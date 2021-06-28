'The Ingraham Angle' on illegal immigration crisis, Harris' trip to border

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," June 25, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, FOX NEWS HOST: I'm Laura Ingraham and this is a special edition of the "Ingraham Angle" from Washington. A week in an hour.

Now, four months after the FBI raided his apartment and took all of his devices, a 69-year-old resident who wasn't even at the Capitol on January 6, is still suffering. He's still not gotten his devices back. He's been shunned by his community and has even suffered two strokes. You're going to hear his harrowing story tonight.

But first, Kamala can't and won't. That's the focus of tonight's "Angle".

Today, Vice President Harris traveled to Texas to check the border box and play a game of make believe.

KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: It is important to be clear, it is working to build a fair and a functional and a humane immigration system. We feel very strongly about that. And as you know, we inherited a tough situation. And in five months, we've made progress. But there's still much more work to be done, but we've made progress.

INGRAHAM: Progress? Lies and more lies. Number one, she and Biden were not handed a tough situation on the border. They created a disaster on the border. They did. Thanks to Trump's remain in Mexico policy, and, of course, aggressive interior enforcement. Illegal border crossings were driven way down under Trump.

And number two, by progress she means a total abdication, because most Americans define progress at the border as a reduction in the number of illegal crossers. But for Biden and Harris, I guess it's kind of right. Progress means an increase in crossings, regardless of the harm and cost to the American people.

Now, this is - I like to call these open borders collusion at the highest levels of our government. The Biden administration is committing an ongoing crime against our basic sovereignty, a conspiracy to undermine the rule of law, and their refusal to do what works to stem the flow of humanity into America.

Now, this fiscal year alone, Border Patrol has intercepted nearly 1 million migrant crossers at our southern border. We don't even know how many of them have been released either into the interior part of the country. But you know that number has to be staggering.

If Harris were a serious person who actually put America's interest first, she would have traveled to where the action is in the Rio Grande Valley. But of course, that would have been too embarrassing and revealing, because there the border arrests stand at a whopping 271,000 and counting this fiscal year. So of course, Kamala Harris decided to skip that region, and instead visit El Paso, which has 2.5 times fewer border arrests, and just for good measure, a Democrat mayor.

Now, everything I saw today was border theater, from beginning to end. There's nothing serious about enforcement, and she was always in search of mythic "root causes".

HARRIS: The work that we have to do is the work of addressing the cause, the root causes. I'm very excited about the potential as we have talked with these congressional leaders and the Secretary, the focus that we have placed on the root causes. You can't just react to a problem without solving it at its roots.

INGRAHAM: Now, everyone knows that root causes is just Washington's way of saying, we have no intention of solving the problem. And despite the gravity of all of this, Harris was only on site for about six hours in Texas. And much of that time was spent glad handing at the illegal crossing hotspot known as the El Paso International Airport.

Now, of course, the veep spun a totally fictional version of events today.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: How did you decide that right now was the right time to make your first trip to the border?

HARRIS: Well, it's not my first trip. I've been to the border many times.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: As the person in charge of the response.

HARRIS: I said back in March, I was going to come to the border. So this is not a new plan.

INGRAHAM: If her dissembling weren't so infuriating, it would be absolutely hilarious, because with so much time having passed, the Vice President's border (inaudible) is kind of just a sideshow at this point. It's a distraction from the real story. Because while she embarrassed herself in El Paso, the Biden DHS is moving full steam ahead on dismantling our border protections and immigration system.

Just days ago, they notified Congress that they were going to release tens of thousands of illegals into the interior of the country, who were previously denied entry under the remain in Mexico program. So we're going to pluck them out of Mexico, bring them back and release them. Isn't that nice?

That's not all. Just today Biden's team is furiously trying to figure out how to rescind the Trump era policy that allows for the immediate rejection of illegal border crossers due to COVID, because they care so much about COVID. This outrage aligns perfectly with something Harris said today about what our obligations are as a country.

HARRIS: We have a responsibility and if we ignore that responsibility, it will visit itself upon us in a very domestic way.

INGRAHAM: She was talking there about the region, Central America and Mexico. So apparently, our responsibility is to other countries. Thus, not only will the middle class and all Americans, frankly, be hit with a higher cost of living because of inflation now, but you can also expect wages to stagnate as well. All because Biden bowed to the business lobby in the far left, of course, and they are fine with having a glut of workers because a glut of workers in the United States keeps wages flat. Certainly, keeps them from rising.

