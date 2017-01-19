Treatment by the press: Obama vs. Trump

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," January 18, 2017. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST: Hi, I'm Greg Gutfeld with Lisa Boothe, Juan Williams, Eric Bolling, and Meghan McCain, The Five.

As our current president lets bombers, traders and crack dealers out of jail, it's President-elect Trump we should fear. Right, Carol?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CAROL COSTELLO, CNN HOST: A lot of people in the country are scared, they're axiety-ridden. They want to hear something from him that says to them, you know what, it's going to be OK. But instead we are hearing from the combative Donald Trump.

TOM BARRACK, COLONY CAPITAL CEO: And I understand that the feeling is that the president-elect himself is fueling this because he continues to be adversarial on issues he's concerned with. But at the same time.

(CROSSTALK)

COSTELLO: He is entrenching Americans in their camp.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Oh my God! She is the only Costello less serious than Lou.

Now I get it. Trump sounds mean and Obama is so soothing he is like a cup of chamomile tea that drones people.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA: We have traveled the world together. We did a few singles, a few doubles together. I have offered advice that I thought was pretty sound, like don't do stupid stuff. And even when you complained about my long answers, I just want you to know that the only reason they were long was because you asked six-part questions.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Ha-ha-ha. Now, to that Dr. Jekyll, Trump is Mr. Hyde. He is loud, impulsive, a pissed off Creamsicle. The media says he is dividing America. Yet, few minded when Hillary called half of America irredeemable. Republicans are always demonized. Now, for once, we demonize back. Here is "Joyless" Behar from the knitting circle in hell.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP, "THE VIEW"/ABC)

JOY BEHAR, CO- HOST: Let's talk about what's going on right now because the inauguration of a certain person is happening on January 20th.

(LAUGHTER)

SUNNY HOSTIN, CO-HOST: He who shall not be named.

BEHAR: Right. It's happening January 20th. And there are millions of people who did not vote for him and who feel frightened. I run into people all the time. "Joy, keep talking, we are scared, we don't know what to do."

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: No one says "keep talking" to Joy.

Oh, the good old days when only liberals scared us -- the Weather Underground, the Black Panthers, FALN. The FALN killed many, they maimed cops, they terrorized cities. And now, President Obama just releases one. And you thought Bill Ayers was just a fluke.

The lesson: When the left kills, it's romantic. A Republican is rude? Now that's evil.

So as young leftists threaten campus security to a point where right-wing events are canceled and anti-Trump leftists plan to attack inaugural events, the media keep saying, "People, beware of Trump." Perhaps projecting panic masks their bias.

What the media does to Trump is what they did the cops -- say the police are really harmful, then later ask why people are so scared of the police. So they treat a Trump White House like a zombie apocalypse, hoping the mentality spreads.

But one thing is clear: Judging from the last presser, the press adores President Obama. They still do. Yet they fear Trump.

Change is good.

All right, Eric. Let's be honest here, that was a pretty boring press release.

(CROSSTALK)

ERIC BOLLING, CO-HOST: There were some interesting points on Chelsea Manning, voter fraud, fake news. There was some good stuff in there. But look, I actually felt bad for him. That was a long press conference.

GUTFELD: Yeah.

BOLLING: He made sure he got Fox, he got everyone on cable news. He went to Univision, LGBTQ TV, which I don't know there was one, there is one. But on the way out, can you imagine, you're the most powerful human being on the planet for eight years. And in 48 hours, you're just one of us, Mr. President. Look, he didn't really make any news. He was asked about whatever it is, now 66 Democrats that are going to boycott the inauguration. He docked that one as well. I think he was there as a final goodbye.

GUTFELD: Yeah. You know, Meghan, the media loves him. I think it's because he's so much like them, like he is a coworker, but Trump is a boss.

MEGHAN MCCAIN, GUEST CO-HOST: Well, you know, I gain all my strength by drinking the tears of liberals. So I love that everyone is having so much anxiety. I love the Joy Behar can't seem to get through a segment without saying the next president's name. Now, you know what it feels like to be me for the past eight years. Now you know how it feels like when I woke up and realize the Iran deal was going through. I love it. This is the time of change, the time has changed, and I'm glad that so many people are finally feeling what was like to be a conservative for the past eight years.

GUTFELD: Lisa, I want to play a sot, that sound on tape for America.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: This is President Obama talking about the press' role.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

OBAMA: Well, I have enjoyed working with all of you. That does not of course mean that I've enjoyed every story that you have filed, but that's the point of this relationship. You are not supposed to be sycophants. You're supposed to be skeptics. You're supposed to ask me tough questions. You are not supposed to be complementary, but you are supposed to cast a critical eye on folks who hold enormous power. And make sure that we are accountable to the people who sent us here.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: In the middle of that, I regretted groaning because I forgot how boring it is.

