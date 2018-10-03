The New York Times reports Brett Kavanaugh once threw ice on someone in a bar

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," October 2, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST: Hi, I'm Greg Gutfeld with Tucker Carlson, yes, that guy, Juan Williams, Jesse Watters, and a Chap Stick is her barstool, Dana Perino -- "The Five."

Yes, this just in: The New York Times says Brett Kavanaugh once threw ice cubes in a bar. I know. Ice, frozen water shaped like cubes. Obviously, we can have this fiend on the Supreme Court. If he treats ice like a weapon, what might he do with a snow cone?

Now, The Times admits the writer of this piece had once, on Twitter, deemed Kavanaugh a threat to society. The Times calls using this writer an error, mostly because they got caught once again. But it's ice.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOHN BERMAN, CNN: These police documents that show that Brett Kavanaugh threw ice in someone's face during a bar fight when he was in college. Do you feel that that is in anyway disqualifying for someone to sit on the Supreme Court?

SEN. MAZIE HIRONO, D-HAWAII: This is why we need an FBI investigation because there are a lot of allegations, and the reports really are about how he behaves when he is drunk.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Yep, maybe they do want to abolish ICE.

So, you see what's going on here? It's called the list. When initial incidents are uncorroborated, you build a menu of even more incomplete items to create an illusion of corroboration. First, ice, then, nuggies and finally, jaywalking. Talk about a petty criminal.

Meanwhile, accuser number three who faced a few allegations of her own, failed to navigate a Q and A:

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KATE SNOW, NBC NEWS: Did you see Brett Kavanaugh, you know, spiking a punch --

JULIE SWETNICK, KAVANAUGH ACCUSER: Well, I saw him giving red solo cups to quite a few girls during that time frame. I saw him around the punch, I won't say bowls or the punch containers. I don't know what he did, but I saw him by them, yes.

SNOW: You know what I'm going to ask, everyone is wondering if one of those people was Brett Kavanaugh.

SWETNICK: I cannot specifically say that he was one of the ones who assaulted me, but before this happened to me, at that party, I saw Brett Kavanaugh there.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: You know, her lawyer, "Cue Ball Superman," might want to hold off on the presidential run for now. Which reminds me of a joke: What's the difference between a drunk and a journalist? Journalists blackout when sober; faced with facts they hate they pass out like those fainting goats. This amnesia oddly only blocks out stuffs that doesn't fit their desires: Swetnick, Ford's inconsistencies, Feinstein's foul play, Rachel Mitchell's memo. This is what the media has done to America: The only accusations that matter are against conservatives. No burden of proof, no need for a witness. All you need is an accusation and that accuser then becomes the prosecutor. The left accuse then punish for the cause. Something we saw in the Soviet Union and Mao's China. Are we there yet? We aren't, but the press is.

Tucker, welcome to the show, very exciting to have you here.

TUCKER CARLSON, GUEST CO-HOST: Well, thank you, Greg. Glad to be here.

GUTFELD: Yes. So, I've just read that Kavanaugh won't be returning to Harvard to teach. So anyone saying that this is just a job interview and not some career destroying inquisition is lying.

CARLSON: Right, the children of Harvard don't want him.

GUTFELD: Yeah.

CARLSON: And, in fact, I think some have filed suit under Title IX saying his very presence is an active hostility to the idea of a quality or something. This is one of those moments, I've seen a couple in 49 years where mass hysteria overtakes us all. And I keep thinking as I'm watching these news reports done by a lot of people I know.

GUTFELD: Yeah.

CARLSON: . which are decent, smart people. This is going to be like waking up with that tattoo 15 years from now and you're like I'm not even sure what these tribal signs stand for. At the time it seems deep and significant and now it's just embarrassing. People are saying things and attaching significance to things that are ludicrous that adults should dismiss out of hand. It's not meaningful. This is a guy who's written over 300 opinions as a federal judge.

GUTFELD: Yeah.

CARLSON: None of them are under debate. Instead, we're talking about his yearbook page, and ice cubes, and totally unfounded allegations. It's just embarrassing. I believe there's a liberal case against Brett Kavanaugh, the real one. But I don't agree with these ideas, here's why. We're not hearing that. It's this garbage.

JESSE WATTERS, CO-HOST: You know Dana has a tribal tattoo, so you're going to have to apologize, Tucker.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: There was that one time I woke up with a tattoo.

DANA PERINO, CO-HOST: The jazz bright.

GUTFELD: What?

PERINO: It's the jazz bright.

GUTFELD: You know, you grew up in Colorado, which I believe has snow. You probably packed a hard snowball. Are you willing to confess it to any snowball fights?

PERINO: You know my grandfather, who was a rancher, he was against snowballs because he had actually seen a boy have his eye put out by a snowball.

GUTFELD: It's always the eye.

PERINO: It was the eye.

GUTFELD: It's always the eye.

PERINO: I do wonder what will happen when they find out that he, you know, put a spitball into a young girl's pigtails in front of him. Then, then, we will know that the nomination is over.

GUTFELD: Are the American public seeing this for what it is?

