'The Ingraham Angle' on Democrats looking to defund police, crime in cities

JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO, HOST OF JUSTICE WITH JUDGE JEANINE, FOX NEWS: Anyway, I'm Judge Jeanine Pirro in for Laura Ingraham tonight, and this is the "Ingraham Angle" from New York City. We have a big show for you tonight. So let's get right into it.

President Biden told us that, if elected, he would bring calm to the country, but so far he's only brought more lawlessness and more chaos. Right now, Democrat-led cities are under siege by rampant crime due to the left's open embrace of BLM's radical agenda of defunding and demoralizing the police.

But now that it's clear, runaway crime isn't an election winning platform, Democrats are actually attempting to paint the GOP as the real cop haters.

REP. CORI BUSH (D-MO): They're the ones that actually defunded the police by $1.9 trillion when 100 percent of them voted against the supplemental for Capitol.

CEDRIC RICHMOND, WH OFFICE OF PUBLIC ENGAGEMENT DIRECTOR: And let's talk about who defunded the police. An emergency relief plan for cities that were cash strapped and laying off police and firefighters. It was the Republicans who objected to it.

BRITTANY PACKNETT CUNNINGHAM, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: This rising crime is not the fault of the movement. It's actually the fault of the police.

PIRRO: If we had a real press corps, they'd lambaste Democrats for making such ludicrous claims. But instead, they're trying to shield Joe Biden from the blowback.

The Washington Post's so-called fact checker writes, "Republicans keep trying to tag Biden with being part of the defund police movement, but that's simply false. Biden wants to boost federal funding to allow for the hiring of more police officers. He said that during the campaign, and then fulfilled that pledge in his initial budget proposal. He's been entirely consistent."

Biden's been so remarkably consistent that the largest police unions endorsed Donald Trump last election. And while Biden may pay lip service to law enforcement, his actions speak louder than words.

For instance, he appointed two defund the police acolytes to top positions in the Justice Department. First, there's Kristin Clark, who wrote this just months before being nominated, "Defund the police but be strategic. One of the best ways that we can honor the legacy of George Floyd is by putting in place reforms that reduce the footprint of police officers in communities."

That's almost verbatim what, Vanita Gupta, Biden's other radical DOJ appointee, told Congress last summer.

VANITA GUPTA, ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY GENERAL: Envision a new paradigm of public safety. That means not just changing policing practices and culture, but ultimately shrinking the footprint of the criminal legal system, including police in black and brown people's lives.

PIRRO: Here's something else the media wants you to memory hole. It's Democrats cities that defunded their own police departments.

TISHAURA JONES (D), MAYOR OF ST. LOUIS: People say, well, you defunded the police. I turn around and ask them, well, how do you think our current system is working?

LORI LIGHTFOOT (D), CHICAGO MAYOR: The reality is, we can't rely upon the police to provide public safety. That's a 1990s version of public policy.

MARGARET BRENNAN, CBS HOST: Last year you cut around $150 million from the police budget because of these black lives matter protests.

ERIC GARCETTI (D), LOS ANGELES MAYOR: I think that's the wrong frame. We are reimagining public safety together with our police department.

PIRRO: And it's in these cities where you see the most brazen criminal acts. Just yesterday, Philadelphia police were actually fired upon while trying to rescue a 19-year-old gunshot victim who had been hit in his chest. Last summer, Philly cut $33 million from its proposed police budget. Murders are now up 36 percent from last year.

And then there's this shocking story from Oakland, where armed robbers, armed robbers attempted to hold up a news crew as an interview the city's chief of violence prevention. This came just hours after Oakland's Police chief railed against city officials for slashing its budget.

LERONNE ARMSTRONG, OAKLAND POLICE CHIEF: Not having resources makes our city less safe. Saturday night, I went out to a scene of a young man that lost his life. And a lady yelled out the window, "Do something about it". Without the resources, it makes it challenging to make Oakland safe.

PIRRO: Oakland's murder rate is up 91 percent. Apparently, those are acceptable losses for Democrats. They are only now blaming Republicans for their own policies, because it suits their electoral needs. But next time there are mass BLM protests in the streets that will backstab law enforcement without a second thought.

