deport the Democrats.

HANNITY: All right. Go run. Thank you both.

Congrats on the book, Dave, as well.

When we come back, very disturbing story. Our own Lawrence Jones, an update on what is the shooting in Georgia. It's chilling video.

HANNITY: This disturbing story we've been following out of Georgia. Sixty- four-year-old Gregory Michael, his son Travis, charged with murder, aggravated assault for the shooting death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery.

Lawrence Jones has been following the case.

Lawrence, I look at this tape, I'm like, why?

LAWRENCE JONES, FOX NATION HOST: Yes.

HANNITY: Why did this happen? He's in the street, he's running. They're not cops. Call the police.

How the hell did this happen? He's not armed.

JONES: Yes, good evening, Sean. A lot unfolding in this case. Two white males appeared in Georgia court today for the murder of a black male, Ahmaud Arbery.

Now, the incident took place February 23rd. But earlier this week, video released showed the victim jogging, being stopped by two suspects in a truck, a struggle takes place and three shots are heard.

Now, no charges were filed by the Brunswick district attorney's office. He said he did not see grounds for an arrest. But earlier this week, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case over the case, and within 48 hours, a warrant was issued for the arrest.

Now, Sean, President Trump was asked about the tragedy today and this is what he had to say.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: My heart goes out to the parents and to the loved ones of the young gentleman. It's a very sad thing, but I will be given a full report this evening.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JONES: Yes, Sean.

As for the suspect, Gregory McMichael, 64, and his 34-year-old son Travis McMichael, the judge denied their bail request today so they remain in custody.

HANNITY: We're out of time but --

JONES: But a lot in question, Sean, and many people are asking, why does it take so long?

HANNITY: Why did it take so long? We've got to get to the bottom of it.

Lawrence, thank you.

