'The Ingraham Angle' on collapse of Afghanistan, 'woke' military

INGRAHAM: I am Laura Ingraham. This is

"Ingraham Angle" from Washington tonight. The establishment has no clothes.

That's the focus of tonight's "Angle".



The collapse of Afghan. Afghanistan represents another catastrophic failure

of our political establishment. Now, other obvious examples include the

collapse of our southern border, and long before that the collapse of our

once unrivaled manufacturing base.



Well, they keep doubling down, though, on failure, don't they, insisting

that if they have just a few more years, they can make Americans understand

why their actions, why their policies are smart and proper. And of course,

to distract the public from their own abject failures, these old hacks do

their best to stir up phony crises.



JAMES CLAPPER, FORMER OBAMA NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE DIRECTOR: --is they're

influenced by the Russians over President Trump. His behavior hasn't done

much at least in my mind to allay that concern.



JOHN BRENNAN, FORMER CIA DIRECTOR: Maybe it's my warning training as an

Intelligence professional. I have seen the lights blinking red in terms of

what Mr. Trump has done and is doing and is bringing this country down on

the global stage.



INGRAHAM: Oh, my God. I can't even watch those two. Then if the Russians

weren't going to destabilize America, they wanted you to believe the fur

and face paint contingent would.



MARK MILLEY, CHAIRMAN OF THE JOINT CHIEFS OF STAFF: I want to understand

white rage? And I'm white, and I want to understand it. So what is it that

caused thousands of people to assault this building, and try to overturn

the Constitution of the United States of America? What caused that? I want

to find that out.



LLOYD AUSTIN, SECRETARY OF DEFENSE: Also tackling the problem of violent

extremists in our work - in our ranks and our workforce.



INGRAHAM: Maybe they should focus on the extremists for the thousands of

people at the airport. I mean that would be - how embarrassing! Can you

imagine what China must be thinking? Taking Taiwan is going to be like

taking candy from a baby at this point.



Of course, it's far easier, isn't it, to demonize your fellow Americans,

though, then finally own up to the fact that you and your fellow generals

spectacularly failed in Afghanistan. That you didn't own up to the obvious

inadequacies of the Afghan army, that you literally got almost nothing

right in this mission right up until the end.



MILLEY: The Afghan security forces have the capacity to sufficiently fight

and defend their country, a negative outcome, a Taliban automatic Military

takeover is not a foregone conclusion.



INGRAHAM: Golly. You're so smart. And for more than 10 years before that,

they sold Americans false hope.



GENERAL STANLEY MCCHRYSTAL, COMMANDER OF U.S. AND ISAF FORCES IN

AFGHANISTAN: The Afghans are resolved to win this fight. We see success.

And that convinces me that we can apply that success across the country.



GENERAL DAVID PETRAEUS, COMMANDER OF U.S. AND ISAF FORCES IN AFGHANISTAN:

Afghan security forces are now on track to meet their targeted end strength

objectives by the end of the year. We are seeing early progress as we get

the inputs right in that country.



GEN. WILLIAM CALDWELL, FORMER HEAD OF THE U.S. AND NATO TRAINING COMMAND

IN

AFGHANISTAN: They're probably the best trained, the best equipped and the

best lead of any forces we've developed yet inside of Afghanistan. They

only continue to get better with time.



INGRAHAM: Oh, does that not want - takes your breath away? Now, the Taliban

is the best equipped, right? Well, it was all garbage. And a new book by

the Washington Post Craig Whitlock reveals that everyone on the ground

seemed to know it was garbage.



In oral histories of the war provided to the author, their brutally frank

assessments of the effort to train Afghan forces. "The Afghans suffered

from a lack of motivation and a corrupt chain of command that preyed upon

its own soldiers and police. One Afghan battalion commander whom the U.S.

Army infantry officer mentored lost his job after he was charged with

raping one of his male soldiers. The commander's replacement in turn was

killed by his own man. A major problem was literacy, Whitlock reports. Our

Military had to teach virtually every Afghan recruit how to read. One

officer said, they couldn't even count, and some even needed to learn their

colors."



Yet the generals never wanted to leave, effectively treating our troops and

our tax dollars as expendable in order to paper over their own monumental

failure. Of course, Trump, a pragmatic economic nationalist at heart, he

saw through all of this and wanted us out of Afghanistan.