Don't believe me? Long before Biden decided he supported police officers, he was pandering to the BLM radicals putting cities to the torch.

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: The last thing you need is an up armored Humvee coming into a neighborhood. It's like the Military invading. They don't know anybody, they become the enemy. They're supposed to be protecting these people. So my generic point is that--

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: But do we agree that we can redirect some of the funding?

BIDEN: Yes, absolutely.

PIRRO: Next time Biden and his cronies tell you they support our men and women in blue, remember that one.

Joining me now is Brandon Tatum, former police officer, co-founder of BLEXIT, and author of "Beaten Black and Blue". Also here is Sergeant Ed Mullins, president of New York Sergeants Benevolent Association.

Brandon, this is a national crisis that's being fomented by the left. Would you agree?

BRANDON TATUM, "BEATEN BALCK AND BLUE" AUTHOR: Yes, absolutely. Out of control what they're doing. The dumbest people on planet Earth, the worst president in American history, we are seeing on display, talking about the Republicans being the ones that defund the police, they are the ones screaming defund the police, actually defunding the police in reality. And they hate the police.

They kiss the rear end of criminals like George Floyd, not saying he deserved to die, but the guy wasn't Jesus Christ. And they sit here and they pump up all of these thugs that are getting killed by Police, in many cases, justifiably. And they want to say that they support the law enforcement officers. Well, your rhetoric and the way you talk is an example of why you don't support the law enforcement officers. And you can say that you're going to add to the budget, but we can see what you've been doing and is not acceptable when it comes to boosting the morale of law enforcement and changing the criminal behavior that is happening in our country.

PIRRO: All right, Sergeant Mullins. Since it's like Jujutsu where they're saying the American rescue plan, although Biden never said there was any money in it for police. Maybe someone hypothetically could have tried to use some of that money for police. I mean, they're claiming now that it's the Republicans. What's your experience in New York City with this?

Janine, New York City, New York State is a Democrat-run state. It's a city council. We have Mayor de Blasio, who is probably the worst mayor in American history. We are dealing with nothing but Democrats here. I've been doing this nearly 40 years in the NYPD and we are getting no support from the democratic-elected officials in the state. Absolutely not.

ED MULLINS, PRESIDENT, SERGEANTS BENEVOLENT ASSOCIATION: The NYPD is down 2,000 police officers. We've had four people shot tonight since 7.30 on the streets of New York. This is constant in the city of New York. Time Square has had multiple shootings in the past three months. And it's having a huge impact to crime across the country.

I've spoken with law enforcement officials in other cities, all Democrat- run cities, and they are not getting any support from democratic-elected officials.

PIRRO: You know, one of the left staunchest cop haters is Congresswoman Cori Bush. She sent these tweets smearing our officers yesterday, "When people in crisis need help, calling 911 too often becomes a death sentence. It's time to respond by transforming our approach to public safety. We're not just cheating one federal health responders unit, we're going to fund them in cities and towns so that every community can have an alternative to police when they call it."

Brandon, is this what communities want?

TATUM: Well, anybody that vote for her should be ashamed of themselves. Because look at exactly what she's saying. She's creating an environment that is destroying inner cities, that's destroying the black community, the very communities that these people claim that they are [ph] champion, they are causing the most ruckus and death in these communities.

And I'll tell you this, this is the playbook of the Democratic Party. They create chaos and confusion and they come in to try to be the solution to the problems that they make. They want to replace your God with their government. They want to replace your police department with the federal law's police department. They do not care about American citizens. And people should be seeing this as clear as the noonday sun, we have leadership from the Democratic Party as the president.

All of these Congress people, all of the people that are working in the private sector in these areas, they are pushing anti-police rhetoric. And as a result, we see the numbers going up and out of control.

PIRRO: Sergeant Mullins, Democrat congressman Hakeem Jeffries is the one who's trying desperately to do damage control over the surge and violence under Biden's watch. Because they know they're in trouble, they know what happened in the last election. They lost seats. But take a listen to what he says.

