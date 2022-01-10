'The Ingraham Angle' on the Biden economy at the start of 2022

This is a rush transcript from "Ingraham Angle," January 7, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham. This is THE INGRAHAM ANGLE from Washington tonight.



Now, this is why Trump, by the way, wanted so many of these burdensome rules acts from the Federal Register altogether, because terms like health and safety are very broad, in general terms. And their meanings can be stretched to prohibit or require just about anything. And that's when the court is usually asked to step in.



NEIL GORSUCH, ASSOCIATE JUSTICE OF THE SUPREME COURT OF THE UNITED STATES: Could Congress, sorry, CMS also implement regulations about exercise regimes, sleep habits, medicines and supplements that must be ingested by hospital employees in the name of health and safety?



BRIAN FLETCHER, THE PRINCIPAL DEPUTY SOLICITOR GENERAL: I'm not sure that there'd be a problem with those requirements.



INGRAHAM: Where else it's required, those two? I actually have a better effect. That's exactly right, though. The feds can require vaccines, or testing. Why not? Weight loss, exercise programs, yoga. Think of the lives we'd save.



And given that more people died in 2021 with the vaccine than in all of 2020 during the pandemic without one, the irreparable harm argument doesn't hold much water at all. Not to mention the obvious fact that it is now an indisputable scientific fact that vaccines don't prevent infection, or transmission of the virus. It's also a fact that the former dean of Harvard Law School simply ignored it today.



ELENA KAGAN, ASSOCIATE JUSTICE OF THE SUPREME COURT OF THE UNITED STATES: I just don't see this as a situation, a typical arbitrary, capricious situation where we say, Oh, you didn't consider an alternative carefully enough. We all know what the best policy is.



I mean, by this point, two years later, we know that the best way to prevent spread is for people to get vaccinated.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: OK, that's terrifying. She's actually smart. She's a smart woman. How does she not know this? How was this not even brought up in the oral arguments today? But - I mean, even smart liberals always prefer emotion over facts and logic.



Now, one moment today really made me worry if a court needs its own mental acuity check. Justice Breyer seemed to suggest that mandates would eliminate 100 percent of COVID cases.



STEPHEN BREYER, ASSOCIATE JUSTICE OF THE SUPREME COURT OF THE UNITED STATES: When they issued this order, there were approximately 70-something- thousand new cases every day. And yesterday, they were close to 750,000. So if we delay it a day, and if it were to have effect, then 750,000 more people will have COVID, who otherwise if we didn't delay it, wouldn't have.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Wait, so in Breyer's warped thinking, if OSHA's mandate is upheld, all infections would be eliminated. Who said you need basic logic and math skills to be a Supreme Court justice? You don't.



We repeatedly told that the Liberals in the court are some of the brightest legal minds in the country. I'm beginning to have my doubts, especially after hearing these words leave Justice Sotomayor's mouth.



SONIA SOTOMAYOR, ASSOCIATE JUSTICE OF THE SUPREME COURT: Omicron is as deadly and causes as much serious disease in the unvaccinated as Delta did. We have over 100,000 children, which we've never had before, in serious condition, and many on ventilators.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: OK. It's hard to believe someone so misinformed sits on the court. But that's where we are 100,000 kids are not in ICUs or on ventilators. That's about, oh, a 30-fold more than reality per the HHS.



Even Fauci admits that most kids are hospitalized with COVID, not because of COVID. But it was this line of questioning from Justice Sotomayor that was really eye opening.



SOTOMAYOR: So what's the difference between this and telling employers where sparks are flying in the workplace? Workers have to wear a mask.



SCOTT KELLER, FORMER SOLICITOR GENERAL OF TEXAS: When sparks are flying in the workplace, that's presumably because there's a machine that's unique to that workplace. That is the--



SOTOMAYOR: Why is the human being not like a machine if it's spewing a virus?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: She's like a machine spewing idiocy. I hope she's not contagious. Again, if you're vaccinated, you can still get and transmit a virus, even Walensky from the CDC had to admit that. Maybe they don't have TVs, or internet service at the Supreme Court.



Now, it's always tricky predicting which way the court is going to go on cases, and oral arguments give us an indication, but never the full picture. And in this case, could happen that the court upholds the mandate as to the health care providers that get the Medicare money, but halts the mandates for businesses of 100 employees or more. We'll see.