PERINO: Well, it's depends. Yeah. I don't know. I think that they're seeing a lot of it. What was interesting was yesterday I saw a posting about interaction on social media about this issue. The number one sites for all the interactions. Number one, Fox News. Number two, Breitbart. Number three and four, I think, were Ben Shapiro. And you hit like Fox News again. So, in terms of engagement, people who are talking about this, interacting about this, yes, it is absolutely penetrating, I think, on the right for sure. But I think it's also true on the left. And you'll see it in the fund-raising numbers certainly for Democrats. They are raising a ton of money. I don't necessarily think it helps them in the senate, but it could help them win back the house.

GUTFELD: Jesse, would you like to react to some sound on tape of Donald Trump talking about this?

WATTERS: Sure.

GUTFELD: Why don't we do that then?

WATTERS: Let's do it.

GUTFELD: All right. I wanted to ask first.

WATTERS: OK, you have my permission.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: Well, I say that it's a very scary time for young men in America when you can be guilty of something that you may not be guilty of. This is a very, very -- this is a very difficult time. What's happening here has much more to do than even the appointment of a Supreme Court justice.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: I think he hit the nail on the head, although I'm not worried about anything. I don't think men in this country are that much under assault. But I will say this, he does have a good point that any allegation can bring anybody down if this is the environment we're living in. But let's just get this straight, so someone throws ice at someone at a bar and Democrats want the FBI to investigate.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: And Hillary Clinton's classified emails wind up on Anthony Weiner's laptop two weeks before the election and the Democrats say no, FBI. Don't investigate. The more and more I hear about Brett Kavanaugh, the more and more I kind of like Brett Kavanaugh. Brett Kavanaugh likes beer. The Democrats have come out against beer. Think about that.

GUTFELD: And ice.

WATTERS: And ice. This is probably the dumbest thing they did since they came out against the national anthem last year. This is terrible politics. It sounds like they want to bring back prohibition. And the last time I checked, Ted Kennedy had a few drinks and things didn't go too well. And then, Bill Clinton was credibly accused of rape by Juanita Broaddrick, and remember how NBC treated that? They spiked the Juanita Broderick story, and they just went full on with this woman's claims. And this woman is being run by, as you call him, the creepy porn lawyer, who's riddle in debt and is running for president as a Democrat. None of her alibis check out. She's got a history of lies and lawsuits. And I'm thinking to myself, NBC News spiked the Ronan Farrow story.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: . and they go with this? They have no standards over there.

GUTFELD: No. It's so true. Juan, you can respond to Jesse or you can answer my question, isn't Avenatti the best thing that could happen to Republicans?

JUAN WILLIAMS, CO-HOST: They're certainly making him into that. He's making him the whipping boy. You would think he's Nancy Pelosi by the time they're done.

GUTFELD: Well, has he done anything good for the Democrats?

WILLIAMS: I don't know. I mean, clearly, Avenatti has Stormy Daniels, I don't think that's a great.

GUTFELD: Yes, she said -- ah, where's my que ball hero.

WILLIAMS: No. But let me just say, Jesse's.

WATTERS: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Jesse's affection for Judge Kavanaugh, as a fellow frat boy, I think that's no doubt. So that's what it is because this story, unlike what you guys are talking about, is about the judge's credibility. And if he's in the bar engaging in bar fights and you say throwing ice make the big deal. No, this is a guy who says he was a choir boy. He said nothing like this was going on.

GUTFELD: He never said he was a choir boy.

WILLIAMS: He basically did say he was a choir boy.

PERINO: No, he didn't.

GUTFELD: He likes beer, that's not a choir boy.

WILLIAMS: And the president's comments, Greg.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Oh, these are scarier times, scary times for young men. And then Don Jr. -- Don Jr. is on record saying he's more afraid for his sons than he is for his daughters. Wow. So, in other words, Professor Ford, who steps forward, puts her name out there, comes forward and testifies before congress. Professor Ford, oh, no, your trauma, your difficulty, your lifetime of trauma is to be -- what we're really worried about is the boys. How ridiculous?

GUTFELD: But, Juan, you have sons. Wouldn't you want them to have due process?

WILLIAMS: This is not -- he was not charged with a crime. This is about him going to the Supreme Court.

GUTFELD: Court of public opinion may be worse.

WILLIAMS: And here's the thing, Greg, if you put someone on you say, oh, well, did he lie? Did he dissemble? Oh, so he says.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Specifically, he said he had no knowledge about this New Yorker article. Then it turns out, guess what? He's trying to get people to refute.

PERINO: No, that's not true.

(CROSSTALK)

CARLSON: Can I ask you one question, you say like many say that this is not a legal proceeding, it's a job interview, therefore due process doesn't apply. The rules of basic fairness don't apply. Is that really the standard you want?

(CROSSTALK)

CARLSON: But hold on. Hold on. Due process is a legal term for fairness. If I accuse you of something, I have to show that you did it. That doesn't just apply to court, that applies to how you raise your kid, how you deal with your wife and your coworkers. Do we really suspend that because Democrats wants -- I mean, you're actually comfortable with that statement?

WILLIAMS: It's not about suspending as Democrats wants power. Suspending the idea that somehow this is -- you're going to have the rules of a criminal proceeding.

CARLSON: No, no, it's a very simple rule.

(CROSSTALK)

CARLSON: Hold on. When a U.S. senator says you're accused, prove you're innocent.

WILLIAMS: No, it's not.

CARLSON: They've actually said that out loud. Are you comfortable with that?

WILLIAMS: No, that's not. I mean, you're distorting it.

