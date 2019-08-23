The Trump administration looks to end birthright citizenship

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," August 22, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, CO-HOST: Hello, everybody. I am Jesse Watters along with Judge Jeanine Pirro, Juan Williams, Sandra Smith and who's that there? Greg probably. It's 5 o'clock in New York City, and this is "The Five."

It's a battle of big ideas, President Trump and 2020 Democrats clashing on key issues in the fight for the White House. First up, immigration -- the Trump administration says it's taking a big step towards ending catch and release by scrapping the Flores Agreement which limits the amount of time migrant families can be detained. Trump also saying he could end birthright citizenship. Watch this.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We are looking at that very seriously, birthright citizenship, where you have a baby on our lands, you walk over the border, have a baby. Congratulations, the baby is now a U.S. citizen. We're looking at it very, very seriously. It's frankly ridiculous.

WATTERS: Of course, 2020 Democrats are short on actual solutions but have plenty of insults for President Trump. And they are getting an assist from the media. Check it out.

JULIAN CASTRO (D-TX), PRESIDENTTIAL CANDIDATE: This president is absolutely determined to carry out maximum cruelty with little children who are brown.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: They would rip kids from the bosoms of their mothers.

BETO O'ROURKE (D-TX), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: It's a ridiculous notion to overturn the 14th Amendment. It's racist on its face. He is trying to drive us apart, make us angry.

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: Immigrant families and specifically kids, they'll be held literally indefinitely at the pleasure of the Trump administration. It's kind of like Guantanamo.

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Everything about immigration, he has done to scare people.

WATTERS: Is it literally like Guantanamo, judge? And how about those lucky babies, so lucky to be Americans.

JEANINE PIRRO, CO-HOST: You know what the amazing part of it, I looked at the numbers and do you know a quarter of a million babies are born in the United States who are so-called anchor babies. And the cost of this country is $2.25 billion to the hospitals it's subsidizing, which we end up paying for.

But let me explain something about the law. It's real simple, all right. It's not clear. The 14th amendment makes it very clear that you are a citizen if you are someone who is in the United States and is subject to the jurisdiction thereof. The key case -- I'm not going to get into weeds - - was that hair spray?

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST: Yes.

PIRRO: Was that your hair spray?

WILLIAMS: I'm helping you out here. You know I love you, judge.

PIRRO: Oh, thank you. OK, but the key case involved an individual whose parents were Chinese and he was born in the United States while they were here and they wouldn't let him back in when he left the country.

And the Supreme Court, the United States Supreme Court said look, here's the bottom line. His parents had a legal right to be here, the one that worked here and therefore were going to let him be a citizen. He was born here.

They have never actually answered the question which is on everyone's minds right now and that is, can you become a citizen if your mother is nine months pregnant, jumps over the wall and gives birth?

WATTERS: Yes. And Juan, the author of the 14th amendment, senator, said that it was primarily directed at slaves. There was not discussing illegal immigrants or sons and daughters of ambassadors from other countries.

JUAN WILLIAMS, CO-HOST: Justice Watters, I guess you're having an argument to the Supreme Court because the Supreme Court has ruled on this issue so much so --

WATTERS: Right, but not about an illegal alien. Those people were legal residents.

WILLIAMS: Excuse me -- excuse me. I know -- I know. You just keep talking and hurting yourselves, but I'm just saying --

WATTERS: I feel fine, Juan.

WILLIAMS: -- what you have is Republicans who have said, one, the president shouldn't be discussing this because he can't do it by executive order. They don't approve of that. And secondly, that there is established law here. Supreme Court law, not lower courts.

WATTERS: Yes.

WILLIAMS: The Supreme Court has said under the 14th amendment, a child born in the United States is an American citizen. It's not subject to debate. But the larger point here is about immigration. The president continues to go after and try to demonize immigrants in this country as a political stir for his base.

You know, to me -- today I saw that his numbers in the A.P. poll is down to 36 percent approval. And he is looking for anything, anything that he can to find a way to gin up support. He doesn't have any ideas on immigration. He had house --

GUTFELD: That's what this is all about!

WATTERS: Wait, we're talking about the ideas right now.

GUTFELD: All we've been doing is --

WILLIAMS: He has no ideas. He has --

GUTFELD: What have we been talking about for three years, Juan?

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: -- ideas, Juan.

WILLIAMS: His idea is --

GUTFELD: Do you think --

WILLIAMS: Let me say it.

GUTFELD: You've been talking now for five minutes.

WILLIAMS: Greg, his idea, his only idea has been build a wall and that he hasn't even done that.

GUTFELD: OK, here's the issue that's the real problem and it's not just with immigration. It's also with homelessness and other problems that we -- that afflict our society.

The left adheres to one singular strategy and that is any kind of process, any kind of law, any kind of logic or any kind of reason is a symptom of cruelty.

You will be accused of demonizing if you want to help the homeless off the street. You demonize. If you want to enforce your border, you demonize. This only happens though when the other side is in charge, right, when the Republicans are in charge.

But once the Democrats are in charge then they start acting like adults. President Obama acted like an adult when he was saying the very same things that President Trump is.