Of course, all these mandates should be stopped immediately. And the new Congress should hold immediate hearings, exposing why these mandates are both ineffective and overly burdensome to the people and businesses who are already struggling mightily in America.



Joining me now is Harmeet Dhillon, civil rights attorney, and founder for the Center for American Liberty. Also with me as Ben Domenech, the Federalist co-founder, Fox News contributor.



Harmeet, you're a practicing lawyer. I'm a recovering one. But I did spend a year clerking at the Supreme Court. And I was shocked by the lack of basic knowledge about this virus on the part of the Supreme Court justices, Sotomayor, Breyer, even Kagan, who's really smart, just on that fact, Harmeet. Your comments.



HARMEET DHILLON, CEO, CENTER FOR AMERICAN LIBERTY: Well, Laura, thanks for having me. And, The Daily Wire is my client, and they're one of the parties before the Supreme Court that filed one of these briefs. And it was really shocking to see. I would not call it misinformation, Laura.



I think the justices are fully aware of the facts and the circumstances. I think the problem is that they were hamming for the cameras, and viewed themselves really as polemicists for a particular position. And to me that kind of speaks that they felt like they were in the minority, the three justices in question, and I think they know fully well what is actually going on here. And some of that rhetoric and some of that factual material that isn't in the record is really unusual in a court hearing.



We were taught as lawyers not to come to the court and tell them what you saw on television last night. That's a violation of court rules. But justices apparently are free to do exactly that and import emotional and factory arguments there. And it really undermines credibility of the court.



But overall, I thought the conservative justices, I'm looking at - I'm hoping five solid votes. And I think Justice Roberts is the one that the conservative - the challengers to the OSHA mandate, they were really aiming their arguments at Justice Roberts tried to convince him and make it 6-3.



INGRAHAM: Ben, I only got to hear about half of the argument today. But I'm not sure I agree with Harmeet, that they knew what they were saying was - I actually think they spend a lot of their time watching CNN and reading the New York Times. And it takes them a long time to catch up to the truth of those media outlets.



I think Kagan's actually really - she is a smart person. But she's obviously just glued to CNN, because they're repeating the same crap. Sorry, that we've heard for two years. That's false.



BEN DOMENECH, THE FEDERALIST CO-FOUNDER: Look, I have enormous respect for both of you as attorneys. But I have to take your side in this, Laura. One of my mantras about Washington is that we should always consider the possibility we are led by idiots.



And I think in this case, we had a very revelatory day in terms of the idiocy of these people who we have in robes on the High Court, who are bowed down to and respected for being wise Latinas and alike. And yet, we're just perpetuating not just misinformation or something like that, the fake news coming from inside the court.



But really, things that would completely skew your perspective on the world, and the way that Americans are living. The idea that Breyer advanced, that if we just - if this mandate was put into place tomorrow, if was upheld tomorrow, that 100 percent of these types of cases would be - would just vanish into thin air. That's just - I mean, it's insulting on so many different levels.



I can't believe that - I mean, I realize that everything was - everything we heard that you just played, by the way, I mean, that was stupid, but it's very representative of how stupid this whole thing was. But the Breyer one, I was just - I was aghast as I was listening to it. Is he actually making this argument? It's ridiculous.



INGRAHAM: Harmeet, during the arguments, Sotomayor didn't seem to actually understand the difference between the powers of the federal government and the state police powers. Here's this stunning exchange. Watch.



SOTOMAYOR: I am not sure I understand the distinction, why the states would have the power, but the federal government wouldn't.



BENJAMIN FLOWERS, SOLICITOR GENERAL OF OHIO: The federal government has no police power--



SOTOMAYOR: Oh, it does have power with respect to protecting the health and safety of workers.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Harmeet, do you actually think she did understand the difference between federal and state? Because I do not think she understands that states do have certain police powers. They probably can't uphold some of these vaccine mandates on the state level sadly. But the federal government has different limits, 10th Amendment being one of them.



DHILLON: Well, look, I think, Laura, what I'm actually saying about, this is actually more pernicious than what you guys are saying. I think they know what they're saying is wrong. But they have gotten used to years of accretion of increasing federal power to where you can say that, because OSHA is allowed to tell people to put hard hats on in construction sites.