LISA BOOTHE, GUEST CO-HOST: I fell asleep.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: But there was a point to be made about how the press held him accountable.

BOOTHE: Which is a complete joke because I think President Obama has probably received more leniency from the media than any other president that has preceded him. But here's the big problem. I think right now, we are seeing such an erosion of trust from Americans in various institutions, particularly the media. If you look up Gallup, the most recent poll, the trust the media is at an all-time low. And it's really counterproductive for people in the media to drive, just to sensationalize headlines, BuzzFeed in CNN running information about the unsubstantiated dossier because it just feeds the distrust in the media. And then, when the media actually tries to hold Donald Trump accountable on things that maybe he should be held accountable on, nobody is going to believe it. So it's incredibly counterproductive for them to continue this sort of mass hysteria.

GUTFELD: Juan, you know, there's the media talking about how scary it is. They're frightening children.

JUAN WILLIAMS, CO-HOST: Yeah.

GUTFELD: They are frightening children about what is going to happen with President Trump as Obama frees a bomber, FLN terrorist. That's kind of scary to me, right?

WILLIAMS: You know, I would look at the specifics of the case.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: I don't think it's that scary. But I must say thought the comments you just made, oh the press was so easy on Obama. I think we are sitting here at Fox News. I mean, Fox News has been absolutely tough on Obama.

(CROSSTALK)

BOOTHE: . that's not the case.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: OK. Whatever you want to say, whatever you want to say about our coverage, but I would say that the press has not exactly been a lapdog as described here for Obama.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: The press in general.

(CROSSTALK)

BOOTHE: I see tears coming from the reporters.

WILLIAMS: There were several reporters there who did, as you said, seem like they were emotionally attached.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: I thought that President Obama was directly speaking to president-elect Trump about the press. And don't forget that just today, president-elect Trump said we were going to have the press corps in the White House. And that has been put out there. Sean Spicer, our friend, said maybe they would move them out to the old executive office building, the Eisenhower Building. President Obama said it holds us accountable to have you guys here, that there is an important role. And apparently, I don't know if he puts direct pressure or spoke to president-elect Trump about it, but apparently that decision got reversed.

BOOTHE: Well, BuzzFeed -- the criticism that President Obama has received, he can't even take because he has blamed Fox News, he blamed conservative radio for painting him in this negative light. And that's why you know people didn't like him or that's why his policies were perceived as failures to voters. So this little criticism he didn't receive throughout his presidency, he couldn't even handle. And don't you think that President Obama was treated to that same degree that soon-to-be President Trump was treated by the media, it might be a different circumstance as well, because you look at the coverage that Donald Trump received in the general election, 91 percent was negative?

WILLIAMS: I believe that Donald Trump is a very different person. I think Greg pointed this out. If you listen to President Obama even at the risk of getting bored, he's not dropping bombs every minute, he's not attacking people, and he is not tweeting out attacks on people.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Well, that's OK. I hear you, but I hope you heard me.

(CROSSTALK)

MCCAIN: . in the last few days, it is like he is going through a checklist. It is like he is trying to make America as the least safe as possible internationally on his way out. And he's going to have to live with the legacy. And if you were so successful in the press, I do believe I agree with you, give him a favor. Anyone who spends any time around reporters knows how much they love him. Off the record, when they're drinking. And I certainly know that.

(LAUGHTER)

MCCAIN: But he, on his way out, you don't usher in the era of Trump if you haven't been an abysmal failure. It's such a pendulum swing. On the other side, you're not just talking about a conservative. You're talking about a populist movement that made his way to the White House. If you are so good of these policies, Hillary Clinton would be president.

WILLIAMS: Well, I disagree. I think it is the fact that he's so cool the people want.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Wait no. He is so boring, Eric, that he could sneak stuff by Americans.

(CROSSTALK)

BOLLING: Look, so we have done stories about 90 percent of the press donations have gone to Democrats. The press is wildly leaning liberal. They lean left. We know that's the case. Now, we have in the press briefing room, 90 percent of the people in that room are going what are we going to do now?

(CROSSTALK)

BOLLING: Please help us. Help us figure out what we're going to do with president-elect Donald Trump. When President Donald Trump is giving the briefing, they're freaking out. They are begging Obama to help figure out what the next four or eight years is going to look like. It's going to be -- the pendulum is going to swing exactly the other way, where you guys are going to be seen as the hostile press to President Donald Trump, much the same way that President Obama saw Fox News as hostile to him.

GUTFELD: Did they even ask about the FLAN and terrorist? I kind of tuned out. So it might be my fault. But I don't think it ever came up. That's kind of weird. If I'm wrong, let me know. I'm sure they will.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Yeah, yeah. I don't know. I think that they don't want him to go. They don't want him to go.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Let me tell you, as someone who has been a Washington reporter, the press corps has a lot of trouble with Obama in terms of pursuing leaks, going after people, prosecuting them.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Historical high in terms of that kind of treatment of reporters. But when you hear the prospect -- I mean, we know their reality. Donald Trump during the campaign saying I don't want to -- I am taking away the credentials of the Washington Post or I have the crowd shouting and screaming at the press. That's a whole different ball of wax.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: All right. We got to move on. More from President Obama's final news conference when The Five returns.

