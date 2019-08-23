The left lashes out over Sean Spicer joining the cast of 'Dancing with the Stars'

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," August 22, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: All right, Tucker. Thank you.

We have a lot of ground to cover tonight, buckle up.

Vermont socialist Bernie Sanders just rolled out a laughable $16.3 trillion, with a T, dollar plan to end all carbon pollution. But we've got to keep in mind, our total federal budget is around $4 trillion. Well, we're going to come up and give you some of the numbers and do the math and put logic behind it.

Also, tonight, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the leader of the, quote, "squad," she has called the Electoral College racist all while ignoring the virulent anti-Semites in her own squad. We're going to have a lot on that coming up.

First, we begin tonight, a shocking new development surrounding, yes, Hillary Clinton. "The Hill's" John Sullivan just reporting the case surrounding her illicit server might not be settled.

Now, remember, in 2016, James Comey and his FBI, they failed to grant investigators access, we learned tonight, to highly classified information that we now know was critical to you there case. They had it, he failed to give it to them. In other words, agents were tasked with investigating Hillary Clinton but they weren't allowed to see key pieces of damning evidence, it appears tonight that the rigged investigation was far more rigged than we ever knew.

Now, what that means is the so-called criminal probe into Clinton was a con job. It's now more obvious the investigation was rigged from the beginning under Comey, McCabe, Page, Strzok, Obama's A.G., Loretta Lynch, they were never going to bring any charges against Hillary Clinton, never. She absolutely got a get-out-of-jail-free card.

And if you don't believe me, well, if you ever have your email subpoenaed, you go right ahead. You delete them, you acid wash your hard drive and you destroy your phones with a hammer and remove the SIM cards -- good luck with that.

Well, maybe try lying to a judge one day on a spectacular level using Russian lies. Well, maybe try spying on innocent people one day, try that. And good luck to you.

Because if the people who did all of this are not held accountable, we might as well just shred the United States Constitution because this will be the banana republic states of America. And that's not going to be good to. One system of justice for the powerful, connected, and one for the rest of us.

Now, it appears tonight the level of commitment to protect Hillary Clinton and take down Donald Trump was real. At the center of all this, were these people in power in the Washington swamp. They called it Operation Crossfire Hurricane against Donald Trump, immediately after sweeping the Clinton matter under the rug and we will give you the details, after rigging her investigation, details coming -- well, Comey's FBI embarked on intensive witch hunt, it's all true against Donald Trump.

They spied on his campaign, with multiple undercover operations. They tapped into his staff communications via fraudulent FISA warrant, Russian lies, and they outsourced and coordinated spying to our allies, their intelligence agencies, all to circumvent U.S. laws, all in an effort to dig up any dirt possible on Donald Trump and helped elect the candidate that they just saved from indictment, they just used his Russian lies to try to remove a duly elected president after he won, in spite of their efforts, that's their insurance policy.

Now, tonight, the question is not whether or not any of this is true. It's all true. We have real evidence to back all of this up. The question is tonight whether or not we will have equal justice and equal application of our nation's laws or will the powerful, the most powerful, the lawbreakers get a pass just like Hillary Clinton was given a pass. Will she still continue to get that pass?

If this great republic were to survive as a great republic we are, this type of politically motivated, two-tiered justice system, it can't stand. It must never happen again. The only way you're going to prevent it is to hold those people accountable. And I cannot in full confidence tell you tonight that everybody who deserves to be held accountable will be held accountable.

But I can tell you with 1,000 percent confidence, all of this abuse of power and corruption did a occur, and it's all the evidence anyone would need to see it. And sadly, tonight, I must report that the new FBI director, for some inexplicable reason, Christopher Wray is now stonewalling the investigation into the investigators every step of the way.

That is not a good sign for cleaning up what I have said, I have an FBI pin right here and the American flag, is the premier law enforcement agency in the world.

Here with more on this breaking news report, investigative reporter and executive vice president of "The Hill", John Solomon.

So, I'm reading your piece, we had critical, crucial, key information and you didn't even point to where we can find it.

JOHN SOLOMON, THE HILL EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT: Yes.

HANNITY: And Comey did not allow his investigators access to it, why?

SOLOMON: It's an unclear answer, whether it was a blunder or an intentional effort to bury evidence. We don't know the answer to that. And what's disturbing about the fact that we don't know the answer is that the Inspector General Michael Horowitz identified this failure in the Clinton email case a year ago, a year ago. We had to attorney generals since then, Jeff Sessions and now, Bill Barr. We had Chris Wray in charge all that time.

And despite numerous letters from Senators Grassley and Johnson, the Justice Department has yet to respond to let us know even after the fact, they went to look at this evidence that the FBI agents themselves said was important for them to see before they finish the Clinton email case.