But Generals Milley, Mattis, McMaster and others wanted us to stay in

Afghanistan as long as it took, meaning, basically forever. Now, to this

day, they refuse to listen to the American people who've been saying no to

these wars since about 2006.



H.R. MCMASTER, FORMER TRUMP NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER: It was always a pipe

dream. It was always giving you a stage to some of the most odious people

on earth. The Trump administration doubled down on the mistakes of the

Obama administration after the president abandoned what had been, I think,

really the first reasoned and sustainable approach toward Afghanistan in

2017. The self delusion, really. We're seeing an end of that delusion now.



INGRAHAM: Delusion? Who's delusional? People still think they can win. They

dragged their feet until Trump's last day in office and hated Trump for

actually pushing what the American people have been asking for since the

election of at least Barack Obama, an end to these wars.



Now, as we saw over the past week, our Military, our political, our

diplomatic, our national security hierarchy is, I'm sorry, it's just filled

with a bunch of people who shouldn't call themselves experts. They can't do

logistics, they can't game out the obvious collapse of order once our

troops pulled out, leaving all these people in harm's way. It's

heartbreaking.



If the same humiliating Bagram Air Base scenes had played out under Trump,

the Democrats and the media would have crucified him. Instead, they kind of

nod as Biden and his cabinet drone on mouthing meaningless diplomatic

gibberish.



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: I'm not going to do it the

way Trump did. We're going to focus on international rules of the road.



ANTHONY BLINKEN, SECRETARY OF STATE: Our purpose is not to contain China,

to hold it back, to keep it down. It is to uphold this rules-based order

that China is posing a challenge to.



INGRAHAM: But what we saw over the weekend in Afghanistan proved once again

that there never has been and never will be such a thing as rules-based

international order. No one fights for a rules-based international order,

no one dies for a rules-based international order. We've all seen this

before.



In 1928, Germany, France and the United States and many other countries

signed the Kellogg-Briand Pact. Now in that agreement, they pledged to

renounce war as an instrument of national policy and their relations with

one another. It was basically a pinky promise among girlfriends. There was

no way to enforce it. Then, of course, 11 years later, Nazi Germany invaded

Poland, and the largest war in human history began.



So the pieces not kept by diplomats meeting behind closed doors, the pieces

not kept by solemn promises or beautiful dreams. It never has been, it

never will be. There's only one way to have peace. You must be certain that

the good guys with guns are strong enough to defeat the bad guys with guns.

That is it.



Now, the Biden team along with the rest of our establishment, is simply

hapless when it comes to dealing with the Taliban. President Trump was

right to insist that we withdraw from Afghanistan for the simple reason

that our national security establishment was utterly incapable of doing

anything in that country beyond wasting money and American lives.



Our Secretary of Defense should resign immediately. Ditto for General

Milley. Austin has been in over his head from day one at the Pentagon, and

General Milley has gotten almost nothing right. They should both go on to

tangle with some more worthy adversaries, maybe Gobi professors on a U.S.

college campus or something.



The next Secretary of Defense should be a civilian, who will bring a new

approach to the Pentagon. He or she should clean house and rid us of the

incompetent adults who've made our Military sadly, they deserve better,

made them a laughingstock because of the leadership that has poorly served

them.



The next Chairman of the Joint Chiefs should be someone who will tell our

political leaders the truth about the Military situation, and who will

never ever argue with members of Congress about whether America is a racist

nation. We need a top down reform at the Pentagon.



When Biden finally emerged late today to address the situation in

Afghanistan, well, he correctly noted that it was long since time for us to

get out. But he failed to explain how the withdraw of the forces was so

badly bungled.



BIDEN: I stand squarely behind my decision. After 20 years, I've learned

the hard way that there was never a good time to withdraw U.S. forces.

That's why we're still there. We were clear eyed about the risks. We

planned for every contingency.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: I mean, every contingency, really is that what we saw over the

weekend? Zero credibility. The next three years will be very difficult for

the United States. The ship of state is rudderless. Our president is old

and incompetent. And his advisors lack the political skills necessary to

manage the country in his absence. Inflation's going to soar, crime rates

are going to continue to rise. We will suffer further humiliations around

the world. Our enemies, they're already celebrating.