Plus, a live report from Houston where former President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara are in the hospital, an update on their condition ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WILLIAMS: Welcome back to The Five. We want to bring you up to speed now on the health of former president George H.W. Bush. The 92-year-old was admitted to an intensive care unit today in Texas. His wife Barbara was also hospitalized as a precaution. More now from Fox's Casey Stegall outside Houston Methodist Hospital with the latest. Casey.

CASEY STEGALL, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Juan. Good to see you. You know, we've been told all morning long that doctors were quote very pleased about the progress that the former president was making since he was admitted here to the hospital over the weekend. In fact, there was some talk of a potential discharge, that that could happen. But then, this afternoon, things changed. A spokesperson for the president came out and said that Mr. Bush was moved to intensive care for treatment of a respiratory issue relating to pneumonia. Now, a spokesperson for the president says Mr. Bush was moved, and doctors say that the 92-year-old was sedated, so that his airway could be cleared and secured. He's now said to be stable and resting comfortably, as is his wife, Barbara. The former first lady was also admitted to the exact same hospital here in Houston this morning, after she started experiencing fatigue and coughing. Staffers say this was done as a precaution. But earlier in his final press conference, President Obama shared these words about the former first family.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

OBAMA: They have not only dedicated their lives to this country, they have been a constant source of friendship and support and good counsel for Michelle and me over the years. They are as fine a couple as we know. And so, we want to send our prayers and our love to them. Really good people.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

STEGALL: President Bush spent a week at Methodist Hospital, if you remember back in 2014, through the Christmas holiday when he was also treated for shortness of breath. Then the following year, the elder Bush was hospitalized in May after breaking a vertebra in his neck from falling at their Kennebunkport home. For now, the President and Mrs. Bush, the former first lady, resting comfortably here at Methodist Hospital back behind me, no word on when they could be discharged from the hospital. Guys.

WILLIAMS: Thank you so much, Casey.

Back now to President Obama's final news conference today, right off the bat, he was asked about his decision to commute the sentence of former army private Chelsea Manning. She leaked classified information to WikiLeaks. The president explains.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

OBAMA: Let's be clear. Chelsea Manning has served a tough prison sentence, so the notion that the average person who is thinking about disclosing vital classified information, would think that it goes unpunished, I don't think would get that impression from the sentence that Chelsea Manning has served. He had served a significant amount of time that it made sense to commute and not pardon her sentence. And I feel very comfortable that justice has been served and that a message has still been sent.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Well, Eric, seven years, but the president says it's time to have some clemency.

(CROSSTALK)

BOLLING: I have no idea. This is insane. Justice has been served? Chelsea Manning, Bradley Manning, Chelsea Manning got 35 years for violating the Espionage Act, stealing government property, violation of computer fraud, government fraud, multiple counts of disobeying orders, and leaking three-quarters of a million documents to WikiLeaks. But for a lot of people, that would put military members on risk. That's very different from some of the other things President Obama may be referring to, namely Snowden, who else, Bergdahl, this guy, gal now, put a lot of Americans at risk, maybe people died because of some of the things that were leaked. At one point, we were going to go after Chelsea Manning or Bradley Manning for treason, a capital crime.

WILLIAMS: Right.

BOLLING: In other words, open to the death penalty. And now, President Obama commutes the sentence after he said seven years. It's three years since the conviction. So I think this is insane. I think you're absolutely telling people who may be thinking about it, you know, seven years. I don't know, if you get 35 and no chance of parole, that's a different story than getting out in seven years.

WILLIAMS: Greg, it's 10 times longer than the next harshest sentence, which was given to a former FBI agent for doing the same thing, 20 times as long as the most severe sentence ever given for any such action prior to the Obama administration.

GUTFELD: Maybe this was a different action. I mean, you know, if you're questioning the initial sentence, that's a different argument, but the fact is he didn't serve the prison sentence. And why did he not serve the prison sentence? Because he or she is a folk hero. Understand if anybody here at this table got into serious legal trouble that involved jail time, we are never going to enjoy the same vast amount of sympathy that Chelsea Manning gets right now from the press and from the government because she is an antiwar activist. She is a gender activist. You put those two together, you are a folk hero. We would never get that kind of mercy. The one thing, with the exception of Eric, he came out strongly, a lot of conservatives are going to have a hard time saying that. Because if you condemn Manning, how do you cheer Assange? And that's what you haven't been hearing from a lot of conservatives because it's put them in a tight spot.