Border policy like a lot of things in life requires a process, a system, which entails rules and enforcement. Adults get this. The media and the dems, who you cannot tell the difference -- when you do that montage, you couldn't tell which one was in the media or which was running for president because they are precisely the same animal. And I mean animal purely as a metaphor.

SANDRA SMITH, CO-HOST: I feel like I have to raise my voice to make my point here, but I think --

GUTFELD: Well, this is THE FIVE.

WILLIAMS: Welcome to the party.

SMITH: I will (inaudible) however, Greg, with actual words of "Obama guys." Remember the president referred to the acting DHS secretary, McAleenan, we had on "America's Newsroom" yesterday morning -- 9:00 to noon by the way, Jesse.

WATTERS: With Hemmer, right?

SMITH: He said, "This is a significant step at addressing the core aspect of the crisis at the border." Obama's former border patrol chief, Mark Morgan was on this morning said, "This is a game changer. This will absolutely eliminate at least part of the border crisis."

But you go back, rewind one year ago when Jeh Johnson, Obama's, Juan, DHS secretary made the point that the Flores is an issue. They ran into this. This was a problem. This is a loophole that has to be closed.

But, I also want to address the media talking about this indefinite period of time, that these migrants can be detained. Indefinite period of time, Supreme Court ruling, 2001, 180 days is the longest period of time. So, realistically speaking, they are talking about a 50 to 60-day time period that they need to properly process these migrants, Juan.

WILLIAMS: Well, that's the point, isn't it? So then what we have on the table should be how do we properly process and deal with the fact that we have on the books asylum laws, Sandra, and we want it in fact, hold to the law. Greg talks about let's do everything by the books, by the law. The president has no idea. So you have the House and the Senate --

WATTERS: OK, Juan.

GUTFELD: So you are for illegal immigration. We should do things by the law.

WATTERS: You know what's against the law, crossing the border. All right, another major point of contention on the campaign trail, the Green New Deal.

Bernie Sanders giving Trump plenty of new ammo by rolling out his own version that costs $16 trillion. Despite all the massive spending of the socialist, he somehow says it's going to pay for itself. Greg, don't you like when they say it's going to pay for itself?

GUTFELD: I don't think $16 trillion is nearly enough. That barely covers the perpetual motion oscillator and the unicorn farts. There is nothing real -- what this is you're seeing is I see you a trillion and I raise you a trillion. He sees what everybody else is doing.

And the thing is, you know, Juan said yesterday that the Republicans are viewing Biden the way the Democrats view Trump. I think the Democrats are viewing Bernie the way they view Trump.

He's the contender because he is the one who's got the momentum. I would be very -- he's going to be the nominee. I've changed my mind.

WILLIAMS: What did you say?

PIRRO: Bernie?

WATTERS: Greg!

GUTFELD: After this new deal, I am convinced he will be the nominee.

PIRRO: No, you know what I love about this new deal? He's going to give everybody a grant to get a new car. If you read this, everything is I'm getting rid of fossil fuel-dependent vehicle --

GUTFELD: It's a Yugo.

PIRRO: -- and all old cars. So, everybody can get a new car.

WILLIAMS: Is that right?

WILLIAMS: Yes. I'd be in favor of it too.

GUTFELD: It's like Casper (ph) clunk for two.

WILLIAMS: Wait a minute -- wait -- don't you drive that Benz around town?

PIRRO: No, I don't

GUTFELD: It's a Maserati actually.

(CROSSTALK)

PIRRO: No, I drive my boss. I have that motorcycle with the sidecar I ride around with my dog.

WILLIAMS: Oh, I got it.

WATTERS: Juan, is it like when Republican say the tax cuts are going to pay for themselves?

WILLIAMS: Oh, then what do I have to speak? You just explained. In fact, I think it's Trump who has driven the deficit through the roof and who says, oh, it will pay for itself, don't worry about it America.

WATTERS: But this will pay for itself?

WILLIAMS: The number one concern is -- well that's what Bernie says. But I think, you know what, this is about the Green New Deal, which is an idea, but Trump attacks it as if it's real, as if its legislation, because he wants to distract from the fact that he has, again, no ideas about how to deal with the environment --

WATTERS: You can only attack something if it's legislation?

GUTFELD: The idea is nuclear.

WILLIAM: Well, if it's real, in other words, if I --

WATTERS: Oh, the Green New Deal isn't real?

WILLIAMS: If I say to you, hey Jesse, what do you think about playing some ball next Tuesday and then you say yes, but if he plays ball, he could get hurt and he's old, I mean, it's ridiculous.

SMITH: Do you like it? Do you like what he pitched? Is there --

WILLIAMS: Is there what?

SMITH: Do you like what he pitched, Bernie Sanders?

WATTERS: No, Juan --

WILLIAMS: No. I think it's an idea. I don't think -- in other words, Sandra, it is not as if it's oh, this is exactly what we're going to do. This is about getting a start --

WATTERS: OK, so you're not allowed to attack ideas. You can only attack legislation according to Juan Williams.

PIRRO: You guys couldn't wait to attack the birthright issue, OK. He had an idea.

WILLIAMS: Just an idea.

