Top Democrats battle over how to pursue President Trump

GUTFELD, HOST: Hi, I'm Greg Gutfeld with Katie Pavlich, Juan Williams, Jesse Watters, and she plays hide and seek in a drunk drawer, Dana Perino. "The Five."

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT: On this day, 75 years ago, 10,000 men shed their blood and thousands sacrificed their lives. Our debt to you is everlasting. Today, we express our undying gratitude. The sacrifice that they made did not just win a battle. It did not just win a war. Those who fought here want a future for our nation. They won the survival of our civilization.

GUTFELD: It's the 75th anniversary of D-Day. You see all those vets? They may be in their 90's but we are in their debt. The lucky survivors of the 73,000-plus Americans who liberated Europe, and in some cases, spent their last day on those beaches.

As always, we must remind ourselves that the lives we lead are based on the lives of others. If you're living a prosperous, peaceful life in America, they built that. That includes our freedom to pursue happiness and especially the God-given right to be stupid and self-obsessed. We owe that to them, too.

The leisure time and carefree existence that enable us to be shallow, that was only possible by boys who never saw what we have experienced, boys who never dated, never married, because they never even had a first kiss or found a girlfriend. They were never liked on Facebook or shamed on Twitter. Their life experiences ended so yours could begin.

So what have you done with it? Have you savored that gift or wasted it? In the lives since theirs, we see people addressing the faults of those from the past. We are the enlightened generation, shedding the sins of those who came before us. We, the young, superior, and open-minded scoff at the old, frail, and infirm, do they know about our wretched past? And if they do, why haven't they done anything about it?

It turns out they already did a lot. They faced real aggressions so others could complain about micro-aggressions. That's not a good look, especially when you see it from the beach in Normandy 75 years ago, a place that was nobody's idea of a safe space.

I really enjoyed that there was one moment today featuring a 93-year-old veteran flirting with the first lady. Did you see it? I just can't get tired of this.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And this is your wife?

TRUMP: Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Oh, she is nice lady, isn't she? If it wasn't for you and I was 20 years younger...

TRUMP: He could handle it, no question about it.

GUTFELD: Juan, do you hope that at that age you will still be flirting with...

JUAN WILLIAMS, HOST: Well, you know, so much for picnics at the Gutfeld's. If I come over and start flirting with your wife, I think you will punch me out. But the President was quite presidential in that moment, quite deferential to the vet. And I think he was quite good in his speech. I thought it was one of those moments, Jesse was just joking with me, that he had the Presidential voice.

JESSE WATTERS, HOST: He sure did.

WILLIAMS: Like you said. And he was on the teleprompter and he was on message. And I think there were even people here at Fox making fun of some of our rivals over at the other networks because they, too, were praising the President for his presentation today.

One thing that struck me, Greg, as much as you like the old guy flirting, I was just at the fact that this 75th anniversary will be the last one for so many of the survivors because they are in their 90's. And they're not going to make the 100th.

GUTFELD: Yeah.

WILLIAMS: So I think this is a very special moment for them. And, you know, I just -- you know, if there was one thing that I would say, I just wish Trump had stayed on message and stayed in the presidential voice. I just didn't like the -- you know, taking shots at Schumer, Nancy. I just think it wasn't necessary.

WATTERS: And you're asking a little bit too much, Juan.

GUTFELD: To Juan's point, every year a little bit of history leaves the planet. What do we replace it with? How do we -- you know, what do we do to make sure those stories...

KATIE PAVLICH, HOST: That's the big question.

GUTFELD: Yeah.

PAVLICH: We have to continue repeating the stories and talking about who these people were. And I think when you look at D-Day and overall, you look at World War II, you reflect on your own family. And you want to be -- you're proud of your own history of your family. My grandfather fought in World War II in the Pacific and actually met my grandmother in Australia after he got malaria and was in the hospital.

He married her there and then came back to the States. She waited in Arizona for him to come back from the war.

WATTERS: Thank God for malaria.

PAVLICH: Yeah, thank God for malaria.

GUTFELD: I think that's the only time you will ever hear that statement.

PAVLICH: In terms of, you know, paying it forward, it's really interesting to see the people who are sharing the story of D-Day today and that people who aren't. It is so important because you look at the humanity of the people that day who knew they weren't going to get out alive and then look at the fact that there is not that many of these veterans left.

And it just reminds you of how quick life is, but the sacrifices that they made for our freedom and for the freedom of future generations, they knew it going in that day, whether they were going to make it out or not.

GUTFELD: Yeah. Jesse, you could say they fought a World War for waters world to exist.

WATTERS: I actually thought that was a really good monologue. My favorite one was they fought really aggression, so you could fight micro-aggression. But don't let that get to your head.

GUTFELD: I have a microhead.

WATTERS: You know, this is one of those wars where you're not going to see this again for America because of the advancement in military modernization and technology.

GUTFELD: Yeah.