So once again, we see the ugly truth about today's Democrats. Although Kamala Harris was put in charge of the border issue, she not only can't do it, because she's in way over her head, she won't do it. Because shutting down illegal border crossers means putting America first. And why should they ever want to put a systematically racist country first? That doesn't make any sense.

They don't think it's their responsibility to try to lift your standard of living, or ensure your schools are functional, or to make sure your streets are safe. Because if they did, they would do whatever it took to secure that southern border. And instead, their goal is to fundamentally transform our nation and its culture. So those borders, you bet, keep them wide open.

They're only going to care about the border, about enforcement, when they see that their actions, or in this case, inaction, has really cost them votes. And very soon, it will be time to make them pay. And that's the "Angle".

All right. Here now, Texas lieutenant governor, Dan Patrick; and Richard Guerra, a rancher from Del Rio, Texas, where we were a few years back.

Dan, let me start with you. Now, Harris spent the majority of her time at the airport, didn't even travel to the border. Your response to today's border theater.

DAN PATRICK, LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR OF TEXAS: And it was border theater, Laura. I realized that the Secretary of Homeland Security Mayorkas has changed his title and didn't tell us the secretary of root causes, because that's all they talked about today. And the true root cause of the nearly 1 million people that we've apprehended so far and the millions more than have crossed over that we haven't caught, the root cause of the border problem is Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Because Trump had the border really under control in the last year of his presidency.

The policies he put in place, like returning people to Mexico really worked. And they talked about a broken system to date, and they broke it. They broke it. And it's purposefully that they broke it. To hear her talk about, we have to be concerned about the children and the families and their suffering. How about American children and American families and the suffering here of anyone killed by someone here illegally? This was disgraceful. It was almost a joke, except it's so serious.

INGRAHAM: It was an insult, it was an insult.

PATRICK: And what's with the mask by the way? What's with the mask? We're not New York, we're not Washington D.C. You know, we're not wearing masks down here. The whole - it was a whole show, Laura. It was just ridiculous and absurd and nothing. The biggest pile of political BS I've ever seen. And it was just a joke and it's sad that they don't understand.

INGRAHAM: Richard, what about a sense of humanity for Americans who own property along the border like you?

RICHARD GUERRA, TEXAS RANCH OWNER: I'm a rancher. I'm a cattleman. But when they come across, they do a lot of damages. They tear up our fences, they commingle the cattle, and they bring fever ticks, and they contaminate our property. Well, in fact, what they do, they trespass. Trespassing is illegal in the state of Texas and, in fact, in the United States of America.

So it is a problem. And I don't care whether they want to sugarcoat it or not, it is a problem. And I agree that the root cause of all of this is at the White House. Not here. They need to come to the Rio Grande Valley. In fact, I invite them to come to my ranch.

INGRAHAM: Well, Dan, I don't think actually after watching this spectacle today, Biden could live at the border for six months and set up an entire border White House, ok. That wouldn't matter one bit. They know - you don't think they know what's going on in your ranch, Richard? You don't think they know what's going on with all these kids dying in the desert and prostitution, trafficking, drugs? They know exactly what they're doing. And they're doing it anyway. Dan, the question is why? Why, Dan? Why are they doing it?

PATRICK: Well, they're doing it, Laura, because they want to turn these young people who are coming across the border and the older people are coming across the border into citizens, into voters. That's what this is all about over the next several years or the next decade. They want to take over this country on the backs of these people that are crossing the border to turn them into Democrat voters.

That's what it's about. It's all about power. They don't care about children of America, families of America, Police officers in America, victims of crime in America, those who are taking fentanyl and dying from it, or hooked on drugs. They don't care about Americans, and they don't care about these people crossing the border who end up in cantinas, in prostitution, or massage parlors, or sex trafficking, or if they're working for a job, they're taking cash under the table, sending a third of it back to the cartels.

The cartels are sitting there thinking the Biden-Harris administration are good for business, because the cartels are in the business of smuggling people into America. This is disgraceful. And this is why we have to build a wall in Texas, Laura. I mean, we're serious about this, because today proved they have no intention whatsoever to do anything about security for this country and for our state. And we're not going to put up with it.

GUERRA: I commend Governor Abbott and lieutenant governor for taking the initiative to do something about this.