WATERS: Just an idea, not legislation.

WILLIAMS: That's not even a good idea.

PIRRO: Well, but that's your opinion.

WILLIAM: No, well --

PIRRO: I bet most Americans would agree with that.

WILLIAMS: Remember, he was going to buy Greenland earlier in the week.

WATTERS: Oh, that --

GUTFELD: We still are. We still are.

WATTERS: Up next, if you thought it couldn't get any worse, wait until you hear the latest media smears against President Trump.

GUTFELD: Once the face of hard news, CNN is now the butt of America's jokes. The latest oddity, Chris Cuomo conspires over President Trump's appearance. Yes, he looks exactly the same since he became president and that can't be good.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRIS CUOMO, CNN HOST: Look at presidents when they come in and when they leave. I mean, come on. Look at Clinton's hair, right. George W. Bush looks like he got a beat down. Obama looks like his own grandfather. I mean, look at it. I mean, this is a very hard job because of the stress that they carry with them.

Now let's look at this president. It's been almost three years since Trump won the presidency. He looks exactly the same. His hair is like, you know, I don't know what's going on with that but look, he may do things that presidents in the past haven't done to augment their physical reality. But it could also be that he doesn't care the way others have.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Only on the clown news network can an anchor wonder if the president is augmenting his physical reality. In other words, what the hell does this mean? But I guess since they've run out of ways to say Trump is crazy, they moved on to -- he somehow has magically stopped the aging process.

I don't know about you, but maybe I'd leave the paranormal analysis to experts in crop circles. Meanwhile, you got to wonder how much CNN pays for this political analysis.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BRIANNA KEILAR, CNN HOST: I am the chosen one he says, after the president re-tweeted a conspiracy theorist radio host who said that he is like the second coming. So, what do you make of all this?

GLORIA BORGER, CNN POLITICAL ANALYST: I think maybe his mommy should've told him she loved him a little bit more. I don't know. You know, it's hard -- it's just -- it's hard to know.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Hard to know. Someone has a future in online psychology. So Gloria, you did Trump just now. Tell us why Chris Cuomo is so angry. But talk about never aging, she looks great. The only thing that gets old is her shtick.

But only CNN could frame not aging as a bad thing. Imagine Trump was showing his age. Cuomo-tose would say the job was wearing him down so much he is now a serious threat to survival of our republic. Sorry, no such luck. Trump looks the same as he did when he took office. Too bad you can't say the same for CNN.

WATTERS: Cuomo-tose.

GUTFELD: Cuomo-tose, you like that?

WATTERS: It's a good one, Greg.

GUTFELD: Is it really?

WATTERS: I think so.

GUTFELD: OK, then I'll keep it.

WATTERS: That's right. You know, Greg, if you were married to Melania --

GUTFELD: Yes?

WATTERS: You'll probably have that youthful look too.

GUTFELD: Are you saying something about my wife?

WATTERS: No, I'm just saying. You look great.

WILLIAMS: You look marvelous.

WATTERS: Maybe it's the peace and prosperity glow because there's no wars, there is no recession, its not aging him that bad. Also, you don't really see the difference. You got to put Trump 2016 and Trump 2024, then maybe you could do a side by side.

GUTFELD: Only when he runs, that's when you take -- is the beginning of his third term.

WATTERS: Exactly, maybe 2028. And also, you know when Trump wakes up in the morning, you hear he doesn't even remember what happened the rest -- the next day or the day before because he doesn't let anxiety and negativity weigh him down the way -- an all-pro NFL quarterback, that's how they scout these guys.

You want a guy that gets burned for a 50-yard pass. Next snap, he is still up there with swagger, forgot about the last play and is still talking trash and that is Donald Trump.

WILLIAMS: You know, unlike Gloria, you should get an award for analysis.

WATTERS: Thank you.

WILLIAMS: Because in fact, Trump gets burned on every play. It doesn't seem to matter. And then when he gets embarrassed and the media reports on it, you guys say, the media is terrible. Why are they saying that he was talked about Greenland and then said, why would anybody call that absurd, buying Greenland.

GUTFELD: Truman --

WILLIAMS: You know what --

GUTFELD: Truman had it first, a Democrat I believe.

WILLIAMS: Wait, wait, wait --

PIRRO: That's right.

WILLIAMS: -- and then he says, you know what, there's no recession. The economy is great. We're thinking about tax cuts and Jerome Powell, why don't you cut rates? But the economy is great. It does great.

PIRRO: You know what the amazing part of this is,they would rather have the president act like Mueller who doesn't remember or know anything about what he was working on for the last two years or Joe Biden who doesn't of the difference between truth and fact. I mean, that's what they want.

They want if someone is a certain age, they should just be stupid. Here's the bottom line. With the 800 points, everybody went nuts. We're going into recession, that's it.

WILLIAMS: Yes.

PIRRO: And you and I both know that it's the animal instincts that decide how we go forward in the economy -- 800 points, we came back immediately. All right.

So, everything is fine in terms of the economy, in terms of our being safe. I mean they just want him to be crazy and he's not because he's used to distress. He's not a politician. He didn't come up the easy way the way the rest of them did.