We warned you about all of this last year and now it's going to happen. But

I'm telling you, we have been here before. The Carter years were one long

series of disasters, and they encouraged many people here and abroad, to

just give up on the United States. Well, those people then we're wrong. And

next year, the Democrats will likely lose at least one Chamber of Congress.

And that's going to make things better.



And then in 2024, we'll have a chance to elect a real president who can

actually do the job, who can defend American interests, and perhaps bring

about her Renaissance. And that's the "Angle".



All right. Joining me now is Mike Pompeo, former Secretary of State and Fox

News contributor. Mr. Secretary, how could the intelligence on the Taliban

strength be off by so much?



MIKE POMPEO, FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE: Laura, this was a terrible

execution of an incredibly important mission. And President Trump

campaigned on and then for four years demanded that we find a path forward

in Afghanistan where we got our young men and women home. It was the right

path that we were headed down.



We tried to work to try and find peace and reconciliation, but make no

mistake about it. The Taliban knew. They knew that if they didn't do the

things that we asked them to do, if they didn't honor their agreements that

they threatened an American if they even so much as scared an American that

we would bring real cost. And we did that. We did it time and time again.



We had drawn down from a bit over 15,000 to just over 2500 by the time we

departed. And we had managed to keep a stable place, we had managed to make

sure we protected Americans, we had the embassy secured with all of the

things that you've seen fall apart over the last 96 hours in a way that

just reflects so poorly on the - all the blood and treasure and work that

we have done for those 20 years. It didn't have to be this way. It is not

about whether we got our folks out.



President Biden spent a lot of time talking about that today. It was about

the how we execute that, and the failures that we'd had for all of these

years, we had come to an understanding with our adversaries, the Taliban,

we weren't about to recognize them. We weren't about to beg them to protect

our embassy. We made clear. These are the expectations. These are

conditions that you have to meet. They hadn't met them. And so we were

continuing to our work to get our boys and girls home. But we weren't about

to allow what we've seen happen these last 96 hours happen on our watch.



INGRAHAM: What are the chances, Mr. Secretary, that President Biden and

Blinken have already struck a deal with the Taliban to be able to remove

thousands of people from that airport over the next week or so? What are

the chances of that deal having been struck already? And we'll never know

what if it had been, what price had been paid?



POMPEO: Yes. I hope the probability is low. I pray that it is. Maybe

they've got that. But that would actually suggest that they actually had a

plan. You talked about all the planning and contingencies. You don't put

four, five, 6000 people back in for something you've planned for after you

just took them out. This is clearly unplanned activity. I'd be surprised if

they have that kind of agreement. And if they do, I want to know what it

is. This is going to cost the United States of America in terms of our

morality, in terms of the risk from the rest of the world.



Laura, I've said this time and time again. We had a deterrence model. We

knew that strength created peace and we know that weakness begets war. You

are seeing the - you're seeing the [ph] some result of the weakness of the

administration, whether it's our southern border, whether it's handing the

Russians a pipeline completion that can threaten Europe. All of these

things, the whole world watches. Chairman Kim, Xi Jingping, they're all

watching what's happening today. And I hope this administration comes to

understand that apologizing, placating, appeasing, being weak, only

presents risks to American security.



INGRAHAM: Yesterday, in an interview, Liz Cheney has something to say about

you, sir. Watch.



REP. LIZ CHENEY (R-WY): President Biden bears responsibility for making

this decision. But there is no question that President Trump, his

administration, Secretary Pompeo, they also bear very significant

responsibility for this. They walked down this path of legitimizing the

Taliban, the notion of we're going to end endless wars is that campaign

slogan. What we're watching right now in Afghanistan is what happens when

America withdraws from the world.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Mr. Secretary, your response?



POMPEO: Yes. Look, I think she's lost the bubble just a bit. In the end, we

demonstrated that we could, in fact, conduct the American Security mission

in Afghanistan. We had a plan both to get our folks home, and a plan to

make sure that we reduce the risk that we'd ever be attacked from that

place again. We had a plan to do it. We were well on our way to executing

that.