(CROSSTALK)

BOLLING: On the heels of that, so what are the Democrats doing now? Right now, they are berating Julian Assange and WikiLeaks saying this guy needs to be brought to justice and then President Obama pardons, commutes the sentence, of someone who put Julian Assange on the map with WikiLeaks.

(CROSSTALK)

BOLLING: So what is President Obama telling the Democrats?

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: I'm going to say there's a big difference. This woman pleaded guilty. She went through the military criminal justice.

MCCAIN: So what? No, I'm sorry. When my brother is deployed and fighting ISIS, which by the way, defense officials have said that her release of these documents led to the rise of ISIS and the Arab Spring, so while she is making all of our diplomats, intelligence officials, and troops left safe overseas, that's OK because she sorry. It's not good enough. Our president is sending a signal out to the rest of the world that leaks are appropriate as long as you said you are a folk hero, you're an antiwar activist, and you are whatever else. The hypocrisy, I don't want to touch that.

(CROSSTALK)

MCCAIN: Honestly, the hypocrisy in all of it and what it is sending to our intelligence communities and the men and women who fight so hard for our national security is as long as you're a traitor and you have the right kind of politics, it won't matter.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: In fact, Ash Carter, the defense secretary, opposes this.

(CROSSTALK)

BOOTHE: It is blatant hypocrisy from the left because they're the ones driving this anti-WikiLeaks, anti-Russian narrative. But alternatively, it's perfectly okay for this individual to put out 750,000 documents, details of American operations, identity of American allies, the New York Times noted in an article that they write about this, the fact that foreign allies in various countries were helping United States. They had to remove them and put them in safety because this individual put them in harm's way. It's not only blatant hypocrisy from the left and the President of the United States, President Obama, but it's also purely political to Greg's earlier point.

(CROSSTALK)

MCCAIN: If it weren't political, General Petraeus would be getting a pardon right now, which by the way is shameful that he's getting a pass for Chelsea Manning and not for General Petraeus, given what he did for this country and Chelsea Manning did.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Assange said he would come back if this happened.

GUTFELD: Maybe so, but I'm wondering why not pardon the bomber or Eric Rudolph. You just let out a bomber and a traitor because you disagree with our politics. The bomber politics are not as romantic as the FALN according to a leftist.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Eric Rudolph is pro-life.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: I think Chelsea Manning was found guilty.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: FALN is to me worse.

WILLIAMS: OK. All right. Another very busy day on Capitol Hill with confirmation hearings for four more of president-elect Trump's nominees. If you did not have time to watch them all, we've got you covered, the highlights when The Five returns.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

BOLLING: More hearings on the Hill for president-elect Donald Trump's nominees. We've got highlights. First up, the man picked to oversee the dismantling of Obamacare, Dr. Tom Price. Senator Bernie Sanders tried his hardest to create some drama while questioning the HHS nominee.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS, I-VT.: Do you believe that healthcare is a right of all Americans, whether they are rich or poor?

SEN. TOM PRICE, R-GA., HHS NOMINEE: We are a compassionate society.

SANDERS: No, we're not a compassionate society. In terms of our relationship to poor and working people, our record is worse than virtually any other country. We have the highest rate of childhood poverty on any major country on earth, and half of our senior, older workers have nothing set aside for retirement. So I don't think, compared to other countries, we are particularly compassionate.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BOLLING: Elizabeth Warren also went after Price.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRICE: The stock was bought by a broker who is making those decisions. I wasn't making those decisions.

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN, D-MASS.: This is someone who buys the stocks you want him to buy.

PRICE: Not true.

WARREN: So when you bailed out.

PRICE: That's not true, Senator. What I did was comply with the rules of the house in an ethical and legal and aboveboard manner.

(CROSSTALK)

WARREN: Did you take additional actions after that date to advance your plan to help the company that you now own stock in?

PRICE: I am offended by the insinuations, Senator.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BOLLING: All right. We will start with Greg. And we go to Bernie Sanders first?

GUTFELD: Yeah.

BOLLING: He was making a couple of points. It is right along the lines of his presidency.

GUTFELD: He hasn't changed. God love him. He should have been the nominee, and he's bitter. But this is another boring example of team sport politics. Instead of shirts and skins, it's Republicans and Democrats. It's not shirts and skins.

(CROSSTALK)

BOLLING: They are all going to go. You know what it is, it's a shooting gallery, if you are a liberal, because you show up and take your shots.

GUTFELD: And for a Republican, you're basically, like, in a baby nursery. You come over, you coo, you say, "Hello, hi," and then that's it.

BOLLING: And at one point, Elizabeth Warren complained. Like, she said, "I only got 7 minutes. My colleague got two extra minutes." And she went back and forth with Lamar Alexander and wasted another minute of additional time.

GUTFELD: Awesome.

WILLIAMS: I love -- by the way, shirts and skins, that was terrific.

