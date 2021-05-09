'Tidal wave' of drug trafficking happening at border: Former acting DEA admin

This is a rush transcript from "Sunday Morning Futures," May 9, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.



MARIA BARTIROMO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Good Sunday morning, everyone.

Mother's Day to all.



Welcome to "Sunday Morning Futures." I'm Maria Bartiromo.



Today, connecting the dots between Joe Biden's radical immigration policy

and the massive amounts of illicit drugs flooding into our country, killing

American citizens.



Coming up this morning, more of our exclusive reporting on the border

crisis with the former acting administrator of the U.S. Drug Enforcement

Administration, Timothy Shea, on what agents have seized on the ground this

year and how long those drugs show up -- how long it takes for them to show

up in your neighborhood.



Also ahead, the administration's efforts to spin the border crisis with new

housing units, which you saw here first last weekend, with our exclusive

reporting on the buildup of new tents, rather than stopping the flow of

illegal migrants and illicit narcotics from coming into our country.



Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson on the border, the vaccine and the radical

Biden agenda.



Plus, the drama within the Republican ranks. Former Speaker of the House

Newt Gingrich on what Liz Cheney is really up to.



Then, the man at the center of the story, GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, on the

vote to oust Cheney this week and his commitment to America first policies.



All that and more, as we look ahead right now on "Sunday Morning Futures."



And first this morning, this "Sunday Morning Futures" exclusive.



Illicit narcotics that enter the United States through Biden's open border

with Mexico do not stay at the Texas border. They get to big cities like

New York and Chicago within two days, with 5,800 pounds of fentanyl seized

so far this year. That's more than all of 2020. Fentanyl is deadly, and it

is causing the vast majority of overdoses in America today.



While on the ground on the border, we also learned that Mexican cartels are

working with Chinese cartels to produce it, transport it and sell it into

America. Sources told me the cartels are taking commonly used prescription

drugs, such as Xanax and OxyContin, and lacing it with fentanyl. And it is

proving deadly.



I spoke with the chief Border Patrol agent for the Rio Grande Valley last

week. Chief Brian Hastings told me what his team has uncovered between the

ports of entry just at the border and just since October at the Texas

border. Watch.



BRIAN HASTINGS, CHIEF OF OPERATIONS, U.S. BORDER PATROL: Those stats are

very concerning for us. We have seen 70 pounds of fentanyl so far just

since October, 100 pounds of heroin so far, 1,000 pounds of

methamphetamine, 40,000 pounds of marijuana.



Those are all in between the ports of entry. We're seeing large increases

in these hard narcotics, which are going to make their way into the

interior of the United States. And, obviously, we know the scary thing

about those hard narcotics and what they do to our population here.



BARTIROMO: And then, later on, while on a Black Hawk chopper tour of the

border with Texas Governor Greg Abbott and the head of the Department of

Public Safety in Texas, Steven McCraw, McCraw told me that the agents on

the ground at the Rio Grande are working closely with the NYPD to combat

this massive flow of drugs over the open borders.



STEVEN MCCRAW, DIRECTOR, TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY: Just this week

alone, over 1,800 pounds of methamphetamine were seized along the Texas-

Mexico border. So, that's 1,500 pounds in the RGV, Rio Grande Valley.



And when you talk about the impacts of elsewhere, as the governor said,

they're not keeping it here. They're -- it's not remaining in Texas. A lot

of that is headed to New York and other cities throughout the nation.



So, we know, working with the New York City Police Department, that their

major threat, organized crime, is really no longer the La Cosa Nostra, the

Bonanno, or Genovese. It's really the Mexican cartels.



BARTIROMO: Incredible.



Joining me right now on this exclusive, the former acting administrator of

the Drug Enforcement Administration, Timothy Shea.



Timothy, it's great to have you this morning. Thanks very much for joining

us.



Assess the situation as you know it.



TIMOTHY SHEA, FORMER ACTING ADMINISTRATOR, DRUG ENFORCEMENT

ADMINISTRATION:

Well, Maria, I think what we see -- what we're seeing now at the border is

a tidal wave of drugs coming into this country. And it's very concerning.



Fentanyl and meth are leading -- leading the way on those. And those are

the two most dangerous drugs. Fentanyl has seen an increase -- a 90 percent

increase in the amount seized on the border coming into this country. And

that's a tremendous amount.



As you mentioned, pills, counterfeit pills that are being laced with

fentanyl and meth have seen a 180 percent increase. That's 4.3 million

pills seized at the border. I think a lot more is getting into this

country.