INGRAHAM: Well, they care about this country, unlike the people running the country who think it's a systemically racist and rotten and evil country.

Gentlemen, thank you, both of you tonight.

PATRICK: Thank you, Laura.

INGRAHAM: And there was a jarring comment from Congresswoman Veronica Escobar upon greeting Kamala Harris at the El Paso airport today.

REP. VERONICA ESCOBAR (D-TX): Welcome to El Paso. Welcome to my community, to the new Ellis Island, to the Capitol of the border. I have a heart full of gratitude because we finally have an administration willing to tackle the big challenges. Willing to tackle challenges in a meaningful, thoughtful, strategic, compassionate way, and understanding what's driving people from their home, what's making them arrive at our nation's front door.

INGRAHAM: Joining me now, Victor Davis Hanson, Hoover Institution, Senior Fellow. Victor, the Ellis Island of 2021. Tee off on that for a moment.

VICTOR DAVIS HANSON, SENIOR FELLOW, HOOVER INSTITUTE: Yes. Every element of that comparison is pathetic, Laura. Ellis Island, everybody came legally from 1890 to 1924. It was legal, legal. And they came with - they were audited. They were authenticated. They were people who gave them health checks.

People come in across the Rio Grande, especially at El Paso in the state of Texas. They're coming for the most part illegally. We don't have any idea in the middle of a pandemic, whether they've been vaccinated, probably not, or whether they're active carriers. 5,000 border and customs patrol officers have been infected. They were diverse at LSI. And they came from all over the world.

This is just one group of Spanish speaking people. It's not diverse like Ellis Island. And they came with the expectation, Laura, to assimilate rapidly, to integrate, to intermarry. That's not the message we're giving these immigrants that are coming illegally. We're telling them that they were part of a tribal identity. It's what's happening in America.

And they came in - and people forget about Ellis Island, it was measured. I know that some years, days, they might have 5000 or 6000. But over that 36- year-period, there was about 12 million people who arrived here. We're getting up to 2 million, so we're getting six to seven times more per year across the southern border than we did through Ellis Island. Every element of that comparison is just factually wrong. And it's kind of insulting to the people who follow the rules, our grandparents, our great grandparents, our parents, they did that. It's really sickening.

INGRAHAM: Yes. My grandparents on my mom's side came through Ellis Island, and I remember hearing some of those distant stories and it took my breath away, that comparison. Now I want to play something else that Harris said today at the border.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Victor, well, first of all, that doesn't qualify them for asylee status in the United States. She doesn't even know the law and she's supposedly this great lawyer. That's not persecution that's under one of the causes listed under the asylum statute.

HANSON: Yes. And that's also a lie. We have pupils, Laura, that are taken frequently and usually Mexico alone, people pull about. 50 percent of the Mexican population says, if given the opportunity or chance they would move to the United States immediately. Half the country, 55 million, 60 million people would come. If you open the borders, all of Central America and Mexico would come, because for all the criticism of America, we're a constitutional state with individual liberty and we kind of allow people to be prosperous, secure and happy in a way that's impossible in their homeland.

So they would all come. And yet that's the big disconnect, isn't it? The left says this is a terrible country, and then they can't explain why everybody wants to come to a racist country. And that's because they don't even believe their own rhetoric. They're so cynical.

INGRAHAM: Victor, thank you. Great to see you.

And coming up the shocking story of how the FBI sweeping January 6 investigation is wrongfully turning up a number of people, including a man who spent his life serving others in his community.

Joseph Bolanos joins us in moments to tell us how the FBI ruined his life and his health. Next.

INGRAHAM: Two decades ago, after terrorists brought down the Twin Towers, Joseph Bolanos rose to the occasion. He served as a Red Cross volunteer after 9/11. But his incredible public service doesn't end there. Joseph spent decades heading his Upper West Side block association. He looked out for neighbors during the pandemic, supplied them with PPE. He raised morale with weekly street dances for essential workers.

On top of that, he was awarded a Police commendation for saving a woman from being mugged. You get the point? He was a pillar and a beloved leader of his own community. But all of that changed after he attended Trump's January 6 rally in DC. Though Joseph never attended the Capitol that day, never entered the Capitol, he was in his hotel when the breach occurred. The FBI raided his home any way in February.