GUTFELD: It's a bad image.

WILLIAMS: But I must say, you know, we've seen people lose cabinet positions because of their babysitter. I remember Tom Daschle, right? Bill Richardson. There are a lot of Democrats who did get torpedoed. I don't know if Price gets torpedoed, but the fact is the investment was made one day. He introduces a bill the next day. He makes money the third day. If you were, you know, following the money, you'd be like, "Hmm, something is going on."

BOLLING: And if you follow the money, there's a lot of that going on, both sides of the aisle.

BOOTHE: Well, absolutely. And look, the reason the Democratic Party is doing this is because they don't have any other options. Their only option is to try to exploit these various issues in people's lives like they're trying to do with his labor secretary twice, as well, in the hope that they'll push them out. Because they don't have the numbers to stop any of the cabinet choices for President Trump. So this is literally all they are left with.

And to the Democratic Party right now, these cabinet choices are the enemies, because you're talking about people that want to fundamentally change the agency that they are going to take over. So they are enemy No. 1 to the Democratic Party right now.

BOLLING: Meghan, your thoughts on Price's hearing today?

MCCAIN: What I want is for Senator Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren to answer to someone from Arizona, where the premiums went up over 150 percent, and you could only have one healthcare provider in every single county in the state of Arizona except one. I want one of those people to ask him a question about what it's like to pay over 150 percent in premiums.

Because this delusion of this utopian socialist society that he espoused forever that I had to sit here and cover, holding my nose, it's over. Your dream is over. The American public universally rejected it. And they look so bitter and delusional. And I just -- I agree with you. I think at this point, it's just grandstanding for the cameras.

BOLLING: Can I throw this real quickly, producers? I hope I can. Another sound bite exchange between Senator Sanders and Congressman Tom Price. This one on skyrocketing costs of prescription drugs.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

SANDERS: We are paying by far the highest prices in the world for prescription drugs. You don't disagree with that, do you?

PRICE: I think that's the case. I'd have to look at the statistics, but I think there are a lot of reasons for that; and if we get to the root cause of what that is, then I think we can actually solve it a bipartisan way, solve it together.

SANDERS: Well, one of the root causes is that every major country on earth negotiates drug prices with the pharmaceutical industry. In our country, the drug companies can raise their prices. Today they could double their prices. There is no law to prevent them from doing that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BOLLING: Now, you may -- Juan, this may surprise you. I agree with Bernie Sanders on this one.

WILLIAMS: Is that right?

BOLLING: I think this is -- Medicare is not allowed to negotiate with big pharma over prices they want to charge. And I think this is a big mistake we're making here. Now I know the reasons why they put that into the Medicare Part D years ago. But still, competition. Let's bring some competition, bring prices down. No?

WILLIAMS: Well, you know, you stun me.

BOLLING: Why's that?

WILLIAMS: Because -- because I agree with you. I don't understand it, but I think this has been overwhelming. Even the other day Cory Booker, the senator from New Jersey, big Democrat, he voted against a bill that would allow drugs to be brought in from overseas, because so many pharmaceutical companies located in New Jersey.

And I think Republicans have always said, "Oh, yes, you know, America is the place of innovation, and we pay a Price. The rest of the world comes here for medical care." And they excuse the fact that, for our seniors, drug prices are intolerably high.

GUTFELD: Are you saying we should have drugs from other countries?

WILLIAMS: Good drugs.

BOOTHE: Isn't that already happening?

BOLLING: But it's one of those quirky rules where they say Medicare, who can buy in mass, is not -- they have to -- they have to pay what these pharmaceuticals demand.

GUTFELD: Free-market is always better than the hand of government. So wherever you introduce competition, prices go down.

However, drugs are expensive for a reason.

BOLLING: Yes.

GUTFELD: Because some of...

BOLLING: R&D.

GUTFELD: There are patients -- there are rare diseases, so the drug costs a lot of money, because not a lot people are buying it. But then the cheaper drugs help pay for that. You hope that happens.

BOLLING: So what happens is that -- I know they want us to tease -- but what happens is it's the same -- you know, there's a Canadian drug that does the same thing, and we're not allowed to buy it. Look, this is one of the things I agree with the Democrats on.

Sorry, guys, we've got to cut out of it.

BOOTHE: I feel like we should sing "Kumbaya."

BOLLING: More from today's confirmation hearings. These guys will get in in a second later.

And ahead, former President Bush, 41, can't attend Mr. Trump's inauguration on Friday. He wrote the president-elect a beautiful letter to explain why. We'll show that to you coming up.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MCCAIN: Back now with more on today's hearings on the Hill. The president-elect nominated Oklahoma attorney general Scott Pruitt to lead the EPA. Here's a little bit of what he faced from lawmakers today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Donald Trump has called global warming a hoax caused by the Chinese. Do you agree that global warming is a hoax?