They can do anything. That's their liberal bias, Laura. And that is, sort of, results-oriented judicial activism. And that is truly disturbing, because if you extend out some of these arguments that, for example, are client made in our briefs, OSHA can actually do anything. OSHA can force you to take any drug, OSHA can force you to lose weight, as was said in the second set of arguments.



And clearly, the founders of our country did not delegate that power to the federal government. And clearly Congress never delegated that power to OSHA. And I would even question some of the conservative justices are asking, Well, why can't Congress get together and pass this law? I actually don't think Congress has the power to mandate any of this type of stuff for the same reason that you just articulated, namely, there is no federal police power of this nature.



INGRAHAM: Harmeet and Ben, great to see you both. Thank you.



And when CDC Director Rochelle Walensky announced a rare solo presser today, the consensus, or maybe it was wishful thinking, among many was that she was going to step down. Instead, she just trotted out, well, more of a campaign and argument for boosters.



ROCHELLE WALENSKY, CDC DIRECTOR: I think our strategy has to be to maximize the protection of the tens of millions of people who continue to be eligible for a third shot. Before we start thinking about what a fourth shot would look like. We're in close touch with our Israeli colleagues and the data that they have. We are working closely with them.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Joining me now is Alex Berenson, author of Pandemia. Alex, Walensky, she is, I think, the symbol in many ways other than Fauci for at least today's failure - failing medical establishment. But she's not going to be held accountable. If she's not going to be held accountable here, who will?



ALEX BERENSON, 'PANDEMIA' AUTHOR: Oh, that's a great question. Laura, very quickly, I thanked Tucker on Wednesday. I want to thank you tonight. You and he both talked about Pandemia in the week it came out. The book became a bestseller, even though the rest of the media tried to ignore it. And I really think that's because of you and your audience. So I thank you for that.



INGRAHAM: You're welcome.



BERENSON: I - in terms of the conversation you just had about the vaccines and the vaccine mandates, I think there's a point actually that's gone misunderstood right now. And boosters, too, by the way, which is that in highly-vaccinated countries - in Europe, right now, where we have really good data, vaccine efficacy has turned negative. Meaning vaccinated people are more likely to catch Omicron about 10 weeks - I shouldn't say 10 weeks, about 24 weeks out after full vaccination.



Meaning for reasons we don't fully understand, it looks like - the vaccines are not just not controlling infection or transmission, but actually accelerating infection and transmission in Omicron. Now, that doesn't mean that people are getting really sick necessarily, it doesn't mean they're worsening the virulence of the disease. We don't have data on that.



But right now, vaccine efficacy has turned negative. And when you're going to talk about mandating vaccines or boosters, I think that's a fact people should know.



INGRAHAM: Well, the New York Governor, Kathy Hochul - COVID (inaudible) Alex. Watch.



GOV. KATHY HOCHUL (D-NY): Looking at just (inaudible) we realized that (inaudible) percent of the people are hospitalized with non-COVID related reasons. And checking in yesterday's number, that number was actually 42 percent. Half of the hospitalizations in New York City are someone who needs to be there because of their COVID - severity of their COVID situation. And the other half are there for other reasons.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Alex, now, hasn't this been true for a long time? We were pilloried for saying this for over a year?



BERENSON: Yes, it's been true for a long time. Omicron is probably making it worse, because it's so transmissible that a lot of - that even more people now are - who are going to the hospital for other reasons probably have Omicron incidentally. But yes, we've said that for a long time.



Here's something else you and I have said for a long time that suddenly has accepted wisdom, which is cloth masks are useless. Now all of a sudden, everyone on CNN and (inaudible) I mean, it is only a matter of time before the truth about what - how long vaccinations last, or how long protection from vaccination last, and what the real side effect risks are. These people will have to start admitting that too. They admit it all. It just takes them months or years after years to talk about.



INGRAHAM: Yes. Alex, we have supercomputing technology unrivaled in the world. Seems to me that you could run a program and write it pretty quickly to show whether or not any of these measures have really made much of a difference in the transmission, death rate and hospitalizations of this virus. And I would venture to guess that they haven't made almost any difference. And we will find that out when we have an honest computation of these numbers down the line. Alex, thank you.



And the Biden White House was quite optimistic about today's jobs report. Should they have been? Larry Kudlow here on that. Plus, a stalled agenda. Well, the Democrats don't care. They're looking to just put a knife in the back of democracy. Senator Tom Cotton is here in moments to explain how they'll do that. Stay there.