Now, agents handcuffed him, detained him for four hours as they ransacked his apartment and confiscated his belongings, which he still has not gotten back. Now, that's not all. Joseph's neighbors now see him as a domestic terrorist to be shunned. It's not only ruined his life, but his health as well.

Joseph Bolanos joins me now. Joseph. I mean--

JOSEPH BOLANOS, ATTENDED PRESIDENT TRUMP'S JAN 6 SPEECH: Hi, Laura.

INGRAHAM: You say you've experienced not one but two strokes since the FBI raided your home?

BOLANOS: Yes, I did.

INGRAHAM: What?

BOLANOS: Yes, February the first one, and they call them mild. But I don't think it was that mild because I had a second one on May 25.

INGRAHAM: Joseph, the facts of this story are something out of the Soviet Union. OK.

BOLANOS: I came back to New York the next day. And I received a voice message that weekend, actually on the 10th from an FBI agent with a 202 area code. And I called him on Monday, got his voicemail and never heard back from him.

About Feb - excuse me, January - February 4, I was staying at my mother's as my mother is presently in a rehab. She's got dementia, she's 94 years old. And at 6 o'clock the door was - someone was banging on the door and I answered and it was 4 - 3 males, 1 female, claiming to be detectives or JTTF. I let them in. And basically they asked me if I was part of BLM, Proud Boys, Antifa. I said, no. Not at all. I said, I was there, but I wasn't there when the breach happened, and I don't condone any criminality or violence.

So I showed them a video, which was a composite of three videos. They said, can you make us a copy? I said, sure. When you're innocent, you really cooperate, which is I think was my biggest mistake. Yes. And so I made them the thumb drive. And they said, thank you very much. I hope your mother feels better and they left.

That week, Thursday, I was sleeping on the couch. And 6 o'clock in the morning, I hear, Boom, boom, boom, "FBI, open the door. Open the door, or we'll knock it down." Something to that effect. And one was pointing an assault rifle at my head about four feet away. And I was sitting there confused and they said, please step outside. I stepped outside. They handcuffed me. I said, what is this about? And they said, search warrant. They never produced one, they never showed it. Nothing.

So I had only my (inaudible). They said get him a coat, get him his jeans and boots, and they took me downstairs.

INGRAHAM: OK. Yes, and then what happened?

BOLANOS: In the car they had me for almost four hours. And they were asking me questions, and it seems like such a short

(CROSSTALK)

INGRAHAM: Did you ask to speak to a lawyer?

BOLANOS: No. No, because I was cooperating.

INGRAHAM: Have you gotten any of your materials? Did they take your phone, or the laptop? Did you get any of that back?

BOLANOS: They took three phones about four, I'm a tech, so I have a lot of technology. They took about three or four computers. They took - I'm a ham radio operator, they took two amateur radios. I mean, they took probably over $10,000 worth of equipment.

And I was asking lawyers and saying "Listen, how can I get my equipment? Because of my medical records, my mother's records." They said don't go near it. Don't ask them for anything. And I said to myself, I'm innocent. What do I have to be - what do I have to worry about? It looked like--

INGRAHAM: So no charges filed, no, you haven't heard from them since?

BOLANOS: Nothing. And you have to wonder, Laura, why they wouldn't check--

INGRAHAM: Yes. Why they - I got it. But what does this make you feel about this FBI and what this was all about?

BOLANOS: I've always been a law and order person. I've always supported FBI. I've worked with them in the past in my early years in security. I'm crushed right now.

INGRAHAM: I hope you get your materials back. I hope you get your phone back, hope you get your computers back. Your lawyer should make an effort to get your all - everything back and file a motion in federal court to get that back.

BOLANOS: Most importantly, thank you. I hope I get my reputation back.

INGRAHAM: And speaking of January 6, General Milley thinks the entire event was motivated by white rage. Did Joseph same enraged?

Now Milley's comments were shocking, but not to the media who sees where political power currently resides.

NICOLE WALLACE, MSNBC HOST: Milley delivered a sermon on anti-racism and pro intellectualism.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It was great to hear the general reinforce the point that more people need to learn. People need to actually educate themselves.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It was so bracing, it was so encouraging.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: General Milley had to be applauded, not only today, but every single day that he goes to work.

INGRAHAM: Joining me now, independent journalist Glenn Greenwald. Glenn, I mean, now I've seen it all. I've seen the far left, and liberals, and phony conservatives. Now come to the Military's defense, even when the Military appears to be getting very, very political. Your reaction to all of this?