REP. HAKEEM JEFFRIES (D-NY): President Biden recently announced an effort to try to make sure that we can break the cycle to invest in communities that are experiencing increases in violence, in part connected to drug addiction, in part connected to poverty and lack of hope. And at the same time, cut back on the flow of guns.

PIRRO: The fact, Sergeant Mullins, that his only solution to crime wave is the gun grab tells you how unserious the left is about dealing with this problem.

MULLINS: We're dealing with it from the point of appeasement, we're not dealing with it from the point of enforcement. The gun violence that's occurring on the streets, it would not make a difference how many arrests we make. No one's being incarcerated. We have the revolving door of justice. There is bail reform here, they walk right out. We have democratic district attorneys who just simply refuse to prosecute criminals in New York City. So it really doesn't make a difference unless people start doing their jobs.

PIRRO: Yes. And I think people need to understand where this is coming from, clearly from the left. Brandon and Sergeant Mullins, thank you very much for being with us tonight.

And while crime runs rampant in the streets, the Democrats' focus is on targeting Trump supporters with a new January 6 committee. Yesterday, Nancy Pelosi unveiled legislation to create one that would have subpoena power and no fixed end date. In other words, this committee will have free rein to harass and vilify Pelosi's own political opponents.

Here now is Dinesh D'Souza, conservative author, filmmaker and host of the Dinesh D'Souza podcast; and Gregg Jarrett, Fox News legal analyst.

All right. Dinesh, this just shows that the Republicans who voted against the original January 6 commission were correct. This is just going to be used as a political cajole. And what is it that she needs to know anyway at this point?

DINESH D'SOUZA, CONSERVATIVE AUTHOR & FILMMAKER: I don't think that this can be seen as any kind of genuine investigation or impartial inquiry. I think what's happening is that the Democrats' narrative about January 6, which they began to put out as the event was occurring, this idea that it was a seditious had an attempt to overthrow the government, it was a riot, it was akin to 9/11, or the Oklahoma City bombing.

So you've got all these statements made by Mayorkas, made by Merrick Garland, the Attorney General, made by Biden himself "the worst violence since the Civil War". And as we begin to learn more about January 6, one after another, these lies are beginning to collapse. The only - there was no people - there were no people in the Capitol who took weapons with them.

The only shot fired was fired by a Capitol Hill police officer into the neck of a Trump supporter. And there were all these lies about Brian Sicknick. So they know this and so their narrative is falling apart. And I think this taskforce is intended to kind of try to shore up a collapsing building.

PIRRO: And the amazing part of it, Dinesh, is that the Capitol police officer who shot Ashley Babbitt, we still don't know his name. We don't know anything about it. And the only person was shot, was shot by a Capitol police officer.

Anyway, Gregg Jarrett, your take on that?

GREGG JARRETT, FOX NEWS LEGAL ANALYST: Well, Nancy Pelosi politicizes everything. This is no different. Even the fairly neutral associated press called this a partisan commission, because it is. Pelosi picks all the members. She said, "Oh, I might pick one Republican". Oh, gee, how generous.

So this is a charade. As a consequence, it will have zero credibility. And as you point out, Janine, it's unnecessary. We all watched what happened on January 6. There's no great surprise there. People breach the Capitol, they committed crimes. They're being prosecuted as they should for that. So we're not going to find out anything terribly new here.

And third, it's redundant. The House and Senate already investigated this. It was called Trump impeachment. Number two. But in Nancy Pelosi, his twisted mind, no dead horse will be left unbeaten when it comes to the great villain Donald Trump.

And finally, we know what this is going to look like. It's going to be blather central. Yes. They'll call a few witnesses who will be lucky to get words in edgewise. Instead, the members of the committee will prance and preen in front of television cameras with over the top outrage over what happened on January 6. Please spare me the fake hysteria. And in the end, by the way, they'll produce a report nobody reads.