HANNITY: Let me ask you, the attorney general was asked by Senator Grassley and you point this out in your confirmation hearing whether or not he would give a written report.

SOLOMON: Yes.

HANNITY: So, where does that stand at this hour?

SOLOMON: Yes, that was eight months ago. Yes, there's been no response, crickets to the Senate. And again, the American public are left in the dark and it creates that perception as you rightfully mentioned --

HANNITY: OK.

SOLOMON: -- Sean, the dual system of system.

HANNITY: Explain the nature of this evidence that they have right at their fingertips. They didn't allow investigators to see.

SOLOMON: Yes. We can only get a little glimpse of it from the descriptions in these letters and correspondence that I was able to look at. But it appears to be highly classified information, possibly some of copies of Hillary Clinton's emails, or people who looked at them, or other evidence of communication around Mrs. Clinton's email server, it is highly, highly classified. So classified that some members of Congress even though they have high levels of classification couldn't see it, only special people could go in to a specialized SCIF.

So, whatever this is, it's sensitive information that the FBI should have sought three years ago.

HANNITY: All right. That has to be gotten to the bottom of, John. That's pretty serious.

SOLOMON: Yes, it's extraordinary.

HANNITY: Lindsey Graham said that the I.G. report on FISA abuse will be chilling and he said Horowitz will come to his committee to testify, get all the time he needs to tell the country, exactly what happened. It will be in public, they will do as much as possible in the open. Now the question is, OK, if, in fact, based on your reporting that they were all warned the dossier was dirty, it was Russian lies, then later we find out the FBI mapped out 90 to 100 percent was false --

SOLOMON: Right.

HANNITY: -- but it was the bulk of information to spy on the president, his transition team, and then a presidential candidate, the question is, if I lied to a judge, if I had a premeditated fraud before a judge and I was warned it was a fraud ahead of time multiple times, would I be going to jail?

SOLOMON: You absolutely would. The question remains, will those involved in this case face the same form of justice? What I can report tonight is that the I.G. has to do his work --

HANNITY: Do you agree with me, I'd go to jail, right? Sean Hannity would go to jail.

SOLOMON: Yes, I would too and I would expect to.

Listen, if I did those things, those are criminal in nature. So, what I can report tonight, Sean, is that I.G. has completed his work on the FISA abuse report. It's expected to be transmitted as early as next week to Attorney General William Barr and that will begin a process of declassification.

And I think we are still on track for that timeline, I've been saying on your show, mid-September to early October seems the most likely release point. It's going to be a tough report.

HANNITY: John Solomon, investigative reporter. Thank you.

Now, for years, Judicial Watch, they have used the Freedom of Information Act suits to chip away at the Clinton server scandal and get closer and closer to the truth. Today, they made some real progress.

Here with more from our Washington bureau, our own Catherine Herridge -- Catherine.

CATHERINE HERRIDGE, CORRESPONDENT: Thank you, Sean.

This afternoon, after five years of litigation, the federal judge here in Washington gave Judicial Watch virtually everything they asked for, and according to this court order, that means additional discovery and witnesses. Based on new information, two key witnesses could be under oath again, the judge gave attorneys for Hillary Clinton and her longtime aide Cheryl Mills 30 days to oppose the depositions, and with the former secretary of state's unsecured personnel server for government business, and the mishandling of classified information.

According to Judicial Watch, D.C. District Court Judge Royce Lamberth said early discovery in the case only raised more questions about Clinton's personal email set up, efforts to circumvent Freedom of Information Act laws and the judge wants more information about a Gmail account set up to archive the Clinton emails. The judge was aware of Senator Grassley's efforts to learn more about the email account.

And this is significant. That address mirrors the name of a Chinese company. The judge told Judicial Watch to, quote, shake the tree on this issue. Judicial Watch also reports lawyers for the Justice and State Departments oppose their request for more records, Sean.

HANNITY: Catherine Herridge reporting in Washington tonight. Thank you.

Now, we'll get back to my opening monologue is just a minute but we have other brand-new developments in the Epstein suicide.

Joining us with more on that, our West Coast news man, he's out there live in Los Angeles, Trace Gallagher.

Trace, what do you got?

TRACE GALLAGHER, CORRESPONDENT: Sean, the Metropolitan Correctional Center is known for being understaffed and the way Jeffrey Epstein investigations are going, soon, the inmates might be running this place. A number of sources now say there are between 15 and 20 MCC correctional officers who have gotten grand jury subpoenas just in the past week. This all relates to the highly unusual suicide of Jeffrey Epstein who at the time was the most famous jail inmates in the country.

Attorney General Bill Barr has complained a few times about the, quote, serious irregularities at MCC, but the A.G. then went even further. Listen.