January 20, Biden administration took over and they pulled the last pin out

of the Jenga pile without having thought about the ramifications that would

result. So I think Congresswoman Cheney just thinks that we should have

been there forever, another $30 billion a year. I went to some of those

transfers of the dignified - the dignified transfers of remains at Dover.



Our young men and women did amazing work there. The young soldiers, our

young airmen did remarkable work. It was time to get our team home. We

could have done it in a way that would have reflected well on America and

would have protected the interest we had. I think representative Cheney

just simply has a different view. She thinks we ought to be there putting

our kids at risk and to think that America simply has no vital interest in.



INGRAHAM: Secretary Pompeo, this is a catastrophic failure. You've said it,

so many people today with enormous experience, have said the same thing.

Where should the accountability lie for this? We have a president of the

United States who's currently at Camp David. He's gone back there.



We have people who went before Congress time and again and said, things

were pretty much on track. We had some challenges, but things were going

well. This went on for 10, 12 years, we were getting those updates. Should

Secretary Austin remain in his position? Should Mark Milley remain in his?



POMPEO: Well, there's a lot of work that needs to be done to hold the

leadership accountable. Maybe not even just this sets, there may well be

history that began 10, 11, 12 years ago that we need to go back and look

at.



But, Laura, as I think about these things, our Constitution demands that

the senior leader, our commander in chief be held accountable. We've got

handed lots of challenges when we walked into office. North Korea was

building up its program. The previous administration give it back a fifth

of Ukraine. We had lots of challenges. We didn't pass the buck, we didn't

blame them. We just dealt with them. We confronted them. We took them on.



President Biden is the one that needs to be held accountable for what's

taking place in Afghanistan today and anything that befalls the United

States. As a result of the decisions he made, on the way he executed this

withdrawal in such a hasty, unplanned way that upended so much of the good

work that had already been done. He needs to be held accountable. And he

needs to make accountable those members of his team. But in the end - but

the end just falls to President, Laura.



INGRAHAM: Yes. And finally, sir, China has made no qualms. This has no

qualms about expressing its desire to take advantage of the situation.

Mineral rights, the Belt and Road Initiative, trade through the region, and

obviously looking at Taiwan, with hungry eyes. What's happening there

tonight? And what is your final comment on China?



POMPEO: So, Laura, with respect to the things that will happen in

Afghanistan and western China, good luck to the Chinese Communist Party.

They're going to face some of the same challenges that everybody who's

taken on this task of trying to build Afghanistan. It is a mess. There were

completely corrupt set of leaders there. So I think they'll face real

challenges.



I'm much more worried about what they'll do in the East with respect to

Taiwan. They have seen that America is not prepared to defend the basic

promises that it made under this leadership team. I hope this

administration will do something, something to demonstrate, not just words,

but something to demonstrate that we are prepared to do the right thing by

the people of Taiwan. It will be really important to establish that

deterrence model, especially after these enormous failures in Afghanistan.



INGRAHAM: Thank you, Secretary Pompeo. It's great to see you tonight as

always.



INGRAHAM: And is it really our responsibility to welcome thousands of

potentially unvetted refugees from Afghanistan? All day, we've heard

phrases like we promised them. Well, who did? Did you?



Well, Victor Davis Hanson, Mollie Hemingway, have some thoughts on that.

They're here next to suggest what could end up being a disastrous

situation, if we don't play our cards right. Stay there.



BIDEN: I made a commitment that when I made a mistake I tell you, and I've

made mistakes. And when I think I got it right, I'll say it. But I'll take

responsibility for what I do and say.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Except when it comes to the unfolding crisis in Afghanistan.



BIDEN: When I came in office, I inherited a deal the President Trump

negotiated with the Taliban. Afghanistan political leaders gave up and fled

the country. The Afghan Military collapsed sometime without trying to

fight. I know there are concerns about why we did not begin evacuating

Afghan civilians sooner. Part of the answer is some of the Afghans did not

want to leave earlier.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: Looked like a lot of people didn't want to leave in the airport

over the weekend. They were just begging to stay in Afghanistan. And then

after blaming everyone except his own generals and our failed intelligence,

Biden jetted back to Camp David, or helicoptered.



Joining me now, Victor Davis Hanson, Hoover Institution, senior fellow;

Mollie Hemingway, senior editor at the Federalist and Fox News contributor.