PIRRO: You know what, Gregg, what is amazing though, is that everyone who was involved on January 6, who has been identified is being prosecuted. And everyone, it appears on some of these, the Black Lives Matter, the movement, I mean, the organization when they were burning down streets, people are being let go left and right by prosecutors.

The difference and the way these defendants are being handled is stunning. You're on the right, you get prosecuted. If you're on the left, you don't. But I want to bring up one of them to MSNBC's favorite never trumpers couldn't hold back as (inaudible) or Pelosi's partisan committee. Take a listen.

CHARLIE SYKES, THE BULWARK EDIT-AT-LARGE: This is important that Nancy Pelosi says this is a patriotic duty. This is something that we do because we love the Constitution, because we believe in law and order, and because we back the blue. And I think that would be immensely strengthened if she were to put Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger on this committee.

PIRRO: OK. So, Dinesh, adding to Trump's most rabid haters to the committee, does that do anything to make the committee more legitimate in the eyes of the American people who are not stupid?

D'SOUZA: I think the thing that we really need is the full footage of January 6. Now, the government has it, but they don't want to release it. So what they've been doing is pulling out little snippets and giving them to favorable people in the press to parade. "Hey, look, this guy's yelling at a policeman. Hey, look, this guy used an obscenity." Very often, if you get a little bit of an enlarged picture of what happened, you see that that poor guy is getting tear gas thrown at him, so naturally he shouts something out.

And so what's happening here is the government is editing the data that's being made available to the American people. So we don't need another slanted commission. We actually just need to get a better look, a more up close look at recorded evidence that exists, but which the government is withholding from the defendants of January 6, and also from the American public.

PIRRO: All right. Dinesh and Gregg Jarrett, thank you so much.

Now, do Fauci and the Democrats care about the origins of COVID? Neither were present during today's hearing run by Republicans attempting to answer that question to the congressman with front row seats are here next.

Plus, is the left once again ignoring the science to push renewed lockdowns and mask mandates? We'll explain in a few moments.

BRETT GIROIR, MD, FORMER ASSISTANT SECRETARY FOR HEALTH: I believe it is just too much of a coincidence that a worldwide pandemic caused by a novel bat coronavirus that cannot be found in nature started just a few miles away from a secretive laboratory doing potentially dangerous research on bat coronavirus. Sometimes the most obvious explanation is indeed the correct one.

PIRRO: Former Trump official Admiral Brett Giroir stating the obvious at a House committee hearing on COVID 's origins today. It's curious that Dr. Fauci refused to show up. And as for Democrats on the house Intel committee, they're perfectly fine with China sweeping this under the rug. But my next guests aren't letting the CCP off the hook so easily.

Joining us now are two Republicans who were at that hearing. Tennessee congressman and former Army medic, Mark green; and Kentucky Congressman James Comer.

All right. Congressman Green, Congressman McCaul says he received new testimony, revealing the Chinese Military potentially took over the Wuhan lab in 2019. How much longer can the Democrats ignore this?

REP. MARK GREEN (R-TN): Well, thanks for having us on the show. And I can't believe that they're still pushing the narrative, avoiding the discussion, actually, that this potentially came from the Wuhan lab. When you look at the evidence that was presented today, as a physician it really resonated with me, particularly the discussions on genomic sequencing and the infamous [ph] codons that were kept out of the sequencing at the beginning.

This came from a lab. It could not have come from the market, and our Democrat colleagues don't want to talk about it. They just simply want to excuse China, because it's politically beneficial to them.

PIRRO: Well, let me ask you. Is - I mean there are - the whole world was affected, almost 4 million people were killed, died as a result of this worldwide. 600,000 in this country. Are other countries concerned about this, or are we the only ones trying to find out what's going on? I can't imagine that's the case. Either of you can answer that.

GREEN: Go ahead, John.

REP. JAMES COMER (R-KY): Well, (inaudible) obviously, I think that every country is concerned about it. But China has such a grip on many countries and a lot of countries because they don't want to be fall into the trap that they would have to agree with President Trump are trying to do things behind the scenes. And I think that that's a big part of the problem, the world leaders, many of whom didn't like Trump because he stood up to whom he wanted him to pay their bill to the United Nations and other World Health Organization top entities. And I think that they realize now that President Trump was right.

