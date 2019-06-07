Theresa May set to step down as the United Kingdom's prime minister

This is a rush transcript from "Your World," June 6, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

NEIL CAVUTO, HOST: Indeed, optimism prevailing on the corner of Wall and Broad, stocks up on maybe those tariffs on Mexican goods not going up, at least not right away.

There are reports right now the U.S. is considering delaying tariffs, as negotiators work on a potential -- I stress -- potential deal. The Washington Post reporting that Mexico would ramp up its immigration enforcement, while giving the U.S. more latitude to deport asylum seekers.

Again, it's all tentative, but it's all anyone's talking about.

Welcome, everybody. I'm Neil Cavuto.

We are live at the White House, where we believe those talks are still going on. If those negotiators come to that podium, of course, we will bring it to you live.

To Rich Edson at the State Department on what he is hearing.

Hey, Rich.

RICH EDSON, CORRESPONDENT: Hey, good afternoon, Neil.

Negotiations this morning for a couple of hours here at the State Department. Then Mexico's foreign minister left, saying that he would very likely return to continue trying to work on this. He says they have made progress, but they have much more to make.

This is ultimately up to the president of the United States. He's the one who's going to decide that whatever agreement, if they do reach it, between U.S. and American and Mexican officials, it's up to him whether he's going to impose those tariffs come Monday.

He also is saying that, because of this strategy, because of the strategy that he's essentially asking Mexico and pushing Mexico to do more on migrants and using tariffs to tie this all in, that Republicans in Congress who have been pushing back on it should be on board with the strategy.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT: When you are the piggy bank that everybody steals and robs from, and they deceive you, and they -- like they have been doing for 25 years, tariffs are a beautiful thing. It's a beautiful word, if you know how to use them properly.

Republicans should love what I'm doing.

LAURA INGRAHAM, ANCHOR: Isn't this Congress' fault for not passing asylum reform?

TRUMP: Yes. Yes.

INGRAHAM: So, why does it seem like Mexico is bearing the brunt?

TRUMP: Well, because it's their fault also, because they're letting millions of people walk up through their country, and they shouldn't let anybody walk up through their country.

EDSON: Vice President Mike Pence was involved in the negotiations at the White House yesterday. He said that the United States is grateful for Mexico's proposals on this, but the two sides are still very far apart on this, needs Mexico to move further on this.

So it is unclear at this hour what the outlines of any type of tentative deal, if they even have one, would look like, and if the president would be open to this type of deal, and if it's enough for him to say no thanks to tariffs starting on Monday.

It would be 5 percent on Monday, with the potential of increasing to 25 percent, all in the president's hands -- back to you, Neil.

CAVUTO: All right, Rich Edson, thank you very, very much.

Now, is all of this really about something else, though, Mexico paying for a wall? That is what billionaire investor Ken Fisher told me on this very program yesterday. Take a look.

CAVUTO: So, you think this is all the way to build a wall and have Mexico pay for it?

KEN FISHER, FOUNDER, FISHER INVESTMENTS: You build a wall on your side of the border.

The Mexican police can't patrol that border. The Mexican military, they...

CAVUTO: This is all about a wall?

FISHER: Let's just think through what Trump should want to do.

What did he say he was going to do? He said, I'm going to build a wall, and I'm going to get them to pay for it.

This is a great way to do it.

CAVUTO: And this is the way you do that?

FISHER: Let them build it on their side of the border by 40 feet. And then all you got to do is monitor both ends. And then he can turn to the voter and say, I did what I promised. We got it built and they paid for it.

And it would be much cheaper for Mexico than putting up with the tariffs.

CAVUTO: Right.

CAVUTO: All right, what does North Carolina Republican Senator Thom Tillis think about that? Well, we have him right here.

Senator, good to have you back.

SEN. THOM TILLIS, R-N.C.: Good to be back, Neil.

CAVUTO: That's a little bit of a sort of a black helicopter view of these developments. What do you think?

TILLIS: I think it's a very positive development.

That's why I supported you letting the president have every option available to have Mexico help us with stemming the tide of illegal immigration. Last month, more than 100,000 illegal crossings, since last October, nearly 700,000 or 800,000.

That's almost the population of the city of Charlotte over the course of the past few months. So I think that it makes sense. The Guatemalan border is 600 miles' long, but only less than 200 of it needs to be secured.

So offering up the National Guard, the Mexican National Guard, offering up changes to their asylum processes, I think, could have a tremendous impact in stemming the tide across our southern border.

CAVUTO: But what do you think about the other possible agenda here, that is, to have the Mexicans commit to building a wall on their side of the border, and then paying for it.