GLENN GREENWALD, INDEPENDENT JOURNALIST: Well, first of all, when as journalists do we celebrate the Military, and not just anyone in the Military, but the top Military official, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff weighing in on extremely polarizing cultural and political debates and applauding him for doing so? It's exactly what we want the Military not to do.

Secondly, the question about why would the Military suddenly embrace what is essentially leftist cultural dogma, not something we're accustomed to seeing the Military do over the last seven or eight decades to put that mildly, is I think, a really interesting question. And if you look more at what the Military posture is under the Biden administration, they very much want to initiate a new war on terror, one that's aimed domestically. And their identified enemy are not ISIS, or Al-Qaeda, or Russia, or China or anything like that.

They say the greatest threat to national security are domestic extremists, and specifically white supremacists. So by embracing this kind of doctrine that says that white supremacy is pervasive throughout the society, what that general is really doing is justifying this domestic war on terror as all of these journalists applaud him for doing so. It's really quite an amazing spectacle.

INGRAHAM: Yes. Well, and going through social media, they've already said that they have to do that in order to tamp down on domestic terror and extremism. When they use such a broad term, that's frankly, meaningless, the word extremism. What does that mean? Extreme to whom? On what basis? What are their objective metrics for determining extremism?

And you see these MSNBC hosts kind of like, "Oh, this is so great". Like they are like the Bobby soxers of 2021 with Milley. By the way, CNN is not going to surprise you is justifying General Milley's comments with another general. Watch.

MARK HERTLING, FORMER ARMY COMMANDING GENERAL, EUROPE AND SEVENTH ARMY: He's faced with extremism in the ranks, he's faced with an enemy that is based on white rage. So what he's doing is studying them. He's trying to get to know the enemy and he said this. What caused this white rage? How do you define it and how you eliminate it from within the Military ranks?

INGRAHAM: Glenn, I guess, white people are the only ones who can get in rage these days. And that's just - I can't even believe I'm hearing these words come out of former Military, current Military. Now the enemy is us, meaning the people.

GREENWALD: Well, I mean, I think it's a key point. I think a lot of people who cheered for the war and terror in the immediate aftermath of 9/11 came to understand that when you vest immense power in the hands of the government in the name of fighting a war that's very amorphous against terrorism. It can lead to a lot of abuses and it's very hard to end it once it begins.

Now, we're talking about doing exactly the same thing, but this time directed inward at the - our own citizenry. And there are very few things more dangerous as you say than empowering the government to wage a domestic war against its own citizenry without extremely restrictive constraints on who they're targeting. And all they're saying is, we're going after extremists and not just extremists, but white extremists, in particular.

And the other really disturbing part is General Barry McCaffrey, who is a four-star general who now works at NBC News, came on and said your colleague Tucker Carlson, other people at FOX News including yourself who criticized General Milley ought to be fired immediately, as though now it's off limits to even critique military officials, I suppose in the name of democracy. But these people who have babbled about fascism for five years are now cheering generals demanding that journalists be fired for the crime of criticizing generals when they intervene in our politics. It's a really disturbing climate that is being created.

INGRAHAM: After 20 plus years, we were not able to overcome the Taliban. Don't you think he has bigger things that he should be worrying about? Glenn, great to see you. Thank you so much.

And Biden's vaccine push falls apart, and we're going to show you what is perhaps the most racist movie trailer ever made. Raymond Arroyo breaks it all down in Friday Follies next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: It's Friday, and that means it's time for Friday Follies. And for that we turn to FOX News contributor Raymond Arroyo. Raymond, the Bidens did a big, big vax push this week with, well, their shots didn't all hit, did they?

RAYMOND ARROYO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Like the vaccine in some cases. The president explained the vaccine reluctance of African Americans and Hispanics this way, Laura.

JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: There's a reason why it's been harder to get African Americans initially to get vaccinated, because they are used to being experimented on. Tuskegee airman and others. It's awful hard as well to get Latinx vaccinated as well. Why? They are worried they'll be vaccinated and deported.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: Laura, there's so much wrong with those quotes, I don't know where to begin. First of all, victims of the Tuskegee syphilis experiments and the Tuskegee airmen are two entirely different group of people that shared a town, OK. It's like saying we owe a lot to those the Native American chiefs, like those Kansas City Chiefs. No, one are a group of tribal leaders, the other is a football team.