WILLIAM BARR, ATTORNEY GENERAL: Unfortunately, there have been some delays because a number of witnesses were not cooperative.

GALLAGHER: The new subpoenas are part of three separate investigations into Epstein's death. Already, the acting director of the Bureau of Prisons has been reassigned, so has the MCC warden and the two guards who reportedly fell asleep while watching Epstein have been placed on leave. Worry not, we are told teachers, cooks, nurses, and other staff members have stepped in when necessary to fill guard positions -- Sean.

HANNITY: Trace Gallagher in our West Coast newsroom -- thank you.

Now, we do have more on Epstein coming up later in the program, including a new revelation about the creepiest painting found in this guy's New Mexico's ranch, and I mean creepy. We'll get to that.

But now, we turn our attention to the Democratic Party, of course, their allies in the media mob, nothing but an extension of the press office of the DNC. Now, remember, first, it was Russia, Russia, then Stormy, Stormy, then it was impeach, impeach, S-hole, S-hole, Russia, Russia, Russia, racist, racist.

All right. So, while the hysteria shifted, the goal remain unchanged. Smear, slander, besmirch, destroy, bludgeon the Trump presidency.

Unfortunately for them, all the previous narratives ended in failure. So, now, they are trying something new and telling us what they are doing led by "The New York Times".

After first dedicating their entire newsroom as they say to the Russian lie, conspiracy and hoax, well, now, "The New York Times" is shifting their efforts to paint Trump and everyone in his orbit, every Republican, every conservative is a racist. Of course, this is not a revolutionary concept. I've been telling you and I have chronicled on this program for years, every two or four years, the left in this country will accuse Republicans, conservatives of being racist, sexist, misogynistic, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic, they want to kill children, they want dirty air and water, and then they want grandma and grandpa to eat dog food or cat food and then throw them over a cliff.

As we speak, Democrats around the country, they are already breathlessly accusing Trump of bigotry, racism, even anti-Semitism -- the biggest ally in history for Israel is Donald J. Trump.

Now, these phony charges are coming from the same Democratic Party that is the home to two of the most virulent anti-Semites to ever hold public office. That would be Congresswoman Tlaib and Congresswoman Omar who are obsessed with hating Israel. They both supported the anti-Semitic BDS movement, a boycott of Israel. They compared a boycott of Israel to a boycott of Nazi Germany.

They both need an education about the horrors of what happened in the Holocaust and what happened in those concentration camps. They shared this anti-Semitic content on social media including that cartoon from a Holocaust denier, came in second in an Iranian Holocaust denying contest. Believe it or not, it existed.

They were also both blocked on entering Israel on a trip planned by what was a radical Islamic group that praised suicide bombers. And Congresswoman Omar claimed lawmakers were controlled by, quote, Jewish money. All about the Benjamins, baby.

She also tweeted, quote: Israel has hypnotized the world. May Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel. Comparing Israel to Nazi Germany? Wow.

And Congresswoman Tlaib actually wrote for the biggest anti-Semite in the country's newspaper, Louis Farrakhan's anti-Semitic, racist newspaper. And to top it all off, they are good friends with the vile activist, Linda Sarsour. Remember, she's the one that supports Sharia law and blamed her bad reputation on the Jewish media.

So, tonight, a simple question. To all the Democrats, all of you in the media mob accusing Trump of anti-Semitism, you know, the guy who recognized the sovereignty of the Golan Heights after so many other presidents promised to move the embassy to Jerusalem -- that Donald Trump. Your accusing him of anti-Semitism, where's your widespread condemnation of these two congresswoman?

Oh, that's right. The left's accusations against Trump -- well, it matters if he does it. On the other side, that selective, fake, phony outrage, like Hillary Clinton. If she aligns herself with Russian lies to impact an election, that's fine. She obstructs justice, that's fine.

It's like oh, bludgeon Kavanaugh to hurt Trump, but don't even talk about the lieutenant governor of the commonwealth of Virginia. It's a shameful display of hypocrisy and a double standard.

Now, just today, an editor for "The New York Times", he was forced to apologize for a tweet he had sent out in the past that were anti-Semitic and racist. And in April, "The Times" was forced to apologize for publishing a horrible anti-Semitic cartoon picturing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as Trump's seeing-eye dog. Do as I say, not as I do, pretty common on the left.

For example, we just learned that many 2020 Democrats who called for a boycott of Uber and Lyft, they spent hundreds of dollars on these very car services even on the day they propose the boycott. Wow.

Now, today, by the way, the most insane development in the 2020 race, well, that came from Bernie Sanders. The angry socialist himself, just a few hours ago he unveiled his version of the Green New Deal and the contents are pretty much what you would expect from a 77-year-old angry socialist who had his honeymoon in the Soviet Union.

