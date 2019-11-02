'The Ingraham Angle' says goodbye to Beto O'Rourke

This is a rush transcript from "Ingraham Angle," November 1, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham. This is "The Ingraham Angle" from Washington tonight. Of course, the President just wrapping up a huge speech in Tupelo, Mississippi his first rally since Dallas and you can tell there were some things he wanted to get off of his chest.

We will have a full recap and analysis with Mercedes Schlapp, Gregg Jarrett, and Tom Bevan in moments. But first, the Democrats want you to know they are not gloating over that impeachment resolution vote.

Yesterday, I just want you all to understand, was a very solemn day. OK America? It was so serious, in fact, that Nancy Pelosi naturally made her first appearance on a late night comedy show.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. NANCY PELOSI, D-CALIF.: This is not for the faint of heart. If you want to go into the arena, you have to be prepared to take a punch. You also have to be prepared to throw a punch for the children.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, what punching now for the children? More like punch-drunk. What children is she actually referring to? I don't know is Trump supporting the destruction of innocent children? No, that would actually be you and your party, San Fran Gran Nan.

And at this point, I take Pelosi and her Democrat lapdogs about as seriously as they take the political announcements of Stephen Colbert whom I haven't watched him in any great length since he left comedy central when he was actually funny.

Look, we have very serious issues facing the country. We had this trade issue with China ongoing, the national debt, immigration, health care costs, prescription drugs, still problems with our schools, given all that, why are Democrats so laser focused on this farce of an impeachment about Ukraine?

For the answer, look no further than then today's unreal, amazing jobs numbers. 128,000 jobs are created in October, almost doubling expectations. The DOW was up 300 points to close just 12 points shy of it all time high. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 and NASDAQ both closed at a fresh all-time high.

By the way, this is all coming despite the dire predictions of the experts. We should just do a whole show called the experts and completely run all of their old comments because they have spent the past few months, really in the past year, predicting, hoping, praying for an economic downturn.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If we are going to have a recession, it's going to be a smorgasbord recession.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's not in panic but it's near panic territory.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We could be seeking reelection during a recession.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The market has nowhere to go but down. A recession is written all over the forehead of this economy.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The economy may not be as such a great talking point anymore.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Wrong, wrong and wrong. By the way, these are the people we are supposed to believe over Trump? These Democrats can't impeach a roaring economy. So they have to impeach our sitting President.

What about this unprecedented step of pushing this charade into an election year? Pelosi isn't flinching telling "Bloomberg" today there is, I should say, a mountain of concerns to be brought up.

A mountain of concerns? Meanwhile our biggest economic rivals themselves are sinking into recession. Germany is already basically there. Italy is expected to have zero economic growth this year and China's economy is taking a nosedive with its GDP growth at its lowest level in decades. While they are all stumbling, our economy under Trump, even with the Mueller thing and now it is impeachment stuff hanging over his head is the envy of the world.

With no counterargument, Democrats are reviving the Mueller road-show and it closed out of town to allow reviews a few months back, as I recall. Same captive characters, same tired plot, slightly different lines.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PELOSI: This administration wants to have a Constitutional crisis because they do not respect the oath of office.

The American people now realize more fully the crimes that were committed against our Constitution.

We are not here to call bluff. We are here to find the truth, to uphold the Constitution of the United States. This is not a game for us. This is deadly serious.

It's about the truth and it's about the Constitution.

(END VIEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Again, you have to expect her to show up in a revolutionary waistcoat because she is sleeping with a copy of the Constitution. Since they are so fond of historical citation suddenly, here's one. Democrats are the only political party in history that is happier the worse the country is and they will do whatever it takes to eviscerate the prosperity created under a President of the opposing party.

That's an odd place to be. The better off you are doing, the worse off they are doing or feeling. While they waste their majority and of our time slandering the President in this collaborative, Trump was out in the heartland tonight talking about what he's accomplished for this country.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Jobs are booming, confidence is soaring, wages are rising, crime is falling, and our nation is stronger than ever before. We have the best economy, the best military we've ever had, the best unemployment and employment numbers we've ever had. It the best President we've ever had.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Joining me now is Mercedes Schlapp, Trump 2020 Campaign Senior Advisor and in Gregg Jarrett, Fox News Legal Analyst and Author of the new book, "Witch Hunt", also here, is Tom Bevan, Cofounder and President "RealClearPolitics".