SCOTT PRUITT, EPA ADMINISTRATOR NOMINEE: I do not, Senator.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So Donald Trump is wrong?

PRUITT: I do not believe that climate change is a hoax.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: OK. That's important for the president to hear.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MCCAIN: South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley went on the offensive at her confirmation hearing earlier. She's in the running for ambassador to the United Nations.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GOV. NIKKI HALEY, R-S.C., U.S. AMBASSADOR TO U.N. NOMINEE: Like most government agencies, we could benefit from a fresh set of eyes. I will take an outsiders look at the institution.

Nowhere has the U.N.'s failure been more consistent and more outrageous than it is -- than its bias against our close ally, Israel.

Russia is trying to show their muscle right now. It is what they do. We need to let them know we are not OK with what happened in Ukraine and Crimea and what is happening in Syria. But we're also going to tell them that we do need their help with ISIS and with some other threats that we all share.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MCCAIN: All right. I'm going to start with you, Lisa. Do you think it is a possible with this administration to mend all of the fences that have been just decimated with our closest ally in the Middle East, Israel?

BOOTHE: You know, I think it's going to be tough, but I think we need to see some leadership; and I really think that's, you know, part of the reason why Donald Trump was elected, because Americans have felt that there is this vacuum in the country as far as our leadership on the world stage and being perceived as incredibly weak.

You know, in regards to these hearings, to the point earlier, we're talking about we just saw two people who are very critical of the organizations that they're going to be assuming or looking over.

Nikki Haley was talking about the fact that other U.N. members are not paying their fair share, which is something that Donald Trump had been talking about, as well. You look at Scott Pruitt. He wants to roll back this egregious overreach we've seen from the EPA, which was struck down, or at least blocked by the Supreme Court with a clean power plant.

So I think this is a great thing that we have people that are questioning, you know, the various organizations and places that they're going to have purview over, because I think it's desperately needed in the country right now.

MCCAIN: What do you think of Nikki Haley as U.N. ambassador, Juan?

WILLIAMS: I'm all for it. You know, I thought what she said today was that U.S. leadership is necessary and needed.

Now, she got into something that is a little surprising, which was we make, the United States, 22 percent of the contribution to the United Nations, as you said. Are we getting what we pay for?

I mean, the United Nations is here. I think we exercise some influence there. And it was a good idea post-World War II. So I just hope that she doesn't think this is a financial transaction.

MCCAIN: Yes. Some of her comments on Russia in regards to the Ukraine and Syria is a little bit of a tone shift from President Trump and what he said on the campaign trail. Do you think they'll be able to meet in the middle?

BOLLING: So President Obama, in the A-block, I think we did point -- play that sound bite, saying the president -- the next administration shouldn't surround themselves with sycophants. Remember?

Look what you've gotten in these hearings. You've had from Pruitt today on climate change, Nikki Haley on Russia, Rex Tillerson the other day on Russia. Harder line then Donald Trump has been. Jeff Sessions on waterboarding. General Mattis on waterboarding and involvement in other conflicts.

You have people who are pushing back against some of the things that Donald Trump has said. And that is the strength, and to Donald Trump's credit, that he didn't surround himself with people who would say the exact same thing he says. He's stacking his cabinet with people with diverse opinions, and that's when a good leader does. He hears what you have to say, his top people, and then make decisions from that.

MCCAIN: Greg, do you think you're going to listen to them?

GUTFELD: I hope so. I mean, I want to -- I want to talk. We didn't get to Betsy Da-vose...

BOLLING: DeVos.

GUTFELD: DeVos.

WILLIAMS: DeVos.

BOLLING: I just find it interesting. You know, she's for school choice, and that upsets a lot of these people. There's a liberal rule that you're only for choice when it comes to terminating a life but not educating one, which I think it's interesting.

And then if you look back at the people that are going after Price, because he's critical of the EPA, I find it strange how the left can herald, like, the most violent critics of government, people who go after the military or leak or try to bomb the military, but if you're a critic of government bureaucracy, somehow that's evil. If you don't like the EPA, that's somehow worse than a guy planning bombs in -- you know, at military dances.

MCCAIN: Wow.

GUTFELD: Thank you.

MCCAIN: Drop the mike on that one, Greg.

GUTFELD: I banned that phrase.

MCCAIN: You did?

GUTFELD: Yes.

MCCAIN: You know, I love that they're all sort of every Democrat's worst nightmare.

GUTFELD: They're adults.

MCCAIN: And if we have to talk about climate change one more time...

GUTFELD: They're adults. The children have left the room. They're in the basement eating ice cream. These are all the adults, sitting around playing bridge.

MCCAIN: Yes.

WILLIAMS: A bunch of billionaires.