WATTERS: You are not going to see a mass casualty incidents happen like that so quickly just breaching a beach. It was like a meat grinder and they advance and they were so courageous. And because of that sacrifice, like you said, we can fall off a cliff taking selfies.

GUTFELD: Selfies.

WATTERS: With the media can complain about a dinner, it is so trivial and it kind of puts things into perspective. One of the things I have started to do with my daughters who are 7 is whenever we see a veteran at that age, you know, 90 years old, he has the hat on, if it's in a parade or just out on the boardwalk or something, we will go up and we will just shake his hand and say thank you.

And it's important for him to hear because you want to know that people are grateful for your sacrifice. But it's also important for the younger generation to thoughtfully and respectfully say thank you to that generation as well because the greatest generation enabled generations of Americans to prosper.

GUTFELD: D-Day, Jesse's point, is you may never see that again. This might -- that might be a good thing the way we fight wars. But do you believe we would still keep a secret like that? I mean, operation overload was based on deception.

DANA PERINO, HOST: Did you read -- I think it was just released, the letter that General Eisenhower wrote to his wife. And he said there are a series of six things that are happening and had to be very vague about it. And of course, it's not in an email or anything. It's in coded language because it was a snail mail operation.

I think some of the -- I think some of the weapons we face now are possibly more deadly. You've talked about this for years about the possibility of marrying up a bioterror agent with some sort of device. That is -- those are things that we're going to have to deal with. But what this generation also did is they went to liberate, but also to conquer an idea.

GUTFELD: Yeah.

PERINO: And because they conquered that idea, we have been able to live in peace and prosperity. I think one of the ways we have to honor their legacy is by continuing it. Like right now, we have -- we in America -- and I think joined by 50 other countries are supporting the right side in Venezuela.

We have not talked about the fact that there is a horrible dictator in Sudan who has been basically violently going after civil protesters down there. There are things happening all over the world. We haven't the ones in China, human rights, et cetera. I know that we can't do everything. But we did stand for the -- a new moral standard for the world. And it still is upheld today.

GUTFELD: All right. Well, the crisis at the border now a, quote, full blown emergency. The alarming number is next.

PERINO: The crisis at the southern border intensifying as over 130,000 illegal immigrants were apprehended just last month. That number, the highest monthly total in over a decade, the crisis is now being called a full blown emergency by U.S. customs and border protection official. Listen here.

JOHN SANDERS, ACTING CUSTOMS AND BORDER PATROL COMMISSIONER: We are in a full-blown emergency. And I cannot say this stronger. The system is broken.

Nearly 680,000 people have been encountered so far this fiscal year on the southwest border. We are well beyond capacity in all of our southwest border custodial facilities.

PERINO: The President addressing the border crisis earlier today calling on Mexico and Democrats to step up.

TRUMP: Mexico has been making for many, many years hundreds of billions of dollars. They have been making an absolute fortune on the United States. They have to step up. And they have to step up to the plate. And perhaps they will.

The Democrats -- Congress has been a disaster. They won't change. They won't do anything. They want free immigration, immigration to pour into our country. They don't care who it is. They don't care what kind of a record they have. It doesn't make any difference. They are not going to be changing anything.

We go to them. We say let's fix the immigration laws. They just want to do badly. The worse it does, the happier they are.

PERINO: Jesse, by any measure, this is a crisis when you have this many people coming across. We had the Health and Human Services Secretary on today. They will don't have enough beds. They're asking for emergency money. They can't spend money that's not appropriated to take care of the problem. And Congress is really not moving anything.

WATTERS: Well, it's not just Congress. It's the Democrats in Congress. Nancy and Chuck could fix this in a heartbeat. They could change the asylum laws if they wanted to. They can fund more wall, if they wanted. But they won't.

You know, Juan can come out here and he can say it's not an invasion, but that's just a word game. You know, he can say Trump created the crisis. You know, that's not true. You can say oh, you know, we just give them more beds. That's just a band-aid. That's -- that's not addressing the actual issue.

A real reporter went up to a Democrat on Capitol Hill and said are you OK with a million migrants coming to the country unchecked? Is that OK with you? I mean, that would actually spur some movement. But they won't do that because they are on the side of Democrats.

The only thing that's really worked so far, one judge said that some of these migrants can stay in Mexico, while they are processed. Another judge said yes, the national emergency does allow the President to move money for the border wall, fine. That will probably get blown out by another judge.

And then this terror threat, this is the only thing that's actually gotten Mexico to get up to do something. The delegation scrambled over to the White House to try to negotiate something. And they actually did send the Mexican military to the southern border with Guatemala to stop the influx of those migrants from coming through.

PERINO: Mark Morgan who is the acting ICE director also took on new congresswoman for talking about ICE and its abolishment. Take a listen. And I will get your comments.