No more oil and gas by 2030. The lifeblood of our economy gone. Magic planes that don't emit carbon. And, by the way, an end to all unemployment, guaranteed jobs, OK? And the wish list goes on and on.

So does the bill, how does that get paid for? OK, brace yourselves, its $16.3 trillion with a T, dollars. The entire federal budget is $4 trillion.

But get this, Sanders claims the plan is going to pay for itself through taxes on oil and gas companies, reduced military spending and a vague promise of making corporations pay their fair share.

Can I just put this in context? Because in 2018, American oil companies made a profit of $28 billion a year, a lot of money but the entire budget for the U.S. military is less than $1 trillion. If you do some basic, simple math, you will find out that Bernie is about, oh, $14 trillion short of his goal.

And guess who's going to pick up the bill? He says, oh, he's going to tax the oil and gas companies, corporations don't pay taxes, they pass it on to us, we, the American people.

And if Bernie Sanders becomes your president, well, your income will virtually disappear and so will the American economy, it will die into a depression, probably immediately if we get rid of oil and gas.

And if Elizabeth Warren gets her way, well, the money you saved up in the bank, that's also going to be subject to a government confiscation tax, they called it the wealth tax. They have already taxed you, and if you're stupid enough to save any money or lucky enough, they want another bite out of the apple called the wealth tax. Then when you die, they're going to take more, 40 percent of whatever is left.

Let's not forget about comrade de Blasio, the mayor of New York, while homeless Americans lined the streets all over this country, de Blasio is now dedicating public resources to make sure illegal immigrants can access public housing in his city. This all comes as creepy, crazy, sleepy Joe Biden barely can draw a crowd on the campaign trail, even "The New York Times" took notice of his lack of enthusiasm on the ground.

And so far, without a doubt, the big winner in the Democratic primary I would say tonight is President Donald Trump.

Here with the reaction, Fox News contributor Sara Carter, Charlie Hurt, author of the upcoming book, "Still Winning".

Sara, let's start with John's report, pretty and my concern which is -- it's all true. We have all the evidence. We've been bringing it out. We hear Lindsey Graham's comments.

Are they going to enforce the laws of this country equally? Are they going to apply them equally? Is there going to be equal justice under the law in this country?

CARTER: Well, think about this, Sean -- had Hillary Clinton won the election, we probably would never know any of this ever happened. That's how frightening this is.

So, this was very certainly, based on the evidence that's been exposed over the last two and a half years, we have seen actually a two-tier justice system. I think it was quite shocking not just for me but for other people investigating this, congressional members. So I certainly hope so, I truly believe that Attorney General William Barr will do the right thing, that he and John Durham are conducting a thorough investigation.

But just look at John's story, what was exposed there and what happened? They did nothing. So, they basically are burying this. We know Christopher Wray is fighting Judicial Watch and everything else, tooth and nail, not to give up any information.

All that we can hope is the Department of Justice does its job, that it cleans house, that it exposes those documents that are supposed to be made public to the American people and that we know the truth once and for all, because we really cannot afford, just like you said, to have a two-tier justice system because the most important department in this country is the Department of Justice and that's what we count on. That is the final, final say. Otherwise, nothing will happen.

HANNITY: All right. Let's get to the politics side of this. And all right, $16 trillion, we are going to eliminate oil and gas, everything is free, everything is guaranteed.

Now, every Democratic hopeful has expressed some sort of support for the Green Deal, and illegal immigrants, and no walls, and open borders, and free health care, et cetera, et cetera. On policy, because -- assuming creepy, crazy, lazy, sleepy Uncle Joe is going to make it, Charlie, on the issues -- can they win on those issues?

CHARLIE HURT, CONTRIBUTOR: Oh, my gosh. I mean, the real problem for them is -- I mean, this is devastating and a general election when all of these issues like you mentioned -- free health care for illegals, open borders, this crazy Green New Deal nonsense, the elimination of all cows and all these absurd stuff -- it's terrible in a general election, but actually I would argue, Sean, that it's terrible in the Democratic primary. They can't even line up regular Democratic voters who would get behind this stuff.

And I talk to voters all the time, Democrats who don't like Donald Trump and can give you an intelligent argument for why they don't like Donald Trump, and they are getting misrepresented by the leaders of their own party with all of this absurd nonsense, and all the stuff about the Russia hoax thing, calling Donald Trump a racist, these people -- they don't like Donald Trump, they don't like him for very specific reasons. But when they hear Democratic leaders talk about this stuff, they scratch their head and wonder what in the heck are these people talking about?

And so, I think it's -- I think they are doing themselves a tremendous amount of damage obviously, you know, for the general election, but also in the primary.