Mercedes, how big a day, week, was this? It started off with taking out Baghdadi taken him out. Then of course we had the impeachment drama during the week, the resolution, but then you end with these numbers that all of these experts said weren't possible. You have the GM strike you have all of this other uncertainty because of this cloud hanging over the President, how big was it?

MERCEDES SCHLAPP, TRUMP 2020 CAMPAIGN ADVISER: You know it was a monumental week for the President. I mean, he used to talk about the foreign policy success of taking down Baghdadi and then leading towards these economic numbers just alone, African-Americans are seeing record low unemployment for African-Americans also for Hispanics as well. It is - they have done all the revisions for August and September more jobs --

INGRAHAM: -- they wouldn't even talk about September. That was the number that revised upward as well.

SCHLAPP: And so what you're seeing is the middle-class succeeding under President Trump's economy and then what you are seeing is the Democrats are not willing to talk about the economy and focusing on spending trillions of dollars to implement Medicare for all. Like what Senator Warren did today.

So that is the contrast and that is why we are winning when it comes to the economy and it's the success story that the President will continue talking about.

INGRAHAM: And he was taking a bit of a victory lap after this impeachment resolution which all Republicans voted against. Tom, speaking to what Mercedes just mentioned, Elizabeth Warren's release of her Medicare for all plan, the price tag $52 trillion. 2020 Democratic front runners still claim the middle-class won't see tax increases.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN, D-MASS., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Fully paid for by asking the top 1 percent and giant corporations to pay a fair share.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, that's a lie by having employers pay for Medicare for all, they are going to have to get costs and wages and workers will end up indirectly at the very least paying that bill. So Tom, she got hit big time over this today after this $52 trillion this is just like you might well throw off up your hands and say I'm not even serious about running for President but what do Americans going to believe about this?

TOM BEVAN, PRESIDENT, REAL CLEAR POLITICS: Yes, she was taking heat from her colleagues in the Democratic Party because she wouldn't give answers about how she was going to pay for it? I'm not sure she's any better off now that she's put out a plan of how she's going to pay for it?

She talked about cutting defense spending, reforming immigration, all of these things and the price tag is enormous and she's already taking heat again from the centrist Democrats that are running, let alone what Donald Trump would do in a general election if Elizabeth Warren is the nominee.

So it's a problem for her, it's a problem for all Democrats because they - this is where the party is. This is where they want to go and I'm not sure it's where the mainstream of America is; especially when you start talking about how much is going to cost and how much taxes are going to go up across the border.

INGRAHAM: Yes, for all these people Gregg Jarrett, who have been enjoying claiming not to enjoy the impeachment vote, it's a solemn day, we don't take and enjoy it and - course they do. They were gleeful. You see this fight in the Democratic Party. Joe Biden, as Tom mentioned, took a swipe at Elizabeth Warren. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: She's making it up. Nobody thinks its $20 trillion but it's between $30 and $40 trillion. Even Bernie, who talks about the need to raise middle-class taxes, he can't even meet the cost of it. Look, we don't have to go that route.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: I mean, Gregg they say he is weak because he has some slip-ups. He is the only one in that field who has a chance of winning some of these battleground states, in my view, especially in the south.

GREGG JARRETT, LEGAL ANALYST: It was a moment of uncommon clarity by Joe Biden and he's absolutely right. Liz Warren must've flunked third grade math. It is an economic and financial impossibility to achieve what is truly the price tag of $52 trillion.

The worst part of it is she just dismissed the fact, after admitting that 2 million jobs would be lost - that's just part of the cost of the pan. I would like to see her say that to the 2 million people who would receive pink slips if she's President and the millions more who are depending on those wage earners.