MARK MORGAN, ACTING ICE DIRECTOR: If you talked about abolishing ICE, it's absolutely irresponsible. Let's talk about the Homeland Security side investigation side of ICE. Last year alone, 34,000 criminal arrests, 5,000 gang members arrested, thousands of cases of child smuggling exploitation, human trafficking. They seized $1.2 billion in U.S. currency from illicit activity, yeah. I would like to talk to that young congresswoman and have her tell me what's going to happen ICE is abolished on that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PAVLICH: Yeah, I mean, look at what Democrats have been saying, Nancy Pelosi defending MS-13 when President Trump criticized them. You had voting this week on a DACA Amnesty Bill that has tons of loopholes for criminal aliens who have violent criminal records, and people like AOC who want to get rid of ICE, when really their sole job in terms of illegal immigration is to go into the country, into the Interior and have deportation orders out. Most of them have criminal records.

And so, when it comes to solving this problem, the White House keeps talking about Democrats and not getting on board with any kind of legislation, but the fact is that Lindsey Graham has introduced an 11-paged bill that actually solves this current problem. It doesn't mix in a bunk of other issues like DACA or anything else. It is specifically focused to the issue of raising the asylum bar, making sure asylum claims from such Americans are done in Mexico, and also allowing families to be detained for 100 days rather than 20, so that border patrol can process them thoroughly. But his idea they don't want to do anything in terms of Democrats is ridiculous because it is a serious problem.

PERINO: John Sanders, Greg, the acting CPD commissioner in that first clip, he said the system is broken. And if you head the agency saying the system is broken, should you take him seriously.

WATTERS: Did you see what I wrote there?

PERINO: System.

GUTFELD: I know. And I wrote that before I said that.

WILLIAMS: You don't even cross the T.

GUTFELD: I know. Because the thing is...

WATTERS: He crosses that out.

GUTFELD: We go back to that initial -- this initial clash. Republicans advocate a system, a process for just about anything. And that -- and that always requires rules, and discipline, and having to put your foot down. But the media portrays that as intolerance, right? It's like you're the parent, you're the mean bad daddy.

So the result is inaction. And then, later, crisis, and 34,000 arrests, you got child smuggling, human trafficking, that's a crisis. But the Democrats will only see a crisis if it benefits them. So, remember, when we saw that child in a cage that was a crisis until we found out that picture was taken under Obama. Then it became a joke. It was funny.

So, when children die -- children's death is linked to Trump, it can be a crisis. But if they just die, it's not.

PAVLICH: Not having enough rules has enabled an inhumane system where children are being brought and die...

PERINO: Look at Juan.

PAVLICH: Overcrowding of the system.

PERINO: Juan, what do you think President Trump could do differently, if anything, to bring Democrats to the table?

WATTERS: We only have 30 seconds.

WILLIAMS: Yeah, I know how we play here. I'm just kind of you know numb, because obviously the numbers aren't good. Let me just say, you know, this is most illegals in I think 13 years. So we didn't -- we have had though more -- we haven't had more, you know, under Obama or under President Bush.

But I think what we are seeing here, one, this is not about Democrats, despite what my colleagues at the table are talking about, because Republicans right now are really fighting Trump on the idea of imposing tariffs on Mexico as ineffective and, in fact, destructive.

WATTERS: He only did that...

WILLIAMS: No...

WATTERS: Let me he finish.

WILLIAMS: How long do you guys talk before I get the chance and you want to interrupt me?

WATTERS: Go ahead, go ahead.

WILLIAMS: Secondly, I think there's evidence here that Trump's Get-Tough policy has not worked. He can't solve the problem. This is not a wall problem. This is a problem where you have -- it's very different from Mexican individuals crossing the border illegally.

What have you here are families and in specific high numbers of children seeking asylum. So, it seems to me it was a key campaign promise. And he had two years of Republican congress. He didn't solve it. He has exacerbated worse than this problem.

Finally, what we have in terms of a deal now, and I think they're getting close to something is coordinating a regional approach that would require Central Americans, not the Mexicans, but the Central Americans who are seeking asylum to land in the first country that they touch. And that they would make the asylum claim there.

Now, the ACLU and others are saying hey, have you got to stick with the law. And the law is that you have to have those asylum seekers protected and safe wherever they are. So we're going to see a lot of churning. But this is not a Democrat-Republican issue that some people kind of easily -- that's what it is.

WATTERS: Why hasn't Nancy Pelosi joined the Republicans to solve the asylum problem?

GUTFELD: They can't be seen to cooperate. It is a political problem.

WILLIAMS: Let me just say, the House under Nancy Pelosi with the support of I think it was seven Republicans yesterday passed the bill to start to deal with this.

PAVLICH: But nothing was set in order.

WILLIAMS: Nothing, zero. You want to blame Republicans?

PERINO: And Obama did have the majority for two years in his presidency. And he didn't do anything to solve it either.

WILLIAMS: It was a different issue then.

PERINO: No, it wasn't. Actually, he got additional help and support.