We had four expert witnesses here. Every witness testified to the fact that there's overwhelming evidence that it started in the lab. And that the theory that it was started from animals just by nature is not possible.

PIRRO: I want you to listen to Admiral Giroir today who revealed something I had not heard before. Listen.

GIROIR: When this pandemic first emerged in China and began spreading around the world, the only eligible nation that did not have a member on the WHO executive board was the United States. That is because after I was nominated for the executive board by President Trump in November 2018, my nomination was repeatedly blocked by Senator Schumer and his Democrat colleagues, and I was not confirmed. And thus the U.S. did not have this ability at the executive board level until May of 2020.

PIRRO: Congressman Green, we have given $3.5 billion to the WHO. And that's a very interesting twist. Why wasn't this publicized earlier that Schumer and the Democrats kept our person off the board of the WHO?

GREEN: Well, I can't really tell you why it hasn't been in the press. But I know we've known about it. And I will say this, the World Health Organization is complicit, at least they're complicit. And we know they held out certain information about, for example, we can trace back the two - because COVID actually mutates like clockwork, we know exactly who the first people were who got infected.

And three of the four never went to a wet lab. And the World Health Organization kept that out of their initial publications on the virus. They intentionally misled the world. And we've spent all this money. Trump was right to pull out of the World Health Organization. And it's really a shame that Joe Biden jumped back in.

PIRRO: Well, not surprising, given his connections to China. And here's what former State Department official David Asher said during the hearing about China's bio weapons program.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

COMER: It is about Republicans. And that's something that we've been questioning for many months now. And the Democrats again refused to hold any hearings. This hearing today was put on by Republicans. We're really not supposed to host hearings, because we're in the minority. We've been calling on the Democrats to hold a hearing on the origination of COVID for months now, and they refuse to do anything, so we took the matters into our own hands. And I think we had the most productive hearing, all Congress.

The evidence is overwhelming. China knew about this. It's almost overwhelmingly certainty that this originated in the lab in Wuhan. The WHO complied with China, they covered up. The Democrats did nothing to try to have American representation on the WHO. And I think that the American people need to know this. I hope that this will force the Democrats to hold hearings like we forced Kamala Harris to go to the border, and hopefully we can find some answers and hold China accountable.

PIRRO: Yes. But the border and the real border. Anyway, Congressmen, thank you so much to both of you.

Now, even though Dr. Fauci was too busy to appear before Congress today, he did manage to find time to go on PBS to fear monger about the latest COVID variant.

ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NIAID: It certainly is a game changer duty for people who are not vaccinated. We have pockets in this country, particularly but not exclusively, among certain southern states with a level of vaccination is really dangerously low. You don't want to see two Americas, one that's protected very nicely, because the vaccines work and then certain pockets of the country where you can have these mini surges.

PIRRO: Of course, Fauci is ignoring latest data on the Delta variant from the UK. It shows that of the more than 53,000 Delta cases among unvaccinated Brits, only 44 or 0.8 percent died after testing positive for the variant.

Joining us now is Dr. Peter McCullough, epidemiologist in Dallas, Texas. Dr. McCullough, why isn't Fauci providing the American people with the important context here?

PETER MCCULLOUGH, MD, MPH, INTERNIST: Well, it's not following the data. And it's very clear from the UK technical briefing that was published June 18, that the vaccine provides no protection against the Delta variants. It's a very mild variant, whether you get the vaccine or not, patients will get some very mild symptoms like a cold. And they can be easily managed through it. If patients have severe symptoms or are at high risk, we can use simple drug combinations at home and get them through the illness.

So there is no reason now at this point in time to push vaccination. We have over age 65, the highest risk group in the United States, we have 77 percent vaccinated. The remaining patients who are not vaccinated are not vaccinated for good reason. They've either had COVID-19 or they can't take the vaccine.

PIRRO: And you believe that if you've had COVID-19, then you don't need the vaccine?