As for the Latinx, or as you say "Latinx," this is even more concerning. First off, I don't know any Hispanics in my family or anywhere else that use Latinx. They just don't. A Pew survey showed only three percent of mostly young people even entertain that term. I personally don't think it's even that high.

And then the idea that Hispanics, or that Biden thanks Hispanics aren't getting vaccinated because they fear deportation, I know a lot of Hispanics right here in New Orleans I would like to introduce him to. None of them fear deportation, by the way.

INGRAHAM: First of all, who in the country right now would ever fear deportation, including convicted murderers? OK, I don't see that anyone is getting deported anytime soon. So we can just allay the concerns of anyone -- Biden just wants you to stay forever and vote Democrat, and so does Harris. We'll get to that.

ARROYO: And Laura, President Biden, he needed a lot of help this week.

INGRAHAM: Shocker.

ARROYO: His handlers had their hands full trying to keep him on schedule, and Kamala Harris played the role of prompter to remind him of that Surfside building collapse. Watch.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Will you travel to Florida, sir? Can we ask you about Florida and what you've learned?

JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Oh, yes, I apologize. Yes, thank you. I've spoken with, coincidentally, the mayor of Miami.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Are you worried that the -- Fourth of July celebration?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Have you called Governor DeSantis, Mr. President? Mr. President?

INGRAHAM: Come on.

ARROYO: This way, Joe, this way.

INGRAHAM: Come, come. Come, come. There's always a hand pushing him off stage or off --

ARROYO: Well, sometimes you need a little more help, Laura. Harrison Ford, who is a year older than Joe Biden, just injured himself on the side of that new Indiana Jones movie in London. Maybe if he had had some handlers, Indiana Jones and the fractured shoulder blade might still be shooting. But you need help from your friends, Laura, sometimes to save you from yourself.

INGRAHAM: Wait a second. I'm very confused, I thought "Indiana Jones" was already canceled because he was too, what, manly, or too chivalrous or kissed the wrong person? I thought that was all out the window.

ARROYO: Kissed a young girl. Kissed a young girl.

INGRAHAM: Oh, I got.

ARROYO: He's in the process of being canceled, not just yet.

Laura, Joe Biden -- Jill Biden, rather, hit the south out this week to push vaccines in Tennessee, Mississippi, and Florida. This is part of her "We Can Do This" tour. Only 41 percent of Tennesseans have been vaccinated. So Jill Biden tried to woo them with an insult.

JILL BIDEN, U.S. FIRST LADY: This state still has a little bit of a way to go. Only three in 10 Tennesseans are vaccinated --

JILL BIDEN: You are booing yourself.

ARROYO: Exactly 10 people showed up at Dr. Biden's Nashville pop up vax clinic, Laura, and that was with a free beer and a Brad Paisley concert. They've got to do better than this.

INGRAHAM: I'm surprised with the doctor title, which is so endearing, that they wouldn't say, oh, doctor, just right here, please. I'm on my second shot now. No, no, no, a different type of doctor. Does that mean I'm a jurist? I've got a J.D., can I be Dr. Laura, Jurist Doctor.?

ARROYO: Yes, we will start calling you Dr. Laura. Why not?

INGRAHAM: I'm old school. I'm old school. If you don't have a stethoscope hanging around your neck, OK, I'm just -- I'm old school that way. I don't know. It just doesn't to me, I don't know. It's confusing.

ARROYO: Dr. Laura, they may have to rename this tour "We Can't Do This," OK. The first lady's comments in Mississippi may explain why there's so much vaccine hesitancy. Listen closely to this.

JILL BIDEN, U.S. FIRST LADY: Scientists have been studying similar viruses and working on this type of vaccine for decades. So when this pandemic started they already had a pandemic ready to go.

ARROYO: They got that pandemic ready to go, Dr. Laura, one in the wings. Jill Biden will be driving the pace car at NASCAR next year to try to get people vaccinated. I don't know where this tour ends, but let's hope it ends soon.

Before we go, there is a movie whose trailer has made a huge impact on social media this week, Laura. It's a BET thriller titled "Karen" about a racist neighbor who probably won't be coming to dinner.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Tell me about your new neighbors.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: They are black.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Do you mind keeping it down.