WILLIAMS: Obama had more deportations, Obama had more arrests. And you guys are saying, oh, what's Obama doing?

PERINO: All right. We are going to move on.

Joe Biden facing swift and serious backlash from other 2020 contenders, what's causing the uproar? We will have it next on THE FIVE.

WILLIAMS: Joe Biden sent the campaign trail into a tizzy the other day when his campaign confirmed his support for the Hyde Amendment, which is a federal law, as you know, which blocks taxpayer funding for abortion. Biden facing swift and even fierce backlash from other 2020 Democratic contenders.

BETO O'ROURKE, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: He is absolutely wrong on this one. I hope that Joe Biden re-thinks his position on this issue. Perhaps he doesn't have all the facts, perhaps he doesn't understand who the Hyde Amendment hurts most. Again, it's lower income communities, communities of color.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Is Joe Biden wrong?

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN, D-MASS.: Yes. Understand this. Women of means will still have access to abortions. Who won't will be poor women, will be working women, will be women who can't afford to take off three days from work, will be very young women, who will be women who have been raped, will be women who have been molested by someone in their own family. We do not pass laws that take away that freedom from the women who are most vulnerable.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: So that's a pretty strong argument from Elizabeth Warren. The question is, you know, most Americans don't know what the Hyde Amendment is. It is shocking, but, you know, it's only like 30 percent who know that there is a Hyde Amendment and what it does.

Now, here comes Elizabeth Warren saying, hey, this hurts poor women. Dana, how would you respond?

PERINO: Well, I would say well, you voted for it several times because the reason people don't know about it is because it's been in place for so long. Basically, Americans said there is enough of a rift here and the Hyde Amendment said no federal dollars, no taxpayer dollars, if you believe that abortion is murder then your federal tax dollars will not be goofed. They will be separated. OK.

And then, that's how you are able to pass every appropriations bill for the last 25, 30 years. So anybody who is running for President who is actually in Congress now that has actually had a chance to vote on appropriations bill has voted on it. That doesn't mean they have to like it. But it really is the only way you have been able to do it.

That's why it was so surprising six weeks ago or so when the Biden team said through a written statement, remember, this wasn't an off-the-cuff gaffe. In a written statement, he was no longer for the Hyde Amendment. I thought, wow, that's big.

PAVLICH: Yeah.

PERINO: But now, they want to change that. And his campaign is keeping him bubble wrap to protect him from everything. And they cannot continue to do that. That's unsustainable.

WATTERS: Pop that bubble wrap.

PERINO: He has got to -- yes, that's exactly right.

WILLIAMS: At some point, he is going to have to make some kind of statement.

PERINO: It's happening soon because this is the first time he has taken it on the chin from other Democrats. Even in the criticism about him, about the crime bill came from Donald Trump.

WILLIAMS: Right.

PERINO: So, now, the Democrats are figuring about OK, his lead is actually sustainable. He is actually 22 points ahead of us. We have to hit him on something. And if we're going to go down the road of having a big abortion debate in 2020, the Hyde Amendment just might be one of the things.

WILLIAMS: Well, I think we're going to have a huge debate about abortion in the 2020 election because of the conservative push to undo laws state by state that allow Roe v. Wade to cover it.

But, Jesse, I'm struck by the idea that, you know, if you make it impossible for poor women to have abortions, I think they then end up having legal abortions. And they end up having back alley abortions.

WATTERS: Well, yeah, we have been hearing about back alley abortions for decades. And I don't think those happen. And if they do, my heart goes out to those people. I think that's an extremely rare situation.

But back to Biden, Juan.

WILLIAMS: OK.

WATTERS: He is running as a 2004 national Democrat. Remember those were the days when the Democrats got smoked on wedge issues. And the Democrats at least had to pretend to understand that traditional America was not going to move on certain issues like guns, taxpayer-funded abortions.

PAVLICH: Gay marriage.

WATTERS: That's a different thing. Celebrating Columbus Day. You know, now people want to celebrate Indigenous People's Day. Now, reparations are something that these Democrats are talking about.

So, Joe is in a totally different universe from these people. And he is going savaged at the debate. He is going to try to find his footing and fall flat on his face.

But permission to make an analogy, Greg. Joe Biden is like when you take your grandfather to a club. It's past midnight, he is exhausted. His clothes don't match anybody else's. Drinks are expensive. He can't hear a thing. And everyone is mad because he is stepping on their feet. That's what's happening to poor Joe. And in a little way, I feel sorry for him.

PAVLICH: I am just not sure --

WATTERS: I said, a little way.

WILLIAMS: A little way, okay.

PAVLICH: I'm not sure what the strategy is with the back and forth. So Joe Biden, clearly in the Democratic polling shows they want a candidate who can beat Donald Trump, which means you have to be in the mainstream of America when it comes to controversial issues, including abortion.