She is indifferent to all of this and frankly, I think she's just ignorant of the math. Her only background is a professor of bankruptcy. Well, she will need that because she will bankrupt the nation.

INGRAHAM: Even Nancy Pelosi is saying she is not a fan of Medicare for all today. So they are really pulling each other like - over there and there in the Democratic Party. Gregg, I want you to stay for a moment and a new report just coming out that talk between the whistleblowers lawyers and Adam Schiff staff has ground to a halt.

Whistleblower Attorney Mark Zayed telling "The Washington Examiner," we remain committed to cooperating with any Congressional Oversight Committee's request so long as it properly protects and ensures the anonymity of our clients.

Gregg, is it Schiff who is pushing for the whistleblower not to testify and who says the whistleblower - I don't even necessarily believe it's a whistleblower, deserves anonymity? That's not what the statute says.

JARRETT: That's right, anybody can just look up the statute and it's easy to understand. The whistleblower is not a whistleblower under the law. You have to have two conditions. Intelligence activity and a member of the Intelligence Committee, and Trump isn't and that was a diplomatic conversation, not Intel discussion and so he doesn't qualify for protection under the whistleblower statute but he's being hidden because he would reveal the conversations between himself and Schiff and the staff, which Schiff lied about.

INGRAHAM: Mercedes, the President tonight said this impeachment march is an attack on democracy itself. I think that's the way to frame this. They are trying to take your vote away next year. They are trying to disenfranchise you. Do you agree with that?

SCHLAPP: Yes, I do and they are also trying to create chaos and uncertainty. Just think about the uncertainty by the Democrats pushing this narrative, the specific targeted leaks that have been dominating the media for the past four weeks, to then say wait a second, there's so much chaos and scandal surrounding this President making the American people question, when there is no crime, when the President has been transparent, when Adam Schiff has become this ultimate decision-maker where he decides, authorizes, or declines, which subpoenas they accept. .

INGRAHAM: Who can ask people questions cutting people off.

SCHLAPP: Exactly, it's like the KGB.

INGRAHAM: Yes. Now Tom Bevan, this enters the public arena at some point. Nancy is little fuzzy on the timetable. What - how does the public ultimately injustice this in a booming economy where they are saying their 401(k) s go up and wages are going up?

BEVAN: Well, we are going to wait and find out how the politics of impeachment plays once it goes public. It's not playing very well for Democrats right now, particularly in some of these battleground states. The numbers we've seen coming out of battleground states don't look at for Democrats.

Now when it goes public, again, I think most people have actually taken sides. It's already gotten so down in the weeds, we've got a new name, new list of folks that are testifying behind closed doors, the public can't really keep up with what's going on and a lot of folks have already chosen sides on this and to your point Laura, if you go to any one of these states, impeachment is not at the top of the list.

INGRAHAM: Nobody - people are like Ukraine, what about China? Why are you not going to talk about another country? What are you doing about China to keep us peaceful and prosperous in order to take on the Chinese? That's the conversation everyone should be having. Panel thank you so much great to see all of you tonight.

And next the liberal media propping up Adam Schiff and his mission of course to destroy the Trump Presidency right before an election why they are casting him as a hero? Charlie Kirk and Dinesh D'Souza are here to respond.

INGRAHAM: The media, they are not even bothering to try to hide their impeachment cheerleading at this point. This is an actual headline from today's "Washington Post". Adam Schiff once wanted to be a screenwriter. Can he give the Trump presidency a Hollywood ending? Can you believe that? It's nice going, Jeff Bezos.

Democrats and the media think everything is like a movie and they believe the fictional alternative universe of Tinsel Town is actually reality. Joining me now, Charlie Kirk, Founder and President of Turning Point USA and Dinesh D'Souza Conservative Author and an actual filmmaker.

Dinesh, is this just hype for like an Amazon series on the superhero Adam Schiff who saves us from a corrupt sitting President or are they just really that out of touch with reality? It actually read like a parody, worse than Adam Schiff's parody.