It would be, according to Ken Fisher, who follows this stuff, a lot cheaper for them than to endure these tariffs.

TILLIS: Well, I think the president is being strategic. We can have that discussion at some point.

CAVUTO: But you don't think that is what's going on here?

TILLIS: No, I don't think that's going on at all.

What the president understands is the real numbers, that 80 percent of the people crossing our border are other than Mexican. They're coming through the Guatemalan gateway. And if we stem the tide there, which is a lot less geography, a lot easier to control, and if Mexico changes some of its immigration policies to strengthen its asylum claims, and to not provide basically a bus ticket or a transit pass to the southern border, then we could have an enormous impact on the tens of thousands of people crossing the border every month.

CAVUTO: All right, so let's play this out, then, Senator.

Some of your colleagues are still very leery of the tariff idea the president is pushing and want to put it to a vote. Now, you were not in that camp, but many of your colleagues are, we're told easily a dozen of them, maybe more. That still wouldn't be enough to override a likely veto if that were the case.

But where do you think this is going?

TILLIS: Well, I understand that some people are hearing from their constituents about the impact on business.

But, Neil, I would tell you, we need to really dollarize the cost of the immigration crisis, the cost of what we're having to do, because our partners are not stepping up to their end of the bargain. So I would just caution my colleagues in appearing to give nations a pass that should be held accountable for helping us with this problem.

I don't believe that the president wants a long-term imposition of a tariff. What he wants is short-term relief on the crisis at our southern border.

CAVUTO: We're going to discuss this later in the show, Senator, but I would be remiss if I didn't bring this up with you, the leader of China, leader of Russia talking with each other.

They're the best of pals. What do you think is going on?

TILLIS: Well, I think they're trying to do everything they can to face off with a United States that's being more assertive, asserting fair trade, freer trade, and also countering aggression.

We see what China is doing in the South China Sea. We see what Russia does every day. And I think that they're recognizing that going it alone probably won't work. But I doubt very seriously you're going to see a lot of cooperation between the two.

What they're probably talking about is, we finally have an administration who's putting an end to some of the malign activities that they have been given a pass on for a couple of administrations. And I think that that's a good sign.

CAVUTO: Senator Thom Tillis, always good having you, sir. Thank you.

TILLIS: Thank you, Neil.

CAVUTO: All right, we have a lot more coming up, including this.

Forget impeaching the president. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly prefers just locking him up.

CAVUTO: All right, first, she accused the president of a cover-up, and now Nancy Pelosi reportedly wants to lock him up.

Politico is reporting that Pelosi told some senior Democrats -- quote -- "I don't want to see him impeached. I want to see him in prison."

The White House responding, saying the Democrats are more interested in undermining the president than solving major problems facing this country.

So, is anything ever going to get done? Now, the immediate answer is no, but -- but we're going to entertain the subject anyway.

Democratic strategist Doug Schoen. We have got Republican strategist Joseph Pinion and, last, but not least, The Wall Street Journal's Jillian Melchior.

Well, if you ever had ammunition for not getting anything done, this might be the latest.

JILLIAN MELCHIOR, THE WALL STREET JOURNAL: Yes, I think you're right on this.

Look, Pelosi is really kind of between a rock and a hard place on this. She's got a base, she's got all these candidates coming out and saying, impeach, impeach, impeach, impeach, impeach.

CAVUTO: Yes.

MELCHIOR: But most of the American public doesn't want an impeachment battle.

I think you're going to really isolate Republicans. They're going to feel like you're going after the legitimacy of the presidency and their votes, threatening their democracy.

And I think it's even worse to be floating the idea of send your political opponent to prison. That strikes me as banana republic politics.

CAVUTO: Well, it is getting a steam of its own, Doug. What's happening?

DOUG SCHOEN, FORMER BILL CLINTON POLLSTER: Well, here's what I would say.

Nancy Pelosi knows, to Jillian's point, that impeachment is bad politics. They don't have the caucus, certainly don't have the Republicans. They don't have the American people.

But she's, I think, displaying and betraying the anger of the base and many in our caucus by saying, send him to prison. It was more of a metaphorical statement than a literal statement. But it plays terribly in the media and exacerbates the divisions.

CAVUTO: What I wonder about too, Joe, remember, the president nixed the entire infrastructure talks when he heard what she was saying earlier in the day about a cover-up and then taking that as a given.

So I know they still have other things they want to do. Does this ice the cake here?

JOSEPH PINION, REPUBLICAN STRATEGIST: Well, look, I think that the president has already acknowledged what most Americans know, which is that there is no agenda right now because Democrats are not going to give him a victory heading into this reelection.