With respect to meth, you're seeing, over time, this go from a regional

drug in the United States, where it was primarily in the West and the

Midwest and Appalachia, to a nationalized drug, where meth is showing up in

areas it never showed up before.



From 2012 to 2020, there's been a 3000 percent increase in meth seized in

the United States. And we did an Operation Crystal Shield at DEA when I was

there to attack the transportation hubs, and we made a difference. But we

have seen a huge increase in the last several months.



In New York, for example, they have seized three times as much meth in the

first four months of this year than they had in the entire year of 2020.

And that's just a tremendous increase. In New England, where it was ravaged

by opioids, is now seeing meth in large numbers.



In fact, DEA officials in New England have called it meth country, which

was never the case before. So, you're seeing a huge shift and a huge

increase in the amount of drugs coming into -- this into this country.



BARTIROMO: Well, it's unbelievable that these cartels are taking advantage

of America's wide open borders, which is what we saw last weekend when we

were on the ground there.



I know that, in the past, like in the '90s, it was the Colombian cartels

that were moving these drugs, Timothy. But it's changed now. You have got

the Mexican cartels transporting it. And they're working in tandem, I'm

told, with Chinese cartels. Tell me about that connection and what you see

as what has become an enormous business for these criminal cartels.



SHEA: Right.



You know, 90-plus percent of the hard drugs, particularly fentanyl and

meth, come through the Southwest border from Mexico. They're produced in

Mexico. And there's a Chinese-Mexican connection here in two ways.



One is, they are responsible for helping produce these chemicals. So, the

precursor chemicals come from China and are imported into Mexico, where, in

clandestine labs, the cartels produce industrial quantities of fentanyl and

methamphetamines. And then those are imported into the United States.



In addition, Chinese national facilitates the drug trafficking

organizations by laundering the money. So, you have Chinese nationals

throughout the United States doing money pickups for the cartels and

laundering that money back to them in Mexico.



And this happens not just in the big cities that you would expect, New York

and Chicago, but in Mid America. You're seeing money pickups occur in

Wichita, Kansas, and Cheyenne, Wyoming and other places around the country,

where Chinese nationals are operating as money launderers for the Mexican

cartels.



BARTIROMO: Unbelievable.



We had a DEA announcement just recently on the biggest meth bust in U.S.

history. That was in Southern California. And you see what's happening in

terms of people in America taking these drugs, perhaps in some ways

inadvertently, because aren't they now lacing commonly used pills with

fentanyl?



Tell me what they're doing in terms of the drug presses. They're turning it

into pills, right?



SHEA: Yes.



So, I think you know what we're seeing in some cases and many cases where

the cartels are importing pills into the United States, counterfeit pills.

So, they're pressing these pills to look like prescription drugs like

OxyContin or Xanax or something like that. But, in fact, they're laced with

fentanyl.



And the danger there is that only two milligrams of fentanyl is a lethal

dose. So, it's a tremendous problem when you have these pills that are

unregulated that children or teenagers think they're taking a prescription

drug, when, in fact, it's a counterfeit pill made in Mexico laced with

fentanyl.



And we have found in DEA analysis of pills that we have seized that as much

as 25 percent of the pills that are seized in this country, these

counterfeit pills, have lethal doses in them.



BARTIROMO: Wow.



SHEA: And that's a -- that's an incredible amount of lethal doses.



BARTIROMO: That's unbelievable, because I know high school kids and

college kids are buying this stuff online.



They think it's one thing, but, in fact, they think they're taking Xanax or

Oxy or even Adderall. But, in fact, it's laced with fentanyl. Is that

right?



SHEA: Yes. And that's exactly right.



And I -- one of the toughest things -- it is Mother's Day today. And I want

to give my best to all the mothers out there, including my mother, Jeanne

(ph) Shea.



But I think what really was tough for me to listen to when I was

administrator was the parents of these kids who took pills like you

mentioned, that -- thinking they were Oxy 30s or some type of prescription

drug. And they had a lethal dose of fentanyl in them. And the next morning,

they're dead in their bed, and their parents find them. That's just

heartbreaking.



And if you think about what the volume of what is happening here -- you

mentioned the amount seized this year -- one kilogram, when it's about 2.2

pounds of fentanyl, contains 500,000 lethal doses.



BARTIROMO: Wow.



SHEA: So, this is a very powerful drug. It's nothing like we have ever

seen before. It's 50 times more powerful than heroin and 100 times more

powerful than morphine.