DINESH D'SOUZA, CONSERVATIVE AUTHOR & FILMAKER: Well, I think, ironically, that this notion of Adam Schiff as a kind of fictional screenwriter and director as somebody who has concocted a narrative, as somebody who has in a way set up action, is trying to direct it, is trying to stage the witnesses, choreograph a kind of climatic conclusion.

In a way this is actually riveting only accurate description because this whole thing, just like the Mueller report, by the way, it is staged, Trumped up if you will. What they have done is Schiff was collaborating of course with the whistleblower. So in a sense he's sort of like an actor who is himself part of the plot except he has kept himself off stage so people can see what was discussed beforehand. So the whole thing yes it is staged, yes it is fiction. It might be reverting but it's also fake news.

INGRAHAM: Charlie, there's also another part of this that is fictional that continues to be played out in the media. There just pretend scenario that no one can confirm because it is always off the record or anonymous. Listen to these comments by media figures who claim that Republicans are secretly hoping that Trump is leaving office. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I have heard from my Republican colleagues privately, from some of them that I should not interpret their vote as indication that they will vote against impeachment.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I hear from Republicans who say I'm exhausted, I'm tired of his - I'm tired of the drama.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If there was a secret ballot in the United States Senate, I think Trump would lose 90-10.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If there were a secret ballot in the Senate this morning, Mike Pence would be President by noon.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Charlie, blow hard centrals. What is your reaction on this?

CHARLIE KIRK, FOUNDER, TURNING POINT USA: Pretty extraordinary. When you are writing a crime novel or a crime film, there's something called plotting backwards where you start with the villain, you start with a crime, and you work backwards.

It seems like Schiff did this when it came to the whistleblower and it came to this entire narrative of Ukraine. He started with we want Donald Trump to be removed as President of the United States and then seems he went through whatever actions I took to try to make that happen, meeting with the whistleblower, lying about it, changing the whistleblower rules which actually wouldn't be defined as a whistleblower, as Gregg Jarrett previously mentioned.

And we have to point out, that "The Washington Post," 19 minutes after this President was sworn in, 19 minutes, after he was sworn in they said the case for impeaching Donald Trump begins. This is a premeditative impeachment. And Adam Schiff, I think he might have missed his calling a Hollywood but he still drumming up fake fictional stories and as Dinesh accurately pointed out not only is he making the stories, he's part of this sort of inner espionage against a dually elected President.

INGRAHAM: Dinesh, as well stated Charles. And Dinesh, pardon me just doesn't even take any of this seriously. I take issue seriously like what's happening with China on the move and in Australia and places like Africa buying up interest, making deals, that's the future we're going to have to deal with. The idea that the Democrats give - you know what about Ukraine aid? They care about one thing. What do they care about Dinesh? Getting power back, right?

D'SOUZA: Yes. Absolutely, this is all a ruse and you know, the problem with their fictional narrative, as I see it, is that reality keeps intruding upon it. Here you got this guy Vindman, and he keeps telling I was very troubled with what I saw on the call and it made me feel very uncomfortable.

The problem is we have the transcript of the call. We don't need a fellow in a uniform to tell us how he felt about it and how he was grieved about it and troubled about it because we know what was actually said up on the call. So the problem here is that you can choreograph all you want, but at the end of the day there's reality, and reality is staring you in the fact.

INGRAHAM: Gentlemen, thank you very much, great to see you both tonight.

I want to go back to a question I asked earlier. Why are the Democrats going all in a year out from a presidential election? Probably because their record is one of ruin, chaos, and, frankly, violence to our financial markets, financial upheaval. Look at the Democrat dominated California, where shoplifting and theft now are exploding. Five years ago the state passed prop 47. That downgraded any theft below $950 from a felony to a misdemeanor. Well, this, together with selective enforcement that focuses more on violent crimes, has resulted in thieves running amok. And it's feeding the state's homelessness crisis, and a lot more.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GARRY BREDEFELD, FRESNO, CA, CITY COUNCILMEMBER: Homelessness is not a housing crisis. It's a drug, criminal, and mental health crisis. You can go into a Walmart and still $900 worth of stuff and they walk you out the store. You don't even go to jail anymore.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Joining me now, Candace Owens, founder of the Blexit movement, and author of the forthcoming book, "Blackout," along with civil rights attorney, Leo Terrell. Leo, California is not an isolated case, and I love this state. I spent a lot of time there. I lived there for a short period of time. Why does the left want to selectively enforce our laws under the guise of civil rights?