I think I would push back a little bit, saying that I think it was intentional. I mean, we have to -- context is everything. You're looking at literally full quotes coming out of a closed-door meeting with Democratic leadership.

CAVUTO: Right.

PINION: So this is clearly intentional. She clearly understands that she's losing a hold on the base, on the sprint to impeachment. And right now she's trying to have her impeachment cake and eat it too by out here trying to assert for the very simple fact that, hey, base, hold on for a second because...

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: Have you ever thought of that expression, though, have your cake and eat it too?

CAVUTO: If the cake is there, eat it! All right.

MELCHIOR: Well, that's actually kind of the perfect metaphor. Like, she has her cake and is eating it too.

If you want to be the one who is going to impeach, be the one that impeaches.

CAVUTO: Well, it's there. You might have as well take a bite.

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: But do you worry, though, that the way this develops is that they're both locked into their places? So even progress on something more immediate, the end of the summer, the debt ceiling, maybe what had been just a couple of weeks ago talk of a two-year budget, something unheard of in this country, the important stuff is sidelined.

SCHOEN: That's what I was going to say.

No budget, no infrastructure, no health care, no nothing. And the Democrats are betting that the president is now underwater in most swing states. The polling now is pretty bad now. Now, I think he will come back. I think it'll be a close selection. I would make him a narrow favorite.

But if you look at...

CAVUTO: Do you buy that poll in Texas that he's down?

SCHOEN: I buy that he's down now. I don't think he will lose Texas.

CAVUTO: Yes.

SCHOEN: But the Democrats are saying, we're in a pretty good place. If nothing happens, we got at least a 50 percent chance of beating him, especially if we get a moderate like Biden nominated.

CAVUTO: I wonder what the message going forward is for Republicans, though.

Do you think the president, if that's the case, should just call their bluff and say, well, I'm going to work on infrastructure with you guys, even though the very sight of you in my Roosevelt Room sickens me, but just to say, I'm going to be bigger about it?

PINION: I think they should put everything on the table.

I think they should send an immigration bill and have people to vote on it up and down. I think they should go out there...

CAVUTO: But he stomps out because he's angry, maybe justifiably so.

(CROSSTALK)

SCHOEN: That was a mistake, Neil, a big mistake.

MELCHIOR: If you look at what's going on with immigration, he put forward a border wall -- or a border funding proposal that didn't include the wall, that the bulk of the money was for humanitarian purposes.

That's something that Democrats should agree to. It is a humanitarian crisis, and they have disregarded it. And I think that sends the message that they're not willing to work with this president on anything.

SCHOEN: Well, Jillian, there is a compromise. You do the dreamers. You do the 10.5 million illegals. Give them permanence.

CAVUTO: They never do. They never do. They don't. They don't do it.

SCHOEN: Right.

SCHOEN: That deal is there If it was presented..

CAVUTO: The Democrats talk to their fellow Democrats. Republicans talk to their fellow Republicans.

But if I was advising the president, which I most assuredly am not, I would say put something like that forward. Just do the dreamers and the wall.

CAVUTO: I think you want to rise above the fray.

SCHOEN: That's what I'm saying.

PINION: I think we have to -- we should dispense with the myth -- basically this mythology that somehow that they're actually getting things done.

I think they have to schedule meetings because they have to justify to the American people what exactly we're paying them to do. But at the end of the day, we're talking about 2020 partisan politics, and Nancy Pelosi is smart enough to know that all she has to do is run out the clock and hope that the president...

CAVUTO: Well, I don't know. I think she's afraid, to Doug's point, that her base is nipping at our heels.

And I think that just the response that Joe Biden's climate change plan got from the extreme left that it wasn't good enough, $1.7 trillion wasn't money enough, I'm just thinking she's looking over and saying, oh, my God, how do I keep this House?

SCHOEN: Right.

This is a real problem, because she doesn't want the base going south and introducing an impeachment resolution. At the same time, she knows that...

CAVUTO: Then just start impeachment proceedings and have -- call their bluff.

SCHOEN: And that's what those on the left want to do.

CAVUTO: But let's say, if she did that, then all of a sudden she put them on the spot. They would realize it might peter out. She could go ahead and say, all right, this is going nowhere. It would be done.

SCHOEN: And if it peters out, as you suggested, Trump and the Republicans will say, see, look at the Democrats.

CAVUTO: I think some of the Republicans, the president, the Republicans, they might like it, Jillian.

I mean, I think that that's definitely the political risk, that if you begin these impeachment proceedings, they're going to say, you have never liked this president. You aren't trusting the American public to keep the president that they voted for.

And on top of that, you're now talking about politics of revenge. I think there's not a lot of appetite for that.