CARLSON: No, I'm not. I'm quoting it.

WILLIAMS: Let me -- by the way, you're not as attractive as most people who sit in this chair.

(LAUGHTER)

GUTFELD: I find that to be a bit sexist.

WILLIAMS: But I will say this.

GUTFELD: Juan, you've said enough. Dana needs to clarify what you've said. Let Dana.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: No, Dana needs to clarify what you've said.

PERINO: There is something that is unfair about this suggestion that Brett Kavanaugh was trying to coach people through text messages that they would corroborate a story like they knew in the New Yorker. It's not the case. That is not what happened. And having been the spokesperson for Roberts and Alito, let me just tell you like -- for example, you have so many press questions coming at you about things that might have happened. Like, John Roberts, the big scandal was that he was a member of the federalist society. What do I have to do? I've got a call to him -- was John Roberts a member of the federalist society? Like, what happened there? Did he give a speech there? Like, I'm trying to figure it out. So, yes, I have to ask him about it. It's not because you're trying to squash the story and that's unfair.

WILLIAMS: No, it's not.

PERINO: Yes, it is.

WILLIAMS: In fact, you know, the best defense I thought you're going to say it's possible that the reporter from the New Yorker was in touch with his advisors and may be even him, and then he reached out to people. But remember, Dana, he testified that he knew nothing about this until the New Yorker.

WATTERS: No. He testified. He didn't know what the specific allegation was. He had gotten wind that this woman was calling around. You know why she was calling around? Because she didn't know it was Kavanaugh. She was saying to her friends, hey, you know what? Was it Kavanaugh? Not really sure. So he'd gotten wind something was coming down the pipeline so he said to some of his buddies, hey, you know what? Like, I didn't do anything. Let's make sure I didn't do anything. That's what happened.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: We've got to go. I just like the fact that Jesse is doing the old symbol for a telephone.

(LAUGHTER)

GUTFELD: Like, amazing.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: One last thing.

GUTFELD: Oh, my god. You're killing me.

WILLIAMS: . too much for you, Greg. I know. You don't want to hear the other side.

GUTFELD: You're three minutes is over.

WILLIAMS: OK.

GUTFELD: We've got to talk about Tucker's book. All right, President Trump.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: . reports, ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WILLIAMS: President Trump hammering Democrats ahead of the midterms at a rally in Tennessee.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: The Democrat Party has been completely taken over by the so-called resistance. That's all they do. A Democrat takeover of congress will plunge our country into gridlock and chaos and take away all of the wealth that you've earned over the last 20 months.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: The intense partisan battle over confirming Kavanaugh is putting red state Democrats in a very tough spot. Heidi Heitkamp, Joe Donnelly, Joe Manchin facing tough decisions on whether or not to vote yes to confirm Kavanaugh. Heitkamp is now down ten points in a pullout of North Dakota. Voters there saying the Supreme Court is their top issue. The president also looking ahead to 2020, he's taunting some of his potential rivals. Listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: They have moved so far left that Pocahontas is considered a conservative. That's right. Elizabeth Warren. She says she's considering a run for the presidency. Please, please run. How about that group, Biden? He's a real genius. I want to challenge him to a fight behind the barn. Oh, would I love that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Jesse, I want to go to the frat boy on the panel.

WATTERS: Do you have a question for Tucker?

(LAUGHTER)

WILLIAMS: Give him a break.

WATTERS: That's not a slanderous word.

WILLIAMS: I know.

CARLSON: We went to the same college.

WATTERS: Both have not been invited to commencement.

(LAUGHTER)

WILLIAMS: All right. So we have crazy Bernie, Pocahontas, one percent Biden?

WATTERS: One percent Joe, as you recall. I think when he was in the primary in 2008. He -- one percent, one percent. So he's just trying to go dirty early. And I understand that because this is -- remember, Michelle Obama said when they go low, we go high. Trump says when they go low, we go lower. I mean, remember crooked Hillary when the NBC people, her friends, drop the access Hollywood tape, and you know what he did the next day? He brought every single female that had been allegedly a victim of Bill Clinton or a mistress to the debate, lining them up in the big table, it's a very long table, and really got in crooked Hillary's head. And at that debate said, you know what? If I were president, you'd be in jail right now.

And that was one of the most devastating things I've ever seen. And now he's zeroing in on, like he calls her, Pocahontas. That's a real beauty. That nickname is never going to leave. And then, Spartacus, he had a great name for Cory Booker the other day when he said, you know what? I prefer - - who was the original Spartacus?

GUTFELD: Kirk Douglas.

WATTERS: Kirk Douglas. And now he's going after -- and now he's going after all these people, and I think it's smart politics. And the Democrats, they're not doing very well resisting, Juan, because this economy is red-hot. ISIS is ice-cold. We've got pipelines. We've got two Supreme Court justices. They're not doing a very good job.

WILLIAMS: No. And he also, remember, that's when Julian Assange and the WikiLeaks people dump. Remember, Trump was asking the Russians if you have stuff on Hillary. So he knows how to fight.

WATTERS: Yeah, we've found out we're worrying about bimbo eruption from Bill.

WILLIAMS: I've got it. I've got it. Dana Perino, this is an interesting moment because here he is now talking 2020. Everybody else is talking midterms.