HANNITY: Let me go to Sara on this issue. So, you have "The New York Times" editor, a guy with a name of Dean Baquet: We built our newsroom to cover one story, meaning the Russian hoax conspiracy and lying they did for two and a half years. Now we have to regroup because things got trickier. Trickier, meaning their lies didn't come to fruition.

Now we have to shift our resources and emphasis and take on a different story, and the story they picked as racism. Now, they have their own anti- Semitism problem, but the Democrats are quiet on the squad and the two anti-Semites there. How do they get away with that?

CARTER: They don't. Sean, this is all coming out publicly, they are filled with hypocrisy. They need to take a look in the mirror and fix the problem of anti-Semitism within "The New York Times" before they try to cast the stone at President Trump. It's not going to happen and it's not going to work.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Last question, who's the nominee for the Democrats? Quick, Charlie?

HURT: It's either going to be Biden or whoever replaces him in that lane.

HANNITY: Warren.

Sara, who do you think?

CARTER: You know what? I think it's going to be Biden too, even though nobody is excited about him, I just think he's the most centrist.

HANNITY: I have a “Hannity” monologue on Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez and her comments on the Electoral College, next.

HANNITY: All right. Just clock work, the new extreme Democrats are labeling anything they disagree with, of course, with the help of "The New York Times", as being racist, anti-Semitic.

Look, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who again is taking aim at abolishing the Electoral College claiming it's all a racist scam. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ, D-N.Y.: All right, everyone. It's been a minute, we are coming to you live from the Electoral College. Many votes here as you can see, a very efficient way to leadership of the country. I can't think of any other way, can you?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: All right. So, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claiming it's racist. Now, I got to tell you something, we can go back a little bit, guys. Thank you. On the other way. You know -- because I wrote this out perfectly.

Now, if we don't have and that sparked a major reaction from lawmakers like, for example, Joni Ernst who tweeted, quote: Eliminating the Electoral College would silence our voices here in Iowa, and many other states across the country. Just more evidence on how out-of-touch the Democrats have become.

Now, here is the “Hannity” history lesson I wanted. The entire point of the Electoral College is to give every American in every state of voice to ensure fairness in the political process.

Let me break it down even further because Joni Ernst is right. You can't have New York, New Jersey, Illinois, and California, as a matter of fact, the highest taxed states with the most violence, the most anti-Second Amendment, oh, and the most poverty because of their liberal policies -- 13.5 percent estate tax in California, they don't get to pick the president for the rest of the country.

Now, by the way, it has nothing to do with race. It's about a fair representation for all regardless of whether they live in a big city or, yes, that red state called America -- the rest of America, Flyover Country. The Electoral College is about fundamental fairness for those states.

I don't think a lot of those states would stay in the United States of America if that was the case, if New York and California were picking the president every time. It's about making sure candidates are forced to consider the needs and interests of every voter in every state all across the country, not just in big city liberal, elite enclaves.

Now, the founders understood this. They understood how important the Electoral College was to preserve our system of federalism. And of course, reckless rhetoric is nothing new for the new extreme radical Democrats, like a lot of the Squad have been comparing, oh, making these comparisons to Nazi Germany, like the detention centers. That's not Nazi Germany.

Then those in the Squad need to stop comparing everything they disagree with with Nazi Germany. That means Israel is not Nazi Germany. That means the detention centers that have soccer fields, recreational facilities, telephones, TVs, beds, blankets, pillows, baby formula, baby diapers and everything else in between, that's not Auschwitz. Stop minimizing one of the mass - biggest mass murders we've ever had in history. The terror, the misery, the human suffering and murder on a mass scale. Don't compare things that aren't on that scale to that.

Now, if the Squad would like, I will pay for their trip. Let them go see Auschwitz. Let them go see what these concentration camps were really like and then maybe they can come back and apologize for making these comparisons. And maybe they can also be held accountable for their own bigotry.

Squad members spreading anti-Semitic tropes, constantly attacking the State of Israel, and isn't it kind of ironic that the party that claims to reject hate is almost entirely silent when it comes to criticizing their own anti- Semitic colleagues? It's because the radicals now rule the party. Pelosi, Speaker in name only. There's no more room for moderates in this new Democratic extreme socialist party. By the way, you have a front row seat to see all of it.

Here with reaction, former Secret Service agent, Fox News Contributor, Dan Bongino, along with Salem Radio host, Dr. Sebastian Gorka.

It used to be, Dan, that if you made a Nazi comparison and minimized the horror of Nazi Germany, then you are held accountable for that. They are not being held accountable nor can the Democrats in Congress call out their own anti-Semitic colleagues.