So he clearly went back on the Hyde Amendment, so he no longer supports it, because he wants to support the far left of the base that supports abortion up to the day of birth, which is far more extreme than protecting life.

And the majority of women in this country think that there should be restrictions on abortion up to -- after the first and second trimester.

And so they're looking at the numbers and trying to balance out. We have a primary, how are we going to satisfy the left while also trying to win a general election when Republicans have been fighting on this issue, and President Trump isn't afraid of it in a way that a lot of other people have been for decades.

And for Elizabeth Warren to lie, and say that if you keep the Hyde Amendment, poor women can't get abortions? Well, Planned Parenthood gets $500,000.00 or $500 million every single year from taxpayers for other services for women's health. This idea that you can't get an abortion because of your income level just isn't true.

WILLIAMS: Well, Greg, you know, the difficulty here is I think that there are lots of people who are worried that this is a healthcare issue, but it has now become a political issue.

GUTFELD: It's not a healthcare issue. Never was. Okay. That's rhetoric, and it's robotic rhetoric that's being used by all the candidates. Biden is a coward from falling for it.

This is not making abortion impossible for the poor. It just means you can't take my money to pay for the abortion. That doesn't make it impossible.

It's interesting that Kirsten Gillibrand's big beef is that the poor aren't having enough abortions. That's the beef. Okay. The Hyde Amendment to your point is necessary to prevent war. The Hyde Amendment allows pro- lifers to reconcile their beliefs with reality.

It's legal. I'm a pro-lifer. I get it. But I can't be part of it. Right? I can't be part of it. Call that abortion pacifism? But you bill me, you make me part of it, and then you make me very angry. Because that -- you have -- look, you have abortion, you won, all right.

But if you expect me to pay, you will lose. Because half the country will not do this. And this will lead to a bigger division than you will ever see.

In times of slavery, you could oppose slavery by buying products that weren't made by slaves, or by moving to states where there wasn't slavery, that put off war for a while. So you've got to empathize with a pro-lifer on this, who feels the same way that they don't want to be part of ending the life of an unborn child.

Asking me to pay for that would be asking me to pay for your elective choice, your right to own a slave. Right? Because that's what I feel that it is an immoral thing.

The fact that Bernie Sanders says there's no middle ground, that there's -- what he is saying is he is removing the dialogue between thought and violence. What he is saying that if you would disagree with the idea of me paying for your abortion? That's immoral? That's not an eligible opinion. What do you have left?

But you have violence. You have to have the Hyde Amendment here so the people who are against abortion can at least still be against abortion. You've got to let them have it.

WILLIAMS: I am appreciate your point. I will say on the slavery thing, I think if you asked slaves they didn't have any choice about it and I think if you ask --

GUTFELD: Neither do unborn children.

PAVLICH: And so do the babies.

WILLIAMS: And if you ask women, women say they have a right, as you know, American citizens.

PAVLICH: Not all women.

WILLIAMS: But one thing I would say to all of you is, I think he is running in a Democratic primary where most people clearly support abortion rights.

GUTFELD: Yes, but you know what?

WILLIAMS: So he has to win that to get through election.

GUTFELD: I am not going to pay for it.

WILLIAMS: Nancy Pelosi may not want the President impeached, but she does want him in jail apparently. The reported comment that has everyone talking, next on “The Five.”

WATTERS: Bombshell new report by POLITICO claiming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi clashed with Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler over whether to begin impeachment hearings against President Trump.

Because instead of impeachment, she wants to see the President in prison. POLITICO reporting quote, "Nadler pressed Pelosi to allow his committee to launch an impeachment inquiry against Trump. Pelosi stood firm reiterating that she isn't open to the idea of impeaching Trump at this time. I don't want to see him impeached. I want to see him in prison."

Pelosi's comments reportedly happening during a closed door meeting with top Democrats on Tuesday night. You know what this sounds like to me? She's just throwing the left a bone to make them seem like, "Yes, I'm really -- I want to get Trump really badly."

PERINO: But there is a school of thought on the left that that they won't be able to impeach because the Senate will never vote along those lines.

WATTERS: They have thoughts on the left? That's breaking news alert.

PERINO: And so -- but they're like keep pushing on the court system because the court system, once we beat him out of office, then he'll go to jail. There is a school of thought there.

The thing is about her -- I believe that she said this. They're not really denying it like, I could imagine it. The thing is that that Democratic debate is in three weeks. And it's sort of like -- remember when Newt Gingrich called, was it Mitt Romney a liar? At the debate in South Carolina? Remember?

WILLIAMS: I remember he attacked me. I remember that.

PERINO: He calls him a liar and I'm like, "Where did you go from there?" Right? So if Nancy Pelosi, the leader of the Democrats, is saying, "I want to put him in prison," imagine what the other Democrats are going to try to do to top that so that they can get a headline.

WILLIAMS: Well, let me interpret for all of you because I think she is not saying anything about impeachment. I think what she is saying really is, "We need to beat him in 2020."