MCCULLOUGH: That's right. Natural immunity is far superior to vaccine immunity. It's robust, complete, and durable. Patients who have had COVID- 19 and they have a solid diagnosis with proof, or if they have antibodies or the t-detect test positive from a prior suspected infection, they are good to go. There is no reason they should take the vaccine. In fact, three studies show increased harm if an immune patient does in an ill-advised way take the vaccine.

PIRRO: Wow. CNN's Sanjay Gupta had this to say about the Delta variant today.

DR. SANJAY GUPTA, CNN CHIEF MEDICAL CORRESPONDENT: The reason you are hearing about masking coming back is basically still to try and slow down the spread of what is clearly a more transmissible variant, the Delta variant. This is 60 percent more transmissible than the U.K. variant was, which was 50 percent more transmissible than the strain before that. So you get the idea here, it's sort of this notion that the virus is still spreading. Let's see if we can do everything we can to really contain it now.

PIRRO: Dr. McCullough if a virus is more transmissible, does not automatically mean it's more deadly?

MCCULLOUGH: No, not at all. In fact, we've had 12 randomized trials, most recently, the Dan-mas (ph) trial that shows no value to public masking, none whatsoever, prospective randomized trial, the highest quality evidence that we have. So there's no need for masking in the general public. Each version, there's been fearmongering. I remember when the U.K. variant was coming, there was great fearmongering. That was a very mild variant. It wasn't a big deal in the United States. And at this point in time, the Delta will give us a small bump, but we're going to manage it very easily with medical therapy. I think only health care professionals, people working at close range, maybe barbers and others should wear masks. But for general public masking, there is no scientific support.

PIRRO: All right, Dr. McCullough, thank you very much.

Critics of that U.S. Olympian who turned her back on the flag and anthem are being called a racist and un-American. Former NFL player and current Congressman Burgess Owens has some thoughts on that next. Stay right there.

PIRRO: What's truly shocking about the Gwen Berry saga isn't that she's an entitled leftists who despises this country. It's that the media is getting out of its way to tar and feather anyone who criticizes her. Listen to what liberal sports scribe Sally Jenkins wrote in "The Washington Post" today. Quote, "There goes the dangerous black athlete betraying America again. Every time one of them stages a protest, some white politician has the sudden authoritarian urge to call for their banishment. Gwen Berry is no one's internal enemy, especially not by today's flagpole stabbing, Capitol- sacking standards. But Representative Dan Crenshaw is so threatened by her that he has demanded her removal from the U.S. Olympic team."

Here now is former NFL player and Utah Congressman Burgess Owens, and Jake Bequette, Super Bowl champion and retired U.S. Army Ranger. All right, Congressman, is your disagreement with Gwen Berry based on her race?

REP. BURGESS OWENS (R-UT): No. It has to do with the reason why we have Olympics in the first place. There's a reason why every country comes with colors, they come with their flag, because it's about love of nation, about patriotism.

And I'll tell you what's going to happen, she is going to end up being a very footnote because people are going to forget her real soon. But the message behind this, Judge, is that we're going to recognize and look at this as the moment our president turned his back on our country, because they're not standing against these cultural Marxists. He's actually allowing them to do what they have to do because he's afraid of him.

So that's going to be the message out of this, and Americans will see this more and more that he's turning his backs on our nation. And this is a good example. By the way, if she does love our country, why doesn't she do something else? Get involved in some other way, but do not go and represent internationally a nation that has given this opportunity if she's not going to be appreciative of it.

PIRRO: Jake, Representative Crenshaw thinks that she should be kicked off the Olympic team. What say you?

JAKE BEQUETTE, FORMER NFL NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS PLAYER: I think he's exactly right, and so is Congressman Owens. He is great American, by the way.

When I played football for the University and Arkansas and for the Patriots, look, standing on the sidelines before a game watching that flag wave, listening to the anthem, standing side-by-side with my teammates from every race and background, that scene right there represents the greatness of America. And that scene is partly why after my NFL career was over, I decided to join the Army. And I wore that same flag on my right shoulder when I served overseas with the 101 Airborne Division in Iraq, which was the greatest honor of my life.