LEO TERRELL, CIVIL RIGHT ATTORNEY: Well, thanks for having me. But prop 47 has reduced recidivism and also has reduced violent crimes. I'll concede that property crimes are up, but the report, very clearly, Public Policy Institute, we are dealing with facts. Violent crimes are down, recidivism is done, property damage crimes are up. Those are facts, Laura. What's wrong with those facts?

INGRAHAM: Candace, this is what Leo says, it's a good deal.

TERRELL: Those are facts.

INGRAHAM: We might have some problems along the edge on property crime, but everything else is hunky-dory.

CANDACE OWENS, COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR, TURNING POINTS USA: I'm going to address that. How can you say that it reduced violent crimes when it wasn't about violent crimes? It was about saying that we were going to downgraded felonies stealing and make it about just basically being a misdemeanor. OK, so you are seeing that property is up because it was about property in the first place.

What you're saying to people is that if you still up to $950 from someone, no one is going to show up, the police are not going to show up because it's been downgraded to a misdemeanor. This is awful. I mean, $950 it a lot of money, Leo. You cannot deny that, and now you are saying that is totally unrelated, violent crimes are down. Prop 47 had nothing to do with violent crimes.

TERRELL: Good game, Candace. You know what violent crimes are. You can talk about $900, but we are talking about violent crimes. Everyone listening knows what violent crime is.

OWENS: No, we're talking about Prop 47.

TERRELL: We're talking about Prop 47, and recidivism is down, but you didn't comment on that, Candace.

INGRAHAM: But prop 47 is about the theft issue. That's the focus that we were -- let's move on, though.

What American cities, this is a real question, what American cities that are run by liberals, which ones are shining examples of good governance today? St. Louis? Baltimore? Chicago? L.A.? Oakland? Leo, help me out. I need to buy a vowel.

TERRELL: Glad to help you out here. California, budget surplus, balanced budget. And let's talk about the homeless. National Conference of Homeless in Washington, D.C., said that L.A. in the state of California is working on homelessness on the issue of housing of mental health.

INGRAHAM: Working on?

TERRELL: Yes, National Conference of Homelessness in Washington. I'm giving facts. I'm not going to give opinions like Candace. These are facts. You can check it out. We're working on it.

INGRAHAM: So California is an inspiring case of good governance?

TERRELL: Yes.

INGRAHAM: It's a super majority Democrat rule. They've allowed this problem to spiral out of control.

OWENS: California, it's a great example. They had a literal poop patrol in California, people that have to go around and pick up the poop because of the homelessness. So if you are pointing at that as an example of an inspiring liberal city, you're going to be in some trouble, Leo. I have to tell you that right away.

TERRELL: I see.

OWENS: And this is the reason that I say, this level of delusion, pretending that California is an example of good inner cities, this is the reason Trump wins. They just cannot concede to the truth.

INGRAHAM: Leo, we have great numbers of African-American unemployment, unemployment, record low unemployment. You'll concede Trump gets big credit for that.

TERRELL: I will concede that, Laura, but I will also concede, and I hope Candace is honest about this, we don't earn as much as whites. Our earning potential is a lot less. I will concede lower unemployment, but we get the lower jobs. We get the lower paying jobs. Those are facts, Candace. Would you agree?

OWENS: Yes, we get the lower paying jobs because we are competing with illegal immigrants. And we need to build the wall.

INGRAHAM: We've got to go guys. We've got Raymond Arroyo on the other side of this, but love having you both on, as always.

And in moments, a Washington Nationals fan finds a creative way to celebrate the World Series win, and a lot more political blunders of the week, coming up.

INGRAHAM: It's Friday, and that means it's time for -- a little lag there, but it's Friday Follies. A massive celebration, CNN fretting over who's fighting those California fires, and some political boo-boos. Joining us with all the details, Raymond Arroyo, FOX News contributor.