PINION: I think Democrats remember Al Gore running around the South pretending he never heard of a man named Bill Clinton.

And they forget about the fact that coming out of impeachment, he had close to 70 percent popularity. So I think the Republicans are saying, bring it on. I think the Democrats and Nancy Pelosi in particular understands the fervor there, and she's basically trying to save Democrats from themselves.

CAVUTO: It's a tightrope. It's a tightrope. But they all want their cake and they all want to eat it too.

SCHOEN: And their votes.

I would say maybe a little pasta as well, and eat it too.

SCHOEN: That sounds good.

CAVUTO: All right, guys, thank you all very, very much.

In the meantime, while everyone is watching President Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron today, as they remember the Greatest Generation, did you look at these two? Very different. Very, very different.

CAVUTO: Did any of you catch this today?

Man, it was gripping, the president, every world leader of significance today at a ceremony honoring the 75th anniversary of D-Day in Normandy, France.

Kevin Corke in Shannon, Ireland, with the latest on the president's ongoing trip.

Hey, Kevin.

KEVIN CORKE, WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Indeed, it was a fitting tribute, my friend.

I agree with you. I don't think anyone who watched the coverage will ever forget this tribute, this obvious chance to say thank you to the fallen. It was along the French coastline. And for the folks that didn't get a chance to see it, Neil, I can only describe it this way.

It was absolutely gorgeous from start to finish, a chance for all of us to say thank you to the heroes of the past, 75 years ago, young and old facing absolute hell. Today, they were remembered, as leaders from around the globe paid their respects, namely, the U.S., the U.K. and France.

They were joined, Neil, by the way, by many survivors, each with his own story of life and loss, honored today by President Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron, and indeed the entire world, for standing in the gap to preserve peace and save the world from the Nazis.

TRUMP: They won back this ground for civilization.

To more than 170 veterans of the Second World War who join us today, you are among the very greatest Americans who will ever live. You are the pride of our nation. You are the glory of our republic. And we thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

CORKE: As the leaders and the warriors and those who will never be forgotten, all had this moment, Neil, those alive and those resting, seeing much more than just monuments to men.

Those in attendance saw the power of promise, the certainty of light over darkness, and thankful people who are hoping for a better future.

EMMANUEL MACRON, FRENCH PRESIDENT (through translator): I am ready Mr. President of the United States of America, dear Donald Trump, the people of France are ready, ready to renew this friendship between our nation that has contributed so much to the history of humanity.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CORKE: So moving, indeed, a sight to see, even as the president prepares to come home.

This trip, Neil, I think it's fair to say, the sights, the sounds of the people, their stories will travel with him forever, even as we solemnly remember those who were never able to come home again.

All quiet here tonight in Ireland, as the president relaxes. If that changes, we promise to have that for you -- but for now, my friend, back to you in New York.

CAVUTO: Yes, you should work a little harder, Kevin. Man, oh, man, great job, my friend, with the president in Europe right now.

CORKE: Thank you, buddy.

CAVUTO: Well, is it any wonder why the leaders of China and Russia are smiling? ICE says, look at what some of their students are stealing.

The acting is chief, Mark Morgan, is about to explain right after this.

CAVUTO: In the middle of all this profound remembrance at Normandy, what were these two guys up to? The leaders of China and Russia sounding like pals, in fact, saying they already are.

Message?

CAVUTO: All right, what was going on?

In the middle of these worldwide remembrances over Normandy and what happened 75 years ago today, half a world away in Russia, the leader of Russia, Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping of China, shaking hands, cozying up, making deals with each other, and each claiming he is the other's best friend.

Former Green Beret Commander Lieutenant General Jerry Boykin joins me right now.

General, it is weird timing. What did you make of it?

LT. GEN. JERRY BOYKIN (RET.), U.S. ARMY: Well, I'm not sure why it would be weird timing.

Look, the Russians have pursued a closer relationship with China for a long time. And I think, right now, China is at the point where they hope to actually have a better relationship, so that they can leverage that in these trade negotiations with the United States.

So I don't think that it was anything more than what it appeared to be, which was two adversaries lining up against a common enemy.

CAVUTO: You know, for China, the message was, we can merrily go on without you, because Russia is going to use Huawei, this much maligned Chinese telecom concern that's been accused of spying on those with whom it does business, and worse.

But it sort of seemed like China's way of saying, yes, but, look, Russia just signed up as a customer.

BOYKIN: Yes.

You know what? The Russians are going to regret this, too, for the same reasons that the United States has refused to allow any more Huawei products to come into our systems. China is going to regret this, because we already have Huawei things in our -- in our systems. I just found that out the other day at a briefing that I was in.