BARTIROMO: Oh, my God.



SHEA: So, we are being flooded by this.



And it's really -- and DEA has mentioned this twice in the last week. It's

a threat to the national security of the United States. We have plus-90,000

Americans died in the last 12 months reporting period, according to the

CDC, from overdoses, 60 percent in synthetic...



BARTIROMO: Unbelievable.



SHEA: ... synthetic opioids, which is fentanyl.



BARTIROMO: Yes.



SHEA: And that's as much -- that's as many Americans as died in Korea and

Vietnam wars combined.



BARTIROMO: Yes.



SHEA: And it's -- they're dying from a threat that comes from out of the

country.



BARTIROMO: That's right.



And that's why it's a national security threat. I'm glad you made that

point.



But, Timothy, the Biden administration does not want the mothers out there

to understand the severity here. We actually invited an official from the

Drug Enforcement Administration to come on with you. And we thought we

would have a conversation, the three of us. But Biden's DOJ squashed it.

They did not want the DEA official to be on to discuss this. So, there is

also a media ban on this.



Isn't this information that the public needs to understand, that these wide

open borders, it's not just about illegals coming into this country and

sucking up resources and taking -- getting in front of the line for those

who are trying to do it legally? It's also not about those got-aways.



There were 108,000 got-aways just in the last three months. We don't know

who they are, what they're up to. They got away. But it's also about these

drugs, because these drugs are getting into America. I don't understand why

this administration is not putting some rulemaking around these open

borders. They overturned all of President Trump's tough stance on the

border.



SHEA: Well, I think you see, when you have the Border Patrol and Customs

stretched thin down on the Southern border dealing with the immigration and

human trafficking crisis, that they're necessarily not devoting resources

as much as they did to -- to stopping the drugs coming in.



On top of that, we need to be more engaged with Mexico. I think the

government of Mexico in the transition passed a law that really hampered

the ability of the DEA and the United States to work with them to attack

the cartels. And why they did this, I don't know, but it was a boon to the

cartels.



And it's basically what DEA has described as unraveled our ability to

interdict these shipments coming into the United States, because we're not

working effectively with Mexican law enforcement like we did before. That

has to be addressed at the highest levels.



And I think, if we do that, we're going to be able to more effectively deal

with these cartels, which are operating with impunity inside Mexico,

indeed, into the United States.



BARTIROMO: Yes.



SHEA: They're in all parts of the country. And their reach is very wide.



BARTIROMO: Well, it's a really good point that you make.



We used to have a much closer relationship with the authorities in Mexico,

so you saw it coming. You knew when a big shipment was on the way, so you

could get in front of it. But this administration overturned that as well,

so we don't have that kind of information flow.



Timothy Shea, we will certainly keep a spotlight on this story. We so

appreciate your time this morning, so that we can educate the American

people about this very important story.



Thank you, sir.



SHEA: Thank you, Maria.



BARTIROMO: All right. We will see you soon.



Timothy Shea joining us.



Coming up, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich is here on the progressive

fearmongering. His plea for Republicans to get tough and push back -- after

this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I mean, my lord, if I get

elected president of the United States, with my position on health care, my

position on global warming, my position on foreign policy, my position on

the middle class, this will go down as one of the most progressive

administrations in American history.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BARTIROMO: Yes. That was then candidate Joe Biden in February of 2020

revealing his intention to become the most progressive president in U.S.

history.



He is well on his way, with 42 executive orders in the can, majorities in

both chambers enabling his unilateral rule by one-party vote on most of his

agenda.



In a Friday op-ed titled "President Joe Sanders," The Wall Street Journal's

Kim Strassel writes his latest move to strip drug companies of their

vaccine patents is an encapsulation of the Biden presidency, "a case study

in fictional narratives, executive overreach, recklessness, and kowtowing

to the left," writes Kim Strassel.



Joining me right now is the former speaker of the House. He is a FOX News

contributor, Newt Gingrich.



Newt, it is always a pleasure to speak with you.



Your reaction to what you heard from Biden and how the agenda is playing

out.



NEWT GINGRICH, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, look, I think, from his

perspective, he decided he had a chance to be probably the most powerful

Democrat since Franklin Delano Roosevelt. And he's going for broke. That's

his prerogative.



The last two Democratic presidents lost their majority in the House in two

years. I suspect that he will lose his majority next year. But, in the

meantime, I think what's really shocked most of us is, the really left wing

of the Democratic Party now is so much more radical than it was even under

Obama, that this thing has been metastasizing almost like a cancer, and

that they will -- what they think is normal, 85 percent of the American

people think is crazy.