DAN BONGINO, CONTRIBUTOR: Well, that's because liberals in the media newsrooms are terrified of them and so are the Democrats up on the hill.

Sean, that was interesting what you did there, putting together some of the AOC stuff, because she won a seat in Congress. I ran for Congress. I lost. It's very difficult to win. And I've said from the beginning, congratulations. I'm sure she worked hard to do it.

But having said that, it's now her responsibility as a powerful member of the United States House of Representatives to actually know stuff. And she just doesn't know anything. She demonstrates consistently profound ignorance that she's just eager to not be corrected about.

You mentioned her ridiculous, offensive, grotesque comparisons to the holocaust, but also that line about the Electoral College, what an elitist snob! So let me get this straight. If it's not a densely packed area of Jackson Heights where she's a Congresswoman, that those people are irrelevant, we have a system of the Electoral College because there are regional interests in this country.

Do you want New Yorkers? I'm from New York, I love New York, I was born there. But do you want them voting on citrus--

(CROSSTALK)

BONGINO: --policy for Floridians? What about dairy farmer policy in Wisconsin? The answer is, hell, no, you don't.

HANNITY: Why are people--

BONGINO: But AOC doesn't understand that because she doesn't want to understand that.

HANNITY: Dr. Gorka, why are people leaving New York, New Jersey, California and Illinois in droves? And why are they going to Florida, Texas, Tennessee and the Carolinas? Could it be because those liberal policies ruin those states and people are fed up with it? By the way, if you're going to move to any of these states, don't bring your stupid ideas with you, or don't go, just stay where you are.

BONGINO: Amen.

HANNITY: Yes.

(LAUGHTER)

SEBASTIAN GORKA, HOST, AMERICA FIRST, SALEM RADIO: Look, leaving those states to go to those areas that the founding fathers deliberately protected with the Electoral College, they don't want the Electoral College because they want New York, Los Angeles and Boston to pick the administration for the rest of human history.

Let's be very clear. This is - you can laugh at the stupidity of AOC who is surprised that vegetables grow in dirt or who's never seen a trash disposal in her life before, but this is really very, very serious. Six million Jews were killed in the holocaust. And when you call the facilities that we provide for the feeding and the care of people who come here illegally concentration camps, you are stepping on the memory, you are soiling the memory of every single child, every single woman, every single man that was killed by the Third Reich.

They've so over-used the word Nazi that they've emptied it of meaning. And at the end of the day, there's only one thing that we need to know about the President. He is the most philosemitic President we've had since 1948, the most pro-Israeli, pro-Jewish President we've had, and these people are insulting the holocaust.

HANNITY: All right, guys. Thank you, both. A lot more coming up. Sean Spicer set to compete on the new season of "Dancing with the Stars." The left, members of the media mob are brutally ridiculing it. I didn't know Geraldo Rivera once did this. I think we've got the video next. And Jeff Lord, straight ahead.

HANNITY: All right. The media mob has been delivering what is a brutal, downright nasty coverage of Sean Spicer. Why? Because he announced he's going to be a contestant on the ever-so-important show and the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars." They're upset about this. Watch.

HANNITY: Can somebody tell Humpty Dumpty over there at fake news CNN, Zucker's stenographer, professional Fox hater, there's not an hour of their 24-hour-day that gets a million viewers. We don't care what you think. And Sean Spicer is more well-known than you are. By the way, a lot more well- known. Even the show's host is now trashing Spicer being on the show, writing on Twitter that he disagreed with the divisive casting. Everyone is so upset about everything these days.

Spicer, responding to the outrage, trying to lower the temperature, saying he hopes for a "politics-free zone." I just think he is nuts for doing it. I wouldn't do it. But only the latest example of what is selective, anti- Trump outrage from the media mob, do they really give a rip? No. They want to bludgeon Trump, as usual.

Here with reaction, conservative columnist, Jeff Lord; Fox News Correspondent-at-Large, Geraldo Rivera. Now, Geraldo, little bit of trivia here. We have Geraldo, the fighter, on the Geraldo show. We have Geraldo in the Linsky coverage. We have Geraldo, the best coverage ever on Willowbrook, really transformed how we treat people that deserve our help. And you did a great job.

GERALDO RIVERA, CORRESPONDENT-AT-LARGE: Get to the punch line. Get to the punch line.

(LAUGHTER)

HANNITY: But then there's this Geraldo on "Dancing with the Stars." Sorry, this is too - OK. Here we go.

(LAUGHTER)

HANNITY: I see the face. There is the dancer. OK. Nice face. Alec Baldwin--

RIVERA: And it's just--

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: All right. I want to see the down - all right. Why are they making a big deal about this?

RIVERA: Why are they making a big deal about Sean Spicer or me? They definitely did not make a big deal about me.