WILLIAM: No, no.

PIRRO: Yes, he weren't tired. He worked the --

SMITH: I think we're also leaving out one fact that he points out often, is he doesn't drink, he doesn't smoke or have any of these vices.

GUTFELD: Yes.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Imagine how good you'd look.

GUTFELD: I know. But that's -- I think that's the point because --

SMITH: Fair point.

GUTFELD: Yes, because like people who -- everybody I know who doesn't drink has too much energy for me, right?

SMITH: And that's a lie.

GUTFELD: Yes, yes.

WATTERS: Did you say for you?

GUTFELD: No, it's like my friends who don't drink are -- they are overpowering with energy.

SMITH: I agree.

WILLIAMS: I guess his problem he doesn't sleep either. He's tweeting at 3:00 a.m.

PIRRO: He's not sleeping.

WATTERS: He's working for us, Juan.

WATTERS: Even you.

GUTFELD: He won't sleep on the job.

PIRRO: He doesn't need to do it, that's the big point.

WILLIAMS: He doesn't need to do what?

SMITH: Fair to attack someone's look?

PIRRO: He doesn't need to be president. He could be playing golf in a million places.

WILLIAMS: I agree he doesn't need to be president.

GUTFELD: Sandra, you raised a good point.

SMITH: Thank you.

GUTFELD: Do you think if he were a woman, like I kind of did with Gloria just to test the seat?

SMITH: I just don't even know how this is relevant to the performance that he's doing and amount of work that he's doing in the White House. But I will say, the thought has crossed my mind, it has. He has not, I mean, we go back to the Bush's and Obama years, and the presidents do age. They change over time.

However, just for fun for the segment, I went back and looked at safer example, that Oprah interview in 1988. He hasn't changed much at all. I mean, his physical appearance is still the same.

WATTERS: What was the doctor's note? He said he was the healthiest man on Earth? OK, so doctor's orders. I mean, I think you got to listen to medical professionals.

GUTFELD: There is also a correlation, I mean, it's not -- there's a decade where you tend to age and a decade like --

PIRRO: When is that?

WATTERS: Obama --

GUTFELD: No, Obama, that's when you go gray, was at the same time he was president.

WATTERS: Right.

GUTFELD: So, it wasn't like it was the presidency. It's just that at the - - in that decade.

WILLIAMS: Gregory, I have an idea.

PIRRO: Oh, really? Is that what you think it is?

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Gregory, I have an idea.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Remember when there was that conspiracy theory about the wife that it was in fact not Melania but a body double?

GUTFELD: Right.

WILLIAMS: I think Madame Tussauds has provided a body double for Trump. Yes.

SMITH: Oh my, you heard it here.

GUTFELD: You know what though, I will say, Cuomo is right about the observation though. He is right.

SMITH: I think it's fair.

WATTERS: What was his name? Cuomo?

GUTFELD: Cuomo-tose.

WATTERS: Cuomo-tose.

GUTFELD: Yes. All right. Don't get mad at me, Chris.

PIRRO: Don't call him by his nickname.

WATTERS: He's going to beat you (inaudible) down the stairs.

GUTFELD: Yes. I've seen his biceps.

PIRRO: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Yes --

GUTFELD: You could sleep on them. OK, the liberal mob out in full force attacking Sean Spicer for joining "Dancing with the Stars" when we come back.

SMITH: Got your dancing shoe, Greg. Sean Spicer joining "Dancing with the Stars" creating a lot of controversy. Host Tom Bergeron slamming what he is calling "politically divisive bookings," while Twitter users are calling for a boycott of the show, and some media outlets attacking the former White House press secretary.

Check out some of these headlines. The "New York Times" saying "Don't Let Sean Spicer Tap Dance Out of Infamy on "Dancing with the Stars." And NBC News calling Spicer's casting "a slap in the face to every American he lied to." Spicer reacting on "Fox & Friends" earlier this morning.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEAN SPICER, FORMER WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECREARY: This should be two hours of politics free, but more than that, and I hope what this show is at the end of the season, is an example of people of a bunch of different backgrounds getting together, leaving politics aside, and having a good time in a civil and respectful way. And so my hope and goal is that at the end of the season, Tom looks back and says, you know what, we need more of this, not less of it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

SMITH: All right. So he says he's not going to care what the heck they think about his performance. I would be pretty nervous going into this. Jesse, would you do "Dancing with the Stars"?

WATTERS: Would I? Well, it depends on how my career is going. I might need the money, and it's a lot of money. It's a 150 Gs ust to walk in and every round you advance you get 10 to 25. It's first class. You get new wardrobe and you just, you know, you're around with a beautiful woman all day and you're dipping her and you're waltzing here and you're spinning her. I mean, things could be worse for Sean Spicer.

SMITH: Stop it.

WATTERS: And he gets to hang out with who, Christie Brinkley, James Van Der Beek?

GUTFELD: No! Not the Van Der Beek.

WATTERS: "Dawson's Creek." Not the Beek, yes! Ray Lewis -- wait, didn't Ray Lewis knifed someone, but they're upset about Sean Spicer?