And I think that's going to lead to some very interesting fights. And you

see the erosion already in both the House and the Senate, as Democrats get

more and more worried that there's an enormous gap between the Biden team

and the American people. And the gap seems to be widening, not narrowing.



BARTIROMO: And, this week, we learned that Joe Biden wants to blow off all

protection for intellectual property.



Moderna spent 10 years researching vaccine. It finally made a profit this

week. The -- this is pretty much a gift to the Chinese Communist Party.

They have been stealing into electoral property for decades. And now we're

just going to give it away, even though they're not going to be able to

manufacture it.



Why can't the American companies or the vaccine companies just give the

drugs, the vaccine, to these other countries like India? Why give away the

store?



GINGRICH: Well, first of all, I mean, there are rules under the World

Trade Organization where very, very poor countries can negotiate to get the

drugs and to get the intellectual property at a reduced rate, recognizing

their poverty.



But that's not what this is about. This is about an anti-drug company mind-

set. It's about a willingness to help the Chinese virtually every way they

can. You watch the next few weeks. Biden will do several things that are so

pro-Chinese, you will be scratching your head, wondering, why would he do

them?



But there's a deep pro-Chinese faction in the Biden administration and in

the Democratic Party. In addition, remember that socialism is theft. As

Margaret Thatcher once said, the problem with socialism is, you run out of

other people's money to spend.



BARTIROMO: Right.



GINGRICH: So, stealing intellectual property rights, just like killing the

XL Pipeline, just like all the different things they're doing, this is

normal for them.



BARTIROMO: Yes. I want to...



GINGRICH: They are the enemies of free enterprise.



BARTIROMO: Yes.



GINGRICH: Go ahead.



BARTIROMO: I want to talk about that when we get to the higher taxes. You

wrote an op-ed about what people are going to be paying for.



We will come back, get your take on that, as well as the new voting rules

in three states, and why shootings in New York are up 200 percent. We will

talk about it when we come right back.



Stay with us.



BARTIROMO: Well, welcome back.



And we're back with former House Speaker Newt Gingrich.



And, Newt, I want to get your take on the push for free and fair elections.

We have got Texas lawmakers advancing a new voting reform bill on Friday.

It prohibits the sending of unsolicited mail-in ballot applications by

elected officials. It bans paid vote harvesting activity, protects poll

watchers and expands oversight for election violations.



Newt, Texas Governor Greg Paxton (sic) is expected to sign this bill into

law this upcoming week. And, of course, it comes a day after Florida

Governor Ron DeSantis green-lit legislation that requires ballot drop boxes

to be monitored.



Your reaction to now three states coming up with new rules around voting?



GINGRICH: Well, I think we learned in 2020 earlier that we have elections

that are too -- too easy to steal.



And they're too -- for example, you can actually buy an official Georgia

presidential ballot on eBay. And you can also buy a number of other states.

So, when they tell you they were controlling the ballots, it's just not

true. This was a very open system. It was a system where people could cheat

and did.



And without getting into an argument about how big the cheating was, it was

large enough that every American should expect that they have the right to

vote, they have the right to have their vote counted, they have the right

for their vote to be held legally and accurately. And they shouldn't have

their vote canceled by somebody who's cheating.



BARTIROMO: Yes.



GINGRICH: And that's exactly what's been going on.



BARTIROMO: Yes. In fact -- in fact...



GINGRICH: And so I think it's very necessary -- they're necessary reforms.



BARTIROMO: Yes.



Last week, the attorney general of Texas, Ken Paxton, told me mail-in

ballots were the key piece in the elections of 2020 and in Georgia at the

beginning of this year. Watch this.



KEN PAXTON (R), TEXAS ATTORNEY GENERAL: So, if you look at election

results from four years ago, Georgia and Texas were very similar.



We fought off 12 lawsuits. We were sued 12 times over mail-in ballots, by -

- it was Harris County, it was Travis County, these big urban counties that

wanted to mail out all these mail-in ballots, in violation of state law,

clearly what was not allowed by the state legislature.



And so we fought these off. And they didn't want signature verification. We

were told by a federal judge that was -- that was unconstitutional. So, we

had state lawsuits, different counties, federal lawsuits. We had 12 of

them. We won every single one of them.