INGRAHAM: Well, today's awful, terrible, rotten jobs report was another black eye for Bidenomics. The economy added only 199,000 new jobs. That was less than half of the 420,000 they were expecting. But don't worry, because Joe says, this lackluster figure is actually a sign of how great things are.



Of course, the American people are just not - aren't buying it. In fact, every time Biden's been trotted out to defend his administration's abysmal economic record, there's a corresponding drop in his approval rating. Watch what I mean.



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: We knew this wouldn't be a sprint. It'd be a marathon. Quite frankly, we're moving more rapidly than I thought we would.



Think of where this country stood on the day I was sworn in as president, and compared to where we are today. Today, we received more evidence of the progress we're making. I call it building back better. That's what we're going to keep doing.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Joining me now is Larry Kudlow, Host of 'Kudlow' on Fox Business, former Trump economic adviser. Larry, I think it was in The Hill last night, I think it was The Hill. I was reading some piece that - well, it said that the administration was looking forward to gangbuster numbers on the jobs front. I think upwards of 450, 475,000.



I mean, that's getting it wrong by a factor of two. And Larry, you know, I'm not that good at math, but that's pretty bad.



LARRY KUDLOW, HOST OF THE "KUDLOW": Look, the problem with the economy today is inflation is rising because of too much federal spending and too much Federal Reserve money creation. And we don't need any more and we have to save America by killing the bill.



INGRAHAM: Well, Larry, to earlier point, I want to play this. Biden hammered Republicans for not supporting his massive pandemic spending bill. Watch.



BIDEN: I want to talk down the recovery, because they voted against the legislation that made it happen. I refuse to let them stand in the way of this recovery. And now, my focus is on keeping this recovery strong and durable, notwithstanding Republican obstructionism.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



KUDLOW: Yes.



INGRAHAM: Now, Larry, he's leaving out the fact that 17 of the top 20 states in terms of the recovery are red states. What would - where would the economy be without the red states today?



KUDLOW: That's a key point. That's a very important point. Incidentally, those red states ended the excessively generous unemployment benefits three or four months earlier before the federal government did. And many more people returned to work because of that.



So I think you're making a good argument that a lot of the pluses in the jobs report today come from those very red states. But his contribution here for that $2 trillion package last winter, which Larry Summers, Democrat, and other Democrats, and I agree, Kevin Hassett and I agree. That's what triggered this massive inflation. And Joe Biden's hanging tough on this $5 trillion package, which I believe we are going to kill the bill.



So if left to his own devices, Biden would be a disaster. But we have a problem, Laura, you know why interest rates are going to go up, the Federal Reserve is going to have to switch policies to much tighter money. That's going to damage the economy. It's not going to be easy. It's not going to be a soft landing. And it's probably going to hit in '23 and '24. I mean it, '23 and '24.



INGRAHAM: Yes. Well, Larry, there's only one way to deal with inflation at this point, right? I mean, you got to raise interest rates.



KUDLOW: That's right.



INGRAHAM: So this is like, Reagan knew. I mean, everybody understood this, that this was - this day was coming. If Trump were still president, we wouldn't have had to deal with this. But we don't have Trump. We have Biden.



KUDLOW: Yes, we do have Biden. But we still have Trump's ideas and policies for those of us who continue them. Biden can attack supply siders all he wants. But you tell me, let any sane, ordinary middle America wonderful blue-collar person tell me, how is it that spending $5 trillion, and Laura, raising $2 trillion or $3 trillion in taxes, how is that going to help the economy?



INGRAHAM: Devastating.



KUDLOW: Now, where is the common sense here? That's the part I don't get.



INGRAHAM: Larry, good to see you tonight. And happy new year.



KUDLOW: You too, Laura.



INGRAHAM: And with the economy lagging, Democrats know they can't win on their achievements. Of course not. Instead, they've embraced January 6. And they're using it as a bat to basically hit against the face of the Republicans in order to then rig future elections.



Now, as the Federalist notes, "They're tying the nuclear option on the filibuster and the passage of the voting bills to attempt to turn their one-year anniversary of the January 6 Capitol riot into a festival that's aimed at demonizing all Republicans as insurrectionist traitors who present a threat to democracy.