HANNITY: No. Spicer.

RIVERA: I was the worst dancer, a 72-year-old one-legged man, the only Puerto Rican in the country who cannot dance. I mean, I was doomed.

HANNITY: Oh, jeez.

RIVERA: But it was a lot of fun. It was a lot of fund. And the thing about Sean Spicer - I mean, tom DeLay was on the show, Rick Perry was on the show. Tom Bergeron is a great guy. The host is a great guy. But I think that he has fallen to now, you know, it's politically incorrect to be welcoming, to be a compromiser, to be a middle-of-the-roader, to be a peacemaker. Everybody has got to be at odds with each other, even in a silly dance show like this, Sean. I think it's pretty sad.

HANNITY: Listen, I give you credit for doing it. I mean, hell would freeze over. And I'm still not going on that show, not that they even asked me.

(LAUGHTER)

HANNITY: But Jeff Lord, I give it - if I'm Sean Spicer, you know what I'd say? I don't need this stupid show. Who cares? They already - did they pay you, Geraldo, for that show?

RIVERA: They pay you something, but it's chump change compared to your expenses. But it was an excuse for my family to get together. We had a lot of fun.

HANNITY: Well, you're - listen, that's what I love about you.

RIVERA: You've got to meet Von Miller, the football player and--

HANNITY: I loved when you did a boxing match too. But Jeff Lord, if I'm Sean Spicer, I'd say, "you know what? Goodbye. And you know what? Let their ratings tank."

JEFF LORD, AUTHOR, SWAMP WARS: Yes. First of all, I know Sean is going to do really well at this because it's a job requirement for White House press secretaries to know how to dance, and he does it very well.

(LAUGHTER)

HANNITY: Yes, exactly.

LORD: But I just think - Sean, the media is going to single-handedly play a role in reelecting the President when they keep this stuff up because people are watching, in some cases. I mean, they are fed up with it. They know it's fake news. They know they've got an agenda. And it comes out in all sorts of silly ways. And this is one of them.

Sean Spicer, who we all know, just wants to go and have a good time with nice people and have fun. That's it.

HANNITY: Listen--

LORD: Having danced with an Obama predecessor--

HANNITY: --it's supposed to be people - that - just well known. You go on there, you have a good time. Probably most people--

LORD: Yes. Right.

HANNITY: --that make a fool of themselves, but they enjoy the process. You get the judges yelling at you. Look, if I'm Sean Spicer, I'm saying, "you know what? No." Because all he's going to do now is bring interest to the show. At this point now, it's going to be "how did Sean Spicer do?" And he had a lot of courage, I thought, when he went on Saturday Night Live. And he - you know what? Making fun of yourself is fun. We all need to lighten up a little bit. I don't believe any of these people are outraged. Do you believe Humpty Dumpty is outraged? I don't believe it. Or the other guy that--

LORD: Yes.

HANNITY: He's a strange guy. He came up to me at your book party (ph). I'm like, who are you? He goes, it's me, Oliver. I'm like, Oliver who? I don't even know the guy.

(LAUGHTER)

HANNITY: Geraldo, should he go or not go?

RIVERA: Yes. You know - well, he should definitely do it. It was a lot of fun. Marla Maples was on my year (ph), and it was just before the election. So I got to renew that relationship. I knew her when she was married to the President, before he was the President. So it was a lot of fun. It was a lot of fun. I think you should do it.

HANNITY: And Jeff, you're going to be next on "Dancing with the Stars."

LORD: Yes.

HANNITY: You - the requirement might be getting fired from either the White House or fake news CNN.

LORD: I want to see a dance-off between Geraldo, Sean Spicer and Tucker Carlson.

(LAUGHTER)

HANNITY: I don't want to see that. I really don't.

(LAUGHTER)

RIVERA: Better party.

HANNITY: We will put them on fantasy island somewhere. All right. Thank you, guys.

(LAUGHTER)

HANNITY: When we come back, the Board of Supervisors - you're not going to believe this story. San Francisco, they have a new term if you are a convicted felon. If it wasn't so insane, it'd be funny. Gregg Jarrett, Emily Compagno respond, next.

HANNITY: I've been pointing out for some time there is a crisis in America's big liberal cities, especially San Francisco. The Board of Supervisors, the sanctuary city - state, the California's city that San Francisco, they've now adopted a new measure to refer to convicted felons, a new way, "justice-involved persons." It's just the beginning of California's questionable crime policies.

For example, our own Gregg Jarrett points out in a brand-new piece on foxnews.com, a new bail algorithm system poses serious public safety risks. Here with reaction is the author of the soon-to-be released sequel to his first number-one best seller, "Witch Hunt: The Story of the Greatest Mass Delusion in American Political History," Gregg Jarrett; Fox News Contributor, Emily Compagno.