All right, Raymond, let's start with this amazing piece of video that you found that occurred just as the Nats clinched the World Series.

(LAUGHTER)

RAYMOND ARROYO, CONTRIBUTOR: Washington, Laura, they have been waiting decades for their team to win the series, but the way this man celebrated, well, it's hard to describe.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(CHEERS)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes! Yes! Yes! Oh, my God!

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Laura, they begin to ride on the top of the dug out there. For a moment I thought it was Jerrold Nadler celebrating the impeachment inquiry.

INGRAHAM: That's a Nadler of many years ago.

ARROYO: Not the new Nadler. Actually, it's a Georgetown student. He's 19, his name is Jason Turner.

INGRAHAM: That's a 19-years-old? God bless him.

ARROYO: But what is it about these World Series games that provokes the fans to go topless? Remember the two women who flashed the cameras?

INGRAHAM: Yes. That was there Paris Hilton video moment.

ARROYO: OK. Then this guy rips his shirt open. And look, once it's open, it was exactly --

INGRAHAM: I thought that was a Mutual of Omaha's wild kingdom, the sea lions for a moment. I saw a different view.

ARROYO: There was another view. You can only get rights to certain images. So we got what we could.

INGRAHAM: There was another view that was full sea lion.

ARROYO: Well, here is my feeling. If they're going to ban the women from going topless, that should have to be banned as well. That's all I'll say.

INGRAHAM: He's having fun. It's adorable.

All right, we were watching coverage of the fires in California that were tearing through Simi Valley the other day, and we came across this at CNN. Pay attention to the reporter, Bill Weir's, real concern here.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BILL WEIR, CNN CORRESPONDENT: You see all the firefighters and orange? Those are California inmates. They earned between $2 and $5 a day. If they are actually putting out active flames and they get a $1 a day bonus. The ACLU and other social justice folks say it's akin to slave labor, but they volunteer for these positions.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Homes are burning down. The Reagan Library is in peril.

INGRAHAM: It's threatened.

ARROYO: And he's worried about the ACLU depicting volunteer criminals who are working as firefighters, slave labor.

INGRAHAM: What would you rather be doing? Would you rather be inside some filthy prison or outside in the smoky air?

ARROYO: But a, they voluntary. There are 3,000 of these inmates that do so.

INGRAHAM: And they are actually learning a skill that they can then use when they get out.

ARROYO: and as Kamala Harris said, it saves the state $100 million because they need extra support for the state and federal firefighter.

INGRAHAM: But you know what I love. I also love the fact that he had the goggles on. We didn't play the later clip because the goggles looked -- smoke is bad. But then he seemed to have no problem taking them off of the windblown look. It looks quite handsome at the end. So he went from the goggles and then he took them off.

ARROYO: I like that they're learning a skill, Laura.

INGRAHAM: I think it's fine.

ARROYO: We had some major political bloopers this week, a few you might have missed. Joe Biden in Iowa made this comment about people who, even with a bachelor's degree, earn the lowest salaries.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Except for being a social worker, which my daughter is. I'll tell you what, I wish I had raised one Republican to go out and make some real money. But anyway.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: If gaffes were chicken he'd be Colonel Sanders, Laura. This man, he's running for the Democratic Party, and he's saying if you really want to make money, be a Republican.

INGRAHAM: This is after his son scams Burisma for 80k a month. Who is the fool here?

ARROYO: I don't know.

INGRAHAM: So his, maybe his son is a Republican. We didn't know. Maybe that's why he gets out of it. Don't look at me. For God's honest sake, my son is a Republican.

ARROYO: He's a Republican.

Laura, finally, I need to get your reaction to get this. This is a true folly. Kamala Harris was asked at a presidential justice forum at Benedict College about black men being shot.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS, D-CALIF., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Talk about violence, nothing stops a bullet like a job.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Nothing stops a bullet like a job. She was pilloried on social media over this comment, and rightfully so.