Joining me now, Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton. Senator, I didn't see you at the CNN festivities last night. They had the whole - they had the whole Statuary Hall decked out. Pelosi was pointing to various statues. She - that that would have agreed with her and so forth. How do we move forward given this dynamic they've created?



SEN. TOM COTTON (R-AR): Well, Laura, you're right that what Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi are doing, transparently so is trying to use the anniversary of January 6 to federalize the election administration in America.



They're also telling what we've called the big lie, which is that Republican-governed states like Georgia or Texas are making it harder to vote or suppressing the vote. When in fact, governors and legislatures in those states are making it easier to vote, only harder to cheat.



Now, it's not surprising that Chuck Schumer and Joe Biden want to federalize elections, because they cannot win elections given their massive unpopularity and their unpopular agenda. Look, Laura, we just learned this week that the Boston Marathon bomber got a stimulus check last - earlier, or last year, because of the Democrats' stimulus bill last year. Just as I predicted at the time, all 50 Senate Democrats voted for that, to say nothing of massive inflation, or the - today's poor job report, or open border rising crime. That's not an agenda that they can win an election on. That's why they want to federalize the elections.



INGRAHAM: I love the fact that the Washington Post had to take away your Pinocchios, because they went after you for saying that about the Boston Marathon bomber and you were right. So thankfully, they did correct the record on that.



Now, Democrats, Senator Cotton, are hoping to use a lot of pressure from various celebs to woo Joe Manchin into changing on the filibuster. Now "Politico" is reporting that Manchin has told colleagues he has been on phone with prominent names outside the Senate, including Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, talk show legend Oprah Winfrey, wow. Senator, do you feel like Senator Manchin is going to hold firm on the filibuster or much of anything else with all this star power?



COTTON: Laura, I'm not sure that's the best strategy for the Democrats. I imagine the only person less popular less popular in West Virginia than Joe Biden in Barack Obama. Joe Manchin, in my experience, listens to the people he's accountable to, that is West Virginians. That's one reason why he said last month he can't support the Democrats reckless $5 trillion tax spending bill, one reason why he said he's not going to destroy the rules and the customs of the Senate. He is not going to break the rules so he can change the rules. Kyrsten Sinema from Arizona said the same thing. I have seen no reason to believe they have changed their opinion on that despite the Democrats lies about what states like Georgia and Texas have done, trying to use those lies to federalize our elections.



INGRAHAM: Senator Cotton, just finally on the Supreme Court's oral argument today on the vaccine mandates, what are your thoughts on what the court will do, let's just focus on the businesses of 100 employees or more?



COTTON: Laura, it is always risky to predict what a court will do based on oral arguments.



INGRAHAM: Yes, that's what I said.



COTTON: But it seemed to me that the court is prepared to do what they should do, which is to strike down these mandates. The federal government has no power to issue this mandate. Certainly, the occupational safety and health administration, which is supposed to deal with things like ladders and hardhats on the jobsite, has no authority to mandate that businesses force a vaccine on their employees. So it sounds like the court is prepared to do what they should do.



INGRAHAM: I think all you guys in the Senate and the House, you guys should just pass a law and see how popular it ends up being. They don't want to do that, though, Senator, do they? It's great to see you.



All right, up next, pop culture embraces January 6th, and "Positively Boosted" returns. Raymond Arroyo has it all in "Friday Follies." It's next.



INGRAHAM: It's Friday, and that means it is time for Friday Follies. And for that, we turn to FOX News contributor, Raymond Arroyo. All right, Raymond, it was January 6th palooza all week long across all media outlets. What, what else --



RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Laura, and the pop culture took up the refrain as well. It might be called insurrection projection. Remember how Speaker Pelosi explained her pseudo-liturgical events commemorating this insurrection as an effort to establish and preserve the narrative of January 6th. Now, even Paramount Plus is getting in on the game. Mandy Patinkin is hosting a new six-part series called "Indivisible, Healing Hate," about you know what.



MANDY PATINKIN, ACTOR: On January 6th, the depth of the anger, these fierce divisions shook the conscience of this country to its core.