Had we not won every single one of those lawsuits, I'm convinced that those

ballots would have gone out, and we would have been just like Georgia, who

decided to capitulate and sign consent decrees and say it's OK, we're going

to let these mail-in ballots go out, we're not going to -- we're going to

allow no signature verification, we're going to allow drop boxes.



All those things had an impact. And instead of Georgia and Texas having

similar results this time because we defended those lawsuits, Trump won. We

were able to have a Republican legislature here. And, in Georgia, it was

completely turned.



BARTIROMO: So, are you saying that because of what we saw in mail-in

ballots in Georgia, you're questioning the results?



PAXTON: I absolutely am questioning.



I know what would have happened here. They would have stopped counting,

just like they did in those states. And they would have been counting mail-

in ballots until they get the right number of votes, and, suddenly, Trump

loses and we lose the state House here, we lose some of our Supreme Court

justices.



And it wouldn't have been a legitimate count, because they wouldn't have

followed state law.



BARTIROMO: Newt, we point this out because H.R.1 has already passed the

House. And, today, Stacey Abrams says she wants to run for president.



GINGRICH: Well, why not?



I mean, she's -- she's already changed Georgia without ever being governor.

She's intimidated Governor Kemp. She's intimidated the secretary of state.

So, she's dominated Georgia, despite losing. And maybe she figures she will

do the same thing. Of course, she will have to face off against Kamala

Harris, who I think has her own ideas about who the first woman president

should be.



But what Ken just said is really important for people to understand. In a

number of states, the Republicans were just plain outlawyered. The other

side did a better job. They set the rules of the game. The rules of the

game were designed to do exactly what he said, figure out how many votes

the Republicans have, and then hold the ballots open until you can get

enough votes to beat him.



And that's in -- every one of the states was really close that Trump lost,

you had those kinds of shenanigans, and you had state law violated in every

single one of those states.



BARTIROMO: Yes.



GINGRICH: Now, in my mind, there's no question that those states were, in

effect, stolen. That doesn't make the national media happy. But I think, as

a historian, people are going to find that it's absolutely true.



BARTIROMO: Newt, I want to ask you about the economic part of the Biden

agenda.



You wrote a great op-ed on FOXNews.com the other day: "Beware Biden's

hidden tax increases."



We continue to hear the spin that it's $400,000, and nobody's getting taxed

on top of -- if you make any less than that. But it's $400,000 a family,

which means it's $200,000 per person in a couple.



You also point out the inflation component of this. Tell me about these

increases in taxes that we are watching on the horizon.



GINGRICH: This is a basic rule of economic history. And it goes all the

way back certainly to the Romans and other ancient civilizations.



If you can raise taxes because of resistance, and you have to keep raising

spending in order to pay off your allies, the only way you can make up the

difference is through inflation, through cheapening money by printing more

dollars in our case, by literally cheapening gold and silver coins in the

past.



And the result is, everybody pays a hidden tax. Now, what makes it tragic

is, the people hit the hardest are the poor. So, every person who hears us

today, when you go out to fill your gas tank, and you notice that you're

getting less gasoline per dollar, that's a Biden hidden tax. You're going

to find it happens on electricity.



It's going to happen with food, across the board.



BARTIROMO: Yes.



GINGRICH: We're on the edge of a massive inflation.



And the Democrats' answer is, print even more money.



BARTIROMO: That's right.



GINGRICH: So, they get a bad jobs number on Friday, and they're saying

immediately, oh, we need to spend another couple trillion, which is exactly

the wrong solution if you want the economy to be healthy.



BARTIROMO: Newt, before you go, got to ask you about Liz Cheney.



There is a vote next week. We're going to talk with Kevin McCarthy in a few

minutes. He's going to talk about this and the vote next week to oust Liz

Cheney.



You know the Cheneys a long time. What's the real story here, Newt?



GINGRICH: Well, look, I think she honestly believes what she says. I think

she's made a calculated decision that she would rather be a martyr than try

to accommodate her own conference.



She has every right, as an individual member, to say and do what she wants

to. But she has no right, as the chair of the conference, to take the power

and the prestige that the conference has given her and use it to undermine

the conference. I mean, the conference was, I think, 200-10 opposite her.

She was one of 10 out of 210 votes.



At that point, you either have to tack your sails and say, OK, I will

represent the conference or, morally, you ought to resign...



BARTIROMO: Right.



GINGRICH: ... because you're abusing the power that they have loaned you.



Now, I don't know what her game plan is that...



BARTIROMO: Does she have bigger plans?



GINGRICH: Well, my -- I mean, who knows? This could be purely an act of

conscience, and she could fade away into the sunset.