INGRAHAM: I don't understand. What is her point?

ARROYO: Her point, I think, was if you are working, you are not out on the street.

INGRAHAM: That's a good point.

ARROYO: Yes, but there are a lot of people who are killed in random violence as you and I saw in Chicago and other places. It's a dumb idea.

INGRAHAM: Who are working, yes.

ARROYO: Certainly, for somebody who's been a prosecutor to, in her position, dumb thing to say.

INGRAHAM: Let's just say, as someone who was touted by a lot of the Obama folks, Susan Rice, Samantha Power, you got the sense that the old Kerry cabinet, John Kerry crew, were all waiting for Kamala's rise. This thing has fallen flat as a pancake.

ARROYO: It's out of steam. She's laying off staff, and answers like that show you why. She hasn't been able to even galvanize support in the black community, which is surprising. I thought she would.

INGRAHAM: It's like bringing the paddle. Clear!

ARROYO: The paddles with no electricity.

INGRAHAM: It's not going anywhere. All right, Raymond, thank you. Have a great weekend.

ARROYO: You, too.

INGRAHAM: Coming up, you are not going to want to miss this. OK, we are celebrating our second birthday here at "The Ingraham Angle," and we have a rather hilarious look back at some of our favorite moments. Don't even think about going anywhere.

INGRAHAM: We celebrated a really special anniversary this week. It's two years, paper, what's two years? Does that count? I don't know what two years is called, what you celebrate it with. But at "The Ingraham Angle" we were just thrilled. And we're so happy that you've been with us every night, right. You haven't missed a night? I can hardly believe it. A special thank you to the best audience in TV. You watch us all the time. You keep us number one. And remember, a quick look back and you'll remember why you love us all and new.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

INGRAHAM: This is "The Ingraham Angle" from a very busy Washington tonight.

We're live along the Rio Grande at a place called Del Rio, Texas.

Live from a sort of blustery Paris tonight.

Broadcasting from the American cemetery on the Normandy coast.

This is a wild scene here tonight in El Paso.

The special "Ingraham Angle" town hall from Chicago.

Live from the border state of Arizona tonight.

INGRAHAM: Where are you headed?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Miami.

INGRAHAM: Oh, Miami.

Do you have friends in the states?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I have a friend in Washington.

INGRAHAM: Oh, Washington.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We have folks who will come in and literally, within 45 minutes, they are in a delivery room, and that was just a week ago.

INGRAHAM: Wait a second, they are delivering children?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: They are delivering children.

ARROYO: This is terrifying. If a man separated, now you have a man separated from his baby here. The baby is crying on the other boat. And Border Patrol is left to have to fish him out of the river.

Here we go again, these migrants throwing themselves into the Rio Grande. The difference here, contrary to a lot of the reportage, they know they are going to be rescued.

MIKE PENCE, VICE PRESIDENT: I will make you a promise, Laura. Whatever the Democrats want to spend their time doing on Capitol Hill, this president, his vice president, and this administration are going to keep focus on the issues that we were elected to advance, and we are going to keep America great.

JARED KUSHNER, WHITE HOUSE SENIOR ADVISER: America is the greatest country in the world, and I think that when it is all done, at the end of the day, nobody is going to look back and say was there a good story or a bad story. They will look back and say, what did you accomplish?

INGRAHAM: All things considered, would you rather be doing brain surgery? Honestly? It's easier than what you're doing here, right?

DR. BEN CARSON, SECRETARY, HOUSE AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT: Probably. Dealing with more reasonable people.

INGRAHAM: Are you having more fun now that you were as a CIA director? I was thinking about that. If I could choose between one or the other, which one is more fun?

MIKE POMPEO, SECRETARY OF STATE: They are very different jobs. I've enjoyed them both.

INGRAHAM: What a diplomatic.

What do you pray for when you pray for this country?

TRUMP: Peace. Really, peace. And we built up our military, we built up our wealth, we have built up everything. Our country is in such great shape right now.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We need as much help as we can to bring the killers to justice. My son was viciously taken from me, burned alive in the garbage. And no mother should have to deal with that.