GUTFELD: That's (inaudible).

(CROSSTALK).

WATTERS: And "The Bachelorette." So, it's an action-packed cast and it's a no-brainer, but I don't think he can dance. He's from Rhode Island.

SMITH: Actually, he took to the dance floor or this studio floor this morning on "Fox & Friends" with Ainsley and he was showing his moves.

WATTERS: Let's see it.

SMITH: I mean, Ainsley's definitely got the moves.

WATTERS: And she's got it.

GUTFELD: No --

WATTERS: Oh, no. Oh, no. It was bad. That was bad. It was really bad.

GUTFELD: That is drunk lady at a wedding dance.

SMITH: You know what, you got to -- judge, you got to hand it to him. I mean, he's going to try to avoid --

PIRRO: Boy, they're going to hand it to him. I don't know how long he is going to last, that's number one. But number two is, you know what, they are so, look, think about what you just read. NBC, "The New York Times," people want to boycott Dancing with the -- I mean, how small can you get?

You know what I would do if I were Sean? I would show up in a MAGA hat. I would wear a MAGA shirt. That will have great --

SMITH: You never know. They might.

WILLIAMS: That's true.

PIRRO: I mean, they're so small, it's ridiculous. It might be fun, you never know, but I don't think -- look, they'd rather have, what's it, Ray Lewis? Wasn't he charged with murder? And then they had another, Tonya Harding, and then they had that Ryan Loetche who was suspended. I mean, all these people, nobody cares about them. You could do drugs or who is --

SMITH: The only one that Bergeron seems to, the host, seems to take issue with is Sean Spicer.

WILLIAMS: Well, I understand what Tom is saying because the show is supposed to be escape. It is supposed to be fun. You turn it on and you're supposed to like just enjoy the evening. I mean, it's just like people complain on the right about the NFL. Why are the players protesting? Why is he bringing politics into fun?

I understand that argument but, I mean, to me it obviously, I think protests of civil rights is a bigger issue than bringing a guy into a politically divided moment in America onto "Dancing with the Stars."

But I will say this. I think that Sean should -- if they made the decision -- Sean didn't make the decision to hire himself. They made the decision to hire Sean.

So we should stop picking on Sean and I say that well aware that my son worked for Sean for many years at the Republican National Committee. So, I'm not saying it because of any connection like that. I just think it's not fair to Sean because he didn't decide to hire himself.

SMITH: OK.

GUTFELD: All right. First of all, how brave was Tom Bergeron just to save face with the few friends he has in Bel Air. He has to virtue signal a tweet that it's not my fault. What a wimp. Just so people wouldn't stare at him in line at Trader Joe's as he picks up his kale.

Little serious point here. How lucky are you to have the time and energy to be outraged over this, right? Clearly, you do not have a sick family member, right. You don't have any financial problems. You don't have a health issue yourself. If you are outraged over this essentially you have a void in your life that needs filling. And I will even say it might be spiritual moral. It must be something, because if you actually - if this bothers you, you really seriously need to get a life.

So, the only piece of advice I ever give is every morning, if you're upset about this, every morning gets up, go to the bathroom mirror and say am I today going to be a plus or a minus. OK. That will keep you from getting outraged over this crap. It's not a life mission, but in a week, it will become one and you'll stop being a jackass.

PIRRO: The problem is Bergeron came out and said, well they're going to put him in charge of what is assessing audience size. He is going to continue.

WATTERS: He is going to be the butt of all the jokes.

PIRRO: No, but that's not fair to Sean.

WATTERS: I know. Bergeron is an Obama donor, a Clinton donor, a Kamala Harris donor, so he had to signal to his friends that he's going to be holding his nose when Sean does the Cha-cha. But this is what it's about. They did this at the - what was it, at the Emmys with him when he came out and did a little cameo two years ago, they all protested.

They don't want conservatives to have a platform. They don't want conservatives to be seen as likable. They have to ridicule them from a distance because if they are mainstream and they are likable like Sean is then they can persuade other people and the effect of that is maybe they'll listen to some of Sean's ideas about the wall, Juan. About the wall.

SMITH: All right. So, how long do you think he last by the way.

WATTERS: I think he's out judging by that first round. Longer than Geraldo. Was Geraldo first round too, and Tucker?

GUTFELD: I think so.

SMITH: I think Tucker might have been--

WATTERS: He just needs to be--

GUTFELD: They took Tucker off because of the outfit. Remember the outfit Tucker wore.

SMITH: All right.

WATTERS: No, why? Was it bad?

SMITH: San Francisco dealing with a high crime rate, but now that city is rebranding what to call it criminals why you can no longer say the word felon. We'll have that just ahead.

PIRRO: Liberal San Francisco dealing with a slew of problems, homelessness, human waste on the streets and a high crime rate. But apparently the priority is with making criminals feel better. The city reportedly rebranding words like felon to formerly incarcerated person or justice involved person.

A juvenile delinquent will now be called a young person with justice system involvement. And a drug addict is now a person with a history of substance use, and I checked that not abuse. So, all right guys let's start with this.

You know what, do you think that with a high crime rate, Greg.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PIRRO: In San Francisco and the mess that's rising with a 17 percent increase in the homelessness.