But the Cheneys are very smart. They have been around a long time. I

wouldn't be at all surprised to see her show up as an independent candidate

for president if Trump is renominated. I mean, the things she's said, she'd

almost be morally bound either to support the Democrat or to run as a

third-party candidate.



And I have no idea what she will do.



BARTIROMO: OK.



GINGRICH: But she's not -- she's not a person who just takes one step at a

time. They have thought this through, and they have a game plan.



BARTIROMO: Wow.



Newt Gingrich, it is great to catch up with you this morning. Thank you so

much, sir. We will be watching all of that.



Coming up: the CCP further exposed, with new bombshell documents obtained

by the U.S. State Department that reveal Chinese military scientists

discussed weaponizing coronavirus five years ago.



We will talk with Senator Ron Johnson on the other side of this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. RAND PAUL (R-KY): There's a huge ethical question about the origins

of the virus. The ethical question is, should we be doing gain of function?

Should we be upgrading animal viruses in the lab to make them more

susceptible to humans?



I can't tell you for certain that this escaped the lab. I think it's a

reasonable question to ask. But what you have to ask Dr. Fauci is, why did

he, in overseeing these labs ,allow gain of function? Why is he allowing

labs to get government money to upgrade animal viruses, so they can infect

humans?



BARTIROMO: Wow.



That was Senator Rand Paul on this program last month raising the questions

he wants answered about the origins of the coronavirus. President Biden,

meanwhile, has yet to acknowledge that this pandemic started in Wuhan,

China, let alone raising it with Xi Jinping. The subject has never come up.



Joining me right now is Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson. He sits on the

Senate Homeland Security and Foreign Relations Committee.



Senator, it's great to see you this morning. Thanks very much for being

here.



I have got this story this morning which was broken by Sharri Markson based

out of Australia. And she says that Chinese military scientists discussed

the weaponization of SARS coronavirus five years before COVID-19 pandemic,

outlining their ideas in a document that predicted a third world war would

be fought with biological weapons, Senator.



Your reaction?



SEN. RON JOHNSON (R-WI): Good morning, Maria.



First, let me say, does that shock anybody? It certainly doesn't shock me.



BARTIROMO: No, it doesn't.



JOHNSON: When you see what China's doing with its militarization of the

South China Sea islands, their malign actions around the globe, we should

have been concerned.



And it does boggle your mind that Anthony Fauci continued to apparently

fund gain of function research and cooperate with the Wuhan lab, knowing --

he had to know full well that the Wuhan lab -- just about any organization

in China is connected to the Communist Party of China, as well as the

People's Liberation Army.



So, what were we doing cooperating with China? I agree with Senator Paul.

These are some serious questions, and we need some answers. But, again, I

have been trying to get answers out of federal agencies for years, and I'm

not holding my breath.



BARTIROMO: Well, we continue to see news around Hunter Biden and his ties

to China in terms of investing. He still has a 10 percent stake in a

Chinese company there.



What are your thoughts in terms of this administration and their ability to

be tough on China? We just heard from Newt Gingrich. And he said much of

the administration is soft on China. I mean, the CCP wants to overtake

America as the number one superpower. They're communists breaking promises.



Look at Hong Kong, no accountability whatsoever. We are watching the

Chinese police with the goose-step walking around Hong Kong now. Is it

because there are conflicts in this administration?



JOHNSON: Well, I'm highly concerned.



You know, that is the issue. It's one of the reasons Senator Grassley and I

issued our report before the election, so the American people could

understand these foreign financial entanglements of Hunter Biden and the

Biden family and how that just might affect U.S. foreign policy.



I mean, the counterintelligence threats, the extortion threats, we have no

idea, none whatsoever. And, again, we have written oversight letters. We're

trying to get information out these government agencies. But the media

completely dismissed our report, said there was nothing in there. There was

all kinds of information in there.



But, Maria, that's part of our problem. We do not have an unbiased media.

We don't have journalists anymore. For the most part, we have advocates.

And they're advocating for the Democrat, the extreme left wing of the

American political spectrum. And it's really hurting this country. It's

very dangerous.



BARTIROMO: Senator, let me move on to the vaccine situation.



I know you're working on an op-ed about these vaccines. We should point out

that the COVID-19 vaccine right now is under emergency use authorization.

Is that what your op-ed coming out in the next couple of weeks will be

about?



JOHNSON: Well, actually, I'm probably writing a press release, saying that

I have now been tested for antibodies against COVID-19. I was tested

positive twice within three days to confirm the fact that I had COVID,

otherwise completely asymptomatic.