INGRAHAM: I never forgot Demetrius, not one day since last year, and it's a $15,000 reward? It's 20,000 now.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Thank you.

(APPLAUSE)

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: I'm Sean Hannity in for Laura Ingraham tonight. I have no idea what this show is about, but I will do it for her and rescue her.

INGRAHAM: I wish one night you would start without having a whole string of adjectives like psychotic, crazy --

HANNITY: I didn't say you. If the shoe fits, wear it.

INGRAHAM: We actually like each other contrary to what people think.

HANNITY: You are horrible. You are a horrible person.

INGRAHAM: Thank you.

HANNITY: You ever watch "Duck Dynasty"?

INGRAHAM: Yes. I love it.

HANNITY: Did you get an invitation? Because I didn't get an invitation.

INGRAHAM: Wait a second, I have a question. What event?

You told me to bring this from my house.

ARROYO: I know, I didn't have one. There you go.

INGRAHAM: You are giving me a rose that you told me --

ARROYO: Those are called props, Ingraham. Don't ruin the drama.

INGRAHAM: Oh, my God. A yaz box, too.

DR. DREW PINSKY, ADDICTION MEDICINE SPECIALIST: A yaz box is what it is. Give us something on the box other than yes.

INGRAHAM: The ultimate trigger sculpture, kind of culinary sculpture, it has everything the Democrats hate. It tastes good.

(MUSIC)

INGRAHAM: We are so happy that we are still here, we are kicking.

ARROYO: And the earring fell right on cue.

INGRAHAM: This is good luck. There is a story behind these earrings and I'm not telling it.

(LAUGHTER)

INGRAHAM: Hannity, let me just say, my earrings are falling off I'm laughing so hard.

That whole nationalism thing -- my earring fell. Isn't that fun?

We're just learning about this in "The Wall Street Journal." A federal delegation -- my earring just fell off.

PENCE: And then last week he sent me and Secretary Pompeo --

INGRAHAM: I apologize, guys. This is like a running joke with us.

People in office, they don't know what they are doing. My earrings fell off I was so excited about that topic.

ARROYO: Oh, my gosh.

INGRAHAM: Raymond!

ARROYO: Sorry, Laura. Oh, my gosh.

INGRAHAM: That was a fake cake. You are the worst. You are the worst. Oh, my God.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

INGRAHAM: Up next, get the tissues ready. We have to say goodbye to someone who actually brought this show an enormous amount of joy, and I know a lot of you, as well. Stay with us.

INGRAHAM: Hard to believe, but it's the end of the road for another 2020 Democrat candidate. Late tonight, Robert Francis O'Rourke announced he is dropping out of the race for the White House. Hard to believe. He gave us such joy. But tonight, we say thank you to him and goodbye, Beto.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(MUSIC)

BETO O'ROURKE, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I'm running to serve you as an ex-president of the United States of America.

We are truly now more than ever the last great hope of earth.

Hell, yes, we are going to take your AR-15, your AK-47.

I love you too, thank you all.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You're a rock star.

O'ROURKE: No, just so many great people.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No, you really are.

O'ROURKE: This country was founded on white supremacy.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Public enthusiasm for this 46-year-old optimist continues to swell.

O'ROURKE: So I'm here at the dentist.

I'm changing the tire on this truck.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Deep breath, no crying.

O'ROURKE: I have enjoyed my privilege, absolutely, undeniable.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You could just see the charisma that he has on stage, that people, whenever you get a camera on this guy, he has this charisma. That was that moment where he felt like he has some kind of destiny.

O'ROURKE: In Texas we have a problem with broadband in rural communities.

They can't go to Tinder and find a date tonight to find that special person who is going to make the difference in their lives.

(LAUGHTER)

O'ROURKE: No one is born to be president of the United States of America, least of all, me.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Remind me again how much time the media elite spent hyping this guy over the last two years? In retrospect, why were they giving so much attention to a guy who had literally no support? I ask again, how many times do you have to be wrong before you are no longer considered an expert? So long Robert Francis.

That's all the time we have tonight.