Victor, CNN says that Biden is suffering from a crisis of competence, but I

don't think - I mean, that kind of presumes there was competence to begin

with. But as you pointed out over the last six months, they've been

focusing on January 6, now, safely withdrawing our forces from Afghanistan.



VICTOR DAVIS HANSON, SENIOR FELLOW, HOOVER INSTITUTE: Yes, Laura. This

entire end of days, scenes of people falling out of airplanes reminds me of

the 9/11, people jumping off the Twin Towers, or French people packing the

train stations when the Nazi army arrived in 1940 to Paris. It's tragic.

But it's an indictment of the entire Military intelligence and political

leadership, basically, of the last 20 years, but especially in the last six

months.



Joe Biden always has this tick. He says, I'm going to take responsibility,

the buck stops with me. And then he goes off and blames everybody but

himself. He's blamed Barack Obama. He said, Barack Obama did a surge in

Afghanistan and only Joe Biden opposed it. And then he went on to Trump and

said he inherited this policy as if he's shackled by it from Trump. There

hasn't been one policy that he inherited from Trump that he hasn't

destroyed. And they were good policies.



And then he blamed the Afghan Military who has been doing a lot of the

frontline fighting since 2015. Never himself that he had no idea how to

withdraw in a humane and safe and secure fashion. And so we had all - we

had a whole army, we never seen that really in the last 30 years and 40

years. A whole army dissipated, because people in their minds said, I would

rather go cut a deal with the dark-aged Taliban pre-civilizational than put

my trust in the Biden administration to have an orderly withdrawal to

provide temporary air support or help. And so, it's an indictment.



And all of these people - and you're absolutely right about the Joint

Chiefs, and the Secretary of Defense, if they had taken one iota of the

time they spent on wokeness and critical race theory, and what are you

reading, and what proportion of this group is racially balanced and that

group and just told us this is what's happening in Afghanistan. We have 50

intelligence officers, Laura, that came out right before the election said,

Hunter Biden's laptop is Russian disinformation. Why didn't they just spend

one fraction of that time to assess the situation in Afghanistan?



INGRAHAM: Mollie, Yes - let's get Mollie in here. Mollie, this is really

quite staggering and infuriating. We were lied to for about now 18 years or

so, at least. And no one's going to get fired here. No one's going to

resign after these scenes over the weekend. I mean, this is trillions of

dollars, ultimately, the whole war on terror, trillions of dollars. Not 1

trillion, trillions, and lives lost.



MOLLIE HEMINGWAY, SENIOR EDITOR, THE FEDERALIST: President Biden said today

that the buck stopped with him. But then he gave a speech arguing that it's

a good thing to depart Afghanistan after 20 years. Nobody is criticizing

that - are very few people, I should say, are criticizing the departure.

That is something that the American people have wanted for a very long

time. And it's good that President Biden followed President Trump's

decision to exit Afghanistan.



The entire frustration, the entire outrage and horror that people have

right now is over the manner of the departure, the incompetence of the

departure. But just as this departure has been in competently run, much of

the war was in competently run. And yet nobody is held accountable, not the

Pentagon brass who lied about the success, the realistic nature of whether

it would be successful or not, not the pundits who talked up this

interventionism, not the political leaders who kept us there for long after

it ever made sense to be there, not the political leaders who turned it

into a nation-building exercise.



We really need accountability for this. People need to be fired. People

need to be court- martialled, people might need to be imprisoned. The level

of corruption that led to 20 years of a nation-building exercise, that was

never what the American people wanted is just staggering.



INGRAHAM: Now, Victor, at the same time, with lots of prisoners freed in

Afghanistan, the left now wants the United States specifically to give

refuge to those fleeing Afghanistan. Watch.



BRENNAN: There was quite frankly little discussion about the fate of the

Afghans that are left behind after a 20-year investment.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: How many Afghans can they get out in the coming day?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: There's 86,000 people who are currently left behind in

Afghanistan alone.



JAKE TAPPER, CNN HOST: We've been covering on the show for months, this

idea of these Afghan allies, interpreters and others trying to get out of

the country.



SEN. BEN SASSE (R-NE): These are moms and dads with little kids at their

knees, some of them at the wire at the airport and every one of them should

be gotten out by us.