All right, Gregg. Let's look at this. Is this now - like, if I say you are a felon, does that mean that I'm going to be breaking the next PC laws--

GREGG JARRETT, LEGAL ANALYST: Yes.

HANNITY: --rule.

JARRETT: Yes.

HANNITY: I'd break all the other rules, so why not break that one?

JARRETT: You will be breaking the rules. Look, this is political correctness run amok. This is liberal Democrats deliberately trying to conceal and disguise convicted felons in the community. That term has a plain meaning that everybody understands, but when you change it to, for example, one of the recommendations is you must call them a returning resident. Now, a potential employer or a landlord is going to think, oh, returning from Hawaii. No, they don't realize it's actually returning from San Quentin having done a dime for manslaughter.

The liberal Democrats in San Francisco have turned my city where I used to live from this beautiful pristine place into now this post-apocalyptic dystopia. Nobody is leaving their heart in San Francisco anymore. It's filled with homeless encampments and infestation of drugs, rampant crime, and filth. It's the equivalent of a garbage dump, and it's a tragedy.

HANNITY: It's a tragedy, but it's systematic in all these big liberal cities. Emily?

EMILY COMPAGNO, ATTORNEY: Absolutely. I agree with both of you. And I think, ultimately, it just hurts those that were incarcerated themselves. So, for example, when you are changing the language of a drug addict to someone who has had - who has used substances in the past, that totally diverts what should be actual moneys and programs to that person. How are we to know the needs associated with it?

And what I find the most reprehensible here is the fact that this is hypocritical and it is just lip service because yet again there are no fundamental changes to the criminal justice system. Have we seen any changes to restitution or the crippling court fees and costs or the degree of quality of food that inmates face in the San Francisco County jails, et cetera, the halfway houses?

I mean, every part of that system is totally broken. And I have enjoyed many sentencings in that city and county where there is absolutely no sense of a fairness or a criminal actual justice. So the fact that it's just changing language--

HANNITY: Let me ask this.

COMPAGNO: --is so ridiculous.

HANNITY: I know that Senator Tillis is talking about a bill that will allow people that are victims of crime in sanctuary cities and states, so people that they release, to be able to sue. Will that pass? Will that be legal, Gregg Jarrett?

JARRETT: Look, the way San Francisco in California is going at large, yes, something like that would. I mean, we're at the point now where I thoroughly expect the Bureau of Prisons to--

HANNITY: Would that be constitutional?

JARRETT: --issue apologies to convicted felons, "gee, I'm sorry, we had to do that. Go ahead and sue us."

HANNITY: Emily, I'd love to see that bill become law. Would that be constitutional?

COMPAGNO: Absolutely. I would love to see that bill pass too, and I would love to see it pass the constitutional muster once it's challenged in federal courts--

HANNITY: All right.

COMPAGNO: --because we will see the citizens take into their own hands--

HANNITY: Oh--

COMPAGNO: --what the city officials are taking out.

HANNITY: --hold the government accountable. I agree. All right. Thank you, both.

All right. When we come back, as creepy as Epstein is, you aren't going to believe the painting he had in his home in New Mexico with a young woman and an animal. Trace Gallagher has that report.

HANNITY: All right. The story around Jeffrey Epstein's life and death continues to get more sick, twisted, bizarre, and creepy by the moment. Fox News Chief Breaking News Correspondent Trace Gallagher in our West Coast news room. OK. I thought the first picture of Clinton was creepy.

TRACE GALLAGHER, CORRESPONDENT: And it was, yes, but it was kind of weird, right? Some of Jeffrey Epstein details are like you said, weird. The big painting of former President Bill Clinton wearing a blue dress, prominently placed in Epstein's Manhattan mansion.

Other details - it's kind of creepy - including new revelations that inside his home in Stanley, New Mexico, Epstein had a massive painting showing a young woman wearing a wedding ring cuddled up alongside a big cat. It's not evidence from investigators raiding Epstein's New Mexico home because that reportedly has not happened yet.

The photo of the woman and the cat was taken by a contractor who worked at Epstein's home back in 2013. And the big cat canvas may pale in comparison to some of Epstein's other art, including a giant mural of a prison yard, framed prosthetic eyeballs, human dolls hanging from chandeliers, human- size chess boards, and scantily clad figurines that appear to be from a tawdry version of "Alice in Wonderland." "The New York Times" says Epstein had planned to use his sprawling New Mexico compound to impregnate scores of females in a quest to see the human race with his DNA. Sean.

HANNITY: Wow. Let not your heart be troubled.

Thanks, Trace.

Laura Ingraham is with us.