How did we get here? What fuels their fury? How grave is the threat to democracy? How do we heal the hate?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: Laura, you remember that old song, "Let There be Peace on Earth: And Let it Begin with Me"? If we want to heal hate, Mandy Patinkin could probably use some advice in that department rather than offering it up. This is he and his wife last year.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



MANDY PATINKIN, ACTOR: I don't give a -- I'm sorry. I don't give a -- hold on. I don't give a damn. I just did it. I don't give a damn what Trump says.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: This is my interpretive Trump dance. I'm squishing you down to the size of your -- up in human evil -- soul. I am sitting on you, sitting on you, sitting on you. I'm putting you in --



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: How did we get here? What fuels their fury, Laura? How do we heal the hate? They really need therapy. I hope that clip is included in the Paramount Plus series.



INGRAHAM: That's kind of like going to a drug addict for prescription advice. Come on. These people are just --



INGRAHAM: Now, what else?



ARROYO: Of all the people they could choose to do this, how do you heal hate when you have been propagating it for months.



Anyway, keeping the January 6th storyline alive, Trevor Noah and his team also erected eight stone markers in New York. They called them "Heroes of the Freedomsurrection." I am awaiting the heroes of religious hatred and arsonists across America markers, Laura.



INGRAHAM: I thought, Raymond, those markers represented his viewers.



(LAUGHTER)



INGRAHAM: Now, Raymond, we couldn't get to much of the CNN special last night, sadly, on the broadcast. It was in Statuary Hall. It featured one of our favorite statues, Nancy Pelosi, aggrieved Democrats, and lots of hyped drama.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Tonight, an unprecedented gathering on this January 6th. The police who faced off with the insurrectionists, the lawmakers who were trapped and threatened.



NANCY PELOSI, (D-CA) HOUSE SPEAKER: Clio is the muse of history



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: How do you think she would look at this chapter in American democracy?



PELOSI: With tears in her eyes, not only Cleo but Lincoln, whose desk was right over there, Rosa Parks, who is looking at us from over here, and so many other heroes. Some of these people have to go, and we have a bill to get rid of them.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: Laura, that -- Robert E. Lee and all the others.



INGRAHAM: They'll be gone.



ARROYO: This is precisely the problem, though. Pelosi and no elected official should simply strike or cancel historical or living figures with whom they disagree. This is why people are polarized. Debate, disagree, argue. But you can't just use raw political force to outlaw ideas or hold people that you oppose politically. That is a threat to democracy. We just heard it.



INGRAHAM: How is it going to making any better when you basically tell just a whole group of people you are not human? They dehumanize you if you have chosen not to get vaccinated. They dehumanize you if you have a particular traditional view against pornography or drugs, or any of these issues, then you're not really human. You're not really evolved enough. Robert E. Lee, there was nothing ever good about him. He has got to go. It goes on and on.



And finally, Ray, we have a "Positively Boosted" update.



(MUSIC)



ARROYO: The boosted and COVID positive club, Laura grew this week. Whoopi Goldberg was positively boosted, Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers both admitted they were positively boosted this week. And do you remember this big Broadway style number several months ago from "The Late Late Show"?



(MUSIC)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Got the vaccine and it's been two weeks. There's life in the streets.



No lockdowns anymore. We can finally walk out the door.



Our favorite M.D., Anthony Fauci.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: James Corden has probably found a new favorite M.D., Laura, since he too this week announced he's COVID positive. His show will be on hiatus for a bit. We hope he can return to life in the streets soon.



INGRAHAM: That could be my most favorite feature on THE INGRAHAM ANGLE. We want everyone to be healthy and happy --



INGRAHAM: I can't even say, health and happy and recover. But stop doing the goofy things to sell the vaccines. People will get them if they want them, they won't if they don't want them. It's ridiculous. Raymond, thank you.



Now, what if I told you that a sitting blue state governor who has crowed about January 6th once led a little insurrection of her own? The video in moments. Stay there.



INGRAHAM: There were protesters storming the Capitol, chanting, screaming, cursing at and taunting police officers. There were fist fights, destruction of property. I'm talking about Michigan in 2012 when union members breached the state capital to protest pending right to work legislation. Thousands turned out and things got rowdy, even violent. And they were led by a very familiar face.



GOV. GRETCHEN WHITMER, (D) MICHIGAN: When the governor locked the public out during their attack on collective bargaining, I threw open the doors of the capital and I led the resistance from my office.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And so now the crowd is chanting, let us in, let us in.



CROWD: Let us in! Let us in! Let us in!



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We're going to fight. Are you?