INGRAHAM: Victor, do you think the American people want 80,000 folks from

Afghanistan vetted by the same people who screwed up the war for the past

20 years coming into the United States, all 80,000?



VICTOR DAVIS HANSON, HOOVER INSTITUTE SENIOR FELLOW: How about the same

people who absolutely destroyed federal immigration law and blew up the

southern border and let an expected 2 million people cross that southern

border this fiscal year. So they have no credibility that that they can,

what, authenticate who is coming in, adjudicate whether somebody is loyal

to America in the lot of service or is an Al-Qaeda member or if somebody

who has COVID, somebody who if vaccinated. They have no record of

competency on any issue dealing with immigration.



Yes, there are people that have been loyal and are brave and we should

welcome them. But they don't have the ability to find them and separate

them from the people who would do us harm. This administration has zero

credibility on immigration.



INGRAHAM: I just don't trust them. Mollie, yes or no, will anyone be fired

after what happened this weekend, anyone at a high rank?



MOLLIE HEMINGWAY, SENIOR EDITOR, "THE FEDERALIST": No. And they will just

move up and get great lobbying jobs.



INGRAHAM: Unbelievable. Lockheed Martin. Mollie and Victor, thank you.



And the optics of Biden's Afghanistan reaction, plus the media coverage

doesn't quite square with reality. Raymond Arroyo has it, "Seen and Unseen"

next.



INGRAHAM: It's time for our "Seen and Unseen" segment where we expose the

big cultural stories of the day, with a hint of politics. For that we turn

to FOX News contributor Raymond Arroyo. Ray, you closely watched the

president's Afghanistan response.



RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: It didn't take long, Laura. The

president's stilted, halting address about the situation he helped create

was clearly written by somebody else. It was not only inaccurate at times,

but the delivery, like the policy, was incoherent.



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The American troops are

performing this mission, our current military mission, we shortened the

time, limited in its scope. Our mission in Afghanistan has taken many

missteps, made many missteps over the past two decades.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ARROYO: "Missteps" is definitely the operable word of the day, Laura. So

much for foreign policy being the White House strength. It took Biden days

to respond to the fall of Afghanistan in person. Jen Psaki, his press

secretary, never even returned emails. Everybody is on vacay. The only

thing the White House offered initially was this, a picture of Biden at

Camp David allegedly Zooming with national security and intelligence

officials.



Former CIA members pointed out, this could be a huge mistake because they

may have outed CIA operatives and individuals at the Doha station who were

photographed there on the wall. Others gripe that this might be a stock

photo since the times on the clocks aren't correct, and some speculate that

this is a staged photo and Biden was watching something entirely different.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Ladies and gentlemen, it's "The Lawrence Welk Show."



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Hello, I'm Julia Child. Welcome to this volume of our

video book, the way to cook.



(MUSIC)



ARROYO: It's a pity he wasn't watching "Jeopardy!" Laura. He could have

taken foreign policy disasters for $400. The biggest problem here is to go

back to Camp David, to go on vacation after this little address, as if

nothing is going on, to continue your recreating. Joe Biden is literally

not at home when it comes to this foreign policy crisis.



INGRAHAM: That picture was, it was a troubling photo, Raymond. The blue,

tight polo shirt look. We have people losing their lives, clinging to a

U.S. Air Force transports planes. I keep saying, if Trump had done the

exact same thing with the same scenes playing out at the Bagram Air Force

base, they would have slaughtered him. They wouldn't have given one inch.



ARROYO: There would have been hell to pay.



INGRAHAM: Forget it.



ARROYO: One of the most amazing things today, Laura, was beyond the

dramatic pictures of chaos in Afghanistan is the media coverage of this.

This is what parallel realities look like. You've heard of the Marvel

multiverse. This is the media multiverse. Watch.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's been a relatively peaceful, if you like, process.

They haven't had to fire a lot of shots. There hasn't been a lot of

bloodshed in Kabul. It was a pretty straightforward takeover.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: They have maintained today, as far as we can see, calm

and order inside the capital.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: They're just chanting "Death to America," but they

seem friendly at the same time.



ARROYO: Very friendly, Laura. Look, I've been in Egypt with the Muslim

Brotherhood nearby. I know what it's like for a reporter in that situation.