WATTERS: Right.

WILLIAMS: And then once he's out of the White House with all his protections, that that point, we can look and see what prosecution is possible --

PERINO: Wait, didn't I just say --

WILLIAMS: But let me just say -- no, I'm agreeing with you. I just think that's the interpretation. It's not saying throw him in jail. There's only one politician I know who throws their political -- who once talked about throwing their political opponents in jail. Oh, I know his name, but I won't mention it.

WATTERS: Pucker up.

WILLIAMS: And then there's the always the possibility -- Peggy Noonan in "The Wall Street Journal" the other day said, let's just have the House censure him. Or Laurence Tribe is saying, well, you can do more, you can have a sense of the House and maybe condemn him. Everybody is looking for some way to deal with this issue. But we don't have any answer.

PAVLICH: It's all really dumb.

WATTERS: What do you think? Prison politics now.

PAVLICH: Well, just stupid. Prison politics, the Democrats are going to go to the debate and say that Trump should be in Gitmo. And that's the reason they should still keep it open.

WATTERS: That's how you keep it open.

PAVLICH: That's where they're going to send him. I believe that she said it.

WATTERS: She probably linked it to POLITICO.

PAVLICH: She probably did.

PERINO: Maybe. That's actually a good point.

WATTERS: She probably did.

PAVLICH: I am just letting you know that I really think you should be in prison.

WATTERS: Greg?

PAVLICH: Because I am really intense --

GUTFELD: Everybody wants somebody to be in prison, right?

WATTERS: At this table?

GUTFELD: No, I mean, it's like -- you know, I mean, it's like you know how I feel about Maroon 5. I would like to see Maroon 5 in prison.

WATTERS: No.

GUTFELD: Maximum security away from any recording studio. I think she probably just threw it off. Like she was like, she just threw it out there. And, you know, I use the same philosophy words versus deeds with Trump that you do with Pelosi. People just say stuff. And they say a lot of stuff. And it's just like -- it's off the cuff, I mean --

WATTERS: Yes, Juan, but Trump could have, you know, as Commander-in-Chief said, you know, "Let's lock Hillary up." He didn't do it.

WILLIAMS: He didn't do it now.

WATTERS: And now she is free.

WILLIAMS: He didn't --

WATTERS: No, he didn't direct anybody to lock her up.

WILLIAMS: Since he has been President, he hasn't said sent --

WATTERS: No, she would be behind bars.

WILLIAMS: I think you missed some of these rallies you love so much. Because he is still saying it.

WATTERS: Well, you love them, too, Juan. The mystery deepens in the Dominican Republic as three Americans die at the same resort just within a few days of each other. Details ahead.

PAVLICH: Chaos in the Caribbean after a third American tourist died of respiratory failure at the same Dominican Republic resort as two others.

The mystery deepening after a 41-year-old woman suddenly collapsed and died after having a drink from the minibar. Her death happening just five days before an American couple vacationing at the same resort were found dead in their room.

The deaths now leading to an active investigation by the U.S. State Department and we've since learned that in 2018, another woman died last at a second location of the same resort chain.

So Dana, the FBI is now investigating --

PERINO: And the State Department, too.

PAVLICH: The resort says there's no connection between the deaths and the local authorities also say that, but they've also asked for the assistance of the FBI.

PERINO: Yes, I guess it's worth looking into because it does seem a little suspicious. But I'm also very cautious, right. I don't want to jump to any conclusions. But I haven't booked a trip.

PAVLICH: Yes. Well, Greg, you said you were in the Dominican a couple of years ago. What was your experience?

GUTFELD: Yes. I don't know. I wonder by percentage how many tourists die in the United States? You know, it's like -- I'm sure there's probably a lot.

WATTERS: You have a few in your basement.

GUTFELD: Yes, that's true.

PAVLICH: There's a lot of --

GUTFELD: A lot of people disappear. But yes, I do feel bad for these hotels. All of them suffer by these stories. Right? And you know, it's I don't know if it's a trend yet because it doesn't -- there's something that will explain this. I don't know. It's probably a perfect time to book a trip.

PERINO: That's true.

GUTFELD: Yes, so that's a really weird -- what a weird -- what a terrible twist.

WATTERS: Maybe look in Puerto Rico --

GUTFELD: But yes, I hope they find the -- I hope they find out what's going on. Because, you know, it's scary. That's why I don't travel.

PAVLICH: Yes, that's why I don't travel.

GUTFELD: I stay in my room.

WATTERS: Yes, the DR needs better PR, right, Greg? Because they are getting slaughtered right now. Like all of these really hard working people that work on these hotels, no one's going to book a vacation anymore.

I just got back from there over the holidays, and some maid stole 300 bucks from my hotel room. Can't drink the water. You have to drink out of the water bottles and you can't wander too far past the beach on the resort or else some guys -- very aggressive when they want to sell you their goods. It's really annoying. My buddy goes down there all the time to play poker.