PERINO: They're all talking 2020. Now, he was the first president to ever file for reelection on inauguration day of his first term, and Democrats have been running against him from that day, so I think that he's well within his rights to do that. Plus, the Supreme Court was the determining issue for many conservatives that voted in the election. And they're going -- I just have a feeling the media is missing this. These red states, you see Heidi Heitkamp down ten points against her Republican -- she's the Democrat incumbent, against her challenger, ten points. And then, if this turns out that Brett Kavanaugh is confirmed and the senate -- may be the Republicans pick up the cedar too, then the media will spend the next year again traveling around the country asking themselves, how did we miss this? Once again.

WILLIAMS: So, Tucker, it looks to me, like, culture wars is back. The president is talking about your values will be put down. These people don't want -- so it's about, gee, these Democrats, they don't want borders, they are -- they're pro-crime he said yesterday in Tennessee. It seems so hyperbolic.

CARLSON: It's not hyperbolic. Actually, they are arguing against enforcing the borders. They're arguing that once here no one can be deported. They are arguing in a bunch of different states, Massachusetts, California.

WILLIAMS: I must have missed this.

CARLSON: What he means that they're arguing explicitly. Abolishing ICE in Massachusetts right now, there's a campaign to as -- already happening in California, decriminalize assault, resisting arrest, shoplifting, petty theft, I mean, actual crime, decriminalize. I don't think it's overstatement. And by the way, caught in all of these are traditional Democrats like Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren, who are looking on their party -- they don't recognize it. They're terrified. They say the most extreme things because they're trying to, sort of, get where the kids are. They humiliate themselves. And Trump, in his way, like smells this. I'm not sure he fully understands it. None of us do. But he knows that they're terrified because they're being eaten by their own party. That is happening. You know it's happening.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Oh, and you feel something in common with the freedom caucus?

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: OK. Gregory?

GUTFELD: Yes, OK. So Trump has an edge here because as a Democrats and the media are now portraying anger for men and women over how Kavanaugh is being poorly treated. They're calling it male fury. You see that phrase, male fury. So what is happening is they are turning the Democratic Party into the woman party, and the Republican Party has this opportunity of becoming the woman and man party. And I think that's where they've got to go. They've got to say, hey, we're a party for both sexes. We're not just here for the women.

WATTERS: That's your kind of party.

GUTFELD: That's my kind of party. You know it my friend. And also, towards your point, Trump is giving voice to people who aren't present in a lot of this coverage. You know the fact that they're watching the politics of personal destruction makes them very uncomfortable. The people that are worried about their sons, those every day Americans, so they see that.

PERINO: And that's real.

GUTFELD: It is real.

PERINO: People are worried about their sons. It is not a joke.

GUTFELD: It's not a joke. There's a lot of mama bears out there that are going, not without a fight. And also, there is, you know -- well, I'll just stop there, but accusations can go both ways and it's amazing how now the left are the puritans.

WILLIAMS: Yeah, imagine. The Republicans, gee, the party of men. Imagine that.

GUTFELD: Women and men.

WILLIAMS: Yeah, we're going to asked women. You've asked those suburban women.

(CROSSTALK) CARLSON: Asked married women.

WILLIAMS: Hillary Clinton, she's mocking Kavanaugh, attacking Trump and Trump supporters, all of that wide ahead right here on The Five.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WATTERS: Crooked Hillary is back on the political scene mocking Brett Kavanaugh for calling out the Clintons during his senate hearing.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNINDENTIFIED MALE: In his extraordinary presentation in the senate, Brett Kavanaugh said that the, quote, political hit job, end quote, directed at him was being done on behalf of the Clintons, among other people. Your response.

(LAUGHTER)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: There's that laugh. Hillary is also slamming President Trump and his supporters. Is this a deplorables repeat? You decide.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: He has been racist. He's been sexist. He's been Islamophobic. He has been anti-LGBTQ. He has a view of America that is incredibly constricted. And he talks to that America. He talks to them all the time. And it's by no means a majority, as we know. But it is a very hard-core who are responding to him and supporting him for a variety of reasons.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: God, that was boring, Juan.

(LAUGHTER)

WILLIAMS: Yeah, the truth is. Yeah, I know, especially in these Kavanaugh hearings.

WATTERS: What do you think about Hillary? I mean, do you think this is a deplorables comments? I mean, she couldn't stay quiet, could she.

WILLIAMS: Wait a second, she's talking about Trump's behavior, right? And she's talking about Trump's policies. We don't have to like say, oh, this is Jesse's interpretation versus Juan's interpretation. When you hear Trump say things like call a black woman a dog or when he say.

WATTERS: Doesn't he call white people dogs too?

WILLIAMS: I think there's a lot of history and a lot of stereotypes that's invested in these comments that resonate with people. And so, guess what? Is he playing to that base? Is she right, Jesse? Come on. Is she telling the truth?

WATTERS: Hillary? Crooked Hillary?

(CROSSTALK)

CARLSON: It's just so stupid. I mean, I'm not going to make fun of her because I legitimately feel bad for her. No one in her life can tell her to stop. This should be between Hillary and her shrink. But what I'm so struck by is her explanation, like she sincerely believes Trump got elected because America is terrible. Racists voted for him. There are a lot of racists. And the actual truth is he got elected because she and people like her did a really bad job running the country.