MCCAIN: All right. In two days, President-elect Trump is going to deliver his highly-anticipated inaugural address. Want to know the first thing he's going to say? He just revealed it to Fox News. Hear it next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

BOOTHE: Well, we are 24 hours away from inauguration eve, and "The Five" is headed to Washington, D.C. You don't want to miss our live coverage from the National Mall tomorrow and Friday.

But ahead of the big day, "Fox & Friends" cohost Ainsley Earhardt got an exclusive interview with the president-elect. She asked him what he's going to say in his inaugural address and also more.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

AINSLEY EARHARDT, CO-HOST, "FOX & FRIENDS": What's the first line?

PRESIDENT-ELECT DONALD TRUMP: Well, I have prepared it. Well, the first line is thanking everybody, all of the presidents and including, by the way, President Obama and Michelle, who have been absolutely nice. I'm just thanking President Obama, and I'm thanking his very lovely wife, because they have been so gracious.

EARHARDT: What's the first thing you're going to do when you walk into the White House?

TRUMP: Well, I want to go to work. Monday is really the day that we start signing and working and making great deals for the country.

EARHARDT: Your first night in the White House, will your whole family be there?

TRUMP: My whole family is going to be in the White House. Baron and Melania and all of my children will be in the White House, which is sort of a tradition. They say the first night, you have your family there.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

BOOTHE: Well, Eric, obviously, Friday is a big moment for the president, because -- President Trump, because he's really going to set the precedent and the tone for his presidency. You know what he said, that he's going to thank President Obama, Michelle Obama. But what else do you think we're going to hear from him?

BOLLING: So I think Sean Spicer said it's going to be around 20 minutes, which is fairly short and right to the point. And I also understand that he's only going to do a couple of the inaugural balls. Typically, the president will do a lot of them. The parade is going to be shorter. So I think he's going to keep a lower key, believe it or not. As big and out there as he was during the campaign, he's going to swear in with a lower footprint, I guess.

I found a very interesting -- Axios, Mike Allen's new newsletter is fantastic. You've got to pick it up if you haven't. There was an interview with President-elect Donald Trump. "Make America great again" started in 2012. When Romney lost, he said he was looking for the right brand for a presidential run. It started with "Make America great," and he felt that was demeaning to America, so he added the "again." And he branded. He bought that for 300 bucks in 2012. I mean, the guy is -- look, he was meant to be sitting right there in 48 hours with his right hand up.

BOOTHE: And I find that interesting, and I want to talk about that, as well. And so Juan, considering the fact that he trademarked this in 2012, obviously, there was a lot of foresight there in, you know, sort of potentially wanting to run for president one day. You know, just to what degree has he been underestimated, considering the fact that obviously this was something that he was looking towards back in 2012?

WILLIAMS: I don't think there's any question he's been underestimated. He's been underestimated by Republicans, by Democrats. I think there's a certain genius to him. I don't always think that he's doing good. Sometimes I think it gets the better of him. It gets out of control and he starts tweeting in the middle of the night.

But the fact is, this is a very, I mean, brilliant guy who found something in the American public mind that was compelling that other people did not see. So you've got to take your hat off to him.

BOOTHE: How much...

WILLIAMS: Your "Make America great again" hat.

BOOTHE: Well, how much do you think that branding is going to help him in moving some of these policy initiatives forward, Meghan?

MCCAIN: I mean, I think branding is everything.

But in regards to the inauguration I have a little bit of a confession to make to you, Lisa. It's not that I don't care what Donald Trump is going to say, but I want a camera on Hillary Clinton and Bill Clinton and Chelsea Clinton the entire time. And I want to sit back and watch the reaction on their faces.

BOOTHE: There will be cheers for you to drink. Greg.

GUTFELD: Well, the question about Hillary is will she wear the outfit that she had picked for the inauguration when she assumed she was going to be president? Because that's going to be sad wearing that.

But you know what? That answer, the -- like the -- what's the first thing you would do in the White House when you move in is a great question. I would have the greatest game of hide and seek you could ever imagine. I would play it all night, and I would raid the liquor cabinet. So I would have the wildest first night in the White House.

BOOTHE: Maybe -- maybe that's why you're not going to be president.

GUTFELD: Not yet anyway, but there's still time. I'm only in my early 30s.

BOOTHE: Are you eyeing 2020?

GUTFELD: 2024.

BOOTHE: You and Kanye. He's 2024 now.

BOLLING: 2024?

BOOTHE: Right.

BOLLING: Blue pantsuit, you think?

GUTFELD: I think it will be a tasteful pantsuit.

BOLLING: Yes.

WILLIAMS: On Obama?

GUTFELD: Those will be mom jeans.

WILLIAMS: OK, mom jeans.

BOOTHE: On this very important note, we are going to have to move on. "One More Thing" is coming up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: "One More Thing" -- Juan.