And that's frightening, because I don't know how you can undo that. I don't know how you can correct something that I think is very dangerous in terms of them being able to collect intelligence against us to include in some of our most highly classified systems.

Russia is going to deal with the same problem.

CAVUTO: You know what I thought was weird this past week, General?

The Chinese urging their citizens not to travel to the United States. Obviously, they want to hit us economically. But what did you make of that?

BOYKIN: Well, I think it's a little late for that.

And, first of all, I think that that is -- that's categorized as propaganda. I don't think they ever had any expectations that people would quit coming to America.

And then what do you do about all the Chinese students that are here in our universities and all over this country going to school, learning to be nuclear engineers and the types of very-high tech skills?

CAVUTO: Right.

BOYKIN: So I think it's a little late for that.

CAVUTO: Do you find it odd that the Chinese do not want to discuss, do not appreciating our discussing the militarization of all of these islands in the South China Sea, most of us aren't even theirs to militarize, but they do it anyway?

What do you think is going to happen here?

BOYKIN: Yes, I think this is a very serious issue.

And add to that the fact that the Chinese have now probably the largest, most sophisticated aircraft carrier in the world. I think this is very serious. And they -- of course, they just take the attitude that, no, those are our islands, we can do what we want to with them.

Well, yes, there are others who would disagree with that, particularly the Japanese. That said, you ask yourself, why are they doing this? What is their primary objective here militarily? And their short-range objective is to retake Taiwan.

And I think that these islands would all work towards giving them the capability to rapidly engulf Taiwan and control what they consider to be a crown jewel, just like Hong Kong was at one time when it was under British control.

CAVUTO: Yes, that was then. This is now.

General, thank you very much. Good seeing you.

BOYKIN: Good being with you, Neil.

CAVUTO: Speaking to some of the points the general just raised, there's a new report that says China, Iran and Russia, they may be using students who are visiting this country to steal military and high-tech secrets from this country.

So, how serious do you think this could be?

To acting ICE Director Mark Morgan.

Director, what do we know?

MARK MORGAN, ACTING IMMIGRATION AND CUSTOMS ENFORCEMENT DIRECTOR: Well, what I will tell you is what we do know and what the American people need to know, is that our broken immigration system, when we look at that, that's why we say it's both a humanitarian crisis along the southwest border, but as well as a national security threat.

And this is a quintessential example that illustrates that this is also a national security threat. The loopholes and the abuses that are done throughout the system, in this case the visa, it's a serious problem, Neil.

CAVUTO: How do we know they're stealing that stuff and getting it back home?

MORGAN: Well, so those are some sophisticated, very complex, multi-agency investigations.

You're going to -- ICE, through the homeland security investigations, they bring a unique statutory ability on the immigration side. And they bring that to bear with other agencies like the FBI, who really have the primary lead for state-sponsored intellectual property theft like this.

And we work together jointly. But they're tough, complicated, complex cases to prove.

CAVUTO: Director, we're getting inklings out of these so-called talks. And I say so-called because nothing has been concluded, but that the Mexicans are eager to secure a deal to ward off those tariffs that are coming next week.

But part of it will allow more flexibility for us to deport more who get into this country and for them to nab more on their side in their country.

If that is sort of like a vague blueprint of a potential deal, what do you think of that?

MORGAN: So, again, Neil, I'm not an economist. I'm a law enforcement professional. So I can only talk from...

CAVUTO: Why is why you make much more sense. But go ahead.

MORGAN: Well, thank you.

So, from a law enforcement perspective, this is what we need. We need Mexico to step up. Look, we have worked with them for decades. And we will go, we will put some pressure, they will do some good things for a little bit, and then they go back to the sidelines. That has to stop.

This is clearly a crisis. We need Mexico that are an integral part to be partners with us to stop this.

On their southwest border, Neil -- and I think you have talked about it -- they have got 150 miles they have to secure. We have 2,000. They have pre-identified choke points that, if they just increase their interdiction there, they will absolutely make a significant difference here. We need their help.

The president is right. From a law enforcement perspective, we need this pressure.

CAVUTO: All right, very good catching up with you, Mark Morgan, acting ICE director, joining us in our Washington, D.C., bureau.

Meanwhile, how would you like home delivery by drone? Amazon says it's only months away.

But a live report by drone, what if I told you that is already here?

Lauren Simonetti is on it. And we're all over it after this.

CAVUTO: It's a bird. It's a plane. No, no, no, it's your Amazon order.

The online shopping giant unveiling plans to use self-piloted drones to deliver packages to shoppers' home maybe in a matter of months.

FOX Business Network's Lauren Simonetti is in Bergen County, New Jersey, where they are keeping an eye on the sky -- Lauren.