And there is growing concern that people that get vaccinated, if they have

been previously and particularly recently infected, there may be some

dangers there. We have close to 3,000 deaths reported on the VAERS system

within 30 days of -- approximately 40 percent of those deaths are occurring

on day zero, one, and two.



We have over 10,000 hospitalizations being reported that same time period

on the same VAERS system. And, unfortunately, our health agencies are just

pretty well blowing off that information.



And that should concern people.



BARTIROMO: Yes.



JOHNSON: Again, I was a huge supporter of Operation Warp Speed. I'm up to

date with all my vaccinations.



But I think we need to make sure that we are fully investigating what is

happening here, recognizing that this is not a fully approved vaccine.



BARTIROMO: Yes.



JOHNSON: It's gone through phase one, the initial safety phase. Right now,

we're undergoing phase two and three, using the American population as

pretty much part of the investigatory process here.



So, we need to be very transparent. Americans need to be informed before

they make a decision whether or not they want to get vaccinated or not.



BARTIROMO: Yes.



JOHNSON: And nobody should be forced or coerced or pressured into taking a

vaccine if they don't want to. This is a right-to-choose issue.



BARTIROMO: Yes.



Senator, you just mentioned Warp Speed. I want to show this op-ed from Kim

Strassel in the Journal again. She's titling it "President Joe Sanders,"

because this administration refuses to give President Trump any credit for

Warp Speed.



She writes: "The rewriting of reality is becoming routine. The

administration declares there is no crisis at the border as illegal

crossings surge."



She goes on to write: "It says Georgia's election law update is Jim Crow,

although the state provides more voting opportunity than others. It

redefines entitlement spending as infrastructure."



She goes on to write: "The press only encourages these fictions, making it

easier for the administration to ignore biotech's lead role in beating the

pandemic and hand over its work to the world."



Your thoughts on why this administration is having such a hard time

admitting the truth, that President Trump galvanized the pharmaceutical

industry to come out with a miracle, a vaccine within 10 months, and now

Joe Biden wants to blow off all intellectual property rights?



JOHNSON: Well, first of all, the -- President Biden used the COVID crisis

to really gain the presidency.



And, again, the press was part and parcel of his entire campaign effort.

And I guess he just simply can't admit that the reason we have all these

vaccines is because of what President Trump and Secretary Azar did in terms

of squeezing all the economic inefficiencies out of that vaccination

process.



Remember, a year ago, everybody was saying it was impossible to develop a

vaccine in less than a few years. And the Trump administration did this in

less than a year.



BARTIROMO: Yes.



JOHNSON: And so, again, I celebrate that triumph.



But, at the same time, I urge caution, from a standpoint of indiscriminate

vaccine -- vaccination of everybody and pressuring people to take a vaccine

if they don't want to do so.



BARTIROMO: Yes.



JOHNSON: I'm -- I was a champion of right to try, but I'm also a champion

of right to choose.



BARTIROMO: Senator, real quick before you go, I know you're having

Secretary Mayorkas speak in front of the Homeland -- Senate Homeland

Security Committee this upcoming week.



I want to get your take on what you want to get from him, because we viewed

all of the housing. They built additional tents, in addition to the Donna

facility that you went and you saw. I was able to view the Delphi facility,

becoming the first national media to do so.



And here are the pictures that we shot when I went to the Delphi facility.



Here's -- Governor Abbott says the white tents from the Donna facility,

there are almost two different sections. They built new tents. So,

basically, what they're doing is, they're building new housing for people,

rather than stopping the flow of people coming in.



JOHNSON: Well, they're also issuing no-bid contracts to, the tune of over

$600 million, to a company connected with the Biden transition as well. So,

who knows what corruption is there.



But the bottom line is, over the last couple of weeks, we have exceeded

over 6,000 people apprehended per day on the Southern border. And this is a

crisis created by President Biden himself, by his policies.



President Trump pretty well had this problem solved. And President Biden

dismantled the entire thing. And the way they're going to try and get away

with it is disperse people as quickly as possible, so you can't take

pictures, so the media can continue to ignore it.



BARTIROMO: OK.



JOHNSON: But President Biden and Vice President Harris fully understood

the human depredations of the human traffickers that their -- that their

policies are facilitating and that multibillion business model.



BARTIROMO: Yes.



Senator -- Senator, thank you so much, Ron Johnson.



We will be right back with Kevin McCarthy.