WILLIAMS: Well, President-elect Donald Trump doesn't move into the White House until Friday, but a replica has already moved into the Oval Office at Madam Tussaud's in London. While this only required the moving of one wax figure to transition the White House, in reality, boy, that's tough -- about 100 White House staffers have only five hours between Obama's departure and Trump's arrival.

In that time, so much has to be done, even like, changing the toothpaste, to stocking the first family's private pantry, and of course, a crew from the National Archives will go through a sweep and pick up remaining documents from the old administration. It's exhausting just to read about it.

GUTFELD: You know what they're going to find? They're going to find packs of cigarettes hidden all over the White House. They're going to be where I used to hide them. They'll be in planters. They'll be...

BOLLING: Outside.

GUTFELD: They'll be outside.

BOLLING: So Michelle couldn't smell them.

GUTFELD: And always have to be -- you'd put them out, and you'd bury them in the ground.

BOLLING: Got to remember where you buried them.

MCCAIN: Sounds delightful.

GUTFELD: It is.

Eric.

BOLLING: Like a squirrel, right?

GUTFELD: Yes, yes.

BOLLING: They don't remember where they bury stuff.

OK, so I think it was the Washington Times put this piece out today. It's fantastic. President Obama and the family and Michelle, they're going to leave the White House worth $24 million, which that, in itself, is amazing, considering the salary has been $400,000 a year over eight years, and they're taxed on it.

But check out what's next. They predict this: $200,000 speeches. I think that number is going to be low. Thirty million dollars in memoirs and books. Two hundred thousand dollar salaries going forward.

Their estimate -- I'm not sure if it was Washington Times or another outside group -- $242 million in the next ten or 15 years.

GUTFELD: I think that's low.

BOLLING: That seems to be way low.

GUTFELD: It's 2.42 billion.

BOLLING: I agree with you.

WILLIAMS: A billion?

GUTFELD: Yes, yes.

BOLLING: It's good to be president.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: It's also good to be a best-selling author. He made a lot of that money off the book.

BOLLING: It was worth it, right? Probably sold...

GUTFELD: Of course he wrote it, right?

WILLIAMS: He did. He did write it.

GUTFELD: I'm kidding. Of course he wrote it. I'm joking.

All right. It's my turn. Hey...

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Greg's Robot News

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: This is some chilling news out of Europe. The European parliament has voted to give artificial intelligence and robots, get this, electronic personhood. That means robots, in time, will have rights. They will actually have rights.

So if you have your futuristic toaster and it burns your bagel and you smack it, that toaster can sue you or have you charged, have you arrested. Your appliances now will own you. That's why be nice to your refrigerator now, because they'll have a memory. They'll have a memory put in it.

See, I told you this was going to happen. I've been telling everybody.

BOLLING: I actually think you're going to be right now.

GUTFELD: I'm scared.

BOLLING: We're that crazy to allow this stuff to happen.

GUTFELD: It's going to happen.

Meghan.

MCCAIN: My "One More Thing." Obviously, everyone here at Fox News wishes George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush a healthy and speedy recovery. But George H.W. Bush cannot attend the inauguration, and he penned a letter to Trump on missing it. He said, "Barbara and I are so sorry we can't be there for your inauguration on January 20. My doctor says if I sit outside in January, it's likely it will put me 6 feet under. Same for Barbara, so I guess we're stuck in Texas." And he goes on.

I always love that George H.W. Bush has such a great sense of humor. He's always gracious. And I just thought it was funny.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MCCAIN: Donald Trump has thanked him for it, on Twitter. For that letter.

GUTFELD: Well, let's hope he gets better.

All right. Lisa.

BOOTHE: Well, mine is this Women's -- so-called Women's March that is going to be on Saturday. Because it's just a complete farce. I mean, it's just divisive politics from the left under the guise of inclusiveness.

But my biggest bone to pick is with the media, who's fawning over it, like ABC, "Good Morning America" today fawning over this march without any mention of the fact that pro-life groups are being excluded. And it also just cuts to the heart of a disingenuous narrative from the media about the issue of pro-life and abortion. The country is completely split on the issue.

If you also look at the so-called heartbeat bill that was being led as controversial by the media, Ohioans were split on that issue, as well. So I'm just completely fed up with this, and I'm done with it.

WILLIAMS: Wait a second. Wait a second. I don't think pro-life people are being excluded. They were not welcome in terms of the leadership.

BOOTHE: They were originally going, and then they were being excluded.

WILLIAMS: Their name on the leadership. But I think there are a lot of pro-life women who are joining the march.

BOOTHE: That's not all-inclusive. That's not representative of all women.

GUTFELD: All right. We've got -- we've got to roll.

That's it for us today. But we will see you live from Washington, D.C., on inauguration eve. You might hear about that. It's coming up. "Special Report" is up next. Love that show.



Content and Programming Copyright 2017 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2017 CQ-Roll Call, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of CQ-Roll Call. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.