CROWD: Yes!



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Get the -- out of my face.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The police are the army of the rich.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You want to take away my union brotherhood?



CROWD: Shut it down! Shut it down! Shut it down!



WHITMER: We're going to continue to fight. The fight is not over.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Joining me now is Tudor Dixon, a Republican running to unseat Governor Whitmer this November, and the candidate who put that video together. Tudor, it's good to see you tonight. The left would surely say, all right, but that's just a protest. That's not an insurrection. But gosh, I'm thinking if you were a state legislator in that building and that crowd breached the building, it might be fairly unsettling.



TUDOR DIXON, (R) MICHIGAN GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE: Yes, exactly. Thank you, Laura.



Let me explain what was going on because that building was locked down. It had just been locked down the day before because of credible threats against lawmakers. So you have Governor Whitmer, who was a state senator at the time, who did actually throw the doors open. Technically, she opened her window of the secured capital building and let those violent protesters in to, I would say, disrupt the democratic process.



And she's campaigning on this in 2018. She is actually putting out, she's talking on camera in the interviews saying, I threw the doors open. That's from her when she was campaigning. So Democrats back then said, hey, being a radical activist and marching on the capital steps and breaking into the capital is what you need to do to become a governor. Now, if you do that, you're an insurrectionist. So if you're labeled as an insurrectionist and you must be impeached, you can't be governor, right?



INGRAHAM: Well, we don't have the window deal confirmed, but the video that we've looked at and that we just showed, again, it depends on how you look at certain things from different angles, but it's an angry crowd. And we believe in protest. We believe in peaceful protest. We believe in the right for people to be heard. We don't want anyone shut out of a debate. But what's going on in Washington is an effort to squelch free speech and squelch debate and brand anyone who has a particular point of view, happens to be more conservative or questions some election results, they are de facto not members of society. That's what's going on.



And my question to you, Tudor, is right now, hearing Whitmer's reaction to January 6th is quite something. Watch.



GOV. GRETCHEN WHITMER, (D) MICHIGAN: I'm watching the news of what's happening in Washington, D.C., and I am appalled. I am furious. And the actions of these people who are trying to stage a coup and wreak violence on the very foundation of our democracy is appalling and abhorrent.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Fraudulent, hypocritical -- a couple of words that come to mind.



DIXON: Yes, she is the queen of hypocrisy here in the state of Michigan, everybody knows that. But it's important to know that she has been that for many, many years, and that she did actually lead the same thing here in Michigan. Those images are interchangeable with January 6th.



But you bring up a good point. You have this January 6th committee that is going after citizens but also going after lawmakers and saying, hey, even though all of the lawmakers say we had nothing to do with this, we are going to search you down, we're going to take your bank records, and we're going to find out if you could have possibly, and then we are going to prosecute you.



Gretchen Whitmer was out there saying, I did this, and you should be proud of me for doing this. How are we suddenly changing the rules of the game? Of course, that's always what Democrats do. But look, when she did this back in 2012, she proved she was a radical activist and she wasn't a leader. She has continued to say, I'm going to shirk the democratic process. Throughout all of 2020, she was a dictator. She wouldn't work with the legislature. She wouldn't bring the legislature into the decision- making process. The person she was in 2012 continues to be the person she is in 2022. And she cannot be reelected for our state. She is bad for Michigan.



INGRAHAM: You guys are seeing an exodus, I believe, of residents. People are going for more hospitable economic climates. You've lost 16,000 people from 2020. That's not a huge number, but it's not a small number, either. It's not going in the right director, that's for sure. Tudor, we're going to be watching this primary on the GOP side. Michigan needs relief. Thank you so much.



And final thoughts when we return.



INGRAHAM: Doing errands earlier today, I drove by three schools that were closed, some for the millimeter of snow we got here in the D.C. area, but others for Omicron reasons.



My friends, this just has to stop. Parents across the country, I don't care what your political background, our kids need to be in school. This is madness and child abuse. I've been saying it for almost two years. I can't believe we are still in this situation in some parts of the country.



That is it for us tonight. We continue next week. Remember Freedom Matters, all on the website, USA made gear, all for charity. I haven't picked a charity for January. You can suggest some on Twitter if you'd look like, but I will announce that next week.



Remember, it's America now and forever. Greg Gutfeld takes it all from here. Have a great weekend.