But you can't distort your reporting because of your personal safety. Go to

a secure spot, file your report there. I'm sorry, the Taliban are not

friendly. They are threatening families. They're beating women in the

streets. They're raping girls right now at this hour. They're murderous

thugs driven by a twisted religious ideology. You heard none of that today.

You would have sworn these people were interviewing Lech Walesa after the

fall of Communism.



INGRAHAM: Some of the interviews that I saw of the Taliban spokesman

today. They have been more aggressive with Republican senators then they

were with the Taliban spokesman in a split screen. Well, it can be a little

rough around the edges. I'm slightly exaggerating, but I don't know. They

look, there's all these Taliban people look like --



ARROYO: One of the questions MSNBC asked that Taliban spokesman was are

you going to let women vote? Yes, they're going to let them lead the party

and wear halter tops. Taliban lives under Sharia law. They impose that

everywhere they go. Welcome to reality, and that should be reported, Laura.

And it isn't.



INGRAHAM: No, Raymond, the rules-based international order, I'm sure the

Taliban, the Taliban. All right, Raymond, thank you.



Up next, the docs are back. Are you worried about Lambda?



INGRAHAM: There's always another variant lurking in the shadows. You'll

have a whole alphabet of variants. And they will prevent us from ever going

back to normal.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



INGRAHAM: It seems just like yesterday. Apparently, I do have the ability

to predict the future, well, sometimes, when it comes to the left's

fearmongering about the pandemic.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We are talking about the Delta today. Tomorrow it's

going to be the Lambda.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We are battling against multiple variants, Delta plus

as well as Lambda that is rampant right now in South America and we're

seeing in Peru.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This is something that we certainly need to continue to

keep an eye on. It's a variant of interest, meaning that it has potential

impact to more transmissibility, severity of illness.



INGRAHAM: I forgot my scuba suit again, I'm so upset. Joining me now, Dr.

Jay Bhattacharya, professor of medicine at Stanford, and Dr. Harvey Risch,

Yale epidemiology professor. Dr. Bhattacharya, I will start with you. Now,

the Lambda variant it sounds like an old 80s kind of punk rock band, but we

are all supposed to panic, hide, and never come out of our homes again.

What do we really need to know about this?



DR. JAY BHATTACHARYA, STANFORD UNIVERSITY EPIDEMIOLOGIST: For one, there

is no evidence that it's more deadly than any other version of this virus.

This virus has been mutating since it started coming out. It first come out

of China last year. That's what these kinds of viruses do. The only

question is, is it more severe in terms of illness? The answer is there is

no evidence of that. There is about 1,000 cases in the U.S. so far. And the

other thing to note about this, Laura, is that this variant came out of

Peru, which had one of the harshest lockdowns, last year, during one of the

harshest lockdowns in the world. The lockdown, if anything, is correlated

with the productions of these variants.



So I don't really understand the panic over this variant. It makes no sense

given the data. It also doesn't evade -- if you've had the disease before

and you have natural immunity, you are still protected against this a

variant, against a severe disease caused by this variant. It may evade --

you might still be infected with a variant, but if it doesn't produce

severe disease, there's no reason to panic. And I think it is irresponsible

of public health official to go on the air and try to stoke fear about this

variant.



INGRAHAM: I had to bring you guys on for this, but I think I had five or

six emails in the course of an hour, one hour, I don't know what was going

on this weekend, about the Lambda variant. So I had to get your take on it.



I want, Dr. Risch, you to respond to what we heard from Biden surgeon

general today on my favorite topic, natural immunity.



DR. VIVEK MURTHY, U.S. SURGEON GENERAL: We are seeing more and more data

that tells us that while you get some protection from natural infection,

it's not nearly as strong as what you get from the vaccine, especially with

that Delta Variant, which is the hardiest and most contagious variant we've

seen to date. We need all the protection we can get. That's why the

vaccines are so effective.



INGRAHAM: Dr. Risch, really?



DR. HARVEY RISCH, YALE SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH: We are really not. This is

contrary to 50 years of virology and vaccinology. The vaccine -- of course,

if you give a strong enough vaccine, you can make antibodies at almost any

level you want. But that is not immunity. Immunity is how the person

responds to an infection. And natural immunity is much stronger and much

broader and much deeper and much longer lasting than vaccine immunity. And

we have over and over now data showing how long natural immunity, have had

COVID immunity survives and lasts compared to the three to five or six

months of vaccine immunity before you need booster after booster after

booster.