It was a message to her and people like her that what you have done, the decisions you have made, have been deeply unwise and hurt America. And she can't recognize it or learn from it. None of them can. That's the frustrating part.

WATTERS: Yes, she's very politically blind, and she doesn't accept any responsibility for that loss at all. And every time she pops up and says something, I believe this re-invigorates the Trump base.

PERINO: Well, we have -- yes, every time she talks, we end up doing a segment about it, because until the Democrats have a new leader, until they go to their painful primary that they'll go through --

WATTERS: I thought it was Avenatti.

PERINO: Well, then as Greg says, it should be a very easy win for President Trump if it's Avenatti.

I also think that this is her leading up to a movement that she is going to continue to push, and that is to abolish the Electoral College.

WATTERS: Oh.

BASH: They continue to say things like "We know that this is not the majority of America. We know this." And they're only talking to those people, those people who live there. And this fight about the Electoral College that is coming in our lifetime in the next 10 to 15 years, is one - - is going to be the most fascinating and -- I don't know. I am really interested in it. And you pick up on it all along the way. They're going to try to do it.

WATTERS: Is that like the losing team in the World Series. They lose and they want to get rid of the designated hitter. Sorry, those were the rules, and you lost by those rules.

GUTFELD: I looked at her attack -- racist, sexist, anti-gay -- and I think she might be projecting. Is Hillary racist? Well, she refused to travel in the same plane as Michelle Obama. That's probably racist.

Sexist. Sexist. Didn't she smear of the -- all of her husband's alleged victims? That was the worse than any man could do. I would say that's sexist.

Anti-gay. I think Trump was for gay marriage well before she decided to be for gay marriage.

Islamophobic. Well, didn't she blame Benghazi on a movie which conflated all Muslims with terrorist activity, because they were just regular Muslims who just happened to get upset?

So if you think about it, Hillary is racist; she's sexist; she's Islamophobic; and she's anti-gay. She's a deplorable person.

WATTERS: All right. We're not even going to let Juan respond to that.

Left-wing anti-Kavanaugh agitators at it again, this time badgering Senator Mitch McConnell. Wait until you see this video. Up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CARLSON: Well, the mass hysteria over the Brett Kavanaugh nomination shows no signs of lowering. We've got some examples for you.

First up, Senator Mitch McConnell tried to walk through the airport in Washington, Reagan National. He couldn't. He was grabbed by activists. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Excuse me. Are you assaulting me? Excuse me. Am I being assaulted right now?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Why are you putting your hands on her? She's walking.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Excuse me. Do you want the Republican Party to be the public -- the party is known for promoting rape and sexual assault?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Senator McConnell, do you always turn your back on women like this?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: Wow.

CARLSON: Next, a professor at Georgetown went completely crazy on Twitter and started calling for murder. She said that white Republican senators deserve, quote, "miserable deaths. Their corpses should be castrated and fed to the swine," end quote. Professor Chris Carroll -- Christine Fair was briefly suspended from Twitter. Georgetown is defending her on the grounds that it's free speech, colleges of course, being bastions of that.

And finally, take a look at this so-called nonpartisan ACLU ad, tying Kavanaugh to Bill Clinton and Bill Cosby.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We've seen this before. Denials from powerful men.

BILL CLINTON, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I did not have sexual relations with that woman.

BILL COSBY, CONVICTED OF SEXUAL ASSAULT: I've never seen anything like this.

JUDGE BRETT KAVANAUGH, SUPREME COURT NOMINEE: I categorically and unequivocally deny the allegation against me by Dr. Ford.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: America is watching, and as we choose a lifetime seat on our highest court, integrity matters. And we cannot have any doubt.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Right, so doubt is the standard. Guilt by association. By the way, the ACLU, didn't they protect due process for 100 years? Not anymore. Trump is president.

Is this a little bit weird to see the ACLU saying you should oppose this guy because he's like these other guys and doubt is the standard that we should use to catch someone?

GUTFELD: Yes. It's sad. I used to like ACLU.

So why did -- why do the left advocate death for law-abiding citizens and engineer these mobs to instill fear? Because without fear or force, their ideas die. This is the only way -- nobody likes their ideas, so you have to scare the crap out of people.

This is what's interesting about -- the best thing about being a leftist, no one on the right will do this to you. Right?

So like, if a pro-Trumper is driving his pick-up truck down the road and he sees Michael Moore's Prius on the side of the road with a flat tire, because you know, they have weight issues. The Trump guy will get out of the car and help him fix that tire and maybe drive him to a McDonald's if it doesn't work out.

The leftist will sit there at your car and go, "You know what? I don't think I want to enable evil, so I'll just leave you there." That's the difference.

CARLSON: Well, and it's worrisome, Dana. I mean, not only are you, of course, a political expert but also a deeply, bone-deep polite person.

GUTFELD: Almost to a fault.

CARLSON: I don't know, to a fault. You're the last one, so I'm grateful that you're here.

PERINO: I agree.

CARLSON: What is your reaction to the current climate in the city where you lived for many years --

PERINO: Yes.

CARLSON: -- where you can't go to a restaurant, you can't walk to the airport without being yelled at? Where's this going?

PERINO: I -- look, I -- I'm deeply concerned. I feel like this is one of those moments when you can look at -- I don't want to be melodramatic, but I do think it's this serious.