BARTIROMO: Well, welcome back.



Republicans are planning a vote this upcoming Wednesday, May 12, to

formally oust Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney from GOP leadership as the

conference chair over what some say is her never-Trump stance hindering her

ability to execute the GOP's message.



Joining me right now with more on that is the leader of the GOP House,

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.



Congressman, it's great to see you this morning. Thanks very much for being

here.



REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY (R-CA): Good morning, Maria. Thank you for having me

on.



BARTIROMO: What can you tell us about next week? Do you have the votes to

formally oust Liz Cheney?



MCCARTHY: Well, Maria, everyone in the leadership serves at the pleasure

of the conference.



And, as you know, there's a lot at stake. Democrats are destroying this

nation. We have watched the greatest expansion of government and this

socialist liberal agenda. We watched them destroy our borders, where

hundreds of thousands are coming across, not being tested for COVID. We're

catching people on the terrorist watch list.



You have got the destruction of our energy. You have got the largest missed

jobs report in more than two decades.



To defeat Nancy Pelosi and the socialist agenda, we need to be united. And

that starts with leadership.



That's why we will have a vote next week. And we want to be united in

looking, moving forward. And I think that's what will take place.



BARTIROMO: Is this just her ideology, is -- that she is unable to get over

being never-Trump and hindering her ability to discuss that very message

that you just laid out?



MCCARTHY: No, any member can take whatever position they believe in.

That's what -- that's what the voters vote on the individuals, and they

make that decision.



What we're talking about, it's a position in leadership. We are in one of

our biggest battles ever for this nation and the direction, whether this

next century will be ours.



As conference chair, you have one of the most critical jobs as the

messenger of going forward. Are we talking about what the Democrats are

doing on the border? Are we talking about all the missed jobs report that

we just had? Are we building an economy?



We're watching Joe Biden create inflation that we have never seen before, a

takeover of government, the rising of taxes, the damage of what will be

done that we cannot come back for.



BARTIROMO: Right.



MCCARTHY: That's why we need a conference that's united. That's why we

need a conference chair that is delivering that message day in and day out

and uniting the nation to make sure that we are on the right footing going

forward.



BARTIROMO: Do you support Elise Stefanik for that job?



MCCARTHY: Yes, I do.



BARTIROMO: We're going to take a short break and come back with more with

Congressman Kevin McCarthy.



I want to ask you about the controversy swirling around the 2020 census.



We will be right back.



BARTIROMO: Well, welcome back.



We're back with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.



Congressman, you have been going through some of the policies that are

happening right now under the Biden administration. And I know that there

is an effort for the Republicans to take back the House in 2022. Are you

worried about what we just saw in the census? It looks like red states lost

seats and blue states gained seats in the census.



Greg Abbott said he thinks the census was fishy, his word, not mine. What

do you say?



MCCARTHY: No, actually, red states gained. They should have probably

gained more. And blue states lost.



Look at California, for the first time in a history of a state, is going to

lose a seat. They actually lost population. And the answer Gavin Newsom

gave was because President Trump had secured the border, so fewer people

could illegally enter our state.



It wasn't because his taxes are too high. It wasn't because homeless is

running rampant. It wasn't because they want to defund the police, and now

we're watching crime continue to rise. It's their mispolicies.



Why does California, Illinois, and New York all lose seats, but Texas gains

two and Florida gains one? Because people crave freedom. People want

freedom, freedom to open their businesses, freedom to take a risk, freedom

for their children to go to school, freedom for the foundation to believe

in what they want to believe as an American.



And this is really one of the greatest contrasts of what you have found.

Oregon's going to gain a seat, but that's going to be a Republican seat.



BARTIROMO: OK.



MCCARTHY: The Cook Report recently did a study about redistricting.



And they believe Republicans can gain anywhere from zero to maybe even five

to seven seats. And we only need five seats to gain the majority.



BARTIROMO: OK.



MCCARTHY: But people are moving based upon the policies of those states.

And it proves that Republican policy of greater freedom is winning out.



BARTIROMO: And one of those policies showed the jobs numbers on Friday a

lot lower than people expected. You think that's because of this policy out

of this administration, free money?



MCCARTHY: I just don't think it. I know it.



BARTIROMO: OK.

MCCARTHY: This is the biggest miss in the jobs numbers in more than two

decades.



If Joe Biden had done nothing, the jobs report would be greater and more

people would be in work today.



BARTIROMO: All right.



Kevin McCarthy, it's great to see you this morning.



Thank you so much.