PERINO: Jesse.

GUTFELD: Stop him.

WILLIAMS: Somebody help him.

PERINO: I thought you said they needed better PR.

GUTFELD: Yes, and then you --

WATTERS: This is an honest show. This is an honest show.

PAVLICH: They do need better PR.

WATTERS: But it's really dangerous sometimes when you're not on a major resort. My buddy goes down there a lot and he pays for private security and some guy tried to pickpocket him the other day --

PAVLICH: Why does he keep going with this kind of security?

WATTERS: And they like beat the pulp out of the poor guy just for a pickpocket. You've got to take the law into your own hands down there. Money makes the rules down there. There's really no law and order. So I think they really need to get their act together.

PAVLICH: Okay, well I don't know that people paid anybody to survive this situation.

GUTFELD: Thank you. Jesse's travel tips.

PERINO: Hire security.

PAVLICH: Given all of that bad PR. I went online and looked at the reviews for this resort. They're actually really good 4.4 out of five stars. The resort says that these things happen at two separate locations within the resort.

Again, they're insisting that they're nonrelated. And again, we only have the initial results from the autopsy about respiratory failure. And again, we just don't have a lot of information yet.

WILLIAMS: No.

PAVLICH: So it seems coincidental.

WILLIAMS: So I tend to -- I mean, my friend Katie Pavlich went down there ...

PAVLICH: I did.

WILLIAMS: ... and apparently came back in one piece.

PAVLICH: I'm here.

WILLIAMS: Yes, so --

PAVLICH: I didn't drink the water though.

WATTERS: Yes, that's what gets you. And so there's a major prostitution problem down there, a lot of cocaine as well.

PERINO: Jesse.

WATTERS: No, I mean, you've got to be careful when you go down there.

PAVLICH: How do you know this?

WATTERS: You really do.

GUTFELD: You seem to know a lot about that problems.

WATTERS: Like I said, my buddy goes down there all the time.

GUTFELD: Your buddy.

PERINO: Now, we get it.

WATTERS: I am not going to throw him under the bus like you want me to.

PAVLICH: You're asking for a friend.

WILLIAMS: And not a senator from New Jersey or anything?

WATTERS: That's some party, Juan. I wasn't going to bring it up.

WILLIAMS: But I wasn't going to say. All right, no, but I think -- look, I happen to agree with you, Dana, Greg, I think we don't know a lot. Sex, drugs, rock and roll. People on vacation do risky things, engage in risky behavior.

I know my wife didn't want to go to Jamaica. I love Jamaica, but she didn't want to go because of the drug violence et cetera. We've done that for several years and had a splendid time, but you don't wander off and go on your own in the way that you might in the U.S. wander around.

I will say this, I was shocked to see that there was a story, a different place though where a family went in a room and just sued because there were pesticides used below them and it's caused them to have seizures, brain damage. I mean, it's unbelievable.

So you really do have to trust, but it's you know -- how can you know you?

GUTFELD: You've got to do your research. I mean it's something -- it's boring but you have to like, before you go somewhere you've got to look and you've got to look pretty hard.

There's some pretty frightening stuff. There was a horrible event in Tulum last year with an entire family died of carbon -- was it carbon monoxide?

PERINO: And that can happen anywhere.

PAVLICH: Anywhere.

GUTFELD: Anywhere.

PERINO: But I would say, go to the Interior Department's website. Look at our national parks. There's so much to see.

PAVLICH: There is a lot to see.

PERINO: Don't go away.

PAVLICH: Yes, you don't have to get all of your shots. Unless you go to South Africa, which going to Kruger is pretty cool.

PERINO: Yes, that was cool.

WATTERS: They have a lot of problems in South Africa.

WILLIAMS: Slow down, Jesse.

WATTERS: They have a lot of problems down there.

WILLIAMS: Oh, my gosh.

PAVLICH: Jesse is about to get --

GUTFELD: But I wonder what -- okay, what tips do they give people when they come to America? You know, it's like --

WATTERS: Don't go to the West Village.

GUTFELD: That's where you live.

WATTERS: Not anymore.

GUTFELD: But it's okay. You know, it's like -- San Francisco, wear boots. I don't know. I don't know.

PAVLICH: They tell you to wear boots.

GUTFELD: Yes, to wear boots.

PAVLICH: Very tall rubber boots.

WATTERS: If Pompeo is watching, maybe write that up on the website.

PAVLICH: Yes. Coming to a city near you.

WATTERS: That's right.

PAVLICH: All right, "One More Thing" is up next.

GUTFELD: Time for "One More Thing." Jesse, more thoughts on Dominican Republic? No. All right. I go first. It's time for "Robots are Great."

All right, so we have a robots from Boston Dynamics on the show all the time. They never talked to anybody. They're kind of jerks.