And I had to turn around and to see some athletes, and even President Biden, show such blatant disrespect and ingratitude towards our flag and our country, it's sickening. When you look at the flag, you have to think about the generations of warriors, some who made the ultimate sacrifice, so that we as athletes, like Congressman Owens, like myself, like even Gwen Berry can live free and play a game we love. That magnitude, that sacrifice deserves and demands our respect, not our derision.

PIRRO: And the nation that supports our athletes to get where they want to go.

But Gwen Berry doubled down on her disdain for the National Anthem yesterday.

GWEN BERRY, OLYMPIC ATHLETE: If you know your history, you know the full song of the National Anthem. The third paragraph speaks to slaves in America, our blood being slain and filtered all over the floor. It's disrespectful, and it does not speak for black Americans. It's obvious, there's no question.

PIRRO: Congressman, is it true there's no question? Do you find this disrespectful?

OWENS: No, it's very obviously she's ignorant, very ignorant of our American history. It was something that Karl Marx said way back, the first battlegrounds of rewriting our history, how colleges are now producing people like this who go out, who can live the American dream, get the benefits of what we have here, and have no clue about who paid the price and what we did together as Americans across the board, including black Americans who made the sacrifice to live the life she is living right now. I lived it, I understand it, during the 60s. And what she's doing right now is an affront to every single generation of black Americans who stood, fought for this country, and believed in meritocracy and proved themselves to be worthy to be called Americans.

PIRRO: Joy Behar thinks that Gwen Berry is actually a patriot. To take a listen to this.

JOY BEHAR, CO-HOST, "THE VIEW": Protest is the very definition of patriotism. It basically is the basis of the country. She's basically doing her patriotic duty by saying, I am making a point here. That's all she's doing. She's not hurting anybody.

PIRRO: What say you, Jack -- Jake?

BEQUETTE: There's a time and place for peaceful protests, but not while you're representing the country in the Olympics. The whole point of the Olympics is you are representing the United States of America. You wear the flag on your uniform, the National Anthem is played when you win metals, the flag is draped over you. If you have a problem with America, if you have a problem with the flag, then you shouldn't participate in the Olympics. It's that simple. She should be off the team.

OWENS: Can I say this also, Judge.

PIRRO: Go ahead, Congressman.

OWENS: Who they're hurting and who these people always hurt are those who look up to athletes like this, those who don't have a family, don't have fathers. They're going to grow up hating our country because they see their heroes hating our country. So yes, they're hurting an entire generation, particularly those folks who are at risk, the black community, who are learning through these kinds of people that this country is not for them. And that's the worst message you can give anyone in a country that gives so much freedom and opportunity.

PIRRO: And Jake, one of the things that I object to is the fact that there is a time and a place for this. And then you wonder, if people are so upset about this country, what have they done to make it better? Have they even voted? Have they voted in a school board meeting, in a local town council? Have they sat on a jury? Have they done any of the things that maybe could change America if it isn't what they think it should be?

And I guess my last question to you, Jake, would be, in the future, should there be -- apparently the international Olympic team does not allow this, whereas this is not yet the international Olympics. Are you familiar with that?

BEQUETTE: Judge, I think you're exactly right. I think it should be disallowed in the future. But I think you're exactly right also that I think people should have the proper perspective about how great this country is. If you served in uniform and seen what I've seen in places like Iraq, you have an immediate appreciation for how tremendous and magnificent this country truly is. And so I think if everyone had that perspective, they would think about things like disrespecting the flag a little bit differently.

PIRRO: Congressman, Jake, thank you very much for being with us tonight.

And as colleges increasingly look to force vaccinations on all students who want to return to campus, our next guest found a way to fight it. Stay tuned to find out how and why this could force these universities to relent. That's next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PIRRO: The leftists who run colleges and universities are trying to force vaccinations on students. But my next guest is fighting back. After Yale University informed Kendall Cote that she could not return to campus if she did not get the vaccine, she reached out to We the Patriots USA. Not only did that group help Kendall get a religious exemption, but they also helped her convince Yale to change its policy that restricted who could qualify for one.