LAUREN SIMONETTI, CORRESPONDENT: I want it, and I want it now, Neil.

And it's actually happening now. Amazon has FAA approval to start delivering your Amazon packages by drone. Prime members can get this done in under a half-an-hour. You place your order, your item comes.

But one of the biggest issues for Amazon and for customers is safety. There are so many items that a drone can hit, right, a child's playhouse, a lamppost, a tree, even a human being, Neil.

And that is why Amazon has packed their drone with so many lasers and sensors and artificial intelligence, so it can -- it can spot these items, not only the items and the moving objects in transit, like a chimney, for instance, but also items that it can hit on the descent down, like live wires. Those are really hard for technology to pick up.

So, as Amazon tests all this, and they do have this certificate of approval from the FAA, it's only good for one year. So that's why we know that, in a matter of months, Amazon will start testing their drones, not the drone that you're looking at. We're using a Fox News drone here.

But Amazon's own drones, obviously, much fancier, can get you your item. Well, it has to weigh five pounds or less, and, like I said, in 30 minutes or less, so there you have it. I don't know, toothpaste, toilet paper, phone chargers.

CAVUTO: Pizza, processed foods? Yes. Yes. All right.

SIMONETTI: Bug spray for me today, that's what I would need.

CAVUTO: You know what's weird?

If you -- you said that that's a Fox News drone they're using right now. We could leapfrog Amazon and start delivering goodies ourselves. We could parlay this.

SIMONETTI: Well, you're on to something. What should we -- you know what? I'm going to send you something to studio, Neil. What would you like?

CAVUTO: Anything processed.

So you just -- whatever you want to work out.

SIMONETTI: Candy bars.

CAVUTO: Yes, there we go.

SIMONETTI: Coming up.

CAVUTO: There we go.

SIMONETTI: They weigh under five pounds.

CAVUTO: All right, Lauren, that's a very interesting development.

Thank you very, very much, Lauren Simonetti, in the middle of that storm, and it could be a very lucrative storm at that, right?

British Prime Minister Theresa May is officially going to be former British Prime Minister Theresa May in about 24 hours. The president, though, told the British people that she's doing a great job even on her way out.

The U.K.'s ambassador to the United Nations, Karen Pierce, on what comes next and maybe who comes next -- after this.

CAVUTO: Well, it all ends tomorrow.

British Prime Minister Theresa May stepping down tomorrow, just as President Trump is wrapping up his own trip to Europe. He praised her during his visit.

The U.K. Ambassador to the United Nations joins us right now, Karen Pierce.

Ambassador, good to see you.

KAREN PIERCE, BRITISH AMBASSADOR TO THE UNITED NATIONS: Thank you.

CAVUTO: How does this work? You were kind of educating me during the break here.

She still gets to stay at 10 Downing place until a successor or a party chooses a new leader, right?

PIERCE: The prime minister is stepping down as leader of the Conservative Party, which is forming the government.

She stays as prime minister, the government stays as the government until the new leader is chosen. That person then becomes prime minister and picks their own Cabinet. So, yes, she stays at 10 Downing Street. And then the new leader will come through the door of 10 Downing Street once they have seen the queen.

CAVUTO: So she can totally trash the place right now, if she wanted to, if she's angry.

PIERCE: She's not that sort of person.

CAVUTO: She's over that.

PIERCE: The prime minister will behave with dignity.

CAVUTO: They always do. Always do.

Ambassador, let me get your take on that process, because you were also telling me about how quickly, in a parliamentary-type system like yours, that there's an election. And these are unusual circumstances. The person could be in the next day.

PIERCE: That's right.

There's an election which, first of all, takes place among Conservative M.P.s in Parliament.

CAVUTO: Right.

PIERCE: They narrow the field down to two candidates.

CAVUTO: And they're the majority party, so they get to do that. So whoever emerges from that becomes the prime minister, right?

PIERCE: They become the prime minister, yes.

But they're actually voted on by members of the Conservative Party right the way through the United Kingdom. And then that person becomes prime minister. They go to see the queen, which ratifies the appointment, and then they go through the door of 10 Downing Street.

And, typically, all the Downing Street staff line up to applaud as a new prime minister comes through the door.

CAVUTO: All right.

Do they get to pick out rugs, drapes, anything like that, or...

PIERCE: It's a modest townhouse.

PIERCE: So, no, that's all settled by the government.

But they bring their own knickknacks and pieces to make it homely.

CAVUTO: Sure. Yes.

I'm curious too. Who might have the edge right now? We hear Boris Johnson. There's even an outside bet on Nigel Farage emerges out of nowhere. How do you think this is all going to go?