INGRAHAM: Dr. Bhattacharya, this is a good time to ask you this, Pfizer

announced today that it is submitting its initial trial data to the FDA to

support the third booster shot. I guess the antibodies do start to flag

after some period of time, which of course, Dr. Fauci is thrilled about.



DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, WHITE HOUSE CHIEF MEDICAL ADVISER: We are assuming that

sooner or later we are going to have to give boosters. It is not imminent,

but we're preparing as if it will be imminent. So we're going to be ready

to do it whenever the data shows that the protection is gone below a

certain level because of a combination of the durability of protection and

the special-effect you're seeing with the Delta variant.



INGRAHAM: I don't know, Dr. Bhattacharya. It seems like they're just

making it up at this point. Not I'm hearing about the special effect, but

it was supposed to be better than natural immunity, now you need the third,

and then there will be the fourth, fifth, sixth seasonal boosters. Aren't

we just going to have to get used to living with this virus? It's with us

to stay?



BHATTACHARYA: I think that is the thing, Laura. If you look at what the

data around the world show, the countries that are very, very highly

immunized have had case surges still happen. The vaccine does provide some

protection against severe disease. That is a very good thing. If you are

older, it is worth getting the vaccine, especially for that reason, because

COVID is so bad relative to the side effects of the vaccine.



But on the other hand, the government and Dr. Fauci oversold the vaccine,

arguing that it can stop the disease from spreading and it very clearly

cannot. Do we need another booster? Let's see what that trial data say, but

at this point I just don't see any good argument for it. The natural

immunity that many, many people have, I would guess over 100 million people

in the United States have had from recovering from the disease provides the

same level of protection against severe disease as the vaccine seems to,

and the natural immunity seems to be fairly long-lasting, as Dr. Risch

said. I just don't understand why you would jump ahead and say you need a

booster long before the data are in place to say anything like that.



INGRAHAM: What I don't understand, Dr. Risch, and you read all these

studies all day long, why hasn't there been a completely comprehensive

study done on the T and B-cell memory immunity against all the variants

that we know about? There was the Cleveland Clinic study, correct? But then

they sort of tried to qualify it a little bit, saying we still like

vaccines, don't criticize us. But doesn't it seem curious, as Dr.

Bhattacharya said, so many people have had the virus and a lot of them

don't know it, but they haven't gotten their t cells checked, so they are

wandering around without knowing if they have any natural immunity?



RISCH: Well, that is part of life. In fact, the T-cells will wane over

time also, and people are still immune because they had B-cells that have

migrated to their bone marrow that when stimulated when they encounter the

virus again or a new virus similar to it will make antibodies again, and

the T-cells will start up again. So you can't exactly test the immune

system unless it's in the hot phase.



INGRAHAM: OK, so do we need a B-cell test too, then, is that what we need,

or we don't need that?



RISCH: Maybe, but people who have COVID, they know they've had it.



INGRAHAM: Not all of them. But all right, well, I've gotten my fix then

with you too. Good to see you both. We've missed you. Dr. Bhattacharya and

Dr. Risch, great to see you.



And what septuagenarian Democrat just tried his hand, I gave it away, his

hand at rapping? One of the more embarrassing Last Bites in a while next.



INGRAHAM: Chuck Schumer took the stage in the Bronx tonight, did you see

it? He wasn't delivering a political speech. It was rather to thoroughly

embarrass himself in a different way.



(MUSIC)



SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER, (D-NY) SENATE MAJORITY LEADER: I got the bar, I got

the jab. We got the music. We got it all.



INGRAHAM: Oh, my gosh, was that a dance, the old man khaki pants dance?

Oh, my goodness. Politicians just can't dance, OK. They just shouldn't

dance, can't dance. Reagan danced at his inaugural. That was beautiful.



All right, that's all the time we have tonight. Greg Gutfeld takes it all

from here. We'll see you tomorrow night.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: They are just chanting "Death to America," but they

seem friendly at the same time. It's utterly bizarre.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