If you look back at civilizations and why did they fall? Like, what was the moment that they started to fall? When the citizens turned on each other.

CARLSON: Yes.

PERINO: And I think that we are seeing this over this. Over basically, taking what our country was founded on, the idea of freedom, of liberty and the ability to defend yourself against accusations being absolutely turned on its head.

I think that the ad, the ACLU ad, they've already persuaded those people. Those people are already going to be against Kavanaugh. They're against Trump. They're against Republicans, full stop. I do think that this will galvanize Republicans across the country, even if they weren't, like, fully on board the Trump train. Like this, will not stand for them.

CARLSON: What happens when we have a real crisis, Jesse? We've got a pretty moderate nominee, really, Republican, mainstream Republican nominee to the Supreme Court, and you can't walk to an airport without getting screamed at if you're a Republican senator. What happens if we have something awful happen, because awful things do happen?

WATTERS: He's not mainstream, Tucker. He throws ice, and he likes beer. I mean, this guy needs to be stopped now.

And I also think civilization started going downhill when I joined "The Five." So I would mark that day on the calendar. That's -- that's when that happened.

I think that Democrats don't understand who they're targeting, though. You're not going to sway a Ted Cruz or a McConnell by confronting them in an airport or a restaurant. You're going to sway Flake.

GUTFELD: Yes.

PERINO: Right.

WATTERS: Flake is going to flake. These guys -- these guys have spines. So that's -- that's -- you're not going to do anything with that.

The ACLU thing I can't believe. Bill Clinton must be sitting around and being like, "Hey, guys, I thought we were friends. Like, we're supposed to be on the same side."

And let's remember, the ACLU defends terrorists.

GUTFELD: And Nazis.

WATTERS: Terrorists. And they don't defend Kavanaugh?

CARLSON: No, it's a great point. But isn't the bright line, Juan, violence? We can disagree, but if you're calling -- I'm calling for hurting you, you know, that's a bright line.

Georgetown, deeply overrated, ludicrous university. But still a famous one.

GUTFELD: Overrated.

CARLSON: Why can't they say, "You know, we're not for our own tenured professor calling for killing people." They wouldn't even say that. Why?

JUAN WILLIAMS, CO-HOST: I don't think they have anything to do with what her free speech rights are. That didn't come from the university. It came from us as the American people.

CARLSON: Wait, wait, wait, hold on. Hold on. Could you call for killing any other group? Like how about we kill all Polynesians? People would be like, "What? No." That's ridiculous.

WILLIAMS: Well, let me just say, the big issue here with watching Senator McConnell is that you guys portray this as "Oh, ice cubes. Credibility. Doesn't matter." Guess what? Senator McConnell blocked a legitimate, twice-elected president --

CARLSON: In one sentence, tell me why ice cubes matter?

WILLIAMS: -- from a nominating -- nominating a nominee to the Supreme Court.

CARLSON: No, stop. Tell me the significance of ice cubes. I'm counting down.

WILLIAMS: Because his character and his lying about his drinking --

PERINO: Oh, my gosh.

WILLIAMS: -- indicate that he would lie about other things.

CARLSON: So the ice cubes -- this is like a Sherlock Holmes novel.

WILLIAMS: No, it's not.

CARLSON: "The Ice Cube That Didn't Bark."

WILLIAMS: It's more than that.

CARLSON: It's all in the ice cubes.

WILLIAMS: It's about more than ice cubes. It's about this guy saying --

CARLSON: It's about more than ice cubes.

WILLIAMS: -- "I'm a choir boy. Well, I had a couple beers." But he never says --

CARLSON: You know what? I'm getting that T-shirt: "It's More Than About Ice Cubes."

WILLIAMS: You know what he says, Tucker?

CARLSON: Sometimes an ice cube is not an ice cube.

WILLIAMS: Tucker, he says, "My drinking, it was all legal." And then it turns out guess what? It wasn't legal.

CARLSON: Well, I can't believe that.

WILLIAMS: Not one day in high school was it legal.

CARLSON: That's the new standard.

GUTFELD: He was 15 and he had a beer. Oh, wait.

WILLIAMS: He just lied.

CARLSON: We'll be back in a second. I'm here, obviously, out of love and loyalty to the people on the set but also because my book launched today, and we're going to talk about that next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PERINO: Looks like Juan has some company when it comes to releasing new books. Our good friend Tucker Carlson has a brand-new book. It's out today, taking on the powerful elites in our country. It's called "Ship of Fools: How a Selfish Ruling Class is Bringing America to the Brink of Revolution."

Greg and I have both read the book.

CARLSON: Yes --

PERINO: Because we --

CARLSON: -- good students that you are.

PERINO: It's really very good, and you're a terrific writer. And it was really fun to read a long-form piece of yours again. Like, it was a big treat.

CARLSON: Well, I meant it. I've been brooding about it. I've been brooding about why would the country elect Donald Trump? And the -- it was unexpected, and it was not sort of the normal course of events. It was an anomaly. And no one has paused to say, "Why did this happen?"

And these dumb explanations: "Well, America is racist," or "Putin did it." It's like it's insane.

When something unexpected happens, you pause and you ask yourself why did this happen? Was I complicit in it? Can I learn from it? They haven't. And I'm really worried that the questions that voters wanted answered are being ignored, like why is the middle class dying? Why are we fighting all these wars? Like, what's in it for us? Why are my kids, like, making less than I did?