PIERCE: Well, it has to be someone who is already an M.P. So some people like Mr. Farage are not M.P.s., so they will not be in the mix.

CAVUTO: But do you have multiple votes on this sort of thing, if someone - - they can't conclusively -- or just whoever has the most votes?

PIERCE: No, it goes down to two candidates only. And then the Conservative Party in the country chooses between those two.

But I'm a neutral civil servant.

CAVUTO: I understand.

PIERCE: It's my job to be impartial, so I serve whoever...

CAVUTO: No, I'm trying to put you on the spot and see if you get fired. I'm kidding.

But, for you, you serve at the pleasure of whoever ultimately becomes prime minister? Or how does that -- how is that decided?

PIERCE: Not really.

In the British system, for civil servants -- and we include diplomats as public servants.

CAVUTO: Interesting.

PIERCE: You are appointed, usually through a fair, independent process that is scrutinized. And then you hold your job for a set period of time.

And, typically, if you're in London, you might get a contract to exemplify that period of time. And, therefore, we don't change, senior people, senior officials, when the government changes.

CAVUTO: But if you don't get along with the prime minister, can the prime minister -- I don't mean to put your job in danger, by the way, but can the prime minister say, look, I mean, it's just not working out?

PIERCE: It happens sometimes.

CAVUTO: Yes.

PIERCE: I mean, to be absolutely honest, of course it happens, and not just with the prime minister.

Any Cabinet minister who's running their department, they have to have confidence in the advice they're getting from their officials.

CAVUTO: Yes.

PIERCE: But we have a machinery right at the heart of government who's headed by someone called the Cabinet secretary. They're also a public servant, impartial.

And it's their job to give good advice about when it's someone talking truth to power, in which case you might want to leave them in their job -- it's their job to talk truth to power -- and when, actually, there's a personality clash. It would make sense to have a change of personnel.

But, on the whole, we do not fire our civil servants, even our senior ones.

CAVUTO: Interesting.

PIERCE: They're there to serve the government of the day.

CAVUTO: Some constancy through that.

PIERCE: That's right.

CAVUTO: The Brexit issue that is now forcing Theresa May out of office, regardless of who takes over, is it likely to be a Brexit no deal, we're out of here and no deal, we're just leaving?

PIERCE: Well, we will have to see what the new leader decides. And they will pick their own government. And then we will have to see what strategy for approaching Brexit that new government decides on.

I think it's too early to say it will be one thing over another.

CAVUTO: Yes.

PIERCE: But the European Union has given Britain a deadline of 31 October. So a lot of debate at the moment is concentrated around that date, Halloween.

But we will have to see what the new leader wants to do.

CAVUTO: That's true, Halloween, yes.

What do you think of the possibility, though, that Britain could be spun off in its own little Twilight Zone, and then maybe the only one with whom it can trade initially would be the United States?

PIERCE: I don't think we will be in a Twilight Zone.

You know, we will still be an active country. We will still be a leading free trade country. We will still be on the Security Council. We will still contribute to NATO 2 percent. We will still be a close ally, not just of the United States, but also of countries like France and Germany, but Japan. We will still be engaged in the commonwealth.

So I'm not worried about the Twilight Zone point.

CAVUTO: All right, so let me talk a little bit about what's going on at the United Nations right now and some of the -- what's been happening, particularly today, with the leaders of China and Russia getting together, scoring deals with one another in the middle of all this Normandy stuff that's been happening.

It is a little discombobulating, isn't it?

PIERCE: I don't -- I wouldn't be too worried about that.

The China-Russia alliance isn't as old as the Anglo-American one. And, of course...

CAVUTO: But are you worried that they're up to something or this is something we got to watch, maybe because of the trade frustrations, we got to watch China now, they might have given up on the United States, this is a sign of the new times?

PIERCE: I think it's helpful to both President Putin and President Xi to try and show the world that they have other options than the system that the Western powers put in place since 1945.

But I think, in the real world, those institutions, those big institutions, the free trade system, the way financial services works, on the whole, it works in an open and transparent way that, on the whole, benefits most countries.

Russia doesn't have that tradition.

CAVUTO: Right.

PIERCE: As you and I have said on previous occasions, Russia has a much more closed environment.

CAVUTO: Oh, you -- by the way, you're relentless in these arguing with the Russians and all. Some of those are pay-per-view moments.

PIERCE: Well, they're good debaters.

CAVUTO: They're very good debaters. Well, you're not too shabby yourself.

But I did want to touch on the president's visit. I guess he's wrapping up his European tour with a little bit of golfing in Ireland and then back home. But how was he received in Britain? It seemed pretty well.