GUTFELD: Right.

PIRRO: That this is going to make criminals feel better and crime go down.

GUTFELD: Yes. And I think they shouldn't stop here. They should sanitize - murderer should be called life transitioner, right. Bank robbery, freelance asset transfer. If you find out malnutrition, that's food particular, that way you don't have to feed anybody. But it does reveal a contradiction that if you're fine with the behavior, why do you need to camouflage it with language. Right. And it's always about language.

For example, you could take direct comparisons in immigration. When Obama separated families, what was that called protecting children. When Trump did it. You're putting kids in cages. But it was the same thing.

WILLIAMS: No.

GUTFELD: The Left knows how to manipulate the language.

WILLIAMS: No, first of all--

GUTFELD: Which sustains the problem, it sustains the problem.

WILLIAMS: It was not the same thing.

PIRRO: OK, can we talk about San Francisco. We already did this.

GUTFELD: That's what we're doing.

WILLIAMS: No, you're not.

PIRRO: All right, guts. Cut it out.

WILLIAMS: You're separating families.

PIRRO: Cut it out. Sandra, I'd like to speak to you about this.

SMITH: Thank you, Judge.

PIRRO: You're very welcome. Aren't stigmas there for a reason?

SMITH: You know I would defer that to you judge. I mean you had more experience.

PIRRO: I'd be happy to pontificate on this for the next 20 minutes. OK.

SMITH: But obviously, words like this are meant to deter criminals, deter crime to give it a bad - to give them a bad name for something that they have done, Judge. Does this work against the criminal justice system to do that?

PIRRO: No, I don't think it does. If they want to make criminals feel better, Jesse, don't you think the way to do that instead of changing the lingo is if they've got nothing better to do with needles and poop all over the streets. And pooper scoopers snap. Pooper or whatever it is. Don't you think that what they should do is try to give people jobs except they don't have jobs to give them.

WILLIAMS: What are you talking - this is San Francisco.

PIRRO: Give a felon a job.

WATTERS: Give a felon a job.

GUTFELD: The job could be picking up the poop.

WATTERS: That's true.

PIRRO: Yes.

WATTERS: That is a great idea. The homeless should do that.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PIRRO: Yes.

GUTFELD: Picking up the poop.

WATTERS: Right. Pick up their own poop. But here's the deal, I just don't like saying extra words.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: I like to get to the point. Don't add words, you can swap out word for word, but Thomas Jefferson once said Judge.

PIRRO: Yes.

WATTERS: The most valuable of all talents is that of never using two words when one will do.

GUTFELD: Or Juan will do.

WATTERS: Also, William Shakespeare, ever heard of him?

GUTFELD: No.

WATTERS: One said brevity is the soul of wit which makes San Francisco witless.

PIRRO: OK.

WATTERS: Because you shouldn't be saying all these extra things, stigmas are good and they're there for a reason. You don't want to give license to smoking crack or raping people. Those things should be bad, let's keep them bad.

WILLIAMS: Wow.

PIRRO: OK. But you know what they say that one out of five people in this city in San Francisco have some kind of a conviction. So, who were they trying to make people - who are they trying to make feel better? I mean the truth is everybody's got one in their families, so everybody knows one.

WILLIAMS: What?

WATTERS: Nothing, Juan.

PIRRO: One out of five people is a criminal in San Francisco.

WILLIAMS: OK. First of all, I don't know why you guys like to beat up on the same stuff.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Hang on.

PIRRO: It's a beautiful city, we wanted return.

GUTFELD: It was once beautiful.

WILLIAMS: I think it might be the prettiest city in America.

(CROSSTALK)

PIRRO: Used to be. Agree.

WILLIAMS: Secondly, it is one of the most affluent cities in America. They have--

GUTFELD: Economic inequality, Juan. The Democrats.

WILLIAMS: I know but they have lots of jobs and they do not have a high crime rate.

GUTFELD: Yes, they do.

PIRRO: They have a highest property crime.

WILLIAMS: Let me just speak to this point.

PIRRO: They have the highest property crime rate in the nation.

WILLIAMS: Let me just speak to this point, because the language they are proposing is in line with exactly what President Trump did in terms of criminal justice reform when he said you know what we don't want to punish people for low end drug crimes. We want to give people the opportunity to--

SMITH: Juan, the point is--

WILLIAMS: And so, what they're doing with this language is trying to change attitudes that if you see a guy and immediately say, you know how I see him, convict, drug addict, no.

SMITH: Juan, I think you're missing the point. Juan, you're missing the point. There is bigger problems, there is 8000 homeless people on the streets of San Francisco.

WILLIAMS: That's a different issue.

SMITH: They had 27,000 requests in that city last year to pick up human waste.

WILLIAMS: Sandra.

SMITH: There's bigger fish to fry.

WILLIAMS: Sandra, that's a different issue.

PIRRO: And that is precisely the issue.

WILLIAMS: Which you want to do is change attitudes. So, if you give people the chance to rehabilitate because you know what we have such a high level of recidivism in this country and if you want people to come back into the community and have jobs, you've to give him a chance.