These are the basic questions in any society, and they're totally being ignored.

WILLIAMS: So you think Republicans are complicit?

CARLSON: Well, of course I do. I don't -- Trump wasn't a product of the Republican Party. He wasn't even a Republican.

PERINO: Right.

CARLSON: Republican voters were totally -- they were angry at their own leaders, who didn't know or care what they thought, so this was a reaction against Democrats but almost as much against the Republican leadership.

They've been saying for 30 years, "Please close -- you know, get control of the borders. We're not against immigration, but please, come on now." Totally ignored. "We're not against free trade but, like, sign a trade deal where you don't get shafted, where the other signatories live up to their end of the bargain." No, totally ignored. Et cetera, et cetera, et cetera, et cetera.

WILLIAMS: So it's the end of the Republican Party, you think? I mean, why are Republicans, then, 90 percent behind Trump?

CARLSON: It's something -- well, I mean, Republicans voted for him.

PERINO: And also, President Trump, a lot of his policies are what Republicans had wanted for a long time, and he's been able to get them done.

CARLSON: But that's the point. Is that the Republicans in Washington, the people running the party, saw it as theirs and theirs alone. They lost any interest in what their voters actually wanted. They weren't listening. And Trump was a way of waking them up. Shaking them by the throat and saying, "Wait a second. Voters actually are what the party is. Representing voters is the whole point of the party."

PERINO: Let's get Greg in, because you've known Tucker for a long time. You've read him for a long time, and you've read the book.

GUTFELD: I think it's interesting for the -- for the viewers who only know Tucker on TV that you were a -- you were an editor for a long time. You came from the print world. You worked at The Weekly Standard when it started. You've written for Esquire, everywhere. You're an accomplished writer.

I'm interested in the fact, how you feel about writing now, now that you're on TV. Has it changed you? Do you --

CARLSON: Well, I mean, I write, you know, every night. I work on the scripts. We have a wonderful writer, Blake Neff, on the show, but I mean, I work on the scripts for hours every night.

My problem was I never get time to think. I mean, I wrote this in hotel rooms and airplanes.

PERINO: Right.

CARLSON: Because there's so much coming at you, and that's part of the problem.

GUTFELD: Yes.

CARLSON: Is everyone is addicted to this. (HOLDS UP CELL PHONE) This is poison. This is crack cocaine. This destroys your life.

GUTFELD: Everybody can see your messages.

CARLSON: I don't care. That's true. You don't get any headspace. You have no perspective.

GUTFELD: Yes.

CARLSON: You know what's happening; you have no idea why. And so I wrote this only at 35,000 feet.

GUTFELD: Just one other point. This book reads incredibly fast. Like I'd say I've probably read it in six hours, and it's because of -- it makes the reader angry.

PERINO: You keep going.

GUTFELD: And so you keep going.

CARLSON: Well, I was angry when I wrote it. And by the way, I'm not pretending to be some sort of, you know, son of a coal miner or something. I've lived my whole life in the world I'm criticizing. I know a lot about it --

GUTFELD: Yes.

CARLSON: -- and how corrupt and stupid it is. And I was mad about it when I wrote this.

WATTERS: Well, I resent you guys bragging about how you've read the book. I've just gotten the copy of the book now for the first time.

CARLSON: With a nice inscription.

WATTERS: OK. Should I read it out loud? "To Jesse, Fellow Ashamed Trinity College Man, An Inspiration." Thank you very much, Tucker.

But I wanted -- I wanted to get into what you were saying about living in D.C. Now, as a kind of a lightning-rod, conservative Fox News personality, living in D.C. where this ship sails around, what is that like for you?

CARLSON: Well, I've always loved it. I mean, D.C. has only one economy, and that's taking money from you by force and passing it among our friends. Everyone is in a good mood. We're the richest metro area. Why wouldn't we be?

GUTFELD: And they hate you.

CARLSON: Well, I don't know. I've always gotten along with my neighbors, 96 percent for Hillary. But it's very sedate within the city. That's changed in the last couple years, because people feel so deeply threatened personally by Trump, because Trump is the guy who might say anything. He might call you out and be like, "Really? Where did you get that tie?"

And you're like, "Oh, man, I stole it. Oh, gosh. Hope no one finds out."

They can't control him. They have other problems with him, some of which are fair; but their basic problem is they think that he might turn on them and say, "Well, why are we in NATO exactly? Why are we still in Afghanistan?" And all of a sudden, it's like being called on when you haven't studied for the test. You're like, "Well, there's a good reason for that. Shut up, racist. Shut up." And that's been their response.

WATTERS: They did that with NAFTA.

CARLSON: Exactly.

WATTERS: Renegotiated it.

PERINO: I do like that in your acknowledgments that you acknowledged your dogs.

CARLSON: I love my dogs. Meg and Dave.

PERINO: There was very good. But it's a great book.

CARLSON: Thank you.

PERINO: Congratulations.

CARLSON: I appreciate that.

PERINO: "One More Thing" up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: "It's time for "One More Thing" -- Juan.

WILLIAMS: Last night was book party night for me here in the Big Apple. Yes, my college friend, Joe Quinlan and his wife, Mary Lou, threw the party in their Manhattan apartment. The crowd included my college friends, even some professors from Haverford College in Pennsylvania, Jesse. And there was also a great turnout from the producers of this show, "The Five."