If you don't comply, I will tell the manager.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Wait a minute, we have a white entitled neighbor named Karen?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Here she is, slaving away in the kitchen.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: She doesn't like black people.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We are living next door to a racist.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: This could be called "Get Out, The Obvious and Really Late Edition." This is a time when we need racial healing, not more racial division dramatized. We've got enough of that. So I was kind of frightened when I saw this film for all the wrong reasons.

INGRAHAM: Raymond, I'm glad I missed it on social media, but I'm sorry you had to bring it up.

ARROYO: Thanks.

INGRAHAM: Raymond, thank you, thank you.

This week's saw the war on women's sports intensify. We're going to speak to a mountain biking pro on what she thinks about all those biological men taking spots on the women's Olympic teams. Don't go away.

INGRAHAM: Is it just me, or do the media seem to be cheering on the destruction of women's sports? Look at "USA Today's" reaction to New Zealand putting a biological male on its women's Olympic team. "Weightlifter Laurel Hubbard qualifies for Olympics, makes history as openly transgender athlete." This is how "The Washington Post" celebrated the news about a member of Japan's women's soccer team. Japan's LGBT community cheers soccer players coming out as a transman.

Joining me now is Leia Schneeberger, a highly successful competitive mountain bike racer who was undefeated until she lost to a transgender competitor. Leia, is this something for women in sports to celebrate?

LEIA SCHNEEBERGER, COMPETITIVE MOUNTAIN BIKE RACER: Absolutely not, we need to fight this. This is so unbelievably unfair that this is happening.

INGRAHAM: What would've happened if your sport of competitive mountain biking, if that's opened up, which obviously it will be, to biological males? And they will be on hormone treatment, and there's some threshold of hormones you have to have, but will that make any real difference in the actual competition?

SCHNEEBERGER: First of all, it's already happening. We are getting beat here in Wisconsin race after race after race in mountain biking as well as road racing. The tour of America's Dairyland is happening this week, and women are losing out on thousands of dollars of prize money, podium spots. This is happening now. And --

INGRAHAM: But people are afraid. Leia, people are afraid to speak out. I bet if you did a secret poll, anonymous, I bet this would poll at 90 percent at least of people responding are against this, probably 98 percent of women against it. But they are all afraid. They're afraid of being canceled, correct?

SCHNEEBERGER: Correct. I get private messages all the time from women, and they are scared to say anything. They are afraid they're going to lose their jobs, they're going to lose their sponsorships, they're going to lose their spots on teams. Everybody is silencing these women. They are afraid of being bullied and being called names online. And it's just not right. They are forced to stand on the podium and smile and act like it's OK to get beat up by someone with an unfair advantage, and it's OK that we finally have the opportunity to benefit financially for being successful in sports, and now it's slipping away.

INGRAHAM: Well, NFL icon member of the Green Bay Packer legend Brett Favre, he is weighing in on this, saying that males cannot compete against females. If I was a true female and I was competing in weightlifting and lost of this person, I would be beside myself.

But Leia, it's easier for retired legends to speak out, but the fact of the matter is we need athletes currently in the fight to qualify for the Olympics, or to get endorsement deals in professional sports, for them to speak out. Why wouldn't the WNBA just to be taken over by male athletes? Why not?

SCHNEEBERGER: I don't need science to know that no matter however many hormones you would give LeBron James that he would still dunk over every single female in the world. This idea that you can suppress hormones and make it a fair playing field, it doesn't make any sense.

INGRAHAM: This is the destruction of women's sports. I hope everybody's happy now. I hope they can stand up and applaud, take a bow. You're killing women's sports. Title XI -- Title X, excuse me, it's all out the window.

SCHNEEBERGER: These girls playing their hearts out, working so hard with this goal to be able to go to college and get a scholarship playing the sport that they love, because they identify as competitive athletes. And all of a sudden, they lose their spot on the team or they don't get the scholarship because a transgender female comes in and takes it from them because they have an unfair advantage. I can train 20 hours a week, but I can't train my body to be a biological man's.

INGRAHAM: It's insane, it's insidious. I think it is an abuse of women's competitive spirit. And people are either going to have to stand up and fight this, or they can just say goodbye to women's sports, period.

SCHNEEBERGER: Absolutely.

INGRAHAM: Leia, thank you for being courageous on this. Obviously, thank you for speaking out when so few will. Thank you.

SCHNEEBERGER: Thank you, Laura.

INGRAHAM: I have the gear you need for your July 4th celebrations. You will see it. Stay there.