PIRRO: You've got to stop, I'm reading.

WILLIAMS: Go for it.

PIRRO: Up next, students are so addicted to their phones, experts now warning taking them away could cause severe anxiety.

WILLIAMS: Welcome back. What a day on THE FIVE. Schools cracking down on students using phones in the classroom, some across the country actually forcing the young people to put their phones in magnetic pouches like the one you can see on the screen.

And the pouches can only be unlocked by teachers. But experts are warning that the kids are so addicted to the phones that by taking the phones away all day, they endure "severe anxiety."

One expert also recommends using "technology breaks during the school day, so students can alleviate their anxiety." This to me is pretty wild, but I understand that young people today grow up with the phones. It's part of them.

SMITH: Yes, Juan.

WILLIAMS: What's your point, Sandra?

PIRRO: She said yes.

SMITH: Young people grew up with phones now.

WILLIAMS: Yes. I mean we didn't.

PIRRO: So, we still--

GUTFELD: He just said you were of the same age.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: But I don't think she (inaudible).

WATTERS: Wow. Shots fired.

GUTFELD: You've got Cuomotized.

WILLIAMS: All right. Sandra.

WATTERS: Well, let me explain how to speak to a woman.

PIRRO: Good, Jesse.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: All right.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Are you ready?

PIRRO: Yes, I'm ready.

WATTERS: The craziest show I've ever been a part of.

WILLIAMS: Could you deal without your phone for the entire workday?

PIRRO: No, I'd have a breakdown.

WILLIAMS: If you didn't have the cellphone.

PIRRO: If I didn't have my phone and let me tell you something even if you're not getting your e-mails because I get like 200 a day and text messages and all that. If I don't - if I'm not on my phone you know what I'll do, I'll switch to a puzzle, I'll go like that. We are so wired right now all of us. And so, if you go to the White House, OK, they lock up your phone. They put it in a cabinet. You can't have it and there is a portal, he was saying like who's calling me, who's looking for me. All I have to do.

GUTFELD: Does that happened a lot in the White House, Judge.

PIRRO: Yes, you do. You've been there.

WILLIAMS: Trump is trying to reach. We don't throw things on THE FIVE.

GUTFELD: She can throw things at me.

WILLIAMS: Because if you establish this President, I'm in big trouble. All right, so Jesse.

PIRRO: Jesse, go ahead Jesse.

WILLIAMS: Let me go to you on this one, because I think that in fact, they should take the phones away.

WATTERS: Well, yes.

WILLIAMS: Because it's a distraction.

WATTERS: You can cheat on your phone.

WILLIAMS: I didn't think of it--

WATTERS: I mean that's what the multiplication table is for on your phone to cheat or figure out the tip. So, I don't like the phone there--

SMITH: No, they've changed math now. You can't cheat.

PIRRO: You can't.

WATTERS: You can't cheat in math now?

PIRRO: No.

WATTERS: Man.

SMITH: So maybe I should take this because I was born 1980's.

PIRRO: Yes, go ahead.

WATTERS: I was born in (inaudible).

(CROSSTALK)

SMITH: Yes, and I did have a phone to school. No, but I think this is a huge problem for educators. Huge problem for students because there is proof that you know grades are lower and intellect is down because they use these phones in school, out of school et cetera. But I think it cause severe anxiety for parents I think parents are so addicted now to reaching their kids whenever they want to reach them. I think it's a big problem on both ends. But you've got to deal with it eventually because it's not going away.

WILLIAMS: But you know what I think Sandra, I think to become educated you have to go through a process which is that you think, you focus, you consider.

WATTERS: You tweet.

WILLIAMS: Well, I don't think you tweet, but I think that what the phones are basically ADD in your hand, attention deflection.

SMITH: Yes.

GUTFELD: Here's the deal. The phone is now a communing with the body. Technology is communing with the body. They talk about implanting knowledge chips in our head. We don't have to. We have it in our hand. It is part of us. When it's missing you can actually feel the separation? I want them, I mean I want them to crack down not on these kids, but on people in hallways who are walking like this.

I purposely now stand in front of them and wait until they look out, sometimes they'll walk right into me. But it's like if you can't - if you're walking like this it's just--

WATTERS: You know why I don't like that it upsets the natural hierarchal - love the universe right. If you're tall and you're big--

PIRRO: Don't even go there.

WATTERS: You walk down the sidewalk and everybody gets out of your way but if you're a short little guy or whatever and you're looking on the phone you're not getting out of my way.

GUTFELD: This is you know again--

WATTERS: Get out of my way.

GUTFELD: This is high privilege--

(CROSSTALK)

SMITH: That is so pathetic.

PIRRO: I'm sick of it. You know what--

GUTFELD: They're going to unearth this episode 20 years from now. And it's going to be, they're going to cancel you out because of your high privilege.

WATTERS: They're going to cancel me?

GUTFELD: Because you're saying, this is Jesse's--

WATTERS: I'll have to go and do Dancing with the Stars.

GUTFELD: yes, with someone really short,

WILLIAMS: All right, Greg. I've got one for you.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Could you do this show without your phone?