Joining me now is Kendall Cote, a nursing student at Yale University, and Cameron Atkinson, Kendall Cote's attorney. Kendall, you've achieved more than changing Yale's policy. You have showed students across the country that they can actually fight back against these vaccine mandates. How did you do it?

KENDALL COTE, YALE UNIVERSITY NURSING STUDENT: Hi Judge, thank you for having me on today. It ended up being a ripple effect because they had a contract that they wanted me to sign, and I refused to sign it until I was guaranteed and out of not getting vaccinated. And because I would not sign that contract, they deactivated my badge on June 14th. So everything needed to be expedited before fall semester because I'm running through the summer semester in this program. And that's when WethePatriotsUSA.org connected me with Cam and Norm to have representation to get Yale back to off their discriminatory policy.

PIRRO: How did you do it? How did you do it?

COTE: All I did is call them and ask why they had a discriminator policy against health science students, meaning not every student at Yale University, whether it be an undergrad or graduate level qualifies for the religious exemption except for the Medical School of Nursing and P.A. students. So they panicked then and went into an emergency board meeting to discuss it.

PIRRO: OK, and when they told you that you could come back, you realized that this is an opportunity for other students similarly situated. And have you discussed this with them? How about other universities, other schools, this would be across the board?

Maybe I can ask you attorney that, Cameron Atkinson. Would this be across the board, Cameron?

CAMERON ATKINSON, KENDALL COTE'S ATTORNEY: Not necessarily, but it sets and important precedent. So where we're seeing these religious exemption cases for vaccines falls into one of two categories. One, it could be against a private university such as Kendall's case here, in which case we have to look to public accommodations.

PIRRO: Right, right, you have to make a public connection, right.

ATKINSON: Right. Or the other context we're seeing it pop up is in terms of public universities, in which case, in terms of religious of a exemption, it's a straight up First Amendment case.

PIRRO: First Amendment.

All right, let me ask you this, Kendall. How is this a religious exemption?

COTE: They told me why they asked them why they deactivated the badge, they said go ahead and fill out an exemption, and once you get approved, we will reactivate it. But that did not guarantee me being approved as it had to be Yale Health --

PIRRO: What are the religious grounds that you can get an exemption?

COTE: The religious grounds are on the use of aborted fetal cells and testing and manufacturing of the vaccines.

PIRRO: So you're saying they use aborted fetal cells in testing and in creating the vaccine?

COTE: In particular, stem cell research.

PIRRO: And not placenta stem cells, you're talking about aborted fetus stem cells. So there is a religious argument, right, Cameron?

ATKINSON: Most country. And what we found out in this process is Yale and most of the rest of academia talk a very good game about tolerance and diversity when it comes to putting themselves out there for public consumption.

PIRRO: But not when it comes to religion.

ATKINSON: No, not at all when it comes to --

PIRRO: All right, and I don't mean to be short with you, but we're coming up against a hard break.

And Kendall, just finally, you have learned a huge lesson from this, and I think you've set a standard for the country. So congratulations to you. And Kendall and Cameron, thank you both very much.

COTE: Thank you, Judge.

ATKINSON: Thank you, Judge.

PIRRO: It might not surprise you, but Congresswoman Ilhan Omar isn't sorry about her blatant anti-Semitism. The Last Bite explains.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PIRRO: Does Ilhan Omar have even the tiniest bit of regret for anti- Semitic attacks on Israel?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: A group of Jewish House Democrats wrote a letter to President Biden saying that accusing Israel of acts of terror, as you and other members of the squad have done, is anti-Semitic. Did you regret these comments?

REP. ILHAN OMAR, (D-MN): I don't. I tend to think that people around the world who have experienced injustice need to be able to have a place where they can go.

PIRRO: That's all the time we had tonight. I'm Judge Jeanine Pirro in for Laura Ingraham. Don't forget to catch my show "JUSTICE WITH JUDGE JEANINE" every Saturday night at 9:00 Eastern. And I'll be right back here tomorrow night at 10:00. Set your DVR.