Well, they unveiled a robot dog at this Amazon-sponsored conference. The dog's name is Spot. It's going to be for sale. But things didn't go as planned for Boston. Check this out. Check this footage. This is the dog. There goes.

That was the demonstration for their new dog. Now, if they were smart, they would have said, he was playing dead.

PAVLICH: He is playing dead.

GUTFELD: Exactly. But they weren't smart, they just let the dog die on stage like that. Look at that.

PERINO: Without comfort or anything.

GUTFELD: I know, I know. That's at the conference for machine learning and automation.

WILLIAMS: The audience laughed.

GUTFELD: I know they laughed. They laughed at a poor robot dog.

PERINO: Awful people.

GUTFELD: All right, what's next? Juan? "Robots are Great." We always have to exit that, or the robots get mad.

WILLIAMS: Well, I worry when I see you blown up at the end. Anyway, they're calling it the catch of the century and no, I'm not talking about Willie Mays in centerfield. Take a look at this pizza parlor security video.

PERINO: Oh yes, that was great.

WILLIAMS: It went -- if that went too quickly for you. We're going to slow it down so you can watch it again. What you just saw was Christian Alfaro, a worker at a California Pizza catching a flying hot pizza. He bumped into his coworker's arm when she pulled a pie out of a 500-degree oven without missing a step. You can see he snatched it out of the air and slid it on the counter.

Now some people are complaining that he didn't warn his coworker that he was behind her, others are concerned, as Gregory that he wasn't wearing gloves. Stop your whining. Take a bite. That's one lucky pizza.

GUTFELD: I'd eat it off the floor. All right, Jesse?

WATTERS: Well, they needed Juan's pizza guy at my restaurant video. Watch this guy try to serve some drinks, it doesn't go too well.

PAVLICH: Now, this would be me. Beers.

PERINO: Oh.

PAVLICH: Oh boy.

WATTERS: Waiter, I'll go home.

GUTFELD: This is why we have security cameras, so we can humiliate workers.

PERINO: I once spilled an entire tray of mimosas on a guy's white pants on Father's Day on Sunday morning.

GUTFELD: And that man was Karl Rove, a great story.

WATTERS: Karl Rove wears white?

GUTFELD: Oh, often, he wears white. White is right in his fashion sense.

WATTERS: Oh, Greg.

PERINO: What?

GUTFELD: I said fashion sense.

WATTERS: Right.

GUTFELD: Dana?

WATTERS: After Memorial Day.

GUTFELD: Only after Memorial Day, Dana.

PERINO: All right. One thing to promote, I'll tell you what podcast is up where we talk a little bit about D-Day which is moving. That experience is amazing. To honor the veterans and also we rank the 2020 Democrats in four tiers.

GUTFELD: Four tiers.

WATTERS: That's a lot of tiers.

PERINO: T-I-E-R-S, not tears like crying tears even though some people are crying because some of them are not going to make the debate.

I also want to wish you happy birthday to my husband, Peter McMahon. Happy birthday today, it's D-Day. There is Peter with Jasper.

WATTERS: Happy birthday.

PERINO: And of course then he goes on his Harley, and we went to Spain and he is a great husband and a great best friend and we've been together almost 22 years.

GUTFELD: Wow.

PAVLICH: Congratulations.

PERINO: Happy Birthday, Peter.

PAVLICH: And Happy Birthday to Peter. Jasper is very lucky that he has a dad there.

GUTFELD: His own personal D-Day. All right.

PAVLICH: Okay. All right. Well, you know that the weather is very hard to predict, right? Janice Dean does a very good job. But the other day, a huge blob appeared over Southern California on the National Weather Service's radar map earlier this week.

So while some of them thought that the rain was coming, they got their umbrellas out. They thought it was a rain cloud. Spotters on the ground actually confirmed it wasn't a cloud of water. It was a cloud and swarm of ladybugs.

Meteorologist Joe Dandrea says army of bugs appeared to be about 80 miles wide over San Diego, which I actually think is really terrifying.

PERINO: And they fly 9,000 feet high.

PAVLICH: Yes, but they always say if a ladybug lands on you that it's good luck. So maybe --

WATTERS: Maybe a lot of ladybugs on the DR. It's a huge problem. Massive infestations in most hotels.

GUTFELD: Can we just address the sexist part of them being called ladybugs? Can't they just be called non-gender specific bugs?

PERINO: They're cute. But they're cute that's why we call them that.

GUTFELD: They really are cute. You know, they get away with a lot of crap being cute. You know, mosquitoes don't get -- a lot of bugs because they're ugly are killed.

PAVLICH: That's because ladybugs don't cause malaria.

GUTFELD: That's true.

WATTERS: Ladybugs, you have to open the door for them. To bring them right in.

(CROSSTALKING)

GUTFELD: Set your DVRs. Never miss an episode of “The Five.”

"Special Report" is up next.

Hey, Bret.