GUTFELD: No, because I actually feel like I mentioned this to Mark Stein when he was, you weren't here. And I said that there is a physiological sensation when the phone is being charged. Right. You can actually feel it in your body.

SMITH: What. You're crazy.

GUTFELD: I call it techsation.

(CROSSTALK)

SMITH: Where are you charging your phone.

WATTERS: Got to put it on ring next time.

WILLIAMS: Sandra, when you're doing the morning show, do you have the cell phone with you at all times?

GUTFELD: You do a morning show?

WATTERS: It's 9 to noon.

SMITH: Not only do I have one, Juan, I have two and I look at them religiously.

WILLIAMS: Oh! My God. This is - what are the kids going to do.

GUTFELD: You mean you read the Bible on it.

WILLIAMS: One More Thing. It's up next.

WATTERS: It's time now for One More Thing. I swallowed that blossoms you gave me. Juan.

WILLIAMS: So, let me just get serious for a second because this one's personal for me. My friend Bob Cousy, the basketball legend has just received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest civilian honor since his time as a kid playing here in New York in Manhattan, the melting pot of New York City's hoops playgrounds.

Bob Cousy has taken an interest in race relations now in his 90s, he has come to be known as a leader for racial equality and beyond the league, in a recent book called Last Pass, he talked about how he wished he had done more to support Joe Russell during the civil rights movement.

Cousy, you should know won six NBA championships, he's in the NBA Hall of Fame the Basketball Hall of Fame. President Trump was persuaded to honor him by West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin. This is one occasion when everyone left, and right can celebrate what's going on at the White House today. Congratulations, Bob.

WATTERS: All right. Greg, we found some people who think that animals are not so great.

GUTFELD: Really?

WATTERS: Would you like to take a look. This is a group of people that were vacationing in Yellowstone National Park when there was a stampede of bison. Let's watch this.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Oh my God. That guy's back up. Don't.

SMITH: Oh my gosh.

WATTERS: Yes. But guess what happened.

PIRRO: What?

WATTERS: Didn't have any insurance on the rental. Not a good thing, you've got to get insurance on the rental.

SMITH: Okay. They're alive.

WATTERS: Today, I think airs at 8 o'clock. I'll be on Tucker defending my crown in the news quiz. Can't take the crown. So, check me out there. 8 PM Eastern.

SMITH: Who are you going up against.

WILLIAMS: Cheryl Casone.

WATTERS: Cheryl Casone.

SMITH: Awesome.

GUTFELD: I just hope by then the edibles worn off, Jesse.

WATTERS: It was not an edible, it was a lozenge.

GUTFELD: Yes, of course it was.

WATTERS: All right.

GUTFELD: They do sell them as Lozenges.

WATTERS: Gregory.

GUTFELD: Let's do this. Greg's what the heck is that. They wouldn't let me say hell. Anyway, let's take a look at this little fellow. He is adorable. I want you to look at this. I have no - like do you know what this will be - no, it is not Brian Stelter.

WATTERS: That's rude.

GUTFELD: Or Billy Baldwin or Alec Baldwin. Definitely not Tom Bergeron. If anybody at home knows exactly what this is--

SMITH: Blowfish.

GUTFELD: I don't think it's a blowfish, because I think blowfish are small and then they get big. And this one looks like it's just - it looks like kind of an overweight car.

PIRRO: How could you do this to us and won't tell us who it is.

WATTERS: Burrows underneath.

GUTFELD: Yes, I think it's - I don't know but maybe it's like maybe it's involved in an evolutionary process where it's becoming a small fat person.

PIRRO: You really don't know what that is.

GUTFELD: I don't. I'm asking viewers Jeanine; I'm asking the viewers.

PIRRO: All right.

(CROSSTALK)

PIRRO: My turn. OK. So, this is my new book that's coming out on Tuesday. It's called A Liberation, radicals' resistance and revenge, the Left's plot to remake America. Make no mistake they want to remake it. I have 40 pages of footnotes, probably 38, don't make me a liar. And so, if you ever need to make an argument about what's going on in this country and it's kind of sad what's going on, they're trying to remake America, Juan, you're not allowed to talk, because what they want to do is up and everything.

So, this book is a must get, you can get it on Amazon. You can get it the local bookstore. You can get it if you call my house, I'll send them out. Except I don't have a home number. So, what. Anyway, thank you for making my other book number one on the Times. Let's see if we can do it again.

WATTERS: Timing. Just when I finished Liars Leakers.

SMITH: I want to get a little Kayden Ross nine-years-old in here. A little boy diagnosed with a very rare type of kidney cancer stage 4. The local county sheriff's office in Adams County Colorado heard about this. They threw him a spectacular day, gave him a uniform, a ride in a SWAT car, SWAT team vehicle pulled up, escorted him down the street to the government building had a spectacular day with his family. He was greeted by the sound of bagpipes. Our hearts are with you Kayden Ross. You keep fighting.

WILLIAMS: That's sweet.

WATTERS: All right. That's a nice touch to end the show.

PIRRO: What a wonderful story.

WATTERS: All right. Set your DVRs. Never miss an episode of "The Five." "Special Report," up next.