GUTFELD: Because they were invited.

WATTERS: Yes. And here I am with the publisher, Peter Osnos. That's Carrie Kennedy in the middle, the daughter of Robert F. Kennedy.

And here I am signing a book. I signed a whole bunch last night.

Of course, I did a little bit of talking, answering questions about President Trump and that difficult, tricky subject, race.

So thank you to everyone. It was a great party. I can't believe it. The book's out. Please pick up a copy.

GUTFELD: Wish we could have gone, but I guess we were left off the invite list.

WILLIAMS: Yes, you would be.

GUTFELD: Dana, you weren't invited either.

PERINO: Well, I was invited a little bit late.

GUTFELD: Yes, like an hour before.

PERINO: Like ten, and I just tried to be very polite. Very polite.

So my "One More Thing," I have two "One More Things."

GUTFELD: What?

PERINO: Believe it or not, it's the one-year anniversary of "The Daily Briefing" show, which I think is Jesse's favorite show.

WATTERS: No way. Congratulations.

PERINO: Because every day at 2 p.m., he gets all of his information there.

WATTERS: It's true.

PERINO: And it's really a great show. Anyway, so thanks for that.

And then my "One More Thing" also is about a book, and I'm very proud of my friend. Her name is Patty Callahan. She wrote a book called "Becoming Mrs. Lewis." I love historical fiction, and I think Patty really outdid herself. This about is the story of an American woman who became the wife of C.S. Lewis. Over a series of many years, she -- they wrote letters. It was a wonderful romance. Takes place in America and in England, and I highly recommend it.

GUTFELD: Nonfiction?

PERINO: No, historical fiction.

GUTFELD: OK, never mind.

WATTERS: I thought you were going to plug Dr. Gorka's book. You know that's coming out, too.

PERINO: He hasn't sent me one.

WATTERS: Oh, really?

GUTFELD: I have it.

WATTERS: I'm going to read that after Tucker's.

GUTFELD: Jesse.

WATTERS: And Ann Coulter's. What's so funny?

GUTFELD: Nothing.

WATTERS: You've seen my bed stand.

GUTFELD: I know. Let's not talk about that.

WATTERS: All right.

GUTFELD: That was one evening.

WATTERS: Let's go to this. A horse gallops into a bar.

PERINO: Yes, this is good.

WATTERS: This is in Paris. This horse just comes galloping in. Look at that! He's just sitting down to have a drink.

WILLIAMS: Oh, my gosh.

WATTERS: And this thing just blazes right through here.

PERINO: Oh, my gosh.

WATTERS: I mean, I don't know. Greg, do you have any punch lines here?

GUTFELD: Looks like a Starbucks.

WATTERS: That was pretty good good.

And Hannity canceled me tonight, so I'm not on.

CARLSON: Did he really?

PERINO: Oh, I'm on Tucker's show tonight.

CARLSON: Yes, you are.

PERINO: But I have the best point to make, the best. You don't want to miss it.

GUTFELD: And all from the best point journal.

All right, quickly. Quickly.

CARLSON: My wife always says, "No one wants to see pictures of your dogs." But I thought if there's one show that I can do that, it's this one. Thank you, Jasper.

PERINO: That's true.

CARLSON: I've had a lot of dogs. This is the best dog I've ever had. Her name is Meg. She's a springer spaniel. That's 11 years ago. She helped me write this book. That dog is smarter than any animal I've ever had, more faithful, but pure inspiration in this way. Always happy. Why? Because she keeps it simple. All she cares about his squirrels. That's it.

She wakes up in the morning -- there she is right there -- she has one goal: squirrel. And it turns out, if you keep it that narrow, you can achieve your goals. You can live your dreams, and she does.

WILLIAMS: Cool.

GUTFELD: All right. So I'll start chasing squirrels.

All right. Let's do this.

GRAPHIC: Greg's Spin Class

GUTFELD: If you still have it. "Greg's Spin Class." You know I love my spin class. But not as much as this little fellow. Check him out. He loves to spin to music.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(DOG SPINNING AROUND)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Hear the music?

PERINO: Oh, dear. That's not good.

GUTFELD: This is not good?

PERINO: No, Greg --

GUTFELD: There is no music. Why, what's wrong with it?

PERINO: Do you know what he's doing?

GUTFELD: No.

CARLSON: He's wrecking the carpet.

GUTFELD: I argued with the producers that that might have been problematic, and he says, "No, he's just scratching his butt."

CARLSON: yes.

WILLIAMS: Wait a second. Why was your book up there next to this dog doing that?

GUTFELD: I don't know. Somebody -- somebody upstairs is, like, wondering --

PERINO: Oh, my God.

WILLIAMS: What's going on here?

GUTFELD: -- (UNINTELLIGIBLE) or something.

All right. Well, that was interesting.

Set your DVRs. Never miss an episode of "The Five." "Special Report" is up next. I'd like to apologize for that video. John, not a way to lead into hard news.

JOHN ROBERTS, FOX NEWS: Not sure how we're going to top that, but thanks, Greg.

Content and Programming Copyright 2018 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2018 CQ-Roll Call, Inc. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of CQ-Roll Call. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.