PIERCE: Well, there were some wonderful photographs and footage of the president with the queen at the state banquet.

CAVUTO: She seemed genuinely kind of having fun with him, and he with her.

PIERCE: I think the queen likes American presidents. She's met 12 of 13.

She...

CAVUTO: Would you tell us the one she didn't like or...

PIERCE: Oh, I don't think it's that she didn't like them. It's that she didn't have the opportunity to meet them.

CAVUTO: OK. Oh, OK.

PIERCE: The queen has very close affiliations with the United States.

She, as you know, was part of the war effort before 1945.

CAVUTO: Right.

PIERCE: I think she knows what the United States brought to Europe at that time. And I think she totally recognizes the importance of the very close relationship between Britain and the U.S.

CAVUTO: And she has a good sense of humor. People don't realize that.

PIERCE: She has a great sense of humor, the queen.

CAVUTO: Could you let me in on a little secret, Ambassador? That I'm told if the queen doesn't like to be with you, she puts her purse on a table or something to indicate, get this fellow out.

Is that right?

PIERCE: There's a story to that effect.

But the queen is much too diplomatic to do anything obvious like that.

CAVUTO: Really? So it wouldn't be a purse. It might just be a pencil or something.

PIERCE: I'm not going...

(CROSSTALK)

PIERCE: I think you know when it's time for you to go.

CAVUTO: Yes, look at the time, right? Look at that.

Where is this all going with the president and how he's viewed right now in Britain? I know there were some protests and all, but a lot of people seemed to gather for his events and all that stuff. So I wonder if it's overplayed, the controversies and all that. What do you think?

PIERCE: The president's an unusual politician.

I don't think he'd mind me saying that. And Britain's a democracy. You have protests. That's all fine.

CAVUTO: Right.

PIERCE: You have them in the U.S.

But I think the heart of the story is really that the British people are delighted to welcome the president of the United States of America, an alliance that goes back at least to the Second World War, and actually before that.

And the majority of people want to work very closely with America and were pleased to see the president.

CAVUTO: That is nice to see.

And very nice to see you, Ambassador Karen Pierce, the U.K. ambassador to the United Nations. Hope that continues, because she is very fun to watch there, and takes no guff from anyone.

All right, a story on the Greatest Generation, but let's not forget that they wanted us to be great too.

CAVUTO: Seventy-five years. There is something about a nice round anniversary to put something not so nice in perspective, to rekindle what maybe some have forgotten.

I just hope, in remembering those brave men who stormed the beaches of Normandy, we start appreciating what a storm really is, what a battle really means, what sacrifice really is all about.

It seems trite to call them brave, almost cliche now to call them the Greatest Generation. They are our fathers and grandfathers. They are my father. But, more, they are us, a precious few still with us, most, like my dad, gone from us, a link to our past and our potential, not only to our better selves, but our better angels.

I suspect, 75 years ago, the men crowded in those boats didn't count who was Republican or who was Democrat in those boats, or who was rich or maybe not so rich, or who thought they were doing and what they were doing would be good for the economy or bad for the economy.

The kind of things that seem to matter so much now didn't matter so much back then. The things that sharply divide us now, I'm betting not a single soldier in those boats even thought about back then, where the only thing more deafening than the enemy fire aimed at those boats was the eerie silence in those boats, and the awesome responsibility thrust on the ridiculously young, some not much more than teenagers, in those boats, men whose lives had yet to start.

But for thousands of them in the hours to come, it would all end, the men who would never see their families, or even get a chance to start a family, who would never know the joys of victory, even as their sacrifice assured that victory.

And they knew it going in, hoping, praying maybe, for them, it would all still work out, all etched in the faces of those who survive this day, well into their 90s now, quiet, dignified witnesses to the untold carnage back then, but who is long gone, but not forgotten, perhaps seeing in the sea of white crosses around them, they are not immune to time simply because they have enjoyed more time.

Of the 16 million World War II American veterans, little more than 496,000 are alive today. And we're losing them fast, in fact, at the rate of 348 more each day every day. Soon, the Greatest Generation will be no more.

But I refuse to believe what made them great will be no more, because we not only shared their stories. Many of us share their very DNA. You saw it in the rescue workers running into those Trade Towers on 9/11 as many more were running out, or the soldiers continuing to take on terrorists half-a-world away today, or the teenager trying to stop a school shooter who ended up dying himself, all generations since, but generations now.

So don't tell me we don't have greatness within us. Look around, my friends. It is all around us. It is us.

The Greatest Generation, they are us.

We owe them more than platitudes this day. Perhaps the greatest honor, the greatest honor we can give them is to simply try and be a little more like them all days.

